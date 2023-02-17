BBI Big Board WR

for display only
AG5686 : 2/17/2023 11:40 am
Over the next 5 days I plan to post a thread that will dive into what I consider the Giants biggest needs.
I am going under the assumption that we resign/franchise both Saquon and DJ.The 2nd assumption is that we make no splash FA signings....this is not my hope,only that we have ZERO control over this.
Here are my top WRs,in order,please chime in with thoughts and possible landing spots for your choices...
QJ-TCU
J.Addison-USC
JSN-Ohio St.
Rashee Rice-SMU
J Hyatt-Tenn
K.Boutte-LSU
C.Tillman-Tenn

This draft seems like the top WRs and CBs will be off the board at 25,therefore we may need to fill this crucial need later on in the draft,so the lower rated guys may be more important than usual


Zay Flowers needs to be on that list  
bigblue12 : 2/17/2023 11:47 am : link
My favorite wide out
Keep an eye out for Jonathan Mingo  
FranknWeezer : 2/17/2023 11:48 am : link
from Ole Miss (WRU) as a mid-rounder.
Jonathan Mingo- WR Ole Miss - ( New Window )
JSN, Hyatt, and Addison are at the top for me  
Eric on Li : 2/17/2023 11:48 am : link
and Hyatt keeps moving up. he ran a 10.46 100m in HS and only dropped 5 balls in 89 targets this past year. that 10.46 is 2 tenths better than jameson williams' best time in hs. tyreek is the only wr i know of with a better track resume.
I’ve said this before  
UGADawgs7 : 2/17/2023 11:52 am : link
JSN and his injury history is very worrisome, and I really think it’s time they draft a tall WR. They have so many smaller/slot WRs, and really have no outside threats. Skill wise, JSN may be the best in the draft but he can’t stay healthy. I also have seen his size isn’t great, yet he’s listed as 6 feet, 197 LBS but guys who project as an outside WR such as Hyatt are listed as 6 feet 175 LBs. Just really don’t get how that all works out. Can JSN not play on the outside?
Zay Flowers is  
AG5686 : 2/17/2023 12:04 pm : link
I just forgot him but I agree he is on the list
A true #1 has to be able  
Dave on the UWS : 2/17/2023 12:07 pm : link
to move around inside and outside in today's game. How many of those guys fit that description, and can excel both against press coverage, and zone coverage.
Is Flowers a wideout or a slot receiver?  
Ira : 2/17/2023 12:08 pm : link
§
JSN had 1600yds  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 12:11 pm : link
As a sophomore outplaying the likes of both Olave and Wilson who was a Senior and a Junior respectively. This kid is not far off from that ridiculous season that Chase had as a sophomore . When a player can dominate at that level especially at thr WR position as a 2nd year player in a pro system at a major college program, it is usually a tremendous indicator for elite future NFL performance with a small learning curve.

Route running is pro ready right now. He also has a tremendous feel for finding soft spots in zone coverage. He isn't a pure deep threat but in Daboll’s system he would be a beast almost from day 1 like Chase was.

Of course you comb over the medicals. Though he sustained a fairly major injury usually the recovery is 100% on that type of injury and he is not considered injury prone overall.

If the prognosis is good , Im running to the podium at 25 or even considering trading one of our 3s if he somehow gets to 19-20 to make sure I get him.
RE: Is Flowers a wideout or a slot receiver?  
AG5686 : 2/17/2023 12:14 pm : link
In comment 16037758 Ira said:



100% a slot guy and I have a hard time imagining we take him due to it...but he can play!!!
RE: JSN, Hyatt, and Addison are at the top for me  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16037728 Eric on Li said:

and Hyatt keeps moving up. he ran a 10.46 100m in HS and only dropped 5 balls in 89 targets this past year. that 10.46 is 2 tenths better than jameson williams' best time in hs. tyreek is the only wr i know of with a better track resume.


I worry that he is not a nuanced route runner. Those speed guys can absolutely dominate in College but without high level route running ability flame out in the NFL. The list is so long with those kind of guys. I fear Hyatt may be another one of those guys. Would love to know your thoughts if you feel differently...
Eric-JSN, Hyatt, and Addison are at the top for me  
AG5686 : 2/17/2023 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16037728 Eric on Li said:

and Hyatt keeps moving up. he ran a 10.46 100m in HS and only dropped 5 balls in 89 targets this past year. that 10.46 is 2 tenths better than jameson williams' best time in hs. tyreek is the only wr i know of with a better track resume.

I think both JSN and Addison will be gone by 25,and I like Hyatt alot too...but not in the first round....
Feel like because of the elite route running  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 12:18 pm : link
Addison , JSN and Flowers are the most pro ready right now. Flowers size worries me quite a bit though . Those guys don't always translate .
Cornerstone  
AG5686 : 2/17/2023 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16037772 CornerStone246+17 said:

Addison , JSN and Flowers are the most pro ready right now. Flowers size worries me quite a bit though . Those guys don't always translate .

i assume you left out QJ because he is likely gone by the time we draft...i wouldn't be mad if we trade up for him
I asume that you  
hammock man : 2/17/2023 12:24 pm : link
didn't list Quentin Johnston is that he won't be there when we pick.
RE: Feel like because of the elite route running  
Payasdaddy : 2/17/2023 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16037772 CornerStone246+17 said:

Addison , JSN and Flowers are the most pro ready right now. Flowers size worries me quite a bit though . Those guys don't always translate .


We already have wandale who size is a somewhat limiting factor
iDK if I want another , no matter how good
I haven’t watched flowers though. So he better be great.

Hyatt  
Professor Falken : 2/17/2023 12:25 pm : link
was interviewed by Chris Simms last week. Hyatt said he's 6'1", 184 lbs. and the goal for the Combine is to run a 4.29
most of us are in agreeance on the top 3 or 4 WRs  
AG5686 : 2/17/2023 12:30 pm : link
My question is....who are you pushing for in round 2 or 3.
We have too many holes to fill,and my guess is BPA will be in full force from round 1 onwards....
RE: most of us are in agreeance on the top 3 or 4 WRs  
Professor Falken : 2/17/2023 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16037793 AG5686 said:

My question is....who are you pushing for in round 2 or 3.
We have too many holes to fill,and my guess is BPA will be in full force from round 1 onwards....


Cedric Tillman in round 2. Great year last year, hurt most of this year with an ankle. Came back for the last few games and looked good.
RE: Eric-JSN, Hyatt, and Addison are at the top for me  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16037770 AG5686 said:







and Hyatt keeps moving up. he ran a 10.46 100m in HS and only dropped 5 balls in 89 targets this past year. that 10.46 is 2 tenths better than jameson williams' best time in hs. tyreek is the only wr i know of with a better track resume.


I think both JSN and Addison will be gone by 25,and I like Hyatt alot too...but not in the first round....


Would you spend a 3 to move up 5-6 spots if one fell?
RE: RE: JSN, Hyatt, and Addison are at the top for me  
Eman11 : 2/17/2023 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16037767 CornerStone246+17 said:







and Hyatt keeps moving up. he ran a 10.46 100m in HS and only dropped 5 balls in 89 targets this past year. that 10.46 is 2 tenths better than jameson williams' best time in hs. tyreek is the only wr i know of with a better track resume.



I worry that he is not a nuanced route runner. Those speed guys can absolutely dominate in College but without high level route running ability flame out in the NFL. The list is so long with those kind of guys. I fear Hyatt may be another one of those guys. Would love to know your thoughts if you feel differently...


That’s my worry with Hyatt too. Too many of these types flame out like you’ve said. John Ross and Kevin White out of WVU come to mind immediately. Fast, straight line speed but lacking running the whole route tree well. Hard pass for me on Hyatt.

Give me Addison, or JSN if they’re there (doubtful) or Tillman in the 2nd rd.
Rashee Rice  
BigBluDawg : 2/17/2023 12:55 pm : link
Is the guy I hope the giants can snag, something about his game just reminds me of a healthy Hakeem Nicks.

Quote:
Running his traits through the three-level threat framework, Rice passes with flying colors. Especially in the latter two phases — at the catch point and after the catch — Rice is a rare talent. His catching instincts are elite, as he mixes together high-level body control, timing, ball-tracking ability, and hand strength. He’s an alpha with a “my ball” mentality and willing physicality. After the catch, he’s a twitchy, energetic mover with explosiveness upfield, who can shed arm tackles and use successive cuts to manipulate tackling angles.

Scouting Report - ( New Window )
Addison highlights  
bc4life : 2/17/2023 1:00 pm : link
see link
link - ( New Window )
Tight End  
Hilary : 2/17/2023 1:08 pm : link
If upgrading receiving core
is a priority at least 4 tight ends
will have grades worthy of consideration
at 25 and likely will be gone at 58.
Dallas Goedert and Travis Kielce were as important
as the wife outs in Super Bowl
My  
AcidTest : 2/17/2023 1:11 pm : link
favorites are JSN, Addison, Flowers, and Hyatt.

I agree that JSN and Addison are likely to be gone by #25, but I wouldn't trade up for either or anyone else. A very good WR will be available at #25 if that's what the Giants decide to do. No reason to trade up.
these are my target players  
Rave7 : 2/17/2023 1:24 pm : link
1sr rd: Jordan Addison, JSN, Jalin Hyatt
2nd: Tyler Scott
3rd: AT Perry, Cedric Tillman, Jayden Reed
4th: Jonathan Mingo
RE: these are my target players  
Rave7 : 2/17/2023 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16037841 Rave7 said:

1sr rd: Jordan Addison, JSN, Jalin Hyatt
2nd: Tyler Scott
3rd: AT Perry, Cedric Tillman, Jayden Reed
4th: Jonathan Mingo


Zay Flowers in 2nd.
RE: My  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16037833 AcidTest said:

favorites are JSN, Addison, Flowers, and Hyatt.

I agree that JSN and Addison are likely to be gone by #25, but I wouldn't trade up for either or anyone else. A very good WR will be available at #25 if that's what the Giants decide to do. No reason to trade up.


That would be ny order too. Unsure what to think about Rice just yet. Love the potential of Hyatt but at the moment I see a high bust factor potential there as well.

Addison and JSN are very close though.
Third Round WR  
Rick in Dallas : 2/17/2023 1:34 pm : link
Josh Downs
AT Perry
Parker Washington

WR is not too heavy like previous couple of years but it is deep.
You can find talented WR’s on day 2 if Schoen selects another position in round 1 like CB or OL
Don’t believe all the top WR and CB will be off the board at 25.  
BillT : 2/17/2023 1:34 pm : link
Guess that depends on what you mean by “top”. But, if there a run on one position then the other will be there. We aren’t getting shut out at 25 with the depth of talent at those two positions.
If you don't have  
k2tampa : 2/17/2023 1:39 pm : link
A.T. Perry on your list then it is incomplete. He had 20 more catches than Johnston in 13 games versus Johnston's 14, though his yards per catch was lower, 13.5 to 17.5. He had 11 TDs to Johnston's 6 (more than anyone on your list but Hyatt), and he was in the SEC. Johnston average 4.3 catches a game, Perry had 6.2He is 6-5 to Johnston's 6-4, and runs a 4.48 to Johnson's 4.4, but his hands are far and away better than Johnston's. His QB rating when targeted is 113 versus Johnston's 102.5. His QB (Hartman) isn't as good as Duggan at TCU. And he's a better blocker. He makes contested catches because catches with his hands. He had more catches than anyone on your list but Rice (and more than Marvin Harrison Jr.), while Rice had 8 catches per game. He had 21 more catches than Addison (who played two fewer games). Boutte had 44 catches and only 2 TDs in two fewer games.

My only issue with him is his hands are only 9 1/4, which is a little small, but same as Jameson Williams last year. Olave and London were at 9 3/8. But Pickens was at 8 6/8.

Now I'm not saying he is better than Johnston, but how he isn't getting more attention is dumbfounding. My guess is the "experts" don't see Wake play much and he will rocket up their charts after the combine.
Fourth Round WR  
Rick in Dallas : 2/17/2023 1:43 pm : link
Xavier Hutchinson and Nathaniel Dell (only 5’8”) but showed up well at Senior Bowl. Nebraska WR Trey Palmer played well at Senior Bowl is a speed demon.
RE: these are my target players  
Professor Falken : 2/17/2023 1:51 pm : link
In comment 16037841 Rave7 said:

1sr rd: Jordan Addison, JSN, Jalin Hyatt
2nd: Tyler Scott
3rd: AT Perry, Cedric Tillman, Jayden Reed
4th: Jonathan Mingo


Added value with Reed, that he can return punts.
RE: Zay Flowers needs to be on that list  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/17/2023 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16037726 bigblue12 said:

My favorite wide out


This. Don't think he lasts to our 2nd pick. He was the best player on that offense.
RE: If you don't have  
AcidTest : 2/17/2023 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16037864 k2tampa said:

A.T. Perry on your list then it is incomplete. He had 20 more catches than Johnston in 13 games versus Johnston's 14, though his yards per catch was lower, 13.5 to 17.5. He had 11 TDs to Johnston's 6 (more than anyone on your list but Hyatt), and he was in the SEC. Johnston average 4.3 catches a game, Perry had 6.2He is 6-5 to Johnston's 6-4, and runs a 4.48 to Johnson's 4.4, but his hands are far and away better than Johnston's. His QB rating when targeted is 113 versus Johnston's 102.5. His QB (Hartman) isn't as good as Duggan at TCU. And he's a better blocker. He makes contested catches because catches with his hands. He had more catches than anyone on your list but Rice (and more than Marvin Harrison Jr.), while Rice had 8 catches per game. He had 21 more catches than Addison (who played two fewer games). Boutte had 44 catches and only 2 TDs in two fewer games.

My only issue with him is his hands are only 9 1/4, which is a little small, but same as Jameson Williams last year. Olave and London were at 9 3/8. But Pickens was at 8 6/8.

Now I'm not saying he is better than Johnston, but how he isn't getting more attention is dumbfounding. My guess is the "experts" don't see Wake play much and he will rocket up their charts after the combine.


Agreed. I should have added him to my list. I wouldn't be surprised to see him go in the late first. As of now, I'd be very surprised if he gets to our second round pick.
Cornerstone  
AG5686 : 2/17/2023 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16037814 CornerStone246+17 said:













and Hyatt keeps moving up. he ran a 10.46 100m in HS and only dropped 5 balls in 89 targets this past year. that 10.46 is 2 tenths better than jameson williams' best time in hs. tyreek is the only wr i know of with a better track resume.


I think both JSN and Addison will be gone by 25,and I like Hyatt alot too...but not in the first round....



Would you spend a 3 to move up 5-6 spots if one fell?

Addison yes
JSN no
Too risky with his injury history
Professor  
AG5686 : 2/17/2023 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16037811 Professor Falken said:







My question is....who are you pushing for in round 2 or 3.
We have too many holes to fill,and my guess is BPA will be in full force from round 1 onwards....



Cedric Tillman in round 2. Great year last year, hurt most of this year with an ankle. Came back for the last few games and looked good.

I like Tillman alot,and would make a case to trade up mid draft to the early 3rd to take him...but not at 57
Bill T  
AG5686 : 2/17/2023 2:04 pm : link
In comment 16037859 BillT said:

Guess that depends on what you mean by “top”. But, if there a run on one position then the other will be there. We aren’t getting shut out at 25 with the depth of talent at those two positions.

If the draft goes the way I think it could..the BPA at #25 will likely be a LB or even aIOL in relation to our biggest needs...
Therefore I would target WR /CB later in the draft...which is my reason for this exercise...
RE: these are my target players  
AG5686 : 2/17/2023 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16037841 Rave7 said:

1sr rd: Jordan Addison, JSN, Jalin Hyatt
2nd: Tyler Scott
3rd: AT Perry, Cedric Tillman, Jayden Reed
4th: Jonathan Mingo

Nice
RE: If you don't have  
allstarjim : 2/17/2023 2:06 pm : link
In comment 16037864 k2tampa said:

A.T. Perry on your list then it is incomplete. He had 20 more catches than Johnston in 13 games versus Johnston's 14, though his yards per catch was lower, 13.5 to 17.5. He had 11 TDs to Johnston's 6 (more than anyone on your list but Hyatt), and he was in the SEC. Johnston average 4.3 catches a game, Perry had 6.2He is 6-5 to Johnston's 6-4, and runs a 4.48 to Johnson's 4.4, but his hands are far and away better than Johnston's. His QB rating when targeted is 113 versus Johnston's 102.5. His QB (Hartman) isn't as good as Duggan at TCU. And he's a better blocker. He makes contested catches because catches with his hands. He had more catches than anyone on your list but Rice (and more than Marvin Harrison Jr.), while Rice had 8 catches per game. He had 21 more catches than Addison (who played two fewer games). Boutte had 44 catches and only 2 TDs in two fewer games.

My only issue with him is his hands are only 9 1/4, which is a little small, but same as Jameson Williams last year. Olave and London were at 9 3/8. But Pickens was at 8 6/8.

Now I'm not saying he is better than Johnston, but how he isn't getting more attention is dumbfounding. My guess is the "experts" don't see Wake play much and he will rocket up their charts after the combine.


Strongly disagree. I don't think he's a a great route runner, doesn't seem sharp in and out of his breaks. Doesn't appear to have great deep speed. I think he's just a big dude that is going to struggle against NFL corners. 4th/5th round type of guy, IMO.
Also where are you getting these measurements from?  
allstarjim : 2/17/2023 2:08 pm : link
I don't believe any of it until the combine numbers are shown.
RE: RE: these are my target players  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16037883 Professor Falken said:







1sr rd: Jordan Addison, JSN, Jalin Hyatt
2nd: Tyler Scott
3rd: AT Perry, Cedric Tillman, Jayden Reed
4th: Jonathan Mingo



Added value with Reed, that he can return punts.


I would add Josh Downs and Flowers in the post round 1 conversation.
I have this funny feeling  
Spider43 : 2/17/2023 2:09 pm : link
We'll be choosing between Flowers and Smith-Njigba (the other top guys will be off the board, a run on the #1's just ahead of us). I'd go JSN. But I wouldn't mind trading up a few spots, if Schoen really wanted to get our guy.
RE: I have this funny feeling  
AG5686 : 2/17/2023 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16037928 Spider43 said:

We'll be choosing between Flowers and Smith-Njigba (the other top guys will be off the board, a run on the #1's just ahead of us). I'd go JSN. But I wouldn't mind trading up a few spots, if Schoen really wanted to get our guy.

Agreed...and I think jsn will be gone too..
NFLdraftbuzz.com  
allstarjim : 2/17/2023 2:15 pm : link
They don't know shit. None of what you see on the internet in terms of athletic times and even physical measurements should be deemed reliable at this point.

The combine info will likely prove that most of the info out there from sites like nfldraftbuzz.com are pretty much fiction.
RE: Bill T  
BillT : 2/17/2023 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16037914 AG5686 said:







Guess that depends on what you mean by “top”. But, if there a run on one position then the other will be there. We aren’t getting shut out at 25 with the depth of talent at those two positions.


If the draft goes the way I think it could..the BPA at #25 will likely be a LB or even aIOL in relation to our biggest needs...
Therefore I would target WR /CB later in the draft...which is my reason for this exercise...

I believe ar 25 there will be multiple players with similar enough grades to chose the best fit based on need and draft priorities. The idea that there will be one and only one player who is the BPA is just not realistic.
RE: NFLdraftbuzz.com  
AG5686 : 2/17/2023 2:17 pm : link
In comment 16037939 allstarjim said:

They don't know shit. None of what you see on the internet in terms of athletic times and even physical measurements should be deemed reliable at this point.

The combine info will likely prove that most of the info out there from sites like nfldraftbuzz.com are pretty much fiction.

Point well taken All Star Jim
RE: RE: Bill T  
AG5686 : 2/17/2023 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16037943 BillT said:













Guess that depends on what you mean by “top”. But, if there a run on one position then the other will be there. We aren’t getting shut out at 25 with the depth of talent at those two positions.


If the draft goes the way I think it could..the BPA at #25 will likely be a LB or even aIOL in relation to our biggest needs...
Therefore I would target WR /CB later in the draft...which is my reason for this exercise...


I believe ar 25 there will be multiple players with similar enough grades to chose the best fit based on need and draft priorities. The idea that there will be one and only one player who is the BPA is just not realistic.

Fair enuf...which WR/CB plural do you see being available at 25?
RE: RE: RE: Bill T  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 3:09 pm : link
In comment 16037951 AG5686 said:



















Guess that depends on what you mean by “top”. But, if there a run on one position then the other will be there. We aren’t getting shut out at 25 with the depth of talent at those two positions.


If the draft goes the way I think it could..the BPA at #25 will likely be a LB or even aIOL in relation to our biggest needs...
Therefore I would target WR /CB later in the draft...which is my reason for this exercise...


I believe ar 25 there will be multiple players with similar enough grades to chose the best fit based on need and draft priorities. The idea that there will be one and only one player who is the BPA is just not realistic.


Fair enuf...which WR/CB plural do you see being available at 25?


There are 2-3 teams between 19-24 that could go WR. So Im not sure as Ive seen reasonable mocks that have only 1 WR going and as many as 4 before pick 25. If I love a WR still on the board I'm highly considering trading a 3 to make sure I get him.

The TEs make this interesting though. Maybe really interesting. There are 3-4 with definite 1st round grades. Lets say our top targets don't make it to 25 but one of our highest rated TEs do, like a Dalton Kinkaid. Would you?

Depending on scheme utilization having 2 good TEs can be formidible if utilized properly. Maybe one more as your 2 way TE, the other as the move TE and downfield threat. To some Kincaid projects as a better Engram without the drops.
RE: RE: RE: Bill T  
BillT : 2/17/2023 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16037951 AG5686 said:



















Guess that depends on what you mean by “top”. But, if there a run on one position then the other will be there. We aren’t getting shut out at 25 with the depth of talent at those two positions.


If the draft goes the way I think it could..the BPA at #25 will likely be a LB or even aIOL in relation to our biggest needs...
Therefore I would target WR /CB later in the draft...which is my reason for this exercise...


I believe ar 25 there will be multiple players with similar enough grades to chose the best fit based on need and draft priorities. The idea that there will be one and only one player who is the BPA is just not realistic.


Fair enuf...which WR/CB plural do you see being available at 25?

More of a fanboy than a draft talent evaluator. I’ve seen mocks with Hyatt, Smith-Njigba, Flowers available at 25. Ringo or maybe Porter at CB. Like Rice or Mims at 57 if it’s CB at 25. I’d prefer the WR at 25 and the CB at 57 but with two possible positions to choose from gives enough flexibility to get that done.
RE: Rashee Rice  
santacruzom : 2/17/2023 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16037823 BigBluDawg said:








Running his traits through the three-level threat framework, Rice passes with flying colors. Especially in the latter two phases — at the catch point and after the catch — Rice is a rare talent. His catching instincts are elite, as he mixes together high-level body control, timing, ball-tracking ability, and hand strength. He’s an alpha with a “my ball” mentality and willing physicality. After the catch, he’s a twitchy, energetic mover with explosiveness upfield, who can shed arm tackles and use successive cuts to manipulate tackling angles.

Scouting Report - ( New Window )


I'm with you. Would love to get Rice if/when the other top receivers are gone by our pick.
RE: RE: Rashee Rice  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 3:22 pm : link
In comment 16038044 santacruzom said:







Is the guy I hope the giants can snag, something about his game just reminds me of a healthy Hakeem Nicks.






Running his traits through the three-level threat framework, Rice passes with flying colors. Especially in the latter two phases — at the catch point and after the catch — Rice is a rare talent. His catching instincts are elite, as he mixes together high-level body control, timing, ball-tracking ability, and hand strength. He’s an alpha with a “my ball” mentality and willing physicality. After the catch, he’s a twitchy, energetic mover with explosiveness upfield, who can shed arm tackles and use successive cuts to manipulate tackling angles.

Scouting Report - ( New Window )



I'm with you. Would love to get Rice if/when the other top receivers are gone by our pick.


How did he do in the Senior Bowl?
I know QJ is a body catcher  
Dave on the UWS : 2/17/2023 3:26 pm : link
leading to too many drops. When I watch him I see #1 WR. I can't honestly say that about anyone else coming out. Size, speed, athletic, he's the whole package. Toomer was a body catcher too, he learned to use his hands more after a few years. So Johnson's biggest weakness can be improved.
RE: I know QJ is a body catcher  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16038064 Dave on the UWS said:

leading to too many drops. When I watch him I see #1 WR. I can't honestly say that about anyone else coming out. Size, speed, athletic, he's the whole package. Toomer was a body catcher too, he learned to use his hands more after a few years. So Johnson's biggest weakness can be improved.


Are you ok with his route running?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Bill T  
AG5686 : 2/17/2023 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16038036 CornerStone246+17 said:

























Guess that depends on what you mean by “top”. But, if there a run on one position then the other will be there. We aren’t getting shut out at 25 with the depth of talent at those two positions.


If the draft goes the way I think it could..the BPA at #25 will likely be a LB or even aIOL in relation to our biggest needs...
Therefore I would target WR /CB later in the draft...which is my reason for this exercise...


I believe ar 25 there will be multiple players with similar enough grades to chose the best fit based on need and draft priorities. The idea that there will be one and only one player who is the BPA is just not realistic.


Fair enuf...which WR/CB plural do you see being available at 25?



There are 2-3 teams between 19-24 that could go WR. So Im not sure as Ive seen reasonable mocks that have only 1 WR going and as many as 4 before pick 25. If I love a WR still on the board I'm highly considering trading a 3 to make sure I get him.

The TEs make this interesting though. Maybe really interesting. There are 3-4 with definite 1st round grades. Lets say our top targets don't make it to 25 but one of our highest rated TEs do, like a Dalton Kinkaid. Would you?

Depending on scheme utilization having 2 good TEs can be formidible if utilized properly. Maybe one more as your 2 way TE, the other as the move TE and downfield threat. To some Kincaid projects as a better Engram without the drops.

The only TE that interests me in rd 1 is Meyer from Notre Dame,He isn't likely to be available when we pick.The kid from Georgia interests me at 89 if he is available...
RE: RE: Eric-JSN, Hyatt, and Addison are at the top for me  
Ira : 2/17/2023 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16037814 CornerStone246+17 said:













and Hyatt keeps moving up. he ran a 10.46 100m in HS and only dropped 5 balls in 89 targets this past year. that 10.46 is 2 tenths better than jameson williams' best time in hs. tyreek is the only wr i know of with a better track resume.


I think both JSN and Addison will be gone by 25,and I like Hyatt alot too...but not in the first round....



Would you spend a 3 to move up 5-6 spots if one fell?


I'd spend a 3 to move up for JSN.
RE: RE: RE: Eric-JSN, Hyatt, and Addison are at the top for me  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16038103 Ira said:



















and Hyatt keeps moving up. he ran a 10.46 100m in HS and only dropped 5 balls in 89 targets this past year. that 10.46 is 2 tenths better than jameson williams' best time in hs. tyreek is the only wr i know of with a better track resume.


I think both JSN and Addison will be gone by 25,and I like Hyatt alot too...but not in the first round....



Would you spend a 3 to move up 5-6 spots if one fell?



I'd spend a 3 to move up for JSN.


After getting jumped for Devonta I think if Addison or JSN made it that far we'd be extra ready to leap frog a few teams to secure their services.
After about 5 minutes on timer  
BleedBlue : 3:15 am : link
You will see the bengals logo pop up at #25

Higgins to giants
RE: JSN had 1600yds  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 8:36 am : link
In comment 16037762 CornerStone246+17 said:

As a sophomore outplaying the likes of both Olave and Wilson who was a Senior and a Junior respectively. This kid is not far off from that ridiculous season that Chase had as a sophomore . When a player can dominate at that level especially at thr WR position as a 2nd year player in a pro system at a major college program, it is usually a tremendous indicator for elite future NFL performance with a small learning curve.

Route running is pro ready right now. He also has a tremendous feel for finding soft spots in zone coverage. He isn't a pure deep threat but in Daboll’s system he would be a beast almost from day 1 like Chase was.

Of course you comb over the medicals. Though he sustained a fairly major injury usually the recovery is 100% on that type of injury and he is not considered injury prone overall.

If the prognosis is good , Im running to the podium at 25 or even considering trading one of our 3s if he somehow gets to 19-20 to make sure I get him.


It is possible that JSN had such an outstanding sophomore season because everyone was so worried about Wilson and Olave. JSN probably never saw anything better than the other team's #3 CB.
Higgins to Jints for our #25 hmmmm  
AG5686 : 10:49 am : link
In comment 16038553 BleedBlue said:

You will see the bengals logo pop up at #25

Higgins to giants

Not sure if I do that deal,interesting one tho
