Duggan Tweets on Sterling Shepard

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:09 am
Dan Duggan @DDuggan21

When Sterling Shepard took a pay cut last offseason, his new contract included an automatic void three days after the Super Bowl. So he becomes a free agent today. The Giants will carry a $4.3M dead money charge for Shepard in 2023.

Shepard doesn't figure to have much of a market as he recovers from a torn ACL, so there could be appeal for both sides to bring him back to the Giants when he's healthy.
I  
AcidTest : 11:44 am : link
would not bring him back at all, even for the veteran minimum. We need to move on.
RE: I dont see anything wrong with signing him to a vet  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16035800 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
minimum no guarantee no signing bonus contract. I had an issue last year because it seemed as if the Giants were counting on him to be healthy and part of the top 3 WRs.

Signing him would in no way change the offseason plan and he would probably be on the PUP anyway. Think of him as competing for a back end roster spot. If he would accept the vet minimum no guarantee to remain I would do it. I mean look at how bad our WR were last year after our top guys went down, maybe we can get a game or 2 out of him when someone gets banged up but I would never count him as part of the top 5 going into the season.


If he stays healthy, it's a big potential win for the Giants.

However, there is a downside. You use a 90-man roster spot on Shepard, then there is some guy would have been in camp who isn't. If Shepard makes the 53 and gets hurt (again), and someone who would have been on the 53-man roster may have been claimed off of waivers by another team.

So the issue isn't so much financial cost anymore, but opportunity cost.
and before  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:46 am : link
someone says "big deal, the the 54th-best player didn't make the team"... our best WR last year was a guy signed off of the Bills' Practice Squad.
Giants 2022 starting  
winoguy : 11:48 am : link
wide receiver class:
Golladay
Toney
Sheppard
Robinson

And they still won 9 games plus a playoff game
Need some health here this year.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:50 am : link
Shep seems like a good dude, but I would move on.
Also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:50 am : link
Victor Cruz was the 90th guy signed to camp as rookie tryout player.
Love his demeanor  
Sec 103 : 11:55 am : link
Good slot guy
Time to move on, hope he can sign on as a coach if he has that ability.
RE: and before  
Rudy5757 : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16035817 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
someone says "big deal, the the 54th-best player didn't make the team"... our best WR last year was a guy signed off of the Bills' Practice Squad.


I get the risk, but you are talking about a guy that is a quality player when healthy. You never know what you are going to get with the 90th player. To me its worth the risk as long as it doesnt alter the plan for the position. He's going to be on the PUP list to start camp most likely so he really wouldnt be taking a roster spot until healthy and by then you can see if he's better than the 90th guy.

I think he does bring a little more to the table than just his on field stuff, he seems to love being a Giant and can probably teach some of the young guys.
Rudy5757  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:05 pm : link
Not disagreeing with you, but we've been saying the same thing with Shepard since his rookie season, and he keeps ending up on IR.

When you count on someone to be a factor on your offense, and he's gone by October, it messes things up,.
Good guy and player when healthy  
Rjanyg : 12:09 pm : link
I love seening guys play their entire career as Giants but I think this ship has sailed.

RE: Rudy5757  
AcidTest : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16035846 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Not disagreeing with you, but we've been saying the same thing with Shepard since his rookie season, and he keeps ending up on IR.

When you count on someone to be a factor on your offense, and he's gone by October, it messes things up,.


Ojulari is having the same problem.
just some stats of note regarding Shepard  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:11 pm : link
He scored 8 touchdowns as a rookie in 2016.

In his next six seasons, he has scored 14, and just two in in the last two seasons.

He's never had more than 872 yards in a season (2018), and the last two years, he's had a total of 520.

My point is he has never been terribly productive despite being here seven years. He's never had the type of season Steve Smith had with the Giants when he won the BBI trophy.

It's gotten to the point that I think fans are rooting for the person over the player.
RE: RE: Rudy5757  
Victor in CT : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16035855 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16035846 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Not disagreeing with you, but we've been saying the same thing with Shepard since his rookie season, and he keeps ending up on IR.

When you count on someone to be a factor on your offense, and he's gone by October, it messes things up,.



Ojulari is having the same problem.


really? he played all 17 games in year 1 starting 13, was dinged up this year unfortunately. I don't think that constitutes a trend just yet.
Attitude, Talent, and Health will be the determining factors  
Rod in St Cloud : 12:12 pm : link
Shepard has the right attitude. He wants to be a Giant. He's like a cheerleader for the team. He's the kind of guy Daboll loves.

He has been reliable and got separation in the past. He has been someone Jones looked to on third downs. He had the talent. Perhaps he still does.

However, he is coming off an injury. If it's slowed him down, he may no longer be able to get separation. If that is the case, he won't be resigned or he will be cut. That's the harsh reality of the NFL.
* If he can stay healthy  
GiantsRage2007 : 12:27 pm : link
History shows us he can’t. Unfortunately.
Move on. Focus attention of rebuilding the WR Unit  
chick310 : 12:27 pm : link
with new bodies onto the roster.

Tell Shep to stay in shape and, as circumstances warrant, we may call you up in late August or Sept for a look if still available.
RE: RE: Rudy5757  
Payasdaddy : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16035855 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16035846 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Not disagreeing with you, but we've been saying the same thing with Shepard since his rookie season, and he keeps ending up on IR.

When you count on someone to be a factor on your offense, and he's gone by October, it messes things up,.



Ojulari is having the same problem.


Ojulari only had a wicked problem this yr
Yr 3 will tell us more
If I remember correctly, rookie yr pretty healthy?
RE: Also  
tator : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16035829 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Victor Cruz was the 90th guy signed to camp as rookie tryout player.


I meet him out and about here in Phoenix. Great guy.
Hasn’t Shep had concussion issues  
UGADawgs7 : 12:45 pm : link
as well as leg issues? Sorry but the kids life isn’t worth the risk. What’s the purpose of signing him to a vet minimum deal to most likely play 8 games at most? Cap space is NOT this teams friend esp with Jones taking up most of it. He truly should become a WR coach.
Regroup with him after the draft or even in June.  
Optimus-NY : 12:48 pm : link
The only deal he should see, if he's healthy enough, is a one-year vet min type of deal. I even hesitate to give him incentives based on his injury history. The only reason I'd even consider this is because Wan'Dale Robinson got injured this past season late in the year and the Giants can use a guy like Shep (also coming off of an injury--surprise, surprise, lol) as a place holder for Robinson until he's ready. Once that happens, then I'd cut Shep if they no longer need him and re-sign him to the Practice Squad for the remainder of the season.

My approach with Shep would be to cut him at the end of training camp and then re-sign him after Game #1 so he only counts against the cap on a game-by-game basis. He won't need to clear waivers because he's a vet, so the NYG won't have to sweat waiting him out, unless he just wants to join another team. If the Robinson injury never occurred and the NYG were so thin at R, then I wouldn't even be entertaining this right now if I were them.
RE: Rudy5757  
Red Right Hand : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16035846 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Not disagreeing with you, but we've been saying the same thing with Shepard since his rookie season, and he keeps ending up on IR.

When you count on someone to be a factor on your offense, and he's gone by October, it messes things up,.
So, to be clear, you are a NO on a vet min contract. He just isn't worth the risk of lost opportunity. Got it.
Let's be real, he should have been cut last offseason  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:06 pm : link
.
When he plays  
Amtoft : 1:24 pm : link
he is our best WR... I know it sucks he gets hurt a lot but this is the type of player you want. Even when he isn't playing he is helping us get better. He will be a coach one day and when he finally stays healthy for a season he will be really good. Sign him and be thankful.
RE: Let's be real, he should have been cut last offseason  
Optimus-NY : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16035950 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
.


+1
RE: RE: Rudy5757  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16035923 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 16035846 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Not disagreeing with you, but we've been saying the same thing with Shepard since his rookie season, and he keeps ending up on IR.

When you count on someone to be a factor on your offense, and he's gone by October, it messes things up,.

So, to be clear, you are a NO on a vet min contract. He just isn't worth the risk of lost opportunity. Got it.


I didn't say one way or the other. I merely pointed out there is indeed a cost/risk in re-signing him.

But if you're asking, I would lean against re-signing him. He simply can't stay healthy. Two years ago at this time we were all saying he was one concussion away from being done with the NFL. Now he's had an Achilles and an ACL in the past two seasons. Every year, we keep making the same "if he can only stay healthy" statements and here we are again.
RE: I  
Optimus-NY : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16035813 AcidTest said:
Quote:
would not bring him back at all, even for the veteran minimum. We need to move on.


I don't have a problem with that.
New head coach Daboll is building a team here  
gogiants : 1:35 pm : link
Not a conglomeration of hired guns. To let Shep go sends the wrong message to the players. It is a message of no loyalty either way. Go for the big bucks wherever that may be. Shep is loved by the fans, players and coaches. There are receivers that were healthy the entire season that contributed less than Shep did. Bring him back for a one year minimum.
it sucks, I like thg player  
islander1 : 1:35 pm : link
but he literally can't stay healthy for more than a month at a time. If I'm him, I wonder if it's still worth going on. It must kill him since when he plays, he's clearly good enough.
________  
I am Ninja : 1:41 pm : link
Definition of JAG when healthy.

Turn the page.

I know, Im a big meany wah wah.
RE: good guy but enough already. they don't need to  
ColHowPepper : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 16035777 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
carry an injury case on the roster for another season. Time to move on.

Yessir, Victor, and with a gold watch, if necessary. Great team guy, he's done his part, not money well spent at this point to re-up.
Wonder if Shep  
PepperJ52 : 2:02 pm : link
has any interest in/potential for coaching? Would love to see him with the team, but he ain’t no spring chicken anymore and even if he somehow stayed healthy, how likely is it he could contribute that much more than a long list of younger players who have more upside and make sense financially?
RE: just some stats of note regarding Shepard  
Matt M. : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 16035859 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He scored 8 touchdowns as a rookie in 2016.

In his next six seasons, he has scored 14, and just two in in the last two seasons.

He's never had more than 872 yards in a season (2018), and the last two years, he's had a total of 520.

My point is he has never been terribly productive despite being here seven years. He's never had the type of season Steve Smith had with the Giants when he won the BBI trophy.

It's gotten to the point that I think fans are rooting for the person over the player.
I think it's in the middle. I think he has been productive when healthy. But, when has he been healthy long enough.

Personally, I thought he should have hung them up prior to last year because of the concussions. Again, when he is healthy he's been a good WR. At this point, he'd be a nice luxury. But, I agree with you, relying on a guy like him is dangerous, especially for a team with a lot of work on the roster still to be done.

I'd love for them to make him a nice offer as a coach.
would love to have Shep's head and heart  
bc4life : 2:11 pm : link
on Toney's body
RE: Rudy5757  
Semipro Lineman : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16035846 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Not disagreeing with you, but we've been saying the same thing with Shepard since his rookie season, and he keeps ending up on IR.


But Eric, maybe the Sixth time is the charm....
Personally I think Slayton is a better use of money  
MeanBunny : 2:16 pm : link
He's also a FA. He can command some decent money out there but maybe like he did last season(take a reasonable cut) and stick around. Slayton doesn't get as injured , has better top speed and can catch the contested balls. He has a hard time in separation in the routes though
Definition of insanity to bring him back as a player  
Bob in Newburgh : 2:24 pm : link
Nothing preventing hiring him to the coaching staff.
Why would  
mittenedman : 2:26 pm : link
you structure a contract that has an automatic voidable year that created $4.5M in dead cap $$$?
RE: Personally I think Slayton is a better use of money  
Matt M. : 2:28 pm : link
In comment 16036056 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
He's also a FA. He can command some decent money out there but maybe like he did last season(take a reasonable cut) and stick around. Slayton doesn't get as injured , has better top speed and can catch the contested balls. He has a hard time in separation in the routes though
I think Slayton is an equally poor use of valuable cap space.
RE: Why would  
Matt M. : 2:28 pm : link
In comment 16036074 mittenedman said:
Quote:
you structure a contract that has an automatic voidable year that created $4.5M in dead cap $$$?
I was thinking the same.
Sign him to the coaching staff as  
Ben in Tampa : 2:33 pm : link
a hype man
I don't care what the money is  
Doubledeuce22 : 2:36 pm : link
you can't bring him back. He cannot be relied upon in any capacity. The second you bring him back your depth at WR shatters when he's injured for the season after 2 games.
RE: ....  
Dr. D : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16035776 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
I'd pass on this one - too much of a health risk at this point.

He might be smart and tough, but he's not dependable. In this case, contrary to the words of Meatloaf, 2 out of 3 is bad.

Has hardly played in about 3 years. Time to move on, imo.
RE: Why would  
Optimus-NY : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16036074 mittenedman said:
Quote:
you structure a contract that has an automatic voidable year that created $4.5M in dead cap $$$?


It was odd to say the least.
I don't understand the emotional connection to him.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:33 pm : link
He gets injured every single year and he's never won a thing here. He's a nice guy; great. Teams don't win championships by keeping players because they're nice. Do the Eagles keep players that are nice but can't contribute anymore and haven't won a damn thing since they've been in the league? He's beyond toast at this point. Move on.
I think they need to give him a chance to compete  
gogiants : 4:02 pm : link
for his job. If they sign him and then come September he gets cut because of the competition then at least he was given a chance. No one can fault that. He lost out to a better player(s). But if you do not sign him in the off season when you don't even have a team together then you did not even give him a chance to compete. You should owe him at least that if he wants to continue playing. By signing a minimum one year contract with incentive bonuses you minimize the financial impact of a September cut. If he chooses to play somewhere else for more money so be it. To have him get injured and then just let him go is a poor way to end his Giants career.
Shep  
stretch234 : 5:46 pm : link
Good guy, good player when healthy. He has been beaten up by the NFL. Move on as a player. Keep him in the organization
RE: I don't understand the emotional connection to him.  
Optimus-NY : 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16036159 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
He gets injured every single year and he's never won a thing here. He's a nice guy; great. Teams don't win championships by keeping players because they're nice. Do the Eagles keep players that are nice but can't contribute anymore and haven't won a damn thing since they've been in the league? He's beyond toast at this point. Move on.


+1
I'd love to see the Giants keep Shep....  
Fishmanjim57 : 7:14 pm : link
However I doubt they will. Joe Schoen probably has his mind made up to focus on decent WR's in FA and the draft.
...  
christian : 8:07 pm : link
In 2019 Shepard signed a 4 year extension that ran through 2023.

He originally had a salary and contract for 2023, but as part of his restructure last year that was voided. This also included a steep salary decrease in 2022.

The dead money left is the pro-rated part of his original signing bonus, and the pro-rated part of a restructure Gettleman did in 2021.

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:08 pm : link
To echo Dave in Hoboken...

Shep is a good dude from all accounts. But let's move on.
