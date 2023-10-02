for display only
Wink is out of the running for the Colts job

Fan_in_Philly2 : 2/10/2023 10:50 am
According to Michael Silver (Twitter)

Michael Silver
@MikeSilver
·
4m
Giants DC Don Martindale has been told he's out of the running for the Colts head coaching job. He was one of the candidates who interviewed twice.
@BallySports
Sorry for Wink but glad for us!  
GiantBlue : 2/10/2023 10:51 am : link
I can't wait to see his input on our defensive personnel for the 2023 season!

Whew!
okay  
Bill in UT : 2/10/2023 10:53 am : link
dodged a bullet
Sweeeeeet  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 2/10/2023 10:53 am : link
.
Good!  
Arkbach : 2/10/2023 10:56 am : link
Kafka we can afford. Wink would be a disaster. What will the eagles do to replace Gannon if he gets a HC gig? All the good DCs are gone. What Giant defensive coaches are poachable that we don't want to leave?
Great news!!  
dannyman3131 : 2/10/2023 10:56 am : link
Now get the man a few LBer's who don't suck and watch out.
Sorry for Wink but happy for NYG  
Chris684 : 2/10/2023 10:56 am : link
It’s time we start building some continuity.
This is great news for the Giants  
robbieballs2003 : 2/10/2023 10:57 am : link
But it really sucks for Wink. The guy is more than deserving of getting a shot at being a HC. It seems like his window is almost shut. As a human being, I hope he gets an opportunity to fulfill his dream.
Feel bad for Wink  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2/10/2023 10:59 am : link
Dude should get a shot
I feel bad for Wink  
Essex : 2/10/2023 11:00 am : link
he seems like a great guy and his players love him. It would seem natural to let him lead a team, but the trend is now so pro-offense that guys like Wink are losing out on opportunities

I am glad he will remain here, but I do feel really bad for him.
YES!  
Anakim : 2/10/2023 11:01 am : link
.
best move Wink will ever make (or not make)  
djm : 2/10/2023 11:01 am : link
fuck that hell hole.
And there was much rejoicing-  
Giantgator : 2/10/2023 11:01 am : link
except in Wink’s house.
Clearly did not meet the extremely high standards  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/10/2023 11:02 am : link
of Jim Irsay, only the best most accomplished candidates like Jeff Saturday for him.
Thank god  
Jay on the Island : 2/10/2023 11:02 am : link
Finally some good news!
RE: This is great news for the Giants  
djm : 2/10/2023 11:03 am : link
In comment 16029524 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
But it really sucks for Wink. The guy is more than deserving of getting a shot at being a HC. It seems like his window is almost shut. As a human being, I hope he gets an opportunity to fulfill his dream.


Unless the HC there steps in shit and lands a legendary QB talent and fast, any sustained or real success in Indy is virtually untenable.

It's worse than the Knicks mid 2000s in my view, granted I am not that close but the whole Saturday, Reich and IRsay thing really really fucking stinks. And we know Irsay is a madman. Fuck going there.
.  
Tom from LI : 2/10/2023 11:04 am : link
The Giants  
YANKEE28 : 2/10/2023 11:05 am : link
already gave Wink a great deal by giving him a 3 year (rather then the normal DC 2 year) contract.

But Wink has performed beyond expectations and the Giants are finally moving in the right direction as a team.

I would like to see ownership reward Wink again right now. Perhaps adding another year to his current contract or perhaps giving a bonus for his 2022 results.

Make the man know how much the Giants want him remaining in NY.

There are no CAP implications and these owners can certainly afford it
wait...that says Don Martindale is out?  
KDavies : 2/10/2023 11:06 am : link
Who's that guy?

Seriously, selfishly great news.
You have to think there's a real chance that Wink  
Chris684 : 2/10/2023 11:07 am : link
is with us for awhile now. That is no reflection on him as we all know he's a terrific coach.

You never know, but between his age and the trends in the league, we may have our DC for the longer haul.
RE: The Giants  
Jay on the Island : 2/10/2023 11:07 am : link
In comment 16029546 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
already gave Wink a great deal by giving him a 3 year (rather then the normal DC 2 year) contract.

But Wink has performed beyond expectations and the Giants are finally moving in the right direction as a team.

I would like to see ownership reward Wink again right now. Perhaps adding another year to his current contract or perhaps giving a bonus for his 2022 results.

Make the man know how much the Giants want him remaining in NY.

There are no CAP implications and these owners can certainly afford it

I couldn't agree more. There is no reason why they shouldn't reward Wink for his outstanding work this past season. It will also show other assistants around the NFL how the Giants organization treats it's coaches.
Now that Wink is out  
Jay on the Island : 2/10/2023 11:08 am : link
who is the front runner for the Colts?
Nice!  
ZogZerg : 2/10/2023 11:15 am : link
I was much more concerned about losing Wink. I could see him taking a number of the Giants coaches with him.
RE: You have to think there's a real chance that Wink  
ZogZerg : 2/10/2023 11:16 am : link
In comment 16029551 Chris684 said:
Quote:
is with us for awhile now. That is no reflection on him as we all know he's a terrific coach.

You never know, but between his age and the trends in the league, we may have our DC for the longer haul.


Agree. I was thinking the same thing.
Unless he puts up the #1 D in the league, I think he will be here for the next couple of years.
RE: Nice!  
Jay on the Island : 2/10/2023 11:17 am : link
In comment 16029562 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
I was much more concerned about losing Wink. I could see him taking a number of the Giants coaches with him.

Wilkins definitely would have gone with his as his DC.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/10/2023 11:20 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
23m
This is true & a BIG win for Giants but tough news for a good coach. Martindale made a great impression on Colts owner Jim Irsay and was one of the frontrunners as round 2 drew to a close. But Indy’s dragging the process out created an unknown. Colts have told Wink he’s out.
RE: Now that Wink is out  
Toth029 : 2/10/2023 11:21 am : link
In comment 16029553 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
who is the front runner for the Colts?


Eagles OC Steichen
Great news  
RicFlair : 2/10/2023 11:22 am : link
.
I feel bad for Wink  
Sean : 2/10/2023 11:25 am : link
But selfishly, I’m very happy about this. Let’s keep building the defense!
History repeats itself  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/10/2023 11:30 am : link
And Indy hires the another Eagles’ OC in Steichen.
RE: Now that Wink is out  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/10/2023 11:35 am : link
In comment 16029553 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
who is the front runner for the Colts?


Carson Wentz?

I'm glad he's staying  
Biteymax22 : 2/10/2023 11:36 am : link
But still feel bad for him because I know he really wanted to be an HC.

I'm wondering if giving him a raise and an Assistant HC title would keep him here for the rest of his career. I'd like to keep him paired with Daboll as long as possible.
RE: RE: This is great news for the Giants  
Racer : 2/10/2023 11:43 am : link
In comment 16029542 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16029524 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


But it really sucks for Wink. The guy is more than deserving of getting a shot at being a HC. It seems like his window is almost shut. As a human being, I hope he gets an opportunity to fulfill his dream.



Unless the HC there steps in shit and lands a legendary QB talent and fast, any sustained or real success in Indy is virtually untenable.

It's worse than the Knicks mid 2000s in my view, granted I am not that close but the whole Saturday, Reich and IRsay thing really really fucking stinks. And we know Irsay is a madman. Fuck going there.


+1. You forgot about that cliche-spewing weasel Saturday talking shit behind his back to Irsay while they're splitting a $300 porterhouse for 2.
RE: Now that Wink is out  
jeff57 : 2/10/2023 11:43 am : link
In comment 16029553 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
who is the front runner for the Colts?


Jeff Saturday
RE: History repeats itself  
Jay on the Island : 2/10/2023 11:45 am : link
In comment 16029590 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
And Indy hires the another Eagles’ OC in Steichen.

I sure hope so.
RE: The Giants  
Optimus-NY : 2/10/2023 11:46 am : link
In comment 16029546 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
already gave Wink a great deal by giving him a 3 year (rather then the normal DC 2 year) contract.

But Wink has performed beyond expectations and the Giants are finally moving in the right direction as a team.

I would like to see ownership reward Wink again right now. Perhaps adding another year to his current contract or perhaps giving a bonus for his 2022 results.

Make the man know how much the Giants want him remaining in NY.

There are no CAP implications and these owners can certainly afford it


Agreed.
Get ready for the Colts to trade the Eagles  
Chris684 : 2/10/2023 11:48 am : link
a conditional 2nd that can become a 1st for Mustache Minshew.
Wink deserves better.  
Racer : 2/10/2023 11:48 am : link
This is barely 12months since he emerged from behind the shadow of "The Ravens". He's in the back half of a great career but there will be culture reclamation projects he will be well-suited to I would think.
Sorry Wink  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/10/2023 11:50 am : link
I'm routing for you Coach -- but seriously this was not an ideal job for you to land. The Colts franchise is a mess right now, with a meddlesome owner.
RE: The Giants  
mfsd : 2/10/2023 11:59 am : link
In comment 16029546 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
already gave Wink a great deal by giving him a 3 year (rather then the normal DC 2 year) contract.

But Wink has performed beyond expectations and the Giants are finally moving in the right direction as a team.

I would like to see ownership reward Wink again right now. Perhaps adding another year to his current contract or perhaps giving a bonus for his 2022 results.

Make the man know how much the Giants want him remaining in NY.

There are no CAP implications and these owners can certainly afford it


Very well said. IMO the fact Wink and Daboll worked so well together despite no prior working relationship, just knowing each other as opponents, is very admirable. Most new HCs stick to hiring buddies bc of the trust factor
RE: And there was much rejoicing-  
jhibb : 2/10/2023 11:59 am : link
In comment 16029538 Giantgator said:
Quote:
.


Yaaaaaaayyyyy
Let’s face it, any team looking for a new Head Coach  
Simms11 : 2/10/2023 12:23 pm : link
is probably not ideal right away anyway. You take whatever gig you can get and turn it around. Do you think Dabs would have turned down the Giants gig? It certainly wasn’t ideal either and the primary reason he’s won CoY.

Anyway, sorry for Wink, but happy for us. I’m sure he’ll keep trying, but being selfish, would love to see him stay for a while and continue to turn this defense into a monster.
It's obvious that every single interview has been a sham  
Bramton1 : 2/10/2023 12:39 pm : link
Irsay is obviously going to pick Saturday. He just went through this extensive song and dance to make it seem like he's giving this some consideration.
Hopefully Wink getting a behind-the-curtain look at Irsay  
FranknWeezer : 2/10/2023 12:55 pm : link
gives him a real appreciation for NYG ownership, flawed as it may be.
RE: RE: Nice!  
Carson53 : 2/10/2023 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16029566 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 16029562 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


I was much more concerned about losing Wink. I could see him taking a number of the Giants coaches with him.


Wilkins definitely would have gone with his as his DC.
.

Not necessarily on that front.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/10/2023 1:10 pm : link
Happy for us, but feel bad for him. I don't think he'll ever get HC job.
Be excited for WINK when we get him  
Payasdaddy : 2/10/2023 1:27 pm : link
Another cb, ILB or two and another Dline guy to develop
Drafting D is as important as drafting offense this yr, if not more
After the obligatory Olineman, wr and possibly rb to develop, I would draft 6-7 defensive guys
Unless we sign a solid FA or 2 on that side of the ball
Would love to see wink tinker with a full deck
Selfishly glad he is here still
If he's not already the highest paid DC then make  
GFAN52 : 2/10/2023 1:46 pm : link
him the highest paid DC.
RE: Let’s face it, any team looking for a new Head Coach  
DieHard : 2/10/2023 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16029653 Simms11 said:
Quote:
is probably not ideal right away anyway. You take whatever gig you can get and turn it around. Do you think Dabs would have turned down the Giants gig? It certainly wasn’t ideal either and the primary reason he’s won CoY.


Exactly. At this point last year the Giants were the butt of all jokes like the Colts are now. Clown organization, terrible coaching, clueless ownership, no talent on the roster.

I'm glad Wink is staying, but if he got the Colts job offer he would have taken it, as he should. Very very few HC opportunities are ideal.
I can't wait for years 2 of this defense  
Boatie Warrant : 2/10/2023 2:05 pm : link
One young CB and vet MLB and away we go
for you guys feeling bad for him.  
Rory : 2/10/2023 2:26 pm : link
dont.

1. Maybe its me but he seems to really like to engage with the players on this defense.

2. Colts job is not ideal

3. If this defense plays like it did last year he will be in the running for a HC job again next year

4. We dont have a replacement groomed in waiting, yet
RE: Be excited for WINK when we get him  
Angel Eyes : 2/10/2023 2:29 pm : link
In comment 16029707 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
Another cb, ILB or two and another Dline guy to develop
Drafting D is as important as drafting offense this yr, if not more
After the obligatory Olineman, wr and possibly rb to develop, I would draft 6-7 defensive guys
Unless we sign a solid FA or 2 on that side of the ball
Would love to see wink tinker with a full deck
Selfishly glad he is here still

If he wants to; Wink seems more content to play two-man defensive line and two-down linebackers.
I'm sure he's disappointed but  
Dave on the UWS : 2/10/2023 3:12 pm : link
Wink has repeatedly said he didn't take the Giants job as a "stepping stone". To win a championship here would be great motivation for him.
I love it!  
GruningsOnTheHill : 2/10/2023 3:12 pm : link
I absolutely fecking LOVE it!
