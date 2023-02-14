Potential Cap Casualties

Looking over some numbers at Overthecap.com
Pre-June 1st Cuts
Kenny Golladay - $6.7 Million Saved ($14.7m Deadcap hit)
Darnay Holmes - $2.743 Million Saved ($198k Deadcap hit)
Matt Peart - $1.094 Million Saved ($208k Deadcap hit)
Shane Lemieux - $1.01 Million Saved ($87k Deadcap hit)
Cam Brown - $1.01 Million Saved ($50k Deadcap hit)
Carter Coughlin - $1.01 Million Saved ($27k Deadcap hit)
Replacement cost is around a million.
I’m surprised Holmes is slated to make that much. I’d imagine he gets the Slayton treatment.
You can definitely save by replacing these guys with draft picks. Draft picks are usually given all the chances in the world to stick on the roster. These guys are not ensured to be on the roster.
Last I heard he was a Steeler.
yep, let go. Went to Green Bay??? That is weird. It is not a dead cap number for a bonus. Just a typo I guess...
The others don’t save anything and should be competing for a roster spot.
^This. Any net savings is too small to cut those other players.
Because you have to replace them on the 51 with a player making something like $750,000. You only net the difference. And Wink loves Holmes so that's probably a non starter. Possibly restructuring Leo and Adoree is the other place to open up cap space. Not releasing low salary players.
Then you wait until the draft picks beat them out for a position you don't release them first. And the draft picks cost $750,000 as well so you're still not saving cap space.
A third round draft pick has a cap hit of just about $1MM. So no actual savings. Holmes is cheap for the position he plays. The other guys there is no reason to cut them. Let them see if they can make the team.
In comment 16034960 BillT said:
These are all bottom of the roster guys. There’s only 53 roster spots. Draft picks have to be signed and given the opportunity to make the team, which unless there’s a colossal failure from the player, they will. You aren’t going to cut draft picks and then leave these guys for them.
Right now only 3 of top 51 make $750K (which is rookie minimum). By training camp, I expect cutoff for top 51 will be about $900K.
He’s a flawed but decent and very tough player. 2 million is chump change.
As stated, you have to replace these guys. Who are you replacing Holmes with that not only holds his own or upgrades but makes the same money???
In comment 16034970 JoeyBigBlue said:
In comment 16034960 BillT said:
You also don't know who or what positions you are going to draft. Believe what you will but outside of Golladay none of these guys will be released before the final cutdowns in August.
Flott was drafted to be the nickel corner of the future. He’s a ton better in coverage than Holmes, but needs work in the weight room to bulk up.
Special teams is 1/3 of our team and you don't cut guys who are key contributors on specials until you draft their replacement.
Golliday is gone and I can see Lemioux being cut as well.
+1
I see Holmes as this year’s version on Slayton. He has some unique tools for a specific role, but not worth his cap number. Need to renegotiate the contract.
Definitely an extension to lower cap hit
He isn’t old, just needs to play 70% of snaps vs 90%
Same with dexter, ( he can pull off 80%)
Absolutely. Remember he began camp as the starter at LG. He'll get another chance.
He's a FA with a $4.25m void year dead cap hit.
Holmes was in Winks system for 1 year and I think hes the type of player Wink Likes, he needs to be coached up but its not smart to cut Holmes. CBs capable of playing significant snaps are hard to come by.
Lemieux and Peart are cheap and OL, no reason to cut yet until training camp.
The rest are basically making the minimum, so cutting does nothing until you have a better alternative.
Same as all the others named in this thread. Other than Golladay and Holmes, cap implications are minimal. Unless coaches feel they’re hopeless, or bad actors, there’s no upside to releasing them before camp.
Same here and for what he’ll be making I don’t see them cutting him.
Leo Williams extension -14M
Adoree Jackson restructure/extension -8M
Kenny Golladay post June 1 cut- 14.5M
Dexter Lawrence extension- 9M
Depending on what combo they want to do
Not sure what you’ve been watching but he’s been a pretty solid guy for them. A bit too grabby at times but he’s also a pretty darn good open field tackler and seems to read those screens pretty good and make the tackles. Eg, the one in the Minny playoff game.
I realize a slot corner is not getting paid based on his play vs the run, I’m just pointing out how he’s pretty good all around. Throw in how much Wink likes him, and I don’t think he’s getting cut.
Really depends on what the staffs evaluations fall.
I definitely don't follow this stuff well enough to have any certainty, but I thought a few people said cutting Galloday only netted $7-8 million?
I'd be hesitant to extend Leo very far...he's quickly approaching the downside of his career.
Cap savings from memory....
I definitely don't follow this stuff well enough to have any certainty, but I thought a few people said cutting Galloday only netted $7-8 million?
I'd be hesitant to extend Leo very far...he's quickly approaching the downside of his career.
A Pre June 1 Golladay release nets $6.7m, a post June 1 release $13.5m. I don't see them using the post June 1 for the extra money in a year they have a lot of cap room. They'll take the $6.7m savings and get him completely off the books this year.
In comment 16035323 CornerStone246+17 said:
Cap savings from memory....
I definitely don't follow this stuff well enough to have any certainty, but I thought a few people said cutting Galloday only netted $7-8 million?
I'd be hesitant to extend Leo very far...he's quickly approaching the downside of his career.
A Pre June 1 Golladay release nets $6.7m, a post June 1 release $13.5m. I don't see them using the post June 1 for the extra money in a year they have a lot of cap room. They'll take the $6.7m savings and get him completely off the books this year.
Since you have plenty of cap space, Why can’t you wait a few extra months to save 6million?
Regarding Golladay, I agree that they will most likely swallow the hit this year and get him off the books going forward. However, if he gets cut, I can't imagine anyone will sign him outside of a 1 year minimum flyer on the guy. Is there any way they could get him to take a pay cut down to the vet minimum and get him to waive his roster bonus? That would free up even more than the post June 1st cut. Then at least give him a shot in camp to see if he can give them some depth at WR?
Regarding Golladay, I agree that they will most likely swallow the hit this year and get him off the books going forward. However, if he gets cut, I can't imagine anyone will sign him outside of a 1 year minimum flyer on the guy. Is there any way they could get him to take a pay cut down to the vet minimum and get him to waive his roster bonus? That would free up even more than the post June 1st cut. Then at least give him a shot in camp to see if he can give them some depth at WR?
He won't/can't waive his roster bonus, it was already guaranteed March of 2022. The Giants are stuck with that 7.9 million in bonus money. If they bring him down to vet minimum you're still going to be paying 10 million for a guy who gets 6 snaps a game. I'd much rather they take their medicine and move on from him and free up a roster spot for someone who might contribute more.