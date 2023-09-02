Daboll wins COY

He's winning this award as a Rookie Head Coach. Pretty insane when you think about that.
I'd guess it's not very unusual for coaches to win it their first year with a team, since it tends to go to a team that has been turned around from last year. And most first year head coaches are rookies, as most fired coaches don't get a second shot elsewhere.
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
Brian Daboll after winning Coach of the Year said “I’d rather be playing down here.’’ He will watch Super Bowl LVII back home in Jersey. “I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet. I’m just gonna watch it as a fan.’’ Link - ( New Window )
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
Brian Daboll after winning Coach of the Year said “I’d rather be playing down here.’’ He will watch Super Bowl LVII back home in Jersey. “I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet. I’m just gonna watch it as a fan.’’ Link - ( New Window )
I absolutely love this guy.
I read not too long ago he lost about 50 pounds last year throughout the offseason.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I think Fassel won COTY his first season
I'd guess it's not very unusual for coaches to win it their first year with a team, since it tends to go to a team that has been turned around from last year. And most first year head coaches are rookies, as most fired coaches don't get a second shot elsewhere.
It looks to me like 4 of the last 6 winners (McVay, Nagy, Stefanski, and Daboll) were rookie head coaches.
He's the third NYG head coach to win the honor as a rookie, Fassel in 97 and Sherman in 61 were rookies. Sherman won again in 62, Parcells in 86, and Reeves in 93 also won it, but not as rookies.
I assumed Daboll would be either #1 or #2, but when Eisen began his list in reverse order by announcing... "At #5- Brian Daboll" I turned it off.
Congrats to Brian Daboll, NFL's CoY!
Daboll CoY - ( New Window )
It's titled, "Brian Daboll WINS Coach of the Year - Best 2022 Season Moments".
Best Season Moments - ( New Window )
So cool for a football lifer to win this award in his first year as a HC!!!
Hubie and Larry Brown(except with the Knicks) did exceptional work with less, but agree
“I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet,’’ Daboll said. “I’m just gonna watch it as a fan.’’
In all seriousness I had in ranked as a C tier candidate, but much better than the F tier Shurmur/Judge/Mcadoo hydra.
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
Brian Daboll after winning Coach of the Year said “I’d rather be playing down here.’’ He will watch Super Bowl LVII back home in Jersey. “I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet. I’m just gonna watch it as a fan.’’
Link - ( New Window )
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
Brian Daboll after winning Coach of the Year said “I’d rather be playing down here.’’ He will watch Super Bowl LVII back home in Jersey. “I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet. I’m just gonna watch it as a fan.’’ Link - ( New Window )
I absolutely love this guy.
I read not too long ago he lost about 50 pounds last year throughout the offseason.