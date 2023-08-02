for display only
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

AG5686 : 2/8/2023 11:58 am
I wanted to address the Elephant in the room,
Our main dude Sy picked Jaxon in his most recent mock draft.
Since I have nothing to go on for the next few weeks or so,I thought I would bring the discussion to the BBI floor.
Perhaps Sy would care to chime in...
Here's what I know,the guy when healthy was unstoppable.
I watched the 2022 Rose Bowl,and was blown away at his talent.
347 Receiving yards in that game...let that sink in.
Against a pretty decent Utah team that could play D.
The QB rating when the ball is thrown his way,is off the charts.
My initial reaction when I saw Sy's pick was, dissatisfaction.
Mainly due to his missing of games this year due to injury,and more importantly,he doesn't really fit what I see as our main need at WR.
What say ye????
Monster talent  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/8/2023 12:13 pm : link
1600 yards as a sophomore. An epic Rose bowl game.

More receptions and yards than either Wilson or Olave who were Juniors and Seniors.

Reminds me a bit of JMarr who had that phenomenal sophomore season with Burrow.

I'm vetting the heck out of his physicals but if Im ok with them he's right there with Addy . He isn't some smurf who just cant handle big boy hits either. He isn't elite size but he is plenty strong and plays bigger than his height which is an ok 6'0.

Polished route runner and is a natural at finding weak spots in zones.

This kid could be able to impact day 1 at minumum like a #2 WR.

He probably doesn't get out of top 10 of he was healthy this year.
There's a reasonable chance this kid is the best  
Metnut : 2/8/2023 12:19 pm : link
player in the draft, particularly on the offensive end. It's rare you get a chance to draft that kind of talent in the top 25. He was injured in 2023, but there's no reason to think this is a chronic injury. I'm sure his medicals and pre-draft workouts are going to be subject to a lot of scrutiny. Would be a huge swing for the fences for a game changing talent if Giants picked him.

Most likely, we won't have to worry about whether to take him because IMO he's going to climb up the draft boards to the top 10 by April.
I would be thrilled to land this kid  
Jay on the Island : 2/8/2023 12:21 pm : link
If we land him I think we will look back in 10 years and be so grateful that he suffered that hamstring injury because without it he would not have fallen to the Giants.
Seems promising to me  
Producer : 2/8/2023 12:23 pm : link
Not sure he's Garrett Wilson good, but a notch below will be just fine.
there is no questioning his talent and grittiness  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/8/2023 12:23 pm : link
and he's the kind of receiver that Shoen and Daboll have shown a penchant for

the only issue is if a slot receiver carries the value at 25 -- his speed and moves are very deceptive -- I'll be interested to see what his speed times at at the Combine

but there is no doubt this kid can make some plays, and he can take over a game
I get that you want size or a burner but the kid is legit.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/8/2023 12:26 pm : link
Who is to say Daboll wants size? His crossing routes are a staple and a guy that can get separation and run after the catch is crucial. We have many needs at WR. Take the best available talent if his value makes sense at the pick. I know it seems redundant but you can get taller guys or deep threats later in the draft or in FA. Imo, and I have stated this before, I bet Daboll values separation, hands, and run after the catch ability above all else.
The guy had a hamstring injury and probably returned to the  
cosmicj : 2/8/2023 12:26 pm : link
Field too soon. If he is somehow there at 25, you run to the podium. Sure there’s risk. There’s risk with every prospect.

Excellent thinking by Sy taking him in a mock.
Slot receiver  
cosmicj : 2/8/2023 12:28 pm : link
This is 2023. Offenses run out of 3+ WR sets almost every play. Smith-Njigba would be on the field constantly.
RE: Slot receiver  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/8/2023 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16027540 cosmicj said:
Quote:
This is 2023. Offenses run out of 3+ WR sets almost every play. Smith-Njigba would be on the field constantly.


He's a souped up version of NYG Steve Smith. Smith was a key contributor as a rookie. IMO his floor if healthy is Year 1 impact player out of the slot. You could do a lot worse at pick 25.
I like JSN  
Rave7 : 2/8/2023 12:39 pm : link
We need a WR who can separate or create space so Jones can throw it to, most of the time when DJ got sacked is when our WR couldn't separate or doesn't find a space in a zone defense.
I do have concerns with his injury bc we had a bad taste from Toney saga but as long as our medical people and Schoen and Daboll are ok with it, then I think he can be a great pick for the Giants at 25. We are not picking in the top 10 like last year so we shouldn't expect like Wilson type of WR but JSN seems good value of 25.
On the tangent of this issue, I was a little weary of Jalin Hyatt bc of his lack of route running but he can fly 4.2 speed and he can fly by a lot of SEC CB, I think he can be a good pick also. Kafka and Daboll are creative enough to isolate Hyatt and avoid jam from CB.
Draft him yesterday  
BillT : 2/8/2023 12:41 pm : link
.
Njigba- Overrated  
Frbuff : 2/8/2023 12:41 pm : link
Firstly the Utah game he faced he was going versus defensive backs that included running backs due to rash of injuries at the time for Utah..
Additionally I m not taking a receiver who missed most of the year to recurring injury
Also his speed is average at best
Also heard that Mcshay said that even prior to injury plagued ur he was looked like a second-third round pick by some in the league
I think if healthy he’s a solid receiver who btw is only a Slot receiver
I’ll pass especially early in the draft
Schoen  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/8/2023 12:44 pm : link
and Daboll know WRs. BBI was knocking them for being high on the guy the Jets took.
Frbuff  
AG5686 : 2/8/2023 12:45 pm : link
In comment 16027559 Frbuff said:
Quote:
Firstly the Utah game he faced he was going versus defensive backs that included running backs due to rash of injuries at the time for Utah..
Additionally I m not taking a receiver who missed most of the year to recurring injury
Also his speed is average at best
Also heard that Mcshay said that even prior to injury plagued ur he was looked like a second-third round pick by some in the league
I think if healthy he’s a solid receiver who btw is only a Slot receiver
I’ll pass especially early in the draft

are you 100% certain about Utah's DBs being injured?
Would take him in a second  
Tony in Tampa : 2/8/2023 12:47 pm : link
As far as the hamstrings, that's what the combine/pro days are for. You can bet that all 32 teams will be looking at his medicals and his running as if they were studying the Zapruder films. If he runs a sub 4.5 40 he likely won't be there at 25.
RE: RE: Slot receiver  
mfjmfj : 2/8/2023 12:57 pm : link
In comment 16027555 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16027540 cosmicj said:


Quote:


This is 2023. Offenses run out of 3+ WR sets almost every play. Smith-Njigba would be on the field constantly.



He's a souped up version of NYG Steve Smith. Smith was a key contributor as a rookie. IMO his floor if healthy is Year 1 impact player out of the slot. You could do a lot worse at pick 25.


Remember Steve Smith played the X for us for most of 2009 and had 100+ catches, 1200 yards, and 7 touchdowns. I would take that from our first round pick. Might have been able to continue that production if he had not gotten hurt.
Soft tissue injuries  
Bob in Newburgh : 2/8/2023 1:01 pm : link
Definition of insanity if we go in this direction.

We already wasted a pick on a smurf who has no catch radius and is going to have to play the slot. Stupid pick considering total lack of a core foundation group at WR, but what is done is done.

Complementing our current group would be ability to get open without the ball, long speed requiring respect, and no history of focus drops.

Listed at 6' or 6'1"  
section125 : 2/8/2023 1:05 pm : link
197 lbs with a 4.48 40 time. That is not burner speed, but it is plenty fast enough.

That is not slot WR size.
I wouldn't look to pick a slot guy  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/8/2023 1:08 pm : link
very high, Parcells world theory and all - which is just a reformulation of the bell curve anyway. I guess you can start making an argument that a late round 1st isn't that high.
The slot WR is nonsense  
BillT : 2/8/2023 1:13 pm : link
He’s got outside size, plenty of speed and is a top route runner with great hands. How is that a slot guy.
Don't get hung up on...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/8/2023 1:18 pm : link
...slot vs. X or Z. He can play anywhere.

Kid is special. Take him at 25 and move on.
I'd prefer Hyatt  
RomanWH : 2/8/2023 1:19 pm : link
Daniel Jones throws a great deep ball. Wouldn't it be great to have a good hands catcher at the other end of those passes rather than stone hands Slayton? Also, having to respect his speed would instantly improve the rest of the offense. The safeties wouldn't be able to cheat up to stop Saquon. Also, drawing a corner and a safety deep would help open things up underneath for Wandale and Hodgins.
RE: Schoen  
k2tampa : 2/8/2023 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16027561 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and Daboll know WRs. BBI was knocking them for being high on the guy the Jets took.


BBi wasn't knocking them for being high on Wilson, who everyone in the NFL was high on. They were saying the Giants needed OL, edge and CB first.

I doubt it matters what anyone thinks of Smith-Njigba because he likely won't be available at 25. But at 6-1 and 200 pounds, running in the upper 4.4s, he is hardly just a slot guy. Addison is 6-0 175, Hyatt is 6-0 180. Rice is 6-0 200, Flowers is 5-9 180. There is only one guy in the top 10 receivers taller than him, Johnston at 6-4. I suspect Smith-Njigba will be better against press coverage on the outside than virtually all of those guys except Johnston (and his hands are much better than Johnston's).
Odell is 5’11  
Rudy5757 : 2/8/2023 1:21 pm : link
You would take that guy high in the draft. Talent is talent. The more talent you have the harder it is to defend. The coaches will worry how to use the guy. If he’s the best when we pick grab him. We need a whole WR corp. I’d look hard at the injuries though.
RE: I like JSN  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/8/2023 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16027557 Rave7 said:
Quote:
We need a WR who can separate or create space so Jones can throw it to, most of the time when DJ got sacked is when our WR couldn't separate or doesn't find a space in a zone defense.
I do have concerns with his injury bc we had a bad taste from Toney saga but as long as our medical people and Schoen and Daboll are ok with it, then I think he can be a great pick for the Giants at 25. We are not picking in the top 10 like last year so we shouldn't expect like Wilson type of WR but JSN seems good value of 25.
On the tangent of this issue, I was a little weary of Jalin Hyatt bc of his lack of route running but he can fly 4.2 speed and he can fly by a lot of SEC CB, I think he can be a good pick also. Kafka and Daboll are creative enough to isolate Hyatt and avoid jam from CB.


Agreed. Almost always take the superior route runner over the superior speed guy. It has been proven time and time in the NFL.

Njigba is an elite route runner. WRs don't normally get 1600yds in a season as a 2nd year guy by accident.
The passer rating when  
AG5686 : 2/8/2023 1:28 pm : link
the ball is thrown his way,jumps out at me as a real plus
RE: RE: RE: Slot receiver  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/8/2023 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16027573 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
In comment 16027555 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16027540 cosmicj said:


Quote:


This is 2023. Offenses run out of 3+ WR sets almost every play. Smith-Njigba would be on the field constantly.



He's a souped up version of NYG Steve Smith. Smith was a key contributor as a rookie. IMO his floor if healthy is Year 1 impact player out of the slot. You could do a lot worse at pick 25.



Remember Steve Smith played the X for us for most of 2009 and had 100+ catches, 1200 yards, and 7 touchdowns. I would take that from our first round pick. Might have been able to continue that production if he had not gotten hurt.


Remember that very well. He was basically our #1 after Plax shot himself. Wasn't a great deep threat but he could do just about everything else at an elite level.
was Hyatt a teammate of Wan Dale Robinson  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/8/2023 1:31 pm : link
?

Hyatt and Smith-Njigba -- both number 11 -- but Hyatt is definitely faster -- Smith-Njigba is a tougher grittier player
RE: I'd prefer Hyatt  
Rjanyg : 2/8/2023 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16027601 RomanWH said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones throws a great deep ball. Wouldn't it be great to have a good hands catcher at the other end of those passes rather than stone hands Slayton? Also, having to respect his speed would instantly improve the rest of the offense. The safeties wouldn't be able to cheat up to stop Saquon. Also, drawing a corner and a safety deep would help open things up underneath for Wandale and Hodgins.


I really like Hyatt. He will run well at the combine.
Olave and Wilson were excellent college receivers  
Andy in Halifax : 2/8/2023 1:49 pm : link
and both appear to be on the way to becoming excellent NFL receivers. JSN was better. Period. Both Wilson and Olave even acknowledged it.

Injuries are there though but its hard not to run to the podium if he's available with our pick.
JSN isn't big or small; he isn't fast or slow. He is a skilled wideout  
Ira : 2/8/2023 1:55 pm : link
who will get open, catch the ball and give you yards after the catch.
drafting a WR with hamstring history just begs repeating failure  
islander1 : 2/8/2023 2:02 pm : link
but I'll hope for the best if we draft him.


No point having a ferrari if it's always in the shop.
If there are no health concerns  
BigBlue7 : 2/8/2023 2:03 pm : link
You sprint to the podium and take him
Njigba-Utah game  
Frbuff : 2/8/2023 2:11 pm : link
Here is a link about the game Njigba had that has been referenced which I stated he faced a depleted Utah secondary that they had to use a running back who at times was covering Ngiba.

https://www.deseret.com/2022/1/1/22859415/utah-just-didnt-have-quite-enough-in-the-tank-in-classic-rose-bowl-vs-ohio-state?_amp=true
RE: Njigba-Utah game  
Frbuff : 2/8/2023 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16027650 Frbuff said:
Quote:
Here is a link about the game Njigba had that has been referenced which I stated he faced a depleted Utah secondary that they had to use a running back who at times was covering Ngiba.

https://www.deseret.com/2022/1/1/22859415/utah-just-didnt-have-quite-enough-in-the-tank-in-classic-rose-bowl-vs-ohio-state?_amp=true

https://www.deseret.com/2022/1/1/22859415/utah-just-didnt-have-quite-enough-in-the-tank-in-classic-rose-bowl-vs-ohio-state?_amp=true - ( New Window )
RE: Njigba-Utah game  
AG5686 : 2/8/2023 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16027650 Frbuff said:
Quote:
Here is a link about the game Njigba had that has been referenced which I stated he faced a depleted Utah secondary that they had to use a running back who at times was covering Ngiba.

https://www.deseret.com/2022/1/1/22859415/utah-just-didnt-have-quite-enough-in-the-tank-in-classic-rose-bowl-vs-ohio-state?_amp=true

you are correct sir...3 outta 4 corners down
a couple years ago  
Old Dirty : 2/8/2023 2:18 pm : link
during the 21 college season there was a college gameday interview with the 3 Ohio St WR's (Olave, Wilson, and Smith-Njigba). Near the end they were asked who's the best WR of the three, and they all said Smith-Njigba was on a different level.

link - ( New Window )
His talent is not the issue  
RCPhoenix : 2/8/2023 2:27 pm : link
Given our problems with injuries, the fact that he basically missed the last season due to a hamstring injury is a major red flag.
RE: His talent is not the issue  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/8/2023 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16027670 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Given our problems with injuries, the fact that he basically missed the last season due to a hamstring injury is a major red flag.


At pick 25 sometimes the gamble within reason is worth it for a top 5-10 talent.
RE: His talent is not the issue  
Brown_Hornet : 2/8/2023 2:53 pm : link
In comment 16027670 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Given our problems with injuries, the fact that he basically missed the last season due to a hamstring injury is a major red flag.
But, the Giants problems with injuries is/are unrelated to him.
I'm pretty sure they call Justin Jefferson a slot WR too  
90.Cal : 2/8/2023 2:56 pm : link
Jaxon Smith Nijba won't be available past 25 in my opinion but I would love to see him as a Giant. He reminds me of Devonta Smith a little bit.
RE: I'm pretty sure they call Justin Jefferson a slot WR too  
90.Cal : 2/8/2023 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16027691 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Jaxon Smith Nijba won't be available past 25 in my opinion but I would love to see him as a Giant. He reminds me of Devonta Smith a little bit.


Past 15*** and yeah pre draft I heard Justin Jeffersom was just a slot WR... said the same thing about Cooper Kupp too
from the eye test watching highlights  
Tom from LI : 2/8/2023 3:28 pm : link
he looks he plays slower than his 40 time would indicate.

Where others like Zay Flowers are shifty and seem faster in and out of their breaks.

Plus, the hamstring really concerns me.

Again what do I know?

what he's listed at  
BigBlueCane : 2/8/2023 3:31 pm : link
and what he actually measures in at, are 2 different things.
He's didn't play in the national championship  
JerrysKids : 2/8/2023 3:39 pm : link
even in spite of being healthy enough because he was making a "Business Decision" I pass so fucking hard on someone that would do that, period full stop. Let's not fall in love with the video game stats OK we need tough guys, we got our faces caved in by the Eagles. If he is available in round 2 I would grab him and guess what that might happen this guy hasn't played football for a long time.
RE: Frbuff  
Bill in UT : 2/8/2023 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16027563 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 16027559 Frbuff said:


Quote:


Firstly the Utah game he faced he was going versus defensive backs that included running backs due to rash of injuries at the time for Utah..
Additionally I m not taking a receiver who missed most of the year to recurring injury
Also his speed is average at best
Also heard that Mcshay said that even prior to injury plagued ur he was looked like a second-third round pick by some in the league
I think if healthy he’s a solid receiver who btw is only a Slot receiver
I’ll pass especially early in the draft


are you 100% certain about Utah's DBs being injured?


That's correct. The joke during the pregame was that Utah coaches were walking around the parking lot trying to find DBs to dress for the game. That said, my friend, who's a huge OSU fan, thought that JSN was the best receiver on the team last year, and that included Garrett, Olave and Harrison.
RE: RE: Slot receiver  
Joe Beckwith : 2/8/2023 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16027555 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16027540 cosmicj said:


Quote:


This is 2023. Offenses run out of 3+ WR sets almost every play. Smith-Njigba would be on the field constantly.



He's a souped up version of NYG Steve Smith. Smith was a key contributor as a rookie. IMO his floor if healthy is Year 1 impact player out of the slot. You could do a lot worse at pick 25.


If he is a Steve Smith +, I’d take him, minus the major injury.
RE: RE: Frbuff  
JerrysKids : 2/8/2023 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16027720 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16027563 AG5686 said:


Quote:


In comment 16027559 Frbuff said:


Quote:


Firstly the Utah game he faced he was going versus defensive backs that included running backs due to rash of injuries at the time for Utah..
Additionally I m not taking a receiver who missed most of the year to recurring injury
Also his speed is average at best
Also heard that Mcshay said that even prior to injury plagued ur he was looked like a second-third round pick by some in the league
I think if healthy he’s a solid receiver who btw is only a Slot receiver
I’ll pass especially early in the draft


are you 100% certain about Utah's DBs being injured?



That's correct. The joke during the pregame was that Utah coaches were walking around the parking lot trying to find DBs to dress for the game. That said, my friend, who's a huge OSU fan, thought that JSN was the best receiver on the team last year, and that included Garrett, Olave and Harrison.


My buddy lives in Ohio lifelong Buckeye fan told me JSN was a good player but Marvin Harrison Jr. was light years better.
He probably should be on the shortlist at WR in round 1  
AcesUp : 2/8/2023 3:48 pm : link
I'd be a little worried that he gets overdrafted ahead of us since there aren't those slam dunk studs at the position to push guys down but maybe the positional and injury concerns help him last to 26.

If you took some of Daboll's comments last offseason pertaining to our WR group at face, I don't think this staff will see him as slot-only at all.
He is the best YAC  
Sy'56 : 2/8/2023 3:51 pm : link
receiver in the draft. The fact that isn't mentioned when discussing is a crime.
No more friggin slot guys  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/8/2023 3:51 pm : link
It was too easy for Philly to laugh at our team and stop the short pass and crossing routes. We also have to expand the field vertically.
RE: He is the best YAC  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/8/2023 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16027732 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
receiver in the draft. The fact that isn't mentioned when discussing is a crime.


If he tests well at the combine and shows he's fully recovered from the injuries ...it's hard to see him make 25.

His 2021 Soph season is not too far removed from the type of season J'Marr had as a Sophomore himself a couple years back with Burrow.
They 100% need a deep threat  
AcesUp : 2/8/2023 3:56 pm : link
And probably a better one than Slayton but as of now there's 2 legitimate WRs on the roster unless you want to count Colin Johnson. They've got a whole depth chart to fill out. It's not going to stop with one guy this offseason.
JSN can play  
Breeze_94 : 2/8/2023 4:07 pm : link
You don’t put up 347 in the Rose Bowl on accident. And that was without Wilson/Olave taking away attention.

It was him- not the great Marvin Harrison Jr- who was the featured guy up until his injury.

There’s a lot of people saying he’s limited to the slot. I don’t think that’s true- certainly he played most of his snaps there, but he doesn’t have any limitation to his game preventing him from playing outside- at least that I can see.

He’s physical, good frame, agile, and excellent at creating separation. Does a really good job stacking defenders and playing the ball. Has excellent body control/footwork. Can make acrobatic catches. Has really good “late hands” while playing the ball over his shoulder.

I also think the notion that certain guys can only play slot is overrated. Sure there are some guys (Wan’Dale) who are outliers in terms of size/catch radius. But the Giants need guys who are good receivers- it doesn’t matter where they lineup or if they are “slot” “X” or “Z” prototypes. Especially in an offense like Dabolls that uses a ton of motion, bunch/stack formation, and schemes guys open with creative route concepts/natural picks.
RE: RE: RE: Frbuff  
Bill in UT : 2/8/2023 4:57 pm : link
In comment 16027727 JerrysKids said:
Quote:
In comment 16027720 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 16027563 AG5686 said:


Quote:


In comment 16027559 Frbuff said:


Quote:


Firstly the Utah game he faced he was going versus defensive backs that included running backs due to rash of injuries at the time for Utah..
Additionally I m not taking a receiver who missed most of the year to recurring injury
Also his speed is average at best
Also heard that Mcshay said that even prior to injury plagued ur he was looked like a second-third round pick by some in the league
I think if healthy he’s a solid receiver who btw is only a Slot receiver
I’ll pass especially early in the draft


are you 100% certain about Utah's DBs being injured?



That's correct. The joke during the pregame was that Utah coaches were walking around the parking lot trying to find DBs to dress for the game. That said, my friend, who's a huge OSU fan, thought that JSN was the best receiver on the team last year, and that included Garrett, Olave and Harrison.



My buddy lives in Ohio lifelong Buckeye fan told me JSN was a good player but Marvin Harrison Jr. was light years better.


Harrison came on at the end of the '21 season when he finally saw the field, and has really taken off this year. At this point in time, he may very well be the best of the lot, but, then again, JSN hardly played this year.
No to more bad hammies  
jeff57 : 2/8/2023 5:03 pm : link
..
I'm  
AcidTest : 2/8/2023 5:04 pm : link
not sure what people are watching sometimes. If he checks out medically, he'd be my likely pick at #25. But as others said, he's unlikely to make it to us.
i think we have this mindset that the slot guy receiver  
blueblood : 2/8/2023 5:17 pm : link
is short and quick and the outside guy is 6'3..

The reality IMO is that receivers need to be able to play multiple positions and run multiple routes..

Odell was not big.. 5'11 ish maybe 190 ish.. Stephon Diggs is about the same size..

Unfortunately, I think this will all be moot.  
Vin_Cuccs : 2/8/2023 5:38 pm : link
The kid is super talented, and has been since his freshman year at Ohio State. There’s this notion that he’s not ranked as highly as other wide receivers, but I’m guessing he’s gonna be a top 15–20 pick in the draft. Unfortunately, I don’t think you’ll be there number 25.
RE: Unfortunately, I think this will all be moot.  
Ira : 2/8/2023 5:54 pm : link
In comment 16027785 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
The kid is super talented, and has been since his freshman year at Ohio State. There’s this notion that he’s not ranked as highly as other wide receivers, but I’m guessing he’s gonna be a top 15–20 pick in the draft. Unfortunately, I don’t think you’ll be there number 25.


You're probably right. My guess is, if we go for a receiver, it'll be Hyatt.
NYG needs  
Sy'56 : 2/8/2023 6:12 pm : link
3 or 4 new targets for this passing game. Can't get them all in one shot.

But saying no to this kid simply because he isn't a deep threat is so short-sighted
RE: i think we have this mindset that the slot guy receiver  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/8/2023 6:16 pm : link
In comment 16027779 blueblood said:
Quote:
is short and quick and the outside guy is 6'3..

The reality IMO is that receivers need to be able to play multiple positions and run multiple routes..

Odell was not big.. 5'11 ish maybe 190 ish.. Stephon Diggs is about the same size..


A scout can easily spot 6'3". Not many noted OBJs otherworldly 6th gear.
Sy  
AG5686 : 2/8/2023 6:44 pm : link
It seems like you are saying if the draft falls the way it looks like it will,That he would be the BPA in a huge area of need..what if Addison drops to us?how about Michael Meyer?
you still taking JSN at 25?
RE: NYG needs  
section125 : 2/8/2023 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16027804 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
3 or 4 new targets for this passing game. Can't get them all in one shot.

But saying no to this kid simply because he isn't a deep threat is so short-sighted


It seems to me that Daboll/Kafka like the deep crossing routes causing confusion with the safeties.
RE: I'm  
RCPhoenix : 2/8/2023 7:09 pm : link
In comment 16027771 AcidTest said:
Quote:
not sure what people are watching sometimes. If he checks out medically, he'd be my likely pick at #25. But as others said, he's unlikely to make it to us.


My only concern about him is the medical issue. Clearly we'll see what happens at the combine.

On talent alone he's clearly a top WR, and I don't think there's much question he was the top WR on that team ahead of Olave and Wilson in 2021.
RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 2/8/2023 7:12 pm : link
In comment 16027828 AG5686 said:
Quote:
It seems like you are saying if the draft falls the way it looks like it will,That he would be the BPA in a huge area of need..what if Addison drops to us?how about Michael Meyer?
you still taking JSN at 25?


I have JSN above both, yes.
RE: RE: Sy  
AG5686 : 2/8/2023 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16027838 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16027828 AG5686 said:


Quote:


It seems like you are saying if the draft falls the way it looks like it will,That he would be the BPA in a huge area of need..what if Addison drops to us?how about Michael Meyer?
you still taking JSN at 25?



I have JSN above both, yes.

Ok you've sold me...JSN it is!!
Top 10 pick  
rasbutant : 2/8/2023 7:43 pm : link
So at 25….hell yes!!!
WR  
stretch234 : 2/8/2023 8:00 pm : link
The only guy I don’t want at 25 is Hyatt. To my untrained eye he screams John Ross

OSU WR are like LSU WR - they all produce in the NFL

If the medicals are ok and he doesn’t get actually measured like WanDale I am getting him if there

He would make the Giants better and that is the goal
RE: WR  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/8/2023 8:50 pm : link
In comment 16027882 stretch234 said:
Quote:
The only guy I don’t want at 25 is Hyatt. To my untrained eye he screams John Ross

OSU WR are like LSU WR - they all produce in the NFL

If the medicals are ok and he doesn’t get actually measured like WanDale I am getting him if there

He would make the Giants better and that is the goal


+1 on the John Ross comp. Let someone else get mesmerized by that blazing straightline speed .It happens every year and that prospect almost never turns out as a productive WR bc of his lack of route running ability.
RE: RE: WR  
Eman11 : 2/8/2023 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16027931 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16027882 stretch234 said:


Quote:


The only guy I don’t want at 25 is Hyatt. To my untrained eye he screams John Ross

OSU WR are like LSU WR - they all produce in the NFL

If the medicals are ok and he doesn’t get actually measured like WanDale I am getting him if there

He would make the Giants better and that is the goal



+1 on the John Ross comp. Let someone else get mesmerized by that blazing straightline speed .It happens every year and that prospect almost never turns out as a productive WR bc of his lack of route running ability.


I’m glad you guys said it about Hyatt, because it’s exactly how I feel as well. I think his UT teammate Tillman will be a much better pro, and wouldn’t mind seeing him in blue.
I don't want a WR with speed  
AG5686 : 2/8/2023 9:05 pm : link
Just for the sake of having speed..
My concern is we need to stretch the field vertically and perhaps that cannot be accomplished at #25...maybe we get someone in the 4th round or via FA
I am coming around to the idea that getting JSN at #25,while has some risk,would be a very good thing.
RE: RE: RE: WR  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/8/2023 9:21 pm : link
In comment 16027938 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16027931 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16027882 stretch234 said:


Quote:


The only guy I don’t want at 25 is Hyatt. To my untrained eye he screams John Ross

OSU WR are like LSU WR - they all produce in the NFL

If the medicals are ok and he doesn’t get actually measured like WanDale I am getting him if there

He would make the Giants better and that is the goal



+1 on the John Ross comp. Let someone else get mesmerized by that blazing straightline speed .It happens every year and that prospect almost never turns out as a productive WR bc of his lack of route running ability.



I’m glad you guys said it about Hyatt, because it’s exactly how I feel as well. I think his UT teammate Tillman will be a much better pro, and wouldn’t mind seeing him in blue.


Addison and Njigba are my top 2 bc elite route running almost always translates to the NFL. Still unsure on Johnston and Rashee Rice who could be my next two.
The guy doesn't have to be a blazer  
Simms11 : 2/8/2023 9:29 pm : link
to stretch the field....as long as he runs crisp sharp routes and can get open, he'll be just as valuable.
RE: The guy doesn't have to be a blazer  
AG5686 : 2/8/2023 9:35 pm : link
In comment 16027957 Simms11 said:
Quote:
to stretch the field....as long as he runs crisp sharp routes and can get open, he'll be just as valuable.

Good point...especially in Dabols offense
Also as Sy mentioned he has high YAK capabilities
I think nyg will have to trade up for him  
djm : 2/8/2023 9:40 pm : link
..
DJM  
AG5686 : 2/8/2023 9:45 pm : link
In comment 16027965 djm said:
Quote:
..

Especially if he shows out at pro days
But I am actually in favor of trading down if anything...
Try to get a late first and another 2nd for our 25
We can fill 2 holes that way
He’s not making it past 15  
90.Cal : 2/8/2023 10:05 pm : link
IMO
After Toney  
kelly : 2/8/2023 10:36 pm : link
Don't want players with a history of hamstring injuries.

Besides receivers won't help us in the trenches
Won't Be There  
GiantGrit : 2/8/2023 11:21 pm : link
Would love to have him. Giants really liked Jeudy and will most certainly like Addison and JSN. Speed is important but give me elite route running w/ YAC ability every day of the week. IMO Daboll wants guys who can line up all over with great route running, it totally opens up your offense.
I would rather use a Round 1 pick on a guy who had a broken leg last  
Ivan15 : 2/9/2023 9:02 am : link
Season than a guy who couldn’t stay on the field because of hamstring issues.
RE: Won't Be There  
Producer : 2/9/2023 9:09 am : link
In comment 16028063 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Would love to have him. Giants really liked Jeudy and will most certainly like Addison and JSN. Speed is important but give me elite route running w/ YAC ability every day of the week. IMO Daboll wants guys who can line up all over with great route running, it totally opens up your offense.


One of those top 3 WR will likely be there, QJ, Addy and JSN. Any of them would be good at #25. We can get a promising WR in round one.
RE: RE: Won't Be There  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/9/2023 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16028208 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16028063 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Would love to have him. Giants really liked Jeudy and will most certainly like Addison and JSN. Speed is important but give me elite route running w/ YAC ability every day of the week. IMO Daboll wants guys who can line up all over with great route running, it totally opens up your offense.



One of those top 3 WR will likely be there, QJ, Addy and JSN. Any of them would be good at #25. We can get a promising WR in round one.


Worry a bit about Johnstons hands and body catching and a little bit on the route running but LOVE Addy and Njigba
RE: RE: RE: Won't Be There  
Producer : 2/9/2023 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16028540 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16028208 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16028063 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Would love to have him. Giants really liked Jeudy and will most certainly like Addison and JSN. Speed is important but give me elite route running w/ YAC ability every day of the week. IMO Daboll wants guys who can line up all over with great route running, it totally opens up your offense.



One of those top 3 WR will likely be there, QJ, Addy and JSN. Any of them would be good at #25. We can get a promising WR in round one.



Worry a bit about Johnstons hands and body catching and a little bit on the route running but LOVE Addy and Njigba


If QJ posts a 4.4 at the combine people are going to freak out given his body frame. I'm sure you're right, there must be questions, otherwise he'd already be consensus number one. But the size / speed traits are rare.
What is all 3 of our targeted WRs are off the board at 25?  
AG5686 : 2/9/2023 5:30 pm : link
QJ, Addy and JSN????

RE: What is all 3 of our targeted WRs are off the board at 25?  
Brown_Hornet : 2/9/2023 5:35 pm : link
In comment 16029070 AG5686 said:
Quote:
QJ, Addy and JSN????
Who says that only have 3 on their RD1 radar?
RE: What is all 3 of our targeted WRs are off the board at 25?  
section125 : 2/9/2023 5:36 pm : link
In comment 16029070 AG5686 said:
Quote:
QJ, Addy and JSN????


Draft BPA which may be a CB or Torrence(?) the UF guard....?
RE: RE: What is all 3 of our targeted WRs are off the board at 25?  
AG5686 : 2/9/2023 5:36 pm : link
In comment 16029072 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 16029070 AG5686 said:


Quote:


QJ, Addy and JSN????


Who says that only have 3 on their RD1 radar?

Who else u like there?BH..
I like Rice...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/9/2023 5:39 pm : link
...but who knows. I didn't even know who Wandale was prior to our 2nd pick.
RE: I like Rice...  
AG5686 : 2/9/2023 6:07 pm : link
In comment 16029077 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...but who knows. I didn't even know who Wandale was prior to our 2nd pick.

Hahaha good point
I hope he can stay healthy
RE: RE: RE: RE: Won't Be There  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/9/2023 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16028662 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16028540 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16028208 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16028063 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Would love to have him. Giants really liked Jeudy and will most certainly like Addison and JSN. Speed is important but give me elite route running w/ YAC ability every day of the week. IMO Daboll wants guys who can line up all over with great route running, it totally opens up your offense.



One of those top 3 WR will likely be there, QJ, Addy and JSN. Any of them would be good at #25. We can get a promising WR in round one.



Worry a bit about Johnstons hands and body catching and a little bit on the route running but LOVE Addy and Njigba



If QJ posts a 4.4 at the combine people are going to freak out given his body frame. I'm sure you're right, there must be questions, otherwise he'd already be consensus number one. But the size / speed traits are rare.


Certainly not the end all be all but neither Jeremiah or Zirlein have QJ in round 1 in their mock.
QJ  
AG5686 : 2/9/2023 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16029112 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16028662 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16028540 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16028208 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16028063 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Would love to have him. Giants really liked Jeudy and will most certainly like Addison and JSN. Speed is important but give me elite route running w/ YAC ability every day of the week. IMO Daboll wants guys who can line up all over with great route running, it totally opens up your offense.



One of those top 3 WR will likely be there, QJ, Addy and JSN. Any of them would be good at #25. We can get a promising WR in round one.



Worry a bit about Johnstons hands and body catching and a little bit on the route running but LOVE Addy and Njigba



If QJ posts a 4.4 at the combine people are going to freak out given his body frame. I'm sure you're right, there must be questions, otherwise he'd already be consensus number one. But the size / speed traits are rare.



Certainly not the end all be all but neither Jeremiah or Zirlein have QJ in round 1 in their mock.

I have seen him come up 10 ten multiple times in mocks...and usually the first WR off the board
RE: QJ  
Producer : 2/9/2023 7:11 pm : link
In comment 16029117 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 16029112 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16028662 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16028540 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16028208 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16028063 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Would love to have him. Giants really liked Jeudy and will most certainly like Addison and JSN. Speed is important but give me elite route running w/ YAC ability every day of the week. IMO Daboll wants guys who can line up all over with great route running, it totally opens up your offense.



One of those top 3 WR will likely be there, QJ, Addy and JSN. Any of them would be good at #25. We can get a promising WR in round one.



Worry a bit about Johnstons hands and body catching and a little bit on the route running but LOVE Addy and Njigba



If QJ posts a 4.4 at the combine people are going to freak out given his body frame. I'm sure you're right, there must be questions, otherwise he'd already be consensus number one. But the size / speed traits are rare.



Certainly not the end all be all but neither Jeremiah or Zirlein have QJ in round 1 in their mock.


I have seen him come up 10 ten multiple times in mocks...and usually the first WR off the board


Yea.. I've seen similar. I think there is no doubt he goes somewhere in the 1st round.
RE: RE: What is all 3 of our targeted WRs are off the board at 25?  
Eman11 : 2/9/2023 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16029073 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16029070 AG5686 said:


Quote:


QJ, Addy and JSN????




Draft BPA which may be a CB or Torrence(?) the UF guard....?


Right there with ya on that section, as long as the CB isn’t Ringo from UGA. I know a lot are high on him but not me.

I’d have no problem with the UF guard and then I’d hope and pray Tillman the WR from Tenn is there in rd two. I think he’s got a true #1WR written all over him.
RE: RE: RE: What is all 3 of our targeted WRs are off the board at 25?  
AG5686 : 2/9/2023 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16029144 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16029073 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16029070 AG5686 said:


Quote:


QJ, Addy and JSN????




Draft BPA which may be a CB or Torrence(?) the UF guard....?



Right there with ya on that section, as long as the CB isn’t Ringo from UGA. I know a lot are high on him but not me.

I’d have no problem with the UF guard and then I’d hope and pray Tillman the WR from Tenn is there in rd two. I think he’s got a true #1WR written all over him.

I am high on Trenton Simpson he seems to be a plug and play ILB
