for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Your thoughts on Julian Love.

Klaatu : 2/14/2023 1:41 pm
I didn't want to miller the Jones/Barkley thread, but I did see Love mentioned there a couple of times, so I thought he warranted his own thread.

I like Love, much more this year than I have in his first three years. No doubt scheme and coaching played a part in that, which is certainly not to diminish the time and effort he put in to improve his game. He does seem to fit the Smart, Tough, Dependable mold.

However, I still don't know if I'd re-sign him for what Spotrac estimates is around 8 million a year. While I'd hate to lose a good player, I think the Giants would be better served using that money on UFA DT if it was a case of one or the other.

For me, defense begins at the point-of-attack...as dorgan said once, "where the ball is." I think an upgrade to our D-Line rotation should be an imperative in free agency, but I'm interested in hearing what you guys think.
I’d be happy to have him back  
RicFlair : 2/14/2023 1:43 pm : link
But won’t really care if he’s not.
Good safety......can we get him back on a reasonable deal though?  
Simms11 : 2/14/2023 1:46 pm : link
The tandem of McKinney and Love is a winner. His versatility is a plus as well. It’s difficult to keep everyone, and we’ve got to make tough decisions too, but I’d Love to see him return, no pun intended😆
I agree money may be better spent somewhere else  
Payasdaddy : 2/14/2023 1:46 pm : link
ILB, LOS.
Like love but he isn’t a game changer. Just a smart 2nd tier safety
U should be able to draft one mid rds. Maybe it could be belton with a yr under his belt
He's a steal at $8m AAV  
BillT : 2/14/2023 1:46 pm : link
He's at worst a very versatile, above average safety that can play all over the secondary. Definitely a keeper.
Wink Loves him  
ZogZerg : 2/14/2023 1:48 pm : link
I want to see him back.
I think he will be back.
Good player  
Bill in UT : 2/14/2023 1:48 pm : link
I'd be happy keeping him at the right price. I guess his value depends on how they regard the guys who are on the roster behind him
He is a leader  
Giantophile : 2/14/2023 1:50 pm : link
in the locker room and exemplifies the smart, tough, dependable mantra to a tee. He also made a lot of plays this year. These guys don't grow on trees.
Keep him  
AG5686 : 2/14/2023 1:50 pm : link
he was our most consistent player on D...why give that up?
Klaatu any DT they sign is  
section125 : 2/14/2023 1:55 pm : link
strictly a backup, playing 15-20 snaps per game - vet minimum likely. Love is an every down player. Is he replaceable at a lesser price? Maybe so. But he plays all over, best tackler in the secondary if not the entire team team.
Yes, no ridiculous contracts, but he is just so daggone dependable in Winks defense, it would be a downgrade to move on unless he comes in looking for toppish $$$.

The question will be if either Pinnock or Belton are capable of filling that job without a significant drop in dependable play.
RE: He is a leader  
Ivan15 : 2/14/2023 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16034955 Giantophile said:
Quote:
in the locker room and exemplifies the smart, tough, dependable mantra to a tee. He also made a lot of plays this year. These guys don't grow on trees.
____________________________
I agree. Smart, tough, dependable but it is difficult to sign everyone to the contract they deserve. Someone needs to give a discount - either Jones or Barkley. Schoen needs to make a reasonable offer and accept the consequences.
Love is the Defensive version of  
AG5686 : 2/14/2023 1:58 pm : link
Saquon....
He is very talented and that requires money in order to keep him
He’s  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/14/2023 2:01 pm : link
Solid player and a good locker room guy. We need to set a hard number for him and not go over the number. I’d say $9 mill a season. If he wants more than you let him walk.
Let’s keep him!  
exiled : 2/14/2023 2:01 pm : link
He had a great season. Also a team captain
I  
AcidTest : 2/14/2023 2:01 pm : link
would love to keep Love (no pun intended), but I think some team will offer him a lot more than the Giants will be willing to pay. I think the same about Saquon. I hope I'm wrong about both.
I'm a big fan of bringing back your solid  
mittenedman : 2/14/2023 2:11 pm : link
homegrown players and would like Love to return.

However, he was awful vs. the Eagles last year and that matters. And he dropped a lot of potential INTs. You have to be careful paying a small, slow SS.

I could easily see a team offer him more $$$ than the Giants should.
RE: Klaatu any DT they sign is  
Klaatu : 2/14/2023 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16034969 section125 said:
Quote:
strictly a backup, playing 15-20 snaps per game - vet minimum likely. Love is an every down player. Is he replaceable at a lesser price? Maybe so. But he plays all over, best tackler in the secondary if not the entire team team.
Yes, no ridiculous contracts, but he is just so daggone dependable in Winks defense, it would be a downgrade to move on unless he comes in looking for toppish $$$.

The question will be if either Pinnock or Belton are capable of filling that job without a significant drop in dependable play.


If you plan on keeping Lawrence and Williams around for a while, you can't have them playing as much as they did this year, and you'd better move up from the Justin Ellis's and Henry Mondeaux's of the world if you don't want your defense to suffer too much when you give your starters a break, especially in the run game.
RE: I'm a big fan of bringing back your solid  
BigBlue7 : 2/14/2023 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16035006 mittenedman said:
Quote:
homegrown players and would like Love to return.

However, he was awful vs. the Eagles last year and that matters. And he dropped a lot of potential INTs. You have to be careful paying a small, slow SS.

I could easily see a team offer him more $$$ than the Giants should.


Agreed on this
I think good gm’s  
BigBlueDawg56 : 2/14/2023 2:15 pm : link
Do what shoen did and draft Belton in the 3rd the year before love hits free agency. Gives him a year under his belt before thrown in the fire and we save 8-10 mil. Roster construction 101
It's Valentine's Day for chrissakes!  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/14/2023 2:15 pm : link
How can you not like Love??...
RE: RE: Klaatu any DT they sign is  
section125 : 2/14/2023 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16035007 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 16034969 section125 said:


Quote:


strictly a backup, playing 15-20 snaps per game - vet minimum likely. Love is an every down player. Is he replaceable at a lesser price? Maybe so. But he plays all over, best tackler in the secondary if not the entire team team.
Yes, no ridiculous contracts, but he is just so daggone dependable in Winks defense, it would be a downgrade to move on unless he comes in looking for toppish $$$.

The question will be if either Pinnock or Belton are capable of filling that job without a significant drop in dependable play.



If you plan on keeping Lawrence and Williams around for a while, you can't have them playing as much as they did this year, and you'd better move up from the Justin Ellis's and Henry Mondeaux's of the world if you don't want your defense to suffer too much when you give your starters a break, especially in the run game.


No doubt, absolutely. But a backup DT vs a starting SS is not really an option. You need both. Yes the backups were not good this year. But they are not using $8 mill on a back up DT. They may use $2 or $3 mill for two backup DTs.

I think re-signing Love is not a slam dunk, but they need to start keeping their good players soon.

Where they need the huge upgrade is ILB.
Not  
Straw Hat : 2/14/2023 2:17 pm : link
Athletic enough to get a big payday. Id prefer to play pinnock over him.
I assume we all want to keep him at the right price. The only  
mfjmfj : 2/14/2023 2:17 pm : link
question is what is the right price. I could definitely see giving him $8MM/per and being pretty happy with that. I am afraid that may not be enough. Don't want them to spend a lot more than that.
He's good in coverage and a good tackler. He's not great, but I think  
Ira : 2/14/2023 2:19 pm : link
we should be able to work out a deal fair to both sides.
RE: It's Valentine's Day for chrissakes!  
Klaatu : 2/14/2023 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16035015 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
How can you not like Love??...


Here's how.
He is decent.....but not good enough to pay top FA dollar  
George from PA : 2/14/2023 2:20 pm : link
Whoever said same as Barkley, No.

Safety and RB are not top position...
But Barkley is special.....one of the best RB in the NFL.

Love is not even the best safety on team
He was solid for us, but I thought he was exposed  
Metnut : 2/14/2023 2:22 pm : link
a number of times down the stretch. With Pinnock looking like a solid find, I'd make Love an offer in the $6.5M AAV range and if he doesn't want it, I'd look to use the cap space to upgrade ILB, CB, interior OL and WR.
you are goin gto miss this guy's production if he does not return  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/14/2023 2:24 pm : link
Love made a lot of critical tackles for the Giants.
Smart and versatile (which I'm sure Wink likes)  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/14/2023 2:32 pm : link
and good leadership/culturally for the team.
Love is a keeper at the right price  
Rick in Dallas : 2/14/2023 2:34 pm : link
Really played well in Wink’s defense last year.
RE: I think good gm’s  
mittenedman : 2/14/2023 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16035013 BigBlueDawg56 said:
Quote:
Do what shoen did and draft Belton in the 3rd the year before love hits free agency. Gives him a year under his belt before thrown in the fire and we save 8-10 mil. Roster construction 101


Pretty much.
Love is a smart player  
Old Dirty : 2/14/2023 2:35 pm : link
and he's willing to fill in where needed, but he seems like he's not worth what it's reported likely to cost to re-sign him. I don't think he's a must sign player. Belton seems to be faster & at least as good in coverage, plus he is a big hitter.

They could also try and sign Juan Thornhill from KC for possibly the same money it will take to sign Love. Thornhill is a better player in my opinion. I think he'd be a good compliment to McKinney.

I maybe make Love a modest offer, but wouldn't be too worried if he signs elsewhere.
RE: RE: It's Valentine's Day for chrissakes!  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/14/2023 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16035023 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 16035015 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


How can you not like Love??...



Here's how.


Touché!
Average...  
SaquontheDon : 2/14/2023 2:46 pm : link
He's not great in coverage, but tackles well. I remember seeing him try to play the ball in the air a few times and he lost those battles.
Let's not forget special teams  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 2/14/2023 2:56 pm : link
Doesn't Love play on all the special teams and is considered a leader on them?
I like him.  
Joe Beckwith : 2/14/2023 2:59 pm : link
He’s good in the Landon Collins role, and if the price is right.
That said, I think they draft a S in round 4/5, whether they keep/ kept JL or not.
I like him  
Matt M. : 2/14/2023 3:19 pm : link
But, was disappointed in his play when McKinney was out. I'd like him back, because I felt together they were one of the top S tandems. But, I wouldn't break the bank to make it happen.
He is avery good player and has been since hes been here  
Rudy5757 : 2/14/2023 4:05 pm : link
not an easily replacable guy. Obviously you cant over pay but we drafted a few safeties over the years and most havent panned out the way we would like. Love is the smart tough dependable player. Hes not going to wow you but he also doesnt kill you often. If you think he is a starting safety in the league then that starts at $8-$10 Mil. I would say if you can get him in that range we are doing well.

At some point we have to start to keep our good players, we can keep letting our home grown guys walk. He is a good starting Safety in this league and has earned his way here.
Some guys are more valuable in the system they are in...  
hyadoin : 2/14/2023 4:16 pm : link
than elsewhere. This may be one of those situations.
Keep him  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 2/14/2023 4:17 pm : link
Keep your good players if at all possible/affordable and Love is one of our good ones.
I like him...  
IchabodGiant : 2/14/2023 4:17 pm : link
think he can continue to improve. I'd do everything possible to bring him back. Maybe even more of a priority than Barkley?
I think he is good for the right price  
Sec_149 : 2/14/2023 4:27 pm : link
I think Love is an average to slightly above average player who overvalues himself. Listen to some of his comments when asked about being approached for an extension during the bye week. He said I will not sign for lesser value than I believe I am worth.

That to mean reads the Giants offered him something pretty low. My guess he leaves and BBI goes off the rails for day.

He misses a lot of tackles.
I Love  
noro9 : 2/14/2023 4:37 pm : link
Love. Happy Valentine's Day. I hope he's back next year.
RE: I think he is good for the right price  
cosmicj : 2/14/2023 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16035221 Sec_149 said:
Quote:
I think Love is an average to slightly above average player who overvalues himself. Listen to some of his comments when asked about being approached for an extension during the bye week. He said I will not sign for lesser value than I believe I am worth.

That to mean reads the Giants offered him something pretty low. My guess he leaves and BBI goes off the rails for day.

He misses a lot of tackles.


That’s simply false. Before a poor divisional playoff, he had literally a handful of missed tackles all season. That is a very valuable skill.

RE: RE: I think he is good for the right price  
Angel Eyes : 2/14/2023 4:55 pm : link
In comment 16035274 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16035221 Sec_149 said:


Quote:


I think Love is an average to slightly above average player who overvalues himself. Listen to some of his comments when asked about being approached for an extension during the bye week. He said I will not sign for lesser value than I believe I am worth.

That to mean reads the Giants offered him something pretty low. My guess he leaves and BBI goes off the rails for day.

He misses a lot of tackles.



That’s simply false. Before a poor divisional playoff, he had literally a handful of missed tackles all season. That is a very valuable skill.

Speaking of which, what happened that day? Everything just looked off for him.
One of the reasons our D was so good last season  
cosmicj : 2/14/2023 4:56 pm : link
Was that we had a pair of superior safeties up top limiting big gains when things went south at the line. Which it often did.

McKinney and Love are vital parts of the team in terms of strategy. Vital.
Jones looked like dog**** that day, too.  
cosmicj : 2/14/2023 4:57 pm : link
Are we letting him test free agency?
RE: He's a steal at $8m AAV  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/14/2023 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16034945 BillT said:
Quote:
He's at worst a very versatile, above average safety that can play all over the secondary. Definitely a keeper.

At a $225M salary cap, with 53 players + IR + practice squad + dead money, you're looking at roughly $4M per player on your active roster (probably slightly less). Love is a good player, and would be fair value at around $8M AAV (or even slightly more), but he's not a *steal* at twice the baseline per-player price, IMO.
RE: Jones looked like dog**** that day, too.  
section125 : 2/14/2023 5:03 pm : link
In comment 16035279 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Are we letting him test free agency?


In reality, even if you think DJ is somewhat limited, a NFL QB is more difficult to find than a starting SS.
depends on what he wants  
bc4life : 2/14/2023 5:03 pm : link
and what else you could buy for that money
C’mon Section  
cosmicj : 2/14/2023 5:06 pm : link
Love will cost 1/4 what Jones will.

This constant swapping of successful young players for some FA pipedream? It gets to me. You draft good players who succeed in your system - You keep them. Keep it simple.
RE: C’mon Section  
section125 : 2/14/2023 5:10 pm : link
In comment 16035291 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Love will cost 1/4 what Jones will.

This constant swapping of successful young players for some FA pipedream? It gets to me. You draft good players who succeed in your system - You keep them. Keep it simple.


I missed your point. I want Love to stay, also. Apologies
one key to Eagles success  
bc4life : 2/14/2023 5:12 pm : link
was that they kept 4-5 of their most important players and reloaded. Don't think he's irreplaceable. And,isnt McKinney gonna need new deal in a year or two?
No problem  
cosmicj : 2/14/2023 5:12 pm : link
I have a philosophical objection to treating players as fungible when considering their second contract. I think it’s misguided and undervalues system fit.

Also, let me point out that Love is ALWAYS out there and available. Which can’t be said for almost any other DB we have.
RE: No problem  
section125 : 2/14/2023 5:19 pm : link
In comment 16035298 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I have a philosophical objection to treating players as fungible when considering their second contract. I think it’s misguided and undervalues system fit.

Also, let me point out that Love is ALWAYS out there and available. Which can’t be said for almost any other DB we have.


I agree with that, smart and dependable.
You’re Overrating Love  
Samiam : 2/14/2023 6:06 pm : link
Love is a decent safety who can play a few roles decently but nothing more than that. He’s a good locker room presence but that doesn’t warrant a big contract and if $8 million is a real, number, he’s not getting it here. On the bright side, he’s not getting it anywhere so there’s a chance he’ll be back if his demands are realistic. Maybe he’ll take a 1 year prove it deal. Over the next few years, the Giants have to sign Andrew Thomas, Dexter and McKinney, all of whom will be very attractive to other teams and expensive. I’m guessing they try to sign them on the early side so Schoen will be looking to get those done and won’t piss away big money on decent players like Love.
Love is a keeper  
JerseyCityJoe : 2/14/2023 6:07 pm : link
They will find a way to keep him a Giant.
RE: You’re Overrating Love  
section125 : 2/14/2023 6:16 pm : link
In comment 16035340 Samiam said:
Quote:
Love is a decent safety who can play a few roles decently but nothing more than that.


You are grossly under rating him. Don't believe me - go check what Sy wrote about him. Is he irreplaceable or Ed Reed, no. He is more than competent at his position and rarely was out of position. You can count on him to be where he is supposed to be virtually all the time(no one is perfect).

Yes he can be replaced, likely by a less skilled and less reliable player.
I'd like to keep him  
Mook80 : 2/14/2023 6:17 pm : link
but don't want to go crazy money wise. He will not be easy to replace if he leaves though.
RE: I'd like to keep him  
section125 : 2/14/2023 6:19 pm : link
In comment 16035358 Mook80 said:
Quote:
but don't want to go crazy money wise. He will not be easy to replace if he leaves though.


Absolutely. I am a huge fan and not sure the $8 mill number is appropriate. That I will leave to Schoen.
....  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/14/2023 6:20 pm : link
I've been a huge fan of his going back to Sout Bend. Him getting injured vs. Clemson in the CFP killed the Irish.

I want him back, but not @ outrageous coin.
Im not giving him big money  
Aaroninma : 2/14/2023 6:27 pm : link
Not making the Logan Ryan mistake again.
Logan Ryan signed a 3 year $31mm contract  
cosmicj : 2/14/2023 6:51 pm : link
I think that’s in the market range for Love.

Guess what? Quality NFL starters get paid.
J. Love is definitely what the Org likes  
MeanBunny : 2/14/2023 6:53 pm : link
Good player
Good representative on/off field
Works with media well
Ladies dig him!
Good but not great  
kelly : 2/14/2023 6:58 pm : link
Not an impact player. We have other players behind him so I would pass on him.

Wouldn't sign Barkley either.
Smart, tough, dependable  
islander1 : 2/14/2023 8:57 pm : link
Perhaps a 'B' as far as raw athleticism goes, but unless he wants something exorbitant I definitely resign him.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 