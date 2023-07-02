James Bradberry says he's open to returning to Giants

You guys are not dealing with reality. I don't believe there will be anywhere near that kind of cap space available. This isn't Gettleman at the helm anymore. We have our own FAs like Jones and Barkley and Love to sign. Value FAs like a good ILB or a #2 TE will be what Schoen is looking for not Bradberry of Hopkins.
I know it's cliche on this board to say "build through the draft" but this is a year and position where it makes sense. Pretty good chance that CB is going to be BPA on one or more of our picks on Days 1 and 2.
If we're lucky enough to retain Wink, there looks to be a lot of guys that fit too.
Love your enthusiasm, but you do not see to truly comprehend the salary cap.
The Giants are very unlikely to be going after older FAs or trading draft picks for them either.
I would beg to differ section. There is 179M available next year. They aren't going to sign everyone under the sun but I think there will be some level of decent sized contracts given out in addition to Barkleys and DJs . With #8 and 26 signed to lower year 1 cap hit contracts . The older FAs will probably cost less and also be shorter deals.
They need to tie up AT, Dex, Love, McKinney, do something with Leo and Adoree....
No, they will not be signing high priced FAs. Schoen already said he isn't. They are building the team through the draft, UDFA and resigning their own.
Yes, they may have a ton in 2024, but need to get through 2023 1st. 2024 as of now they only have 24 players signed.
Yes, there will be some 2nd level FAs added and I would expect some older vets after the cap cuts start happening.
They aren’t going to pay a 2nd corner, the 10 to 15 mill a year he will command in Free Agency.
Going to be interesting to see what they do as I believe Slay is in line for a big cap hit next season. Do they pay it or let him walk too?
Either way I see them using the #10 pick on a CB.
That’s a big possibility. Slay will probably be there next season, but not guaranteed for 2024. They will draft an develop a corner to start opposite him this season, and eventually replace him as the No. 1 corner.
Giants have a number of in-house fish to fry first
James Bradberry saw #Eagles as a team who could make a #SuperBowl run before the rest of us. That’s why he signed there. A chance to end #Giants Cinderella season in playoffs was just a bonus ‘top-three moment in my career.”
“It was kind of ironic that I got released by them and I had an impact in sending them home,” Bradberry said. “A top-three moment in my career.”
And he’s likely looking for more than the Giants will be willing to pay.
Bradberry I don't think burned any bridges here . He played well and played through injury his 2nd year under Graham.
Bradberry would be an absolute great get right after a #1 WR in Free Agency if we were to go this direction.
If they decide to spend the money on him instead of a FA WR, then one would assume that they’re looking to go that direction early in the draft.
Lol, exactly.
We can’t put free agency on hold for our guys only. Not saying we should get Bradberry but if we wanted him his cost should be already factored into our plans of keeping who we want on the team.
He was probably asked a question (about being a pending FA) and gave an answer.
Is a 2nd high level M2M CB as Wink's system so heavily relies on it.
Bradberry I don't think burned any bridges here . He played well and played through injury his 2nd year under Graham.
Bradberry would be an absolute great get right after a #1 WR in Free Agency if we were to go this direction.
If they decide to spend the money on him instead of a FA WR, then one would assume that they’re looking to go that direction early in the draft.
PFF projects a 2 yr/24M contract in FA. If it's in that range I'd be all over that.
Get a Keenan Allen or DeAndre Hopkins at a sub 20M cap hit for a 3rd round pick or so and then go round 1,2 and 4 at WR,CB and Edge or OL.
https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-2023-free-agent-rankings-free-agency
days before the Superbowl?
He was probably asked a question (about being a pending FA) and gave an answer.
My answer.. "I am not thinking about free agency. We are trying to prepare to face a tough opponent in the Superbowl this weekend"
Bradberry was likely only a Giant because Gettleman (I believe) drafted Bradberry in Carolina.
Bradberry is likely hoping a CB needy team will overpay for his services; only reason the Giants have come up.
Yes and yes.
Makes sense. But I have no idea what he was asked so the context is missing. Either way what he said is harmless and it doesn’t matter.
If we're lucky enough to retain Wink, there looks to be a lot of guys that fit too.
+100%
That’s why you’re a better competitive athlete than bradberry.
Seriously harmless comment on a guy about to be a free agent basically admitting what everyone knows- he’ll go to the highest bidder
He is at the end of his career and at this point would be looking for his last pay day
He's on a 1-year deal and is a FA.
The Eagles don’t have much cap space, and have a ton of Free Agents. He won’t be back.
It will be fascinating to watch him build a team.
We got fans who claim the players is about to decline even though he's coming off a career season. While those same fans who can't get off the couch and never played a sport in their life
We got fans who would cry if he came back saying he's a traitor that he would quit if he wont a superbowl...like what the fuck? Do you know the guy or something? just stop
We're talking about a ex Giant who played well for us, hilarious
some of you are weird and do this all the time in almost every scenario.
really just need those types to keep still and stay quiet.
He stunk his last year here. Not good in man coverage.
