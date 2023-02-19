for display only
Dane Brugler 1st Round WR and TE prospects in 2023 Draft

Rick in Dallas : 2/19/2023 9:03 am
Don’t be surprised if one of these prospects is selected at number 25 by Giants.
Addison rank #20
Hyatt rank #22
Mayer rank #24
Johnston rank # 25
Smith-Njigba rank # 26
Musgrove rank #27
Washington rank # 29
Kincaid rank # 30

Four WR’s and four TE’s ranked in the number 20 to number 30 ranked prospects in the draft. A real possibility.
I would also keep my eye on Sanders ILB ranked number 23 and Torrence OG ranked number 28.

Some real good prospects at areas of need for the Giants and yes TE is a need



I have no idea how Hyatt csn be so high.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 9:09 am : link
I'm not saying he's bad at all. He has a lot to like but has way more questions. Every catch is a slant or vertical route. They scheme him open. This would be the equivalent of an Al Davis pick.
RE: I have no idea how Hyatt csn be so high.  
Ivan15 : 2/19/2023 9:12 am : link
Sounds like Beckham.
RE: RE: I have no idea how Hyatt csn be so high.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 9:15 am : link
Huh?
RE: RE: RE: I have no idea how Hyatt csn be so high.  
Ivan15 : 2/19/2023 9:29 am : link
______________________________
I don’t want to debate you Robbie. It just seemed to me that the Giants whole offense was schemed to get Beckham the ball on slants and long balls. Home Runs. If that’s the offense you want, maybe Hyatt is the guy. I wouldn’t argue that having another Beckham as the #1 WR would be a bad thing.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I have no idea how Hyatt csn be so high.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 9:36 am : link
That was McAdoo's offense. Coming out of college, Beckham showed WAY more. He was angreat route runner, ran a variety of routes, show the ability to make contested catches, returned punts/kicks, etc. They are so different in terms of prospects.
I do not want any of these wr  
1st and 10 : 2/19/2023 10:05 am : link
In round 1. I would rather go lB or TE. All these we have warts for a round 1 pick
I would love to see  
Mark from Jersey : 2/19/2023 10:13 am : link
this offense with an additional dual threat TE.
Between these WR  
BillT : 2/19/2023 10:18 am : link
I think here will be value at WR when we pick. No, it’s not the same as getting a top ten WR but it’s a start to rebuilding the WR unit. Maybe take another in the 3rd and another late. No one pick fixes everything.
I think Smith-Njigba is a guy that Daboll will covet  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 10:20 am : link
.
Hyatt - Hard to totally discount his awards  
Bob in Newburgh : 2/19/2023 10:25 am : link
Lots of professionals involved in college awards voting are not seeing all these weaknesses. From what I can discern the speed and reliable hands are unquestioned. And hard to argue that he is not just be scratching the surface of an upward pointing arrow.

I believe he creates more synergy with Hodgins and Robinson than the other draft options at WR because the fear of going over the top stretches the field vertically, and will create more space for them to work underneath.
if JSN is gone at 25  
AG5686 : 2/19/2023 10:25 am : link
And we go in a different direction than WR...who you guys like in the later rounds at WR?
Some of those rankings  
Sammo85 : 2/19/2023 10:27 am : link
are really way too high. Specifically the TEs.
I like what I have seen out of Rice  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 10:31 am : link
in my limited vuewing. AT Perry is another.
If Smith-Njigba is healthy….imv he is the best WR  
Rick in Dallas : 2/19/2023 10:31 am : link
The combine and medicals will tell the story on his hamstring
RE: Hyatt - Hard to totally discount his awards  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 10:35 am : link
I'm not discounting him. I'm questioning having him as high as he is based on seeing very limited things that people evaluate on. Route running is not known. Running the route tree is not known. Being able to make contested catches is unknown. Getting separation to me is unknown because of the offense he was in. You have to grade him on what you know and what we know is that he can run slants and verticals. That pretty much it. I even watched a video with him that says that he wasn't even asked to block so that is another question.
AT Perry  
AG5686 : 2/19/2023 10:37 am : link
Seems like someone to hope is available at 89...even if we get JSN at 25!!!
I'm down with this as our top 3 picks
JSN
LB/CB
AT Perry
RE: if JSN is gone at 25  
Eman11 : 2/19/2023 10:41 am : link
In comment 16039299 AG5686 said:
Quote:
And we go in a different direction than WR...who you guys like in the later rounds at WR?


Tillman from UT and Hyatt’s teammate. Was their best WR the season before last but got injured early last year and missed most of the season. He did make his way back and looked good again though I believe he sat out the Bowl game.

Don’t know if he’d last til Rd 3 but I’d have no problem taking him with our #2. 6’3”, 215lbs, great hands, physical runs a 4.56 40. Not a stretch the D burner but can get off the line press coverages and beat guys that way.
RE: RE: Hyatt - Hard to totally discount his awards  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 10:42 am : link
There might not be another player in this draft that has more riding on the offseason than him. Maybe some of the QBs because of the nature of the position and the uncertainty with who the top guy is. But Hyatt is right up there. If he works with the right peoples and shows them that he can run the full route tree and even things like getting off press coverage then you can see him go in the second half of the first round. Right now, I think he is a top half of round 2 guy. I don't think it is out of the question. He has size and speed. This isn't a WR class that has a lot of size. But doesn't he use his size. You don't see it on film. You just see a guy blowing past people for one reason or another. A lot of it is due to busts in coverage. I'm sure he'll light it up at Indy in the testing. The private workout will be key for him.
Hyatt  
Professor Falken : 2/19/2023 10:44 am : link
ran right by Alabama for 5 touchdowns. Let Hodgins run the route tree and let Hyatt run by everybody.
Thats a sizeable cluster of quality propsects  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 10:45 am : link

Addison rank #20
Hyatt rank #22
Mayer rank #24
Johnston rank # 25
Smith-Njigba rank # 26
Musgrove rank #27
Washington rank # 29
Kincaid rank # 30

Giants though will probably have less of them as 'short list' targets. For instance, they may want more of the move or flex receiving TE with a stronger blocking TE already on the roster, or they may not like a guy like Hyatt who they might think is another all speed/ less route runner like a John Ross. However it is quite possible that one of the short list guys make it to 25.
Another Brugler didnt have  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 10:50 am : link
Is Zay Flowers. He has tremendous tape and didn't play in an ideal situation at BC. Is size a concern? Is he too redundant to Robinson?

Josh Downs,Jayden Reed, Michael Wilson,Tank Daniels though very good are likely guys you take after round 1.

Pretty good ranking by this guy....


Top 10 WRs of NFL draft - ( New Window )
RE: Hyatt  
Eman11 : 2/19/2023 10:55 am : link
In comment 16039320 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
ran right by Alabama for 5 touchdowns. Let Hodgins run the route tree and let Hyatt run by everybody.


I have my doubts he can get off the line that easily vs NFL CB’s. Yes Bama has some good pro like secondary players but Hyatt will be going against guys even better every Sunday.

Reminds me too much of guys like John Ross and Kevin white. Dominated in college with their speed but not accomplished enough route runners to do the same in the pros.I could be wrong about him but he I’d be nervous about him if he was our #1 pick.
Hyatt is the guy I want  
Rjanyg : 2/19/2023 11:04 am : link
He can learn the route tree and I’ve seen video of him running shorter and mid level routes just fine. You can teach speed and he has enough size at 6’ 180 lbs.

That said, I can see NYG taking 2 WR and a TE in this draft.
Because of the way Hyatt is being discussed  
ColHowPepper : 2/19/2023 11:04 am : link
sounds like he could be a fast riser post-Combine and be off the board long before we pick. Isn't that what happens with players riding the wave of a trend?

Re TEs, I'd love a solid, two-way TE to complement or supplant Bellinger, but because of Schoen's comments on the way he values positions, is it likely he selects any TE on Day one?
I don't see TE as a need that required a Day 1 or Day 2 pick  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/19/2023 11:14 am : link
...WR, ILB, Interior OL and CB are WAAAAAY more of an urgent need.
RE: Another Brugler didnt have  
Ira : 2/19/2023 11:14 am : link
I think that the answer to your questions is yes - Flowers would be fine if we didn't just draft a slot receiver. We desperately need a very good wideout. Flowers isn't one.
RE: RE: Hyatt  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 11:15 am : link
You are right he is going to be a very polaizing receiver for many evaluators. I bet some will have him out of round 1 maybe even round 2. However there is always a team like the Raiders that falls in love with the speed. It just takes one. I bet he still gets drafted high because some team will be in love with the speed.
4 TE’s in the first round?  
Section331 : 2/19/2023 11:19 am : link
I don’t see it. 2, maybe 3.
That humongous human being/tight end out of Georgia  
90.Cal : 2/19/2023 11:37 am : link
Is intriguing. Would be like a 6th OL plus a giant target to throw to. Hard for a 5"10-6"2 guy to cover him I'd imagine
RE: I think Smith-Njigba is a guy that Daboll will covet  
Vanzetti : 2/19/2023 11:38 am : link
Yup. 100%
Yup. 100%
RE: Hyatt is the guy I want  
Rjanyg : 2/19/2023 11:54 am : link
Should say “ can’t teach speed “
RE: 4 TE’s in the first round?  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 11:57 am : link
There could be 4 with 1st round grades but not all 4 go.
RE: Between these WR  
jnoble : 2/19/2023 12:00 pm : link
I'm sure there will be WRs we can grab in the dumpster diving 7th round stage and the undrafted guys of value after it's over. We need to come out of the draft with at least 2 maybe 3 good prospects at WE and 1 TE to pair up with Bellinger
RE: RE: Hyatt is the guy I want  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 12:02 pm : link
Its a little more than learning the route tree though. Its being able to cut with violent change of direction at precise moments in the route stem and understanding the nuances of setting up CBs based on their leverage . Some WRs have this and some never do no natter how much you try and teach it.

I really worry Hyatt from what I see on tape will never be a high level route runner from that stanpoint which limits his ceiling as rhe #1 type receiver in Daboll’s system .

No doubt the ceiling is immense with his measurables but the bust factor is quite high too.
RE: RE: I think Smith-Njigba is a guy that Daboll will covet  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 12:06 pm : link
If Njigba's medicals check out he is probably the best fitting WR and ready to imapct guy for Dabolls offense in the entire draft. A Steve Smith (NYG) on steriods. He's a year 1 impact guy here.

Addison is right there too and maybe an even better seperatir but doesn't have quite the sturdy frame the JSN has.

Would be ecstatic with either one and think both impact year 1.
id like to come out of this spring with a 6 foot 4 inch guy..  
AG5686 : 2/19/2023 12:08 pm : link
and a 6 foot guy
either Draft Trade or FA
I'm surprised no one here has mentioned  
Dave on the UWS : 2/19/2023 12:20 pm : link
Q. Johnston. At 6-4 215 he has the ideal size for a #1. He has speed,some elusiveness for a big guy. The knock on him is he is a body catcher. So was Toomer. His hands look fine, his technique for catching the ball needs a lot of work. Looking at his highlights, he reminds me of Metcalf (and they are about the same size.)
They need a physically dominant WR1, someone like Flowers, while is too small to me to play outside all the time.
Another thing to consider, the Giants WR have to block well for the outside running game. Playing smallish WR out there consistently is not beneficial.
RE: I'm surprised no one here has mentioned  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 12:36 pm : link
Dave yeah higher on QJ than Hyatt for sure. QJs ceiling is probably #1 in this entire draft. Though he could be a bit more developmental as he has things to work on and is probably not as a sure thing as Addison or Njigba who are nuanced route runners from day 1 they step into the NFL .

Would be stoked if NYG got him but he may need a bit more work before he reaches his ceiling.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I have no idea how Hyatt csn be so high.  
Payasdaddy : 2/19/2023 12:47 pm : link
Please. Odell skill set was pretty obscene. Dude was awesome on and out of his breaks, great body control. To me a faster Lynn swann. Yeah, but of a bonehead but so are half the divas at wr
RE: RE: if JSN is gone at 25  
Payasdaddy : 2/19/2023 12:50 pm : link
If a guy like Tillman in there in rd 2, I would want him. As long as speed isn’t a big question. We can always take a flyer on a speed guy maybe in 3/4
Plus we may have to wait till 2024 for the cherry on top ( top wr). Build that D and fortify oline with another draft pick
UWS Dave  
AG5686 : 2/19/2023 1:00 pm : link
QJ will be a top 5 pick....no waaayyyyy he is around past NE at 15
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I have no idea how Hyatt csn be so high.  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 1:02 pm : link
Hyatt doesn't come close to the violent and sudden change of direction that OBJ had. OBJ set the record for most reciever yds in his first 3 years in NFL history. He was an absolute next level route runner.
For TEs, I want Tucker Kraft  
Tyrion : 2/19/2023 1:03 pm : link
Should be available a bit later than the others and should be a nice two way TE with size.
RE: UWS Dave  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 1:04 pm : link
If a team falls in love maybe. But very few have him even in top 10 including some pretty good analysts like Jeremiah who have him out of round 1 entirely. Many said the same about DK Metcalf too and he dropped quite a bit.
S-N  
Giants : 2/19/2023 1:44 pm : link
If it wasn't for pro days and the combine. I believe the Giants pick him. With them I believe he shines and rockets 🚀 up the draft board
If I had my druthers...  
mavric : 2/19/2023 1:50 pm : link
Of the list, I'd either go with Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Luke Musgrave. Smith-Njigba is ridiculously talented and a freak of nature that thrives at catching balls. And Musgrave will become the next Kelce...only faster. He will be better than Michael Mayer once the NFL separates the wheat from the chaff in a year or two of field time. That is just my opinion, of course. I think Musgrave is flying way, way under the radar throughout the internet and the many arm chair GMs and wannabe sleuths trying to divine what real scouts are keeping secret, are missing it.
Wide receiver class is limited  
uconngiant : 2/19/2023 1:50 pm : link
after the top 8-10 then you either get a slot or a slow receiver
For people who is unsure about Hyatt  
Rave7 : 2/19/2023 1:55 pm : link
please read this Lance Zierlein's tweets.
It's interesting take from who studies draft prospects for NFL.com and why some NFL people will like Hyatt over other WRs.
He tweeted this after he published his 1st mock draft and selected Hyatt at 12 for Texans. BTW, Lance Zierlein does sports radio in Houston and he knows Texans well.
At first, I thought why Hyatt so high but after reading his tweets, I understand why some people maybe high on him.
I still like Addison and JSN for Giants but if both are gone I would pick Hyatt over Quentin Johnston. QJ, I like the size but he's drop rate is one of the highest among prospects and Big 12 receivers didn't pan out well in NFL.
Daniel Jeremiah mentioned in his podcast regarding QJ and it's alarming and I understand why he is not high on QJ.
Link - ( New Window )
I've  
AcidTest : 2/19/2023 2:14 pm : link
soured on JSN at #25. His talent is undeniable, but I think his hamstring injuries make him too much of a risk in the first round. He only caught five passes in three games last year. But I also think he'll be gone by then so the decision about whether to take him is moot. I'd be fine with Addison or Hyatt at #25.

On day two, I like A.T. Perry, Michael Wilson, and Andrei Iosivas.
RE: I've  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 2:34 pm : link
Hamstrings can be tricky but usually it's because they haven't been given enough time to heal. Some players need longer than others to recover from them. Njigba in High School and College did not exhibit being injury prone meaning multiple games missed with multiple types of injuries. He has a solid body type and the hamstring now with enough rest should be 100% healed. If a team feels this is not something that will be a lingering issue moving forward (they usually aren't) he is going to grade really highly for quite a few teams.




Njigba's injury: How much will it affect his draft stock? - ( New Window )
Help me understand how a wr  
kelly : 2/19/2023 2:44 pm : link
Will stop teams from running all over us or keep Jones upright when we play Philly.

Fix the trenches first before looking at wr.
RE: Help me understand how a wr  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 2:47 pm : link
They are obviously hoping Neal plays to his top 10 talent level next year. Would guess then maybe adding an 1-2 additional IOL either in FA or the draft.

DLine depth also a priority I would gather
RE: RE: I've  
AcidTest : 2/19/2023 3:03 pm : link
On talent alone, he's the best WR in this draft class IMO. But that hamstring injury basically forced him to miss the entire season. His only year of production was 2021, although he was terrific. I prefer "clean" prospects in the first round, but I also assume the Giants will be comfortable with his injury history if they draft him at #25. The problem though is that other teams will likely be similarly comfortable, which is why I'm sure he'll be drafted long before our pick.
RE: RE: RE: I've  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 3:11 pm : link
Yea he can be long gone. If he's healthy this year is a top 10 pick easy. The hope (at least for me) is the deep talent pool pushes him down. No character question marks, he is NFL ready right now. The injury is the main risk and why we might get him in our range of 25.
That Smith-Njigba profile I believe fits what Schoen  
cosmicj : 2/19/2023 3:43 pm : link
Looks for. He’s a player that honestly shouldn’t have declared this offseason, given how he hardly played in 2022. He’s going to slide because of a lack of a track record, despite elite talent.

I’m still forming my view of how Schoen thinks about drafting but as of now S-N comes out of central casting as his kind of pick. Tentative of course.
RE: AT Perry  
Brown_Hornet : 2/19/2023 6:26 pm : link
I also like this.
Seems like someone to hope is available at 89...even if we get JSN at 25!!!
I'm down with this as our top 3 picks
JSN
LB/CB
AT Perry
I also like this.
RE: if JSN is gone at 25  
Angel Eyes : 2/19/2023 7:12 pm : link
I'd have to split it up by skillset.

Speedsters:

Trey Palmer
Jayden Reed
Rakim Jarrett
Ronnie Bell

Taller, contested-catch receivers
Rashee Rice?
Xavier Hutchinson
A.T. Perry
Andrei Iosivas

Slot Receivers:
Parker Washington
Charlie Jones
I think  
Breeze_94 : 2/19/2023 8:06 pm : link
Addison, Flowers, and Johnston will get snatched up before the Giants pick (unless they trade up)

If last offseason is any indication, between the trades, contracts, and a half dozen WR's going in the first 20 picks, NFL Front offices value the WR position extremely high - especially guys who can play on the perimeter or have game breaking ability from the slot

Theres a number of WR needy teams in front of the Giants -

Tenn
Hou
NE
GB
Baltimore
Possibly Chargers too if Allen is cut

I think the Giants will have a chance at Jaxon Smith Njigba, who seems to be falling out of favor as a pure slot who probably won't run sub 4.5.

JSN actually reminds me quite a bit of Keenan Allen. Really good feel for space, great movement skills (hips are low to the ground when he runs routes), short area quickness, and ability to separate at the top of his routes, and great ball skills to top it off.

He'd be a high volume guy in Dabolls offense and could be a go to option out of the slot/bunch formations. He's not a dominant athlete, probably can't line him up versus press and expect him to win over the top-- but he's going to be a very productive player.



JSN reminds me of  
Woodstock : 2/19/2023 8:14 pm : link
Ike Hilliard
RE: JSN reminds me of  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 10:49 pm : link
Hilliard could have had a nice career if he didnt get hurt.
Even good WR/TE are plentiful compared with good linemen  
CT Charlie : 2/19/2023 11:26 pm : link
Please don't even think about a WR/TE at #25
RE: Help me understand how a wr  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 7:23 am : link
+100
+100
At #25  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 7:31 am : link
I imagine someone like Lukas Van Ness will be a consideration if he's there. I don't know if there is a LB worthy of that high a selection. Another consideration might be John Michael Schmidt. He appears to be a candidate to hold down the center position for ten years or more, something we desperately need. Will he be available in Round 2? Possibly, but that's above my pay grade.

OL and DL excellence win football games.
If Mayers there  
mittenedman : 8:17 am : link
he’s be so difficult to pass up.

Put Bellinger at the move and use more 2 TE sets.
