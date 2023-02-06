"The Giants will not overcommit to Jones or Barkley"  

|
|Part of an NFL Offseason Predictions Article in the Athletic with 5 Prections:
4. Prediction: The Giants will not overcommit to Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley, giving themselves flexibility to draft a quarterback in 2024.
I’m banking on the Giants signing both players for less than the franchise-tag values at their positions.
Under this scenario, the team would use the franchise or transition tag to help leverage a workable multi-year deal with Barkley before free agency.
At quarterback, the Giants would offer Jones a shorter-term deal at less than the $32 million annual average associated with the franchise tag. The team would be betting on Daboll’s ability to get more from a cheaper free-agent quarterback (or a rookie) if Jones thought he could find a better situation elsewhere.
The hope would be that Jones might value Daboll’s role in his development sufficiently to accept such a deal.
It all sounds so easy, but the Giants face a balancing act as they seek to reward Jones and Barkley for strong seasons while maintaining long-term flexibility.
“For a team that is just getting out of cap trouble, they would be wise to slow-play it, but it is really hard to slow-play two guys,” another exec said. “When you are setting up a program, you want to send the right message to your players, to your coaches. The message is almost as important as the dollars.”
- more linked below - Prediction 4 continues comparing the Giants situation with Barkley to the Rams Situation with RB Todd Gurley in 2017
With the $32.4 million franchise tag likely serving as the floor for the annual average salary in a long-term contract, the Giants will probably aim for a longer deal so they can spread out the cap charges to allow for more flexibility to build the roster. Based on similar recent quarterback contracts, the Giants likely will need to guarantee money into the third year of a Jones extension. Teams have shown an increasing willingness to eat significant dead money to unload quarterbacks recently, but be prepared for a strong long-term commitment to Jones, assuming the sides work out an agreement.[/q]
Maybe Barkley won’t be here for too long, but I see Jones getting 4-5 years at this point.
Daboll, the career failure before Buffalo, makes more with “lesser” QBs, like Josh Allen, a #5 overall draft pick, and Daniel Jones, a #6 overall draft pick. It’s an interesting take.
comparing it to Cousins in Minn, Smith in Seattle, and "Daboll's ability to get more out of a lesser QB."
Daboll, the career failure before Buffalo, makes more with “lesser” QBs, like Josh Allen, a #5 overall draft pick, and Daniel Jones, a #6 overall draft pick. It’s an interesting take.
Career failure? You are such a fucking clown.
comparing it to Cousins in Minn, Smith in Seattle, and "Daboll's ability to get more out of a lesser QB."
Daboll, the career failure before Buffalo, makes more with “lesser” QBs, like Josh Allen, a #5 overall draft pick, and Daniel Jones, a #6 overall draft pick. It’s an interesting take.
Career failure? You are such a fucking clown.
Natties at Bama and rings with NE don’t count. If they did, then Joe Judge would be considered an esteemed coach. Who did he “coach up” in his various stints as an OC before he got to work with elite talent?
comparing it to Cousins in Minn, Smith in Seattle, and "Daboll's ability to get more out of a lesser QB."
Daboll, the career failure before Buffalo, makes more with “lesser” QBs, like Josh Allen, a #5 overall draft pick, and Daniel Jones, a #6 overall draft pick. It’s an interesting take.
Career failure? You are such a fucking clown.
Natties at Bama and rings with NE don’t count. If they did, then Joe Judge would be considered an esteemed coach. Who did he “coach up” in his various stints as an OC before he got to work with elite talent?
Those championships at Alabama and New England “don’t count”? Haha, classic.
Mara is not going to be pulling strings after the success this combo of Schoen and Daboll had last season. Pretty certain Schoen would be able to articulate the reasons they would need to move on, if necessary. Schoen has plenty of examples of why overpaying a QB is bad, i.e., Prescott and Murray....
comparing it to Cousins in Minn, Smith in Seattle, and "Daboll's ability to get more out of a lesser QB."
Daboll, the career failure before Buffalo, makes more with “lesser” QBs, like Josh Allen, a #5 overall draft pick, and Daniel Jones, a #6 overall draft pick. It’s an interesting take.
Career failure? You are such a fucking clown.
Natties at Bama and rings with NE don’t count. If they did, then Joe Judge would be considered an esteemed coach. Who did he “coach up” in his various stints as an OC before he got to work with elite talent?
Those championships at Alabama and New England “don’t count”? Haha, classic.
Can you name any of our tight ends coaches for any of our Super Bowl wins?
I think he showed better as a HC this year than his work he did as a offensive guru which is more important.
You like to pop off BBS. Perhaps get the details down first so you don't sound stupider than those you like to call out.
comparing it to Cousins in Minn, Smith in Seattle, and "Daboll's ability to get more out of a lesser QB."
Daboll, the career failure before Buffalo, makes more with “lesser” QBs, like Josh Allen, a #5 overall draft pick, and Daniel Jones, a #6 overall draft pick. It’s an interesting take.
Career failure? You are such a fucking clown.
Natties at Bama and rings with NE don’t count. If they did, then Joe Judge would be considered an esteemed coach. Who did he “coach up” in his various stints as an OC before he got to work with elite talent?
Those championships at Alabama and New England “don’t count”? Haha, classic.
Can you name any of our tight ends coaches for any of our Super Bowl wins?
Dabolls teams have been very successful every place he’s been. You’re the one that made the stupid ass comments so the onus isn’t on me to prove shit. The onus is on YOU to tell us all why he was such a complete failure. What is your evidence of this? Provide examples. I’ll be waiting. Although every single person on this site is well aware that you are a troll. I’ll give you a chance to prove to us all why Daboll is a failure. For entertainment sake…
That said, Daboll had an unimpressive string of stops as an OC before Buffalo, and doesn't have a track record to support getting more from less.
Jones is his real first reclamation project.
That leaves no tag for Barkley so he moves on as a free agent unless he wants to agree to something less than $10M.
$10M should be a more than enough to put a quality RB Unit together if you draft a rookie halfback in middle rounds AND add another IOL in free agency.
All I can say is I hope this is true.
Try to get Team Jones to sign a shorter term deal, one the team can exit in two years.
Thanks for sharing, gidie.
I think he showed better as a HC this year than his work he did as a offensive guru which is more important.
You like to pop off BBS. Perhaps get the details down first so you don't sound stupider than those you like to call out.
This GiantsBCP is a troll. He’s been doing this crap for months now. Both Schoen and Daboll are trash. Apparently you haven’t been paying attention. I like to pop off? Yes I do, when clowns deserve it.
You agreeing with that guy tells me all I need to know about you. Daboll was a failure. You fucking idiot. It’s always great when an ACTUAL failure at life gets to sit behind their little keyboard and call someone that has reached the pinnacle of their chosen profession a “failure”. Don’t you wish you failed like he did?
2010 Browns 5-11 Record. 31st in PPG.
2011 Dolphins 6-10 Record. 20th in PPG.
2012 Chiefs 2-14 Record. Dead last in PPG.
Mara starts pulling strings again
Mara is not going to be pulling strings after the success this combo of Schoen and Daboll had last season. Pretty certain Schoen would be able to articulate the reasons they would need to move on, if necessary. Schoen has plenty of examples of why overpaying a QB is bad, i.e., Prescott and Murray....
I pray you are correct
I think he showed better as a HC this year than his work he did as a offensive guru which is more important.
You like to pop off BBS. Perhaps get the details down first so you don't sound stupider than those you like to call out.
This GiantsBCP is a troll. He’s been doing this crap for months now. Both Schoen and Daboll are trash.
I’m not a troll, but I do attribute our success to DJ, Wink, and Kafka, more so than Daboll and Schoen.
2010 Browns 5-11 Record. 31st in PPG.
2011 Dolphins 6-10 Record. 20th in PPG.
2012 Chiefs 2-14 Record. Dead last in PPG.
Brady Quinn
Colt McCoy
Matt Moore
Matt Cassell
Cool analysis.
2010 Browns 5-11 Record. 31st in PPG.
2011 Dolphins 6-10 Record. 20th in PPG.
2012 Chiefs 2-14 Record. Dead last in PPG.
You have been openly rooting for Team Jones to take the Giants to the cleaners as revenge for passing on his 5th year option. Why? Why would any Giants fan cheer for that? We should want our team to get as much talent as they can for as little money as possible.
I would say you are probably from Jones' agency but your writing doesn't... errr... indicate that's a job you would have. So what's the deal? You're basically rooting for Team Jones against the Giants.
2009 Browns 5-11 Record. 29th in PPG.
2010 Browns 5-11 Record. 31st in PPG.
2011 Dolphins 6-10 Record. 20th in PPG.
2012 Chiefs 2-14 Record. Dead last in PPG.
You have been openly rooting for Team Jones to take the Giants to the cleaners as revenge for passing on his 5th year option. Why? Why would any Giants fan cheer for that? We should want our team to get as much talent as they can for as little money as possible.
I would say you are probably from Jones' agency but your writing doesn't... errr... indicate that's a job you would have. So what's the deal? You're basically rooting for Team Jones against the Giants.
Jones will take us to the cleaners, only because Schoen put him in a position to do so.
BD had six offenses as OC scoring less than 20 pts. After falling short with three franchises as OC BB took him back as a TE's coach. He then spent a year as co-offensive coordinator for one year in Bama before heading to Buffalo. His last two years in Buffalo they scored well over 25 pts after the first were two again below 20. His first stint with NE he was a defensive assistant and WR coach.
I think he showed better as a HC this year than his work he did as a offensive guru which is more important.
You like to pop off BBS. Perhaps get the details down first so you don't sound stupider than those you like to call out.
This GiantsBCP is a troll. He’s been doing this crap for months now. Both Schoen and Daboll are trash.
I’m not a troll, but I do attribute our success to DJ, Wink, and Kafka, more so than Daboll and Schoen.
I'm not sure how you can make the distinction between what Kafka did for Jones and what Daboll has done. They all work for Daboll, and it's not like BD is a special teams coach. How could you possibly come to that conclusion? Plus, Daniel Jones was a less than ordinary QB until Daboll took over.
I agree with he premise of this article:
Daniel Jones needs Brian Daboll and the Giants a lot more than they need him.
Points scored is a important metric when serving as OC. This does not mean talent was not a big part of it either way. The name of the game is maximizing talent. BD did not show to be a miracle worker. He needs talent just like every coach. Jones and the team deserve a lot of credit for this year and BD has pointed this out many times.
I agree with the poster that Mara will let JS/BD make the decisions.
For me it's simple. If you move on from Jones you better replace him with at minimum a equal talent.
We do have a new POV with Daboll sucking and not in anyway involved in the improvement of the team.
Let the games begin!
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
#Giants QB Daniel Jones smiles when asked if he’s aware how much the top QBs in the NFL make. Acknowledges he does
Savage. I hope he puts his dick firmly in Schoen’s ass.
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
#Giants QB Daniel Jones smiles when asked if he’s aware how much the top QBs in the NFL make. Acknowledges he does
Savage. I hope he puts his dick firmly in Schoen’s ass.
Schoen invited the dick into his own ass. Daniel and his agent will kindly oblige.
BD had six offenses as OC scoring less than 20 pts. After falling short with three franchises as OC BB took him back as a TE's coach. He then spent a year as co-offensive coordinator for one year in Bama before heading to Buffalo. His last two years in Buffalo they scored well over 25 pts after the first were two again below 20. His first stint with NE he was a defensive assistant and WR coach.
I think he showed better as a HC this year than his work he did as a offensive guru which is more important.
You like to pop off BBS. Perhaps get the details down first so you don't sound stupider than those you like to call out.
This GiantsBCP is a troll. He’s been doing this crap for months now. Both Schoen and Daboll are trash.
I’m not a troll, but I do attribute our success to DJ, Wink, and Kafka, more so than Daboll and Schoen.
A great OC or DC does not always make a great HC and a guy who may be just an ordinary coordinator can also turn out to be an excellent HC.
Daboll at minumum was head and shoulders above any HC we've had since TC.
Of course having good coordinators helps but I wouldn't say Daboll was some figure-head Head Coach either.
Quote: Unless Mara starts pulling strings again/////
Mara is not going to be pulling strings after the success this combo of Schoen and Daboll had last season. Pretty certain Schoen would be able to articulate the reasons they would need to move on, if necessary. Schoen has plenty of examples of why overpaying a QB is bad, i.e., Prescott and Murray....
Clams, not piling on here but I had the same take as section, coupled with this additional thought: Mara expressed regret that the Giants had royally effed up the chances for DJ to be successful in the NFL. Given the apparent set-up for Jones to be paid a lot of money even if it's not the Giants who pay up the most would, my speculative opinion, go a long way to easing Mara's 'conscience' about DJ and go with Schoen's preferred path.
BD had six offenses as OC scoring less than 20 pts. After falling short with three franchises as OC BB took him back as a TE's coach. He then spent a year as co-offensive coordinator for one year in Bama before heading to Buffalo. His last two years in Buffalo they scored well over 25 pts after the first were two again below 20. His first stint with NE he was a defensive assistant and WR coach.
I think he showed better as a HC this year than his work he did as a offensive guru which is more important.
You like to pop off BBS. Perhaps get the details down first so you don't sound stupider than those you like to call out.
This GiantsBCP is a troll. He’s been doing this crap for months now. Both Schoen and Daboll are trash.
I’m not a troll, but I do attribute our success to DJ, Wink, and Kafka, more so than Daboll and Schoen.
I'm not sure how you can make the distinction between what Kafka did for Jones and what Daboll has done. They all work for Daboll, and it's not like BD is a special teams coach. How could you possibly come to that conclusion? Plus, Daniel Jones was a less than ordinary QB until Daboll took over.
I agree with he premise of this article:
Daniel Jones needs Brian Daboll and the Giants a lot more than they need him.
You lost me when you said he was “less than ordinary”. He was a good qb playing with shit. He still was playing with shit but had at least one weapon in SB. Give the kid the weapons that all the QBs you praise and you will see what he can do. It’s the same old thing with you.
from good coaching ?
You were the one who argued that poor coaching had nothing to do with Jones poor play prior to 2022.
I guess that you are coming around to acknowledge that coaching and talent around Jones will elevate his play and that we may be only scratching the surface of his potential.
Mara is not going to be pulling strings after the success this combo of Schoen and Daboll had last season. Pretty certain Schoen would be able to articulate the reasons they would need to move on, if necessary. Schoen has plenty of examples of why overpaying a QB is bad, i.e., Prescott and Murray....
Clams, not piling on here but I had the same take as section, coupled with this additional thought: Mara expressed regret that the Giants had royally effed up the chances for DJ to be successful in the NFL. Given the apparent set-up for Jones to be paid a lot of money even if it's not the Giants who pay up the most would, my speculative opinion, go a long way to easing Mara's 'conscience' about DJ and go with Schoen's preferred path.
Over the years, Giants rarely let someone go who they consider a very important piece or a building block. Character matters to them highly too. The way the organization talks about DJ....I would be floored if they eventually didn't come to agreement.
There is every motivation for Schoen to sign Jones to a back-loaded contract. If it works, Schoen's golden. If it doesn't, he will still get a lot of leeway from Mara.
Worst case, Schoen walks away from the rubble to his next gig. That's the way the incentives are set up for all GMs in this situation, and why only two QBs in 30 years have actually played on the franchise tag.
"The foundation has been set", Schoen said. "Brace yourself", Duggan says. Believe both.
Your posting style and obsession with Schoen is bizarrely similar to banned poster Giants73. Including your weird need to mention weeners.
Hmmmmm.
Continue to meat ride
You post about weeners a lot.
Moves like this really convinced me that Daboll is highly capable and knows what he’s doing.
from good coaching ?
You were the one who argued that poor coaching had nothing to do with Jones poor play prior to 2022.
I guess that you are coming around to acknowledge that coaching and talent around Jones will elevate his play and that we may be only scratching the surface of his potential.
I never said coaching and surrounding talent have nothing to do with how productive a QB is. I'm happy to defend my positions, but I can't and won't defend positions you make up out of whole cloth.
What I have said is that QBs can be assessed in isolation from their context, and that Jones' isolated traits aren't elite. I also said that he would have better production with better coaching/weapons but he would remain essentially the same QB with the same deficits. Finally, I have said, don't expect an enormous bump in production when surroundings get better, and so far, I'm right, hello 15 TD passes in 16 games. And if we add better wide outs, I say, Jones will not throw 35 TDs.
A successful team gets its staff raided. Identifying good assistant coach prospects is as invaluable as identifying player talent.
wrong.
Ohh and while you are at it, who hired the coordinators? Thanks in advance.
You lost me when you said he was “less than ordinary”. He was a good qb playing with shit. He still was playing with shit but had at least one weapon in SB. Give the kid the weapons that all the QBs you praise and you will see what he can do. It’s the same old thing with you.
It's ok. We can disagree. I don't think Jones was very good prior to 2022, and I'm not alone on an island with that thought. Things got a bit better for him this season and we saw marginal improvement in his passing. 15 TDs is poor and the offense was schemed to avoid a wide open passing attack. He got a bit better but he's still the same guy. I don't think we can win much with him. It's a competitive league.
BD had six offenses as OC scoring less than 20 pts. After falling short with three franchises as OC BB took him back as a TE's coach. He then spent a year as co-offensive coordinator for one year in Bama before heading to Buffalo. His last two years in Buffalo they scored well over 25 pts after the first were two again below 20. His first stint with NE he was a defensive assistant and WR coach.
I think he showed better as a HC this year than his work he did as a offensive guru which is more important.
You like to pop off BBS. Perhaps get the details down first so you don't sound stupider than those you like to call out.
This GiantsBCP is a troll. He’s been doing this crap for months now. Both Schoen and Daboll are trash.
I’m not a troll, but I do attribute our success to DJ, Wink, and Kafka, more so than Daboll and Schoen.
I'm not sure how you can make the distinction between what Kafka did for Jones and what Daboll has done. They all work for Daboll, and it's not like BD is a special teams coach. How could you possibly come to that conclusion? Plus, Daniel Jones was a less than ordinary QB until Daboll took over.
I agree with he premise of this article:
Daniel Jones needs Brian Daboll and the Giants a lot more than they need him.
You lost me when you said he was “less than ordinary”. He was a good qb playing with shit. He still was playing with shit but had at least one weapon in SB. Give the kid the weapons that all the QBs you praise and you will see what he can do. It’s the same old thing with you.
Some simply have trouble reading in between the lines or 'seeing' the intangibles.
You can’t over pay “great”, but you can overpay “good”.
3 yrs, $78,818,028
Avg. Salary: $26,272,676
NFL Rank: 22
QB Rank: 15
Here is Spottrac calculated market value on Daniel Jones.
3 yrs, $78,818,028
Avg. Salary: $26,272,676
NFL Rank: 22
QB Rank: 15
I don’t see how that’s possible. The floor per year has to be the average of tagging twice, IMO. That puts it at $35m give or take.
Here is Spottrac calculated market value on Daniel Jones.
3 yrs, $78,818,028
Avg. Salary: $26,272,676
NFL Rank: 22
QB Rank: 15
Based on??? Seems light and I doubt his agents even acknowledge that as an offer.
Here is Spottrac calculated market value on Daniel Jones.
3 yrs, $78,818,028
Avg. Salary: $26,272,676
NFL Rank: 22
QB Rank: 15
I don’t see how that’s possible. The floor per year has to be the average of tagging twice, IMO. That puts it at $35m give or take.
These guys are more off than BBIers..
Very complex situation for Schoen.
I love Dan, and have spent time with him. I can/will confirm that he is a very detailed and logical observer. But even so, he's been wrong/off base before.
Whether it's spot on or not, there's some very interesting and logical analysis in the linked article.
Schoen invited the dick into his own ass. Daniel and his agent will kindly oblige.
Your posting style and obsession with Schoen is bizarrely similar to banned poster Giants73. Including your weird need to mention weeners.
Hmmmmm.
Continue to meat ride
You post about weeners a lot.
Dammit Christian! I had full intention of NOT spewing my coffee on my laptop this morning! ARRRGH!
He’s probably at 5 years $185m with who knows how much guaranteed while the Giants are at 2/3 years. This is a very difficult scenario especially since they lose leverage if they rage Barkley.
Meaning they take Jones's stats (presumably wins as well), compare that to other QBs, and how much they make today. And where he would slot.
They are not making a market value guess.
Very complex situation for Schoen.
Most QBs feast on weaker opponents and they’re making far more than some project he’ll make
In comment 16026168 giantBCP said:
Jones will take us to the cleaners, only because Schoen put him in a position to do so.
giantBCP, you know the 5th yr option would've been for one year ('23), right? And as big a Jones fan as you seem to be, you probably think that with a 2nd yr in this system, with better pass pro and better WRs/weapons, he's going to have an even better season next year than he did in '22, right? It's reasonable to think that, imo.
Wouldn't it be better to sign Jones to a longer term contract now, vs. this time next year (after a better season, with more pass TDs, yards, wins, etc.)? Jones leverage to "take us to the cleaners" will very possibly be much stronger next year.
So, we'll be paying him more in '23 under a new contract than the 5th yr option, but in the long run, it's going to cost us less (possibly tens of millions, 35Mx4 vs. 45M x6, as example).
Lastly, do you really not understand that given Jones neck injury and inconsistent performance (even if a lot wasn't his fault), Daboll and Schoen wanted to see Jones up close before committing long term to him?
Do you buy cars and homes without seeing them up close? I know some people do, but it's not necessarily the smartest thing to do.
Wow, he failed in Cleveland, when has that ever happened? And while his stint in Miami wasn’t great, he took a 30th ranked offense to 20th, that has to count for something.
And anyone not giving him credit for developing Allen, who is a phenomenal talent that needed A TON of coaching up, has an agenda.
This guy(s) is penis obsessed. I just call 'em like I see 'em.
Wow, he failed in Cleveland, when has that ever happened? And while his stint in Miami wasn’t great, he took a 30th ranked offense to 20th, that has to count for something.
And anyone not giving him credit for developing Allen, who is a phenomenal talent that needed A TON of coaching up, has an agenda.
I posted the QBs he was working with prior to his time with the Bills and it’s about as ugly as it gets. Failure after failure.
Meaning they take Jones's stats (presumably wins as well), compare that to other QBs, and how much they make today. And where he would slot.
They are not making a market value guess.
Thanks. If it were only that easy. That would be a steal for the Giants. But his agents will be looking out for his future.
I still have concerns about him. But I would really like to see what Daboll and Tierney can do with him. I think there is more there Jones will improve.
Very complex situation for Schoen.
It's a team game. Teams win championships. It is much more important that JS's take from the stronger opponents they faced is that they still have a lot of work to be done on the fronts. When the compete better here and win better results will follow imv. IF Jones is QB he will benefit as will any other QB.
I can see spillover guaranteed money/dead cap hit in Year 3 for sure, but that's spilled milk as far as I'm concerned if the deal gets reworked/rewarded for Jones playing well 2 years, or Giants decide to boldly draft a QB if they get close to their shot in next couple drafts.
It's like when posters say "I have heard that", which implies they have an inside source, when what it actually means 99.99 percent of the time is they simply read or watched something online.
How about: Athletic columnist: "Giants won't overcommit to ...".
As far as this guy's opinion. As someone who used to do that job, consider this: the guy probably doesn't even regularly cover games in person anymore. He most likely watches most of them at home, reads what others write, and then writes his opinions. I've written columns about the NFL, when I actually covered a team in person. But it was MY opinion. Nothing more.
Also, the quote shared in the original post seems to refute what the columnist presents as fact:
“For a team that is just getting out of cap trouble, they would be wise to slow-play it, but it is really hard to slow-play two guys,” another exec said. “When you are setting up a program, you want to send the right message to your players, to your coaches. The message is almost as important as the dollars.”
Very complex situation for Schoen.
I wonder if the times they are a changing. A fancy passing game is very expensive- you have to pay the qb, the LT, the receivers. The MV plan. A running game depends on relatively low cost talent- a rb, some run blocking linemen, and you can get away with a cheap qb. Sort of the 49rs plan. It's a copy cat league- what is the template?
Late in the season against some weak defenses. Then he looked awful against a top shelf unit. Are there extenuating circumstances or is this the dreaded “contract year drive”?
Very complex situation for Schoen.
Very. And comparing the production over the last 3 years, what's the likelihood of further production.
I wonder if the times they are a changing. A fancy passing game is very expensive- you have to pay the qb, the LT, the receivers. The MV plan. A running game depends on relatively low cost talent- a rb, some run blocking linemen, and you can get away with a cheap qb. Sort of the 49rs plan. It's a copy cat league- what is the template?
HJ, I have said basically the same thing. Get a mobile QB with a decent arm and better legs. "Abuse" him for 4 years and draft another. THe only defense owners have is to not end up paying 1 player 20% of the cap space. The extra saved money goes to better skill players.
BD had six offenses as OC scoring less than 20 pts. After falling short with three franchises as OC BB took him back as a TE's coach. He then spent a year as co-offensive coordinator for one year in Bama before heading to Buffalo. His last two years in Buffalo they scored well over 25 pts after the first were two again below 20. His first stint with NE he was a defensive assistant and WR coach.
I think he showed better as a HC this year than his work he did as a offensive guru which is more important.
You like to pop off BBS. Perhaps get the details down first so you don't sound stupider than those you like to call out.
This GiantsBCP is a troll. He’s been doing this crap for months now. Both Schoen and Daboll are trash.
I’m not a troll, but I do attribute our success to DJ, Wink, and Kafka, more so than Daboll and Schoen.
I'm not sure how you can make the distinction between what Kafka did for Jones and what Daboll has done. They all work for Daboll, and it's not like BD is a special teams coach. How could you possibly come to that conclusion? Plus, Daniel Jones was a less than ordinary QB until Daboll took over.
I agree with he premise of this article:
Daniel Jones needs Brian Daboll and the Giants a lot more than they need him.
You lost me when you said he was “less than ordinary”. He was a good qb playing with shit. He still was playing with shit but had at least one weapon in SB. Give the kid the weapons that all the QBs you praise and you will see what he can do. It’s the same old thing with you.
Some simply have trouble reading in between the lines or 'seeing' the intangibles.
Or seeing the obvious like this is daboll’s offense sure he has input from Kafka and others but no mistake about it it’s his offense and the fact that he has done this before with qb’s. Josh Allen wasn’t josh Allen untill daboll got there and to be honest he’s regressed a bit since he left. So obviously he has nothing to do with it
You will need a very good QB still as in big games and the playoffs at some point he will have to win with the pass game imv.
This is why I think it best to try to sign Jones with some type of deal you can get out of after a couple years. You continue strengthening the team and see where it goes and reevaluate then.
I don't see options is this draft with where they are drafting.
Using the cap on Jones should not be an option because it sends a bad message to the team and to future players. Letting him become a free agent is not an option unless Jones is willing and the Giants are prepared to outbid 2 or 3 other teams. Losing Jones means Tyrod Taylor will be your bridge QB or you will spend $20+ mill on a 2-year deal for a lesser QB or a rookie. And Tyrod Taylor won’t last half a season.
And although, at the time, many felt that not giving the 5th year option was a mistake, in retrospect, everyone, Jones included, benefitted from that decision.
Very complex situation for Schoen.
I second this and a very reasonable way to interpret the situation. I am not sure we would be talking about Jones in the same manner pre Colts and Vikings. However, he won a playoff game on the road, which is a big deal.
The article correctly makes the point that the Giants will not (should not?) over commit to either Jones or Barkley. I think any reasonable fan would agree that you cannot over commit to Jones unless you are certain he transcends a mediocre roster, given that he would tie up a significant amount of cap space.
I've sometimes toyed with the idea that trying to recreate a '70s Dolphins-type offense could represent a undervalued market opportunity, since almost everyone wants to primarily pass these days. Put together a stable of backs with differing skill sets - a power back, a back who is a dangerous receiver, a speed demon - with a mobile QB and a line of pure mauling drive blockers. That kind of offense paired with a great defense. Players like these aren't as highly valued and such a roster could likely be assembled at relatively low cost.
I think a team could win a lot of games that way. However, I'm not sure a team could win a title that way.
with goood talent “don’t count”, but his stints with shitty talent do. Talk about grading on a curve.
Wow, he failed in Cleveland, when has that ever happened? And while his stint in Miami wasn’t great, he took a 30th ranked offense to 20th, that has to count for something.
And anyone not giving him credit for developing Allen, who is a phenomenal talent that needed A TON of coaching up, has an agenda.
I posted the QBs he was working with prior to his time with the Bills and it’s about as ugly as it gets. Failure after failure.
Did one of those Qbs turn it around with another coach? Some Qbs are just not good Qbs no matter who coaches them up.
2009 Browns 5-11 Record. 29th in PPG.
2010 Browns 5-11 Record. 31st in PPG.
2011 Dolphins 6-10 Record. 20th in PPG.
2012 Chiefs 2-14 Record. Dead last in PPG.
Brady Quinn
Colt McCoy
Matt Moore
Matt Cassell
Cool analysis.
Kind of shoots down the notion that Daboll can turn anybody into a winning QB doesn't it? His 'reclamation projects' consist of Allen and Jones. Two top 10 picks.
And that above average QBs shouldn't automatically go to the near/top of the market simply because they're available.
Thirteen QBs are on 30M+ AAV contracts, and I'd argue all things equal 1/3 to 1/2 of those teams would take it back if they could.
I have no doubt the Giants would regret paying Jones Kyler Murray money more, than the fallout if he walks.
Citing PPG for gutter franchises like the Browns who took a poor prospect in Brady Quinn in the first round is a really uninformed way of trying to call Daboll a failure.
Yep - At some point Jones will not be able to be the gazelle-like runner (risk doubly is the more you run, the risk you take a hit that knocks you out for couple games or longer). I think he's an incredible physical talent quite honestly (and I see where Gettleman probably fell in love with him, watching him prep, play, talk).
I have questions about his abilities to toy the secondary a bit. He executed this year on an offense that was carefully tailored but had very little margin for error and I give him credit for doing it, but I think folks are getting way too overindulgent in expectations. The one positive that I felt he really made this year, was in making better calls and audibling at the line.
I think Daboll's tutelage helped but I am not sold he will be a guy that evolves/sustains as he approaches age 29-30 seasons and beyond.
Yup, proper context is important. None of those guys really were potential good QBs that just needed 'better coaching'.
Thirteen QBs are on 30M+ AAV contracts, and I'd argue all things equal 1/3 to 1/2 of those teams would take it back if they could.
I have no doubt the Giants would regret paying Jones Kyler Murray money more, than the fallout if he walks.
I totally agree on both of these. Does not mean I am against players getting what they can. I just think QBs(and some other position groups) are overpaid vs worth to the team.
One can argue Mahomes, soon Burrow, perhaps Allen are worth it...
I am not paying Lamar those numbers. And I certainly am not paying Jones those numbers.
IMV, 3/$35 mill $75 mill gtd is a good place to be...
There are far more good QBs with decent legs than just those 4 guys.
You aren't assessing it accurately because the guys you have left off the list let their passing accumen drive their games/winning and don't just default to trying to do it with their legs.
is what the entire league is trying to find. There really aren’t many that fit the bill - Lamar, Hurts, Jones, Murray? That’s it over the last 4 years or so. Don’t see how this is a viable strategy when these types of players are already coveted and will be drafted early.
There are far more good QBs with decent legs than just those 4 guys.
You aren't assessing it accurately because the guys you have left off the list let their passing accumen drive their games/winning and don't just default to trying to do it with their legs.
So then who else over the last 4 years?
And my response was to the above saying that cycling through a top runner with a decent arm every 4 years could workout well. I don’t think it can because that combo is rare and many teams want them.
is what the entire league is trying to find. There really aren’t many that fit the bill - Lamar, Hurts, Jones, Murray? That’s it over the last 4 years or so. Don’t see how this is a viable strategy when these types of players are already coveted and will be drafted early.
There are far more good QBs with decent legs than just those 4 guys.
You aren't assessing it accurately because the guys you have left off the list let their passing accumen drive their games/winning and don't just default to trying to do it with their legs.
I am actually advocating college QBs that can scoot very well and have a reasonably good arm. I agree with you that there are a decent number of them out there. Watch on Saturday afternoons.
So then who else over the last 4 years?
And my response was to the above saying that cycling through a top runner with a decent arm every 4 years could workout well. I don’t think it can because that combo is rare and many teams want them.
I am talking about an entirely new concept. You are thinking what NFL QBs fit this as of now. I am literally saying get a guy that can play college football on an NFL team. Doesn't need an elite arm - just adequate. But needs great RPO ability. A poor man's Lamar Jackson...
Thirteen QBs are on 30M+ AAV contracts, and I'd argue all things equal 1/3 to 1/2 of those teams would take it back if they could.
I have no doubt the Giants would regret paying Jones Kyler Murray money more, than the fallout if he walks.
I totally agree on both of these. Does not mean I am against players getting what they can. I just think QBs(and some other position groups) are overpaid vs worth to the team.
One can argue Mahomes, soon Burrow, perhaps Allen are worth it...
I am not paying Lamar those numbers. And I certainly am not paying Jones those numbers.
IMV, 3/$35 mill $75 mill gtd is a good place to be...
That's roughly the money I'd like the Giants to commit too.
One thing I won't be surprised to see is a trigger that adds more years and guaranteed money if he hits certain criteria.
Said in another way, if he shows he's a top QB, his contract conveys appropriately.
Very complex situation for Schoen.
Weak defenses that’s the only reason? You guys are trash! How about he had a weak offense around him? When things were equal the kid DOMINATED!!! Get some weapons and he will DOMINATE THE GOOD DEFENSES! something that all the other QBs have that you love and they can’t get it done!
Thirteen QBs are on 30M+ AAV contracts, and I'd argue all things equal 1/3 to 1/2 of those teams would take it back if they could.
I have no doubt the Giants would regret paying Jones Kyler Murray money more, than the fallout if he walks.
I totally agree on both of these. Does not mean I am against players getting what they can. I just think QBs(and some other position groups) are overpaid vs worth to the team.
One can argue Mahomes, soon Burrow, perhaps Allen are worth it...
I am not paying Lamar those numbers. And I certainly am not paying Jones those numbers.
IMV, 3/$35 mill $75 mill gtd is a good place to be...
That's roughly the money I'd like the Giants to commit too.
One thing I won't be surprised to see is a trigger that adds more years and guaranteed money if he hits certain criteria.
Said in another way, if he shows he's a top QB, his contract conveys appropriately.
Bingo - that would be my hope - escalates to 5 yrs/ with additional gtd money so that after year 3 maybe $42/$45 per with 50% GTD.
Late in the season against some weak defenses. Then he looked awful against a top shelf unit. Are there extenuating circumstances or is this the dreaded “contract year drive”?
Very complex situation for Schoen.
It's a team game. Teams win championships. It is much more important that JS's take from the stronger opponents they faced is that they still have a lot of work to be done on the fronts. When the compete better here and win better results will follow imv. IF Jones is QB he will benefit as will any other QB.
LoS - Not sure how that responds to my point. Don’t disagree with anything you wrote but we are looking at a very small sample size of high level DJ performances. That raise the possibility of an anomaly. But if it is a sustainable leveling up for Jones, then Schoen can’t let him leave. A bridge contract is the way to go. I think there’s broad agreement on BBI on this point, with a few extreme views on either side.
IMO the college QBs with elite running ability that have a “decent arm” are going high in the draft and the ones with poor arms don’t because they suck at throwing. So if that’s what you are describing you are basically asking for a brand new offense to be created and sustained in the NFL.
Yes, this is what I was talking about earlier, a radically different kind of offense than any NFL team currently runs. Even the Ravens, who modified their offense around Lamar's talent, still throw the ball 27 times per game on average in his starts.
It's ok. We can disagree. I don't think Jones was very good prior to 2022, and I'm not alone on an island with that thought. Things got a bit better for him this season and we saw marginal improvement in his passing. 15 TDs is poor and the offense was schemed to avoid a wide open passing attack. He got a bit better but he's still the same guy. I don't think we can win much with him. It's a competitive league.
LOL....."a bit better"......"marginal improvement"...."I don't think they can win much with him"
They avoided a "wide open passing attack" because they were pretty shitty offensive skill position players at WR and TE (when Belly was out for 5 games). They also had the 30th ranked OL...
He had "only" 15 TD because mostly......wait for it....say it with me.....they had pretty shitty offensive position players at WR and TE.
They won 10 games this season, and that was with......say it with me one more time....they had shitty offensive skill position players. Not to mention a defense that was mediocre at best.
I know, I know - you don't like it when facts get in the way of your narrative....
Jones is certainly a part of that and that is what JS has to figure out. What level of play is reasonable to expect with these issues improved? How much can he pay before it hurts accomplishing this? How confident is he in going the draft if Jones prices himself out?
Whatever he does the end result you need to win and that does make it complicated imv.
The coaching staff by virtue of knowing the design of the play along with the all-22 film know this better than anyone.
Every QB in the course of the 100's of reads + decisions they have to make each game will make a few mistakes.
The frequency of when there was a play to be made and when he actually made it is the context many of us are missing when we judge DJ.
For example, Hurt's ascension surely had something to do with him maturing but it also had a ton to do with the offense adding a number #1 WR to the mix for him to throw to. So the opportunities for him to make a play within that offense opened up tremendously. Same with Allen when he got Diggs. Same with Tua with Hill etc. etc.
DJ's opportunities to make or even create a big play are often nowhere near those of the QBs he's often being compared to. Those team's either had far superior receivers, far superior pass protecting offensive lines, or sometimes both.
Very complex situation for Schoen.
LOL! It's amazing how far Jones haters will go to twist themselves up to try to support a failing narrative...
A lot of good (and great) QB's feast against "weak defenses" because.....wait for it....they are good (and great) QB's; mediocre/bad QB's struggle against these same defenses...
And conversely, a lot of good (and great) QB's struggle against "top shelf units" because....wait for it....they are a top shelf unit; you don't get to be considered a top shelf unit unless you make a lot of QB's look bad...
But don't let facts get in the way of your failing narrative!
Jones is an average passer? LOL..
Jones is certainly a part of that and that is what JS has to figure out. What level of play is reasonable to expect with these issues improved? How much can he pay before it hurts accomplishing this? How confident is he in going the draft if Jones prices himself out?
Whatever he does the end result you need to win and that does make it complicated imv.
A bottom 5 receiving unit is going to struggle to get open against elite defenses. There is only so much a QB can do to manufacture offense on his own. In addition considering an OL that has often been subpar to horrible in pass pro much of the year, even Tom Brady wouldn't have done better in many of those situations.
We don't see flashes of brilliance and then mediocre play from DJ because he is simply an inconsistent QB . It is due to the lack of a true decent to high level support system around him.
That's where I am. Jones played well but it brought him up to average passer, plus runner, imv. Now is now the time to commit big to Jones.
Yep - At some point Jones will not be able to be the gazelle-like runner (risk doubly is the more you run, the risk you take a hit that knocks you out for couple games or longer). I think he's an incredible physical talent quite honestly (and I see where Gettleman probably fell in love with him, watching him prep, play, talk).
I have questions about his abilities to toy the secondary a bit. He executed this year on an offense that was carefully tailored but had very little margin for error and I give him credit for doing it, but I think folks are getting way too overindulgent in expectations. The one positive that I felt he really made this year, was in making better calls and audibling at the line.
I think Daboll's tutelage helped but I am not sold he will be a guy that evolves/sustains as he approaches age 29-30 seasons and beyond.
Sammo, the guy threw well this year, especially given the lack of a burner with hands..He threw well on the run in either direction, threw bullets from the pocket at times and pretty much toyed with the secondary when he had a reasonable amount of time to set..Did he overthrow receivers? Sure..Did he throw clunkers at times? Sure. Just like even the elite QBs with, in some cases, far better receivers..
Not believing in him is a very subjective classification. I also think there’s a huge difference in what fans think/want to how NFL franchises operate - the goals aren’t the same either.
NFL franchises have to operate in almost exclusively gray area. Outside of your Mahomes’ and Allen’s you live got a whole bunch of QBs who are good but not great. They can not sign anyone until they find great - or they can go this route and risk never finding great and likely never win in the process.
The Giants clearly want to build off of 2022 but know they don’t have a top tier QB. You want them to go back to the drawing board, and that’s a fine opinion to have, but that’s operating in black/white which really isn’t the world these GMs live in.
IMO the college QBs with elite running ability that have a “decent arm” are going high in the draft and the ones with poor arms don’t because they suck at throwing. So if that’s what you are describing you are basically asking for a brand new offense to be created and sustained in the NFL.
By decent I mean decent. Not Josh Allen strong, not Aaron Rodgers accurate but close enough. I am not looking to get technical. There are any number of guys that throw like Purdy available. Meaning a QB that is more accurate than strong.
But, they must be able to run a good RPO - meaning better runner than passer - a scaled back Lamar.
And yes, it is a different offense - more like college. The Ravens tailored an offense for Lamar. Peyton Manning was ridiculously accurate, but a below average arm strength. So was Joe Montana. You can do well in the NFL without Josh Allen ype cannon.
And yes I am talking about someone you would more likely looking at as a backup in today's NFL. If someone like Purdy can win 6-8 games in a row then there are others like him. Surround a RPO style QB with better weapons and let him go. You can get a lot of very good players for the $40 mill saved in not paying for an elite QB. And it is more likely you will find higher skilled WRs and RBs at a lower cost than finding a Patrick Mahomes/Joe Burrow QB to fill out the roster.
That's where I am. Jones played well but it brought him up to average passer, plus runner, imv. Now is now the time to commit big to Jones.
Jones is an average passer? LOL..
Yep.
Is Jones the guy or not. If not then giving him 3/35 is a huge mistake. Giving a guy who you don’t believe in that much for that long. That’s nuts. If he is the guy then 3/35 is also a mistake. Giving a guy you think is the guy a 2nd bit at the apple in 3 years is bad contract management. That’s not to mention i don’t think Jones isn’t accepting that offer.
Not believing in him is a very subjective classification. I also think there’s a huge difference in what fans think/want to how NFL franchises operate - the goals aren’t the same either.
NFL franchises have to operate in almost exclusively gray area. Outside of your Mahomes’ and Allen’s you live got a whole bunch of QBs who are good but not great. They can not sign anyone until they find great - or they can go this route and risk never finding great and likely never win in the process.
The Giants clearly want to build off of 2022 but know they don’t have a top tier QB.
Do you think #8 could in fact become elite if he had the upgrades that Hurts, Allen, Tua, Lawrence etc. got?
Many were questioning these guys too and then each one looked completely different once they got a #1 WR.
That is likely the minimum of what it will cost to keep him. He is a "somewhat" proven commodity. He is a starting QB in the NFL with a playoff win and doing it with mediocre at best WRS.
Any reasonable GM is going to hedge his bet if he can get away with it. Jones will not likely ever be upper tier, but he likely is second level or capable of it. You are not paying 1st tier money for 2nd level and you are not paying 4th tier money for a 2nd tier QB.
Jones will take us to the cleaners, only because Schoen put him in a position to do so.
giantBCP, you know the 5th yr option would've been for one year ('23), right? And as big a Jones fan as you seem to be, you probably think that with a 2nd yr in this system, with better pass pro and better WRs/weapons, he's going to have an even better season next year than he did in '22, right? It's reasonable to think that, imo.
Wouldn't it be better to sign Jones to a longer term contract now, vs. this time next year (after a better season, with more pass TDs, yards, wins, etc.)? Jones leverage to "take us to the cleaners" will very possibly be much stronger next year.
So, we'll be paying him more in '23 under a new contract than the 5th yr option, but in the long run, it's going to cost us less (possibly tens of millions, 35Mx4 vs. 45M x6, as example).
Lastly, do you really not understand that given Jones neck injury and inconsistent performance (even if a lot wasn't his fault), Daboll and Schoen wanted to see Jones up close before committing long term to him?
Do you buy cars and homes without seeing them up close? I know some people do, but it's not necessarily the smartest thing to do.
Excellent post
How many teams out there have a top tier supporting cast along with a top GM and coaching? A couple? Trying to then add in a constant flow of mediocre QB talent but never pay them seems like a massive pipe dream. Shanahan has been the closest to it and gave up the farm for Lance because that next tier is what he felt they needed. His tenure has been in the “best case scenario” bucket, everyone else trying to emulate likely won’t and hasn’t.
Again I’m all for scrapping the proven model because this is all just entertainment for me, but it has major drawbacks that can’t just be glossed over.
It's quiet re: negotiations, but fans are overrating him relative to reality, from what I've heard. eg, 3/105 ballpark is much more realistic than 5/200.
That's where I am. Jones played well but it brought him up to average passer, plus runner, imv. Now is now the time to commit big to Jones.
Yep - At some point Jones will not be able to be the gazelle-like runner (risk doubly is the more you run, the risk you take a hit that knocks you out for couple games or longer). I think he's an incredible physical talent quite honestly (and I see where Gettleman probably fell in love with him, watching him prep, play, talk).
I have questions about his abilities to toy the secondary a bit. He executed this year on an offense that was carefully tailored but had very little margin for error and I give him credit for doing it, but I think folks are getting way too overindulgent in expectations. The one positive that I felt he really made this year, was in making better calls and audibling at the line.
I think Daboll's tutelage helped but I am not sold he will be a guy that evolves/sustains as he approaches age 29-30 seasons and beyond.
Sammo, the guy threw well this year, especially given the lack of a burner with hands..He threw well on the run in either direction, threw bullets from the pocket at times and pretty much toyed with the secondary when he had a reasonable amount of time to set..Did he overthrow receivers? Sure..Did he throw clunkers at times? Sure. Just like even the elite QBs with, in some cases, far better receivers..
Ok. But I don't understand what your point is given I haven't disputed that? Again - he was a big reason we won some games this year. I don't know why some folks on here appear to get so defensive about Jones regarding semi-reasonable and sustainable concerns about him we want to have answered next year that in some ways need to be addressed continuously by QBs and especially when they get paid big dollars.
He did some things that "looked good" and "looked better". But there is still some areas in his game that I want to see more out of (Sy has alluded to this as well). I think fans here get too focused on just blaming OL and receivers for anything and everything. Jones proved he deserves to stay starting QB here next year and get some more money and answer questions about elevating himself again with some better supporting cast.
I'm not saying I want to see Jones crippled with a bad leg and have to do it with an eye patch. I just don't want to hand a guy a huge long-term contract yet, when he's got 1 year healthy production on resume at this point. I have no qualms of paying a bit more in two years if truly earned. And I'm someone who believe Joe Judge was the worst thing to happen to him (regardless of what Jones and Judge say in the media).
That's where I am. Jones played well but it brought him up to average passer, plus runner, imv. Now is now the time to commit big to Jones.
Jones is an average passer? LOL..
Yep.
Not surprising, given you believed DJ was a goner after this year, didn’t believe Daboll would elevate his play as some of us believed he would, that he had too many flaws to be a franchise guy. You totally whiffed on him and so your concession to the year he’s had is to say he elevated himself to just an average passer now? Even Joey, who arguably knows more than anyone on this board has completely come around, completely seen and bought into his skillset and admitted he was totally wrong on DJ..And no, at no time has he said DJ was/is a great QB, just one we could win with moving forward, esp. with added pieces. You don’t have to be great or elite to get to/win a SB
I do think Sando is off on what it'll take though. I hope he's right but history isn't on his side.
LOL, who is arguing in bad faith? Sorry that you're mad I poked holes in your argument....
How many teams out there have a top tier supporting cast along with a top GM and coaching? A couple? Trying to then add in a constant flow of mediocre QB talent but never pay them seems like a massive pipe dream. Shanahan has been the closest to it and gave up the farm for Lance because that next tier is what he felt they needed. His tenure has been in the “best case scenario” bucket, everyone else trying to emulate likely won’t and hasn’t.
Again I’m all for scrapping the proven model because this is all just entertainment for me, but it has major drawbacks that can’t just be glossed over.
It would be more sustainable than looking for a unicorn QB. Remember the proven model was a power running game and occasional passing not so very long ago. And drafting a Trey Lance is shooting yourself in the foot.
But it is just a thought because there are far more Purdys out there than Mahomes's...plus, your offensive linemen coming out of college are used to this style of play and the associated blocking it takes.
That's where I am. Jones played well but it brought him up to average passer, plus runner, imv. Now is now the time to commit big to Jones.
Yep - At some point Jones will not be able to be the gazelle-like runner (risk doubly is the more you run, the risk you take a hit that knocks you out for couple games or longer). I think he's an incredible physical talent quite honestly (and I see where Gettleman probably fell in love with him, watching him prep, play, talk).
I have questions about his abilities to toy the secondary a bit. He executed this year on an offense that was carefully tailored but had very little margin for error and I give him credit for doing it, but I think folks are getting way too overindulgent in expectations. The one positive that I felt he really made this year, was in making better calls and audibling at the line.
I think Daboll's tutelage helped but I am not sold he will be a guy that evolves/sustains as he approaches age 29-30 seasons and beyond.
Sammo, the guy threw well this year, especially given the lack of a burner with hands..He threw well on the run in either direction, threw bullets from the pocket at times and pretty much toyed with the secondary when he had a reasonable amount of time to set..Did he overthrow receivers? Sure..Did he throw clunkers at times? Sure. Just like even the elite QBs with, in some cases, far better receivers..
Ok. But I don't understand what your point is given I haven't disputed that? Again - he was a big reason we won some games this year. I don't know why some folks on here appear to get so defensive about Jones regarding semi-reasonable and sustainable concerns about him we want to have answered next year that in some ways need to be addressed continuously by QBs and especially when they get paid big dollars.
He did some things that "looked good" and "looked better". But there is still some areas in his game that I want to see more out of (Sy has alluded to this as well). I think fans here get too focused on just blaming OL and receivers for anything and everything. Jones proved he deserves to stay starting QB here next year and get some more money and answer questions about elevating himself again with some better supporting cast.
I'm not saying I want to see Jones crippled with a bad leg and have to do it with an eye patch. I just don't want to hand a guy a huge long-term contract yet, when he's got 1 year healthy production on resume at this point. I have no qualms of paying a bit more in two years if truly earned. And I'm someone who believe Joe Judge was the worst thing to happen to him (regardless of what Jones and Judge say in the media).
Ok..But, as you know the QB market pays absurd dollars to QBs, so anything less than 35-40 mill in this absurd market, would probably be a steal, no?
The current evaluation of Jones has this problem in spades.
If a Schoen went this route it would be a fun ride but odds are he’d be out of a job sooner rather than later. There just isn’t a heck of a lot of time to build that plan out if results don’t accumulate quickly. It’s probably why this Jones scenario is what it is because moving on has a lot of downside many on here don’t want to recognize for some reason.
The current evaluation of Jones has this problem in spades.
Same with Hurts as an example. One either believes Daboll and company will continue to help DJ elevate his game, or not..They will have to make the long or longer term decision as to whether or not DJ’s “small sample” size has shown them enough to move forward with him as their franchise. Unfortunately, they’ve only had the one year to evaluate given that they rightly refused (imo) his 5th year option..
Fair enough. I'd qualify 'very good' as a QB you can win a Super Bowl with as Mara once put it.
Personally, I think he can make just as big a jump as Hurts did with the floor being 'very good' given an appropriately improved roster around him.
Lastly, do you really not understand that given Jones neck injury and inconsistent performance (even if a lot wasn't his fault), Daboll and Schoen wanted to see Jones up close before committing long term to him?
Do you buy cars and homes without seeing them up close? I know some people do, but it's not necessarily the smartest thing to do.
Excellent post
Thanks Rjanyg
If a Schoen went this route it would be a fun ride but odds are he’d be out of a job sooner rather than later. There just isn’t a heck of a lot of time to build that plan out if results don’t accumulate quickly. It’s probably why this Jones scenario is what it is because moving on has a lot of downside many on here don’t want to recognize for some reason.
Fair enough.
I know what I am thinking is a bit odd. I just think paying $45+ mill to one player so severely limits the team's ability to improve by adding better supporting players. Plus if QB #1 gets hurt(season ending) - that is the end of the season if the team is built totally around him.
Like JonC and a few others, I am still a bit skeptical on Jones. He absolutely improved this year(more so than I believed possible). But stinkers like Philly make you nervous. Yet, it was a complete team failure and I include the coaching.
I am thinking that Schoen is saying that Jones has earned the right to return and prove that he is capable of still improving to the next level, but there will be a limit to what the Giants will pay for that continued learning curve.
If a Schoen went this route it would be a fun ride but odds are he’d be out of a job sooner rather than later. There just isn’t a heck of a lot of time to build that plan out if results don’t accumulate quickly. It’s probably why this Jones scenario is what it is because moving on has a lot of downside many on here don’t want to recognize for some reason.
Fair enough.
I know what I am thinking is a bit odd. I just think paying $45+ mill to one player so severely limits the team's ability to improve by adding better supporting players. Plus if QB #1 gets hurt(season ending) - that is the end of the season if the team is built totally around him.
Like JonC and a few others, I am still a bit skeptical on Jones. He absolutely improved this year(more so than I believed possible). But stinkers like Philly make you nervous. Yet, it was a complete team failure and I include the coaching.
I am thinking that Schoen is saying that Jones has earned the right to return and prove that he is capable of still improving to the next level, but there will be a limit to what the Giants will pay for that continued learning curve.
In fairness, most QBs had stinkers vs the Eagles this year..😎
Ok..But, as you know the QB market pays absurd dollars to QBs, so anything less than 35-40 mill in this absurd market, would probably be a steal, no?
Therein lies the problem. Many of us don't believe he has earned that kind of contract yet.
Teams will eventually realize that paying above average QBs big money is not worth it and is detrimental to the team. The Raiders are ahead of the curve already. They know that they can't compete in their division paying Carr $40M a year when Mahomes makes $45M a year. We will see what they do with the team going forward but they do not have a chance to build a team good enough to win that division with Carr's contract on the books.
likely not. Can’t prove it of course but Jones strikes me as a player who can get up to very good status (top 10 for me). But “elite” I’m reserving for the big 4 right now and Jones is several rungs below that which is fine as long as the pay goes hand in hand with it (which it likely won’t).
Fair enough. I'd qualify 'very good' as a QB you can win a Super Bowl with as Mara once put it.
Personally, I think he can make just as big a jump as Hurts did with the floor being 'very good' given an appropriately improved roster around him.
There’s a bunch of QBs that can win a Super Bowl, and I’m not sure there’s any way to know who, in the non elite group, can and can’t do it until they get some chances.
I’m not focused on making sure I can answer that question because there’s quite a lot of luck and circumstance for that if you aren’t a top tier player. My focus is finding a guy that gets me to the playoffs every year since it’s something we can measure and will allow more opportunities to get hot and go on a run.
I'm very interested to see the decision Schoen makes if Jones' camp is aiming well above the value placed on him. It would not shock me if they tag him based on a similar perspective and opinion. While they need to improve the roster, it's going to be an offseason of re-signing their own guys, focusing on assembling a strong draft, and not going wild on the UFA market. imv. They will most likely be able to afford the non-exclusive tag and move forward with negotiations. If Jones wants to go, take the draft picks and go find your QB.
“The agents like to keep driving it up, and I totally understand that, and it seems like there is always one team that pays,” a third exec said. “You just have to have the guts to not do it. Those good coaches like Brian Daboll can get more from the cheaper guys.
If we assume the bold is true, and I would say most of the board leans that way, than a very good argument can be made that Jones' skills are fungible.
Outside of his plus running skills, which were certainly key this year, there are no other skills in the plus category for Jones. Everything else falls squarely into the average zone vis-a-vis the rest of his peers. He just isn't a special player/talent.
It's much more prudent to reward special - which Sean suggests earlier in this thread - than over-pay a guy who is going to require even more offensive investments (cap resources) just to find out if we can possibly win big prizes with him.
I'm very interested to see the decision Schoen makes if Jones' camp is aiming well above the value placed on him. It would not shock me if they tag him based on a similar perspective and opinion. While they need to improve the roster, it's going to be an offseason of re-signing their own guys, focusing on assembling a strong draft, and not going wild on the UFA market. imv. They will most likely be able to afford the non-exclusive tag and move forward with negotiations. If Jones wants to go, take the draft picks and go find your QB.
Only problem with the tag is that it is $32 mill locked up without being able to push $$ to other years while reducing the cap hit.
I think 3 yrs near the tag # allows for further evals while not totally handcuffing them. Would love two years, but I doubt they can get an agreement with his agents there.
The most difficult part of scouting football was. Sy’s answer was “small sample sizes.”
The current evaluation of Jones has this problem in spades.
Same with Hurts as an example. One either believes Daboll and company will continue to help DJ elevate his game, or not..They will have to make the long or longer term decision as to whether or not DJ’s “small sample” size has shown them enough to move forward with him as their franchise. Unfortunately, they’ve only had the one year to evaluate given that they rightly refused (imo) his 5th year option..
Schoen and Daboll have had more than one year to evaluate Jones. They are in the football business and most certainly watched, discussed and/or put together evals on him when he was in college, coming out for the draft and playing for the NYG for several years before they showed up. Not exercising the 5th year option was clearly based on more than just a meet-and-greet last February.
With that said, if Schoen didn't like what the 2022 draft had in terms of QB prospects and knowing that Jones was already paid for in 2022, it really wasn't all that hard a decision to still give him the starting job last season. Expectations for the team had to have been pretty low for the new regime.
But now hitching a $35M+ price tag for several years to that same wagon...big decision for this regime. Even with a noticeable improvement in Jones' game. These are the kind of decisions that cause GMs and HCs to get turned over.
Use the franchise tag and keep everybody on their toes for 2023. And if there is also a QB that makes the grade in the first couple rounds and within reach, then certainly give it a go as well.
I would use the tag as a tool but I think the time is now to gamble on Jones if the two sides can agree on something reasonable. If he is holding out for Kyler money? Sure tag him. But I'd rather roll the dice now and take my medicine in a couple of years than kick the can with the potential looming for those salaries exploding. If you have to pull the cord on Jones later on, you're presumably replacing him with a rookie salary which should ease the pain.
There's also the fringe benefit of having the franchise tag available. It can be used on Jones this year and we may need it for Dex next year if he's looking to blow up the DT market. X is another guy that actually strikes me as a perfect tag candidate. This is a fringe benefit, not the reason to rush to sign Jones, but something worth considering.
Outside of his plus running skills, which were certainly key this year, there are no other skills in the plus category for Jones. Everything else falls squarely into the average zone vis-a-vis the rest of his peers. He just isn't a special player/talent.
Have to disagree that his only above average skill is running(and it is well above average). He was virtually as accurate as any QB in the NFL 67% with these WRs is pretty good. His INT rate was #1. His lack of fumbles was near the top...
The rubber will meet the road soon, and then we'll know how they view Jones, Saquon, Love, et al in terms of being core and within the cap and value structures, not to mention restructure targets, eg Leonard and Adoree. It would not shock me if some of the new contracts are short while they're working on the foundation and bringing him so many new faces.
Bingo, DJ is an excellent QB and the REAL evaluators know it. If he doesn't get his deal from the Giants, he will somewhere else. Some on this board will be surprised on the deal he gets.
That's where I am. Jones played well but it brought him up to average passer, plus runner, imv. Now is now the time to commit big to Jones.
Jones is an average passer? LOL..
Yep.
You totally whiffed on him and so your concession to the year he’s had is to say he elevated himself to just an average passer now?
He is an average passer according to nearly every advanced metric (QBR, DVOA, PFF). His elite skill is running, which is also verified by every advanced metric. The reason he jumped from the 25th best QB in the league to the 12th or 13th this season is because his passing progressed from 'among the worst in the league' to 'average,' while his running progressed from good to outstanding.
It's a good development and he's earned more years at QB (under a reasonable cost) but there's more progress to be made before he could crack the top-ten purely as a passer.
Outside of his plus running skills, which were certainly key this year, there are no other skills in the plus category for Jones. Everything else falls squarely into the average zone vis-a-vis the rest of his peers. He just isn't a special player/talent.
Have to disagree that his only above average skill is running(and it is well above average). He was virtually as accurate as any QB in the NFL 67% with these WRs is pretty good. His INT rate was #1. His lack of fumbles was near the top...
Jones played in a low risk offense. I believe that drove the notable INT%.
The completion% is derivative of having one of the lowest air-yards traveled in the NFL.
I don't mind you pointing those out, but there are legitimate causes for those results.
He is an average passer according to nearly every advanced metric (QBR, DVOA, PFF). His elite skill is running, which is also verified by every advanced metric. The reason he jumped from the 25th best QB in the league to the 12th or 13th this season is because his passing progressed from 'among the worst in the league' to 'average,' while his running progressed from good to outstanding.
It's a good development and he's earned more years at QB (under a reasonable cost) but there's more progress to be made before he could crack the top-ten purely as a passer.
I'll add that this past season isn't his only stretch of above-average play. His performance in the first four games of 2021 were actually pretty good, then he got concussed against Dallas and rushed back, and Judge went into a shell with the offensive injuries. His performance fell off from there until his neck injury.
The completion% is derivative of having one of the lowest air-yards traveled in the NFL.
I don't mind you pointing those out, but there are legitimate causes for those results.
And could it be argued that those very same metrics are at the same time part of the reason his average-ness stays below the next tier? That is to say, scheme will strongly influence metrics that value more yds attempt/completions.
And Eli had WRs and an OL on an entire different level than DJ has had for much of his career.
You had a lot of questions on the OL going into the season and then the SL injury to start. Neal was a better run blocker than pass one. Bellinger was more of a blocker and needed to develop as a receiver. Journeyman center.
Then the really big issue which was the WR's. I would not be surprised if they knew KG was damaged good in OTA's. The camp reports highlighted KG having separation issues. Toney was already being Toney and that stayed the same. Wandale was a rookie. Then a bunch of players they were trying to find a role.
Where are people coming with this outstanding air attack potential? In the NFCE on top of it with all three division teams having outstanding fronts.
BD correctly identified the teams strength and went that way imv. Jones was a big part of its success.
And Eli had WRs and an OL on an entire different level than DJ has had for much of his career.
Sorry, that's not logic.
Fans questioned Eli and now fans are questioning Jones. And Jones has a lesser team. Therefore Jones is as good as Eli.
Sorry, your conclusion doesn't follow your propositions. Much more likely is the following:
Fans questioned Eli and now fans are questioning Jones. And Jones has a lesser team. Therefore, people assume Jones is same as Eli and he gets a big contract. Jones can't play up to the contract.
This is eerily similar.
And Eli had WRs and an OL on an entire different level than DJ has had for much of his career.
Sorry, that's not logic.
Fans questioned Eli and now fans are questioning Jones. And Jones has a lesser team. Therefore Jones is as good as Eli.
Sorry, your conclusion doesn't follow your propositions. Much more likely is the following:
Fans questioned Eli and now fans are questioning Jones. And Jones has a lesser team. Therefore, people assume Jones is same as Eli and he gets a big contract. Jones can't play up to the contract.
The point really is properly accounting for the variables at play here. QB play is not judged in a vacuum.
That's where I am. Jones played well but it brought him up to average passer, plus runner, imv. Now is now the time to commit big to Jones.
Jones is an average passer? LOL..
Yep.
Not surprising, given you believed DJ was a goner after this year, didn’t believe Daboll would elevate his play as some of us believed he would, that he had too many flaws to be a franchise guy. You totally whiffed on him and so your concession to the year he’s had is to say he elevated himself to just an average passer now? Even Joey, who arguably knows more than anyone on this board has completely come around, completely seen and bought into his skillset and admitted he was totally wrong on DJ..And no, at no time has he said DJ was/is a great QB, just one we could win with moving forward, esp. with added pieces. You don’t have to be great or elite to get to/win a SB
The emotion behind this post.
When?
In comment 16026602 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
This is eerily similar.
And Eli had WRs and an OL on an entire different level than DJ has had for much of his career.
Sorry, that's not logic.
Fans questioned Eli and now fans are questioning Jones. And Jones has a lesser team. Therefore Jones is as good as Eli.
Sorry, your conclusion doesn't follow your propositions. Much more likely is the following:
Fans questioned Eli and now fans are questioning Jones. And Jones has a lesser team. Therefore, people assume Jones is same as Eli and he gets a big contract. Jones can't play up to the contract.
The point really is properly accounting for the variables at play here. QB play is not judged in a vacuum.
But actual talent to play the position is one of the variables, and I think, the biggest variable.
When things were equal the kid DOMINATED!!!
When?
They're making up their own reality. They don't want to deal with any of the warning signs.
This is eerily similar.
And Eli had WRs and an OL on an entire different level than DJ has had for much of his career.
Sorry, that's not logic.
Fans questioned Eli and now fans are questioning Jones. And Jones has a lesser team. Therefore Jones is as good as Eli.
Sorry, your conclusion doesn't follow your propositions. Much more likely is the following:
Fans questioned Eli and now fans are questioning Jones. And Jones has a lesser team. Therefore, people assume Jones is same as Eli and he gets a big contract. Jones can't play up to the contract.
The point really is properly accounting for the variables at play here. QB play is not judged in a vacuum.
But actual talent to play the position is one of the variables, and I think, the biggest variable.
Which is very true. However that is determined by what was mentioned above in that how often is he making or creating a good play when there is an actual play to made. I think given the more limited opportunities he has had due to the stark talent disparity between this offense and many of the QBs hes compared to, he has done remarkably well.
Playing vs Minny he was able to show how elite he can be when his WRs get open on a semi-consistent basis. Problem is neither this OL in pass pro nor the WRs were good enough to resemble anything even close to functional vs stronger defenses most of the time this year.
Jones is a good QB at this point, by good I mean he is in the top 16 in the league and after you get through the top 4-5 there is a 2nd tier of QBs from 5-16 or so and then after that you have a few guys who are OK and then the rest of the teams looking for a QB. Every QB has their own situation whether it be coaching or bad offense or a perfect fit. I think Jones right now is in a perfect fit after being crippled by Garrett/Judge. His stock is on the rise.
We just got the team going in the right direction and I would hate to start over with a rookie QB or Taylor or any other option. A deal with Jones is going to get done. It would be avery bad look for Schoen if Jones is stuck on the FT next year and it hampers our offseason again. So in my opinion a deal will get done with Jones, I really dont care of the length or the money as long as the cap number this year is low maybe $15 Mil so we can add some pieces in FA andnot have to go vet minimum on every contract. The cap is going to go up by $10 - $20 mil every year so even at $40 mil a year it will be a decent deal going forward. And if Jones falls flat they can absorb the hit in one year and be low enough in the draft ot get a new QB.
Im not sure why so many people hate on Jones. He works hard, he reps the team well and he is giving everything he has to become the best he can be. Thats a guy I want to root for. If he wasnt working hard and was an asshole thats a different story but we can do a lot worse than Jones. Just look at the Jets revolving door at QB and all of the teams who struggle to find the guy, they consistently pick in the top 10. We just got out of the top 10 and I am not interested in going back. For those that think its a small sample, look at Jones rookie year and the promise he showed and then the Judge effect for 2 years and now back on the right track.
Jones played in a low risk offense. I believe that drove the notable INT%.
The completion% is derivative of having one of the lowest air-yards traveled in the NFL.
I don't mind you pointing those out, but there are legitimate causes for those results.
I agree it was a low risk offense and you can attribute that to:
1.) Learning a new offense and the WRs were slow to acquire it. Remember Shepard yelling at the WRs to learn their jobs. It took until mid-season to pare down the WRS and add Hodgins.
2.) OLine just could not consistently pass block
3.) Jones was not confident in his reads - for whatever reason, some of which was on him until late in the year
4.) They depended on Barkley to carry the load.
5.) IMV, while he had spurts of growth early on, it wasn't until the Washington 2nd game that they let him loose.
6.) yard per attempt - ok but he was identical to Herbert and ahead of Rodgers, for instance. The Giants just did not have the WRs to do much else. I would like to see his y/a in the final quarter of the year.
But all in all, I am not totally sold, quite yet. I am encouraged and at least I do not feel despair at the position.
The rubber will meet the road soon, and then we'll know how they view Jones, Saquon, Love, et al in terms of being core and within the cap and value structures, not to mention restructure targets, eg Leonard and Adoree. It would not shock me if some of the new contracts are short while they're working on the foundation and bringing him so many new faces.
Sorry, I had to do some chores before my boss got home.
I agree that Schoen is not doing much in FA - maybe a second level player or two. Most new people will be draftees, UDFA, late cuts, etc.
I suppose after cuts(Golladay) and some restructures/extensions (Williams and Jackson hopefully) they will have room to maneuver. If they do not upgrade the line and the WRs, then there will be not much else to evaluate Jones on. I'd be ok with the Tag, if there is enough left in the cap to get deals done with Dex, AT, hopefully Love and bring in better WRs.
I do not disagree with what you are saying, that we need to see more for them to go full in on Jones. IDK, maybe Daboll and Schoen have seen enough...
I think he showed better as a HC this year than his work he did as a offensive guru which is more important.
You like to pop off BBS. Perhaps get the details down first so you don't sound stupider than those you like to call out.
Birds of a feather...
The owner's comments will be irrelevant. Schoen is running the show and I believe he has the owners ear and confidence.
Whatever "leverage" you imagine Jones has, and I agree he has a little, it won't force a $200M contract if Schoen doesn't believe he is the answer. If Schoen caves on his honest eval because of Jones' leverage, then we are screwed.
Jones has less leverage than you think.
I have one. Jones is going to cost more than most of us would like. He has leverage and the owner said stupid stuff at the start of the season that is going to cost us more than 10 million at the bargaining table over the course of his contract. The Giants will not make him play on the tag.
Whatever "leverage" you imagine Jones has, and I agree he has a little, it won't force a $200M contract if Schoen doesn't believe he is the answer. If Schoen caves on his honest eval because of Jones' leverage, then we are screwed.
Jones has less leverage than you think.
Since we don't know what Schoen's honest eval of Jones is, how would we know that he caved?
I have one. Jones is going to cost more than most of us would like. He has leverage and the owner said stupid stuff at the start of the season that is going to cost us more than 10 million at the bargaining table over the course of his contract. The Giants will not make him play on the tag.
Whatever "leverage" you imagine Jones has, and I agree he has a little, it won't force a $200M contract if Schoen doesn't believe he is the answer. If Schoen caves on his honest eval because of Jones' leverage, then we are screwed.
Jones has less leverage than you think.
Since we don't know what Schoen's honest eval of Jones is, how would we know that he caved?
I agree. It will be largely speculation.
If the Giants hold the line at 3 yrs, 2+yrs guaranteed, that will tell us something. If there is a hold up over 2+ yrs guaranteed vs 4 yrs guaranteed, that might tell us something.
If the Giants hold the line at 3 yrs, 2+yrs guaranteed, that will tell us something. If there is a hold up over 2+ yrs guaranteed vs 4 yrs guaranteed, that might tell us something.
If the Giants hold the line at 3 yrs, 2+yrs guaranteed, Jones will be playing for someone else.
If the Giants hold the line at 3 yrs, 2+yrs guaranteed, that will tell us something. If there is a hold up over 2+ yrs guaranteed vs 4 yrs guaranteed, that might tell us something.
If the Giants hold the line at 3 yrs, 2+yrs guaranteed, Jones will be playing for someone else.
It will be fascinating to watch how this unfolds. I really have no idea what the Giants are thinking.
If the Giants hold the line at 3 yrs, 2+yrs guaranteed, that will tell us something. If there is a hold up over 2+ yrs guaranteed vs 4 yrs guaranteed, that might tell us something.
If the Giants hold the line at 3 yrs, 2+yrs guaranteed, Jones will be playing for someone else.
It will be fascinating to watch how this unfolds. I really have no idea what the Giants are thinking.
I'd agree.
February 21 – March 7: Teams may designate Franchise or Transition Players.
I'm very interested to see the decision Schoen makes if Jones' camp is aiming well above the value placed on him. It would not shock me if they tag him based on a similar perspective and opinion. While they need to improve the roster, it's going to be an offseason of re-signing their own guys, focusing on assembling a strong draft, and not going wild on the UFA market. imv. They will most likely be able to afford the non-exclusive tag and move forward with negotiations. If Jones wants to go, take the draft picks and go find your QB.
Exactly right. Modest two year bridge contract or non-exclusive franchise tag. The lessons learned from the disastrous contracts of less than elite quarterbacks are incontrovertible. It is hard to fathom the continued delusional notion that DJ is anything more than an average passer with above average mobility but it appears it will continue to fester despite four years of self-evident facts to the contrary. Let's hope you are right Jon.
we need to decide whether we tag DJ or not?
February 21 – March 7: Teams may designate Franchise or Transition Players.
Thank you
I know it s difficult to admit you were wrong, but the fact that, Daniel whom many stated with authority would be a career as a back up, will soon be signing a 30+ million contract for a team, those same critics said he would never play for after this season, suggests you were indeed wrong
we need to decide whether we tag DJ or not?
February 21 – March 7: Teams may designate Franchise or Transition Players.
Or decide to tag Saquon or not.
Quite the dilemma, so many critical players to keep for the future and so few tags.
If the Giants hold the line at 3 yrs, 2+yrs guaranteed, that will tell us something. If there is a hold up over 2+ yrs guaranteed vs 4 yrs guaranteed, that might tell us something.
If the Giants hold the line at 3 yrs, 2+yrs guaranteed, Jones will be playing for someone else.
No team is giving Jones 4 yrs fully guaranteed.
If Jones turns down whatever the Giants best and final is, why wouldn't the Giants tag him? I know you think (probably correctly) it's a last resort. But you think they'll tag and trade him?
If the Giants hold the line at 3 yrs, 2+yrs guaranteed, Jones will be playing for someone else.
If Jones turns down whatever the Giants best and final is, why wouldn't the Giants tag him? I know you think (probably correctly) it's a last resort. But you think they'll tag and trade him?
If they tag him, they will not trade him unless they get blown away by an offer. I truly think Daboll wants him at QB.
I know it s difficult to admit you were wrong, but the fact that, Daniel whom many stated with authority would be a career as a back up, will soon be signing a 30+ million contract for a team, those same critics said he would never play for after this season, suggests you were indeed wrong
This was fun reading as well.
Didn't realize that the next few weeks will decide that all the critics were completely wrong and Daniel Jones future as a forever star NFL QB is being engraved in stone.
We will also need to examine your posts more closely to determine all the correct paths the NY Giants should take from now on with their players as well.
I know it s difficult to admit you were wrong, but the fact that, Daniel whom many stated with authority would be a career as a back up, will soon be signing a 30+ million contract for a team, those same critics said he would never play for after this season, suggests you were indeed wrong
Lol. Yes, he doesn't suck and he has improved a lot. But if he gets the contract you all are so insistent he deserves, then he will just join the group of grossly overpaid above average to good quarterbacks with flawed teams who are not good enough to win a Superbowl. Cousins, Tanehill, Carr, Prescott, Goff, Murray, Jones.
Let's not forget that the Eagles were the beneficiary of the Titans being forced to trade Brown because they could not afford to keep him. Guess who has by far the biggest cap hit on their team?
I pray he takes a huge jump next year, but I am not holding my breath. But no one is allowed to complain about the pieces around DJ once he gets his contract.
JPA
@jasrifootball
Report: The belief is that the #Giants will be able to re-sign star RB Saquon Barkley before free agency opens up, per
@TonyPauline
Saquon could become one of the leagues highest paid backs after racking up 1,650 total yards and 10 touchdowns
Not. What did I read here today. Only two QBs in the last 30 years have played on the tag. DJ won't be the third.