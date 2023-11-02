Bradberry on DJ: I hope he gets 35





It is more than Jones’ size, arm strength and speed that leads Bradberry to his conclusion. He has seen what only the insiders know about Jones, attributes not readily apparent to those who see the quarterback — reserved, stoic, perhaps a bit detached — from the outside.



“I saw his work ethic and his play this year showed it on the field,’’ said Bradberry, who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with Jones and the Giants. “I also saw how the guys react to him. I always saw that from afar. Like Saquon [Barkley], the offensive linemen, all those guys love him. He’s a great guy and a great quarterback. He can get the ball wherever you need him to get it and he can also make plays with his legs. He checks all the boxes for me.’’



