If you could add one all pro player to the '23 Giants

With Dex, KT, AO and Leo the D could best in the league… at least top 3. I don’t see one player on offense who could have the same effect. I’d like to believe DJ with SB and maybe Chase could do achieve the same level, but I just don’t see it yet.
Besides WR, it gets tougher.
The fact that Sauce is Top 10 is both amazing and disappointing even if I like Kayvon.
That’s a great call. Only issue with him is health. When he’s on the field, he’s better than Kelce because he can block.
It is still absolutely insane that both Jefferson and Chase were on the same team college team...with Joe Burrow throwing to them.
No wonder they went 15-0.
it’s a passing league. Having a dominant receiver makes a big impact on your chances of success.
Insane. And Terrace Marshall was their third receiver.
Apparently
It is not a trick question, but it is going to be answered best by people here who do not have a reading comprehension problem.
Unfortunately, you did not answer the question correctly
Is this a trick question?
Who has time to read a question that long? Fit the question in the title or ask better questions. Stop making me choose between reading and watching TV/drinking bourbon!
I stand by my answer.
I think Parson is obvious answer. He'd do wonders for our D.
it’s a passing league. Having a dominant receiver makes a big impact on your chances of success.
Insane. And Terrace Marshall was their third receiver.
That school has produced some amazing WR talent. OBJ, Landry, Jefferson, Chase.
Not if you read and comprehend the OP.
Is this a trick question?
Who has time to read a question that long? Fit the question in the title or ask better questions. Stop making me choose between reading and watching TV/drinking bourbon!
I stand by my answer.
so your follow up is just as moronic as most of the posts I have seen from you here.
Outside of those 2, Micah Parsons and Sauce Gardner would be high on my list.
Chase would be my second pick
I agree here. Neal’s play hamstrung the offense more than any lack of receiver did.
Second choice, Jerry Rice.
Outside of those 2, Micah Parsons and Sauce Gardner would be high on my list.
I agree with all 4 players. Man, I really wanted Gwrdner in the draft. Amazing that he was an all pro as a rookie.
Second choice, Jerry Rice.
I think both are available, so maybe we should just sign them?
Very few teams are one player away..There’s a ton of luck involved to get to the mountain
Takes CB down, if not off the draft board.
Allows more assets to be spent on Wr's
Is on a steal of a deal for the next 4 years.
He stood out to me on that great defense. The prevailing wisdom that that’s not a premium position anymore is stupid. You just don’t enough game changers there. He’s one of them
Ding Ding.
Upsetting we missed out on him by one pick.