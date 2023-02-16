for display only
Saquon only ranked 16th best offensive free agent by CBS

Nephilim : 2/16/2023 10:47 am
CBS Sports has an article up this morning ranking the 25 best free agents on offense, and Saquon is ranked only 16th. Insultingly, he comes in a few spots behind Evan Engram.

You could say this is anti-Giants bias but the same article ranks Daniel Jones #2, behind only LamJack

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-free-agency-2023-ranking-the-top-25-offensive-players-with-quarterbacks-taking-top-five-spots/

And if he was ranked, say second,  
Big Blue '56 : 2/16/2023 10:49 am : link
would it matter on here?
lol,  
Bill in UT : 2/16/2023 10:50 am : link
only 2 spots below Barkley, they have Will Hernandez
Injury history  
widmerseyebrow : 2/16/2023 10:51 am : link
is what's knocking him down. I don't really get Dalton Schultz or Tony Pollard ahead of him, but most of the rest are either QBs or solid offensive lineman.
Come on engram rated higher?  
terz22 : 2/16/2023 10:52 am : link
.
RE: Come on engram rated higher?  
MOOPS : 2/16/2023 11:07 am : link
In comment 16036739 terz22 said:
Quote:
.


The enigma that keeps on enigmaing.
RE: Come on engram rated higher?  
KDavies : 2/16/2023 11:13 am : link
In comment 16036739 terz22 said:
Quote:
.


Engram actually isn't that bad when used properly. He had a pretty good year last year. I said for years on the Giants that they misused him. He needs offensive coaches that use him in space. Giants had no threats at WR, a lack of creativity offensively, and poor OL play. Consequently, Engram could not get open. He is a disaster when a defender close.
It's been said over and over again. Rankings are all subjective -  
Ira : 2/16/2023 11:14 am : link
someone's opinion and never worth caring about.
RE: RE: Come on engram rated higher?  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/16/2023 11:15 am : link
In comment 16036763 MOOPS said:
Quote:
In comment 16036739 terz22 said:


Quote:


.



The enigma that keeps on enigmaing.


Once Jacksonville stopped trying to play him as a TE he actually produced.
I wouldn't put any of the RBs...  
bw in dc : 2/16/2023 11:17 am : link
inside the top 10-12.

CBS Sports  
clatterbuck : 2/16/2023 11:17 am : link
is a notorious click-bait machine.
RE: It's been said over and over again. Rankings are all subjective -  
allstarjim : 2/16/2023 11:18 am : link
In comment 16036775 Ira said:
Quote:
someone's opinion and never worth caring about.


Yep.
Beckham and Will Hernandez are ranked ahead of him. Right-o  
Victor in CT : 2/16/2023 11:36 am : link
asshole
RE: RE: Come on engram rated higher?  
section125 : 2/16/2023 11:41 am : link
In comment 16036772 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16036739 terz22 said:


Quote:


.



Engram actually isn't that bad when used properly. He had a pretty good year last year. I said for years on the Giants that they misused him. He needs offensive coaches that use him in space. Giants had no threats at WR, a lack of creativity offensively, and poor OL play. Consequently, Engram could not get open. He is a disaster when a defender close.


Engram is a good player, when he catches the ball. He personally caused Jones 5 or 6 INTs in 2021...let us not have nostalgia. Schoen moved on for a reason. For some reason, known only to God, he caught the ball this past year. Bet he stays in Jax.
RE: RE: RE: Come on engram rated higher?  
MOOPS : 2/16/2023 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16036777 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16036763 MOOPS said:


Quote:


In comment 16036739 terz22 said:


Quote:


.



The enigma that keeps on enigmaing.



Once Jacksonville stopped trying to play him as a TE he actually produced.


Yeah, that and copious amounts of stickum.
RE: RE: Come on engram rated higher?  
Toth029 : 2/16/2023 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16036772 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16036739 terz22 said:


Quote:


.



Engram actually isn't that bad when used properly. He had a pretty good year last year. I said for years on the Giants that they misused him. He needs offensive coaches that use him in space. Giants had no threats at WR, a lack of creativity offensively, and poor OL play. Consequently, Engram could not get open. He is a disaster when a defender close.


He had more YPG his first three seasons. Injuries plagued him then. Then it become drops. I mean he's fine, as a slot guy and flare outs. But he's not any $14-15M kind of TE.
RE: Come on engram rated higher?  
islander1 : 2/16/2023 1:03 pm : link
In comment 16036739 terz22 said:
Quote:
.


Pederson did what many Giants fans suggested a long time ago - converted him to WR.
RE: RE: Come on engram rated higher?  
Toth029 : 2/16/2023 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16036922 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16036739 terz22 said:


Quote:


.



Pederson did what many Giants fans suggested a long time ago - converted him to WR.


Giants gave him opportunities.

Is it the playbooks fault he dropped wide open, game-ending passes?
people have gone full on stupid  
djm : 2/16/2023 1:24 pm : link
when it comes to the RB position.

Teams haven't, but fans and talkies have.

I keep asking, just to keep it simple for the sake of argument, some here don't want to re-sign BArk due to the money. Fine. With that in mind, tell me who you want to trade Barkley for, and tell me how we're getting that player and tell me when. And then tell me why we can't have both. The last part isn't as important but is relevant.

What are they gonna do that will make some of you happy and satisfied? Let bark walk, save whatever, 15 million, and pivot, use that same money and sign WHAT? A FA WR? For 15 million? You're getting average AT BEST. So what then? A Linebacker? A center perhaps? Maybe...maybe not. Sure you can probably sign a good 28 year old center for 15 or so per and similar guaranteed money--maybe...ok...

But why can't we have both? We have like 2 long term big contracts and after this offseason probably will have like 5-6, not counting BArkley. 5-6 aint that many..

So we're essentially trading Barkley for a 28 year old center? LEt's be honest and fair and proclaim right now that we probably aren't getting a probowl center in FA, but hoepfully he's a good one.

You're comfortable trading Barkley for a good center? You think that makes the Giants better going forward? And I presume we're using a pretty high pick on a RB because our running game just left town. So forget using that 1st or 2nd rounder on a LB, OL or WR--nope, RB.

Why can't we have both. Bark will sign a 3 year deal here. THREE YEARS. And it's likely that year 3 is the safe zone. So it's possible we're financially "on the hook" for 2 fucking years--on the hook with a stud talent, ambassador of the team who has barely 1000 rushes and is 2 full years removed form injury and coming off a terrific 2022 campaign that saw said RB carry an offense with NO real star power around him other than Andrew Thomas.

Can't stress it enough. Think this one through. Don't just fall in love with this ideology of "spend the money elsewhere" ---where? when? and who?

And then try and envision this guy in this same offense, same staff, same system playing with more talent around him. And yes, we can add talent around him.
and the same post applies to Jones  
djm : 2/16/2023 1:26 pm : link
..except his deal likely will be longer.
________  
I am Ninja : 2/16/2023 1:28 pm : link
Everyone overvalues their own shit.
RE: people have gone full on stupid  
mfjmfj : 2/16/2023 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16036957 djm said:
Quote:
when it comes to the RB position.

Teams haven't, but fans and talkies have.

I keep asking, just to keep it simple for the sake of argument, some here don't want to re-sign BArk due to the money. Fine. With that in mind, tell me who you want to trade Barkley for, and tell me how we're getting that player and tell me when. And then tell me why we can't have both. The last part isn't as important but is relevant.

What are they gonna do that will make some of you happy and satisfied? Let bark walk, save whatever, 15 million, and pivot, use that same money and sign WHAT? A FA WR? For 15 million? You're getting average AT BEST. So what then? A Linebacker? A center perhaps? Maybe...maybe not. Sure you can probably sign a good 28 year old center for 15 or so per and similar guaranteed money--maybe...ok...

But why can't we have both? We have like 2 long term big contracts and after this offseason probably will have like 5-6, not counting BArkley. 5-6 aint that many..

So we're essentially trading Barkley for a 28 year old center? LEt's be honest and fair and proclaim right now that we probably aren't getting a probowl center in FA, but hoepfully he's a good one.

You're comfortable trading Barkley for a good center? You think that makes the Giants better going forward? And I presume we're using a pretty high pick on a RB because our running game just left town. So forget using that 1st or 2nd rounder on a LB, OL or WR--nope, RB.

Why can't we have both. Bark will sign a 3 year deal here. THREE YEARS. And it's likely that year 3 is the safe zone. So it's possible we're financially "on the hook" for 2 fucking years--on the hook with a stud talent, ambassador of the team who has barely 1000 rushes and is 2 full years removed form injury and coming off a terrific 2022 campaign that saw said RB carry an offense with NO real star power around him other than Andrew Thomas.

Can't stress it enough. Think this one through. Don't just fall in love with this ideology of "spend the money elsewhere" ---where? when? and who?

And then try and envision this guy in this same offense, same staff, same system playing with more talent around him. And yes, we can add talent around him.


I agree with the first two lines of your post and pretty much nothing else. Paying SB $15MM is absolute insanity.

1). SB is not a great running back. Good yes. But not great. This is true looking at his numbers (his YPA is mediocre) and by the eye test (not a lot of plays where he makes a big gain out nothing or based on superior skill vs. being the guy who got handed the ball with a hole available). His general production is easily replaceable - by committee or another good (likely less good) RB.

2). The best centers in the game all make less than $15MM. All but 2 or 3 guards make less than $15MM. A really good guard or center would immediately improve our running game more than keeping SB would. And I would trade SB in a heartbeat for a really good center or guard. Failure to do so is Dave Gettlmen level of mismanagement.

But mostly you have totally misunderstood cap management. We have plenty of money right now. So it wasn't a mistake to sign Golladay? Of course it was. Overpaying players is always a mistake. The cap is incredibly fungible and money can be moved around pretty much at will. But over time you can only spend what you are allowed. Spend too much on SB and inevitably, this year or next, or whenever it will hurt. For the record, if you believe your own argument about SB, I assume you are OK with DJ getting $50MM? Sure he's only worth $35MM, but what were you going to do with the $15mm anyway? Get a center? See how that works. Again Gettlemen level of thinking.
He's the 3rd RB on the list which is kind of nuts to me.  
Kmed6000 : 2/16/2023 2:01 pm : link
I understand the top 10 littered with QB and OL, but he has to be higher, IMO. Probably closer to 10.
Valuing free agents: How do you project their future?  
81_Great_Dane : 2/16/2023 2:19 pm : link
RBs rarely have long careers nowadays. So if you sign Barkley, what can you really expect to get out of him? Given his injury history, that's a big open question.

I think that ranking is a bit low but it's not crazy.
RE: CBS Sports  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/16/2023 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16036783 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
is a notorious click-bait machine.

All websites need traffic.

Clickbait feeds traffic.

Any worthwhile website is bound to have some clickbait (other products call this "advertising").
RE: RE: people have gone full on stupid  
djm : 2/16/2023 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16037007 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
In comment 16036957 djm said:


Quote:


when it comes to the RB position.

Teams haven't, but fans and talkies have.

I keep asking, just to keep it simple for the sake of argument, some here don't want to re-sign BArk due to the money. Fine. With that in mind, tell me who you want to trade Barkley for, and tell me how we're getting that player and tell me when. And then tell me why we can't have both. The last part isn't as important but is relevant.

What are they gonna do that will make some of you happy and satisfied? Let bark walk, save whatever, 15 million, and pivot, use that same money and sign WHAT? A FA WR? For 15 million? You're getting average AT BEST. So what then? A Linebacker? A center perhaps? Maybe...maybe not. Sure you can probably sign a good 28 year old center for 15 or so per and similar guaranteed money--maybe...ok...

But why can't we have both? We have like 2 long term big contracts and after this offseason probably will have like 5-6, not counting BArkley. 5-6 aint that many..

So we're essentially trading Barkley for a 28 year old center? LEt's be honest and fair and proclaim right now that we probably aren't getting a probowl center in FA, but hoepfully he's a good one.

You're comfortable trading Barkley for a good center? You think that makes the Giants better going forward? And I presume we're using a pretty high pick on a RB because our running game just left town. So forget using that 1st or 2nd rounder on a LB, OL or WR--nope, RB.

Why can't we have both. Bark will sign a 3 year deal here. THREE YEARS. And it's likely that year 3 is the safe zone. So it's possible we're financially "on the hook" for 2 fucking years--on the hook with a stud talent, ambassador of the team who has barely 1000 rushes and is 2 full years removed form injury and coming off a terrific 2022 campaign that saw said RB carry an offense with NO real star power around him other than Andrew Thomas.

Can't stress it enough. Think this one through. Don't just fall in love with this ideology of "spend the money elsewhere" ---where? when? and who?

And then try and envision this guy in this same offense, same staff, same system playing with more talent around him. And yes, we can add talent around him.



I agree with the first two lines of your post and pretty much nothing else. Paying SB $15MM is absolute insanity.

1). SB is not a great running back. Good yes. But not great. This is true looking at his numbers (his YPA is mediocre) and by the eye test (not a lot of plays where he makes a big gain out nothing or based on superior skill vs. being the guy who got handed the ball with a hole available). His general production is easily replaceable - by committee or another good (likely less good) RB.

2). The best centers in the game all make less than $15MM. All but 2 or 3 guards make less than $15MM. A really good guard or center would immediately improve our running game more than keeping SB would. And I would trade SB in a heartbeat for a really good center or guard. Failure to do so is Dave Gettlmen level of mismanagement.

But mostly you have totally misunderstood cap management. We have plenty of money right now. So it wasn't a mistake to sign Golladay? Of course it was. Overpaying players is always a mistake. The cap is incredibly fungible and money can be moved around pretty much at will. But over time you can only spend what you are allowed. Spend too much on SB and inevitably, this year or next, or whenever it will hurt. For the record, if you believe your own argument about SB, I assume you are OK with DJ getting $50MM? Sure he's only worth $35MM, but what were you going to do with the $15mm anyway? Get a center? See how that works. Again Gettlemen level of thinking.


I don't why every time I merely ask who we are trading Bark for it has to turn into an insult back at me. I understand perfectly how things work. I have my opinion...I want to know how Bark's money will better serve this team. Convince me. Don't just tell me I don't know the goddamned fucking cap.

SOmehow BArkley is the next Kenny Galloday? ok then.

Just because you think it's an overpay (because of some myth about RBs) doesn't mean it is.



I think it makes sense  
Larry from WV : 2/16/2023 2:36 pm : link
I listened to the latest big blue banter over lunch, and it echoed a lot of my thoughts. RBs have an extremely short shelf life. Historically the decline starts around 26. That is for a player without Saquan's extensive injury history. Anything north of the franchise tag is risky and honestly, even then the better play is to invest that money in Oline and draft 2 Rbs.
and you lost me  
djm : 2/16/2023 2:36 pm : link
he's not a great RB.

So that's why u don't want to pay him. Fine. Move on.

He is a great back. Fact.
and of course  
djm : 2/16/2023 2:39 pm : link
a DG reference.

BORING. irrelevant. Offer me more than DG and overpaying RBs and oh by the way, the cap just WENT UP. Centers will be making more money. No centers making 15 million but 2-3? Ok fine. It's 2023. the cap went up. OIf there is a good center on the open market RIGHT now, he's going to get 15 per. Bet on it.

But I dont know how the cap works. Inflation. Read about it.
enough with the Gettleman way of thinking line of bullshit  
djm : 2/16/2023 2:42 pm : link
every time someone here wants to keep a player someone throws this line of shit at them.

Offer me more than platitudes.
Still waiting on the player or players we are trading Barkley for that will elevate this team. Give me something more than a fucking insult. Critically think it through. No agenda. Forget the myths about RBs. Really think it through. I want a name or two. Convince me! Please. I want to be convinced.
RE: enough with the Gettleman way of thinking line of bullshit  
section125 : 2/16/2023 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16037065 djm said:
Quote:
every time someone here wants to keep a player someone throws this line of shit at them.

Offer me more than platitudes.
Still waiting on the player or players we are trading Barkley for that will elevate this team. Give me something more than a fucking insult. Critically think it through. No agenda. Forget the myths about RBs. Really think it through. I want a name or two. Convince me! Please. I want to be convinced.


No trades. No FAs. Just draft a RB. That is what he alternative is. Re-sign Barkley or draft a RB.
RE: people have gone full on stupid  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/16/2023 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16036957 djm said:
Quote:
when it comes to the RB position.

Teams haven't, but fans and talkies have.

I keep asking, just to keep it simple for the sake of argument, some here don't want to re-sign BArk due to the money. Fine. With that in mind, tell me who you want to trade Barkley for, and tell me how we're getting that player and tell me when. And then tell me why we can't have both. The last part isn't as important but is relevant.

What are they gonna do that will make some of you happy and satisfied? Let bark walk, save whatever, 15 million, and pivot, use that same money and sign WHAT? A FA WR? For 15 million? You're getting average AT BEST. So what then? A Linebacker? A center perhaps? Maybe...maybe not. Sure you can probably sign a good 28 year old center for 15 or so per and similar guaranteed money--maybe...ok...

But why can't we have both? We have like 2 long term big contracts and after this offseason probably will have like 5-6, not counting BArkley. 5-6 aint that many..

So we're essentially trading Barkley for a 28 year old center? LEt's be honest and fair and proclaim right now that we probably aren't getting a probowl center in FA, but hoepfully he's a good one.

You're comfortable trading Barkley for a good center? You think that makes the Giants better going forward? And I presume we're using a pretty high pick on a RB because our running game just left town. So forget using that 1st or 2nd rounder on a LB, OL or WR--nope, RB.

Why can't we have both. Bark will sign a 3 year deal here. THREE YEARS. And it's likely that year 3 is the safe zone. So it's possible we're financially "on the hook" for 2 fucking years--on the hook with a stud talent, ambassador of the team who has barely 1000 rushes and is 2 full years removed form injury and coming off a terrific 2022 campaign that saw said RB carry an offense with NO real star power around him other than Andrew Thomas.

Can't stress it enough. Think this one through. Don't just fall in love with this ideology of "spend the money elsewhere" ---where? when? and who?

And then try and envision this guy in this same offense, same staff, same system playing with more talent around him. And yes, we can add talent around him.


Well said, +1000
Barkley's $10-15 mil won't buy much in the WR market  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/16/2023 4:22 pm : link
His performance coming back from injury this year with so few other threats on the roster to divert defenses attention from him, makes me think that adding more playmakers will make Saquan even more of a bargain at whatever we sign him for.
There are several very productive RBs that will be free agents  
Rudy5757 : 2/16/2023 5:04 pm : link
Josh Jacobs
Sanders
Pollard
Singletary - Bills connection

Those guys are not going to get $15 million in FA so why should we pay Barkley that much? There are so few teams with extra cash to pay RBs that we can probably get one of the above for half that. Barkley was a top back for 2 out of 5 seasons.

I personally would put the value at $10 mil for Barkley. That’s the Francise number. That would be my walk number, 3 year $30 mil and loaded with incentives for playing time. I know there are reports that we offered $12.5 mil but that’s just too much. His extra gear seems to be gone, he only had 2 plays over 30 yards last season and one was in the 1st game and the other was Oct 9.

If not there are even more mid tier RBs we can go back to a RB by committee formula that works.

Look at all of the top paid backs the last 5 years, very rare to see them live up to their contract. Look at Barkleys last 7-8 games, it was not pretty.

I like him but he has been paid like a top 5 back since he was drafted and we haven’t gotten the return, so why repeat that?
RE: There are several very productive RBs that will be free agents  
djm : 2/16/2023 5:12 pm : link
In comment 16037212 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
Josh Jacobs
Sanders
Pollard
Singletary - Bills connection

Those guys are not going to get $15 million in FA so why should we pay Barkley that much? There are so few teams with extra cash to pay RBs that we can probably get one of the above for half that. Barkley was a top back for 2 out of 5 seasons.

I personally would put the value at $10 mil for Barkley. That’s the Francise number. That would be my walk number, 3 year $30 mil and loaded with incentives for playing time. I know there are reports that we offered $12.5 mil but that’s just too much. His extra gear seems to be gone, he only had 2 plays over 30 yards last season and one was in the 1st game and the other was Oct 9.

If not there are even more mid tier RBs we can go back to a RB by committee formula that works.

Look at all of the top paid backs the last 5 years, very rare to see them live up to their contract. Look at Barkleys last 7-8 games, it was not pretty.

I like him but he has been paid like a top 5 back since he was drafted and we haven’t gotten the return, so why repeat that?


Because Barkley is better than those backs. Bark will get his money and if you think he won't because his FA peers aren't getting that money you're mistaken. PLus POllard is going to get a mtn of money too, and he should.
and we most definitely got the return this season and year's 1-2  
djm : 2/16/2023 5:13 pm : link
he got hurt in year 3 and year 4 was a washout as a direct result. It happens.
Nice to see the...  
bw in dc : 2/16/2023 5:27 pm : link
"Running Backs Are People, Too" Club fighting hard for their ancient view of football.

Here is who you replace Barkley with - a couple of good RBs in any draft with upside.

This is not that hard.
RE: Nice to see the...  
Dnew15 : 2/16/2023 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16037247 bw in dc said:
Quote:
"Running Backs Are People, Too" Club fighting hard for their ancient view of football.

Here is who you replace Barkley with - a couple of good RBs in any draft with upside.

This is not that hard.


HAHAHAHAHA....
Please don't do it. GMs have to make these kinds of hard decisions all the time...just say no.
RE: Nice to see the...  
djm : 2/16/2023 5:34 pm : link
In comment 16037247 bw in dc said:
Quote:
"Running Backs Are People, Too" Club fighting hard for their ancient view of football.

Here is who you replace Barkley with - a couple of good RBs in any draft with upside.

This is not that hard.


Yea ok. We'd be 7-10 last year if that was the plan and Jones isn't coming off the season he came off.

It aint that easy and to suggest otherwise just comes off as almost arrogant.
again  
djm : 2/16/2023 5:35 pm : link
why did dallas draft and sign Zeke long term? Why did SF TRADE for McCaffery? Why? IF it was so easy...get the hell out of here.
if you think any mid round or even high draft pick  
djm : 2/16/2023 5:40 pm : link
is doing what Bark did in 2022 here you're fucking HIGH. The only way that happens is if by some chance NYG drafted a flat out star in April of 2022. COuld happen? Sure. Could also just draft a good but not great Rb who doesn't come close to carrying an offense devoid of any true star power. Could have drafted a guy like Fournette but oh yea he was picked FOURTH overall. And he aint BArkley. Could have drafted a guy like Joe Mixon and he aint BArk either and oh yea the only reason he slipped in that draft was because he's a piece of trash. Could have drafted Josh Jacobs a highly touted and talented RB who bascially needed 3 years to reach his peak. Yeah, he's saving the 2022 season here. Sure he is. Could have drafted a guy like Edwards-Elaire --he's a glorified backup decent player. He aint saving shit.

Gimme a fucking break already. You want to move on, fine, but some of you discount how good this guy is in laughable fashion and ignore that some of the well run teams don't share this mythical opinion.
Show this to Barkley's agent!  
NYG07 : 2/16/2023 5:50 pm : link
Maybe he will sign for $8M per year ;)
 
christian : 2/16/2023 5:55 pm : link
It's very simple -- Barkley is very good at something that doesn't age particularly well.

Down the stretch, in the final 7 games, while the Giants were scraping to get into the playoffs, Barkley averaged less 60 yards a game.

So if he's a guy you keep, the investment has to be proportional to the risk.
RE: if you think any mid round or even high draft pick  
Producer : 2/16/2023 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16037260 djm said:
Quote:
is doing what Bark did in 2022 here you're fucking HIGH. The only way that happens is if by some chance NYG drafted a flat out star in April of 2022. COuld happen? Sure. Could also just draft a good but not great Rb who doesn't come close to carrying an offense devoid of any true star power. Could have drafted a guy like Fournette but oh yea he was picked FOURTH overall. And he aint BArkley. Could have drafted a guy like Joe Mixon and he aint BArk either and oh yea the only reason he slipped in that draft was because he's a piece of trash. Could have drafted Josh Jacobs a highly touted and talented RB who bascially needed 3 years to reach his peak. Yeah, he's saving the 2022 season here. Sure he is. Could have drafted a guy like Edwards-Elaire --he's a glorified backup decent player. He aint saving shit.

Gimme a fucking break already. You want to move on, fine, but some of you discount how good this guy is in laughable fashion and ignore that some of the well run teams don't share this mythical opinion.


Barkley is great, i log him, but Breece Hall is probably as good. And this year, there's a strong chance Bijan Robinson will be as good.
RE: and we most definitely got the return this season and year's 1-2  
Rudy5757 : 2/16/2023 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16037221 djm said:
Quote:
he got hurt in year 3 and year 4 was a washout as a direct result. It happens.


Sorry but you are incorrect

Barkley
2018 - 2000 yards 15 Total TDs - 1st total yards
2019 - 1400 yards 8 Total TDs - 11th Total Yards
2020 - injured
2021 - 900 Total 4 TDs - 69th total Yards
2022 - 1700 yards 10 TDs - 7th in total yards

For reference

Sanders

2018 N/A
2019 - 1300 yards 6 Total TDs - 16th Total Yards
2020 - 1000 yards 6 total TDs - 33rd Total Yards
2021 - 900 Total 0 TDs - 62nd total Yards
2022 - 1300 yards 11 TDs - 20th in total yards

Kamara

2018 - 1600 yards 18 Total TDs - 7th total yards
2019 - 1700 yards 21 Total TDs - 3rd Total Yards
2020 - 1300 yards 9 Total Tds - 13th total yards
2021 - 900 Total 4 TDs - 69th total Yards
2022 - 1300 yards 4 TDs - 13th in total yards

McCaffrey

2018 - 1900 yards 13 Total TDs - 3rd total yards
2019 - 2400 yards 19 Total TDs - 1st total Yards
2020 - Injured
2021 - Injured
2022 - 1900 yards 13 TDs - 3rd in total yards


RE: RE: RE: people have gone full on stupid  
.McL. : 2/16/2023 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16037053 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16037007 mfjmfj said:


Quote:


In comment 16036957 djm said:


Quote:


when it comes to the RB position.

Teams haven't, but fans and talkies have.

I keep asking, just to keep it simple for the sake of argument, some here don't want to re-sign BArk due to the money. Fine. With that in mind, tell me who you want to trade Barkley for, and tell me how we're getting that player and tell me when. And then tell me why we can't have both. The last part isn't as important but is relevant.

What are they gonna do that will make some of you happy and satisfied? Let bark walk, save whatever, 15 million, and pivot, use that same money and sign WHAT? A FA WR? For 15 million? You're getting average AT BEST. So what then? A Linebacker? A center perhaps? Maybe...maybe not. Sure you can probably sign a good 28 year old center for 15 or so per and similar guaranteed money--maybe...ok...

But why can't we have both? We have like 2 long term big contracts and after this offseason probably will have like 5-6, not counting BArkley. 5-6 aint that many..

So we're essentially trading Barkley for a 28 year old center? LEt's be honest and fair and proclaim right now that we probably aren't getting a probowl center in FA, but hoepfully he's a good one.

You're comfortable trading Barkley for a good center? You think that makes the Giants better going forward? And I presume we're using a pretty high pick on a RB because our running game just left town. So forget using that 1st or 2nd rounder on a LB, OL or WR--nope, RB.

Why can't we have both. Bark will sign a 3 year deal here. THREE YEARS. And it's likely that year 3 is the safe zone. So it's possible we're financially "on the hook" for 2 fucking years--on the hook with a stud talent, ambassador of the team who has barely 1000 rushes and is 2 full years removed form injury and coming off a terrific 2022 campaign that saw said RB carry an offense with NO real star power around him other than Andrew Thomas.

Can't stress it enough. Think this one through. Don't just fall in love with this ideology of "spend the money elsewhere" ---where? when? and who?

And then try and envision this guy in this same offense, same staff, same system playing with more talent around him. And yes, we can add talent around him.



I agree with the first two lines of your post and pretty much nothing else. Paying SB $15MM is absolute insanity.

1). SB is not a great running back. Good yes. But not great. This is true looking at his numbers (his YPA is mediocre) and by the eye test (not a lot of plays where he makes a big gain out nothing or based on superior skill vs. being the guy who got handed the ball with a hole available). His general production is easily replaceable - by committee or another good (likely less good) RB.

2). The best centers in the game all make less than $15MM. All but 2 or 3 guards make less than $15MM. A really good guard or center would immediately improve our running game more than keeping SB would. And I would trade SB in a heartbeat for a really good center or guard. Failure to do so is Dave Gettlmen level of mismanagement.

But mostly you have totally misunderstood cap management. We have plenty of money right now. So it wasn't a mistake to sign Golladay? Of course it was. Overpaying players is always a mistake. The cap is incredibly fungible and money can be moved around pretty much at will. But over time you can only spend what you are allowed. Spend too much on SB and inevitably, this year or next, or whenever it will hurt. For the record, if you believe your own argument about SB, I assume you are OK with DJ getting $50MM? Sure he's only worth $35MM, but what were you going to do with the $15mm anyway? Get a center? See how that works. Again Gettlemen level of thinking.



I don't why every time I merely ask who we are trading Bark for it has to turn into an insult back at me. I understand perfectly how things work. I have my opinion...I want to know how Bark's money will better serve this team. Convince me. Don't just tell me I don't know the goddamned fucking cap.

SOmehow BArkley is the next Kenny Galloday? ok then.

Just because you think it's an overpay (because of some myth about RBs) doesn't mean it is.

You are saying - "people have gone full on stupid when it comes to the RB position.". You might as well be yelling to all the people getting on life boats, while you scream "you are all stupid" from the decks of the Titanic.

I have said this to you before, but you refuse to acknowledge it. It isn't necessarily going out and getting one specific player. Maybe it is, maybe it gets spread across multiple players. Maybe it is a fraction of another player. It doesn't matter specifically. What matters is the overall philosophy of how you spend your resources wisely.

Here is a non-football analogy for you. Let's say you have a budget, you take home $1000 a week. You need to pay rent, buy food, pay utilities (electric, gas, internet, phone, etc), you need to buy food, clothes, gas for your car, medical bills. The list goes on. If you budget carefully, you do have some money to spend on better stuff whatever stuff that is, but you don't have money to overspend. You have decided that you want brand name luxury clothes, shoes, and accessories. On average you are spending $250 a week on these items. After now budgeting for the rest, you have to get cheapo cellular company with lousy coverage which hurts your job performance because you need you phone for your job. You have to live in a sketchy neighborhood where you have been mugged and had your wallet stolen. You have to buy ramen noodles because you can't afford more nutritional food and you gain weight and hurt your health. Now you ask, well what specifically would I spend that $250 per week. Well it is better quality at more important things in your life! A better apartment in a safer neighborhood. High quality nutritional food. A better cellular company so you are reachable for your job and have better opportunities to get ahead.

This isn't really a difficult exercise djm. We all make these decisions in our lives all the time. Let me ask you, are you driving a $200,000 car or something much less expensive? Are you living in a 20 room 12,000 sq ft mansion paying $150,000 a year in property taxes, or a nice but more moderate home. Are you spend $900 to eat at Masa in NY every night, or do you buy groceries and prepare your food at home most of the time like the majority of people.

Maybe you are so wealthy that you have completely lost touch with having to make these decisions. But for those of us that do, the decision isn't well I could spend $15 for the family to eat at home, or $900 at Masa, I might as well spend it on Masa because what specific other thing am I going to buy with that $885. There are many ways I can use that money that I will find to be more beneficial for me.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/16/2023 6:28 pm : link
I would love to have Saquon back, but @ the right cost. Second contracts for a lot of RBs have turned out to be albatrosses. And, as we see each fall, good RBs can be found late. Hell, KC had a rookie RB from fucking Rutgers be an integral part of their offense this past season.
RE: …  
mfjmfj : 2/16/2023 6:29 pm : link
In comment 16037271 christian said:
Quote:
It's very simple -- Barkley is very good at something that doesn't age particularly well.

Down the stretch, in the final 7 games, while the Giants were scraping to get into the playoffs, Barkley averaged less 60 yards a game.

So if he's a guy you keep, the investment has to be proportional to the risk.


All of this is true. But maybe most importantly he is very good at something where the guy who is just pretty good can make almost the same contribution as the guy who is very good. Not SB's fault. Just the way it is.
RE: again  
bw in dc : 2/16/2023 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16037256 djm said:
Quote:
why did dallas draft and sign Zeke long term? Why did SF TRADE for McCaffery? Why? IF it was so easy...get the hell out of here.


Dallas made a mistake, IMV, sticking with Zeke. His play has tailed off to the point where he's now sharing duties with Pollard. A cheaper, younger RB.

I believe you can add a high-end RB when the team has all of the pieces in place, which is what San Fran did when they traded for CMac.

FWIW, we just had another Super Bowl with two teams with RBs who were drafted day 2 or later. Sanders/2nd round, Scott/6th round, Gainwell/5th round, Pacheco/7th round, McKinnon/3rd round.

RB is just the most commoditzed position in the NFL.
bw in dc  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/16/2023 6:33 pm : link
I think Dallas wins that game if Pollard doesn't get injured. It isn't even a ? that he's better than Zeke right now. As a Giants fan, I'd rather Zeke getting touches than Pollard.
RE: RE: There are several very productive RBs that will be free agents  
mfjmfj : 2/16/2023 6:49 pm : link
In comment 16037219 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16037212 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Josh Jacobs
Sanders
Pollard
Singletary - Bills connection

Those guys are not going to get $15 million in FA so why should we pay Barkley that much? There are so few teams with extra cash to pay RBs that we can probably get one of the above for half that. Barkley was a top back for 2 out of 5 seasons.

I personally would put the value at $10 mil for Barkley. That’s the Francise number. That would be my walk number, 3 year $30 mil and loaded with incentives for playing time. I know there are reports that we offered $12.5 mil but that’s just too much. His extra gear seems to be gone, he only had 2 plays over 30 yards last season and one was in the 1st game and the other was Oct 9.

If not there are even more mid tier RBs we can go back to a RB by committee formula that works.

Look at all of the top paid backs the last 5 years, very rare to see them live up to their contract. Look at Barkleys last 7-8 games, it was not pretty.

I like him but he has been paid like a top 5 back since he was drafted and we haven’t gotten the return, so why repeat that?



Because Barkley is better than those backs. Bark will get his money and if you think he won't because his FA peers aren't getting that money you're mistaken. PLus POllard is going to get a mtn of money too, and he should.


If you think SB is substantively better than Jacobs, I don't know what to tell you. Jacobs has put up better numbers every year he has been in the league. He is not as fast as SB (at least pre-injury SB; looks a lot closer now). He does not have SB's otherworldly jump cut. But he is much better after contact, and much less likely to turn a 2 yard run into a 1 yard loss. I wouldn't want to pay either of them. But if the contract is the same and you have to choose one it is obviously Jacobs, just becuase of injury risk. I would have taken Pollard over either of them before he got hurt. I think they all get similar amounts of money and i think it will be Jacobs, Barkley, Pollard. And I think they all get less than $12MM. But we will see.
RBs are a dime a dozen  
Darth Paul : 2/16/2023 6:52 pm : link
7th rounder impacted the SB. He is from a crappy town and crappy football college.

We need 5o concentrate on O-Line and def. We can make an average QB our best player.
RE: bw in dc  
bw in dc : 2/16/2023 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16037303 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think Dallas wins that game if Pollard doesn't get injured. It isn't even a ? that he's better than Zeke right now. As a Giants fan, I'd rather Zeke getting touches than Pollard.


I forgot about that.

The Dallas D did their part that game, but Dak was not up for the task.

Again.
I want him ranked lower...  
DonQuixote : 2/16/2023 7:01 pm : link
...if it would make him cheaper.

The Giants-related headline is not Saquon at 16, it is Jones at 2.
RE: again  
.McL. : 2/16/2023 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16037256 djm said:
Quote:
why did dallas draft and sign Zeke long term? Why did SF TRADE for McCaffery? Why? IF it was so easy...get the hell out of here.

And how has the Zeke contract worked out so far for Dallas? Have they won anything?
How did the McCaffery contract work out for Carolina? Hmmm, worst team in the league, had to sell him off to SF.
How has the trade for McCaffery worked out so far? Did SF win anything?
How did signing Gurly work out?

Here check out this article...
https://overthecap.com/the-outcomes-of-running-back-contracts
Please let Barkley walk.  
chitt17 : 2/16/2023 10:47 pm : link
No running back is worth the large second contract.
Especially one that will most likely be hurt again at some point.
Draft a 2nd round rb and use the big dollars fixing up the many holes still on the roster.
RE: people have gone full on stupid  
chick310 : 6:55 am : link
In comment 16036957 djm said:
Quote:
when it comes to the RB position.

Teams haven't, but fans and talkies have.

I keep asking, just to keep it simple for the sake of argument, some here don't want to re-sign BArk due to the money. Fine. With that in mind, tell me who you want to trade Barkley for, and tell me how we're getting that player and tell me when. And then tell me why we can't have both. The last part isn't as important but is relevant.

What are they gonna do that will make some of you happy and satisfied? Let bark walk, save whatever, 15 million, and pivot, use that same money and sign WHAT? A FA WR? For 15 million? You're getting average AT BEST. So what then? A Linebacker? A center perhaps? Maybe...maybe not. Sure you can probably sign a good 28 year old center for 15 or so per and similar guaranteed money--maybe...ok...

But why can't we have both? We have like 2 long term big contracts and after this offseason probably will have like 5-6, not counting BArkley. 5-6 aint that many..

So we're essentially trading Barkley for a 28 year old center? LEt's be honest and fair and proclaim right now that we probably aren't getting a probowl center in FA, but hoepfully he's a good one.

You're comfortable trading Barkley for a good center? You think that makes the Giants better going forward? And I presume we're using a pretty high pick on a RB because our running game just left town. So forget using that 1st or 2nd rounder on a LB, OL or WR--nope, RB.

Why can't we have both. Bark will sign a 3 year deal here. THREE YEARS. And it's likely that year 3 is the safe zone. So it's possible we're financially "on the hook" for 2 fucking years--on the hook with a stud talent, ambassador of the team who has barely 1000 rushes and is 2 full years removed form injury and coming off a terrific 2022 campaign that saw said RB carry an offense with NO real star power around him other than Andrew Thomas.

Can't stress it enough. Think this one through. Don't just fall in love with this ideology of "spend the money elsewhere" ---where? when? and who?

And then try and envision this guy in this same offense, same staff, same system playing with more talent around him. And yes, we can add talent around him.


Really not a well thought-out post. And the obtuse questions to the board in it only amplify your suspect views on RB value.
Anyone that understands the cap and how finances in sports works,  
Kmed6000 : 10:11 am : link
understands that you need to be limited with how you pay certain positions for the betterment of the overall roster, but obviously there are exceptions. I'd argue the exceptions are when its a final piece to a winning roster or just a generational player.

I think you can argue that SB has potential to be a generational player, but the Giants aren't in a position to pay for potential at RB, IMO. The only way it works is the FT or a backended contract with an out after 1 or 2 years. I'd say that's unlikely. SB will want McCaffrey money, IMO.
RE: people have gone full on stupid  
giantstock : 6:46 pm : link
In comment 16036957 djm said:
Quote:
when it comes to the RB position.



What are they gonna do that will make some of you happy and satisfied? Let bark walk, save whatever, 15 million, and pivot, use that same money and sign WHAT?

But why can't we have both?

You're comfortable trading Barkley for a good center? You think that makes the Giants better going forward? And I presume we're using a pretty high pick on a RB because our running game just left town. So forget using that 1st or 2nd rounder on a LB, OL or WR--nope, RB.

Why can't we have both. Bark will sign a 3 year deal here. THREE YEARS. And it's likely that year 3 is the safe zone. So it's possible we're financially "on the hook" for 2 fucking years--

Can't stress it enough. Think this one through. Don't just fall in love with this ideology of "spend the money elsewhere" ---where? when? and who?



You're insulting everyone that doesn't agree with you by calling them stupid then you don't think you deserve a little back?

I'm okay tagging Barkley. SO yeah we can have both but why not give him 1 year?

You once said on here that you don’t like reading of complaints/ the bad points of a team. You come on here as you specifically said "to have fun."

You have to recognize that you are emotionally bias toward being overly positive. Thus in the Barkley case you overexaggerate the potential of Barkley for example vs a good OC. Its apparent that in your love to be positive you've completely closed your mind to why you would get a center.

In part you get him to help your run blocking. Instead you're making a bit of a lunatic comment that the Giants would need to draft a 1st or 2nd rd RB. What's the point of getting an OC for over $10M if he can't run block for a running team? You are pretending like getting a Center doesn't matter. To sum it up- if they get a center, then a 4th rd draft pick for someone like Pearce, our running game would be fine, right?

In addition, apparently you don’t pay attention to drafts? Because this past year Dameon Pierce was drafted by Houston in Rd 4. The year before it was Rhamondre Stevenson in Rd 4. And you've heard of RB by committee, right? So how can you say the Giants would NEED to draft a high Rd RB?????????? You intentionally over-exaggerated because you only want to see the positive in the Giants players, right?

You need to chill out and realize sometimes you tend to go over-the-top with your homerism.-- Take a deep breath and realize a RB can be replaceable for a non-title contending team.



RE: Please let Barkley walk.  
giantstock : 6:50 pm : link
In comment 16037458 chitt17 said:
Quote:
No running back is worth the large second contract.
Especially one that will most likely be hurt again at some point.
Draft a 2nd round rb and use the big dollars fixing up the many holes still on the roster.


I was okay with everything you said but the last paragraph is nuts.

No freaking way should they draft a RB in rd 2.
That list is just bad  
LauderdaleMatty : 7:12 pm : link
Engram? Guy had a solid year. But you can draft flex TEs all over the draft. Will H. I never thought he was as bad as many thought but he's on there. Jacobs isn't a better RB than Barkley. Not close. And that doesn't mean I think Barkley deserves some huge deal. Just whoever made that list is an idiot

Brisset? Barley a starter. If that
