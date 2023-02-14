Potential Cap Casualties JoeyBigBlue : 2/14/2023 1:46 pm

Looking over some numbers at Overthecap.com



Pre-June 1st Cuts



Kenny Golladay - $6.7 Million Saved ($14.7m Deadcap hit)

Darnay Holmes - $2.743 Million Saved ($198k Deadcap hit)

Matt Peart - $1.094 Million Saved ($208k Deadcap hit)

Shane Lemieux - $1.01 Million Saved ($87k Deadcap hit)

Cam Brown - $1.01 Million Saved ($50k Deadcap hit)

Carter Coughlin - $1.01 Million Saved ($27k Deadcap hit)

