BBI Big Board CB

2/19/2023

Day 3 of our internal pre-combine discussion will focus on CB.

CB is a very deep postion with about 10-15 guys in most top 100 lists you'll find out there...

I will list my top ones in order,let the discussions commence...

D Witherspoon-Illinois

J Porter -Penn St

K Ringo-Georgia

C Smith-S.Carolina

C Gonzlez-Oregon

K.B.Kelly-Stanford

Eli Ricks-Bama

E Forbes-Miss St.

Clark Phillips-Utah(Nickel)

One of the top guys should be available at 25...or do we wait until later in the draft and snag someone in the middle of the pack????

