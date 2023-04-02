for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Kafka getting 2nd interview with the Cardinals

CromartiesKid21 : 2/4/2023 5:02 pm
Quote:

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
#Giants OC Mike Kafka is also getting a second interview with the #AZCardinals, source said
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/4/2023 5:03 pm : link
I can't imagine the Cards would be dumb enough to hire another young offensive minded coach after Kliff. But then again, it is the Cards...
I wish  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/4/2023 5:20 pm : link
things were easier on Giants fans. The fact that both our coordinators are involved in drawn out searches is frustrating.

I can see the appeal of Kafka to the Cardinals since he did well with a mobile QB in Jones.
Good for them. I just wish  
section125 : 2/4/2023 5:33 pm : link
we had them another couple years to get the team set up and rolling before they moved on to another team. Selfish I suppose!
As much as it would suck losing both coordinators  
Giantimistic : 2/4/2023 5:48 pm : link
I think it also means coaches will want to work for Daboll and the Giants can be a draw for up and coming coaches.

The good thing about having Kafka for at least a year, was Daboll was able to incorporate some of the successful chiefs ideas into his system. That will not go away.

I actually think Winks is a harder potential loss because of his creativity and natural instinks as a defensive play caller.
RE: I wish  
Chris684 : 2/4/2023 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16024658 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
things were easier on Giants fans. The fact that both our coordinators are involved in drawn out searches is frustrating.

I can see the appeal of Kafka to the Cardinals since he did well with a mobile QB in Jones.


To lose both of these guys after 1 year would be tough to take. No continuity, yet another coordinator for Jones.
I  
Toth029 : 2/4/2023 6:00 pm : link
Had Cardinals pegged for a HC who already had experience. Murray is a huge ego to control.
RE: RE: I wish  
Giantimistic : 2/4/2023 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16024679 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16024658 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


things were easier on Giants fans. The fact that both our coordinators are involved in drawn out searches is frustrating.

I can see the appeal of Kafka to the Cardinals since he did well with a mobile QB in Jones.



To lose both of these guys after 1 year would be tough to take. No continuity, yet another coordinator for Jones.


I wondered if that happened if Daboll would take over the play calling for continuity sake.
Is he as good as gone?  
Kev in Cali : 2/4/2023 6:26 pm : link
Second interviews with HOU and CAR as well?
RE: Is he as good as gone?  
BlackLight : 2/4/2023 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16024689 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
Second interviews with HOU and CAR as well?


Carolina and Houston have both hired new head coaches, and Kafka didn't get 2nd interview with either of them, I don't think.
OK, that helps his odds of staying  
Kev in Cali : 2/4/2023 8:08 pm : link
I wasn't tracking those hires....that said, he still has a good chance to stick around. Thx for update.
There better be some  
Joe Beckwith : 2/4/2023 8:13 pm : link
…… or get off the pot decisions very soon, or good replacements will be gone and we’ll get stuck with leftovers.
I do think someone is waiting for Steichen or someone from Philly to be THE guy.
RE: I wish  
robbieballs2003 : 2/4/2023 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16024658 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
things were easier on Giants fans. The fact that both our coordinators are involved in drawn out searches is frustrating.

I can see the appeal of Kafka to the Cardinals since he did well with a mobile QB in Jones.


The problem is that Murray can't pass from the pocket. Good luck with that.
Terrible landing spot  
WillVAB : 2/4/2023 9:20 pm : link
Idiot limited QB with a mega contract who will endure beyond Kafka or whomever the next HC is. I understand the HC spots are limited but that situation is a dumpster fire with zero upside.
I think the interest in our coordinators shows ...  
FStubbs : 2/4/2023 9:27 pm : link
... that teams see the Giants as having a bottom 5 roster,so our coordinators clearly pulled rabbits out of hats to get this team to the playoffs.

Interesting.
RE: As much as it would suck losing both coordinators  
Adirondack GMen : 2/4/2023 10:35 pm : link
In comment 16024672 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
I think it also means coaches will want to work for Daboll and the Giants can be a draw for up and coming coaches.

The good thing about having Kafka for at least a year, was Daboll was able to incorporate some of the successful chiefs ideas into his system. That will not go away.

I actually think Winks is a harder potential loss because of his creativity and natural instinks as a defensive play caller.


The one thing you can’t teach Wilkins is- Winks creativity and natural instincts as a defensive play caller!
You have to feel the game and play one step ahead of the opposing OC.
That’s hard to teach and replace.


RE: Terrible landing spot  
Producer : 2/4/2023 10:46 pm : link
In comment 16024794 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Idiot limited QB with a mega contract who will endure beyond Kafka or whomever the next HC is. I understand the HC spots are limited but that situation is a dumpster fire with zero upside.


All he has to do is restore Kyler to what he was and he'll come out looking good and move on to a better situation.
I can understand the draw, but  
Simms11 : 2/4/2023 10:47 pm : link
he was a first year OC for goodness sakes. Are you telling me the Eagles Coordinators are not being considered there? Or Kellen Moore?! It's odd.
RE: I can understand the draw, but  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/4/2023 11:35 pm : link
In comment 16024903 Simms11 said:
Quote:
he was a first year OC for goodness sakes. Are you telling me the Eagles Coordinators are not being considered there? Or Kellen Moore?! It's odd.


Moore got hired by the Chargers.
If we lose both Wink & Kafka ...  
Manny in CA : 2/5/2023 12:00 am : link
Those are major blows for a team, that just got off the canvas.
The inexperienced Kafka's a risky choice  
Think I've Had Enough : 2/5/2023 3:40 am : link
In the wake of Kliff Kingsbury but Cards are not the most well-run club. I hope for Kafka's sake he has his own version of Joe Schoen if he gets the gig there. Then quickly hire some older coordinators.
Did AZ or the Colts  
Ron Johnson : 2/5/2023 7:55 am : link
Interview any Philly or KC coordinators prior to the divisional round? Many are assuming they are waiting until after the Super Bowl to get the guys the want but if that’s true they could have started the interview process with those guys already.
RE: RE: I can understand the draw, but  
Simms11 : 2/5/2023 9:01 am : link
In comment 16024928 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 16024903 Simms11 said:


Quote:


he was a first year OC for goodness sakes. Are you telling me the Eagles Coordinators are not being considered there? Or Kellen Moore?! It's odd.



Moore got hired by the Chargers.


Yea, must have missed that one. Thx
I wonder as time goes along to next week  
GiantBlue : 2/5/2023 10:36 am : link
The teams without coaches yet.....consider coaches from the two SB teams. Seems like the process has been drawn out for a reason.
Career killing move?  
MeanBunny : 2/5/2023 10:57 am : link
I think Kafka's fast rise would basically stop. He has been in the booth for the Giants. Being a head coach is personnel wrangling, dealing with press, GM, owners more than just coaching players.has Kafka shown any ability to upmanage ?
RE: RE: Terrible landing spot  
WillVAB : 2/5/2023 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16024901 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16024794 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Idiot limited QB with a mega contract who will endure beyond Kafka or whomever the next HC is. I understand the HC spots are limited but that situation is a dumpster fire with zero upside.



All he has to do is restore Kyler to what he was and he'll come out looking good and move on to a better situation.


Not an easy task when the player refuses to watch tape or study.
I wish Kafka well...  
morrison40 : 2/5/2023 1:58 pm : link
Hes got 1 yr OC play calling experience, Our HC has 9yr direct OC play calling experience with 5 organizations. I'm more concerned with Wink staying, which seems more likely, since teams are going more for the offense HC.
RE: RE: I wish  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/5/2023 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16024746 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16024658 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


things were easier on Giants fans. The fact that both our coordinators are involved in drawn out searches is frustrating.

I can see the appeal of Kafka to the Cardinals since he did well with a mobile QB in Jones.



The problem is that Murray can't pass from the pocket. Good luck with that.

Which is what would make Kafka appealing - he has shown an ability to coach up a QB who can succeed without being a prolific pocket passer.
RE: RE: I can understand the draw, but  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/5/2023 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16024928 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 16024903 Simms11 said:


Quote:


he was a first year OC for goodness sakes. Are you telling me the Eagles Coordinators are not being considered there? Or Kellen Moore?! It's odd.



Moore got hired by the Chargers.

But as an OC, not HC.
Moore was fired by Dallas  
BlackLight : 2/5/2023 6:29 pm : link
probably undeservedly, but still - not the sort of job change circumstance that puts you in line for serious HC consideration right out of the blocks.
Supposedly the three finalists are Kafka, Anarumo and Flores  
Anakim : 2/5/2023 9:34 pm : link
.
The three KNOWN  
YANKEE28 : 2/5/2023 9:36 pm : link

Jeremy Fowler
@JFowlerESPN
·
21m
The Arizona Cardinals have informed several head coaching candidates that they are out of the running, per sources.

Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are three known finalists.
Kafka was feckless  
thrunthrublue : 2/5/2023 9:57 pm : link
against the eagles, (three for three big L's).......giants need a wartime consigliori. Daboll will find one. JS will load the team with the proper players....and its onto 2023.
RE: The three KNOWN  
Anakim : 2/5/2023 10:53 pm : link
In comment 16025439 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:

Jeremy Fowler
@JFowlerESPN
·
21m
The Arizona Cardinals have informed several head coaching candidates that they are out of the running, per sources.

Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are three known finalists.


Ah, I saw a different headline:

Pro Football Rumors
@pfrumors

The #Cardinals reportedly have their three finalists in their head coaching search, informing others that they are no longer in the running:
We’re gonna lose both Wink and Kafka  
George : 2/6/2023 1:22 am : link
By this time next year. It’s only a matter of time.

And that’s okay; it means they’re good, that they’ve been successful, and that we’ve been successful as well. So that’s all good.

Brian Daboll needs to be thinking about their replacements in-house just to be prepared. I’m sure he has.
Kafka is green  
Think I've Had Enough : 2/6/2023 6:30 am : link
next to Flores and Lou A. That's why I'd pass on him.
RE: RE: The three KNOWN  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 2/6/2023 7:59 am : link
In comment 16025479 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16025439 YANKEE28 said:


Quote:



Jeremy Fowler
@JFowlerESPN
·
21m
The Arizona Cardinals have informed several head coaching candidates that they are out of the running, per sources.

Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are three known finalists.



Ah, I saw a different headline:

Pro Football Rumors
@pfrumors

The #Cardinals reportedly have their three finalists in their head coaching search, informing others that they are no longer in the running:



Here is a link to that from Pro Football Talk.
cardinals narrow field to Brian Flores, Mike Kafka ,and Lou Anarumo - ( New Window )
For obvious reasons I would like Kafka to stay with us  
Chris684 : 2/6/2023 8:50 am : link
but I would like to see Flores get it. I didn’t like the lawsuit move last year but I do think he can coach and him getting another opportunity is a good story.
I trust Daboll to replace both coordinators if needed.  
Heisenberg : 2/6/2023 9:42 am : link
In terms of continuity, they should be able to keep that with a new coordinator for Jones. Can run the exact same system if needed.

I believe in Daboll. He hired those guys and they both did a great job. He can hire two more if needed. A good team will always have this problem. It's just been a while since we've been a good team. :)
I'm resolved that we will lose both  
blueblood : 2/6/2023 10:12 am : link
if not this year, next year.
RE: Career killing move?  
FranknWeezer : 2/6/2023 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16025042 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
I think Kafka's fast rise would basically stop. He has been in the booth for the Giants. Being a head coach is personnel wrangling, dealing with press, GM, owners more than just coaching players.has Kafka shown any ability to upmanage ?


That's what I keep asking. He was impressive as a playcaller in the booth. But how does that make him a de facto protege to be able to do all that's necessary in the HC role?
RE: RE: Career killing move?  
TrueBlue56 : 2/6/2023 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16025722 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
In comment 16025042 MeanBunny said:


Quote:


I think Kafka's fast rise would basically stop. He has been in the booth for the Giants. Being a head coach is personnel wrangling, dealing with press, GM, owners more than just coaching players.has Kafka shown any ability to upmanage ?



That's what I keep asking. He was impressive as a playcaller in the booth. But how does that make him a de facto protege to be able to do all that's necessary in the HC role?


Until any coordinator gets hired and actually does those things, no one knows how they will handle all of those responsibilities. What intrigues a lot of teams is a coach that can be progressive with an offense and can develop quarterbacks. Now, how much was Daniel jones' progress due to kafka or daboll can be debated.

Teams are looking at what kafka as an offensive coordinator did with Daniel Jones and a rag tag receiving group and that he was with Andy Reid in the Kansas city offense. Sean mcvay didn't have any head coaching experience when he was hired.

I can name many coaches that were hired that didn't have head coaching experience at any level. John Harbaugh, Kyle Shanahan, sirianni and zac taylor just off the top of my head.

RE: RE: RE: Career killing move?  
uther99 : 2/6/2023 1:14 pm : link
In comment 16025792 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16025722 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:


In comment 16025042 MeanBunny said:


Quote:


I think Kafka's fast rise would basically stop. He has been in the booth for the Giants. Being a head coach is personnel wrangling, dealing with press, GM, owners more than just coaching players.has Kafka shown any ability to upmanage ?



That's what I keep asking. He was impressive as a playcaller in the booth. But how does that make him a de facto protege to be able to do all that's necessary in the HC role?



Until any coordinator gets hired and actually does those things, no one knows how they will handle all of those responsibilities. What intrigues a lot of teams is a coach that can be progressive with an offense and can develop quarterbacks. Now, how much was Daniel jones' progress due to kafka or daboll can be debated.

Teams are looking at what kafka as an offensive coordinator did with Daniel Jones and a rag tag receiving group and that he was with Andy Reid in the Kansas city offense. Sean mcvay didn't have any head coaching experience when he was hired.

I can name many coaches that were hired that didn't have head coaching experience at any level. John Harbaugh, Kyle Shanahan, sirianni and zac taylor just off the top of my head.


Daboll? He never was a head coach, I beleive
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 