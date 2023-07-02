Cards HC Job Reportedly Down To Kafka and Anarumo

|
Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are the two known finalists for the Cardinals head coach job.
Andy Reid said he endorsed Mike Kafka to Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. "He’s a very intelligent, great human being,” Reid said. “The quarterback will love him. He’ll challenge him to be better than he even is now. But he’ll do a great job.'' Kafka worked for Reid in K.C.
Is it better if he leaves next year rather than this year? I guess so. But season after this one is as big as the one coming up.
Hard for me to believe as well, but these were the same guys who pulled the trigger on Kingsbury…so they are capable of bucking tradition.
I agree. It would be really bizarre to give Murray a defensive coach at this juncture.
Jones needed Dabol , not a Defensive HC.
I agree. It would be really bizarre to give Murray a defensive coach at this juncture.
Murray needs a play caller that can handle his antics.
Fucking bizarro world.
Eagles coordinators have interviewed for Hc jobs. They wouldn't announce leaving until after SB
Agreed.
Unless Anarumo has an incredible plan up his sleeve that includes bringing in Lincoln Riley and his QB elixir, it's a very hard sell to make a case for Anarumo being the solution for Arizona and re-booting Kyler Murray.
The Cards are hamstrung, but they have to make every effort to get Murray right. He's the centerpiece of that organization.
Look, the talent is definitely there and Murray did get hurt this year. So, I believe they need to give him at least two more years to get him right...
100% agree. I’m not saying this because I’m a Giants fan, but he’d be better off from a long term career perspective coming back to NY and having Jones continue to emerge with more weapons.
The Cardinals have generally been a shit show organization over the years and have what appears to be a small bad attitude QB that is so unfocused they literally wrote a clause into his deal initially to study before games.
Bottom line, he takes this job and Murray crashes and burns which you know is going to happen because he’s lazy, Kafka’s HC dream goes up in smoke very quickly.
They may end up with shot at either Williams or Maye then and that would light a fire under a Murray to either shape up or rework his deal to get traded elsewhere.
Kafka is young enough if the Cards job hits skids over next 2-3 years he could feasibly recover and get another job after an OC rehab stint.
At worst, even with a team like the Cards he’s basically looking at a deal around 4 years and 4-5m a year to be HC.
I've said it and others.
The NFL looks at the Giants as a bottom 5 team (thus the Giants being underdogs almost every week). The Giants going 9-7-1 and going to the 2nd round of the playoffs is seen as outright wizardry and made our coordinators hot commodities.
Kafka might be a promising young offensive mind, but does he have the ability to lead? He was with us for a year and I couldn't tell you what his personality is like. He seems quiet. Unlike our other coordinator, Wink, who certainly walks the walk and fires up his players.
Kafka is a smart guy, so maybe he can figure it all out, but he doesn't strike me as a head coach (at this point in time).
Agreed Bill. They should have called his bluff when he was bitching about his contract. It was an old school, LOL terrible Cardinals, move. They are in danger of sliding back down to the clown status they once were while playing at ASU.
Kafka better be an ALPHA or he’ll be job hunting in ‘25 if he takes Az.
I would rather lose Kafka than Wink. Hopefully we at least keep Wink. But Giants knew when they hired Wink that he may soon get a HC gig. But to me Wink is best suited to be a coordinator. Giants should pay up for Wink, make him assistant head coach.
There have been many offensive coordinators who failed at being head coaches. It's very important to hire the right staff. Kafka may be an excellent offensive coordinator, and maybe he has the talent to help work with a QB if that QB is teachable. Maybe he has the talent to be a good head coach. Maybe he has the talent to be the leader of a franchise. Those are big "ifs"! However, those are not certainties! This would just seem so odd to me if they actually pick him to be their head coach.
Not as worried about replacing him as some. He did a great job calling plays but we have a good play calling fall back option in house.
Or the Giants if Kafka leaves.
note that Davis Webb still hasn't been hired. Makes me wonder if Kafka has designs on hiring him.
Or the Giants if Kafka leaves.
You thinking Tierney would get the bump and Webb would take over as QB coach? I am not sure I’ve ever seen a former player step right into a coordinator role but not saying it hasn’t or can’t happen.
Then again, re: Tierney, he’s been interviewing elsewhere and who’s to say he doesn’t go to Arizona with Kafka?
This whole situation is less than ideal that we have both coordinators hanging in the balance right now for jobs elsewhere.
that a one year OC will be elevated to HC. But if it happens, good luck to him.
Why? Look at Zach Taylor's resume before he was hired as the HC of the Bengals.
Look at Mike McDaniel's resume, too.
Has Mike McDaniel been impressive? Past two years, Flores had them at 10-6 and 9-8. They trade a 1st, a 2nd, 2 4ths, and their soul for Tyreke Hill, and then trade a 1st for Bradley Chubb. McDaniel goes 9-8 with a far more talented team.
Sure, he dealt with the Tua injuries. But Tua played 13 games. The two years with Flores, Tua played 10 and 13 games. Tua made improvements last year (but who wouldn't throwing the ball to Waddle/Hill), but to me the jury is still out on McDaniels. IMO, Flores did a lot more with less. Fangio is a huge addition for them. He could help with a lot of the issues there.
I know Cards just idiotically gave Murray a long term deal, but man...I'd try to be getting off that ASAP.
The Cards are hamstrung, but they have to make every effort to get Murray right. He's the centerpiece of that organization.
Look, the talent is definitely there and Murray did get hurt this year. So, I believe they need to give him at least two more years to get him right...
They're anchored down because of his ridiculous contract. He has not shown on the field he's worth the headache and inconsistency. Losing career record, we heard it all the time when talking about Daniel Jones and I even see it with Eli's career record. It's a team stat and on the flip side, there's games where he doesn't play well and they still win. They have a good foundation there. Problem is they will need to find a WR once Hopkins is gone and see what they can do in regards to Kyler's contract.
Say the Cards have the top pick in 2024. You passing on Caleb Williams or Drake Maye because of that guy? Come on.
Davis Webb. He knows Daboll's system and was involved with the QB's both here and Buffalo.
And yes, it would be a massive jump from player to OC. But Webb has been mentioned multiple times as a coach in waiting. As a QB, he's called plays, and has studied defenses. He's also well regarded by his team mates, so there's already a level of trust, especially in the QB room.
The game plan would be Daboll's baby, though...Webb would be the guy who carries it out. With Daboll's help, I think the transition would work out (obviously with some learning bumps).
And from Daboll's perspective, it would be easier working with someone who already knows his system, as opposed to an outsider who would need time to soak it in (as we saw with Kafka early in the season).
Here's a quote from Daboll about DW:
Giants' Davis Webb will consider a turn to coaching this offseason - ( New Window )
I think he would start off as QB coach first and I think the Giants are first in line when he's ready.
We can comfort ourselves by saying this is Daboll's offense, but its also true that Kafka did a good job calling plays. Does Daboll catch lightning twice? I assume given the interest he has someone in mind already.
But goddamnit. Throw money at him until he stays. Let's have at least one year of continuity on one side of the ball in a brand new coaching regime, please.
This may be true -- I just saw tweets that (a) Cardinals will not announce new HC till after the Superbowl, and (b) speculation is that it looks at if they want to interview an Eagle Coach
Makes it seem like maybe they want to talk with an #Eagles assistant
Arizona Cardinals do not plan to hire a head coach until after Super Bowl LVII next week.