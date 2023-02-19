Dane Brugler 1st Round WR and TE prospects in 2023 Draft Rick in Dallas : 2/19/2023 9:03 am

Don’t be surprised if one of these prospects is selected at number 25 by Giants.

Addison rank #20

Hyatt rank #22

Mayer rank #24

Johnston rank # 25

Smith-Njigba rank # 26

Musgrove rank #27

Washington rank # 29

Kincaid rank # 30



Four WR’s and four TE’s ranked in the number 20 to number 30 ranked prospects in the draft. A real possibility.

I would also keep my eye on Sanders ILB ranked number 23 and Torrence OG ranked number 28.



Some real good prospects at areas of need for the Giants and yes TE is a need







