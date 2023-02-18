BBI Big Board LB

Day 2 of my pre-Combine BBI Big Board.
yesterday we had some excellent discussions on potential WRs not only in the first round...but also for later on in the draft.
Today let's focus on LBs.
Here are my top guys in order,spoiler alert,I am in the camp of picking this first guy at #25....
Trenton Simpson-Clemson
Noah Sewell-Oregon
Drew Sanders-Ark
Henry ToTo-Ala
Jack Campbell-Iowa
Owen Pappoe-Auburn
Who you got?
and is there someone who is still available in the 3rd or 4th round that we should have our eye on?
our LB/tackling was attrociuous last year!!!
If a cover guy is available I wouldn't mind; the linebackers this year have been atrocious in coverage and it was a problem last year.
Simpson likely isn't the guy. He's more of a will-safety combo. He'll help a lot in coverage though.
This is a legitimate point you make...I would prefer to bolster the coverage side of the LB play early in the draft with the BPA/Best athlete available...
k2tampa said:
Simpson likely isn't the guy. He's more of a will-safety combo. He'll help a lot in coverage though.
It was something I was contemplating in another thread if the Giants using a light front and being soft on the edges has hurt the pass defense, because Wink, and Graham before him, keep trying to find two-down, run-stuffing linebackers to fill run gaps but aren't factors in the passing game.
Daiyan Henley 2022 Highlights | Washington State LB | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect - ( New Window )
Good point,however,I think Simpson may very well be the BPA avaialble at 25.FA can be a way to add an inexpensive on ball tackling LB to really bolster our LB position.
25 isn't exactly a "premium" pick and unless we get lucky and someone falls to us....or we trade up Simpson could very well make sense at 25
ILBs are among the lowest paid players in the league. We can get an immediate upgrade in FA that will come at a reasonable cost. Further, spending your 1st round pick on an ILB returns poor positional value for a premium pick.
There will be multiple players available at 25 with very similar grades. You have have a plan to build a roster. Could be wrong but an ILB at 25 doesn’t seem like a very strong plan.
BillT said:
There will be multiple players available at 25 with very similar grades. You have have a plan to build a roster. Could be wrong but an ILB at 25 doesn’t seem like a very strong plan.
who u thinkin?
AG5686 said:
There will be multiple players available at 25 with very similar grades. You have have a plan to build a roster. Could be wrong but an ILB at 25 doesn’t seem like a very strong plan.
who u thinkin?
Posted this earlier. “More of a fanboy than a draft talent evaluator. I’ve seen mocks with Hyatt, Smith-Njigba, Flowers available at 25. Ringo or maybe Porter at CB. Like Rice or Mims at 57 if it’s CB at 25. I’d prefer the WR at 25 and the CB at 57 but with two possible positions to choose from gives them enough flexibility to get that done.” Best guess I got.
2nd: Jack Campbell, Iow
3rd: Daiyan Henley, Wash st.
Based on numerous pre combine/ FA mock draft attempt these 2 were my best realistic outcome
1: JSN (Ohio st WR)
2: Joe Tippmann ( Wisc C)
3. Daiyan Henley (Wash st. LB)
3. Byron Young (Alabama DL)
If Ngiba or Jordan Addison is not available then
1: Drew Sanders ( Ark LB)
2. Tyler Scott ( Cin WR)
3. Eli Ricks ( Alabama CB)
4. Luke Wypler ( Ohio st C)
I would be happy for both outcome.
Used Dane Brugler top 100 and Daniel Jeremiah top 50 and mockdatabase consensus draft big board.
Tyler Scott is underrated WR which NFL is high on but general people don’t know about.
This draft I really want good center prospect for Giants.
Fun exercise.
Honestly, though, I'm not too enamored with this year's UFA LB crop. If run defense is their concern - and it should be, in my view - I believe they should spend a good part of their free agent budget reinforcing their defensive line.
but would be ecstatic if Schoen and co., go the LB route at 25
our LB/tackling was attrociuous last year!!!
Why limit yourself? It's basically been ass since Antonio Pierce left.
Draft speed OLB and fill in ILB later on in the draft,mainly because I believe we have McFadden and Beavers who would fit nicley with Simpson
Add that to a returning beavers and ILB would actually look pretty solid. Since in was pretty sub par last yr.
I would be surprised if the first 4 picks don’t include WR,CB and oline too.
BillT said:
There will be multiple players available at 25 with very similar grades. You have have a plan to build a roster. Could be wrong but an ILB at 25 doesn’t seem like a very strong plan.
Watching the difference Fred Warner makes on SF D I couldn’t disagree more. It’s been an eon since the Giants had that type of player. Now if that guy is at 25 saying it’s not worth the big is myopic. Now maybe it’s WR or CB. but saying a guy isn’t worth that spot due to position has hurt the Giants for years.
I expect one either in FA in the draft and have no issue drafting in round 1 if its a stud.
Front seven will be a big emphasis this offseason imv.
As a Wisconsin alum....I approve of your post!
Herbig is a sideline to sideline kind of guy and would help right away
He can do it all.
After the Combine I doubt he will be available at the Giants pick.
Link - ( New Window )
Great players are always a plus. But you have to take into account who you don’t get as well as who you do. Giving up the chance of a similarly talented WR for an ILB isn’t a good trade off. And projecting the #25 pick as the next Fred Warner is quite a stretch. Why not Ray Lewis.
It took the Cardinals a few years to finally figure out how to use Simmons, and you can make an argument that he still is somewhat out of place.
It took the Cardinals a few years to finally figure out how to use Simmons, and you can make an argument that he still is somewhat out of place.
Well, Wink might like positionless.
Simpson is super talented, but he scares me. He reminds me of Isaiah Simmons from a few years ago. Fast, talented, but positionless.
It took the Cardinals a few years to finally figure out how to use Simmons, and you can make an argument that he still is somewhat out of place.
Well, Wink might like positionless.
I think Simpson fits Winks D...
Great players are always a plus. But you have to take into account who you don’t get as well as who you do. Giving up the chance of a similarly talented WR for an ILB isn’t a good trade off. And projecting the #25 pick as the next Fred Warner is quite a stretch. Why not Ray Lewis.
I literally said that it might be a WR. But I'll take a stud LB over a meh WR 10 time out of ten. I'm still pissed thst that idiot Reese picked David Wilson over Bobby Wagner. It's as Schoen's job to figure out that out. I'm fine w a WR Vs whatever. But the Giants have passed over stud guys for YEARS for guys at positions of need. How about TJ Watt ? Oh. Can't waste a pick on an LB. For Engram.
Again. Just to be clear. If they rate a WR the best pock there fine. for you need to trust the GM. But you will never get me to agree that you can't pick an ILB there. We will just agree to disagree on that point. I certainly don't want the. Passing on a Justin Jefferson lol either
Honestly, though, I'm not too enamored with this year's UFA LB crop. If run defense is their concern - and it should be, in my view - I believe they should spend a good part of their free agent budget reinforcing their defensive line.
Agreed.
Vin_Cuccs said:
Well, Wink might like positionless.
I think Simpson fits Winks D...
I think we agree on that point. On the other hand I don't think players are as positionless as Wink thinks; Ward in particular looks stiff and slow when dropping into coverage.
Overshown was a beast at the Senior Bowl. I expect him to test well, but for him the interviews will be key because of the off the field stuff (of which I only have cursory knowledge, so take it for what it's worth).
Stop 'em at the line (or in the backfield, on occasion) and you won't have to worry as much about them getting past it.
Angel Eyes touched upon this in the 2 DL thread, While the Giants absolutely need to upgrade their ILB's, I really want them to get Dex a more capable backup, and find a starting-calber DE to play opposite Williams.
LB in free agency with at least 1 good player. Then i dont think it will be as big a need as some of our others. maybe a 3-4 rd guy but not at 25.
+2. Can’t forget they were high on Beavers last year before the injury. If he’s healthy and they sign a good LB, it’d be a huge improvement over what we fielded this past season.
Long history of underestimating Badger LBs.
I am a Badger-On Wisconsin!!!!!!
Rick in Dallas said:
I am a Badger-On Wisconsin!!!!!!
Big Blue View had a draft report on Herbig today.
2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Nick Herbig, EDGE/OLB, Wisconsin - ( New Window )