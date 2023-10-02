Wink is out of the running for the Colts job

Kafka we can afford. Wink would be a disaster. What will the eagles do to replace Gannon if he gets a HC gig? All the good DCs are gone. What Giant defensive coaches are poachable that we don't want to leave?
But it really sucks for Wink. The guy is more than deserving of getting a shot at being a HC. It seems like his window is almost shut. As a human being, I hope he gets an opportunity to fulfill his dream.
Unless the HC there steps in shit and lands a legendary QB talent and fast, any sustained or real success in Indy is virtually untenable.
It's worse than the Knicks mid 2000s in my view, granted I am not that close but the whole Saturday, Reich and IRsay thing really really fucking stinks. And we know Irsay is a madman. Fuck going there.
already gave Wink a great deal by giving him a 3 year (rather then the normal DC 2 year) contract.
But Wink has performed beyond expectations and the Giants are finally moving in the right direction as a team.
I would like to see ownership reward Wink again right now. Perhaps adding another year to his current contract or perhaps giving a bonus for his 2022 results.
Make the man know how much the Giants want him remaining in NY.
There are no CAP implications and these owners can certainly afford it
I couldn't agree more. There is no reason why they shouldn't reward Wink for his outstanding work this past season. It will also show other assistants around the NFL how the Giants organization treats it's coaches.
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
23m
This is true & a BIG win for Giants but tough news for a good coach. Martindale made a great impression on Colts owner Jim Irsay and was one of the frontrunners as round 2 drew to a close. But Indy’s dragging the process out created an unknown. Colts have told Wink he’s out.
+1. You forgot about that cliche-spewing weasel Saturday talking shit behind his back to Irsay while they're splitting a $300 porterhouse for 2.
This is barely 12months since he emerged from behind the shadow of "The Ravens". He's in the back half of a great career but there will be culture reclamation projects he will be well-suited to I would think.
Very well said. IMO the fact Wink and Daboll worked so well together despite no prior working relationship, just knowing each other as opponents, is very admirable. Most new HCs stick to hiring buddies bc of the trust factor
is probably not ideal right away anyway. You take whatever gig you can get and turn it around. Do you think Dabs would have turned down the Giants gig? It certainly wasn’t ideal either and the primary reason he’s won CoY.
Anyway, sorry for Wink, but happy for us. I’m sure he’ll keep trying, but being selfish, would love to see him stay for a while and continue to turn this defense into a monster.
It's obvious that every single interview has been a sham
Another cb, ILB or two and another Dline guy to develop
Drafting D is as important as drafting offense this yr, if not more
After the obligatory Olineman, wr and possibly rb to develop, I would draft 6-7 defensive guys
Unless we sign a solid FA or 2 on that side of the ball
Would love to see wink tinker with a full deck
Selfishly glad he is here still
Exactly. At this point last year the Giants were the butt of all jokes like the Colts are now. Clown organization, terrible coaching, clueless ownership, no talent on the roster.
I'm glad Wink is staying, but if he got the Colts job offer he would have taken it, as he should. Very very few HC opportunities are ideal.
If he wants to; Wink seems more content to play two-man defensive line and two-down linebackers.
Whew!
I am glad he will remain here, but I do feel really bad for him.
Seriously, selfishly great news.
You never know, but between his age and the trends in the league, we may have our DC for the longer haul.
I couldn't agree more. There is no reason why they shouldn't reward Wink for his outstanding work this past season. It will also show other assistants around the NFL how the Giants organization treats it's coaches.
You never know, but between his age and the trends in the league, we may have our DC for the longer haul.
Agree. I was thinking the same thing.
Unless he puts up the #1 D in the league, I think he will be here for the next couple of years.
Wilkins definitely would have gone with his as his DC.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
23m
This is true & a BIG win for Giants but tough news for a good coach. Martindale made a great impression on Colts owner Jim Irsay and was one of the frontrunners as round 2 drew to a close. But Indy’s dragging the process out created an unknown. Colts have told Wink he’s out.
Eagles OC Steichen
Carson Wentz?
I'm wondering if giving him a raise and an Assistant HC title would keep him here for the rest of his career. I'd like to keep him paired with Daboll as long as possible.
Quote:
+1. You forgot about that cliche-spewing weasel Saturday talking shit behind his back to Irsay while they're splitting a $300 porterhouse for 2.
Jeff Saturday
I sure hope so.
Agreed.
Very well said. IMO the fact Wink and Daboll worked so well together despite no prior working relationship, just knowing each other as opponents, is very admirable. Most new HCs stick to hiring buddies bc of the trust factor
Yaaaaaaayyyyy
Anyway, sorry for Wink, but happy for us. I’m sure he’ll keep trying, but being selfish, would love to see him stay for a while and continue to turn this defense into a monster.
Quote:
I was much more concerned about losing Wink. I could see him taking a number of the Giants coaches with him.
Wilkins definitely would have gone with his as his DC.
Not necessarily on that front.
Exactly. At this point last year the Giants were the butt of all jokes like the Colts are now. Clown organization, terrible coaching, clueless ownership, no talent on the roster.
I'm glad Wink is staying, but if he got the Colts job offer he would have taken it, as he should. Very very few HC opportunities are ideal.
1. Maybe its me but he seems to really like to engage with the players on this defense.
2. Colts job is not ideal
3. If this defense plays like it did last year he will be in the running for a HC job again next year
4. We dont have a replacement groomed in waiting, yet
If he wants to; Wink seems more content to play two-man defensive line and two-down linebackers.