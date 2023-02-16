Saquon only ranked 16th best offensive free agent by CBS

CBS Sports has an article up this morning ranking the 25 best free agents on offense, and Saquon is ranked only 16th. Insultingly, he comes in a few spots behind Evan Engram.
You could say this is anti-Giants bias but the same article ranks Daniel Jones #2, behind only LamJack
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-free-agency-2023-ranking-the-top-25-offensive-players-with-quarterbacks-taking-top-five-spots/
The enigma that keeps on enigmaing.
Engram actually isn't that bad when used properly. He had a pretty good year last year. I said for years on the Giants that they misused him. He needs offensive coaches that use him in space. Giants had no threats at WR, a lack of creativity offensively, and poor OL play. Consequently, Engram could not get open. He is a disaster when a defender close.
The enigma that keeps on enigmaing.
Once Jacksonville stopped trying to play him as a TE he actually produced.
Yep.
Engram actually isn't that bad when used properly. He had a pretty good year last year. I said for years on the Giants that they misused him. He needs offensive coaches that use him in space. Giants had no threats at WR, a lack of creativity offensively, and poor OL play. Consequently, Engram could not get open. He is a disaster when a defender close.
Engram is a good player, when he catches the ball. He personally caused Jones 5 or 6 INTs in 2021...let us not have nostalgia. Schoen moved on for a reason. For some reason, known only to God, he caught the ball this past year. Bet he stays in Jax.
The enigma that keeps on enigmaing.
Once Jacksonville stopped trying to play him as a TE he actually produced.
Yeah, that and copious amounts of stickum.
Engram actually isn't that bad when used properly. He had a pretty good year last year. I said for years on the Giants that they misused him. He needs offensive coaches that use him in space. Giants had no threats at WR, a lack of creativity offensively, and poor OL play. Consequently, Engram could not get open. He is a disaster when a defender close.
He had more YPG his first three seasons. Injuries plagued him then. Then it become drops. I mean he's fine, as a slot guy and flare outs. But he's not any $14-15M kind of TE.
Pederson did what many Giants fans suggested a long time ago - converted him to WR.
Pederson did what many Giants fans suggested a long time ago - converted him to WR.
Giants gave him opportunities.
Is it the playbooks fault he dropped wide open, game-ending passes?
Teams haven't, but fans and talkies have.
I keep asking, just to keep it simple for the sake of argument, some here don't want to re-sign BArk due to the money. Fine. With that in mind, tell me who you want to trade Barkley for, and tell me how we're getting that player and tell me when. And then tell me why we can't have both. The last part isn't as important but is relevant.
What are they gonna do that will make some of you happy and satisfied? Let bark walk, save whatever, 15 million, and pivot, use that same money and sign WHAT? A FA WR? For 15 million? You're getting average AT BEST. So what then? A Linebacker? A center perhaps? Maybe...maybe not. Sure you can probably sign a good 28 year old center for 15 or so per and similar guaranteed money--maybe...ok...
But why can't we have both? We have like 2 long term big contracts and after this offseason probably will have like 5-6, not counting BArkley. 5-6 aint that many..
So we're essentially trading Barkley for a 28 year old center? LEt's be honest and fair and proclaim right now that we probably aren't getting a probowl center in FA, but hoepfully he's a good one.
You're comfortable trading Barkley for a good center? You think that makes the Giants better going forward? And I presume we're using a pretty high pick on a RB because our running game just left town. So forget using that 1st or 2nd rounder on a LB, OL or WR--nope, RB.
Why can't we have both. Bark will sign a 3 year deal here. THREE YEARS. And it's likely that year 3 is the safe zone. So it's possible we're financially "on the hook" for 2 fucking years--on the hook with a stud talent, ambassador of the team who has barely 1000 rushes and is 2 full years removed form injury and coming off a terrific 2022 campaign that saw said RB carry an offense with NO real star power around him other than Andrew Thomas.
Can't stress it enough. Think this one through. Don't just fall in love with this ideology of "spend the money elsewhere" ---where? when? and who?
And then try and envision this guy in this same offense, same staff, same system playing with more talent around him. And yes, we can add talent around him.
I agree with the first two lines of your post and pretty much nothing else. Paying SB $15MM is absolute insanity.
1). SB is not a great running back. Good yes. But not great. This is true looking at his numbers (his YPA is mediocre) and by the eye test (not a lot of plays where he makes a big gain out nothing or based on superior skill vs. being the guy who got handed the ball with a hole available). His general production is easily replaceable - by committee or another good (likely less good) RB.
2). The best centers in the game all make less than $15MM. All but 2 or 3 guards make less than $15MM. A really good guard or center would immediately improve our running game more than keeping SB would. And I would trade SB in a heartbeat for a really good center or guard. Failure to do so is Dave Gettlmen level of mismanagement.
But mostly you have totally misunderstood cap management. We have plenty of money right now. So it wasn't a mistake to sign Golladay? Of course it was. Overpaying players is always a mistake. The cap is incredibly fungible and money can be moved around pretty much at will. But over time you can only spend what you are allowed. Spend too much on SB and inevitably, this year or next, or whenever it will hurt. For the record, if you believe your own argument about SB, I assume you are OK with DJ getting $50MM? Sure he's only worth $35MM, but what were you going to do with the $15mm anyway? Get a center? See how that works. Again Gettlemen level of thinking.
I think that ranking is a bit low but it's not crazy.
All websites need traffic.
Clickbait feeds traffic.
Any worthwhile website is bound to have some clickbait (other products call this "advertising").
when it comes to the RB position.
I agree with the first two lines of your post and pretty much nothing else. Paying SB $15MM is absolute insanity.
1). SB is not a great running back. Good yes. But not great. This is true looking at his numbers (his YPA is mediocre) and by the eye test (not a lot of plays where he makes a big gain out nothing or based on superior skill vs. being the guy who got handed the ball with a hole available). His general production is easily replaceable - by committee or another good (likely less good) RB.
2). The best centers in the game all make less than $15MM. All but 2 or 3 guards make less than $15MM. A really good guard or center would immediately improve our running game more than keeping SB would. And I would trade SB in a heartbeat for a really good center or guard. Failure to do so is Dave Gettlmen level of mismanagement.
But mostly you have totally misunderstood cap management. We have plenty of money right now. So it wasn't a mistake to sign Golladay? Of course it was. Overpaying players is always a mistake. The cap is incredibly fungible and money can be moved around pretty much at will. But over time you can only spend what you are allowed. Spend too much on SB and inevitably, this year or next, or whenever it will hurt. For the record, if you believe your own argument about SB, I assume you are OK with DJ getting $50MM? Sure he's only worth $35MM, but what were you going to do with the $15mm anyway? Get a center? See how that works. Again Gettlemen level of thinking.
I don't why every time I merely ask who we are trading Bark for it has to turn into an insult back at me. I understand perfectly how things work. I have my opinion...I want to know how Bark's money will better serve this team. Convince me. Don't just tell me I don't know the goddamned fucking cap.
SOmehow BArkley is the next Kenny Galloday? ok then.
Just because you think it's an overpay (because of some myth about RBs) doesn't mean it is.
So that's why u don't want to pay him. Fine. Move on.
He is a great back. Fact.
BORING. irrelevant. Offer me more than DG and overpaying RBs and oh by the way, the cap just WENT UP. Centers will be making more money. No centers making 15 million but 2-3? Ok fine. It's 2023. the cap went up. OIf there is a good center on the open market RIGHT now, he's going to get 15 per. Bet on it.
But I dont know how the cap works. Inflation. Read about it.
Offer me more than platitudes.
Still waiting on the player or players we are trading Barkley for that will elevate this team. Give me something more than a fucking insult. Critically think it through. No agenda. Forget the myths about RBs. Really think it through. I want a name or two. Convince me! Please. I want to be convinced.
Offer me more than platitudes.
Still waiting on the player or players we are trading Barkley for that will elevate this team. Give me something more than a fucking insult. Critically think it through. No agenda. Forget the myths about RBs. Really think it through. I want a name or two. Convince me! Please. I want to be convinced.
No trades. No FAs. Just draft a RB. That is what he alternative is. Re-sign Barkley or draft a RB.
Well said, +1000
Sanders
Pollard
Singletary - Bills connection
Those guys are not going to get $15 million in FA so why should we pay Barkley that much? There are so few teams with extra cash to pay RBs that we can probably get one of the above for half that. Barkley was a top back for 2 out of 5 seasons.
I personally would put the value at $10 mil for Barkley. That’s the Francise number. That would be my walk number, 3 year $30 mil and loaded with incentives for playing time. I know there are reports that we offered $12.5 mil but that’s just too much. His extra gear seems to be gone, he only had 2 plays over 30 yards last season and one was in the 1st game and the other was Oct 9.
If not there are even more mid tier RBs we can go back to a RB by committee formula that works.
Look at all of the top paid backs the last 5 years, very rare to see them live up to their contract. Look at Barkleys last 7-8 games, it was not pretty.
I like him but he has been paid like a top 5 back since he was drafted and we haven’t gotten the return, so why repeat that?
Sanders
Pollard
Singletary - Bills connection
Those guys are not going to get $15 million in FA so why should we pay Barkley that much? There are so few teams with extra cash to pay RBs that we can probably get one of the above for half that. Barkley was a top back for 2 out of 5 seasons.
I personally would put the value at $10 mil for Barkley. That’s the Francise number. That would be my walk number, 3 year $30 mil and loaded with incentives for playing time. I know there are reports that we offered $12.5 mil but that’s just too much. His extra gear seems to be gone, he only had 2 plays over 30 yards last season and one was in the 1st game and the other was Oct 9.
If not there are even more mid tier RBs we can go back to a RB by committee formula that works.
Look at all of the top paid backs the last 5 years, very rare to see them live up to their contract. Look at Barkleys last 7-8 games, it was not pretty.
I like him but he has been paid like a top 5 back since he was drafted and we haven’t gotten the return, so why repeat that?
Because Barkley is better than those backs. Bark will get his money and if you think he won't because his FA peers aren't getting that money you're mistaken. PLus POllard is going to get a mtn of money too, and he should.
Here is who you replace Barkley with - a couple of good RBs in any draft with upside.
This is not that hard.
Here is who you replace Barkley with - a couple of good RBs in any draft with upside.
This is not that hard.
HAHAHAHAHA....
Please don't do it. GMs have to make these kinds of hard decisions all the time...just say no.
Here is who you replace Barkley with - a couple of good RBs in any draft with upside.
This is not that hard.
Yea ok. We'd be 7-10 last year if that was the plan and Jones isn't coming off the season he came off.
It aint that easy and to suggest otherwise just comes off as almost arrogant.
Gimme a fucking break already. You want to move on, fine, but some of you discount how good this guy is in laughable fashion and ignore that some of the well run teams don't share this mythical opinion.
Down the stretch, in the final 7 games, while the Giants were scraping to get into the playoffs, Barkley averaged less 60 yards a game.
So if he's a guy you keep, the investment has to be proportional to the risk.
Gimme a fucking break already. You want to move on, fine, but some of you discount how good this guy is in laughable fashion and ignore that some of the well run teams don't share this mythical opinion.
Barkley is great, i log him, but Breece Hall is probably as good. And this year, there's a strong chance Bijan Robinson will be as good.
Sorry but you are incorrect
Barkley
2018 - 2000 yards 15 Total TDs - 1st total yards
2019 - 1400 yards 8 Total TDs - 11th Total Yards
2020 - injured
2021 - 900 Total 4 TDs - 69th total Yards
2022 - 1700 yards 10 TDs - 7th in total yards
For reference
Sanders
2018 N/A
2019 - 1300 yards 6 Total TDs - 16th Total Yards
2020 - 1000 yards 6 total TDs - 33rd Total Yards
2021 - 900 Total 0 TDs - 62nd total Yards
2022 - 1300 yards 11 TDs - 20th in total yards
Kamara
2018 - 1600 yards 18 Total TDs - 7th total yards
2019 - 1700 yards 21 Total TDs - 3rd Total Yards
2020 - 1300 yards 9 Total Tds - 13th total yards
2021 - 900 Total 4 TDs - 69th total Yards
2022 - 1300 yards 4 TDs - 13th in total yards
McCaffrey
2018 - 1900 yards 13 Total TDs - 3rd total yards
2019 - 2400 yards 19 Total TDs - 1st total Yards
2020 - Injured
2021 - Injured
2022 - 1900 yards 13 TDs - 3rd in total yards
I agree with the first two lines of your post and pretty much nothing else. Paying SB $15MM is absolute insanity.
1). SB is not a great running back. Good yes. But not great. This is true looking at his numbers (his YPA is mediocre) and by the eye test (not a lot of plays where he makes a big gain out nothing or based on superior skill vs. being the guy who got handed the ball with a hole available). His general production is easily replaceable - by committee or another good (likely less good) RB.
2). The best centers in the game all make less than $15MM. All but 2 or 3 guards make less than $15MM. A really good guard or center would immediately improve our running game more than keeping SB would. And I would trade SB in a heartbeat for a really good center or guard. Failure to do so is Dave Gettlmen level of mismanagement.
But mostly you have totally misunderstood cap management. We have plenty of money right now. So it wasn't a mistake to sign Golladay? Of course it was. Overpaying players is always a mistake. The cap is incredibly fungible and money can be moved around pretty much at will. But over time you can only spend what you are allowed. Spend too much on SB and inevitably, this year or next, or whenever it will hurt. For the record, if you believe your own argument about SB, I assume you are OK with DJ getting $50MM? Sure he's only worth $35MM, but what were you going to do with the $15mm anyway? Get a center? See how that works. Again Gettlemen level of thinking.
I don't why every time I merely ask who we are trading Bark for it has to turn into an insult back at me. I understand perfectly how things work. I have my opinion...I want to know how Bark's money will better serve this team. Convince me. Don't just tell me I don't know the goddamned fucking cap.
SOmehow BArkley is the next Kenny Galloday? ok then.
Just because you think it's an overpay (because of some myth about RBs) doesn't mean it is.
You are saying - "people have gone full on stupid when it comes to the RB position.". You might as well be yelling to all the people getting on life boats, while you scream "you are all stupid" from the decks of the Titanic.
I have said this to you before, but you refuse to acknowledge it. It isn't necessarily going out and getting one specific player. Maybe it is, maybe it gets spread across multiple players. Maybe it is a fraction of another player. It doesn't matter specifically. What matters is the overall philosophy of how you spend your resources wisely.
Here is a non-football analogy for you. Let's say you have a budget, you take home $1000 a week. You need to pay rent, buy food, pay utilities (electric, gas, internet, phone, etc), you need to buy food, clothes, gas for your car, medical bills. The list goes on. If you budget carefully, you do have some money to spend on better stuff whatever stuff that is, but you don't have money to overspend. You have decided that you want brand name luxury clothes, shoes, and accessories. On average you are spending $250 a week on these items. After now budgeting for the rest, you have to get cheapo cellular company with lousy coverage which hurts your job performance because you need you phone for your job. You have to live in a sketchy neighborhood where you have been mugged and had your wallet stolen. You have to buy ramen noodles because you can't afford more nutritional food and you gain weight and hurt your health. Now you ask, well what specifically would I spend that $250 per week. Well it is better quality at more important things in your life! A better apartment in a safer neighborhood. High quality nutritional food. A better cellular company so you are reachable for your job and have better opportunities to get ahead.
This isn't really a difficult exercise djm. We all make these decisions in our lives all the time. Let me ask you, are you driving a $200,000 car or something much less expensive? Are you living in a 20 room 12,000 sq ft mansion paying $150,000 a year in property taxes, or a nice but more moderate home. Are you spend $900 to eat at Masa in NY every night, or do you buy groceries and prepare your food at home most of the time like the majority of people.
Maybe you are so wealthy that you have completely lost touch with having to make these decisions. But for those of us that do, the decision isn't well I could spend $15 for the family to eat at home, or $900 at Masa, I might as well spend it on Masa because what specific other thing am I going to buy with that $885. There are many ways I can use that money that I will find to be more beneficial for me.
Down the stretch, in the final 7 games, while the Giants were scraping to get into the playoffs, Barkley averaged less 60 yards a game.
So if he's a guy you keep, the investment has to be proportional to the risk.
All of this is true. But maybe most importantly he is very good at something where the guy who is just pretty good can make almost the same contribution as the guy who is very good. Not SB's fault. Just the way it is.
Dallas made a mistake, IMV, sticking with Zeke. His play has tailed off to the point where he's now sharing duties with Pollard. A cheaper, younger RB.
I believe you can add a high-end RB when the team has all of the pieces in place, which is what San Fran did when they traded for CMac.
FWIW, we just had another Super Bowl with two teams with RBs who were drafted day 2 or later. Sanders/2nd round, Scott/6th round, Gainwell/5th round, Pacheco/7th round, McKinnon/3rd round.
RB is just the most commoditzed position in the NFL.
Josh Jacobs
Sanders
Pollard
Singletary - Bills connection
Those guys are not going to get $15 million in FA so why should we pay Barkley that much? There are so few teams with extra cash to pay RBs that we can probably get one of the above for half that. Barkley was a top back for 2 out of 5 seasons.
I personally would put the value at $10 mil for Barkley. That’s the Francise number. That would be my walk number, 3 year $30 mil and loaded with incentives for playing time. I know there are reports that we offered $12.5 mil but that’s just too much. His extra gear seems to be gone, he only had 2 plays over 30 yards last season and one was in the 1st game and the other was Oct 9.
If not there are even more mid tier RBs we can go back to a RB by committee formula that works.
Look at all of the top paid backs the last 5 years, very rare to see them live up to their contract. Look at Barkleys last 7-8 games, it was not pretty.
I like him but he has been paid like a top 5 back since he was drafted and we haven’t gotten the return, so why repeat that?
Because Barkley is better than those backs. Bark will get his money and if you think he won't because his FA peers aren't getting that money you're mistaken. PLus POllard is going to get a mtn of money too, and he should.
If you think SB is substantively better than Jacobs, I don't know what to tell you. Jacobs has put up better numbers every year he has been in the league. He is not as fast as SB (at least pre-injury SB; looks a lot closer now). He does not have SB's otherworldly jump cut. But he is much better after contact, and much less likely to turn a 2 yard run into a 1 yard loss. I wouldn't want to pay either of them. But if the contract is the same and you have to choose one it is obviously Jacobs, just becuase of injury risk. I would have taken Pollard over either of them before he got hurt. I think they all get similar amounts of money and i think it will be Jacobs, Barkley, Pollard. And I think they all get less than $12MM. But we will see.
We need 5o concentrate on O-Line and def. We can make an average QB our best player.
I forgot about that.
The Dallas D did their part that game, but Dak was not up for the task.
Again.
The Giants-related headline is not Saquon at 16, it is Jones at 2.
And how has the Zeke contract worked out so far for Dallas? Have they won anything?
How did the McCaffery contract work out for Carolina? Hmmm, worst team in the league, had to sell him off to SF.
How has the trade for McCaffery worked out so far? Did SF win anything?
How did signing Gurly work out?
Here check out this article...
https://overthecap.com/the-outcomes-of-running-back-contracts
Especially one that will most likely be hurt again at some point.
Draft a 2nd round rb and use the big dollars fixing up the many holes still on the roster.
Really not a well thought-out post. And the obtuse questions to the board in it only amplify your suspect views on RB value.
I think you can argue that SB has potential to be a generational player, but the Giants aren't in a position to pay for potential at RB, IMO. The only way it works is the FT or a backended contract with an out after 1 or 2 years. I'd say that's unlikely. SB will want McCaffrey money, IMO.
What are they gonna do that will make some of you happy and satisfied? Let bark walk, save whatever, 15 million, and pivot, use that same money and sign WHAT?
But why can't we have both?
You're comfortable trading Barkley for a good center? You think that makes the Giants better going forward? And I presume we're using a pretty high pick on a RB because our running game just left town. So forget using that 1st or 2nd rounder on a LB, OL or WR--nope, RB.
Why can't we have both. Bark will sign a 3 year deal here. THREE YEARS. And it's likely that year 3 is the safe zone. So it's possible we're financially "on the hook" for 2 fucking years--
Can't stress it enough. Think this one through. Don't just fall in love with this ideology of "spend the money elsewhere" ---where? when? and who?
You're insulting everyone that doesn't agree with you by calling them stupid then you don't think you deserve a little back?
I'm okay tagging Barkley. SO yeah we can have both but why not give him 1 year?
You once said on here that you don’t like reading of complaints/ the bad points of a team. You come on here as you specifically said "to have fun."
You have to recognize that you are emotionally bias toward being overly positive. Thus in the Barkley case you overexaggerate the potential of Barkley for example vs a good OC. Its apparent that in your love to be positive you've completely closed your mind to why you would get a center.
In part you get him to help your run blocking. Instead you're making a bit of a lunatic comment that the Giants would need to draft a 1st or 2nd rd RB. What's the point of getting an OC for over $10M if he can't run block for a running team? You are pretending like getting a Center doesn't matter. To sum it up- if they get a center, then a 4th rd draft pick for someone like Pearce, our running game would be fine, right?
In addition, apparently you don’t pay attention to drafts? Because this past year Dameon Pierce was drafted by Houston in Rd 4. The year before it was Rhamondre Stevenson in Rd 4. And you've heard of RB by committee, right? So how can you say the Giants would NEED to draft a high Rd RB?????????? You intentionally over-exaggerated because you only want to see the positive in the Giants players, right?
You need to chill out and realize sometimes you tend to go over-the-top with your homerism.-- Take a deep breath and realize a RB can be replaceable for a non-title contending team.
Especially one that will most likely be hurt again at some point.
Draft a 2nd round rb and use the big dollars fixing up the many holes still on the roster.
I was okay with everything you said but the last paragraph is nuts.
No freaking way should they draft a RB in rd 2.
Brisset? Barley a starter. If that