Cowherd just articulated the DJ issue really well

I know a lot don’t think much of Cowherd, but I think he really nailed the challenge that Schoen/Daboll have.
Cowherd made the point that there are two paths to win a Super Bowl:
1. Super star at QB (salary doesn’t matter). Mahomes a prime example.
2. Talented QB on a rookie contract with a strong roster.
Daboll will have neither. Jones is going to be paid around the 9th-12th best QB. He will be in the category now of Tannehill, Cousins & Prescott. It is much more challenging to win under this scenario.
He made the point that paying Jones will take them out of the Super Bowl window, but you can still be a playoff team and win a playoff game with a QB paid like Tannehill, Cousins & Prescott.
It just goes back to how badly Mara/Gettleman handled the Manning/Jones transition. Gettleman had absolutely no idea how to utilize a rookie QB window.
If Jones was entering year 3, this would be much easier to build a Super Bowl roster. But, now the task will be substantially harder for Schoen and Daboll.
And for everyone who just says “the cap will go up”, we’ve heard that for the last 5 years and it hasn’t helped out a team like Dallas. Tough spot for NYG.
I agree with the rookie QB contract and posted the number of SB's won by one. Almost 40% since Aikman.
The star QB. I just don't like diminishing the team around them. KC has a HOF TE. They had a very good OL. They ran for over 150 yards in the SB. The D was not great but it gave up 21.5 pts for the year.
It takes a lot more than just the QB and why football will always be the ultimate team game.
If the Giants sign Jones and let's just say it does not work out after 2-3 years. As long as they won enough BD should still be around and then you can add a rookie QB with hopefully a much better team in place if JS does his part.
Wentz was on a rookie deal with a strong roster.
Stafford threw 41 TD passes that year. Jones has 60 in four seasons.
The Eagles won with Nick Foles.
He's a blowhard.
Not really. He wasn’t paid yet.
Flacco was actually outstanding the the SB run.
Quote:
The Eagles won with Carson Wentz at QB and Rams won with Matt Stafford. The idea that you need either a superstar QB or a talent rookie just isn't true.
His last 4 years with Detroit produced 24, 29, 21 & 19.
Statistics mean dick without context.
The best teams in the NFC this year had the most talented rosters and best depth because they had cheap QBs and the best teams in the AFC had the elite QBs.
Nothing pre salary cap is relevant to this discussion.
So why does Jones get this scrutiny at $40M, assuming that's what he gets? The Cardinals and Browns won't win shit.
The problem is that this is a league where winning matters. You cant just say we are going to get a new QB and start over because the team still has to win. If Taylor was a better player he would have played last year because Daboll and Schoen have no ties to Jones. He's 33 and nearing the end.
No other QB in FA has the ability to run like Jones. He would be the top FA QB. We are too low in the draft to have a shot at the top QBs and how does that help the rebuilding process trading away picks to get a new QB?
Everyone can come up with ways for the Giants to fail with Jones but come up with a solution to win without Jones? Was there another QB we could have plugged in last season that was available and made the playoffs and won a playoff game? I dont think there was. Is there a guy that can do that this offseason? I dont see that with the resources we have.
In my opinion, Jones is the best option. Sign him to a deal that gives us cap flexibility and sign some players on O that can help us win. Then draft some players to build a sustainable team. Only 1 team wins the Superbowl every year. I'd roll with Jones and a better roster than any other option I see available today.
Quote:
would like a word
Nothing pre salary cap is relevant to this discussion.
Correct.
Could also extend the cut off from 1994 up until 2005 or so.
2000 Ravens, 2002 Bucs, and maybe the 2005 Steelers were the very last teams to fit the old mold where the defense could carry the team.
2006 Bears maybe the last team to get to a super bowl with a less regarded QB, and couldn't get it done.
2007 Giants IMHO do not beat 2007 Patriots under more modernized rules, with all due respect.
2011 Giants yes, but that's mostly because Manning was much more experienced by then.
Off the top of my head the one's that certainly weren't franchise guys were Dilfer, Johnson and Foles.
When you jump to the next level you'd get Flacco, who was actually very good but fell of fast, Eli, Rothlisberger and Matt Stafford. Eli and Ben may wind up in the hall...
The next jump is to a bunch of current or certain future Hall of Fame players.
Nothing against Jones, but I only see 3 guys I feel comfortable saying he's better then, 2 of them had historic defenses at their disposal. So again, its not impossible to win a Super Bowl with Jones, but we need to understand its going to be hard and if he asks too much, we can't panic if Schoen lets him walk.
2nd, who is to say Jones cannot move to the elite status - it just takes wins - right.
All of the micro-analysis about this or that gets thrown out the door with wins. There are many elite QBs with 0 or 1 superbowl wins - big deal.
Quote:
In comment 16037847 NBGblue said:
Quote:
The Eagles won with Carson Wentz at QB and Rams won with Matt Stafford. The idea that you need either a superstar QB or a talent rookie just isn't true.
well my response was to someone who brought up Stafford's Super Bowl winning season. I'd say his statistics in that same season might be at least a little bit relevant.
In regard to DJ, there's no denying that DG wasted the rookie contract advantage years with his bad draft picks and poor FA signings, not to mention choice of coaches. But the idea that the loss of that advantage somehow will prevent the NYG from being able to win a SB with DJ on a second contract is an overstatement to say the least.
Even last year the Rams D was outstanding in the SB. Probably three HOF's on that D.
Eli Manning retired in 2020 as highest paid player in NFL history at 253 mil total over 17 years
Wilson just signed a 5 yr 242 mil deal alone
The QB contracts have been blown out of water in past few years
In 2012, Drew Brees was #1 at 20 mil and the highest paid non-QB was Mario Williams at 16.7 mil. Calvin Johnson made 16.2 mil. They were top 5 salaries
Now the top 12 are all QBs and the gap is 50.2 mil for Rodgers to 31.2 for Donald and 30 mil for Hill.
Yes, they can....
But it's freaking hard and requires a lot of luck.
While many on here root hard against the Eagles and 49ers and enjoyed seeing them lose SBs to KC recently, keep in mind those two teams were stacked AF and had KC on the ropes before it ended.
If backup QBs played in those SBs for both teams, KC loses by 20+ easily each time. With Mahomes they win. Tampa got lucky, considering their squad wasn't on the level of Philly/SF either.
I hate it, not a fan, but keeping it real. It's annoying AF, and a reality.
If you buy into the conspiracy angle that the NFL wants to see Mahomes as the face of the league, then it definitely is an enormous task.
In some ways, these modern Chiefs are harder to beat than the really good Patriots teams of old -- those teams COULD lose if the right defense showed up.
Now, it doesn't matter.
However, for Lombardi hoisting purposes, it's become more haves/have nots than it ever used to be.
Also getting your head out of your ass and taking a look at the market and draft is a good idea.
Jimmy G ( who was making good money at time in 2019 super bowl season)
Matt Ryan
Cam Newton
Jared goff
^^^ all these guys have been and we’re called non super stars. All of them were making big money at the time the either played in or won a super bowl.
Just doing my part to inject facts into the discussion. Carry on.
I don't think the bottoming out approach is correct either, I think you can hit the ceiling as a perennial playoff contender and then make a bold switch on a rookie QB to take yourself to the next level. The Chiefs successfully did that by transitioning from Smith to Mahomes (got blasted for it too), the 49ers attempted it with Lance and may have backed into a mulligan with Purdy and the Eagles did it in a more condensed timeframe from Wentz to Hurts. The Giants can build something with Jones but the time may come that they need to make a bold swing.
I got one. Nick foles.
Process that as you will.
This is the condundrum right?
If Jones is only a weapon or two away from being an elite qb, why would he risk taking a short term, below market deal when he’s dealt with injuries? Why would he and his agent take any less than an elite Qb contract?
Schoen: “oh but then we can’t afford to pay everyone”
Jones: sounds like a you problem
This could be his best shot at a long term mega contract. Who is to say if he takes a short term below market deal that his value doesn’t decrease for whatever reason over the next few years? His value is at its highest right now.
I was happy they lost this year. The last two runs the Eagles have been on I thought they had one of the easiest paths I have seen in the NFC.
I look at the Giants and their two runs and it was much more difficult.
Well done Sir!
Not if Eli is considered in that super star group.
Quote:
Matt Stafford
Little unfair to Cam. His career quickly went downhill after due to injuries and whatnot, but the guy was an MVP and one of the faces of the league at his peak.
This "Waiting for Superman" philosophy is not a great option either. Forget Jones & just pick somebody in April on day 2 or 3, or wait until 2024 and then we'll find our savior (after a shitty season?). I'm not holding my breath that it will work out. Caleb Williams will be the next Jalen Hurts . . . maybe. That Blake Maye guy from NC will be the next Burrow . . . probably not.
Then Schoen's future rests on these picks being correct. He has a guy right now that will not be easy to replace, but I agree throwing a "Brinks Truck" at him is not the answer either. It's a tough spot for sure.
That win was right before the implementation of the rookie salary cap in the draft...I believe.
If the signing goes through with Jones it shows JS did not like the other QB's or felt it was too much to try for one.
Chiefs are a good example to look at. Smith took them to the playoffs four straight years and a AFCCG. They were a good team. Then they added Mahomes and became a better one.
Perhaps the Giants finds themselves in a similar situation. Win enough games and BD will get his chance if needed imv.
That QB may also be stepping in to a great situation.
Quote:
Matt Stafford
Wasn’t saying they weren’t good or even great. Eli was great in 2011. But they were never widely perceived as flawless, infallible and mega super star quality qbs. They were never considered mahomes good or Brady good.
Point is this all or nothing talk is nonsense. Teams win titles every bit as often as super star (mahomes) qbs do. Matter of fact teams win it more often if you really honestly analyze the teams over the years.
Cowherd is pandering with lazy analysis.
I can almost guarantee, that Schoen and Daboll are partially projecting Jones' ceiling into the future. Their expectations is that he will continue to ascend. Maybe not reaching elite status, but coming damn close. In which case, whatever contract he is signed to, will be justified in their eyes.
A guy like Cowheard NEVER looks at it that way. Doesn't make for good TV or radio schtick.
— eli was a legit talent
— Eli worked at his craft and got better
— great wrs
— good enough OL (although it was fading)
All those attitudes can be controlled or measured by the giants. They know jones is talent and they know he works hard. The roster is up to them. They will sign jones long term if they believe his talent and work ethic can lead to a 2011 type happy place.
That OL was real bad in 2011, most apparent in the regular season.
I can almost guarantee, that Schoen and Daboll are partially projecting Jones' ceiling into the future. Their expectations is that he will continue to ascend. Maybe not reaching elite status, but coming damn close. In which case, whatever contract he is signed to, will be justified in their eyes.
A guy like Cowheard NEVER looks at it that way. Doesn't make for good TV or radio schtick.
Exactly. This can be merged with my last post!!
That OL was real bad in 2011, most apparent in the regular season.
Real bad is a stretch. 2013 was real bad. It was fading in 2011, notably the running game. It has one last gasp and it got the job done, especially down the stretch.
It was a bad OL.
Yes - like the Chiefs Smith/Mahomes scenario forgot about that . . . If I recall, Mahomes was not the top guy, but Reid traded up to like 10 or 12 to get him. He hit the Powerball - meaning there's always 2, 3 or 4 guys that are 1st round QBs - finding the true franchise guy is gold. Most years are not like (2004 or 2019 - 3 good QBs) it will usually be just 1 that will be a top 10 type of guy. If Schoen "goes for it", and trades up into the top 10 to get a guy - I would support it. The Jones decision would already be made by the draft most likely? No long term deal achieved (by NY at least).
I can almost guarantee, that Schoen and Daboll are partially projecting Jones' ceiling into the future. Their expectations is that he will continue to ascend. Maybe not reaching elite status, but coming damn close. In which case, whatever contract he is signed to, will be justified in their eyes.
A guy like Cowheard NEVER looks at it that way. Doesn't make for good TV or radio schtick.
If their assesment is that he will continue to ascend, then do you believe that Jones will ultimately emerge with at least a five year deal? There appears to be a disconnect in the sense that even people who really like Jones seem to think he would settle for a short term "prove it again" extension as opposed to looking to maximize his contract now. A lot of that tends to be "that way he can sign a mega deal at 27/28". Its the modern day NFL, if he gets a five year deal and plays like an elite QB, he would still get another mega deal at age 30/31.
The OL actually was pretty damn good in the playoffs outside SF. Giants rushed for for over 100 yards in the SB and had a 10 carry advantage in rushing carries. Just like 2007 the Giants were again facing the top scoring team in the league and controlling the ball and TOP was critical and they had a huge advantage in both SB's.
The 2011 OL was actually a pretty expensive one. QB was expensive. They were paying good money to the backs. Two very big keys were the WR's were on rookie contracts and Cruz was cheap as a UDFA. The other two big players were JPP (a star that year) and Linval (very talented) in rookie deals.
Pay your QB a lot of money. Draft well and get impact players from those drafts. Just like the Chiefs have done.
It's a good example of two things that can get you there - your very good QB playing at his absolute peak and a team that gets hot at the right time. The defense was a completely different unit in the playoffs that year vs. earlier in the season.
It's a good example of two things that can get you there - your very good QB playing at his absolute peak and a team that gets hot at the right time. The defense was a completely different unit in the playoffs that year vs. earlier in the season.
Baas and I think one other guy got healthy late and really helped solidify the OL going into the tournament. Thats why they were much better in the playoffs. The defense made late year adjustments which Rolle and a player or two mentioned which was the key for the turnaround. The talent was always there on that unit.
Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.
DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.
A month before the Super Bowl he said # 1’was a problem because no team who had a quarterback using up a certain % of the Cap, Mahomes qualifies, had ever won the Super Bowl.
Cowherd sets up a different narrative every day, sometimes in the process being in contradiction to a parameter he had set up he day before, I ve seen him doing this over and over, it s his M O
Besides other people in the business don’t share his view of Jones. Tiki today said signing Jones is a must for continuity and mostly because of his huge up side.
There are obviously more than 2 ways that win a championship.
By the way I listen to Cowherd, find him to be entertaining, but his arguments are usually fraught with inconsistency and presenting intangibles as fact
A while back I shared a positive take from Cowherd on Jones whom many on this thread dismissed because of the source
I m not certain, I don’t have a memory for threads like some here do, but I think somewhere in that thread I mentioned the inconsistencies in his presentations
Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.
DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.
Well above average injuires combined with well below average receivers and pass pro will yield lesser QB production no matter who your QB is.
So why does Jones get this scrutiny at $40M, assuming that's what he gets? The Cardinals and Browns won't win shit.
Browns and Cardinals are the two biggest dumpster fire franchises in the NFL over the last decade and half century.
Why are we seeking to line ourselves up to the "well we aren't so bad and kind of had to do it, because these two did for a little more money than us" corollary?
Ravens are not even there to a firm commitment. They are very wary of any multi-year commitment and growing tired of Jackson's drama and injury worries each year and desperately trying to find an alternative forward. They do not want Jackson back long-term and are hoping they find a dumb and desperate franchise (hello Jets!) to take him and reload their cap/picks back up.
Meh, those guys weren't that good. I don't think the OL was "good" either in the playoffs, Eli was getting completely nuked in that niners game. They went from bad to acceptable really. Eli and the WRs were just dialed in and teams had to account for them. I think the maturation of JPP and the emergence of a dominant pass rush is what set us up for the playoff run.
Pull up the stats on where those units finished that year. They were bad.
Quote:
60 TD passes in 4 years?
Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.
DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.
Well above average injuires combined with well below average receivers and pass pro will yield lesser QB production no matter who your QB is.
How much better will he be? You're betting on hope. Osweiler, Bortles, Flynn...all average QBs that were overpaid.
You're acting like DJ is a unicorn. He's not. He's another average QB that's about to be overpaid.
I will say this, I trust Schoen and Daboll with whatever they decide. So far, I have liked their overall strategy. I may not have loved every single decision. But, they seem to have a plan and they are sticking to it. One year in, they both seem to know what they are doing, so let them make the decisions and see where it leaves us.
I think the NEFT is not going to draw any outside interest in Jones because of the threat of giving up two firsts. Do you honestly think any team is going to risk two firsts for Jones?
So, IMV, we will be bidding against ourselves...
As for the season on a whole, I think just about anyone would agree that Jones elevated himself from the bottom 25% of the league. How far has been open for a lot of debate. Personally, I think last year he fell somewhere in the 12-15 range, which is hardly elite.
If GMen72 (and others of the same belief)is correct, then is the alternative Young/Stroud/Levis who will cost at ton in precious draft picks, or in Carr/ Jackson/ ? who will cost a ton in cap anyway; or Tyrod , likely suck, and have a ‘better ‘ shot at a currently unknown hot QB?
So you would rather have Stafford at 35 on your roster as your QB over DJ at 25 years old? I think not! Why did Stafford only win for the Rams and not in Detroit? It’s called the players around you.
His point, or yours, is that Jones is equal to Tannehill, Prescott and Cousins. Besides having Barkley(mostly not having him over the years), he hasn't had the talent surrounding him that those other QB's have had. I'd say Jones is a step up from those aforementioned.
So why does Jones get this scrutiny at $40M, assuming that's what he gets? The Cardinals and Browns won't win shit.
Because Lamar won an MVP, and Watson and Murray aren’t free agents this year. Their deals got plenty of criticism when they were handed out. Pretty easy explanation, it’s some vendetta against Daniel Jones.
Quote:
Is immensely more talented than Jones. Not even close. People bring him up as if he were a middling QB, when he has as much arm talent as any QB in the NFL.
So you would rather have Stafford at 35 on your roster as your QB over DJ at 25 years old? I think not! Why did Stafford only win for the Rams and not in Detroit? It’s called the players around you.
Staffod just threw for 4800+ yards and 41 TDs two years ago. Yeah, the same year DJ threw for 10 TDs. DJ fans love to pick one bad year of a good/great QBs career, to compare to DJs best year.
The reality is the middle ground. The market for QBs is crazy right now, so it is highly likely Jones will get way more than he deserves, and that includes even if he receives some form of a tag. I am resigned to that, but it doesn't mean I think it is right or the best move.
The way I look at it, re-signing him is better than trading picks for what is a relatively underwhelming QB class. They aren't bad, but there is nobody there that makes me jump up and say this is the guy, go get him regardless of cost. I just don't like pretending that Jones is now a known entity.
It is fair and reasonable to think he will build off of this season if he sticks with Daboll and Kafka. But, it is not automatic. Most would consider this his best season. That is a season where he threw for 3205 yards and 15 TDs. Yes, he ran for another 708 and 7 TDs, which are great. But, even adding those to his passing numbers, it doesn't make him an elite player that so many want him to be. It makes for a very good, not great season. I believe he can be even better, but I am not certain of it. I would like to see him with better WRs and a slightly better OL. But, I am still wary of spending somewhere in the range of $35M-$40+M to take a chance that it happens.
I don't think that is an unreasonable take. What I do find unreasonable is anyone who thinks he is, right now, a top 7 QB. Equally unreasonable is anyone who still says Jones sucks. Also unreasonable, in my mind, is still leaning on the talent around him argument. He has certainly not benefitted from very god roster management prior to this year. But, after 4 years, regardless of what's around him, you still have a decent idea of who a QB is. I think this year certainly exposed a higher ceiling than many thought, but he isn't there yet and there isn't a guarantee he ever will be. Again, I'd love to see him improve in a Giants uniform, but I say that with caution.
The big divide (not in all cases but most) are those that can understand intangibles, properly evaluate all the variables and interpolate the data so to speak vs. those that only see pure production as their end all be all indicator .
When DJ was lighting up teams more often late in the season it was because he finally had a semblance of WRs when Hodgins became sort of a revelation PS pick up to complement NYG's middling other receivers and the pass pro was approaching semi-functional.
Though even with Hodgins the WRs are quite pedestrian and still well below the average of what is on the top playoff teams. That combination got them to the point of being pretty good against lesser defenses especially with the way Daboll/Kafka were scheming guys open.
However when they faced the much better pass rush and defense of the Eagles, all the scheming in the world couldn't cover up the clear deficiencies of the OL and WR corps.
You see the arm talent of Jones and deduce a limited passer?……ok then
Nobody is doing this right now - the mid-tier QBs are getting franchise money which is wrecking franchises.
On a lower scale, it would be like paying Julian Love as if he's Ed Reed.
A young QB improving under a stable coaching situation and (hopefully) an improvement in personnel is rare? Ok then… how long have you been watching football?
Also - limited passer in what way? I remember in another thread you were arguing that DJ is inaccurate. I swear we can’t be watching the same guy.
Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.
DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.
Steve Young threw 34 TDs over his first 6 years.
I don’t hate or think Jones sucks, and the Giants shouldn’t give him $40M.
That’s the reality you can’t see.
2. QBs get paid a lot more, as a % of the cap, then they used to. 10-15 years ago, an elite QB was paid 10-15% of the cap. Now, an elite QB is paid 20-25% of the cap. Therefore, it used to be easier to win with non-elite, non-rookie QBs, because they were probably making 10-12% of the cap. This year, you had top QBs making 20-25% of the cap. If a QB is making that much, building a roster is a lot tougher. There were a lot more competitive teams without elite QBs when they were getting paid 10-15% of the cap. If Jones gets 35-40m per year, that's like 16-18% of the cap. That's still a tough range to build a competitive roster. It becomes extremely tough if Saquon is making $13-$15m a year as well. If Jones winds up getting paid $25-$30m a year, then it would be similar to the contracts from 10-15 years ago and it'd be much more feasible to build a championship contending team.
This is the same guy who advised the Giants should trade for Russel Wilson.
This “predicament” is in the hands of Schoen/Daboll who most on here have praised with regards to their intelligent handling of the roster post Gettleman. I’d trust Schoen/Daboll and CO’s take over a talking head who covers NFL, NBA, MLB, College sports, fencing and bocce ball for a living.
Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.
DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.
Is it ignorance? Or just childish, stubborn view of Jones that keeps some fans citing simplistic facts like “60 TDs in 4 years” as some defining negative measure of Jones’ career. Is context too difficult for you? Or does the context just not fit your narrative?
Two horrible coaching staffs in his first 3 seasons, injuries to Jones, massive injuries to the team around him, pretty poor talent on the offensive end - ALL factors that will cause even the elite QBs to throw less TDs.
Daniel Jones improved this season with, finally, a competent is hung staff around him. And this is despite the slew of injuries and very poor talent around him. I’m pretty excited to watch him continue to improve and grow under this regime. Sorry some of you aren’t.
It is not a knock to say Jones isn't elite. He isn't and hasn't done anything to suggest he is. But, at the same time it is no longer OK to say he is mediocre of less than average. He finished this season in the top half of the league. Where exactly he lies is open for debate. But, please don't liken him to Wilson or Fields or Mac Jones or, at this point, even Tannehill. He has elevated above that. It is now up to him and perhaps Daboll and Kafka to keep him there and keep him rising.
I have no problem with re-signing him. I think it is insane to do so at $35M or more. I don't think he is worth anywhere near that. But, I recognize that is the out of whack market right now. All I can do is trust Schoen's and Daboll's judgement.