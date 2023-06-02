for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

If you could add one all pro player to the '23 Giants

CMicks3110 : 2/6/2023 7:18 pm
other than a QB, who would you add and why? Regardless of availability.
Either Chase or Jefferson  
Producer : 2/6/2023 7:22 pm : link
The best player at the position of greatest need. Plus you could easily make the case that Chase or Jefferson is the best non-QB in the league.
AJ Brown  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 2/6/2023 7:23 pm : link
If it means the Eagles don’t have him. Jefferson if that doesn’t matter.

Besides WR, it gets tougher.

The fact that Sauce is Top 10 is both amazing and disappointing even if I like Kayvon.
Justin Jefferson  
DonQuixote : 2/6/2023 7:23 pm : link
.
Jefferson or Chase  
eric2425ny : 2/6/2023 7:27 pm : link
it’s a passing league. Having a dominant receiver makes a big impact on your chances of success.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/6/2023 7:28 pm : link
Parsons.
Chase  
Jay on the Island : 2/6/2023 7:33 pm : link
.
Easy answer is a top three WR  
JoeMoney19 : 2/6/2023 7:35 pm : link
I'll go with Kittle though.
RE: Easy answer is a top three WR  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 2/6/2023 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16026035 JoeMoney19 said:
Quote:
I'll go with Kittle though.


That’s a great call. Only issue with him is health. When he’s on the field, he’s better than Kelce because he can block.
RE: Jefferson or Chase  
Vin_Cuccs : 2/6/2023 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16026028 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
it’s a passing league. Having a dominant receiver makes a big impact on your chances of success.


It is still absolutely insane that both Jefferson and Chase were on the same team college team...with Joe Burrow throwing to them.

No wonder they went 15-0.
Nick Bosa  
JoeFootball : 2/6/2023 7:40 pm : link
WR is intriguing
RE: RE: Jefferson or Chase  
Producer : 2/6/2023 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16026043 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
In comment 16026028 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


it’s a passing league. Having a dominant receiver makes a big impact on your chances of success.



It is still absolutely insane that both Jefferson and Chase were on the same team college team...with Joe Burrow throwing to them.

No wonder they went 15-0.


Insane. And Terrace Marshall was their third receiver.
Wirfs  
upnyg : 2/6/2023 7:46 pm : link
@Right Tackle
Joey or Nick  
section125 : 2/6/2023 7:52 pm : link
Bosa. Those boys opposite KT would knock the snot out of Jalen and Dak.
Pat Surtain  
uncledave : 2/6/2023 7:53 pm : link
Fills a huge need. He’s young, cheap and dominant.
Patrick Mahomes  
GMen72 : 2/6/2023 7:58 pm : link
Is this a trick question?
Parsons  
Turf Toe : 2/6/2023 8:01 pm : link
With Dex, KT, AO and Leo the D could best in the league… at least top 3. I don’t see one player on offense who could have the same effect. I’d like to believe DJ with SB and maybe Chase could do achieve the same level, but I just don’t see it yet.
RE: Patrick Mahomes  
j_rud : 2/6/2023 8:02 pm : link
In comment 16026055 GMen72 said:
Quote:
Is this a trick question?


Apparently
RE: Patrick Mahomes  
DefenseWins : 2/6/2023 8:03 pm : link
In comment 16026055 GMen72 said:
Quote:
Is this a trick question?


It is not a trick question, but it is going to be answered best by people here who do not have a reading comprehension problem.

Unfortunately, you did not answer the question correctly
RE: RE: Patrick Mahomes  
GMen72 : 2/6/2023 8:09 pm : link
In comment 16026060 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16026055 GMen72 said:


Quote:


Is this a trick question?



It is not a trick question, but it is going to be answered best by people here who do not have a reading comprehension problem.

Unfortunately, you did not answer the question correctly


Who has time to read a question that long? Fit the question in the title or ask better questions. Stop making me choose between reading and watching TV/drinking bourbon!

I stand by my answer.
Al Bundy - 4 TDs in one game  
Gforce11 : 2/6/2023 8:12 pm : link
Polk High! GTFO...

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/6/2023 8:13 pm : link
Mahomes was all pro, but CMicks said 'besides QB'.

I think Parson is obvious answer. He'd do wonders for our D.
RE: RE: RE: Jefferson or Chase  
eric2425ny : 2/6/2023 8:21 pm : link
In comment 16026048 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16026043 Vin_Cuccs said:


Quote:


In comment 16026028 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


it’s a passing league. Having a dominant receiver makes a big impact on your chances of success.



It is still absolutely insane that both Jefferson and Chase were on the same team college team...with Joe Burrow throwing to them.

No wonder they went 15-0.



Insane. And Terrace Marshall was their third receiver.


That school has produced some amazing WR talent. OBJ, Landry, Jefferson, Chase.
RE: Patrick Mahomes  
Eman11 : 2/6/2023 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16026055 GMen72 said:
Quote:
Is this a trick question?


Not if you read and comprehend the OP.
Micah Parsons, easy  
islander1 : 2/6/2023 8:50 pm : link
if I had to pick offense, I'd go with Jefferson.
Thought AJ was 1st team  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 2/6/2023 9:12 pm : link
Adams beat him out. Zero problem with that. Adams is the best according to most players. Still wish we had any of these guys though.
Mine come down to coin flips between both sides of the ball.  
Angel Eyes : 2/6/2023 9:23 pm : link
On the offense, WR Justin Jefferson. For the defense, this is the real coin flip between DE Myles Garrett and LB Fred Warner.
Jefferson  
BSIMatt : 2/6/2023 9:49 pm : link
I’d take Gardner over Parsons on defense…but I’d go offense over D.
nick bosa  
fish3321 : 2/6/2023 9:52 pm : link
18.5 sacks. Only 25 years old too
RE: RE: RE: Patrick Mahomes  
DefenseWins : 2/6/2023 10:16 pm : link
In comment 16026063 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16026060 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16026055 GMen72 said:


Quote:


Is this a trick question?



It is not a trick question, but it is going to be answered best by people here who do not have a reading comprehension problem.

Unfortunately, you did not answer the question correctly



Who has time to read a question that long? Fit the question in the title or ask better questions. Stop making me choose between reading and watching TV/drinking bourbon!

I stand by my answer.


so your follow up is just as moronic as most of the posts I have seen from you here.

I'd go  
Breeze_94 : 2/6/2023 10:42 pm : link
Jefferson or Chase.

Outside of those 2, Micah Parsons and Sauce Gardner would be high on my list.
Fred Warner  
uconngiant : 12:27 am : link
fills the need at the middle linebacker which was the biggest weakness overall.

Chase would be my second pick
RE: Wirfs  
giantBCP : 6:37 am : link
In comment 16026049 upnyg said:
Quote:
@Right Tackle


I agree here. Neal’s play hamstrung the offense more than any lack of receiver did.
The question did not say PRESENT all-pro  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 6:40 am : link
So I will take Lawrence Taylor.

Second choice, Jerry Rice.
RE: I'd go  
robbieballs2003 : 6:41 am : link
In comment 16026106 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Jefferson or Chase.

Outside of those 2, Micah Parsons and Sauce Gardner would be high on my list.


I agree with all 4 players. Man, I really wanted Gwrdner in the draft. Amazing that he was an all pro as a rookie.
Fred Warner - a good all around linebacker - great in coverage - and  
Ira : 7:01 am : link
only 26. Also, he just signed an extension which would keep him on the team for another 5 years.
Micah PARSONS  
johnnyb : 7:46 am : link
in a heartbeat. The Giants are desperate for a versatile LB. Parsons would be a star with Wink as DC.
RE: The question did not say PRESENT all-pro  
mfjmfj : 7:46 am : link
In comment 16026130 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
Quote:
So I will take Lawrence Taylor.

Second choice, Jerry Rice.


I think both are available, so maybe we should just sign them?
this thread is a testament to the idea  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:16 am : link
that the Giants are not one player away
RE: this thread is a testament to the idea  
Big Blue '56 : 9:23 am : link
In comment 16026217 gidiefor said:
Quote:
that the Giants are not one player away


Very few teams are one player away..There’s a ton of luck involved to get to the mountain
Sauce Gardner  
Dankbeerman : 12:13 pm : link
Changes the entire D.
Takes CB down, if not off the draft board.
Allows more assets to be spent on Wr's
Is on a steal of a deal for the next 4 years.
George Kittle  
Greg from LI : 12:15 pm : link
.
RE: Fred Warner - a good all around linebacker - great in coverage - and  
LauderdaleMatty : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 16026133 Ira said:
Quote:
only 26. Also, he just signed an extension which would keep him on the team for another 5 years.


He stood out to me on that great defense. The prevailing wisdom that that’s not a premium position anymore is stupid. You just don’t enough game changers there. He’s one of them
Can't add the player without his contract  
US1 Giants : 1:14 pm : link
.
Sauce  
Reale01 : 1:47 pm : link
On rookie deal. Position of need.
LT  
AG5686 : 1:48 pm : link
.
RE: Sauce  
chick310 : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16026600 Reale01 said:
Quote:
On rookie deal. Position of need.


Ding Ding.

Upsetting we missed out on him by one pick.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 