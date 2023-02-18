BBI Big Board LB AG5686 : 2/18/2023 10:27 am

Day 2 of my pre-Combine BBI Big Board.

yesterday we had some excellent discussions on potential WRs not only in the first round...but also for later on in the draft.

Today let's focus on LBs.

Here are my top guys in order,spoiler alert,I am in the camp of picking this first guy at #25....

Trenton Simpson-Clemson

Noah Sewell-Oregon

Drew Sanders-Ark

Henry ToTo-Ala

Jack Campbell-Iowa

Owen Pappoe-Auburn

Who you got?

and is there someone who is still available in the 3rd or 4th round that we should have our eye on?