ESPN: NYG and Jones expected to agree on long-term contract

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that the Giants and Jones are expected to come to an agreement on a long-term contract that will, in fact, pay him an average of just over $35 million annually.
The expectation is Jones' new contract will come in at over $35 million per season, according to multiple sources in and around the team and the quarterback.
Anything slightly over $35 million per season would rank Jones' contract ninth among all quarterbacks. By the time next season comes around, however, Jones will likely be closer to the top 15, assuming Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow — and Lamar Jackson, if he doesn't get tagged — get new deals.
A deal is likely to get done before the start of the new league year on March 15.
Jones and Giants
35M really doesn't mean much. The important numbers will be guaranteed amounts and salary cap hit. I would guess the cap hit will be about 25M which you can work with.
Is way too much for what he is as a QB.
35M really doesn't mean much. The important numbers will be guaranteed amounts and salary cap hit. I would guess the cap hit will be about 25M which you can work with.
I'm ambivalent about this but yes i would love to see what the actual guarantees are. That's big. I honestly am not sure he's worth that much but we're not in a position to do much about it
Its what a starting QB in the NFL gets. Deal with it.
Prescott is getting 40
Cousins is getting 35
Goff is getting 33.5
Wentz is getting 32
Here is the reality.. The Non exclusive franchise tag is 32.4. If they franchised him again next year.. thats 38 million..
35 million is the average between the two. More than likely it will be a lower cap hit this year and ramp up when the new NFL TV deals kick in.. The cap goes up every year.
Burrow, Jackson, Hurts and Herbert are all going to get 45-50 PLUS when they get their new deals..
35 is what a mid level QB gets..
Deal with it.
Is way too much for what he is as a QB.
Great. You just named 4 QB's that haven't won and won't win while making 35-40M lol
Is way too much for what he is as a QB.
35M really doesn't mean much. The important numbers will be guaranteed amounts and salary cap hit. I would guess the cap hit will be about 25M which you can work with.
I don't understand the focus on guaranteed amount. Which scenario does that come into play?
A: it tells us the cap hit
B: it tells us if the giants have an out before paying a large portion
For example, lets say he gets 4/140 with 100 gtd. He gets 20M in a bonus and his salary in his first 3 years is gtd.
year 1- 20M salary + 5M pro rated bonus= 25M cap hit(all gtd)
year 2- 25M salary + 5M pro rated bonus= 30M cap hit(all gtd)
year 3- 35M salary + 5M pro rated bonus= 40M cap hit(all gtd)
year 4-40M salary + 5M pro rated bonus= 45M cap hit(non gtd)
So in this scenario, the giants can get out after 3 years with a tiny dead cap hit. It's a simplistic way to look at it, but its why the aav is of little importance.
I don't understand the focus on guaranteed amount. Which scenario does that come into play?
The scenario if he gets cut. Contracts are structured with certain guarantees so that the cap hit would be manageable after certain years. The non guaranteed money becomes moot if he's no longer on the roster.
Is way too much for what he is as a QB.
Its what a starting QB in the NFL gets. Deal with it.
Prescott is getting 40
Cousins is getting 35
Goff is getting 33.5
Wentz is getting 32
Here is the reality.. The Non exclusive franchise tag is 32.4. If they franchised him again next year.. thats 38 million..
35 million is the average between the two. More than likely it will be a lower cap hit this year and ramp up when the new NFL TV deals kick in.. The cap goes up every year.
Burrow, Jackson, Hurts and Herbert are all going to get 45-50 PLUS when they get their new deals..
35 is what a mid level QB gets..
Deal with it.
All those contracts suck! Funny how DJ fans never compare him to real franchise QBs...just the guys most teams would love to move on from. Not to mention, other than Wentz (lately,
not career), DJ doesn't even belong on that list statically.
So a 5 year deal with a low-ish signing bonus, with Year 4 being net-neutral if he's cut. I guess we'll see.
For $35 million...DJ better have 4500 total yards and 30+ TDs. 22 total TDs is terrible.
5 years, $175M. $120M total guaranteed.
$40M signing bonus.
$14M / $21M / $27M / $34M / $39M salaries. (1st 3 years fully gtd, $5M of 4th year gtd).
-Cap hits in 2023 and 2024 are great for a high level QB in years 1 and 2 of the contract. Then when the cap is much higher the cap hits will also be higher
Couldn't agree more. It's becoming a major issue on this board.
Exactly. With a lower cap hit in the contract for the next 2 years it will allow us flexibility to be aggressive in the FA market. Barkley if tagged will be a bargain for what he brings to the team.
Great. You just named 4 QB's that haven't won and won't win while making 35-40M lol
Thats how the market goes pal.
Deal with it. The top guys all make or are going to make 50 million or more.. the NEXT tier down is 15 million a year LESS..
thats the market..
Great. You just named 4 QB's that haven't won and won't win while making 35-40M lol
Lol I know right. The whole idea is to avoid being in QB hell. This is QB hell.
A: it tells us the cap hit
B: it tells us if the giants have an out before paying a large portion
For example, lets say he gets 4/140 with 100 gtd. He gets 20M in a bonus and his salary in his first 3 years is gtd.
year 1- 20M salary + 5M pro rated bonus= 25M cap hit(all gtd)
year 2- 25M salary + 5M pro rated bonus= 30M cap hit(all gtd)
year 3- 35M salary + 5M pro rated bonus= 40M cap hit(all gtd)
year 4-40M salary + 5M pro rated bonus= 45M cap hit(non gtd)
So in this scenario, the giants can get out after 3 years with a tiny dead cap hit. It's a simplistic way to look at it, but its why the aav is of little importance.
Its good to draw up the numbers and tables but the numbers are bullshit.. Dead cap hit for each year is what matters not the guaranteed amounts.. for example Kenny Golladay hasn't played a day for the Giants when his contract was worth it.. at the end of year 1 everyone knew the contract sucked and he should be cut.. the guaranteed amount was 28M.. now 2 years in we have already paid him $35+M.. Same thing with Golden Tate.. we paid him more than the guaranteed amount.. so I don't see in any case where we don't pay Daniel Jones more than the guaranteed amount.. Same argument was made for Leonard Williams.. none of these guys ever only make just the guaranteed amount..
It’s not fair to ask that of him unless we greatly improve our offensive personnel. He did the best job possible with the talent we had. That’s the excuse that all the people on this board use for Herbert. Hurt OL (which we had) and Hurt receivers (well we didn’t have any receivers).
For $35 million...DJ better have 4500 total yards and 30+ TDs. 22 total TDs is terrible.
But the QBs who put up 4500 yards and 30+ TDs are getting signed for $50 million, not $35 million.
In comment 16038180 GMen72 said:
Quote:
It’s not fair to ask that of him unless we greatly improve our offensive personnel. He did the best job possible with the talent we had. That’s the excuse that all the people on this board use for Herbert. Hurt OL (which we had) and Hurt receivers (well we didn’t have any receivers).
For $35 million...DJ better have 4500 total yards and 30+ TDs. 22 total TDs is terrible.
And a trade for a #1 WR. ;)
And within a month that would put him right in the middle at 15.
That's literally Goff/Cousins money...
On a good day, Jones is a top-10 QB in the league. On a bad day, he's top 20. Still young, still upside, with more great coaching on the way.
Take away the dollar amount of the contract - and ask if he, as a free agent, is worth a middle-of-the-road starting NFL QB contract. IMO that makes it beyond a no brainer!
Is way too much for what he is as a QB.
Its what a starting QB in the NFL gets. Deal with it.
Prescott is getting 40
Cousins is getting 35
Goff is getting 33.5
Wentz is getting 32
Here is the reality.. The Non exclusive franchise tag is 32.4. If they franchised him again next year.. thats 38 million..
35 million is the average between the two. More than likely it will be a lower cap hit this year and ramp up when the new NFL TV deals kick in.. The cap goes up every year.
Burrow, Jackson, Hurts and Herbert are all going to get 45-50 PLUS when they get their new deals..
35 is what a mid level QB gets..
Deal with it.
What you drew up is exactly what I am afraid of.. Cowboys have drafted about as well as anyone.. but contracts like Dak's and Zeke's is the reason why they can't win the big games.. Either you have the Mahomes, Allens and Burrows of the world or you have the rookie contract guys who can win with great supporting staff.. but even if you add a WR1 to a guy like Jones and Cousins the cost will be greater than Mahomes plus a scrub and the output and the actual ability to win will be less than Mahomes with MVS or some other Jag..
In comment 16038180 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16038175 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
It’s not fair to ask that of him unless we greatly improve our offensive personnel. He did the best job possible with the talent we had. That’s the excuse that all the people on this board use for Herbert. Hurt OL (which we had) and Hurt receivers (well we didn’t have any receivers).
For $35 million...DJ better have 4500 total yards and 30+ TDs. 22 total TDs is terrible.
So, pay a QB franchise money and expect him to produce like an average QB? Looks like with some, the excuses will never end. Does your job pay like that. Pay you like a CEO and expect work like an intern?
Jared Goff threw for 4400+ yards and 29 TDs...that should be the minimum production at that price range. Excuses are like...
In comment 16038175 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
It’s not fair to ask that of him unless we greatly improve our offensive personnel. He did the best job possible with the talent we had. That’s the excuse that all the people on this board use for Herbert. Hurt OL (which we had) and Hurt receivers (well we didn’t have any receivers).
For $35 million...DJ better have 4500 total yards and 30+ TDs. 22 total TDs is terrible.
But the QBs who put up 4500 yards and 30+ TDs are getting signed for $50 million, not $35 million.
Jared Goff last year...4400+ yards and 29 TDs. Try again.
It seems to you, the rest of the team doesn't matter. QB is not good if he doesn't throw 35+ TDs, even if the rest of the team are ranked as one of the worst in the league. In that case, why invest in other positions, just throw money to find an elite QB, or trade all your assets to get to the top of draft and get a great young QB. And expect this guy will deliver 35+ TD with a crap roaster. Is that your line of thinking?
In comment 16038180 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16038175 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
It’s not fair to ask that of him unless we greatly improve our offensive personnel. He did the best job possible with the talent we had. That’s the excuse that all the people on this board use for Herbert. Hurt OL (which we had) and Hurt receivers (well we didn’t have any receivers).
For $35 million...DJ better have 4500 total yards and 30+ TDs. 22 total TDs is terrible.
So, pay a QB franchise money and expect him to produce like an average QB? Looks like with some, the excuses will never end. Does your job pay like that. Pay you like a CEO and expect work like an intern?
Jared Goff threw for 4400+ yards and 29 TDs...that should be the minimum production at that price range. Excuses are like...
You should probably stop watching the Giants because Jones is going to be here for a long time, and nobody wants to read your constant complaining. The experts have observed him and the market is about to speak on his value. Thankfully we don't have to speculate what actual football people think of him any more. The armchair GMs can have their opinions, and that's that.
It seems to you, the rest of the team doesn't matter. QB is not good if he doesn't throw 35+ TDs, even if the rest of the team are ranked as one of the worst in the league. In that case, why invest in other positions, just throw money to find an elite QB, or trade all your assets to get to the top of draft and get a great young QB. And expect this guy will deliver 35+ TD with a crap roaster. Is that your line of thinking?
In comment 16038180 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16038175 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
It’s not fair to ask that of him unless we greatly improve our offensive personnel. He did the best job possible with the talent we had. That’s the excuse that all the people on this board use for Herbert. Hurt OL (which we had) and Hurt receivers (well we didn’t have any receivers).
For $35 million...DJ better have 4500 total yards and 30+ TDs. 22 total TDs is terrible.
So, pay a QB franchise money and expect him to produce like an average QB? Looks like with some, the excuses will never end. Does your job pay like that. Pay you like a CEO and expect work like an intern?
Jared Goff threw for 4400+ yards and 29 TDs...that should be the minimum production at that price range. Excuses are like...
You really can't make this nonsense up. If we pay him $35M per he damn well better do better than last season, or we are never winning anything with him. What sport are these lunatics watching? They really think passing 15TDs is going to be enough in this league? I really think these are Cowboys and Eagles fans trolling us.
Says slighlty above 35M so it will probably end up anywhere from 35.5-37.5 best guess...
I can't see any way in the world Jones gets Watson-esque 4 or 5 year guaranteed deal.
Again it's all about the details, what is the signing bonus, where are the guarantees placed and where is the "rip it up" or "go separate ways" opportunity in the contract.
Then people can go to their respective corners and wait to barbecue Jones, Daboll, Schoen if things go south, or pontificate if they go well.
But the QBs who put up 4500 yards and 30+ TDs are getting signed for $50 million, not $35 million.
Jared Goff last year...4400+ yards and 29 TDs. Try again.
Amon-Ra St Brown & TJ Hockenson vs what we have. Combined with a bad defense causing an offense to pass early and often and chase points. If you think we've seen the best of Daniel Jones so far with the state the organization has been in the last few years and the players he's had around him then I don't know what to tell you
I’m shocked it’s not more than that but ecstatic we’re getting him one, long term at two, for that little. You go Joe Schoen.
Says slighlty above 35M so it will probably end up anywhere from 35.5-37.5 best guess...
Sounds good. I’d pay a bit extra for the fifth year. Thought 5/200 so this all sounds like a bargin
100%. This was from Raanan a few days ago and its pure speculation on the outcome with Jones and Barkley.
In comment 16038215 BillT said:
Quote:
I’m shocked it’s not more than that but ecstatic we’re getting him one, long term at two, for that little. You go Joe Schoen.
Says slighlty above 35M so it will probably end up anywhere from 35.5-37.5 best guess...
Sounds good. I’d pay a bit extra for the fifth year. Thought 5/200 so this all sounds like a bargin
yea it's a total bargain
More proof that the organization thinks extremely highly of him. From the coaching staff and GM who now got to see him up close in Dabolls system for a year to the organization who was already pretty convicted on him prior.
Also of course this further confirms the beliefs of some of us fans who were evaluating him relative to the lack of talent around him rather than apart from it.
More well grounded perspective.
More proof that the organization thinks extremely highly of him. From the coaching staff and GM who now got to see him up close in Dabolls system for a year to the organization who was already pretty convicted on him prior.
Also of course this further confirms the beliefs of some of us fans who were evaluating him relative to the lack of talent around him rather than apart from it.
dude. if this report is true, and he doesn't get much better, this deal will be a fucking disaster for this franchise. We'll be the Vikings/Titans/Carr Raiders/Alex Smith Chiefs at best.
Hey man, he threw 15TDs. That says it all, right?
Jared Goff threw for 4400+ yards and 29 TDs...that should be the minimum production at that price range. Excuses are like...
Of course you - and a few others - constantly focus on throwing yards and TD'S, and conveniently ignore rushing #'s
Let's look at the bigger picture, shall we?
Goff had exactly zero rushing TD's and 73 rushing yards TOTAL for the season.
So for a better apples/apples comparison:
Goff had 29 total TD's (29 passing, 0 rushing) and 4520 total yards from scrimmage (4438 passing and 73 rushing)
Jones had 22 total TD's (15 passing and 7 rushing) and 3913 total yards from scrimmage.
Now take into account the lions has much better WR and OL personnel, and the numbers look much different.
But we know how you - and a few others - hate it when facts get in the way of your tired narrative...
Jared Goff threw for 4400+ yards and 29 TDs...that should be the minimum production at that price range. Excuses are like...
Of course you - and a few others - constantly focus on throwing yards and TD'S, and conveniently ignore rushing #'s
Let's look at the bigger picture, shall we?
Goff had exactly zero rushing TD's and 73 rushing yards TOTAL for the season.
So for a better apples/apples comparison:
Goff had 29 total TD's (29 passing, 0 rushing) and 4520 total yards from scrimmage (4438 passing and 73 rushing)
Jones had 22 total TD's (15 passing and 7 rushing) and 3913 total yards from scrimmage.
Now take into account the lions has much better WR and OL personnel, and the numbers look much different.
But we know how you - and a few others - hate it when facts get in the way of your tired narrative...
Woah... proper context changes everything don't it?! ;)))
Jared Goff threw for 4400+ yards and 29 TDs...that should be the minimum production at that price range. Excuses are like...
Of course you - and a few others - constantly focus on throwing yards and TD'S, and conveniently ignore rushing #'s
Let's look at the bigger picture, shall we?
Goff had exactly zero rushing TD's and 73 rushing yards TOTAL for the season.
So for a better apples/apples comparison:
Goff had 29 total TD's (29 passing, 0 rushing) and 4520 total yards from scrimmage (4438 passing and 73 rushing)
Jones had 22 total TD's (15 passing and 7 rushing) and 3913 total yards from scrimmage.
Now take into account the lions has much better WR and OL personnel, and the numbers look much different.
But we know how you - and a few others - hate it when facts get in the way of your tired narrative...
I'm confused...is he going to get paid $35 million for excuses or production?
I said $35 million a year buys 4500 yards and 30 TDs and used Goff as an example. You then went and backed up my point with your incredible use of addition. Glad we're on the same page!
Just curious? How much does a QB have to make for the excuses to stop?
In comment 16038234 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16038228 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16038215 BillT said:
Quote:
I’m shocked it’s not more than that but ecstatic we’re getting him one, long term at two, for that little. You go Joe Schoen.
Says slighlty above 35M so it will probably end up anywhere from 35.5-37.5 best guess...
Sounds good. I’d pay a bit extra for the fifth year. Thought 5/200 so this all sounds like a bargin
yea it's a total bargain
Hey man, he threw 15TDs. That says it all, right?
It says a lot. And if you don't think so you're alone on an island. Daniel Jones needs to get better or he'll be a bigger punchline than he already is.
Jared Goff threw for 4400+ yards and 29 TDs...that should be the minimum production at that price range. Excuses are like...
Of course you - and a few others - constantly focus on throwing yards and TD'S, and conveniently ignore rushing #'s
Let's look at the bigger picture, shall we?
Goff had exactly zero rushing TD's and 73 rushing yards TOTAL for the season.
So for a better apples/apples comparison:
Goff had 29 total TD's (29 passing, 0 rushing) and 4520 total yards from scrimmage (4438 passing and 73 rushing)
Jones had 22 total TD's (15 passing and 7 rushing) and 3913 total yards from scrimmage.
Now take into account the lions has much better WR and OL personnel, and the numbers look much different.
But we know how you - and a few others - hate it when facts get in the way of your tired narrative...
Well said. I'd also add here are the last 2 years of stats for a qb who is going to fetch close to 50 mil in the near future.
3701 yards/22 tds/6 picks
3144 yards/16 tds/9 picks
These numbers nerds can't get out of their black and white argument without taking into account the rest of the team and the organizational failure that has been the NY Giants for the past decade prior to this season. Jones best years are IN FRONT of him
Jared Goff threw for 4400+ yards and 29 TDs...that should be the minimum production at that price range. Excuses are like...
Of course you - and a few others - constantly focus on throwing yards and TD'S, and conveniently ignore rushing #'s
Let's look at the bigger picture, shall we?
Goff had exactly zero rushing TD's and 73 rushing yards TOTAL for the season.
So for a better apples/apples comparison:
Goff had 29 total TD's (29 passing, 0 rushing) and 4520 total yards from scrimmage (4438 passing and 73 rushing)
Jones had 22 total TD's (15 passing and 7 rushing) and 3913 total yards from scrimmage.
Now take into account the lions has much better WR and OL personnel, and the numbers look much different.
But we know how you - and a few others - hate it when facts get in the way of your tired narrative...
Yea man.. why would anybody focus on throwing yards and passing TDs when talking about the quarterback? Go get em, chief.
Also, didn't the Arizona QB get grossly overpaid last year?
It is less than that.
He is a middle tier QB. That's the going rate.
Well, the Chiefs have a great OL, a HoF TE, a very solid cast of WRs, and a HoF coach. Right?
If we simply take away Mahomes and give Jones the reins for the Chiefs, what would the results be?
Jones can run right? And according to many in the DJFC, Jones can make every throw, right? So, if all of that is true, shouldn't we be looking at a contract similar to Mahomes?
Well said. I'd also add here are the last 2 years of stats for a qb who is going to fetch close to 50 mil in the near future.
3701 yards/22 tds/6 picks
3144 yards/16 tds/9 picks
These numbers nerds can't get out of their black and white argument without taking into account the rest of the team and the organizational failure that has been the NY Giants for the past decade prior to this season. Jones best years are IN FRONT of him
Wait, wait, wait...don't you know, only total yards and total tds count when talking about running QBs. Get it straight!
2022
Goff (33.5 mil) - 4500+ yds, 29 TDs
Cousins (35 mil) - 4600+ yds, 31 TDs
DJ - 3900+ yds, 22 TDs
One of these looks overpaid?
Looks like limited production and excuses will be the norm for a QB on a franchise deal, also? Fun times!
It’s a static world and Jones is RIGHT NOW as good as he will ever get. Even though, QBs normally improve
The longer they are in the SAME system (which Jones will be this year). Does anyone here REALLY think Schoen would spend this amount of money on DJ if he didn’t EXPECT more growth? Even the biggest anti Jones guys have to admit this is a distinct possibility
dude. if this report is true, and he doesn't get much better, this deal will be a fucking disaster for this franchise. We'll be the Vikings/Titans/Carr Raiders/Alex Smith Chiefs at best.
Prod not trying to be mean but Im afraid there is this disconnect in your mind with not comprehending that better talent around him will equal better production. You will just have to pout in a corner until you can see it for your own eyes.
It’s a static world and Jones is RIGHT NOW as good as he will ever get. Even though, QBs normally improve
The longer they are in the SAME system (which Jones will be this year). Does anyone here REALLY think Schoen would spend this amount of money on DJ if he didn’t EXPECT more growth? Even the biggest anti Jones guys have to admit this is a distinct possibility
Strong emotions and cemented mental biases can greatly cloud judgement.
This is funny. If he can’t be better than last year if we don’t greatly improve the personnel around him then he’s not worth $35 million a year. He doesn’t even need to throw 30 TDs to be better, we can start with 20.
But the QBs who put up 4500 yards and 30+ TDs are getting signed for $50 million, not $35 million.
Just so you know. Goff, Cousins and Dak have all hit 4500 yds & 30 TDs before and twice
Wentz had 4100 yds 27 TDs once
I agree. I don't understand those who think the OL and WR talent is irrelevant to the performance of a QB.
K. Toney was a knucklehead and I'm glad we traded him, but KC obviously traded for him because they thought they needed more WR talent.
The way the Jones haters think, why would KC trade 2 picks for a WR, when WRs don't matter?
Why did the Bills trade multiple picks for Diggs, if WRs don't matter? Same with the eagles and AJ Brown.
Is it a coincidence that both Josh Allen and Hurts made a huge jump after their teams added Diggs and Brown?
Would we have won in '11 without Nicks and Cruz?
and 72
It’s a static world and Jones is RIGHT NOW as good as he will ever get. Even though, QBs normally improve
The longer they are in the SAME system (which Jones will be this year). Does anyone here REALLY think Schoen would spend this amount of money on DJ if he didn’t EXPECT more growth? Even the biggest anti Jones guys have to admit this is a distinct possibility
Strong emotions and cemented mental biases can greatly cloud judgement.
So, now the Giants are paying for growth?
Devil's advocate - what if he doesn't grow as much as planned? Those other QBs got paid for production, DJ is being paid for excuses and hypotheticals. His career number are terrible compared to every other QB in that price range, even Wentz.
That says something.
Just chill, sit back and enjoy the ride. The Giants are about to secure a very good QB for the next 4-5 years.
And get #8 a true #1 and continue to fix the OL, his production will finally begin to match his high talent level.
I agree. I don't understand those who think the OL and WR talent is irrelevant to the performance of a QB.
K. Toney was a knucklehead and I'm glad we traded him, but KC obviously traded for him because they thought they needed more WR talent.
The way the Jones haters think, why would KC trade 2 picks for a WR, when WRs don't matter?
Why did the Bills trade multiple picks for Diggs, if WRs don't matter? Same with the eagles and AJ Brown.
Is it a coincidence that both Josh Allen and Hurts made a huge jump after their teams added Diggs and Brown?
Would we have won in '11 without Nicks and Cruz?
All great points sir. It's not a surprise you have a PHD. ;)
Prod not trying to be mean but Im afraid there is this disconnect in your mind with not comprehending that better talent around him will equal better production. You will just have to pout in a corner until you can see it for your own eyes.
If you think it, it must be true, right? The disconnect is that we're using stats (actual numbers from real games played by NFL players)... you're argument is based on feelings, hypotheticals, and make-believe. Remind us where the disconnect is again?
Jared Goff last year...4400+ yards and 29 TDs. Try again.
Goff signed his deal 4 years ago, so not exactly an apples to apples comparison. And while he had 29 TDs this year (not 30+), he had 19 last year and 20 the year before.
So you try again. Name one QB who puts up 4500+, 30+, and would sign a $35 million aav deal this year.
Yes, surpass the total of his previous three years.
Hope this works.
And get #8 a true #1 and continue to fix the OL, his production will finally begin to match his high talent level.
I agree. I don't understand those who think the OL and WR talent is irrelevant to the performance of a QB.
K. Toney was a knucklehead and I'm glad we traded him, but KC obviously traded for him because they thought they needed more WR talent.
The way the Jones haters think, why would KC trade 2 picks for a WR, when WRs don't matter?
Why did the Bills trade multiple picks for Diggs, if WRs don't matter? Same with the eagles and AJ Brown.
Is it a coincidence that both Josh Allen and Hurts made a huge jump after their teams added Diggs and Brown?
Would we have won in '11 without Nicks and Cruz?
It is a disrespect to the game and the other players on those teams.
Look at the majority of SB teams and how many had stars around the QB. Good to outstanding OL's. Many of them have HOF's on the offensive side.
It's like people never heard Terry Bradshaw say he became a great QB when he had great players around him. I doubt you will find a QB who would think much differently.
Eli never played with a HOF on a SB team. Nicks performed like one in the post season. 26 catches 444 yards 16.9 4 TD's.
Yes, surpass the total of his previous three years.
Hope this works.
Why does it have to be passing TDs only. Cannot you lump in running TDs as part of a total touchdowns expected?
It’s a static world and Jones is RIGHT NOW as good as he will ever get. Even though, QBs normally improve
The longer they are in the SAME system (which Jones will be this year). Does anyone here REALLY think Schoen would spend this amount of money on DJ if he didn’t EXPECT more growth? Even the biggest anti Jones guys have to admit this is a distinct possibility
Excellent point.
Goff signed his deal 4 years ago, so not exactly an apples to apples comparison. And while he had 29 TDs this year (not 30+), he had 19 last year and 20 the year before.
So you try again. Name one QB who puts up 4500+, 30+, and would sign a $35 million aav deal this year.
DJ threw for 15 Tds? 10 and 12 the 2 years before that? There's not a world where you can compare DJ to anyone in the $35 million price range, even Wentz has had one (and really 2) years that DJ has wet dreams over.
Look, if you have to tear down other QBs to make your QB better, maybe your QB isn't that good. How about comparing apples to apples...compare DJs CAREER stats to someone in the $35 million range career stats...not their worst year vs DJs best year, career stats vs career stats or best year vs. best year. Good luck!
To answer you question...Cousins.
Yes, surpass the total of his previous three years.
Hope this works.
Needs better recievers that he can throw 36TDs to first.
By next year it would be 13th or 14th QB pay. And the year after that even lower. Let's see, who is Goff throwing to? It's what the market is, blame Cleveland and Denver for driving up the price.
and 72
It’s a static world and Jones is RIGHT NOW as good as he will ever get. Even though, QBs normally improve
The longer they are in the SAME system (which Jones will be this year). Does anyone here REALLY think Schoen would spend this amount of money on DJ if he didn’t EXPECT more growth? Even the biggest anti Jones guys have to admit this is a distinct possibility
Excellent point.
lol.
You don't pay QBs top dollar in the hope that they will get better. You pay them based on established level of performance. That's what the Giants would be doing here, if the guarantees are high. They are gambling that a 25 yr old QB, after 4 NFL seasons, is going to get much better. It happens, but not that often. It's a huge gamble that is not likely to work out. It's hilarious that many of you don't see this, don't know it instinctively. I'm not willing to bet the next 5 to 7 years of this franchise that Daniel Jones will make a massive leap. It's a stupid thing to do.
Producer,you are of course correct and if we bet 5 to 7 yrs on DJ it will be a mistake.
however,my guess is it will be a deal that locks us to him for 2 or 3 years max-with 2 option type years at the end
Thanks CornerStone. I have a few degrees, but I don't have a PhD. Won't bore w/ details, but Dr. D is a nickname some friends/co-workers gave me back in my Chemical engineer days. I regret using it and if it was easy to change I would've yrs ago. But I guess at this point, I yams what I yams.
In comment 16038293 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16038266 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
and 72
It’s a static world and Jones is RIGHT NOW as good as he will ever get. Even though, QBs normally improve
The longer they are in the SAME system (which Jones will be this year). Does anyone here REALLY think Schoen would spend this amount of money on DJ if he didn’t EXPECT more growth? Even the biggest anti Jones guys have to admit this is a distinct possibility
Excellent point.
lol.
You don't pay QBs top dollar in the hope that they will get better. You pay them based on established level of performance. That's what the Giants would be doing here, if the guarantees are high. They are gambling that a 25 yr old QB, after 4 NFL seasons, is going to get much better. It happens, but not that often. It's a huge gamble that is not likely to work out. It's hilarious that many of you don't see this, don't know it instinctively. I'm not willing to bet the next 5 to 7 years of this franchise that Daniel Jones will make a massive leap. It's a stupid thing to do.
Producer,you are of course correct and if we bet 5 to 7 yrs on DJ it will be a mistake.
however,my guess is it will be a deal that locks us to him for 2 or 3 years max-with 2 option type years at the end
2 years and a way to get out of the 3rd, even if it's a rough cap hit, I can live with that.
The worry is that it becomes a Cousins situation. He's pretty good but not great, a lot of excuses, we feel close by year 3, and we think if we just extend him 2 more years to lower the cap hit and take a shot, we can win it. And so we are locked for 5 years instead of 3 and we have a divisional round exit again. And before you know it, we had 4 playoff runs in a decade, none of them special, Jones made $300M, and the Giants have been middle of the pack for 20 years.
No, neither. I'll take Caleb Williams in next year's draft.
The Jones "haters" are simply pointing out that statistically, Wentz is better than DJ, and his contract is terrible. Why make the same mistake?
Yea man.. why would anybody focus on throwing yards and passing TDs when talking about the quarterback? Go get em, chief.
Yeah man he should have lead the NFL in passing with his dynamic receiving corps of Kenny Golladay, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson, and David Sills. Plus his OL was just so dominant.
In comment 16038266 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
and 72
It’s a static world and Jones is RIGHT NOW as good as he will ever get. Even though, QBs normally improve
The longer they are in the SAME system (which Jones will be this year). Does anyone here REALLY think Schoen would spend this amount of money on DJ if he didn’t EXPECT more growth? Even the biggest anti Jones guys have to admit this is a distinct possibility
Excellent point.
lol.
You don't pay QBs top dollar in the hope that they will get better. You pay them based on established level of performance. That's what the Giants would be doing here, if the guarantees are high. They are gambling that a 25 yr old QB, after 4 NFL seasons, is going to get much better. It happens, but not that often. It's a huge gamble that is not likely to work out. It's hilarious that many of you don't see this, don't know it instinctively. I'm not willing to bet the next 5 to 7 years of this franchise that Daniel Jones will make a massive leap. It's a stupid thing to do.
Let me explain to you how this works. Quarterbacks are paid what the GMs of NFL teams pay them.
Not one single person cares what Producer thinks.
No one.
Are you being paid by a NFL team to sign and draft players?
Thought so.
If Schoen decides to pay him what is being reported and the people in the building have all of the relevant data and scouting on Daniel Jones, what will that mean?
You are wrong!
You keep digging this hole.
I look for your posts now.
I like laughter.
You don't pay QBs top dollar in the hope that they will get better. You pay them based on established level of performance. That's what the Giants would be doing here, if the guarantees are high. They are gambling that a 25 yr old QB, after 4 NFL seasons, is going to get much better. It happens, but not that often. It's a huge gamble that is not likely to work out. It's hilarious that many of you don't see this, don't know it instinctively. I'm not willing to bet the next 5 to 7 years of this franchise that Daniel Jones will make a massive leap. It's a stupid thing to do.
Producer,you are of course correct and if we bet 5 to 7 yrs on DJ it will be a mistake.
however,my guess is it will be a deal that locks us to him for 2 or 3 years max-with 2 option type years at the end
2 years and a way to get out of the 3rd, even if it's a rough cap hit, I can live with that.
The worry is that it becomes a Cousins situation. He's pretty good but not great, a lot of excuses, we feel close by year 3, and we think if we just extend him 2 more years to lower the cap hit and take a shot, we can win it. And so we are locked for 5 years instead of 3 and we have a divisional round exit again. And before you know it, we had 4 playoff runs in a decade, none of them special, Jones made $300M, and the Giants have been middle of the pack for 20 years.
Indeed that is possible....but thats possible for any middling upwardly mobile QB we chase in FA in lieu of DJ.
You want to pay more to Carr?How about Tannehill?
Try our luck in the casino called the draft???
My sense is we will know by the end of next season if he is our guy.....assuming we get some weapons and IOL help to really be able to tell.
Well, the Chiefs have a great OL, a HoF TE, a very solid cast of WRs, and a HoF coach. Right?
If we simply take away Mahomes and give Jones the reins for the Chiefs, what would the results be?
Jones can run right? And according to many in the DJFC, Jones can make every throw, right? So, if all of that is true, shouldn't we be looking at a contract similar to Mahomes?
A very reasonable argument can be made that Patrick Mahomes has had the greatest start to a career that any QB has ever had. No one is comparing Jones to Mahomes.
Stop the Strawman.
In comment 16038212 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16038199 flyswimwalk said:
Quote:
It seems to you, the rest of the team doesn't matter. QB is not good if he doesn't throw 35+ TDs, even if the rest of the team are ranked as one of the worst in the league. In that case, why invest in other positions, just throw money to find an elite QB, or trade all your assets to get to the top of draft and get a great young QB. And expect this guy will deliver 35+ TD with a crap roaster. Is that your line of thinking?
In comment 16038180 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16038175 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
It’s not fair to ask that of him unless we greatly improve our offensive personnel. He did the best job possible with the talent we had. That’s the excuse that all the people on this board use for Herbert. Hurt OL (which we had) and Hurt receivers (well we didn’t have any receivers).
For $35 million...DJ better have 4500 total yards and 30+ TDs. 22 total TDs is terrible.
So, pay a QB franchise money and expect him to produce like an average QB? Looks like with some, the excuses will never end. Does your job pay like that. Pay you like a CEO and expect work like an intern?
Jared Goff threw for 4400+ yards and 29 TDs...that should be the minimum production at that price range. Excuses are like...
You really can't make this nonsense up. If we pay him $35M per he damn well better do better than last season, or we are never winning anything with him. What sport are these lunatics watching? They really think passing 15TDs is going to be enough in this league? I really think these are Cowboys and Eagles fans trolling us.
More proof that the organization thinks extremely highly of him. From the coaching staff and GM who now got to see him up close in Dabolls system for a year to the organization who was already pretty convicted on him prior.
Also of course this further confirms the beliefs of some of us fans who were evaluating him relative to the lack of talent around him rather than apart from it.
Some of you kill me. You act like DJ signing a contract would somehow validate your opinion he's a franchise QB. There have been many overpaid, average QBs in the history of the NFL.
The only thing that will make DJ a franchise QB is actually playing and producing like a franchise QB. If he doesn't, he'll be a bust and his contract will go down, in history, as a huge failure.
The only thing a big contract does is raise the expectations and pressure on him to produce. Right now, he's a sympathy case, but as soon as he's making franchise QB money, the NY media kid's gloves will come off and nobody will care about all the excuses. Like the QBs you guys tear down (Murray, Stafford, etc.), bad years can't be tolerated.
The QB market really needs to get disrupted. Maybe a new schema or NFL has to cap it or? Maybe having 3 disposable QBs and focusing on more running, short yardage?
The overall quality of the game has declined with lion's share of money going to these contract renewals. Eagles will be in a world of hurt soon too.
Indeed that is possible....but thats possible for any middling upwardly mobile QB we chase in FA in lieu of DJ.
You want to pay more to Carr?How about Tannehill?
Try our luck in the casino called the draft???
My sense is we will know by the end of next season if he is our guy.....assuming we get some weapons and IOL help to really be able to tell.
No, I don't want to pay a lot for any of the QB middle class. But there are always cheap vets to be had. And there's the draft. It's not true that we can't find a QB if Jones walks. The 49ers seem able to do it. Were people expecting Brock Purdy to take them to the NFCCG when he was the LAST pick of the draft? We can do things like that too. Or we can just franchise Jones and see how he responds in 2023.
My guess is we won't all agree about Jones, even after next season. Do you know what Vikings boards are like? They are just like this one. Half think they haven't given Cousins enough support, half think he's not the guy. That's the debate you have forever when you don't have a true top-8 guy.
Signing him to the a long term deal DOES NOT MEAN jones is a franchise QB.
It simply means we would be correct in our assumption how the Ny Giants feel about Daniel Jones.
Nothing more than that.
People have been talking with certainty that Jones will get nothing more than the tag because of how smart Schoen is and how obvious it is that Jones is not worth such a contract...
In comment 16038163 blueblood said:
Sorry to say. That’s why most nfl teams are perennial losers. The deal with it, that’s the market rate stuff is for losers. I’m a business owner. I don’t just pay anyone that works for me “the market rate”. You get paid by performance. Just cause you come in for 6 months and perform well doesn’t mean that you will be the highest paid person in my companies history.
Someone wonder how these owners are successful. The nfl would be out of business if it were ran like it is in the real world.
Quote:
In comment 16038145 jtfuoco said:
Quote:
Is way too much for what he is as a QB.
Its what a starting QB in the NFL gets. Deal with it.
Prescott is getting 40
Cousins is getting 35
Goff is getting 33.5
Wentz is getting 32
Here is the reality.. The Non exclusive franchise tag is 32.4. If they franchised him again next year.. thats 38 million..
35 million is the average between the two. More than likely it will be a lower cap hit this year and ramp up when the new NFL TV deals kick in.. The cap goes up every year.
Burrow, Jackson, Hurts and Herbert are all going to get 45-50 PLUS when they get their new deals..
35 is what a mid level QB gets..
Deal with it.
Great. You just named 4 QB's that haven't won and won't win while making 35-40M lol
Thats how the market goes pal.
Deal with it. The top guys all make or are going to make 50 million or more.. the NEXT tier down is 15 million a year LESS..
thats the market..
If you apply the "imagine if" approach issued by our dear friends at the DJFC, which says that if you give Jones a quality OL and top receivers, we will absolutely see a huge uptick in production.
Well, the Chiefs have a great OL, a HoF TE, a very solid cast of WRs, and a HoF coach. Right?
If we simply take away Mahomes and give Jones the reins for the Chiefs, what would the results be?
Jones can run right? And according to many in the DJFC, Jones can make every throw, right? So, if all of that is true, shouldn't we be looking at a contract similar to Mahomes?
You are really rattled. You usually do not make such specious arguments.
A very reasonable argument can be made that Patrick Mahomes has had the greatest start to a career that any QB has ever had. No one is comparing Jones to Mahomes.
Stop the Strawman.
I'm being mostly tongue in cheek. My affection for my wonderful friends in the DJFC grows every day. So, I am always curious to see how far they are willing to take their "imagine if" theory... ;)
In comment 16038293 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16038266 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
and 72
It’s a static world and Jones is RIGHT NOW as good as he will ever get. Even though, QBs normally improve
The longer they are in the SAME system (which Jones will be this year). Does anyone here REALLY think Schoen would spend this amount of money on DJ if he didn’t EXPECT more growth? Even the biggest anti Jones guys have to admit this is a distinct possibility
Excellent point.
lol.
You don't pay QBs top dollar in the hope that they will get better. You pay them based on established level of performance. That's what the Giants would be doing here, if the guarantees are high. They are gambling that a 25 yr old QB, after 4 NFL seasons, is going to get much better. It happens, but not that often. It's a huge gamble that is not likely to work out. It's hilarious that many of you don't see this, don't know it instinctively. I'm not willing to bet the next 5 to 7 years of this franchise that Daniel Jones will make a massive leap. It's a stupid thing to do.
Producer,you are of course correct and if we bet 5 to 7 yrs on DJ it will be a mistake.
however,my guess is it will be a deal that locks us to him for 2 or 3 years max-with 2 option type years at the end
Problem is...3 more years of DJ. Then draft a rookie and let him develop for 2-3 years. That's 5-6 years to hopefully be better than we are now.
A multiyear deal will, most likely, be a disaster. If you want to keep DJ, use the tag as a 5th year tryout, and make an informed decision next year, not 3 years from now.
I like laughter.
Are you saying I AMUSE you?
Even during the horrific seasons of 2017-2021, the Giants never earned the first pick in the draft.
Even during the horrific seasons of 2017-2021, the Giants never earned the first pick in the draft.
FYI - there is also Drake Maye, C.Ewers and J.Daniels.
You keep referencing Caleb Williams and “tanking” which doesn’t happen in the NFL. But forget that for a second, how do you think the Giants can acquire Williams?
Even during the horrific seasons of 2017-2021, the Giants never earned the first pick in the draft.
FYI - there is also Drake Maye, C.Ewers and J.Daniels.
It’s really too far out. I remember a world where BBI wanted to wait to draft Jake Fromm.
And I’m of the camp Jones should be franchised, so I get it.
Well, the Chiefs have a great OL, a HoF TE, a very solid cast of WRs, and a HoF coach. Right?
If we simply take away Mahomes and give Jones the reins for the Chiefs, what would the results be?
Jones can run right? And according to many in the DJFC, Jones can make every throw, right? So, if all of that is true, shouldn't we be looking at a contract similar to Mahomes?
This offense evolved as the year went on. Daniel had some very nice games. Continuing the 15 passing td argument is actually silly and lazy. Your contention that the Giants should pay him equivalent to Mahomes based on a hypothetical that no one knows the answer to is even sillier
I saw and I m guessing so did Schoen and Dabol, a very talented quarterback that has a chance to be special
Stop looking at stats in a vacuum
FYI - there is also Drake Maye, C.Ewers and J.Daniels.
It’s really too far out. I remember a world where BBI wanted to wait to draft Jake Fromm.
And I’m of the camp Jones should be franchised, so I get it.
I'm just giving you other quality QBs right there with CW.
Maye and Ewers make Fromm look like he should never have played the position.
I'm just giving you other quality QBs right there with CW.
Maye and Ewers make Fromm look like he should never have played the position.
Many experts had Fromm as a potential top 5 pick going into his final collegiate season. The point he was trying to make is that we see several of these QB's that are considered top picks fall dramatically after a subpar college season. Hell this time last year we were discussing Tyler Van Dyke as a top 5 pick.
Four years into Jones' career, isn't it likely that this is roughly who he is? An elite running QB, a low production QB in the passing game capable of protecting the ball well? I am really doubtful there is some elite passing QB waiting to be uncorked.
Look at the QBs making $30 million+ a year. How many of those contracts do you actually want? There are some brutal contracts in there, but Mahomes and Allen are the only ones I actually want today. Rodgers and Stafford were fine contracts a couple years ago, I guess. If Jones signs a $30 million deal, he will be the only one there who has not led a top ten offense at some point in his career.
I hear people on the weapons. But how confident are you that: a) that is the real issue and not Jones? b) we can actually get those weapons in the next 2-3 years? I look at the WR FA group and draft positioning and am not that confident we are going to have good weapons soon.
People harp on passing production because that's the driver of elite offenses in today's game and contention status. It's not to make Jones look bad.
All those contracts suck! Funny how DJ fans never compare him to real franchise QBs...just the guys most teams would love to move on from. Not to mention, other than Wentz (lately,
not career), DJ doesn't even belong on that list statically.
Other than wentz those contracts don’t suck. You think they do when in realty those teams were in the playoffs and Goff’s lions should have been in as they were a white hot team down the stretch.
When you guys say a contract or player sucks can you at least back this up with factual or even anecdotal evidence? Thx.
I'm just giving you other quality QBs right there with CW.
Maye and Ewers make Fromm look like he should never have played the position.
Many experts had Fromm as a potential top 5 pick going into his final collegiate season. The point he was trying to make is that we see several of these QB's that are considered top picks fall dramatically after a subpar college season. Hell this time last year we were discussing Tyler Van Dyke as a top 5 pick.
I get it. I was never a Fromm guy, so I found any mention of him as a day one or two pick laughable.
But unless he is seriously injured or hit by a bus, Maye is a top ten pick at worst. He's got the goods for the lottery. Size, mobility, athleticism, and a very good arm.
When Jones gets Goff's WRs he may just do that..You seem totally incapable of understanding that if you do not have competent WRs to throw to you are not getting 4000 yds and 30 TD. Not happening. You can hold your breath until blue in the face, stamp your feet, pound your fists on the ground, but it is not happening.
Jones' passing production (yards and TDs) is roughly the same as it was in the Judge years. The running game and turnovers vastly improved but we have three years of data of mediocre passing production. I think three years of data makes it harder to make a case there's massive untapped potential there. You can't just throw out half his career for analytical purposes - there's still useful information there (and Daboll used that to craft an offensive tailored for Jones).
Schoen hasn't earned the appeal to authority yet IMO. I like him a lot but he hasn't had to make the big decisions yet.
When you say 15 touchdowns can you mention the seven rushing TDs and the 700 plus rushing yards he had and the fact that he along with Barkley were the direct reasons why the giants either led or came close to leading the nfl in rushing “chunk” plays?????
Fuck sake. Just terrible.
When you say 15 touchdowns can you mention the seven rushing TDs and the 700 plus rushing yards he had and the fact that he along with Barkley were the direct reasons why the giants either led or came close to leading the nfl in rushing “chunk” plays?????
Fuck sake. Just terrible.
No one would complain if we won a Super Bowl throwing zero passing TDs. The Giants are not going to win a Super Bowl unless the passing game substantially improves.
Look at the teams that have won Super Bowls and look where they rank in passing TDs, passing yards, and PPG. That's why people care about passing production.
Developing an elite passing game is the best way to build a sustainable contender in today's NFL.
You can hold your breath until blue in the face, stamp your feet, pound your fists on the ground, but you have no proof that Jones can get 4,000 and 30 td if he gets better receivers.
See the problem here? The franchise tag is without question the best option for 2023.
His receivers also sucked then.
When you say 15 touchdowns can you mention the seven rushing TDs and the 700 plus rushing yards he had and the fact that he along with Barkley were the direct reasons why the giants either led or came close to leading the nfl in rushing “chunk” plays?????
Fuck sake. Just terrible.
It would depend on how we won the SB.
If we suddenly became this prolific, stifling D where Jones just needed to make sure the lights were on to keep the trains on time, I would absolutely still question Jones as the QB solution.
If Jones was suddenly producing like Josh Allen the debate would unequivocally be settled.
If we suddenly became this prolific, stifling D where Jones just needed to make sure the lights were on to keep the trains on time, I would absolutely still question Jones as the QB solution.
You mean kind of like what Eli and the Giants did in XLII - the Giants defense stifled the most prolific offense in the NFL and scored just enough to win?
do you think you know something Schoen doesn’t? Did Schoen not see tape from that year? I’m perfectly fine franchising Jones but if Schoen thinks there’s plenty of upside with Jones than so bet it.
Jones' passing production (yards and TDs) is roughly the same as it was in the Judge years. The running game and turnovers vastly improved but we have three years of data of mediocre passing production. I think three years of data makes it harder to make a case there's massive untapped potential there. You can't just throw out half his career for analytical purposes - there's still useful information there (and Daboll used that to craft an offensive tailored for Jones).
Schoen hasn't earned the appeal to authority yet IMO. I like him a lot but he hasn't had to make the big decisions yet.
Appeal authority? Schoen will either nail this decision or he won’t. But I have more faith in him to interpret the data than armchair GMs, myself included. I suppose whatever direction he thinks best even if it conflicts with what I believe.
The better question I have is if there’s overwhelming data that Jones isn’t it, then why would Schoen like him?
If we suddenly became this prolific, stifling D where Jones just needed to make sure the lights were on to keep the trains on time, I would absolutely still question Jones as the QB solution.
You mean kind of like what Eli and the Giants did in XLII - the Giants defense stifled the most prolific offense in the NFL and scored just enough to win?
No. I mean the way the Ravens dragged Trent Dilfer's ass to a SB win in 2000.
In comment 16038436 bw in dc said:
Quote:
If we suddenly became this prolific, stifling D where Jones just needed to make sure the lights were on to keep the trains on time, I would absolutely still question Jones as the QB solution.
You mean kind of like what Eli and the Giants did in XLII - the Giants defense stifled the most prolific offense in the NFL and scored just enough to win?
No. I mean the way the Ravens dragged Trent Dilfer's ass to a SB win in 2000.
Pick and chose.
2. Jones is the best option for the Giants short-term. The chances they can get better QB play elsewhere over the next two seasons is really, really low. That's a different question than what I'm saying, which is that I don't think Jones will ever develop into a good enough passer to launch this team into sustainable contention. Schoen and Daboll have short-term pressures that I don't have. I'd add, I don't even see how we upgrade the receiving options around him enough to give him a good group of receivers next season given the current resources. I don't think we can have a good passing offense even if I thought highly of Jones as a passer.
The Giants are in a really tough strategic position and should do their best to minimize long-term commitment, imo.
Even during the horrific seasons of 2017-2021, the Giants never earned the first pick in the draft.
Let DJ walk and start Taylor week 1. Taylor is most likely hurt by week 4, and then it gets really ugly...tanking without calling it tanking.
Saying tanking doesn't happen in the NFL is very naive. Starting Sam Ehlinger when Matt Ryan is healthy is tanking, the Dolphins tanked (HC is suing them because he was offered money to tank), Jaguars tanked, Texans have tanked, Bears tanked, etc. Just because a team doesn't publicly announce they're tanking, doesn't mean team don't intentionally put themselves in a position to lose games to move down in the draft. It definitely happens.
The Giants are going nowhere next year, will still be 3rd in the NFCE, and aren't winning a SB. 3-14 is better for the franchise than 7-10 or 8-9. Hell, it won't surprise me if this is a 6 win team with DJ, next year...lot of luck went into 9 wins this year.
Some of you won’t give a shit if the Giants win the Super Bowl if Jones has the same stats as he had in 2022. You will still bitch about Daniel Jones even if they win a fucking Super Bowl.
When you say 15 touchdowns can you mention the seven rushing TDs and the 700 plus rushing yards he had and the fact that he along with Barkley were the direct reasons why the giants either led or came close to leading the nfl in rushing “chunk” plays?????
Fuck sake. Just terrible.
It would depend on how we won the SB.
If we suddenly became this prolific, stifling D where Jones just needed to make sure the lights were on to keep the trains on time, I would absolutely still question Jones as the QB solution.
If Jones was suddenly producing like Josh Allen the debate would unequivocally be settled.
Interesting how Josh Allen wasn't producing like Josh Allen until he got a huge addition to the passing game in Stefon Diggs.
..... I'd add, I don't even see how we upgrade the receiving options around him enough to give him a good group of receivers next season given the current resources. I don't think we can have a good passing offense even if I thought highly of Jones as a passer.
The Giants are in a really tough strategic position and should do their best to minimize long-term commitment, imo.
Just about anything they draft will be an upgrade to what they have. They took a guy off Buffalo's PS and dramatically improved the pass offense. This same guy is slow enough that LBs can catch him from behind - but a terrific route runner with excellent hands.
I am pretty certain they will improve the WRs.
His receivers also sucked then.
Let's get that DJ back without the 100 turnovers and these threads don't exist.
It's not hard...wanna be paid like a franchise QB, produce like a franchise QB. Nobody knocks Cousin's production...just the fact that his production isn't good enough to overcome the talent defencencies his contract creates on the overall roster. Completely different argument.
His receivers also sucked then.
Yet those are probably the best he ever had.
Younger Shep, Tate past his prime but still better than most our receivers except Hodgins (who we only had part of year), Slayton and Engram.
Nothing great but better than this years group for most of the year.
That's why opinions vary so greatly, it's all in what you think he is going to do or not do. Only time will tell who is correct.
Interesting how Josh Allen wasn't producing like Josh Allen until he got a huge addition to the passing game in Stefon Diggs.
I don't necessarily agree with that. There were prominent signs in his YR2 when the Bills got to the playoffs. He was doing some remarkable things on a football field that made it clear - at least to me - that he was on the verge of elite status.
Jones threw for a 4k, 30 TD pace his rookie year (only played 12 games and threw for 3k and 24 TD).
His receivers also sucked then.
Let's get that DJ back without the 100 turnovers and these threads don't exist.
It's not hard...wanna be paid like a franchise QB, produce like a franchise QB. Nobody knocks Cousin's production...just the fact that his production isn't good enough to overcome the talent defencencies his contract creates on the overall roster. Completely different argument.
Cousins has been vilified on here, despite the fact his numbers are nearly identical to Herbert. His contract isn't hurting the defense. The defense has a lot of high priced players. I wrote about this earlier. Go to OTC and look at the money the Vikings pay to their defensive players. Cousins gets $36 mill next year - not crazy for his output. As I said earlier, take Cousins off that team and they are 4-13 not 13-4.
But carry on...
Interesting how Josh Allen wasn't producing like Josh Allen until he got a huge addition to the passing game in Stefon Diggs.
I don't necessarily agree with that. There were prominent signs in his YR2 when the Bills got to the playoffs. He was doing some remarkable things on a football field that made it clear - at least to me - that he was on the verge of elite status.
Allen was also drafted as a project. He showed room for improvement in year 2. There was a natural progression in his game that made betting on an additional step logical.
Jones came in and was supposed to be pro ready due to the Cutliffe connection. But now we're hoping for the next step in year 5. That's a tougher bet imo.
It’s not fair to ask that of him unless we greatly improve our offensive personnel. He did the best job possible with the talent we had. That’s the excuse that all the people on this board use for Herbert. Hurt OL (which we had) and Hurt receivers (well we didn’t have any receivers).
For $35 million...DJ better have 4500 total yards and 30+ TDs. 22 total TDs is terrible.
So, pay a QB franchise money and expect him to produce like an average QB? Looks like with some, the excuses will never end. Does your job pay like that. Pay you like a CEO and expect work like an intern?
Jared Goff threw for 4400+ yards and 29 TDs...that should be the minimum production at that price range. Excuses are like...
When Jones gets Goff's WRs he may just do that..You seem totally incapable of understanding that if you do not have competent WRs to throw to you are not getting 4000 yds and 30 TD. Not happening. You can hold your breath until blue in the face, stamp your feet, pound your fists on the ground, but it is not happening.
Yeah, when I see the top WRs in the NFL mentioned, I always see St. Brown and Chalk at the top of the list. Maybe the fact Deteoit counts on Goff to actually throw the ball down the field makes his WRs better? Let's not act like the Giants haven't tried to give DJ weapons (Shep, Galloday, Toney)...weird how none of them workout. How many other "franchise" QBs have a 0% success rate with WRs acquired/resigned to make him better? Maybe some of it is DJ and the offense designed to help him succeed? Or is always gonna be everyone else's fault?
What if next year's WR acquisitions don't workout either? Got your excuses ready?
Interesting how Josh Allen wasn't producing like Josh Allen until he got a huge addition to the passing game in Stefon Diggs.
I don't necessarily agree with that. There were prominent signs in his YR2 when the Bills got to the playoffs. He was doing some remarkable things on a football field that made it clear - at least to me - that he was on the verge of elite status.
Ah ...so even though the pure production wasn't there you saw things that clearly showed you he could be a great QB?
What if I told you I ,others here, and what looks to be most if not all the high level decision makers in the Giants organziation have a very similar type of conviction in Daniel Jones?
I said it. The thread title is awful. This was a speculative article from Raanan earlier this week.
Interesting how Josh Allen wasn't producing like Josh Allen until he got a huge addition to the passing game in Stefon Diggs.
I don't necessarily agree with that. There were prominent signs in his YR2 when the Bills got to the playoffs. He was doing some remarkable things on a football field that made it clear - at least to me - that he was on the verge of elite status.
Allen was also drafted as a project. He showed room for improvement in year 2. There was a natural progression in his game that made betting on an additional step logical.
Jones came in and was supposed to be pro ready due to the Cutliffe connection. But now we're hoping for the next step in year 5. That's a tougher bet imo.
Virtually no college QB is pro ready. Did Jones have better coaching than Allen? Maybe. But Allen's coach won three straight div. 1 titles at North Dakota St. before moving to Wyoming for Allen's freshman year.
Interesting how Josh Allen wasn't producing like Josh Allen until he got a huge addition to the passing game in Stefon Diggs.
I don't necessarily agree with that. There were prominent signs in his YR2 when the Bills got to the playoffs. He was doing some remarkable things on a football field that made it clear - at least to me - that he was on the verge of elite status.
Ah ...so even though the pure production wasn't there you saw things that clearly showed you he could be a great QB?
What if I told you I ,others here, and what looks to be most if not all the high level decision makers in the Giants organziation have a very similar type of conviction in Daniel Jones?
Great, so when is Jones going to start producing those numbers?
Great, so when is Jones going to start producing those numbers?
When he has an OL that is rated better than 30th in the league? And WR that can catch the ball with any regularity? And maybe a TE who can stay healthy the entire season?
Just spitballin' here...
Jones threw for a 4k, 30 TD pace his rookie year (only played 12 games and threw for 3k and 24 TD).
His receivers also sucked then.
Let's get that DJ back without the 100 turnovers and these threads don't exist.
It's not hard...wanna be paid like a franchise QB, produce like a franchise QB. Nobody knocks Cousin's production...just the fact that his production isn't good enough to overcome the talent defencencies his contract creates on the overall roster. Completely different argument.
Cousins has been vilified on here, despite the fact his numbers are nearly identical to Herbert. His contract isn't hurting the defense. The defense has a lot of high priced players. I wrote about this earlier. Go to OTC and look at the money the Vikings pay to their defensive players. Cousins gets $36 mill next year - not crazy for his output. As I said earlier, take Cousins off that team and they are 4-13 not 13-4.
But carry on...
Wouldn't that depend on who the replaced him with? Put a really good QB, on a rookie contract, on their rosters and they likely get better.
His contract has been vilified, in the sense that it limit the moves the Vikes can make. Anytime your'e paying one player 1/7th to 1/8th of the total cap, it affects the entire roster. Pay a QB $35 million and that's $190ish million to pay 52+ other players. Sounds like a lot, but gets tight quick when you have the roster they have.
The best QBs are good enough to overcome those issues (Mahomes, Burrow). Cousins is good, but he's not elite, and can't overcome the roster defencencies. That's why the Vikes are stuck fighting for a playoff spot every year no matter the talent around him.
Great, so when is Jones going to start producing those numbers?
When he has an OL that is rated better than 30th in the league? And WR that can catch the ball with any regularity? And maybe a TE who can stay healthy the entire season?
Just spitballin' here...
You think that's all that is separating Allen and Jones? And how do you think the Giants will get there paying Jones $35 million a year?
Interesting how Josh Allen wasn't producing like Josh Allen until he got a huge addition to the passing game in Stefon Diggs.
I don't necessarily agree with that. There were prominent signs in his YR2 when the Bills got to the playoffs. He was doing some remarkable things on a football field that made it clear - at least to me - that he was on the verge of elite status.
Ah ...so even though the pure production wasn't there you saw things that clearly showed you he could be a great QB?
What if I told you I ,others here, and what looks to be most if not all the high level decision makers in the Giants organziation have a very similar type of conviction in Daniel Jones?
Great, so when is Jones going to start producing those numbers?
Crickets....
Great, so when is Jones going to start producing those numbers?
When he has an OL that is rated better than 30th in the league? And WR that can catch the ball with any regularity?And maybe a TE who can stay healthy the entire season?
Just spitballin' here...
Uh ... You mean like Richie James who literally caught the ball with more regularity than any other full time WR in the NFL?
Quote:
Interesting how Josh Allen wasn't producing like Josh Allen until he got a huge addition to the passing game in Stefon Diggs.
I don't necessarily agree with that. There were prominent signs in his YR2 when the Bills got to the playoffs. He was doing some remarkable things on a football field that made it clear - at least to me - that he was on the verge of elite status.
Ah ...so even though the pure production wasn't there you saw things that clearly showed you he could be a great QB?
What if I told you I ,others here, and what looks to be most if not all the high level decision makers in the Giants organziation have a very similar type of conviction in Daniel Jones?
Great, so when is Jones going to start producing those numbers?
Would it be unreasonable to ask for something approaching the quality of offense that almost all the playoff teams this year had?
When Mara said we have done everything possible to screw this kid up he meant it. What he meant was that between calamity at OL, terrible offensive schemes and calamity at WR, DJ has never had a fair shake to convert his talent to production on a consistent basis.
It is tiring listening to what is, at best, armchair player evaluations from guys that think they know more than guys like Kafka, Daboll and Schoen.
I get that it's a message board and the point is wild speculation and emotional manifestations, but let's not forget who the professionals in this equation really are.
Let's not act like the Giants haven't tried to give DJ weapons (Shep, Galloday, Toney)
LOL!! Galloday? Who had a fucking fork sticking out of his back shortly after DG paid him 72 million dollars?
Shep? Who played 32 out of 65 games during Jones's tenure?
Toney? The asshole who faked injuries and played in only 12 of 28 games as a Giant?
What the FUCK kind of weapons are those?
The narrative keeps on failing more, little by little...Try harder....
When Jones gets Goff's WRs he may just do that..You seem totally incapable of understanding that if you do not have competent WRs to throw to you are not getting 4000 yds and 30 TD. Not happening. You can hold your breath until blue in the face, stamp your feet, pound your fists on the ground, but it is not happening.
Yeah, when I see the top WRs in the NFL mentioned, I always see St. Brown and Chalk at the top of the list. Maybe the fact Deteoit counts on Goff to actually throw the ball down the field makes his WRs better? Let's not act like the Giants haven't tried to give DJ weapons (Shep, Galloday, Toney)...weird how none of them workout. How many other "franchise" QBs have a 0% success rate with WRs acquired/resigned to make him better? Maybe some of it is DJ and the offense designed to help him succeed? Or is always gonna be everyone else's fault?
What if next year's WR acquisitions don't workout either? Got your excuses ready?
How about stop being a total negative Nancy. Very easy to sit behind your computer and keep saying yeah, but .... how about Schoen and Daboll went into the year with questions (obviously they didn't go for the 5th year option for a reason) and came away looking to sign the guy to a multi-year deal. Now why would that possibly be? John Mara is forcing them to do it? Think the unthinkable. Hey maybe the guy that developed Josh Allen, believes Jones can be an effective NFL QB.
He will never be that elite guy you all want. Hell I am still a bit skeptical about Jones but I am getting tired with lies about Jones not being able to make throws that he has already been making.
But it is your right to continue to make questionable statements.
Great, so when is Jones going to start producing those numbers?
When he has an OL that is rated better than 30th in the league? And WR that can catch the ball with any regularity?And maybe a TE who can stay healthy the entire season?
Just spitballin' here...
Uh ... You mean like Richie James who literally caught the ball with more regularity than any other full time WR in the NFL?
Yes the probowl WR in waiting James who is being held back from a Hall of Fame career by the utter ineptitude of our QB we are about to pay 35M+ a year.
I don't necessarily agree with that. There were prominent signs in his YR2 when the Bills got to the playoffs. He was doing some remarkable things on a football field that made it clear - at least to me - that he was on the verge of elite status.
Ah ...so even though the pure production wasn't there you saw things that clearly showed you he could be a great QB?
What if I told you I ,others here, and what looks to be most if not all the high level decision makers in the Giants organziation have a very similar type of conviction in Daniel Jones?
I'd say go watch Allen's 2019 highlights and let me know anywhere in Jones' career where he was doing anything on a field remotely similar.
Let me save you the time. You won't find anything.
Jones just doesn't come close to playing in that orbit.
Great, so when is Jones going to start producing those numbers?
When he has an OL that is rated better than 30th in the league? And WR that can catch the ball with any regularity? And maybe a TE who can stay healthy the entire season?
Just spitballin' here...
You think that's all that is separating Allen and Jones? And how do you think the Giants will get there paying Jones $35 million a year?
LOL - when did I compare Jones to Allen?
I'll wait....
Allen, Burrow and Mahomes are light years above Jones. Not to mention almost every other QB in the league. What's your point?
Paying Jones 35 million per year won't prevent them from getting him real weapons at WR. And OL who can actually pass block...
When he has an OL that is rated better than 30th in the league? And WR that can catch the ball with any regularity?And maybe a TE who can stay healthy the entire season?
Just spitballin' here...
Uh ... You mean like Richie James who literally caught the ball with more regularity than any other full time WR in the NFL?
Yes the probowl WR in waiting James who is being held back from a Hall of Fame career by the utter ineptitude of our QB we are about to pay 35M+ a year.
First off who is this we? Just because you're wearing your Jonesy footie jammies to bed tonight, doesn't actually make you part of the Giants.
Second, Speedy Bear asked when Jones has ever had a receiver who caught the ball regularly. And the answer is Jones had the most reliable WR in the NFL this year.
There are good excuses out there, stick to those. It makes you appear smarter.
I don't necessarily agree with that. There were prominent signs in his YR2 when the Bills got to the playoffs. He was doing some remarkable things on a football field that made it clear - at least to me - that he was on the verge of elite status.
Ah ...so even though the pure production wasn't there you saw things that clearly showed you he could be a great QB?
What if I told you I ,others here, and what looks to be most if not all the high level decision makers in the Giants organziation have a very similar type of conviction in Daniel Jones?
I'd say go watch Allen's 2019 highlights and let me know anywhere in Jones' career where he was doing anything on a field remotely similar.
Let me save you the time. You won't find anything.
Jones just doesn't come close to playing in that orbit.
Who thinks Jones compares to Allen?
Literally no one. but continue with your straw man argument
Great, so when is Jones going to start producing those numbers?
When he has an OL that is rated better than 30th in the league? And WR that can catch the ball with any regularity? And maybe a TE who can stay healthy the entire season?
Just spitballin' here...
You think that's all that is separating Allen and Jones? And how do you think the Giants will get there paying Jones $35 million a year?
LOL - when did I compare Jones to Allen?
I'll wait....
Allen, Burrow and Mahomes are light years above Jones. Not to mention almost every other QB in the league. What's your point?
Paying Jones 35 million per year won't prevent them from getting him real weapons at WR. And OL who can actually pass block...
You literally compared Allen and Jones when you responded to my post asking when Jones will produce Allen-like numbers.
I don't necessarily agree with that. There were prominent signs in his YR2 when the Bills got to the playoffs. He was doing some remarkable things on a football field that made it clear - at least to me - that he was on the verge of elite status.
Ah ...so even though the pure production wasn't there you saw things that clearly showed you he could be a great QB?
What if I told you I ,others here, and what looks to be most if not all the high level decision makers in the Giants organziation have a very similar type of conviction in Daniel Jones?
I'd say go watch Allen's 2019 highlights and let me know anywhere in Jones' career where he was doing anything on a field remotely similar.
Let me save you the time. You won't find anything.
Jones just doesn't come close to playing in that orbit.
Bw....Jones has numerous high level throws throughout his career. Numerous. Absolute precision placed balls in very tight windows, dots thrown in the face of tremendous pressure , completing passes while getting hit, very high difficulty sideline throws on the run etc.
He may not have the bazooka that Allen does or his unicorn size but few in the league do either. Eli didnt, Brady certainly didn't. QB is more than just unicorn measurables. DJ has plenty of traits needed to be an elite/borderline elite QB.
Great, so when is Jones going to start producing those numbers?
When he has an OL that is rated better than 30th in the league? And WR that can catch the ball with any regularity?And maybe a TE who can stay healthy the entire season?
Just spitballin' here...
Uh ... You mean like Richie James who literally caught the ball with more regularity than any other full time WR in the NFL?
If he was that good, why didn't Daboll put him out there more regularly? They had access to the same stats that we all have.
He had a whopping 70 targets all season, and was healthy all season. If he was that reliable, why didn't they put him out there more?
Maybe it's because they didn't trust him? Personally, I have no idea. But they know a lot more than we do. They wanted to win, so why not put your "best" players out there?
I noticed that you didn't refer to any other Giant receiver.
Hodgins was on the list, and we all agree that was a good find. But that wasn't until week 8.
So again - why did they not put James out there more?
Linky - ( New Window )
When he has an OL that is rated better than 30th in the league? And WR that can catch the ball with any regularity?And maybe a TE who can stay healthy the entire season?
Just spitballin' here...
Uh ... You mean like Richie James who literally caught the ball with more regularity than any other full time WR in the NFL?
Yes the probowl WR in waiting James who is being held back from a Hall of Fame career by the utter ineptitude of our QB we are about to pay 35M+ a year.
First off who is this we? Just because you're wearing your Jonesy footie jammies to bed tonight, doesn't actually make you part of the Giants.
Second, Speedy Bear asked when Jones has ever had a receiver who caught the ball regularly. And the answer is Jones had the most reliable WR in the NFL this year.
There are good excuses out there, stick to those. It makes you appear smarter.
Yup he is a sure handed receiver who also struggles to get open frequently. Whether argued well or not, the most important point is if James is a high impact WR....Which he obviously is not.
Says the salary cap guru!
I don't necessarily agree with that. There were prominent signs in his YR2 when the Bills got to the playoffs. He was doing some remarkable things on a football field that made it clear - at least to me - that he was on the verge of elite status.
Ah ...so even though the pure production wasn't there you saw things that clearly showed you he could be a great QB?
What if I told you I ,others here, and what looks to be most if not all the high level decision makers in the Giants organziation have a very similar type of conviction in Daniel Jones?
I'd say go watch Allen's 2019 highlights and let me know anywhere in Jones' career where he was doing anything on a field remotely similar.
Let me save you the time. You won't find anything.
Jones just doesn't come close to playing in that orbit.
bw would rather the Giants play Derek Carr at QB in 2023 🤣🤣🤣
They must have done a lot analysis, research, discussions throughout the entire season, evaluating DJ from all angles. And it's pretty clear they are convinced DJ is their QB. They will build the team around him.
What are the rationals you think they have to justify the decision? Why couldn't they see something so simple as what you described?
do you think you know something Schoen doesn’t? Did Schoen not see tape from that year? I’m perfectly fine franchising Jones but if Schoen thinks there’s plenty of upside with Jones than so bet it.
Jones' passing production (yards and TDs) is roughly the same as it was in the Judge years. The running game and turnovers vastly improved but we have three years of data of mediocre passing production. I think three years of data makes it harder to make a case there's massive untapped potential there. You can't just throw out half his career for analytical purposes - there's still useful information there (and Daboll used that to craft an offensive tailored for Jones).
Schoen hasn't earned the appeal to authority yet IMO. I like him a lot but he hasn't had to make the big decisions yet.
I'd say go watch Allen's 2019 highlights and let me know anywhere in Jones' career where he was doing anything on a field remotely similar.
Let me save you the time. You won't find anything.
Jones just doesn't come close to playing in that orbit.
bw would rather the Giants play Derek Carr at QB in 2023 🤣
🤣🤣
Not really. Right now, I'd rather hit reset, draft a QB - maybe move up? - and let Daboll/Kafka begin developing and crafting their guy on a rookie contract. Treading water with a game manager/game manager+ just doesn't feel like a winning strategy to bank on because it's going to require too many things to go right.
I've said it hundreds of times. We aren't watching some unique talent here with Jones. We can find a player with = or > skills than Jones and get that player at a few cents on the dollar compared to what we might spend on Jones and a new contract.
Jones' has his pluses: limited turnovers, is elite in the running game. He has all the physical tools. He had some excellent games, especially late in the season. I think they are confident that they are good enough to get more out of him - especially because the receivers around him are still pretty bad.
I think the team probably agrees with me that the passing game is the way to build a contender - I do not believe the 2022 run/passing split is what Daboll wants long-term - I think they have a lot more conviction than I do that Jones is the one to deliver that. I think it remains a huge question mark and am uncomfortable committing long-term until I see more data points he can do it.
I am hoping we are sitting here a few years from now laughing at how dumb my concerns are and happy they are right. I don't think this question is simple at all.
Let's not act like the Giants haven't tried to give DJ weapons (Shep, Galloday, Toney)
LOL!! Galloday? Who had a fucking fork sticking out of his back shortly after DG paid him 72 million dollars?
Shep? Who played 32 out of 65 games during Jones's tenure?
Toney? The asshole who faked injuries and played in only 12 of 28 games as a Giant?
What the FUCK kind of weapons are those?
The narrative keeps on failing more, little by little...Try harder....
So, they did try? Got it! Two guys signed with the Giants and decided they'd rather sit on the sideline than play. Odd. Then one goes to the SB champs and gets his desire for football back? Odd. Wanna bet KG will have more than 5 catches next year? I'll take the over.
Is way too much for what he is as a QB.
Its what a starting QB in the NFL gets. Deal with it.
Prescott is getting 40
Cousins is getting 35
Goff is getting 33.5
Wentz is getting 32
Here is the reality.. The Non exclusive franchise tag is 32.4. If they franchised him again next year.. thats 38 million..
35 million is the average between the two. More than likely it will be a lower cap hit this year and ramp up when the new NFL TV deals kick in.. The cap goes up every year.
Burrow, Jackson, Hurts and Herbert are all going to get 45-50 PLUS when they get their new deals..
35 is what a mid level QB gets..
Deal with it.
You just described why the Giants shouldn’t do this $35M deal.
When Jones gets Goff's WRs he may just do that..You seem totally incapable of understanding that if you do not have competent WRs to throw to you are not getting 4000 yds and 30 TD. Not happening. You can hold your breath until blue in the face, stamp your feet, pound your fists on the ground, but it is not happening.
Yeah, when I see the top WRs in the NFL mentioned, I always see St. Brown and Chalk at the top of the list. Maybe the fact Deteoit counts on Goff to actually throw the ball down the field makes his WRs better? Let's not act like the Giants haven't tried to give DJ weapons (Shep, Galloday, Toney)...weird how none of them workout. How many other "franchise" QBs have a 0% success rate with WRs acquired/resigned to make him better? Maybe some of it is DJ and the offense designed to help him succeed? Or is always gonna be everyone else's fault?
What if next year's WR acquisitions don't workout either? Got your excuses ready?
How about stop being a total negative Nancy. Very easy to sit behind your computer and keep saying yeah, but .... how about Schoen and Daboll went into the year with questions (obviously they didn't go for the 5th year option for a reason) and came away looking to sign the guy to a multi-year deal. Now why would that possibly be? John Mara is forcing them to do it? Think the unthinkable. Hey maybe the guy that developed Josh Allen, believes Jones can be an effective NFL QB.
He will never be that elite guy you all want. Hell I am still a bit skeptical about Jones but I am getting tired with lies about Jones not being able to make throws that he has already been making.
But it is your right to continue to make questionable statements.
Why did the Texans sign Osweiler, Jags sign Boertles, Packers sign Flynn, etc. There's a laundry list of bad QB contracts in the NFL. Sometimes GMs make bad decisions.
Schoen is in an impossible situation. The only way this ends well for him is a longterm deal with DJ being 50% better next year, which is HIGHLY doubtful. Tagging DJ is the safe choice that kicks the can, something GMs love to do in these situations.
As for making all the throws. He has one of the lowest air yards per attempt of any starter and the Giants threw less 20 yard throws than any other team, by a large margin. Sounds like his HC and OC know he's limited at making certain throws and would rather see him run than stretch the field. Not everything is about the WRs, even if you choose to make that your rallying cry.
Is way too much for what he is as a QB.
Its what a starting QB in the NFL gets. Deal with it.
Prescott is getting 40
Cousins is getting 35
Goff is getting 33.5
Wentz is getting 32
Here is the reality.. The Non exclusive franchise tag is 32.4. If they franchised him again next year.. thats 38 million..
35 million is the average between the two. More than likely it will be a lower cap hit this year and ramp up when the new NFL TV deals kick in.. The cap goes up every year.
Burrow, Jackson, Hurts and Herbert are all going to get 45-50 PLUS when they get their new deals..
35 is what a mid level QB gets..
Deal with it.
You just described why the Giants shouldn’t do this $35M deal.
you apparently didnt read it correctly..
If you franchise Daniel Jones two years in a row..
the AVERAGE of those two year is 35m...
and thats why the agent is going to negotiate around that number
Is way too much for what he is as a QB.
Its what a starting QB in the NFL gets. Deal with it.
Prescott is getting 40
Cousins is getting 35
Goff is getting 33.5
Wentz is getting 32
Here is the reality.. The Non exclusive franchise tag is 32.4. If they franchised him again next year.. thats 38 million..
35 million is the average between the two. More than likely it will be a lower cap hit this year and ramp up when the new NFL TV deals kick in.. The cap goes up every year.
Burrow, Jackson, Hurts and Herbert are all going to get 45-50 PLUS when they get their new deals..
35 is what a mid level QB gets..
Deal with it.
You just described why the Giants shouldn’t do this $35M deal.
you apparently didnt read it correctly..
If you franchise Daniel Jones two years in a row..
the AVERAGE of those two year is 35m...
and thats why the agent is going to negotiate around that number
So, tag him twice and avoid locking into a potentially terrible longterm deal for the same money. Yeah, you lose some ability to improve the roster, but isn't that better than having an overpaid Carson Wentz on your roster? You can't pay DJ longterm until he produces like a franchise QB. A longterm deal will be a 3 year commitment, at best...the tag makes the most sense.
Jones' has his pluses: limited turnovers, is elite in the running game. He has all the physical tools. He had some excellent games, especially late in the season. I think they are confident that they are good enough to get more out of him - especially because the receivers around him are still pretty bad.
I think the team probably agrees with me that the passing game is the way to build a contender - I do not believe the 2022 run/passing split is what Daboll wants long-term - I think they have a lot more conviction than I do that Jones is the one to deliver that. I think it remains a huge question mark and am uncomfortable committing long-term until I see more data points he can do it.
I am hoping we are sitting here a few years from now laughing at how dumb my concerns are and happy they are right. I don't think this question is simple at all.
I can appreciate your take Brett. At least you are open to the possibility that the obvious streaks of high level play we've seen from DJ could increase quite a bit in consistency with improved WR or OL play.
It seems to you, the rest of the team doesn't matter. QB is not good if he doesn't throw 35+ TDs, even if the rest of the team are ranked as one of the worst in the league. In that case, why invest in other positions, just throw money to find an elite QB, or trade all your assets to get to the top of draft and get a great young QB. And expect this guy will deliver 35+ TD with a crap roaster. Is that your line of thinking?
It’s not fair to ask that of him unless we greatly improve our offensive personnel. He did the best job possible with the talent we had. That’s the excuse that all the people on this board use for Herbert. Hurt OL (which we had) and Hurt receivers (well we didn’t have any receivers).
For $35 million...DJ better have 4500 total yards and 30+ TDs. 22 total TDs is terrible.
So, pay a QB franchise money and expect him to produce like an average QB? Looks like with some, the excuses will never end. Does your job pay like that. Pay you like a CEO and expect work like an intern?
Jared Goff threw for 4400+ yards and 29 TDs...that should be the minimum production at that price range. Excuses are like...
When Jones gets Goff's WRs he may just do that..You seem totally incapable of understanding that if you do not have competent WRs to throw to you are not getting 4000 yds and 30 TD. Not happening. You can hold your breath until blue in the face, stamp your feet, pound your fists on the ground, but it is not happening.
Let's not act like the Giants haven't tried to give DJ weapons (Shep, Galloday, Toney)...weird how none of them workout. How many other "franchise" QBs have a 0% success rate with WRs acquired/resigned to make him better? Maybe some of it is DJ and the offense designed to help him succeed? Or is always gonna be everyone else's fault?
What if next year's WR acquisitions don't workout either? Got your excuses ready?
Satire????...or are you actually saying that Jones was the reason that Shep, Golladay, and Toney didn't thrive as his WR Targets?
It seems to you, the rest of the team doesn't matter. QB is not good if he doesn't throw 35+ TDs, even if the rest of the team are ranked as one of the worst in the league. In that case, why invest in other positions, just throw money to find an elite QB, or trade all your assets to get to the top of draft and get a great young QB. And expect this guy will deliver 35+ TD with a crap roaster. Is that your line of thinking?
It’s not fair to ask that of him unless we greatly improve our offensive personnel. He did the best job possible with the talent we had. That’s the excuse that all the people on this board use for Herbert. Hurt OL (which we had) and Hurt receivers (well we didn’t have any receivers).
For $35 million...DJ better have 4500 total yards and 30+ TDs. 22 total TDs is terrible.
So, pay a QB franchise money and expect him to produce like an average QB? Looks like with some, the excuses will never end. Does your job pay like that. Pay you like a CEO and expect work like an intern?
Jared Goff threw for 4400+ yards and 29 TDs...that should be the minimum production at that price range. Excuses are like...
When Jones gets Goff's WRs he may just do that..You seem totally incapable of understanding that if you do not have competent WRs to throw to you are not getting 4000 yds and 30 TD. Not happening. You can hold your breath until blue in the face, stamp your feet, pound your fists on the ground, but it is not happening.
Let's not act like the Giants haven't tried to give DJ weapons (Shep, Galloday, Toney)...weird how none of them workout. How many other "franchise" QBs have a 0% success rate with WRs acquired/resigned to make him better? Maybe some of it is DJ and the offense designed to help him succeed? Or is always gonna be everyone else's fault?
What if next year's WR acquisitions don't workout either? Got your excuses ready?
Satire????...or are you actually saying that Jones was the reason that Shep, Golladay, and Toney didn't thrive as his WR Targets?
Says a lot doesn’t it. Wrong at every turn they keep digging in, sometimes with reasoning such as this. Maybe it s time to stop discussing Jones with them.
This is not on Jones. It's Schoen's job.
Seattle was the game where some morons starting getting on Jones. Why? He missed a few throws so get the agenda going. There was the beauty comment of something along the lines "Daboll sees Jones as the problem, not the WR's".
This continued into Detroit and through the division games.
What was the real culprit? Not Jones. Not really the WR's either. It was the OL and the stats back it up.
The skill group was good enough against the right matchup. Those D's with the outstanding fronts not so much. Why? The two biggest deficiencies on offense; WR and OL.
So get the OL to be a upper tier unit to deal with these fronts OR add a elite WR and a couple other good WR's to help deal with this on those days the ground game struggles.
Longer term you want both the upper tier OL and a gifted skill group. Will be a challenge to have both up to par by next offseason. Hopefully at one unit reaches this level.
Satire????...or are you actually saying that Jones was the reason that Shep, Golladay, and Toney didn't thrive as his WR Targets?
People say that stuff and expect to be taken seriously. Toney played just 3 of his final 14 games as a member of the Giants. Shep, who we all love, has missed more than 50% of the games since Daniel Jones was drafted. And considering that the coaching staff has deemed Golladay largely unplayable, it’s unlikely that they believe his problem is Daniel Jones. Anyone who’s an actual Giants fan knows this shit.
Schoen and Daboll get their chance to pick their own QB eventually no matter what happens with Jones.
Schoen and Daboll get their chance to pick their own QB eventually no matter what happens with Jones.
If it is clear that the QB is holding the team back then that is fine but everyone should be evaluated every year imv.
You had this type of thinking with Reese. That was wrong and if JS produces crap in the draft he should be held accountable. If Daboll is not getting close to maximum from the talent they he gets held to account.
Otherwise you are setting yourself up for more down years.
Schoen and Daboll get their chance to pick their own QB eventually no matter what happens with Jones.
If they extend Daniel multi years, they have picked their quarterback Sean. Not sure if he fails they get another chance.
I don’t think he will fail, I also think there is a good chance he ends up much better than 14thish
So now, you have Jones coming off his best year in year 4 and he is going to command over $35M. This regime is kind of stuck and now their margin for error will be much smaller.
So, you are telling me the most important position in the NFL gets hand picked by Dave Gettleman (4 year failed GM here) and Pat Shurmur (2 year failed coach here). Both who butchered building the team around Jones when he was most cost controlled. Schoen and Daboll don’t get that opportunity?
Schoen is in an impossible situation. The only way this ends well for him is a longterm deal with DJ being 50% better next year, which is HIGHLY doubtful. Tagging DJ is the safe choice that kicks the can, something GMs love to do in these situations.
As for making all the throws. He has one of the lowest air yards per attempt of any starter and the Giants threw less 20 yard throws than any other team, by a large margin. Sounds like his HC and OC know he's limited at making certain throws and would rather see him run than stretch the field. Not everything is about the WRs, even if you choose to make that your rallying cry.
Yes, you are correct on y/a 6.8. Same as Herbert better than Rodgers.
Least attempts over 20 yards - fair enough. Who is he throwing to with about 2 seconds before being smashed. Seems like the HC and OC want to control the clock and limit the other team's time with the ball. If you think Jones cannot throw the deep ball, then I will no longer respond. You do not stretch the field to just stretch the field. We would all like to see some deep balls, but they have one WR with speed - who is a disaster on deep throws. The best WR is a great route runner, but is slow as molasses. Just who are you throwing too?
I am as skeptical as the next person, but I do not need to make claims that are just incorrect to prove them. I would believe you more if you said Jones' issues are lack of confidence throwing or he reads too slow many times. Those are Jones true issues, IMHO.
So, you are telling me the most important position in the NFL gets hand picked by Dave Gettleman (4 year failed GM here) and Pat Shurmur (2 year failed coach here). Both who butchered building the team around Jones when he was most cost controlled. Schoen and Daboll don’t get that opportunity?
Could work out that way. This is their chance to move on from him. If they commit 35 mil for next 3/4 years, that s on them
They have options this season to move away from him, free agency and draft. Now it might be true they see Daniel as the best of all those options but wish they had others.
I think the length of contract he signs will be an indicator of their commitment to him
DG didn’t miss on every pick Sean, he had a few good ones, up to Schoen and Daboll to decide if Jones is one of them. They already extended Lawerence and from all accounts they want to keep Williams as well.
I do like Jones. But, it’s hard to win with high priced QB’s who aren’t superstars and that’s what concerns me.
So now, you have Jones coming off his best year in year 4 and he is going to command over $35M. This regime is kind of stuck and now their margin for error will be much smaller.
Dave not fixing the OL by year 2 is inexcusable and not having a strong LB group in a 3-4 is not far behind. Both disasters.
I'm just saying that you have to look at everything and who goes or not should be based on what each person's responsibilities are and how well those are being executed.
If Schoen's drafts are crap then I would not want BD to take the hit for it if you can tell it is a well coached but outmanned team. If it is clear you have a lot of talent that is not getting it done gameday then BD takes the hit. Etc.
The Jones haters (producer/72 the same poster?) are going to be kicking and screaming no matter what.
I’m not even totally in love with Jones. Differenceis, I trust the GM/Daboll. If they feel he is worth bringing back, then sign me up. Let’s get behind Jones and go win some games.
The haters are so stuck in their position (hated him from the moment he was drafted?), that they refuse to think a competent GM may think differently than them. Sad.
The other thing is that if Jones is signed I would still want a QB added after round 1 if the eval is good in this draft or next.
There are two types of good QBs in the league -- those who thrive in control and those who thrive in chaos. Jones doesn't strike me as the latter.
Daboll was clearly trying to eliminate chaos for Jones. He lead the league in short quick throws, and was near the top of the league in scrambles and designed runs.
I think a number of you will be terribly frustrated if the Giants add high pedigree pass catchers and the pass protection doesn't improve. The issue isn't the pass catchers.
There are two types of good QBs in the league -- those who thrive in control and those who thrive in chaos. Jones doesn't strike me as the latter.
Daboll was clearly trying to eliminate chaos for Jones. He lead the league in short quick throws, and was near the top of the league in scrambles and designed runs.
I think a number of you will be terribly frustrated if the Giants add high pedigree pass catchers and the pass protection doesn't improve. The issue isn't the pass catchers.
I agree with you the pass catchers were good enough to see Jones' capabilites. Not that it couldn't be better, it could, but to see who he fundamentally is as a QB, I think we now have a good idea.
And I also think the pass protection was at times pretty good. There were breakdowns but Jones had more time than in past seasons.
I believe people anticipating a big step forward are wrong. They want to keep saying "ascending". Nice word. I'm not sure much more ascending is there for Jones. There are a lot of limitations in his passing game. A bit better, for sure, but not a tier jump, which is what we need.
Anyone who does should be kept very far away from the Giants building. I want to see the franchise get to the top again.
I think the OL is as big a problem as the WR's. Neal taking a big step would be a very positive development in this regard. He really struggled against the better fronts.
Nobody is saying Slayton, Jones et al, are what we want at WR. But the offense is designed mainly around the QBs capabilities. And we see what Daboll/Kafka think of Jones' passing from how they use him. He'll get more productive with better WRs, but he won't become a different player.
The opening day starters were Toney, Shepard, and Golladay. All three of them plus Robinson were effectively or literally gone with 7 games to go.
If you prorate the 7 final games with Slayton, James, and Hodgins as the primary receivers the numbers look very credible.
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
The opening day starters were Toney, Shepard, and Golladay. All three of them plus Robinson were effectively or literally gone with 7 games to go.
If you prorate the 7 final games with Slayton, James, and Hodgins as the primary receivers the numbers look very credible.
The knock on the receivers was always exaggerated. Hell, he had Barkley all year, an elite talent, who somehow "regressed" as a pass catcher. We were told by Jones truthers that Barkley suddenly couldn't catch.
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
Nobody is saying Slayton, Jones et al, are what we want at WR. But the offense is designed mainly around the QBs capabilities. And we see what Daboll/Kafka think of Jones' passing from how they use him. He'll get more productive with better WRs, but he won't become a different player.
How do we know that it is Jones holding them back versus WR versus OL? One thing Daboll and Kafka demonstrated over the course of the season is that they can adjust the offense on the fly to shelter what they perceive as the weakest link against a particular opponent.
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
Nobody is saying Slayton, Jones et al, are what we want at WR. But the offense is designed mainly around the QBs capabilities. And we see what Daboll/Kafka think of Jones' passing from how they use him. He'll get more productive with better WRs, but he won't become a different player.
How do we know that it is Jones holding them back versus WR versus OL? One thing Daboll and Kafka demonstrated over the course of the season is that they can adjust the offense on the fly to shelter what they perceive as the weakest link against a particular opponent.
It doesn't take much to have a wr run a deeper pattern, a fly, a post, attack the hashes, the boundary. C'mon. Most of Jones' passes are 10-15 yard crossers over the middle and dump offs. It's very vanilla. The Vikings game showed Jones can do a little better with 6 seconds. Well we're not going to play the 2022 Vikings ten times next season and he's never going to have 6 seconds to make plays on the regular.
Four years into Jones' career, isn't it likely that this is roughly who he is? An elite running QB, a low production QB in the passing game capable of protecting the ball well? I am really doubtful there is some elite passing QB waiting to be uncorked.
Look at the QBs making $30 million+ a year. How many of those contracts do you actually want? There are some brutal contracts in there, but Mahomes and Allen are the only ones I actually want today. Rodgers and Stafford were fine contracts a couple years ago, I guess. If Jones signs a $30 million deal, he will be the only one there who has not led a top ten offense at some point in his career.
I hear people on the weapons. But how confident are you that: a) that is the real issue and not Jones? b) we can actually get those weapons in the next 2-3 years? I look at the WR FA group and draft positioning and am not that confident we are going to have good weapons soon.
People harp on passing production because that's the driver of elite offenses in today's game and contention status. It's not to make Jones look bad.
Brett, you make a lot of good points on this thread and I agree with much of it.
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
Nobody is saying Slayton, Jones et al, are what we want at WR. But the offense is designed mainly around the QBs capabilities. And we see what Daboll/Kafka think of Jones' passing from how they use him. He'll get more productive with better WRs, but he won't become a different player.
There you go stating your opinion as fact again. No idea why I even respond to you anymore.
My view isn't the pass catchers are an impressive, dynamic group. My view is they were the right fit for what Daboll designed.
And if you're going to increase the air yards per catch, the metric the Giants were at the bottom and the best indicator of a vertical pass game, improving the pass pro is the best investment.
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
The opening day starters were Toney, Shepard, and Golladay. All three of them plus Robinson were effectively or literally gone with 7 games to go.
If you prorate the 7 final games with Slayton, James, and Hodgins as the primary receivers the numbers look very credible.
We just don’t agree here. No question they improved as the season went on, but I’m not sure how anyone can watch them play and think - man, we can really score a ton of points with the skill we have at TE and WR.
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to address.
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
The opening day starters were Toney, Shepard, and Golladay. All three of them plus Robinson were effectively or literally gone with 7 games to go.
If you prorate the 7 final games with Slayton, James, and Hodgins as the primary receivers the numbers look very credible.
We just don’t agree here. No question they improved as the season went on, but I’m not sure how anyone can watch them play and think - man, we can really score a ton of points with the skill we have at TE and WR.
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to address.
What a difference a number 1 speedy wideout would make. The stats sploogers on here would go apeshit with glee. It would open up everything for DJ and the playcallers..See Allen, Josh, Burrow, Joe, et al..
The Jones haters (producer/72 the same poster?) are going to be kicking and screaming no matter what.
I’m not even totally in love with Jones. Differenceis, I trust the GM/Daboll. If they feel he is worth bringing back, then sign me up. Let’s get behind Jones and go win some games.
The haters are so stuck in their position (hated him from the moment he was drafted?), that they refuse to think a competent GM may think differently than them. Sad.
Ichobod , the judgment has been made on DJ by some of the more radical haters and nothing short of a 4500+yd 35+TD season resulting in a SuperBowl MVP will change that. It was pretty much the same mentality with Eli for the more extreme dissenters that he stinks and all the shortcomings of the offense lie squaerly on his shoulders.
In this case, often overwhelming emotions cloud better judgement to at least be open to the simple notion that his numbers could increase dramtically with a better support system. I think those that step back and look at full context are more often than not led to this conclusion.
Many of the previous dissenters looked at this year and said you know what I see what DJ can do now in a better system , when the pass pro functions for a bit and the receivers get open and its pretty damn good. Some while maybe not toally convinced like BrettNY are at least open to the idea that he could improve moderately to significantly with a better supporting cast.
Others have just dug their heels in on their 'closed book' judgment of him. Basically ignoring any of the strong signals he's shown in Dabolls/Kafkas improved system that screams otherwise.
It’s going to be a banner day on BBI when the contract is announced.
The Jones haters (producer/72 the same poster?) are going to be kicking and screaming no matter what.
I’m not even totally in love with Jones. Differenceis, I trust the GM/Daboll. If they feel he is worth bringing back, then sign me up. Let’s get behind Jones and go win some games.
The haters are so stuck in their position (hated him from the moment he was drafted?), that they refuse to think a competent GM may think differently than them. Sad.
Ichobod , the judgment has been made on DJ by some of the more radical haters and nothing short of a 4500+yd 35+TD season resulting in a SuperBowl MVP will change that. It was pretty much the same mentality with Eli for the more extreme dissenters that he stinks and all the shortcomings of the offense lie squaerly on his shoulders.
In this case, often overwhelming emotions cloud better judgement to at least be open to the simple notion that his numbers could increase dramtically with a better support system. I think those that step back and look at full context are more often than not led to this conclusion.
Many of the previous dissenters looked at this year and said you know what I see what DJ can do now in a better system , when the pass pro functions for a bit and the receivers get open and its pretty damn good. Some while maybe not toally convinced like BrettNY are at least open to the idea that he could improve moderately to significantly with a better supporting cast.
Others have just dug their heels in on their 'closed book' judgment of him. Basically ignoring any of the strong signals he's shown in Dabolls/Kafkas improved system that screams otherwise.
Nobody respects their opinions, or very few do..They think throwing out stats are a true measure of a QB’s worth..Thankfully, after finally getting to see DJ upclose and personal, they now know what they have..Whose opinion count 100x more, Daboll’s, Kafka’s and Tierney’s or a wash, rinse, repeat poster?
Tua, Lawrence, Herbert in the reverse this year due to his guys being hurt most of season...the list goes on and on.
It's clear as day for those that want to see it.
See a pattern?
Tua, Lawrence, Herbert in the reverse this year due to his guys being hurt most of season...the list goes on and on.
It's clear as day for those that want to see it.
Absolutely, crystal clear..It’s uncanny
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
The opening day starters were Toney, Shepard, and Golladay. All three of them plus Robinson were effectively or literally gone with 7 games to go.
If you prorate the 7 final games with Slayton, James, and Hodgins as the primary receivers the numbers look very credible.
We just don’t agree here. No question they improved as the season went on, but I’m not sure how anyone can watch them play and think - man, we can really score a ton of points with the skill we have at TE and WR.
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to address.
Sy is nevertheless nonplussed by Jones' ability to mount a credible vertical passing attack in spite of his context. Do you accept that observation from Sy as well, or just the observation about the WRs?
The Jones haters (producer/72 the same poster?) are going to be kicking and screaming no matter what.
I’m not even totally in love with Jones. Differenceis, I trust the GM/Daboll. If they feel he is worth bringing back, then sign me up. Let’s get behind Jones and go win some games.
The haters are so stuck in their position (hated him from the moment he was drafted?), that they refuse to think a competent GM may think differently than them. Sad.
Ichobod , the judgment has been made on DJ by some of the more radical haters and nothing short of a 4500+yd 35+TD season resulting in a SuperBowl MVP will change that. It was pretty much the same mentality with Eli for the more extreme dissenters that he stinks and all the shortcomings of the offense lie squaerly on his shoulders.
In this case, often overwhelming emotions cloud better judgement to at least be open to the simple notion that his numbers could increase dramtically with a better support system. I think those that step back and look at full context are more often than not led to this conclusion.
Many of the previous dissenters looked at this year and said you know what I see what DJ can do now in a better system , when the pass pro functions for a bit and the receivers get open and its pretty damn good. Some while maybe not toally convinced like BrettNY are at least open to the idea that he could improve moderately to significantly with a better supporting cast.
Others have just dug their heels in on their 'closed book' judgment of him. Basically ignoring any of the strong signals he's shown in Dabolls/Kafkas improved system that screams otherwise.
Nobody respects their opinions, or very few do..They think throwing out stats are a true measure of a QB’s worth..Thankfully, after finally getting to see DJ upclose and personal, they now know what they have..Whose opinion count 100x more, Daboll’s, Kafka’s and Tierney’s or a wash, rinse, repeat poster?
Sadly someone without a head (Ichobod) sees this better than those that do ;)
This then exposed the two biggest weaknesses; WR and OL in unfavorable down/distance situations. Jones factors in here as well but not to the degree of the other two elements.
What the elite option at WR does is help you manage those situations when things break down elsewhere.
Getting this OL to be a upper tier group will help everything so even if they are still a little light in the WR area dictating terms on the field will help that area as well.
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
The opening day starters were Toney, Shepard, and Golladay. All three of them plus Robinson were effectively or literally gone with 7 games to go.
If you prorate the 7 final games with Slayton, James, and Hodgins as the primary receivers the numbers look very credible.
We just don’t agree here. No question they improved as the season went on, but I’m not sure how anyone can watch them play and think - man, we can really score a ton of points with the skill we have at TE and WR.
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to address.
Sy is nevertheless nonplussed by Jones' ability to mount a credible vertical passing attack in spite of his context. Do you accept that observation from Sy as well, or just the observation about the WRs?
If you read my comment I didn’t address Jones at all, only the WRs. Newsflash, not every post uttered needs to be about our QB. I haven’t participated in this thread because it’s the same talking points over and over but saw the WRs brought up and commented on it.
If you want to know where I stand I jones, go back and reread the other threads with my takes on him.
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
The opening day starters were Toney, Shepard, and Golladay. All three of them plus Robinson were effectively or literally gone with 7 games to go.
If you prorate the 7 final games with Slayton, James, and Hodgins as the primary receivers the numbers look very credible.
We just don’t agree here. No question they improved as the season went on, but I’m not sure how anyone can watch them play and think - man, we can really score a ton of points with the skill we have at TE and WR.
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to address.
Sy is nevertheless nonplussed by Jones' ability to mount a credible vertical passing attack in spite of his context. Do you accept that observation from Sy as well, or just the observation about the WRs?
Sy has come around quite a bit on DJ overall and has said it himself. He was one of the original dissenters but sees quite a bit that gives him hope for the future.
On the deep stuff, Skinner posted multiple analytics on how good DJs deep ball was especially in Shurmurs more downfield attack that had more guys that got open deep more often. He didn't just suddenly or magically lose that ability.
Hey I freely admit I was quite lukewarm on picking Jones at 6. However after year 1 I was sold. I saw a rookie despite some very tough circumstances: a horrible pass pro OL, middling receivers (though better than this year until maybe a few games after Hodgins started to get acclimated) do phenomenal in that context except for the rookie ball security issue. The accuracy and precision he throws that football is special. The arm strength has gotten better an better. The wiring, the character, the make-up is elite. The processing of what vhe sees on thebfield is very good in the right type of system.
I said to myself if he straightens out the ball security stuff and we get him better support this is going to be a tremendous QB. I saw the high level traits and talent. I admitted I was way off on my original take. Wasn't afraid of being wrong. I was just glad to see it for what it was and change my mind.
This kid has tremendous talent. The performance piece WILL show up so much more consistently when the plane has a better landing strip to touchdown on.
We just don’t agree here. No question they improved as the season went on, but I’m not sure how anyone can watch them play and think - man, we can really score a ton of points with the skill we have at TE and WR.
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to address.
The Giants were tied for 15th in scoring offense.
I think if the Giants had 17 games of relative health with Hodgins, Slayton, James, Bellinger, and Barkley as the primary pass catchers and were able to improve from the basement in pass protection to middle of the pack -- I'd be comfortable predicting they could be a top 3rd scoring offense.
Do you think that's an unreasonable prediction?
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
Nobody is saying Slayton, Jones et al, are what we want at WR. But the offense is designed mainly around the QBs capabilities. And we see what Daboll/Kafka think of Jones' passing from how they use him. He'll get more productive with better WRs, but he won't become a different player.
How do we know that it is Jones holding them back versus WR versus OL? One thing Daboll and Kafka demonstrated over the course of the season is that they can adjust the offense on the fly to shelter what they perceive as the weakest link against a particular opponent.
It doesn't take much to have a wr run a deeper pattern, a fly, a post, attack the hashes, the boundary. C'mon. Most of Jones' passes are 10-15 yard crossers over the middle and dump offs. It's very vanilla. The Vikings game showed Jones can do a little better with 6 seconds. Well we're not going to play the 2022 Vikings ten times next season and he's never going to have 6 seconds to make plays on the regular.
Exactly. We don’t have an OL that can sustain running the deeper routes or the WR’s capable of doing so. If we did and we still ran everything within 15 yards then that would be on Jones.
We just don’t agree here. No question they improved as the season went on, but I’m not sure how anyone can watch them play and think - man, we can really score a ton of points with the skill we have at TE and WR.
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to address.
The Giants were tied for 15th in scoring offense.
I think if the Giants had 17 games of relative health with Hodgins, Slayton, James, Bellinger, and Barkley as the primary pass catchers and were able to improve from the basement in pass protection to middle of the pack -- I'd be comfortable predicting they could be a top 3rd scoring offense.
Do you think that's an unreasonable prediction?
I don’t but it won’t help them in the playoffs. I don’t think we need a top 5 offense, but we do not game breakers. You need a go to in the passing game when things get tough. Kelce, AJ Brown, Chase, Diggs, etc etc are forces when needed. If all of them left their respective teams I bet they can patch together the loss in production but come playoff time, good luck.
The Giants will never make a deep playoff run with these skill position players. It’s been a very cool story for 2022 but there’s so much we are unable to do with the lack of athleticism, size and speed. Dependable only gets you so far and even that benchmark is a stretch given the critical drops and mistakes our WRs made.
So can we score a couple points a game as is but with an improved OL? Sure. Will it really make a difference in the playoffs? Almost certainly not.
If you see our WRs and think Chiefs/Bills/Dolphins/Eagles type production or whatever order they are in than I really have no idea what to say on it anymore.
I think if you swap Slayton for AJ Brown, you see a bit of a bump, but not a massive gain. I think you see a bigger bump in production if you swap Neal for Johnson or Feliciano for Kelce.
The Giants have to replace James and Slayton because they aren't in the team any longer. I hope they upgrade those two positions.
But I think the bigger gains will come from improving the pass protection.
Study after study show the best indicator of higher QB production is lower pressure rate. Jones isn't going to be a top 10 QB when he's pressured 25%+ of the time.
I didn't say top 3, I said top 3rd. Which is roughly 11th or 12th.
I think if you swap Slayton for AJ Brown, you see a bit of a bump, but not a massive gain. I think you see a bigger bump in production if you swap Neal for Johnson or Feliciano for Kelce.
The Giants have to replace James and Slayton because they aren't in the team any longer. I hope they upgrade those two positions.
But I think the bigger gains will come from improving the pass protection.
Study after study show the best indicator of higher QB production is lower pressure rate. Jones isn't going to be a top 10 QB when he's pressured 25%+ of the time.
Disagree somewhat here. I do think we’d see a MASSIVE bump from AJ to Slayton
I think the reason the Jones was basically at the bottom of the league in intended air yards was a product of a system that new he had to get the ball out fast or get killed.
hell fucking no, lol.
I didn't say top 3, I said top 3rd. Which is roughly 11th or 12th.
My mistake. But like I said earlier I don’t think a couple points a game is unattainable, I just don’t think it will matter all that much. Being 11th in points scored won’t change the problems when it matters.
Disagree somewhat here. I do think we’d see a MASSIVE bump from AJ to Slayton
What do you think that bump would be?
I didn't say top 3, I said top 3rd. Which is roughly 11th or 12th.
My mistake. But like I said earlier I don’t think a couple points a game is unattainable, I just don’t think it will matter all that much. Being 11th in points scored won’t change the problems when it matters.
That I can agree with. If the Giants are going to compete for a championship with the big time offenses, this isn't the group.
And I'd go a step further and say they'd need to improve the pass catchers, the pass protection, and maybe the QB to get in the conversation with the Bengals, Chiefs, Eagles, Bills of the world.
Disagree somewhat here. I do think we’d see a MASSIVE bump from AJ to Slayton
What do you think that bump would be?
Enough to open up the entire field creating bigger chances for YAC..Also TD production, more RZ opportunities
But the two compared very similarly in YPT, YPC, and YAC/R.
I think the reason Brown had double the targets is both a product of Brown's better route game and the how much better pass pro Hurts had.
I think you see a markedly lower impact from a dynamic receiver when the QB is under the amount of pressure the Giants faced.
In comment 16038725 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Disagree somewhat here. I do think we’d see a MASSIVE bump from AJ to Slayton
What do you think that bump would be?
Enough to open up the entire field creating bigger chances for YAC..Also TD production, more RZ opportunities
I think you see a markedly lower impact from a dynamic receiver when the QB is under the amount of pressure the Giants faced.
SB XLII would be a big case in point. Yes, Moss scored the go-ahead TD pass, but it was a short route..The 23 TD Moss was nowhere to be found. Not enough time
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
Nobody is saying Slayton, Jones et al, are what we want at WR. But the offense is designed mainly around the QBs capabilities. And we see what Daboll/Kafka think of Jones' passing from how they use him. He'll get more productive with better WRs, but he won't become a different player.
How do we know that it is Jones holding them back versus WR versus OL? One thing Daboll and Kafka demonstrated over the course of the season is that they can adjust the offense on the fly to shelter what they perceive as the weakest link against a particular opponent.
It doesn't take much to have a wr run a deeper pattern, a fly, a post, attack the hashes, the boundary. C'mon. Most of Jones' passes are 10-15 yard crossers over the middle and dump offs. It's very vanilla. The Vikings game showed Jones can do a little better with 6 seconds. Well we're not going to play the 2022 Vikings ten times next season and he's never going to have 6 seconds to make plays on the regular.
Exactly. We don’t have an OL that can sustain running the deeper routes or the WR’s capable of doing so. If we did and we still ran everything within 15 yards then that would be on Jones.
Exactly.
If you prorate the 7 final games with Slayton, James, and Hodgins as the primary receivers the numbers look very credible.
We just don’t agree here. No question they improved as the season went on, but I’m not sure how anyone can watch them play and think - man, we can really score a ton of points with the skill we have at TE and WR.
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to address.
The Giants were tied for 15th in scoring offense.
I think if the Giants had 17 games of relative health with Hodgins, Slayton, James, Bellinger, and Barkley as the primary pass catchers and were able to improve from the basement in pass protection to middle of the pack -- I'd be comfortable predicting they could be a top 3rd scoring offense.
Do you think that's an unreasonable prediction?
I don’t but it won’t help them in the playoffs. I don’t think we need a top 5 offense, but we do not game breakers. You need a go to in the passing game when things get tough. Kelce, AJ Brown, Chase, Diggs, etc etc are forces when needed. If all of them left their respective teams I bet they can patch together the loss in production but come playoff time, good luck.
The Giants will never make a deep playoff run with these skill position players. It’s been a very cool story for 2022 but there’s so much we are unable to do with the lack of athleticism, size and speed. Dependable only gets you so far and even that benchmark is a stretch given the critical drops and mistakes our WRs made.
So can we score a couple points a game as is but with an improved OL? Sure. Will it really make a difference in the playoffs? Almost certainly not.
I'm pretty sure the Giants see this as their biggest need just like Buffalo did for Allen, Miami did for Tua, Jax did for Lawrence, Philly did for Hurts, Az did for Ky (couple years back), etc. etc. Everyone of these teams added a true #1 for their QB and their QB's play 'magically' improved;)
What about adding Hopkins, a truly elite WR, to the Cards? The team is now in crisis. The 49ers adding Deebo and Ayuik? They still moved on from Garroppollo. Raiders get Davonte Adams? They are moving on from Carr.
There are positive results from acquiring big time WRs and failures, too.
And the debate isn’t whether an acquisition like this help Jones. Everyone agrees it will help. It’s whether that will lead to a big jump in play. Open question.
He's already got it... it just hasn't showed as mich this year due to reasons stated by various posters above.
Schoen and Daboll get their chance to pick their own QB eventually no matter what happens with Jones.
I really disagree with this if it's a five year deal. They have short term options at their disposal such as the tag. A five year deal with $100+ million guaranteed is a serious commitment.
I think Jones throws a nice deep ball, I think he has to prove it more in the intermediate routes to turn into a really good QB.
Schoen/Daboll get an extra long leash with me. I don’t want to hear fans ripping this regime if they can’t build a SB contender with the 14thish best QB in the NFL making over $35M per year.
Schoen and Daboll get their chance to pick their own QB eventually no matter what happens with Jones.
I really disagree with this if it's a five year deal. They have short term options at their disposal such as the tag. A five year deal with $100+ million guaranteed is a serious commitment.
I'm with you. If they give Jones that kind of deal, they're married to him. Maybe there is a way to transition to a better QB down the road. But no guarantees if it fails with Jones.
He won't get there. He's too slow, robotic, and doesn't have the touch for it. He's not becoming Joe Burrow, regardless how much people hope for it.
Schoen/Daboll get an extra long leash with me. I don’t want to hear fans ripping this regime if they can’t build a SB contender with the 14thish best QB in the NFL making over $35M per year.
Schoen and Daboll get their chance to pick their own QB eventually no matter what happens with Jones.
I really disagree with this if it's a five year deal. They have short term options at their disposal such as the tag. A five year deal with $100+ million guaranteed is a serious commitment.
That is true, but if an escape hatch is built in that is a different story. Depends on guaranteed money.
Is way too much for what he is as a QB.
Its what a starting QB in the NFL gets. Deal with it.
Prescott is getting 40
Cousins is getting 35
Goff is getting 33.5
Wentz is getting 32
Here is the reality.. The Non exclusive franchise tag is 32.4. If they franchised him again next year.. thats 38 million..
35 million is the average between the two. More than likely it will be a lower cap hit this year and ramp up when the new NFL TV deals kick in.. The cap goes up every year.
Burrow, Jackson, Hurts and Herbert are all going to get 45-50 PLUS when they get their new deals..
35 is what a mid level QB gets..
Deal with it.
Great. You just named 4 QB's that haven't won and won't win while making 35-40M lol
Lol I know right. The whole idea is to avoid being in QB hell. This is QB hell.
How the hell do rate this as QB hell? The guy took you to the playoffs and won a playoff game with not the greatest team. OMG wake up !!
Passing skills of the top level QBs. He should work hard on it to get there. But Mahomes, Allen and Rodgers are simply on another level downfield than what Jones has shown.
He won't get there. He's too slow, robotic, and doesn't have the touch for it. He's not becoming Joe Burrow, regardless how much people hope for it.
DJ is not David Carr
Feel free to disregard, contradict or minimize this info if it doesn't fit neatly into any pre-conceived notions. Similarly, feel free to treat this info as gospel if it does fit neatly into any pre-conceived notions.
Top 10 Deep Passers of 2020 - ( New Window )
It’s going to be a banner day on BBI when the contract is announced.
The Jones haters (producer/72 the same poster?) are going to be kicking and screaming no matter what.
I’m not even totally in love with Jones. Differenceis, I trust the GM/Daboll. If they feel he is worth bringing back, then sign me up. Let’s get behind Jones and go win some games.
The haters are so stuck in their position (hated him from the moment he was drafted?), that they refuse to think a competent GM may think differently than them. Sad.
Ichobod , the judgment has been made on DJ by some of the more radical haters and nothing short of a 4500+yd 35+TD season resulting in a SuperBowl MVP will change that. It was pretty much the same mentality with Eli for the more extreme dissenters that he stinks and all the shortcomings of the offense lie squaerly on his shoulders.
In this case, often overwhelming emotions cloud better judgement to at least be open to the simple notion that his numbers could increase dramtically with a better support system. I think those that step back and look at full context are more often than not led to this conclusion.
Many of the previous dissenters looked at this year and said you know what I see what DJ can do now in a better system , when the pass pro functions for a bit and the receivers get open and its pretty damn good. Some while maybe not toally convinced like BrettNY are at least open to the idea that he could improve moderately to significantly with a better supporting cast.
Others have just dug their heels in on their 'closed book' judgment of him. Basically ignoring any of the strong signals he's shown in Dabolls/Kafkas improved system that screams otherwise.
Remember those that said DJ will be benched within 3 games or get injured or Taylor is better? Wrong then as they are now. Some of these fans don't have a clue. Just talking through their asses.
Feel free to disregard, contradict or minimize this info if it doesn't fit neatly into any pre-conceived notions. Similarly, feel free to treat this info as gospel if it does fit neatly into any pre-conceived notions. Top 10 Deep Passers of 2020 - ( New Window )
Exactly right. He has shown he can do it at a very high level when the opportunity is there
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
The opening day starters were Toney, Shepard, and Golladay. All three of them plus Robinson were effectively or literally gone with 7 games to go.
If you prorate the 7 final games with Slayton, James, and Hodgins as the primary receivers the numbers look very credible.
We just don’t agree here. No question they improved as the season went on, but I’m not sure how anyone can watch them play and think - man, we can really score a ton of points with the skill we have at TE and WR.
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to address.
Sy is nevertheless nonplussed by Jones' ability to mount a credible vertical passing attack in spite of his context. Do you accept that observation from Sy as well, or just the observation about the WRs?
Sy has come around quite a bit on DJ overall and has said it himself. He was one of the original dissenters but sees quite a bit that gives him hope for the future.
On the deep stuff, Skinner posted multiple analytics on how good DJs deep ball was especially in Shurmurs more downfield attack that had more guys that got open deep more often. He didn't just suddenly or magically lose that ability.
Hey I freely admit I was quite lukewarm on picking Jones at 6. However after year 1 I was sold. I saw a rookie despite some very tough circumstances: a horrible pass pro OL, middling receivers (though better than this year until maybe a few games after Hodgins started to get acclimated) do phenomenal in that context except for the rookie ball security issue. The accuracy and precision he throws that football is special. The arm strength has gotten better an better. The wiring, the character, the make-up is elite. The processing of what vhe sees on thebfield is very good in the right type of system.
I said to myself if he straightens out the ball security stuff and we get him better support this is going to be a tremendous QB. I saw the high level traits and talent. I admitted I was way off on my original take. Wasn't afraid of being wrong. I was just glad to see it for what it was and change my mind.
This kid has tremendous talent. The performance piece WILL show up so much more consistently when the plane has a better landing strip to touchdown on.
Here, here, sanity, common sense and logic. Great post your totally on target DJ is an extremely talented QB. Thanks for setting the record straight.
Feel free to disregard, contradict or minimize this info if it doesn't fit neatly into any pre-conceived notions. Similarly, feel free to treat this info as gospel if it does fit neatly into any pre-conceived notions. Top 10 Deep Passers of 2020 - ( New Window )
Jones was not the best deep ball passer in 2020. That stat is noisy, small sample size.
That should be his big offseason objective. In fact, I hope he’s working on it now as I write.
I think Jones throws a nice deep ball, I think he has to prove it more in the intermediate routes to turn into a really good QB.
Fair assessment, kmv
Quote:
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
The opening day starters were Toney, Shepard, and Golladay. All three of them plus Robinson were effectively or literally gone with 7 games to go.
If you prorate the 7 final games with Slayton, James, and Hodgins as the primary receivers the numbers look very credible.
We just don’t agree here. No question they improved as the season went on, but I’m not sure how anyone can watch them play and think - man, we can really score a ton of points with the skill we have at TE and WR.
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to address.
Sy is nevertheless nonplussed by Jones' ability to mount a credible vertical passing attack in spite of his context. Do you accept that observation from Sy as well, or just the observation about the WRs?
Sy has come around quite a bit on DJ overall and has said it himself. He was one of the original dissenters but sees quite a bit that gives him hope for the future.
On the deep stuff, Skinner posted multiple analytics on how good DJs deep ball was especially in Shurmurs more downfield attack that had more guys that got open deep more often. He didn't just suddenly or magically lose that ability.
Hey I freely admit I was quite lukewarm on picking Jones at 6. However after year 1 I was sold. I saw a rookie despite some very tough circumstances: a horrible pass pro OL, middling receivers (though better than this year until maybe a few games after Hodgins started to get acclimated) do phenomenal in that context except for the rookie ball security issue. The accuracy and precision he throws that football is special. The arm strength has gotten better an better. The wiring, the character, the make-up is elite. The processing of what vhe sees on thebfield is very good in the right type of system.
I said to myself if he straightens out the ball security stuff and we get him better support this is going to be a tremendous QB. I saw the high level traits and talent. I admitted I was way off on my original take. Wasn't afraid of being wrong. I was just glad to see it for what it was and change my mind.
This kid has tremendous talent. The performance piece WILL show up so much more consistently when the plane has a better landing strip to touchdown on.
Here, here, sanity, common sense and logic. Great post your totally on target DJ is an extremely talented QB. Thanks for setting the record straight.
Kick off I think its crystal clear to BB56, Dr.D, ryankeane and a bunch of others here. There are just some very vocal dissenters who have to become blind (to their old judgments) before they can truly see.
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
The opening day starters were Toney, Shepard, and Golladay. All three of them plus Robinson were effectively or literally gone with 7 games to go.
If you prorate the 7 final games with Slayton, James, and Hodgins as the primary receivers the numbers look very credible.
We just don’t agree here. No question they improved as the season went on, but I’m not sure how anyone can watch them play and think - man, we can really score a ton of points with the skill we have at TE and WR.
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to address.
Sy is nevertheless nonplussed by Jones' ability to mount a credible vertical passing attack in spite of his context. Do you accept that observation from Sy as well, or just the observation about the WRs?
Possibly more so than anybody posting on BBI.
But I'm going to take the coach's word over his or anybody else's.
Not only is quarterbacking a lot more than statistics... It's also a lot more than what you see on Sunday... Or what you think you saw.
When coaches and players speak out in glowing ways about the non-tangible things that Jones is top shelf at, those that dismiss those things don't understand the game.
That should be his big offseason objective. In fact, I hope he’s working on it now as I write.
I think Jones throws a nice deep ball, I think he has to prove it more in the intermediate routes to turn into a really good QB.
Fair assessment, kmv
Oops, imv
In comment 16038637 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16038610 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16038606 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to
Sy is a great resource and a knowledgeable guy.
Possibly more so than anybody posting on BBI.
But I'm going to take the coach's word over his or anybody else's.
Not only is quarterbacking a lot more than statistics... It's also a lot more than what you see on Sunday... Or what you think you saw.
When coaches and players speak out in glowing ways about the non-tangible things that Jones is top shelf at, those that dismiss those things don't understand the game.
Bingo. A lot of very high picks (higher than 6) with a lot of physical talent, have failed because they didn't have the intangibles that Jones appears to have.
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to
Sy is a great resource and a knowledgeable guy.
Possibly more so than anybody posting on BBI.
But I'm going to take the coach's word over his or anybody else's.
Not only is quarterbacking a lot more than statistics... It's also a lot more than what you see on Sunday... Or what you think you saw.
When coaches and players speak out in glowing ways about the non-tangible things that Jones is top shelf at, those that dismiss those things don't understand the game.
Bingo. A lot of very high picks (higher than 6) with a lot of physical talent, have failed because they didn't have the intangibles that Jones appears to have.
As we get further away from the end of the season, more discussion from the naysayers will become more prominent. Yet, if you revisit the season game by game (incl. some clunkers), you recall once again how SB and DJ carried this team for much of the season..I think after the first 5-6 games(?) DJ led the league in most QB comebacks and I don’t believe it was particularly close..
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with a straight face.
The opening day starters were Toney, Shepard, and Golladay. All three of them plus Robinson were effectively or literally gone with 7 games to go.
If you prorate the 7 final games with Slayton, James, and Hodgins as the primary receivers the numbers look very credible.
We just don’t agree here. No question they improved as the season went on, but I’m not sure how anyone can watch them play and think - man, we can really score a ton of points with the skill we have at TE and WR.
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to address.
Sy is nevertheless nonplussed by Jones' ability to mount a credible vertical passing attack in spite of his context. Do you accept that observation from Sy as well, or just the observation about the WRs?
Sy is a great resource and a knowledgeable guy.
Possibly more so than anybody posting on BBI.
But I'm going to take the coach's word over his or anybody else's.
Not only is quarterbacking a lot more than statistics... It's also a lot more than what you see on Sunday... Or what you think you saw.
When coaches and players speak out in glowing ways about the non-tangible things that Jones is top shelf at, those that dismiss those things don't understand the game.
Post of the thread.
they just aren’t the only issue. I still have no idea how anyone can be comfortable with Slayton and James as your 1/2 and say it with
The talent gap isn’t exaggerated. Sy said it, pundits have said it, and my eyes see it. It’s a major issue to
Sy is a great resource and a knowledgeable guy.
Possibly more so than anybody posting on BBI.
But I'm going to take the coach's word over his or anybody else's.
Not only is quarterbacking a lot more than statistics... It's also a lot more than what you see on Sunday... Or what you think you saw.
When coaches and players speak out in glowing ways about the non-tangible things that Jones is top shelf at, those that dismiss those things don't understand the game.
Bingo. A lot of very high picks (higher than 6) with a lot of physical talent, have failed because they didn't have the intangibles that Jones appears to have.
I heard that Hodgins was interviewed on WFAN and when he was on Buffalo they were wondering who is the next Allen, and they said Daniel Jones. Daboll agreed.
The reality is, the longer Jones is in Daboll's system, the more comfortable he will get, the FASTER he will play, and logically, the more productive he will be. I agree that how good he can become is unknown, and posters (like the above) could very well be correct. But, to state, almost as fact, he's too this or too that and this isn't going to work is foolish. (Clearly the HC and GM think differently).
Is way too much for what he is as a QB.
Its what a starting QB in the NFL gets. Deal with it.
Prescott is getting 40
Cousins is getting 35
Goff is getting 33.5
Wentz is getting 32
Here is the reality.. The Non exclusive franchise tag is 32.4. If they franchised him again next year.. thats 38 million..
35 million is the average between the two. More than likely it will be a lower cap hit this year and ramp up when the new NFL TV deals kick in.. The cap goes up every year.
Burrow, Jackson, Hurts and Herbert are all going to get 45-50 PLUS when they get their new deals..
35 is what a mid level QB gets..
Deal with it.
Great. You just named 4 QB's that haven't won and won't win while making 35-40M lol
Lol I know right. The whole idea is to avoid being in QB hell. This is QB hell.
How the hell do rate this as QB hell? The guy took you to the playoffs and won a playoff game with not the greatest team. OMG wake up !!
Pretty simple. Because I don't think he is nearly as good as you think he is. All of those QBs are vastly overpaid and will never win a Superbowl. So we are moving towards just adding him to that list.
Also, for what it is worth, at least all of those QBs proved they could put up big production before getting paid. I am not saying Jones can't improve, but he has to improve a lot if he is going to be worth the contract you and many others are talking about.
I still think this is going to end with him playing on the tag. But if he does get a 4/5 year deal, there will be an escape hatch built in after the second or third year.
Schoen and Daboll get their chance to pick their own QB eventually no matter what happens with Jones.
How does this make sense? If they give DJ a multiyear deal, and it ends up being a terrible decision, how does that give them a longer leash and make them the right guys to pick the next QB?
If they sign DJ, and he continues to be average, Schoen will most likely get fired. GMs don't get to waste 3+ years and $100 million, based on bad decisions, and get to keep their jobs. Schoen is basically betting his career on DJ, and his very lackluster stats. Not a smart move, IMO.
The smart move by Schoen, if he truly is dead set on keeping DJ, is to use the tag, give DJ a 5th year tryout, and make a more informed decision next year. Schoen could end up being a laughing stock among GMs...and he knows it.
So you got a guy who would be paid as the 12th highest QB. And that's ignoring some inflation than guys like Goff might see if they were to sign their deal today, Carr who might sign a big deal, or Lawrence who looks to be ascending rapidly (and who I think every GM would take over Jones). The Giants are expected to value Jones in line with the 12th highest paid in the league. I think Jones is somewhere between 12-20th (a wide range, sure). The contract seems in line with that assessment, no?
I don't think the Giants and Jones skeptics disagree all that much on Jones' ranking as a QB. I think the disagreement stems from whether that range of QB is worth playing in at all - especially because I think the roster is too far from contention. Contracts like the Cousins or Tannehill deals made sense when they were executed - those teams were close - but I don't think the Giants are.
OTC - ( New Window )
2019 Darnold: 237 Total YPG, 1.62 Total TD per game
2022 DJ: 244.6 Total YPG, 1.38 Total TD per game
....and the Jets walked away.
So you got a guy who would be paid as the 12th highest QB. And that's ignoring some inflation than guys like Goff might see if they were to sign their deal today, Carr who might sign a big deal, or Lawrence who looks to be ascending rapidly (and who I think every GM would take over Jones). The Giants are expected to value Jones in line with the 12th highest paid in the league. I think Jones is somewhere between 12-20th (a wide range, sure). The contract seems in line with that assessment, no?
I don't think the Giants and Jones skeptics disagree all that much on Jones' ranking as a QB. I think the disagreement stems from whether that range of QB is worth playing in at all - especially because I think the roster is too far from contention. Contracts like the Cousins or Tannehill deals made sense when they were executed - those teams were close - but I don't think the Giants are. OTC - ( New Window )
12 - 20 is a huge difference? If any of the DJ fans could compare DJs best year to Dak's, Cousin's, Carr's, Goff's, etc. best years, and actually justify the contract, I'd be on board. Problem is...DJs best year isn't in that class, and it's really not close.
It's like you (think it was you?) said in a different post. Carr, Dak, Cousins, Goff, even Wentz put up $30 million per year stats in one, or multiple years, before their extension. DJ never has. If you pay DJ, it's based completely on hope, not production.
I agree with much of what you wrote.
And yes, 12-20 is a wide range where I think guys can fluctuate. QBs can have good or bad years too. It's plausible Jones' low turnovers was an anomaly and he has more normal numbers last year, possible he doesn't run as well next season as teams adjust, etc. I don't think it's some sure thing he gets better.
if Sam Darnold is our starting QB.
2019 Darnold: 237 Total YPG, 1.62 Total TD per game
2022 DJ: 244.6 Total YPG, 1.38 Total TD per game
....and the Jets walked away.
Brilliant, except they walked away after the 2020 season in which he was 2-10 as a starter with worse numbers, and as alwyas this ignores small things like context!
2019 Darnold: 237 Total YPG, 1.62 Total TD per game
2022 DJ: 244.6 Total YPG, 1.38 Total TD per game
....and the Jets walked away.
Of course you ignore all of the garbage time yards and points Darnold was putting up. On the other hand, Jones was winning football games.
if Sam Darnold is our starting QB.
2019 Darnold: 237 Total YPG, 1.62 Total TD per game
2022 DJ: 244.6 Total YPG, 1.38 Total TD per game
....and the Jets walked away.
Brilliant, except they walked away after the 2020 season in which he was 2-10 as a starter with worse numbers, and as alwyas this ignores small things like context!
I compared DJ's best year to Darnold's best year. However, DJs 2021 stars are almost identical to Darnolds 2020 season, if that makes you feel better. Actually their career passing numbers are almost identical...Darnold has played in 2 more games and has 1 more passing TD.
DJ Career passing: 54 games, 11,603 passing yards, 64 comp%, 60 passing TDs, 34 INTs
Darnold career passing: 56 games, 11,767 passing yards, 59.7 comp%, 61 passing TDs, 55 INTs
Giants are gonna pay a lot of money for 5 INTs less per year, and 4% better completion percentage as a passer compared to a "huge bust".
Funny how much DJ fans hate actual stats!
I've never considered Darnold as a comp for DJ before. DJ is a better runner, but those are pretty similar passing numbers.
Funny how much DJ fans hate actual stats!
I've never considered Darnold as a comp for DJ before. DJ is a better runner, but those are pretty similar passing numbers.
I’m a Giants fan who’s pretty middle of the road when it comes to Jones. If you actually read what I’ve said here you’d know that but hey, since I’m not part of one of the tribes here I guess it’s easy to ignore.
Have fun on your crusade, and keep posting stat lines, no one as seen them before so your hard work is appreciated.