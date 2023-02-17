BBI Big Board WR AG5686 : 2/17/2023 11:40 am

Over the next 5 days I plan to post a thread that will dive into what I consider the Giants biggest needs.

I am going under the assumption that we resign/franchise both Saquon and DJ.The 2nd assumption is that we make no splash FA signings....this is not my hope,only that we have ZERO control over this.

Here are my top WRs,in order,please chime in with thoughts and possible landing spots for your choices...

QJ-TCU

J.Addison-USC

JSN-Ohio St.

Rashee Rice-SMU

J Hyatt-Tenn

K.Boutte-LSU

C.Tillman-Tenn



This draft seems like the top WRs and CBs will be off the board at 25,therefore we may need to fill this crucial need later on in the draft,so the lower rated guys may be more important than usual





