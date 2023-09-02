for display only
Daboll wins COY

GF1080 : 2/9/2023 9:54 pm
Just happened at awards show.
Let's hope the 1st part of rebuild has been solved!  
George from PA : 2/9/2023 10:37 pm : link
Now, let's get him a team that can compete against anyone!
Very cool  
Rjanyg : 2/9/2023 10:43 pm : link
He was so nervous during his acceptance speech. Such a easy guy to root for!
We might not be in the SB;  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/9/2023 10:46 pm : link
but at least we won the night.
Congratulations Coach  
Drewcon40 : 2/9/2023 10:47 pm : link
Daboll has been huge in restoring pride with being a New York Giant!!! I’m excited for great things!
RE: For any trivia guys/NFL Historians out there;  
PEEJ : 2/9/2023 10:51 pm : link
In comment 16029235 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Does anyone know if DaBoll is the first Rookie Head Coach to win the AP Coach of the Year Award? Was just curious.

I think Fassel won COTY his first season
We Are So Lucky  
Aloha Alan : 2/9/2023 11:07 pm : link
To have a gem of a head coach finally. Congrats Coach Daboll!!!
Absolutely deserved it!!!  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/9/2023 11:23 pm : link
...and let me express my appreciation once again for all he's done to make this team respectable again.
Well deserved!  
GMen72 : 2/9/2023 11:28 pm : link
The dude literally turned chickenshit into chicken salad this year!
Nice  
RicFlair : 2/9/2023 11:36 pm : link
Well deserved.
Did he thank  
Bill in UT : 2/9/2023 11:37 pm : link
Gettleman in his acceptance speech?
The right man won HC of the year.  
Optimus-NY : 12:32 am : link
The NYG finally have found the next guy after Coughlin. So happy to have him. Congrats Dabes!
RE: Let's not forget;  
myquealer : 1:35 am : link
In comment 16029215 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
He's winning this award as a Rookie Head Coach. Pretty insane when you think about that.


I'd guess it's not very unusual for coaches to win it their first year with a team, since it tends to go to a team that has been turned around from last year. And most first year head coaches are rookies, as most fired coaches don't get a second shot elsewhere.
RE: For any trivia guys/NFL Historians out there;  
myquealer : 1:38 am : link
In comment 16029235 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Does anyone know if DaBoll is the first Rookie Head Coach to win the AP Coach of the Year Award? Was just curious.


It looks to me like 4 of the last 6 winners (McVay, Nagy, Stefanski, and Daboll) were rookie head coaches.
RE: For any trivia guys/NFL Historians out there;  
myquealer : 1:43 am : link
In comment 16029235 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Does anyone know if DaBoll is the first Rookie Head Coach to win the AP Coach of the Year Award? Was just curious.


He's the third NYG head coach to win the honor as a rookie, Fassel in 97 and Sherman in 61 were rookies. Sherman won again in 62, Parcells in 86, and Reeves in 93 also won it, but not as rookies.
Superb!  
bwitz : 3:20 am : link
Suck it Rich Eisen  
Jim in Tampa : 4:35 am : link
I was watching Rich Eisen's "radio" talk show on Roku shortly after the season ended, when he gave his top 5 NFL HC of the year list.

I assumed Daboll would be either #1 or #2, but when Eisen began his list in reverse order by announcing... "At #5- Brian Daboll" I turned it off.

Congrats to Brian Daboll, NFL's CoY!
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:29 am : link
Well deserved.
Great job.  
Big Blue '56 : 6:25 am : link
I was ecstatic when he was hired as I “knew” he’d elevate DJ’s comfort level to the heights we saw this past season..

well deserved and the obvious choice  
KDavies : 6:40 am : link
For the first time since Coughlin, I feel confident in the coach
Well deserved !  
UberAlias : 6:43 am : link
And won me $95 on a $5 bet too
Here's a Link...  
Jim in Tampa : 6:44 am : link
to Daboll's acceptance speech.

Daboll CoY - ( New Window )
Congratulations!  
cosmicj : 6:56 am : link
Great.
Better Video  
Jim in Tampa : 6:58 am : link
YouTube just fed me a better Daboll video that I thought some might enjoy.

It's titled, "Brian Daboll WINS Coach of the Year - Best 2022 Season Moments".

Best Season Moments - ( New Window )
Very deserving  
Gman11 : 7:01 am : link
Congratulations.
Congratulations Coach!  
Giant John : 7:05 am : link
Well deserved and most appreciated for sure!
Congrats coach!  
Tony in Tampa : 7:12 am : link
🍻
So cool for a football lifer to win this award in his first year as a HC!!!
Congrats - Well Deserved  
US1 Giants : 7:31 am : link
Which one did he win? Which is the official Coach of the Year? It seems like every football website names its own coach of the year.
Nice  
HomerJones45 : 7:59 am : link
Great job
My Giants fan bias aside  
Biteymax22 : 8:03 am : link
He got more out of his roster than any coach in the NFL this year and 100% deserved the award. Big congrats to Coach Daboll!
Well deserved.  
truebluelarry : 8:07 am : link
I've never seen a coach do more with less in my entire life.
RE: Well deserved.  
Big Blue '56 : 8:28 am : link
In comment 16029349 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
I've never seen a coach do more with less in my entire life.


Hubie and Larry Brown(except with the Knicks) did exceptional work with less, but agree
Congrats coach  
Sec 103 : 8:41 am : link
Our expectations just went up exponentially sir
Well deserved!  
Bill E : 8:42 am : link
.
Congrats coach!!!  
Giants86 : 8:55 am : link
well earned!
And yet there is some asshole  
Nephilim : 8:56 am : link
that posts on here constantly saying how Daboll (and Schoen) are terrible. I just don't understand why obvious trolls like that don't just get banned
Our Coach  
HMunster : 8:57 am : link
Very well deserved!
I love this quote  
Post Time : 9:12 am : link
from the NY Post regarding the Super Bowl:

“I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet,’’ Daboll said. “I’m just gonna watch it as a fan.’’
Congratulations Coach...  
KingBlue : 9:20 am : link
Absolutely loved the team culture change and holding every player accountable for their roles. Well deserved honor!
Congrats Coach!!  
Devour the Day : 9:24 am : link
What a difference a year makes!!!! Feels good again to be a NY Giants fan.
Well  
AcidTest : 9:50 am : link
deserved. Congratulations coach Daboll! You and everyone else did a great job this year.
Great news, and Congrats Coach Daboll  
mikeinbloomfield : 9:59 am : link
Nice to have an admin we can get behind. Also nice to not be a clown show.
Go coach!  
dlauster : 10:05 am : link
We’ve got some good times ahead of us.
He’s about as real as it gets  
Dave on the UWS : 10:39 am : link
as a person. Easy guy to root for.
Congrats..  
chuckydee9 : 10:41 am : link
This was the biggest and the most important improvement, the Giants have made in a long time.
Pat myself on the back  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:45 am : link
he was the first coaching hire since Coughlin that did not have me retching uncontrollably.

In all seriousness I had in ranked as a C tier candidate, but much better than the F tier Shurmur/Judge/Mcadoo hydra.
Congrats  
noro9 : 11:15 am : link
Well deserved
Daboll on watching the Super Bowl. Congrats on your well deserved  
Ira : 11:21 am : link
award!

Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
Brian Daboll after winning Coach of the Year said “I’d rather be playing down here.’’ He will watch Super Bowl LVII back home in Jersey. “I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet. I’m just gonna watch it as a fan.’’
Link - ( New Window )
No brainer.  
NYG07 : 11:32 am : link
He did an incredible job this year. He was very emotional during his speech. Well deserved coach!
RE: Daboll on watching the Super Bowl. Congrats on your well deserved  
Costy16 : 11:33 am : link
In comment 16029574 Ira said:
Quote:
award!

Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
Brian Daboll after winning Coach of the Year said “I’d rather be playing down here.’’ He will watch Super Bowl LVII back home in Jersey. “I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet. I’m just gonna watch it as a fan.’’ Link - ( New Window )


I absolutely love this guy.

I read not too long ago he lost about 50 pounds last year throughout the offseason.
