"The Giants will not overcommit to Jones or Barkley"  

Part of an NFL Offseason Predictions Article in the Athletic with 5 Prections:



4. Prediction: The Giants will not overcommit to Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley, giving themselves flexibility to draft a quarterback in 2024.



I’m banking on the Giants signing both players for less than the franchise-tag values at their positions.



Under this scenario, the team would use the franchise or transition tag to help leverage a workable multi-year deal with Barkley before free agency.



At quarterback, the Giants would offer Jones a shorter-term deal at less than the $32 million annual average associated with the franchise tag. The team would be betting on Daboll’s ability to get more from a cheaper free-agent quarterback (or a rookie) if Jones thought he could find a better situation elsewhere.



The hope would be that Jones might value Daboll’s role in his development sufficiently to accept such a deal.



It all sounds so easy, but the Giants face a balancing act as they seek to reward Jones and Barkley for strong seasons while maintaining long-term flexibility.



“For a team that is just getting out of cap trouble, they would be wise to slow-play it, but it is really hard to slow-play two guys,” another exec said. “When you are setting up a program, you want to send the right message to your players, to your coaches. The message is almost as important as the dollars.”



Prediction 4 continues comparing the Giants situation with Barkley to the Rams Situation with RB Todd Gurley in 2017