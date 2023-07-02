for display only
Cards HC Job Reportedly Down To Kafka and Anarumo

gidiefor : Mod : 2/7/2023 6:09 pm
Quote:

Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are the two known finalists for the Cardinals head coach job.
Quote Tweet
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
32m
Andy Reid said he endorsed Mike Kafka to Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. "He’s a very intelligent, great human being,” Reid said. “The quarterback will love him. He’ll challenge him to be better than he even is now. But he’ll do a great job.'' Kafka worked for Reid in K.C.

Link - ( New Window )
In other words  
bigblue5611 : 2/7/2023 7:03 pm : link
What Eagles coordinators did wasn’t that special given the talent and the league obviously knows it.
bigblue5611.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/7/2023 7:03 pm : link
Me too, but I think better odds Wink sticks around than Kafka. And gun to head...I'd rather lose Mike. I think Tierney would be promoted to OC. I think he interviewed for OC position with Bucs, but I don't think he's a strong contender.
Murray needs Kafka as much as  
morrison40 : 2/7/2023 7:05 pm : link
Jones needed Dabol , not a Defensive HC.
Whatever happens with Arizona, Kafka is leaving  
Producer : 2/7/2023 7:09 pm : link
by latest, next year.

Is it better if he leaves next year rather than this year? I guess so. But season after this one is as big as the one coming up.
RE: Very hard for me to believe  
BSIMatt : 2/7/2023 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16026903 section125 said:
Quote:
that a one year OC will be elevated to HC. But if it happens, good luck to him.


Hard for me to believe as well, but these were the same guys who pulled the trigger on Kingsbury…so they are capable of bucking tradition.
We  
mittenedman : 2/7/2023 7:14 pm : link
sold our souls for those Eli Super Bowls.
RE: Murray needs Kafka as much as  
Producer : 2/7/2023 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16026957 morrison40 said:
Quote:
Jones needed Dabol , not a Defensive HC.


I agree. It would be really bizarre to give Murray a defensive coach at this juncture.
RE: RE: Murray needs Kafka as much as  
Mike in NY : 2/7/2023 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16026968 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16026957 morrison40 said:


Quote:


Jones needed Dabol , not a Defensive HC.



I agree. It would be really bizarre to give Murray a defensive coach at this juncture.


Murray needs a play caller that can handle his antics.
RE: Chris684.  
uther99 : 2/7/2023 7:23 pm : link
In comment 16026947 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It's unbelievable isn't it? We might lose our OC AND DC. Meanwhile, the team favorited to win the Super Bowl who beat us 38-7 is retaining their staff.

Fucking bizarro world.


Eagles coordinators have interviewed for Hc jobs. They wouldn't announce leaving until after SB
RE: I'd be shocked if they don't go with the offensive guy  
bw in dc : 2/7/2023 7:23 pm : link
In comment 16026942 j_rud said:
Quote:
given the commitment to Murray. He's all buy gone imho.


Agreed.

Unless Anarumo has an incredible plan up his sleeve that includes bringing in Lincoln Riley and his QB elixir, it's a very hard sell to make a case for Anarumo being the solution for Arizona and re-booting Kyler Murray.
bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/7/2023 7:25 pm : link
I know Cards just idiotically gave Murray a long term deal, but man...I'd try to be getting off that ASAP.
Losing Kafka hardly concerns me.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/7/2023 7:26 pm : link
Losing Wink would..
RE: bw in dc.  
bw in dc : 2/7/2023 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16026984 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I know Cards just idiotically gave Murray a long term deal, but man...I'd try to be getting off that ASAP.


The Cards are hamstrung, but they have to make every effort to get Murray right. He's the centerpiece of that organization.

Look, the talent is definitely there and Murray did get hurt this year. So, I believe they need to give him at least two more years to get him right...
Anyone who thinks that Murray  
Bill in UT : 2/7/2023 7:36 pm : link
is coachable is an idiot
Murray is a coach killer  
WillVAB : 2/7/2023 7:43 pm : link
It’s really a terrible fit for Kafka.
I know HC opportunities are rare, but  
jcp56 : 2/7/2023 7:43 pm : link
I wonder if Kafka would be reluctant to coach Murray.
RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 2/7/2023 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16026913 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
While he wouldn't turn it down-there are just 32 gigs like this in the world & I'm sure Mike has an ego that he thinks he could turn it around-I think this would be an awful landing spot for Kafka.


100% agree. I’m not saying this because I’m a Giants fan, but he’d be better off from a long term career perspective coming back to NY and having Jones continue to emerge with more weapons.

The Cardinals have generally been a shit show organization over the years and have what appears to be a small bad attitude QB that is so unfocused they literally wrote a clause into his deal initially to study before games.

Bottom line, he takes this job and Murray crashes and burns which you know is going to happen because he’s lazy, Kafka’s HC dream goes up in smoke very quickly.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/7/2023 8:07 pm : link
would be shocked if Kafka doesn't get the gig
Cards  
Sammo85 : 2/7/2023 8:13 pm : link
can feasibly get out of that contract in two years with some dead cap hit. If they are terrible they will be going for another QB next year or year after. I think they are going to be really terrible this year and Kafka and Ossenfort know it.

They may end up with shot at either Williams or Maye then and that would light a fire under a Murray to either shape up or rework his deal to get traded elsewhere.

Kafka is young enough if the Cards job hits skids over next 2-3 years he could feasibly recover and get another job after an OC rehab stint.

At worst, even with a team like the Cards he’s basically looking at a deal around 4 years and 4-5m a year to be HC.
RE: ...  
FStubbs : 2/7/2023 8:44 pm : link
In comment 16026933 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The thought of a 9-6-1 team losing both coordinators...Haha. So Giants like. Does this shit happen to other teams? This isn't like we're the '04 Patriots & we're winning 3 titles in 4 seasons & ND is snatching Weis & Cleveland is hiring Romeo.


I've said it and others.

The NFL looks at the Giants as a bottom 5 team (thus the Giants being underdogs almost every week). The Giants going 9-7-1 and going to the 2nd round of the playoffs is seen as outright wizardry and made our coordinators hot commodities.
Leader of men  
strahan92 : 2/7/2023 9:19 pm : link
We have celebrated Daboll for being a leader of men, changing the culture of our organization, and getting the most out of players. He connects with them on an individual level, and earns their trust.

Kafka might be a promising young offensive mind, but does he have the ability to lead? He was with us for a year and I couldn't tell you what his personality is like. He seems quiet. Unlike our other coordinator, Wink, who certainly walks the walk and fires up his players.

Kafka is a smart guy, so maybe he can figure it all out, but he doesn't strike me as a head coach (at this point in time).
RE: Anyone who thinks that Murray  
bwitz : 2/7/2023 10:11 pm : link
In comment 16027002 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
is coachable is an idiot


Agreed Bill. They should have called his bluff when he was bitching about his contract. It was an old school, LOL terrible Cardinals, move. They are in danger of sliding back down to the clown status they once were while playing at ASU.
Kafka  
RAIN : 2/7/2023 10:35 pm : link
To me didn’t seem like a HC yet. Very understated..
John Gambadoro is usually plugged in pretty well to  
bwitz : 2/7/2023 10:42 pm : link
the major sports teams here in AZ. He’d be someone they would be good to monitor.
*that  
bwitz : 2/7/2023 10:43 pm : link
So Kafka  
Joe Beckwith : 2/7/2023 11:11 pm : link
would be HC, P/T monitor over KM, either run the O or have a OC run his O as we believe He does for Dabolls O.

Kafka better be an ALPHA or he’ll be job hunting in ‘25 if he takes Az.
No one is fixing Murray  
kelly : 2/7/2023 11:12 pm : link
They should pick Anarumo since Murray can't be fixed. Also Anarumo has much more experience.

I would rather lose Kafka than Wink. Hopefully we at least keep Wink. But Giants knew when they hired Wink that he may soon get a HC gig. But to me Wink is best suited to be a coordinator. Giants should pay up for Wink, make him assistant head coach.
I don't know, Kafka has 1 year of OC experience  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/8/2023 12:28 am : link
...and the Giants offense was mediocre by definition. I am surprised he's a head coach finalist.
Very odd  
Rod in St Cloud : 2/8/2023 1:06 am : link
If the Cards emphasize fixing Kyler Murray, they should be looking for a QB coach. If your head coach spends a large portion of his time working with the QB, other areas will get less attention. There's a lot more to the head coach position than babysitting the QB.

There have been many offensive coordinators who failed at being head coaches. It's very important to hire the right staff. Kafka may be an excellent offensive coordinator, and maybe he has the talent to help work with a QB if that QB is teachable. Maybe he has the talent to be a good head coach. Maybe he has the talent to be the leader of a franchise. Those are big "ifs"! However, those are not certainties! This would just seem so odd to me if they actually pick him to be their head coach.
Taking bullish side  
Think I've Had Enough : 2/8/2023 5:34 am : link
Daboll is certain to have his bases covered on promoting assistants and hiring from outside if either Kafka or Wink exits. Club has momentum and their successors would be poised for early success. This isn't rocket surgery.
This would be a meteoric rise. Kudos to him.  
Heisenberg : 2/8/2023 7:57 am : link
Somewhat worrisome situation there, I'd say, with the QB. It's probably hard to turn down as there are only so many of these jobs in the world but he'd be taking a big risk leaping into that situation.

Not as worried about replacing him as some. He did a great job calling plays but we have a good play calling fall back option in house.
also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/8/2023 8:07 am : link
note that Davis Webb still hasn't been hired. Makes me wonder if Kafka has designs on hiring him.
RE: also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/8/2023 8:08 am : link
In comment 16027251 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
note that Davis Webb still hasn't been hired. Makes me wonder if Kafka has designs on hiring him.


Or the Giants if Kafka leaves.
RE: RE: also  
Chris684 : 2/8/2023 8:18 am : link
In comment 16027252 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16027251 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


note that Davis Webb still hasn't been hired. Makes me wonder if Kafka has designs on hiring him.



Or the Giants if Kafka leaves.


You thinking Tierney would get the bump and Webb would take over as QB coach? I am not sure I’ve ever seen a former player step right into a coordinator role but not saying it hasn’t or can’t happen.

Then again, re: Tierney, he’s been interviewing elsewhere and who’s to say he doesn’t go to Arizona with Kafka?

This whole situation is less than ideal that we have both coordinators hanging in the balance right now for jobs elsewhere.
Chris684  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/8/2023 8:38 am : link
I would guess Tierney, but Webb seems to be hot property too. Remember Buffalo wants him.
RE: RE: Very hard for me to believe  
KDavies : 2/8/2023 8:53 am : link
In comment 16026918 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16026903 section125 said:


Quote:


that a one year OC will be elevated to HC. But if it happens, good luck to him.



Why? Look at Zach Taylor's resume before he was hired as the HC of the Bengals.

Look at Mike McDaniel's resume, too.


Has Mike McDaniel been impressive? Past two years, Flores had them at 10-6 and 9-8. They trade a 1st, a 2nd, 2 4ths, and their soul for Tyreke Hill, and then trade a 1st for Bradley Chubb. McDaniel goes 9-8 with a far more talented team.
RE: RE: RE: Very hard for me to believe  
Chris684 : 2/8/2023 9:00 am : link
In comment 16027275 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16026918 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16026903 section125 said:


Quote:


that a one year OC will be elevated to HC. But if it happens, good luck to him.



Why? Look at Zach Taylor's resume before he was hired as the HC of the Bengals.

Look at Mike McDaniel's resume, too.



Has Mike McDaniel been impressive? Past two years, Flores had them at 10-6 and 9-8. They trade a 1st, a 2nd, 2 4ths, and their soul for Tyreke Hill, and then trade a 1st for Bradley Chubb. McDaniel goes 9-8 with a far more talented team.


Good point on McDaniel. He did have to deal with the Tua injury circus but on the other hand, he waited to have his worst day of the year in the WC round in what turned out to be a very winnable game against Buffalo.
RE: John Gambadoro is usually plugged in pretty well to  
Carson53 : 2/8/2023 9:02 am : link
In comment 16027179 bwitz said:
Quote:
the major sports teams here in AZ. He’d be someone they would be good to monitor.
.

Wasn't he in the Godfather II?
Maybe Kafka is a wiz and will be a great HC...  
Andy in Halifax : 2/8/2023 9:20 am : link
but his resume is very short. What an awful job search they've done.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Very hard for me to believe  
KDavies : 2/8/2023 9:21 am : link
In comment 16027285 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16027275 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16026918 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16026903 section125 said:


Quote:


that a one year OC will be elevated to HC. But if it happens, good luck to him.



Why? Look at Zach Taylor's resume before he was hired as the HC of the Bengals.

Look at Mike McDaniel's resume, too.



Has Mike McDaniel been impressive? Past two years, Flores had them at 10-6 and 9-8. They trade a 1st, a 2nd, 2 4ths, and their soul for Tyreke Hill, and then trade a 1st for Bradley Chubb. McDaniel goes 9-8 with a far more talented team.



Good point on McDaniel. He did have to deal with the Tua injury circus but on the other hand, he waited to have his worst day of the year in the WC round in what turned out to be a very winnable game against Buffalo.


Sure, he dealt with the Tua injuries. But Tua played 13 games. The two years with Flores, Tua played 10 and 13 games. Tua made improvements last year (but who wouldn't throwing the ball to Waddle/Hill), but to me the jury is still out on McDaniels. IMO, Flores did a lot more with less. Fangio is a huge addition for them. He could help with a lot of the issues there.
anyone think that in the back of Schoen's mind  
ColHowPepper : 2/8/2023 10:28 am : link
Kafka leaving tweaks slightly his offer parameters to Jones?
I can understand Wink being hired,  
Simms11 : 2/8/2023 2:04 pm : link
as HC, if it comes down to it, but a first year OC? I don’t see how he can be a successful HC right away and most won’t get more then 2 years to prove that they can. This is not an ideal situation for Kafka, but there’s only so many opportunities and he’s taking advantage of it. That said, I hope Anarumo gets the gig and we retain Kafka, at least for another year or two.
RE: RE: bw in dc.  
Toth029 : 2/8/2023 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16026994 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16026984 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I know Cards just idiotically gave Murray a long term deal, but man...I'd try to be getting off that ASAP.



The Cards are hamstrung, but they have to make every effort to get Murray right. He's the centerpiece of that organization.

Look, the talent is definitely there and Murray did get hurt this year. So, I believe they need to give him at least two more years to get him right...


They're anchored down because of his ridiculous contract. He has not shown on the field he's worth the headache and inconsistency. Losing career record, we heard it all the time when talking about Daniel Jones and I even see it with Eli's career record. It's a team stat and on the flip side, there's games where he doesn't play well and they still win. They have a good foundation there. Problem is they will need to find a WR once Hopkins is gone and see what they can do in regards to Kyler's contract.

Say the Cards have the top pick in 2024. You passing on Caleb Williams or Drake Maye because of that guy? Come on.
As Kafka has  
1st and 10 : 2/8/2023 2:43 pm : link
Been with us for only 1 year, if he goes, we don’t even get the picks for a minority hire.
I'll throw out a replacement OC  
JohnF : 2/8/2023 4:48 pm : link
if both Kafka and Tierney leave.

Davis Webb. He knows Daboll's system and was involved with the QB's both here and Buffalo.

And yes, it would be a massive jump from player to OC. But Webb has been mentioned multiple times as a coach in waiting. As a QB, he's called plays, and has studied defenses. He's also well regarded by his team mates, so there's already a level of trust, especially in the QB room.

The game plan would be Daboll's baby, though...Webb would be the guy who carries it out. With Daboll's help, I think the transition would work out (obviously with some learning bumps).

And from Daboll's perspective, it would be easier working with someone who already knows his system, as opposed to an outsider who would need time to soak it in (as we saw with Kafka early in the season).

Here's a quote from Daboll about DW:

Quote:
“I have a great appreciation for Davis as a person first, but how he goes about his business,” Daboll said at the Giants’ mini camp last June. “He is excellent in the meetings rooms. He’s good with the other positions. It’s good to have people that know your system, no question about it.

Giants' Davis Webb will consider a turn to coaching this offseason - ( New Window )
RE: I'll throw out a replacement OC  
mikeinbloomfield : 2/8/2023 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16027765 JohnF said:
Quote:
if both Kafka and Tierney leave.

Davis Webb. He knows Daboll's system and was involved with the QB's both here and Buffalo.

And yes, it would be a massive jump from player to OC. But Webb has been mentioned multiple times as a coach in waiting. As a QB, he's called plays, and has studied defenses. He's also well regarded by his team mates, so there's already a level of trust, especially in the QB room.

The game plan would be Daboll's baby, though...Webb would be the guy who carries it out. With Daboll's help, I think the transition would work out (obviously with some learning bumps).

And from Daboll's perspective, it would be easier working with someone who already knows his system, as opposed to an outsider who would need time to soak it in (as we saw with Kafka early in the season).

Here's a quote from Daboll about DW:



Quote:


“I have a great appreciation for Davis as a person first, but how he goes about his business,” Daboll said at the Giants’ mini camp last June. “He is excellent in the meetings rooms. He’s good with the other positions. It’s good to have people that know your system, no question about it.

Giants' Davis Webb will consider a turn to coaching this offseason - ( New Window )


I think he would start off as QB coach first and I think the Giants are first in line when he's ready.

We can comfort ourselves by saying this is Daboll's offense, but its also true that Kafka did a good job calling plays. Does Daboll catch lightning twice? I assume given the interest he has someone in mind already.

But goddamnit. Throw money at him until he stays. Let's have at least one year of continuity on one side of the ball in a brand new coaching regime, please.
I thought I read...  
Johnny5 : 2/8/2023 6:21 pm : link
... there was also speculation since they have been pretty quiet that they were waiting to interview one or more of the coordinators from KC or Philly. Which one(s) I have no idea.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/8/2023 6:23 pm : link
I gotta think Shea will be promoted to OC if Kafka leaves.
RE: I thought I read...  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/8/2023 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16027812 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
... there was also speculation since they have been pretty quiet that they were waiting to interview one or more of the coordinators from KC or Philly. Which one(s) I have no idea.


This may be true -- I just saw tweets that (a) Cardinals will not announce new HC till after the Superbowl, and (b) speculation is that it looks at if they want to interview an Eagle Coach

Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
26m
Makes it seem like maybe they want to talk with an #Eagles assistant
Quote Tweet
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
·
27m
Arizona Cardinals do not plan to hire a head coach until after Super Bowl LVII next week.


...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/8/2023 6:32 pm : link
Good. Let them raid the Eagles.
