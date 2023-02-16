Christian Daboll hired by Giants as offensive assistant Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/16/2023 9:43 pm : 2/16/2023 9:43 pm

NYGfaninCLT @clt_ny



According to the team website, the Giants have added Christian Daboll to the coaching staff as an Offensive Assistant.



Brian Daboll’s son was previously a student-coach at Penn State who signaled plays in.



Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN



This is accurate. Brian Daboll and the Giants have hired the head coach’s son, Christian Daboll, as an offensive assistant. He was previously a student/coach at Penn State.