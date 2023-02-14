Is the Giants' two-man DL hurting them? Angel Eyes : 2/14/2023 4:32 pm

I've been going through the All-22s via Big Blue Banter and even though the Giants have been using a 3-4 defense as their base, there's been plenty of times the last few years where they use a two-man defensive line with Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence as the base tackles and two rushbackers as stand-up edge rushers (the starters were Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari but Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines would also rotate in, particularly early in the season as the former two endured injuries). The problems come in a number of ways:



First, Williams and Lawrence can only handle three blockers combined and so there's always at least one offensive lineman who can chip either one, climb to the next level, and block a linebacker out of the play (if the linebacker isn't out of position). The third DL position, a 5-tech, is mostly a part-time spot, which doesn't encourage depth (and is paper-thin behind Williams in particular), leading into the next point.



Second, Ojulari. Simply put, he's a good pass-rusher, but not built to handle the 5-tech spot going up against an offensive tackle, even with bulking up (which has its own problems given the muscle strains he suffered) and teams ran at him a lot when he was on the field where he couldn't disengage from blockers; it reminded me of the scene in Terminator 2 where the T-800 and the T-1000 fight for the first time and the two lock up while struggling over the gun, unsure of what to do next. Is he the best player to play that spot, or should the Giants get a bigger rushbacker/DE who can play the run better and either rotate off or inside on passing downs, leaving Ojulari to rush off the edge?



Third, the linebackers. Because there's only two off-ball linebackers in the nickel defense, they have to have more range to deal with ball-carriers. However since there's only been two defensive linemen for a good percentage of time, the Giants have been scrambling to find run-stuffers at linebacker to compensate (David Mayo, Devonte Downs, Reggie Ragland, Jaylon Smith, B. McKinney, Jarrad Davis) and that's hurt the passing game since the linebackers simply aren't a factor there by failing to read passing routes and zones (which was supposed to be a strength for McFadden at the least) and not even being in the area, making it easy for teams to get short yardage when they need to. Wink usually subs out linebackers in exchange for more defensive backs, but that leaves them vulnerable to the run game. Then there's the tight end issue where they're too big for the defensive backs and too quick for the linebackers, just look at the Super Bowl where Kelce made mincemeat of the Eagles' linebackers.

