Dov Kleinman- Tee Higgins could be traded if no extension

Report: Bengals WR Tee Higgins "could be traded" for a top draft pick if the team can't reach an extension with him and the money he's asking for is "outrageous", per
Higgins is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and went over 1,000 back to back seasons
Guess where theres smoke theres fire with twitter rumors...
HOWEVER, I just can't see Schoen giving up a 1 or 2 for the right to overpay a WR. This team isn't at that point yet.
Also- BBI X and Os guys would know better, but is Higgins good for Daboll? Separation, route running etc. Dov Kleiman on twitter
Should i try that in Madden first? lol.
There’s going to be as much ‘ground up’ as possibly, and particularly via homegrowns.
I dont think this is a crazy take lol.
KG although an absolute bust here, was once a 4th round rookie and good on 4th round rookie money.
Higgins was a 2nd round pick.
I think BBI's point you allude to is, lets get OUR own stud WR on a rookie deal instead of overpaying one. That being said, there is a time and place to overpay for one, and i dont think the roster is there yet.
Yes, the idea is to draft players who are very good, yet relatively inexpensive for 4-5 years, as opposed to trading draft picks for expensive players.
This is especially true for thin rosters with lots of needs.
Yeah, that’s exactly what we should want. Other teams have them, and that’s why they are set up for success.
I’m out on Higgins due to his price tag and inability to dominate. Doesn’t mean he can’t but it’s certainly something I’m cautious of.
I'd love to get him, but not sure Schoen will recreate the Beane move for Diggs.
Giants may elect to go with re-signing their own long term and using the draft to acquire more WRs and depth.
Did you not read the part where he's asking for "outrageous" money? Pay a fortune and give up a #1 pick?
If Schoen makes that deal then he's an abject failure as a GM.
But either way the assets we will have to give up are likely huge, on top of a market rate contract. I just don’t see it.
He’s also always nicked up. He plays through a lot of the injuries, but they could also be contributing to his inconsistency. In terms of actual games missed there were 3 in 2021 and 2 in 2022.
This. However, this idea seems lost to many. They must long for the days of the cap master Dave Gettleman.
Exactly, I know the cap is rising, but we don’t have the luxury of a rookie QB salary anymore. Handing away top draft choices for a 1B level receiver and then paying him a crazy salary is not going to help this team.
Not sure that inconsistent is a fair criticism, aside from a fantasy football side of things. He's actually been pretty consistent overall during his career. The game to game fluctuation isn't that high but it's mainly because he's never led the team in targets. His rookie year he was just behind Tyler Boyd and then the last two years he's behind Chase - who is maybe the best WR in football. His catch rate is actually pretty consistent.
On the Giants, he'd lead the team in targets. If Schoen found a value that made sense, he'd be a great addition. Big and really outstanding on 50-50 balls. Exactly what the Giants need to stretch the field.
Apples and oranges. Diggs had, what, three years left on his contract when he was traded? Higgins wants "outrageous money".
Not to mention, the pick Buffalo traded for Diggs turned into Jefferson. Think Buffalo would reverse that trade now? Two more years of Jefferson on a rookie deal versus what they have paid Diggs the last three years and what they will pay him over the next two before Jefferson gets a new deal?
Yeah I was saying this yesterday. Based on the Jeudy & Moore noise the Giants aren't opposed to dealing but will only do so for younger studs. Higgins does fit in that category.
Quote:
Was producing big when Chase was oout.
You just won the point!
Again, yes. In other words, stay the course. What’s so hard to understand?
He's a legit #1 receiver.
It's up to Joe Schoen to decide if the price is too high.
Quote:
trade, a 24-year-old with several prime years ahead of him is the type of guy they should be pursuing.
Yeah I was saying this yesterday. Based on the Jeudy & Moore noise the Giants aren't opposed to dealing but will only do so for younger studs. Higgins does fit in that category.
And hey backed off their pursuit of Moore and Juedy because of the price in draft. Do you think Schoen is NOW willing to part with his first for a receiver who wants to renegotiate for crazy money?
Higgins has proven he is nothing like reagor
The guy is legit. Not JJ, who is?
I just don’t think we are there yet
I rather maneuver in the draft, maybe even trade out of first if it gets us 3 picks in 150. Maybe trade a 6 and 7th for another 5th and really try to solidify team with 9 picks between picks 40-150. Can solidify D on all level, oline and pick a couple wrs
Next yr go for the next wr who wants a big contract and mortgage some future then.
2 yrs sustainable level of performance plan.
Quote:
In comment 16023847 Enzo said:
Quote:
trade, a 24-year-old with several prime years ahead of him is the type of guy they should be pursuing.
Yeah I was saying this yesterday. Based on the Jeudy & Moore noise the Giants aren't opposed to dealing but will only do so for younger studs. Higgins does fit in that category.
And hey backed off their pursuit of Moore and Juedy because of the price in draft. Do you think Schoen is NOW willing to part with his first for a receiver who wants to renegotiate for crazy money?
Was Schoen unwilling to part with a first or was Schoen unwilling to part with a first for Jeudy?
Does Schoen see Higgins as a legit #1 whose only 24 years old? How much $$ does he believe should be tied into the WR position?
Schoen also didn't know where that pick was going end up being....and while the Giants weren't willing to trade a first for Jeudy they were very close to pulling the trigger with strong draft capital going the other way. So again, Schoen isn't unwilling to trade but he would want very good - elite young talent and Higgins fits that category.
I lean to standing pat or trading back btw.
Trading for a legit #1 WR like Higgins is exactly the kind of splash move that casual fans love, but it can also we something that's done at the expense of filling other needs.
for a conditional 7th round pick
Trading for a legit #1 WR like Higgins is exactly the kind of splash move that casual fans love, but it can also we something that's done at the expense of filling other needs.
I think they prefer a corner at their pick. The problem is I think there's going to be a run on corners prior to where the Giants are drafting. If thats the case I'm all for Higgins.
GUYS WE WANT A FUCKING WR. we have all complained for how bad ours are but then one comes along and its nah he too expensive. okay so play with the shit we have?
THIS is a great opportunity. #25 + a 3rd is comparable to what eagles gave for brown and its a NO BRAINER.
I mean RIGHT now which team in NFL WOULD NOT trade treylon burks and a 3rd rounder for AJ brown?
The giants have a lot of young talent including a qb and plenty of money. make the trade extend him and use the rest of draft and a couple of mid level FAs to round out the roster. you guys act like we won 2 games this season. the giants were competitive and have a fantastic coaching staff.
This is a VERY good move and one shcoen should make as long as the picks needed arent insane like 2 firsts
Getting Higgins would be exciting. It would feel like how it was when we got Plax. A young player entering his prime.
Quote:
the place where stupidity is often accompanied by embarrassment
100%.
It would give seriuous life to the offense. I mean guys like bellinger, wandale, etc would all benefit greatly from a guy who defenses have to fear. its legit opens your entire offense if you have a big time weapon that people fear in passing game.
The AJ Brown trade is the template. Designate KG as a post June 1st cute. Save 13M on the cap. Put it towards Higgins.
Draft another WR in rounds 2-3. Get Wandale healthy, extend Hodgins. Can turn WR from a weakness into a strength.
im with you.
Higgins
Hodgins
Robinson
Maybe bring back richie james or slayton for depth? I think that top 3 is solid and would really do huge things for the offense
Also - Jamar Chase and Joe Burrow aren't coming with Higgins. Just so folks think and remember about that.
Exactly. I think he’s a good player, but he’s likely not worth what he wants. And the Plax comparisons from a team building perspective are not the same at all. The Giants didn’t give up any picks, they signed Plax as a FA. He also didn’t command a huge contract, the numbers were pretty reasonable.
I am a big fan of Higgins. No way am I paying him 30 million a year.
DJ has shown with the level of receiver he has here in 2022 he can be somewhat productive. Draft him a receiver that fits the Daboll mold and save the draft capital and cap space for Thomas, Lawrence, McKinney and the rest of our in house talent.
I expect a slight step back next year. We are more than a 30 million dollar WR away.
Quote:
possibly more, plus $30m per year. Can’t believe people think this is just some easy decision that Schoen has to do.
that was over a decade ago. His cost would be the same today....
also, its just a comparison as to what it did for our offense/team
The giants offense in 08 was average with plax. with plax they were very tough.
as for replacement cost, I think barkley and higgins can fit under but if not, make him part of the package and sign mostert since BBI says RBs are easily replaceable and WR is a harder position to find. NO WRs of higgins ability is hitting FA market...
But for a first....I would love him in a Giants UNI as our #1.
Quote:
Was producing big when Chase was oout.
Is there a Justin Jefferson in this draft?
And don't you think he's an outlier at this point? Teams draft bad receivers high all the time. Very few are as explosive and dynamic as Jefferson has been. I do agree paying a WR high isn't on my check list but the Giants might view it differently.
Quote:
In comment 16023933 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16023847 Enzo said:
Quote:
trade, a 24-year-old with several prime years ahead of him is the type of guy they should be pursuing.
Yeah I was saying this yesterday. Based on the Jeudy & Moore noise the Giants aren't opposed to dealing but will only do so for younger studs. Higgins does fit in that category.
And hey backed off their pursuit of Moore and Juedy because of the price in draft. Do you think Schoen is NOW willing to part with his first for a receiver who wants to renegotiate for crazy money?
Was Schoen unwilling to part with a first or was Schoen unwilling to part with a first for Jeudy?
Does Schoen see Higgins as a legit #1 whose only 24 years old? How much $$ does he believe should be tied into the WR position?
Schoen also didn't know where that pick was going end up being....and while the Giants weren't willing to trade a first for Jeudy they were very close to pulling the trigger with strong draft capital going the other way. So again, Schoen isn't unwilling to trade but he would want very good - elite young talent and Higgins fits that category.
I lean to standing pat or trading back btw.
And they would have had 2.5 years of Jeudy on his rookie contract. With Higgins they would get one, but with a contract renegotiation needed. Higgins has also never had to be the No. 1 who gets doubled.
I'm not sure if you're 11 years old but you need to keep your stream of conscious thinking to yourself or just read the room better.
This is a totally stupid comment to post.
Quote:
Schoen is an abject failure as a GM.
I'm not sure if you're 11 years old but you need to keep your stream of conscious thinking to yourself or just read the room better.
This is a totally stupid comment to post.
Agreed. Are we allowed to use the word retarded anymore?
The AJ Brown trade only works for the Eagles because Hurts is making peanuts.
This is not happening. The Giants cannot afford to Pay Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Lawrence, McKinnie, and give a WR $25M a year. This is not just about the 2023 cap.
Quote:
You are correct this is also about the 2024 cap and beyond in which they so happen to have 179M available.
Approx Guesses at cap hit vs 2024
Jones 40M
Barkley 12M
Lawrence 20M
Thomas 20M
Leo 20M
FA WR 25M
Thats 137M ...42M left. Obviously a generalization but a baseline showing it might not be impossible to do if they wanted to.
Only 9 of 32 NFL teams have 15M or more in capspace this offseason which shows how teams are aggressively spending vs the cap space nowadays. 16 of 32 teams have 5million or less to spend with 12 teams in the negative currently. This is the trend... to spend right up to the cap and then manuever stuff around each year.
For each horror story there have been tremendous successes for a WR trade as well. Diggs, Hopkins, Hill, AJ Brown, etc.
Quote:
By overpaying for a WR, draft one and spread out the available FA $,after Jones and Barkley ? ,to incrementally improve multiple positions.
For each horror story there have been tremendous successes for a WR trade as well. Diggs, Hopkins, Hill, AJ Brown, etc.
All those QB were on rookie deals, which also lessens the blow if the player doesn’t work out. In general I think WR trades tend to workout though (Golladay was just dumb and isn’t in the equation for me, it was stupid then and now and done by a bad GM) but the issue here is timing. Unless we sign Jones long term and don’t understand why we’d be in the market for giving up major assets for a WR. If Jones is tagged then fortify the lines, make a couple solid lower end WR signings, draft a WR and go from there.
Quote:
In comment 16024089 morrison40 said:
Quote:
By overpaying for a WR, draft one and spread out the available FA $,after Jones and Barkley ? ,to incrementally improve multiple positions.
For each horror story there have been tremendous successes for a WR trade as well. Diggs, Hopkins, Hill, AJ Brown, etc.
All those QB were on rookie deals, which also lessens the blow if the player doesn’t work out. In general I think WR trades tend to workout though (Golladay was just dumb and isn’t in the equation for me, it was stupid then and now and done by a bad GM) but the issue here is timing. Unless we sign Jones long term and don’t understand why we’d be in the market for giving up major assets for a WR. If Jones is tagged then fortify the lines, make a couple solid lower end WR signings, draft a WR and go from there.
A GM would be signing the vet because he is an NFL proven commidity that would come with a minimal learning curve and could be a #1 essentially from day 1 in the offense. The draft is a lot of inknown . First can the WR stay healthy and consistently withstand the rigors of NFL punishment, second did the GM guess right on the talent translating to the pros, third how long is his learning curve going to be?
Quote:
In comment 16024028 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
The AJ Brown trade is the template. Designate KG as a post June 1st cute. Save 13M on the cap. Put it towards Higgins.
Draft another WR in rounds 2-3. Get Wandale healthy, extend Hodgins. Can turn WR from a weakness into a strength.
The AJ Brown trade only works for the Eagles because Hurts is making peanuts.
This is not happening. The Giants cannot afford to Pay Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Lawrence, McKinnie, and give a WR $25M a year. This is not just about the 2023 cap.
You are correct this is also about the 2024 cap and beyond in which they so happen to have 179M available.
Approx Guesses at cap hit vs 2024
Jones 40M
Barkley 12M
Lawrence 20M
Thomas 20M
Leo 20M
FA WR 25M
Thats 137M ...42M left. Obviously a generalization but a baseline showing it might not be impossible to do if they wanted to.
Only 9 of 32 NFL teams have 15M or more in capspace this offseason which shows how teams are aggressively spending vs the cap space nowadays. 16 of 32 teams have 5million or less to spend with 12 teams in the negative currently. This is the trend... to spend right up to the cap and then manuever stuff around each year.
Or many of those teams with little cap space have most of their players already under contract.
We have enough flexibility between this year's cap and beyond to make the move if we believe its incremental impact on the team would be big enough
Quote:
this is a major trade + signing scenario. I realize the benefits, I’m talking about the costs and the timing.
We have enough flexibility between this year's cap and beyond to make the move if we believe its incremental impact on the team would be big enough
We can afford any player we want, that’s not the question. The question is the draft compensation on top of it and whether that makes sense to do given the rest of our roster.
If that is the cost I would hope he is a hard no. Maybe there is a manager stupid enough to make that deal, but not many. Tee has one more year on his rookie deal and is not the best receiver on his own team. I would think about giving up our 2nd round pick and doing a 4/$70MM. Then, still only maybe depending on how my coaches feel about him.
Quote:
In comment 16024200 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
this is a major trade + signing scenario. I realize the benefits, I’m talking about the costs and the timing.
We have enough flexibility between this year's cap and beyond to make the move if we believe its incremental impact on the team would be big enough
We can afford any player we want, that’s not the question. The question is the draft compensation on top of it and whether that makes sense to do given the rest of our roster.
Uconn it is the right question to ask for which I believe the answer is its absolutely worth it. Here's why:
Considering the impact a #1 WR would make in this offense relative to the dearth of talent we have there it would be worth it even if we had to sacrifice somewhere else potentially. WR in todays NFL is a premium position and by far its our weakest unit overall on the team. Therefore a top WR would quite possibly have a similar impact to the offense that AJ Brown had for the Eagles.
Quote:
You are correct this is also about the 2024 cap and beyond in which they so happen to have 179M available.
Approx Guesses at cap hit vs 2024
Jones 40M
Barkley 12M
Lawrence 20M
Thomas 20M
Leo 20M
FA WR 25M
Thats 137M ...42M left. Obviously a generalization but a baseline showing it might not be impossible to do if they wanted to.
Only 9 of 32 NFL teams have 15M or more in capspace this offseason which shows how teams are aggressively spending vs the cap space nowadays. 16 of 32 teams have 5million or less to spend with 12 teams in the negative currently. This is the trend... to spend right up to the cap and then manuever stuff around each year.
I hope this is a joke. You think leaving 20% of the cap space for 47 players is a solid team building strategy? I am also assuming in this scenario you are letting McKinney and Adoree walk? The Giants will be a terrible team with no depth if this happens.
Quote:
You are correct this is also about the 2024 cap and beyond in which they so happen to have 179M available.
Approx Guesses at cap hit vs 2024
Jones 40M
Barkley 12M
Lawrence 20M
Thomas 20M
Leo 20M
FA WR 25M
Thats 137M ...42M left. Obviously a generalization but a baseline showing it might not be impossible to do if they wanted to.
Only 9 of 32 NFL teams have 15M or more in capspace this offseason which shows how teams are aggressively spending vs the cap space nowadays. 16 of 32 teams have 5million or less to spend with 12 teams in the negative currently. This is the trend... to spend right up to the cap and then manuever stuff around each year.
Jones isn't going to have a 40 million cap hit in 2023. Either he gets franchised (I believe it's around 32 million) or they sign him to a long term deal, which means the first year (if not years 2 and 3) will have a much smaller cap hit.
Quote:
In comment 16024136 NYG07 said:
Quote:
You are correct this is also about the 2024 cap and beyond in which they so happen to have 179M available.
Approx Guesses at cap hit vs 2024
Jones 40M
Barkley 12M
Lawrence 20M
Thomas 20M
Leo 20M
FA WR 25M
Thats 137M ...42M left. Obviously a generalization but a baseline showing it might not be impossible to do if they wanted to.
Only 9 of 32 NFL teams have 15M or more in capspace this offseason which shows how teams are aggressively spending vs the cap space nowadays. 16 of 32 teams have 5million or less to spend with 12 teams in the negative currently. This is the trend... to spend right up to the cap and then manuever stuff around each year.
I hope this is a joke. You think leaving 20% of the cap space for 47 players is a solid team building strategy? I am also assuming in this scenario you are letting McKinney and Adoree walk? The Giants will be a terrible team with no depth if this happens.
Yet a fairly high percentage of NFL teams are doing it because there are ways to clear space and rearrange and reload. NFL cap is not like balancing our own bank accounts its quite different. Go look at NFL rosters the top 5-10 players often account for a very large portion of the cap.
Quote:
In comment 16024136 NYG07 said:
Quote:
You are correct this is also about the 2024 cap and beyond in which they so happen to have 179M available.
Approx Guesses at cap hit vs 2024
Jones 40M
Barkley 12M
Lawrence 20M
Thomas 20M
Leo 20M
FA WR 25M
Thats 137M ...42M left. Obviously a generalization but a baseline showing it might not be impossible to do if they wanted to.
Only 9 of 32 NFL teams have 15M or more in capspace this offseason which shows how teams are aggressively spending vs the cap space nowadays. 16 of 32 teams have 5million or less to spend with 12 teams in the negative currently. This is the trend... to spend right up to the cap and then manuever stuff around each year.
Jones isn't going to have a 40 million cap hit in 2023. Either he gets franchised (I believe it's around 32 million) or they sign him to a long term deal, which means the first year (if not years 2 and 3) will have a much smaller cap hit.
Those were approximations for 2024. You are correct for 2023 it will probably be quite a bit less. 2024 even if he signs long term may be a bit less than 40M too depending on contract structure.
The strategy you suggest is certainly another option. I prefer the elite WR route though and then surround him with lower salary guys like Hodgins, WanDale Robinson, maybe James and a high draft pick. I see the impact that a Diggs, Hill, Adams etc have for a team with the modern NFL rules. I think the impact is greater than having a few mid tier talents.
Those were approximations for 2024. You are correct for 2023 it will probably be quite a bit less. 2024 even if he signs long term may be a bit less than 40M too depending on contract structure.
My bad, I missed your comment was about 2024. But - as you pointed out - the 2024 hit should also be smaller (2025+ is where it would balloon. But if he's not performing they will cut him; if he is performing, by then a 40+ cap hit will be a "bargain", relatively speaking)
2. NY Giants feel they can re-sign him
3. Giants have some capability to recoup dollars from KG deal.
We have alot of in house FA's coming up the next 2 years, A Thomas, Dexter Lawrence, Xman, Love who I honestly value more and it seems there's 4-5 break out rookie WR's every year.
What are the highest impact positions normally in todays NFL:
1. QB
2. A shutdown LT
3. An elite WR -today's passing rules make a guy like this almost impossible to contain
4. A shutdown CB - in Winks D having two high level M2M Corners on the boundaries
5. An elite pass rushing DT that can destroy the middle of the pocket - less common but super impactful
6. An elite Edge rusher
What are we missing out of these most impactful spots? The elite WR and for Winks D the 2nd high level M2M CB
Does this mean Higgins? There will be other options if his demands are too high but some estblished vet WR is the safer bet over the draft. Though we could also double dip with a high draft pick there too.
It's actually fairly likely. Higgins himself was a 2nd rounder. Justin Jefferson was picked 22nd overall, close to where the Giants are picking. Cooper Kupp was a third rounder, Stefon Diggs was a 5th rounder. WRs with the most yards the last 5 years: Davante Adams (2nd round pick), Tyreek Hill (5th round pick), Diggs, Evans (7th overall), Kupp.
Only one guy on that list taken before 25 overall.
Neither were the 2021 Eagles yet they traded for the elite WR giving up a 1st and more, they signed another high level M2M CB and fortified depth on the team. If the Giants have a similar offseason which is doable given the cap space in 2023 and beyond, Giants can make the jump to a top Super Bowl contender too.
Quote:
This is the one. Can't say Jones needs weapons and when the opportunity arises to get one, pass it up. Its unlikely the Giants are going to get anyone in Round 1 or Round 2 at their current draft position that will have the impact of Higgins over the next couple of seasons.
It's actually fairly likely. Higgins himself was a 2nd rounder. Justin Jefferson was picked 22nd overall, close to where the Giants are picking. Cooper Kupp was a third rounder, Stefon Diggs was a 5th rounder. WRs with the most yards the last 5 years: Davante Adams (2nd round pick), Tyreek Hill (5th round pick), Diggs, Evans (7th overall), Kupp.
Only one guy on that list taken before 25 overall.
If it were that easy to get an elite WR in the 1st or 2nd round then why have so many teams that have found their QB went out and traded a 1st or 2nd round pick plus often times more than that to secure the established veteran?
I think the answer lies in probability and timing. The established vet is proven and has little learning curve especially if the offense is not overly difficult to grasp. If the probabilities or timing were closer in comparison then many more teams looking to compete right away would simply hold on to their first or 2nd round pick and select a WR that way.
However the team first has to hit on the WR selection and then if they are looking to compete right away have to also hope he can play like an elite WR year 1 which unfortunately is often not the case.
The key thing is these teams spread the money around. But make no mistake these teams pay a lot of players a lot of money the Giants did it in 2008-2013 and they’re going to do it now.
And with that said take a look at how many big time salaries the giants are paying right now.
Get ready for the giants to pay money to a lot of players. Prepare for the sticker shock. Some this offseason. Some more next offseason.
The key thing is these teams spread the money around. But make no mistake these teams pay a lot of players a lot of money the Giants did it in 2008-2013 and they’re going to do it now.
And with that said take a look at how many big time salaries the giants are paying right now.
Get ready for the giants to pay money to a lot of players. Prepare for the sticker shock. Some this offseason. Some more next offseason.
I think you nailed it. This happens quite often with the top contending teams. If fans do enough research for themselves they'll see it too.
This season showed that we have a strong foundation here between coaching and high level players at important positions. Once DJ is secured, I see them aggressively fortifying this team in FA and via a trade or two.
