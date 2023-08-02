Jaxon Smith-Njigba

I wanted to address the Elephant in the room,

Our main dude Sy picked Jaxon in his most recent mock draft.

Since I have nothing to go on for the next few weeks or so,I thought I would bring the discussion to the BBI floor.

Perhaps Sy would care to chime in...

Here's what I know,the guy when healthy was unstoppable.

I watched the 2022 Rose Bowl,and was blown away at his talent.

347 Receiving yards in that game...let that sink in.

Against a pretty decent Utah team that could play D.

The QB rating when the ball is thrown his way,is off the charts.

My initial reaction when I saw Sy's pick was, dissatisfaction.

Mainly due to his missing of games this year due to injury,and more importantly,he doesn't really fit what I see as our main need at WR.

What say ye????