Your thoughts on Julian Love. Klaatu : 2/14/2023 1:41 pm

I didn't want to miller the Jones/Barkley thread, but I did see Love mentioned there a couple of times, so I thought he warranted his own thread.



I like Love, much more this year than I have in his first three years. No doubt scheme and coaching played a part in that, which is certainly not to diminish the time and effort he put in to improve his game. He does seem to fit the Smart, Tough, Dependable mold.



However, I still don't know if I'd re-sign him for what Spotrac estimates is around 8 million a year. While I'd hate to lose a good player, I think the Giants would be better served using that money on UFA DT if it was a case of one or the other.



For me, defense begins at the point-of-attack...as dorgan said once, "where the ball is." I think an upgrade to our D-Line rotation should be an imperative in free agency, but I'm interested in hearing what you guys think.

