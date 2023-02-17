Cowherd just articulated the DJ issue really well Sean : 2/17/2023 1:16 pm

I know a lot don’t think much of Cowherd, but I think he really nailed the challenge that Schoen/Daboll have.



Cowherd made the point that there are two paths to win a Super Bowl:



1. Super star at QB (salary doesn’t matter). Mahomes a prime example.

2. Talented QB on a rookie contract with a strong roster.



Daboll will have neither. Jones is going to be paid around the 9th-12th best QB. He will be in the category now of Tannehill, Cousins & Prescott. It is much more challenging to win under this scenario.



He made the point that paying Jones will take them out of the Super Bowl window, but you can still be a playoff team and win a playoff game with a QB paid like Tannehill, Cousins & Prescott.



It just goes back to how badly Mara/Gettleman handled the Manning/Jones transition. Gettleman had absolutely no idea how to utilize a rookie QB window.



If Jones was entering year 3, this would be much easier to build a Super Bowl roster. But, now the task will be substantially harder for Schoen and Daboll.



And for everyone who just says “the cap will go up”, we’ve heard that for the last 5 years and it hasn’t helped out a team like Dallas. Tough spot for NYG.