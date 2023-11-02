How do you Reconcile the Eagles Playoff Game? mittenedman : 2/11/2023 12:42 pm

Caught the Giants Insider podcast and Bisignano was talking about the Eagles game. Essentially, what in the hell happened? He wasn't surprised they lost, but he was surprised how they lost. Especially because they had been talking a big game all week in the lockerroom.



Someone he knew sitting directly behind the Giants bench said there was zero energy from anyone from the second they came out of the lockerroom. They were all just sitting on the bench lifeless before the game and early in the 1st quarter. The guy couldn't believe it. The exception was Saquon Barkley, who was going up and down the bench trying to get guys fired up.



Then the co-host Jerry mentioned a Mic'd Up with Brandon Graham where the Eagles captains were trash-talking the Giants captains during the coinflip and the Giants (mentioned Dexter and DJ) just stood there and took it. No response.



Late in the game, the Eagles were taking some big shots at the Giants with the score out of hand. The 49ers retaliated when that happened. Giants just took it.



This falls in the line with what McKinney said after the game "The energy just wasn't there."



All of these little things point to a team that is intimidated/scared or disinterested in playing the Eagles. It even seems to trickle to the coaches, who called questionable games on both sides of the ball. I personally thought both the offensive and defensive gameplans were poor, especially not coming after Hurts.



Daboll still won Coach of the Year, as he should've considering the entire body of work. But why was it a complete laugher of a game with the Giants basically no-showing, with zero energy? Does that affect how you look at anyone in particular? They called out Julian Love in particular. Everyone? Don't care?