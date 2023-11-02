for display only
How do you Reconcile the Eagles Playoff Game?

mittenedman : 2/11/2023 12:42 pm
Caught the Giants Insider podcast and Bisignano was talking about the Eagles game. Essentially, what in the hell happened? He wasn't surprised they lost, but he was surprised how they lost. Especially because they had been talking a big game all week in the lockerroom.

Someone he knew sitting directly behind the Giants bench said there was zero energy from anyone from the second they came out of the lockerroom. They were all just sitting on the bench lifeless before the game and early in the 1st quarter. The guy couldn't believe it. The exception was Saquon Barkley, who was going up and down the bench trying to get guys fired up.

Then the co-host Jerry mentioned a Mic'd Up with Brandon Graham where the Eagles captains were trash-talking the Giants captains during the coinflip and the Giants (mentioned Dexter and DJ) just stood there and took it. No response.

Late in the game, the Eagles were taking some big shots at the Giants with the score out of hand. The 49ers retaliated when that happened. Giants just took it.

This falls in the line with what McKinney said after the game "The energy just wasn't there."

All of these little things point to a team that is intimidated/scared or disinterested in playing the Eagles. It even seems to trickle to the coaches, who called questionable games on both sides of the ball. I personally thought both the offensive and defensive gameplans were poor, especially not coming after Hurts.

Daboll still won Coach of the Year, as he should've considering the entire body of work. But why was it a complete laugher of a game with the Giants basically no-showing, with zero energy? Does that affect how you look at anyone in particular? They called out Julian Love in particular. Everyone? Don't care?
We lost in their house. They were  
Big Blue '56 : 2/11/2023 12:45 pm : link
a much better team. We were overwhelmed, all 22+ of us..We need the pieces to compete better with the likes of them..Still, we had one helluva year, all things considered
You could make the point they are better at every position  
BillT : 2/11/2023 12:48 pm : link
Now, that's not completely true, of course, but it's close enough to being true to easily explain the result.
They had no water in their hotel  
upnyg : 2/11/2023 12:49 pm : link
Maybe they hadnt take their showers and did their pre-game routine. Im sticking with that!
This is their year  
5BowlsSoon : 2/11/2023 12:51 pm : link
I was still overjoyed with the season and playoff win. That loss, no matter how it came about meant little to me. I expected it…
NYG was outmatched  
The Dude : 2/11/2023 12:53 pm : link
At almost every position on the field, and then when you consider depth players, even more outmatched. Eventually that happens. I don’t see It as a horrible thing. Reality check
it was an utterly embarrassing performance  
japanhead : 2/11/2023 12:53 pm : link
for the players and the coaches and painful to watch as a fan.

i can scarcely recall a worse more noncompetitive playoff loss from NYG. not even the 05 loss to Carolina where they got blanked at home was as bad a loss as this one was (recency bias might be factoring into this view).
The Vikings playoff game was our superbowl  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/11/2023 12:53 pm : link
Evidently they were emotionally spent. I’m ok with that. Regroup retool and on to next year.

Btw, has there ever been penalty flags thrown at the coin flip for taunting, or better yet hands to the face or a hit to a defenseless player?
They got a good old fashion ass beating  
JerseyCityJoe : 2/11/2023 12:57 pm : link
It happens. Case closed.
Biz straight up said lack of effort from key players and named names.  
mattlawson : 2/11/2023 12:57 pm : link
We need a completely different defense against that team if nothing changes with them, and we need offensive weapons and a better plan to mitigate their front 4. We were absolutely manhandled
Daboll and Wink failed that game  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/11/2023 1:01 pm : link
even if getting a thorough ass-kicking, they should have continued to play "smart football" with Hurts, as Carl Banks would say.
Iggles Are Really Good,  
clatterbuck : 2/11/2023 1:04 pm : link
especially in areas that exploit Giants weaknesses, e.g. D-line and pass rush v. our work-in-progress offensive line, their offensive line against our linebackers in the run game, their secondary v. our wide receivers. I think we and the NY media got a bit hyped up after the Iggles lackluster showing in the season-ender followed by our great game against the Vikings in the wild card game. That game was probably a better measure of where we are and the Iggles game in the divisional round of was an indication of where we need to go.
I don't really think about it.  
fivehead : 2/11/2023 1:07 pm : link
Just a football game, and I've moved on.
No one yet has played the Eagles close  
BigBlueNH : 2/11/2023 1:09 pm : link
in this year's playoffs. Let's see if it happens tomorrow. I think it won't, as much as it hurts me to say that. Maybe the Eagles are that much better than everyone this year.
I agree with both sides of this.  
Matt123 : 2/11/2023 1:15 pm : link
They were completely outmatched, no comparison in talent.

But they didn't fight either. I remember someone getting shoved after the whistle early in the game, and yes, it looked like he just took it.

Energy/fight/whatever wouldn't have changed the outcome of the game, but it would've been nice to see.
We lost the line of scrimmage  
Chip : 2/11/2023 1:16 pm : link
Lose in the trenches you will lose the game.
I saw and heard where the Eagles captains  
Chris684 : 2/11/2023 1:36 pm : link
we’re talking smack at the coin flip. It was on one of those Eagles mic’d up cuts. It is true that not one of our guys said anything back.

We are so overdue to fight back against this damn team. We better show up next year.
Several things....1st Eagle are a better team and rested.  
George from PA : 2/11/2023 1:36 pm : link
The Giants looked like a tired team. A long long season for the rookies. The 2 DLmen played a ton of snaps.

The coaches magic finally wore off.
I do not reconcile anything  
Crazed Dogs : 2/11/2023 1:46 pm : link
..no one like losing....Looking forward to when the Giants beat their ass.as well as the Cowboys...I have confidence in this coaching staff and front office....
the game  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/11/2023 1:56 pm : link
was as competitive as the first game against Philly. Why do folks ignore that?
Eagles had two weeks off while the Giants had six days,  
j_Booker : 2/11/2023 1:58 pm : link
coming off a tough win over the Vikings on the road.

Not an excuse, but a real factor that was not much discussed. The rested team is going to have an advantage, even if strength and speed are just a half-notch better. That's why every playoff team wants home field and a bye.

Eagles probably win anyway, regardless of rest, but it did look like Giants were tired and flat.
RE: I do not reconcile anything  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/11/2023 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16030402 Crazed Dogs said:
Quote:
..no one like losing....Looking forward to when the Giants beat their ass.as well as the Cowboys...I have confidence in this coaching staff and front office....


Good job Jerruh and Titans GM gifting the Eagles with two top WRs.

I'll see them in hell.
The long pass on 3rd down  
Rudy5757 : 2/11/2023 2:12 pm : link
Set the team up for failure. That ball was chucked up for grabs and Love was out of position. The quick TD basically started the downfall. Then we hand them the ball right back and all of the sudden the game is out of hand.

The life was sucked out because they had beaten us badly early in the season and the Giants got punched in the mouth and couldn’t recover. Playoffs are a differnt animal and we lost. It’s not the end of the world. They can get back on track and the team will be better next season.

We did have a glimmer of hope when we were driving early in the 4th. If the Giants score to make it a 2 score game they may have had some life. I think Daboll made a bad coaching error by punting on 4th down with 12+ minutes left. Not saying we would have gotten the 1st or even gotten back in the game but we did have a little life and that shut the door.

It’s better to have made the playoffs and get a beat down than not make the playoffs. Great surprising season that hopefully shows us that good things are coming. Very different than 2016, because we did it with low end FA and draft picks.
......  
Route 9 : 2/11/2023 2:13 pm : link
I'm very afraid to go ahead here. Are there any opinions allowed here that aren't "it was a fun run, and they have been bad for years, so therefore I am grateful to watch them get waxed by my most despised rival in the divisional round!"

Or whatever?
RE: The long pass on 3rd down  
Route 9 : 2/11/2023 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16030434 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
Set the team up for failure. That ball was chucked up for grabs and Love was out of position. The quick TD basically started the downfall. Then we hand them the ball right back and all of the sudden the game is out of hand.

The life was sucked out because they had beaten us badly early in the season and the Giants got punched in the mouth and couldn’t recover. Playoffs are a differnt animal and we lost. It’s not the end of the world. They can get back on track and the team will be better next season.

We did have a glimmer of hope when we were driving early in the 4th. If the Giants score to make it a 2 score game they may have had some life. I think Daboll made a bad coaching error by punting on 4th down with 12+ minutes left. Not saying we would have gotten the 1st or even gotten back in the game but we did have a little life and that shut the door.

It’s better to have made the playoffs and get a beat down than not make the playoffs. Great surprising season that hopefully shows us that good things are coming. Very different than 2016, because we did it with low end FA and draft picks.


I had the game going on my phone and had to take some calls. When it looked like the Giants were getting some positive plays in, every single fucking time I tuned back in, the Eagles gad the ball back after my 30 second call.

I thought the punt on 4th down late in the game was such a wimpy move. Of course, the weirdos of BBI defended it lol Just walk off the field if that's the case
The Giants were intomidated, and they played like it!  
Jack Stroud : 2/11/2023 2:23 pm : link
.
Eagles playoff game  
Cheech d : 2/11/2023 2:26 pm : link
The Eagles were clearly better talent wise but not much has been said about the turnaround time for the Giants.
The Eagles had 14 days to rest and prepare, the Giants had 6.
The Giants had to play on the road in Minnesota late Sunday and turn around and play Saturday against the very well rested and prepared Eagles.
They would have lost no matter what but it does explain the low energy to some degree.
Your expectations were too high  
JonC : 2/11/2023 2:35 pm : link
Win over the Vikes didn't help check expectations either. But, they were overmatched, out of gas, overwhelmed and intimidated by the Eagles. Top to bottom. Not unlike when the Bears whipped them in '85. It's a learning experience and now you hope they remember it and recognize this is where we start to climb the mountain.
RE: ......  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/11/2023 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16030435 Route 9 said:
Quote:
I'm very afraid to go ahead here. Are there any opinions allowed here that aren't "it was a fun run, and they have been bad for years, so therefore I am grateful to watch them get waxed by my most despised rival in the divisional round!"

Or whatever?


Of course, there are.

Lots of fans overestimated this team's talent this year.
RE: No one yet has played the Eagles close  
Mayo2JZ : 2/11/2023 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16030365 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
in this year's playoffs. Let's see if it happens tomorrow. I think it won't, as much as it hurts me to say that. Maybe the Eagles are that much better than everyone this year.


What are you talking about? The Commanders went into Philly and kicked their butts. Why has no one used that blueprint?
RE: Eagles playoff game  
Mayo2JZ : 2/11/2023 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16030446 Cheech d said:
Quote:
The Eagles were clearly better talent wise but not much has been said about the turnaround time for the Giants.
The Eagles had 14 days to rest and prepare, the Giants had 6.
The Giants had to play on the road in Minnesota late Sunday and turn around and play Saturday against the very well rested and prepared Eagles.
They would have lost no matter what but it does explain the low energy to some degree.


Of course the Eagles were the better team but that has nothing to do with how we responded.
RE: RE: No one yet has played the Eagles close  
Route 9 : 2/11/2023 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16030478 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
In comment 16030365 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


in this year's playoffs. Let's see if it happens tomorrow. I think it won't, as much as it hurts me to say that. Maybe the Eagles are that much better than everyone this year.



What are you talking about? The Commanders went into Philly and kicked their butts. Why has no one used that blueprint?


Not even a team who was down to their fourth string quarterback lol

Hey we traded for a Christian McCaffrey ... buuut let's have Josh fucking Johnson who is in a precarious situation start throwing the ball right away! Genius fucking move! Yes let's put the game in his hands! What a joke.
Giants did not show  
Vanzetti : 2/11/2023 3:31 pm : link
The Eagles were also ready for everything Giants did and they exploited our poor tackling secondary with screen after screen

It reminded me of Eli’s First playoff game against Carolina.

Giants were just dominated and that’s not just because of their superior talent. Eagles we’re ready to play and Giants were not

We need Shockey back right about now  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/11/2023 3:37 pm : link
we were outplayed, and outcoached.
The Giants  
noro9 : 2/11/2023 3:41 pm : link
Overachieved this year with a subpar roster and way above par coaching staff. They got their asses kicked by a much better team.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/11/2023 3:50 pm : link
The Eagles are a much, much better team. Sucks to admit as much, but it is the truth.
Easy  
David B. : 2/11/2023 3:50 pm : link
The Giants weren't that "Good" this year. THIS was never going to be their year. They improved a lot, righted the ship, and overachieved like mad with smoke and mirrors.

But if you thought they were in the same class as KC, BUF, PHI, SF, CINCY, and even Dallas, and that they were going to go for a run in the playoffs, I can't help you.
I think the team didn’t believe it could win  
cosmicj : 2/11/2023 4:00 pm : link
And the first quarter convinced them. Playoff games are a different level of intensity and you can’t let down.
RE: Your expectations were too high  
GiantGrit : 2/11/2023 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16030455 JonC said:
Quote:
Win over the Vikes didn't help check expectations either. But, they were overmatched, out of gas, overwhelmed and intimidated by the Eagles. Top to bottom. Not unlike when the Bears whipped them in '85. It's a learning experience and now you hope they remember it and recognize this is where we start to climb the mountain.



JonC always the voice of reason. When that game ended I said to myself "that was a total team loss from the HC down".

The Giants needed something like an early pick 6 or big offensive play etc. to give themselves early momentum. A reason to believe. Regardless of what they said during the week, that didn't look like a team who really believed they could win that game.
RE: ...  
Optimus-NY : 2/11/2023 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16030508 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The Eagles are a much, much better team. Sucks to admit as much, but it is the truth.


This. Talent takes over at some point. The Eagles are a vastly superior club. Succinctly stated, the Giants were out of their league playing them.
RE: Eagles had two weeks off while the Giants had six days,  
Del Shofner : 2/11/2023 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16030418 j_Booker said:
Quote:
coming off a tough win over the Vikings on the road.

Not an excuse, but a real factor that was not much discussed. The rested team is going to have an advantage, even if strength and speed are just a half-notch better. That's why every playoff team wants home field and a bye.

Eagles probably win anyway, regardless of rest, but it did look like Giants were tired and flat.


This is my view as well. And the comparison to the Bears game in '85 seems apt. Let's hope next year is like 1986!
I think they were satisfied winning in kinny  
Paulie Walnuts : 2/11/2023 4:57 pm : link
They came out flat. I was expecting them to die hard, but they all mailed it in. Really black mark on them and the staff. Great year, but to be that punchless was disappointing
Nothing to reconcile  
Rick in Dallas : 2/11/2023 5:07 pm : link
Eagles are a better team and controlled the LOS
Hopefully, the Giants learned from that game and move forward a better team
It's troubling that they were so lifeless...  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/11/2023 5:47 pm : link
...it's like they were all satisfied with getting one playoff win.
RE: RE: Your expectations were too high  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/11/2023 6:09 pm : link
In comment 16030542 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16030455 JonC said:


Quote:


Win over the Vikes didn't help check expectations either. But, they were overmatched, out of gas, overwhelmed and intimidated by the Eagles. Top to bottom. Not unlike when the Bears whipped them in '85. It's a learning experience and now you hope they remember it and recognize this is where we start to climb the mountain.




JonC always the voice of reason. When that game ended I said to myself "that was a total team loss from the HC down".

The Giants needed something like an early pick 6 or big offensive play etc. to give themselves early momentum. A reason to believe. Regardless of what they said during the week, that didn't look like a team who really believed they could win that game.


If we got a kick return for a TD would probably have ended up like the SB vs Baltimore.
As has been mentioned  
Johnny5 : 2/11/2023 6:09 pm : link
They are better at literally almost every position on the field, minus MAYBE 3-4 players. On top of that, they are a TERRIBLE matchup for us. Best DL in the league against a not very good OL. JV WR corps vs a damn good defensive backfield. They have a really good OL and running game, with 3 really goo WR and a great TE against our terrible LBs. 6 days of rest, with a rabid home Philly crowd. It felt to me from the coin flip that no player on the team felt they had a shot to win that game. I was surprised really in how many people thought the Giants had a shot. I 100% felt they were going to lose big, although I did think they would make a game of it for at least a couple of quarters.
They get a pass for it this year  
Dave in PA : 2/11/2023 6:47 pm : link
The reasons are obvious. If we go into Philly and the same th I got happens again next year, Daboll deserves heat for it. It’s one thing to be outclassed in talent, but desire shouldn’t ever be an issue for a Daboll coached team, especially at the beginning of the game.
RE: We lost the line of scrimmage  
PatersonPlank : 2/11/2023 8:39 pm : link
In comment 16030372 Chip said:
Quote:
Lose in the trenches you will lose the game.


Yes, when you lose badly in the trenches it doesn't matter who your skill players are. So the Giants look good when the OL can hold their own because Barkley and Jones can do their thing, when they get dominated the look a lot worse. Its an on/off thing.
......  
Route 9 : 2/11/2023 11:08 pm : link
I wanna see how tomorrow plays out. If Philly manhandles KC, then I'll say "yeah, the eagles were one of those great teams". As of now, I don't put this playoff loss on the same level as I do getting blown out by the 49ers in 1993 or losing 35-0 against Dallas in week 1 of the 1995 season. I never felt any shame losing to those teams (sure it's not the way you want to go) because those were clearly the best teams in the league. I'm still not 100% convinced 100% with the 2022 Eagles but who cares about what I say, right?

I hate to be that guy, but that was a VERY easy road for Philly to get to the SB. Prob the easiest I've ever seen. I know they're the number one seed but I don't feel like they were tested ... at all. Usually you meet at least one threat throughout the playoffs. This was not the case.

I hope they get 2000 Baltimore'd tomorrow and that's the end of that. Either way. Fuck the Eagles and anyone who cheers them on.
This organization is Philly's bitch currently.  
BlueHurricane : 2/11/2023 11:20 pm : link
That coin flip shit was disturbing. Grow a set of balls and push back. Until we start beating Philly we are not where we need to be.

Oh and then they go and light the fucking most iconic building in the city with Philly colors. Living in a nightmare. It needs to stop. Priority number 1. Beat Philly next year. Twice.
RE: We lost in their house. They were  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/11/2023 11:33 pm : link
In comment 16030330 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
a much better team. We were overwhelmed, all 22+ of us..We need the pieces to compete better with the likes of them..Still, we had one helluva year, all things considered


Yup. Same thing happened to the Eagles in the playoffs last year to Tampa Bay. They simply got overwhelmed by at the time a much better team. If they have a strong offseason Giants could be in a very different place one year from now.
Giants rebuilding  
bc4life : 2/12/2023 9:27 am : link
Eagles reloaded
We got outplayed and outcoached,  
Angel Eyes : 2/12/2023 9:36 am : link
particularly at the line.
I turned that sucker off  
section125 : 2/12/2023 9:37 am : link
before the end of the 1st quarter. I saw Love miss three tackles and misplay that deep pass. I knew at that point they were not in the game. Love rarely misses tackles and is rarely out of position. If the most reliable player on the team is playing poorly, then they were screwed.
RE: RE: Eagles had two weeks off while the Giants had six days,  
dpinzow : 2/12/2023 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16030562 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 16030418 j_Booker said:


Quote:


coming off a tough win over the Vikings on the road.

Not an excuse, but a real factor that was not much discussed. The rested team is going to have an advantage, even if strength and speed are just a half-notch better. That's why every playoff team wants home field and a bye.

Eagles probably win anyway, regardless of rest, but it did look like Giants were tired and flat.



This is my view as well. And the comparison to the Bears game in '85 seems apt. Let's hope next year is like 1986!


The 1985 Giants were much closer to being a Super Bowl team than this version. They were the 2nd best team in the NFL when they played the Bears and lost 21-0
Drinking game  
Leg of Theismann : 2/12/2023 2:10 pm : link
Take a drink every time in the pre game the Eagles are compared to the ‘85 Bears. Rex is doing an entire segment on it right now FYI.
Oh wrong thread lol  
Leg of Theismann : 2/12/2023 2:10 pm : link
.
RE: I turned that sucker off  
Producer : 2/12/2023 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16030956 section125 said:
Quote:
before the end of the 1st quarter. I saw Love miss three tackles and misplay that deep pass. I knew at that point they were not in the game. Love rarely misses tackles and is rarely out of position. If the most reliable player on the team is playing poorly, then they were screwed.


Tell me you didn't turn the game off.
