Daniel Jones is changing agents

|
|Quote:
|Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Giants QB Daniel Jones is in the process of making an agent change with new contract + free agency on the horizon, per sources. He was being represented by CAA. Expectation is he’ll be joining Athletes First.
Not sure how much impact it will have, but it’s at least interesting.
It could. You could make the argument the old agent was pushing for him to sign elsewhere for more money. Or he wasn’t pushing for enough money. Hard to know. But, no deal is close.
Yup. Not sure exactly but IIRC 1 to 2 weeks he can't talk talk to anyone. Really could be good or bad. Interesting as they were obviously not on the same page. Not like he didn't know he would be in this situation.
I doubt the breach is Jones asking for too little. It could be nothing, for sure. It could just be he didn't like the agent or agency and how they do business. Didn't like the cut of their jib, so to speak.
But if it's something connected to the negotiations, I think there is very little chance it is because Jones is asking for too little. I think that chance is close to zero. Agents don't let multi-million dollar accounts go for this reason. If this decision is connected to the negotiations, it is because the Giants are not accepting Team Jones' demands, they're not making headway, not because Jones is asking too little.
Thank goodness it seems Schoen is more sane than many here give him credit. Please hold the line, Joe. You are not dealing with a special talent.
Could be. The timing certainly appears consequential.
Quote:
the old agent was suggesting that Jones didn't care for. It really could go in either direction- he was asking for too much or too little
Between the agent company name, and those 2 overpaid QBs, I’m guessing that it’s not good for the organization, and it forces a tag and maybe a disgruntled QB.
It could. You could make the argument the old agent was pushing for him to sign elsewhere for more money. Or he wasn’t pushing for enough money. Hard to know. But, no deal is close.
Jones may have a higher opinion of himself than the Giants do of him.
Peppers corroborated this
Quote:
this could support it.
Peppers corroborated this
is there a link or a direct quote?
Have no problem walking away from Jones if he is so deluded about himself.
Really surprised to see CAA get dumped here too. That’s a shocking development.
Quote:
In comment 16039566 JonC said:
Quote:
this could support it.
Peppers corroborated this
is there a link or a direct quote?
No links or direct quotes. In the tannebaum franchise tag thread
Quote:
In comment 16039597 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 16039566 JonC said:
Quote:
this could support it.
Peppers corroborated this
is there a link or a direct quote?
No links or direct quotes. In the tannebaum franchise tag thread
thanks
I think you're right We still don't know what his capacity is. Maybe if we won the Eagles game but after that game I was like this is not going to work long term. And after the Eagles played so s***** against KC...
Pretty much this.
Jones may have a higher opinion of himself than the Giants do of him.
It sounds like he and his current agent don’t see eye to eye on something, so Jones is switching agents. I have no idea where you are getting the rest of the B.S. in your post.
So, I won't assume either way without more info.”
With BBI A’hats alluding to differences in GTDs and years, makes me feel like it might be the former that Art mentions above. But again, could be either.
Boom
You really can't be sure, even though that's most likely. Maybe Jones really wants to stay in NY and the agent is pushing him to test the market for the last possible dollar.
I’m insulted.
None the less, had the rule not changed, I imagine NYG would have exercised the option and had DJ under contract this year for about $25 million.
Oh well...Enjoy XFL Football
🤣
He should not have to take a lowball deal because the Giants couldn't put a competent squad around him. The franchise tag would damage the relationship.
This was never going to be an easy negotiation, and now we're seeing the signs of it.
I'm cool with that.
I think this is a big deal too. I would lean towards DJ wanting more. This is likely the best chance he has to get big money. I doubt he'll be signing another deal anywhere close to what he can sign for this offseason. And I think he knows that.
I doubt he has to wait two weeks as well to start negotiating again. Maybe a few days, but two weeks (where'd that figure come from anyway?) is pushing it too close/far. The tag deadline is March 7th, correct?
So much for those who thought we had a done deal already, and they were just waiting for the week after the Superbowl to announce it...
He should not have to take a lowball deal because the Giants couldn't put a competent squad around him. The franchise tag would damage the relationship.
This was never going to be an easy negotiation, and now we're seeing the signs of it.
How is $32M franchise tag a lowball? How does it damage the relationship? Listen to yourself. what has this guy done to merit the contract you people are talking about. Seriously? There are QBs coming out every year who are as good as Daniel Jones. It's bananas.
Quote:
This is going to end with Jones playing on the tag. Which is what I prefer anyway.
I'm cool with that.
I think this is a big deal too. I would lean towards DJ wanting more. This is likely the best chance he has to get big money. I doubt he'll be signing another deal anywhere close to what he can sign for this offseason. And I think he knows that.
I doubt he has to wait two weeks as well to start negotiating again. Maybe a few days, but two weeks (where'd that figure come from anyway?) is pushing it too close/far. The tag deadline is March 7th, correct?
So much for those who thought we had a done deal already, and they were just waiting for the week after the Superbowl to announce it...
I'll be curious if their mantra will still be "trust Schoen" he knows more than we do.
If I had to guess, this is good news for the Giants right now. It's just an assumption but it makes sense to me. He is making the change now so he doesn't get tagged and they can get to spend in FA. Just my two cents.
That's a strange comment. Do all jobs need to add value to society? That's a job that's supposed to add value to the player. Only a complete moron would not have a professional agent represent them in a negotiation like this.
Does Kevin Abrams' job add value to society?
Maybe the Giants should sign Barkley and get Darnold. I like Jones but mortgaging the future and destroying your cap will not net sustained success. Look at the last 10 years.
Going to a new agent at this moment ESPECIALLY one with a history of working with the Giants says to me either: 1) it means nothing and Jones just didn't like the personality fit; or 2) Jones wants a deal with Giants done and thinks the agents were hard balling at a level higher than he thinks necessary.
Of course, I could be 100% off on that...but just seems like the logical way for the pieces to fit to me.
Athletes First isn’t going to settle for a discount either.
Todd France was previously with CAA. While with CAA, he allegedly took Kenny Golladay away from his previous agent by illegitimate means, when Golladay was with the Lions.
This led to a grievance proceeding that went to arbitration and then up to a U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal. The court took the very unusual step of reversing a ruling in France's favor on the grounds that he had committed perjury.
After securing Golladay as a client, France negotiated KG's deal with NYG.
We'll see which Athletes First agent Jones winds up with.
Jones - ( New Window )
Going to a new agent at this moment ESPECIALLY one with a history of working with the Giants says to me either: 1) it means nothing and Jones just didn't like the personality fit; or 2) Jones wants a deal with Giants done and thinks the agents were hard balling at a level higher than he thinks necessary.
Of course, I could be 100% off on that...but just seems like the logical way for the pieces to fit to me.
It's not that the agent is asking less, it's that the agent is unable to make progress and the team is proposing less. I know this shatters some preconceived notions about Daniel Jones, but there is zero chance that this the result of Daniel Jones wanting to take less and the agent saying no. It's the easiest commission on the planet. Agents don't walk away from millions. What you are implying defies logic.
Athletes First isn’t going to settle for a discount either.
It could work the other way too. Maybe Jones feels the agent is pushing for a lesser deal to keep a good relationshio with the Giants for other clients since they have money to spend like, "If I help you lock up Jones now, you'll help me out with other players in FA."
Quote:
if he wants to be here.
He should not have to take a lowball deal because the Giants couldn't put a competent squad around him. The franchise tag would damage the relationship.
This was never going to be an easy negotiation, and now we're seeing the signs of it.
How is $32M franchise tag a lowball? How does it damage the relationship? Listen to yourself. what has this guy done to merit the contract you people are talking about. Seriously? There are QBs coming out every year who are as good as Daniel Jones. It's bananas.
I agree with you. If a franchise tag damages the relationship, then DJ is not the guy. Whoop-di-doo.
Posters scared that the Giants are going to offend a player by using the franchise tag are the strangest folks to me.
It's a collectively bargained tool. It pays the player a lot of money and allows the player to earn a lot more the following year, and if the Giants were way off on the valuation, he could always shop around and surely a team willing to pay him $40M+ to be their franchise QB isn't going to worry about having to send two firsts to the Giants, right? Lol.
I feel most seem to be content with a 5 year deal masked as a 3 year deal. Who has said he should get 5 years and close to $200M?
This is nonsense. Respectfully, I like most of your posts, but no way on this. Nobody thinks Jones is that great to begin with.
Quote:
Thinks it’s because Jones wants a deal done for less than what CAA was asking for is naive.
Athletes First isn’t going to settle for a discount either.
It could work the other way too. Maybe Jones feels the agent is pushing for a lesser deal to keep a good relationshio with the Giants for other clients since they have money to spend like, "If I help you lock up Jones now, you'll help me out with other players in FA."
This could go either way. But IMO most of the time agents want to get the most they can. Jones isnt the only QB they represent. They always want to push up the value of all their clients. And any agency that does what you're saying would lose clients like crazy.
I highly doubt we ever findout exactly. Most likely more complex that either scenario.
Wasn’t it done a month ago?
Maybe the Giants should sign Barkley and get Darnold. I like Jones but mortgaging the future and destroying your cap will not net sustained success. Look at the last 10 years.
Unless Frank Reich convinces Tepper to give up two #1s, he won’t be going to Carolina. Although Panthers are supposedly under mandate to get a QB this year. They’re in on Carr but may be forced to draft one.
Giants have the tag for use despite what some posters here don’t want to believe. Jones is likely getting advice of the risks on playing on the tag. Giants have a down year and Jones is less effective or gets hurt he loses shot at a payday given some draft prospects in next years class look terrific (smaller market and margins).
I understand where Jones is because regardless of adding a weapon or two up front, Jones and Daboll had a lot go right with coaching and health and running game around him this year despite the roster issues.
I'm not saying these things are said out loud. Of course not. But I am sure you understand that relationships drive that business like any other. There are certain expectations that need to be lived up to for their company. All these things play a role in how negotiations go. These guys also have egos just like these players and setting the market is always something that will drive these people. Same goes for the union. They lose their mind when players take paycuts because it hurts other players down the line. The union wants these guys getting paid top dollar. They destroyed Wilson over his new deal in Denver.
If Jones is changing agents in an attempt to get mega millions, then all he's doing is guaranteeing the tag.
Weird tactic on his part. (If that's the reason)
Either way, I have no idea what any of this means. But it sure makes things more interesting!
That's what she said.
Quote:
... but can confirm neither DJ or the Giants were happy with how the deal was coming together and both felt the agent was the issue. Giants expected the deal to be done by now and it may end up costing them barkley as a result.
Wasn’t it done a month ago?
Yep. They were going to announce it the Friday before the Vikings playoff game.
Sorry. I cannot buy that.
The agency Jones just went to isn’t going to make things any easier at all…….these guys are hammers.
I think they’re pretty valuable. Without them owners would continue taking full advantage of players who put their health on the line while paying them as little as get away with paying them
Quote:
Jones may want to agree on a deal that his agent thinks is a bad look for the agency. This could be a case in which the agent fires the client, saying I can't have my name attached to that agreement. There's no hard feelings between agent and client and it has nothing to do with lack of trust.
This is nonsense. Respectfully, I like most of your posts, but no way on this. Nobody thinks Jones is that great to begin with.
I know you work in it. That's why I am very appreciative of your posts on the Knicks. You are saying that Jones wants more than his agent is getting. Changing agents isn't going to make the Giants up their offer. It is that simple. So, why fire the guy? Again, as I stated above, maybe Jones wants this deal done and his agent isn't doing right by him. That's all I was saying.
Quote:
I work in it. There’s a 0% chance CAA was offering a discount from the Giants for a premium position to get more money for other players.
I know you work in it. That's why I am very appreciative of your posts on the Knicks. You are saying that Jones wants more than his agent is getting. Changing agents isn't going to make the Giants up their offer. It is that simple. So, why fire the guy? Again, as I stated above, maybe Jones wants this deal done and his agent isn't doing right by him. That's all I was saying.
If Jones was ok with the offer the Giants gave CAA he would tell CAA he wants to sign it and that would be that. Occam’s razor says that he wants more money or years than what CAA has been able to get to the table.
Maybe I’m reading too much into it too quickly but my read on this AF agency is they have a pretty reasonable and significant sample size of getting their players (especially new clients) to new markets/teams on biggest deal possible.
Quote:
... but can confirm neither DJ or the Giants were happy with how the deal was coming together and both felt the agent was the issue. Giants expected the deal to be done by now and it may end up costing them barkley as a result.
Sorry. I cannot buy that.
The agency Jones just went to isn’t going to make things any easier at all…….these guys are hammers.
I tend to agree. If Jones wants to be lovey-dovey with Jints Central, just go self-rep.
@art_stapleton
·
44m
If Daniel Jones is in the process of joining Athletes First, he won't be the first Giant to do so this offseason: Xavier McKinney switched agents and joined Athletes First a few weeks back.
Definitely. What I am saying is you try to push then the Giants just say no deal and tag him. This doesn't help Jones unless he's willing to play on the tag multiple years in a row and with him being a running QB and with his injury history, that isn't a great bet.
Quote:
The deal the Giants offered him and CAA told him not to sign, Athletes First wouldn’t get the commission on it.
Maybe I’m reading too much into it too quickly but my read on this AF agency is they have a pretty reasonable and significant sample size of getting their players (especially new clients) to new markets/teams on biggest deal possible.
Thats not even close to true, they have plenty of regular clients that are not at market setting deals and currently represent 4 other NYG players.
Also, as has been reported, it sounds like bith sides thought they were close and the agent was getting in the way. That sounds like Jones wants to get this done.
Why? You think the Giants just pay whatever Jones would want?
If Jones was ok with the offer the Giants gave CAA he would tell CAA he wants to sign it and that would be that.
Quote:
as comparable to Herbert, this wouldn’t be happening.
Why? You think the Giants just pay whatever Jones would want?
Herbert will be commanding well over $35M.
Quote:
The deal the Giants offered him and CAA told him not to sign, Athletes First wouldn’t get the commission on it.
Also, as has been reported, it sounds like bith sides thought they were close and the agent was getting in the way. That sounds like Jones wants to get this done.
Forget comments. Especially insourced ones. Look at the actions.
Quote:
In comment 16039687 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The deal the Giants offered him and CAA told him not to sign, Athletes First wouldn’t get the commission on it.
Maybe I’m reading too much into it too quickly but my read on this AF agency is they have a pretty reasonable and significant sample size of getting their players (especially new clients) to new markets/teams on biggest deal possible.
Thats not even close to true, they have plenty of regular clients that are not at market setting deals and currently represent 4 other NYG players.
Do they play QB? Jones is a totally different dynamic. These guys are not here to break the middle ground or be patient with the Giants.
The tag will take up almost all of the cap the Giants have. Add in draft picks and they'll have next to nothing if they tag Jones.
Quote:
In comment 16039665 Milton said:
Quote:
Jones may want to agree on a deal that his agent thinks is a bad look for the agency. This could be a case in which the agent fires the client, saying I can't have my name attached to that agreement. There's no hard feelings between agent and client and it has nothing to do with lack of trust.
This is nonsense. Respectfully, I like most of your posts, but no way on this. Nobody thinks Jones is that great to begin with.
It's not about the agent thinking Jones is great and deserves more money, the agent may think Jones doesn't even deserve what he's being offered, that's not the point. The point is that it simply doesn't look good to have your guy being the one who signs for $35M/year while all the others are signing for $40-$50M/year. Athletes First will be okay with it because it will be clear that they were just brought in to close the deal, do the paperwork, and collect their 3%. It's not like the agents blame Jones or think him unwise for choosing financial security and football continuity over rolling the dice on the franchise tag, it's all about how it reflects on an agency that prides itself on getting crazy money for their clients, not reasonable money.
You know what's a worse look for an agent than taking a little less than expected? Getting fired by your client.
Quote:
He gets tagged for $32.5 mil and we see what he does in year 2 with Daboll. We have plenty of cap to absorb the hit and we won’t have to push any guaranteed money to next year or beyond.
The tag will take up almost all of the cap the Giants have. Add in draft picks and they'll have next to nothing if they tag Jones.
And then Jones has to play on the tag while not helping him out on offense. That isn't going to bring up his value the following year.
Quote:
Or teams operate. You’re never taking a discount for one player to help get another player a deal. For one, it’s collusion and if the union found out the agent would lose their license.
I'm not saying these things are said out loud. Of course not. But I am sure you understand that relationships drive that business like any other. There are certain expectations that need to be lived up to for their company. All these things play a role in how negotiations go. These guys also have egos just like these players and setting the market is always something that will drive these people. Same goes for the union. They lose their mind when players take paycuts because it hurts other players down the line. The union wants these guys getting paid top dollar. They destroyed Wilson over his new deal in Denver.
Jones isn't going to set the mark for QBs. No agent or agency would turn down the commission on whatever contract he gets, even if the agency thinks they could have done better. Whatever the commission is is certainly more than zero, plus the commissions on endorsements in NYC versus say Charlotte.
Quote:
If Jones was ok with the offer the Giants gave CAA he would tell CAA he wants to sign it and that would be that.
Not true if CAA didn't like the deal. They would say if you want to sign that deal you're gonna have to get another agency to do the paperwork, we can't have our name attached to it. It happened before with a Tom Condon client, I forget who it was.
That’s the exception not the rule. Let’s say the Giants were offering $25 million, they’re not losing out on $750k in commissions. CAAs rep isn’t going to be dinged for a deal like that.
This seems the most reasonable explanation. Sometimes the dynamics just work out. Time to move on.
I kind of debated back and forth a couple posters who hypothesized this but now it’s creeping back into my thoughts.
That was me, there has not been much to say tbh, but this isn't as big of a deal as people are making it out to be.
also its old news, this was actually initially reported a couple days ago.
the framework was in place since before the vikings game. That hasn't changed. what changed was his agent dragging his feet and feeling like it wasn't a priority to get the deal done. To the point where the Giants conversations cooled with Barkley on the assumption this would get done and they could tag Barkley. CAA dragged ass and now the giants may have to use the tag on Jones leaving them exposed with Barkley.
When Schoen got in front of a mic and said "we want him back" it was already considered by the front office as a done deal.
Quote:
That person said it was getting announced before the Vikings game, hasn’t posted until today since then.
That was me, there has not been much to say tbh, but this isn't as big of a deal as people are making it out to be.
also its old news, this was actually initially reported a couple days ago.
the framework was in place since before the vikings game. That hasn't changed. what changed was his agent dragging his feet and feeling like it wasn't a priority to get the deal done. To the point where the Giants conversations cooled with Barkley on the assumption this would get done and they could tag Barkley. CAA dragged ass and now the giants may have to use the tag on Jones leaving them exposed with Barkley.
When Schoen got in front of a mic and said "we want him back" it was already considered by the front office as a done deal.
Makes perfect sense to me. Like I said above. Trust was broken for one reason or another and the agent didn't have Jones best interest at heart. You csn change agents at any time. This is odd timing but gives them time to get a deal done in time for FA.
That’s the exception not the rule. Let’s say the Giants were offering $25 million, they’re not losing out on $750k in commissions. CAAs rep isn’t going to be dinged for a deal like that.
Question for you. You get annoyed when people get mad at you for sharing information. You should know better than anybody that nothing is every 100% complete. You state what you hear. He's doing the same and you are getting on him like people get on you. Like I said above, I appreciate all the info you drop on the Knicks. We take it for what it is.
Quote:
That person said it was getting announced before the Vikings game, hasn’t posted until today since then.
That was me, there has not been much to say tbh, but this isn't as big of a deal as people are making it out to be.
also its old news, this was actually initially reported a couple days ago.
the framework was in place since before the vikings game. That hasn't changed. what changed was his agent dragging his feet and feeling like it wasn't a priority to get the deal done. To the point where the Giants conversations cooled with Barkley on the assumption this would get done and they could tag Barkley. CAA dragged ass and now the giants may have to use the tag on Jones leaving them exposed with Barkley.
When Schoen got in front of a mic and said "we want him back" it was already considered by the front office as a done deal.
Where was it reported earlier this week of this agent change? Please provide link. Thanks.
you work in the field, you should know the difference between framework and an actual contract. Im sure you can probably speak to the amount of offset language most contracts have in them
Quote:
If it was so close it was supposedly going to be announced before the Vikings game how would CAA end up dragging its ass?
Question for you. You get annoyed when people get mad at you for sharing information. You should know better than anybody that nothing is every 100% complete. You state what you hear. He's doing the same and you are getting on him like people get on you. Like I said above, I appreciate all the info you drop on the Knicks. We take it for what it is.
Did I say that me made it up? Maybe he’s getting bad info from someone. Regardless, the math doesn’t add up from what his last post was to this.
Quote:
In comment 16039699 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
That person said it was getting announced before the Vikings game, hasn’t posted until today since then.
That was me, there has not been much to say tbh, but this isn't as big of a deal as people are making it out to be.
also its old news, this was actually initially reported a couple days ago.
the framework was in place since before the vikings game. That hasn't changed. what changed was his agent dragging his feet and feeling like it wasn't a priority to get the deal done. To the point where the Giants conversations cooled with Barkley on the assumption this would get done and they could tag Barkley. CAA dragged ass and now the giants may have to use the tag on Jones leaving them exposed with Barkley.
When Schoen got in front of a mic and said "we want him back" it was already considered by the front office as a done deal.
Where was it reported earlier this week of this agent change? Please provide link. Thanks.
heres a link from the first page of google from 20 hours ago
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10066197
Quote:
In comment 16039720 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
If it was so close it was supposedly going to be announced before the Vikings game how would CAA end up dragging its ass?
Question for you. You get annoyed when people get mad at you for sharing information. You should know better than anybody that nothing is every 100% complete. You state what you hear. He's doing the same and you are getting on him like people get on you. Like I said above, I appreciate all the info you drop on the Knicks. We take it for what it is.
Did I say that me made it up? Maybe he’s getting bad info from someone. Regardless, the math doesn’t add up from what his last post was to this.
You can go back to every info post ive ever made since being on this board and it never would have gotten posted if it came from a bad source
Quote:
If it was so close it was supposedly going to be announced before the Vikings game how would CAA end up dragging its ass?
you work in the field, you should know the difference between framework and an actual contract. Im sure you can probably speak to the amount of offset language most contracts have in them
But it was apparently a done a deal that they were waiting to announce, then the agent got in the way? The timeline doesn’t make too much sense.
About 2 years ago, one of CAA's top football agent, Todd France, moved over to Athletes First. Almost all of Todd France's clients immediately went over to Athletes First with him (ex: Dak Prescott).
Sometimes when these big agents move to different agencies, the old agency (CAA) and new agency (Athletes First) will continue to "co-represent" a player for a period of time. Usually it has to do with the marketing deals since the agencies make 2% commissions on the playing contract but get a 20% cut of marketing deals.
I am not personally familiar with who at CAA Daniel Jones originally signed with when he was a rookie, but my guess would be that he had a relationship with Todd France. Todd France is now at Athletes First. DJ is probably just formally making Athletes First his only agent for both contract and marketing.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Didn’t put that out until 4:40. Where does it say that’s from 20 hours ago?
Link - ( New Window )
That’s not accurate. When I google it it says it’s from October 2022. The whole article is just Rannans tweet saying that the article will be updated when more information comes out.
I don’t know. This may end up being nothing but crazy ups and downs with agents is not normal this close to new league year and tag period.
Quote:
Didn’t put that out until 4:40. Where does it say that’s from 20 hours ago?
Link - ( New Window )
Let this be a lesson that Google's "hours ago" are often wrong/misleading and that you actually have to read the article to be accurate.
Quote:
In comment 16039734 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Didn’t put that out until 4:40. Where does it say that’s from 20 hours ago?
Link - ( New Window )
Let this be a lesson that Google's "hours ago" are often wrong/misleading and that you actually have to read the article to be accurate.
considering i read that article last night and it didn't cite ranaan as a source its safe to say it was probably updated since then
I don’t know. This may end up being nothing but crazy ups and downs with agents is not normal this close to new league year and tag period.
he was along with a lot of other media personalities. again, take it for what its worth my source thats provided me with a lot of correct information stated neither dj or the giants are happy with caa
Ranaan's ESPN Article - ( New Window )
is that accurate tho? spotrac has it listed as Brian Ayrault. Who I have never heard of until a few weeks ago
Raanan reported Jones is expected to hire Athletes First to replace CAA. The move comes as the 25-year-old is hitting free agency and stands to collect a significant pay raise.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
That’s the entire article. It’s dated February 19th. It came out 24 hours ago and nobody in the Giants media or fan base saw it except for you? You can even search on Twitter the words Daniel Jones agent change and nothing shows up prior to Ranaan’s tweet.
Quote:
Was with Denton not France
is that accurate tho? spotrac has it listed as Brian Ayrault. Who I have never heard of until a few weeks ago
Check it again, it has him listed under Jim Denton
. - ( New Window )
Yes --that's tampering
Quote:
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is moving to change his off-field representation, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
Raanan reported Jones is expected to hire Athletes First to replace CAA. The move comes as the 25-year-old is hitting free agency and stands to collect a significant pay raise.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
That’s the entire article. It’s dated February 19th. It came out 24 hours ago and nobody in the Giants media or fan base saw it except for you? You can even search on Twitter the words Daniel Jones agent change and nothing shows up prior to Ranaan’s tweet.
Listen, I didn't come in here to start a dick measuring contest. For some reason, you seem to have a personal vendetta. Now I see why so many with inside info have chosen to walk away from this site. Have a great night.
I don’t know what the NFLPA rules are but the NBPA rule is 15 days, but it can be waived by the previous agent.
Quote:
In comment 16039737 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Was with Denton not France
is that accurate tho? spotrac has it listed as Brian Ayrault. Who I have never heard of until a few weeks ago
Check it again, it has him listed under Jim Denton . - ( New Window )
you were correct, apparently caa also represents a DJ Jones. Which turns out can be extremely confusing
Quote:
The deadline to place a tag is March 7th. So, assuming there is a week wait. There is only about 10 days to make a deal and avoid the tag.
I don’t know what the NFLPA rules are but the NBPA rule is 15 days, but it can be waived by the previous agent.
Im 99.9% in the nfl its 5 days
Transition tag him if needed
I like his progression in 2022 but I am not for overpaying for him or giving him huge lengthy contract
Transition tag him if needed
I like his progression in 2022 but I am not for overpaying for him or giving him huge lengthy contract
That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.
Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.
Quote:
Transition tag him if needed
I like his progression in 2022 but I am not for overpaying for him or giving him huge lengthy contract
That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.
Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.
No, you let him go for nothing. It's dumb. You can tag a player, let him meet with teams, and then trade him for whatever is agreed upon. It doesn't have to be 2 firsts.
👍
This is from Schoen last May.
I wouldn't be so harsh to call them morons, but I consider it to be a privelage to be related to someone within the giants organization, and someone thats a part of these discussions internally and I feel like when I post anything here there is always a few that don't appreciate it.
Quote:
"You’ve also got the franchise tag if you need it a year from now. That’s a gamble. I’d say that’s an $8 million gamble, or you’re talking to his representatives and you’re trying to get an extension. Patrick Collins represents him, and Jim Denton. Two agents I just worked with recently over there in Buffalo with Patrick Collins, who actually represents Josh Allen as well. Jim Denton, have a good relationship with him."
This is from Schoen last May.
Yep. I’m not buying the narrative outieroj has posted. Doesn’t add up.
Let it phucquing play out for crissakes. I mean holy shit already.
Glad Schoen is playing hardball.
Let it phucquing play out for crissakes. I mean holy shit already.
Might as well shut down BBI then. “Let it play out”, there is no need to discuss anything then. Never understood this take. It’s a message board. This is news.
So why can't it be both? You are from the agent's side. Outieroj is from the Giants side. They will have different opinions. You don't think it could be likely that the agent put something out there, the Giants countered, the agent is now "dragging his feet" to put pressure on the Giants because now they feel the pressure of the tag, probably not signing Barkley, etc.? Why wouldn't the agent use his leverage? He's in no rush. He could be waiting until the Giants come back to him with something better.
I think we all imagined this was the case, 99%, but good to have additional verification.
I do think business is complex and people are complex, and information often requires the benefit of context and proximity to be the most right. And even then two people in the same room often recount the color of the glasses the guy was wearing differently.
That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.
Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.
No, you let him go for nothing. It's dumb. You can tag a player, let him meet with teams, and then trade him for whatever is agreed upon. It doesn't have to be 2 firsts.
No one is giving up two firsts for Jones. It's a pipe dream. So, the NEFT is an illusion. There is not threat of outside competition and possibly getting comp.
With the TT, NYG can still match any offer. And the offer could be much lower than any of us dreamed of...
Are you really that concerned about losing Daniel Jones??
Interesting and I struggle to see what the play is here bringing these new agents unless it’s to try and circuit a trade elsewhere. It’s not like they’re going to drug Schoen into signing an 5 year deal out on a night on the town.
These FA QBs are all going to try and use Watsons contract in these negotiations given he barely played for a whole year. I don’t blame them for trying but I don’t think it’s going to go well for them, specifically the ones with a mediocre track record.
Schoen needs to stick to his rubicon with Jones.
Quote:
That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.
Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.
No, you let him go for nothing. It's dumb. You can tag a player, let him meet with teams, and then trade him for whatever is agreed upon. It doesn't have to be 2 firsts.
No one is giving up two firsts for Jones. It's a pipe dream. So, the NEFT is an illusion. There is not threat of outside competition and possibly getting comp.
With the TT, NYG can still match any offer. And the offer could be much lower than any of us dreamed of...
Are you really that concerned about losing Daniel Jones??
Holy shit. Did I say anyone is giving up two first for Jones?
Quote:
It has to do with the years and guarantees not being what Jones wanted.
So why can't it be both? You are from the agent's side. Outieroj is from the Giants side. They will have different opinions. You don't think it could be likely that the agent put something out there, the Giants countered, the agent is now "dragging his feet" to put pressure on the Giants because now they feel the pressure of the tag, probably not signing Barkley, etc.? Why wouldn't the agent use his leverage? He's in no rush. He could be waiting until the Giants come back to him with something better.
Why would a client fire an agent because the team feels pressure?
Quote:
That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.
Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.
No, you let him go for nothing. It's dumb. You can tag a player, let him meet with teams, and then trade him for whatever is agreed upon. It doesn't have to be 2 firsts.
No one is giving up two firsts for Jones. It's a pipe dream. So, the NEFT is an illusion. There is not threat of outside competition and possibly getting comp.
With the TT, NYG can still match any offer. And the offer could be much lower than any of us dreamed of...
Are you really that concerned about losing Daniel Jones??
I think the point is, that if Carolina, for instance, can make a deal with Jones, they can make a superceding deal with the Giants if the 2 firsts is too steep.
Quote:
In comment 16039788 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
It has to do with the years and guarantees not being what Jones wanted.
So why can't it be both? You are from the agent's side. Outieroj is from the Giants side. They will have different opinions. You don't think it could be likely that the agent put something out there, the Giants countered, the agent is now "dragging his feet" to put pressure on the Giants because now they feel the pressure of the tag, probably not signing Barkley, etc.? Why wouldn't the agent use his leverage? He's in no rush. He could be waiting until the Giants come back to him with something better.
Why would a client fire an agent because the team feels pressure?
Did I say that? I swear the reading comprehension is off. I didn't say why he was fired but earlier it was mention that Jones moved in because he felt his agent was dragging his feet. Jones sounds like he wanted the deal done already. Why else would he fire his agent right now? The timing is important. He is giving the new agent time to get a deal done before FA. If he trusted his agent then he would have let him contijue fighting as the purpose of the Tag was to give teams more time to negotiate long term deals.
So, he doesn't need to fire the agent.
I like Jones. I have always had him below the upper echelon QBs in the league (at least so far in the situation he’s been in), but well above the level of quality many here think he’s at.
I think this board would be stunned to see what the market would be like for a guy like Daniel Jones if it gets that far.
I was kind of hoping for a hedge type of contract like 3 years for $100 mill but that doesn’t look realistic right now.
Quote:
In comment 16039795 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039788 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
It has to do with the years and guarantees not being what Jones wanted.
So why can't it be both? You are from the agent's side. Outieroj is from the Giants side. They will have different opinions. You don't think it could be likely that the agent put something out there, the Giants countered, the agent is now "dragging his feet" to put pressure on the Giants because now they feel the pressure of the tag, probably not signing Barkley, etc.? Why wouldn't the agent use his leverage? He's in no rush. He could be waiting until the Giants come back to him with something better.
Why would a client fire an agent because the team feels pressure?
Did I say that? I swear the reading comprehension is off. I didn't say why he was fired but earlier it was mention that Jones moved in because he felt his agent was dragging his feet. Jones sounds like he wanted the deal done already. Why else would he fire his agent right now? The timing is important. He is giving the new agent time to get a deal done before FA. If he trusted his agent then he would have let him contijue fighting as the purpose of the Tag was to give teams more time to negotiate long term deals.
I don't think Jones fired his agent because of some nebulous piece of news, things taking too long. I think he fired his agent because of a specific piece of news. He was told by his agent that this number $XX is the best we're going to get.
So Jones decided he would go to the guys who did the Watson contract. He's going to let the Giants tag him, and my bet is it will be NEFT. I think he's either playing on the tag for the Giants or they trade him.
Let him walk if he wants an insane #.
Let him walk if he wants an insane #.
He really can’t walk. They’ll apply the franchise tag. It makes retaining Barkley very difficult. If Jones wasn’t here and they also lose Barkley, offense could take a big step back next year.
Let him walk if he wants an insane #.
You don’t let your best player walk. Yes I’m including AT!
Quote:
In comment 16039801 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039795 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039788 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
It has to do with the years and guarantees not being what Jones wanted.
So why can't it be both? You are from the agent's side. Outieroj is from the Giants side. They will have different opinions. You don't think it could be likely that the agent put something out there, the Giants countered, the agent is now "dragging his feet" to put pressure on the Giants because now they feel the pressure of the tag, probably not signing Barkley, etc.? Why wouldn't the agent use his leverage? He's in no rush. He could be waiting until the Giants come back to him with something better.
Why would a client fire an agent because the team feels pressure?
Did I say that? I swear the reading comprehension is off. I didn't say why he was fired but earlier it was mention that Jones moved in because he felt his agent was dragging his feet. Jones sounds like he wanted the deal done already. Why else would he fire his agent right now? The timing is important. He is giving the new agent time to get a deal done before FA. If he trusted his agent then he would have let him contijue fighting as the purpose of the Tag was to give teams more time to negotiate long term deals.
I don't think Jones fired his agent because of some nebulous piece of news, things taking too long. I think he fired his agent because of a specific piece of news. He was told by his agent that this number $XX is the best we're going to get.
So Jones decided he would go to the guys who did the Watson contract. He's going to let the Giants tag him, and my bet is it will be NEFT. I think he's either playing on the tag for the Giants or they trade him.
It could be but why fire him now? All he has to donis tell his agent we want X amount, over Y years, with Z guaranteed.
Put yourself in the Giants shoes. They have a value. Things can get tweaked here and there but ultimately the framework is agreed upon. I don't care who is sitting across from me. If one guys says he wants more and he gets fired, I am laughing at the 2nd guy coming in asking for more. It doesn't matter who is asking for it. The Giants have a number. If it isn't agreed upon then they are tagging him. It is that simple. Jones seems to be in the ballpark and it is just tweaking some things here and here. And, again, his prior agent was probably dragging his feet because he know using the tag on Jones puts pressure on the Giants because they may lose Barkley and not be players in FA. It doesn't really matter who is saying what Jones wants.
So why change agents. His old agent sounds like he was doing that. Jones is giving his new agent time to negotiate before FA.
Quote:
In comment 16039565 NYG07 said:
Quote:
This is going to end with Jones playing on the tag. Which is what I prefer anyway.
I'm cool with that.
I think this is a big deal too. I would lean towards DJ wanting more. This is likely the best chance he has to get big money. I doubt he'll be signing another deal anywhere close to what he can sign for this offseason. And I think he knows that.
I doubt he has to wait two weeks as well to start negotiating again. Maybe a few days, but two weeks (where'd that figure come from anyway?) is pushing it too close/far. The tag deadline is March 7th, correct?
So much for those who thought we had a done deal already, and they were just waiting for the week after the Superbowl to announce it...
I'll be curious if their mantra will still be "trust Schoen" he knows more than we do.
If Schoen thinks we should move on from Jones, I’ll support his decision.
Exactly and you are completely dismissing that what he wants is to get his deal before FA.
Quote:
I think Producer is close how it will play out. They’ll force the Giants to tag him and then the Giants will have to come up to their terms if they want to reduce the cap hit.
So why change agents. His old agent sounds like he was doing that. Jones is giving his new agent time to negotiate before FA.
I guess, maybe. But who usually fires their agents? Guys who aren't getting what they want, usually. And this is all about numbers. It's not that hard. There are basically three numbers, the total amount of the contract, the number of years, the bonus (guarantee). The new agent isn't going to come up with anything new and exotic. If he fired his agent they are probably done negotiating.
Quote:
In comment 16039767 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
Transition tag him if needed
I like his progression in 2022 but I am not for overpaying for him or giving him huge lengthy contract
That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.
Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.
No, you let him go for nothing. It's dumb. You can tag a player, let him meet with teams, and then trade him for whatever is agreed upon. It doesn't have to be 2 firsts.
Would one of those firsts be this year?
Quote:
In comment 16039631 Spider43 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039565 NYG07 said:
Quote:
This is going to end with Jones playing on the tag. Which is what I prefer anyway.
I'm cool with that.
I think this is a big deal too. I would lean towards DJ wanting more. This is likely the best chance he has to get big money. I doubt he'll be signing another deal anywhere close to what he can sign for this offseason. And I think he knows that.
I doubt he has to wait two weeks as well to start negotiating again. Maybe a few days, but two weeks (where'd that figure come from anyway?) is pushing it too close/far. The tag deadline is March 7th, correct?
So much for those who thought we had a done deal already, and they were just waiting for the week after the Superbowl to announce it...
I'll be curious if their mantra will still be "trust Schoen" he knows more than we do.
If Schoen thinks we should move on from Jones, I’ll support his decision.
bravo, and I mean that.
Quote:
Jones likely feels that AF can get him what he wants and CAA can’t for whatever reason.
Exactly and you are completely dismissing that what he wants is to get his deal before FA.
Where did I say that? The idea being thrown around was that Jones wanted a deal that CAA didn’t want him to sign. Jones wants a deal before free agency, of course he does. But he wants it at his price not the Giants price. He’s trusting AF to get him closer to his price than he thinks CAA could.
Quote:
I think Producer is close how it will play out. They’ll force the Giants to tag him and then the Giants will have to come up to their terms if they want to reduce the cap hit.
So why change agents. His old agent sounds like he was doing that. Jones is giving his new agent time to negotiate before FA.
I think Jones wants to play hardball and he wants top echelon guaranteed money whether it’s with Giants or another team…..and I think he’s fine if his agents tell him they can finagle a route to another team.
Quote:
In comment 16039814 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I think Producer is close how it will play out. They’ll force the Giants to tag him and then the Giants will have to come up to their terms if they want to reduce the cap hit.
So why change agents. His old agent sounds like he was doing that. Jones is giving his new agent time to negotiate before FA.
I guess, maybe. But who usually fires their agents? Guys who aren't getting what they want, usually. And this is all about numbers. It's not that hard. There are basically three numbers, the total amount of the contract, the number of years, the bonus (guarantee). The new agent isn't going to come up with anything new and exotic. If he fired his agent they are probably done negotiating.
That's the point. If Jones really wants a ton, then he knows he's getting tagged before he gets what he wants as the Giants are in a bad spot. Firing the agent now, it very telling. He didn't even let his agent get a change to out the pressure on the Giants.
Quote:
In comment 16039769 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16039767 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
Transition tag him if needed
I like his progression in 2022 but I am not for overpaying for him or giving him huge lengthy contract
That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.
Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.
No, you let him go for nothing. It's dumb. You can tag a player, let him meet with teams, and then trade him for whatever is agreed upon. It doesn't have to be 2 firsts.
Would one of those firsts be this year?
I'm going to jump to your next question. Yes, I think if they trade Jones they want a QB in this draft. Just a guess.
Quote:
In comment 16039769 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16039767 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
Transition tag him if needed
I like his progression in 2022 but I am not for overpaying for him or giving him huge lengthy contract
That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.
Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.
No, you let him go for nothing. It's dumb. You can tag a player, let him meet with teams, and then trade him for whatever is agreed upon. It doesn't have to be 2 firsts.
Would one of those firsts be this year?
When a player is tagged, teams can negotiate any trade they want.
Quote:
In comment 16039821 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Jones likely feels that AF can get him what he wants and CAA can’t for whatever reason.
Exactly and you are completely dismissing that what he wants is to get his deal before FA.
Where did I say that? The idea being thrown around was that Jones wanted a deal that CAA didn’t want him to sign. Jones wants a deal before free agency, of course he does. But he wants it at his price not the Giants price. He’s trusting AF to get him closer to his price than he thinks CAA could.
Lol, because you keep arguing with every post I make.
And sign who?
The only ideas I’ve pushed back on was that Jones wants a deal that CAA doesn’t want him to sign, that CAA was offering the Giants a break in exchange for a deal with another player, and that someone read an article last night that didn’t exist.
If we’re operating on the belief that team Jones believes he’s a franchise QB and will prove that with a better cast, they’re not going to switch agents to get a cheaper deal done just to have it done before getting tagged. They would let the Giants tag him and continue the conversations. Then if push comes to shove the Giants don’t budge he has to choose between playing on the tag or signing a long term contract for less than he thinks he’s worth. There is a very slim chance Jones switched agents to get a deal done for the sake of getting the deal done.
Quote:
Not worth the money for a 15-20 qb.
And sign who?
You don’t just overpay someone just because there is no alternative. That is really bad business.
Quote:
Not worth the money for a 15-20 qb.
Really? 25 year old QBs that are #6 in the NFL in QBR don’t grow on trees. You franchise him and a pulled hamstring will happen. See Mr. Jackson when Baltimore didn’t meet his demands.
And sign who?
The only ideas I’ve pushed back on was that Jones wants a deal that CAA doesn’t want him to sign, that CAA was offering the Giants a break in exchange for a deal with another player, and that someone read an article last night that didn’t exist.
If we’re operating on the belief that team Jones believes he’s a franchise QB and will prove that with a better cast, they’re not going to switch agents to get a cheaper deal done just to have it done before getting tagged. They would let the Giants tag him and continue the conversations. Then if push comes to shove the Giants don’t budge he has to choose between playing on the tag or signing a long term contract for less than he thinks he’s worth. There is a very slim chance Jones switched agents to get a deal done for the sake of getting the deal done.
That is my point though. If Jones wants the deal he wants, then the Giants need to feel pressure. They don't feel pressure yet so it makes sense for the agent to make the Giants wait. That is what he is doing, it sounds like. It is February 19th. FA starts March 16th. It's basically a month away. Jones, if he wants to really pressure the Giants into a big deal, knows he is getting tagged. That is hownthese things work. They always come together late. Ge can get tagged and still get his deal before FA. Firing his agent now tells me he wanted this done already. And getting it done already means they are close imo.
Can disagree on the market. The change could be related to differing views of the market. Not buying the “both sides not happy with CAA’s negotiating pace”. If the deal was done, it’s done so obviously there is no done deal, neither side is accepting what the other is proposing and the gap is not immaterial.
Outs thanks for passing along whatever you hear; much appreciated.
Quote:
Doesn’t want a deal done as soon as possible. But that’s not why he would switch agents. At the end of the day it’s irrelevant when the deal happens if Jones gets the price he wants.
The only ideas I’ve pushed back on was that Jones wants a deal that CAA doesn’t want him to sign, that CAA was offering the Giants a break in exchange for a deal with another player, and that someone read an article last night that didn’t exist.
If we’re operating on the belief that team Jones believes he’s a franchise QB and will prove that with a better cast, they’re not going to switch agents to get a cheaper deal done just to have it done before getting tagged. They would let the Giants tag him and continue the conversations. Then if push comes to shove the Giants don’t budge he has to choose between playing on the tag or signing a long term contract for less than he thinks he’s worth. There is a very slim chance Jones switched agents to get a deal done for the sake of getting the deal done.
That is my point though. If Jones wants the deal he wants, then the Giants need to feel pressure. They don't feel pressure yet so it makes sense for the agent to make the Giants wait. That is what he is doing, it sounds like. It is February 19th. FA starts March 16th. It's basically a month away. Jones, if he wants to really pressure the Giants into a big deal, knows he is getting tagged. That is hownthese things work. They always come together late. Ge can get tagged and still get his deal before FA. Firing his agent now tells me he wanted this done already. And getting it done already means they are close imo.
I feel like you are writing a soap opera. I'd watch it. But you are insinuating that Daniel Jones never talked to his agent and made his feelings clear. If Jones didn't make his feelings clear to his agent, he's a fucking moron, and the agent is an imbecile, for not asking. The agent works for the client. All Daniel Jones has to say is, make a deal now, of course it will be for less money, and that, in the end, is the issue. Not a dramatic piece of fan fiction - just money.
Quote:
In comment 16039814 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I think Producer is close how it will play out. They’ll force the Giants to tag him and then the Giants will have to come up to their terms if they want to reduce the cap hit.
So why change agents. His old agent sounds like he was doing that. Jones is giving his new agent time to negotiate before FA.
I think Jones wants to play hardball and he wants top echelon guaranteed money whether it’s with Giants or another team…..and I think he’s fine if his agents tell him they can finagle a route to another team.
yep.
Quote:
I think Producer is close how it will play out. They’ll force the Giants to tag him and then the Giants will have to come up to their terms if they want to reduce the cap hit.
the market is the market and reasonable people
Can disagree on the market. The change could be related to differing views of the market. Not buying the “both sides not happy with CAA’s negotiating pace”. If the deal was done, it’s done so obviously there is no done deal, neither side is accepting what the other is proposing and the gap is not immaterial.
Outs thanks for passing along whatever you hear; much appreciated.
Yes. The facts speak for themselves. Forget the happy talk.
Quote:
In comment 16039842 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Doesn’t want a deal done as soon as possible. But that’s not why he would switch agents. At the end of the day it’s irrelevant when the deal happens if Jones gets the price he wants.
The only ideas I’ve pushed back on was that Jones wants a deal that CAA doesn’t want him to sign, that CAA was offering the Giants a break in exchange for a deal with another player, and that someone read an article last night that didn’t exist.
If we’re operating on the belief that team Jones believes he’s a franchise QB and will prove that with a better cast, they’re not going to switch agents to get a cheaper deal done just to have it done before getting tagged. They would let the Giants tag him and continue the conversations. Then if push comes to shove the Giants don’t budge he has to choose between playing on the tag or signing a long term contract for less than he thinks he’s worth. There is a very slim chance Jones switched agents to get a deal done for the sake of getting the deal done.
That is my point though. If Jones wants the deal he wants, then the Giants need to feel pressure. They don't feel pressure yet so it makes sense for the agent to make the Giants wait. That is what he is doing, it sounds like. It is February 19th. FA starts March 16th. It's basically a month away. Jones, if he wants to really pressure the Giants into a big deal, knows he is getting tagged. That is hownthese things work. They always come together late. Ge can get tagged and still get his deal before FA. Firing his agent now tells me he wanted this done already. And getting it done already means they are close imo.
I feel like you are writing a soap opera. I'd watch it. But you are insinuating that Daniel Jones never talked to his agent and made his feelings clear. If Jones didn't make his feelings clear to his agent, he's a fucking moron, and the agent is an imbecile, for not asking. The agent works for the client. All Daniel Jones has to say is, make a deal now, of course it will be for less money, and that, in the end, is the issue. Not a dramatic piece of fan fiction - just money.
Lol, a soap opera? Again, I have stated many times that Jones fired his agent because trust broke down. For one reason or another, the trust is not there whether it be just not able to close the deal or soemthing else. Not sure if you have been in anything like this before. I have to a lesser extent. There is always miscommunication. Also, just because Jones expressed something doesn't mean his agent was doing it either at the pace Jones wanted or how he wanted. I have a friend that I met through something. He was getting overwhelmed with everything and things were bad with what I hired him for. I told him flat out that I understand things may not be done right away when I expect them but I expect you to be 100% with me. No bullshit. Own your mistakes and make right by them. I'll respect that. I won't respect mistakes and then trying to point the finger at someone else.
And to answer what you said above. Why would Jones say get a deal done now if it isn't something he is happy with? No shit it is about money. What fan fiction are you saying I am saying. I am saying that it makes sense to what both AJR and OUT are saying, just from different lenses. How is that a soap opera? Jones fired his agent for a reason and did it now for a reason.
Quote:
In comment 16039848 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039842 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Doesn’t want a deal done as soon as possible. But that’s not why he would switch agents. At the end of the day it’s irrelevant when the deal happens if Jones gets the price he wants.
The only ideas I’ve pushed back on was that Jones wants a deal that CAA doesn’t want him to sign, that CAA was offering the Giants a break in exchange for a deal with another player, and that someone read an article last night that didn’t exist.
If we’re operating on the belief that team Jones believes he’s a franchise QB and will prove that with a better cast, they’re not going to switch agents to get a cheaper deal done just to have it done before getting tagged. They would let the Giants tag him and continue the conversations. Then if push comes to shove the Giants don’t budge he has to choose between playing on the tag or signing a long term contract for less than he thinks he’s worth. There is a very slim chance Jones switched agents to get a deal done for the sake of getting the deal done.
That is my point though. If Jones wants the deal he wants, then the Giants need to feel pressure. They don't feel pressure yet so it makes sense for the agent to make the Giants wait. That is what he is doing, it sounds like. It is February 19th. FA starts March 16th. It's basically a month away. Jones, if he wants to really pressure the Giants into a big deal, knows he is getting tagged. That is hownthese things work. They always come together late. Ge can get tagged and still get his deal before FA. Firing his agent now tells me he wanted this done already. And getting it done already means they are close imo.
I feel like you are writing a soap opera. I'd watch it. But you are insinuating that Daniel Jones never talked to his agent and made his feelings clear. If Jones didn't make his feelings clear to his agent, he's a fucking moron, and the agent is an imbecile, for not asking. The agent works for the client. All Daniel Jones has to say is, make a deal now, of course it will be for less money, and that, in the end, is the issue. Not a dramatic piece of fan fiction - just money.
Lol, a soap opera? Again, I have stated many times that Jones fired his agent because trust broke down. For one reason or another, the trust is not there whether it be just not able to close the deal or soemthing else. Not sure if you have been in anything like this before. I have to a lesser extent. There is always miscommunication. Also, just because Jones expressed something doesn't mean his agent was doing it either at the pace Jones wanted or how he wanted. I have a friend that I met through something. He was getting overwhelmed with everything and things were bad with what I hired him for. I told him flat out that I understand things may not be done right away when I expect them but I expect you to be 100% with me. No bullshit. Own your mistakes and make right by them. I'll respect that. I won't respect mistakes and then trying to point the finger at someone else.
And to answer what you said above. Why would Jones say get a deal done now if it isn't something he is happy with? No shit it is about money. What fan fiction are you saying I am saying. I am saying that it makes sense to what both AJR and OUT are saying, just from different lenses. How is that a soap opera? Jones fired his agent for a reason and did it now for a reason.
I've negotiated contracts through an agent before. Things are real clear. Days matter. If someone is unclear the message gets corrected right away. And this is far bigger than anything I have ever negotiated. So magnify my experience by a thousand.
No tag means one of two things:
--They either get a deal done; or
--Jones hits free agency
Quote:
about an hour ago. The way some are digging their feet in, I hope they wind up being right. Because some are going to look really, really bad if that's not the case.
No tag means one of two things:
--They either get a deal done; or
--Jones hits free agency
Yep. The way he typed was he doesn't think it gets to that point.
Now, is it that crazy to just move on from Jones (especially if wanting 40+), and have Schoen be aggressive in the draft for a replacement?
Yeah, it might take a lot of draft capital, but even if it’s future 1’s, it will be worth it if you get the right guy. Use the money saved to build a good team around a first contract QB.
Quote:
In comment 16039854 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039848 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039842 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Doesn’t want a deal done as soon as possible. But that’s not why he would switch agents. At the end of the day it’s irrelevant when the deal happens if Jones gets the price he wants.
The only ideas I’ve pushed back on was that Jones wants a deal that CAA doesn’t want him to sign, that CAA was offering the Giants a break in exchange for a deal with another player, and that someone read an article last night that didn’t exist.
If we’re operating on the belief that team Jones believes he’s a franchise QB and will prove that with a better cast, they’re not going to switch agents to get a cheaper deal done just to have it done before getting tagged. They would let the Giants tag him and continue the conversations. Then if push comes to shove the Giants don’t budge he has to choose between playing on the tag or signing a long term contract for less than he thinks he’s worth. There is a very slim chance Jones switched agents to get a deal done for the sake of getting the deal done.
That is my point though. If Jones wants the deal he wants, then the Giants need to feel pressure. They don't feel pressure yet so it makes sense for the agent to make the Giants wait. That is what he is doing, it sounds like. It is February 19th. FA starts March 16th. It's basically a month away. Jones, if he wants to really pressure the Giants into a big deal, knows he is getting tagged. That is hownthese things work. They always come together late. Ge can get tagged and still get his deal before FA. Firing his agent now tells me he wanted this done already. And getting it done already means they are close imo.
I feel like you are writing a soap opera. I'd watch it. But you are insinuating that Daniel Jones never talked to his agent and made his feelings clear. If Jones didn't make his feelings clear to his agent, he's a fucking moron, and the agent is an imbecile, for not asking. The agent works for the client. All Daniel Jones has to say is, make a deal now, of course it will be for less money, and that, in the end, is the issue. Not a dramatic piece of fan fiction - just money.
Lol, a soap opera? Again, I have stated many times that Jones fired his agent because trust broke down. For one reason or another, the trust is not there whether it be just not able to close the deal or soemthing else. Not sure if you have been in anything like this before. I have to a lesser extent. There is always miscommunication. Also, just because Jones expressed something doesn't mean his agent was doing it either at the pace Jones wanted or how he wanted. I have a friend that I met through something. He was getting overwhelmed with everything and things were bad with what I hired him for. I told him flat out that I understand things may not be done right away when I expect them but I expect you to be 100% with me. No bullshit. Own your mistakes and make right by them. I'll respect that. I won't respect mistakes and then trying to point the finger at someone else.
And to answer what you said above. Why would Jones say get a deal done now if it isn't something he is happy with? No shit it is about money. What fan fiction are you saying I am saying. I am saying that it makes sense to what both AJR and OUT are saying, just from different lenses. How is that a soap opera? Jones fired his agent for a reason and did it now for a reason.
I've negotiated contracts through an agent before. Things are real clear. Days matter. If someone is unclear the message gets corrected right away. And this is far bigger than anything I have ever negotiated. So magnify my experience by a thousand.
Okay. So have you ever fired someone mid negotiation? That's what happened here. I don't even know how we got here. Again, the point is simple. Trust broke down for one reason or another. I believe Jones wants this to get done prior to FA. I believe Jones when he says he wants to stay. I believe he wants to win. I believe he knows they need to improve the talent around him. I believe he wants to get what he believes he is worth. I also believe that I don't see what more thos new agent can do over the other prior to the tag deadline. If a deal gets done prior it tells me that his previous agent was dragging his feet and not doing what it takes to get a deal done one Jones' terms and also tells me that Jones is close on most of the details. It sounds like it could be arguing over 3 or 4 years or a slightly better guaranteed percentage or what is guaranteed in his deal if it is a signing bonus or base salary. Again, whatever it is, it sounds like botb sides were close. With a new agent they could close ot quick or demand more and dragging this on more. If it drags on into FA then it tells me it wasn't close. We will find out soon enough.
If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out
Quote:
about an hour ago. The way some are digging their feet in, I hope they wind up being right. Because some are going to look really, really bad if that's not the case.
No tag means one of two things:
--They either get a deal done; or
--Jones hits free agency
Or trade
If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out
And that's a hard truth...
If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out
So true. Thus far, it only seems like one guy in here is pretending to know everything and he's been wrong plenty in the past.
Quote:
In comment 16039860 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
about an hour ago. The way some are digging their feet in, I hope they wind up being right. Because some are going to look really, really bad if that's not the case.
No tag means one of two things:
--They either get a deal done; or
--Jones hits free agency
Or trade
Trade is "they get a deal done" but with another team
Now, is it that crazy to just move on from Jones (especially if wanting 40+), and have Schoen be aggressive in the draft for a replacement?
Yeah, it might take a lot of draft capital, but even if it’s future 1’s, it will be worth it if you get the right guy. Use the money saved to build a good team around a first contract QB.
I don’t think this they’re too far apart on dollar value. I think it’s the years and guarantees.
Quote:
In comment 16039869 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16039860 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
about an hour ago. The way some are digging their feet in, I hope they wind up being right. Because some are going to look really, really bad if that's not the case.
No tag means one of two things:
--They either get a deal done; or
--Jones hits free agency
Or trade
Trade is "they get a deal done" but with another team
Copy. I misinterpreted your post.
Quote:
Was thinking a deal was imminent, and needed to get done.
Now, is it that crazy to just move on from Jones (especially if wanting 40+), and have Schoen be aggressive in the draft for a replacement?
Yeah, it might take a lot of draft capital, but even if it’s future 1’s, it will be worth it if you get the right guy. Use the money saved to build a good team around a first contract QB.
I don’t think this they’re too far apart on dollar value. I think it’s the years and guarantees.
But that's the whole ballgame.
Quote:
Wrong
If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out
So true. Thus far, it only seems like one guy in here is pretending to know everything and he's been wrong plenty in the past.
Some of you conflate people giving their opinion with stating facts.
With a new agent they could close ot quick or demand more and dragging this on more. If it drags on into FA then it tells me it wasn't close. We will find out soon enough.
We will indeed. The plot thickens.
Quote:
In comment 16039876 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Wrong
If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out
So true. Thus far, it only seems like one guy in here is pretending to know everything and he's been wrong plenty in the past.
Some of you conflate people giving their opinion with stating facts.
Some state their opinion as fact, though. Which is even more laughable when they've been wrong about plenty in the past.
But that's the whole ballgame.
Right, but I don’t think the issue is Jones thinks he can get $40 million so I don’t think the Giants will consider walking away.
Quote:
In comment 16039876 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Wrong
If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out
So true. Thus far, it only seems like one guy in here is pretending to know everything and he's been wrong plenty in the past.
Some of you conflate people giving their opinion with stating facts.
Yea.. we're all guessing. But Jones firing his agent means a lot more than Schoen saying, "Daniel is a swell guy, we wanna have him back." at a presser
Quote:
But that's the whole ballgame.
Right, but I don’t think the issue is Jones thinks he can get $40 million so I don’t think the Giants will consider walking away.
I can confirm this.
If I’m the Giants I would Transition tag him and let him get offers. The contract is going to be cap friendly because there are not a lot of teams with cap space and the Giants are a team with cap space. Jones would have to sign the transition tag. Put word out that you are going to match any offer and scare teams off from wasting their time.
Call the bluff, save face with the rest of the players on the team if the bidding gets out of hand.
Quote:
In comment 16039884 Producer said:
Quote:
But that's the whole ballgame.
Right, but I don’t think the issue is Jones thinks he can get $40 million so I don’t think the Giants will consider walking away.
I can confirm this.
Assuming you have someone in the know, my guess is Jones wanted a 5th year or more guaranteed money, CAA tried to get that out of the Giants and Schoen said no
Quote:
But that's the whole ballgame.
Right, but I don’t think the issue is Jones thinks he can get $40 million so I don’t think the Giants will consider walking away.
But, let's call this for what it is, what it always is, how much is the total guarantee. Jones can say he doesn't need $40M per, but they can still be far apart on the total guarantee. That's what the team cares about. It will dictate when they can release or trade Jones if this doesn't work out.
Quote:
Wrong
If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out
So true. Thus far, it only seems like one guy in here is pretending to know everything and he's been wrong plenty in the past.
Feel free to show me anywhere Ive given any inside definitive inside information that you can prove I was wrong about.
If I’m the Giants I would Transition tag him and let him get offers. The contract is going to be cap friendly because there are not a lot of teams with cap space and the Giants are a team with cap space. Jones would have to sign the transition tag. Put word out that you are going to match any offer and scare teams off from wasting their time.
Call the bluff, save face with the rest of the players on the team if the bidding gets out of hand.
I wouldn't use the transition tag because the risk is you lose Jones for at best a 3rd round comp pick. Use the $31.5 number and if worse comes to worse, negotiate a trade where you get at least a first round pick back
In a nutshell, yes. It’s got nothing to do with CAA dragging their feet or not letting Jones take a deal he wanted. Athletes First has been after him since McKinney made the switch a couple of weeks ago.
Quote:
Jones agent told Jones X is the best we can do. Jones got some info from friends or other players that their agent can get him more and Jones has nothing to lose so he switches agents.
In a nutshell, yes. It’s got nothing to do with CAA dragging their feet or not letting Jones take a deal he wanted. Athletes First has been after him since McKinney made the switch a couple of weeks ago.
what a bunch of cutthroats.
Quote:
In comment 16039888 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039884 Producer said:
Quote:
But that's the whole ballgame.
Right, but I don’t think the issue is Jones thinks he can get $40 million so I don’t think the Giants will consider walking away.
I can confirm this.
Assuming you have someone in the know, my guess is Jones wanted a 5th year or more guaranteed money, CAA tried to get that out of the Giants and Schoen said no
AJR isn't far off from what he heard from whoever his source is. But its more complicated than just years and guarantees yet at the same time is just as simple as that (sort of)
Quote:
Jones agent told Jones X is the best we can do. Jones got some info from friends or other players that their agent can get him more and Jones has nothing to lose so he switches agents.
If I’m the Giants I would Transition tag him and let him get offers. The contract is going to be cap friendly because there are not a lot of teams with cap space and the Giants are a team with cap space. Jones would have to sign the transition tag. Put word out that you are going to match any offer and scare teams off from wasting their time.
Call the bluff, save face with the rest of the players on the team if the bidding gets out of hand.
I wouldn't use the transition tag because the risk is you lose Jones for at best a 3rd round comp pick. Use the $31.5 number and if worse comes to worse, negotiate a trade where you get at least a first round pick back
But, let's call this for what it is, what it always is, how much is the total guarantee. Jones can say he doesn't need $40M per, but they can still be far apart on the total guarantee. That's what the team cares about. It will dictate when they can release or trade Jones if this doesn't work out.
Right. I can’t speak to specific numbers so I’m just going to use place holders but from piecing together different pieces of information:
Jones wants 5 years, the Giants are at 3 years with probably around 60% guaranteed. Team Jones will only take 3 years if it’s fully guaranteed. CAA likely wasn’t getting much movement from the Giants either way, so the switch to AF is to get either the 5 years or the 3 years fully guarantee, or as close to those numbers as possible.
Quote:
In comment 16039890 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16039888 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039884 Producer said:
Quote:
But that's the whole ballgame.
Right, but I don’t think the issue is Jones thinks he can get $40 million so I don’t think the Giants will consider walking away.
I can confirm this.
Assuming you have someone in the know, my guess is Jones wanted a 5th year or more guaranteed money, CAA tried to get that out of the Giants and Schoen said no
AJR isn't far off from what he heard from whoever his source is. But its more complicated than just years and guarantees yet at the same time is just as simple as that (sort of)
Could also be that Jones + his agent want more guaranteed $$$ up front and Schoen wants to backload the contract to give himself more flexibility in constructing a competitive roster
Quote:
Jones agent told Jones X is the best we can do. Jones got some info from friends or other players that their agent can get him more and Jones has nothing to lose so he switches agents.
In a nutshell, yes. It’s got nothing to do with CAA dragging their feet or not letting Jones take a deal he wanted. Athletes First has been after him since McKinney made the switch a couple of weeks ago.
CAA has lost some high profile clients recently, and there will probably be more soon DJ
what a bunch of cutthroats.
The stories I can tell about how Klutch came to be, how grimy some people are would be good for a BBI tailgate.
Quote:
But, let's call this for what it is, what it always is, how much is the total guarantee. Jones can say he doesn't need $40M per, but they can still be far apart on the total guarantee. That's what the team cares about. It will dictate when they can release or trade Jones if this doesn't work out.
Right. I can’t speak to specific numbers so I’m just going to use place holders but from piecing together different pieces of information:
Jones wants 5 years, the Giants are at 3 years with probably around 60% guaranteed. Team Jones will only take 3 years if it’s fully guaranteed. CAA likely wasn’t getting much movement from the Giants either way, so the switch to AF is to get either the 5 years or the 3 years fully guarantee, or as close to those numbers as possible.
Well that probably puts them about $40M apart. I call that far apart.
Quote:
In comment 16039891 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
Jones agent told Jones X is the best we can do. Jones got some info from friends or other players that their agent can get him more and Jones has nothing to lose so he switches agents.
If I’m the Giants I would Transition tag him and let him get offers. The contract is going to be cap friendly because there are not a lot of teams with cap space and the Giants are a team with cap space. Jones would have to sign the transition tag. Put word out that you are going to match any offer and scare teams off from wasting their time.
Call the bluff, save face with the rest of the players on the team if the bidding gets out of hand.
I wouldn't use the transition tag because the risk is you lose Jones for at best a 3rd round comp pick. Use the $31.5 number and if worse comes to worse, negotiate a trade where you get at least a first round pick back
who says anyone will give a first round pick for him?
The point of the $31.5 million tag and the two 1st round picks is to scare off other teams from bidding for him. You can negotiate from a position of strength. The transition tag is effectively letting him hit free agency and losing him for nada
If you're in that biz, I wish you well, I couldn't do it.
It's too much for Jones. And the guarantee at the back to exit will be killer. You have to realistically ask yourself, are you willing to sacrifice Andrew Thomas for Daniel Jones? Because it might come to that. That's when a Jones deal gets really expensive.
If you're in that biz, I wish you well, I couldn't do it.
When i first got into the business, I got recruited by a start up agency who had investment money, negotiate a salary instead of just commission since they were new and it would be a grind to build up.
Long story short didn’t see a dime and had to sue. Have a $340k judgement, but likely won’t see any of it as they blew the investment money.
Quote:
is for the Giants to go for five with an out at 3 or 4 years. That gives them ability to spread the signing bonus out.
It's too much for Jones. And the guarantee at the back to exit will be killer. You have to realistically ask yourself, are you willing to sacrifice Andrew Thomas for Daniel Jones? Because it might come to that. That's when a Jones deal gets really expensive.
but the trade off is if they go for three years and Jones balls out.. you have to pay him anyway..
Quote:
If you're in that biz, I wish you well, I couldn't do it.
When i first got into the business, I got recruited by a start up agency who had investment money, negotiate a salary instead of just commission since they were new and it would be a grind to build up.
Long story short didn’t see a dime and had to sue. Have a $340k judgement, but likely won’t see any of it as they blew the investment money.
That's harsh. I am sorry to hear it.
Quote:
In comment 16039913 blueblood said:
Quote:
is for the Giants to go for five with an out at 3 or 4 years. That gives them ability to spread the signing bonus out.
It's too much for Jones. And the guarantee at the back to exit will be killer. You have to realistically ask yourself, are you willing to sacrifice Andrew Thomas for Daniel Jones? Because it might come to that. That's when a Jones deal gets really expensive.
but the trade off is if they go for three years and Jones balls out.. you have to pay him anyway..
I don't know what is going on, and I'm not a mind reader. Nor do I have a crystal ball. This data point supports the Giants don't like Jones position. It's certainly not good news for the Giants-Jones relationship.
Maybe they have their eye on another QB. I don't know what they are thinking. It's refreshing.
dont get your hopes up
Quote:
But, let's call this for what it is, what it always is, how much is the total guarantee. Jones can say he doesn't need $40M per, but they can still be far apart on the total guarantee. That's what the team cares about. It will dictate when they can release or trade Jones if this doesn't work out.
Right. I can’t speak to specific numbers so I’m just going to use place holders but from piecing together different pieces of information:
Jones wants 5 years, the Giants are at 3 years with probably around 60% guaranteed. Team Jones will only take 3 years if it’s fully guaranteed. CAA likely wasn’t getting much movement from the Giants either way, so the switch to AF is to get either the 5 years or the 3 years fully guarantee, or as close to those numbers as possible.
My intrigue is what does Jones and his new reps do if Schoen and Brown in the FO doesn’t budge and they tag him.
I struggle to see where this new group will suddenly succeed with manipulation and guile to radically inflate the guarantees and salary AAV where CAA last stood.
Quote:
Maybe they have their eye on another QB. I don't know what they are thinking. It's refreshing.
dont get your hopes up
Oh, I won't. But this isn't unrequited love we're seeing either.
I struggle to see where this new group will suddenly succeed with manipulation and guile to radically inflate the guarantees and salary AAV where CAA last stood.
They won't.
But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.
I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.
Perhaps Athletes First agreed to a smaller commission than CAA, who would have less incentive to start offering discounts than an upstart firm might.
Perhaps Athletes First agreed to a smaller commission than CAA, who would have less incentive to start offering discounts than an upstart firm might.
Something like that, unrelated to the deal, is always a possibility.
But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.
I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.
I think you and the Giants are simpatico.
But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.
I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.
Ive always appreciated your posts related to salary cap matters however im dissapointed you would want the giants to dick around the most consistent performer they had all year, that actually brought some joy and excitement to giants games for the first time since 2016
Quote:
On one hand I respect Jones for having the huevos to not back down and try and get his.
But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.
I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.
I think you and the Giants are simpatico.
If you actually believe thats how the giants are viewing this you are more dense than your posts make you appear
Quote:
In comment 16039931 christian said:
Quote:
On one hand I respect Jones for having the huevos to not back down and try and get his.
But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.
I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.
I think you and the Giants are simpatico.
If you actually believe thats how the giants are viewing this you are more dense than your posts make you appear
So you're saying you haven't always appreciated my posts.
I am actually very curious to see what he ends up getting. If it comes in lower than market value, I would expect Schoen to use it as a comp for Jones.
Quote:
is still available.
I am actually very curious to see what he ends up getting. If it comes in lower than market value, I would expect Schoen to use it as a comp for Jones.
And let's remember, reports are, Carr didn't love what he heard from the Saints.
True. They'll get it done one way or another.
I stand by my prior contract proposal ideas, but I’m starting to think Schoen can do well by really sticking to his guns on this.
My premise is this — if you are Daniel Jones — what is the worst potential outcome of all of this? In my mind, the answer to that question is “signing and playing on the tag.”
That’s also the worst cap outcome for the NYG, incidentally. But they can afford it push comes to shove, and I’d argue it’s less of a “loss” for them than it is for DJ.
By using the tag, NYG have the ultimate call option — they get to find out precisely what the market price is with some serious downward pressure (2 first round picks). It’s a free look (not really free - see below), and they can either match or gladly collect 2 first rounders. Because of the 2 first rounders, I really have to believe that NYGs best offer will be at least as good as another team’s would be.
The rub - if you use the tag on DJ, you have lost all of your leverage with Barkley. I think that should be obvious to all parties.
If I’m Jones, if I am coming back — I’d want Barkley in blue. At least for 2023. So there is some motivation on both sides to get this done before the tag deadline. And even beyond Barkley, I know NYG can tag me again next year.
If I’m Jones, the only way I take it that far is if I’m really convinced that someone has $150+ of guarantees for me while also giving up 2 1st round picks. We’ve seen crazier things, but that is a hell of a conviction play.
Mental contract negotiations are always interesting, but this one is a really fun hand of poker to play out.
Quote:
In comment 16039876 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Wrong
If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out
So true. Thus far, it only seems like one guy in here is pretending to know everything and he's been wrong plenty in the past.
Feel free to show me anywhere Ive given any inside definitive inside information that you can prove I was wrong about.
Wasn’t referring to you or any of the other insiders..
As one source explained it, it’s the latter. Jones wants more than the Giants have offered. Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more.
The Giants could respond by simply applying the franchise tag to Jones. The non-exclusive level would cost them $32.416 million, and it would allow him to try to sign with another team — if that team is willing to give up a pair of first-round picks to get him.
This all would have been avoided if the Giants had exercised the fifth-year option on Jones. They didn’t do it, which amounted to a calculated risk that he’d have a solid year and they’d have to sign him or tag him.
The window for applying the tag opens in two days. The Giants then will have two weeks to do it. At this point, that’s what the Giants are likely to do.
Unless someone else is willing to give him what he wants and give the Giants a pair of first-round picks, he’ll make $32.416 million in 2023 — and he’d be in line for a 20-percent raise ($38.89 million) for 2024. That’s $71.31 million over two years, with Jones then in line to potentially become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
Quote:
So what does Jones want? There are two possibilities. One, he’s willing to do a deal for less than CAA was willing to accept. Two, he wants more than CAA was able to get.
As one source explained it, it’s the latter. Jones wants more than the Giants have offered. Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more.
The Giants could respond by simply applying the franchise tag to Jones. The non-exclusive level would cost them $32.416 million, and it would allow him to try to sign with another team — if that team is willing to give up a pair of first-round picks to get him.
This all would have been avoided if the Giants had exercised the fifth-year option on Jones. They didn’t do it, which amounted to a calculated risk that he’d have a solid year and they’d have to sign him or tag him.
The window for applying the tag opens in two days. The Giants then will have two weeks to do it. At this point, that’s what the Giants are likely to do.
Unless someone else is willing to give him what he wants and give the Giants a pair of first-round picks, he’ll make $32.416 million in 2023 — and he’d be in line for a 20-percent raise ($38.89 million) for 2024. That’s $71.31 million over two years, with Jones then in line to potentially become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
I question Florio's source that says Jones wants more than CAA was able to get and thinks Athletes First can accomplish that for him. That doesn't sound like Jones to me, blut then again I don't know him all that well.
Even if Florio's source is correct, it doesn't necessarily follow that Jones will hold out for the $45 million/year deal. He may simply be reasoning that a new agent will certainly do no worse than what his old agent was getting him, and maybe they get down to the wire and one side gives a little to a make a multi-year deal happen - which is still ultimately in the best (short-term) interests of both sides.
Quote:
So what does Jones want? There are two possibilities. One, he’s willing to do a deal for less than CAA was willing to accept. Two, he wants more than CAA was able to get.
As one source explained it, it’s the latter. Jones wants more than the Giants have offered. Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more.
Wow. If this is true then he wants the contract that Murray got last offseason. I wanted him to play on the tag this year and prove he is worth a big multi-year deal but I am sorry this is insane. He is not even remotely close to being worth as much as Patrick Mahomes.
Again this could be completely false, but if it isn't then tag him and find a trade partner. Maybe they could get the 9th pick, a 4th rounder and a 2nd next year from Carolina. I doubt they will get the two firsts. If Schoen is high on a QB this year they would certainly have the ammo to go get him.
He’ll have 3 more years under Daboll, getting coached up with what is probably going to be a better supporting cast than what he has had.
He will hit the market at age 29 — and by then QB salaries will probably be another 25-30% higher.
Of course, if you 100% believe he’s the guy, that’s why the 5 year deal is best for the team. Because the last 3 years of that deal you’ll be getting a bargain.
He’ll have 3 more years under Daboll, getting coached up with what is probably going to be a better supporting cast than what he has had.
He will hit the market at age 29 — and by then QB salaries will probably be another 25-30% higher.
Of course, if you 100% believe he’s the guy, that’s why the 5 year deal is best for the team. Because the last 3 years of that deal you’ll be getting a bargain.
If he wanted a 2-3 year deal this would be done. He wants 5-6 years. And he wants Watsonesque guarantees in a stratosphere he has not earned. There are no bargains on these deals either. These are cap killers. Only QB who has earned this kind of deal in this era is Mahomes.
I just don't think Jones has proven he's a cornerstone franchise QB. I thought the right call was picking up his 5th year option, and although I'm happy for his play in 2022, I'd like to see more before a big investment.
I have zero personal investment, and I also don't believe he was anywhere near the most consistent player they had all year.
Quote:
On one hand I respect Jones for having the huevos to not back down and try and get his.
But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.
I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.
I think you and the Giants are simpatico.
You have been anti Jones since day 1, do not pretend that numbers and long term Giants cap issues are the reason now. I am not saying what the Giants should or shouldn't do # wise here, just that your reasoning is bs, you have been anti Jones period.
@giantswfan
Players such as Daniel Jones can change agents at any time for many reasons. Yet this is curious timing for what looked like a deal that would not require much heavy lifting.
Interesting.
Quote:
In comment 16039931 christian said:
Quote:
On one hand I respect Jones for having the huevos to not back down and try and get his.
But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.
I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.
I think you and the Giants are simpatico.
You have been anti Jones since day 1, do not pretend that numbers and long term Giants cap issues are the reason now. I am not saying what the Giants should or shouldn't do # wise here, just that your reasoning is bs, you have been anti Jones period.
There is an obsession there with being proven correct about Daniel. It s ironic that this obsession prevents him from realizing he has already been proven wrong beyond a shadow of doubt
Find me a post from Producer that shows the Giants will regret not having extended him or that they would be thrilled to sign him for 32 million.
He ll never admit he was wrong, just keeps moving the goalposts.
His newest talking point is Daniel is a below average passer. If that is the case his newest obsession should be to get Schoen fired for what they are willing to pay this quarterback.
Who would have thought that Watson would have gotten that contract from the Browns with the situation he was in?
Teams like the Jets seem very motivated to get the right QB. They have a young team and have blown 2 very high 1st round draft picks over the last couple of years on QB's. I could see them paying and giving up 2 first rounders and paying him.
Look at the Broncos... look what they gave up for a coach and QB (who I personally think is done).
There are teams out there that are desperate. So I wouldn't rule anything out. Never say never.
I have a lot of friends that are Jets fans and they want Jones.
Link - ( New Window )
You have been anti Jones since day 1, do not pretend that numbers and long term Giants cap issues are the reason now. I am not saying what the Giants should or shouldn't do # wise here, just that your reasoning is bs, you have been anti Jones period.
There is an obsession there with being proven correct about Daniel. It s ironic that this obsession prevents him from realizing he has already been proven wrong beyond a shadow of doubt
Find me a post from Producer that shows the Giants will regret not having extended him or that they would be thrilled to sign him for 32 million.
He ll never admit he was wrong, just keeps moving the goalposts.
His newest talking point is Daniel is a below average passer. If that is the case his newest obsession should be to get Schoen fired for what they are willing to pay this quarterback.
I am with you. Producer is a shapeshifter. Like GMen72, he is more interested in arguing and continuing the "fight." Neither one will ever concede(or even acknowledge a point) and will avoid facts contrary to their position. If a poster makes a point, the argument will change to a different area...but I guess it gets us through the off season.
I think we're seeing a not uncommon scenario where a big time agreement is complex. Some parties thought it was close, Schoen publicly said it hadn't even started, and the player fired his agent. Big stakes agreements are complicated.
Good for Jones maneuvering for the deal in his best interest.
I think it's beyond unlikely Jones fired his agent because his representative was playing hardball with Schoen. A big shop like CAA is damaged more when they lose a high profile contract than by agreeing to a perceived below market deal.
I think we're seeing a not uncommon scenario where a big time agreement is complex. Some parties thought it was close, Schoen publicly said it hadn't even started, and the player fired his agent. Big stakes agreements are complicated.
Good for Jones maneuvering for the deal in his best interest.
I think it's beyond unlikely Jones fired his agent because his representative was playing hardball with Schoen. A big shop like CAA is damaged more when they lose a high profile contract than by agreeing to a perceived below market deal.
I think you are quite right, here.
I do think Jones is betting on himself. His risk is Schoen using the tag, which he plays on, and then coming up small in 2023. Kind of a Catch-22. If he limits the Giants cap space because of the $32 mill hit and they cannot secure a better oline and some better WRs, he sort of shoots himself in the foot.
Cannot blame him for getting his best deal. Besides what else would most of BBI have to take about if he signed too soon.
Quote:
You have been anti Jones since day 1, do not pretend that numbers and long term Giants cap issues are the reason now. I am not saying what the Giants should or shouldn't do # wise here, just that your reasoning is bs, you have been anti Jones period.
There is an obsession there with being proven correct about Daniel. It s ironic that this obsession prevents him from realizing he has already been proven wrong beyond a shadow of doubt
Find me a post from Producer that shows the Giants will regret not having extended him or that they would be thrilled to sign him for 32 million.
He ll never admit he was wrong, just keeps moving the goalposts.
His newest talking point is Daniel is a below average passer. If that is the case his newest obsession should be to get Schoen fired for what they are willing to pay this quarterback.
I am with you. Producer is a shapeshifter. Like GMen72, he is more interested in arguing and continuing the "fight." Neither one will ever concede(or even acknowledge a point) and will avoid facts contrary to their position. If a poster makes a point, the argument will change to a different area...but I guess it gets us through the off season.
It used to be fun, not so much anymore. Sometimes his tactics are so inaccurate, often a bye product of stating opinion as fact, or conveniently ignoring performances that totally discredit his previous takes, that it s difficult to refrain from responding.
No idea how he enjoys watching Giants and Daniel s success when his main focus is so obviously on being correct about Jones.
But he ll keep doing what he does as long as idiots like me keep responding to what he writes.
But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.
I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.
Why dont people get this. You dont want Jones playing on the tag. The tag elimates your ability to get other things done because the money comes off the cap immediately.. So if your 44 million under the cap teh tag immediately takes that down to 12 million. That means you can barely sign your draft class.
That Denton, a rep Schoen has publicly said he has a strong relationship with, thinks Jones undervalues himself to a degree it's worth the financial and reputational risk of losing a top 50 paid player in the NFL.
Or that Denton was smoking dubes not getting the I's dotted, and no one at CAA stepped in and said don't blow this.
Quote:
On one hand I respect Jones for having the huevos to not back down and try and get his.
But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.
I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.
Why dont people get this. You dont want Jones playing on the tag. The tag elimates your ability to get other things done because the money comes off the cap immediately.. So if your 44 million under the cap teh tag immediately takes that down to 12 million. That means you can barely sign your draft class.
After extensions and the Golladay cut, they will have a lot more money. But yes, the NEFT does limit their cap space. But it also means if Jones comes up small next year, they are not stuck for another 2 or 3 years.
CAA waived the five day waiting period for changing agents, so there will be no delay in negotiations.
Florio also makes a case why NYG could decide to tag Jones for up to three years running.
I don't really buy that, but there it is.
nbc - ( New Window )
The risk for Jones is a lot of things can happen in any season. Injury to himself or his teammates can quickly change a positive perception of him heading into next offseason and teams that may have been interested already moved on.
Transition tag never made sense for me. I don't think the deal a team would give to Jones changes greatly based on which tag but it could have a little impact having to also give up two picks and the difference between the two is pretty small. Lots of teams are desperate for QB's. NFL NFL applies to HC's and GM's as well.
Florio also makes a case why NYG could decide to tag Jones for up to three years running.
I don't really buy that, but there it is. nbc - ( New Window )
Florio underestimates what the 2024 QB tender will be. Jones gets the higher of a 20% increase or the new calculation which will be over 40M.