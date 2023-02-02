PFF ranks the top 100 free agents

Yeah that's a bit bizarre... lol. Geno Smith at 2 is also ridiculous. Seems DJ took a big perception hit because of that Eagles beating. But OK, so number two but how could he make less than DJ and be rated that much higher as a FA? lol
I guess maybe because he is 7 or so years older?
Offensive Line:
90. C Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings: ($6.25M per year)
Off-Ball Linebackers:
25. LB Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills ($15.25M per year)
27. LB T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles ($13.5M per year)
51. LB Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals ($8.25M per year)
49. LB Bobby Okereke, Indianapolis Colts ($8.5M per year)
64. LB Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers ($4.25M per year)
86. LB Azeez Al-Shaair, San Francisco 49ers ($4M per year)
55. WR D.J. Chark Jr., Detroit Lions ($11.66M per year)
CB
40. CB Rock Ya-Sin, Las Vegas Raiders ($9M per year)
42. CB Byron Murphy Jr., Arizona Cardinals ($8.75M per year)
16. DI Dalvin Tomlinson, Minnesota Vikings($11.75M per year)
Surprised to see Bradbury so low.
The buffalo connection with Edmunds is obvious, however for the cost I'd take one of the other guys.
Been a fan of Chark since the draft process, he's intriguing but that $tag is high for a guy missing the Dependable tag in the Smart, Tough, Dependable mantra.
Give me both those CB's at that price tag!!
Would love to have Dalvin back, though it's a pipe dream. I don't know enough about the other DT's on the list, but would like to add a low priced Vet to the roster that isn't complete toast.
CB Marcus Peters
Edge Justin Houston
WR Mecole Hardman
None of these guys will break the bank. First 2 will be cheaper vets- Peters a good stop gap across from Jackson, Houston a good rotational pass rusher. Both played under Wink. Hardman a speed guy with some upside if he can stay healthy.
Also I love David Long. Never played for Wink but fits the mold of the type of LB the Ravens sought after when Wink was there. Undersized but fast and aggressive.
3 years at $7.75 mill per - ok that may be doable.
Yes, the DJ thing is rather bizarre - $40 mill per, but questionable as a franchise QB? So why is he worth that much.
I noticed the RBs were all at the tag price, too. Really going out on a limb there.
Pretty simple, they say what they expect the Giants to do for THEIR franchise QB but they (PFF) still are not sold.
I couldn't care less what anyone else thinks, Jones is a QB you can win with and there is no reason not to continue to build on that. The Giants can still draft a QB in say 2024 for 2025 or 2026 taking over. Right now we have to build on the early success, get DJ done, get some WR's, CB and LB's and LFG!
I'm guessing they're factoring in the projected costs to retain those players into how they stack them.
Certainly flawed, there's a lot of projection going on but pretty useful in ballparking values. LB looks to be pretty deep and probably the area the Giants should be targeting. I'm even open to Edmunds at what they project for him but even some reasonable projections on guys like Okereke in the midrange.
I don't think it's unreasonable for a QB like Jones to get something like that but I don't see the Giants going all-in because they have the tag to fall back on. Those guarantees should be lower on a deal at the top of his AAV range to give the team some flexibility. They're clearly projecting the tag for Saquan but I think they'd just let Saquan walk to tag Jones before completely buckling in the QB negotiation.
Sign DJ to a long term cap friendly deal for the 1st 2 years and do the balloonin year 3 as many of the other QBs have done. You have to figure the cap is going to go up by $10-20 mil each year so you can absorb that hit plus you can add void years. If hes not the guy you can take the hit in year 3 and draft a replacement.
Cut ties with Barkley, he seems to want too much money. For every RB that does well after his big contract there are 3 that fail. If its true that he turned down $12 mil its time to move on. There isnt a lot of teams with money out there to pay him that kind of money so he may come back on a 1 year deal.
Sign one of the premier IOL
C Bradbury
G Seumalo
G Powers
Id prefer to get Bradbury as I think we can find a G to upgrade as the offseason goes on. It seems harder to find a good Center. Plus we have guys on the roster that can play G and will probably look better if we have a better C,
Sign WR Hardman and another vet that shakes free after cuts. I think we will draftat least 2 WRs and more likely 3 in the draft. Our cupboard is so bare. We can fill in with some vet minimum guys. I wouldnt sign any of our own FAs unless its on the minimum. I think Hodgins is an ERFA so he will be back.
On D I'd look at a vet FA CB like Peterson, he seems like a cheap option. He still has something left and it gives us some time to groom a rookie which I expect in the first 3 rounds.
Redo Williams contract to keep him with Dex. Sign some solid FA depth. Guys that are more than Vet minimum players but not quite starters. Linval Joeseph might be good.
Get 1 solid ILB. Not sure who that is.
I would resign Love and look at signing an extension for X this season when his value may be down a bit. He didnt have a great season before the injury so we may be able to get him cheap.
a three year deal for Jones that in some ways if you draft a QB in next couple years you like, it's palatable to move on or absorb that Year 3 guarantee and cap hit. Price is frankly very high for a 1 year of resume.
It allows you time to keep re-drafting next two years with some supplemental free agents and then replace Jones at some point with an aggressive move to draft your franchise QB for future.
*That said - PFF though is a bit crazy at times with their stat metrics.
a three year deal for Jones that in some ways if you draft a QB in next couple years you like, it's palatable to move on or absorb that Year 3 guarantee and cap hit. Price is frankly very high for a 1 year of resume.
It allows you time to keep re-drafting next two years with some supplemental free agents and then replace Jones at some point with an aggressive move to draft your franchise QB for future.
*That said - PFF though is a bit crazy at times with their stat metrics.
Except as the article says, “We still have major reservations about Jones as a true franchise quarterback, but the Giants brass doesn’t seem to.” You can have your reservations about Jones but I think they’re right about what Schoen/Daboll think. There is no next QB. The next QB is already here.
if there were no reservations re jones as a franchise qb he'd get 50m+
like they have lamar getting and 200m+ guaranteed.
40m represents a 20%+ AAV discount with a near 50% guaranteed money discount off the true franchise qb rate going forward.
and QB's in general are so valuable that 1/2 a good season from Geno at age 32 has him getting paid near the same even though his team finished just 3-6 down the stretch with 2 of the wins over LAR and the other against the NYJ. The week 8 win over nyg was his last win vs a playoff team. he was 0-4 from that point on. so id personally very much doubt smith gets more than the non exclusive tag. apparently he's asking for a multi-year deal in the 30m range which would be smart.
RE: if there were no reservations re jones as a franchise qb he'd get 50m+
at $7 million a year or Bradbury at $6.25 million. Center is a MUST sign position in my mind. You cannot go into this season with a rookie OC. Interesting the numbers on the ILBs. If you can get Vander Esch and Tranquill for a combined $12 million that may make more sense than going after a Edmunds or a Lavonte David.
RE: if there were no reservations re jones as a franchise qb he'd get 50m+
like they have lamar getting and 200m+ guaranteed.
40m represents a 20%+ AAV discount with a near 50% guaranteed money discount off the true franchise qb rate going forward.
and QB's in general are so valuable that 1/2 a good season from Geno at age 32 has him getting paid near the same even though his team finished just 3-6 down the stretch with 2 of the wins over LAR and the other against the NYJ. The week 8 win over nyg was his last win vs a playoff team. he was 0-4 from that point on. so id personally very much doubt smith gets more than the non exclusive tag. apparently he's asking for a multi-year deal in the 30m range which would be smart.
What they can sign him for given his one good year and what they think about him are two different things. They can get him for 40 rather than Lamar’s 50 because he doesn’t have a MVP. That’s a bit of a bargain for Jones who I believe they think is their guy.
like they have lamar getting and 200m+ guaranteed.
40m represents a 20%+ AAV discount with a near 50% guaranteed money discount off the true franchise qb rate going forward.
I think he wants “true franchise QB” rate, and he’s not probably going to get it here based on certain factors. It’s why I think we might be headed towards a franchise tag.
wanting something and being willing to turn down 100m+ guaranteed for it are 2 different things.
he is young enough that whatever contract he signs now is only a prelude to a new contract 3 years down the road when he's 28. the smart move is to lock in 100m before taking any more hits and if he plays like a franchise qb he'll probably get a new deal 1 or 2 years down the road. they'll likely structure any multi-year extension to gradually increase along with the cap so the last year or 2 of an extension now like the one PFF suggests would probably carry AAV's around 45m.
Geno Smith @2 made me suspect; but they lost me at Jakobi Meyers @7.
It's a down year for WR in free agency, but Jakobi is underrated. He would be. A great add on this team. Not a #1, but could be a strong #2. Runs good routes, really tough receiver and will do the dirty work. Smart, tough, dependable. Kind of receiver that is more than the sum of his parts, like this team.
geno at #2 is them believing in their own grades/methodolgy
at key positions there that won't wreck the cap next year.
At LB, we could look at David Long, Drew Tranquill, or Germaine Pratt. Any of them would be a great signing for somewhere around 5-8 mil per year. I am intrigued especially by Pratt. He might cost the most of the three mentioned, but he was ranked #1 in coverage as a LB.
I like Arden Key or O. Okoronkwo at Edge. Hopefully one of them would sign for less than 10 mil per.
At inerior OL, I like Dalton Risner or Ben Powers (what a name) at Guard. These guys might end up around 12-15 million AAV. E. Poccic at C shouldn't cost as much, but he might end up close to 8M per. The Ol to me, is where we need to sign at least one player as an upgrade.
Austin Hooper at TE... still young and would be a big improvement.
Paris Campbell at WR... When healthy he could be a very good WR. What he did with crap QB play is great.
Azeez Al-Shaair at LB... extremely talented playing behind two great LBs... He is going to shine as a starter.
Nice finds! This is what they should be looking for. Value signings at value positions like, ILB and TE. Or under the radar players like Campbell. Solid roster builders for moderate dollars.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
the 49ers have a bunch of young backups/role players from their d in UFA this year id go after offering prominent roles on 1 year deals. samson ebukam and azeez al-shaair being 2 of them.
this contract for javon hargrave seems notable for a potential leonard williams extension (would think lw would come in less than this).
3. DI JAVON HARGRAVE, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Contract Projection: Three years, $55 million ($18.33M per year); $36 million total guaranteed
this bradberry contract also seems surprising. i would imagine his extension opportunities last year weren't far off this.
14. CB JAMES BRADBERRY, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Contract Projection: Two years, $24 million ($12M per year); $16.5 million total guaranteed
Yeah that's a bit bizarre... lol. Geno Smith at 2 is also ridiculous. Seems DJ took a big perception hit because of that Eagles beating. But OK, so number two but how could he make less than DJ and be rated that much higher as a FA? lol
I guess maybe because he is 7 or so years older?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
More Will Hernandez:
[url]https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/34536376/2022-nfl-pass-rushing-run-stopping-blocking-leaderboard-win-rate-rankings-top-players-teams[url/]
Will Hernandez ranked 7th in the NFL among Guards for pass block win rate. Surprising he wasn't better against the run, because when he gets in position, he can really move large humans.
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/34536376/2022-nfl-pass-rushing-run-stopping-blocking-leaderboard-win-rate-rankings-top-players-teams
CB Byron Murphy
and
WR DJ Chark
both are fairly young, have upside, have already had success, and fill needs for this team
90. C Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings: ($6.25M per year)
Off-Ball Linebackers:
25. LB Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills ($15.25M per year)
27. LB T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles ($13.5M per year)
51. LB Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals ($8.25M per year)
49. LB Bobby Okereke, Indianapolis Colts ($8.5M per year)
64. LB Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers ($4.25M per year)
86. LB Azeez Al-Shaair, San Francisco 49ers ($4M per year)
55. WR D.J. Chark Jr., Detroit Lions ($11.66M per year)
CB
40. CB Rock Ya-Sin, Las Vegas Raiders ($9M per year)
42. CB Byron Murphy Jr., Arizona Cardinals ($8.75M per year)
16. DI Dalvin Tomlinson, Minnesota Vikings($11.75M per year)
Surprised to see Bradbury so low.
The buffalo connection with Edmunds is obvious, however for the cost I'd take one of the other guys.
Been a fan of Chark since the draft process, he's intriguing but that $tag is high for a guy missing the Dependable tag in the Smart, Tough, Dependable mantra.
Give me both those CB's at that price tag!!
Would love to have Dalvin back, though it's a pipe dream. I don't know enough about the other DT's on the list, but would like to add a low priced Vet to the roster that isn't complete toast.
C Garrett Bradbury- played well this year, huge need
LB Edmunds- Buffalo connection, might be a bit too pricey though
CB Cam Sutton - inside/outside flexibility, very solid player
WR Paris Campbell - seems like a good scheme fit
WR Mecole Hardman- much needed speed boost. Prob won’t cost much after
an injury riddled year. Take a flier, familiar with Kafka
DL Dre’Mont Jones - DL huge need. Young player who can generate pressure
DL A’Shawn Robinson- much needed run stuffed. Rotational guy.
C Bradley Bozeman - likely cheaper option at C compared to Bradbury. Was Dabolls C at Bama.
CB Marcus Peters
Edge Justin Houston
WR Mecole Hardman
None of these guys will break the bank. First 2 will be cheaper vets- Peters a good stop gap across from Jackson, Houston a good rotational pass rusher. Both played under Wink. Hardman a speed guy with some upside if he can stay healthy.
Also I love David Long. Never played for Wink but fits the mold of the type of LB the Ravens sought after when Wink was there. Undersized but fast and aggressive.
Yes, the DJ thing is rather bizarre - $40 mill per, but questionable as a franchise QB? So why is he worth that much.
I noticed the RBs were all at the tag price, too. Really going out on a limb there.
Yes, the DJ thing is rather bizarre - $40 mill per, but questionable as a franchise QB? So why is he worth that much.
I noticed the RBs were all at the tag price, too. Really going out on a limb there.
Pretty simple, they say what they expect the Giants to do for THEIR franchise QB but they (PFF) still are not sold.
I couldn't care less what anyone else thinks, Jones is a QB you can win with and there is no reason not to continue to build on that. The Giants can still draft a QB in say 2024 for 2025 or 2026 taking over. Right now we have to build on the early success, get DJ done, get some WR's, CB and LB's and LFG!
I'm guessing they're factoring in the projected costs to retain those players into how they stack them.
Certainly flawed, there's a lot of projection going on but pretty useful in ballparking values. LB looks to be pretty deep and probably the area the Giants should be targeting. I'm even open to Edmunds at what they project for him but even some reasonable projections on guys like Okereke in the midrange.
Oh God
That's a steep price tag for Jones.
Cut ties with Barkley, he seems to want too much money. For every RB that does well after his big contract there are 3 that fail. If its true that he turned down $12 mil its time to move on. There isnt a lot of teams with money out there to pay him that kind of money so he may come back on a 1 year deal.
Sign one of the premier IOL
C Bradbury
G Seumalo
G Powers
Id prefer to get Bradbury as I think we can find a G to upgrade as the offseason goes on. It seems harder to find a good Center. Plus we have guys on the roster that can play G and will probably look better if we have a better C,
Sign WR Hardman and another vet that shakes free after cuts. I think we will draftat least 2 WRs and more likely 3 in the draft. Our cupboard is so bare. We can fill in with some vet minimum guys. I wouldnt sign any of our own FAs unless its on the minimum. I think Hodgins is an ERFA so he will be back.
On D I'd look at a vet FA CB like Peterson, he seems like a cheap option. He still has something left and it gives us some time to groom a rookie which I expect in the first 3 rounds.
Redo Williams contract to keep him with Dex. Sign some solid FA depth. Guys that are more than Vet minimum players but not quite starters. Linval Joeseph might be good.
Get 1 solid ILB. Not sure who that is.
I would resign Love and look at signing an extension for X this season when his value may be down a bit. He didnt have a great season before the injury so we may be able to get him cheap.
Quote:
Contract Projection: Four years, $160 million ($40M per year); $115 million total guaranteed.
That's a steep price tag for Jones.
What it is, is market value. And at 40 I think it will be five years. They get it.
It allows you time to keep re-drafting next two years with some supplemental free agents and then replace Jones at some point with an aggressive move to draft your franchise QB for future.
*That said - PFF though is a bit crazy at times with their stat metrics.
Quote:
In comment 16023539 BillT said:
Quote:
Contract Projection: Four years, $160 million ($40M per year); $115 million total guaranteed.
That's a steep price tag for Jones.
What it is, is market value. And at 40 I think it will be five years. They get it.
5 years @ $40 mil, oh god no
It allows you time to keep re-drafting next two years with some supplemental free agents and then replace Jones at some point with an aggressive move to draft your franchise QB for future.
*That said - PFF though is a bit crazy at times with their stat metrics.
Except as the article says, “We still have major reservations about Jones as a true franchise quarterback, but the Giants brass doesn’t seem to.” You can have your reservations about Jones but I think they’re right about what Schoen/Daboll think. There is no next QB. The next QB is already here.
40m represents a 20%+ AAV discount with a near 50% guaranteed money discount off the true franchise qb rate going forward.
and QB's in general are so valuable that 1/2 a good season from Geno at age 32 has him getting paid near the same even though his team finished just 3-6 down the stretch with 2 of the wins over LAR and the other against the NYJ. The week 8 win over nyg was his last win vs a playoff team. he was 0-4 from that point on. so id personally very much doubt smith gets more than the non exclusive tag. apparently he's asking for a multi-year deal in the 30m range which would be smart.
40m represents a 20%+ AAV discount with a near 50% guaranteed money discount off the true franchise qb rate going forward.
I think he wants “true franchise QB” rate, and he’s not probably going to get it here based on certain factors. It’s why I think we might be headed towards a franchise tag.
40m represents a 20%+ AAV discount with a near 50% guaranteed money discount off the true franchise qb rate going forward.
and QB's in general are so valuable that 1/2 a good season from Geno at age 32 has him getting paid near the same even though his team finished just 3-6 down the stretch with 2 of the wins over LAR and the other against the NYJ. The week 8 win over nyg was his last win vs a playoff team. he was 0-4 from that point on. so id personally very much doubt smith gets more than the non exclusive tag. apparently he's asking for a multi-year deal in the 30m range which would be smart.
What they can sign him for given his one good year and what they think about him are two different things. They can get him for 40 rather than Lamar’s 50 because he doesn’t have a MVP. That’s a bit of a bargain for Jones who I believe they think is their guy.
It was Bradbury's first game back after injury. He's better than he played that day.
I would just make sure to sign Pocic, though.
Geno Smith @2 made me suspect; but they lost me at Jakobi Meyers @7.
Quote:
like they have lamar getting and 200m+ guaranteed.
40m represents a 20%+ AAV discount with a near 50% guaranteed money discount off the true franchise qb rate going forward.
I think he wants “true franchise QB” rate, and he’s not probably going to get it here based on certain factors. It’s why I think we might be headed towards a franchise tag.
wanting something and being willing to turn down 100m+ guaranteed for it are 2 different things.
he is young enough that whatever contract he signs now is only a prelude to a new contract 3 years down the road when he's 28. the smart move is to lock in 100m before taking any more hits and if he plays like a franchise qb he'll probably get a new deal 1 or 2 years down the road. they'll likely structure any multi-year extension to gradually increase along with the cap so the last year or 2 of an extension now like the one PFF suggests would probably carry AAV's around 45m.
Quote:
seems a little sus.
Geno Smith @2 made me suspect; but they lost me at Jakobi Meyers @7.
It's a down year for WR in free agency, but Jakobi is underrated. He would be. A great add on this team. Not a #1, but could be a strong #2. Runs good routes, really tough receiver and will do the dirty work. Smart, tough, dependable. Kind of receiver that is more than the sum of his parts, like this team.
QBR had them in the opposite order but in both grading systems all 3 were close to each other and top 10. obviously the fact that lamar has won an MVP before is the reason he's going to get the most.
https://www.espn.com/nfl/qbr/_/seasontype/2/sort/schedAdjQBR/dir/desc - ( New Window )
At LB, we could look at David Long, Drew Tranquill, or Germaine Pratt. Any of them would be a great signing for somewhere around 5-8 mil per year. I am intrigued especially by Pratt. He might cost the most of the three mentioned, but he was ranked #1 in coverage as a LB.
I like Arden Key or O. Okoronkwo at Edge. Hopefully one of them would sign for less than 10 mil per.
At inerior OL, I like Dalton Risner or Ben Powers (what a name) at Guard. These guys might end up around 12-15 million AAV. E. Poccic at C shouldn't cost as much, but he might end up close to 8M per. The Ol to me, is where we need to sign at least one player as an upgrade.
Paris Campbell at WR... When healthy he could be a very good WR. What he did with crap QB play is great.
Azeez Al-Shaair at LB... extremely talented playing behind two great LBs... He is going to shine as a starter.
Paris Campbell at WR... When healthy he could be a very good WR. What he did with crap QB play is great.
Azeez Al-Shaair at LB... extremely talented playing behind two great LBs... He is going to shine as a starter.
Nice finds! This is what they should be looking for. Value signings at value positions like, ILB and TE. Or under the radar players like Campbell. Solid roster builders for moderate dollars.