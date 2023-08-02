Just a question - Is there a vet wide receiver ...

Because Buffalo traded for Diggs in 2020 and many believe Schoen will follow suite.
While I'm in favor of this move in the right situation, I don't think we're yet in that situation. In the case of Buffalo they were ready to contend for a Super Bowl and were bringing a guy like Diggs in while Allen was still on a rookie contract and winning it all was in sight. Though they still haven't won a Super Bowl, I'd argue it was the right move and right time to make the gamble.
For us, I think our roster played over its head last year. We're still building and patching holes before we can think of ourselves as close enough where one player will put us over the top.
And for everyone using the "use a pick for a guy like Diggs" argument, remember the Diggs pick was used on Justin Jefferson... Doesn't mean we'll get a JJ type player with the pick, but it shows you can still get productive players in the draft.
it’s apples to oranges. Allen was on year 3 of his rookie deal and already took the big leap in play from his rookie year. Diggs was also unhappy in Minnesota. It took those combo of events for a sweet spot to emerge for both teams.
a 1st round pick for someone who will need to be paid. That is a move teams one player away from the SB make, and I don’t think we’re that close yet. I’d rather use the pick on a WR who will be cost controlled for 4 years.
Except those teams were already built and ready to compete. That is a huge difference.
Did we make the playoffs? Did we win a playoff game? So you think that was a fluke and we will be back to 4-6 wins next year?
Yes it was a fluke on paper.
However, the point is this team just escaped cap problems and is in the early stages of rebuilding. As Schoen correctly stated, you do not shop hungry. It is not sound to go after a guy that is not even the #1 WR on his team and pay an exorbitant trade price, followed by and exorbitant salary. He is not coming to the Giants without an extension.
I would pass for now and wait and see how the season transpires or how FA and the draft unfolds. The Giants have about 6 of their own people that need to be taken care of 1st.
Are probably the big fish, although it's no guarantee that all or any of them will realistically be on the market. Higgins is probably the most likely given how cheap the owner is and the monster deals looming for Burrow and Chase. This crop isn't as strong as some of the other blockbuster WR deals though. Diggs, AJB, Adams and Hill were pretty well-established alpha WRs with Diggs maybe being the most projection of the bunch at the time. These guys are almost all projection as top half of the league #1s. The price is huge, its a big swing. We're talking 10% of the cap in a new deal and a 1 or 1+ in draft comp depending on which of the players above. Jeudy in a trade is probably the one not discussed enough because he's not as sexy as the others but his draft comp should reflect that. He wouldn't need a new deal right away either. But even a Day 2 pick + a high end WR2/low end WR1 contract that will need to be negotiated next year is a little bit of a gamble in and of itself.
The Giants need to and probably will add veteran WRs. I think the most efficient markets to shop will be either the older vet cap casualties (or proactive Day 3 pick trade of one) or the younger underachieving UFA willing to sign prove-it deals (Mecole Hardman or Pariss Campbell types). You're obviously still prioritizing WR in the draft here but they would help round out the depth chart and maybe temper the expectation to reach for the position in April.
Draft someone and have them cost controlled. Last years 26th pick signed a 4 year 14 million dollar deal. Plus we would have the 5th year option. Much better then paying a WR 80+ mil while having to pay Dex, Jones, Barkley, Love, McKinney etc soon
for a WR who is coming up for a big contract. It makes no sense.
Yeah this move really hurt the Eagles with AJ Brown, Bills with Stephon Diggs, Raiders with Davante Adams and Dolphins with Hill.
exactly.... this board is like pathetic sometimes.
We were in the playoffs and the NFC is wide fucking open. rodger most likely gone. brady gone. cowboys in shambles and will lose pieces. eagles are going to lose a ton of pieces. san fran has QB issues. I mean.... you guys act like we won 3 fucking games.
a guy like higgins lifts our offense in a MAJOR way. you add the piece and continue to stockpile talent and go for the win. we arent some shit team... retooling sure but poart of retooling is getting your qb some help
Comes into play because they could decide to tag and trade next year instead of moving him this year. That requires cap manipulation and more spend by the owner in the event you can't move him. A cheaper owner will want to get out in front of it which is why I mentioned it.
It's highly doubtful Higgins ever re-ups with Cincy imo. It's just a matter of how and when he moves on.
with the state of the roster it's not a great use of resources to trade a 1st for a WR who will likely warrant a big extension soon.
I'd prefer to trade less for a WR who has not yet flourished, but seemingly has talent, like a Denzel Mims.
mims fucking stinks. enough with these lets get the cheaper developing option. mims isnt devloping into anything.
you want to win, you make strong moves. mims is no better than the shit we have out there. acquiring talent sometimes takes guts. dont forget who we take at 25 could bust...even the best GMs in football (reagor over jefferson) make mistakes.
to me its simple, i gauge the cost for aiyuk, moore, higgins, hopkins, jeudy and go from there.
to me if a deal cant be made it cant be made but im certainly not sitting here saying, no lets not look at it and lets jus go for mims.
I mean....EVERYONE on BBI is like no dont do it, dont trade for a WR we arent a WR away.... Schoen TRIED TO TRADE FOR ONE AT THE DEADLINE. he CLEARLY disagrees about what BBI thinks is the best route. If he were to trade for a WR at deadline, would BBI all hate it or would they stick to the "in schoen we trust" motto?
and WR will always be part of that until it’s fixed. That doesn’t mean he’s ready to give up 1st, a 3rd (maybe more), and a potentially benchmark setting WR deal.
Schoen also didn’t execute any of the trades because of their price tag (allegedly). We going to ignore that?
NO, not ignoring it. But BBI has a tendency to speak in absolutes as if it cannot or should not happen (if we are smart). Personally, i think it would be the right move to trade a third and first. AGAIN, who says no to burks and a 3rd for AJ brown... .i mean...even the shittest teams in league would do it as its really only a 3rd rounder youre parting with and the 25 for a WR is an even swap (assuming we take a WR) and i get it the control, etc etc but again it comes with the risk of a bust
Well it is an opinion board - yours included and you are speaking in absolutes, yourself.
I think our new GM and assist GM are better talent evaluators than we have had since JR was out scouting.
FWIW - just remember what Schoen just said about not shopping when hungry. He is no doubt searching for talent, but he is not pissing money and picks away in a knee jerk reaction. Look at how he picked up Hodgins and how much that helped Jones and the offense. There are other players like Hodgins out there, and possibly a little bit faster, too.
Pay for our own players 1st, then look outside.
means we are likely losing Atleast 1 core player so keep that in mind. It also takes 1 or 2 picks away to further improve the line, something we will need to do sooner rather than later especially if we want to maximize the return on Higgins being here.
Only way I see this working is them signing DJ to a multi year contract and letting Barkley walk, and probably not resigning Love (and also cutting LW). To me the timing is off.
I provided my opinion, you disagree, great. Feel free, it's an an opinion question.
You would trade a 1st and sign a WR to a big extension. I wouldn't.
peej, im calm lol. sorry if it didnt appear i wasnt lol
im just not a fan of half measures or adding talent we hope works out. add a proven guy and give our offense a legit chance to put up points.
I view roster building as fluid and at some point I do think the Giants need a #1 WR, but the team, despite the success this year, still has too many holes IMO to pony up the price for a #1 WR via trade including the 1st round pick.
free agency? sure, smaller trade (like the one I suggested)? absolutely, draft? no brainer if the FO/coaching staff have conviction on a player.
But I doubt I'm trade a 1st round pick and ponying up massive cash to extend the WR when I don't know who my QB is or how much I'm paying him.
obviously if jones isnt the QB moving forward, you dont make the WR move. IF jones is and most of us expect him to be then its a move you can and should make.
You still have other picks to fill depth and you can still sign mid tier to low tier FAs to fill out the roster.
I guess time will tell but its VERY uninspiring if we go into the 2023 season with the same WR group or a group that is similar in terms of talent (mims as a key piece for example)
Kelce is a big factor, but KC has Ju-Ju, MVS, Toney, etc.
they don't have a #1 WR on their roster and didn't miss a beat while MIA ponied up the cash for Tyreek Hill.
Would you rather be Miami or KC?
Miami gave up a 1st, a 2nd, two 4ths, and a 6th, plus paid Hill a ton ($120M over 4 years).
Miami still has Tua on his rookie deal to help make this possible, the Giants will not have that luxury.
I do expect the Giants WR group to be different in 2023, but I don't think it needs to include trading the 1st round pick to make that happen. 1sts are too valuable at this point with the state of the Giants roster IMO.
Skimming through the replies in this thread I think it's quite clear fans have extremely overvalued draft picks to the point where they've become detached from reality..
Look at the individual leaps these young QBs make once they have a true #1 receiver. The cost was heavy but now the Eagles play in the Super Bowl and Hurts is up for league MVP. Allen and the Bills saw near-identical success. Tua also made major strides and if it weren't for concussions who knows how deep they would've gone..
Look on the opposite side.. Green bay didn't have an adequate replacement for Adams and Rodgers clearly wasn't the same player. Dallas lets Cooper go and Dak struggles.
I continue to see a narrative being pushed about how the Giants are in a "rebuild". You won a playoff game. You're no longer a rebuilding team. Most I've spoken to view NYG as a young developing team.. You should adopt that line of thinking.
Lastly, it's been the teams that have been willing to be aggressive that have separated themselves. The Rams, Bills, Chiefs, and Eagles all can be used as examples.
I've said it before and I'll say it again, there are three ways to build a team (trades, free agency, and the draft).. You must utilize all three options. Jones made the progress you wanted to see, now Schoen should go get him the help he needs.
Your thread is so full of holes it is nuts.
The Bills and Eagles were far along in their development, not a fledgeling team that had difficulty in games against better teams because the oline was porous and their ILBs were terrible.
Draft picks are important and #1s very important. You do not just give them away when you are building and the Giants are building. They do not have the talent Bills, Eagles or Miami have. If they are overrated picks, why do the other teams want them in return for their players?
You can be aggressive if you have a solid team and need one more piece. The Giants are not there yet.
my response is picks + contract, something I don’t feel we are in position for yet. We will be losing player/s if we do this deal and I don’t know who they would be (I can guess) but it’s a loss you have to account for.
Picks = cheap talent if they pan out and that’s the quickest way to building a roster for sustained success. And it just so happens that WRs have not only been huge hits in the draft recently, but their market rate for new contracts is absurd.
it's not about overvaluing picks, it's about being patient and deliberate with building a roster.
While you highlight how GB struggled after losing Adams (and you don't bother to mention he was essentially replaced with three rookies/2nd year players) and more importantly you also don't bother looking at the results of the team who paid for Adams.
The Raiders passing yards with Adams (at AAV of $28.5M) went down almost 600 yards and their win total went down by 4 and they are reportedly looking to or at least willing to move Adams.
means we are likely losing Atleast 1 core player so keep that in mind. It also takes 1 or 2 picks away to further improve the line, something we will need to do sooner rather than later especially if we want to maximize the return on Higgins being here.
Only way I see this working is them signing DJ to a multi year contract and letting Barkley walk, and probably not resigning Love (and also cutting LW). To me the timing is off.
The happy medium might be taking the 'higher' risk or 'lesser' player and not have to give up the first round pick.
Option A:
Hopkins, Allen or another slightly older #1 level wideout for something in the range of a 2nd or 3rd round pick. And then double dip in the draft for the guy who hopefully becomes another #1 level WR in a year or two (if really lucky sooner).
Option B:
Get one of the top guys from a very weak FA WR class and hope they play better in Daboll's system. PFF is very high on Jacoby Myers. Then double dip in the draft either in round 1 or 2 or even move up in round 1 for your top target.
The Giants won a playoff game against a 13-win team. Your argument you continue to spew is a skewed perspective of the current status of this team.
I'm more leaning towards this stance as your perspective is 100% right on but I'm only giving up the #1 if it's a sub-29 elite player with little injury history.
Adams
Higgins
DJ Moore
Mike Pittman Jr. (borderline)
my response is picks + contract, something I don’t feel we are in position for yet. We will be losing player/s if we do this deal and I don’t know who they would be (I can guess) but it’s a loss you have to account for.
Picks = cheap talent if they pan out and that’s the quickest way to building a roster for sustained success. And it just so happens that WRs have not only been huge hits in the draft recently, but their market rate for new contracts is absurd.
Well, the Giants are flush with cap space with the ability to create much more. There's also contract structuring they can easily use to help spread out the cap hits.. But let us say that your statement was true. Is it more important to build around a young developing QB or to retain a safety? Of course, it's imperative to build around the young developing QB as this is a QB-driven league.
As I said in another thread a few days ago, I suspect Schoen and Paton will most likely circle back to the Jeudy trade talks this off-season. That trade was very close to happening.
The hiring of Payton might have changed that equation. Russ' window is closing fast and he may prever the vet WRs to remain on the team so he can maximize Wilson. Payton with NOLA seemed to favor a spread it out approach so the nore good options the better.
it's not about overvaluing picks, it's about being patient and deliberate with building a roster.
While you highlight how GB struggled after losing Adams (and you don't bother to mention he was essentially replaced with three rookies/2nd year players) and more importantly you also don't bother looking at the results of the team who paid for Adams.
The Raiders passing yards with Adams (at AAV of $28.5M) went down almost 600 yards and their win total went down by 4 and they are reportedly looking to or at least willing to move Adams.
You can still build a roster after making a trade.
Rodgers struggling with "rookies and 2nd-year players" isn't exactly helping your argument..
The Raiders are not moving Admas. McDaniels and the Raiders are, however, moving on from their QB. That should tell you something.
Raiders were a dumpster fire. Dolphins had the same number of wins last year without Hill as they did this year with Hill. Bills traded a pick that turned out to be Justin Jefferson (plus more) for the right to pay an arguably lesser WR a lot more money.
Well, the Giants are flush with cap space with the ability to create much more. There's also contract structuring they can easily use to help spread out the cap hits.. But let us say that your statement was true. Is it more important to build around a young developing QB or to retain a safety? Of course, it's imperative to build around the young developing QB as this is a QB-driven league.
As I said in another thread a few days ago, I suspect Schoen and Paton will most likely circle back to the Jeudy trade talks this off-season. That trade was very close to happening.
The hiring of Payton might have changed that equation. Russ' window is closing fast and he may prever the vet WRs to remain on the team so he can maximize Wilson. Payton with NOLA seemed to favor a spread it out approach so the nore good options the better.
Possibly but from the last I heard, many expect those two to circle back.
With Sutton, Patrick, Hamler, and possibly Thomas joining his old coach in Denver they should be in a position to move on from Jeudy.
Interesting article from last year re: drafting pro bowl wr
There’s a fascinating dynamic at play here. For most of the league’s premium positions, the best players are drafted as early as possible. That makes sense, and it holds true for quarterback, edge rushers and offensive tackles. Those three positions make up three of the top four in cap spending and they rank Nos. 1-3 in percentage of Pro Bowlers/All-Pros who are drafted in the first round and in the median pick of those elite players. By and large, the league is efficient in evaluating and valuing those positions.
That is not the case at wide receiver, where the median pick for a Pro Bowler/All-Pro is all the way down at No. 47, ahead of only center and guard, despite teams spending a high volume of first-round picks on the position.
One other oddity: Among the 14 first-round wide receivers to make a Pro Bowl or be named an All-Pro over the past 10 seasons, eight were drafted in the top 10 and five were drafted from picks No. 22 to 30. Only one wide receiver drafted in the middle of the first round (Odell Beckham Jr.) went on to become a star.
You can still build a roster after making a trade.
Rodgers struggling with "rookies and 2nd-year players" isn't exactly helping your argument..
The Raiders are not moving Admas. McDaniels and the Raiders are, however, moving on from their QB. That should tell you something.
Just look at most SB winners, where are the highly paid or 1st round picks traded for WRs?
here are the SB winners the past decasde and their leading receiver and specifically WR if relevant
2022 Rams (Kupp, 3rd round pick on rookie deal)
2021 Tampa (Gronk was the leading receiver in the SB, during the season Godwin - 3rd round pick on rookie deal and Mike Evans - 1st round pick by them in 2014)
2020 Chiefs (Tyreek Hill, 5th round pick on rookie deal, and Kelce)
2019 Patriots (Edelman)
2018 Eagles (Corey Clement was leading receiver in the SB, but Agholor and Jefferey were during the season)
2017 Patriots (Edelman again)
2016 Denver (Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas)
2015 Seahawks (Doug Baldwin was their leading WR - undrafted)
2014 Patriots (Edelman again, Ammendola, LaFell)
2013 Ravens (Anquan Boldin)
I could go on, but where do you see the blueprint that to win you have to trade your 1st round pick for a WR?
There are so many ways to add weapons for the QB, trading a 1st round pick for a WR due a massive contract extension has to be among the worst and really only a solid plan in obscure scenarios
we are not in the same boat as the 2020 Bills.
Josh Allen was still under rookie contract, and that's why the Bills could afford to pay Diggs. On the other hand, we are about to pay DJ the money.
We would be better off drafting a young WR who costs much less.
Not a fan of trading our 1st rd for some veteran WR.
in the draft. Is there a true #1 receiver difference maker in the draft?. AND, are you likely to get one at #25? A guy like Tee Higgins would potentially give massive return for that pick. He is also cheap (4.7 million next year), and they can structure an extension to work with the cap. Less rigid thinking and more imaginative thinking is needed both from the fans AND the front office.
in the draft. Is there a true #1 receiver difference maker in the draft?. AND, are you likely to get one at #25? A guy like Tee Higgins would potentially give massive return for that pick. He is also cheap (4.7 million next year), and they can structure an extension to work with the cap. Less rigid thinking and more imaginative thinking is needed both from the fans AND the front office.
NYG would be taking a huge risk if we were solely relying on the draft for a top WR all the way at pick 25.
I'm trying to think what wide receiver we can draft
in the draft. Is there a true #1 receiver difference maker in the draft?. AND, are you likely to get one at #25? A guy like Tee Higgins would potentially give massive return for that pick. He is also cheap (4.7 million next year), and they can structure an extension to work with the cap. Less rigid thinking and more imaginative thinking is needed both from the fans AND the front office.
NYG would be taking a huge risk if we were solely relying on the draft for a top WR all the way at pick 25.
Why does that have to be the only thing the Giants do at WR and why does it have to be their 1st?
Justin Jefferson was picked at 22 (just three spots from 25).
Stefon Diggs in the 5th
Cooper Kupp in the 3rd
Davante Adams in the 2nd
Tyreek Hill in the 5th
aren't they all among the best WR's in the league?
yet people are all adamant there can be no other solution besides trading a 1st round pick and shelling out major cap allocation for a WR or picking a WR at #25.
And what if the WR we trade for and pay millions to busts like Kenny Golladay did for us? Everyone thought he was a damn good WR and we got shit out of him
all fine points but again, it’s the pick and the cap for me not one or the other. Not much else to be said on it - you aren’t wrong and neither am I. Until I know if Higgins is actually available and know what the Bengals will take for him, this is all just spitballing. And that’s before getting into Higgins the player where I’m not convinced he’s a top 5 WR.
And what if the WR we trade for and pay millions to busts like Kenny Golladay did for us? Everyone thought he was a damn good WR and we got shit out of him
Uh you’re comparing Higgins to KG that’s a serious insult. Higgins doesn’t have close to the same injury concerns and is significantly younger. Nobody is ever gonna take KG over Higgins even before KG got here. Higgins is arguably a top ten 10
And I had to choose which position to spend the FA money on, I’m spending it on the OL. This belief is bolstered by the facts that interior OL (what we spend on) is cheaper than WR and WRs are…… weird, especially other team’s WRs.
I’m all about winning now but I spend whatever FA money left after the re-signs on interior OL and/or linebackers.
Build around Jones and Barkley’s legs. Get them immediate help upfront and draft kid WRs that you can mold.
Draft picks are important and #1s very important. You do not just give them away when you are building and the Giants are building. They do not have the talent Bills, Eagles or Miami have. If they are overrated picks, why do the other teams want them in return for their players?
You can be aggressive if you have a solid team and need one more piece. The Giants are not there yet.
The Giants won a playoff game against a 13-win team. Your argument you continue to spew is a skewed perspective of the current status of this team.
Spew? Why do people who find their premise challenged use condescending terms? I didn't spew anything. I am a realist.
Yes, the Giants beat a 13 win team and got crushed by one. Do you think the Giants would have beaten the 49ers? The Giants couldn't beat the Cowboys who got crushed by the 49ers.
I do not know what you are watching, but the Giants are not close to the level of those 3 teams.
The Giants are getting better and have superior coaching. Despite Winks best efforts, the defense is a sieve and so is the offensive line, only with smaller holes. They just got out of severe cap restrictions to signing better players caused by DG's foolishness by signing expensive pieces before they had a solid team built. Let's not rush back there again. Just build the team first.
There is very little reason to trade away their #1 pick and maybe a 3rd for a player that will want $20 mill+ for several years at this point. Do they need a guy with Higgins talent? Yes. He and a whole lot more at several positions. I just cannot see him doing it after the "shopping hungry" comment.
I am not against getting a player of Higgins skill level. I am against trading away 1 or 2 high picks and then having to pay him more money than any of their own drafted players who will be looking to cash in too. If Higgins had two years left before his rookie contract ran out, then I think that would be a decent move.
Remember, this is the start of year 2 of our most current rebuild.
Looks like we finally landed on a HC keeper.....that was the failure since losing Coughlin. I hope we don't lose the coordinators.....it would be nice to have a stable coaching staff once!
I could see signing a veteran WR....Daboll knows a ton of them. I could see the Giants cluster draft WRs....but trading a premium pick for one....No Way and No Thanks.
Besides, to ever catch Dallas and the Eagles is by continue building the trenches.....
we can't allow 9 yards a carry!
We can't allow the OL to be stymied!
Invaluate what they have.....can Gates regain #1 center. Do they have stud guards? Is Neal the answer at RT?
Is Thibs and Azeez enough? More studs are needed than Lawrence and Williams across DL.
To go along with WR, Corner and Lber.
It is a massive off season for Schoen!
With a much tougher schedule.....if they do not catch up with the Eagles and Cowboys.....the Giants won't make the playoff.
Me? I say no. Keep the pick. Giants too far from where Buffalo was in 2020.
I like Higgins but no thanks on paying a premium for him. Build the right way and jump on a trade if it presents itself when we have more of the core built out.
While I'm in favor of this move in the right situation, I don't think we're yet in that situation. In the case of Buffalo they were ready to contend for a Super Bowl and were bringing a guy like Diggs in while Allen was still on a rookie contract and winning it all was in sight. Though they still haven't won a Super Bowl, I'd argue it was the right move and right time to make the gamble.
For us, I think our roster played over its head last year. We're still building and patching holes before we can think of ourselves as close enough where one player will put us over the top.
And for everyone using the "use a pick for a guy like Diggs" argument, remember the Diggs pick was used on Justin Jefferson... Doesn't mean we'll get a JJ type player with the pick, but it shows you can still get productive players in the draft.
Except those teams were already built and ready to compete. That is a huge difference.
Did we make the playoffs? Did we win a playoff game? So you think that was a fluke and we will be back to 4-6 wins next year?
Yes it was a fluke on paper.
However, the point is this team just escaped cap problems and is in the early stages of rebuilding. As Schoen correctly stated, you do not shop hungry. It is not sound to go after a guy that is not even the #1 WR on his team and pay an exorbitant trade price, followed by and exorbitant salary. He is not coming to the Giants without an extension.
I would pass for now and wait and see how the season transpires or how FA and the draft unfolds. The Giants have about 6 of their own people that need to be taken care of 1st.
The Giants need to and probably will add veteran WRs. I think the most efficient markets to shop will be either the older vet cap casualties (or proactive Day 3 pick trade of one) or the younger underachieving UFA willing to sign prove-it deals (Mecole Hardman or Pariss Campbell types). You're obviously still prioritizing WR in the draft here but they would help round out the depth chart and maybe temper the expectation to reach for the position in April.
and what if he busts? You saying the great schoen cant pick a bust? the fucking eagle GM who we give so much credit too took reagor over jefferson..... good GMs make mistakes. give me the proven guy EVERY day of the week.
Let me ask you this. WHO ISNT trading treylon burks and a 3rd rounder for aj brown rn?
Usually the team getting the WR wins these trades IMO
It's highly doubtful Higgins ever re-ups with Cincy imo. It's just a matter of how and when he moves on.
I'd prefer to trade less for a WR who has not yet flourished, but seemingly has talent, like a Denzel Mims.
I'd prefer to trade less for a WR who has not yet flourished, but seemingly has talent, like a Denzel Mims.
mims fucking stinks. enough with these lets get the cheaper developing option. mims isnt devloping into anything.
you want to win, you make strong moves. mims is no better than the shit we have out there. acquiring talent sometimes takes guts. dont forget who we take at 25 could bust...even the best GMs in football (reagor over jefferson) make mistakes.
to me its simple, i gauge the cost for aiyuk, moore, higgins, hopkins, jeudy and go from there.
to me if a deal cant be made it cant be made but im certainly not sitting here saying, no lets not look at it and lets jus go for mims.
I mean....EVERYONE on BBI is like no dont do it, dont trade for a WR we arent a WR away.... Schoen TRIED TO TRADE FOR ONE AT THE DEADLINE. he CLEARLY disagrees about what BBI thinks is the best route. If he were to trade for a WR at deadline, would BBI all hate it or would they stick to the "in schoen we trust" motto?
Schoen also didn’t execute any of the trades because of their price tag (allegedly). We going to ignore that?
I provided my opinion, you disagree, great. Feel free, it's an an opinion question.
You would trade a 1st and sign a WR to a big extension. I wouldn't.
peej, im calm lol. sorry if it didnt appear i wasnt lol
im just not a fan of half measures or adding talent we hope works out. add a proven guy and give our offense a legit chance to put up points.
Well it is an opinion board - yours included and you are speaking in absolutes, yourself.
I think our new GM and assist GM are better talent evaluators than we have had since JR was out scouting.
FWIW - just remember what Schoen just said about not shopping when hungry. He is no doubt searching for talent, but he is not pissing money and picks away in a knee jerk reaction. Look at how he picked up Hodgins and how much that helped Jones and the offense. There are other players like Hodgins out there, and possibly a little bit faster, too.
Pay for our own players 1st, then look outside.
Only way I see this working is them signing DJ to a multi year contract and letting Barkley walk, and probably not resigning Love (and also cutting LW). To me the timing is off.
peej, im calm lol. sorry if it didnt appear i wasnt lol
im just not a fan of half measures or adding talent we hope works out. add a proven guy and give our offense a legit chance to put up points.
I view roster building as fluid and at some point I do think the Giants need a #1 WR, but the team, despite the success this year, still has too many holes IMO to pony up the price for a #1 WR via trade including the 1st round pick.
free agency? sure, smaller trade (like the one I suggested)? absolutely, draft? no brainer if the FO/coaching staff have conviction on a player.
But I doubt I'm trade a 1st round pick and ponying up massive cash to extend the WR when I don't know who my QB is or how much I'm paying him.
obviously if jones isnt the QB moving forward, you dont make the WR move. IF jones is and most of us expect him to be then its a move you can and should make.
You still have other picks to fill depth and you can still sign mid tier to low tier FAs to fill out the roster.
I guess time will tell but its VERY uninspiring if we go into the 2023 season with the same WR group or a group that is similar in terms of talent (mims as a key piece for example)
they don't have a #1 WR on their roster and didn't miss a beat while MIA ponied up the cash for Tyreek Hill.
Would you rather be Miami or KC?
Miami gave up a 1st, a 2nd, two 4ths, and a 6th, plus paid Hill a ton ($120M over 4 years).
Miami still has Tua on his rookie deal to help make this possible, the Giants will not have that luxury.
I do expect the Giants WR group to be different in 2023, but I don't think it needs to include trading the 1st round pick to make that happen. 1sts are too valuable at this point with the state of the Giants roster IMO.
Look at the individual leaps these young QBs make once they have a true #1 receiver. The cost was heavy but now the Eagles play in the Super Bowl and Hurts is up for league MVP. Allen and the Bills saw near-identical success. Tua also made major strides and if it weren't for concussions who knows how deep they would've gone..
Look on the opposite side.. Green bay didn't have an adequate replacement for Adams and Rodgers clearly wasn't the same player. Dallas lets Cooper go and Dak struggles.
I continue to see a narrative being pushed about how the Giants are in a "rebuild". You won a playoff game. You're no longer a rebuilding team. Most I've spoken to view NYG as a young developing team.. You should adopt that line of thinking.
Lastly, it's been the teams that have been willing to be aggressive that have separated themselves. The Rams, Bills, Chiefs, and Eagles all can be used as examples.
I've said it before and I'll say it again, there are three ways to build a team (trades, free agency, and the draft).. You must utilize all three options. Jones made the progress you wanted to see, now Schoen should go get him the help he needs.
Look at the individual leaps these young QBs make once they have a true #1 receiver. The cost was heavy but now the Eagles play in the Super Bowl and Hurts is up for league MVP. Allen and the Bills saw near-identical success. Tua also made major strides and if it weren't for concussions who knows how deep they would've gone..
Look on the opposite side.. Green bay didn't have an adequate replacement for Adams and Rodgers clearly wasn't the same player. Dallas lets Cooper go and Dak struggles.
I continue to see a narrative being pushed about how the Giants are in a "rebuild". You won a playoff game. You're no longer a rebuilding team. Most I've spoken to view NYG as a young developing team.. You should adopt that line of thinking.
Lastly, it's been the teams that have been willing to be aggressive that have separated themselves. The Rams, Bills, Chiefs, and Eagles all can be used as examples.
I've said it before and I'll say it again, there are three ways to build a team (trades, free agency, and the draft).. You must utilize all three options. Jones made the progress you wanted to see, now Schoen should go get him the help he needs.
Your thread is so full of holes it is nuts.
The Bills and Eagles were far along in their development, not a fledgeling team that had difficulty in games against better teams because the oline was porous and their ILBs were terrible.
Draft picks are important and #1s very important. You do not just give them away when you are building and the Giants are building. They do not have the talent Bills, Eagles or Miami have. If they are overrated picks, why do the other teams want them in return for their players?
You can be aggressive if you have a solid team and need one more piece. The Giants are not there yet.
Picks = cheap talent if they pan out and that’s the quickest way to building a roster for sustained success. And it just so happens that WRs have not only been huge hits in the draft recently, but their market rate for new contracts is absurd.
it's not about overvaluing picks, it's about being patient and deliberate with building a roster.
While you highlight how GB struggled after losing Adams (and you don't bother to mention he was essentially replaced with three rookies/2nd year players) and more importantly you also don't bother looking at the results of the team who paid for Adams.
The Raiders passing yards with Adams (at AAV of $28.5M) went down almost 600 yards and their win total went down by 4 and they are reportedly looking to or at least willing to move Adams.
Only way I see this working is them signing DJ to a multi year contract and letting Barkley walk, and probably not resigning Love (and also cutting LW). To me the timing is off.
The happy medium might be taking the 'higher' risk or 'lesser' player and not have to give up the first round pick.
Option A:
Hopkins, Allen or another slightly older #1 level wideout for something in the range of a 2nd or 3rd round pick. And then double dip in the draft for the guy who hopefully becomes another #1 level WR in a year or two (if really lucky sooner).
Option B:
Get one of the top guys from a very weak FA WR class and hope they play better in Daboll's system. PFF is very high on Jacoby Myers. Then double dip in the draft either in round 1 or 2 or even move up in round 1 for your top target.
Look at the individual leaps these young QBs make once they have a true #1 receiver. The cost was heavy but now the Eagles play in the Super Bowl and Hurts is up for league MVP. Allen and the Bills saw near-identical success. Tua also made major strides and if it weren't for concussions who knows how deep they would've gone..
Look on the opposite side.. Green bay didn't have an adequate replacement for Adams and Rodgers clearly wasn't the same player. Dallas lets Cooper go and Dak struggles.
I continue to see a narrative being pushed about how the Giants are in a "rebuild". You won a playoff game. You're no longer a rebuilding team. Most I've spoken to view NYG as a young developing team.. You should adopt that line of thinking.
Lastly, it's been the teams that have been willing to be aggressive that have separated themselves. The Rams, Bills, Chiefs, and Eagles all can be used as examples.
I've said it before and I'll say it again, there are three ways to build a team (trades, free agency, and the draft).. You must utilize all three options. Jones made the progress you wanted to see, now Schoen should go get him the help he needs.
I'm more leaning towards this stance as your perspective is 100% right on but I'm only giving up the #1 if it's a sub-29 elite player with little injury history.
Adams
Higgins
DJ Moore
Mike Pittman Jr. (borderline)
Picks = cheap talent if they pan out and that’s the quickest way to building a roster for sustained success. And it just so happens that WRs have not only been huge hits in the draft recently, but their market rate for new contracts is absurd.
Well, the Giants are flush with cap space with the ability to create much more. There's also contract structuring they can easily use to help spread out the cap hits.. But let us say that your statement was true. Is it more important to build around a young developing QB or to retain a safety? Of course, it's imperative to build around the young developing QB as this is a QB-driven league.
As I said in another thread a few days ago, I suspect Schoen and Paton will most likely circle back to the Jeudy trade talks this off-season. That trade was very close to happening.
The hiring of Payton might have changed that equation. Russ' window is closing fast and he may prever the vet WRs to remain on the team so he can maximize Wilson. Payton with NOLA seemed to favor a spread it out approach so the nore good options the better.
it's not about overvaluing picks, it's about being patient and deliberate with building a roster.
While you highlight how GB struggled after losing Adams (and you don't bother to mention he was essentially replaced with three rookies/2nd year players) and more importantly you also don't bother looking at the results of the team who paid for Adams.
The Raiders passing yards with Adams (at AAV of $28.5M) went down almost 600 yards and their win total went down by 4 and they are reportedly looking to or at least willing to move Adams.
You can still build a roster after making a trade.
Rodgers struggling with "rookies and 2nd-year players" isn't exactly helping your argument..
The Raiders are not moving Admas. McDaniels and the Raiders are, however, moving on from their QB. That should tell you something.
Possibly but from the last I heard, many expect those two to circle back.
With Sutton, Patrick, Hamler, and possibly Thomas joining his old coach in Denver they should be in a position to move on from Jeudy.
That is not the case at wide receiver, where the median pick for a Pro Bowler/All-Pro is all the way down at No. 47, ahead of only center and guard, despite teams spending a high volume of first-round picks on the position.
One other oddity: Among the 14 first-round wide receivers to make a Pro Bowl or be named an All-Pro over the past 10 seasons, eight were drafted in the top 10 and five were drafted from picks No. 22 to 30. Only one wide receiver drafted in the middle of the first round (Odell Beckham Jr.) went on to become a star.
25 sounds like a great spot to get our WR
Where do probowlers get drafted - ( New Window )
Just look at most SB winners, where are the highly paid or 1st round picks traded for WRs?
here are the SB winners the past decasde and their leading receiver and specifically WR if relevant
2022 Rams (Kupp, 3rd round pick on rookie deal)
2021 Tampa (Gronk was the leading receiver in the SB, during the season Godwin - 3rd round pick on rookie deal and Mike Evans - 1st round pick by them in 2014)
2020 Chiefs (Tyreek Hill, 5th round pick on rookie deal, and Kelce)
2019 Patriots (Edelman)
2018 Eagles (Corey Clement was leading receiver in the SB, but Agholor and Jefferey were during the season)
2017 Patriots (Edelman again)
2016 Denver (Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas)
2015 Seahawks (Doug Baldwin was their leading WR - undrafted)
2014 Patriots (Edelman again, Ammendola, LaFell)
2013 Ravens (Anquan Boldin)
I could go on, but where do you see the blueprint that to win you have to trade your 1st round pick for a WR?
There are so many ways to add weapons for the QB, trading a 1st round pick for a WR due a massive contract extension has to be among the worst and really only a solid plan in obscure scenarios
Josh Allen was still under rookie contract, and that's why the Bills could afford to pay Diggs. On the other hand, we are about to pay DJ the money.
We would be better off drafting a young WR who costs much less.
Not a fan of trading our 1st rd for some veteran WR.
NYG would be taking a huge risk if we were solely relying on the draft for a top WR all the way at pick 25.
Why is everyone focused on wr when we got our asses kicked in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
Why does that have to be the only thing the Giants do at WR and why does it have to be their 1st?
Justin Jefferson was picked at 22 (just three spots from 25).
Stefon Diggs in the 5th
Cooper Kupp in the 3rd
Davante Adams in the 2nd
Tyreek Hill in the 5th
aren't they all among the best WR's in the league?
yet people are all adamant there can be no other solution besides trading a 1st round pick and shelling out major cap allocation for a WR or picking a WR at #25.
such knee jerk panic reactionary fan stuff.
I’m all about winning now but I spend whatever FA money left after the re-signs on interior OL and/or linebackers.
Build around Jones and Barkley’s legs. Get them immediate help upfront and draft kid WRs that you can mold.
Draft picks are important and #1s very important. You do not just give them away when you are building and the Giants are building. They do not have the talent Bills, Eagles or Miami have. If they are overrated picks, why do the other teams want them in return for their players?
You can be aggressive if you have a solid team and need one more piece. The Giants are not there yet.
The Giants won a playoff game against a 13-win team. Your argument you continue to spew is a skewed perspective of the current status of this team.
Spew? Why do people who find their premise challenged use condescending terms? I didn't spew anything. I am a realist.
Yes, the Giants beat a 13 win team and got crushed by one. Do you think the Giants would have beaten the 49ers? The Giants couldn't beat the Cowboys who got crushed by the 49ers.
I do not know what you are watching, but the Giants are not close to the level of those 3 teams.
The Giants are getting better and have superior coaching. Despite Winks best efforts, the defense is a sieve and so is the offensive line, only with smaller holes. They just got out of severe cap restrictions to signing better players caused by DG's foolishness by signing expensive pieces before they had a solid team built. Let's not rush back there again. Just build the team first.
There is very little reason to trade away their #1 pick and maybe a 3rd for a player that will want $20 mill+ for several years at this point. Do they need a guy with Higgins talent? Yes. He and a whole lot more at several positions. I just cannot see him doing it after the "shopping hungry" comment.
I am not against getting a player of Higgins skill level. I am against trading away 1 or 2 high picks and then having to pay him more money than any of their own drafted players who will be looking to cash in too. If Higgins had two years left before his rookie contract ran out, then I think that would be a decent move.