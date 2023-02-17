Tannenbaum predicts franchise tag for Jones

|
|To me, he’s going to get franchised,” Tannenbaum said. “I’m sure the Giants are going to look at this say, hey, he’s done it for a year. He played really well. We’re happy with him, we’ll franchise him, get through the season and then go from there.”
if it were you, to give up any extra service time beyond those 2 years wouldn't you need a significant incentive over the top to do so?
100m is the starting line but i think it would be pretty ballsy for dj to turn that much guaranteed down as long as the rest of the structure (aav, years, etc) is reasonable.
Well, that and the ridiculous trade he made with the eagles in 2016.
2016 - Eagles got the 8th overall draft pick and the dolphins got the 13th overall pick plus Byron maxwell and kiko Alonzo.
Depends. If he’s franchised at $32m he can be franchised again at $38m next year. And that’s probably the AAV Jones is looking for long term- why not see if he can improve?
It’ll be harder to do since money will be limited in 2023 for upgrades, but there are worse strategies.
This is like saying failed QBs wouldn’t make good coaches. He wasn’t a good GM, doesn’t mean he is stupid and has no value.
The franchise tag for QB’s is $32.4M, using it on Jones is a no-brainer (unless, of course, he’s signed before that).
...the most prudent thing that the Giants can do is get him on a contract.
hurts, herbert, lamar, and burrow could all extend for close to 50m per year in the next few months. rodgers (50m) and russ (49m) got close that and all 4 of those have the right to negotiate to be paid like MVP candidates going forward. lamar is getting tagged at 47m and clearly willing to hold out for a lot more than that.
kyler and watson getting 46m gives them all easy arguments that they deserve >>>. especially if all of the above continue outplaying them.
that's jones decision too. sign for less than that now long term or bet on himself to further an argument that he deserves what they got next year when he's only 1 season from true UFA and would potentially have nyg over a barrel if he takes another step forward?
If I'm Jones, I'm probably a little concerned with injury but generally fine with having to play on the tag. That should tell you how much it benefits NY.
i dont see much argument to artificially lower his year 1 cap hit below the tag value. he's not extending for less than the tag value so that means bigger payments in future years when Dex and Thomas are going to be making more than they are now.
jmo but flatter cap hits are the way to go with younger players on early extensions who you expect to actually remain on the rest 3+ years from now.
Tannenbaum was poor with the Jets, he doesn't, apparently, see big pictures well.
The 13th pick was Tunsil and Alonzo averaged 118 tackles a year in Miami. How was that a bad trade?
...I don't see this happening at all. Even when you factor in cutting Golladay and restructuring Leonard Williams.
Ok.
If Giants regress and Jones doesn't play nearly well enough then he's probably gone at team's decision anyhow unless he takes a team friendly deal again.
It is in Jones interest to maximize guaranteed money (not years or AAV) even if it isn't a market measured deal but I don't see a team out there that is going to throw 4 years of guarantees at Jones approaching 40m a year. If there is, I'd wish him well in his future endeavors.
Frankly, Jones doesn't have a good enough resume to this point to justify a big contract term with guarantees more than 2 years.
A two year deal allows a separation for Giants, and a rip up-new max deadl for Jones if he plays well.
Schoen is very intentional with his public comments. Openly saying DJ will return can be interpreted as a warning to DJ's agent.
In other words, play ball or we'll be happy to use the tag, which you don't want.
Tannenbaum was poor with the Jets, he doesn't, apparently, see big pictures well.
I agree with this. It would end up being a Kirk Cousins situation when he was in Washington. Just get a deal done so there’s financial flexibility to re-sign key players to extensions and a couple of mid level FA’s.
Jones proved he is more than capable in this offense last season. It’s remarkable what he accomplished with little talent at WR and a line that’s still a work in progress.
I think there is a very small chance he plays on the tag next year. But he may get tagged early so they can put pressure on Jones agent to get a longer deal.
Is saying that because that's what he would do, and that's why he is no longer a GM and just another talking head.
This is like saying failed QBs wouldn’t make good coaches. He wasn’t a good GM, doesn’t mean he is stupid and has no value.
Not even close. A former GM who has a bad track record as a general manager and made some horrible decisions as a GM (like the trade) commenting on Daniel Jones is taken with a grain of salt and franchising him is a horrible idea as it limits any available cap and costs for quarterbacks go up every year
I don't say this as an expert. I could be wrong and could care less. I think they want to try to win in 2023 and will try to keep Jones' cap hit low.
It isn't crazy.
to lower the cap hit in 2023, a season where they probably can't compete for a title? And remember the transition tag is even less. I don't get the logic.
Probably? They won a playoff game. They can compete for a title next year and know it. I expect Jones to have a ~25 million cap hit in 2023. 5 years makes that easier.
I don't say this as an expert. I could be wrong and could care less. I think they want to try to win in 2023 and will try to keep Jones' cap hit low.
It isn't crazy.
I don’t think Producer thinks Daniel Jones is the future. Just a guess lol.
If Jones take another step, and an extension costs more next offseason, cool.
There are so many more mistakes than bargains in the QB market.
The bigger threat isn't paying Jones more later, it's getting saddled with a 100M in guaranteed dollars, and Jones proves to be an average QB.
If your end goal is to move on from Jones, then you NEFT and negotiate compensation with another team for the right to negotiate with Jones which is less than the two 1s typically required. If your end goal is to extend Jones, all you are doing is inviting competition into the fold which can only benefit the player. If your end game is to establish his value, then you're probably not cut out to be a GM because that is info that you should already have. It doesn't make sense. He's probably not playing on that tag if you use the transition and even if he was, you're basically dumping all the benefits of the NEFT for the opportunity to save 10% on a 1 year contract. It is stupid.
A voice of reason!!!
This is like saying failed QBs wouldn’t make good coaches. He wasn’t a good GM, doesn’t mean he is stupid and has no value.
Not even close. A former GM who has a bad track record as a general manager and made some horrible decisions as a GM (like the trade) commenting on Daniel Jones is taken with a grain of salt and franchising him is a horrible idea as it limits any available cap and costs for quarterbacks go up every year
You are forgetting 1 small detail - he’s not the only person suggesting this. And you are flat out wrong on a former GM who failed not having any input worth listening to.
Don’t confuse what you want with what the options are. There are pros and cons to every single option available with Daniel Jones.
Teams have made mistakes tagging with a "lease to buy" with players. We did with Leonard Williams. The Skins did at QB with Cousins. I don't think an extension on the low end of FMV for a long term QB is as big a disaster as people make it out to be. Teams have moved these deals for draft compensation really. Ryan was moved last year. Wentz was somehow moved twice. If you move on from Jones now, I think that early exit ramp is on the table but next year it may not be since Jones has more leverage playing on a juiced 2nd year tag. The likely outcome for Jones this year, playing with the same coaches and presumably more talent is that we're just running back this debate again next year because his performance was similar to this past year. His play could even take a step back but his raw numbers higher with better supporting talent.
Probably? They won a playoff game. They can compete for a title next year and know it. I expect Jones to have a ~25 million cap hit in 2023. 5 years makes that easier.
I don't say this as an expert. I could be wrong and could care less. I think they want to try to win in 2023 and will try to keep Jones' cap hit low.
It isn't crazy.
I don’t think Producer thinks Daniel Jones is the future. Just a guess lol.
It's funny that we are fighting about it, if you really think about it.
I felt if he was getting one year with Daboll, short of a major injury, he was always getting two. I view the tender as a hedged 5th year option. Schoen feels this way too, he said so.
Believe what you will, but Jones has not shown he's an unequivocal franchise QB. There are lot of mitigating circumstances. He's made major improvement. He had a good season. But it wasn't a slam the door, case shut season.
with the fog and excitement of the playoffs over, I don't see how the Giants commit to 100M+ guarantees over the next 3 years. I don't see how Team Jones excepts anything less.
I think we do this again. And see where we are next year.
Completely agree. If it was an easy negotiation where Jones was taking a somewhat team friendly deal, it would have been done already.
This is why Schoen was less committal with Barkley, he knows he needs the tag for Jones.
I don't think you ever worry about paying a cornerstone player what he's worth.
A voice of reason!!!
Upgrading skill players will have to be found in either the draft or a trade. Obviously, a trade makes things more complicated.
I'm not ruling out team making cuts to some of their skill players, which happens almost every year, but you can't count on that as a strategy.
I've made my position clear on using the Transition Tag, but I can't see anyway Team Jones takes anything less than the NEFT AAV.
Until he got hurt was it not? He helped them get to the AFC Championship game with Mark Sanchez.
Christian, if Schoen and Daboll won with Jones in 2023 with that cap space and roster. Wouldn't it be reasonable to think they believe that if they add just a little bit more they might have really have something. I think they could win with someone else but they know what they have in Jones.
I don't think we at BBI put enough weight into continuity, emotion and relationships into what it takes to build a team. These things matter. No one really talks about what kind of leader Jones is, like people with character and real leadership fall off trees. I think Barkley gets signed too, for the same reasons. I don't think they want to mess with the recipe they started cooking.
I am not going to die on that hill, I just believe it.
Yep, that's where I am as well.
Upgrading skill players will have to be found in either the draft or a trade. Obviously, a trade makes things more complicated.
I'm not ruling out team making cuts to some of their skill players, which happens almost every year, but you can't count on that as a strategy.
I've made my position clear on using the Transition Tag, but I can't see anyway Team Jones takes anything less than the NEFT AAV.
They won't let "emotions" get in the way of business decisions. It's a tough biz...
Ultimately we’re in a situation where he’s basically the best bet next year. I’d maybe take Carr on a similar sort of time frame if pushed into it (don’t see it happening) but that’d maybe just be marginally cheap at best.
We’re not in a situation to get any of the QBs without impacting multiple drafts so it’s Jones or bust.
Tannenbaum was poor with the Jets, he doesn't, apparently, see big pictures well.
At least there are some here who get this. How a tag has be the “solution” here is mind boggling.
If they tag him, I will think I was wrong in my belief on Jones in 2022 and how Schoen and Daboll really felt about him.
If he gets 5 at 35-37.5 AAV, what will you believe?
You're right and they are or wrong about his worth to the NYG?
or
The owner meddled?
Are you hearing three years or four/five?
By doing something for 4-5 years, they have the ability to keep the 2023 cap hit a little bit lower. QB contracts are going to continue to spiral further toward insanity. 3 years from now, a $45M cap hit for a top 15 QB will probably be about average.
Franchise tag makes the 2023 hit expensive, only for the privilege of re-negotiating with him again in an even more inflationary cap environment.
Even if he just replicates 2022, we won't want to lose him.
I think the risk/reward of giving him term now is worth it.
My idea (again, trying to look at a "good deal" for both sides)...
5 years, $216M. $130M total guaranteed.
$45M signing bonus.
$18M / $26M / $35M / $44M / $48M salaries. (1st 3 years fully gtd, $5M of 4th year gtd).
If it's not going well -- Reasonable out after 3 years with a little some sting (keep in mind cap much higher at that point), easy out after 4.
If the deal is going well, a restructure/extension after 3 makes good sense.
I think this is where most people need to start. All of our options kind of suck. They'll likely be shitty to mediocre again next year too. Unless this team is picking in the top 10 and Williams and Maye don't get a million holes poked in them by then.
Jones probably isn't going to progress to the type of QB that you feel good resigning. Which basically applies to all but maybe 5 QBs. I don't think he regresses to the Jason Garrett Daniel Jones either. So we're probably back having the same exact conversations next year about Jones but in an even shittier QB market with even less negotiating leverage. So tagging and waiting it out likely compounds your commitment to Jones unless he and the team take a complete dump and you're within striking distance of a stud QB prospect in the draft.
If Team Jones will play ball with terms this offseason, then rip the bandaid off now and build in protections for yourself in the deal while you can. Start scouting Day 2-3 QBs this year and everybody in 2024 though. If his team is deadset on maximizing that second contract, then it probably makes sense for them to ask for the moon and ride out the tag. I mean if his demands are that inflexible, the best course of action is probably a tag and trade over kicking the can over flat out delaying negotations expecting a clearer decision. To me the tag is used if you're close and think you can get something done.
I don't think you ever worry about paying a cornerstone player what he's worth.
Is that really a threat? Jones skill set seems to match up pretty well with the direction of the NFL is going. A designed QB run is one the most efficient plays to call today. Jones is definitively a threat in this regard. Jones has prototypical size. 100 million guarantee for 2022 Jones or better is no obstacle to competing. I am not worried about a regression.
Christian, if Schoen and Daboll won with Jones in 2023 with that cap space and roster. Wouldn't it be reasonable to think they believe that if they add just a little bit more they might have really have something. I think they could win with someone else but they know what they have in Jones.
I don't think we at BBI put enough weight into continuity, emotion and relationships into what it takes to build a team. These things matter. No one really talks about what kind of leader Jones is, like people with character and real leadership fall off trees. I think Barkley gets signed too, for the same reasons. I don't think they want to mess with the recipe they started cooking.
I am not going to die on that hill, I just believe it.
Jones is a bonafide dual threat QB that most teams are looking for now. I think this is more MTs opinion than anything else. I believe the FT is a fallback option if they really can't work out the long term deal.
Such pithy analysis from someone, of course, without an agenda.
I think that is an excellent outlined structure for DJ. 'Minimized' cap hits years 1 and 2 while the cap goes up yet a very fair AAV , signing bonus and GTD $$$.
Great job Hoya...
Is saying that because that's what he would do, and that's why he is no longer a GM and just another talking head.
The 13th pick was Tunsil and Alonzo averaged 118 tackles a year in Miami. How was that a bad trade?
The dolphins were fortunate of the bong video that dropped tonsil. Credit for good fortune. They got 3 years for Alonso. That's for dropping 5 spots in the 1st round out of the top 10. They got 13 games out of maxwell and saved the eagles in cap savings.
Where is the value in the trade for the dolphins to drop out of top 10 in the 1st round??
I really don’t think that this is as tough a negotiation as many see it. The numbers that you outlined (or close to them) are just what both sides of this negotiation will see as the obvious contract that works for both sides. I think the basic parameters are probably already agreed upon. They’re waiting for other resignings and restructures to get done before finalizing the details.
Brain Daboll is not new to this. He's been around quality QBs and not so quality QBs for two decades. Joe Schoen was part of the front office that moved on from Tyrod Taylor after year one in Buffalo. They're qualified to make this call, that doesn't mean they'll get it right though. From my untrained eye Daniel Jones is not an elite skills NFL QB. If he's their guy I think he's going to need more help than the top 5 QBs.
If it was my call. I'd franchise Jones and if some team wants to pay him an outrageous sum of money I'd take the two #1 picks. The Giants do not have a contending roster. IMO they won't have one next year either. There are just too many positions where they don't have an even average NFL starter and they have very little depth at most positions.
If I was gambling my NFL HC/GM career based on what the Giants have on their current roster and who they have to compete with in their division I'd let Barkley leave and take the comp pick. If I lost Jones for the two #1's I'd sign a stop gap FA QB and build out the rest of the roster.
I don't expect that to happen. I expect the Giants to bring back Barkley for a something like 3 years 42M with about 21M guaranteed and non exclusive tag Jones and eventually sign him for about 5 years for about 175M with about 100M guaranteed.
That type of deal does not prevent them from drafted a QB this year or next after round 1. I hope they do this if the evaluation is good.
See where you are after two years.
Agreed tag on Barkley would be ideal. Hes more of an injutmry risk and skills diminshing than Jones due to previous history and the position he plays.
The 13th pick was Tunsil and Alonzo averaged 118 tackles a year in Miami. How was that a bad trade?
The dolphins were fortunate of the bong video that dropped tonsil. Credit for good fortune. They got 3 years for Alonso. That's for dropping 5 spots in the 1st round out of the top 10. They got 13 games out of maxwell and saved the eagles in cap savings.
Where is the value in the trade for the dolphins to drop out of top 10 in the 1st round??
The value is that Tunsil was good for them and returned a haul in the trade of Tunsil that they used to build a playoff team.
The circumstances to how they got Tunsil are irrelevant.
the more I want them to sign him for term now. The different between $38M AAV and $32-33M AAV is probably negligible in the long run.
I think that is an excellent outlined structure for DJ. 'Minimized' cap hits years 1 and 2 while the cap goes up yet a very fair AAV , signing bonus and GTD $$$.
Great job Hoya...
43.3m guaranteed over an effective 3 year term. Absolutely horrendous for the Giants.
Well said. A $32 million mistake is better than a $100+ million, multiyear, mistake.
The problem is, the bar is so low with DJ, it won't take much (22 total TDs?) to make this an issue again next year. At what point will DJ actually have to play like a real franchise QB...not be elevated by excuses?
The 13th pick was Tunsil and Alonzo averaged 118 tackles a year in Miami. How was that a bad trade?
The dolphins were fortunate of the bong video that dropped tonsil. Credit for good fortune. They got 3 years for Alonso. That's for dropping 5 spots in the 1st round out of the top 10. They got 13 games out of maxwell and saved the eagles in cap savings.
Where is the value in the trade for the dolphins to drop out of top 10 in the 1st round??
The value is that Tunsil was good for them and returned a haul in the trade of Tunsil that they used to build a playoff team.
The circumstances to how they got Tunsil are irrelevant.
Bull! They got 3 years out of 1 player and 1 season out of maxwell. That is all of the compensation they got to move from 8th overall to 13th. Who they drafted is completely irrelevant.
The trade itself and the compensation they got is exactly what is relevant and Tannenbaum got taken to the cleaners by Roseman.
Reasonable out after three years? Ha! No big deal, just suck for 3 years to free up some cap space for 1 year, huh?
DJ has never played like a franchise QB, so why lock him into a 3 year minimum deal, with dead money in year 4?
If Schoen is dead set on keeping him. Tag him as a 5th year tryout and revisit this next year. If DJ is average (AGAIN), move on at no cost. Pretty simple, really!
the more I want them to sign him for term now. The different between $38M AAV and $32-33M AAV is probably negligible in the long run.
I think that is an excellent outlined structure for DJ. 'Minimized' cap hits years 1 and 2 while the cap goes up yet a very fair AAV , signing bonus and GTD $$$.
Great job Hoya...
I'll drink to that. In fact, I am drinking to that. Started a bit early today. It's Friday and I'm retired, so what the hay.
The above deal makes a lot more sense than tagging him, if you believe in Jones, to the extent I think Schoen and Daboll do.
I think that is an excellent outlined structure for DJ. 'Minimized' cap hits years 1 and 2 while the cap goes up yet a very fair AAV , signing bonus and GTD $$$.
Great job Hoya...
I'll drink to that. In fact, I am drinking to that. Started a bit early today. It's Friday and I'm retired, so what the hay.
The above deal makes a lot more sense than tagging him, if you believe in Jones, to the extent I think Schoen and Daboll do.
Based on the Ranaan report itll probably come in a bit less than that (35.5-37.5M AAV)
I was throwing some spaghetti at the wall and trying to be "fair".
I'd love to shout that DJ is a $25M QB and should play on that number. It's just disconnected from reality. And I really hate all of the other available options.
My personal opinion is that with Daboll's system, Jones has the talent to be as effective as Jalen Hurts was this season. And that guy, by all reports, is going to get an AAV near $50M.
My personal opinion is that this is NYG's very last chance to get Jones for term in the 30s.
I can understand that some fans don't think Jones is good. Given his experience and athleticism, and the fact that there is now a competent staff, I think his floor is pretty safe.
Lawrence + Zeitler for Odell > Hershel Walker trade
They got 3 years out of Alonso, that's it. We got got the extra 1st rd pick (which was lawrence), we also got peppers and a 3rd rd. Pick (which was ximines).
The dolphins could have taken Tunsil at 8 or drafted another player. What they got in trading back was very very minimal when compared to other trades especially in the first round and especially considering the salary cap dump the eagles had to make with maxwell. The eagles made out on that deal, which is why Roseman is still the GM and the dolphins lost on that deal, which is why Tannenbaum is out of the league and a talking head in the media.
Who cares that they only got 3 years from him, it was a good three years. Plus they also got Tunsil. If they took Tunsil at 8 they would have had Tunsil but without Alonso’s 115+ tackles a year.
The guarantees are holding up a multi-year deal but even with that, this is still a little early for a prediction like this.. As always, there's a lot of talk during combine week and there isn't any reason to tag Jones before then.
Are you hearing three years or four/five?
I only got multi-year but I assume it'll be four/five with an out after 3.
I think there is a very small chance he plays on the tag next year. But he may get tagged early so they can put pressure on Jones agent to get a longer deal.
Are you hearing three years or four/five?
I only got multi-year but I assume it'll be four/five with an out after 3.
Peppers! Always good seeing your name pop up around the offseason. Thanks for all intel provided. Are they in a rush? Would be nice to get it done before Carr, Rodgers, Herbert.
Also- very early but any FA leans you hear about?
In comment 16037880 JonC said:
Are you hearing three years or four/five?
I only got multi-year but I assume it'll be four/five with an out after 3.
Peppers! Always good seeing your name pop up around the offseason. Thanks for all intel provided. Are they in a rush? Would be nice to get it done before Carr, Rodgers, Herbert.
Also- very early but any FA leans you hear about?
I'm happy to pop in and share a little when I can..
I don't believe they are in a rush. I got the feeling that they're close, just the guarantees holding it up right now. These things are usually ironed out at the combine.
I'll hear more around the week of the combine about impending free agents but I've heard they've done work on some of the centers. Have to be careful right now. There's a lot of guessing with some trying to connect the dots.. I filter a lot out.
Are you hearing three years or four/five?
I only got multi-year but I assume it'll be four/five with an out after 3.
Peppers! Always good seeing your name pop up around the offseason. Thanks for all intel provided. Are they in a rush? Would be nice to get it done before Carr, Rodgers, Herbert.
Also- very early but any FA leans you hear about?
I'm happy to pop in and share a little when I can..
I don't believe they are in a rush. I got the feeling that they're close, just the guarantees holding it up right now. These things are usually ironed out at the combine.
I'll hear more around the week of the combine about impending free agents but I've heard they've done work on some of the centers. Have to be careful right now. There's a lot of guessing with some trying to connect the dots.. I filter a lot out.
Gotcha, makes sense. Thanks as always!