Giants Sign WR Isaiah Hodgins

a player or unit (Offense, defense, ST's) in a season where the team or the overall production wasn't top level.
Meaning, Hodgins did a great job coming and establishing himself but he did it on one of the WORST units in football. Can he do it a second year in a row, with better talent around and with other teams now having a book/a video on him and his play?
I love the signing and the $ amount, now we need to add talent to this unit where if Hodgins is still our leader it means he has 100% earned it. If we get same play from him as a 3 or 4 that is awesome, it means we have players above that are truly talented.
their best WR. Great pickup. I would like to see if they can sign him to a multi-year extension well below market as some baseball teams do to buyout arbitration years. See if you could do 2-3 years at a couple million guaranteed a year. Would allow you to keep him below market for a couple years and give him some guaranteed money.
It is nice the way Schoen is bringing back key contributors
Should be healthy and he showed great promise last year in camp before the injury. I know Slayton always brings out both sides but he sure saved them last year.Maybe he comes back cheap too. Now sign or draft a number 1.
Should be healthy and he showed great promise last year in camp before the injury. I know Slayton always brings out both sides but he sure saved them last year.Maybe he comes back cheap too. Now sign or draft a number 1.
Richie James was a really nice slot WR. I'd be happy if he came back.
I don’t see why Hodgins can’t be at least the 3 or even grow into a 2.
Give him a full offseason working with DJ and a reliable #1 who can stretch the field and he’ll be that much better. Finding that guy who can replace KG and the unreliable Slayton, will make it better for the entire offense.
Great point. The 1st thing I thought when I saw the terms was 'Wow we underpayed him'. But your reasoning is sound. My reasoning is Gettlemanesque(gotta be a better name for it)!
In comment 16037143 Trainmaster said:
[quote] Hopefully a solid WR #3 with Robinson being #2 and a draft pick or high draft pick WR #1./quote]
Trainmaster, sir, only on the Giants as currently configured, is Robinson a #2. He's a situational slot, imho.
I love hodgins as part of our WR group. Think he would fit in great if wandale is in slot and gmen can find something that resembles a wr1 or at least a solid wr2
A better version of slayton.
are the only keepers in the WR group from 2022. James and Slayton had their moments, but it's time to move on.
I agree with you here. Though I think if we keep them around at league minimum, they are a step up from having the Sills, CJ Boards, and Alex Bachmans of the past. If we are able to sign better talent for depth, cutting them won't hurt too much financially.
Nice find and a great 3rd or 4th guy for the Wrs. He’s smart and knows how to get open but he’s not a star Wr and doesn’t have the tools to be one.
If Slayton and James want to come back on the vet minimums I would be happy with that as well. We still need 2 top tier Wrs regardless. One will probably come in FA and one in the draft. None of there guys should be signed with the idea they will be top 3. If that’s the plan going in for Schoen it’s not really improving the unit. They are all replaceable.
Don’t see a top tier guy in FA. Maybe a potential #2 at best, too expensive.
Lack of good FA WRs means Slayton is going to get paid by somebody
His 40 time is reported everywhere at 6.1 He must be faster than that.
The Giants have 15 DBs and every one of them would crush him in a race, therefore all the other teams' DBs would, too. Even Jihad Ward at 297 lbs, (5.11) would easily beat him in a 40.
I do not believe the 6.1 number. It may have been true at the combine, but it can't be true now.
@DDuggan21
·
16s
ERFAs are often end of the roster players. Not the case with Hodgins, who was a big-time waiver claim last season. Having him back for $870K next season is ridiculous value
Is 870k what all ERFAs get?
Quote:
Is 870k what all ERFAs get?
I believe he gets vet minimum or whatever his agent can get from the Giants. Just means the Giants have the right of first refusal.
He is at worst injury depth....but hopefully he can play meaningful downs as a #3 or #4.
Love this signing and love not overpaying!!!!
Richie James was a really nice slot WR. I'd be happy if he came back.
Hodgins is probably the best of the bunch. Not sure if he sticks anywhere else, but clearly one of our best WRs.
Great point. The 1st thing I thought when I saw the terms was 'Wow we underpayed him'. But your reasoning is sound. My reasoning is Gettlemanesque(gotta be a better name for it)!
[quote] Hopefully a solid WR #3 with Robinson being #2 and a draft pick or high draft pick WR #1./quote]
Trainmaster, sir, only on the Giants as currently configured, is Robinson a #2. He's a situational slot, imho.
I love hodgins as part of our WR group. Think he would fit in great if wandale is in slot and gmen can find something that resembles a wr1 or at least a solid wr2
A better version of slayton.
I agree with you here. Though I think if we keep them around at league minimum, they are a step up from having the Sills, CJ Boards, and Alex Bachmans of the past. If we are able to sign better talent for depth, cutting them won't hurt too much financially.
Not likely Robinson is back to start the season. Like most of the injured rookie class we not only lost them for last year but some of next as well..
I really like this player and think he is going to be a starter next season.
Now draft at least 2 WR and maybe sign a vet or 2. We may not get a number 1 but I would happy with a couple number 2's at this point.
Quote:
Hopefully a solid WR #3 with Robinson being #2 and a draft pick or high draft pick WR #1.
Not likely Robinson is back to start the season. Like most of the injured rookie class we not only lost them for last year but some of next as well..
I read recently they expect him back for training camp. It was just the ACL, not ACL + MCL or meniscus. Shorter recovery time
Quote:
Lack of good FA WRs means Slayton is going to get paid by somebody
LOL - we are the only team in the NFL whose #1 WR makes $870K.
The signing was pretty much automatic, right? IH had little choice but to sign.
🤦♂️
The Giants have 15 DBs and every one of them would crush him in a race, therefore all the other teams' DBs would, too. Even Jihad Ward at 297 lbs, (5.11) would easily beat him in a 40.
I do not believe the 6.1 number. It may have been true at the combine, but it can't be true now.
+1
The Giants have 15 DBs and every one of them would crush him in a race, therefore all the other teams' DBs would, too. Even Jihad Ward at 297 lbs, (5.11) would easily beat him in a 40.
I do not believe the 6.1 number. It may have been true at the combine, but it can't be true now.
I’m pretty sure that was 4.61.
Quote:
In comment 16037112 Burt64 said:
Quote:
Is 870k what all ERFAs get?
I believe he gets vet minimum or whatever his agent can get from the Giants. Just means the Giants have the right of first refusal.
ERFAs cannot negotiate with any other team.
Highest catch rate in the NFL?
Richie James 81.4%
Geez hope Mara slips him something under the table if he's productive next year too. A Lifetime supply of Medium Pepsi.
Quote:
a starter right now.
Highest catch rate in the NFL?
Richie James 81.4%
Good to have a noodle armed QB who lofts them easily catchable gentle passes.