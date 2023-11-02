Bradberry on DJ: I hope he gets 35

|
He watched him up close every day for two years, on the practice field and in the locker room. He played against him as an opponent this past season and even anticipated where he would be throwing the ball and came away with an interception in a playoff rout.
James Bradberry, veteran NFL cornerback, makes his living studying quarterbacks. He feels he knows quite well what Daniel Jones, his former teammate with the Giants, is all about. Bradberry is with the Eagles now and does not have to say anything positive or glowing about Jones. Yet, when the topic of free agency arises, Bradberry thinks he knows what Jones is worth.
“I hope he gets it,’’ Bradberry told the Post. “I hope he gets 35.’’
“I definitely think Daniel’s a franchise quarterback and I think this season showed that and also gave him some confidence in himself to know that he is a franchise quarterback,’’ Bradberry said. “And he’s definitely got the guys over there supporting him as far as the coaches and the offensive players. I feel like he’s the guy and they should stick with him.’’
Another former teammate also has praise for Jones. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, now gearing up for Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs, could not stay healthy and on the field during his 1.5 seasons with the Giants, but he came away impressed with the guy throwing him the ball.
“I think he was a great quarterback,’’ Toney said. “He’s just got to find a system I guess.’’
It is more than Jones’ size, arm strength and speed that leads Bradberry to his conclusion. He has seen what only the insiders know about Jones, attributes not readily apparent to those who see the quarterback — reserved, stoic, perhaps a bit detached — from the outside.
“I saw his work ethic and his play this year showed it on the field,’’ said Bradberry, who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with Jones and the Giants. “I also saw how the guys react to him. I always saw that from afar. Like Saquon [Barkley], the offensive linemen, all those guys love him. He’s a great guy and a great quarterback. He can get the ball wherever you need him to get it and he can also make plays with his legs. He checks all the boxes for me.’’
It's the intangible between the ears ability that is at the heart of the matter. The coaches should be a good judge of that. Sy has questioned this aspect from the start, and though he's easing up a little bit, at the end of the season, he admits to still questioning the processing speed/ability of DJ.
DJ has shown he can run a one read offense. When there's more reads to be had, the 30-40 million dollar question is whether DJ can run a more complex offense.
I question his passing abilities. He often throws to the wrong side and lacks touch on some throws. He oftens cannot throw with anticipation, usually doesn't throw receivers open. He is very good with crossers down the middle but doesn't seem comfortable throwing outside the hashes. As a passer, I don't think Jones scares anybody.
Ok.. maybe not you in general. But we routinely hear QBs skewered for performance that is better than what we get from our guy.
You listen to Chiefs players talk about Mahomes and you hear the really good stuff: makes incredible throws, makes incredible off-script plays, he always keeps you in games, he makes clutch plays, makes other players better, etc.
Same with Allen. Rodgers. Herbert. Burrow, LJax.
Those are the attributes you want to invest in. Not the intangibles that require more infantry but no guarantee that performance will actually get better.
They said he’s a franchise QB..Since when does that label accompany great guy status or lockerroom presence? You read what you want to read
The player before that game? Better than before but we can get 175 yards passing per game somewhere else.
Starting with the Washington win? He looked like a real franchise QB.
Sustainable? We’ll have to see which is why I think the Giants need an out after 2 years in the contract DJ signs.
I’m very positive about Jones’ late season surge but he still has a lot to prove.
hearing that Jones is a good guy, loved by his teammates, works hard, etc. Always the intangibles. The merit badge stuff for boy scouts. Never enough about his great plays or ability.
He already is a franchise QB . Unfortunately some will only believe it when they see the big passing and sexy numbers. I'm betting the coaches who know how to properly grade players already know it.
I don't think Jones is the type of QB who can thrive in the pocket while getting routinely crushed like a Cousins.
So I don't think the Giants can check the box on Jones as a big play throwing QB until they fix the pass pro.
Everything is a complete guess until then.
I suspect, the ultimate contract result contains opt outs, possible trade clauses and so on. Again, I believe they’ll settle on what’s fair for both..
I don't think Jones is the type of QB who can thrive in the pocket while getting routinely crushed like a Cousins.
So I don't think the Giants can check the box on Jones as a big play throwing QB until they fix the pass pro.
Everything is a complete guess until then.
Certainly a cogent take
When you just blankly throw out the 15 number without context, you're not trying to have an honest discussion you're just trying to win an argument. Aren't some of you tired of arguing where Jones stands? I don't think I'm pumping up Jones tires at all here either, just having a discussion on what your mediocre options are at QB when you don't have one of the handfull of elites or a top 10 pick in a talented QB class.
I posted 15 passings TDs not because I simply forget he ran for a bunch as well. Those were big runs at big moments and what Jones knows his most valuable asset is when given the moment.
But when the conversation is what is his value and has he shown enough in development to make the jump to an extended deal of $35M+/year then I place more weight on the lower level of passing TDs, his overall passing acumen and the type of QB I want for a longer term investment.
You place context whereever you want. Mine wasn't trying to be disingenuous.
We’re going to be hearing this into Daniel Jones’ 10th year.
We’re going to be hearing this into Daniel Jones’ 10th year.
If Schoen has anywhere near an offseason that Roseman did last year it probably will be much sooner than you think.
Again, it’s always IF x and x happen. There’s no Aj Brown available in a trade this year, and if there is it’s taking a premium pick plus cap room to get them.
I don’t think the odds of having more than a marginal increase in offensive production are very good.
Do people think he's going to turn into a pumpkin next year? Do people think he's going to turn into an All Pro?
I doubt either happens. It's likely some form of a repeat of this year. I think we know what he is. Not elite, somewhere on that continuum of starting QB. He's at the level where it doesn't feel great to pay the guy but most teams do pay the guy. I don't think the "just tag him" crowd are thinking through it enough. Where does a season where Jones is the 10th-15th best QB next year on the tag leave the Giants next year? Think about the impending QB market. It's going to cost them a lot of money. The hit on the back end of a suboptimal Jones deal now should be less painful than the increase in what the Giants will have to pay next year if Jones "earns it". Tagging should be on table but a fallback if you can't get Jones at the lower end of multiyear starting QB money now.
Does he get all pro receivers and an near all pro OL like Hurts? If so he can easily play to that level too.
First off, none of us know what numbers DJ would put up on this Philly team, and there is no way to prove either way.
Second, the Giants will never, and I mean never, be able to put a line and receiving corps equivalent to the Eagles this year in place with Jones cap hit at $50M+ (since everyone wants to make the cap hit lower than the tag in year one). It is only possible for Philly because Hurts is making jack shit. His cap hit was $1.6M this year.
We missed our window with Jones on the cheap. Thanks Gettleman, Mara and Judge. Every team that pays big money to a non elite quarterback has flawed teams that are not good enough to win the Superbowl. I also saw someone reference Eli's career post 2011. His contract killed us too. In 2012 he had to convert a ton of money into bonus to amortize the hit and in 2013 his contract killed us.
That’s not even getting into the ROI on defense from Sweat, Reddick, and Bradberry.
Emulating the Eagles is going to be tough when we don’t even have the pieces talent wise before signing Jones and potentially Barkley. That’s what if they’re paying Jones he almost has to become an All Pro QB or close to it.
Is that why The Ravens offered Lamar $250 mill, for his passing? or was it the whole package?
He was an unknown to this staff coming off a neck injury. They weren't going to provide him injury guarantees on the 5th year.
22 TDs...but 120 rushing attempts. If he continues to need to run 120 times per season to be effective, he's going to spend a lot of time on the IR. He doubled his rushing attempts of 2021 and 2020 and somehow stayed healthy for the first season of his career (contract year?). That isn't likely to continue at 100+ attempts per season.
Is disingenuous. He had 22 TDs, we all know that. His legs are a big part of what he does and the people that ignore it when discussing are just trying to win an argument. It's the same as the other side that points to his INT numbers in a low ADOT offense. It's tired.
That's who he is. He's a running QB. Injuries will be a part of it and it may take some years off his career on the backend but he's 25 and we're talking about anywhere from a 1 (tag) to 2-3 year commitment (a reasonable extension). You will need a good backup QB and Tyrod is only under contract through next year. Tyrod's replacement and a hedge against Jones can be addressed in 1 move with a shot at a QB in the middle rounds this year or next.
His total TD production is needed when discussing his play. When he runs one in, that's one less that he can throw in. It is the exact same thing that Jones biggest supporters do when they throw out his INT numbers.
When you just blankly throw out the 15 number without context, you're not trying to have an honest discussion you're just trying to win an argument. Aren't some of you tired of arguing where Jones stands? I don't think I'm pumping up Jones tires at all here either, just having a discussion on what your mediocre options are at QB when you don't have one of the handfull of elites or a top 10 pick in a talented QB class.
But when the conversation is what is his value and has he shown enough in development to make the jump to an extended deal of $35M+/year then I place more weight on the lower level of passing TDs, his overall passing acumen and the type of QB I want for a longer term investment.
That number isn't what you think it is though. We're talking about making him anywhere from the 10th to 13th highest paid QB in the league by AAV. With looming extensions for Burrow, Herbert, Hurts and potentially Lamar coming.
It's a valid argument to say that it's a shitty market to be shopping in but the league is pretty consistent in setting that value. It may not be "optimal" but the Giants aren't in an optimal position. Still better than the teams begging Carr for a visit or the teams that would gladly trade a pick for Jones.
You don’t pay $30+ million f******* dollars for rushing. You pay it for passing performance. Period.
Is that why The Ravens offered Lamar $250 mill, for his passing? or was it the whole package?
Lamar has thrown 35 more TDs the last four years in 300 less attempts, including 36 in a season while winning MVP. Jones and Lamar aren’t the same.
The market gets set at the top. The middle class of QBs isn't guaranteed, nor do they always get, commensurate dollars.
And I'm not sure your implied assumption, that Jones is more attractive than Carr, to the Saints and other suitors is true.
We can go in circles about Carr vs. Jones but I think it's fair to say they're at a similar tier. If you think he's considerably higher or lower you're likely being stubborn on either side of the argument.
We can go in circles about Carr vs. Jones but I think it's fair to say they're at a similar tier. If you think he's considerably higher or lower you're likely being stubborn on either side of the argument.
Accusing people of being stubborn if they don't agree with you is a cute rhetorical tactic.
It depends what kind of offense a team wants to run. If they want to run a pocket-oriented, vertical offense, Carr, who I am not in love with, is considerably better suited for such a team. He's also a 4 time pro-bowler who has passed for over 3900 yards many times, and he placed in MVP voting once in the past. There is no comparison between these two players at this juncture if pocket QB is what a team wants. Jones has done nothing to suggest he is a better pocket QB than Derek Carr.
If a team wants a mobile QB who can effectively run read options and designed QB runs, obviously Jones is better for that team, pretty considerably, and it's great that he is only 25 soon to be 26.
I think that could happen but would be more of a factor of all the young QBs being locked up by that point with exception of Lawrence. Unless Fields takes leaps as a passer.
Ja'Marr Chase was maybe speaking out of turn on Radio Row this week but he was saying Burrow will take a team-friendly to keep everybody together. So if there's truth to that then maybe he doesn't reset.
Which sets the floor for an extension. These deals we're discussing with Jones have been consistent for a decade at an AAV a notch above that tag value.
We missed our window with Jones on the cheap.
Indeed.
And you can probably shorten your sentence and chop off "on the cheap" and also make sense.
That's why a pretty good case can be made that moving on from Jones and resetting with a rookie QB deal is not the worst idea. You get the economic benefit, and Daboll gets his project to develop from the get-go.
You’re fucking nuts
Don’t want to be too personal bw but, too funny.
Don’t want to be too personal bw but, too funny.
The guy had a solid year u der Daboll, esp. given the restraints..He can only get better at age 26 with personnel help..And he thinks starting over might be a good thing. You really, truly, can’t make this shit up
Indeed.
And you can probably shorten your sentence and chop off "on the cheap" and also make sense.
That's why a pretty good case can be made that moving on from Jones and resetting with a rookie QB deal is not the worst idea. You get the economic benefit, and Daboll gets his project to develop from the get-go.
You’re fucking nuts
Maybe so.
Look, Jones is probably getting signed. But there is still a lot of risk moving forward with him based on one good year.
That's not a given, really. And don't give me the Josh Allen comp because Jones isn't Josh Allen IF you agree that Jones has a lower ceiling. Which should be without dispute.
Maybe so.
Look, Jones is probably getting signed. But there is still a lot of risk moving forward with him based on one good year.
Seriously, The guy has overcome his turnover problem to a large degree, He was saddled with with a disjointed, inept, carousel of coaches (though he did pretty well with Shurmur, albeit TO prone), finally got healthy and most importantly, found a HC and offensive staff that knew how to build on his strengths and minimize his weaknesses. You know what he had to work with, though Hodgins was a nice find and Bellinger looks promising..He engineered a bunch of game-winning drives and looked in control, far more than he didn’t..
He’s bright, he works hard on his game, works really well with Daboll, Kafka and Tierney. No idea what Schoen will work out with him, but that’s his area of expertise, not mine..
I believe at 26, he can only get better. Stats are fine, but oft times misleading..All I care about is winning and I believe Daboll feels he’s the guy. So do I..
Well, we know Toney is certainly NOT kissing up..😂
Meanwhile, Jones had actual RECEIVERS out there - running around, bumping into opposing defenders, tearing knee ligaments - and he only managed FIFTEEN? Such trash.
I believe at 26, he can only get better. Stats are fine, but oft times misleading..All I care about is winning and I believe Daboll feels he’s the guy. So do I..
Can you name another quarterback who ascended to the top 10 in the league in their 5th year at age 26?
Can you name another quarterback who ascended to the top 10 in the league in their 5th year at age 26?
I consider his career to have really started this past year for the above reasons I’ve opined..This year at a still young age is all that matters..Roger Staubach and Warren Moon, both HOFers, started their NFL careers at age 28..
I don’t care what DJ did before Daboll got here. His career, as I’ve said, started this year and he has plenty of time to have a solid career..I also believe Geno Smith got his career going this year as well. Except, he’s going to be 33, not 26
Meanwhile, Jones had actual RECEIVERS out there - running around, bumping into opposing defenders, tearing knee ligaments - and he only managed FIFTEEN? Such trash.
Tremendous analysis, great job!
Jones career is one ok but turnover filled year, two bad years, and an ok year that lacked a highly effective scoring offense.
Jones career is one ok but turnover filled year, two bad years, and an ok year that lacked a highly effective scoring offense.
Ok, you haven’t changed all that much from before Daboll got here. You and I could not be further apart as to how we look at this and that’s fine..What’s left to discuss on this topic? Nothing much..I look forward to next season, or year two of DJ and Daboll
Seriously, The guy has overcome his turnover problem to a large degree, He was saddled with with a disjointed, inept, carousel of coaches (though he did pretty well with Shurmur, albeit TO prone), finally got healthy and most importantly, found a HC and offensive staff that knew how to build on his strengths and minimize his weaknesses. You know what he had to work with, though Hodgins was a nice find and Bellinger looks promising..He engineered a bunch of game-winning drives and looked in control, far more than he didn’t..
He’s bright, he works hard on his game, works really well with Daboll, Kafka and Tierney. No idea what Schoen will work out with him, but that’s his area of expertise, not mine..
I believe at 26, he can only get better. Stats are fine, but oft times misleading..All I care about is winning and I believe Daboll feels he’s the guy. So do I..
Some of those are good points. But as much as I like Lamar Jackson, if I were a Ravens fan, I probably wouldn't re-sign him either based on his ask. And he's much better player than Jones.
It's just a hard sell - to me - on Jones because I don't think he's a given like you do. I see him as a 50/50 proposition - he could get incrementally better or he could take a step back.
Definitely