BBI Big Board CB

Day 3 of our internal pre-combine discussion will focus on CB.
CB is a very deep postion with about 10-15 guys in most top 100 lists you'll find out there...
I will list my top ones in order,let the discussions commence...
D Witherspoon-Illinois
J Porter -Penn St
K Ringo-Georgia
C Smith-S.Carolina
C Gonzlez-Oregon
K.B.Kelly-Stanford
Eli Ricks-Bama
E Forbes-Miss St.
Clark Phillips-Utah(Nickel)
One of the top guys should be available at 25...or do we wait until later in the draft and snag someone in the middle of the pack????
IMV, Gonzalez, Witherspoon and Porter will be drafted way before number 25.
[quote] They excelled at the Senior Bowl practices
IMV, Gonzalez, Witherspoon and Porter will be drafted way before number 25. [/quote
I agree about those guys being gone....my feeling is we will try to get a CB in the 3rd round....Ill keep an eye on Moss and Rush-one of them should still be around at either 89 or 100
....I want the to Giants to draft BPA
And hopefully it lines up well with their needs
Don’t see why they would prioritize CB. Can see CB being the best value at 25 but not spending additional picks to go get one. There will be good CB talent around in day one and day two
Quite possible based on roster today. With 4 picks between #25 and #102, difficult to not project a CB and a WR in those selections.
Quote:
But I still think the Giants will go CB in the 1st Round, and might even trade up if a guy they covet is within striking distance. I'm not saying that's what I would do, just guessing what Schoen & Co. will do.
Don’t see why they would prioritize CB. Can see CB being the best value at 25 but not spending additional picks to go get one. There will be good CB talent around in day one and day two
Wink's defense depends on solid CB play, and since the Giants just missed out on the two prospects they liked the most last year, I can see them trying to make up for it this year,
Add to that (and if I'm not mistaken, Colin from GBN posted something similar recently), I believe that this year the Giants will emphasize quality, not quantity in the draft, with fewer players drafted overall, but higher-caliber prospects taken.
The Huddle Report (02/08)
13. Christian Gonzalez
14. Joey Porter
18. Kelee Ringo
19. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
21. Devon Witherspoon
24. Cam Smith
--------------------------
40. Emmanuel Forbes
41. Clark Phillips (CBN)
44. Deonte Banks
Great Blue North (02/08)
12. Devon Weatherspoon
14. Christian Gonzalez
16. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
19. Joey Porter
24. Cam Smith
26. Kelee Ringo
32. Deonte Banks
------------------------
43. Emmanuel Forbes
48. Clark Phillips (CBN)
Ourlads (02/02)
7. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
11. Devon Witherspoon
13. Christian Gonzalez
20. Joey Porter
23. Cam Smith
31. Kelee Ringo
Daniel Jeremiah (01/31)
5. Devon Witherspoon
16. Joey Porter
20. Christian Gonzalez
21. Emmanuel Forbes
25. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
------------------------
40. Kelee Ringo
42. Deonte Banks
Drafttek (02/17)
8. Joey Porter
12. Devon Witherspoon
14. Joey Porter
16. Clark Phillips (CBN)
17. Cam Smith
21. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
23. Christian Gonzalez
----------------------
40. Emmanuel Forbes
45. Deonte Banks
The takeaway is that there is mostly a consensus on who belongs in the first round, but no consensus on where they're ranked among their peers (or where they're placed in the top, middle, or bottom of the round). It will be interesting to see if more of a consensus forms after the combine.
Quote:
In comment 16039303 Klaatu said:
Quote:
But I still think the Giants will go CB in the 1st Round, and might even trade up if a guy they covet is within striking distance. I'm not saying that's what I would do, just guessing what Schoen & Co. will do.
Don’t see why they would prioritize CB. Can see CB being the best value at 25 but not spending additional picks to go get one. There will be good CB talent around in day one and day two
Wink's defense depends on solid CB play, and since the Giants just missed out on the two prospects they liked the most last year, I can see them trying to make up for it this year,
Add to that (and if I'm not mistaken, Colin from GBN posted something similar recently), I believe that this year the Giants will emphasize quality, not quantity in the draft, with fewer players drafted overall, but higher-caliber prospects taken.
Certainly possible but the offense depends on solid WR play as much as the defense depends good CB play. And our CBs are quite a bit better than our WRs.
To me, I think there is a shift in the NFL. You need size in secondary. The days of the 180 lb speedster at CB might be gone
Thanks for your exhaustive efforts!!
Just out of curiousity,how did you grade this regime's last draft?
Cory Trice Purdue
Julius Brent’s Kansas st
Quote:
They have Kelee Ringo at #14 (I have Porter accidentally listed at both #8 and #14).
Thanks for your exhaustive efforts!!
Just out of curiousity,how did you grade this regime's last draft?
Quote:
In comment 16039357 Milton said:
Quote:
They have Kelee Ringo at #14 (I have Porter accidentally listed at both #8 and #14).
Thanks for your exhaustive efforts!!
Just out of curiousity,how did you grade this regime's last draft?
Ekwonu and Drake London were two of my favorites in the draft and they passed on both of them. And I liked Kyler Gordon in round two before they traded back, so they didn't do what I would've done, but I can't argue with what they did. My favorite pick was Ezeudu, but injuries have set him back. Ultimately it will come down to what kind of careers Neal and Thibs have (and neither was a favorite of mine on draft day). I find it encouraging that the Cowboys had them ranked one and two on their board since they've been especially good at drafting OL and ER through the years (with the exception of Taco Charlton). Thibs had a promising rookie year, but I think the concerns about Neal are legitimate, despite those poo-poohing it. I expect improvement, but will it be enough to justify a first round selection (let alone top ten)? I hope so, because the difference between having a liability at right tackle and having a plus player at right tackle is gigantic when you already have an All Pro at left tackle.
I like the idea of trading down and maybe getting a 2,3 and a mid rd pick in 2024
But we lost out on cb in 22 draft. So I would be careful with that. A lot depends on holes we fill in FA. If we can get a solid ILB and Dline guy in FA, all for cb in rd 1. d would be close to set ( still need to develop depth etc. and another ILB). Rds 2-5, Go get your offense
Quote:
In comment 16039357 Milton said:
Quote:
They have Kelee Ringo at #14 (I have Porter accidentally listed at both #8 and #14).
Thanks for your exhaustive efforts!!
Just out of curiousity,how did you grade this regime's last draft?
Ekwonu and Drake London were two of my favorites in the draft and they passed on both of them. And I liked Kyler Gordon in round two before they traded back, so they didn't do what I would've done, but I can't argue with what they did. My favorite pick was Ezeudu, but injuries have set him back. Ultimately it will come down to what kind of careers Neal and Thibs have (and neither was a favorite of mine on draft day). I find it encouraging that the Cowboys had them ranked one and two on their board since they've been especially good at drafting OL and ER through the years (with the exception of Taco Charlton). Thibs had a promising rookie year, but I think the concerns about Neal are legitimate, despite those poo-poohing it. I expect improvement, but will it be enough to justify a first round selection (let alone top ten)? I hope so, because the difference between having a liability at right tackle and having a plus player at right tackle is gigantic when you already have an All Pro at left tackle.
i actually had the exact opposite take on the last draft,I felt Thibs and Neal were the 2 best picks for our team..if Sauce was avaialable I would have taken him,but the Jets made that moot....it was the 2nd and 3rd rounds that had me scratching my head...it seemed like we made a bunch of moves but wound up picking guys we could have gotten anyway later in the draft....a few injuries have made truly evalauating it properly impossible yet...
I think FA money is going to be harder to find for players so the Giants should be able to get a decent CB at a good price
To me, I think there is a shift in the NFL. You need size in secondary. The days of the 180 lb speedster at CB might be gone
Define "fine." Football Outsiders ranked the Giants defense at #29. By comparison, Dallas and Philly were ranked #2 and #6, respectively.
Also, if memory serves, the Jets were in the top ten or twelve, and no doubt Sauce Gardner was a big part of that.
I'm happy that Wink was able to make a somewhat palatable chicken salad out of chicken shit this year, but it seems pretty obvious to me that he needs better ingredients next year, especially since the schedule is going to get a lot tougher.
The Huddle Report (02/08)
13. Christian Gonzalez
14. Joey Porter
18. Kelee Ringo
19. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
21. Devon Witherspoon
24. Cam Smith
--------------------------
40. Emmanuel Forbes
41. Clark Phillips (CBN)
44. Deonte Banks
Great Blue North (02/08)
12. Devon Weatherspoon
14. Christian Gonzalez
16. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
19. Joey Porter
24. Cam Smith
26. Kelee Ringo
32. Deonte Banks
------------------------
43. Emmanuel Forbes
48. Clark Phillips (CBN)
Ourlads (02/02)
7. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
11. Devon Witherspoon
13. Christian Gonzalez
20. Joey Porter
23. Cam Smith
31. Kelee Ringo
Daniel Jeremiah (01/31)
5. Devon Witherspoon
16. Joey Porter
20. Christian Gonzalez
21. Emmanuel Forbes
25. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
------------------------
40. Kelee Ringo
42. Deonte Banks
Drafttek (02/17)
8. Joey Porter
12. Devon Witherspoon
14. Joey Porter
16. Clark Phillips (CBN)
17. Cam Smith
21. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
23. Christian Gonzalez
----------------------
40. Emmanuel Forbes
45. Deonte Banks
The takeaway is that there is mostly a consensus on who belongs in the first round, but no consensus on where they're ranked among their peers (or where they're placed in the top, middle, or bottom of the round). It will be interesting to see if more of a consensus forms after the combine.
Thanks for the detailed analysis Milton. Draft is pretty loaded at CB with 6-7 that have legitimate 1st round grades. This position or EDGE which is also extremely deep, could be BPA when NYG picks.
Free Agency will help tell us the direction we go. There is a decent chance a really highly level CB will be there for us if we don't get one in FA.
The problem is that Witherspoon, Gonzalez, Porter will be gone before #25 as someone said. I also think Smith will be gone. To get them we’d have to pay a high price to move up, which I don’t think Schoen will do given all of our other needs.
Ricks, Banks, and Brents are CBs I like on day two.
Big learning curve for rookie CBs, so unless we’re getting an absolute stud I’m viewing any day 2 or 3 CB as 4th or 5th man in the depth chart year 1. Eventually hopefully a top 3 starter with Flott and Robinson.
He is going to jump up draft boards big time.
The problem is that Witherspoon, Gonzalez, Porter will be gone before #25 as someone said. I also think Smith will be gone. To get them we’d have to pay a high price to move up, which I don’t think Schoen will do given all of our other needs.
Ricks, Banks, and Brents are CBs I like on day two.
One of our 3rds probably gets them to 19-20 from 25. A 3rd and a 5-6th might get them to 18. Joey Porter, Christian Gonzalez and Dev Spoon are tantalizing prospects.
The Huddle Report (02/08)
13. Christian Gonzalez
14. Joey Porter
18. Kelee Ringo
19. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
21. Devon Witherspoon
24. Cam Smith
--------------------------
40. Emmanuel Forbes
41. Clark Phillips (CBN)
44. Deonte Banks
Great Blue North (02/08)
12. Devon Weatherspoon
14. Christian Gonzalez
16. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
19. Joey Porter
24. Cam Smith
26. Kelee Ringo
32. Deonte Banks
------------------------
43. Emmanuel Forbes
48. Clark Phillips (CBN)
Ourlads (02/02)
7. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
11. Devon Witherspoon
13. Christian Gonzalez
20. Joey Porter
23. Cam Smith
31. Kelee Ringo
Daniel Jeremiah (01/31)
5. Devon Witherspoon
16. Joey Porter
20. Christian Gonzalez
21. Emmanuel Forbes
25. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
------------------------
40. Kelee Ringo
42. Deonte Banks
Drafttek (02/17)
8. Joey Porter
12. Devon Witherspoon
14. Joey Porter
16. Clark Phillips (CBN)
17. Cam Smith
21. Brian Branch (DS/CBN)
23. Christian Gonzalez
----------------------
40. Emmanuel Forbes
45. Deonte Banks
The takeaway is that there is mostly a consensus on who belongs in the first round, but no consensus on where they're ranked among their peers (or where they're placed in the top, middle, or bottom of the round). It will be interesting to see if more of a consensus forms after the combine.
Because they don't know shit. Lol. When the combine happens and people talk, you'll see guys "move up draft boards" which is a load of shit. I really despise most media people. There are only a couple worth paying attention to
Quote:
Giants clearly need and want another CB. Schoen was pissed the Jets took Gardner and that the Titans took McCreary.
The problem is that Witherspoon, Gonzalez, Porter will be gone before #25 as someone said. I also think Smith will be gone. To get them we’d have to pay a high price to move up, which I don’t think Schoen will do given all of our other needs.
Ricks, Banks, and Brents are CBs I like on day two.
One of our 3rds probably gets them to 19-20 from 25. A 3rd and a 5-6th might get them to 18. Joey Porter, Christian Gonzalez and Dev Spoon are tantalizing prospects.
Not so sure about that. Those thirds are late picks, CB is a premium position, and as your note, those are tantalizing prospects. But I admit I am typically against trading up in first round because of the cost, except for a QB. I'm also not sure it's needed to get a CB. Many good CBs are found on days two and three. Flott was a third round pick and he played very well. Tariq Woolen was a fifth round pick, and he played even better.
....I want the to Giants to draft BPA
And hopefully it lines up well with their needs
+1
Quote:
In comment 16039463 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Giants clearly need and want another CB. Schoen was pissed the Jets took Gardner and that the Titans took McCreary.
The problem is that Witherspoon, Gonzalez, Porter will be gone before #25 as someone said. I also think Smith will be gone. To get them we’d have to pay a high price to move up, which I don’t think Schoen will do given all of our other needs.
Ricks, Banks, and Brents are CBs I like on day two.
One of our 3rds probably gets them to 19-20 from 25. A 3rd and a 5-6th might get them to 18. Joey Porter, Christian Gonzalez and Dev Spoon are tantalizing prospects.
Not so sure about that. Those thirds are late picks, CB is a premium position, and as your note, those are tantalizing prospects. But I admit I am typically against trading up in first round because of the cost, except for a QB. I'm also not sure it's needed to get a CB. Many good CBs are found on days two and three. Flott was a third round pick and he played very well. Tariq Woolen was a fifth round pick, and he played even better.
Using the trade value chart puts us right in that range. Depending what we do in FA, Porter at 20 would be worth the trade up.
1 OG or OC
and one ILB.
OFC if a CB fell decently then a "decently significant" BPA changes this.
No debate that if they see a CB they love at their draft spot they will pick the guy, but I don’t see a screaming need for this position. Especially if they resign Moreau.
He is highly rated....but he is a nickel back
Quote:
And we were all waiting for Adoree but he actually did not improve matters. Played well against Vikings but Eagles were targeting his poor tackling with the screens. He was really bad against Eagles.
To me, I think there is a shift in the NFL. You need size in secondary. The days of the 180 lb speedster at CB might be gone
Define "fine." Football Outsiders ranked the Giants defense at #29. By comparison, Dallas and Philly were ranked #2 and #6, respectively.
Also, if memory serves, the Jets were in the top ten or twelve, and no doubt Sauce Gardner was a big part of that.
I'm happy that Wink was able to make a somewhat palatable chicken salad out of chicken shit this year, but it seems pretty obvious to me that he needs better ingredients next year, especially since the schedule is going to get a lot tougher.
And we have a live NFL Scout on here whom has called the Giants WR core "JV" among other things. Along with crushing the OL in 3-4 spots. Yet Football Outsiders seems to have the Giants Offense ranked in the middle of the pack or so yet above teams like Dallas, Chargers, Seattle and Minnesota.
I'm not looking to bash Football Outsiders but as a non-pro- just a fan like I am - I seem to have just nearly 100% agreed with nearly everything SY has had to say to say this year. In other words I wasn’t agreeing with him because he is a Scout. It’s just that what I saw then read from him – I agreed with.
And yes if a very good CB is available and he is BPA to more of a degree than a WR then yeah I can see it -- but it also seems extremely obvious the Giants made chicken salad out of chicken shit with their offense too - and I recall SY being much more critical of the Offense - maybe I'm wrong but that is my perception. Yet it seems you only seemed to focus on the Defense with your chicken salad chicken shit comment.
And my perception of what I watched seems in line with that of SY- while I can't believe Football Outsiders can show in a manner that relates directly to drafting that the Giants Defense needs more help than the Offense if the rankings are to be considered “relevant.”
Bottomline is that for me - The Scout on here SY trumps Football Outsiders imo 9 out of 10.
I think a DT before a TE. But if a good TE is available then hell yeah.
Quote:
That is the order of need IMHO
I think a DT before a TE. But if a good TE is available then hell yeah.
I am beginnig to see the light on help on the DL...sheesh a few well placed trade backs in this draft could really do wonders for alot of the holes we need to fill