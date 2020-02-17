Duggan Tweets on Sterling Shepard

Dan Duggan @DDuggan21
When Sterling Shepard took a pay cut last offseason, his new contract included an automatic void three days after the Super Bowl. So he becomes a free agent today. The Giants will carry a $4.3M dead money charge for Shepard in 2023.
Shepard doesn't figure to have much of a market as he recovers from a torn ACL, so there could be appeal for both sides to bring him back to the Giants when he's healthy.
Signing him would in no way change the offseason plan and he would probably be on the PUP anyway. Think of him as competing for a back end roster spot. If he would accept the vet minimum no guarantee to remain I would do it. I mean look at how bad our WR were last year after our top guys went down, maybe we can get a game or 2 out of him when someone gets banged up but I would never count him as part of the top 5 going into the season.
If he stays healthy, it's a big potential win for the Giants.
However, there is a downside. You use a 90-man roster spot on Shepard, then there is some guy would have been in camp who isn't. If Shepard makes the 53 and gets hurt (again), and someone who would have been on the 53-man roster may have been claimed off of waivers by another team.
So the issue isn't so much financial cost anymore, but opportunity cost.
Golladay
Toney
Sheppard
Robinson
And they still won 9 games plus a playoff game
Need some health here this year.
Time to move on, hope he can sign on as a coach if he has that ability.
I get the risk, but you are talking about a guy that is a quality player when healthy. You never know what you are going to get with the 90th player. To me its worth the risk as long as it doesnt alter the plan for the position. He's going to be on the PUP list to start camp most likely so he really wouldnt be taking a roster spot until healthy and by then you can see if he's better than the 90th guy.
I think he does bring a little more to the table than just his on field stuff, he seems to love being a Giant and can probably teach some of the young guys.
When you count on someone to be a factor on your offense, and he's gone by October, it messes things up,.
Ojulari is having the same problem.
In his next six seasons, he has scored 14, and just two in in the last two seasons.
He's never had more than 872 yards in a season (2018), and the last two years, he's had a total of 520.
My point is he has never been terribly productive despite being here seven years. He's never had the type of season Steve Smith had with the Giants when he won the BBI trophy.
It's gotten to the point that I think fans are rooting for the person over the player.
Not disagreeing with you, but we've been saying the same thing with Shepard since his rookie season, and he keeps ending up on IR.
Ojulari is having the same problem.
really? he played all 17 games in year 1 starting 13, was dinged up this year unfortunately. I don't think that constitutes a trend just yet.
He has been reliable and got separation in the past. He has been someone Jones looked to on third downs. He had the talent. Perhaps he still does.
However, he is coming off an injury. If it's slowed him down, he may no longer be able to get separation. If that is the case, he won't be resigned or he will be cut. That's the harsh reality of the NFL.
Tell Shep to stay in shape and, as circumstances warrant, we may call you up in late August or Sept for a look if still available.
Ojulari only had a wicked problem this yr
Yr 3 will tell us more
If I remember correctly, rookie yr pretty healthy?
I meet him out and about here in Phoenix. Great guy.
My approach with Shep would be to cut him at the end of training camp and then re-sign him after Game #1 so he only counts against the cap on a game-by-game basis. He won't need to clear waivers because he's a vet, so the NYG won't have to sweat waiting him out, unless he just wants to join another team. If the Robinson injury never occurred and the NYG were so thin at R, then I wouldn't even be entertaining this right now if I were them.
When you count on someone to be a factor on your offense, and he's gone by October, it messes things up,.
+1
So, to be clear, you are a NO on a vet min contract. He just isn't worth the risk of lost opportunity. Got it.
I didn't say one way or the other. I merely pointed out there is indeed a cost/risk in re-signing him.
But if you're asking, I would lean against re-signing him. He simply can't stay healthy. Two years ago at this time we were all saying he was one concussion away from being done with the NFL. Now he's had an Achilles and an ACL in the past two seasons. Every year, we keep making the same "if he can only stay healthy" statements and here we are again.
I don't have a problem with that.
Turn the page.
I know, Im a big meany wah wah.
Yessir, Victor, and with a gold watch, if necessary. Great team guy, he's done his part, not money well spent at this point to re-up.
Personally, I thought he should have hung them up prior to last year because of the concussions. Again, when he is healthy he's been a good WR. At this point, he'd be a nice luxury. But, I agree with you, relying on a guy like him is dangerous, especially for a team with a lot of work on the roster still to be done.
I'd love for them to make him a nice offer as a coach.
But Eric, maybe the Sixth time is the charm....
He might be smart and tough, but he's not dependable. In this case, contrary to the words of Meatloaf, 2 out of 3 is bad.
Has hardly played in about 3 years. Time to move on, imo.
It was odd to say the least.
+1
He originally had a salary and contract for 2023, but as part of his restructure last year that was voided. This also included a steep salary decrease in 2022.
The dead money left is the pro-rated part of his original signing bonus, and the pro-rated part of a restructure Gettleman did in 2021.
Shep is a good dude from all accounts. But let's move on.