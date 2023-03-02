Saquon Barkley: What do you do as GM? Gogiantsgo : 2/3/2023 1:06 am

First, I'll admit that this thread is speculative. Since we don't have the details of what is happening behind closed doors, we are left with rumors circulated by media or other sources. Here's what's been said (correctly or incorrectly).



1. SB refused around a 12.5M AAV offer at the time of the bye.



2. Schoen's post-season comments have shown a bit of a cooling off on SB as opposed to the stronger language used during the season.



3. Negotiations right now are proceeding with SB only (not DJ), leading some to speculate that the Giants have a specific number in mind regarding SB, and that if they can't get at or below it, they'll walk away. In other words, they'll use the franchise tag as a negotiating tool for DJ only, not Barkley. This might even mean that they know that SB is unwilling to play under the tag. He told them that he would hold out rather than risk a big future payday by playing for only one season for $10M.



4. There is a general principle in the NFL that you don't pay big money to RBs on second contracts, as opposed to QBs. They simply aren't durable enough. This is especially true for SB.



5. The 14-16M spent on SB could be used to help other parts of the offense (OL or WR). Some believe that spending the money on these positions is more conducive to success rather than spending it on a RB. Basically, the theory is that any 4th round or later cheap RB can be successful behind a dominant offensive line.



6. There is a SIGNIFICANT element to SB that lies beyond his abilities as a RB. He is a captain and a leader on the team. Letting him walk will definitely have a big negative impact on the lockerroom and the team as a whole. The giants would be losing A LOT more than just a RB.





Given these speculative/factual points, what would you do if SB refuses anything below 14M? Point number 6 above is HUGELY important and cannot be minimized.



Do you sign SB for 14-16M or let him walk? It's quite possible that tagging is unlikely to be the path the Giants will employ with him. He doesn't want it and they need it for Jones.



What do you do if you're the GM?