Cards HC Job Reportedly Down To Kafka and Anarumo



Paul Schwartz

@NYPost_Schwartz

Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are the two known finalists for the Cardinals head coach job.

Quote Tweet

Paul Schwartz

@NYPost_Schwartz

·

32m

Andy Reid said he endorsed Mike Kafka to Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. "He’s a very intelligent, great human being,” Reid said. “The quarterback will love him. He’ll challenge him to be better than he even is now. But he’ll do a great job.'' Kafka worked for Reid in K.C.