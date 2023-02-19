BBI Big Board CB

for display only
AG5686 : 2/19/2023 9:43 am
Day 3 of our internal pre-combine discussion will focus on CB.
CB is a very deep postion with about 10-15 guys in most top 100 lists you'll find out there...
I will list my top ones in order,let the discussions commence...
D Witherspoon-Illinois
J Porter -Penn St
K Ringo-Georgia
C Smith-S.Carolina
C Gonzlez-Oregon
K.B.Kelly-Stanford
Eli Ricks-Bama
E Forbes-Miss St.
Clark Phillips-Utah(Nickel)
One of the top guys should be available at 25...or do we wait until later in the draft and snag someone in the middle of the pack????
Riley Moss and Darius Rush should be added to the list  
Rick in Dallas : 2/19/2023 9:54 am : link
They excelled at the Senior Bowl practices
IMV, Gonzalez, Witherspoon and Porter will be drafted way before number 25.
I'd emphasize  
Spider43 : 2/19/2023 10:15 am : link
WR first at 25. If our guy is gone, then by all means, BPA at the CB or ILB slot there (perhaps even TE or IOL). With the depth at the WR and CB slots this spring, I think we'll be fine at #25 (and even day two).
I’d look at one in the 2nd  
BillT : 2/19/2023 10:22 am : link
There should be quality talent there. There is depth in the CB group.
RE: Riley Moss and Darius Rush should be added to the list  
AG5686 : 2/19/2023 10:22 am : link
In comment 16039274 Rick in Dallas said:
[quote] They excelled at the Senior Bowl practices
IMV, Gonzalez, Witherspoon and Porter will be drafted way before number 25. [/quote
I agree about those guys being gone....my feeling is we will try to get a CB in the 3rd round....Ill keep an eye on Moss and Rush-one of them should still be around at either 89 or 100
Opinions vary...  
Klaatu : 2/19/2023 10:30 am : link
But I still think the Giants will go CB in the 1st Round, and might even trade up if a guy they covet is within striking distance. I'm not saying that's what I would do, just guessing what Schoen & Co. will do.
It looks like, this draft depths line up well with the Giants needs...  
George from PA : 2/19/2023 10:36 am : link
Supposedly, there might be 8 CB vying for the top spot.

....I want the to Giants to draft BPA

And hopefully it lines up well with their needs
RE: Opinions vary...  
BillT : 2/19/2023 10:37 am : link
In comment 16039303 Klaatu said:
Quote:
But I still think the Giants will go CB in the 1st Round, and might even trade up if a guy they covet is within striking distance. I'm not saying that's what I would do, just guessing what Schoen & Co. will do.

Don’t see why they would prioritize CB. Can see CB being the best value at 25 but not spending additional picks to go get one. There will be good CB talent around in day one and day two
RE: Opinions vary...  
chick310 : 2/19/2023 10:37 am : link
In comment 16039303 Klaatu said:
Quote:
But I still think the Giants will go CB in the 1st Round, and might even trade up if a guy they covet is within striking distance. I'm not saying that's what I would do, just guessing what Schoen & Co. will do.


Quite possible based on roster today. With 4 picks between #25 and #102, difficult to not project a CB and a WR in those selections.
I do not think we go CB at 25  
AG5686 : 2/19/2023 10:40 am : link
The top 3 or so will be gone by then,and the CB is a very very deep position this year,unless someone who Schoen covets drops down to us....we will address it in rd 2 or 3..IMHO
RE: RE: Opinions vary...  
Klaatu : 2/19/2023 10:46 am : link
In comment 16039309 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16039303 Klaatu said:


Quote:


But I still think the Giants will go CB in the 1st Round, and might even trade up if a guy they covet is within striking distance. I'm not saying that's what I would do, just guessing what Schoen & Co. will do.


Don’t see why they would prioritize CB. Can see CB being the best value at 25 but not spending additional picks to go get one. There will be good CB talent around in day one and day two


Wink's defense depends on solid CB play, and since the Giants just missed out on the two prospects they liked the most last year, I can see them trying to make up for it this year,

Add to that (and if I'm not mistaken, Colin from GBN posted something similar recently), I believe that this year the Giants will emphasize quality, not quantity in the draft, with fewer players drafted overall, but higher-caliber prospects taken.
Here are current rankings from five reputable websites/draftniks...  
Milton : 2/19/2023 10:47 am : link
With the date last updated in parenthesis. I included any DB with the ability to play CB (which meant including safety Brian Branch and nickel corner Clark Phillips as well). Ourlads only included their top 32 in the rankings, ergo no additional rankings beyond that, but for the others I included all in their Top 50.

The Huddle Report (02/08)
13. Christian Gonzalez
14. Joey Porter
18. Kelee Ringo
19. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
21. Devon Witherspoon
24. Cam Smith
--------------------------
40. Emmanuel Forbes
41. Clark Phillips (CBN)
44. Deonte Banks

Great Blue North (02/08)
12. Devon Weatherspoon
14. Christian Gonzalez
16. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
19. Joey Porter
24. Cam Smith
26. Kelee Ringo
32. Deonte Banks
------------------------
43. Emmanuel Forbes
48. Clark Phillips (CBN)

Ourlads (02/02)
7. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
11. Devon Witherspoon
13. Christian Gonzalez
20. Joey Porter
23. Cam Smith
31. Kelee Ringo

Daniel Jeremiah (01/31)
5. Devon Witherspoon
16. Joey Porter
20. Christian Gonzalez
21. Emmanuel Forbes
25. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
------------------------
40. Kelee Ringo
42. Deonte Banks

Drafttek (02/17)
8. Joey Porter
12. Devon Witherspoon
14. Joey Porter
16. Clark Phillips (CBN)
17. Cam Smith
21. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
23. Christian Gonzalez
----------------------
40. Emmanuel Forbes
45. Deonte Banks

The takeaway is that there is mostly a consensus on who belongs in the first round, but no consensus on where they're ranked among their peers (or where they're placed in the top, middle, or bottom of the round). It will be interesting to see if more of a consensus forms after the combine.

RE: RE: RE: Opinions vary...  
BillT : 2/19/2023 10:55 am : link
In comment 16039325 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 16039309 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 16039303 Klaatu said:


Quote:


But I still think the Giants will go CB in the 1st Round, and might even trade up if a guy they covet is within striking distance. I'm not saying that's what I would do, just guessing what Schoen & Co. will do.


Don’t see why they would prioritize CB. Can see CB being the best value at 25 but not spending additional picks to go get one. There will be good CB talent around in day one and day two



Wink's defense depends on solid CB play, and since the Giants just missed out on the two prospects they liked the most last year, I can see them trying to make up for it this year,

Add to that (and if I'm not mistaken, Colin from GBN posted something similar recently), I believe that this year the Giants will emphasize quality, not quantity in the draft, with fewer players drafted overall, but higher-caliber prospects taken.

Certainly possible but the offense depends on solid WR play as much as the defense depends good CB play. And our CBs are quite a bit better than our WRs.
Agree totally with Klaatu’s reasoning and conclusions.  
Pepe LePugh : 2/19/2023 11:00 am : link
I think CB tops their draft priorities. They’ve shown they will not overdraft to fill a specific need, but if they need to trade up a few spots, I don’t think they hesitate.
The mock sims have been all over the place with their ranking of CBs  
rasbutant : 2/19/2023 11:05 am : link
Makes it hard to do a realistic mock right now. Pff has ringo ranked #75 right now.
Julius Brents is a guy that will go higher than people think.  
Vin_Cuccs : 2/19/2023 11:19 am : link
I don’t think he’s the 1st day pick, but I can definitely see him going somewhere in the 2nd day. He had a great senior bowl and he is a smart kid. Tall and long. Almost 6’4” and a little over 200. Good technique, sticky coverage, and breaks up passes. Coaches at Kansas State loved him. One concern is the 40 time. Someone to keep an eye on.

Correction on Drafttek...  
Milton : 2/19/2023 11:22 am : link
They have Kelee Ringo at #14 (I have Porter accidentally listed at both #8 and #14).
Wink's defense did fine with a bunch of no-names in secondary  
Vanzetti : 2/19/2023 11:45 am : link
And we were all waiting for Adoree but he actually did not improve matters. Played well against Vikings but Eagles were targeting his poor tackling with the screens. He was really bad against Eagles.

To me, I think there is a shift in the NFL. You need size in secondary. The days of the 180 lb speedster at CB might be gone
Milton  
AG5686 : 2/19/2023 11:49 am : link
In comment 16039357 Milton said:
Quote:
They have Kelee Ringo at #14 (I have Porter accidentally listed at both #8 and #14).

Thanks for your exhaustive efforts!!
Just out of curiousity,how did you grade this regime's last draft?
Later round sleepers  
Earl the goat : 2/19/2023 12:14 pm : link
Myles brooks LA tech
Cory Trice Purdue
Julius Brent’s Kansas st
RE: Milton  
Milton : 2/19/2023 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16039377 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039357 Milton said:


Quote:


They have Kelee Ringo at #14 (I have Porter accidentally listed at both #8 and #14).


Thanks for your exhaustive efforts!!
Just out of curiousity,how did you grade this regime's last draft?
Ekwonu and Drake London were two of my favorites in the draft and they passed on both of them. And I liked Kyler Gordon in round two before they traded back, so they didn't do what I would've done, but I can't argue with what they did. My favorite pick was Ezeudu, but injuries have set him back. Ultimately it will come down to what kind of careers Neal and Thibs have (and neither was a favorite of mine on draft day). I find it encouraging that the Cowboys had them ranked one and two on their board since they've been especially good at drafting OL and ER through the years (with the exception of Taco Charlton). Thibs had a promising rookie year, but I think the concerns about Neal are legitimate, despite those poo-poohing it. I expect improvement, but will it be enough to justify a first round selection (let alone top ten)? I hope so, because the difference between having a liability at right tackle and having a plus player at right tackle is gigantic when you already have an All Pro at left tackle.
RE: RE: Milton  
Payasdaddy : 2/19/2023 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16039418 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16039377 AG5686 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039357 Milton said:


Quote:


They have Kelee Ringo at #14 (I have Porter accidentally listed at both #8 and #14).


Thanks for your exhaustive efforts!!
Just out of curiousity,how did you grade this regime's last draft?

Ekwonu and Drake London were two of my favorites in the draft and they passed on both of them. And I liked Kyler Gordon in round two before they traded back, so they didn't do what I would've done, but I can't argue with what they did. My favorite pick was Ezeudu, but injuries have set him back. Ultimately it will come down to what kind of careers Neal and Thibs have (and neither was a favorite of mine on draft day). I find it encouraging that the Cowboys had them ranked one and two on their board since they've been especially good at drafting OL and ER through the years (with the exception of Taco Charlton). Thibs had a promising rookie year, but I think the concerns about Neal are legitimate, despite those poo-poohing it. I expect improvement, but will it be enough to justify a first round selection (let alone top ten)? I hope so, because the difference between having a liability at right tackle and having a plus player at right tackle is gigantic when you already have an All Pro at left tackle.

I like the idea of trading down and maybe getting a 2,3 and a mid rd pick in 2024
But we lost out on cb in 22 draft. So I would be careful with that. A lot depends on holes we fill in FA. If we can get a solid ILB and Dline guy in FA, all for cb in rd 1. d would be close to set ( still need to develop depth etc. and another ILB). Rds 2-5, Go get your offense
Milton  
AG5686 : 2/19/2023 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16039418 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16039377 AG5686 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039357 Milton said:


Quote:


They have Kelee Ringo at #14 (I have Porter accidentally listed at both #8 and #14).


Thanks for your exhaustive efforts!!
Just out of curiousity,how did you grade this regime's last draft?

Ekwonu and Drake London were two of my favorites in the draft and they passed on both of them. And I liked Kyler Gordon in round two before they traded back, so they didn't do what I would've done, but I can't argue with what they did. My favorite pick was Ezeudu, but injuries have set him back. Ultimately it will come down to what kind of careers Neal and Thibs have (and neither was a favorite of mine on draft day). I find it encouraging that the Cowboys had them ranked one and two on their board since they've been especially good at drafting OL and ER through the years (with the exception of Taco Charlton). Thibs had a promising rookie year, but I think the concerns about Neal are legitimate, despite those poo-poohing it. I expect improvement, but will it be enough to justify a first round selection (let alone top ten)? I hope so, because the difference between having a liability at right tackle and having a plus player at right tackle is gigantic when you already have an All Pro at left tackle.

i actually had the exact opposite take on the last draft,I felt Thibs and Neal were the 2 best picks for our team..if Sauce was avaialable I would have taken him,but the Jets made that moot....it was the 2nd and 3rd rounds that had me scratching my head...it seemed like we made a bunch of moves but wound up picking guys we could have gotten anyway later in the draft....a few injuries have made truly evalauating it properly impossible yet...
I believe the Giants will fill the CB  
Rudy5757 : 2/19/2023 1:11 pm : link
Spot on FA lessening the need in round 1. There are a lot of CBS available in FA and not a lot of WRs.

I think FA money is going to be harder to find for players so the Giants should be able to get a decent CB at a good price
RE: Wink's defense did fine with a bunch of no-names in secondary  
Klaatu : 2/19/2023 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16039370 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
And we were all waiting for Adoree but he actually did not improve matters. Played well against Vikings but Eagles were targeting his poor tackling with the screens. He was really bad against Eagles.

To me, I think there is a shift in the NFL. You need size in secondary. The days of the 180 lb speedster at CB might be gone


Define "fine." Football Outsiders ranked the Giants defense at #29. By comparison, Dallas and Philly were ranked #2 and #6, respectively.

Also, if memory serves, the Jets were in the top ten or twelve, and no doubt Sauce Gardner was a big part of that.

I'm happy that Wink was able to make a somewhat palatable chicken salad out of chicken shit this year, but it seems pretty obvious to me that he needs better ingredients next year, especially since the schedule is going to get a lot tougher.
RE: Milton  
Milton : 2/19/2023 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16039424 AG5686 said:
Quote:
I felt Thibs and Neal were the 2 best picks for our team..if Sauce was avaialable I would have taken him,but the Jets made that moot....it was the 2nd and 3rd rounds that had me scratching my head.
I didn't dislike the selections of Thibs and Neal, they just weren't favorites of mine. Neal felt more like someone who belonged in the 15-20 range of the 1st round and with Thibs I had some nit-picky type concerns regarding his character and college production.
Trading down from 25  
AG5686 : 2/19/2023 1:18 pm : link
makes more and more sense to me everyday.....I think we can get a late first and second for it or a second and third and wind up with a very good WR,CB,LB in the early rounds..
RE: Here are current rankings from five reputable websites/draftniks...  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16039326 Milton said:
Quote:
With the date last updated in parenthesis. I included any DB with the ability to play CB (which meant including safety Brian Branch and nickel corner Clark Phillips as well). Ourlads only included their top 32 in the rankings, ergo no additional rankings beyond that, but for the others I included all in their Top 50.

The Huddle Report (02/08)
13. Christian Gonzalez
14. Joey Porter
18. Kelee Ringo
19. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
21. Devon Witherspoon
24. Cam Smith
--------------------------
40. Emmanuel Forbes
41. Clark Phillips (CBN)
44. Deonte Banks

Great Blue North (02/08)
12. Devon Weatherspoon
14. Christian Gonzalez
16. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
19. Joey Porter
24. Cam Smith
26. Kelee Ringo
32. Deonte Banks
------------------------
43. Emmanuel Forbes
48. Clark Phillips (CBN)

Ourlads (02/02)
7. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
11. Devon Witherspoon
13. Christian Gonzalez
20. Joey Porter
23. Cam Smith
31. Kelee Ringo

Daniel Jeremiah (01/31)
5. Devon Witherspoon
16. Joey Porter
20. Christian Gonzalez
21. Emmanuel Forbes
25. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
------------------------
40. Kelee Ringo
42. Deonte Banks

Drafttek (02/17)
8. Joey Porter
12. Devon Witherspoon
14. Joey Porter
16. Clark Phillips (CBN)
17. Cam Smith
21. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
23. Christian Gonzalez
----------------------
40. Emmanuel Forbes
45. Deonte Banks

The takeaway is that there is mostly a consensus on who belongs in the first round, but no consensus on where they're ranked among their peers (or where they're placed in the top, middle, or bottom of the round). It will be interesting to see if more of a consensus forms after the combine.


Thanks for the detailed analysis Milton. Draft is pretty loaded at CB with 6-7 that have legitimate 1st round grades. This position or EDGE which is also extremely deep, could be BPA when NYG picks.

Free Agency will help tell us the direction we go. There is a decent chance a really highly level CB will be there for us if we don't get one in FA.
The  
AcidTest : 2/19/2023 1:57 pm : link
Giants clearly need and want another CB. Schoen was pissed the Jets took Gardner and that the Titans took McCreary.

The problem is that Witherspoon, Gonzalez, Porter will be gone before #25 as someone said. I also think Smith will be gone. To get them we’d have to pay a high price to move up, which I don’t think Schoen will do given all of our other needs.

Ricks, Banks, and Brents are CBs I like on day two.
Love Witherspoon, Porter Jr. and Gonzalez.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/19/2023 2:07 pm : link
Ringo seems a bit too stiff IMO. Plus he benefitted from a great Georgia front seven. Looks more like a safety in the NFL.
What are the odds a day 2 CB steps into a starter role  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/19/2023 2:32 pm : link
Over recent second day picks with experience, Robinson and Flott? Or veterans that have league experience plus time in our system like Moreau, McCloud, Holmes, Rodarious etc.? Each of which had their moments.

Big learning curve for rookie CBs, so unless we’re getting an absolute stud I’m viewing any day 2 or 3 CB as 4th or 5th man in the depth chart year 1. Eventually hopefully a top 3 starter with Flott and Robinson.
Day 2 CB I really like is Rush from So. Carolina ( pick 57)  
Rick in Dallas : 2/19/2023 2:34 pm : link
He covered WR’s st the Senior Bowl like a glove
He is going to jump up draft boards big time.
RE: The  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16039463 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Giants clearly need and want another CB. Schoen was pissed the Jets took Gardner and that the Titans took McCreary.

The problem is that Witherspoon, Gonzalez, Porter will be gone before #25 as someone said. I also think Smith will be gone. To get them we’d have to pay a high price to move up, which I don’t think Schoen will do given all of our other needs.

Ricks, Banks, and Brents are CBs I like on day two.


One of our 3rds probably gets them to 19-20 from 25. A 3rd and a 5-6th might get them to 18. Joey Porter, Christian Gonzalez and Dev Spoon are tantalizing prospects.
RE: Here are current rankings from five reputable websites/draftniks...  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16039326 Milton said:
Quote:
With the date last updated in parenthesis. I included any DB with the ability to play CB (which meant including safety Brian Branch and nickel corner Clark Phillips as well). Ourlads only included their top 32 in the rankings, ergo no additional rankings beyond that, but for the others I included all in their Top 50.

The Huddle Report (02/08)
13. Christian Gonzalez
14. Joey Porter
18. Kelee Ringo
19. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
21. Devon Witherspoon
24. Cam Smith
--------------------------
40. Emmanuel Forbes
41. Clark Phillips (CBN)
44. Deonte Banks

Great Blue North (02/08)
12. Devon Weatherspoon
14. Christian Gonzalez
16. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
19. Joey Porter
24. Cam Smith
26. Kelee Ringo
32. Deonte Banks
------------------------
43. Emmanuel Forbes
48. Clark Phillips (CBN)

Ourlads (02/02)
7. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
11. Devon Witherspoon
13. Christian Gonzalez
20. Joey Porter
23. Cam Smith
31. Kelee Ringo

Daniel Jeremiah (01/31)
5. Devon Witherspoon
16. Joey Porter
20. Christian Gonzalez
21. Emmanuel Forbes
25. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
------------------------
40. Kelee Ringo
42. Deonte Banks

Drafttek (02/17)
8. Joey Porter
12. Devon Witherspoon
14. Joey Porter
16. Clark Phillips (CBN)
17. Cam Smith
21. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
23. Christian Gonzalez
----------------------
40. Emmanuel Forbes
45. Deonte Banks

The takeaway is that there is mostly a consensus on who belongs in the first round, but no consensus on where they're ranked among their peers (or where they're placed in the top, middle, or bottom of the round). It will be interesting to see if more of a consensus forms after the combine.


Because they don't know shit. Lol. When the combine happens and people talk, you'll see guys "move up draft boards" which is a load of shit. I really despise most media people. There are only a couple worth paying attention to
RE: RE: The  
AcidTest : 2/19/2023 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16039489 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039463 AcidTest said:


Quote:


Giants clearly need and want another CB. Schoen was pissed the Jets took Gardner and that the Titans took McCreary.

The problem is that Witherspoon, Gonzalez, Porter will be gone before #25 as someone said. I also think Smith will be gone. To get them we’d have to pay a high price to move up, which I don’t think Schoen will do given all of our other needs.

Ricks, Banks, and Brents are CBs I like on day two.



One of our 3rds probably gets them to 19-20 from 25. A 3rd and a 5-6th might get them to 18. Joey Porter, Christian Gonzalez and Dev Spoon are tantalizing prospects.


Not so sure about that. Those thirds are late picks, CB is a premium position, and as your note, those are tantalizing prospects. But I admit I am typically against trading up in first round because of the cost, except for a QB. I'm also not sure it's needed to get a CB. Many good CBs are found on days two and three. Flott was a third round pick and he played very well. Tariq Woolen was a fifth round pick, and he played even better.
RE: It looks like, this draft depths line up well with the Giants needs...  
short lease : 2/19/2023 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16039308 George from PA said:
Quote:
Supposedly, there might be 8 CB vying for the top spot.

....I want the to Giants to draft BPA

And hopefully it lines up well with their needs


+1
RE: RE: RE: The  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/19/2023 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16039501 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16039489 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039463 AcidTest said:


Quote:


Giants clearly need and want another CB. Schoen was pissed the Jets took Gardner and that the Titans took McCreary.

The problem is that Witherspoon, Gonzalez, Porter will be gone before #25 as someone said. I also think Smith will be gone. To get them we’d have to pay a high price to move up, which I don’t think Schoen will do given all of our other needs.

Ricks, Banks, and Brents are CBs I like on day two.



One of our 3rds probably gets them to 19-20 from 25. A 3rd and a 5-6th might get them to 18. Joey Porter, Christian Gonzalez and Dev Spoon are tantalizing prospects.



Not so sure about that. Those thirds are late picks, CB is a premium position, and as your note, those are tantalizing prospects. But I admit I am typically against trading up in first round because of the cost, except for a QB. I'm also not sure it's needed to get a CB. Many good CBs are found on days two and three. Flott was a third round pick and he played very well. Tariq Woolen was a fifth round pick, and he played even better.


Using the trade value chart puts us right in that range. Depending what we do in FA, Porter at 20 would be worth the trade up.
I prefer about a 4th round CB  
giantstock : 2/19/2023 3:33 pm : link
I'd like two WR;s taken beforehand
1 OG or OC
and one ILB.


OFC if a CB fell decently then a "decently significant" BPA changes this.
If Cordale Flott had stayed at LSU, he would have  
cosmicj : 2/19/2023 3:46 pm : link
Probably gone in the first 2 rounds. We have that up and comer on the squad already.

No debate that if they see a CB they love at their draft spot they will pick the guy, but I don’t see a screaming need for this position. Especially if they resign Moreau.
Clark Phillips,  
prdave73 : 2/19/2023 4:09 pm : link
is very intriguing. I really like this kid. Giants should go WR in the 1st, then they should get this guy in the 2nd rd even if you have to move up to get him.
Clark Phillips  
AG5686 : 2/19/2023 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16039542 prdave73 said:
Quote:
is very intriguing. I really like this kid. Giants should go WR in the 1st, then they should get this guy in the 2nd rd even if you have to move up to get him.

He is highly rated....but he is a nickel back
RE: RE: Wink's defense did fine with a bunch of no-names in secondary  
giantstock : 2/19/2023 4:39 pm : link
In comment 16039432 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 16039370 Vanzetti said:


Quote:


And we were all waiting for Adoree but he actually did not improve matters. Played well against Vikings but Eagles were targeting his poor tackling with the screens. He was really bad against Eagles.

To me, I think there is a shift in the NFL. You need size in secondary. The days of the 180 lb speedster at CB might be gone



Define "fine." Football Outsiders ranked the Giants defense at #29. By comparison, Dallas and Philly were ranked #2 and #6, respectively.

Also, if memory serves, the Jets were in the top ten or twelve, and no doubt Sauce Gardner was a big part of that.

I'm happy that Wink was able to make a somewhat palatable chicken salad out of chicken shit this year, but it seems pretty obvious to me that he needs better ingredients next year, especially since the schedule is going to get a lot tougher.


And we have a live NFL Scout on here whom has called the Giants WR core "JV" among other things. Along with crushing the OL in 3-4 spots. Yet Football Outsiders seems to have the Giants Offense ranked in the middle of the pack or so yet above teams like Dallas, Chargers, Seattle and Minnesota.

I'm not looking to bash Football Outsiders but as a non-pro- just a fan like I am - I seem to have just nearly 100% agreed with nearly everything SY has had to say to say this year. In other words I wasn’t agreeing with him because he is a Scout. It’s just that what I saw then read from him – I agreed with.

And yes if a very good CB is available and he is BPA to more of a degree than a WR then yeah I can see it -- but it also seems extremely obvious the Giants made chicken salad out of chicken shit with their offense too - and I recall SY being much more critical of the Offense - maybe I'm wrong but that is my perception. Yet it seems you only seemed to focus on the Defense with your chicken salad chicken shit comment.

And my perception of what I watched seems in line with that of SY- while I can't believe Football Outsiders can show in a manner that relates directly to drafting that the Giants Defense needs more help than the Offense if the rankings are to be considered “relevant.”

Bottomline is that for me - The Scout on here SY trumps Football Outsiders imo 9 out of 10.
WR,ILB,IOL then CB&TE  
AG5686 : 2/19/2023 4:49 pm : link
That is the order of need IMHO
RE: WR,ILB,IOL then CB&TE  
giantstock : 2/19/2023 5:03 pm : link
In comment 16039560 AG5686 said:
Quote:
That is the order of need IMHO


I think a DT before a TE. But if a good TE is available then hell yeah.
Giantstock  
AG5686 : 2/19/2023 5:07 pm : link
In comment 16039577 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16039560 AG5686 said:


Quote:


That is the order of need IMHO



I think a DT before a TE. But if a good TE is available then hell yeah.

I am beginnig to see the light on help on the DL...sheesh a few well placed trade backs in this draft could really do wonders for alot of the holes we need to fill
