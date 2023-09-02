for display only
2022 Draft knowing what we know now on Neal

Rudy5757 : 2/9/2023 9:10 am
Do you think if Schoen could go back in time for 30 seconds and make a different pick at #7 he would do it?

So instead of Neal we draft Garrett Wilson. Or perhaps someone else?

Or do you still think the Giants would draft Neal because they see the ability in practice?

I would definitely switch to Wilson, I hope the light goes on for Neal but looking at him through the course of the season I didnt see improvement. I know we went through this with Thomas but Im seeing a lot more issues with Neal than Thomas.

Wilson was fantastic and imagine getting production like that for 4 more years. And Im still wondering if Neal can be an avg RT or will he be moved to G after next season.

I wanted Neal, I was ecstatic we got him at 7. I cant say the Giants made a bad pick because all signs pointed to a great player but I dont understand why our rookie OL come in and struggle so much where other teams are getting production from guys much later in the draft.

Just want to hear your thoughts on what the Giants may be thinking about Neal internally? Do you think they feel good about his future or are they raising concerns internally? Im pretty confident he gets another year at RT.
Stay with  
section125 : 2/9/2023 9:11 am : link
Neal.
I wanted Garrett Wilson  
Producer : 2/9/2023 9:13 am : link
instead of KT though. In hindsight I'd consider him instead of Neal. But I'm not done with Neal. Year 2 is critical. I still think he can emerge as a good player. But Wilson gives off elite vibes.
It's too early to tell just yet.  
Tom in NY : 2/9/2023 9:14 am : link
Quality Olinemen, specifically Tackles, are highly valuable.
Keep in mind, while we would like to have seen improvement in the 2nd half of the season, Neal injured his knee and gutted it out the rest of the year (without making excuses for his own play).

He has a lot of work to do this offseason, but is known to have a good work ethic and certainly has the athletic ability to improve.
People were crying about the Thomas pick as well after year 1  
eli4life : 2/9/2023 9:14 am : link
Neal will be fine a good receiver is easier to find than a good tackle.
Wasn't this sort of like Thomas's rookie year?  
Jan in DC : 2/9/2023 9:17 am : link
And there was one pundit who said "He'll be fine, he'll get with a OL program in the offseason and he'll put it together".

I sorta think that's what'll happen with Neal. The offseason before these guys get drafted is all about "winning" the combine. They work with these guys to get better at these tests that will make them more draftable, not better football players.

I think Neal will put it together.
I would venture to guess internally the Giants  
Chris684 : 2/9/2023 9:17 am : link
are much more comfortable with Neal than collective BBI. He’s a prospect who we knew would take some time in development, at least as a pass blocker (very few tackles don’t need time in that department these days). He was also switching positions, again, and on top of that missed the middle part of his season with a knee injury.

Switching Neal out for Garrett Wilson is going to look great in hindsight right now after 1 season, but I suspect the Neal pick will only look better and better as the years pass.
To say I’m concerned about Neal  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/9/2023 9:19 am : link
Is a huge understatement. Andrew Thomas improved tenfold his rookie season, from beginning to end. I did not see that improvement in Neal. I hope Neal takes a huge step next season, but I’m doubtful.
Neal has a lot to improve upon  
robbieballs2003 : 2/9/2023 9:21 am : link
But I'm fine with this. I really wanted Gardner.
RE: To say I’m concerned about Neal  
Angel Eyes : 2/9/2023 9:22 am : link
In comment 16028225 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is a huge understatement. Andrew Thomas improved tenfold his rookie season, from beginning to end. I did not see that improvement in Neal. I hope Neal takes a huge step next season, but I’m doubtful.

And with Lemieux, who was known to be below-average at pass protection, beside him to boot.

Speaking of which, how did Thomas improve blocking on his own?
I remember  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/9/2023 9:25 am : link
being in an incredibly small minority on BBI who said it would be OK for the Giants not to draft an OL with one of their first two picks. The vast majority of people who argued against me said that would be a disaster, that if Neal was there, it would be borderline criminal to pass on him.

I wish fans would remember stuff like this instead of making the same definitive claims in the next draft.
I have no problem  
Crazed Dogs : 2/9/2023 9:28 am : link
with the pick. Let's see if his pass blocking improves this year.
I really like Neal  
English Alaister : 2/9/2023 9:28 am : link
And expect he fixes his game but you would be mad not to take Wilson in the hypothetical.

That being said if your aunt had a dick she'd be your uncle. Neal is our guy and he was a hell of a run blocker. If the pass blocking catches up then we're in business.
I’m sticking with Neal.  
Joe Beckwith : 2/9/2023 9:31 am : link
.
RE: RE: To say I’m concerned about Neal  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/9/2023 9:33 am : link
In comment 16028232 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 16028225 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Is a huge understatement. Andrew Thomas improved tenfold his rookie season, from beginning to end. I did not see that improvement in Neal. I hope Neal takes a huge step next season, but I’m doubtful.


And with Lemieux, who was known to be below-average at pass protection, beside him to boot.

Speaking of which, how did Thomas improve blocking on his own?



Thomas had issues with his sets as a rookie, where he was getting beat to the inside a ton. Once Sale was fired, he went back to the technique that made him successful at Georgia. He started cheating to the inside, and use his athleticism to get to rushers attacking his outside shoulder. By his second year his technique was a ton better and he didn’t need to cheat to the inside.

The issue I see with Neal is that he doesn’t have enough quickness to protect his outside shoulder. He gets beat a ton by speedy edge rushers that beat him on the outside. Hopefully he can improve on that because he can be dominant if he does.
And then if Neal was succeeding w/ another team  
AGK_GiantsFan : 2/9/2023 9:34 am : link
Everybody would be complaining that we didn't draft Neal.
I do recall that Eric.  
Optimus-NY : 2/9/2023 9:35 am : link
No matter what, Year #2 is critical in Neal's development. OL Coach Johnson will have a lot of tape for him to watch and pointers for him so he can work on his technique. Neal also needs to heal up. He's got some things going for him: he's tough---mentally as well as physically, he loves the game, and he's a competitor. What Neal does between March and August will be critical with respect to his overall evaluation going forward. I love his raw power, but wonder about his balance out there on the edge. The Giants also need to continue adding to their OL pipeline. Those guys need constant competition to stay sharp.
What do we know about Neal  
joeinpa : 2/9/2023 9:35 am : link
Right now that warrants this question?

Guy is an incredible talent at a very key position. Fortunately Schoen doesn’t share yours and other’s impatience
I'd still take Neal (& Thibs).  
mittenedman : 2/9/2023 9:36 am : link
Neal is a really proud guy who lives and breathes football. I have a feeling he was embarrassed this year, and is going to come back as the most improved player on the team.

I want Lane Johnson-type play from this guy. He can do it.
If my memory is correct  
OBJRoyal : 2/9/2023 9:38 am : link
There were a few people who were all in on Wilson with one of the two picks.

Wilson looks like a stud in the making for sure. Not saying Neal won’t be though
Certainly have not given up on Neal.  
mfjmfj : 2/9/2023 9:40 am : link
He has great athleticism and works hard. His primary problem is foot technique and weight placement. He crosses his feet rather than hop stepping way too often. Probably got away with it college but it puts him on his ass all the time in the pros. The other problem, and maybe a symptom of the same problem, is that he get his weight to far forward - again mostly about body positioning. I hope the lack of improvement was the injury. If he does not improve on this, he can't play tackle. May still be able to play guard, where these issues (especially the former) are less critical.
RE: Wasn't this sort of like Thomas's rookie year?  
KDavies : 2/9/2023 9:40 am : link
In comment 16028222 Jan in DC said:
Quote:
And there was one pundit who said "He'll be fine, he'll get with a OL program in the offseason and he'll put it together".

I sorta think that's what'll happen with Neal. The offseason before these guys get drafted is all about "winning" the combine. They work with these guys to get better at these tests that will make them more draftable, not better football players.

I think Neal will put it together.


This. It's like Andrew Thomas all over again.

Can't really answer the question on who will be better for the Giants going forward, as you can't judge an NFL player based solely on their rookie years. Those who do later look like overreactive fools.
Hopefully the staff  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/9/2023 9:41 am : link
feels good he will take a big step in a positive direction next year. They need more quality OL so let's see who they draft or bring in via FA.

If he falters again it would be wise to have someone who can step in imv. Rather not wait till year 3 to make this decision if necessary.
I still would have taken Neal...but draft Pickens in the 2nd  
George from PA : 2/9/2023 9:43 am : link
.
I think Neal is going to work out just fine  
Rjanyg : 2/9/2023 9:46 am : link
He switched positions, he was injured, and started right away. You have to expect some struggles in his first year. The speed rushers were the ones that gave him the hardest time.

What I suggest is watch his run blocking. He was dominant at times. Take the good with the bad in his rookie year and expect improvement from a huge man who loves the game, has a great attitude and work ethic.

Thomas turned out pretty good after an up and down rookie season.
I think its irrelevant now but the better question is  
90.Cal : 2/9/2023 9:46 am : link
Do we pass on a highly graded RT (like say Dawand Jones) simply because we drafted Neal a year ago...

Imagine this OL... Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, 2nd round Center Mark Glowinski, Dawand Jones.
Neal had a rookie season  
JonC : 2/9/2023 9:50 am : link
as expected including issues with speed rushers, and maintaining his footwork and technique. He's got the tools to succeed, it's mainly about gaining the reps and experience and putting it together inside his head.

I was fine with the Neal pick at #7, he was top 5 on my board. Pickens in the second round was the pick I would've made, I think Schoen got too cute there trying to ensure he got Robinson. You can't afford to shrink the value of second round picks in the NFL, and Pickens looks like a legit #1 as I projected.
I wanted Neal with that pick,  
Section331 : 2/9/2023 9:54 am : link
I thought he was the surest thing of the OT’s available. I’m certainly not giving up on him, by all accounts, he’s smart and works hard so I think he’ll figure it out. Worst case scenario, you slide him inside, where he would be a monster.

Cross would be the obvious other pick. I know a lot of BBI was down on him because he was seen as more of a finesse OT, but I thought he’d be a good pro. Seeing Wilson on the Jets though, he would have changed this offense.
I still like the Neal pick  
Rick in Dallas : 2/9/2023 9:57 am : link
Let’s see how he goes his second year at RT
Not giving up on Neal as I love his mental approach and toughness
Remember Jerry Jones  
Coopcomic : 2/9/2023 10:00 am : link
For what it's worth - he had Thibs and Neal as the Cowboys top 2 guys. Wilson might be a great player, but it's also worth noting that he had a lot to say to the media it seems about Wilson. Maybe that's correct - but players who bash teammates via the media tend to not work out so great.
Rudy5757, what exactly is it that you know now on Neal  
ThomasG : 2/9/2023 10:07 am : link
that you didn't know before the Giants drafted him?
If You’re Going Back in Time  
Samiam : 2/9/2023 10:11 am : link
If you do that, you don’t win a meaningless game at the end of the year and get to draft Sauce Gardner. Then, possibly (probably?) get Thibs at 7 and we’d have the makings of a 1st class defense with the ascent of Dexter. I’m guessing a RT would,have been available in round 2 who would have produced as well as Neal or just rely on Tye Philips who would do the same.
make it stop please. Neal will be fine. He was coming on before he got  
Victor in CT : 2/9/2023 10:19 am : link
hurt. I'm not worried about him at all.
Two thoughts:  
Vin_Cuccs : 2/9/2023 10:20 am : link
1. It takes linemen MUCH longer to develop than WR's.
2. Quality WR's can be found outside of the 1st round...not so much with OT's.

RE: If You’re Going Back in Time  
ThomasG : 2/9/2023 10:22 am : link
In comment 16028308 Samiam said:
Quote:
If you do that, you don’t win a meaningless game at the end of the year and get to draft Sauce Gardner. Then, possibly (probably?) get Thibs at 7 and we’d have the makings of a 1st class defense with the ascent of Dexter. I’m guessing a RT would,have been available in round 2 who would have produced as well as Neal or just rely on Tye Philips who would do the same.


The Giants lost their last 6 games of the year in 2021.

With that said, Sauce Gardner and an OT would have been the best outcome if the draft fell their way.
I think the Neal pick was a great pick  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/9/2023 10:45 am : link
and that he will pay dividends for the Giants for years to come. The Giants really did need to do something about their Oline, after years of mismanagement and bungling. Neal was a premium pick. Eventually you are all going to embrace him. He will grow into the player he was forecast to be and be a difference maker on this team.
Not every high first round picks becomes a star  
kelly : 2/9/2023 10:47 am : link
Neal belongs at guard but that would be an admission he was drafted too high.

Now some want to pick an oil with our first pick. I say draft someone in first three rounds that can play tackle or guard and let Neal and the pick battle it out for who plays where.

Neal needs competition. He showed no improvement. Given where he was drafted he should have shown improvement. I think he is limited physically not mentally.
Go back and read Sy's scouting report on him  
Mattman : 2/9/2023 10:48 am : link
He needs time to settle in the position and correct some the issues he had with oversetting and losing balance, which are correctable. He has the size, athleticism and mental makeup to fix them. Give him some time.
Neal was the right pick  
BillT : 2/9/2023 10:56 am : link
Because rebuilding the OL was the #1 priority for Schoen last year. I think 6 FA and 3 draft choices. You have to have a plan to build a roster. You have to stick with that plan. You can’t second guess yourself.
Neal and Sauce  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/9/2023 11:03 am : link
were my top two players that were likely to fall to us (leaving out Hutch). Definitely would pick someone else if I had a time machine. A 5th and 7th should definitely have produced more dividends and promise.
My draft notes confirm what I wanted  
John In CO : 2/9/2023 11:08 am : link
Pick 7: Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave
Round 2 selection: RT - If Abraham Lucas is available, thats my guy. If not, then the 400 lb monster from MN -Faalele.

My reasoning for this was that those two guys were TRUE RIGHT TACKLES. Neal was not. Neal went from G to RT to LT. We needed a RT. Period. Versatility is nice. I prefer a specialist. I think Lucas had a pretty decent year, no clue about Faalele. But I know this: neither one was the bottom ranked RT in the league. Neal has that spot covered.
I'm still optimistic  
Blue92 : 2/9/2023 11:10 am : link
that Neal can become a good player but I have to say Wilson looks incredible. If I had known that Jones would have become this effective at running the ball, I would have leaned more toward GW.

Had NYG taken Wilson, it would have been similar to the Bengals taking Jamarr Chase over Sewell, which is working out for them.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2023 11:12 am : link
"knowing what we know now on Neal"....well, we don't even know much considering he has played 1 year.

I'd caution against saying Wilson will be a yearly pro bowler and Neal will be average. This player vs that player is sort of pointless after 1 year, unless it is just so obvious that a player sucks or needs a TON of work.

You need 2-3 years before fully knowing how a draft pick is going to pan out. Neal had some good games, had some bad games. Needs to improve. This is not unlike most rookie OTs. You could argue Thomas actually had a worse year as a rookie and struggled for part of year 2 as well.
....  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2023 11:14 am : link
NYG needs to draft based on overall projection at the position and not on need.

They viewed Neal as a stud tackle for years to come. Nothing that he's done so far should change that projection.

They also viewed Wilson fairly high, but likely considered Neal's ceiling to be quite high for the position. And considering the WR class in 2023, I can see why they didn't take Wilson.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2023 11:15 am : link
for instance, Sy said on Andrew Thomas coming out that when "everything is working, Thomas is clearly the best."

I believe he had similar notions around Neal.
I'd stick with Neal  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 2/9/2023 11:19 am : link
Wilson and Olave had nice rookie WR seasons but neither blew me away enough where I'd change my mind on Neal.

Just gotta hope the big fella gets better, I still have confidence in him.
RE: I'd stick with Neal  
Producer : 2/9/2023 11:21 am : link
In comment 16028406 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
Wilson and Olave had nice rookie WR seasons but neither blew me away enough where I'd change my mind on Neal.

Just gotta hope the big fella gets better, I still have confidence in him.


Wilson's 2022 tape is amazing. He has top 5 ability.
RE: RE: I'd stick with Neal  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 2/9/2023 11:24 am : link
In comment 16028407 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16028406 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:


Quote:


Wilson and Olave had nice rookie WR seasons but neither blew me away enough where I'd change my mind on Neal.

Just gotta hope the big fella gets better, I still have confidence in him.



Wilson's 2022 tape is amazing. He has top 5 ability.


Yea I kind of felt weird about saying Wilson didn't blow me away. I'm still high on him and was imrpessed by his rookie year, he would've definitely helped more than Neal this year. But I'd still keep Neal as his athletic traits are extremely rare and it's worth the gamble imo.
RE: I remember  
Jay on the Island : 2/9/2023 11:31 am : link
In comment 16028236 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
being in an incredibly small minority on BBI who said it would be OK for the Giants not to draft an OL with one of their first two picks. The vast majority of people who argued against me said that would be a disaster, that if Neal was there, it would be borderline criminal to pass on him.

I wish fans would remember stuff like this instead of making the same definitive claims in the next draft.

They never learn.
Neal has further to go  
Dave on the UWS : 2/9/2023 11:56 am : link
than Thomas did after his rookie year, but he can still get there. He has the athletic ability, WORK ETHIC, and desire to be great, that usually translates.
He has a lot of technique issues to clean up and improve upon. I'm expecting a BIG leap year 2.
I have not lost trust in Schoen  
US1 Giants : 2/9/2023 12:02 pm : link
Don't believe he was wrong about Neal. Schoen was a rookie and missed time to injury. Was switching from LT to RT too. Neal will be better next season.
Nobody wanted Neal to be a Giant more than me  
JerseyCityJoe : 2/9/2023 12:02 pm : link
I wanted him to be our first pick. I thought it was glorious to get Thibs and Neal. Now I'm not so sure. He was just awful the whole year. People who say he was improving before his injury are deluding themselves. He stunk before and after.

Now he may come back next year a new man. I think their is a good chance he will. However if there is not a marked improvement in his game we have a problem.
RE: Neal had a rookie season  
Optimus-NY : 2/9/2023 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16028278 JonC said:
Quote:
as expected including issues with speed rushers, and maintaining his footwork and technique. He's got the tools to succeed, it's mainly about gaining the reps and experience and putting it together inside his head.

I was fine with the Neal pick at #7, he was top 5 on my board. Pickens in the second round was the pick I would've made, I think Schoen got too cute there trying to ensure he got Robinson. You can't afford to shrink the value of second round picks in the NFL, and Pickens looks like a legit #1 as I projected.


Good post JonC. Pickens isn't without his own issues, but you're spot on. I agree. Wilson is indeed a helluva talent though.
RE: I have not lost trust in Schoen  
US1 Giants : 2/9/2023 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16028498 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Don't believe he was wrong about Neal. Schoen was a rookie and missed time to injury. Was switching from LT to RT too. Neal will be better next season.


Oops ... meant "Neil was a rookie"
RE: RE: Neal had a rookie season  
JonC : 2/9/2023 12:35 pm : link
In comment 16028511 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16028278 JonC said:


Quote:


as expected including issues with speed rushers, and maintaining his footwork and technique. He's got the tools to succeed, it's mainly about gaining the reps and experience and putting it together inside his head.

I was fine with the Neal pick at #7, he was top 5 on my board. Pickens in the second round was the pick I would've made, I think Schoen got too cute there trying to ensure he got Robinson. You can't afford to shrink the value of second round picks in the NFL, and Pickens looks like a legit #1 as I projected.



Good post JonC. Pickens isn't without his own issues, but you're spot on. I agree. Wilson is indeed a helluva talent though.


Pickens was reportedly a known nutter, which I too tend to avoid. But, in a vacuum he would've been a terrific football and value pick. I actually would've picked Wilson before Neal, but was fine with Neal over the other OTs.
RE: I'd stick with Neal  
ColHowPepper : 2/9/2023 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16028406 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
Wilson and Olave had nice rookie WR seasons but neither blew me away enough where I'd change my mind on Neal.

Just gotta hope the big fella gets better, I still have confidence in him.

I am not convinced, yet, that it's all about technique with Neal. You can see the effort he makes in the first drop step with his right leg (speed rushers on the outside shoulder) and sliding: the movements are simply not quick/fast enough to get to the spot before the DE, and at that point he rotates his shoulders open, end of story. Yes, part of it may be the move to the right side and the muscle memory is not yet engrained deeply enough. But I think part of it is also re-training his very heavy lower body, ballet, pilates, whatever, maybe lose some lbs, they wouldn't be missed.
RE: I remember  
Semipro Lineman : 2/9/2023 1:44 pm : link
In comment 16028236 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
being in an incredibly small minority on BBI who said it would be OK for the Giants not to draft an OL with one of their first two picks. The vast majority of people who argued against me said that would be a disaster, that if Neal was there, it would be borderline criminal to pass on him.

I wish fans would remember stuff like this instead of making the same definitive claims in the next draft.


The collective memory of BBI is like a


Which is why I wish we could more easily pinned down prior comments on a subject in hopes that the embarrassment would lead to people being less reckless and over the top when posting
I was one of the people saying we need to draft an OT  
Rudy5757 : 2/9/2023 2:03 pm : link
I loved that we got Thibs and Neal. I also was down on Wilson and didn’t think he would be the stud that he showed year 1. Obviously it’s too early to tell but I am disappointed at the year 1 results. Me personally, I didn’t see any major improvement from the start of the year. That’s my concern. He has all the traits to be great but there are a lot of red flags.

Cross finished with a 63 off grade, Ikwonu finished at 65 and Neal finished at 44.
I find these threads so frustrating  
RCPhoenix : 2/9/2023 2:07 pm : link
Decisions cannot be made with any certainty of what is going to happen in the future. There is always risk.
RE: I find these threads so frustrating  
Rudy5757 : 2/9/2023 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16028765 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Decisions cannot be made with any certainty of what is going to happen in the future. There is always risk.


So then what would you like to discuss? Everything is based on the future performance. What should Jones contract be? Is Saquon going to live up to a big contract?

It’s a long offseason, you’re going to be very frustrated. It’s just a discussion, you don’t have to participate.
RE: RE: I find these threads so frustrating  
RCPhoenix : 2/9/2023 2:17 pm : link
In comment 16028787 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
In comment 16028765 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Decisions cannot be made with any certainty of what is going to happen in the future. There is always risk.



So then what would you like to discuss? Everything is based on the future performance. What should Jones contract be? Is Saquon going to live up to a big contract?

It’s a long offseason, you’re going to be very frustrated. It’s just a discussion, you don’t have to participate.


I would like to discuss what Neal needs to do in order to improve rather than engage in useless speculation, and I came onto this thread to say that.
RE: RE: I remember  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/9/2023 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16028693 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
In comment 16028236 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


being in an incredibly small minority on BBI who said it would be OK for the Giants not to draft an OL with one of their first two picks. The vast majority of people who argued against me said that would be a disaster, that if Neal was there, it would be borderline criminal to pass on him.

I wish fans would remember stuff like this instead of making the same definitive claims in the next draft.



The collective memory of BBI is like a


Which is why I wish we could more easily pinned down prior comments on a subject in hopes that the embarrassment would lead to people being less reckless and over the top when posting


bbi collective memory is often like this too.

I think it's too soon to judge him  
arniefez : 2/9/2023 2:39 pm : link
but from what I could tell he wasn't very good in 2022. He switched sides from LT at AL to RT for NYG - I know he played RT as a sophomore at AL. He also had a knee injury that kept him out of 5 games in the middle of the season. I think we need to see more.

If he can't handle the speed off the edge next year too and he has to move inside to guard so be it. It's worked out pretty well for Brandon Scherff who was drafted 5th overall and has been 1st team All Pro once and made 5 pro bowls as a guard and is still an above average player going into his 9th season. I hope Neal can play above average RT. It's a more important position. But I'd sign up for Scherff's career if he has to move inside.

This quote is from his pre draft report by Walter Football. It seems like a good evaluation of what we saw in his rookie year.

Quote:
While Neal was a good pass protector overall in 2020 and 2021, he can have some problems with speed rushers. His feet can be a problem at time, failing him to get moving quickly enough, and that allows fast edge rushers to round the corner on him. As is common with some massive offensive linemen, Neal has change-of-direction issues and problems redirecting. Working on his feet and his ability to wall off speed rushers to the outside and inside are the big point of improvements for him in the NFL. Neal also has some balance issues, so that is another area to get better at, since an offensive lineman laying falling on the turf is useless.

Here is what an area scout said about Neal, "He's big, long, heavy-handed. He's not a gifted athlete; he's just so d*** big. He's a power guy. His feet worry me, and he doesn't have NFL left tackle feet. He has to win with body range and length. I would start him at right tackle and if that doesn't work kick him inside to guard."
Do you think if EA could go back in time in Feb. 2005  
ShocktoBeck : 2/9/2023 2:41 pm : link
for 30 seconds he would still pull off the Eli trade, considering what Larry Fitzgerald has produced?

Knowing what he knew in 2005, how horrible Eli looked and how great Larry Fitzgerald was, do you think he would still draft Eli or switch to Fitz or perhaps Big Ben?
I'm pretty sure Sy has said,  
Bill in UT : 2/9/2023 2:51 pm : link
and correct me if I'm wrong, that as much trouble as Thomas had his rookie year he still played way better than Neal did this year. That there was really no comparison. Looking ahead, none of us have crystal balls
RE: I'm pretty sure Sy has said,  
US1 Giants : 2/9/2023 3:07 pm : link
In comment 16028891 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
and correct me if I'm wrong, that as much trouble as Thomas had his rookie year he still played way better than Neal did this year. That there was really no comparison. Looking ahead, none of us have crystal balls


If Schoen missed on a high pick like Neal then I will have not faith Schoen going forward. Right now I trust that Schoen got this right and Neal will develop into a very good RT.
RE: I'm pretty sure Sy has said,  
section125 : 2/9/2023 3:20 pm : link
In comment 16028891 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
and correct me if I'm wrong, that as much trouble as Thomas had his rookie year he still played way better than Neal did this year. ...


correct
I'm more patient with OLs...  
bw in dc : 2/9/2023 5:26 pm : link
So, it's too early to write Neal's obituary. But his performance was a mess. I wonder if he needs to be moved to G.

I was actually the other way around. I was fine with Neal; but I wasn't fond of the Thibs selection.

If I recall correctly, I would have supported rolling the dice on a QB or doing a cluster at OL by taking Neal and Cross.

In hindsight, however, grabbing a Wilson, Olave, London would have looked damn good.
I mean  
AcesUp : 2/9/2023 5:36 pm : link
You're just being stubborn if you say you'd still take Neal over Wilson right now. That isn't to say that Neal will be a bust or even be the inferior player when all is said and done. However, we're comparing a RT that had a disappointing rookie season to a WR that is likely to win OROY. I'm pretty sure every GM in the league is going Wilson over Neal if they have 2022 NFL tape on the two players.

It is waaay to early to tell definitively and I'm not even hitting the panic button on Neal myself. However, it is an optimistic hypothetical that has an obvious answer. And I wanted Neal with the pick myself.

A fun hypothetical to go through is if we took Darrisaw instead of Toney in the previous draft. The likely picks in last years draft are then Thibs and Wilson to pair with Darrisaw at RT.
RE: I mean  
section125 : 2/9/2023 5:46 pm : link
In comment 16029075 AcesUp said:
Quote:

A fun hypothetical to go through is if we took Darrisaw instead of Toney in the previous draft. The likely picks in last years draft are then Thibs and Wilson to pair with Darrisaw at RT.


How do you know Schoen goes WR at 7? I do not recall Wilson being associated with the Giants. Could be?
I recall rumblings that we were interested  
AcesUp : 2/9/2023 5:53 pm : link
The draft probably had to break a certain way or we needed to trade down for it to happen. I'm not plugged in myself but based on everything that typically leaks out immediately before and after, I believe he was the top WR on our board. I think Daboll and Kafka would prefer him to London.

But even just thinking it through logically, Darrisaw on the roster eliminates the need for OT, although OG is still on the table. No Toney and we then have a pretty gaping hole at WR. I imagine WR would have been a pretty big priority, right up there with Edge and CB.
RE: I remember  
JohnG in Albany : 2/9/2023 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16028236 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
being in an incredibly small minority on BBI who said it would be OK for the Giants not to draft an OL with one of their first two picks. The vast majority of people who argued against me said that would be a disaster, that if Neal was there, it would be borderline criminal to pass on him.

I wish fans would remember stuff like this instead of making the same definitive claims in the next draft.



Eric, are you trying to shut down BBI by suggesting that people not make definitive draft claims?
Should've drafted down  
HarryCarson53 : 2/9/2023 5:59 pm : link
Many of us were calling for that move. Picking 7 when you have so many roster holes to fill is simply a luxury this team couldn't afford, esp since the pick wasn't at a high-value position. Let's face it: you can find right tackles in the middle rounds. We should've dealt the pick for 2 #1's + a 3rd/4th, but Schoen made the pick. A mistake almost no matter who he took.
RE: Should've drafted down  
HarryCarson53 : 2/9/2023 6:00 pm : link
In comment 16029088 HarryCarson53 said:
Quote:
Many of us were calling for that move. Picking 7 when you have so many roster holes to fill is simply a luxury this team couldn't afford, esp since the pick wasn't at a high-value position. Let's face it: you can find right tackles in the middle rounds. We should've dealt the pick for 2 #1's + a 3rd/4th, but Schoen made the pick. A mistake almost no matter who he took.

And an even bigger mistake after you drafted at 5. We had our "luxury" pick with Thibs. We needed to find some warm bodies to plug holes.
It would have been borderline criminal to not draft an OT  
chick310 : 2/9/2023 6:05 pm : link
in round one last year.

This fan board may be disappointed in how Neal performed his rookie year as Giant or that Schoen didn't pick a different Tackle, but investing in an OT at the top of that draft made all the sense in the world for this rebuilding franchise.

Not sure what's worse here...bad memories or just crappy posting.
RE: It would have been borderline criminal to not draft an OT  
ChrisRick : 2/9/2023 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16029093 chick310 said:
Quote:
in round one last year.

This fan board may be disappointed in how Neal performed his rookie year as Giant or that Schoen didn't pick a different Tackle, but investing in an OT at the top of that draft made all the sense in the world for this rebuilding franchise.

Not sure what's worse here...bad memories or just crappy posting.


ThomasG
....  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/9/2023 6:16 pm : link
Couple of things...he was a rookie. He held down the LT position at 'Bama. He seemed to be coming on & then got hurt.

I'm not worried about him. He seems like he has a good head on his shoulders & is going to work hard AF this offseason to improve.
Neal  
stretch234 : 2/9/2023 8:10 pm : link
At various points in time Neal was considered worthy of the No1 overall pick. I think he will be fine. The injury set him back
Surprised that nobody has referenced Sy's most recent take on Neal  
Jim in Tampa : 5:16 am : link
Here's what Sy said about Neal in his game review after the Giants v. Eagles playoff game:

"Outside we saw the continued trend that has been there all year. Andrew Thomas was almost lights out, Evan Neal struggled mightily. Thomas allowed 1 sack technically, but I did not record it. It was an end-around sack and Jones held on to the ball forever. Can’t use that one against him. Neal was the turnstile again. He allowed 2 sacks and 4 pressures. There is a ton of ground to make up here for the #7 overall selection in last year’s draft. I will not sugar coat it. Yes, Andrew Thomas struggled in 2020. But if you want to play the comparison game (which is not necessary), the structure of Neal’s issues looks closer to Ereck Flowers than Thomas."
