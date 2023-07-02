for display only
James Bradberry says he's open to returning to Giants

kelsto811 : 2/7/2023 4:01 pm
According to Bob Brookover of the star ledger

Quote:
James Bradberry said he’d be open to returning to the Giants and paid big compliment to DB coach Jerome Henderson.

Link - ( New Window )
"Commence the bidding for my services."  
MOOPS : 2/7/2023 4:07 pm : link
-James Bradberry
Of course he is.  
section125 : 2/7/2023 4:08 pm : link
But the Giants will not be spending that kind of money.
He bet on himself  
uther99 : 2/7/2023 4:08 pm : link
and is gonna get a nice payday
He's  
Toth029 : 2/7/2023 4:10 pm : link
Looking for one last big pay day. Good for him but Schoen isn't doing that.
He Signed A Contract With A Hated Divisional Rival  
Trainmaster : 2/7/2023 4:13 pm : link
Screw him!

And he’s likely looking for more than the Giants will be willing to pay.

This team's probable biggest need after a #1 WR  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/7/2023 4:15 pm : link
Is a 2nd high level M2M CB as Wink's system so heavily relies on it.

Bradberry I don't think burned any bridges here . He played well and played through injury his 2nd year under Graham.

Bradberry would be an absolute great get right after a #1 WR in Free Agency if we were to go this direction.
RE: He Signed A Contract With A Hated Divisional Rival  
uther99 : 2/7/2023 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16026769 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Screw him!

And he’s likely looking for more than the Giants will be willing to pay.


Landon Collins ring a bell?
He’ll be 30 this season  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/7/2023 4:19 pm : link
30 year old corners start to decline very fast. I appreciate Bradberry’s time here, but we need to go to a younger route.
RE: This team's probable biggest need after a #1 WR  
bwitz : 2/7/2023 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16026772 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
Is a 2nd high level M2M CB as Wink's system so heavily relies on it.

Bradberry I don't think burned any bridges here . He played well and played through injury his 2nd year under Graham.

Bradberry would be an absolute great get right after a #1 WR in Free Agency if we were to go this direction.


If they decide to spend the money on him instead of a FA WR, then one would assume that they’re looking to go that direction early in the draft.
I would be shocked if we signed him  
Rjanyg : 2/7/2023 4:19 pm : link
We have at least 5 guys we need to re-sign before entertaining Bradberry.
Why is he going to comment on leaving the Eagles...  
DefenseWins : 2/7/2023 4:20 pm : link
days before the Superbowl?
RE:  
eric2425ny : 2/7/2023 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16026761 MOOPS said:
Quote:
-James Bradberry


Lol, exactly.
Why would he announce that a few days before the SB?  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/7/2023 4:22 pm : link
Could only cause a distraction, and It’s like he is inviting a tampering charge.
RE: I would be shocked if we signed him  
UConn4523 : 2/7/2023 4:22 pm : link
In comment 16026778 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
We have at least 5 guys we need to re-sign before entertaining Bradberry.


We can’t put free agency on hold for our guys only. Not saying we should get Bradberry but if we wanted him his cost should be already factored into our plans of keeping who we want on the team.
The bigger story  
JayBinQueens : 2/7/2023 4:22 pm : link
would be if he eliminated a team from giving him money
RE: Why is he going to comment on leaving the Eagles...  
UConn4523 : 2/7/2023 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16026781 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
days before the Superbowl?


He was probably asked a question (about being a pending FA) and gave an answer.
RE: RE: This team's probable biggest need after a #1 WR  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/7/2023 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16026777 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 16026772 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


Is a 2nd high level M2M CB as Wink's system so heavily relies on it.

Bradberry I don't think burned any bridges here . He played well and played through injury his 2nd year under Graham.

Bradberry would be an absolute great get right after a #1 WR in Free Agency if we were to go this direction.



If they decide to spend the money on him instead of a FA WR, then one would assume that they’re looking to go that direction early in the draft.


PFF projects a 2 yr/24M contract in FA. If it's in that range I'd be all over that.

Get a Keenan Allen or DeAndre Hopkins at a sub 20M cap hit for a 3rd round pick or so and then go round 1,2 and 4 at WR,CB and Edge or OL.

https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-2023-free-agent-rankings-free-agency
Considering there is very little cap space league wide  
Rudy5757 : 2/7/2023 4:28 pm : link
he should be open to it. Ibet he winds up in Cincinatti. Apple is a FA and they have some cap space.
RE: RE: Why is he going to comment on leaving the Eagles...  
DefenseWins : 2/7/2023 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16026790 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16026781 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


days before the Superbowl?



He was probably asked a question (about being a pending FA) and gave an answer.


My answer.. "I am not thinking about free agency. We are trying to prepare to face a tough opponent in the Superbowl this weekend"
RE: Landon Collins ring a bell?  
Trainmaster : 2/7/2023 4:32 pm : link
Collins was originally a Giant and came back as I recall as the lowest of lows as a practice squad vet.

Bradberry was likely only a Giant because Gettleman (I believe) drafted Bradberry in Carolina.

Bradberry is likely hoping a CB needy team will overpay for his services; only reason the Giants have come up.

I'd take him back in a nanoclick.  
Optimus-NY : 2/7/2023 4:35 pm : link
The man is a baller and would still be here if it wasn't for salary cap woes not associated with him on account of the previous regime's stupidity.
RE: I'd take him back in a nanoclick.  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/7/2023 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16026804 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
The man is a baller and would still be here if it wasn't for salary cap woes not associated with him on account of the previous regime's stupidity.


Yes and yes.
RE: RE: RE: Why is he going to comment on leaving the Eagles...  
UConn4523 : 2/7/2023 4:39 pm : link
In comment 16026799 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16026790 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16026781 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


days before the Superbowl?



He was probably asked a question (about being a pending FA) and gave an answer.



My answer.. "I am not thinking about free agency. We are trying to prepare to face a tough opponent in the Superbowl this weekend"


Makes sense. But I have no idea what he was asked so the context is missing. Either way what he said is harmless and it doesn’t matter.
RE: RE: RE: This team's probable biggest need after a #1 WR  
section125 : 2/7/2023 4:39 pm : link
In comment 16026792 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16026777 bwitz said:


Quote:


In comment 16026772 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


Is a 2nd high level M2M CB as Wink's system so heavily relies on it.

Bradberry I don't think burned any bridges here . He played well and played through injury his 2nd year under Graham.

Bradberry would be an absolute great get right after a #1 WR in Free Agency if we were to go this direction.



If they decide to spend the money on him instead of a FA WR, then one would assume that they’re looking to go that direction early in the draft.



PFF projects a 2 yr/24M contract in FA. If it's in that range I'd be all over that.

Get a Keenan Allen or DeAndre Hopkins at a sub 20M cap hit for a 3rd round pick or so and then go round 1,2 and 4 at WR,CB and Edge or OL.

https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-2023-free-agent-rankings-free-agency


Love your enthusiasm, but you do not see to truly comprehend the salary cap.

-AND-

The Giants are very unlikely to be going after older FAs or trading draft picks for them either.
RE: Why is he going to comment on leaving the Eagles...  
Blue21 : 2/7/2023 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16026781 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
days before the Superbowl?
This is my reaction. Who does this?
FA starting CB, FA or trade for #1 WR  
BillT : 2/7/2023 4:45 pm : link
You guys are not dealing with reality. I don't believe there will be anywhere near that kind of cap space available. This isn't Gettleman at the helm anymore. We have our own FAs like Jones and Barkley and Love to sign. Value FAs like a good ILB or a #2 TE will be what Schoen is looking for not Bradberry of Hopkins.
The draft is strong and deep at CB  
AcesUp : 2/7/2023 4:51 pm : link
I know it's cliche on this board to say "build through the draft" but this is a year and position where it makes sense. Pretty good chance that CB is going to be BPA on one or more of our picks on Days 1 and 2.

If we're lucky enough to retain Wink, there looks to be a lot of guys that fit too.
So……  
Joe Beckwith : 2/7/2023 5:11 pm : link
they already told him he was gone?
He's still pretty good  
Gman11 : 2/7/2023 5:17 pm : link
but I think he's on the decline.
They won't be able to afford him  
AcesUp : 2/7/2023 5:17 pm : link
They likely draft his replacement with the 10th pick the Saints gifted them.
RE: He’ll be 30 this season  
Sec 103 : 2/7/2023 5:43 pm : link
In comment 16026776 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
30 year old corners start to decline very fast. I appreciate Bradberry’s time here, but we need to go to a younger route.

+100%
RE: RE: RE: Why is he going to comment on leaving the Eagles...  
bmgints : 2/7/2023 5:48 pm : link
In comment 16026799 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16026790 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16026781 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


days before the Superbowl?



He was probably asked a question (about being a pending FA) and gave an answer.



My answer.. "I am not thinking about free agency. We are trying to prepare to face a tough opponent in the Superbowl this weekend"



That’s why you’re a better competitive athlete than bradberry.

Seriously harmless comment on a guy about to be a free agent basically admitting what everyone knows- he’ll go to the highest bidder
If the Eagles win..  
DefenseWins : 2/7/2023 5:49 pm : link
I absolutely do not want him. He will have checked the "win the superbowl" thing off of his to-do list.

He is at the end of his career and at this point would be looking for his last pay day
We would have stood a better chance vs PHI  
90.Cal : 2/7/2023 5:55 pm : link
If we had their best CB playing for us….
RE: RE: RE: RE: This team's probable biggest need after a #1 WR  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/7/2023 6:01 pm : link
In comment 16026810 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16026792 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16026777 bwitz said:


Quote:


In comment 16026772 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


Is a 2nd high level M2M CB as Wink's system so heavily relies on it.

Bradberry I don't think burned any bridges here . He played well and played through injury his 2nd year under Graham.

Bradberry would be an absolute great get right after a #1 WR in Free Agency if we were to go this direction.



If they decide to spend the money on him instead of a FA WR, then one would assume that they’re looking to go that direction early in the draft.



PFF projects a 2 yr/24M contract in FA. If it's in that range I'd be all over that.

Get a Keenan Allen or DeAndre Hopkins at a sub 20M cap hit for a 3rd round pick or so and then go round 1,2 and 4 at WR,CB and Edge or OL.

https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-2023-free-agent-rankings-free-agency



Love your enthusiasm, but you do not see to truly comprehend the salary cap.

-AND-

The Giants are very unlikely to be going after older FAs or trading draft picks for them either.


I would beg to differ section. There is 179M available next year. They aren't going to sign everyone under the sun but I think there will be some level of decent sized contracts given out in addition to Barkleys and DJs . With #8 and 26 signed to lower year 1 cap hit contracts . The older FAs will probably cost less and also be shorter deals.
RE: So……  
Optimus-NY : 2/7/2023 6:14 pm : link
In comment 16026835 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
they already told him he was gone?


He's on a 1-year deal and is a FA.
RE: Why is he going to comment on leaving the Eagles...  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/7/2023 6:21 pm : link
In comment 16026781 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
days before the Superbowl?


The Eagles don’t have much cap space, and have a ton of Free Agents. He won’t be back.
Also the Eagles are a well run organization  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/7/2023 6:26 pm : link
They aren’t going to pay a 2nd corner, the 10 to 15 mill a year he will command in Free Agency.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/7/2023 6:29 pm : link
@ his age, he's looking for one more big contract. He isn't getting it here.
RE: This team's probable biggest need after a #1 WR  
section125 : 2/7/2023 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16026889 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:


Love your enthusiasm, but you do not see to truly comprehend the salary cap.

-AND-

The Giants are very unlikely to be going after older FAs or trading draft picks for them either.



I would beg to differ section. There is 179M available next year. They aren't going to sign everyone under the sun but I think there will be some level of decent sized contracts given out in addition to Barkleys and DJs . With #8 and 26 signed to lower year 1 cap hit contracts . The older FAs will probably cost less and also be shorter deals.


They need to tie up AT, Dex, Love, McKinney, do something with Leo and Adoree....
No, they will not be signing high priced FAs. Schoen already said he isn't. They are building the team through the draft, UDFA and resigning their own.
Yes, they may have a ton in 2024, but need to get through 2023 1st. 2024 as of now they only have 24 players signed.

Yes, there will be some 2nd level FAs added and I would expect some older vets after the cap cuts start happening.

It will be fascinating to watch him build a team.
I don't see us paying what  
Bill in UT : 2/7/2023 7:38 pm : link
Bradberry is going to be signed for
some of you are just so weird and out of touch....  
Rory : 2/7/2023 10:10 pm : link
We got fans outraged because he went to play for a team that would give him the most money. Even if its the Eagles good for him. Would you not do the same?

We got fans who claim the players is about to decline even though he's coming off a career season. While those same fans who can't get off the couch and never played a sport in their life

We got fans who would cry if he came back saying he's a traitor that he would quit if he wont a superbowl...like what the fuck? Do you know the guy or something? just stop

We're talking about a ex Giant who played well for us, hilarious

some of you are weird and do this all the time in almost every scenario.

really just need those types to keep still and stay quiet.
No  
kelly : 2/7/2023 11:04 pm : link
We have moved on and we have some young players with potential. He did the Giants no favors.
He stunk his last year here. Not good in man coverage.
RE: Also the Eagles are a well run organization  
Eman11 : 2/8/2023 7:09 am : link
In comment 16026915 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
They aren’t going to pay a 2nd corner, the 10 to 15 mill a year he will command in Free Agency.


Going to be interesting to see what they do as I believe Slay is in line for a big cap hit next season. Do they pay it or let him walk too?

Either way I see them using the #10 pick on a CB.
RE: RE: Also the Eagles are a well run organization  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/8/2023 10:08 am : link
In comment 16027231 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16026915 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


They aren’t going to pay a 2nd corner, the 10 to 15 mill a year he will command in Free Agency.



Going to be interesting to see what they do as I believe Slay is in line for a big cap hit next season. Do they pay it or let him walk too?

Either way I see them using the #10 pick on a CB.



That’s a big possibility. Slay will probably be there next season, but not guaranteed for 2024. They will draft an develop a corner to start opposite him this season, and eventually replace him as the No. 1 corner.
Giants have a number of in-house fish to fry first  
JonC : 2/8/2023 10:59 am : link
This is JB saying he's open for business, btw, he's going where the $ is.
I would love to have him  
Matt M. : 2/8/2023 1:48 pm : link
and he would actually be perfect for the current D. But, at his market, I wouldn't sign him.
Bradberry quote from  
nyg60 : 2/8/2023 4:07 pm : link

James Bradberry saw #Eagles as a team who could make a #SuperBowl run before the rest of us. That’s why he signed there. A chance to end #Giants Cinderella season in playoffs was just a bonus ‘top-three moment in my career.”




“It was kind of ironic that I got released by them and I had an impact in sending them home,” Bradberry said. “A top-three moment in my career.”
