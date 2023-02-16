Christian Daboll hired by Giants as offensive assistant

NYGfaninCLT @clt_ny
According to the team website, the Giants have added Christian Daboll to the coaching staff as an Offensive Assistant.
Brian Daboll’s son was previously a student-coach at Penn State who signaled plays in.
Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN
This is accurate. Brian Daboll and the Giants have hired the head coach’s son, Christian Daboll, as an offensive assistant. He was previously a student/coach at Penn State.
Because all the scoops were held back before?
Good one.
Can't hurt.
Coaches are around the players every day. They see things beyond the field. Gettleman could have used this with Baker and Toney for instance
Then, if Daboll promotes his son without a interviewing other qualified candidates, by all means cry nepotism
In comment 16037441 HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Can't hurt.
Coaches are around the players every day. They see things beyond the field. Gettleman could have used this with Baker and Toney for instance
Then it seems Daboll would do more help to the Giants by staying at Penn St.
Gettleman was a waste of time, no matter how you look at him.
The fact is Christian Daboll will move up quick if the Giants keep winning here or elsewhere.
Then, if Daboll promotes his son without a interviewing other qualified candidates, by all means cry nepotism
This. You would think this guy will be calling plays with some of the outrage
Yes, news to me as well! I thought he only had young kids.
Scruggs was in a very serious car accident in 2019 and broke a vertebrae in his back amongst other injuries.
He has been back and apparently healthy, starting the past two years at Penn State.
Someone who is definitely on the Giants radar at a position of need.
Also.. speaking of Coughlin, they hired Kevin Gilbride's son didn't they? He has a couple extra years of experience in college under his belt but not completely different than this situation..
No big deal
There's a bigger one on the "speaking of Coughlin", we drafted his son in law in the 2nd round... I hope having Dabe's son on the staff works out half as good as that did.
It’s the worst in the media. Hell, Craig Carton & Chris Russo have had their kids host shows at WFAN. Nepotism is everywhere, this is not isolated to the Giants.
That was a one thing me thing for Russo and Carton. Russo made it clear there would be no easy bath for Timothy to the top of that industry should he choose to go in that direction
This is every team. This is every industry. People talk like this is only the Giants. Belichick has his kids on his staff. Reid did as well. Mike Shanahan had Kyle on his staff in Washington. Im sure if you went down every team in the NFL you’d see this.
It’s the worst in the media. Hell, Craig Carton & Chris Russo have had their kids host shows at WFAN. Nepotism is everywhere, this is not isolated to the Giants.
I dont know how alot of you dress yourselves.
+1 to your first statement ... not so much on the part about all 6 kids.
Seriously, this is no big deal.
These coaching apprenticeships are common in the NFL -- not new.
As for ownership nepotism, that's quite common, too. These are family business that get passed down through generations.
Not saying these are the best, or ideal business practices, but it's nothing new.
Well Coughlin's son-in-law turned out to be a pretty good Guard.
Let's hope for the best.
But his father wanted him to be a coordinator leading a top 5 offense before hiring him, which he did in Houston.
Fair statement? I know Norv was very good with the Xs and Os of offense.
Hard to judge an OC of that team based on the general dysfunction of the organization.
Dude has been in coaching on some level at Penn State and was a signal caller. Some of you are acting like he was promoted to offensive coordinator. He an assistant. He is going to do stuff like break down film and create clips..
Dude has been in coaching on some level at Penn State and was a signal caller. Some of you are acting like he was promoted to offensive coordinator. He an assistant. He is going to do stuff like break down film and create clips..
Let me preface this with - I'm not worried about the hiring and we have no idea how the hiring process was performed...
However, innocent hirings like this is why the NFL has the Rooney Rule and gets sued for systemic racism. Its difficult to increase diversity and promote equality, when all of the entry level positions are taken by children of the people you're trying to diversify.
BD did not have a father in his life. Maybe a Dad trying to be a bigger part of his son's life.
so if a candidate is QUALIFIED for a position they shouldn't be hired because they are a relative?
In comment 16037764 blueblood said:
so if a candidate is QUALIFIED for a position they shouldn't be hired because they are a relative?
There is no argument, and I'm not accusing anyone of racism. You would have to know more about the hiring process for that.
The point was that this hiring was being dismissed as harmless, but that's not entirely true. Entry level positions like this are how a lot of high level careers get started. Kevin Abrams is a good example. In a general sense, these type of hirings are what lead to lack of diversity in the workplace and why the NFL and other corporations have racial/wage gaps in their staff.
The great Don Shula did it in a big way with two of his sons and nobody batted an eye