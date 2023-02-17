for display only
Cowherd just articulated the DJ issue really well

Sean : 2/17/2023 1:16 pm
I know a lot don’t think much of Cowherd, but I think he really nailed the challenge that Schoen/Daboll have.

Cowherd made the point that there are two paths to win a Super Bowl:

1. Super star at QB (salary doesn’t matter). Mahomes a prime example.
2. Talented QB on a rookie contract with a strong roster.

Daboll will have neither. Jones is going to be paid around the 9th-12th best QB. He will be in the category now of Tannehill, Cousins & Prescott. It is much more challenging to win under this scenario.

He made the point that paying Jones will take them out of the Super Bowl window, but you can still be a playoff team and win a playoff game with a QB paid like Tannehill, Cousins & Prescott.

It just goes back to how badly Mara/Gettleman handled the Manning/Jones transition. Gettleman had absolutely no idea how to utilize a rookie QB window.

If Jones was entering year 3, this would be much easier to build a Super Bowl roster. But, now the task will be substantially harder for Schoen and Daboll.

And for everyone who just says “the cap will go up”, we’ve heard that for the last 5 years and it hasn’t helped out a team like Dallas. Tough spot for NYG.
This is why the NEFT is the best option for the Giants  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/17/2023 1:21 pm : link
It gives us enough protection to know a team won’t give up 2 first round picks for Jones. It gives us another year to see if Jones improves even more, before we commit long term. If things don’t work out then we have the 2024 QB class, which is said to be much stronger than this year’s class, as a fall back option.
That may outline a problem but what the solution  
BillT : 2/17/2023 1:28 pm : link
Either we sign him or we don’t. Tag, short term, long term, whatever. So, what’s it going to be. The three options here all have the same problem that he described. We get it. There’s a cap and we have to deal with it. If they can’t then we have the wrong leadership. I believe they have a plan. Nothing is guaranteed but I think working with Jones here is a better choice than not.
There are more than "two paths" to the Superbowl.  
NBGblue : 2/17/2023 1:29 pm : link
The Eagles won with Carson Wentz at QB and Rams won with Matt Stafford. The idea that you need either a superstar QB or a talent rookie just isn't true.

JBB-agree with the NEFT  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/17/2023 1:31 pm : link
I'm not convinced a team won't give up two picks. There is a very big need for QB's and all it takes is one team. Giants make a decision then.

I agree with the rookie QB contract and posted the number of SB's won by one. Almost 40% since Aikman.

The star QB. I just don't like diminishing the team around them. KC has a HOF TE. They had a very good OL. They ran for over 150 yards in the SB. The D was not great but it gave up 21.5 pts for the year.

It takes a lot more than just the QB and why football will always be the ultimate team game.

If the Giants sign Jones and let's just say it does not work out after 2-3 years. As long as they won enough BD should still be around and then you can add a rookie QB with hopefully a much better team in place if JS does his part.
RE: There are more than  
Sean : 2/17/2023 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16037847 NBGblue said:
Quote:
The Eagles won with Carson Wentz at QB and Rams won with Matt Stafford. The idea that you need either a superstar QB or a talent rookie just isn't true.

Wentz was on a rookie deal with a strong roster.
Thank god  
dancing blue bear : 2/17/2023 1:33 pm : link
If that’s what an idiot thinks I’ll bet the opposite. Honestly the “2ways to win” is so lazy and stupid. Stafford and Brady were superstars in name and salary only the last 2 years.
2 ways huh?  
Straw Hat : 2/17/2023 1:37 pm : link
Nick foles and trent dilfer would like a word. Hell, Eli manning would like a word lol.
RE: There are more than  
Enzo : 2/17/2023 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16037847 NBGblue said:
Quote:
The Eagles won with Carson Wentz at QB and Rams won with Matt Stafford. The idea that you need either a superstar QB or a talent rookie just isn't true.

Stafford threw 41 TD passes that year. Jones has 60 in four seasons.
Joe  
Straw Hat : 2/17/2023 1:37 pm : link
Flacco would like a word…
RE: There are more than  
AGK_GiantsFan : 2/17/2023 1:39 pm : link
In comment 16037847 NBGblue said:
Quote:
The Eagles won with Carson Wentz at QB and Rams won with Matt Stafford. The idea that you need either a superstar QB or a talent rookie just isn't true.


The Eagles won with Nick Foles.
Stafford  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/17/2023 1:40 pm : link
Is immensely more talented than Jones. Not even close. People bring him up as if he were a middling QB, when he has as much arm talent as any QB in the NFL.
Well...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/17/2023 1:41 pm : link
...so either the Chiefs win the SB or a team with a QB on their 1st contract will.


He's a blowhard.
RE: Joe  
Sean : 2/17/2023 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16037862 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
Flacco would like a word…

Not really. He wasn’t paid yet.
RE: Joe  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/17/2023 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16037862 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
Flacco would like a word…


Flacco was actually outstanding the the SB run.
Phil Simms and Jeff Hostetler  
Bill in UT : 2/17/2023 1:44 pm : link
would like a word
RE: RE: There are more than  
Brown_Hornet : 2/17/2023 1:44 pm : link
In comment 16037861 Enzo said:
Quote:
In comment 16037847 NBGblue said:


Quote:


The Eagles won with Carson Wentz at QB and Rams won with Matt Stafford. The idea that you need either a superstar QB or a talent rookie just isn't true.



Stafford threw 41 TD passes that year. Jones has 60 in four seasons.

His last 4 years with Detroit produced 24, 29, 21 & 19.

Statistics mean dick without context.

He is right.  
NYG07 : 2/17/2023 1:46 pm : link
I am not sure why anyone denies this.

The best teams in the NFC this year had the most talented rosters and best depth because they had cheap QBs and the best teams in the AFC had the elite QBs.
RE: Phil Simms and Jeff Hostetler  
NYG07 : 2/17/2023 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16037875 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
would like a word


Nothing pre salary cap is relevant to this discussion.
So  
Toth029 : 2/17/2023 1:51 pm : link
What's Collin's opinion on the likes of Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, and Kyler Murray? Watson and Murray will be making $50M per and haven't done anything to Eben consider being SB contenders. With their contracts as is, it's tough to build up the support cast (duh). Same will go for Lamar. One playoff win and a MVP from their seasons ago, and has since gotten worse. He wants $50M per. And when he receives it, it becomes increasingly more difficult to surround him with really great talent.

So why does Jones get this scrutiny at $40M, assuming that's what he gets? The Cardinals and Browns won't win shit.
I dont really agree with his points  
Rudy5757 : 2/17/2023 1:53 pm : link
you either like the player or you dont. If the Giants dont feel like they can win with Jones then the smart move would be to cut ties, hope he signs a big deal and we get a 3rd as comp. Or tag him (hope he signs the tag) and trade him to the highest bidder and shop for a new QB.

The problem is that this is a league where winning matters. You cant just say we are going to get a new QB and start over because the team still has to win. If Taylor was a better player he would have played last year because Daboll and Schoen have no ties to Jones. He's 33 and nearing the end.

No other QB in FA has the ability to run like Jones. He would be the top FA QB. We are too low in the draft to have a shot at the top QBs and how does that help the rebuilding process trading away picks to get a new QB?

Everyone can come up with ways for the Giants to fail with Jones but come up with a solution to win without Jones? Was there another QB we could have plugged in last season that was available and made the playoffs and won a playoff game? I dont think there was. Is there a guy that can do that this offseason? I dont see that with the resources we have.

In my opinion, Jones is the best option. Sign him to a deal that gives us cap flexibility and sign some players on O that can help us win. Then draft some players to build a sustainable team. Only 1 team wins the Superbowl every year. I'd roll with Jones and a better roster than any other option I see available today.
RE: RE: Phil Simms and Jeff Hostetler  
NINEster : 2/17/2023 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16037878 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 16037875 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


would like a word



Nothing pre salary cap is relevant to this discussion.


Correct.

Could also extend the cut off from 1994 up until 2005 or so.

2000 Ravens, 2002 Bucs, and maybe the 2005 Steelers were the very last teams to fit the old mold where the defense could carry the team.

2006 Bears maybe the last team to get to a super bowl with a less regarded QB, and couldn't get it done.

2007 Giants IMHO do not beat 2007 Patriots under more modernized rules, with all due respect.

2011 Giants yes, but that's mostly because Manning was much more experienced by then.
I know the NFL has gotten a whole lot dumber  
ghost718 : 2/17/2023 1:54 pm : link
but that's a very simple way of looking at it,even for this league.
Its not impossible  
Biteymax22 : 2/17/2023 1:55 pm : link
to win a Super Bowl with a mid tier QB and strong roster but if you look back at the past 25 Super Bowls, the majority of them had a guy that was viewed as a "Franchise" player whether or not they were on their rookie deal.

Off the top of my head the one's that certainly weren't franchise guys were Dilfer, Johnson and Foles.

When you jump to the next level you'd get Flacco, who was actually very good but fell of fast, Eli, Rothlisberger and Matt Stafford. Eli and Ben may wind up in the hall...

The next jump is to a bunch of current or certain future Hall of Fame players.


Nothing against Jones, but I only see 3 guys I feel comfortable saying he's better then, 2 of them had historic defenses at their disposal. So again, its not impossible to win a Super Bowl with Jones, but we need to understand its going to be hard and if he asks too much, we can't panic if Schoen lets him walk.
Im still of the mindset that TEAMS win football games  
blueblood : 2/17/2023 1:55 pm : link
there are 32 teams in the NFL. There are not 32 elite QBs. in any given era there MIGHT be 4-5 and in most cases its usually 3-4. Yet non elite QBs win Superbowls.
this is totally not true  
stoneman : 2/17/2023 1:55 pm : link
1st, there have been several superbowls won with neither.
2nd, who is to say Jones cannot move to the elite status - it just takes wins - right.

All of the micro-analysis about this or that gets thrown out the door with wins. There are many elite QBs with 0 or 1 superbowl wins - big deal.
RE: RE: RE: There are more than  
Enzo : 2/17/2023 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16037876 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 16037861 Enzo said:


Quote:


In comment 16037847 NBGblue said:


Quote:


The Eagles won with Carson Wentz at QB and Rams won with Matt Stafford. The idea that you need either a superstar QB or a talent rookie just isn't true.



Stafford threw 41 TD passes that year. Jones has 60 in four seasons.


His last 4 years with Detroit produced 24, 29, 21 & 19.

Statistics mean dick without context.

well my response was to someone who brought up Stafford's Super Bowl winning season. I'd say his statistics in that same season might be at least a little bit relevant.
If Cowherd's pearl of wisdom is that  
NBGblue : 2/17/2023 1:57 pm : link
it's easier to win a Superbowl if you have (1) a Superstar QB or (2) a QB on a rookie deal because you'll have more $ to spend on the other positions, well bravo to Captain Obvious. If his point is that those are the ONLY two "paths" to a SB win, he's just demonstrably wrong.

In regard to DJ, there's no denying that DG wasted the rookie contract advantage years with his bad draft picks and poor FA signings, not to mention choice of coaches. But the idea that the loss of that advantage somehow will prevent the NYG from being able to win a SB with DJ on a second contract is an overstatement to say the least.
Cowherd starting the obvious  
UConn4523 : 2/17/2023 1:57 pm : link
hence the rumors that Schoen wants a short term extension. We can try with Jones and pivot in a couple years if we’ve hit our ceiling.
Ninester  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/17/2023 1:59 pm : link
I think Seattle might question you on the last time defense led the way. Wilson was very good but that was a run first beast mode offense. They gave up 15, 17 and then 8 points on that run. Manning's Broncos were the highest scoring team in the league.

Even last year the Rams D was outstanding in the SB. Probably three HOF's on that D.
Jones deeper analytics  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 1:59 pm : link
And film review likely show a QB that would be elite if he had the right support system built around him. Almost every other playoff team had receivers and often OL that were 2 or 3 levels superior to ours.
QBs salaries have recently changed  
HardTruth : 2/17/2023 2:04 pm : link
Relative to every other position

Eli Manning retired in 2020 as highest paid player in NFL history at 253 mil total over 17 years

Wilson just signed a 5 yr 242 mil deal alone

The QB contracts have been blown out of water in past few years

In 2012, Drew Brees was #1 at 20 mil and the highest paid non-QB was Mario Williams at 16.7 mil. Calvin Johnson made 16.2 mil. They were top 5 salaries

Now the top 12 are all QBs and the gap is 50.2 mil for Rodgers to 31.2 for Donald and 30 mil for Hill.









He makes a lot of good points  
Spider43 : 2/17/2023 2:05 pm : link
That I agree with. And he knows the team well. We'll see how it pans out. I still have faith in Schoen.
RE: Im still of the mindset that TEAMS win football games  
NINEster : 2/17/2023 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16037892 blueblood said:
Quote:
there are 32 teams in the NFL. There are not 32 elite QBs. in any given era there MIGHT be 4-5 and in most cases its usually 3-4. Yet non elite QBs win Superbowls.


Yes, they can....

But it's freaking hard and requires a lot of luck.

While many on here root hard against the Eagles and 49ers and enjoyed seeing them lose SBs to KC recently, keep in mind those two teams were stacked AF and had KC on the ropes before it ended.

If backup QBs played in those SBs for both teams, KC loses by 20+ easily each time. With Mahomes they win. Tampa got lucky, considering their squad wasn't on the level of Philly/SF either.

I hate it, not a fan, but keeping it real. It's annoying AF, and a reality.

If you buy into the conspiracy angle that the NFL wants to see Mahomes as the face of the league, then it definitely is an enormous task.

In some ways, these modern Chiefs are harder to beat than the really good Patriots teams of old -- those teams COULD lose if the right defense showed up.

Now, it doesn't matter.
People that are bashing Cowherd  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/17/2023 2:12 pm : link
Don’t understand the current Collective bargaining agreement. You either pay a star QB a big chunk of your salary cap and allocate the rest of your salary cap to key positions. Or you pay small amount for a QB on a rookie contract, and build up the rest of your roster. This is how the NFL works now.
He forgot one other consideration  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/17/2023 2:13 pm : link
the irrevocable psychic damage done to a franchise by losing out on QB FA musical chairs and getting stuck with Sam Darnold starting for your team.
The NFL got what it wanted  
NINEster : 2/17/2023 2:13 pm : link
for parity.....but only for teams to be relevant. No longer does a franchise have to suck for very long.

However, for Lombardi hoisting purposes, it's become more haves/have nots than it ever used to be.


His main point is  
Sean : 2/17/2023 2:15 pm : link
It’s a helluva lot harder to do it the way the Giants will have to do it.
RE: Jones deeper analytics  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/17/2023 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16037907 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
And film review likely show a QB that would be elite if he had the right support system built around him. Almost every other playoff team had receivers and often OL that were 2 or 3 levels superior to ours.


Also getting your head out of your ass and taking a look at the market and draft is a good idea.
Eli manning  
djm : 2/17/2023 2:18 pm : link
Matt Stafford
Jimmy G ( who was making good money at time in 2019 super bowl season)
Matt Ryan
Cam Newton
Jared goff

^^^ all these guys have been and we’re called non super stars. All of them were making big money at the time the either played in or won a super bowl.

Just doing my part to inject facts into the discussion. Carry on.

I think he's largely right  
AcesUp : 2/17/2023 2:19 pm : link
I mean you can run pure through the draft and injuries to make up the massive edge teams have with an Elite QB on a big deal or good QB on an elite deal but I do think it's hard to consistently build up a multi year contender otherwise.

I don't think the bottoming out approach is correct either, I think you can hit the ceiling as a perennial playoff contender and then make a bold switch on a rookie QB to take yourself to the next level. The Chiefs successfully did that by transitioning from Smith to Mahomes (got blasted for it too), the 49ers attempted it with Lance and may have backed into a mulligan with Purdy and the Eagles did it in a more condensed timeframe from Wentz to Hurts. The Giants can build something with Jones but the time may come that they need to make a bold swing.
*Good QB on a rookie deal  
AcesUp : 2/17/2023 2:19 pm : link
.
Now  
djm : 2/17/2023 2:20 pm : link
Take a guess how many average or worse qbs making little money played in a super bowl over that same time frame.

I got one. Nick foles.

Process that as you will.
RE: Jones deeper analytics  
ThisIsMyBBIname : 2/17/2023 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16037907 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
And film review likely show a QB that would be elite if he had the right support system built around him. Almost every other playoff team had receivers and often OL that were 2 or 3 levels superior to ours.



This is the condundrum right?

If Jones is only a weapon or two away from being an elite qb, why would he risk taking a short term, below market deal when he’s dealt with injuries? Why would he and his agent take any less than an elite Qb contract?

Schoen: “oh but then we can’t afford to pay everyone”

Jones: sounds like a you problem

This could be his best shot at a long term mega contract. Who is to say if he takes a short term below market deal that his value doesn’t decrease for whatever reason over the next few years? His value is at its highest right now.
And foles  
djm : 2/17/2023 2:21 pm : link
Didn’t have to do the heavy lifting throughout the regular season, A more talented albeit cheap player in wentz did.

Because thinking you can  
UConn4523 : 2/17/2023 2:22 pm : link
doesn’t equal doing it. Jones and his agent can think he’s the next Patrick mahomes, kinda doesn’t matter until he does it.
RE: And foles  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/17/2023 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16037956 djm said:
Quote:
Didn’t have to do the heavy lifting throughout the regular season, A more talented albeit cheap player in wentz did.


I was happy they lost this year. The last two runs the Eagles have been on I thought they had one of the easiest paths I have seen in the NFC.

I look at the Giants and their two runs and it was much more difficult.
Cowherd's record of being correct is about 1 out of 20.  
Tom in NY : 2/17/2023 2:24 pm : link
I think we'll let Schoen and Daboll determine the best path forward to win a championship and let Cowherd focus on ....well, driving his ratings up. Which is what he seems to be best at.
What about Eli Manning Super Bowl number 2?  
Sy'56 : 2/17/2023 2:24 pm : link
The example is literally right in front of his face when looking at this franchise
RE: Eli manning  
Tom in NY : 2/17/2023 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16037948 djm said:
Quote:
Matt Stafford
Jimmy G ( who was making good money at time in 2019 super bowl season)
Matt Ryan
Cam Newton
Jared goff

^^^ all these guys have been and we’re called non super stars. All of them were making big money at the time the either played in or won a super bowl.

Just doing my part to inject facts into the discussion. Carry on.


Well done Sir!
How do you find the energy…  
Chris in Philly : 2/17/2023 2:25 pm : link
to discuss this every day? It’s exhausting…
RE: What about Eli Manning Super Bowl number 2?  
Sean : 2/17/2023 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16037966 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
The example is literally right in front of his face when looking at this franchise

Not if Eli is considered in that super star group.
RE: RE: Eli manning  
ThisIsMyBBIname : 2/17/2023 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16037967 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16037948 djm said:


Quote:


Matt Stafford
Jimmy G ( who was making good money at time in 2019 super bowl season)
Matt Ryan
Cam Newton
Jared goff

^^^ all these guys have been and we’re called non super stars. All of them were making big money at the time the either played in or won a super bowl.

Just doing my part to inject facts into the discussion. Carry on.




Well done Sir!


Little unfair to Cam. His career quickly went downhill after due to injuries and whatnot, but the guy was an MVP and one of the faces of the league at his peak.
RE: Eli manning  
BrettNYG10 : 2/17/2023 2:33 pm : link
In comment 16037948 djm said:
Quote:
Matt Stafford
Jimmy G ( who was making good money at time in 2019 super bowl season)
Matt Ryan
Cam Newton
Jared goff

^^^ all these guys have been and we’re called non super stars. All of them were making big money at the time the either played in or won a super bowl.

Just doing my part to inject facts into the discussion. Carry on.


Matt Ryan and Cam Newton won MVPs. What a weird 'fact'.
When your point…  
Chris in Philly : 2/17/2023 2:35 pm : link
relies on something as vague and subjective as a “superstar”, then it’s a dumb point.
Comments made by Schoen & company  
3000_MilesToMeadowlands : 2/17/2023 2:37 pm : link
are not worth analyzing . . . how much truth is there will never be known until this is over. Schoen was hired to make the team better, and he does not have a five year window. Most people's attitude toward this are: let's get going. Not every GM rebuilding a team has a Mahomes, Burrow or Luck waiting for them to pick with their high 1st round pick. They may have to maneuver a little to get up there or sign the best fit they can. The attitude that a cheap, but good QB is the only way . . . I don't buy it.

This "Waiting for Superman" philosophy is not a great option either. Forget Jones & just pick somebody in April on day 2 or 3, or wait until 2024 and then we'll find our savior (after a shitty season?). I'm not holding my breath that it will work out. Caleb Williams will be the next Jalen Hurts . . . maybe. That Blake Maye guy from NC will be the next Burrow . . . probably not.

Then Schoen's future rests on these picks being correct. He has a guy right now that will not be easy to replace, but I agree throwing a "Brinks Truck" at him is not the answer either. It's a tough spot for sure.
RE: What about Eli Manning Super Bowl number 2?  
bw in dc : 2/17/2023 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16037966 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
The example is literally right in front of his face when looking at this franchise


That win was right before the implementation of the rookie salary cap in the draft...I believe.
3000  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/17/2023 2:47 pm : link
JS job is to field a winning team. Jones seems the best option for now. I would be all in on giving up a lot of assets to get Young. It's not happening and its unrealistic.

If the signing goes through with Jones it shows JS did not like the other QB's or felt it was too much to try for one.

Chiefs are a good example to look at. Smith took them to the playoffs four straight years and a AFCCG. They were a good team. Then they added Mahomes and became a better one.

Perhaps the Giants finds themselves in a similar situation. Win enough games and BD will get his chance if needed imv.

That QB may also be stepping in to a great situation.

RE: RE: Eli manning  
djm : 2/17/2023 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16037979 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16037948 djm said:


Quote:


Matt Stafford
Jimmy G ( who was making good money at time in 2019 super bowl season)
Matt Ryan
Cam Newton
Jared goff

^^^ all these guys have been and we’re called non super stars. All of them were making big money at the time the either played in or won a super bowl.

Just doing my part to inject facts into the discussion. Carry on.




Matt Ryan and Cam Newton won MVPs. What a weird 'fact'.


Wasn’t saying they weren’t good or even great. Eli was great in 2011. But they were never widely perceived as flawless, infallible and mega super star quality qbs. They were never considered mahomes good or Brady good.

Point is this all or nothing talk is nonsense. Teams win titles every bit as often as super star (mahomes) qbs do. Matter of fact teams win it more often if you really honestly analyze the teams over the years.

Cowherd is pandering with lazy analysis.
There is a subtle point  
Dave on the UWS : 2/17/2023 2:50 pm : link
that would escape Cowheard and all the talking heads. When they make an assessment its based on the "snapshot" principle. That a player now is what he will ALWAYS be.
I can almost guarantee, that Schoen and Daboll are partially projecting Jones' ceiling into the future. Their expectations is that he will continue to ascend. Maybe not reaching elite status, but coming damn close. In which case, whatever contract he is signed to, will be justified in their eyes.
A guy like Cowheard NEVER looks at it that way. Doesn't make for good TV or radio schtick.
And why was Eli so great in 2011?  
djm : 2/17/2023 2:53 pm : link
— same system and well coached
— eli was a legit talent
— Eli worked at his craft and got better
— great wrs
— good enough OL (although it was fading)

All those attitudes can be controlled or measured by the giants. They know jones is talent and they know he works hard. The roster is up to them. They will sign jones long term if they believe his talent and work ethic can lead to a 2011 type happy place.

All those attitudes  
djm : 2/17/2023 2:53 pm : link
Meant to say attributes
RE: And why was Eli so great in 2011?  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/17/2023 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16038010 djm said:
Quote:
— same system and well coached
— eli was a legit talent
— Eli worked at his craft and got better
— great wrs
— good enough OL (although it was fading)

All those attitudes can be controlled or measured by the giants. They know jones is talent and they know he works hard. The roster is up to them. They will sign jones long term if they believe his talent and work ethic can lead to a 2011 type happy place.


That OL was real bad in 2011, most apparent in the regular season.
RE: There is a subtle point  
djm : 2/17/2023 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16038006 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
that would escape Cowheard and all the talking heads. When they make an assessment its based on the "snapshot" principle. That a player now is what he will ALWAYS be.
I can almost guarantee, that Schoen and Daboll are partially projecting Jones' ceiling into the future. Their expectations is that he will continue to ascend. Maybe not reaching elite status, but coming damn close. In which case, whatever contract he is signed to, will be justified in their eyes.
A guy like Cowheard NEVER looks at it that way. Doesn't make for good TV or radio schtick.


Exactly. This can be merged with my last post!!
RE: RE: And why was Eli so great in 2011?  
djm : 2/17/2023 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16038012 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 16038010 djm said:


Quote:


— same system and well coached
— eli was a legit talent
— Eli worked at his craft and got better
— great wrs
— good enough OL (although it was fading)

All those attitudes can be controlled or measured by the giants. They know jones is talent and they know he works hard. The roster is up to them. They will sign jones long term if they believe his talent and work ethic can lead to a 2011 type happy place.




That OL was real bad in 2011, most apparent in the regular season.


Real bad is a stretch. 2013 was real bad. It was fading in 2011, notably the running game. It has one last gasp and it got the job done, especially down the stretch.
Haven't we seen plenty of examples  
aimrocky : 2/17/2023 2:57 pm : link
where the team who allocates the majority of their cap space to the QB underachieve (Rodgers and the Pack and Brees and the Saints come to mind).

Snee  
Toth029 : 2/17/2023 2:58 pm : link
And McKenzie were breaking down at that point. McKenzie retired after. Kevin Boothe started. David Diehl was nearly washed. Not a top LT by any means at that point.

It was a bad OL.
Isn't  
Bruner4329 : 2/17/2023 3:03 pm : link
Cowherd a Cowboy lover and Dak lover? Kind of a bit hypocritical no?
RE: 3000  
3000_MilesToMeadowlands : 2/17/2023 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16038002 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
JS job is to field a winning team. Jones seems the best option for now. I would be all in on giving up a lot of assets to get Young. It's not happening and its unrealistic.

If the signing goes through with Jones it shows JS did not like the other QB's or felt it was too much to try for one.

Chiefs are a good example to look at. Smith took them to the playoffs four straight years and a AFCCG. They were a good team. Then they added Mahomes and became a better one.

Perhaps the Giants finds themselves in a similar situation. Win enough games and BD will get his chance if needed imv.

That QB may also be stepping in to a great situation.


Yes - like the Chiefs Smith/Mahomes scenario forgot about that . . . If I recall, Mahomes was not the top guy, but Reid traded up to like 10 or 12 to get him. He hit the Powerball - meaning there's always 2, 3 or 4 guys that are 1st round QBs - finding the true franchise guy is gold. Most years are not like (2004 or 2019 - 3 good QBs) it will usually be just 1 that will be a top 10 type of guy. If Schoen "goes for it", and trades up into the top 10 to get a guy - I would support it. The Jones decision would already be made by the draft most likely? No long term deal achieved (by NY at least).
RE: There is a subtle point  
ThisIsMyBBIname : 2/17/2023 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16038006 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
that would escape Cowheard and all the talking heads. When they make an assessment its based on the "snapshot" principle. That a player now is what he will ALWAYS be.
I can almost guarantee, that Schoen and Daboll are partially projecting Jones' ceiling into the future. Their expectations is that he will continue to ascend. Maybe not reaching elite status, but coming damn close. In which case, whatever contract he is signed to, will be justified in their eyes.
A guy like Cowheard NEVER looks at it that way. Doesn't make for good TV or radio schtick.


If their assesment is that he will continue to ascend, then do you believe that Jones will ultimately emerge with at least a five year deal? There appears to be a disconnect in the sense that even people who really like Jones seem to think he would settle for a short term "prove it again" extension as opposed to looking to maximize his contract now. A lot of that tends to be "that way he can sign a mega deal at 27/28". Its the modern day NFL, if he gets a five year deal and plays like an elite QB, he would still get another mega deal at age 30/31.
2011  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/17/2023 3:10 pm : link
Eli was a star. Just a different kind of one. 9TD's 1 int. in the playoffs averaging just over 300 yds/game. Then one of the toughest games played by a QB in the NFCCG.

The OL actually was pretty damn good in the playoffs outside SF. Giants rushed for for over 100 yards in the SB and had a 10 carry advantage in rushing carries. Just like 2007 the Giants were again facing the top scoring team in the league and controlling the ball and TOP was critical and they had a huge advantage in both SB's.

The 2011 OL was actually a pretty expensive one. QB was expensive. They were paying good money to the backs. Two very big keys were the WR's were on rookie contracts and Cruz was cheap as a UDFA. The other two big players were JPP (a star that year) and Linval (very talented) in rookie deals.

Pay your QB a lot of money. Draft well and get impact players from those drafts. Just like the Chiefs have done.
Sean Colin Cowherd is a fool  
JerrysKids : 2/17/2023 3:18 pm : link
don't take his word as anything that matters. Daniel Jones may very well be a star player.
Eli was a stud in 2011  
AcesUp : 2/17/2023 3:22 pm : link
They only won 9 games which prevented him from getting MVP votes but he was playing at that level. The defense and run game was dogshit until the playoffs. The OL was showing cracks that year for sure. Huge mistake not fortifying that as guys were aging out or getting hurt.

It's a good example of two things that can get you there - your very good QB playing at his absolute peak and a team that gets hot at the right time. The defense was a completely different unit in the playoffs that year vs. earlier in the season.
RE: Eli was a stud in 2011  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16038056 AcesUp said:
Quote:
They only won 9 games which prevented him from getting MVP votes but he was playing at that level. The defense and run game was dogshit until the playoffs. The OL was showing cracks that year for sure. Huge mistake not fortifying that as guys were aging out or getting hurt.

It's a good example of two things that can get you there - your very good QB playing at his absolute peak and a team that gets hot at the right time. The defense was a completely different unit in the playoffs that year vs. earlier in the season.


Baas and I think one other guy got healthy late and really helped solidify the OL going into the tournament. Thats why they were much better in the playoffs. The defense made late year adjustments which Rolle and a player or two mentioned which was the key for the turnaround. The talent was always there on that unit.
this is might get a some people here upset but  
JerrysKids : 2/17/2023 3:32 pm : link
Eli Manning was a very good player but not a star QB and we won 2 SB with him. Cowherd makes a real good living to have a strong controversial opinion. Take it for what that is worth.
The real problem is that Jones is average, at best.  
GMen72 : 2/17/2023 3:33 pm : link
60 TD passes in 4 years?

Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.

DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.
Cowherd  
jtfuoco : 2/17/2023 3:33 pm : link
Once again his argument is taken out of context I listen everyday so his argument is that there are only a handful of QBs that should elite money and if you don't have one you should spend the money on building a superior roster. Spending 35 million a year on mid range QB like Jones is not going to get your franchise to a SB instead try to build around a affordable veteran or a QB on a rookie contract anything else and you end like Dallas or Tennessee.
RE: There are more than  
joeinpa : 2/17/2023 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16037847 NBGblue said:
Quote:
The Eagles won with Carson Wentz at QB and Rams won with Matt Stafford. The idea that you need either a superstar QB or a talent rookie just isn't true.


A month before the Super Bowl he said # 1’was a problem because no team who had a quarterback using up a certain % of the Cap, Mahomes qualifies, had ever won the Super Bowl.


Cowherd sets up a different narrative every day, sometimes in the process being in contradiction to a parameter he had set up he day before, I ve seen him doing this over and over, it s his M O

Besides other people in the business don’t share his view of Jones. Tiki today said signing Jones is a must for continuity and mostly because of his huge up side.

There are obviously more than 2 ways that win a championship.

By the way I listen to Cowherd, find him to be entertaining, but his arguments are usually fraught with inconsistency and presenting intangibles as fact

A while back I shared a positive take from Cowherd on Jones whom many on this thread dismissed because of the source

I m not certain, I don’t have a memory for threads like some here do, but I think somewhere in that thread I mentioned the inconsistencies in his presentations
RE: The real problem is that Jones is average, at best.  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16038079 GMen72 said:
Quote:
60 TD passes in 4 years?

Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.

DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.


Well above average injuires combined with well below average receivers and pass pro will yield lesser QB production no matter who your QB is.
2011 Oline was just outright bad  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/17/2023 3:35 pm : link
It went from 5 ypc in 2008 to less than 4. I'm sure the pass blocking deteriotated accordingly but was covered up by Eli and the receivers - and one last gasp in the playoff.
RE: So  
Sammo85 : 2/17/2023 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16037884 Toth029 said:
Quote:
What's Collin's opinion on the likes of Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, and Kyler Murray? Watson and Murray will be making $50M per and haven't done anything to Eben consider being SB contenders. With their contracts as is, it's tough to build up the support cast (duh). Same will go for Lamar. One playoff win and a MVP from their seasons ago, and has since gotten worse. He wants $50M per. And when he receives it, it becomes increasingly more difficult to surround him with really great talent.

So why does Jones get this scrutiny at $40M, assuming that's what he gets? The Cardinals and Browns won't win shit.



Browns and Cardinals are the two biggest dumpster fire franchises in the NFL over the last decade and half century.

Why are we seeking to line ourselves up to the "well we aren't so bad and kind of had to do it, because these two did for a little more money than us" corollary?

Ravens are not even there to a firm commitment. They are very wary of any multi-year commitment and growing tired of Jackson's drama and injury worries each year and desperately trying to find an alternative forward. They do not want Jackson back long-term and are hoping they find a dumb and desperate franchise (hello Jets!) to take him and reload their cap/picks back up.



RE: RE: Eli was a stud in 2011  
AcesUp : 2/17/2023 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16038074 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16038056 AcesUp said:


Quote:


They only won 9 games which prevented him from getting MVP votes but he was playing at that level. The defense and run game was dogshit until the playoffs. The OL was showing cracks that year for sure. Huge mistake not fortifying that as guys were aging out or getting hurt.

It's a good example of two things that can get you there - your very good QB playing at his absolute peak and a team that gets hot at the right time. The defense was a completely different unit in the playoffs that year vs. earlier in the season.



Baas and I think one other guy got healthy late and really helped solidify the OL going into the tournament. Thats why they were much better in the playoffs. The defense made late year adjustments which Rolle and a player or two mentioned which was the key for the turnaround. The talent was always there on that unit.


Meh, those guys weren't that good. I don't think the OL was "good" either in the playoffs, Eli was getting completely nuked in that niners game. They went from bad to acceptable really. Eli and the WRs were just dialed in and teams had to account for them. I think the maturation of JPP and the emergence of a dominant pass rush is what set us up for the playoff run.

Pull up the stats on where those units finished that year. They were bad.
RE: RE: RE: Eli was a stud in 2011  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16038087 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 16038074 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16038056 AcesUp said:


Quote:


They only won 9 games which prevented him from getting MVP votes but he was playing at that level. The defense and run game was dogshit until the playoffs. The OL was showing cracks that year for sure. Huge mistake not fortifying that as guys were aging out or getting hurt.

It's a good example of two things that can get you there - your very good QB playing at his absolute peak and a team that gets hot at the right time. The defense was a completely different unit in the playoffs that year vs. earlier in the season.



Baas and I think one other guy got healthy late and really helped solidify the OL going into the tournament. Thats why they were much better in the playoffs. The defense made late year adjustments which Rolle and a player or two mentioned which was the key for the turnaround. The talent was always there on that unit.



Meh, those guys weren't that good. I don't think the OL was "good" either in the playoffs, Eli was getting completely nuked in that niners game. They went from bad to acceptable really. Eli and the WRs were just dialed in and teams had to account for them. I think the maturation of JPP and the emergence of a dominant pass rush is what set us up for the playoff run.

Pull up the stats on where those units finished that year. They were bad.


I agree they didn't become great but they were definitely better than they had been most of the year. It made a difference. Niners D was one of the best in the NFL that year. They beat up on a lot of OLs.
Jimmy G  
fish3321 : 2/17/2023 3:38 pm : link
.
RE: RE: The real problem is that Jones is average, at best.  
GMen72 : 2/17/2023 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16038082 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16038079 GMen72 said:


Quote:


60 TD passes in 4 years?

Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.

DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.



Well above average injuires combined with well below average receivers and pass pro will yield lesser QB production no matter who your QB is.


How much better will he be? You're betting on hope. Osweiler, Bortles, Flynn...all average QBs that were overpaid.

You're acting like DJ is a unicorn. He's not. He's another average QB that's about to be overpaid.
Cowherd  
BigBlueCane : 2/17/2023 3:48 pm : link
is not a Cowboys lover or a Dak lover. If anything he is heavily biased towards Seattle and the Rams/Chargers b/c he's a West coast guy.

More and more I like the idea of NEFT  
Matt M. : 2/17/2023 3:48 pm : link
Force other teams to not only be willing to commit $, but the 2 picks. It gives us an all important 2nd year to see Jones improve and lead us to the playoffs again. Without that, it is almost blind faith to proceed for multiple years and huge $ that he will be better.

I will say this, I trust Schoen and Daboll with whatever they decide. So far, I have liked their overall strategy. I may not have loved every single decision. But, they seem to have a plan and they are sticking to it. One year in, they both seem to know what they are doing, so let them make the decisions and see where it leaves us.
RE: RE: RE: The real problem is that Jones is average, at best.  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16038106 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16038082 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16038079 GMen72 said:


Quote:


60 TD passes in 4 years?

Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.

DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.



Well above average injuires combined with well below average receivers and pass pro will yield lesser QB production no matter who your QB is.



How much better will he be? You're betting on hope. Osweiler, Bortles, Flynn...all average QBs that were overpaid.

You're acting like DJ is a unicorn. He's not. He's another average QB that's about to be overpaid.


That's your opinion . Prepare to be quite surprised. I'm betting you were saying Hurts stunk last year before he got AJ Brown and a 2nd year Smith too....
I'd rather have Sam Darnold for 8M with this HC and OC  
arniefez : 2/17/2023 3:51 pm : link
than Daniel Jones for 38M. But the owner is in love so Jones will get his pay day. I actually agree with the points made in OP even though they were made by a guy who is an entertainer nothing more.
RE: More and more I like the idea of NEFT  
bw in dc : 2/17/2023 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16038116 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Force other teams to not only be willing to commit $, but the 2 picks. It gives us an all important 2nd year to see Jones improve and lead us to the playoffs again. Without that, it is almost blind faith to proceed for multiple years and huge $ that he will be better.


I think the NEFT is not going to draw any outside interest in Jones because of the threat of giving up two firsts. Do you honestly think any team is going to risk two firsts for Jones?

So, IMV, we will be bidding against ourselves...
RE: RE: RE: The real problem is that Jones is average, at best.  
joeinpa : 2/17/2023 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16038106 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16038082 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16038079 GMen72 said:


Quote:


60 TD passes in 4 years?

Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.

DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.



Well above average injuires combined with well below average receivers and pass pro will yield lesser QB production no matter who your QB is.



How much better will he be? You're betting on hope. Osweiler, Bortles, Flynn...all average QBs that were overpaid.

You're acting like DJ is a unicorn. He's not. He's another average QB that's about to be overpaid.


It s only a problem if your contention that he is average at best is true, most here believe it is not

During this season in games where the Giants were not overwhelmed by a talent deficiency, Jones looked anything but average, he was much closer to elite
RE: RE: RE: RE: The real problem is that Jones is average, at best.  
Matt M. : 2/17/2023 3:58 pm : link
In comment 16038131 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16038106 GMen72 said:


Quote:


In comment 16038082 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16038079 GMen72 said:


Quote:


60 TD passes in 4 years?

Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.

DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.



Well above average injuires combined with well below average receivers and pass pro will yield lesser QB production no matter who your QB is.



How much better will he be? You're betting on hope. Osweiler, Bortles, Flynn...all average QBs that were overpaid.

You're acting like DJ is a unicorn. He's not. He's another average QB that's about to be overpaid.



It s only a problem if your contention that he is average at best is true, most here believe it is not

During this season in games where the Giants were not overwhelmed by a talent deficiency, Jones looked anything but average, he was much closer to elite
I don't think he looked elite in more than a couple of games. He is benefitting from those games coming late in the year with playoff implications and an actual playoff game.

As for the season on a whole, I think just about anyone would agree that Jones elevated himself from the bottom 25% of the league. How far has been open for a lot of debate. Personally, I think last year he fell somewhere in the 12-15 range, which is hardly elite.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The real problem is that Jones is average, at best.  
Joe Beckwith : 2/17/2023 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16038135 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 16038131 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16038106 GMen72 said:


Quote:


In comment 16038082 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16038079 GMen72 said:


Quote:


60 TD passes in 4 years?

Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.

DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.



Well above average injuires combined with well below average receivers and pass pro will yield lesser QB production no matter who your QB is.



How much better will he be? You're betting on hope. Osweiler, Bortles, Flynn...all average QBs that were overpaid.

You're acting like DJ is a unicorn. He's not. He's another average QB that's about to be overpaid.



It s only a problem if your contention that he is average at best is true, most here believe it is not

During this season in games where the Giants were not overwhelmed by a talent deficiency, Jones looked anything but average, he was much closer to elite

I don't think he looked elite in more than a couple of games. He is benefitting from those games coming late in the year with playoff implications and an actual playoff game.

As for the season on a whole, I think just about anyone would agree that Jones elevated himself from the bottom 25% of the league. How far has been open for a lot of debate. Personally, I think last year he fell somewhere in the 12-15 range, which is hardly elite.


If GMen72 (and others of the same belief)is correct, then is the alternative Young/Stroud/Levis who will cost at ton in precious draft picks, or in Carr/ Jackson/ ? who will cost a ton in cap anyway; or Tyrod , likely suck, and have a ‘better ‘ shot at a currently unknown hot QB?
bw - I don't agree  
arniefez : 2/17/2023 4:23 pm : link
If no team is willing to give up two #1's the Giants just hold their position and have Jones play for the 32M in 2023 or sign a contract they want him to sign. They have and/or could create enough cap space to do it without sacrificing other positions.
RE: Stafford  
Carl in CT : 2/17/2023 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16037867 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is immensely more talented than Jones. Not even close. People bring him up as if he were a middling QB, when he has as much arm talent as any QB in the NFL.



So you would rather have Stafford at 35 on your roster as your QB over DJ at 25 years old? I think not! Why did Stafford only win for the Rams and not in Detroit? It’s called the players around you.
RE: His main point is  
barens : 2/17/2023 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16037938 Sean said:
Quote:
It’s a helluva lot harder to do it the way the Giants will have to do it.


His point, or yours, is that Jones is equal to Tannehill, Prescott and Cousins. Besides having Barkley(mostly not having him over the years), he hasn't had the talent surrounding him that those other QB's have had. I'd say Jones is a step up from those aforementioned.
RE: So  
ajr2456 : 2/17/2023 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16037884 Toth029 said:
Quote:
What's Collin's opinion on the likes of Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, and Kyler Murray? Watson and Murray will be making $50M per and haven't done anything to Eben consider being SB contenders. With their contracts as is, it's tough to build up the support cast (duh). Same will go for Lamar. One playoff win and a MVP from their seasons ago, and has since gotten worse. He wants $50M per. And when he receives it, it becomes increasingly more difficult to surround him with really great talent.

So why does Jones get this scrutiny at $40M, assuming that's what he gets? The Cardinals and Browns won't win shit.


Because Lamar won an MVP, and Watson and Murray aren’t free agents this year. Their deals got plenty of criticism when they were handed out. Pretty easy explanation, it’s some vendetta against Daniel Jones.
RE: RE: Stafford  
GMen72 : 2/17/2023 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16038183 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 16037867 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Is immensely more talented than Jones. Not even close. People bring him up as if he were a middling QB, when he has as much arm talent as any QB in the NFL.




So you would rather have Stafford at 35 on your roster as your QB over DJ at 25 years old? I think not! Why did Stafford only win for the Rams and not in Detroit? It’s called the players around you.


Staffod just threw for 4800+ yards and 41 TDs two years ago. Yeah, the same year DJ threw for 10 TDs. DJ fans love to pick one bad year of a good/great QBs career, to compare to DJs best year.
RE: Eli manning  
ajr2456 : 2/17/2023 4:43 pm : link
In comment 16037948 djm said:
Quote:
Matt Stafford
Jimmy G ( who was making good money at time in 2019 super bowl season)
Matt Ryan
Cam Newton
Jared goff

^^^ all these guys have been and we’re called non super stars. All of them were making big money at the time the either played in or won a super bowl.

Just doing my part to inject facts into the discussion. Carry on.


The only two on this list that have won a Super Bowl are possibly going to the Hall of fame. A third has had his team try to move on from him, despite a loaded roster.

Ryan and Newton’s were never able to make it make to the Super Bowl because the rosters deteriorated in part because their inflated salaries were a burden as they aged and their skills diminished. Goff has been better both in LA and Detroit than Jones has here, but the odds of him making it back to a Super Bowl aren’t superb right now.

So you actually made Colin’s point for him.
Make it back to the Super Bowl  
ajr2456 : 2/17/2023 4:54 pm : link
That should say
I’ve had enough 4 win seasons over the last decade  
Scuzzlebutt : 2/17/2023 5:05 pm : link
Can we just win some some fucking games and make things interesting for a while? If we can draft well and DJ continues to improve who knows what happens. We can change directions in a few years if it’s not working out. As this team is currently constructed we aren’t winning a damn thing with a rookie QB.
RE: RE: RE: Eli was a stud in 2011  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/17/2023 5:08 pm : link
In comment 16038087 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 16038074 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16038056 AcesUp said:


Quote:


They only won 9 games which prevented him from getting MVP votes but he was playing at that level. The defense and run game was dogshit until the playoffs. The OL was showing cracks that year for sure. Huge mistake not fortifying that as guys were aging out or getting hurt.

It's a good example of two things that can get you there - your very good QB playing at his absolute peak and a team that gets hot at the right time. The defense was a completely different unit in the playoffs that year vs. earlier in the season.



Baas and I think one other guy got healthy late and really helped solidify the OL going into the tournament. Thats why they were much better in the playoffs. The defense made late year adjustments which Rolle and a player or two mentioned which was the key for the turnaround. The talent was always there on that unit.



Meh, those guys weren't that good. I don't think the OL was "good" either in the playoffs, Eli was getting completely nuked in that niners game. They went from bad to acceptable really. Eli and the WRs were just dialed in and teams had to account for them. I think the maturation of JPP and the emergence of a dominant pass rush is what set us up for the playoff run.

Pull up the stats on where those units finished that year. They were bad.


I actually posted above about the SB. SF they had a rough day but front seven was elite on the front at at LB.

Against Atlanta they ran for over 150 years. They were good against GB.

I actually think the bye week helped them a lot after the NFCCG as they were good again in the SB and the stats show it.

That unit was older and on its last fumes but still they had a bunch of warriors.

The disgrace was never replacing them adequately and missing out on Eli's later years.
Ugh.  
Johnny5 : 2/17/2023 5:12 pm : link
Make it stop.
I really don't want to hear about stats  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/17/2023 5:26 pm : link
about some other QB from some other bygone era. The most pertinent thing to do is look at the other potential QBs out there, and DJ is clearly the pick of the litter.
For a brief period between the Indy win and the Eagles loss  
Matt M. : 2/17/2023 5:40 pm : link
there was some harmony here re: Jones. Everyone seemed to be on the same page in terms of bringing Jones back. The conversation has now shifted back to the ridiculous. If you don't think the Giants should jump through hoops and cough up $40M for Jones it means you hate him or think he sucks. On the flip side, there are those who want to take his last season and elevate him to the top 5-10 in the league, which most people outside Giants fandom just wouldn't do.

The reality is the middle ground. The market for QBs is crazy right now, so it is highly likely Jones will get way more than he deserves, and that includes even if he receives some form of a tag. I am resigned to that, but it doesn't mean I think it is right or the best move.

The way I look at it, re-signing him is better than trading picks for what is a relatively underwhelming QB class. They aren't bad, but there is nobody there that makes me jump up and say this is the guy, go get him regardless of cost. I just don't like pretending that Jones is now a known entity.

It is fair and reasonable to think he will build off of this season if he sticks with Daboll and Kafka. But, it is not automatic. Most would consider this his best season. That is a season where he threw for 3205 yards and 15 TDs. Yes, he ran for another 708 and 7 TDs, which are great. But, even adding those to his passing numbers, it doesn't make him an elite player that so many want him to be. It makes for a very good, not great season. I believe he can be even better, but I am not certain of it. I would like to see him with better WRs and a slightly better OL. But, I am still wary of spending somewhere in the range of $35M-$40+M to take a chance that it happens.

I don't think that is an unreasonable take. What I do find unreasonable is anyone who thinks he is, right now, a top 7 QB. Equally unreasonable is anyone who still says Jones sucks. Also unreasonable, in my mind, is still leaning on the talent around him argument. He has certainly not benefitted from very god roster management prior to this year. But, after 4 years, regardless of what's around him, you still have a decent idea of who a QB is. I think this year certainly exposed a higher ceiling than many thought, but he isn't there yet and there isn't a guarantee he ever will be. Again, I'd love to see him improve in a Giants uniform, but I say that with caution.
RE: For a brief period between the Indy win and the Eagles loss  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/17/2023 5:56 pm : link
In comment 16038288 Matt M. said:
Quote:
there was some harmony here re: Jones. Everyone seemed to be on the same page in terms of bringing Jones back. The conversation has now shifted back to the ridiculous. If you don't think the Giants should jump through hoops and cough up $40M for Jones it means you hate him or think he sucks. On the flip side, there are those who want to take his last season and elevate him to the top 5-10 in the league, which most people outside Giants fandom just wouldn't do.

The reality is the middle ground. The market for QBs is crazy right now, so it is highly likely Jones will get way more than he deserves, and that includes even if he receives some form of a tag. I am resigned to that, but it doesn't mean I think it is right or the best move.

The way I look at it, re-signing him is better than trading picks for what is a relatively underwhelming QB class. They aren't bad, but there is nobody there that makes me jump up and say this is the guy, go get him regardless of cost. I just don't like pretending that Jones is now a known entity.

It is fair and reasonable to think he will build off of this season if he sticks with Daboll and Kafka. But, it is not automatic. Most would consider this his best season. That is a season where he threw for 3205 yards and 15 TDs. Yes, he ran for another 708 and 7 TDs, which are great. But, even adding those to his passing numbers, it doesn't make him an elite player that so many want him to be. It makes for a very good, not great season. I believe he can be even better, but I am not certain of it. I would like to see him with better WRs and a slightly better OL. But, I am still wary of spending somewhere in the range of $35M-$40+M to take a chance that it happens.

I don't think that is an unreasonable take. What I do find unreasonable is anyone who thinks he is, right now, a top 7 QB. Equally unreasonable is anyone who still says Jones sucks. Also unreasonable, in my mind, is still leaning on the talent around him argument. He has certainly not benefitted from very god roster management prior to this year. But, after 4 years, regardless of what's around him, you still have a decent idea of who a QB is. I think this year certainly exposed a higher ceiling than many thought, but he isn't there yet and there isn't a guarantee he ever will be. Again, I'd love to see him improve in a Giants uniform, but I say that with caution.


The big divide (not in all cases but most) are those that can understand intangibles, properly evaluate all the variables and interpolate the data so to speak vs. those that only see pure production as their end all be all indicator .

When DJ was lighting up teams more often late in the season it was because he finally had a semblance of WRs when Hodgins became sort of a revelation PS pick up to complement NYG's middling other receivers and the pass pro was approaching semi-functional.

Though even with Hodgins the WRs are quite pedestrian and still well below the average of what is on the top playoff teams. That combination got them to the point of being pretty good against lesser defenses especially with the way Daboll/Kafka were scheming guys open.

However when they faced the much better pass rush and defense of the Eagles, all the scheming in the world couldn't cover up the clear deficiencies of the OL and WR corps.
RE: RE: So  
Toth029 : 2/17/2023 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16038193 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16037884 Toth029 said:


Quote:


What's Collin's opinion on the likes of Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, and Kyler Murray? Watson and Murray will be making $50M per and haven't done anything to Eben consider being SB contenders. With their contracts as is, it's tough to build up the support cast (duh). Same will go for Lamar. One playoff win and a MVP from their seasons ago, and has since gotten worse. He wants $50M per. And when he receives it, it becomes increasingly more difficult to surround him with really great talent.

So why does Jones get this scrutiny at $40M, assuming that's what he gets? The Cardinals and Browns won't win shit.



Because Lamar won an MVP, and Watson and Murray aren’t free agents this year. Their deals got plenty of criticism when they were handed out. Pretty easy explanation, it’s some vendetta against Daniel Jones.


Lamar won MVP three years ago and has gotten worse and been injury prone since. He deserves $200M+?

Watson and Murray deals did not garner criticism in the media.* (note at the end). Eli went to the playoffs three years in a row and got crapped on daily and was labeled a "bust" until he won the Super Bowl. Watson and Murray have not done near as much and get paid more than Mahomes. Yeah, those contracts make sense.

* only critical piece from the Murray deal was him being forced to study film. How sad is that? And then goes and has a bad year. Still has a losing record in his career and no playoff wins. Better pay him $50M!
you want to bet $200M that Daniel Jones a limited passer  
Producer : 2/17/2023 6:31 pm : link
will get much better? Rarely happens. It's a stupid gamble.
Seem like there’s some selective memory going on  
ajr2456 : 2/17/2023 6:39 pm : link
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10046965-nfl-agent-rips-deshaun-watsons-browns-contract-disgustingfranchise-malpractice

https://thecomeback.com/nfl/browns-criticism-rigged-contract-deshaun-watson.html

And yea Lamar’s MVP was three years ago. But he had 43 touchdowns that year. 33 the year after. He was playing at MVP level before he got hurt this year and a lot of the same excuses made for Jones could be made for Lamar. Stanley was hurt, all their running backs were hurt. Outside of Andrews their pass catchers were possibly worse than ours. And with all that being said he combined for 20 tds and had more passing TDs than Jones in 12 less games.

Lamar’s proven way more than Jones in the NFL, it’s not even close.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/17/2023 6:46 pm : link
Skimming thread, but people aren't seriously comparing DJ to LJax? The other day it was Herbert vs. DJ. Oh brother.
RE: you want to bet $200M that Daniel Jones a limited passer  
joeinpa : 2/17/2023 7:00 pm : link
In comment 16038329 Producer said:
Quote:
will get much better? Rarely happens. It's a stupid gamble.


You see the arm talent of Jones and deduce a limited passer?……ok then
The challenge with Jones right now is simple.  
FStubbs : 2/17/2023 8:10 pm : link
Jones does deserve an extension - but a mid-tier one. Maybe in the 25-30/year range for 3-4 years.

Nobody is doing this right now - the mid-tier QBs are getting franchise money which is wrecking franchises.

On a lower scale, it would be like paying Julian Love as if he's Ed Reed.
RE: you want to bet $200M that Daniel Jones a limited passer  
Scuzzlebutt : 2/17/2023 8:50 pm : link
In comment 16038329 Producer said:
Quote:
will get much better? Rarely happens. It's a stupid gamble.


A young QB improving under a stable coaching situation and (hopefully) an improvement in personnel is rare? Ok then… how long have you been watching football?

Also - limited passer in what way? I remember in another thread you were arguing that DJ is inaccurate. I swear we can’t be watching the same guy.
RE: The real problem is that Jones is average, at best.  
Thunderstruck27 : 2/17/2023 10:11 pm : link
In comment 16038079 GMen72 said:
Quote:
60 TD passes in 4 years?

Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.

DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.


Steve Young threw 34 TDs over his first 6 years.
RE: RE: The real problem is that Jones is average, at best.  
Matt M. : 2/17/2023 10:18 pm : link
In comment 16038471 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16038079 GMen72 said:


Quote:


60 TD passes in 4 years?

Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.

DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.



Steve Young threw 34 TDs over his first 6 years.
He also only started 29 games in that span.
RE: RE: The real problem is that Jones is average, at best.  
Producer : 2/17/2023 10:23 pm : link
In comment 16038471 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16038079 GMen72 said:


Quote:


60 TD passes in 4 years?

Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.

DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.



Steve Young threw 34 TDs over his first 6 years.


Wow. That's a fantastic argument. And you're totally correct. You have synthesized the perfect characterization of Jones. He plays full time QB like a part time player. Not even half time, maybe a fifth of time. Because that's what Steve Young was. I agree. 15 TDs is like he is sitting on the bench for a chunk of the season. Can we get a 50% discount since he plays like he's not playing more than half the time?
RE: For a brief period between the Indy win and the Eagles loss  
chick310 : 2/17/2023 11:22 pm : link
In comment 16038288 Matt M. said:
Quote:
there was some harmony here re: Jones. Everyone seemed to be on the same page in terms of bringing Jones back. The conversation has now shifted back to the ridiculous. If you don't think the Giants should jump through hoops and cough up $40M for Jones it means you hate him or think he sucks. On the flip side, there are those who want to take his last season and elevate him to the top 5-10 in the league, which most people outside Giants fandom just wouldn't do.

The reality is the middle ground. The market for QBs is crazy right now, so it is highly likely Jones will get way more than he deserves, and that includes even if he receives some form of a tag. I am resigned to that, but it doesn't mean I think it is right or the best move.

The way I look at it, re-signing him is better than trading picks for what is a relatively underwhelming QB class. They aren't bad, but there is nobody there that makes me jump up and say this is the guy, go get him regardless of cost. I just don't like pretending that Jones is now a known entity.

It is fair and reasonable to think he will build off of this season if he sticks with Daboll and Kafka. But, it is not automatic. Most would consider this his best season. That is a season where he threw for 3205 yards and 15 TDs. Yes, he ran for another 708 and 7 TDs, which are great. But, even adding those to his passing numbers, it doesn't make him an elite player that so many want him to be. It makes for a very good, not great season. I believe he can be even better, but I am not certain of it. I would like to see him with better WRs and a slightly better OL. But, I am still wary of spending somewhere in the range of $35M-$40+M to take a chance that it happens.

I don't think that is an unreasonable take. What I do find unreasonable is anyone who thinks he is, right now, a top 7 QB. Equally unreasonable is anyone who still says Jones sucks. Also unreasonable, in my mind, is still leaning on the talent around him argument. He has certainly not benefitted from very god roster management prior to this year. But, after 4 years, regardless of what's around him, you still have a decent idea of who a QB is. I think this year certainly exposed a higher ceiling than many thought, but he isn't there yet and there isn't a guarantee he ever will be. Again, I'd love to see him improve in a Giants uniform, but I say that with caution.


I don’t hate or think Jones sucks, and the Giants shouldn’t give him $40M.

That’s the reality you can’t see.
RE: RE: RE: The real problem is that Jones is average, at best.  
Thunderstruck27 : 2/17/2023 11:30 pm : link
In comment 16038480 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16038471 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 16038079 GMen72 said:


Quote:


60 TD passes in 4 years?

Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.

DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.



Steve Young threw 34 TDs over his first 6 years.



Wow. That's a fantastic argument. And you're totally correct. You have synthesized the perfect characterization of Jones. He plays full time QB like a part time player. Not even half time, maybe a fifth of time. Because that's what Steve Young was. I agree. 15 TDs is like he is sitting on the bench for a chunk of the season. Can we get a 50% discount since he plays like he's not playing more than half the time?


Has Jones not missed time? Do you think everyone was positive that Steve Young would produce when they got rid of Montana?
When Young started a season for TB he looked like shit...so much that they traded him away for almost nothing. I'm sure there were TB fans that were like you and thought he wasnt worth resigning.
Using examples from  
ajr2456 : 6:36 am : link
33 years ago don’t really work
RE: Using examples from  
joeinpa : 7:59 am : link
In comment 16038563 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
33 years ago don’t really work


Actually for the point he s trying to make, they do
They don’t though.  
ajr2456 : 8:53 am : link
The NFL was a different game 10 years ago, let alone 33 years ago. The economics are also way different. True free agency didn’t begin until 1992, and prior to that you were able to have right of first refusal for up to 37 players. There wasn’t even a salary cap until 1994, it was much easier to shell out what at the time was a lot of money to a quarterback because it was easier to keep your team together.

But let’s say it was Apple to apples. Young had a bad first year as a starter and didn’t get another chance until 1991. Find me another QB that has followed that type of career arc? Unless we believe Geno Smith is going to continue to produce like he did last year, Young is the only one I can think of in the post salary cap era. So there are better odds that Jones is an ok QB who flashed a good year, than the next Steve Young.
It's a bad example  
Producer : 9:04 am : link
When Steve Young went to SF I remember thinking, what an incredible luxury it was. He was a great talent who would sit behind Montana for half a decade. When Young broke out he was a starting QB for 2 seasons, even though he'd been in the league for 7 years. The NFL was just different. Some elite talents waited. Ken Stabler waited 3 and a half seasons behind Daryl Lamonica.

Two thoughts  
AdamBrag : 9:38 am : link
1. I took a quick look at the past 15 superbowls, and a non-elite, non-rookie QB made the superbowl ~40% of the time. That's not the best, but not terrible. It was extremely rare that a non-elite, non-rookie QB made the superbowl twice. Can Daniel Jones make a Super Bowl? Yes. Is he going to make a lot of Super Bowls? Probably not (unless he improves a lot).

2. QBs get paid a lot more, as a % of the cap, then they used to. 10-15 years ago, an elite QB was paid 10-15% of the cap. Now, an elite QB is paid 20-25% of the cap. Therefore, it used to be easier to win with non-elite, non-rookie QBs, because they were probably making 10-12% of the cap. This year, you had top QBs making 20-25% of the cap. If a QB is making that much, building a roster is a lot tougher. There were a lot more competitive teams without elite QBs when they were getting paid 10-15% of the cap. If Jones gets 35-40m per year, that's like 16-18% of the cap. That's still a tough range to build a competitive roster. It becomes extremely tough if Saquon is making $13-$15m a year as well. If Jones winds up getting paid $25-$30m a year, then it would be similar to the contracts from 10-15 years ago and it'd be much more feasible to build a championship contending team.
RE: you want to bet $200M that Daniel Jones a limited passer  
Brown_Hornet : 10:20 am : link
In comment 16038329 Producer said:
Quote:
will get much better? Rarely happens. It's a stupid gamble.
What too many people in here that are so sure of themselves fail to understand is that it doesn't appear that Daboll, Schoen and Kafke do not believe that DJ is a "limited passer."
Sometimes I wonder if fans like this would be happier  
BSIMatt : 11:09 am : link
With Cowherd as our GM.

This is the same guy who advised the Giants should trade for Russel Wilson.

This “predicament” is in the hands of Schoen/Daboll who most on here have praised with regards to their intelligent handling of the roster post Gettleman. I’d trust Schoen/Daboll and CO’s take over a talking head who covers NFL, NBA, MLB, College sports, fencing and bocce ball for a living.
RE: The real problem is that Jones is average, at best.  
CooperDash : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16038079 GMen72 said:
Quote:
60 TD passes in 4 years?

Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.

DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.


Is it ignorance? Or just childish, stubborn view of Jones that keeps some fans citing simplistic facts like “60 TDs in 4 years” as some defining negative measure of Jones’ career. Is context too difficult for you? Or does the context just not fit your narrative?

Two horrible coaching staffs in his first 3 seasons, injuries to Jones, massive injuries to the team around him, pretty poor talent on the offensive end - ALL factors that will cause even the elite QBs to throw less TDs.

Daniel Jones improved this season with, finally, a competent is hung staff around him. And this is despite the slew of injuries and very poor talent around him. I’m pretty excited to watch him continue to improve and grow under this regime. Sorry some of you aren’t.
RE: RE: The real problem is that Jones is average, at best.  
Matt M. : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 16038971 CooperDash said:
Quote:
In comment 16038079 GMen72 said:


Quote:


60 TD passes in 4 years?

Show me another QB that averaged 15 TD passes, per year, under his rookie deal, and signed a franchise QB deal.

DJs deal is gonna make Galloday and Solder look like bargains.



Is it ignorance? Or just childish, stubborn view of Jones that keeps some fans citing simplistic facts like “60 TDs in 4 years” as some defining negative measure of Jones’ career. Is context too difficult for you? Or does the context just not fit your narrative?

Two horrible coaching staffs in his first 3 seasons, injuries to Jones, massive injuries to the team around him, pretty poor talent on the offensive end - ALL factors that will cause even the elite QBs to throw less TDs.

Daniel Jones improved this season with, finally, a competent is hung staff around him. And this is despite the slew of injuries and very poor talent around him. I’m pretty excited to watch him continue to improve and grow under this regime. Sorry some of you aren’t.
Yes and no. The prior coaching staffs and WRs and TEs and an injured Barkley all are factors. But, so is Jones himself. An Elite QB will still find a way to put up numbers and win some games. For example, a lot here like to bash Rodgers and take him down a peg. But, even at his age and with a shitty coach, diminished talent, and a mediocre OL, he still put up 3700 yards and 26 TDs and was sacked 32 times to Jones 44. That is not all talent around them.

It is not a knock to say Jones isn't elite. He isn't and hasn't done anything to suggest he is. But, at the same time it is no longer OK to say he is mediocre of less than average. He finished this season in the top half of the league. Where exactly he lies is open for debate. But, please don't liken him to Wilson or Fields or Mac Jones or, at this point, even Tannehill. He has elevated above that. It is now up to him and perhaps Daboll and Kafka to keep him there and keep him rising.

I have no problem with re-signing him. I think it is insane to do so at $35M or more. I don't think he is worth anywhere near that. But, I recognize that is the out of whack market right now. All I can do is trust Schoen's and Daboll's judgement.
