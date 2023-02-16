for display only
Christian Daboll hired by Giants as offensive assistant

Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/16/2023 9:43 pm
NYGfaninCLT @clt_ny

According to the team website, the Giants have added Christian Daboll to the coaching staff as an Offensive Assistant.

Brian Daboll’s son was previously a student-coach at Penn State who signaled plays in.

Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN

This is accurate. Brian Daboll and the Giants have hired the head coach’s son, Christian Daboll, as an offensive assistant. He was previously a student/coach at Penn State.
RE: And we'll have an inside scoop on Penn State's players  
chick310 : 6:40 am : link
In comment 16037441 HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Quote:
Can't hurt.


Because all the scoops were held back before?

Good one.
RE: RE: And we'll have an inside scoop on Penn State's players  
KDavies : 6:45 am : link
In comment 16037520 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 16037441 HopePhil and Optimistic said:


Quote:


Can't hurt.



Because all the scoops were held back before?

Good one.


Coaches are around the players every day. They see things beyond the field. Gettleman could have used this with Baker and Toney for instance
Nepotism on a team owned by the Maras? no way!  
Ben in Tampa : 6:52 am : link
lol, this is not a big deal. It happens all over the NFL and everywhere.
And they once drafted Tom Coughlin's son in law  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 6:53 am : link
And that worked out very well.
I think some of you guys are vastly overestimating  
mfsd : 6:56 am : link
the role of an “offensive assistant”. It’s an entry level job where he’ll get paid diddly squat to cut up film and fetch coffee. If he proves he has some work ethic, he’ll get a chance to interview for promotion, with the Giants or elsewhere

Then, if Daboll promotes his son without a interviewing other qualified candidates, by all means cry nepotism
RE: RE: RE: And we'll have an inside scoop on Penn State's players  
chick310 : 7:00 am : link
In comment 16037523 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16037520 chick310 said:


Quote:


In comment 16037441 HopePhil and Optimistic said:


Quote:


Can't hurt.



Because all the scoops were held back before?

Good one.



Coaches are around the players every day. They see things beyond the field. Gettleman could have used this with Baker and Toney for instance


Then it seems Daboll would do more help to the Giants by staying at Penn St.

Gettleman was a waste of time, no matter how you look at him.
The Niners just hired Klint Kubiak as OC in Denver  
Sean : 7:04 am : link
His dad was Gary Kubiak who worked for Mike Shanahan in Denver. Connection?

The fact is Christian Daboll will move up quick if the Giants keep winning here or elsewhere.
*as OC in SF  
Sean : 7:04 am : link
.
RE: I think some of you guys are vastly overestimating  
drake88 : 7:27 am : link
In comment 16037533 mfsd said:
Quote:
the role of an “offensive assistant”. It’s an entry level job where he’ll get paid diddly squat to cut up film and fetch coffee. If he proves he has some work ethic, he’ll get a chance to interview for promotion, with the Giants or elsewhere

Then, if Daboll promotes his son without a interviewing other qualified candidates, by all means cry nepotism


This. You would think this guy will be calling plays with some of the outrage
RE: I didn't realize  
Kidprince : 7:40 am : link
In comment 16037449 Matt123 said:
Quote:
That both Daboll and his wife were previously married with 2 kids from each of the marriages. Explains the 6 kids and the age differences.


Yes, news to me as well! I thought he only had young kids.
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:58 am : link
Good point. I just hate nepotism in general, though I know it has always been around & will always be around.
Hopefully  
YANKEE28 : 7:58 am : link
he can provide some significant intel on Penn State's IOL Juice Scruggs.

Scruggs was in a very serious car accident in 2019 and broke a vertebrae in his back amongst other injuries.

He has been back and apparently healthy, starting the past two years at Penn State.

Someone who is definitely on the Giants radar at a position of need.
RE: He will be interviewing for the cards job next year  
Justlurking : 8:08 am : link
In comment 16037498 eli4life said:
Quote:
.


Nice one
FYI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:11 am : link
Kevin Wilkins is on the NYG staff. He's the brother of Drew Wilkins.
Anyone mad at this is silly  
Justlurking : 8:11 am : link
He’s taking an entry-level position. Giving his son some experience plus the kid actually has put in the work for three years at a bigtime division one program. he’s probably more experienced than most kids who get this type of position. I don’t give a shit if Daboll puts all six of his kids on the staff as long as he wins.
Meh...  
RC in MD : 8:23 am : link
If I had the ability to assist my kids by opening a door for them so that they can work their asses off to achieve something, I wouldn't hesitate for a second. Good on Coach Daboll and the Giants for giving the kid an opportunity to show his work ethics and to grow.
Kyle Shanahan started as a nepotism hire too.  
Heisenberg : 8:27 am : link
.
A father looking out for his son?  
Metnut : 8:37 am : link
WTF is going on? Surely this has never happened before in the 5500 or so years since written history began. How can we ever move on from such a shocking and unprecedented occurrence?
RE: KDavies  
Biteymax22 : 8:53 am : link
In comment 16037513 moze1021 said:
Quote:
I think you meant "couldn't care less"...

Also.. speaking of Coughlin, they hired Kevin Gilbride's son didn't they? He has a couple extra years of experience in college under his belt but not completely different than this situation..

No big deal


There's a bigger one on the "speaking of Coughlin", we drafted his son in law in the 2nd round... I hope having Dabe's son on the staff works out half as good as that did.
RE: Welcome to the real world  
joeinpa : 9:03 am : link
In comment 16037503 Sean said:
Quote:
This is every team. This is every industry. People talk like this is only the Giants. Belichick has his kids on his staff. Reid did as well. Mike Shanahan had Kyle on his staff in Washington. Im sure if you went down every team in the NFL you’d see this.

It’s the worst in the media. Hell, Craig Carton & Chris Russo have had their kids host shows at WFAN. Nepotism is everywhere, this is not isolated to the Giants.


That was a one thing me thing for Russo and Carton. Russo made it clear there would be no easy bath for Timothy to the top of that industry should he choose to go in that direction
let's hope he's Michael and not Fredo  
Victor in CT : 9:05 am : link
:-)
RE: RE: Welcome to the real world  
joeinpa : 9:09 am : link
In comment 16037588 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16037503 Sean said:


Quote:


This is every team. This is every industry. People talk like this is only the Giants. Belichick has his kids on his staff. Reid did as well. Mike Shanahan had Kyle on his staff in Washington. Im sure if you went down every team in the NFL you’d see this.

It’s the worst in the media. Hell, Craig Carton & Chris Russo have had their kids host shows at WFAN. Nepotism is everywhere, this is not isolated to the Giants.



That was a one thing me thing for Russo and Carton. Russo made it clear there would be no easy bath for Timothy to the top of that industry should he choose to go in that direction


One time thing….yeesh
Coughlin hires...  
BMac : 9:15 am : link
...no-talent son-in-law. We all know how that turned out!
________  
I am Ninja : 9:23 am : link
First time you ever heard of a young coach with the same name as a coach thats been around a long time?

I dont know how alot of you dress yourselves.
________  
I am Ninja : 9:28 am : link
And if you think this is a relatively new phenomenon, go look up who Wade Phillips father is...
JFC  
eli4life : 9:37 am : link
Some people just have to find something to bitch about.
RE: Anyone mad at this is silly  
Spider56 : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16037561 Justlurking said:
Quote:
He’s taking an entry-level position. Giving his son some experience plus the kid actually has put in the work for three years at a bigtime division one program. he’s probably more experienced than most kids who get this type of position. I don’t give a shit if Daboll puts all six of his kids on the staff as long as he wins.


+1 to your first statement ... not so much on the part about all 6 kids.
Seriously, this is no big deal.
RE: Coughlin hires...  
FranknWeezer : 9:57 am : link
In comment 16037599 BMac said:
Quote:
...no-talent son-in-law. We all know how that turned out!


Nice!
Dabs when the wrong play is relayed  
bluefin : 10:08 am : link
How many sons of current/former head coaches  
David B. : 10:42 am : link
Hold coaching positions in the league? Some go on to be HCs themselves.

These coaching apprenticeships are common in the NFL -- not new.

As for ownership nepotism, that's quite common, too. These are family business that get passed down through generations.

Not saying these are the best, or ideal business practices, but it's nothing new.
Don't like this hire  
US1 Giants : 10:44 am : link
Nepotism.
Well  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:49 am : link
at least we have a convenient scapegoat if things go bad next year.
Reminds me of an old New Yorker cartoon.  
Klaatu : 11:07 am : link
One guy sitting behind a big desk with his feet up, another guy sitting in chair in front of him. Caption is, "Sure, there was a lot of talk about nepotism when I was hired, but Dad put a stop to it,"
The problem with ethics is that not only do you have to be ethical,  
Marty in Albany : 11:10 am : link
you have to appear ethical, as well.

Well Coughlin's son-in-law turned out to be a pretty good Guard.
Let's hope for the best.
RE: Kyle Shanahan started as a nepotism hire too.  
NINEster : 11:25 am : link
In comment 16037570 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
.


But his father wanted him to be a coordinator leading a top 5 offense before hiring him, which he did in Houston.
My Redskins fan friend  
NINEster : 11:28 am : link
hates Scott Turner and thinks he sucks, happy he's gone.

Fair statement? I know Norv was very good with the Xs and Os of offense.

Hard to judge an OC of that team based on the general dysfunction of the organization.
Don't like it  
kelly : 11:50 am : link
Keep family out of it. We see what happened withe Maras involved.
Anyone hires any relative, the instant cry is nepotism  
blueblood : 12:13 pm : link
so if a candidate is QUALIFIED for a position they shouldn't be hired because they are a relative?

Dude has been in coaching on some level at Penn State and was a signal caller. Some of you are acting like he was promoted to offensive coordinator. He an assistant. He is going to do stuff like break down film and create clips..


1 good year is all it takes for this? LMAO  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12:27 pm : link
Of course the Giants FO had no problem with it.
I just hope he wasn't the Giants' contact at Penn State  
Bill in UT : 12:31 pm : link
who told them not to draft Parsons
RE: Anyone hires any relative, the instant cry is nepotism  
monstercoo : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16037764 blueblood said:
Quote:
so if a candidate is QUALIFIED for a position they shouldn't be hired because they are a relative?

Dude has been in coaching on some level at Penn State and was a signal caller. Some of you are acting like he was promoted to offensive coordinator. He an assistant. He is going to do stuff like break down film and create clips..




Let me preface this with - I'm not worried about the hiring and we have no idea how the hiring process was performed...

However, innocent hirings like this is why the NFL has the Rooney Rule and gets sued for systemic racism. Its difficult to increase diversity and promote equality, when all of the entry level positions are taken by children of the people you're trying to diversify.
Schottemheimer and shanahan did this and nobody batted an eye  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 2:19 pm : link
He will be fine.
I get the concerns with this  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:41 pm : link
but I think sports still does a good job of keeping it a merit system. He he does not perform as he advances he will get bounced.

BD did not have a father in his life. Maybe a Dad trying to be a bigger part of his son's life.

RE: I just hope he wasn't the Giants' contact at Penn State  
Victor in CT : 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16037794 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
who told them not to draft Parsons


LOL
RE: RE: Anyone hires any relative, the instant cry is nepotism  
blueblood : 3:39 pm : link
In comment 16037842 monstercoo said:
Quote:
In comment 16037764 blueblood said:


Quote:


so if a candidate is QUALIFIED for a position they shouldn't be hired because they are a relative?

Dude has been in coaching on some level at Penn State and was a signal caller. Some of you are acting like he was promoted to offensive coordinator. He an assistant. He is going to do stuff like break down film and create clips..






Let me preface this with - I'm not worried about the hiring and we have no idea how the hiring process was performed...

However, innocent hirings like this is why the NFL has the Rooney Rule and gets sued for systemic racism. Its difficult to increase diversity and promote equality, when all of the entry level positions are taken by children of the people you're trying to diversify.


Please.. make a better argument. Hiring an applicant who is qualified who isnt a minority isnt necessarily racism.

and for the record.. Im a minority
RE: It's ok...  
Blue21 : 3:44 pm : link
In comment 16037474 Producer said:
Quote:
they ran it by Tim Mara first, and he was fine with it.
Gotta admit I got a good chuckle from this post.
RE: RE: RE: Anyone hires any relative, the instant cry is nepotism  
monstercoo : 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16038098 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 16037842 monstercoo said:


Quote:


In comment 16037764 blueblood said:


Quote:


so if a candidate is QUALIFIED for a position they shouldn't be hired because they are a relative?

Dude has been in coaching on some level at Penn State and was a signal caller. Some of you are acting like he was promoted to offensive coordinator. He an assistant. He is going to do stuff like break down film and create clips..






Let me preface this with - I'm not worried about the hiring and we have no idea how the hiring process was performed...

However, innocent hirings like this is why the NFL has the Rooney Rule and gets sued for systemic racism. Its difficult to increase diversity and promote equality, when all of the entry level positions are taken by children of the people you're trying to diversify.



Please.. make a better argument. Hiring an applicant who is qualified who isnt a minority isnt necessarily racism.

and for the record.. Im a minority


There is no argument, and I'm not accusing anyone of racism. You would have to know more about the hiring process for that.

The point was that this hiring was being dismissed as harmless, but that's not entirely true. Entry level positions like this are how a lot of high level careers get started. Kevin Abrams is a good example. In a general sense, these type of hirings are what lead to lack of diversity in the workplace and why the NFL and other corporations have racial/wage gaps in their staff.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:35 pm : link
I was thinking about this @ the gym. I'm the same dude who has a framed photo on the wall in my man cave of that famous picture of JFK & RFK conversing in a hotel room @ the 1960 DNC. JFK appointed RFK to be his Attorney General. Haha. I'm such a hypocrite when it comes to decrying nepotism.
Better than a Mara.  
St. Jimmy : 8:33 pm : link
.
RE: Schottemheimer and shanahan did this and nobody batted an eye  
steve in ky : 10:58 pm : link
In comment 16037952 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
He will be fine.


The great Don Shula did it in a big way with two of his sons and nobody batted an eye
