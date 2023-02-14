Your thoughts on Julian Love.

I didn't want to miller the Jones/Barkley thread, but I did see Love mentioned there a couple of times, so I thought he warranted his own thread.
I like Love, much more this year than I have in his first three years. No doubt scheme and coaching played a part in that, which is certainly not to diminish the time and effort he put in to improve his game. He does seem to fit the Smart, Tough, Dependable mold.
However, I still don't know if I'd re-sign him for what Spotrac estimates is around 8 million a year. While I'd hate to lose a good player, I think the Giants would be better served using that money on UFA DT if it was a case of one or the other.
For me, defense begins at the point-of-attack...as dorgan said once, "where the ball is." I think an upgrade to our D-Line rotation should be an imperative in free agency, but I'm interested in hearing what you guys think.
Like love but he isn’t a game changer. Just a smart 2nd tier safety
U should be able to draft one mid rds. Maybe it could be belton with a yr under his belt
I think he will be back.
Yes, no ridiculous contracts, but he is just so daggone dependable in Winks defense, it would be a downgrade to move on unless he comes in looking for toppish $$$.
The question will be if either Pinnock or Belton are capable of filling that job without a significant drop in dependable play.
I agree. Smart, tough, dependable but it is difficult to sign everyone to the contract they deserve. Someone needs to give a discount - either Jones or Barkley. Schoen needs to make a reasonable offer and accept the consequences.
He is very talented and that requires money in order to keep him
However, he was awful vs. the Eagles last year and that matters. And he dropped a lot of potential INTs. You have to be careful paying a small, slow SS.
I could easily see a team offer him more $$$ than the Giants should.
If you plan on keeping Lawrence and Williams around for a while, you can't have them playing as much as they did this year, and you'd better move up from the Justin Ellis's and Henry Mondeaux's of the world if you don't want your defense to suffer too much when you give your starters a break, especially in the run game.
Agreed on this

strictly a backup, playing 15-20 snaps per game - vet minimum likely. Love is an every down player. Is he replaceable at a lesser price? Maybe so. But he plays all over, best tackler in the secondary if not the entire team team.
No doubt, absolutely. But a backup DT vs a starting SS is not really an option. You need both. Yes the backups were not good this year. But they are not using $8 mill on a back up DT. They may use $2 or $3 mill for two backup DTs.
I think re-signing Love is not a slam dunk, but they need to start keeping their good players soon.
Where they need the huge upgrade is ILB.
Here's how.
Safety and RB are not top position...
But Barkley is special.....one of the best RB in the NFL.
Love is not even the best safety on team
Pretty much.
They could also try and sign Juan Thornhill from KC for possibly the same money it will take to sign Love. Thornhill is a better player in my opinion. I think he'd be a good compliment to McKinney.
I maybe make Love a modest offer, but wouldn't be too worried if he signs elsewhere.

How can you not like Love??...
Here's how.
Touché!
That said, I think they draft a S in round 4/5, whether they keep/ kept JL or not.
At some point we have to start to keep our good players, we can keep letting our home grown guys walk. He is a good starting Safety in this league and has earned his way here.
That to mean reads the Giants offered him something pretty low. My guess he leaves and BBI goes off the rails for day.
He misses a lot of tackles.
That’s simply false. Before a poor divisional playoff, he had literally a handful of missed tackles all season. That is a very valuable skill.

I think Love is an average to slightly above average player who overvalues himself. Listen to some of his comments when asked about being approached for an extension during the bye week. He said I will not sign for lesser value than I believe I am worth.
That to mean reads the Giants offered him something pretty low. My guess he leaves and BBI goes off the rails for day.
That’s simply false. Before a poor divisional playoff, he had literally a handful of missed tackles all season. That is a very valuable skill.
Speaking of which, what happened that day? Everything just looked off for him.
McKinney and Love are vital parts of the team in terms of strategy. Vital.
At a $225M salary cap, with 53 players + IR + practice squad + dead money, you're looking at roughly $4M per player on your active roster (probably slightly less). Love is a good player, and would be fair value at around $8M AAV (or even slightly more), but he's not a *steal* at twice the baseline per-player price, IMO.
In reality, even if you think DJ is somewhat limited, a NFL QB is more difficult to find than a starting SS.
This constant swapping of successful young players for some FA pipedream? It gets to me. You draft good players who succeed in your system - You keep them. Keep it simple.
This constant swapping of successful young players for some FA pipedream? It gets to me. You draft good players who succeed in your system - You keep them. Keep it simple.
I missed your point. I want Love to stay, also. Apologies
Also, let me point out that Love is ALWAYS out there and available. Which can’t be said for almost any other DB we have.
Also, let me point out that Love is ALWAYS out there and available. Which can’t be said for almost any other DB we have.
I agree with that, smart and dependable.
You are grossly under rating him. Don't believe me - go check what Sy wrote about him. Is he irreplaceable or Ed Reed, no. He is more than competent at his position and rarely was out of position. You can count on him to be where he is supposed to be virtually all the time(no one is perfect).
Yes he can be replaced, likely by a less skilled and less reliable player.
Absolutely. I am a huge fan and not sure the $8 mill number is appropriate. That I will leave to Schoen.
I want him back, but not @ outrageous coin.
Guess what? Quality NFL starters get paid.
Good representative on/off field
Works with media well
Ladies dig him!
Wouldn't sign Barkley either.