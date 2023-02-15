What's your walk away per year # for DJ? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/15/2023 6:29 pm

Yes, another DJ thread. Haha.



I was skimming another DJ thread & both AcidTest & UConn4523-two posters whose opinions I value-both mentioned $40 million per year being a bridge too far for them. I tend to agree. Hell, I think $35 million a year might be a bit too much, but I know he's going to get that either here or somewhere else.



It'll be fascinating to see how this plays out. DJ has options. Look @ his hometown team...they're currently in the market for a QB. So is the team that also plays at MetLife. I also think that DJ is smart enough to know/wants to win bad enough that he's aware he's in a perfect situation here with Dabs. That said, the coin has to be equal or close to it. He's not leaving a ton of cheddar on the table, regardless of how he might feel about the coaching staff.