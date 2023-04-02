Kafka getting 2nd interview with the Cardinals

I think it also means coaches will want to work for Daboll and the Giants can be a draw for up and coming coaches.
The good thing about having Kafka for at least a year, was Daboll was able to incorporate some of the successful chiefs ideas into his system. That will not go away.
I actually think Winks is a harder potential loss because of his creativity and natural instinks as a defensive play caller.
The one thing you can’t teach Wilkins is- Winks creativity and natural instincts as a defensive play caller!
You have to feel the game and play one step ahead of the opposing OC.
That’s hard to teach and replace.
In the wake of Kliff Kingsbury but Cards are not the most well-run club. I hope for Kafka's sake he has his own version of Joe Schoen if he gets the gig there. Then quickly hire some older coordinators.
Interview any Philly or KC coordinators prior to the divisional round? Many are assuming they are waiting until after the Super Bowl to get the guys the want but if that’s true they could have started the interview process with those guys already.
I think Kafka's fast rise would basically stop. He has been in the booth for the Giants. Being a head coach is personnel wrangling, dealing with press, GM, owners more than just coaching players.has Kafka shown any ability to upmanage ?
Hes got 1 yr OC play calling experience, Our HC has 9yr direct OC play calling experience with 5 organizations. I'm more concerned with Wink staying, which seems more likely, since teams are going more for the offense HC.
In terms of continuity, they should be able to keep that with a new coordinator for Jones. Can run the exact same system if needed.
I believe in Daboll. He hired those guys and they both did a great job. He can hire two more if needed. A good team will always have this problem. It's just been a while since we've been a good team. :)
That's what I keep asking. He was impressive as a playcaller in the booth. But how does that make him a de facto protege to be able to do all that's necessary in the HC role?
Until any coordinator gets hired and actually does those things, no one knows how they will handle all of those responsibilities. What intrigues a lot of teams is a coach that can be progressive with an offense and can develop quarterbacks. Now, how much was Daniel jones' progress due to kafka or daboll can be debated.
Teams are looking at what kafka as an offensive coordinator did with Daniel Jones and a rag tag receiving group and that he was with Andy Reid in the Kansas city offense. Sean mcvay didn't have any head coaching experience when he was hired.
I can name many coaches that were hired that didn't have head coaching experience at any level. John Harbaugh, Kyle Shanahan, sirianni and zac taylor just off the top of my head.
Daboll? He never was a head coach, I beleive
I can see the appeal of Kafka to the Cardinals since he did well with a mobile QB in Jones.
To lose both of these guys after 1 year would be tough to take. No continuity, yet another coordinator for Jones.
Quote:
things were easier on Giants fans. The fact that both our coordinators are involved in drawn out searches is frustrating.
I wondered if that happened if Daboll would take over the play calling for continuity sake.
Carolina and Houston have both hired new head coaches, and Kafka didn't get 2nd interview with either of them, I don't think.
I do think someone is waiting for Steichen or someone from Philly to be THE guy.
The problem is that Murray can't pass from the pocket. Good luck with that.
Interesting.
All he has to do is restore Kyler to what he was and he'll come out looking good and move on to a better situation.
Moore got hired by the Chargers.
Quote:
Yea, must have missed that one. Thx
Quote:
Idiot limited QB with a mega contract who will endure beyond Kafka or whomever the next HC is. I understand the HC spots are limited but that situation is a dumpster fire with zero upside.
All he has to do is restore Kyler to what he was and he'll come out looking good and move on to a better situation.
Not an easy task when the player refuses to watch tape or study.
Quote:
things were easier on Giants fans. The fact that both our coordinators are involved in drawn out searches is frustrating.
Which is what would make Kafka appealing - he has shown an ability to coach up a QB who can succeed without being a prolific pocket passer.
Quote:
But as an OC, not HC.
Jeremy Fowler
@JFowlerESPN
·
21m
The Arizona Cardinals have informed several head coaching candidates that they are out of the running, per sources.
Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are three known finalists.
Ah, I saw a different headline:
Pro Football Rumors
@pfrumors
The #Cardinals reportedly have their three finalists in their head coaching search, informing others that they are no longer in the running:
And that’s okay; it means they’re good, that they’ve been successful, and that we’ve been successful as well. So that’s all good.
Brian Daboll needs to be thinking about their replacements in-house just to be prepared. I’m sure he has.
Quote:
Ah, I saw a different headline:
Here is a link to that from Pro Football Talk.
cardinals narrow field to Brian Flores, Mike Kafka ,and Lou Anarumo - ( New Window )
I believe in Daboll. He hired those guys and they both did a great job. He can hire two more if needed. A good team will always have this problem. It's just been a while since we've been a good team. :)
That's what I keep asking. He was impressive as a playcaller in the booth. But how does that make him a de facto protege to be able to do all that's necessary in the HC role?
Quote:
Quote:
Daboll? He never was a head coach, I beleive