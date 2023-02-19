Dane Brugler 1st Round WR and TE prospects in 2023 Draft

Don’t be surprised if one of these prospects is selected at number 25 by Giants.
Addison rank #20
Hyatt rank #22
Mayer rank #24
Johnston rank # 25
Smith-Njigba rank # 26
Musgrove rank #27
Washington rank # 29
Kincaid rank # 30
Four WR’s and four TE’s ranked in the number 20 to number 30 ranked prospects in the draft. A real possibility.
I would also keep my eye on Sanders ILB ranked number 23 and Torrence OG ranked number 28.
Some real good prospects at areas of need for the Giants and yes TE is a need
Sounds like Beckham.
I'm not saying he's bad at all. He has a lot to like but has way more questions. Every catch is a slant or vertical route. They scheme him open. This would be the equivalent of an Al Davis pick.
Sounds like Beckham.
Huh?
robbieballs2003 said:
I'm not saying he's bad at all. He has a lot to like but has way more questions. Every catch is a slant or vertical route. They scheme him open. This would be the equivalent of an Al Davis pick.
Sounds like Beckham.
Huh?
I don’t want to debate you Robbie. It just seemed to me that the Giants whole offense was schemed to get Beckham the ball on slants and long balls. Home Runs. If that’s the offense you want, maybe Hyatt is the guy. I wouldn’t argue that having another Beckham as the #1 WR would be a bad thing.
Ivan15 said:
robbieballs2003 said:
I'm not saying he's bad at all. He has a lot to like but has way more questions. Every catch is a slant or vertical route. They scheme him open. This would be the equivalent of an Al Davis pick.
Sounds like Beckham.
Huh?
I don’t want to debate you Robbie. It just seemed to me that the Giants whole offense was schemed to get Beckham the ball on slants and long balls. Home Runs. If that’s the offense you want, maybe Hyatt is the guy. I wouldn’t argue that having another Beckham as the #1 WR would be a bad thing.
That was McAdoo's offense. Coming out of college, Beckham showed WAY more. He was angreat route runner, ran a variety of routes, show the ability to make contested catches, returned punts/kicks, etc. They are so different in terms of prospects.
I believe he creates more synergy with Hodgins and Robinson than the other draft options at WR because the fear of going over the top stretches the field vertically, and will create more space for them to work underneath.
I believe he creates more synergy with Hodgins and Robinson than the other draft options at WR because the fear of going over the top stretches the field vertically, and will create more space for them to work underneath.
I'm not discounting him. I'm questioning having him as high as he is based on seeing very limited things that people evaluate on. Route running is not known. Running the route tree is not known. Being able to make contested catches is unknown. Getting separation to me is unknown because of the offense he was in. You have to grade him on what you know and what we know is that he can run slants and verticals. That pretty much it. I even watched a video with him that says that he wasn't even asked to block so that is another question.
Seems like someone to hope is available at 89...even if we get JSN at 25!!!
I'm down with this as our top 3 picks
JSN
LB/CB
AT Perry
Tillman from UT and Hyatt’s teammate. Was their best WR the season before last but got injured early last year and missed most of the season. He did make his way back and looked good again though I believe he sat out the Bowl game.
Don’t know if he’d last til Rd 3 but I’d have no problem taking him with our #2. 6’3”, 215lbs, great hands, physical runs a 4.56 40. Not a stretch the D burner but can get off the line press coverages and beat guys that way.
Lots of professionals involved in college awards voting are not seeing all these weaknesses. From what I can discern the speed and reliable hands are unquestioned. And hard to argue that he is not just be scratching the surface of an upward pointing arrow.
I believe he creates more synergy with Hodgins and Robinson than the other draft options at WR because the fear of going over the top stretches the field vertically, and will create more space for them to work underneath.
I'm not discounting him. I'm questioning having him as high as he is based on seeing very limited things that people evaluate on. Route running is not known. Running the route tree is not known. Being able to make contested catches is unknown. Getting separation to me is unknown because of the offense he was in. You have to grade him on what you know and what we know is that he can run slants and verticals. That pretty much it. I even watched a video with him that says that he wasn't even asked to block so that is another question.
There might not be another player in this draft that has more riding on the offseason than him. Maybe some of the QBs because of the nature of the position and the uncertainty with who the top guy is. But Hyatt is right up there. If he works with the right peoples and shows them that he can run the full route tree and even things like getting off press coverage then you can see him go in the second half of the first round. Right now, I think he is a top half of round 2 guy. I don't think it is out of the question. He has size and speed. This isn't a WR class that has a lot of size. But doesn't he use his size. You don't see it on film. You just see a guy blowing past people for one reason or another. A lot of it is due to busts in coverage. I'm sure he'll light it up at Indy in the testing. The private workout will be key for him.
Addison rank #20
Hyatt rank #22
Mayer rank #24
Johnston rank # 25
Smith-Njigba rank # 26
Musgrove rank #27
Washington rank # 29
Kincaid rank # 30
Giants though will probably have less of them as 'short list' targets. For instance, they may want more of the move or flex receiving TE with a stronger blocking TE already on the roster, or they may not like a guy like Hyatt who they might think is another all speed/ less route runner like a John Ross. However it is quite possible that one of the short list guys make it to 25.
Josh Downs,Jayden Reed, Michael Wilson,Tank Daniels though very good are likely guys you take after round 1.
Pretty good ranking by this guy....
Top 10 WRs of NFL draft - ( New Window )
I have my doubts he can get off the line that easily vs NFL CB’s. Yes Bama has some good pro like secondary players but Hyatt will be going against guys even better every Sunday.
Reminds me too much of guys like John Ross and Kevin white. Dominated in college with their speed but not accomplished enough route runners to do the same in the pros.I could be wrong about him but he I’d be nervous about him if he was our #1 pick.
That said, I can see NYG taking 2 WR and a TE in this draft.
Re TEs, I'd love a solid, two-way TE to complement or supplant Bellinger, but because of Schoen's comments on the way he values positions, is it likely he selects any TE on Day one?
Josh Downs,Jayden Reed, Michael Wilson,Tank Daniels though very good are likely guys you take after round 1.
Pretty good ranking by this guy....
Top 10 WRs of NFL draft - ( New Window )
I think that the answer to your questions is yes - Flowers would be fine if we didn't just draft a slot receiver. We desperately need a very good wideout. Flowers isn't one.
ran right by Alabama for 5 touchdowns. Let Hodgins run the route tree and let Hyatt run by everybody.
I have my doubts he can get off the line that easily vs NFL CB’s. Yes Bama has some good pro like secondary players but Hyatt will be going against guys even better every Sunday.
Reminds me too much of guys like John Ross and Kevin white. Dominated in college with their speed but not accomplished enough route runners to do the same in the pros.I could be wrong about him but he I’d be nervous about him if he was our #1 pick.
You are right he is going to be a very polaizing receiver for many evaluators. I bet some will have him out of round 1 maybe even round 2. However there is always a team like the Raiders that falls in love with the speed. It just takes one. I bet he still gets drafted high because some team will be in love with the speed.
Yup. 100%
That said, I can see NYG taking 2 WR and a TE in this draft.
Should say “ can’t teach speed “
There could be 4 with 1st round grades but not all 4 go.
I'm sure there will be WRs we can grab in the dumpster diving 7th round stage and the undrafted guys of value after it's over. We need to come out of the draft with at least 2 maybe 3 good prospects at WE and 1 TE to pair up with Bellinger
He can learn the route tree and I've seen video of him running shorter and mid level routes just fine. You can teach speed and he has enough size at 6' 180 lbs.
That said, I can see NYG taking 2 WR and a TE in this draft.
Should say “ can’t teach speed “
Its a little more than learning the route tree though. Its being able to cut with violent change of direction at precise moments in the route stem and understanding the nuances of setting up CBs based on their leverage . Some WRs have this and some never do no natter how much you try and teach it.
I really worry Hyatt from what I see on tape will never be a high level route runner from that stanpoint which limits his ceiling as rhe #1 type receiver in Daboll’s system .
No doubt the ceiling is immense with his measurables but the bust factor is quite high too.
.
Yup. 100%
If Njigba's medicals check out he is probably the best fitting WR and ready to imapct guy for Dabolls offense in the entire draft. A Steve Smith (NYG) on steriods. He's a year 1 impact guy here.
Addison is right there too and maybe an even better seperatir but doesn't have quite the sturdy frame the JSN has.
Would be ecstatic with either one and think both impact year 1.
either Draft Trade or FA
They need a physically dominant WR1, someone like Flowers, while is too small to me to play outside all the time.
Another thing to consider, the Giants WR have to block well for the outside running game. Playing smallish WR out there consistently is not beneficial.
They need a physically dominant WR1, someone like Flowers, while is too small to me to play outside all the time.
Another thing to consider, the Giants WR have to block well for the outside running game. Playing smallish WR out there consistently is not beneficial.
Dave yeah higher on QJ than Hyatt for sure. QJs ceiling is probably #1 in this entire draft. Though he could be a bit more developmental as he has things to work on and is probably not as a sure thing as Addison or Njigba who are nuanced route runners from day 1 they step into the NFL .
Would be stoked if NYG got him but he may need a bit more work before he reaches his ceiling.
Ivan15 said:
robbieballs2003 said:
I'm not saying he's bad at all. He has a lot to like but has way more questions. Every catch is a slant or vertical route. They scheme him open. This would be the equivalent of an Al Davis pick.
Sounds like Beckham.
Huh?
I don’t want to debate you Robbie. It just seemed to me that the Giants whole offense was schemed to get Beckham the ball on slants and long balls. Home Runs. If that’s the offense you want, maybe Hyatt is the guy. I wouldn’t argue that having another Beckham as the #1 WR would be a bad thing.
Please. Odell skill set was pretty obscene. Dude was awesome on and out of his breaks, great body control. To me a faster Lynn swann. Yeah, but of a bonehead but so are half the divas at wr
And we go in a different direction than WR...who you guys like in the later rounds at WR?
Tillman from UT and Hyatt’s teammate. Was their best WR the season before last but got injured early last year and missed most of the season. He did make his way back and looked good again though I believe he sat out the Bowl game.
Don’t know if he’d last til Rd 3 but I’d have no problem taking him with our #2. 6’3”, 215lbs, great hands, physical runs a 4.56 40. Not a stretch the D burner but can get off the line press coverages and beat guys that way.
If a guy like Tillman in there in rd 2, I would want him. As long as speed isn’t a big question. We can always take a flyer on a speed guy maybe in 3/4
Plus we may have to wait till 2024 for the cherry on top ( top wr). Build that D and fortify oline with another draft pick
They need a physically dominant WR1, someone like Flowers, while is too small to me to play outside all the time.
Another thing to consider, the Giants WR have to block well for the outside running game. Playing smallish WR out there consistently is not beneficial.
QJ will be a top 5 pick....no waaayyyyy he is around past NE at 15
robbieballs2003 said:
Ivan15 said:
robbieballs2003 said:
I'm not saying he's bad at all. He has a lot to like but has way more questions. Every catch is a slant or vertical route. They scheme him open. This would be the equivalent of an Al Davis pick.
Sounds like Beckham.
Huh?
I don’t want to debate you Robbie. It just seemed to me that the Giants whole offense was schemed to get Beckham the ball on slants and long balls. Home Runs. If that’s the offense you want, maybe Hyatt is the guy. I wouldn’t argue that having another Beckham as the #1 WR would be a bad thing.
Please. Odell skill set was pretty obscene. Dude was awesome on and out of his breaks, great body control. To me a faster Lynn swann. Yeah, but of a bonehead but so are half the divas at wr
Hyatt doesn't come close to the violent and sudden change of direction that OBJ had. OBJ set the record for most reciever yds in his first 3 years in NFL history. He was an absolute next level route runner.
Q. Johnston. At 6-4 215 he has the ideal size for a #1. He has speed,some elusiveness for a big guy. The knock on him is he is a body catcher. So was Toomer. His hands look fine, his technique for catching the ball needs a lot of work. Looking at his highlights, he reminds me of Metcalf (and they are about the same size.)
They need a physically dominant WR1, someone like Flowers, while is too small to me to play outside all the time.
Another thing to consider, the Giants WR have to block well for the outside running game. Playing smallish WR out there consistently is not beneficial.
QJ will be a top 5 pick....no waaayyyyy he is around past NE at 15
If a team falls in love maybe. But very few have him even in top 10 including some pretty good analysts like Jeremiah who have him out of round 1 entirely. Many said the same about DK Metcalf too and he dropped quite a bit.
It's interesting take from who studies draft prospects for NFL.com and why some NFL people will like Hyatt over other WRs.
He tweeted this after he published his 1st mock draft and selected Hyatt at 12 for Texans. BTW, Lance Zierlein does sports radio in Houston and he knows Texans well.
At first, I thought why Hyatt so high but after reading his tweets, I understand why some people maybe high on him.
I still like Addison and JSN for Giants but if both are gone I would pick Hyatt over Quentin Johnston. QJ, I like the size but he's drop rate is one of the highest among prospects and Big 12 receivers didn't pan out well in NFL.
Daniel Jeremiah mentioned in his podcast regarding QJ and it's alarming and I understand why he is not high on QJ.
Link - ( New Window )
On day two, I like A.T. Perry, Michael Wilson, and Andrei Iosivas.
On day two, I like A.T. Perry, Michael Wilson, and Andrei Iosivas.
Hamstrings can be tricky but usually it's because they haven't been given enough time to heal. Some players need longer than others to recover from them. Njigba in High School and College did not exhibit being injury prone meaning multiple games missed with multiple types of injuries. He has a solid body type and the hamstring now with enough rest should be 100% healed. If a team feels this is not something that will be a lingering issue moving forward (they usually aren't) he is going to grade really highly for quite a few teams.
Njigba's injury: How much will it affect his draft stock? - ( New Window )
Fix the trenches first before looking at wr.
Fix the trenches first before looking at wr.
They are obviously hoping Neal plays to his top 10 talent level next year. Would guess then maybe adding an 1-2 additional IOL either in FA or the draft.
DLine depth also a priority I would gather
soured on JSN at #25. His talent is undeniable, but I think his hamstring injuries make him too much of a risk in the first round. He only caught five passes in three games last year. But I also think he'll be gone by then so the decision about whether to take him is moot. I'd be fine with Addison or Hyatt at #25.
On day two, I like A.T. Perry, Michael Wilson, and Andrei Iosivas.
Hamstrings can be tricky but usually it's because they haven't been given enough time to heal. Some players need longer than others to recover from them. Njigba in High School and College did not exhibit being injury prone meaning multiple games missed with multiple types of injuries. He has a solid body type and the hamstring now with enough rest should be 100% healed. If a team feels this is not something that will be a lingering issue moving forward (they usually aren't) he is going to grade really highly for quite a few teams.
Njigba's injury: How much will it affect his draft stock? - ( New Window )
On talent alone, he's the best WR in this draft class IMO. But that hamstring injury basically forced him to miss the entire season. His only year of production was 2021, although he was terrific. I prefer "clean" prospects in the first round, but I also assume the Giants will be comfortable with his injury history if they draft him at #25. The problem though is that other teams will likely be similarly comfortable, which is why I'm sure he'll be drafted long before our pick.
AcidTest said:
soured on JSN at #25. His talent is undeniable, but I think his hamstring injuries make him too much of a risk in the first round. He only caught five passes in three games last year. But I also think he'll be gone by then so the decision about whether to take him is moot. I'd be fine with Addison or Hyatt at #25.
On day two, I like A.T. Perry, Michael Wilson, and Andrei Iosivas.
Hamstrings can be tricky but usually it's because they haven't been given enough time to heal. Some players need longer than others to recover from them. Njigba in High School and College did not exhibit being injury prone meaning multiple games missed with multiple types of injuries. He has a solid body type and the hamstring now with enough rest should be 100% healed. If a team feels this is not something that will be a lingering issue moving forward (they usually aren't) he is going to grade really highly for quite a few teams.
Njigba's injury: How much will it affect his draft stock? - ( New Window )
On talent alone, he's the best WR in this draft class IMO. But that hamstring injury basically forced him to miss the entire season. His only year of production was 2021, although he was terrific. I prefer "clean" prospects in the first round, but I also assume the Giants will be comfortable with his injury history if they draft him at #25. The problem though is that other teams will likely be similarly comfortable, which is why I'm sure he'll be drafted long before our pick.
Yea he can be long gone. If he's healthy this year is a top 10 pick easy. The hope (at least for me) is the deep talent pool pushes him down. No character question marks, he is NFL ready right now. The injury is the main risk and why we might get him in our range of 25.
I’m still forming my view of how Schoen thinks about drafting but as of now S-N comes out of central casting as his kind of pick. Tentative of course.
in my limited vuewing. AT Perry is another.
Seems like someone to hope is available at 89...even if we get JSN at 25!!!
I'm down with this as our top 3 picks
JSN
LB/CB
AT Perry
I'd have to split it up by skillset.
Speedsters:
Trey Palmer
Jayden Reed
Rakim Jarrett
Ronnie Bell
Taller, contested-catch receivers
Rashee Rice?
Xavier Hutchinson
A.T. Perry
Andrei Iosivas
Slot Receivers:
Parker Washington
Charlie Jones
If last offseason is any indication, between the trades, contracts, and a half dozen WR's going in the first 20 picks, NFL Front offices value the WR position extremely high - especially guys who can play on the perimeter or have game breaking ability from the slot
Theres a number of WR needy teams in front of the Giants -
Tenn
Hou
NE
GB
Baltimore
Possibly Chargers too if Allen is cut
I think the Giants will have a chance at Jaxon Smith Njigba, who seems to be falling out of favor as a pure slot who probably won't run sub 4.5.
JSN actually reminds me quite a bit of Keenan Allen. Really good feel for space, great movement skills (hips are low to the ground when he runs routes), short area quickness, and ability to separate at the top of his routes, and great ball skills to top it off.
He'd be a high volume guy in Dabolls offense and could be a go to option out of the slot/bunch formations. He's not a dominant athlete, probably can't line him up versus press and expect him to win over the top-- but he's going to be a very productive player.
Hilliard could have had a nice career if he didnt get hurt.
Fix the trenches first before looking at wr.
+100
OL and DL excellence win football games.
Put Bellinger at the move and use more 2 TE sets.