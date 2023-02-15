What's your walk away per year # for DJ?

Yes, another DJ thread. Haha.
I was skimming another DJ thread & both AcidTest & UConn4523-two posters whose opinions I value-both mentioned $40 million per year being a bridge too far for them. I tend to agree. Hell, I think $35 million a year might be a bit too much, but I know he's going to get that either here or somewhere else.
It'll be fascinating to see how this plays out. DJ has options. Look @ his hometown team...they're currently in the market for a QB. So is the team that also plays at MetLife. I also think that DJ is smart enough to know/wants to win bad enough that he's aware he's in a perfect situation here with Dabs. That said, the coin has to be equal or close to it. He's not leaving a ton of cheddar on the table, regardless of how he might feel about the coaching staff.
Wow, who do you want to draft at pick 25? LOL.
My take: Jones is worth no more than 40, and hopefully less. Anyone who passed economics 101 knows he's not playing for less than 35 per year.
Our collective hope is that Schoen and Daboll have properly evaluated his performance this year in context, and have determined a walk away rate that's lower than 40 apy, hopefully much lower.
N-F-W.
Let's see what a true market check looks like for Jones.
I'm sure it goes without saying, but we missed out on the opportunity to leverage Jones under his rookie contract. So, we are in this bind where we might reward a QB - big $ - off only one solid year. And then we have to invest more money around him to make sure he indeed is that franchise caliber QB.
DJ hasn't earned compensation like Mahomes's or Josh Allen's, but he's going to probably want a deal that escalates over time, betting on himself, so in the future the Giants either have to pay him like an elite QB or cut him.
I am less concerned with the number and more interested that they can walk away after two years. If they have to eat some money year 3 so be it.
So the trade off is more money quicker you can get out of it.
35-40 million but the first two years it carries a much lower Cap hit. Over 40 and little flexibility in negotiations NEFT and let the market dictate. Match or take two picks.
Jones asks 5 years for $200M.
They settle at 4 years for $145-150M, with $80M guaranteed.
That's about where I am too. But I think there may be a 4th year.
My take: Jones is worth no more than 40, and hopefully less. Anyone who passed economics 101 knows he's not playing for less than 35 per year.
If you passed economics then you knew it's a market based on supply and demand, and this particular market could easily fall below $35M or below $30M. Nobody knows the market until the buyers make their desire for the supply known. Until then it's just rank speculation and posturing. Your comment is a good example of speculation and posturing presented as an informed opinion.
Serious question - do you actually think there is any chance a team coughs up two firsts for Jones?
If he declines, I tag him, non-exclusive FT. If a team offers 2 picks I let him go.
Serious question - do you actually think there is any chance a team coughs up two firsts for Jones?
No. Which is why it's completely stupid to offer him $35M or #40M per. If you wouldn't even get 2 firsts for him, why would you guarantee him that kind of money? Give him incentives instead.
Just commenting re supply and demand. That could take four teams out of the running for DJ.
BTW it was interesting in other respects. A run on CBs mid-first-round and a run on WRs late-first-round. They had the Giants taking the WR from BC.
Just commenting re supply and demand. That could take four teams out of the running for DJ.
BTW it was interesting in other respects. A run on CBs mid-first-round and a run on WRs late-first-round. They had the Giants taking the WR from BC.
Oh it definitely will. I've posted on this before. People think there is all this demand for Carr and Jones. But there are other vet options and at least 4, and maybe more, rookie QBs who might be starting by the end of 2023.
I trust them, so there number is mine.
You are totally right. It's not an efficient market. NFL teams act stupid, sometimes. But they don't act stupid all the time. They might overpay from time to time, but they're not in the business of squandering fortunes. They know that some teams who have expensive QBs, do well, Mahomes, Stafford (+Goff dead money) when healthy, and some teams did NOT do well (Cousins/Carr). They know the difference, which is why the middle class QB market has been shaky.
If he declines, I tag him, non-exclusive FT. If a team offers 2 picks I let him go.
Serious question - do you actually think there is any chance a team coughs up two firsts for Jones?
I'll answer for Producer: No.
It's a business. If he continues to get better, he'll get paid even more than the fortune he'll already be making. If it gets in the way, then you have your answer about the player.
Serious question - do you actually think there is any chance a team coughs up two firsts for Jones?
No. Which is why it's completely stupid to offer him $35M or #40M per. If you wouldn't even get 2 firsts for him, why would you guarantee him that kind of money? Give him incentives instead.
That's part of my calculus why I would go the route of the TT. You still have the ability to match any offer or walk away. Sure, you don't get the first-round picks, but they weren't going to be in play anyway...
While going that route may cause abrasion between NYG and Team Jones, I would hope that that Duke education helps Jones realize it's not personal. It's just business. ;)
Serious question - do you actually think there is any chance a team coughs up two firsts for Jones?
No. Which is why it's completely stupid to offer him $35M or #40M per. If you wouldn't even get 2 firsts for him, why would you guarantee him that kind of money? Give him incentives instead.
That's part of my calculus why I would go the route of the TT. You still have the ability to match any offer or walk away. Sure, you don't get the first-round picks, but they weren't going to be in play anyway...
While going that route may cause abrasion between NYG and Team Jones, I would hope that that Duke education helps Jones realize it's not personal. It's just business. ;)
I do get your reasoning. And I like it.
He knows what we need and how to go about it
Show cap awareness?
Any deal will be over 30 mil....
The deal will look good in headlines, both sides will save face and half the people on BBI will spend the length of the contract bitter saying what a bad deal it was and the other half will say it was a good deal. Until DJ wins a Super Bowl he won’t get any respect. Remember Eli never took a discount and never won a league MVP. He didn’t win a Super Bowl until he was 27 so DJ still has time to match.
If DJ fails you take a hit cap wise and start over. I’d rather have him to build around than start over now. So pay him a fair QB contract.
I leave that stuff to the professionals.
None of whom appear to be participating in this thread.
A long term deal will not average less then 35 million per year for DJ.
Yeah, I understand the OP asked what is your walk away number. But the TT is $29 mill and the NEFT is $32.5 mill. We already know that the starting point for the Giants will be one of those two. Why waste anyone's time with an opening bid of 3 years/$75 mill and $50 guaranteed. More power to Schoen if he can get that.
I also cannot see using the NEFT as it locks up too much money this year if a multi year deal cannot be reached to spread out the money. Schoen will use it to keep Jones in the house if he thinks he is close to a deal, true.
To answer the question, yeah if Jones' agent wants over $35 mill for 5 years, thank you and have a nice life.
I trust them, so there number is mine.
This is well said.
I leave that stuff to the professionals.
None of whom appear to be participating in this thread.
As is this.
I don’t care what they sign people for and amounts. I either trust the GM and coach or I don’t.
I trust them, so there number is mine.
This is well said.
Most people's ideal number and reality won't match. Sure i'd love to sign him for $20 million power but it isn't 2007. Either he's the right guy or not, you pay him or not. Thing is a lot of you are going to be disappointed with the number he gets from the Giants. Just my opinion
It does not. It makes the least amount of sense for all concerned.
This is idle chatter to pass the time. Nothing we say means anything the Schoen.
But make no mistake, there are a few here that will scream bloody murder if the Giants exceed the number they deem sufficient.
Not have faith that the GM will make a proper evaluation? Serious question. Or does the GM get no leeway if he doesn’t do what you thought he should do? Weird.
This is idle chatter to pass the time. Nothing we say means anything the Schoen.
But make no mistake, there are a few here that will scream bloody murder if the Giants exceed the number they deem sufficient.
The conversation is fine. Just clear as day people are setting up the argument to bash Schoen regardless of what the contract is. They know who they are.
[quote] Tag him at that point. [/quote
I'm no cap expert, but I think this too.
Giants are in a tough spot with DJ, who I like a lot. But we can't get caught in a bad contract with a still rebuilding team.
If they can't agree - prove it again and do more! Then you get the contract.
In comment 16036420 IchabodGiant said:
Not have faith that the GM will make a proper evaluation? Serious question. Or does the GM get no leeway if he doesn’t do what you thought he should do? Weird.
This is idle chatter to pass the time. Nothing we say means anything the Schoen.
But make no mistake, there are a few here that will scream bloody murder if the Giants exceed the number they deem sufficient.
The conversation is fine. Just clear as day people are setting up the argument to bash Schoen regardless of what the contract is. They know who they are.
Yeah, no $hit...
Being shitty because we have to pay Daniel Jones is unjustifiable.
I think from a cap perspective focusing on average salary may be a waste of time because it tells you nothing of the structure of the contract and how it affects the cap. I don’t think the Giants have a walk away per year number.
I think it's what makes the most sense for the Giants.
It does not. It makes the least amount of sense for all concerned.
So basically I just don't see Schoen making Jones the kind of offer that he'd be willing to accept. Even if they are confident in him, why not take advantage of the franchise tag when it pays less per year than what he'd average over a multi-year deal and all the guaranteed money that comes with it? And it won't overburden the salary cap; the Giants have plenty of room and any free agent agents signed will be playing under their low 1st-year salary cap hit in 2023.
I think from a cap perspective focusing on average salary may be a waste of time because it tells you nothing of the structure of the contract and how it affects the cap. I don’t think the Giants have a walk away per year number.
We all know that. But it is easier the throw out a number and then the guaranteed $$.
I think it's what makes the most sense for the Giants.
It does not. It makes the least amount of sense for all concerned.
The franchise tag is $32M and Jones isn't likely to take anything less than $35M/year with $60-$75M guaranteed. So it's cheaper to just give him the franchise tag and it gives management another year to evaluate his progress. There's also the injury factor.
So basically I just don't see Schoen making Jones the kind of offer that he'd be willing to accept. Even if they are confident in him, why not take advantage of the franchise tag when it pays less per year than what he'd average over a multi-year deal and all the guaranteed money that comes with it? And it won't overburden the salary cap; the Giants have plenty of room and any free agent agents signed will be playing under their low 1st-year salary cap hit in 2023.
Because it takes $32 of the $45 million available dollars(with some more after Golladay is sent home) of the table for other players they want to sign or re-sign.
25 million highest I would go. Take the two first round picks and build out the roster, than get your QB on the rookie contract.
$25 mil per year. Now, the tag is about $32, so there really isn’t any leverage for DJ. The Giants can tag him and go from there
Wow, who do you want to draft at pick 25? LOL.
My take: Jones is worth no more than 40, and hopefully less. Anyone who passed economics 101 knows he's not playing for less than 35 per year.
Our collective hope is that Schoen and Daboll have properly evaluated his performance this year in context, and have determined a walk away rate that's lower than 40 apy, hopefully much lower.
Let DJ walk, tank for a year, draft Caleb Williams, and potentially have a real shot at the SB in 2-3 years.
Paying DJ franchise QB money is the path to mediocrity. The Giants will be the Cowgirls or Vikings, at best, but likely worse.
$25 million is too much, but if Daboll and Schoen want to give him a 5th year tryout, he gets tagged.
I think it's what makes the most sense for the Giants.
It does not. It makes the least amount of sense for all concerned.
Locking into a longterm deal with an unproductive and unproven QB makes the least sense for the Giants. Signing DJ to a longterm deal is the same as signing Osweiler or Flynn.
My guess is privately both sides prefer the franchise tender.
My guess is privately both sides prefer the franchise tender.
Perhaps bw's call for the TT makes the most sense. I'm getting a tag feeling too and the TT saves us a bit of $$ for another player, and maybe pressures Team Jones to settle on a shorter term solution.
2. It's not a good idea to let the other side of the negotiation know your level of interest and commitment.
3. Schoen seems to be a very smart and capable guy who is not a big mouth.
Questions to a few folks here who suggested offers like $25m/year 3 years: why did Schoen make a statement like that? What does that imply? Is he an idiot?
I think Schoen is a bright guy, but the largest agreement he's negotiated as a GM is $18M. His bona fides as a deal maker and good decision maker get an incomplete as of now. He's capable of making a mistake.
My guess is privately both sides prefer the franchise tender.
Perhaps bw's call for the TT makes the most sense. I'm getting a tag feeling too and the TT saves us a bit of $$ for another player, and maybe pressures Team Jones to settle on a shorter term solution.
The way I see it, the Giants are going to want a longer term, not a shorter one, which will mean they can lock him in to a contract and they have him as a tradeable asset if he performs. They can also spread out his signing bonus keeping his cap hit low in the short term.
They will want less guaranteed money though, so that he becomes cuttable after a couple of years. So they really need an exit at year three.
Jones on the other hand wants exactly the opposite. He's the one who wants a shorter contract, so he can cash in again down the road. He wants more guaranteed dollars though.
So, if he wants north of $120 guaranteed, the Giants can agree but sign him for six years. They can structure it so that they will pay him about 90 million over the first three years, making it unlikely they cut him after year three but possible. They can make it so his total contract is something like $200 (over six years) if his performance keeps him here that long.
Personally I wouldn't worry about AAV - $35, $38, $40, those numbers are pretty meaningless unless the contract gets realized in full. It's all about the guaranteed dollars and the number of years before they could actually cut him if needed.
We may not like it, but he is going to consume more than 10% of our cap for several years if the Giants sign him to anything long term.
I'm putting all my trust in Daboll and Schoen to get this right. Whatever they are willing to pay him is alright with me.
My guess is privately both sides prefer the franchise tender.
Trying to wrap my head around locking up 55% of the available money this year. If they are starting at $48 mill right now, I figure with cuts and extensions they can get to $60 mill+/-... $10 mill for draft. Saquon?, Love? Extend DL, X...
Ok, why would Jones side want the NEFT? Do they figure with upgrades to WR and Oline his number takes a jump? Jones improves substantially so that next year he gets to the $40 mill range?
It will be interesting to see where it ends up.
If you passed economics then you knew it's a market based on supply and demand, and this particular market could easily fall below $35M or below $30M. Nobody knows the market until the buyers make their desire for the supply known. Until then it's just rank speculation and posturing. Your comment is a good example of speculation and posturing presented as an informed opinion.
I mentioned economics, maybe I should’ve referenced common sense, too. You must lack some as you’re defending someone who suggested 25 million is walk away money. Wishful thinking, and I would shockingly applaud if you’re right. But no chance is the deal going to average less than 32 per year. I’ll eat crow if DJ plays next season for less.
Jones asks 5 years for $200M.
They settle at 4 years for $145-150M, with $80M guaranteed.
Jones asks 5 years for $200M.
They settle at 4 years for $145-150M, with $80M guaranteed.
he'll get 100 mil guaranteed
4 years guaranteed? Ok...what do you do when he throws for 12-15 TDs AGAIN next year? Why would you give a QB a 4 year deal when he's thrown for 15, 10, and 11 TDs the last 3 years? If he continues to have average, at best, production, it completely screws the organization? I fail to see the thought process of just throwing money at a guy with terrible numbers. After Galloday and Solder, nobody has to earn contracts anymore?
Giants offer 3 years for $105M.
Jones asks 5 years for $200M.
They settle at 4 years for $145-150M, with $80M guaranteed.
he'll get 100 mil guaranteed
4 years guaranteed? Ok...what do you do when he throws for 12-15 TDs AGAIN next year? Why would you give a QB a 4 year deal when he's thrown for 15, 10, and 11 TDs the last 3 years? If he continues to have average, at best, production, it completely screws the organization? I fail to see the thought process of just throwing money at a guy with terrible numbers. After Galloday and Solder, nobody has to earn contracts anymore?
Indeed.
"Hey, he's never done it, but I have a sneaking suspicion that if we add a few pieces, he's going to be a $150M player."
It's like the Golladay deal times 100. People calling for 5/200, that has a chance to be the worst deal in NFL history. They are so thirsty to believe Jones is special. And he can't even function in a normal offense.
Look, I don't think Schoen is a moron. There will be pressure from a lot of areas to get a deal done, including ownership. He'll accept one he can get out of in two years, because this team isn't going anywhere anyway.
If you passed economics then you knew it's a market based on supply and demand, and this particular market could easily fall below $35M or below $30M. Nobody knows the market until the buyers make their desire for the supply known. Until then it's just rank speculation and posturing. Your comment is a good example of speculation and posturing presented as an informed opinion.
I mentioned economics, maybe I should’ve referenced common sense, too. You must lack some as you’re defending someone who suggested 25 million is walk away money. Wishful thinking, and I would shockingly applaud if you’re right. But no chance is the deal going to average less than 32 per year. I’ll eat crow if DJ plays next season for less.
If you read what I wrote, I said you are probably right, there will be some deal, probably less than 3 full yrs guaranteed, at the figure you are thinking ($32M?) But it's a market, and none of us should be surprised if in the end it falls a lot lower than that. If the rumors are true that the Saints wouldn't break the bank for Carr, there is a reasonable chance the market for middle class QB is softer than many think. And that includes Jones.
I also would want a deal that I can get out of after 2 years if he doesn’t progress from where he was in 2022. The rushing TD’s are nice, but we still are not scoring enough on offense to match up against a team like Philly who can go out and put up 30+ points regularly.
2. It's not a good idea to let the other side of the negotiation know your level of interest and commitment.
3. Schoen seems to be a very smart and capable guy who is not a big mouth.
Questions to a few folks here who suggested offers like $25m/year 3 years: why did Schoen make a statement like that? What does that imply? Is he an idiot?
In comment 16036534 Producer said:
I think Schoen is a bright guy, but the largest agreement he's negotiated as a GM is $18M. His bona fides as a deal maker and good decision maker get an incomplete as of now. He's capable of making a mistake.
My guess is privately both sides prefer the franchise tender.
Perhaps bw's call for the TT makes the most sense. I'm getting a tag feeling too and the TT saves us a bit of $$ for another player, and maybe pressures Team Jones to settle on a shorter term solution.
So you are interpreting GM happy talk to mean he wants to give Jones a giant contract?
I have a pro tip (and I hate that expression but it applies here) ignore everything HCs and GMs say at press conferences. They all lie about their true feelings and their intentions. That's the job.
The way I see it, the Giants are going to want a longer term, not a shorter one, which will mean they can lock him in to a contract and they have him as a tradeable asset if he performs. They can also spread out his signing bonus keeping his cap hit low in the short term.
They will want less guaranteed money though, so that he becomes cuttable after a couple of years. So they really need an exit at year three.
Jones on the other hand wants exactly the opposite. He's the one who wants a shorter contract, so he can cash in again down the road. He wants more guaranteed dollars though.
So, if he wants north of $120 guaranteed, the Giants can agree but sign him for six years. They can structure it so that they will pay him about 90 million over the first three years, making it unlikely they cut him after year three but possible. They can make it so his total contract is something like $200 (over six years) if his performance keeps him here that long.
Personally I wouldn't worry about AAV - $35, $38, $40, those numbers are pretty meaningless unless the contract gets realized in full. It's all about the guaranteed dollars and the number of years before they could actually cut him if needed.
We may not like it, but he is going to consume more than 10% of our cap for several years if the Giants sign him to anything long term.
I'm putting all my trust in Daboll and Schoen to get this right. Whatever they are willing to pay him is alright with me.
Most likely, the Giants want a short contract with less money guaranteed and Jones wants a long-term contract with more money guaranteed. That's usually how these things go. I understand the fascination with thinking Jones wants a one year deal to prove once again what a hero he is, but I doubt that's the advice he is getting or how his team will play it.
The danger for the Giants, committing to a long term deal, is at some point this team needs to be championship-worthy, and they are going to have to add players to make it happen, and if Jones isn't the real answer, we can become the Vikings. And by that I mean we keep extending a subpar QB to make cap room to add better pieces, but it never works. And we keep extending, and paying more, and we never come to the self-realization that signing this player to that kind of money was a huge mistake, and we are on an escalator down to the basement.
I also would want a deal that I can get out of after 2 years if he doesn’t progress from where he was in 2022. The rushing TD’s are nice, but we still are not scoring enough on offense to match up against a team like Philly who can go out and put up 30+ points regularly.
Yes. And if the terms of the deal come out and there is a big overall number but only $90M guaranteed, both sides will probably crow. The Jones or busters will say, my QB got a mega deal, he's so good! And the skeptics will say, this deal shows Schoen isn't convinced, but he gave Jones a couple of more years as he continues to build out the roster.
I think Schoen is a bright guy, but the largest agreement he's negotiated as a GM is $18M. His bona fides as a deal maker and good decision maker get an incomplete as of now. He's capable of making a mistake.
My guess is privately both sides prefer the franchise tender.
Perhaps bw's call for the TT makes the most sense. I'm getting a tag feeling too and the TT saves us a bit of $$ for another player, and maybe pressures Team Jones to settle on a shorter term solution.
Tyrod Taylor as a starter is garbage. If you don't sign Jones
take the 2 firsts and draft the Team QB. Using TT is a guaranteed loser
I think Schoen is a bright guy, but the largest agreement he's negotiated as a GM is $18M. His bona fides as a deal maker and good decision maker get an incomplete as of now. He's capable of making a mistake.
My guess is privately both sides prefer the franchise tender.
Perhaps bw's call for the TT makes the most sense. I'm getting a tag feeling too and the TT saves us a bit of $$ for another player, and maybe pressures Team Jones to settle on a shorter term solution.
Tyrod Taylor as a starter is garbage. If you don't sign Jones
take the 2 firsts and draft the Team QB. Using TT is a guaranteed loser
Transition tag. Not Tyrod Taylor.
The tag is preferable to a long contract with a big bonus, because that's how you screw your team if Jones ain't it
The reason why his detractors keep pulling up this stat is because it's one of the few still out there (plus average depth of target) that are negative. Such stats are becoming more difficult to find when staring at the many positive stats out there (including a QBR that has him as the SIXTH best QB in the league).
It's pulling the cart before the horse. It isn't - I'm neutral. Let me looks at the stats and make a decision. It's - I don't like him. Let me find stats that prove my point. I'll never understand how some Giants fans actively root for their own QB to fail so that they can be proven right. It is so bizarre. I'm a fan of other teams in different markets and different sports and I can guarantee you that nothing like this ever happens among those fan bases. Don't tell me that playing in the NY market isn't different than other cities. Just look at what the Jets are going through with Wilson (and his mom trying to defend him online). I bet that he would have done much better in a smaller market. Getting the right QB in NY is very difficult. It takes A LOT more than arm talent.
Last thought - the Giants finished right in the middle of the pack (tied for 15th, I believe) in total points for in 2022. What the hell does it matter whether they punch it in by passing the ball or running (whether it's a RB or Jones)?? Both get the job done in equal measure. Isn't that stat far more insightful than total passing TDs? They were near the bottom of the league the past few years. Without great WRs, they still finished with a respectable number. And figure in that there were only two defensive/special teams TDs all season (TDs that boost up other teams' points for far more than the Giants), low numbers of turnovers forced by the defense, and flat out bad special teams kick returns. The last two resulted in the Giants having relatively poor field position when starting drives. And they still scored middle of the pack.
I just don't get it (and never will). Jones could win a Super Bowl and still have Giants fans dragging him through the mud.
The Giants do not have the receivers yet. To me, this is another "test" year. Make him a Non-Exclusive Tag QB. Schoen can make the financials work for the tag. That is what he is paid to do. Make Jones show that he can be mobile but also effective behind the line of scrimmage as a passer. Draft or acquire free agent receivers for this test year.
If another team wants him, have him. I prefer the two #1 draft picks. Mediocre QBs who rank in the middle of the league of QBs is unacceptable.
I leave that stuff to the professionals.
None of whom appear to be participating in this thread.
Well-stated.
One thing I would like to add: something that sticks with me--I believe it was our host, Eric Kennedy, who raised the point a few months back--is how the rising costs of "franchise" QBs don't seem sustainable under the salary cap. When teams are paying Kirk Cousins some $40 million per season, it makes it difficult/impossible to fill out the other 52 spots on an NFL roster with sufficient talent to win.
Most likely, the Giants want a short contract with less money guaranteed and Jones wants a long-term contract with more money guaranteed. That's usually how these things go. I understand the fascination with thinking Jones wants a one year deal to prove once again what a hero he is, but I doubt that's the advice he is getting or how his team will play it.
The danger for the Giants, committing to a long term deal, is at some point this team needs to be championship-worthy, and they are going to have to add players to make it happen, and if Jones isn't the real answer, we can become the Vikings. And by that I mean we keep extending a subpar QB to make cap room to add better pieces, but it never works. And we keep extending, and paying more, and we never come to the self-realization that signing this player to that kind of money was a huge mistake, and we are on an escalator down to the basement.
I think that you and Gmen72(and a couple others) should just come out and say that the Giants should avoid Jones, let him go to FA and we'll take the 3rd round comp pick next year. It would be better than stating the worst case in every thread about Jones. It would be a more genuine response than tiptoeing around in your replies.
And, I can see merit in what you have to say. Actually a strong anti-Jones re-signing position would be more honest and defensible than throwing up "miniscule" numbers that you probably know Jones' agent will not accept. There really are concerns about just what DJ really is. No team should consider signing a guy only capable of 15-20 TD passes per season except as backup. I was there half way through the season, maybe up to the 2nd Commie game. The last 4 or 5 games were completely different than the 1st 12. Then, the Eagles game threw water on the previous games.
Absolutely the Giants should spend the least amount of money possible on Jones. They should spend the least amount of money on every player. Jones is going to get his money from someone. I think the board has figured 7-9 teams need QBs. Four will select from the draft. That leaves about 4 teams looking in FA. Carr will be one of them. Jimmy G likely another. After the year he had, Geno is another, but I think Seattle retains him.
You may be right. All the bluster and praise for Barkley and Jones could be "coach speak" praise for the players so as to not embarrass/belittle them before FA. Allow them to leave with dignity while not diminishing their value and showing the fans that you really wanted to re-sign them but the numbers did not work out.
But the truth is that no one here knows what Daboll and Schoen see. No one among us can confidently say that Jones is capable of throwing 35 TDs+ per year or if he is only a 15 TD per year guy. No one knows how Schoen and Daboll feel about the Giants WRs - except perhaps that at mid-season Schoen was exploring getting DJ Moore from the Panthers and he resurrected a PS player from the Bills who became the Giants best WR - even though he is so speed restricted he cannot run away from LBs...
Time to lay the cards on the table. If your feeling is that the Giants should just let him go, then simply state that. I think it is a legitimate position to hold. Frankly I could see that happening. Spend the money on core pieces, build up cap savings for down the road. Draft Hendon Hooker in the 2nd round and see how it goes. The age is unimportant. They get 4 years to see if he is worth re-signing.
Sometimes, you have to play the cards you are dealt. Jones showed he is a legit starting QB. His ceiling? Nobody knows. You structure a contract that is fair to both, that isn't too long (in case you HAVE to move on), but still gives you enough flexibility to improve the team. That's what Schoen is being paid to do. Basically screwing yourself this year by tagging him, (which means you pretty much HAVE to move on next year), because a contract could be that much more expensive next year, is not smart fiscal management.
The salaries some are getting seem out of whack but I think its more important to look at the percentage of Cap and not the number as the Cap keeps rising. I looked at PM's last year and he was at about 13%.
Part of why some of these QB's get paid more is you have the pressure of winning if you want to keep your job. Easy to say draft a QB but this is not as simple as some think and is compounded by teams not being strong enough around the QB to take on risk or not. Really depends a lot on how confident the GM is in his ability to field a high quality team with a outstanding coaching staff imv.
My program:
1) resign DJ but with a manageable out after 2 years;
2) keep on scouting college QBs like they did with Sam Howell.
My program:
1) resign DJ but with a manageable out after 2 years;
2) keep on scouting college QBs like they did with Sam Howell.
I agree with this. I don’t think it’s as much a walk away as much as it is “okay, we’ll place the tag on you.”
He threw for 15 TD’s last season. I’m sorry, but I’m not going to give him a 5 year deal at $40M AAV based on that. I’d place the tag on him and want to see elite passing production,
Other than that, I agree with cosmicj.
“No one posting on this thread is involved in the signing. Schoen will decide.” No s*** Sherlock. But thanks for educating me.
“Whatever Schoen does, I trust him”.
This is quaint and completely antiquated thinking in 2023. No one today should trust anything someone in a leadership position “just because.” The internet has destroyed that aura of authority. (And I’m a Schoen fan, who thinks he’s very well qualified for his job.)
Basta.
Being shitty because we have to pay Daniel Jones is unjustifiable.
We weren't shitty because we had to pay Eli. We were shitty because our GM and staff did a shitty job drafting, for several years.
There are plenty of examples. Russell Wilson, and RW is/was much better than DJ. Kirk Cousins.....meh.....EVERY Colts QB after Luck left....Trubisky.....
It seems generally, that a team is not going to win the SB with a FA QB.....sans Breese, Brady...most of the winning SB QB's have been drafted by that team
4 years, 140M, 75M
“No one posting on this thread is involved in the signing. Schoen will decide.” No s*** Sherlock. But thanks for educating me.
“Whatever Schoen does, I trust him”.
This is quaint and completely antiquated thinking in 2023. No one today should trust anything someone in a leadership position “just because.” The internet has destroyed that aura of authority. (And I’m a Schoen fan, who thinks he’s very well qualified for his job.)
Basta.
How many times has this exact same discussion taken place. And how many times have the same posters said the same thing. But we need to hear it all again and again. And always great to hear a poster giving his opinions about how another poster shouldn’t be giving his. That’s basta for a week.
Being shitty because we had to pay Eli was necessary.
Being shitty because we have to pay Daniel Jones is unjustifiable.
We weren't shitty because we had to pay Eli. We were shitty because our GM and staff did a shitty job drafting, for several years.
Minor adjustment......for about a decade.
My guess is privately both sides prefer the franchise tender.
Schoen has passed the easy tests - not investing at the deadline, not trying to make a run this year. He says all the right things.
But this regime still has a lot to prove. I'd add, the Bills don't strike me as some elite constructed roster - they rely on the QB to drive that team.
I think the Giants are in a really difficult strategic position.
It will be very interesting to see what adjustment the staff makes moving forward.
I hope JS learned a lot playing in this division and adjusts. I don't see it getting easier and just the QB is not going to solve it.
That sounds vaguely pornographic, like some is going to get screwed.
The Jones’ team will ask for 40+, reasonable given the market. Giants will threaten the tag, ….they will meat in the middle, 37,500
That sounds vaguely pornographic, like some is going to get screwed.
Lol. Auto correct got me again.
The Jones’ team will ask for 40+, reasonable given the market. Giants will threaten the tag, ….they will meat in the middle, 37,500
That sounds vaguely pornographic, like some is going to get screwed.
Lol. Auto correct got me again.
👌
If they do offer him an expensive deal, I hope he keeps on improving and leads us on an Eli like run or two at some point.
Giants offer 3 years for $105M.
Jones asks 5 years for $200M.
They settle at 4 years for $145-150M, with $80M guaranteed.
he'll get 100 mil guaranteed
4 years guaranteed? Ok...what do you do when he throws for 12-15 TDs AGAIN next year? Why would you give a QB a 4 year deal when he's thrown for 15, 10, and 11 TDs the last 3 years? If he continues to have average, at best, production, it completely screws the organization? I fail to see the thought process of just throwing money at a guy with terrible numbers. After Galloday and Solder, nobody has to earn contracts anymore?
Indeed.
"Hey, he's never done it, but I have a sneaking suspicion that if we add a few pieces, he's going to be a $150M player."
It's like the Golladay deal times 100. People calling for 5/200, that has a chance to be the worst deal in NFL history. They are so thirsty to believe Jones is special. And he can't even function in a normal offense.
Look, I don't think Schoen is a moron. There will be pressure from a lot of areas to get a deal done, including ownership. He'll accept one he can get out of in two years, because this team isn't going anywhere anyway.
“ This team isn’t going anywhere “. Is. A Losing mentality
Anyway you want to spin it, 10 wins including a playoff win represent a huge step forward
Draft well, they might be even better next season.
But your statement gives more clarity to many of your posts, especially about Daniel.
This comes from the position that I feel this is an ascending player. I believe next year the passing production comes in spades. If we sign him for 5 it will be a bargain.
If you do not believe Jones is ascending, I get your apprehension. That is subjective though, the people taking absolute positions on that kind of subjectivity are kind of silly.
In the next few months we will know what the Giants think.
Most likely, the Giants want a short contract with less money guaranteed and Jones wants a long-term contract with more money guaranteed. That's usually how these things go. I understand the fascination with thinking Jones wants a one year deal to prove once again what a hero he is, but I doubt that's the advice he is getting or how his team will play it.
The danger for the Giants, committing to a long term deal, is at some point this team needs to be championship-worthy, and they are going to have to add players to make it happen, and if Jones isn't the real answer, we can become the Vikings. And by that I mean we keep extending a subpar QB to make cap room to add better pieces, but it never works. And we keep extending, and paying more, and we never come to the self-realization that signing this player to that kind of money was a huge mistake, and we are on an escalator down to the basement.
I never meant to imply that DJ would want a 1 yr prove it deal. I think for both parties it's all about the guaranteed dollars. DJ wants more, the Giants want less.
Second to that, I think DJ's team would rather he get to free agency again sooner rather than later. That's been the trend in FA with QB's, with only a couple of exceptions. I think they've taken note of how well Cousins did with his repeated FA opportunities and know that it's better to hit FA 3-4 times in a career than 1-2 times.
The Giants know the advantages of longer contracts (controls costs and spreads bonuses out) and would prefer a longer one for DJ. This again, is secondary to the guaranteed dollars, which is their primary consideration.
Pretending the opposite is true doesn't make it so. The Giants would love to have 1/6th his guaranteed money hit this year than 1/3rd.
Obviously the Giants have to be willing to guarantee more money to extend the contract, and I'm not saying they are amenable to that.
IMO they've probably figured he's earned 100-120 in guarantees AT MOST and that he should be happy with that. I would be surprised if his guaranteed dollars are higher than that.
Giants offer 3 years for $105M.
Jones asks 5 years for $200M.
They settle at 4 years for $145-150M, with $80M guaranteed.
he'll get 100 mil guaranteed
4 years guaranteed? Ok...what do you do when he throws for 12-15 TDs AGAIN next year? Why would you give a QB a 4 year deal when he's thrown for 15, 10, and 11 TDs the last 3 years? If he continues to have average, at best, production, it completely screws the organization? I fail to see the thought process of just throwing money at a guy with terrible numbers. After Galloday and Solder, nobody has to earn contracts anymore?
As I mentioned somewhere on this board yesterday, both Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert had a 6.8 Y/A last year.
However Herbert threw about 250 more passes and only had 25 TD passes. Had Daniel Jones thrown another 250 passes and maintained his 6.8 Y/A (extremely likely), he would have easily matched Herbert's numbers.
And you have no problems rolling the armored car up to Herbert's garage, right? And we're talking substantially less money than what Herbert is rumored to be getting, right? And Jones accomplished this with basically end of roster-practice squad-street FA talent, right? In a totally different type of offense, right?
And Daniel Jones won with that talent, right? Even won a playoff game where he played his ass off, right?
Comparing a healthy Herbert to a healthy Jones? Well that's just ridiculous.
Comparing a healthy Herbert to a healthy Jones? Well that's just ridiculous.
In no way did I do that.
Next?
You are right: why beat around the bush. I will say it. Let him hit FA, and let the market dictate his worth. No one wants to hear it with the recency bias that has set in, but Jones was basically Mariota. Mariota signed a two year contract last year for $18 million total or $9 million a year.
They either get Jones back on a cheap deal or collect the draft pick and get someone else to hand off to Barkley and throw the slants, swing passes and short outs. Either way, they have more flexibility and can spend dollars elsewhere to build the team.
For my money, I think I offer something that averages in the neighborhood of 30-35m per for 3-5 years. I could see performance incentives that raise the contract closer to the $40m range. I think that's fair given Jones' inconsistent performance and injury history. I really don't have a firm grasp of what a fair guaranteed dollar amount would be so I won't even attempt to name it.
I would move on rather than spend $40M for 5 yrs like some are talking. But for a short deal, I understand the logic. I still might rather move on but it depends what the deal includes.
But mostly I want to avoid a Cousins situation where we keep extending Jones to avoid an ugly cap hit and thereby can't afford to let him play out his contract or trade him. I don't think he's that guy I would go all-in for.
I think that you and Gmen72(and a couple others) should just come out and say that the Giants should avoid Jones, let him go to FA and we'll take the 3rd round comp pick next year. It would be better than stating the worst case in every thread about Jones. It would be a more genuine response than tiptoeing around in your replies.
You are right: why beat around the bush. I will say it. Let him hit FA, and let the market dictate his worth. No one wants to hear it with the recency bias that has set in, but Jones was basically Mariota. Mariota signed a two year contract last year for $18 million total or $9 million a year.
They either get Jones back on a cheap deal or collect the draft pick and get someone else to hand off to Barkley and throw the slants, swing passes and short outs. Either way, they have more flexibility and can spend dollars elsewhere to build the team.
That might be easier said than done. But I ve always been a believer in Daniel s physical gifts and just don’t agree that they are easily replaced.
Maybe a Devonte Smith and Antonio Brown don’t allow Jones to blossom as did Hurts, but I m wanting to find out before moving on.
The Simms argument I ve presented before doesn’t play very well here, and I get why, salary cap. But the Simms argument for me has always been about the idea that the first 3 seasons don’t necessarily define what a quarterback can become.
The reason why his detractors keep pulling up this stat is because it's one of the few still out there (plus average depth of target) that are negative. Such stats are becoming more difficult to find when staring at the many positive stats out there (including a QBR that has him as the SIXTH best QB in the league).
It's pulling the cart before the horse. It isn't - I'm neutral. Let me looks at the stats and make a decision. It's - I don't like him. Let me find stats that prove my point. I'll never understand how some Giants fans actively root for their own QB to fail so that they can be proven right. It is so bizarre. I'm a fan of other teams in different markets and different sports and I can guarantee you that nothing like this ever happens among those fan bases. Don't tell me that playing in the NY market isn't different than other cities. Just look at what the Jets are going through with Wilson (and his mom trying to defend him online). I bet that he would have done much better in a smaller market. Getting the right QB in NY is very difficult. It takes A LOT more than arm talent.
Last thought - the Giants finished right in the middle of the pack (tied for 15th, I believe) in total points for in 2022. What the hell does it matter whether they punch it in by passing the ball or running (whether it's a RB or Jones)?? Both get the job done in equal measure. Isn't that stat far more insightful than total passing TDs? They were near the bottom of the league the past few years. Without great WRs, they still finished with a respectable number. And figure in that there were only two defensive/special teams TDs all season (TDs that boost up other teams' points for far more than the Giants), low numbers of turnovers forced by the defense, and flat out bad special teams kick returns. The last two resulted in the Giants having relatively poor field position when starting drives. And they still scored middle of the pack.
I just don't get it (and never will). Jones could win a Super Bowl and still have Giants fans dragging him through the mud.
You are not wrong at all. I’ve been saying it here for years going back to Eli. Many Giants fans are so weird when it comes to their own.
Sometimes, you have to play the cards you are dealt. Jones showed he is a legit starting QB. His ceiling? Nobody knows. You structure a contract that is fair to both, that isn't too long (in case you HAVE to move on), but still gives you enough flexibility to improve the team. That's what Schoen is being paid to do. Basically screwing yourself this year by tagging him, (which means you pretty much HAVE to move on next year), because a contract could be that much more expensive next year, is not smart fiscal management.
Dave
The tag situation is not as bad as a long term guaranteed contract, imv. bw suggests the transition tag which I think is $29M. I would rather that than a long term deal with high guarantees. My other posts on here detail my logic. It's the Cousins scenario.
In short, we keep extending Jones to get the cap hit down, sinking ever more money into him and he is always too expensive to cut, trade, or have him play out his deal. One season at $29M is better than that.
If we can get him to take lower guarantees spread across 5 years, and the cap hit isn't so bad if we let him play it out or trade him, I might be for that if we can get out in 2 yrs. Like Carr was due a big payment and the Raiders declined and cut him, maybe something like that could work. Triggers.
But probably a big cap hit is coming with Jones if we sign him. Either next year, which we can probably manage, or in a few years when, hopefully, we are a lot better, when it would be less than ideal.
The reason why his detractors keep pulling up this stat is because it's one of the few still out there (plus average depth of target) that are negative. Such stats are becoming more difficult to find when staring at the many positive stats out there (including a QBR that has him as the SIXTH best QB in the league).
It's pulling the cart before the horse. It isn't - I'm neutral. Let me looks at the stats and make a decision. It's - I don't like him. Let me find stats that prove my point. I'll never understand how some Giants fans actively root for their own QB to fail so that they can be proven right. It is so bizarre. I'm a fan of other teams in different markets and different sports and I can guarantee you that nothing like this ever happens among those fan bases. Don't tell me that playing in the NY market isn't different than other cities. Just look at what the Jets are going through with Wilson (and his mom trying to defend him online). I bet that he would have done much better in a smaller market. Getting the right QB in NY is very difficult. It takes A LOT more than arm talent.
Last thought - the Giants finished right in the middle of the pack (tied for 15th, I believe) in total points for in 2022. What the hell does it matter whether they punch it in by passing the ball or running (whether it's a RB or Jones)?? Both get the job done in equal measure. Isn't that stat far more insightful than total passing TDs? They were near the bottom of the league the past few years. Without great WRs, they still finished with a respectable number. And figure in that there were only two defensive/special teams TDs all season (TDs that boost up other teams' points for far more than the Giants), low numbers of turnovers forced by the defense, and flat out bad special teams kick returns. The last two resulted in the Giants having relatively poor field position when starting drives. And they still scored middle of the pack.
I just don't get it (and never will). Jones could win a Super Bowl and still have Giants fans dragging him through the mud.
It’s funny. With Jones it’s all about the rushing TD’s. But, if you bring up Hurts last season, Lamar Jackson or Justin Fields it’s “they can’t throw.”
Best case for both sides is a longterm deal just with wildly different constructions. I have a feeling the straightforward 3 yr that is essentially a pot-sweetened double-tag deal will be the compromise. Franchise tag isn't awful for either but comes with enough downsides to both that they opt for the short term instead.
Why do you think the Titans traded AJ Brown?
I don't think either side wants a tag and I suspect they'll agree on 4-5 yrs (w/ options after yr 3) with AAV of about 37.5M.
Those who don't believe in Jones will hate it, but I think it could look like a bargain 2-3 yrs. from now (and we'll be happy we got to sign him longer term after the '22 season instead of after '23).
as long as they can still improve the roster on both sides of the ball..It only matters if the contract hamstrings us, otherwise, NBD, imv
Why do you think the Titans traded AJ Brown?
Not understanding QB worth vs WR..I said, as long as the DJ contract doesn’t hamstring our moves to improve. They can work DJ contract anyway they care to, esp. if the cap increases a bunch a few years or so down the road..
Again, I trust Schoen will make the moves to get better and only to get better
It’s funny. With Jones it’s all about the rushing TD’s. But, if you bring up Hurts last season, Lamar Jackson or Justin Fields it’s “they can’t throw.”
I think its about 32 million for the NEFT and 29 for transition tag.
I don't see why you would want the transition tag. The team interested can potentially make a bigger deal as they do not have to give up picks.
Either way Giants can match. In they let him go in one option brings back two picks and they other nothing.
Time to lay the cards on the table. If your feeling is that the Giants should just let him go, then simply state that. I think it is a legitimate position to hold. Frankly I could see that happening. Spend the money on core pieces, build up cap savings for down the road. Draft Hendon Hooker in the 2nd round and see how it goes. The age is unimportant. They get 4 years to see if he is worth re-signing.
I don't think NYG should pay Jones more than the Transition Tag and make him prove it another year.
But I think the more prudent move is to start hunting for that cheaper QB/contract in this upcoming draft. And hit reset.
Look, I'm greedy. And jealous. I want the elite QB, not the game manager/game manager plus variety like Jones. It's so boring fawning over the intangibles "good teammate", "works hard", "good handle NY", "reflects the brand well", etc, etc. Let's find the gem and hitch our wagon to that type of player instead...
I would move on rather than spend $40M for 5 yrs like some are talking. But for a short deal, I understand the logic. I still might rather move on but it depends what the deal includes.
But mostly I want to avoid a Cousins situation where we keep extending Jones to avoid an ugly cap hit and thereby can't afford to let him play out his contract or trade him. I don't think he's that guy I would go all-in for.
I think what you are missing with Cousins is that he has played well, but the defense was putrid. They won 13 games - same as the Eagles and Vikings. Their offense was on par with the Cowboys and 49ers and slightly behind the Eagles. In the playoff game, the Giants defense was slightly better and Jones was as good as Cousins, maybe better.
If Jones matches Cousins output, then we'd be pretty happy the way I see it. (Maybe not happy about $$)
Or, you don't expect anybody to offer two picks and there's a reasonable assumption Jones might play on the tag, you save a couple of million.
Agree with the NEFT. They are getting very close to when that window opens so perhaps some news filters out.
Time to lay the cards on the table. If your feeling is that the Giants should just let him go, then simply state that. I think it is a legitimate position to hold. Frankly I could see that happening. Spend the money on core pieces, build up cap savings for down the road. Draft Hendon Hooker in the 2nd round and see how it goes. The age is unimportant. They get 4 years to see if he is worth re-signing.
I don't think NYG should pay Jones more than the Transition Tag and make him prove it another year.
But I think the more prudent move is to start hunting for that cheaper QB/contract in this upcoming draft. And hit reset.
Look, I'm greedy. And jealous. I want the elite QB, not the game manager/game manager plus variety like Jones. It's so boring fawning over the intangibles "good teammate", "works hard", "good handle NY", "reflects the brand well", etc, etc. Let's find the gem and hitch our wagon to that type of player instead...
Thanks for that honest opinion. You'll be waiting for a long time for that gem unless they decide to lose 16 games next year to draft Caleb Williams...even then nothing is guaranteed. Ryan Leaf was considered by many to be Peyton Manning's equal and we know how that turned out. (Jeff George, etc)
Is if you don't want Jones back but want to clumsily try to avoid a fan backlash. It doesn't make sense if you're actually trying to get a deal done, you're just driving up the cost of a potential longterm deal. NEFT is what you're using if you're going down that path. Even if you don't want him back, you NEFT and work out a trade with another team for less than what the tag commands.
Or, you don't expect anybody to offer two picks and there's a reasonable assumption Jones might play on the tag, you save a couple of million.
Nobody is offering 2 firsts for Jones on the NEFT tag but he would have some kind of market for you to negotiate trade comp if that was your intent. Even if your intent is to move on, it's a penny-foolish approach to maybe save 10% of a 1yr deal and guarantee yourself no return.
With all due respect, it's Daniel Jones. Not Tom Brady. Not Pat Mahomes. Not Aaron Rodgers. Not Eli Manning. The fans will get over Daniel Jones. The "fan variable" would be the least of my concerns.
The TT pays nearly $30M. That's not an insult. And it gives Team Jones more flexibility to test his market value. Because I seriously, seriously doubt any team is offering to forego two first round picks for DJ under the NEFT. So, what's the point in applying it?
I think paying a guy who has never led a top ten offense, hasn't averaged a passing TD per game since his rookie year, and has some of the worst passing yardage $35mm+ for three+ years is a bad move. He's an elite running QB - I just think that skill set is less valuable than the passing game where he has so much more to prove.
Where he will get killed is if does not find at minimum a QB who can produce similar to what Jones does. This would magnify if Jones excelled elsewhere.
Then JintsCentral may be back in business.
Many in favor of supporting Jones long term, say "if not Jones, who?". I find it hard to believe that there aren't QBs in the upcoming draft that might be available early day 2/late day 1, that wouldn't be able to match Jones' production even with the same supporting cast. Maybe they wouldn't do it in their rookie season but certainly in their second season. Come on 22 TDs (if you include all Jones' rushing TDs), that's not insurmountable by any means.
I'm not saying we can find a "franchise QB" in day 2. I'm saying you can find a guy capable of delivering what Jones has, without coughing up $35M or $40M per season.
Jones would be better with a better supporting cast, as would any other QB. However, I don't think there's any way those improvements are going to launch Jones into even the 2nd tier of QBs. If you truly believe that they will, then I can understand your willingness to extend him for $35M-$40M. I just don't see it happening.
If it were that easy to find these elite level QBs, 32 teams would have one.
If it were that easy to find these elite level QBs, 32 teams would have one.
it's really a joke. Some teams have literally been looking for a QB for decades. You can say some franchises have been incompetent, unlucky or whatever, but history shows it's not easy. The hit rate for QBs in the draft is really bad, statistically, even in the first round. But yeah, let's let an ascending QB who was #6 in QBR in '22, walk. We'll just easily pick an upgrade in the draft. Right.
I don't look at it that way.
The TT should encourage more teams to bid on Jones because they don't have to worry about the cost of doing business under the NEFT - two firsts. So, IMV, we would be able to get a better idea of what the market value is for Jones outside of 1925 Giants Way. And still have the advantage of keeping Jones by the right to match any offer.
My guess is privately both sides prefer the franchise tender.
That contract will cost tons and we will pay it.
Giants, will only use the tag if the delta is wide. I don't see this franchise tagging a QB they believe is their guy for anything other than what the tag was created for. Historically this is how this franchise operates.
I think some of you are deluding yourselves if you think some day 2 QB is going to come in and be better than Jones. He is not Mahomes or Burrow and likely not Herbert, but he is not some schlump.
If it were that easy to find these elite level QBs, 32 teams would have one.
it's really a joke. Some teams have literally been looking for a QB for decades. You can say some franchises have been incompetent, unlucky or whatever, but history shows it's not easy. The hit rate for QBs in the draft is really bad, statistically, even in the first round. But yeah, let's let an ascending QB who was #6 in QBR in '22, walk. We'll just easily pick an upgrade in the draft. Right.
It only makes sense if you think his open market longterm AAV value comes in lower than the tag numbers. I highly doubt that myself, especially if he has more than one team interested. The Giants should have an idea though. Us fans should have a pretty good idea as well with Carr on the open market.
If it were that easy to find these elite level QBs, 32 teams would have one.
I certainly didn't say you could find an elite QB in day 2. I said you can find a day 2 QB that can match Jones' production. You are correct Jones is not Mahomes or Burrow.
Nor is he Herbert, Hurts, Lawrence, Allen, Jackson, and probably Watson to name a few. Jones is, at best, an average QB, You can find an average QB on day 2 and pay him a lot less than what Team Jones will be asking for.
If it were that easy to find these elite level QBs, 32 teams would have one.
I certainly didn't say you could find an elite QB in day 2. I said you can find a day 2 QB that can match Jones' production. You are correct Jones is not Mahomes or Burrow.
Nor is he Herbert, Hurts, Lawrence, Allen, Jackson, and probably Watson to name a few. Jones is, at best, an average QB, You can find an average QB on day 2 and pay him a lot less than what Team Jones will be asking for.
Big difference between "can" and "will" find. The difference between the two may cost your HC his job and put a bulls eye on the GM.
There is the factor of how much better you can make the team around the QB and that does give you some leeway in how talented or not the QB is. That's a execution issue.
Whatever winds up happening you will have a undetermined risk level. JS's job is to figure it out and then make a decision imv.
I like the idea of adding a QB this year even if they sign Jones as long as they have a good eval.
I also think the probabilities suggest the Giants next attempt at getting an elite QB is likely to result in a guy WORSE than Jones. Look at Darnold/Wilson/etc.
The Jones situation is tough.
I also think the probabilities suggest the Giants next attempt at getting an elite QB is likely to result in a guy WORSE than Jones. Look at Darnold/Wilson/etc.
The Jones situation is tough.
Schoen's in a tough spot, I think this offseason is way more difficult than last. The answers were kind of obvious last year. This year you have a young middling QB and a 26 year old stud RB up for new contracts. Both those market suck to be shopping in and would have such easier solutions if they were flipped in their leaguewide standing. You also have a borderline empty WR room while picking in the bottom of the draft with limited UFA options. This is coming off a year where you set playoff expectations and I think you want the arrow to be pointing up from a talent perspective, even if you plateau or take a small step back in win/loss. I don't think a bottoming-out approach is the answer in Year 2 and I certainly wouldn't feel that way if my job security was at stake.
It's a really hard offseason.
I said to a friend recently: if I were king of NYG, I'd tear down and basically tank. I know it's risky but it's the clearest path to contention. But if I'm in Schoen's position, I try to extend Jones for two years and see what we can do.
I don't think a Jones+Barkley offense gets us to where we need to go. But the alternatives in 2023 are far more ugly - I wouldn't be willing to go there if I were Schoen.
I hope I'm wrong and Schoen gets a #1 WR at 25, Jones takes the next step as a passer, etc., of course.
Agreed, don't tag if you want a happy QB for 2023. I'm amazed at the negativity on this board concerning DJ. In my unprofessional eyes, I see a damn good QB that the Giants better sign because they're not going to get better anywhere else. I was at a party Saturday night that happened to have many Giant fans. To my surprise, contrary to this board, just about all thought DJ was an excellent QB and Giants better not let him get away. Seems there are reasonable fans out there in Giant land. The price will be whatever the price is. I'm sure the Giants will pay whatever they believe he's worth. DON'T BE SURPRISED.
WHy wouldn't they be looking for a K. Murray/J. Herbert type deal? THey are probably the two closest comps at this point.
Why wouldn't DJ and his agent be pushing for a similar deal?
In comment 16036565 Red Right Hand said:
You make too much sense for this board.
Giants offer 3 years for $105M.
Jones asks 5 years for $200M.
They settle at 4 years for $145-150M, with $80M guaranteed.
he'll get 100 mil guaranteed
4 years guaranteed? Ok...what do you do when he throws for 12-15 TDs AGAIN next year? Why would you give a QB a 4 year deal when he's thrown for 15, 10, and 11 TDs the last 3 years? If he continues to have average, at best, production, it completely screws the organization? I fail to see the thought process of just throwing money at a guy with terrible numbers. After Galloday and Solder, nobody has to earn contracts anymore?
As I mentioned somewhere on this board yesterday, both Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert had a 6.8 Y/A last year.
However Herbert threw about 250 more passes and only had 25 TD passes. Had Daniel Jones thrown another 250 passes and maintained his 6.8 Y/A (extremely likely), he would have easily matched Herbert's numbers.
And you have no problems rolling the armored car up to Herbert's garage, right? And we're talking substantially less money than what Herbert is rumored to be getting, right? And Jones accomplished this with basically end of roster-practice squad-street FA talent, right? In a totally different type of offense, right?
And Daniel Jones won with that talent, right? Even won a playoff game where he played his ass off, right?
If it were that easy to find these elite level QBs, 32 teams would have one.
I certainly didn't say you could find an elite QB in day 2. I said you can find a day 2 QB that can match Jones' production. You are correct Jones is not Mahomes or Burrow.
Nor is he Herbert, Hurts, Lawrence, Allen, Jackson, and probably Watson to name a few. Jones is, at best, an average QB, You can find an average QB on day 2 and pay him a lot less than what Team Jones will be asking for.
You are still likely wrong on your day two QB assessment that they could match Jones. I like your term "production." Very elusive term production. Production as in 15 TD passes and 7 TD runs? Or is it leading 5 or 6 late 4th quarter comeback win type production with a substandard line and WRs? But, correct on salary, no doubt.
And yes I did not go through the list of QBs..Watson, Lawrence(who still has not been close to his frosh year at Clemson) and Allen, who seemed to backpedal this year.
While I love watching Lamar, I don't put him with the others, MVP or not and that is not saying he not a good QB. Still a tremendous player but I just do not see him leading a Super Bowl team....
Hurts had a great year, crazy ass improvement behind the best OL in football and upper level receiving corps - what could Lamar have done in Philly?...
And you are right, they are all at this point better than Jones. That is seven or eight.
You make too much sense for this board.
Giants offer 3 years for $105M.
Jones asks 5 years for $200M.
They settle at 4 years for $145-150M, with $80M guaranteed.
he'll get 100 mil guaranteed
4 years guaranteed? Ok...what do you do when he throws for 12-15 TDs AGAIN next year? Why would you give a QB a 4 year deal when he's thrown for 15, 10, and 11 TDs the last 3 years? If he continues to have average, at best, production, it completely screws the organization? I fail to see the thought process of just throwing money at a guy with terrible numbers. After Galloday and Solder, nobody has to earn contracts anymore?
As I mentioned somewhere on this board yesterday, both Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert had a 6.8 Y/A last year.
However Herbert threw about 250 more passes and only had 25 TD passes. Had Daniel Jones thrown another 250 passes and maintained his 6.8 Y/A (extremely likely), he would have easily matched Herbert's numbers.
And you have no problems rolling the armored car up to Herbert's garage, right? And we're talking substantially less money than what Herbert is rumored to be getting, right? And Jones accomplished this with basically end of roster-practice squad-street FA talent, right? In a totally different type of offense, right?
And Daniel Jones won with that talent, right? Even won a playoff game where he played his ass off, right?
Agreed, don't tag if you want a happy QB for 2023. I'm amazed at the negativity on this board concerning DJ. In my unprofessional eyes, I see a damn good QB that the Giants better sign because they're not going to get better anywhere else. I was at a party Saturday night that happened to have many Giant fans. To my surprise, contrary to this board, just about all thought DJ was an excellent QB and Giants better not let him get away. Seems there are reasonable fans out there in Giant land. The price will be whatever the price is. I'm sure the Giants will pay whatever they believe he's worth. DON'T BE SURPRISED.
If it were that easy to find these elite level QBs, 32 teams would have one.
I certainly didn't say you could find an elite QB in day 2. I said you can find a day 2 QB that can match Jones' production. You are correct Jones is not Mahomes or Burrow.
Nor is he Herbert, Hurts, Lawrence, Allen, Jackson, and probably Watson to name a few. Jones is, at best, an average QB, You can find an average QB on day 2 and pay him a lot less than what Team Jones will be asking for.
You are still likely wrong on your day two QB assessment that they could match Jones. I like your term "production." Very elusive term production. Production as in 15 TD passes and 7 TD runs? Or is it leading 5 or 6 late 4th quarter comeback win type production with a substandard line and WRs? But, correct on salary, no doubt.
And yes I did not go through the list of QBs..Watson, Lawrence(who still has not been close to his frosh year at Clemson) and Allen, who seemed to backpedal this year.
While I love watching Lamar, I don't put him with the others, MVP or not and that is not saying he not a good QB. Still a tremendous player but I just do not see him leading a Super Bowl team....
Hurts had a great year, crazy ass improvement behind the best OL in football and upper level receiving corps - what could Lamar have done in Philly?...
And you are right, they are all at this point better than Jones. That is seven or eight.
I'm talking production in terms of TDs. By definition, I guess Jones did "lead" that many 4th quarter comebacks. But on at least 2, possibly 3 of them (I can't remember the exact number) the real leader was Saquon. Jones literally threw 1 pass in some of those drives. If not for Saquon breaking some huge late 4th quarter runs, we don't win those games. Those comebacks were not all due to late game heroics by Jones.
As far as mentioning only 7 or 8 names, that was just off the top of my head. No doubt there are at least a couple more and then another handful where it could be argued if Jones is or is not better than them. Basically, the definition of being average.
The Giants knew his market number the day the season ended if not before that. This isn’t some big secret if this is your business.
I do think it’s one move that sets a terrible precedence and message. It’s basically saying we don’t want you all that much. And I realize why that’s attractive for some people but it’ll make for an ugly 2023 in all likelihood.
Agreed, don't tag if you want a happy QB for 2023. I'm amazed at the negativity on this board concerning DJ. In my unprofessional eyes, I see a damn good QB that the Giants better sign because they're not going to get better anywhere else. I was at a party Saturday night that happened to have many Giant fans. To my surprise, contrary to this board, just about all thought DJ was an excellent QB and Giants better not let him get away. Seems there are reasonable fans out there in Giant land. The price will be whatever the price is. I'm sure the Giants will pay whatever they believe he's worth. DON'T BE SURPRISED.
So what if he wants 50 per year? do you think he is worth it? and will a contract like that allow the Giants to solve the other problems that the roster currently has?
I'm talking production in terms of TDs. By definition, I guess Jones did "lead" that many 4th quarter comebacks. But on at least 2, possibly 3 of them (I can't remember the exact number) the real leader was Saquon. Jones literally threw 1 pass in some of those drives. If not for Saquon breaking some huge late 4th quarter runs, we don't win those games. Those comebacks were not all due to late game heroics by Jones.
As far as mentioning only 7 or 8 names, that was just off the top of my head. No doubt there are at least a couple more and then another handful where it could be argued if Jones is or is not better than them. Basically, the definition of being average.
Production - yep I thought so, passing TDs. As high as everyone is on Herbert, he had 10 more TDs on 50% more attempts and triple the INTs. Different offenses and much different supporting cast.
By your numbers - even adding a couple more(doubtful), he would be about 10th out of 32. I place him at the 8-12 range myself.
Drives - the RB does not lead the drives. The QB does. He makes the reads, necessary check offs. Why would the RB get the credit for making runs and the WRs not get the credit for making catches, by that logic? Besides the fact on many of the drives Jones made big 3rd down completions.
Remember, I am skeptical of Jones with a new contract and even I can poke holes in the "anti" arguments that are embellished. I can poke holes in "pro" faction too.
As far as mentioning only 7 or 8 names, that was just off the top of my head. No doubt there are at least a couple more and then another handful where it could be argued if Jones is or is not better than them. Basically, the definition of being average.
Production - yep I thought so, passing TDs. As high as everyone is on Herbert, he had 10 more TDs on 50% more attempts and triple the INTs. Different offenses and much different supporting cast.
By your numbers - even adding a couple more(doubtful), he would be about 10th out of 32. I place him at the 8-12 range myself.
Drives - the RB does not lead the drives. The QB does. He makes the reads, necessary check offs. Why would the RB get the credit for making runs and the WRs not get the credit for making catches, by that logic? Besides the fact on many of the drives Jones made big 3rd down completions.
Remember, I am skeptical of Jones with a new contract and even I can poke holes in the "anti" arguments that are embellished. I can poke holes in "pro" faction too.
Maybe you can but you certainly haven't done that here. First of all, I didn't restrict it to passing TDs, I included the rushing TDs even though some of those could easily been scored by an RB. I'm talking production as in points scored. Is there any better measure of production? Your defense of who lead the drives needs work. Saquon was the key to some of those 4th quarter comebacks due to him breaking some big plays. Jones did lead some but definitely not all. You actually think after "leading" an inept offense for the majority of some of those games, Jones actually rose to the challenge, making incredible reads that somehow led to huge chunks of yardage by Saquon on rushing plays. C'mon.
I think some of you are deluding yourselves if you think some day 2 QB is going to come in and be better than Jones. He is not Mahomes or Burrow and likely not Herbert, but he is not some schlump.
If it were that easy to find these elite level QBs, 32 teams would have one.
I certainly didn't say you could find an elite QB in day 2. I said you can find a day 2 QB that can match Jones' production. You are correct Jones is not Mahomes or Burrow.
Nor is he Herbert, Hurts, Lawrence, Allen, Jackson, and probably Watson to name a few. Jones is, at best, an average QB, You can find an average QB on day 2 and pay him a lot less than what Team Jones will be asking for.
Big difference between "can" and "will" find. The difference between the two may cost your HC his job and put a bulls eye on the GM.
There is the factor of how much better you can make the team around the QB and that does give you some leeway in how talented or not the QB is. That's a execution issue.
Whatever winds up happening you will have a undetermined risk level. JS's job is to figure it out and then make a decision imv.
I like the idea of adding a QB this year even if they sign Jones as long as they have a good eval.
My point wasn't that we should have scored more points this year. My point was, with the same supporting cast, you can find a QB late day 1/early day 2, who would match that offensive production. If not in his rookie year, then in his second and he'd be doing it for a lot less $$$. The point is Jones is replaceable. It doesn't take a franchise QB to replace Jones. This is in repsonse to those who believe we shouldn't move on from Jones because there's no way to replace him based on the free agent market and our draft position.
It's one thing to want to extend Jones because you believe he's going to become a top QB with better receivers and an improved offensive line. He would improve, as would any QB, but I don't believe he'll ever be top QB in this league. At least I can understand why those folks support Jones. However, those that want to extend him because there's no one better, I believe are wrong.
Maybe you can but you certainly haven't done that here. First of all, I didn't restrict it to passing TDs, I included the rushing TDs even though some of those could easily been scored by an RB. I'm talking production as in points scored. Is there any better measure of production? Your defense of who lead the drives needs work. Saquon was the key to some of those 4th quarter comebacks due to him breaking some big plays. Jones did lead some but definitely not all. You actually think after "leading" an inept offense for the majority of some of those games, Jones actually rose to the challenge, making incredible reads that somehow led to huge chunks of yardage by Saquon on rushing plays. C'mon.
It is a really simple concept. To advance the ball, it is either thrown or run. No doubt Barkley, because he is who he is, is an advantage to the Giants offense. The Giants DO NOT have a WR that has Barkley's skill level. If you need a drive late in a game, you get your best players to touch the ball. Those players are Barkley and Jones. Barkley made some great runs and Jones made some great throws.
Now let me get your to your POV that even though Barkley played throughout the game the offense was inept early. Later all of a sudden inept Barkley becomes superman? You cannot call the offense inept without calling Barkley inept as he was on the field throughout the early part of the game. Many, if not most of the games, the early play calling was inept. I said several times during the season that Kafka's play calling was a tale of two halves. First half was overly cautious and underwhelming. I believe that is what Daboll wanted.
Based on his body of work, anything over 30M is overpaying. IMO.
By your numbers - even adding a couple more(doubtful), he would be about 10th out of 32. I place him at the 8-12 range myself.
Just about the entire industry has Herbert in the top 5.
The Giants scored 21.5 pts/game. What were your expectations based on the talent on the roster?
My point wasn't that we should have scored more points this year. My point was, with the same supporting cast, you can find a QB late day 1/early day 2, who would match that offensive production. If not in his rookie year, then in his second and he'd be doing it for a lot less $$$. The point is Jones is replaceable. It doesn't take a franchise QB to replace Jones. This is in repsonse to those who believe we shouldn't move on from Jones because there's no way to replace him based on the free agent market and our draft position.
It's one thing to want to extend Jones because you believe he's going to become a top QB with better receivers and an improved offensive line. He would improve, as would any QB, but I don't believe he'll ever be top QB in this league. At least I can understand why those folks support Jones. However, those that want to extend him because there's no one better, I believe are wrong.
Fair enough. I took your thoughts to mean you had a higher expectation. They need more pts. scored but interestingly points were down overall and only 7 teams scored over 25 pts. Four of these teams were in the top 5 generating turnovers. Giants were the 6th worst. Both turnovers created and pts scored need to go up. The former will help the later a bit.
Maybe you can but you certainly haven't done that here. First of all, I didn't restrict it to passing TDs, I included the rushing TDs even though some of those could easily been scored by an RB. I'm talking production as in points scored. Is there any better measure of production? Your defense of who lead the drives needs work. Saquon was the key to some of those 4th quarter comebacks due to him breaking some big plays. Jones did lead some but definitely not all. You actually think after "leading" an inept offense for the majority of some of those games, Jones actually rose to the challenge, making incredible reads that somehow led to huge chunks of yardage by Saquon on rushing plays. C'mon.
It is a really simple concept. To advance the ball, it is either thrown or run. No doubt Barkley, because he is who he is, is an advantage to the Giants offense. The Giants DO NOT have a WR that has Barkley's skill level. If you need a drive late in a game, you get your best players to touch the ball. Those players are Barkley and Jones. Barkley made some great runs and Jones made some great throws.
Now let me get your to your POV that even though Barkley played throughout the game the offense was inept early. Later all of a sudden inept Barkley becomes superman? You cannot call the offense inept without calling Barkley inept as he was on the field throughout the early part of the game. Many, if not most of the games, the early play calling was inept. I said several times during the season that Kafka's play calling was a tale of two halves. First half was overly cautious and underwhelming. I believe that is what Daboll wanted.
Again, and for the last time. Jones literally threw the ball once on some of those drives. You think we're winning those games by Jones running those same plays and handing off to Breida or Brightwell? Feel free to have the last word. We disagree about Jones and neither of us know who is right about his potential. Frankly, if they extend him, I hope it's you and not me.
The Giants scored 21.5 pts/game. What were your expectations based on the talent on the roster?
My point wasn't that we should have scored more points this year. My point was, with the same supporting cast, you can find a QB late day 1/early day 2, who would match that offensive production. If not in his rookie year, then in his second and he'd be doing it for a lot less $$$. The point is Jones is replaceable. It doesn't take a franchise QB to replace Jones. This is in repsonse to those who believe we shouldn't move on from Jones because there's no way to replace him based on the free agent market and our draft position.
It's one thing to want to extend Jones because you believe he's going to become a top QB with better receivers and an improved offensive line. He would improve, as would any QB, but I don't believe he'll ever be top QB in this league. At least I can understand why those folks support Jones. However, those that want to extend him because there's no one better, I believe are wrong.
Fair enough. I took your thoughts to mean you had a higher expectation. They need more pts. scored but interestingly points were down overall and only 7 teams scored over 25 pts. Four of these teams were in the top 5 generating turnovers. Giants were the 6th worst. Both turnovers created and pts scored need to go up. The former will help the later a bit.
I agree.
And I may not have written my original post on this point in a clear enough matter. Certainly I wouldn't expect any QB to perform miracles with the current roster.
By your numbers - even adding a couple more(doubtful), he would be about 10th out of 32. I place him at the 8-12 range myself.
Just about the entire industry has Herbert in the top 5.
He was one of the names we missed but accounted for in the two or three "other names"... seven named, Herbert, Dak...if you think Dak is better even though he cannot win a playoff game. But at that point there really is not much of a difference.
It is all semantics at this point quibbling over a couple of rating slots that are truly subjective...too many people nit picking, either way.
Giants offer 3 years for $105M.
Jones asks 5 years for $200M.
They settle at 4 years for $145-150M, with $80M guaranteed.
he'll get 100 mil guaranteed
4 years guaranteed? Ok...what do you do when he throws for 12-15 TDs AGAIN next year? Why would you give a QB a 4 year deal when he's thrown for 15, 10, and 11 TDs the last 3 years? If he continues to have average, at best, production, it completely screws the organization? I fail to see the thought process of just throwing money at a guy with terrible numbers. After Galloday and Solder, nobody has to earn contracts anymore?
As I mentioned somewhere on this board yesterday, both Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert had a 6.8 Y/A last year.
However Herbert threw about 250 more passes and only had 25 TD passes. Had Daniel Jones thrown another 250 passes and maintained his 6.8 Y/A (extremely likely), he would have easily matched Herbert's numbers.
And you have no problems rolling the armored car up to Herbert's garage, right? And we're talking substantially less money than what Herbert is rumored to be getting, right? And Jones accomplished this with basically end of roster-practice squad-street FA talent, right? In a totally different type of offense, right?
And Daniel Jones won with that talent, right? Even won a playoff game where he played his ass off, right?
Once again...stop comparing Herbert's worst year, while he was battling an injury, to DJ's "breakout season" (with 15 TD passes). Compare apples to apples, 2022 DJ vs 2021 Herbert, and get back to me.
Crickets....
Hell, even compare the last three years, you know, when Herbert threw for 94 TDs and DJ threw for 36. Crazy how hard DJ fans will work to twist stats to try to make DJ a franchise QB.
Once again...stop comparing Herbert's worst year, while he was battling an injury, to DJ's "breakout season" (with 15 TD passes). Compare apples to apples, 2022 DJ vs 2021 Herbert, and get back to me.
Crickets....
Hell, even compare the last three years, you know, when Herbert threw for 94 TDs and DJ threw for 36. Crazy how hard DJ fans will work to twist stats to try to make DJ a franchise QB.
The numbers are the numbers and people cannot deny them, but....if you say stop comparing Herbert's worst year with Jones, then you need to stop comparing the previous two years when Jones was injured. You cannot have your cake and eat it too.
We all should concede that Herbert has much better stats, since he does.
It's even dumber to commit resources to a QB for 3-4 years who has thrown 36 TDs in the last 3 years COMBINED! So, tag DJ and actually make him earn a franchise deal, or give him a huge deal and let it be an anchor on the franchise for multiple years. I'll take the issues with the tag.
Once again...stop comparing Herbert's worst year, while he was battling an injury, to DJ's "breakout season" (with 15 TD passes). Compare apples to apples, 2022 DJ vs 2021 Herbert, and get back to me.
Crickets....
Hell, even compare the last three years, you know, when Herbert threw for 94 TDs and DJ threw for 36. Crazy how hard DJ fans will work to twist stats to try to make DJ a franchise QB.
The numbers are the numbers and people cannot deny them, but....if you say stop comparing Herbert's worst year with Jones, then you need to stop comparing the previous two years when Jones was injured. You cannot have your cake and eat it too.
We all should concede that Herbert has much better stats, since he does.
3 years vs 3 years is Herbert's career. He's only played 3 years?!?! Or best year vs best year.
You choose...either way, you lose and you know it. That's why you won't do it.
Herbert has more passing yards, total yards, passing TDs, and total TDs in 3 years than DJ has in 4. Just stop! You look foolish trying to spin a losing argument!
here eve negotiated a contract or knows how to run a budget. The objective is to get Jones signed to a contract where they aren’t tying up 30-40 million on a tag. I keep hearing that over and over and it’s stupid negotiating and poor budget management. The total dollars (or avg per year is not important). The guaranteed dollars AND how the contract is structured (keeping his cap hit lower the next two years is critical. I’m pretty sure Schoen knows this, even if most here don’t.
It's even dumber to commit resources to a QB for 3-4 years who has thrown 36 TDs in the last 3 years COMBINED! So, tag DJ and actually make him earn a franchise deal, or give him a huge deal and let it be an anchor on the franchise for multiple years. I'll take the issues with the tag.
You are actually not incorrect. This is the dilemma. I think he is a lot better than you think he is, but he is not worth a big deal for numerous years until his output improves. That will require at least two good NFL WRs and three new linemen.
The real argument is the size of the contract Colin. The anti-Jones crown really does not want him at any price. I do not find it unfair to question the size and length of the contract. The Giants are just getting out from underneath DGs poor cap management. A bad contract with Jones will kill them for years. Fans are worried about getting stuck again.
I think Schoen and Daboll know what they are doing...
Team, agents and media talk to each other. If it isn't already, the Giants will know his ballpark by the combine.
The Giants knew his market number the day the season ended if not before that. This isn’t some big secret if this is your business.
I wish someone would have informed DG of this as he was outbidding himself for the services of Kenny G.
Some people prefer to live in their fantasy world, where Jones is told to take a hike and we draft the next Mahomes in the 2nd or 3rd round.
Let's also add in the group that think DJ is a great up and coming QB (possible top 10 - maybe top 5) that probably wants to sign a super team friendly deal with Giants for nickels on the dollar.
The inability of the stupid and proud to admit they were about anything Giants related. Some suffer from one or the other, but they are a few infected with both.
I'm talking production in terms of TDs. By definition, I guess Jones did "lead" that many 4th quarter comebacks. But on at least 2, possibly 3 of them (I can't remember the exact number) the real leader was Saquon. Jones literally threw 1 pass in some of those drives. If not for Saquon breaking some huge late 4th quarter runs, we don't win those games. Those comebacks were not all due to late game heroics by Jones.
As far as mentioning only 7 or 8 names, that was just off the top of my head. No doubt there are at least a couple more and then another handful where it could be argued if Jones is or is not better than them. Basically, the definition of being average.
Production - yep I thought so, passing TDs. As high as everyone is on Herbert, he had 10 more TDs on 50% more attempts and triple the INTs. Different offenses and much different supporting cast.
By your numbers - even adding a couple more(doubtful), he would be about 10th out of 32. I place him at the 8-12 range myself.
Drives - the RB does not lead the drives. The QB does. He makes the reads, necessary check offs. Why would the RB get the credit for making runs and the WRs not get the credit for making catches, by that logic? Besides the fact on many of the drives Jones made big 3rd down completions.
Remember, I am skeptical of Jones with a new contract and even I can poke holes in the "anti" arguments that are embellished. I can poke holes in "pro" faction too.
What did Herbert do his other two years compared to Jones?
The inability of the stupid and proud to admit they were about anything Giants related. Some suffer from one or the other, but they are a few infected with both.
What has Jones done that has proven anybody wrong?
As I mentioned somewhere on this board yesterday, both Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert had a 6.8 Y/A last year.
However Herbert threw about 250 more passes and only had 25 TD passes. Had Daniel Jones thrown another 250 passes and maintained his 6.8 Y/A (extremely likely), he would have easily matched Herbert's numbers.
And you have no problems rolling the armored car up to Herbert's garage, right? And we're talking substantially less money than what Herbert is rumored to be getting, right? And Jones accomplished this with basically end of roster-practice squad-street FA talent, right? In a totally different type of offense, right?
And Daniel Jones won with that talent, right? Even won a playoff game where he played his ass off, right?
Once again...stop comparing Herbert's worst year, while he was battling an injury, to DJ's "breakout season" (with 15 TD passes). Compare apples to apples, 2022 DJ vs 2021 Herbert, and get back to me.
Crickets....
Hell, even compare the last three years, you know, when Herbert threw for 94 TDs and DJ threw for 36. Crazy how hard DJ fans will work to twist stats to try to make DJ a franchise QB.
Earth to GMAN: Daniel Jones is a Franchise Quarterback. Get used to it.
On a lighter note, do you and producer and a few others gather weekly in Homer's basement for your He-Man-Daniel-Jones-Haters-Club meeting? Or is it monthly?
Let's also add in the group that think DJ is a great up and coming QB (possible top 10 - maybe top 5) that probably wants to sign a super team friendly deal with Giants for nickels on the dollar.
Jones is in the top 10 of multiple QB stats and it's not unreasonable to think with a 2nd yr in the system and with a better OL and better WRs, he'll move up in the categories where he's not currently top 10 (passing yards and TDs).
I haven't seen a single poster say Jones wants to sign a super team friendly deal with Giants for nickels on the dollar. Can you point to one?
Some have suggested that maybe he won't insist on breaking the bank or forcing his way to FA or a tag and that he might not want to try his luck with another team, 4th HC and 5th OC.
It seems most Jones supporters are suggesting the deal will be an AAV of about 35-37.5M.
The inability of the stupid and proud to admit they were about anything Giants related. Some suffer from one or the other, but they are a few infected with both.
What has Jones done that has proven anybody wrong?
I'm talking production in terms of TDs. By definition, I guess Jones did "lead" that many 4th quarter comebacks. But on at least 2, possibly 3 of them (I can't remember the exact number) the real leader was Saquon. Jones literally threw 1 pass in some of those drives. If not for Saquon breaking some huge late 4th quarter runs, we don't win those games. Those comebacks were not all due to late game heroics by Jones.
As far as mentioning only 7 or 8 names, that was just off the top of my head. No doubt there are at least a couple more and then another handful where it could be argued if Jones is or is not better than them. Basically, the definition of being average.
Production - yep I thought so, passing TDs. As high as everyone is on Herbert, he had 10 more TDs on 50% more attempts and triple the INTs. Different offenses and much different supporting cast.
By your numbers - even adding a couple more(doubtful), he would be about 10th out of 32. I place him at the 8-12 range myself.
Drives - the RB does not lead the drives. The QB does. He makes the reads, necessary check offs. Why would the RB get the credit for making runs and the WRs not get the credit for making catches, by that logic? Besides the fact on many of the drives Jones made big 3rd down completions.
Remember, I am skeptical of Jones with a new contract and even I can poke holes in the "anti" arguments that are embellished. I can poke holes in "pro" faction too.
What did Herbert do his other two years compared to Jones?
Not sure what you are referring too? Did you grab the wrong post?
I know Herbert has had great numbers but we are really throwing numbers around in two totally dissimilar offenses and situations. Herbert's numbers are far better than Jones, nobody can dispute hard numbers.
that's awesome.
Let's also add in the group that think DJ is a great up and coming QB (possible top 10 - maybe top 5) that probably wants to sign a super team friendly deal with Giants for nickels on the dollar.
Jones is in the top 10 of multiple QB stats and it's not unreasonable to think with a 2nd yr in the system and with a better OL and better WRs, he'll move up in the categories where he's not currently top 10 (passing yards and TDs).
I haven't seen a single poster say Jones wants to sign a super team friendly deal with Giants for nickels on the dollar. Can you point to one?
Some have suggested that maybe he won't insist on breaking the bank or forcing his way to FA or a tag and that he might not want to try his luck with another team, 4th HC and 5th OC.
It seems most Jones supporters are suggesting the deal will be an AAV of about 35-37.5M.
35-37.5 AAV IS nickels on the dollar for what many believe is a top 10 with a shot to be top 5 QB in the NFL...if you think that's the case, why wouldn't Jones and his agent NOT believe that to be the case?
Why would DJ and his agent NOT want to cash in at this point?
However, Colin pointed out, that even under Judge, The last bunch of statistically significant Daniel Jones STARTS, Jones was actually ~.500 with complete dogshit talent on O.
The fact the many of us see Jones as ascending player is not an outrageous take.
The inability of the stupid and proud to admit they were about anything Giants related. Some suffer from one or the other, but they are a few infected with both.
What has Jones done that has proven anybody wrong?
Plenty of people here cited not picking up the 5th year option as evidence Schoen and Daboll didn't like Jones and were going to cut bait after the season. Jones got the team into the playoffs beat the 3 seed on the road and is on the verge of getting a multi-year deal. .... He proved the doubters wrong.
What has Jones done that has proven anybody wrong?
Quarterbacked an untalented team to the playoffs, exceeded expectations and was the reason we won a playoff game away. I understand all the context you can apply to that but it does not change fact the above is true. You might be looking for advanced stats and Jones did well with some of those stats too. I know the folks that are not sold on Jones have stats to back that up. Jones was pitiful under Joe Judge, I don't deny that.
All by himself? Daniel Jones is great and everyone else on this the team is untalented?
Saqoun Barkley and Andrew Thomas had nothing to do with anything? The defense that kept them in games had no good players?
One ok year and a playoff win against a bad Vikings defense doesn’t prove anyone wrong.
Quote:
The inability of the stupid and proud to admit they were about anything Giants related. Some suffer from one or the other, but they are a few infected with both.
What has Jones done that has proven anybody wrong?
Plenty of people here cited not picking up the 5th year option as evidence Schoen and Daboll didn't like Jones and were going to cut bait after the season. Jones got the team into the playoffs beat the 3 seed on the road and is on the verge of getting a multi-year deal. .... He proved the doubters wrong.
What if last year was the peak or an aberration? Is everyone still proven wrong then?
Lots of QBs have flashed for a year in their career, some at much higher production levels than Jones.
It's futile at this point. Herbert is a generational talent. And you can find the Jones' skill set in virtually every draft.
It really should be easy to see. But, alas, some really struggle to see something so obvious.
However, Colin pointed out, that even under Judge, The last bunch of statistically significant Daniel Jones STARTS, Jones was actually ~.500 with complete dogshit talent on O.
The fact the many of us see Jones as ascending player is not an outrageous take.
The reality is, no quarterback was taking those teams anywhere...not with that supporting cast. They may have done better than Jones did with the same cast..but I would wager..whoever you would have trade places with Jones during those years would absolutely have had their worst statistiscal year...by a landslide. The reason is, where other QBs have had to face some of the challenges Jones has had to endure(Herbert/Burrow with some shaky pass pro early on in their careers)..they also countered that with groups of skill players..which absolutely can alleviate poor oline play. When your team ranks among the worst not only in pass pro/run blocking..but also in the strength of the skill group surrounding said quarterback..it's a recipe for failure. There's not a documented case of any QB rising above that and achieving anything other than mediocrity.
I've seen the "inner circles" think he's worth this so he's going to get that...and I'm sure that kind of talk takes place.
But there are exceptions - NO ONE was talking about the deal that Watson got - NO ONE was even talking about the deal Mahomes got. I gave a Giants example earlier in Kenny G.
I also bet some teams use that "inner circle" talk as a strategy when it comes getting a client a better deal.
It's all games at this point - I just think he's going to make more than that 35-37 number people keep throwing around - but it's just my guess.
Herbert has the NFL record for most yards and most TDs after the first three seasons. Remember how some fans soiled themselves over Jones' sort of good priduction after one season. Well this accomplishment is ten times as impressive, and ongoing. It's not close between these two players.
It's futile at this point. Herbert is a generational talent. And you can find the Jones' skill set in virtually every draft.
It really should be easy to see. But, alas, some really struggle to see something so obvious.
Herbert is NOT a generational talent. How can he be a generational talent when Mahomes and Burrow are clearly better? You can throw in Allen, too. Generational means once in a generation. You can say he is a talented QB. But if two or three players are already better then him - he cannot be generational.
This debate really hinges on this. If Judge had a dysfunctional AND talented team with a 1980's offense you might wash away the Judge years.
However, Colin pointed out, that even under Judge, The last bunch of statistically significant Daniel Jones STARTS, Jones was actually ~.500 with complete dogshit talent on O.
The fact the many of us see Jones as ascending player is not an outrageous take.
The reality is, no quarterback was taking those teams anywhere...not with that supporting cast. They may have done better than Jones did with the same cast..but I would wager..whoever you would have trade places with Jones during those years would absolutely have had their worst statistiscal year...by a landslide. The reason is, where other QBs have had to face some of the challenges Jones has had to endure(Herbert/Burrow with some shaky pass pro early on in their careers)..they also countered that with groups of skill players..which absolutely can alleviate poor oline play. When your team ranks among the worst not only in pass pro/run blocking..but also in the strength of the skill group surrounding said quarterback..it's a recipe for failure. There's not a documented case of any QB rising above that and achieving anything other than mediocrity.
Rivers threw for over 4600 yards the year before Herbert. They have had a talented skill group for the duration of his time.
Burrows has a top three skill group and one of the best WR's in the league.
This does not mean the talent is the same with Jones. I would like to see where Jones can take it with better help and see how it plays out.
Herbert is NOT a generational talent. How can he be a generational talent when Mahomes and Burrow are clearly better? You can throw in Allen, too. Generational means once in a generation. You can say he is a talented QB. But if two or three players are already better then him - he cannot be generational.
Elway was a generation talent, but there was a time when Montana and Marino were better QBs.
Talent and being the best QB are two different concepts.
The throws Herbert can make is not a normal talent. Same with Allen. Same with Mahomes. We're fortunate to be living in a time where these three unique talents are young and here to stay for long time.
It's futile at this point. Herbert is a generational talent. And you can find the Jones' skill set in virtually every draft.
It really should be easy to see. But, alas, some really struggle to see something so obvious.
okay, here is where we will know whether what you say is true, or just your opinion. There are a lot of opinions hurled around here that are positioned as fact.
The answer here will be based upon what Schoen does with DJ. Otherwise, you are saying you know more about how to be a GM than Schoen.
If they let him go because the price is too high and can just FIND HIS SKILLSET IN EVERY DRAFT, then that is what they will do...and you will be right.
If they sign him long term for an amount that you disagree with, then they obviously feel strongly that you are wrong. If I recall correctly, your threshold is anything more than $25 million per year.
Let's also add in the group that think DJ is a great up and coming QB (possible top 10 - maybe top 5) that probably wants to sign a super team friendly deal with Giants for nickels on the dollar.
Jones is in the top 10 of multiple QB stats and it's not unreasonable to think with a 2nd yr in the system and with a better OL and better WRs, he'll move up in the categories where he's not currently top 10 (passing yards and TDs).
I haven't seen a single poster say Jones wants to sign a super team friendly deal with Giants for nickels on the dollar. Can you point to one?
Some have suggested that maybe he won't insist on breaking the bank or forcing his way to FA or a tag and that he might not want to try his luck with another team, 4th HC and 5th OC.
It seems most Jones supporters are suggesting the deal will be an AAV of about 35-37.5M.
35-37.5 AAV IS nickels on the dollar for what many believe is a top 10 with a shot to be top 5 QB in the NFL...if you think that's the case, why wouldn't Jones and his agent NOT believe that to be the case?
Why would DJ and his agent NOT want to cash in at this point?
You really should research a little before you make comments like that.
Below is a link with highest paid QBs in '22 based on AAV. Kirk Cousins is 10th at 35M.
How is Jones getting a similar number "nickels on the dollar"?
It's not. And the term wouldn't even be accurate if we were comparing to Dak and Stafford, who are tied for 8th at 40M.
35-37.5M is NOT "nickels on the dollar", even relative to 40M. It's about 6-12% lower (which is NOT "nickels on the dollar") and I think even Jones and his agent understand they don't have quite the stats or history to demand 40+M, at least not at this time. Next yr this time, might be a very diff story.
top ten QB salaries in '22 - ( New Window )
Herbert has the NFL record for most yards and most TDs after the first three seasons. Remember how some fans soiled themselves over Jones' sort of good priduction after one season. Well this accomplishment is ten times as impressive, and ongoing. It's not close between these two players.
It's futile at this point. Herbert is a generational talent. And you can find the Jones' skill set in virtually every draft.
It really should be easy to see. But, alas, some really struggle to see something so obvious.
It is easy to see. But DJ wears that NY on his helmet. If he were on the Panthers nobody here would be saying he is a top 10 QB or deserves a $200M contract.
Herbert has the NFL record for most yards and most TDs after the first three seasons. Remember how some fans soiled themselves over Jones' sort of good priduction after one season. Well this accomplishment is ten times as impressive, and ongoing. It's not close between these two players.
It's futile at this point. Herbert is a generational talent. And you can find the Jones' skill set in virtually every draft.
It really should be easy to see. But, alas, some really struggle to see something so obvious.
It is easy to see. But DJ wears that NY on his helmet. If he were on the Panthers nobody here would be saying he is a top 10 QB or deserves a $200M contract.
How can you say that? If he was on the Panthers with their offensive tools, he may very well have been re-signed long term and CMC will not have been traded to the 49ers...
here eve negotiated a contract or knows how to run a budget. The objective is to get Jones signed to a contract where they aren’t tying up 30-40 million on a tag. I keep hearing that over and over and it’s stupid negotiating and poor budget management. The total dollars (or avg per year is not important). The guaranteed dollars AND how the contract is structured (keeping his cap hit lower the next two years is critical. I’m pretty sure Schoen knows this, even if most here don’t.
It's even dumber to commit resources to a QB for 3-4 years who has thrown 36 TDs in the last 3 years COMBINED! So, tag DJ and actually make him earn a franchise deal, or give him a huge deal and let it be an anchor on the franchise for multiple years. I'll take the issues with the tag.
You are actually not incorrect. This is the dilemma. I think he is a lot better than you think he is, but he is not worth a big deal for numerous years until his output improves. That will require at least two good NFL WRs and three new linemen.
The planets have aligned...you and I agree. Ha!
Agree with what you said but it's what happens when a QB takes too long to develop (and may never become a real franchise QB). It's not just the money...wait 2-3 more years, get the WRs and OLine, and then what? What's his ceiling? Carr? Cousins? Garappolo? Tannehill? Then what...do you keep resigning him, make the playoffs every other year, but never challenge for a SB?
I'll pass. Tank next year and get the best QB in the 2024 draft, on a rookie contract.
What has Jones done that has proven anybody wrong?
Quarterbacked an untalented team to the playoffs, exceeded expectations and was the reason we won a playoff game away. I understand all the context you can apply to that but it does not change fact the above is true. You might be looking for advanced stats and Jones did well with some of those stats too. I know the folks that are not sold on Jones have stats to back that up. Jones was pitiful under Joe Judge, I don't deny that.
All by himself? Daniel Jones is great and everyone else on this the team is untalented?
Saqoun Barkley and Andrew Thomas had nothing to do with anything? The defense that kept them in games had no good players?
One ok year and a playoff win against a bad Vikings defense doesn’t prove anyone wrong.
The Eagles beat that hapless Giants team with Isaiah Hodgins as the #1 WR and defense starting Fabian Moreau and Jaylon Smith, and a 49ers team that didn't have a QB.
The whole NFC wasn't good. If that's your point, then no shit. The Vikings weren't very good but Dallas, another juggernaut, beat a Bowles led team with a washed Brady. Impressive. It's fair not to be impressed by what the Giants did but the conference was balls. Giants didn't have the talent Minnesota did, much less what Dallas and Philly did. And won a playoff game. Jones being the best player that day really stings for some of you - no, I don't want to give him $40M over five years. A "5 yr deal" masked as a structure to help the team in any way is what I expect to happen and want to happen. It can make Jones money if he's the guy according to the coaches and GM.
The great thing about this, if it does happen, is that the expectations for DJ might actually match those of a real franchise QB...15ish passing TDs will no longer be acceptable. Who knows...the excuses might actually stop, at some point, also. I know, I know...the excuses most likely never stop, but dare to dream!
The contract means nothing without the production to match. Either way, the kid's gloves come off.
It's futile at this point. Herbert is a generational talent. And you can find the Jones' skill set in virtually every draft.
It really should be easy to see. But, alas, some really struggle to see something so obvious.
okay, here is where we will know whether what you say is true, or just your opinion. There are a lot of opinions hurled around here that are positioned as fact.
The answer here will be based upon what Schoen does with DJ. Otherwise, you are saying you know more about how to be a GM than Schoen.
If they let him go because the price is too high and can just FIND HIS SKILLSET IN EVERY DRAFT, then that is what they will do...and you will be right.
If they sign him long term for an amount that you disagree with, then they obviously feel strongly that you are wrong. If I recall correctly, your threshold is anything more than $25 million per year.
That is definitely my opinion.
My threshold for Jones would be the Transition Tag, which is a hair under $30M.
All by himself? Daniel Jones is great and everyone else on this the team is untalented?
Saqoun Barkley and Andrew Thomas had nothing to do with anything? The defense that kept them in games had no good players?
One ok year and a playoff win against a bad Vikings defense doesn’t prove anyone wrong.
The Eagles beat that hapless Giants team with Isaiah Hodgins as the #1 WR and defense starting Fabian Moreau and Jaylon Smith, and a 49ers team that didn't have a QB.
The whole NFC wasn't good. If that's your point, then no shit. The Vikings weren't very good but Dallas, another juggernaut, beat a Bowles led team with a washed Brady. Impressive. It's fair not to be impressed by what the Giants did but the conference was balls. Giants didn't have the talent Minnesota did, much less what Dallas and Philly did. And won a playoff game. Jones being the best player that day really stings for some of you - no, I don't want to give him $40M over five years. A "5 yr deal" masked as a structure to help the team in any way is what I expect to happen and want to happen. It can make Jones money if he's the guy according to the coaches and GM.
What was the Eagles record and how many points did they win those two playoff games by? How many points did they lose the Super Bowl by? The Eagles weren’t good because the NFC was bad.
But that wasn’t my point, since you missed it. The point is that Daniel Jones is getting all the credit. A 15 touchdown season doesn’t get you credit like you’re Mahomes.
That is definitely my opinion.
My threshold for Jones would be the Transition Tag, which is a hair under $30M.
okay we will see how this plays out. Whatever Schoen decides to do will let us know whether your opinion was correct.
That is definitely my opinion.
My threshold for Jones would be the Transition Tag, which is a hair under $30M.
okay we will see how this plays out. Whatever Schoen decides to do will let us know whether your opinion was correct.
I fully expect Schoen to make a deal with Team Jones.
The point of the thread wasn't what we think Schoen will do, but what we/I would do.
I hope it's for 5 yrs (expect options after yr 3). There will be a lot of gnashing of teeth and the Jones haters (those who hate that he's the Giants QB) will be insisting they know better than Schoen and Daboll. I'm going to try my best not to waste anytime trying to convince them otherwise. Then it's going to be fun watching Jones take the next leap in '23, with better pass pro and a couple higher quality receivers.
The great thing about this, if it does happen, is that the expectations for DJ might actually match those of a real franchise QB...15ish passing TDs will no longer be acceptable. Who knows...the excuses might actually stop, at some point, also. I know, I know...the excuses most likely never stop, but dare to dream!
The contract means nothing without the production to match. Either way, the kid's gloves come off.
This is absolutely true, if and when he gets NFL WRs and a NFL Oline...
Quote:
I hope it's for 5 yrs (expect options after yr 3). There will be a lot of gnashing of teeth and the Jones haters (those who hate that he's the Giants QB) will be insisting they know better than Schoen and Daboll. I'm going to try my best not to waste anytime trying to convince them otherwise. Then it's going to be fun watching Jones take the next leap in '23, with better pass pro and a couple higher quality receivers.
The great thing about this, if it does happen, is that the expectations for DJ might actually match those of a real franchise QB...15ish passing TDs will no longer be acceptable. Who knows...the excuses might actually stop, at some point, also. I know, I know...the excuses most likely never stop, but dare to dream!
The contract means nothing without the production to match. Either way, the kid's gloves come off.
If we give Jones a mega deal and 2023 sees a reversion to the non playoff Giants and Jones can't adapt to a more vertical, high flying offense, there will be significant backlash from the fanbase. "Not his fault" and all the other myriad excuses won't cut it.
here eve negotiated a contract or knows how to run a budget. The objective is to get Jones signed to a contract where they aren’t tying up 30-40 million on a tag. I keep hearing that over and over and it’s stupid negotiating and poor budget management. The total dollars (or avg per year is not important). The guaranteed dollars AND how the contract is structured (keeping his cap hit lower the next two years is critical. I’m pretty sure Schoen knows this, even if most here don’t.
It's even dumber to commit resources to a QB for 3-4 years who has thrown 36 TDs in the last 3 years COMBINED! So, tag DJ and actually make him earn a franchise deal, or give him a huge deal and let it be an anchor on the franchise for multiple years. I'll take the issues with the tag.
You are actually not incorrect. This is the dilemma. I think he is a lot better than you think he is, but he is not worth a big deal for numerous years until his output improves. That will require at least two good NFL WRs and three new linemen.
The planets have aligned...you and I agree. Ha!
Agree with what you said but it's what happens when a QB takes too long to develop (and may never become a real franchise QB). It's not just the money...wait 2-3 more years, get the WRs and OLine, and then what? What's his ceiling? Carr? Cousins? Garappolo? Tannehill? Then what...do you keep resigning him, make the playoffs every other year, but never challenge for a SB?
I'll pass. Tank next year and get the best QB in the 2024 draft, on a rookie contract.
Tell me what is wrong with Cousins' production or Carr's or even uninjured Garoppolo?
You and everyone else will be happy with multiple playoff appearances with even a decent chance at attaining the Super Bowl.
Even the very best have trouble reaching the Super Bowl. If you hang onto Super Bowl or bust, you will be sitting in the corner wailing almost very year.
The great thing about this, if it does happen, is that the expectations for DJ might actually match those of a real franchise QB...15ish passing TDs will no longer be acceptable. Who knows...the excuses might actually stop, at some point, also. I know, I know...the excuses most likely never stop, but dare to dream!
The contract means nothing without the production to match. Either way, the kid's gloves come off.
If we give Jones a mega deal and 2023 sees a reversion to the non playoff Giants and Jones can't adapt to a more vertical, high flying offense, there will be significant backlash from the fanbase. "Not his fault" and all the other myriad excuses won't cut it.
And you two mopes will be leading the charge no matter what Jones does. Don't ever change your spots boys.
The point of the thread wasn't what we think Schoen will do, but what we/I would do.
you did not even need to comment on the thread. Everyone knows what you would do. You are going to hand the keys to anyone other than Jones.
I'll pass. Tank next year and get the best QB in the 2024 draft, on a rookie contract.
Really? you want people to take you seriously with a comment like this?
You expect the team to intentionally throw an entire season, the players, coaches and GM all buy-in on losing as many games as possible. Putting their careers on the line to MAYBE draft a good QB the following year?
Do even realize how stupid you sound?
Your idea MAYBE would have made some logical sense if you said... "Tag Jones, watch him run the team into the ground next year because I think he sucks, then we get to draft a good QB the following year."
.
The point of the thread wasn't what we think Schoen will do, but what we/I would do.
you did not even need to comment on the thread. Everyone knows what you would do. You are going to hand the keys to anyone other than Jones.
Should we develop a process where I ran my comments by you before I post so we can avoid these irksome redundancies?
All by himself? Daniel Jones is great and everyone else on this the team is untalented?
Saqoun Barkley and Andrew Thomas had nothing to do with anything? The defense that kept them in games had no good players?
One ok year and a playoff win against a bad Vikings defense doesn’t prove anyone wrong.
The Eagles beat that hapless Giants team with Isaiah Hodgins as the #1 WR and defense starting Fabian Moreau and Jaylon Smith, and a 49ers team that didn't have a QB.
The whole NFC wasn't good. If that's your point, then no shit. The Vikings weren't very good but Dallas, another juggernaut, beat a Bowles led team with a washed Brady. Impressive. It's fair not to be impressed by what the Giants did but the conference was balls. Giants didn't have the talent Minnesota did, much less what Dallas and Philly did. And won a playoff game. Jones being the best player that day really stings for some of you - no, I don't want to give him $40M over five years. A "5 yr deal" masked as a structure to help the team in any way is what I expect to happen and want to happen. It can make Jones money if he's the guy according to the coaches and GM.
What was the Eagles record and how many points did they win those two playoff games by? How many points did they lose the Super Bowl by? The Eagles weren’t good because the NFC was bad.
But that wasn’t my point, since you missed it. The point is that Daniel Jones is getting all the credit. A 15 touchdown season doesn’t get you credit like you’re Mahomes.
I’ll say this AR (with your lack of football knowledge) without Jones this team 100% will not make the playoffs and will be drafting in the top ten next year. Also a chance of top five due to the lack of talent on this team. If you want to start 5 more years of being under .500 then you are not a true Giant fan. The kid has everything you need in a QB with the exception of players around him to go further in the playoffs. Just plain dumb!
here eve negotiated a contract or knows how to run a budget. The objective is to get Jones signed to a contract where they aren’t tying up 30-40 million on a tag. I keep hearing that over and over and it’s stupid negotiating and poor budget management. The total dollars (or avg per year is not important). The guaranteed dollars AND how the contract is structured (keeping his cap hit lower the next two years is critical. I’m pretty sure Schoen knows this, even if most here don’t.
It's even dumber to commit resources to a QB for 3-4 years who has thrown 36 TDs in the last 3 years COMBINED! So, tag DJ and actually make him earn a franchise deal, or give him a huge deal and let it be an anchor on the franchise for multiple years. I'll take the issues with the tag.
You are actually not incorrect. This is the dilemma. I think he is a lot better than you think he is, but he is not worth a big deal for numerous years until his output improves. That will require at least two good NFL WRs and three new linemen.
The planets have aligned...you and I agree. Ha!
Agree with what you said but it's what happens when a QB takes too long to develop (and may never become a real franchise QB). It's not just the money...wait 2-3 more years, get the WRs and OLine, and then what? What's his ceiling? Carr? Cousins? Garappolo? Tannehill? Then what...do you keep resigning him, make the playoffs every other year, but never challenge for a SB?
I'll pass. Tank next year and get the best QB in the 2024 draft, on a rookie contract.
Tell me what is wrong with Cousins' production or Carr's or even uninjured Garoppolo?
You and everyone else will be happy with multiple playoff appearances with even a decent chance at attaining the Super Bowl.
Even the very best have trouble reaching the Super Bowl. If you hang onto Super Bowl or bust, you will be sitting in the corner wailing almost very year.
It's not as simple as that. The problem is that overpaying, or "market value" for the middle of the pack QBs is killing those teams.
I will again say to look at the Vikings. They have a bottom three defense in the league and they are $23M over the cap. Meaning they will have to release 2 or 3 of their best defenders, along with Thielen just to get under the cap. Unless they plan on restructuring Cousins' deal and kicking the can. In which case his contract will just continue to kill them. This is not even factoring in Jefferson possibly holding out.
There is no way they can put a good defense together next year. Seriously. They are screwed and can't even get out of Cousins' contract.
That is my fear with paying Jones. If he doesn't get significantly better, or even worse regresses, the Giants are fucked. Also, I am not in favor of letting him walk. I want them to tag him. At least that leaves open options to let him play on the tag or tag and trade if some team offers enough compensation.
I’ll say this AR (with your lack of football knowledge) without Jones this team 100% will not make the playoffs and will be drafting in the top ten next year. Also a chance of top five due to the lack of talent on this team. If you want to start 5 more years of being under .500 then you are not a true Giant fan. The kid has everything you need in a QB with the exception of players around him to go further in the playoffs. Just plain dumb!
Why the personal insults Carl? Not the first time, don’t think I’ve ever insulted you. I’ve made $175k so far this year alone from recruiting kids for NFL agents so I’d say my football knowledge is pretty good and valued. But oh man I don’t think Daniel Jones is worth signing for 5 years at $35 million a year! I’m a big dumb dumb.
Where did I say don’t bring Jones back? I said I personally wouldn’t pay him more than $25 million. Based on everything I’ve learned over the years, that’s what I asses his value at. I also acknowledged the Giants walk away price is likely higher, but that they should be cautious about any guaranteed money past year two.
There’s a chance the Giants don’t make the playoffs next year with Jones, and there’s a chance they could make the playoffs without him. That’s how the NFL works. The idea that we’re doomed without Daniel Jones for the next five years is insane, and you shouldn’t be attacking anyone’s football knowledge while trumpeting certainties like that.
I hope it's for 5 yrs (expect options after yr 3). There will be a lot of gnashing of teeth and the Jones haters (those who hate that he's the Giants QB) will be insisting they know better than Schoen and Daboll. I'm going to try my best not to waste anytime trying to convince them otherwise. Then it's going to be fun watching Jones take the next leap in '23, with better pass pro and a couple higher quality receivers.
The great thing about this, if it does happen, is that the expectations for DJ might actually match those of a real franchise QB...15ish passing TDs will no longer be acceptable. Who knows...the excuses might actually stop, at some point, also. I know, I know...the excuses most likely never stop, but dare to dream!
The contract means nothing without the production to match. Either way, the kid's gloves come off.
You and your Jones hatin' buddies act like Jones is incapable of throwing more than 15 TDs. You do know he threw 24 in 12 games in '19, right? Yeah, it was a few seasons ago, but there was a lot of shit out of Jones control since.
Do you really think he lost the ability to throw 2 TDs a game? Do you really think play calling, pass protection and WR talent is irrelevant and that better pass pro and better receivers will not positively impact his passing stats?
It's not as simple as that. The problem is that overpaying, or "market value" for the middle of the pack QBs is killing those teams.
I will again say to look at the Vikings. They have a bottom three defense in the league and they are $23M over the cap. Meaning they will have to release 2 or 3 of their best defenders, along with Thielen just to get under the cap. Unless they plan on restructuring Cousins' deal and kicking the can. In which case his contract will just continue to kill them. This is not even factoring in Jefferson possibly holding out.
There is no way they can put a good defense together next year. Seriously. They are screwed and can't even get out of Cousins' contract.
That is my fear with paying Jones. If he doesn't get significantly better, or even worse regresses, the Giants are fucked. Also, I am not in favor of letting him walk. I want them to tag him. At least that leaves open options to let him play on the tag or tag and trade if some team offers enough compensation.
So it is Cousins' fault they are over the cap? He has only" $36 mill cap hit. Did you look at Cousins' numbers for this year? He has very good stats. The only weird outlier is QBR. There is a reason why they were 13-4 with a bad defense - the offense carried the team. Take Cousins out and they are 4-13. I'm not even a Cousins fan, but everyone is throwing stats around and the guy was only 150 yds behind Herbert in total yards and has 4 more TDs..
They have some really good defensive players - very expensive defensive players. Perhaps their coaching is the reason they did not get farther into postseason.
I hope it's for 5 yrs (expect options after yr 3). There will be a lot of gnashing of teeth and the Jones haters (those who hate that he's the Giants QB) will be insisting they know better than Schoen and Daboll. I'm going to try my best not to waste anytime trying to convince them otherwise. Then it's going to be fun watching Jones take the next leap in '23, with better pass pro and a couple higher quality receivers.
The great thing about this, if it does happen, is that the expectations for DJ might actually match those of a real franchise QB...15ish passing TDs will no longer be acceptable. Who knows...the excuses might actually stop, at some point, also. I know, I know...the excuses most likely never stop, but dare to dream!
The contract means nothing without the production to match. Either way, the kid's gloves come off.
You and your Jones hatin' buddies act like Jones is incapable of throwing more than 15 TDs. You do know he threw 24 in 12 games in '19, right? Yeah, it was a few seasons ago, but there was a lot of shit out of Jones control since.
Do you really think he lost the ability to throw 2 TDs a game? Do you really think play calling, pass protection and WR talent is irrelevant and that better pass pro and better receivers will not positively impact his passing stats?
Eh, that is a bit disingenuous. He had 13 TD passes in three games against bad teams. It was certainly encouraging at the time, but it isn't like he was averaging a steady 250 yards and 2 TDs per game. The rest of his games were very much like what he has been since, outside of a few other outliers.
I’ll say this AR (with your lack of football knowledge) without Jones this team 100% will not make the playoffs and will be drafting in the top ten next year. Also a chance of top five due to the lack of talent on this team. If you want to start 5 more years of being under .500 then you are not a true Giant fan. The kid has everything you need in a QB with the exception of players around him to go further in the playoffs. Just plain dumb!
Why the personal insults Carl? Not the first time, don’t think I’ve ever insulted you. I’ve made $175k so far this year alone from recruiting kids for NFL agents so I’d say my football knowledge is pretty good and valued. But oh man I don’t think Daniel Jones is worth signing for 5 years at $35 million a year! I’m a big dumb dumb.
Where did I say don’t bring Jones back? I said I personally wouldn’t pay him more than $25 million. Based on everything I’ve learned over the years, that’s what I asses his value at. I also acknowledged the Giants walk away price is likely higher, but that they should be cautious about any guaranteed money past year two.
There’s a chance the Giants don’t make the playoffs next year with Jones, and there’s a chance they could make the playoffs without him. That’s how the NFL works. The idea that we’re doomed without Daniel Jones for the next five years is insane, and you shouldn’t be attacking anyone’s football knowledge while trumpeting certainties like that.
Jesus Christ. You were way off on Jones from jump street and people are giving you money for evaluating talent? Keep it at the HS level.
It's not as simple as that. The problem is that overpaying, or "market value" for the middle of the pack QBs is killing those teams.
I will again say to look at the Vikings. They have a bottom three defense in the league and they are $23M over the cap. Meaning they will have to release 2 or 3 of their best defenders, along with Thielen just to get under the cap. Unless they plan on restructuring Cousins' deal and kicking the can. In which case his contract will just continue to kill them. This is not even factoring in Jefferson possibly holding out.
There is no way they can put a good defense together next year. Seriously. They are screwed and can't even get out of Cousins' contract.
That is my fear with paying Jones. If he doesn't get significantly better, or even worse regresses, the Giants are fucked. Also, I am not in favor of letting him walk. I want them to tag him. At least that leaves open options to let him play on the tag or tag and trade if some team offers enough compensation.
So it is Cousins' fault they are over the cap? He has only" $36 mill cap hit. Did you look at Cousins' numbers for this year? He has very good stats. The only weird outlier is QBR. There is a reason why they were 13-4 with a bad defense - the offense carried the team. Take Cousins out and they are 4-13. I'm not even a Cousins fan, but everyone is throwing stats around and the guy was only 150 yds behind Herbert in total yards and has 4 more TDs..
They have some really good defensive players - very expensive defensive players. Perhaps their coaching is the reason they did not get farther into postseason.
Only $36M? Josh Allen's cap number is $39.7M. Cousins' dead cap hit is $49M.
They have a handful of good defensive players. Harrison Smith is definitely getting cut. Good chance Za'Darius Smith and/or Kendriks are also released. Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson are free agents. Their defense is going to be a disaster next year.
Cousins always has good numbers. Doesn't mean he isn't way overpaid. Also, what are the chances the Vikings go 11-1 in one score games again? Everyone knew they were frauds this year.
I'll pass. Tank next year and get the best QB in the 2024 draft, on a rookie contract.
Really? you want people to take you seriously with a comment like this?
You expect the team to intentionally throw an entire season, the players, coaches and GM all buy-in on losing as many games as possible. Putting their careers on the line to MAYBE draft a good QB the following year?
Do even realize how stupid you sound?
Your idea MAYBE would have made some logical sense if you said... "Tag Jones, watch him run the team into the ground next year because I think he sucks, then we get to draft a good QB the following year."
Tagging Jonws will win 6-8 games...that's not getting the top pick without giving up future 1st round picks. Jones doesn't suck...he's just mediocre.
Think Jacksonville and Cincy regret tanking for Burrow and Lawrence? Yes, it's an imperfect science, but signing mediocrity will lead to more mediocrity.
Just let DJ become some other franchise's overpaid mediocre problem. Start Taylor...problem solved.
As I mentioned somewhere on this board yesterday, both Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert had a 6.8 Y/A last year.
However Herbert threw about 250 more passes and only had 25 TD passes. Had Daniel Jones thrown another 250 passes and maintained his 6.8 Y/A (extremely likely), he would have easily matched Herbert's numbers.
And you have no problems rolling the armored car up to Herbert's garage, right? And we're talking substantially less money than what Herbert is rumored to be getting, right? And Jones accomplished this with basically end of roster-practice squad-street FA talent, right? In a totally different type of offense, right?
And Daniel Jones won with that talent, right? Even won a playoff game where he played his ass off, right?
Once again...stop comparing Herbert's worst year, while he was battling an injury, to DJ's "breakout season" (with 15 TD passes). Compare apples to apples, 2022 DJ vs 2021 Herbert, and get back to me.
Crickets....
Hell, even compare the last three years, you know, when Herbert threw for 94 TDs and DJ threw for 36. Crazy how hard DJ fans will work to twist stats to try to make DJ a franchise QB.
Earth to GMAN: Daniel Jones is a Franchise Quarterback. Get used to it.
On a lighter note, do you and producer and a few others gather weekly in Homer's basement for your He-Man-Daniel-Jones-Haters-Club meeting? Or is it monthly?
Daily! Want the secret password?
P.S...he's not a franchise QB. 36 passing TDs in the last 3 years COMBINED, isn't a franchise QB.
here eve negotiated a contract or knows how to run a budget. The objective is to get Jones signed to a contract where they aren’t tying up 30-40 million on a tag. I keep hearing that over and over and it’s stupid negotiating and poor budget management. The total dollars (or avg per year is not important). The guaranteed dollars AND how the contract is structured (keeping his cap hit lower the next two years is critical. I’m pretty sure Schoen knows this, even if most here don’t.
It's even dumber to commit resources to a QB for 3-4 years who has thrown 36 TDs in the last 3 years COMBINED! So, tag DJ and actually make him earn a franchise deal, or give him a huge deal and let it be an anchor on the franchise for multiple years. I'll take the issues with the tag.
You are actually not incorrect. This is the dilemma. I think he is a lot better than you think he is, but he is not worth a big deal for numerous years until his output improves. That will require at least two good NFL WRs and three new linemen.
The planets have aligned...you and I agree. Ha!
Agree with what you said but it's what happens when a QB takes too long to develop (and may never become a real franchise QB). It's not just the money...wait 2-3 more years, get the WRs and OLine, and then what? What's his ceiling? Carr? Cousins? Garappolo? Tannehill? Then what...do you keep resigning him, make the playoffs every other year, but never challenge for a SB?
I'll pass. Tank next year and get the best QB in the 2024 draft, on a rookie contract.
Tell me what is wrong with Cousins' production or Carr's or even uninjured Garoppolo?
You and everyone else will be happy with multiple playoff appearances with even a decent chance at attaining the Super Bowl.
Even the very best have trouble reaching the Super Bowl. If you hang onto Super Bowl or bust, you will be sitting in the corner wailing almost very year.
Garappolo is the only guy on that list to play in the SB or CCG, and his playoff numbers were terrible in 2020.
This is where we disagree again. I'm not resigning a QB that I hope can sneak into a wildcard every year. DJ doesn't play in a vacuum. He's gonna play great QBs in the playoffs...he's gotta produce.
This is the New York Football Giants...it should be SB or bust!
I hope it's for 5 yrs (expect options after yr 3). There will be a lot of gnashing of teeth and the Jones haters (those who hate that he's the Giants QB) will be insisting they know better than Schoen and Daboll. I'm going to try my best not to waste anytime trying to convince them otherwise. Then it's going to be fun watching Jones take the next leap in '23, with better pass pro and a couple higher quality receivers.
The great thing about this, if it does happen, is that the expectations for DJ might actually match those of a real franchise QB...15ish passing TDs will no longer be acceptable. Who knows...the excuses might actually stop, at some point, also. I know, I know...the excuses most likely never stop, but dare to dream!
The contract means nothing without the production to match. Either way, the kid's gloves come off.
You and your Jones hatin' buddies act like Jones is incapable of throwing more than 15 TDs. You do know he threw 24 in 12 games in '19, right? Yeah, it was a few seasons ago, but there was a lot of shit out of Jones control since.
Do you really think he lost the ability to throw 2 TDs a game? Do you really think play calling, pass protection and WR talent is irrelevant and that better pass pro and better receivers will not positively impact his passing stats?
Let's look at air yards per attempt over DJs career...
2019 - 4.0
2020 - 4.4
2021 - 4.2
2022 - 3.9
Being that DJ's best year(s?) were 2019 and 2022, the numbers suggest the closer to the line of scrimmage he throws the ball, the more success he has. It's probably the reason Kafka and Daboll designed a run first (with DJ having 120+ rushing attempts), dink and dunk offense. So, do I think DJ can be successful throwing the ball down the field? Nope.