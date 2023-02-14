for display only
Potential Cap Casualties

JoeyBigBlue : 2/14/2023 1:46 pm
Looking over some numbers at Overthecap.com

Pre-June 1st Cuts

Kenny Golladay - $6.7 Million Saved ($14.7m Deadcap hit)
Darnay Holmes - $2.743 Million Saved ($198k Deadcap hit)
Matt Peart - $1.094 Million Saved ($208k Deadcap hit)
Shane Lemieux - $1.01 Million Saved ($87k Deadcap hit)
Cam Brown - $1.01 Million Saved ($50k Deadcap hit)
Carter Coughlin - $1.01 Million Saved ($27k Deadcap hit)
sb from NYT Forum : 2/14/2023 1:48 pm : link
Hate to give up on  
Fat Wally : 2/14/2023 1:49 pm : link
peart and Lemieux . I know Lemieux has been hurt a ton, but this team has lacked depth on the Oline the last few years, and this year was the first year it felt like we had numbers. I'm fine with the rest
Except for Golladay you're not saving cap space with those others  
BillT : 2/14/2023 1:51 pm : link
Because you have to replace them on the 51 with a player making something like $750,000. You only net the difference. And Wink loves Holmes so that's probably a non starter. Possibly restructuring Leo and Adoree is the other place to open up cap space. Not releasing low salary players.
As far as contributions to the team  
Bill in UT : 2/14/2023 1:52 pm : link
I don't see anyone, except maybe Holmes, who I'd be hesitant to cut
Does saving 1 million mean anything?  
George from PA : 2/14/2023 1:54 pm : link

Replacement cost is around a million.
I’m still a Cam Brown fan  
JoeSchoens11 : 2/14/2023 1:54 pm : link
Saving $1m doesn’t mean much since the 51st player’s salary will eat away any cap savings.

I’m surprised Holmes is slated to make that much. I’d imagine he gets the Slayton treatment.
RE: Except for Golladay you're not saving cap space with those others  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/14/2023 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16034960 BillT said:
Quote:
Because you have to replace them on the 51 with a player making something like $750,000. You only net the difference. And Wink loves Holmes so that's probably a non starter. Possibly restructuring Leo and Adoree is the other place to open up cap space. Not releasing low salary players.




You can definitely save by replacing these guys with draft picks. Draft picks are usually given all the chances in the world to stick on the roster. These guys are not ensured to be on the roster.
Why is Tae Crowder listed on the Giants for 2023?  
nyjuggernaut2 : 2/14/2023 1:56 pm : link
On OTC, they have him on the roster with a $1.01m cap hit, but shows the Giants will have no dead money if they "cut" him. Wasn't he already released back in November?
RE: Why is Tae Crowder listed on the Giants for 2023?  
FranknWeezer : 2/14/2023 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16034972 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
On OTC, they have him on the roster with a $1.01m cap hit, but shows the Giants will have no dead money if they "cut" him. Wasn't he already released back in November?


Last I heard he was a Steeler.
Only move I make from that list outside of cutting Golladay  
nyjuggernaut2 : 2/14/2023 1:59 pm : link
is releasing Holmes and using the 2.5m to upgrade the #2 CB position in free agency.
RE: Why is Tae Crowder listed on the Giants for 2023?  
section125 : 2/14/2023 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16034972 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
On OTC, they have him on the roster with a $1.01m cap hit, but shows the Giants will have no dead money if they "cut" him. Wasn't he already released back in November?


yep, let go. Went to Green Bay??? That is weird. It is not a dead cap number for a bonus. Just a typo I guess...
Golladay and Holmes are the only ones to think about. Golladay is a  
Ivan15 : 2/14/2023 2:02 pm : link
Goner. They aren’t or shouldn’t be done with Holmes, who I think maybe should be tried at safety if Love leaves.

The others don’t save anything and should be competing for a roster spot.
RE: Except for Golladay you're not saving cap space with those others  
AcidTest : 2/14/2023 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16034960 BillT said:
Quote:
Because you have to replace them on the 51 with a player making something like $750,000. You only net the difference. And Wink loves Holmes so that's probably a non starter. Possibly restructuring Leo and Adoree is the other place to open up cap space. Not releasing low salary players.


^This. Any net savings is too small to cut those other players.
RE: RE: Except for Golladay you're not saving cap space with those others  
BillT : 2/14/2023 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16034970 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16034960 BillT said:


Quote:


Because you have to replace them on the 51 with a player making something like $750,000. You only net the difference. And Wink loves Holmes so that's probably a non starter. Possibly restructuring Leo and Adoree is the other place to open up cap space. Not releasing low salary players.





You can definitely save by replacing these guys with draft picks. Draft picks are usually given all the chances in the world to stick on the roster. These guys are not ensured to be on the roster.

Then you wait until the draft picks beat them out for a position you don't release them first. And the draft picks cost $750,000 as well so you're still not saving cap space.
RE: Why is Tae Crowder listed on the Giants for 2023?  
mfjmfj : 2/14/2023 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16034972 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
On OTC, they have him on the roster with a $1.01m cap hit, but shows the Giants will have no dead money if they "cut" him. Wasn't he already released back in November?


A third round draft pick has a cap hit of just about $1MM. So no actual savings. Holmes is cheap for the position he plays. The other guys there is no reason to cut them. Let them see if they can make the team.
Makes sense  
Sammo85 : 2/14/2023 2:08 pm : link
While Jones, Barkley, then maybe Dex/Thomas will be priority. There is some room to sign a couple mid-level free agents at areas where immediate help next year makes us better (maybe IOL, LB?).
RE: RE: RE: Except for Golladay you're not saving cap space with those others  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/14/2023 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16034995 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16034970 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 16034960 BillT said:


Quote:


Because you have to replace them on the 51 with a player making something like $750,000. You only net the difference. And Wink loves Holmes so that's probably a non starter. Possibly restructuring Leo and Adoree is the other place to open up cap space. Not releasing low salary players.





You can definitely save by replacing these guys with draft picks. Draft picks are usually given all the chances in the world to stick on the roster. These guys are not ensured to be on the roster.


Then you wait until the draft picks beat them out for a position you don't release them first. And the draft picks cost $750,000 as well so you're still not saving cap space.



These are all bottom of the roster guys. There’s only 53 roster spots. Draft picks have to be signed and given the opportunity to make the team, which unless there’s a colossal failure from the player, they will. You aren’t going to cut draft picks and then leave these guys for them.
RE: Except for Golladay you're not saving cap space with those others  
Pepe LePugh : 2/14/2023 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16034960 BillT said:
Quote:
Because you have to replace them on the 51 with a player making something like $750,000. You only net the difference. And Wink loves Holmes so that's probably a non starter. Possibly restructuring Leo and Adoree is the other place to open up cap space. Not releasing low salary players.


Right now only 3 of top 51 make $750K (which is rookie minimum). By training camp, I expect cutoff for top 51 will be about $900K.
All of them are easily replaceable IMHO  
GiantBlue : 2/14/2023 2:21 pm : link
and with at least 11 draft picks and other free agents......

Why are we cutting Holmes???  
djm : 2/14/2023 2:21 pm : link
Oh wait, We aren’t.

He’s a flawed but decent and very tough player. 2 million is chump change.

As stated, you have to replace these guys. Who are you replacing Holmes with that not only holds his own or upgrades but makes the same money???

RE: RE: RE: RE: Except for Golladay you're not saving cap space with those others  
BillT : 2/14/2023 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16035003 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16034995 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 16034970 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 16034960 BillT said:


Quote:


Because you have to replace them on the 51 with a player making something like $750,000. You only net the difference. And Wink loves Holmes so that's probably a non starter. Possibly restructuring Leo and Adoree is the other place to open up cap space. Not releasing low salary players.





You can definitely save by replacing these guys with draft picks. Draft picks are usually given all the chances in the world to stick on the roster. These guys are not ensured to be on the roster.


Then you wait until the draft picks beat them out for a position you don't release them first. And the draft picks cost $750,000 as well so you're still not saving cap space.




These are all bottom of the roster guys. There’s only 53 roster spots. Draft picks have to be signed and given the opportunity to make the team, which unless there’s a colossal failure from the player, they will. You aren’t going to cut draft picks and then leave these guys for them.

You also don't know who or what positions you are going to draft. Believe what you will but outside of Golladay none of these guys will be released before the final cutdowns in August.
RE: Why are we cutting Holmes???  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/14/2023 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16035031 djm said:
Quote:
Oh wait, We aren’t.

He’s a flawed but decent and very tough player. 2 million is chump change.

As stated, you have to replace these guys. Who are you replacing Holmes with that not only holds his own or upgrades but makes the same money???


Flott was drafted to be the nickel corner of the future. He’s a ton better in coverage than Holmes, but needs work in the weight room to bulk up.
Danny Kanell : 2/14/2023 2:30 pm : link
I'd be shocked if we cut Holmes. Wink loves him.
Holmes  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/14/2023 2:38 pm : link
Is awful in man coverage. He did a great tackling last year, but he’s a liability in coverage out there. If Flott gets better in run defense, he’s a huge upgrade over Holmes.
Holmes should be retained  
Rjanyg : 2/14/2023 2:48 pm : link
He was our starting nickel back last year. Flott may start outside opposite Jackson. Robinson might be able to play but if they don't draft a CB early I can see the Flott - Robinson battle for CB2 in training camp.

Special teams is 1/3 of our team and you don't cut guys who are key contributors on specials until you draft their replacement.

Golliday is gone and I can see Lemioux being cut as well.
RE: Why are we cutting Holmes???  
Optimus-NY : 2/14/2023 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16035031 djm said:
Quote:
Oh wait, We aren’t.

He’s a flawed but decent and very tough player. 2 million is chump change.

As stated, you have to replace these guys. Who are you replacing Holmes with that not only holds his own or upgrades but makes the same money???


+1
RE: Holmes  
Pepe LePugh : 2/14/2023 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16035056 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is awful in man coverage. He did a great tackling last year, but he’s a liability in coverage out there. If Flott gets better in run defense, he’s a huge upgrade over Holmes.


I see Holmes as this year’s version on Slayton. He has some unique tools for a specific role, but not worth his cap number. Need to renegotiate the contract.
I belive  
46and2Blue : 2/14/2023 3:22 pm : link
they will keep Lemieux. Not sure how much of a casualty the others are.
What about LW  
give66 : 2/14/2023 3:29 pm : link
Aging player and our run defense sucks?
RE: What about LW  
Payasdaddy : 2/14/2023 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16035129 give66 said:
Quote:
Aging player and our run defense sucks?


Definitely an extension to lower cap hit
He isn’t old, just needs to play 70% of snaps vs 90%
Same with dexter, ( he can pull off 80%)
For the cap guys  
OBJ_AllDay : 2/14/2023 3:39 pm : link
Is there any chance we get out from Ellerson Smith & Aaron Robinson this offseaon?
RE: I belive  
BillT : 2/14/2023 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16035113 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
they will keep Lemieux. Not sure how much of a casualty the others are.

Absolutely. Remember he began camp as the starter at LG. He'll get another chance.
What's the Sterling Shepherd situation?  
GMen72 : 2/14/2023 4:03 pm : link
???
RE: What's the Sterling Shepherd situation?  
BillT : 2/14/2023 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16035176 GMen72 said:
Quote:
???

He's a FA with a $4.25m void year dead cap hit.
The only guy on that list getting cut before training camp or  
Rudy5757 : 2/14/2023 4:12 pm : link
is Golladay. It makes no sense to cut any of the others. after the draft. They are all under contract and relatively cheap.

Holmes was in Winks system for 1 year and I think hes the type of player Wink Likes, he needs to be coached up but its not smart to cut Holmes. CBs capable of playing significant snaps are hard to come by.

Lemieux and Peart are cheap and OL, no reason to cut yet until training camp.

The rest are basically making the minimum, so cutting does nothing until you have a better alternative.
RE: For the cap guys  
Pepe LePugh : 2/14/2023 5:03 pm : link
In comment 16035145 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
Is there any chance we get out from Ellerson Smith & Aaron Robinson this offseaon?


Same as all the others named in this thread. Other than Golladay and Holmes, cap implications are minimal. Unless coaches feel they’re hopeless, or bad actors, there’s no upside to releasing them before camp.
RE: .  
Eman11 : 2/14/2023 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16035046 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I'd be shocked if we cut Holmes. Wink loves him.


Same here and for what he’ll be making I don’t see them cutting him.
Holmes  
ElitoCanton : 2/14/2023 5:33 pm : link
should be cut based on play, so cutting him makes sense. He may get the Slayton contract treatment.
Off the top of my head the big money comes from  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/14/2023 5:39 pm : link
Cap savings from memory....

Leo Williams extension -14M
Adoree Jackson restructure/extension -8M
Kenny Golladay post June 1 cut- 14.5M
Dexter Lawrence extension- 9M

Depending on what combo they want to do
RE: Holmes  
Eman11 : 2/14/2023 6:00 pm : link
In comment 16035319 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
should be cut based on play, so cutting him makes sense. He may get the Slayton contract treatment.


Not sure what you’ve been watching but he’s been a pretty solid guy for them. A bit too grabby at times but he’s also a pretty darn good open field tackler and seems to read those screens pretty good and make the tackles. Eg, the one in the Minny playoff game.

I realize a slot corner is not getting paid based on his play vs the run, I’m just pointing out how he’s pretty good all around. Throw in how much Wink likes him, and I don’t think he’s getting cut.
I agree with those saying Galloday  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/14/2023 6:04 pm : link
is the one to get rid of. The others come back but maybe a couple fall off. It sucks with SL but this staff had him starting going into the season.

Really depends on what the staffs evaluations fall.
RE: Off the top of my head the big money comes from  
GMen72 : 2/14/2023 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16035323 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
Cap savings from memory....

Leo Williams extension -14M
Adoree Jackson restructure/extension -8M
Kenny Golladay post June 1 cut- 14.5M
Dexter Lawrence extension- 9M

Depending on what combo they want to do


I definitely don't follow this stuff well enough to have any certainty, but I thought a few people said cutting Galloday only netted $7-8 million?

I'd be hesitant to extend Leo very far...he's quickly approaching the downside of his career.
RE: RE: Off the top of my head the big money comes from  
BillT : 2/14/2023 6:20 pm : link
In comment 16035348 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16035323 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


Cap savings from memory....

Leo Williams extension -14M
Adoree Jackson restructure/extension -8M
Kenny Golladay post June 1 cut- 14.5M
Dexter Lawrence extension- 9M

Depending on what combo they want to do



I definitely don't follow this stuff well enough to have any certainty, but I thought a few people said cutting Galloday only netted $7-8 million?

I'd be hesitant to extend Leo very far...he's quickly approaching the downside of his career.

A Pre June 1 Golladay release nets $6.7m, a post June 1 release $13.5m. I don't see them using the post June 1 for the extra money in a year they have a lot of cap room. They'll take the $6.7m savings and get him completely off the books this year.
RE: RE: RE: Off the top of my head the big money comes from  
5BowlsSoon : 2/14/2023 10:56 pm : link
In comment 16035363 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16035348 GMen72 said:


Quote:


In comment 16035323 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


Cap savings from memory....

Leo Williams extension -14M
Adoree Jackson restructure/extension -8M
Kenny Golladay post June 1 cut- 14.5M
Dexter Lawrence extension- 9M

Depending on what combo they want to do



I definitely don't follow this stuff well enough to have any certainty, but I thought a few people said cutting Galloday only netted $7-8 million?

I'd be hesitant to extend Leo very far...he's quickly approaching the downside of his career.


A Pre June 1 Golladay release nets $6.7m, a post June 1 release $13.5m. I don't see them using the post June 1 for the extra money in a year they have a lot of cap room. They'll take the $6.7m savings and get him completely off the books this year.


Since you have plenty of cap space, Why can’t you wait a few extra months to save 6million?
I'd cut Golladay, Brown, and Coughlin  
PatersonPlank : 2/14/2023 11:06 pm : link
Golladay saves us cash, and the other two really don't contribute and we can replace easily. I'd keep the others because we aren't saving anything and they could potentially help us
Isn't Cam Brown  
NYG07 : 2/14/2023 11:23 pm : link
our best special teams player? I don't see any reason to cut him when he provides value there.

Regarding Golladay, I agree that they will most likely swallow the hit this year and get him off the books going forward. However, if he gets cut, I can't imagine anyone will sign him outside of a 1 year minimum flyer on the guy. Is there any way they could get him to take a pay cut down to the vet minimum and get him to waive his roster bonus? That would free up even more than the post June 1st cut. Then at least give him a shot in camp to see if he can give them some depth at WR?
RE: Isn't Cam Brown  
bronxct1 : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 16035553 NYG07 said:
Quote:
our best special teams player? I don't see any reason to cut him when he provides value there.

Regarding Golladay, I agree that they will most likely swallow the hit this year and get him off the books going forward. However, if he gets cut, I can't imagine anyone will sign him outside of a 1 year minimum flyer on the guy. Is there any way they could get him to take a pay cut down to the vet minimum and get him to waive his roster bonus? That would free up even more than the post June 1st cut. Then at least give him a shot in camp to see if he can give them some depth at WR?


He won't/can't waive his roster bonus, it was already guaranteed March of 2022. The Giants are stuck with that 7.9 million in bonus money. If they bring him down to vet minimum you're still going to be paying 10 million for a guy who gets 6 snaps a game. I'd much rather they take their medicine and move on from him and free up a roster spot for someone who might contribute more.
