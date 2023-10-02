Wink is out of the running for the Colts job Fan_in_Philly2 : 2/10/2023 10:50 am

According to Michael Silver (Twitter)



Giants DC Don Martindale has been told he's out of the running for the Colts head coaching job. He was one of the candidates who interviewed twice.

