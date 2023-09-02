2022 Draft knowing what we know now on Neal

Do you think if Schoen could go back in time for 30 seconds and make a different pick at #7 he would do it?
So instead of Neal we draft Garrett Wilson. Or perhaps someone else?
Or do you still think the Giants would draft Neal because they see the ability in practice?
I would definitely switch to Wilson, I hope the light goes on for Neal but looking at him through the course of the season I didnt see improvement. I know we went through this with Thomas but Im seeing a lot more issues with Neal than Thomas.
Wilson was fantastic and imagine getting production like that for 4 more years. And Im still wondering if Neal can be an avg RT or will he be moved to G after next season.
I wanted Neal, I was ecstatic we got him at 7. I cant say the Giants made a bad pick because all signs pointed to a great player but I dont understand why our rookie OL come in and struggle so much where other teams are getting production from guys much later in the draft.
Just want to hear your thoughts on what the Giants may be thinking about Neal internally? Do you think they feel good about his future or are they raising concerns internally? Im pretty confident he gets another year at RT.
Keep in mind, while we would like to have seen improvement in the 2nd half of the season, Neal injured his knee and gutted it out the rest of the year (without making excuses for his own play).
He has a lot of work to do this offseason, but is known to have a good work ethic and certainly has the athletic ability to improve.
I sorta think that's what'll happen with Neal. The offseason before these guys get drafted is all about "winning" the combine. They work with these guys to get better at these tests that will make them more draftable, not better football players.
I think Neal will put it together.
Switching Neal out for Garrett Wilson is going to look great in hindsight right now after 1 season, but I suspect the Neal pick will only look better and better as the years pass.
And with Lemieux, who was known to be below-average at pass protection, beside him to boot.
Speaking of which, how did Thomas improve blocking on his own?
I wish fans would remember stuff like this instead of making the same definitive claims in the next draft.
That being said if your aunt had a dick she'd be your uncle. Neal is our guy and he was a hell of a run blocker. If the pass blocking catches up then we're in business.
Is a huge understatement. Andrew Thomas improved tenfold his rookie season, from beginning to end. I did not see that improvement in Neal. I hope Neal takes a huge step next season, but I’m doubtful.
And with Lemieux, who was known to be below-average at pass protection, beside him to boot.
Speaking of which, how did Thomas improve blocking on his own?
Thomas had issues with his sets as a rookie, where he was getting beat to the inside a ton. Once Sale was fired, he went back to the technique that made him successful at Georgia. He started cheating to the inside, and use his athleticism to get to rushers attacking his outside shoulder. By his second year his technique was a ton better and he didn’t need to cheat to the inside.
The issue I see with Neal is that he doesn’t have enough quickness to protect his outside shoulder. He gets beat a ton by speedy edge rushers that beat him on the outside. Hopefully he can improve on that because he can be dominant if he does.
Guy is an incredible talent at a very key position. Fortunately Schoen doesn’t share yours and other’s impatience
I want Lane Johnson-type play from this guy. He can do it.
Wilson looks like a stud in the making for sure. Not saying Neal won’t be though
This. It's like Andrew Thomas all over again.
Can't really answer the question on who will be better for the Giants going forward, as you can't judge an NFL player based solely on their rookie years. Those who do later look like overreactive fools.
If he falters again it would be wise to have someone who can step in imv. Rather not wait till year 3 to make this decision if necessary.
What I suggest is watch his run blocking. He was dominant at times. Take the good with the bad in his rookie year and expect improvement from a huge man who loves the game, has a great attitude and work ethic.
Thomas turned out pretty good after an up and down rookie season.
Imagine this OL... Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, 2nd round Center Mark Glowinski, Dawand Jones.
I was fine with the Neal pick at #7, he was top 5 on my board. Pickens in the second round was the pick I would've made, I think Schoen got too cute there trying to ensure he got Robinson. You can't afford to shrink the value of second round picks in the NFL, and Pickens looks like a legit #1 as I projected.
Cross would be the obvious other pick. I know a lot of BBI was down on him because he was seen as more of a finesse OT, but I thought he’d be a good pro. Seeing Wilson on the Jets though, he would have changed this offense.
Not giving up on Neal as I love his mental approach and toughness
2. Quality WR's can be found outside of the 1st round...not so much with OT's.
The Giants lost their last 6 games of the year in 2021.
With that said, Sauce Gardner and an OT would have been the best outcome if the draft fell their way.
Now some want to pick an oil with our first pick. I say draft someone in first three rounds that can play tackle or guard and let Neal and the pick battle it out for who plays where.
Neal needs competition. He showed no improvement. Given where he was drafted he should have shown improvement. I think he is limited physically not mentally.
Round 2 selection: RT - If Abraham Lucas is available, thats my guy. If not, then the 400 lb monster from MN -Faalele.
My reasoning for this was that those two guys were TRUE RIGHT TACKLES. Neal was not. Neal went from G to RT to LT. We needed a RT. Period. Versatility is nice. I prefer a specialist. I think Lucas had a pretty decent year, no clue about Faalele. But I know this: neither one was the bottom ranked RT in the league. Neal has that spot covered.
Had NYG taken Wilson, it would have been similar to the Bengals taking Jamarr Chase over Sewell, which is working out for them.
I'd caution against saying Wilson will be a yearly pro bowler and Neal will be average. This player vs that player is sort of pointless after 1 year, unless it is just so obvious that a player sucks or needs a TON of work.
You need 2-3 years before fully knowing how a draft pick is going to pan out. Neal had some good games, had some bad games. Needs to improve. This is not unlike most rookie OTs. You could argue Thomas actually had a worse year as a rookie and struggled for part of year 2 as well.
They viewed Neal as a stud tackle for years to come. Nothing that he's done so far should change that projection.
They also viewed Wilson fairly high, but likely considered Neal's ceiling to be quite high for the position. And considering the WR class in 2023, I can see why they didn't take Wilson.
I believe he had similar notions around Neal.
Wilson's 2022 tape is amazing. He has top 5 ability.
Wilson and Olave had nice rookie WR seasons but neither blew me away enough where I'd change my mind on Neal.
Wilson's 2022 tape is amazing. He has top 5 ability.
Yea I kind of felt weird about saying Wilson didn't blow me away. I'm still high on him and was imrpessed by his rookie year, he would've definitely helped more than Neal this year. But I'd still keep Neal as his athletic traits are extremely rare and it's worth the gamble imo.
I wish fans would remember stuff like this instead of making the same definitive claims in the next draft.
They never learn.
He has a lot of technique issues to clean up and improve upon. I'm expecting a BIG leap year 2.
Now he may come back next year a new man. I think their is a good chance he will. However if there is not a marked improvement in his game we have a problem.
I was fine with the Neal pick at #7, he was top 5 on my board. Pickens in the second round was the pick I would've made, I think Schoen got too cute there trying to ensure he got Robinson. You can't afford to shrink the value of second round picks in the NFL, and Pickens looks like a legit #1 as I projected.
Good post JonC. Pickens isn't without his own issues, but you're spot on. I agree. Wilson is indeed a helluva talent though.
Oops ... meant "Neil was a rookie"
as expected including issues with speed rushers, and maintaining his footwork and technique. He's got the tools to succeed, it's mainly about gaining the reps and experience and putting it together inside his head.
I was fine with the Neal pick at #7, he was top 5 on my board. Pickens in the second round was the pick I would've made, I think Schoen got too cute there trying to ensure he got Robinson. You can't afford to shrink the value of second round picks in the NFL, and Pickens looks like a legit #1 as I projected.
Good post JonC. Pickens isn't without his own issues, but you're spot on. I agree. Wilson is indeed a helluva talent though.
Pickens was reportedly a known nutter, which I too tend to avoid. But, in a vacuum he would've been a terrific football and value pick. I actually would've picked Wilson before Neal, but was fine with Neal over the other OTs.
Just gotta hope the big fella gets better, I still have confidence in him.
I am not convinced, yet, that it's all about technique with Neal. You can see the effort he makes in the first drop step with his right leg (speed rushers on the outside shoulder) and sliding: the movements are simply not quick/fast enough to get to the spot before the DE, and at that point he rotates his shoulders open, end of story. Yes, part of it may be the move to the right side and the muscle memory is not yet engrained deeply enough. But I think part of it is also re-training his very heavy lower body, ballet, pilates, whatever, maybe lose some lbs, they wouldn't be missed.
I wish fans would remember stuff like this instead of making the same definitive claims in the next draft.
The collective memory of BBI is like a
Which is why I wish we could more easily pinned down prior comments on a subject in hopes that the embarrassment would lead to people being less reckless and over the top when posting
Cross finished with a 63 off grade, Ikwonu finished at 65 and Neal finished at 44.
So then what would you like to discuss? Everything is based on the future performance. What should Jones contract be? Is Saquon going to live up to a big contract?
It’s a long offseason, you’re going to be very frustrated. It’s just a discussion, you don’t have to participate.
Decisions cannot be made with any certainty of what is going to happen in the future. There is always risk.
So then what would you like to discuss? Everything is based on the future performance. What should Jones contract be? Is Saquon going to live up to a big contract?
It’s a long offseason, you’re going to be very frustrated. It’s just a discussion, you don’t have to participate.
I would like to discuss what Neal needs to do in order to improve rather than engage in useless speculation, and I came onto this thread to say that.
being in an incredibly small minority on BBI who said it would be OK for the Giants not to draft an OL with one of their first two picks. The vast majority of people who argued against me said that would be a disaster, that if Neal was there, it would be borderline criminal to pass on him.
I wish fans would remember stuff like this instead of making the same definitive claims in the next draft.
The collective memory of BBI is like a
Which is why I wish we could more easily pinned down prior comments on a subject in hopes that the embarrassment would lead to people being less reckless and over the top when posting
bbi collective memory is often like this too.
If he can't handle the speed off the edge next year too and he has to move inside to guard so be it. It's worked out pretty well for Brandon Scherff who was drafted 5th overall and has been 1st team All Pro once and made 5 pro bowls as a guard and is still an above average player going into his 9th season. I hope Neal can play above average RT. It's a more important position. But I'd sign up for Scherff's career if he has to move inside.
This quote is from his pre draft report by Walter Football. It seems like a good evaluation of what we saw in his rookie year.
Here is what an area scout said about Neal, "He's big, long, heavy-handed. He's not a gifted athlete; he's just so d*** big. He's a power guy. His feet worry me, and he doesn't have NFL left tackle feet. He has to win with body range and length. I would start him at right tackle and if that doesn't work kick him inside to guard."
Knowing what he knew in 2005, how horrible Eli looked and how great Larry Fitzgerald was, do you think he would still draft Eli or switch to Fitz or perhaps Big Ben?
If Schoen missed on a high pick like Neal then I will have not faith Schoen going forward. Right now I trust that Schoen got this right and Neal will develop into a very good RT.
correct
I was actually the other way around. I was fine with Neal; but I wasn't fond of the Thibs selection.
If I recall correctly, I would have supported rolling the dice on a QB or doing a cluster at OL by taking Neal and Cross.
In hindsight, however, grabbing a Wilson, Olave, London would have looked damn good.
It is waaay to early to tell definitively and I'm not even hitting the panic button on Neal myself. However, it is an optimistic hypothetical that has an obvious answer. And I wanted Neal with the pick myself.
A fun hypothetical to go through is if we took Darrisaw instead of Toney in the previous draft. The likely picks in last years draft are then Thibs and Wilson to pair with Darrisaw at RT.
A fun hypothetical to go through is if we took Darrisaw instead of Toney in the previous draft. The likely picks in last years draft are then Thibs and Wilson to pair with Darrisaw at RT.
How do you know Schoen goes WR at 7? I do not recall Wilson being associated with the Giants. Could be?
But even just thinking it through logically, Darrisaw on the roster eliminates the need for OT, although OG is still on the table. No Toney and we then have a pretty gaping hole at WR. I imagine WR would have been a pretty big priority, right up there with Edge and CB.
I wish fans would remember stuff like this instead of making the same definitive claims in the next draft.
Eric, are you trying to shut down BBI by suggesting that people not make definitive draft claims?
And an even bigger mistake after you drafted at 5. We had our "luxury" pick with Thibs. We needed to find some warm bodies to plug holes.
This fan board may be disappointed in how Neal performed his rookie year as Giant or that Schoen didn't pick a different Tackle, but investing in an OT at the top of that draft made all the sense in the world for this rebuilding franchise.
Not sure what's worse here...bad memories or just crappy posting.
This fan board may be disappointed in how Neal performed his rookie year as Giant or that Schoen didn't pick a different Tackle, but investing in an OT at the top of that draft made all the sense in the world for this rebuilding franchise.
Not sure what's worse here...bad memories or just crappy posting.
ThomasG
I'm not worried about him. He seems like he has a good head on his shoulders & is going to work hard AF this offseason to improve.
"Outside we saw the continued trend that has been there all year. Andrew Thomas was almost lights out, Evan Neal struggled mightily. Thomas allowed 1 sack technically, but I did not record it. It was an end-around sack and Jones held on to the ball forever. Can’t use that one against him. Neal was the turnstile again. He allowed 2 sacks and 4 pressures. There is a ton of ground to make up here for the #7 overall selection in last year’s draft. I will not sugar coat it. Yes, Andrew Thomas struggled in 2020. But if you want to play the comparison game (which is not necessary), the structure of Neal’s issues looks closer to Ereck Flowers than Thomas."