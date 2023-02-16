for display only
Giants Sign WR Isaiah Hodgins

Burt64 : 2/16/2023 3:23 pm
as per Giants twitter.
Well deserved  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 2/16/2023 3:23 pm : link
hopefully Schoen can land us another gem through the draft.
Womder  
Andy in Boston : 2/16/2023 3:24 pm : link
If it’s multi year?
...  
Burt64 : 2/16/2023 3:25 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
16s
ERFAs are often end of the roster players. Not the case with Hodgins, who was a big-time waiver claim last season. Having him back for $870K next season is ridiculous value
Gotta like the price  
DieHard : 2/16/2023 3:27 pm : link
Now let's get some more WR help.
RE: ...  
Ron Johnson : 2/16/2023 3:27 pm : link
Is 870k what all ERFAs get?
Tremendous get last year.  
MOOPS : 2/16/2023 3:30 pm : link
Looking forward to a full year on the field.
love it  
djm : 2/16/2023 3:30 pm : link
he can play.
Beautiful  
Straw Hat : 2/16/2023 3:34 pm : link
He is a good player.
Its perfect, never over value  
jvm52106 : 2/16/2023 3:35 pm : link
a player or unit (Offense, defense, ST's) in a season where the team or the overall production wasn't top level.

Meaning, Hodgins did a great job coming and establishing himself but he did it on one of the WORST units in football. Can he do it a second year in a row, with better talent around and with other teams now having a book/a video on him and his play?

I love the signing and the $ amount, now we need to add talent to this unit where if Hodgins is still our leader it means he has 100% earned it. If we get same play from him as a 3 or 4 that is awesome, it means we have players above that are truly talented.
RE: RE: ...  
section125 : 2/16/2023 3:36 pm : link
I believe he gets vet minimum or whatever his agent can get from the Giants. Just means the Giants have the right of first refusal.
Great  
Trainmaster : 2/16/2023 3:43 pm : link
Hopefully a solid WR #3 with Robinson being #2 and a draft pick or high draft pick WR #1.

inevitable  
KDavies : 2/16/2023 3:43 pm : link
their best WR. Great pickup. I would like to see if they can sign him to a multi-year extension well below market as some baseball teams do to buyout arbitration years. See if you could do 2-3 years at a couple million guaranteed a year. Would allow you to keep him below market for a couple years and give him some guaranteed money.
It is nice the way Schoen is bringing back key contributors  
GiantBlue : 2/16/2023 3:50 pm : link
Hodgins was a fan fav last year!

He is at worst injury depth....but hopefully he can play meaningful downs as a #3 or #4.

Love this signing and love not overpaying!!!!
I d like to see Richie James back too. Colin Johnson  
Blue21 : 2/16/2023 3:53 pm : link
Should be healthy and he showed great promise last year in camp before the injury. I know Slayton always brings out both sides but he sure saved them last year.Maybe he comes back cheap too. Now sign or draft a number 1.
Great job.  
prdave73 : 2/16/2023 4:01 pm : link
I also would like to see Richie James back too. Good gadget player. The key is fixing the offensive line.
RE: I d like to see Richie James back too. Colin Johnson  
section125 : 2/16/2023 4:04 pm : link
Richie James was a really nice slot WR. I'd be happy if he came back.
I don’t see why Hodgins can’t be at least the 3 or even grow into a 2.  
Spider56 : 2/16/2023 4:14 pm : link
Give him a full offseason working with DJ and a reliable #1 who can stretch the field and he’ll be that much better. Finding that guy who can replace KG and the unreliable Slayton, will make it better for the entire offense.
Hodgins and Robinson  
George : 2/16/2023 4:15 pm : link
are the only keepers in the WR group from 2022. James and Slayton had their moments, but it's time to move on.
The pro personnel guys hit it out of the park  
mikeinbloomfield : 2/16/2023 4:28 pm : link
this year. The team was able to win with guys they signed off the street on a consistent basis.

Hodgins is probably the best of the bunch. Not sure if he sticks anywhere else, but clearly one of our best WRs.
good  
Bill in UT : 2/16/2023 4:34 pm : link
signing
RE: Its perfect, never over value  
Dinger : 2/16/2023 4:39 pm : link
Great point. The 1st thing I thought when I saw the terms was 'Wow we underpayed him'. But your reasoning is sound. My reasoning is Gettlemanesque(gotta be a better name for it)!
RE: Great  
ColHowPepper : 2/16/2023 4:44 pm : link
Trainmaster, sir, only on the Giants as currently configured, is Robinson a #2. He's a situational slot, imho.
RE: inevitable  
Payasdaddy : 2/16/2023 4:45 pm : link
I love hodgins as part of our WR group. Think he would fit in great if wandale is in slot and gmen can find something that resembles a wr1 or at least a solid wr2
A better version of slayton.
Excellent.  
NYG07 : 2/16/2023 4:45 pm : link
I like him a lot. He is a really good possession receiver. Let's hope he continues to improve. There is a good chance he is our WR2 next year.
RE: Hodgins and Robinson  
Dinger : 2/16/2023 4:46 pm : link
I agree with you here. Though I think if we keep them around at league minimum, they are a step up from having the Sills, CJ Boards, and Alex Bachmans of the past. If we are able to sign better talent for depth, cutting them won't hurt too much financially.
It was expected  
Rudy5757 : 2/16/2023 5:11 pm : link
Nice find and a great 3rd or 4th guy for the Wrs. He’s smart and knows how to get open but he’s not a star Wr and doesn’t have the tools to be one.

If Slayton and James want to come back on the vet minimums I would be happy with that as well. We still need 2 top tier Wrs regardless. One will probably come in FA and one in the draft. None of there guys should be signed with the idea they will be top 3. If that’s the plan going in for Schoen it’s not really improving the unit. They are all replaceable.
RE: Great  
BillT : 2/16/2023 5:17 pm : link
Not likely Robinson is back to start the season. Like most of the injured rookie class we not only lost them for last year but some of next as well..
RE: It was expected  
Payasdaddy : 2/16/2023 5:20 pm : link
Don’t see a top tier guy in FA. Maybe a potential #2 at best, too expensive.
Hodgins  
Rjanyg : 2/16/2023 5:20 pm : link
Part of the solution going forward. He has a Toomer like skill set. Good hands, feet and field awareness. Body control is also pretty good. More of a possession receiver.

I really like this player and think he is going to be a starter next season.

Now draft at least 2 WR and maybe sign a vet or 2. We may not get a number 1 but I would happy with a couple number 2's at this point.
I think it was Blogger who was locked in on Hodgins early on.  
Klaatu : 2/16/2023 5:26 pm : link
Good lookin' out on his part.
Love it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/16/2023 6:07 pm : link
.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/16/2023 6:17 pm : link
Awesome. Joe & Dabs struck gold on his pickup.
RE: RE: Great  
Kevin in Annapolis : 2/16/2023 6:34 pm : link
I read recently they expect him back for training camp. It was just the ACL, not ACL + MCL or meniscus. Shorter recovery time
RE: RE: It was expected  
Kevin in Annapolis : 2/16/2023 6:35 pm : link
RE: ...  
PatersonPlank : 2/16/2023 6:53 pm : link
LOL - we are the only team in the NFL whose #1 WR makes $870K.
Small sample size, but I think JS is showing how to  
Big Blue '56 : 2/16/2023 6:54 pm : link
acquire/sign players for mostly minimal money, despite a few of the contracts that seemed more than they should be to these lay eyes (Feliciano?)..
JS has shown  
fkap : 2/16/2023 7:53 pm : link
he can squeeze blood out of a turnip. Now let's see how he does when he has a real budget to work with.

The signing was pretty much automatic, right? IH had little choice but to sign.
RE: … only team in the NFL whose #1 WR makes $870K  
Trainmaster : 2/16/2023 8:58 pm : link
And whose #7 WR is on a $72M contract.

🤦‍♂️
Hodgins production has been wonderful. How does he do it?  
Marty in Albany : 2/16/2023 9:29 pm : link
His 40 time is reported everywhere at 6.1 He must be faster than that.
The Giants have 15 DBs and every one of them would crush him in a race, therefore all the other teams' DBs would, too. Even Jihad Ward at 297 lbs, (5.11) would easily beat him in a 40.

I do not believe the 6.1 number. It may have been true at the combine, but it can't be true now.
RE: Tremendous get last year.  
short lease : 2/16/2023 9:33 pm : link
+1
RE: Hodgins production has been wonderful. How does he do it?  
gary_from_chester : 2/16/2023 9:45 pm : link
I’m pretty sure that was 4.61.
Eli Manning ran like a 6.1  
MeanBunny : 1:49 am : link
That has got to be way wrong. Though 40yard dash is just one indicator. Slayton can mow down a 40 yard but it's also about route precision and hands
He had a catch rate of 79%, which is phenomenal. I'd pencil him in as  
Ira : 6:23 am : link
a starter right now.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
blueblood : 8:45 am : link
ERFAs cannot negotiate with any other team.
RE: He had a catch rate of 79%, which is phenomenal. I'd pencil him in as  
blueblood : 8:48 am : link
I'd like to see  
Arnie D. : 10:51 am : link
James brought back as Robinson’s backup in the slot.
Draft a #1...  
BleedingBlue2 : 10:51 am : link
Sign a Hardman... get Robinson back + Hodgins and we may be on to something.
RE: ...  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:54 am : link
Geez hope Mara slips him something under the table if he's productive next year too. A Lifetime supply of Medium Pepsi.
RE: RE: He had a catch rate of 79%, which is phenomenal. I'd pencil him in as  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:55 am : link
Good to have a noodle armed QB who lofts them easily catchable gentle passes.
Please ignore my post. I'm apparently developing dyslexia in my old  
Marty in Albany : 11:05 am : link
age.
Of all the WRs we ended up relying on at the end of the year  
Matt M. : 2:15 pm : link
He is the one I think has the best chance of still having an impact next year.
Good. Guy has promise.  
St. Jimmy : 7:29 pm : link
Can't wait to see him next year.
