Jaxon Smith-Njigba

I wanted to address the Elephant in the room,
Our main dude Sy picked Jaxon in his most recent mock draft.
Since I have nothing to go on for the next few weeks or so,I thought I would bring the discussion to the BBI floor.
Perhaps Sy would care to chime in...
Here's what I know,the guy when healthy was unstoppable.
I watched the 2022 Rose Bowl,and was blown away at his talent.
347 Receiving yards in that game...let that sink in.
Against a pretty decent Utah team that could play D.
The QB rating when the ball is thrown his way,is off the charts.
My initial reaction when I saw Sy's pick was, dissatisfaction.
Mainly due to his missing of games this year due to injury,and more importantly,he doesn't really fit what I see as our main need at WR.
What say ye????
More receptions and yards than either Wilson or Olave who were Juniors and Seniors.
Reminds me a bit of JMarr who had that phenomenal sophomore season with Burrow.
I'm vetting the heck out of his physicals but if Im ok with them he's right there with Addy . He isn't some smurf who just cant handle big boy hits either. He isn't elite size but he is plenty strong and plays bigger than his height which is an ok 6'0.
Polished route runner and is a natural at finding weak spots in zones.
This kid could be able to impact day 1 at minumum like a #2 WR.
He probably doesn't get out of top 10 of he was healthy this year.
Most likely, we won't have to worry about whether to take him because IMO he's going to climb up the draft boards to the top 10 by April.
the only issue is if a slot receiver carries the value at 25 -- his speed and moves are very deceptive -- I'll be interested to see what his speed times at at the Combine
but there is no doubt this kid can make some plays, and he can take over a game
Excellent thinking by Sy taking him in a mock.
He's a souped up version of NYG Steve Smith. Smith was a key contributor as a rookie. IMO his floor if healthy is Year 1 impact player out of the slot. You could do a lot worse at pick 25.
I do have concerns with his injury bc we had a bad taste from Toney saga but as long as our medical people and Schoen and Daboll are ok with it, then I think he can be a great pick for the Giants at 25. We are not picking in the top 10 like last year so we shouldn't expect like Wilson type of WR but JSN seems good value of 25.
On the tangent of this issue, I was a little weary of Jalin Hyatt bc of his lack of route running but he can fly 4.2 speed and he can fly by a lot of SEC CB, I think he can be a good pick also. Kafka and Daboll are creative enough to isolate Hyatt and avoid jam from CB.
Additionally I m not taking a receiver who missed most of the year to recurring injury
Also his speed is average at best
Also heard that Mcshay said that even prior to injury plagued ur he was looked like a second-third round pick by some in the league
I think if healthy he’s a solid receiver who btw is only a Slot receiver
I’ll pass especially early in the draft
are you 100% certain about Utah's DBs being injured?
Quote:
This is 2023. Offenses run out of 3+ WR sets almost every play. Smith-Njigba would be on the field constantly.
He's a souped up version of NYG Steve Smith. Smith was a key contributor as a rookie. IMO his floor if healthy is Year 1 impact player out of the slot. You could do a lot worse at pick 25.
Remember Steve Smith played the X for us for most of 2009 and had 100+ catches, 1200 yards, and 7 touchdowns. I would take that from our first round pick. Might have been able to continue that production if he had not gotten hurt.
We already wasted a pick on a smurf who has no catch radius and is going to have to play the slot. Stupid pick considering total lack of a core foundation group at WR, but what is done is done.
Complementing our current group would be ability to get open without the ball, long speed requiring respect, and no history of focus drops.
That is not slot WR size.
Kid is special. Take him at 25 and move on.
BBi wasn't knocking them for being high on Wilson, who everyone in the NFL was high on. They were saying the Giants needed OL, edge and CB first.
I doubt it matters what anyone thinks of Smith-Njigba because he likely won't be available at 25. But at 6-1 and 200 pounds, running in the upper 4.4s, he is hardly just a slot guy. Addison is 6-0 175, Hyatt is 6-0 180. Rice is 6-0 200, Flowers is 5-9 180. There is only one guy in the top 10 receivers taller than him, Johnston at 6-4. I suspect Smith-Njigba will be better against press coverage on the outside than virtually all of those guys except Johnston (and his hands are much better than Johnston's).
I do have concerns with his injury bc we had a bad taste from Toney saga but as long as our medical people and Schoen and Daboll are ok with it, then I think he can be a great pick for the Giants at 25. We are not picking in the top 10 like last year so we shouldn't expect like Wilson type of WR but JSN seems good value of 25.
On the tangent of this issue, I was a little weary of Jalin Hyatt bc of his lack of route running but he can fly 4.2 speed and he can fly by a lot of SEC CB, I think he can be a good pick also. Kafka and Daboll are creative enough to isolate Hyatt and avoid jam from CB.
Agreed. Almost always take the superior route runner over the superior speed guy. It has been proven time and time in the NFL.
Njigba is an elite route runner. WRs don't normally get 1600yds in a season as a 2nd year guy by accident.
Quote:
In comment 16027540 cosmicj said:
Quote:
This is 2023. Offenses run out of 3+ WR sets almost every play. Smith-Njigba would be on the field constantly.
He's a souped up version of NYG Steve Smith. Smith was a key contributor as a rookie. IMO his floor if healthy is Year 1 impact player out of the slot. You could do a lot worse at pick 25.
Remember Steve Smith played the X for us for most of 2009 and had 100+ catches, 1200 yards, and 7 touchdowns. I would take that from our first round pick. Might have been able to continue that production if he had not gotten hurt.
Remember that very well. He was basically our #1 after Plax shot himself. Wasn't a great deep threat but he could do just about everything else at an elite level.
Hyatt and Smith-Njigba -- both number 11 -- but Hyatt is definitely faster -- Smith-Njigba is a tougher grittier player
I really like Hyatt. He will run well at the combine.
Injuries are there though but its hard not to run to the podium if he's available with our pick.
No point having a ferrari if it's always in the shop.
https://www.deseret.com/2022/1/1/22859415/utah-just-didnt-have-quite-enough-in-the-tank-in-classic-rose-bowl-vs-ohio-state?_amp=true
you are correct sir...3 outta 4 corners down
At pick 25 sometimes the gamble within reason is worth it for a top 5-10 talent.
Past 15*** and yeah pre draft I heard Justin Jeffersom was just a slot WR... said the same thing about Cooper Kupp too
Where others like Zay Flowers are shifty and seem faster in and out of their breaks.
Plus, the hamstring really concerns me.
Again what do I know?
Quote:
Firstly the Utah game he faced he was going versus defensive backs that included running backs due to rash of injuries at the time for Utah..
Additionally I m not taking a receiver who missed most of the year to recurring injury
Also his speed is average at best
Also heard that Mcshay said that even prior to injury plagued ur he was looked like a second-third round pick by some in the league
I think if healthy he’s a solid receiver who btw is only a Slot receiver
I’ll pass especially early in the draft
are you 100% certain about Utah's DBs being injured?
That's correct. The joke during the pregame was that Utah coaches were walking around the parking lot trying to find DBs to dress for the game. That said, my friend, who's a huge OSU fan, thought that JSN was the best receiver on the team last year, and that included Garrett, Olave and Harrison.
Quote:
This is 2023. Offenses run out of 3+ WR sets almost every play. Smith-Njigba would be on the field constantly.
He's a souped up version of NYG Steve Smith. Smith was a key contributor as a rookie. IMO his floor if healthy is Year 1 impact player out of the slot. You could do a lot worse at pick 25.
If he is a Steve Smith +, I’d take him, minus the major injury.
Quote:
My buddy lives in Ohio lifelong Buckeye fan told me JSN was a good player but Marvin Harrison Jr. was light years better.
If you took some of Daboll's comments last offseason pertaining to our WR group at face, I don't think this staff will see him as slot-only at all.
If he tests well at the combine and shows he's fully recovered from the injuries ...it's hard to see him make 25.
His 2021 Soph season is not too far removed from the type of season J'Marr had as a Sophomore himself a couple years back with Burrow.
It was him- not the great Marvin Harrison Jr- who was the featured guy up until his injury.
There’s a lot of people saying he’s limited to the slot. I don’t think that’s true- certainly he played most of his snaps there, but he doesn’t have any limitation to his game preventing him from playing outside- at least that I can see.
He’s physical, good frame, agile, and excellent at creating separation. Does a really good job stacking defenders and playing the ball. Has excellent body control/footwork. Can make acrobatic catches. Has really good “late hands” while playing the ball over his shoulder.
I also think the notion that certain guys can only play slot is overrated. Sure there are some guys (Wan’Dale) who are outliers in terms of size/catch radius. But the Giants need guys who are good receivers- it doesn’t matter where they lineup or if they are “slot” “X” or “Z” prototypes. Especially in an offense like Dabolls that uses a ton of motion, bunch/stack formation, and schemes guys open with creative route concepts/natural picks.
Quote:
My buddy lives in Ohio lifelong Buckeye fan told me JSN was a good player but Marvin Harrison Jr. was light years better.
Harrison came on at the end of the '21 season when he finally saw the field, and has really taken off this year. At this point in time, he may very well be the best of the lot, but, then again, JSN hardly played this year.
The reality IMO is that receivers need to be able to play multiple positions and run multiple routes..
Odell was not big.. 5'11 ish maybe 190 ish.. Stephon Diggs is about the same size..
You're probably right. My guess is, if we go for a receiver, it'll be Hyatt.
But saying no to this kid simply because he isn't a deep threat is so short-sighted
The reality IMO is that receivers need to be able to play multiple positions and run multiple routes..
Odell was not big.. 5'11 ish maybe 190 ish.. Stephon Diggs is about the same size..
A scout can easily spot 6'3". Not many noted OBJs otherworldly 6th gear.
you still taking JSN at 25?
But saying no to this kid simply because he isn't a deep threat is so short-sighted
It seems to me that Daboll/Kafka like the deep crossing routes causing confusion with the safeties.
My only concern about him is the medical issue. Clearly we'll see what happens at the combine.
On talent alone he's clearly a top WR, and I don't think there's much question he was the top WR on that team ahead of Olave and Wilson in 2021.
you still taking JSN at 25?
I have JSN above both, yes.
Quote:
It seems like you are saying if the draft falls the way it looks like it will,That he would be the BPA in a huge area of need..what if Addison drops to us?how about Michael Meyer?
you still taking JSN at 25?
I have JSN above both, yes.
Ok you've sold me...JSN it is!!
OSU WR are like LSU WR - they all produce in the NFL
If the medicals are ok and he doesn’t get actually measured like WanDale I am getting him if there
He would make the Giants better and that is the goal
OSU WR are like LSU WR - they all produce in the NFL
If the medicals are ok and he doesn’t get actually measured like WanDale I am getting him if there
He would make the Giants better and that is the goal
+1 on the John Ross comp. Let someone else get mesmerized by that blazing straightline speed .It happens every year and that prospect almost never turns out as a productive WR bc of his lack of route running ability.
Quote:
The only guy I don’t want at 25 is Hyatt. To my untrained eye he screams John Ross
OSU WR are like LSU WR - they all produce in the NFL
If the medicals are ok and he doesn’t get actually measured like WanDale I am getting him if there
He would make the Giants better and that is the goal
+1 on the John Ross comp. Let someone else get mesmerized by that blazing straightline speed .It happens every year and that prospect almost never turns out as a productive WR bc of his lack of route running ability.
I’m glad you guys said it about Hyatt, because it’s exactly how I feel as well. I think his UT teammate Tillman will be a much better pro, and wouldn’t mind seeing him in blue.
My concern is we need to stretch the field vertically and perhaps that cannot be accomplished at #25...maybe we get someone in the 4th round or via FA
I am coming around to the idea that getting JSN at #25,while has some risk,would be a very good thing.
Quote:
In comment 16027882 stretch234 said:
Quote:
The only guy I don’t want at 25 is Hyatt. To my untrained eye he screams John Ross
OSU WR are like LSU WR - they all produce in the NFL
If the medicals are ok and he doesn’t get actually measured like WanDale I am getting him if there
He would make the Giants better and that is the goal
+1 on the John Ross comp. Let someone else get mesmerized by that blazing straightline speed .It happens every year and that prospect almost never turns out as a productive WR bc of his lack of route running ability.
I’m glad you guys said it about Hyatt, because it’s exactly how I feel as well. I think his UT teammate Tillman will be a much better pro, and wouldn’t mind seeing him in blue.
Addison and Njigba are my top 2 bc elite route running almost always translates to the NFL. Still unsure on Johnston and Rashee Rice who could be my next two.
Good point...especially in Dabols offense
Also as Sy mentioned he has high YAK capabilities
Especially if he shows out at pro days
But I am actually in favor of trading down if anything...
Try to get a late first and another 2nd for our 25
We can fill 2 holes that way
Besides receivers won't help us in the trenches
One of those top 3 WR will likely be there, QJ, Addy and JSN. Any of them would be good at #25. We can get a promising WR in round one.
Quote:
Would love to have him. Giants really liked Jeudy and will most certainly like Addison and JSN. Speed is important but give me elite route running w/ YAC ability every day of the week. IMO Daboll wants guys who can line up all over with great route running, it totally opens up your offense.
One of those top 3 WR will likely be there, QJ, Addy and JSN. Any of them would be good at #25. We can get a promising WR in round one.
Worry a bit about Johnstons hands and body catching and a little bit on the route running but LOVE Addy and Njigba
Quote:
In comment 16028063 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Would love to have him. Giants really liked Jeudy and will most certainly like Addison and JSN. Speed is important but give me elite route running w/ YAC ability every day of the week. IMO Daboll wants guys who can line up all over with great route running, it totally opens up your offense.
One of those top 3 WR will likely be there, QJ, Addy and JSN. Any of them would be good at #25. We can get a promising WR in round one.
Worry a bit about Johnstons hands and body catching and a little bit on the route running but LOVE Addy and Njigba
If QJ posts a 4.4 at the combine people are going to freak out given his body frame. I'm sure you're right, there must be questions, otherwise he'd already be consensus number one. But the size / speed traits are rare.
Draft BPA which may be a CB or Torrence(?) the UF guard....?
Quote:
QJ, Addy and JSN????
Who says that only have 3 on their RD1 radar?
Who else u like there?BH..
Hahaha good point
I hope he can stay healthy
Quote:
Certainly not the end all be all but neither Jeremiah or Zirlein have QJ in round 1 in their mock.
Quote:
I have seen him come up 10 ten multiple times in mocks...and usually the first WR off the board
Quote:
Yea.. I've seen similar. I think there is no doubt he goes somewhere in the 1st round.
Quote:
QJ, Addy and JSN????
Draft BPA which may be a CB or Torrence(?) the UF guard....?
Right there with ya on that section, as long as the CB isn’t Ringo from UGA. I know a lot are high on him but not me.
I’d have no problem with the UF guard and then I’d hope and pray Tillman the WR from Tenn is there in rd two. I think he’s got a true #1WR written all over him.
Quote:
I am high on Trenton Simpson he seems to be a plug and play ILB