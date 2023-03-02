for display only
Saquon Barkley: What do you do as GM?

Gogiantsgo : 2/3/2023 1:06 am
First, I'll admit that this thread is speculative. Since we don't have the details of what is happening behind closed doors, we are left with rumors circulated by media or other sources. Here's what's been said (correctly or incorrectly).

1. SB refused around a 12.5M AAV offer at the time of the bye.

2. Schoen's post-season comments have shown a bit of a cooling off on SB as opposed to the stronger language used during the season.

3. Negotiations right now are proceeding with SB only (not DJ), leading some to speculate that the Giants have a specific number in mind regarding SB, and that if they can't get at or below it, they'll walk away. In other words, they'll use the franchise tag as a negotiating tool for DJ only, not Barkley. This might even mean that they know that SB is unwilling to play under the tag. He told them that he would hold out rather than risk a big future payday by playing for only one season for $10M.

4. There is a general principle in the NFL that you don't pay big money to RBs on second contracts, as opposed to QBs. They simply aren't durable enough. This is especially true for SB.

5. The 14-16M spent on SB could be used to help other parts of the offense (OL or WR). Some believe that spending the money on these positions is more conducive to success rather than spending it on a RB. Basically, the theory is that any 4th round or later cheap RB can be successful behind a dominant offensive line.

6. There is a SIGNIFICANT element to SB that lies beyond his abilities as a RB. He is a captain and a leader on the team. Letting him walk will definitely have a big negative impact on the lockerroom and the team as a whole. The giants would be losing A LOT more than just a RB.


Given these speculative/factual points, what would you do if SB refuses anything below 14M? Point number 6 above is HUGELY important and cannot be minimized.

Do you sign SB for 14-16M or let him walk? It's quite possible that tagging is unlikely to be the path the Giants will employ with him. He doesn't want it and they need it for Jones.

What do you do if you're the GM?
Cool topic  
allstarjim : 2/3/2023 1:19 am : link
It's about damn time someone brought this up for discussion.

Every player in the lockeroom  
section125 : 2/3/2023 7:03 am : link
knows this is a business and understands each player wishes to maximize their earnings. If they need to leave to get that contract, then it is what they must do.
The Giants are just coming out from a severe cap restriction, and I suspect that Schoen has a number in mind that he will not exceed as you said.

As much as I would like Saquon back, Schoen must hold to his number or under. They do not have to reach for the stars at this moment. There is too much to do elsewhere on the roster to pay huge $$ for a RB. But losing him leaves a huge hole in the offense that must be filled. Not sure what other FA RBs are out there at mid-level. If not FA, then they would need a day two RB.
$10mm  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 2/3/2023 7:12 am : link
We’d need to replace his leadership but we can replace at least 80% of what he brings to the field with a rd3 rb like tank bigsby. Do not pay $15mm per year for a good locker room guy.
RE: Cool topic  
Big Blue '56 : 2/3/2023 7:19 am : link





Right?
Let him walk  
kelly : 2/3/2023 7:36 am : link
Spend the money somewhere else
If he turned down 12.5mm  
Giant John : 2/3/2023 7:40 am : link
He would not be playing for me. Injury history just knocks his future value down.
I don't like the idea of paying both Jones and Barkley  
ZogZerg : 2/3/2023 7:41 am : link
We had them both "cheap" and the O was shut down against a good team.

Paying big money for both hurts building the roster in other spots and paying our LT and DT.
RE: Let him walk  
Straw Hat : 2/3/2023 7:48 am : link





+1
Love Saquon but if he is playing hard ball at $16million  
Rick in Dallas : 2/3/2023 7:53 am : link
And not budging off that number you have to let him walk.
This is a very good RB draft class.
Love Barkley  
Giants : 2/3/2023 7:59 am : link
As much as I have loved having him on the Giants. You don't pay elite money to a RB in the second contract. Hope he comes back at reasonable price for two years. I believe two years is all he has left before a major drop off in performance.
I would sign him to…  
DJ5150 : 2/3/2023 8:04 am : link
…An incentive based contract…. This team has very little skill players… there’s not much of a choice here…. Hate to see Barkley on the cowboys eagles or redskins next season.
I love Barkley  
Biteymax22 : 2/3/2023 8:13 am : link
But go through the last 10 Super Bowl winners and see how many had running backs on large contracts...
Paying him $16 million AAV  
Ned In Atlanta : 2/3/2023 8:16 am : link
With all of the holes on the roster is terrible resource allocation IMO. The next big money Rb over the age of 25 to lead his team to a Super Bowl will be the first
RE: I love Barkley  
islander1 : 2/3/2023 8:36 am : link





This implies we'd actually be able to acquire three WR and TE good enough to have a playoff caliber offense in the next couple years.

I'm doubtful. I get the argument, but we aren't that close.

I'm doubtful. I get the argument, but we aren't that close.
as for me, it's more about term  
islander1 : 2/3/2023 8:39 am : link
I would prefer nothing past four years, and something with incentives based on health past a base salary of, say 12 million.

This second contract worries with Barkley aren't a thing for me as far as wear and tear, simply because his legs don't actually have the mileage on them.

The injury concern is real, though.
RE: If he turned down 12.5mm  
averagejoe : 2/3/2023 8:39 am : link





Agree . I don't see him getting any offers near that number with a flood of good RB's available .

Have a feeling Mara will dig in and overpay .

Have a feeling Mara will dig in and overpay .

I think they should hold tight at their number  
AcesUp : 2/3/2023 8:50 am : link
Wait to see if they can wrap up Jones. Once it comes time to designate the tag - sweeten the pot slightly as a gesture of good will but don't really budge too far from the parameters you set earlier. If you have Jones locked up, be willing to use the tag on Barkley. If you don't, you're likely letting him walk to use the tag on the QB.
If Schoen is going to stick as GM then he'll need to take some  
ThomasG : 2/3/2023 8:53 am : link
tough stances as well when the contract doesn't compute. Otherwise the rebuilding process will drag and reach a pre-mature ceiling.

Saquon's cap hit this past year was $7.2 million. The running back unit and offense isn't better served by providing him more money in the future. The deep supply at the position, cheap fresh legs in each draft, and ability to utilize several backs over a full season all paint an easy picture of a more efficient use of resources.

Schoen most likely knows that so that makes this decision even more interesting if he decides otherwise.
I  
Toth029 : 2/3/2023 9:06 am : link
Am completely content with re-signing him if it's a 3 yr, $12M or $12.5M deal. If he balks, you walk. Let Miami or someone like that overpay him. Much easier to find backs. I'm in that same belief for wide receiver too. I don't give a contract to what the Jags did to Christian Kirk. Keep compiling these Draft picks and use them continually on these kinds of positions.
RE: I love Barkley  
Dr. D : 2/3/2023 9:09 am : link




Without looking, I'm guessing the number is 0 or close to it.

I feel the same way. I want him back, but at a reasonable price.
If he’s still balking at 12.5  
Eman11 : 2/3/2023 9:15 am : link
I tag him for 10.

See if he changes his tune at some point and can get a deal done both sides can live with. If not, ride out the year and revisit next off season.
RE: RE: I love Barkley  
Biteymax22 : 2/3/2023 9:19 am : link

















It has nothing to do with being close or not, it has to do with the fact that the strategy should always be devised around putting together a roster worthy of winning the Super Bowl. We're talking about 12-15 mil a year for Barkley, that money can buy 2 starters at other positions that would impact the team as much, if not more. Productive backs can be found all over the draft and in late rounds.
Points #4 and #5 will be foremost  
Gruber : 2/3/2023 9:29 am : link
in Joe Schoen's mind.
Gettleman would have been casual and re-signed Barkley, no doubt overpaying him a la Gollday.
Schoen is going to look for value and, like you suggest, will have a dollar amount in his mind and won't go above that.
Chances are Barkley walks.
I  
AcidTest : 2/3/2023 9:31 am : link
think he and Love are gone. Someone will offer them a lot more than what the Giants are or should be willing to pay.

You have to save the tag for Jones, which if we need to use it on him, we'd have to reach a long-term deal with Barkley. That seems unlikely given that he apparently wants $14M-$16M. We can't tag Jones and pay that to Barkley. Doing so would eliminate most of our cap space and is a poor use of resources.

But even if the Giants reach a long-term deal with Jones, I probably wouldn't tag Barkley. He might not be willing to play on the tag, especially given his injury history. He knows this is likely his only chance to make a lot of money as a FA. Even if he does play on the tag, he'll likely be bitter about having to do so.
RE: RE: RE: I love Barkley  
AcidTest : 2/3/2023 9:32 am : link



























^This.
I don't think Barkley is wrong for not signing  
AcesUp : 2/3/2023 9:39 am : link
He'd get at least Kamara money on the open market. Most teams have moved towards the devaluation of the RB but on the open market, you'll inevitably get a team with a contrarian team-building philosophy, a contender willing to forego value to squeeze through a window or an owner pushing for the star power to sell tickets. So at face, the Giants are low balling Barkley right now even if they are being fair or even going over their own valuation for a player his caliber, age and position.

I think it comes down to if the Giants have the tag on whether Barkley returns. If Barkley is staring down the prospect of the tag for a year and does have a desire to be here, then maybe he takes the hit and signs for the hometown discount. I don't see him buckling before the pressure from the tag is there though and he's likely walking since 20-30% more money is available to him elsewhere.
RE: Let him walk  
TinVA : 2/3/2023 9:41 am : link





I agree, let him walk. Signing him for more than $10-12 Mil a year is a big risk.
One way around a contract with Barkley  
Rudy5757 : 2/3/2023 9:51 am : link
is to set it up with a lot of Likely to be earned incentives. So things like # of games played, Carries, Yards based off of this year. So he played 16 games this year so the contract would be a bonus if he reaches 14 games, a bonus if he goes over 1,000 yards and a bonus if he gets 300 yards rec. If you structure the deal with a low base salary and the Likely to be earned incentives you pay him the likely to be earned money this year but get it back on next years cap if he doesnt make it.

Then you can add in some stuip incentives if he reaches new heights. I think a contract stucktured like that could work for both sides.

Personally of the $12 Mil mark is true Id say goodbye and let him shop his services elsewhere. On the open market I dont see him getting over $12. There arecurrently only 6 teams with more than $20 mil in effective cap space and the Giants are one of them. The only teams he should even consider are the Bengals and Patriots. You have the Bears, Falcons, Texans, Seahawks and Ravens.

The Ravens are going to pay Lamar so they are probably out.

Realistically Barkleys best long term option is the Giants. I think Barkeys agents might over play their hand and lose. Remember a guy like Pacheco was a 7th round pick. The Bills whole RB room is less than $6 mil. Barkley had a really average/below avg 2nd half of the season. Id let Barkley test the waters in FA, if he signs a mega deal good luck to him.
Honestly  
simgiant : 2/3/2023 9:56 am : link
Does not make sense to be a RB in the NFL.
The whole point of being in the nfl is to make good money on that first contract and then get set for life on that second contract. But everyone seems to agree makes no sense to give RB a second contract. If you are good at football play defense or WR..
Tag him and start talking to other teams  
SteelGiant : 2/3/2023 9:58 am : link
I was ok trading him this past year, I would draft a RB on day 3 this year and we should be able to get a 3rd for Barkley while we have him tagged.
I don’t even want us  
GoDeep13 : 2/3/2023 10:01 am : link
Paying 12m/yr for him. He’s not durable. He’s lost speed. He’s NOT a mismatch in the passing game like we’d hoped. And this was the first year he was a serviceable blocker.
Get Jones done  
MotownGIANTS : 2/3/2023 10:11 am : link
tag Barkley ...
To be a fly on the wall  
JonC : 2/3/2023 10:18 am : link
I tend to think the $12M figure is probably their value ballpark for SB, perhaps including some sentimentality for the person and the ticket and merch etc revenue he generates. The gap is quite large, SB's agent is going to use deals like CMC and Kamara as a guiderail, meaning trying to get to the open market and taking his chances or compromising on a big hometown discount are the general choices. Does he want the dollars or to be NYG for life ... most players choose the former. I don't think NYG comes up to $14M unless the owners step in.
RE: To be a fly on the wall  
blueblood : 2/3/2023 10:23 am : link





I think the ceiling on his number is 12.5 with some easy incentives. Yards, TDs Games played etc... as much as I like Saquon as a player, spokesman and a good citizen who represents the team well, you simply cannot overpay the running back position.
Get the OL  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/3/2023 10:24 am : link
to be one that supports quality backs. That should be the bigger goal.

If you can fit SB till the draft catches up and not limit your overall team building significantly fine.

Depending on Jones situation I like the tag for SB. Might as well let him test the market and see if he can bring back picks. Always a chance some team sees a high quality player and that SB would fire up the fan base as well and be willing to give up some quality picks.
Let him walk regardless of price tag  
Doubledeuce22 : 2/3/2023 10:25 am : link
signing a RB to a 2nd contract never works out especially given the fact that this man has never had 2 consecutive seasons healthy. Way too many holes to fill elsewhere with that money and you can draft 2 RBs with the abundance of picks that they have. Hard pass.
RE: RE: RE: I love Barkley  
islander1 : 2/3/2023 10:33 am : link



























Could make a similar argument for most of the WRs around here making that kind of money, though.

https://overthecap.com/position/wide-receiver

A guy like Pacheco in KC works because dude is literally the 5th option in that offense.

Where I'm sure we'll agree is that teams are built for success through the draft. Cost controlled high profile position players are what make the difference.
Replaceable  
Reale01 : 2/3/2023 10:36 am : link
Lots of FA RBs and supposedly a deep draft. That said, I do hope he is re-signed and I think they will find a way.
My View  
Jeever : 2/3/2023 10:38 am : link
Get DJ done and tag SB if a reasonable contract can't be worked out. If he's a problem in the clubhouse move him for picks or a player to address our other needs. The Giants have the leverage not SB.
Still don’t understand  
djm : 2/3/2023 10:47 am : link
We can’t have a highly paid rb and wr and qb…. or even 2 of the 3.

Wont convince me otherwise so don’t even try. Not to mention we don’t even know where that highly paid wide receiver is coming from…. Also not to mention Daniel Jones is probably not going to be paid a super elite QB salary, or at least it won’t be that type in 2-3 years. Because inflation. It’s real.

Also, Barkley is going to sign what likely amounts to be a three-year deal. Shit Joannes might even do something similar with a shorter big deal.

You have good team leading pillars right in front of you. Players that carried an otherwise ordinary offensive roster to playoff contention. Bark being a main catalyst. If any team was ever primed to sign their own star RB it’s this one. This isn’t the 95-1996 Giants debating over whether to re-sign Hampton. The same
Hampton who simply didn’t possess the long term staying power that Barkley clearly shows and displays just by his work ethic alone. This isn’t a team on the decline. And again where the hell is this grass is greener alternative reality player we’re missing out on? And this guy is a better contributor than Barkley? He’s going to help us more in 23-24? And we’re definitely gonna get hm? And we can’t get both? Why? Prove all of that. Or, just re-sign your own fucking star power like EVERY good team does.

If I am the GM  
bigbluehoya : 2/3/2023 10:50 am : link
I would want to franchise him.

I'd be working hard to get Jones done on a contract inside of my limits. (My limits would be somewhere around 4 years $160M with $110M guaranteed. Something like $50M bonus, 15/20/35/40 salaries. I'd love to pay him less, but I'm trying to be a little bit realistic here.)

If I can't get Jones done, I'm probably using some form of the tag on him, and letting Barkley walk. If he had no counter at $12.5M AAV, I'm not making a bigger offer for term.

Also  
djm : 2/3/2023 10:54 am : link
Giants don’t have to re-sign four or five offensive superstars over the next one or two years. Probably not even 3-4 years. We’re talking Thomas we’re talking Jones we’re talking Barkley.

Re-sign your own and draft well. Use FA to plug holes. Draft stars and Re-sign your own. That’s the formula we have missed on for ten years. You don’t let go one star and look to get someone else’s star, that’s just a highly flawed way to run a team.

RE: Still don't understand  
JonC : 2/3/2023 10:57 am : link












No one said you can't, but people are questioning the wisdom in it. Get your emotions out of your way, look at what posters are saying about positional value, etc while building out a contending roster. Compare and contrast with the strategies deployed by the best programs in the NFL.

Your emotions are your enemy, especially when it revolves around cap discussions, lol. You really should avoid them.

Your emotions are your enemy, especially when it revolves around cap discussions, lol. You really should avoid them.
And I wrote the above as a poster who would prefer to keep SB  
JonC : 2/3/2023 10:57 am : link
.
To me, the key with SB is paying for future expectations  
JonC : 2/3/2023 11:00 am : link
and not paying for the past. This is the gamble with running backs, especially after an ACL and some ankles. The cliff they fall over is real and very few avoid it.
You stick to your walk-away price.  
David B. : 2/3/2023 11:02 am : link
Barkley in NYC could probably make more than his salary in off the field endorsements and commercials if he wants to. That isn't true in every city.

If he's not happy with that, either franchise him or let him walk and use that money to fix the interior OL so anyone running will have a better time of it.

Love the kid, hate the position. No matter how you slice it, if you keep him, that's probably 2 other holes you can't fix in FA.
RE: Still don't understand  
chick310 : 2/3/2023 11:16 am : link







Of course they can. If that is the strategy then any GM can strip down the roster and fit 3 highly paid Offensive players on the roster for the longer term.

Do you want to try and convince us what Schoen should do to mirror your strategy above and why that makes the most sense for the NYG's future? Or do you just want to continue to ask your obtuse hypotheticals and retort back that you're the smartest in the room?
Tag him.  
Don in DC : 2/3/2023 11:19 am : link
No long term deal given how injury-plagued he has been, and how quickly RBs run down in the NFL.
I would offer him the least I could  
SirYesSir : 2/3/2023 11:28 am : link
without being totally disrespectful, but be fine if he walks.

It's a replaceable position, it just is. They could sign a decent replacement in a FA pool with a lot of talent, and then draft someone on the third day that could eventually be a starter.

It makes no sense to hurt your cap on a running back this far into his career
Hmm  
mdthedream : 2/3/2023 11:48 am : link
I think you need to get like a3 year deal done so he feels comfortable. I mean 1 year tag is playing football and hoping you don't get injured. So if its 3 years at 35 mill total I think he would be happy.
RE: Still don't understand  
DieHard : 2/3/2023 12:10 pm : link












There's something to be said for staying loyal to guys who put in 100% and had success, but I'm not sure it's a black-and-white issue. Barkley had a great year, and if he were a cyborg like Adrian Peterson I'd re-sign him in a heartbeat, but it's fair to debate whether he can keep it up even over the next few years, given his injury history and how his numbers fell off over the last half of the year.

You could also argue that the RB position is just different from a position like QB. No, you probably won't find a RB as talented as Barkley in free agency or the draft, but can you put together a group of RBs for cheaper that can provide an almost equal amount of production when combined? I think other teams have proven it's possible. Plus, when you don't tie your run game to 1 RB, you're not in a pickle if one of your RBs goes down.

It all depends on how Schoen and Daboll want the roster structured. I wouldn't be surprised if both Jones and Barkley are back, but I also wouldn't be surprised if they go a different route at RB.
Non-exlusive tag  
US1 Giants : 2/3/2023 12:14 pm : link
Would be happy to get 2 first-round picks for him.

A comp pick for losing him as a free agent and saving cap money would not be bad either.
WFAN discussed the total combined cost  
Bubba : 2/3/2023 12:20 pm : link
of the RBs for both the Eagles and Chiefs. Both were under $5mil each. I love the kid but tying up big bucks at that position no longer makes sense in this era.
Why not just draft a good back in round 3  
kelly : 2/3/2023 12:32 pm : link
and let Barkley walk and then take the money saved and use it to fill positions of need. I mean I don't think Barkley played all that well down the stretch to justify a big second year contract, especially for a running back.

Also not signing Love to a big contract. He is a good player but not special at any thing. He is not an impact player or a player at a critical position.

As for drafting receivers. We gave up 238 yards rushing and a boat load of sacks and pressures to the eagles. I don't see how drafting a receiver and cornerback high are fixing that problem.

we have to draft to win in the trenches.
Giants have been pouring assets into the OL  
JonC : 2/3/2023 12:46 pm : link
and will continue to grab prospects they like and think are a fit. But, at the same it doesn't require them to draft OL in the first round, or even the premium rounds.

Get the best players, figure out the puzzle. This roster is a work in progress, maybe 20 current players will be here in 2024, for example. Don't worry as much about winning now when discussing the draft, the draft isn't so much about 2023 as it is for the future.
He will take 12 million per  
Rolyrock : 2/3/2023 12:51 pm : link
He Both sides are playing hi lo right now. I think he wants to remain a Giant and win a Super Bowl in NY. He will take what he is really worth appox 12.5 per.He knows the G men aren't going to over pay like some teams. I think he stays.
I’m not sure he is worth what he is asking for  
beatrixkiddo : 2/3/2023 1:33 pm : link
With his injury history, and inconsistency. Would love to have him as he’s the only valuable skill player the Giants currently have on offense, but this team can’t sign or pay him out of desperation. You can easily draft 2 RBs in this class and we won’t miss much IMO.

As GM I would do what would net the most in return. Tag and trade if you have too. Maybe to a team like the Bengals in exchange for Huggins if they can’t sign him and Mixon is on the way out. Would give us a bonafide #1 WR which is going to be tough and take time to develop going via draft. Just get the most you can from him, it is not wise to pay him big money with his injury history.
RE: WFAN discussed the total combined cost  
family progtitioner : 2/3/2023 1:33 pm : link





Agree. It would be absolute malpractice to sign him. Besides Henry, what other 2nd contract RBs have worked out? I'm not even sure the Henry signing was smart as they were unable to resign Brown, a massive loss
We don't need no stinkin' big plays  
Colin@gbn : 2/3/2023 2:13 pm : link
I do not know how all this is going to play out. I also don't know what the Giants are actually thinking here. I suspect much of what they are saying publicly is standard negotiating bluster.

What I do think I know though is that you win games in the NFL with impact players who make impact plays. KC for example has not been the best team in the league the past several years because they have the fewest 'holes' in their roster or that they win games in the trenches. They have the best QB in the league throwing to a literal track team of receivers. And while every team differs to some degree every team that won ten or more games this year has a boatload of impact players.

And to call Saquon just a RB who can easily be replaced is being disingenuous. Fact is RBs who can get you 4 yards a carry are literally a dime a dozen. However RB who can get you 40 yards in a heartbeat are really and he's one of those. And right now he's the Giants one true impact threat on offense and its just hard how one sees the team getting better by letting that one current threat walk so you can afford a couple of JAGs at non-impact positions.

The other thing here is that you aren't paying Barkley for what he did this year or last or whatever. Its what he can do for you in the future. And if the Giants ever do find a couple or three receivers who can actually stretch the field, force opponents to back off and defend the run with 5-6 in the box rather than the 9-10 we consistently saw this year, then things should really open up for a guy likely Barkley who doesn't need blocking so much as a little bit of space, and you'll see a bunch of opposing DCs losing sleep figuring out which they are going to try and shut down. And you're not going to get that with however many JAGs you have at RB!
Issue is MONEY + LENGTH of any contract  
MeanBunny : 2/3/2023 2:14 pm : link
Seems to be this
-RBs have little longevity
-The franchise tag will cost us 10-11 million
-Franchise tag is limited to 1 year and then another year
-If he gets hurt next year, we don't have him for more than 1 year franchised
-If he plays well next year we can roll the tag over one more time
-If he is a pill and sandbags on the tag, we can unload him in 1 year
-If he is on a longterm contract, even at 12 million a year, we are stuck with him if he gets hurt or declines in production
-Unlike Jones, who is young and at a position that has more longevity, the QB franchise tag $$ is a lot higher at 38-40mill plus
If I am Schoen I tell both Jones and Saquon that there is combined money he can spend on these 2 plus the others in the budget. Jones can offer some back to Saquon for a longer term deal and give us a discount, or he can take Lion's share and stiff Saquon et al. Saquon being in the worst positional value, will get stuck with franchise tag, possibly be upset. If he bags on us next year, his value again goes down for trades or salary.
Saquon's peeps should know he is kind of over a barrel and should take 12 mill a year for longer deal and be happy he ever saw that
RE: Hmm  
MeanBunny : 2/3/2023 2:18 pm : link




exactly. Saquon needs some security within reason. He can be on a franchise tag 2 times(and dumped either year) and get LESS MONEY by wanting too much money.
RE: Non-exlusive tag  
BlueVinnie : 2/3/2023 2:21 pm : link





Uh yeah, all of us would be ecstatic about getting 2 first round picks. Unfortunately, there is no GM in the league willing to give up 2 first round picks for an RB who will be entering their age 26 season. There is likely no GM that would be willing to give up 1 first round pick for Barkley.

I'd let him walk. Nice player but unfortunately I don't see him eventually becoming a "gold jacket guy". He's not worth 8 figures.

I'd let him walk. Nice player but unfortunately I don't see him eventually becoming a "gold jacket guy". He's not worth 8 figures.
To some degree  
allstarjim : 2/3/2023 7:58 pm : link
The contracts even for top RBs are baked in the cake already from the market.

10 years ago (2013), Adrian Peterson was the highest paid RB in the NFL at a $13.9M cap number. Chris (CJ2K) Johnson had a cap hit of $12M. Three other backs had cap hits between $8-$10M. Here's the kicker...the salary cap in 2013? $123M.

One of those three RBs was Marshawn Lynch. Who was the Super Bowl champ that season? You guessed it...the Seahawks.

Marshawn accounted for 6.9% of the Seahawks cap that year. Even at a $14M AAV, and let's assume all $14M was against the cap next year (which obviously doesn't have to be the case, it could be lower than that in a well-structured deal), Saquon's cap hit would account for 6.2% of the cap.

Now, before you ask, yes, Russell Wilson was on his rookie deal, so not exactly apples to apples. But I see hidden value here. Saquon has demonstrated he can be a 2K scrimmage yard before and double-digit TDs. With some improvement up front, it's a realistic performance benchmark. His rookie year he had 91 receptions.

You would pay north of $20M AAV for a WR that gave you that kind of production.

I've said before that $14M AAV is probably my limit for Saquon...but I think...particularly if they bring back OBJ (more on this below), I think he signs that deal.

Now, where can you save money to make up for paying your RB? Let's assume they sign a WR like OBJ or maybe Jakobi Meyers...then draft a strong receiver on a rookie deal...you've re-made your WR corp to a much more formidable unit without having to pay premium WR dollars. You can get OBJ for probably no more than $13M over 2 years, perhaps part of that will be incentive-laden. Meyer's deal will likely be between $12.5-$16M AAV.

This is reasonable, and if it's well structured, you still have plenty of room to sign other free agents and your draft class.

Yes, you can go cheap at the position, and it's not a terrible way to go...the points about replacement value is well-taken. But you're not going to get the package that Saquon offers in another RB out of the draft. It's not gonna happen. Could you have a committee backfield that can be passable? Absolutely. But the upside is going to be more limited, you're probably not going to get the holistic player that Saquon is as a runner, receiver, blocking ability at the position with a rookie plus Brightwell and Breida (as an example, I understand the latter is also a free agent).

This is doable. I'm in favor of a Saquon reunion.

As for the tag, you definitely DO NOT tag Saquon or anyone else) without an extension worked out with DJ. You lose all your negotiating leverage at that point, and DJ's deal is going to be more prohibitive with respect to other moves. If you have to overpay Saquon to get him to stay, you lose $1-$2M in additional money AAV. If you have to do the same with DJ, it's at least double that, up to $10M more.
Tag him  
eli4life : 2/3/2023 8:13 pm : link
Take a shot on one in the draft if you scored let him walk next year or tag him again if you didn’t
RE: Tag him  
allstarjim : 2/3/2023 9:01 pm : link





yuck.
Let a 2 time Pro Bowl RB walk...  
GMen72 : 1:05 am : link
but pay a zero time Pro Bowl QB $35-40 million per year. Makes sense...why pay for production? Let's overpay for hypotheticals and feel good stories. If the Giants lose Wink and SB, gonna be funny to see this forum turn on the great Daniel Jones.
I owuld like to see the Giants get  
.McL. : 1:54 am : link
the RB spend under 6M.

People talk about losing Barkley's production like if he isn't here, the Giants wont gain any rushing yards from RBs at all...

There are plenty of cheap RBs that will give 85 - 90% of his production. The rest, you get either with other RBs or increase WR production. Spend the resource improving the offensive line, and the team will have no problems replacing his production.

As for production, what would you be willing to pay for a stat line like this over a 17 game season:
ATT YDS AVG TD LNG REC TGTS YDS AVG TD
236 926 3.923728814 10 27 68 97 343 3.536082474 0

Those are SBs stats from the last 7 games of the regular season, projected over 17 games.

Clearly SB wears done and so does his production. And yet DJ was able to more than make up for the loss of production from SB.

When you sign him, which RB are you getting, the RB from the first 9 games, or the one from the last 7. Or more of the same, half a year of really good production and after he gets dinged, 1/2 a year of below average.

Nah, I'll pass (pun intended)
Let me make the stat line easier to read  
.McL. : 1:59 am : link
Att 236
Yds 926
Y/R 3.92
TD 10
Lng 27
Rec 68
Tgt 97
Yds 343
Y/C 3.54
TD 0
It honestly doesn't seem  
santacruzom : 4:34 am : link
Like the Giants are very interested in featuring a RB in their offense enough to justify paying Saquon a lot of money. Just seems simple as that.
RE: Let a 2 time Pro Bowl RB walk...  
Tom from LI : 2:26 pm : link





Pro Bowl is a popularity contest for starters. If he was a 2x All Pro then I am listening.

Down the stretch from Dec 4 into the playoffs.. Saquon rushed for 434 yards.. Jones rushed for 359 yards.

During joint tenure of Jones and Barkley, when Barkley was out and Jones played, the Giants won 8 of 19 games or something like that..

When Barkley played without Jones, the Giants won ZERO games...

So I don't get your point except to shit on Jones when you can.
I have no problem with 14 million  
Giantimistic : 2:38 pm : link
Barkley impacts a defense if he gets the ball or doesn’t. Daniel Jones doesn’t run for 700 yards if Barkley is not drawing in the defense. Our WRs never get a shot this year if every defender doesn’t have to pay attention to Barkley play action or leaking out.

Barkley was used as a decoy a lot and when he wasn’t he had some huge runs. He touches the ball twice as much as any WR on the team and will do so even with a top flight number 1 receiver.

How much are you paying a great #2 receiver. Probably around 15 mill or more.

I don’t want to think positional value as much as impact value.

Draft a number 1 receiver and consider Barkley your number 2 option.
