How do you Reconcile the Eagles Playoff Game?

Caught the Giants Insider podcast and Bisignano was talking about the Eagles game. Essentially, what in the hell happened? He wasn't surprised they lost, but he was surprised how they lost. Especially because they had been talking a big game all week in the lockerroom.
Someone he knew sitting directly behind the Giants bench said there was zero energy from anyone from the second they came out of the lockerroom. They were all just sitting on the bench lifeless before the game and early in the 1st quarter. The guy couldn't believe it. The exception was Saquon Barkley, who was going up and down the bench trying to get guys fired up.
Then the co-host Jerry mentioned a Mic'd Up with Brandon Graham where the Eagles captains were trash-talking the Giants captains during the coinflip and the Giants (mentioned Dexter and DJ) just stood there and took it. No response.
Late in the game, the Eagles were taking some big shots at the Giants with the score out of hand. The 49ers retaliated when that happened. Giants just took it.
This falls in the line with what McKinney said after the game "The energy just wasn't there."
All of these little things point to a team that is intimidated/scared or disinterested in playing the Eagles. It even seems to trickle to the coaches, who called questionable games on both sides of the ball. I personally thought both the offensive and defensive gameplans were poor, especially not coming after Hurts.
Daboll still won Coach of the Year, as he should've considering the entire body of work. But why was it a complete laugher of a game with the Giants basically no-showing, with zero energy? Does that affect how you look at anyone in particular? They called out Julian Love in particular. Everyone? Don't care?
i can scarcely recall a worse more noncompetitive playoff loss from NYG. not even the 05 loss to Carolina where they got blanked at home was as bad a loss as this one was (recency bias might be factoring into this view).
Btw, has there ever been penalty flags thrown at the coin flip for taunting, or better yet hands to the face or a hit to a defenseless player?
But they didn't fight either. I remember someone getting shoved after the whistle early in the game, and yes, it looked like he just took it.
Energy/fight/whatever wouldn't have changed the outcome of the game, but it would've been nice to see.
We are so overdue to fight back against this damn team. We better show up next year.
The coaches magic finally wore off.
Not an excuse, but a real factor that was not much discussed. The rested team is going to have an advantage, even if strength and speed are just a half-notch better. That's why every playoff team wants home field and a bye.
Eagles probably win anyway, regardless of rest, but it did look like Giants were tired and flat.
Good job Jerruh and Titans GM gifting the Eagles with two top WRs.
I'll see them in hell.
The life was sucked out because they had beaten us badly early in the season and the Giants got punched in the mouth and couldn’t recover. Playoffs are a differnt animal and we lost. It’s not the end of the world. They can get back on track and the team will be better next season.
We did have a glimmer of hope when we were driving early in the 4th. If the Giants score to make it a 2 score game they may have had some life. I think Daboll made a bad coaching error by punting on 4th down with 12+ minutes left. Not saying we would have gotten the 1st or even gotten back in the game but we did have a little life and that shut the door.
It’s better to have made the playoffs and get a beat down than not make the playoffs. Great surprising season that hopefully shows us that good things are coming. Very different than 2016, because we did it with low end FA and draft picks.
I had the game going on my phone and had to take some calls. When it looked like the Giants were getting some positive plays in, every single fucking time I tuned back in, the Eagles gad the ball back after my 30 second call.
I thought the punt on 4th down late in the game was such a wimpy move. Of course, the weirdos of BBI defended it lol Just walk off the field if that's the case
The Eagles had 14 days to rest and prepare, the Giants had 6.
The Giants had to play on the road in Minnesota late Sunday and turn around and play Saturday against the very well rested and prepared Eagles.
They would have lost no matter what but it does explain the low energy to some degree.
Lots of fans overestimated this team's talent this year.
What are you talking about? The Commanders went into Philly and kicked their butts. Why has no one used that blueprint?
Of course the Eagles were the better team but that has nothing to do with how we responded.
in this year's playoffs. Let's see if it happens tomorrow. I think it won't, as much as it hurts me to say that. Maybe the Eagles are that much better than everyone this year.
What are you talking about? The Commanders went into Philly and kicked their butts. Why has no one used that blueprint?
Not even a team who was down to their fourth string quarterback lol
Hey we traded for a Christian McCaffrey ... buuut let's have Josh fucking Johnson who is in a precarious situation start throwing the ball right away! Genius fucking move! Yes let's put the game in his hands! What a joke.
It reminded me of Eli’s First playoff game against Carolina.
Giants were just dominated and that’s not just because of their superior talent. Eagles we’re ready to play and Giants were not
But if you thought they were in the same class as KC, BUF, PHI, SF, CINCY, and even Dallas, and that they were going to go for a run in the playoffs, I can't help you.
JonC always the voice of reason. When that game ended I said to myself "that was a total team loss from the HC down".
The Giants needed something like an early pick 6 or big offensive play etc. to give themselves early momentum. A reason to believe. Regardless of what they said during the week, that didn't look like a team who really believed they could win that game.
This. Talent takes over at some point. The Eagles are a vastly superior club. Succinctly stated, the Giants were out of their league playing them.
Not an excuse, but a real factor that was not much discussed. The rested team is going to have an advantage, even if strength and speed are just a half-notch better. That's why every playoff team wants home field and a bye.
Eagles probably win anyway, regardless of rest, but it did look like Giants were tired and flat.
This is my view as well. And the comparison to the Bears game in '85 seems apt. Let's hope next year is like 1986!
Hopefully, the Giants learned from that game and move forward a better team
Win over the Vikes didn't help check expectations either. But, they were overmatched, out of gas, overwhelmed and intimidated by the Eagles. Top to bottom. Not unlike when the Bears whipped them in '85. It's a learning experience and now you hope they remember it and recognize this is where we start to climb the mountain.
JonC always the voice of reason. When that game ended I said to myself "that was a total team loss from the HC down".
The Giants needed something like an early pick 6 or big offensive play etc. to give themselves early momentum. A reason to believe. Regardless of what they said during the week, that didn't look like a team who really believed they could win that game.
If we got a kick return for a TD would probably have ended up like the SB vs Baltimore.
Yes, when you lose badly in the trenches it doesn't matter who your skill players are. So the Giants look good when the OL can hold their own because Barkley and Jones can do their thing, when they get dominated the look a lot worse. Its an on/off thing.
I hate to be that guy, but that was a VERY easy road for Philly to get to the SB. Prob the easiest I've ever seen. I know they're the number one seed but I don't feel like they were tested ... at all. Usually you meet at least one threat throughout the playoffs. This was not the case.
I hope they get 2000 Baltimore'd tomorrow and that's the end of that. Either way. Fuck the Eagles and anyone who cheers them on.
Oh and then they go and light the fucking most iconic building in the city with Philly colors. Living in a nightmare. It needs to stop. Priority number 1. Beat Philly next year. Twice.
Yup. Same thing happened to the Eagles in the playoffs last year to Tampa Bay. They simply got overwhelmed by at the time a much better team. If they have a strong offseason Giants could be in a very different place one year from now.
The 1985 Giants were much closer to being a Super Bowl team than this version. They were the 2nd best team in the NFL when they played the Bears and lost 21-0
