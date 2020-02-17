Duggan Tweets on Sterling Shepard Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:09 am : 11:09 am

Dan Duggan @DDuggan21



When Sterling Shepard took a pay cut last offseason, his new contract included an automatic void three days after the Super Bowl. So he becomes a free agent today. The Giants will carry a $4.3M dead money charge for Shepard in 2023.



Shepard doesn't figure to have much of a market as he recovers from a torn ACL, so there could be appeal for both sides to bring him back to the Giants when he's healthy.