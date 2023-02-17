BBI Big Board WR

Over the next 5 days I plan to post a thread that will dive into what I consider the Giants biggest needs.
I am going under the assumption that we resign/franchise both Saquon and DJ.The 2nd assumption is that we make no splash FA signings....this is not my hope,only that we have ZERO control over this.
Here are my top WRs,in order,please chime in with thoughts and possible landing spots for your choices...
QJ-TCU
J.Addison-USC
JSN-Ohio St.
Rashee Rice-SMU
J Hyatt-Tenn
K.Boutte-LSU
C.Tillman-Tenn
This draft seems like the top WRs and CBs will be off the board at 25,therefore we may need to fill this crucial need later on in the draft,so the lower rated guys may be more important than usual
Jonathan Mingo- WR Ole Miss - ( New Window )
Route running is pro ready right now. He also has a tremendous feel for finding soft spots in zone coverage. He isn't a pure deep threat but in Daboll’s system he would be a beast almost from day 1 like Chase was.
Of course you comb over the medicals. Though he sustained a fairly major injury usually the recovery is 100% on that type of injury and he is not considered injury prone overall.
If the prognosis is good , Im running to the podium at 25 or even considering trading one of our 3s if he somehow gets to 19-20 to make sure I get him.
100% a slot guy and I have a hard time imagining we take him due to it...but he can play!!!
I worry that he is not a nuanced route runner. Those speed guys can absolutely dominate in College but without high level route running ability flame out in the NFL. The list is so long with those kind of guys. I fear Hyatt may be another one of those guys. Would love to know your thoughts if you feel differently...
I think both JSN and Addison will be gone by 25,and I like Hyatt alot too...but not in the first round....
i assume you left out QJ because he is likely gone by the time we draft...i wouldn't be mad if we trade up for him
We already have wandale who size is a somewhat limiting factor
iDK if I want another , no matter how good
I haven’t watched flowers though. So he better be great.
We have too many holes to fill,and my guess is BPA will be in full force from round 1 onwards....
We have too many holes to fill,and my guess is BPA will be in full force from round 1 onwards....
Cedric Tillman in round 2. Great year last year, hurt most of this year with an ankle. Came back for the last few games and looked good.
Quote:
and Hyatt keeps moving up. he ran a 10.46 100m in HS and only dropped 5 balls in 89 targets this past year. that 10.46 is 2 tenths better than jameson williams' best time in hs. tyreek is the only wr i know of with a better track resume.
I think both JSN and Addison will be gone by 25,and I like Hyatt alot too...but not in the first round....
Would you spend a 3 to move up 5-6 spots if one fell?
Quote:
and Hyatt keeps moving up. he ran a 10.46 100m in HS and only dropped 5 balls in 89 targets this past year. that 10.46 is 2 tenths better than jameson williams' best time in hs. tyreek is the only wr i know of with a better track resume.
I worry that he is not a nuanced route runner. Those speed guys can absolutely dominate in College but without high level route running ability flame out in the NFL. The list is so long with those kind of guys. I fear Hyatt may be another one of those guys. Would love to know your thoughts if you feel differently...
That’s my worry with Hyatt too. Too many of these types flame out like you’ve said. John Ross and Kevin White out of WVU come to mind immediately. Fast, straight line speed but lacking running the whole route tree well. Hard pass for me on Hyatt.
Give me Addison, or JSN if they’re there (doubtful) or Tillman in the 2nd rd.
Scouting Report - ( New Window )
link - ( New Window )
is a priority at least 4 tight ends
will have grades worthy of consideration
at 25 and likely will be gone at 58.
Dallas Goedert and Travis Kielce were as important
as the wife outs in Super Bowl
I agree that JSN and Addison are likely to be gone by #25, but I wouldn't trade up for either or anyone else. A very good WR will be available at #25 if that's what the Giants decide to do. No reason to trade up.
2nd: Tyler Scott
3rd: AT Perry, Cedric Tillman, Jayden Reed
4th: Jonathan Mingo
2nd: Tyler Scott
3rd: AT Perry, Cedric Tillman, Jayden Reed
4th: Jonathan Mingo
Zay Flowers in 2nd.
I agree that JSN and Addison are likely to be gone by #25, but I wouldn't trade up for either or anyone else. A very good WR will be available at #25 if that's what the Giants decide to do. No reason to trade up.
That would be ny order too. Unsure what to think about Rice just yet. Love the potential of Hyatt but at the moment I see a high bust factor potential there as well.
Addison and JSN are very close though.
AT Perry
Parker Washington
WR is not too heavy like previous couple of years but it is deep.
You can find talented WR’s on day 2 if Schoen selects another position in round 1 like CB or OL
My only issue with him is his hands are only 9 1/4, which is a little small, but same as Jameson Williams last year. Olave and London were at 9 3/8. But Pickens was at 8 6/8.
Now I'm not saying he is better than Johnston, but how he isn't getting more attention is dumbfounding. My guess is the "experts" don't see Wake play much and he will rocket up their charts after the combine.
2nd: Tyler Scott
3rd: AT Perry, Cedric Tillman, Jayden Reed
4th: Jonathan Mingo
Added value with Reed, that he can return punts.
This. Don't think he lasts to our 2nd pick. He was the best player on that offense.
My only issue with him is his hands are only 9 1/4, which is a little small, but same as Jameson Williams last year. Olave and London were at 9 3/8. But Pickens was at 8 6/8.
Now I'm not saying he is better than Johnston, but how he isn't getting more attention is dumbfounding. My guess is the "experts" don't see Wake play much and he will rocket up their charts after the combine.
Agreed. I should have added him to my list. I wouldn't be surprised to see him go in the late first. As of now, I'd be very surprised if he gets to our second round pick.
Quote:
In comment 16037728 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and Hyatt keeps moving up. he ran a 10.46 100m in HS and only dropped 5 balls in 89 targets this past year. that 10.46 is 2 tenths better than jameson williams' best time in hs. tyreek is the only wr i know of with a better track resume.
I think both JSN and Addison will be gone by 25,and I like Hyatt alot too...but not in the first round....
Would you spend a 3 to move up 5-6 spots if one fell?
Addison yes
JSN no
Too risky with his injury history
Quote:
My question is....who are you pushing for in round 2 or 3.
We have too many holes to fill,and my guess is BPA will be in full force from round 1 onwards....
Cedric Tillman in round 2. Great year last year, hurt most of this year with an ankle. Came back for the last few games and looked good.
I like Tillman alot,and would make a case to trade up mid draft to the early 3rd to take him...but not at 57
If the draft goes the way I think it could..the BPA at #25 will likely be a LB or even aIOL in relation to our biggest needs...
Therefore I would target WR /CB later in the draft...which is my reason for this exercise...
2nd: Tyler Scott
3rd: AT Perry, Cedric Tillman, Jayden Reed
4th: Jonathan Mingo
Nice
My only issue with him is his hands are only 9 1/4, which is a little small, but same as Jameson Williams last year. Olave and London were at 9 3/8. But Pickens was at 8 6/8.
Now I'm not saying he is better than Johnston, but how he isn't getting more attention is dumbfounding. My guess is the "experts" don't see Wake play much and he will rocket up their charts after the combine.
Strongly disagree. I don't think he's a a great route runner, doesn't seem sharp in and out of his breaks. Doesn't appear to have great deep speed. I think he's just a big dude that is going to struggle against NFL corners. 4th/5th round type of guy, IMO.
Quote:
1sr rd: Jordan Addison, JSN, Jalin Hyatt
2nd: Tyler Scott
3rd: AT Perry, Cedric Tillman, Jayden Reed
4th: Jonathan Mingo
Added value with Reed, that he can return punts.
I would add Josh Downs and Flowers in the post round 1 conversation.
Agreed...and I think jsn will be gone too..
The combine info will likely prove that most of the info out there from sites like nfldraftbuzz.com are pretty much fiction.
Quote:
Guess that depends on what you mean by “top”. But, if there a run on one position then the other will be there. We aren’t getting shut out at 25 with the depth of talent at those two positions.
If the draft goes the way I think it could..the BPA at #25 will likely be a LB or even aIOL in relation to our biggest needs...
Therefore I would target WR /CB later in the draft...which is my reason for this exercise...
I believe ar 25 there will be multiple players with similar enough grades to chose the best fit based on need and draft priorities. The idea that there will be one and only one player who is the BPA is just not realistic.
The combine info will likely prove that most of the info out there from sites like nfldraftbuzz.com are pretty much fiction.
Point well taken All Star Jim
Quote:
In comment 16037859 BillT said:
Quote:
Guess that depends on what you mean by “top”. But, if there a run on one position then the other will be there. We aren’t getting shut out at 25 with the depth of talent at those two positions.
If the draft goes the way I think it could..the BPA at #25 will likely be a LB or even aIOL in relation to our biggest needs...
Therefore I would target WR /CB later in the draft...which is my reason for this exercise...
I believe ar 25 there will be multiple players with similar enough grades to chose the best fit based on need and draft priorities. The idea that there will be one and only one player who is the BPA is just not realistic.
Fair enuf...which WR/CB plural do you see being available at 25?
Quote:
In comment 16037914 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 16037859 BillT said:
Quote:
Guess that depends on what you mean by “top”. But, if there a run on one position then the other will be there. We aren’t getting shut out at 25 with the depth of talent at those two positions.
If the draft goes the way I think it could..the BPA at #25 will likely be a LB or even aIOL in relation to our biggest needs...
Therefore I would target WR /CB later in the draft...which is my reason for this exercise...
I believe ar 25 there will be multiple players with similar enough grades to chose the best fit based on need and draft priorities. The idea that there will be one and only one player who is the BPA is just not realistic.
Fair enuf...which WR/CB plural do you see being available at 25?
There are 2-3 teams between 19-24 that could go WR. So Im not sure as Ive seen reasonable mocks that have only 1 WR going and as many as 4 before pick 25. If I love a WR still on the board I'm highly considering trading a 3 to make sure I get him.
The TEs make this interesting though. Maybe really interesting. There are 3-4 with definite 1st round grades. Lets say our top targets don't make it to 25 but one of our highest rated TEs do, like a Dalton Kinkaid. Would you?
Depending on scheme utilization having 2 good TEs can be formidible if utilized properly. Maybe one more as your 2 way TE, the other as the move TE and downfield threat. To some Kincaid projects as a better Engram without the drops.
Quote:
In comment 16037914 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 16037859 BillT said:
Quote:
Guess that depends on what you mean by “top”. But, if there a run on one position then the other will be there. We aren’t getting shut out at 25 with the depth of talent at those two positions.
If the draft goes the way I think it could..the BPA at #25 will likely be a LB or even aIOL in relation to our biggest needs...
Therefore I would target WR /CB later in the draft...which is my reason for this exercise...
I believe ar 25 there will be multiple players with similar enough grades to chose the best fit based on need and draft priorities. The idea that there will be one and only one player who is the BPA is just not realistic.
Fair enuf...which WR/CB plural do you see being available at 25?
More of a fanboy than a draft talent evaluator. I’ve seen mocks with Hyatt, Smith-Njigba, Flowers available at 25. Ringo or maybe Porter at CB. Like Rice or Mims at 57 if it’s CB at 25. I’d prefer the WR at 25 and the CB at 57 but with two possible positions to choose from gives enough flexibility to get that done.
Quote:
Running his traits through the three-level threat framework, Rice passes with flying colors. Especially in the latter two phases — at the catch point and after the catch — Rice is a rare talent. His catching instincts are elite, as he mixes together high-level body control, timing, ball-tracking ability, and hand strength. He’s an alpha with a “my ball” mentality and willing physicality. After the catch, he’s a twitchy, energetic mover with explosiveness upfield, who can shed arm tackles and use successive cuts to manipulate tackling angles.
Scouting Report - ( New Window )
I'm with you. Would love to get Rice if/when the other top receivers are gone by our pick.
Quote:
Is the guy I hope the giants can snag, something about his game just reminds me of a healthy Hakeem Nicks.
Quote:
Running his traits through the three-level threat framework, Rice passes with flying colors. Especially in the latter two phases — at the catch point and after the catch — Rice is a rare talent. His catching instincts are elite, as he mixes together high-level body control, timing, ball-tracking ability, and hand strength. He’s an alpha with a “my ball” mentality and willing physicality. After the catch, he’s a twitchy, energetic mover with explosiveness upfield, who can shed arm tackles and use successive cuts to manipulate tackling angles.
Scouting Report - ( New Window )
I'm with you. Would love to get Rice if/when the other top receivers are gone by our pick.
How did he do in the Senior Bowl?
Are you ok with his route running?
Quote:
In comment 16037943 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16037914 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 16037859 BillT said:
Quote:
Guess that depends on what you mean by “top”. But, if there a run on one position then the other will be there. We aren’t getting shut out at 25 with the depth of talent at those two positions.
If the draft goes the way I think it could..the BPA at #25 will likely be a LB or even aIOL in relation to our biggest needs...
Therefore I would target WR /CB later in the draft...which is my reason for this exercise...
I believe ar 25 there will be multiple players with similar enough grades to chose the best fit based on need and draft priorities. The idea that there will be one and only one player who is the BPA is just not realistic.
Fair enuf...which WR/CB plural do you see being available at 25?
There are 2-3 teams between 19-24 that could go WR. So Im not sure as Ive seen reasonable mocks that have only 1 WR going and as many as 4 before pick 25. If I love a WR still on the board I'm highly considering trading a 3 to make sure I get him.
The TEs make this interesting though. Maybe really interesting. There are 3-4 with definite 1st round grades. Lets say our top targets don't make it to 25 but one of our highest rated TEs do, like a Dalton Kinkaid. Would you?
Depending on scheme utilization having 2 good TEs can be formidible if utilized properly. Maybe one more as your 2 way TE, the other as the move TE and downfield threat. To some Kincaid projects as a better Engram without the drops.
The only TE that interests me in rd 1 is Meyer from Notre Dame,He isn't likely to be available when we pick.The kid from Georgia interests me at 89 if he is available...
Quote:
In comment 16037728 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and Hyatt keeps moving up. he ran a 10.46 100m in HS and only dropped 5 balls in 89 targets this past year. that 10.46 is 2 tenths better than jameson williams' best time in hs. tyreek is the only wr i know of with a better track resume.
I think both JSN and Addison will be gone by 25,and I like Hyatt alot too...but not in the first round....
Would you spend a 3 to move up 5-6 spots if one fell?
I'd spend a 3 to move up for JSN.
Quote:
In comment 16037770 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 16037728 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and Hyatt keeps moving up. he ran a 10.46 100m in HS and only dropped 5 balls in 89 targets this past year. that 10.46 is 2 tenths better than jameson williams' best time in hs. tyreek is the only wr i know of with a better track resume.
I think both JSN and Addison will be gone by 25,and I like Hyatt alot too...but not in the first round....
Would you spend a 3 to move up 5-6 spots if one fell?
I'd spend a 3 to move up for JSN.
After getting jumped for Devonta I think if Addison or JSN made it that far we'd be extra ready to leap frog a few teams to secure their services.
Higgins to giants
Route running is pro ready right now. He also has a tremendous feel for finding soft spots in zone coverage. He isn't a pure deep threat but in Daboll’s system he would be a beast almost from day 1 like Chase was.
Of course you comb over the medicals. Though he sustained a fairly major injury usually the recovery is 100% on that type of injury and he is not considered injury prone overall.
If the prognosis is good , Im running to the podium at 25 or even considering trading one of our 3s if he somehow gets to 19-20 to make sure I get him.
It is possible that JSN had such an outstanding sophomore season because everyone was so worried about Wilson and Olave. JSN probably never saw anything better than the other team's #3 CB.
Higgins to giants
Not sure if I do that deal,interesting one tho