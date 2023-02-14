Is the Giants' two-man DL hurting them?

I've been going through the All-22s via Big Blue Banter and even though the Giants have been using a 3-4 defense as their base, there's been plenty of times the last few years where they use a two-man defensive line with Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence as the base tackles and two rushbackers as stand-up edge rushers (the starters were Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari but Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines would also rotate in, particularly early in the season as the former two endured injuries). The problems come in a number of ways:
First, Williams and Lawrence can only handle three blockers combined and so there's always at least one offensive lineman who can chip either one, climb to the next level, and block a linebacker out of the play (if the linebacker isn't out of position). The third DL position, a 5-tech, is mostly a part-time spot, which doesn't encourage depth (and is paper-thin behind Williams in particular), leading into the next point.
Second, Ojulari. Simply put, he's a good pass-rusher, but not built to handle the 5-tech spot going up against an offensive tackle, even with bulking up (which has its own problems given the muscle strains he suffered) and teams ran at him a lot when he was on the field where he couldn't disengage from blockers; it reminded me of the scene in Terminator 2 where the T-800 and the T-1000 fight for the first time and the two lock up while struggling over the gun, unsure of what to do next. Is he the best player to play that spot, or should the Giants get a bigger rushbacker/DE who can play the run better and either rotate off or inside on passing downs, leaving Ojulari to rush off the edge?
Third, the linebackers. Because there's only two off-ball linebackers in the nickel defense, they have to have more range to deal with ball-carriers. However since there's only been two defensive linemen for a good percentage of time, the Giants have been scrambling to find run-stuffers at linebacker to compensate (David Mayo, Devonte Downs, Reggie Ragland, Jaylon Smith, B. McKinney, Jarrad Davis) and that's hurt the passing game since the linebackers simply aren't a factor there by failing to read passing routes and zones (which was supposed to be a strength for McFadden at the least) and not even being in the area, making it easy for teams to get short yardage when they need to. Wink usually subs out linebackers in exchange for more defensive backs, but that leaves them vulnerable to the run game. Then there's the tight end issue where they're too big for the defensive backs and too quick for the linebackers, just look at the Super Bowl where Kelce made mincemeat of the Eagles' linebackers.
Tomlinson and Davidson are more nose tackles; we'd need somebody who's quickfooted at 3-tech because the depth behind Williams is nonexistent.
To the thread starter, I think Wink did his best with the talent he had. Hopefully one more draft and offseason let's him run his defense. His priority when he came in was to stop the run first so it will be interesting to see how they address this and I think it will be a very high priority. It's critical they get better here in this division.
In other d-line threads I kept saying in addition to quality depth we also need that 3rd guy on the starting line to not only compliment Dex and Leo but also serve as insurance in case Leo walks at season's end. It can't be Dex and 2 dudes. Otherwise the run D will continue to be porous
The injury to Davidson was a blow. I'd like to get Tomlinson back but don't know if that fits under the cap. We definitely need help there.
Tomlinson and Davidson are more nose tackles; we'd need somebody who's quickfooted at 3-tech because the depth behind Williams is nonexistent.
Always thought Tomlinson was misused at the nose. I believe he can be an effective 3-tech. He was listed as a DE in the Playoff game against us.
2011-2018 not applicable. The Giants had the best defensive line in the conference in 2020.
thread below on the great destruction below where they show the drafts of 2011-18. The real great destruction of the fronts. Let's not copyright.
2011-2018 not applicable. The Giants had the best defensive line in the conference in 2020.
LOL. They were average and Dave had to swing the trade for Williams the year prior when they were awful.
Almost as good as your other take. That Reese left DG a almost elite from 2016. The one that gave up over 370 yards/game and 24 pts. in 2017.
By what measure was the 2020 defensive line average?
The giants season was filled with these unsung type injuries.
By what measure was the 2020 defensive line average?
2020 Philly won 4 games. Dallas won 6 and Dak was lost for most of the year with a broken ankle. WFT led the pack with 7 wins followed by the Giants with 6. Giants were 4-2 in the division. Giants were 2-10 outside the division. On offense they scored 17.5 pts/game at under 300 yards/game. I am sure you are smart enough (or not most likely) to understand how opponents would play offensively. 7 teams scored over 25 pts. They held 4 teams to less than 20.
Anyone touting that defense as more than average is a moron. That D in the division this year......
Both KT and BJ are better when other guys can do some of the dirty work
If it’s pick #25 and we can get a DE who can slide inside, I am all for it
Yes, we have holes at cb, ILB, wr ,IOL etc
I would expect we fill 1-2 in FA and build rest of the depth thru draft.
By what measure was the 2020 defensive line average?
How did the defensive line perform in those games?
Both KT and BJ are better when other guys can do some of the dirty work
If it’s pick #25 and we can get a DE who can slide inside, I am all for it
Yes, we have holes at cb, ILB, wr ,IOL etc
I would expect we fill 1-2 in FA and build rest of the depth thru draft.
I have a few prospects I wouldn't say no to who could play 4-3 DE/3-4 DE and could shift inside.
2020 the DL had 20 sacks. Williams and Lawrence accounted for 15 of those. As a team they gave up 110 yards rushing/game. Dave brought both these players in.
Seems like you were trying again to make some kind of point. Another one of those, "you ask Christian what time it is and he will tell you how to build a clock" moments.
Now if you said "Dave failed to fix the OL that was destroyed under Reese and continued the great destruction" then I am with you.
The 2020 Giants had a deep and talented line. Subsequent to the 2020 season the Giants 5 man rotation from that year have been signed at these values:
Leonard Williams: 3/63M
BJ Hill: 3/30M
Dalvin Tomlinson: 2/21M
Austin Johnson: 2/14M
Dexter Lawrence: 1/12M (5th year option)
That line had 4 guys in Williams, Lawrence, Tomlinson, and Hill who are now considered among the best in the league today.
And then bozo traded Hill for Billy F'n Price, and signed Kenny Golladay for more than 3 times what Tomlinson earned.
If you want to be upset with anyone start with Graham. He cut Hill's time significantly and played Lawrence out of position.
Judge also wanted to get rid of Hill as it was a "numbers game" and he wanted another special teamer.
I liked DT and Hill. He was actually struggling until Williams came in. The market would have given him a bigger contract if they felt his play warranted. Good player not one you overpay for.
I made a mistake is was 16/20 sacks between Williams/Lawrence.
They had the 11th best run D. Giving up 100 yards/game is average for me as is getting 80% of sacks from two players.
What time is it?
I think this is going to change next year. I agree with the poster above that another DE is in play at a high pick this draft.
The run D especially against the division opponents was dismal this year. It is going to be a very big priority this offseason imv.
What we really need is a bigger body for LE
As much as Thib looks to grow as a player and pass rusher, I am not sure he will ever come close to #92 as a run defender, who admittedly was superb, at the edge. We can only hope that he gets thicker (before later in his career, when he actually dropped 15 lbs) and way stronger as MS did over the course of his career.
As far as Ojulari - all that glitters....I predict Ojulari will be gone after '24 latest. He offers some occasional pressures and not much at all against the run, getting washed out more often than he sets. If he's still on the roster in '24, it means Schoen was strapped and couldn't hit in the draft and FA. And as you say, the LBs. As much as I want, and think we needs, a #1 and #2 WR, DL and oft-said here LBs are big, big voids.
Dallas 39 169 4.3
Eagles 31 253 8.2
WFT 36 165 4.6
WFT 26 159 6.1
Eagles 34 135 4.0
Eagles 44 268 6.1
One of the contributing factors to this was the Giants on the other side struggles to run the ball in these games compared to when they won.
Conclusion. Giants still have a big LOS problem on both sides. The decade long problem.
Crowder and Smith were some of the worst I have ever seen at hitting the correct gaps and getting off blocks.
Thibs is closer to Osi than he is Strahan. He is a weakside rush end. He is definitely stronger than Osi and plays better in space, so it is best to think of KT is a weakside end in a 4-3 rather than compare him to someone like Strahan, who was a strong side end in a 4-3.
- Defensive was good - The 2020 defense was top 10 in yards per play and points allowed
- Pash rush was good - They were top 10 in pressures and pressure percentage
- Rush defense was good - They were top 10 in rush yards against and rush yards per attempt allowed (far lower than the magical 120 YPG)
- Defensive line was deep - They had a rotation of 5 players who have proven to be good-to-great NLF starters
- Defensive rotation produced - Those 5 players produced 32 TFLs, 82 pressures, including 21 sacks, which is fantastic production for down lineman in a 3-4 base defense
I know you couldn't tell time if it were broadcast on your forehead, but even you can probably grasp this. Gettleman should have kept Tomlinson and not given away Hill.
Crowder and Smith were some of the worst I have ever seen at hitting the correct gaps and getting off blocks.
What I'm contemplating via this thread is whether or not the lack of defensive linemen has had a trickle-down effect where we try to get run-stuffing linebackers who just have to flow to the ball and if it hurts the passing game because the linebackers can't cover.
- Defensive was good - The 2020 defense was top 10 in yards per play and points allowed
- Pash rush was good - They were top 10 in pressures and pressure percentage
- Rush defense was good - They were top 10 in rush yards against and rush yards per attempt allowed (far lower than the magical 120 YPG)
- Defensive line was deep - They had a rotation of 5 players who have proven to be good-to-great NLF starters
16 sacks came from Williams and Lawrence. Go look at the TFL's and pressures and see how much came from those two players. I already said Judge wanted Hill gone and its in the transcripts as to his reasoning.
You know who was a star? Linval Joseph. The one star of very few drafted by Jerry Reach. Minny signed him to a four year 50 million dollar deal with 31 mill guaranteed. Giants let him go and replaced him with Austin and Hankins only to spend big money for one outstanding year from Snacks.
Ask Minny who the far better player was between Linval and DT who I like.
By your logic you wanted the Giants to allocate about 50 million to the DL in a 3-4 defense. This with two players both not known for impacting the QB from a rush perspective. I though you were a basketball on grass guy. You did say Reese's big mistake was not doubling down on WR's when the OL was a mess.
an impact on our run defense.
I think your contemplation is spot on, which was why I'd like to see the Giants invest a good part of their free agent cash to bolster their D-Line (as I said in my Julian Love thread).
For me, D-Line should take precedence in free agency; ILB in the draft. I'm also praying that Darrian Beavers makes a full recovery.
Lawrence and Tomlinson had nearly identical production in 2020 by the way.
DL: 665 snaps, 6 TFL, 4 sacks, 16 pressures
DT: 658 snaps, 8 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 15 pressures
Sounds like Judge knew Hill was also on the cusp of being a very good player.
Instead of keeping Tomlinson and Hill, he signed Golladay and acquired Price. Total destruction.
Lawrence and Tomlinson had nearly identical production in 2020 by the way.
Look, it was a position where – honestly, he’s a guy who has drawn a lot of interest. I have a lot of respect for B.J. as a player. I think he’s a starting defensive lineman in this league. He’s in a unique position in the room he’s in. He’s in the last year of his contract and I think this is an opportunity to improve our team, and also put a player that we have a lot of respect for in a position to go out there and get paid starter money. It’s something that I think works out for both parties very well.
Instead of keeping Tomlinson and Hill, he signed Golladay and acquired Price. Total destruction.
I liked Hill more than DT. Lawrence is the far superior player and that has played out as NG. Hill would have had value as a DE. Look at Hill's snap count 2019 versus 2020 when Graham/Judge came in. It dropped significantly and this was discussed that year.
Judge was the one who signed Galloday and drafted Toney. 95% of the board understands this. Judge worked with Patricia, the Detroit GM and O'Brien who had been recently hired by the Giants. Notice who got fired after a year by JS. O'Brien.
The real great destruction was 2012-17. 95% of the fan base understands this as the lines fell apart.
Again, I'll agree that Dave continued the destruction on the OL side. The DL side is a Jerry Reach scenario.
I do not see where you are making a relevant point since Judge shipped off Hill as he was not getting the playing time and brought in both Galloday and Toney.
You did recognize Dave was not coming back and it was all set for Abrams to take over correct? Judge had a huge say in personnel decisions imv.
I don't also see the relevance to the Lawrence/DT comparison. Lawrence was playing at DE the bulk of the time.
You keep telling me how much you are. Wouldn't a smart person use this year's production against DT where Lawrence was playing in his proper role and not as a DE?
Tomlinson and Lawrence roughly contributed the same nunber of sacks, TFLs, and pressures. The productivity wasn't concentrated to just Williams and Lawrence.
It's so simple. The Giants had a deep, and good defensive line and Gettleman let two strong players go.
The Giants would have been so much better if Lawrence and Tomlinson were rotating, and BJ Hill was a starter over some jacomo named Ryder Anserson down the stretch.
And I see the same stupid arguments being trotted out for letting Julian Love leave now. We have one of the best Safety tandems in the league right now - watching the playoffs really brought home just how good our 2 starters are - and what do you hear?
Not a premium position (bullshit)
Athletically average (yeah, but what about football talent?)
He can be replaced cheaper (the Anthem of the post 2011 NY Giants - I should say Dirge)
Reallocate cap into more important positions (Golladay, Solder say hello)
Imagine how good our 2022 front 7 would have been with a third quality DL out there instead of a bunch of truly fringe players?
Play count
2019 486 plays 44% 104 special teams 22% 2 sack 36 tackles
2020 376 plays 34% 67 special teams 16% 2 sacks 32 tackles
Then read your comments you posted about Judge. Use logic and put it together why he was moved. Simple logic and again your not building a clock here. Judge call.
What are your thoughts on Karl Brooks? He played all over the defensive line at Bowling Green (even in a two-point stance at 300 lbs) and had some good work at defensive tackle at the Senior Bowl, but got snubbed for the Combine.
Bad decision on Graham's part, then a horrific decision on Gettleman's. This is what a great destruction looks like.
Giants had 5 starter quality lineman, and fast-forward 1.5 seasons they had 2.
They cut Hill's play about 100 from 2019 to 2020. Zero starts.
So you are saying the 2020 DL was great. I disagree but okay. I think you had one just below great player in Williams and Lawrence playing out of position and now is playing as a great player in the role DT manned. Market did not see DT as great.
So to have this great destruction of the DL by DG you are acknowledging Dave put together a great DL. Interesting. I would fault the coaches more then. Good to see you giving Dave some credit though.
Now for me the "great destruction" is 2012-17 which is why you put this in to start in the thread correct?
The 2007 DL built by Young and EA was great. The 2011 DL built by EA and JR was great. When those guys aged out you have the great destruction. Both lines.
I have a different standard of greatness but if it makes you happy have at it calling the 2020 DL great.
In comment 16035924 Lines of Scrimmage said:
They cut Hill's play about 100 from 2019 to 2020. Zero starts.
I like that Wink wants to be flexible and fit the scheme to the players. But, I would rather be flexible switching back and forth from a 4-3 base to a 3-4 base, as opposed to what we have. We don't really have a true 3-4 DE on the roster. The closest would be Williams. But, we don't have another and we definitely don't have the LBs. That is not just ILBs. Our EDGE guys aren't really true 3-4 OLBs. If anything, most of them could be deemed a 4-3 DE.
Of those EDGE guys, the closest to a true 4-3 DE is Ward, but he lacks consistent pass rush ability to fill that role FT. He is, however, the best at setting the edge. I think KT would be the next best option if we were to convert to a true 4-3. Ojulari is the best pass rusher right now, but he isn't as strong against the run/point of attack and isn't a true hand in the dirt guy.
Personally, I don't love the new movement to EDGE. It is a subtle variation from pass rush specialist. But, I much prefer a real OLB or a hand in the dirt DE, not something in between who lacks in one of those areas.
As I posted a number of times on this thread the 2020 line was good and deep. At no point did I call them great. But I do think the numbers support they were the best in the NFC that year.
The silliest observation on this thread is that those 5 were average.
And I think that group could have developed into a great one. Imagine if the 2022 starting defensive ends were Williams and Hill, spelled by Austin Johnson. And the defensive tackle rotation was Lawrence and Tomlinson.
The Giants could have preserved that group simply by passing on Kenny Golladay.
