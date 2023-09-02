2022 Draft knowing what we know now on Neal Rudy5757 : 2/9/2023 9:10 am

Do you think if Schoen could go back in time for 30 seconds and make a different pick at #7 he would do it?



So instead of Neal we draft Garrett Wilson. Or perhaps someone else?



Or do you still think the Giants would draft Neal because they see the ability in practice?



I would definitely switch to Wilson, I hope the light goes on for Neal but looking at him through the course of the season I didnt see improvement. I know we went through this with Thomas but Im seeing a lot more issues with Neal than Thomas.



Wilson was fantastic and imagine getting production like that for 4 more years. And Im still wondering if Neal can be an avg RT or will he be moved to G after next season.



I wanted Neal, I was ecstatic we got him at 7. I cant say the Giants made a bad pick because all signs pointed to a great player but I dont understand why our rookie OL come in and struggle so much where other teams are getting production from guys much later in the draft.



Just want to hear your thoughts on what the Giants may be thinking about Neal internally? Do you think they feel good about his future or are they raising concerns internally? Im pretty confident he gets another year at RT.