Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Daniel Jones is changing agents

Sean : 2/19/2023 4:45 pm
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Giants QB Daniel Jones is in the process of making an agent change with new contract + free agency on the horizon, per sources. He was being represented by CAA. Expectation is he’ll be joining Athletes First.

Not sure how much impact it will have, but it’s at least interesting.
This is why that 350+ post thread is absurd  
Sean : 2/19/2023 4:47 pm : link
It’s clear no deal is close. It very well might get done, but I doubt it’s close.
I think there is some period  
Giantsfan79 : 2/19/2023 4:47 pm : link
Between when a player switches agents and a team can start contract talks with the new agent, so guess Jones won't be signing this week
Athletes First represents DeShaun Watson & Dak Prescott  
Sean : 2/19/2023 4:50 pm : link
.
Player agents  
Spider56 : 2/19/2023 4:51 pm : link
Now there’s a profession that has real value add to society. Sheesh.
Sure would like to know what  
Bill in UT : 2/19/2023 4:51 pm : link
the old agent was suggesting that Jones didn't care for. It really could go in either direction- he was asking for too much or too little
RE: Sure would like to know what  
Sean : 2/19/2023 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16039563 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
the old agent was suggesting that Jones didn't care for. It really could go in either direction- he was asking for too much or too little

It could. You could make the argument the old agent was pushing for him to sign elsewhere for more money. Or he wasn’t pushing for enough money. Hard to know. But, no deal is close.
I've been saying it.  
NYG07 : 2/19/2023 4:54 pm : link
This is going to end with Jones playing on the tag. Which is what I prefer anyway.
I figured guarantees were an issue, as well as term length  
JonC : 2/19/2023 4:55 pm : link
this could support it.
RE: I think there is some period  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/19/2023 4:57 pm : link
In comment 16039558 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
Between when a player switches agents and a team can start contract talks with the new agent, so guess Jones won't be signing this week


Yup. Not sure exactly but IIRC 1 to 2 weeks he can't talk talk to anyone. Really could be good or bad. Interesting as they were obviously not on the same page. Not like he didn't know he would be in this situation.
RE: Sure would like to know what  
Producer : 2/19/2023 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16039563 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
the old agent was suggesting that Jones didn't care for. It really could go in either direction- he was asking for too much or too little


I doubt the breach is Jones asking for too little. It could be nothing, for sure. It could just be he didn't like the agent or agency and how they do business. Didn't like the cut of their jib, so to speak.

But if it's something connected to the negotiations, I think there is very little chance it is because Jones is asking for too little. I think that chance is close to zero. Agents don't let multi-million dollar accounts go for this reason. If this decision is connected to the negotiations, it is because the Giants are not accepting Team Jones' demands, they're not making headway, not because Jones is asking too little.
I’m sure BBI/asshats knows more than me  
The Dude : 2/19/2023 5:02 pm : link
Isn’t this somewhat a big deal? Tweet seems like it’s underplaying It.
RE: This is why that 350+ post thread is absurd  
ColHowPepper : 2/19/2023 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16039557 Sean said:
Quote:
It’s clear no deal is close. It very well might get done, but I doubt it’s close.
lol Schoen said in his post-season presser any deal with Jones was going to be time consuming...as above, at a minimum this suggests a tag is going to be deployed 'as one of the tools we have'
Not the best of signs...  
bw in dc : 2/19/2023 5:03 pm : link
when the player is trying to get the biggest contract of his career and with a shrinking timeline.
RE: Not the best of signs...  
Producer : 2/19/2023 5:04 pm : link
In comment 16039575 bw in dc said:
Quote:
when the player is trying to get the biggest contract of his career and with a shrinking timeline.


Thank goodness it seems Schoen is more sane than many here give him credit. Please hold the line, Joe. You are not dealing with a special talent.
...  
christian : 2/19/2023 5:06 pm : link
This is HUGE news. CAA has a long and successful record with the Giants. Condon made Eli Manning at the time of his retirement the most money in NFL history. Patrick Collins did the Allen deal with Beane in Buffalo that Schoen sat shotgun on.

RE: ...  
Producer : 2/19/2023 5:18 pm : link
In comment 16039581 christian said:
Quote:
This is HUGE news. CAA has a long and successful record with the Giants. Condon made Eli Manning at the time of his retirement the most money in NFL history. Patrick Collins did the Allen deal with Beane in Buffalo that Schoen sat shotgun on.


Could be. The timing certainly appears consequential.
RE: RE: Sure would like to know what  
Joe Beckwith : 2/19/2023 5:18 pm : link
In comment 16039564 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16039563 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


the old agent was suggesting that Jones didn't care for. It really could go in either direction- he was asking for too much or too little

Between the agent company name, and those 2 overpaid QBs, I’m guessing that it’s not good for the organization, and it forces a tag and maybe a disgruntled QB.


It could. You could make the argument the old agent was pushing for him to sign elsewhere for more money. Or he wasn’t pushing for enough money. Hard to know. But, no deal is close.
Sounds like Jones acting like he is a top 5 qb  
kelly : 2/19/2023 5:21 pm : link
He has played for 4 years and he hasn't had one great season. The longer this takes the more I think we are better off with someone else at the helm and spending the money saved to build up the roster.

Jones may have a higher opinion of himself than the Giants do of him.
RE: I figured guarantees were an issue, as well as term length  
The Dude : 2/19/2023 5:22 pm : link
In comment 16039566 JonC said:
Quote:
this could support it.


Peppers corroborated this
RE: RE: I figured guarantees were an issue, as well as term length  
Producer : 2/19/2023 5:26 pm : link
In comment 16039597 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 16039566 JonC said:


Quote:


this could support it.



Peppers corroborated this


is there a link or a direct quote?
Yikes  
Sammo85 : 2/19/2023 5:26 pm : link
There now is real fire to some of the smoke. Jones clearly has somebody in his ear telling him they can get him a Watsonesque contract.

Have no problem walking away from Jones if he is so deluded about himself.

Really surprised to see CAA get dumped here too. That’s a shocking development.

Worst case scenario remains the same  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/19/2023 5:28 pm : link
He gets tagged for $32.5 mil and we see what he does in year 2 with Daboll. We have plenty of cap to absorb the hit and we won’t have to push any guaranteed money to next year or beyond.
player seeks every dollar - fans take it personal  
wigs in nyc : 2/19/2023 5:28 pm : link
news at 11

RE: RE: RE: I figured guarantees were an issue, as well as term length  
The Dude : 2/19/2023 5:30 pm : link
In comment 16039601 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039597 The Dude said:


Quote:


In comment 16039566 JonC said:


Quote:


this could support it.



Peppers corroborated this



is there a link or a direct quote?


No links or direct quotes. In the tannebaum franchise tag thread
RE: RE: RE: RE: I figured guarantees were an issue, as well as term length  
Producer : 2/19/2023 5:31 pm : link
In comment 16039605 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 16039601 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16039597 The Dude said:


Quote:


In comment 16039566 JonC said:


Quote:


this could support it.



Peppers corroborated this



is there a link or a direct quote?



No links or direct quotes. In the tannebaum franchise tag thread


thanks
RE: I've been saying it.  
MeanBunny : 2/19/2023 5:32 pm : link
In comment 16039565 NYG07 said:
Quote:
This is going to end with Jones playing on the tag. Which is what I prefer anyway.

I think you're right We still don't know what his capacity is. Maybe if we won the Eagles game but after that game I was like this is not going to work long term. And after the Eagles played so s***** against KC...
...  
christian : 2/19/2023 5:33 pm : link
I'm assuming this means no good guy hometown discount?
RE: player seeks every dollar - fans take it personal  
JohnG in Albany : 2/19/2023 5:34 pm : link
In comment 16039604 wigs in nyc said:
Quote:
news at 11


Pretty much this.
RE: Sounds like Jones acting like he is a top 5 qb  
Scuzzlebutt : 2/19/2023 5:35 pm : link
In comment 16039596 kelly said:
Quote:
He has played for 4 years and he hasn't had one great season. The longer this takes the more I think we are better off with someone else at the helm and spending the money saved to build up the roster.

Jones may have a higher opinion of himself than the Giants do of him.


It sounds like he and his current agent don’t see eye to eye on something, so Jones is switching agents. I have no idea where you are getting the rest of the B.S. in your post.
Tweet from Art Stapleton  
The Dude : 2/19/2023 5:35 pm : link
“ Interesting development, as Jordan said. I've seen players change representation because they felt new agents would push for more $, and I've seen players change reps because they wanted a deal and existing reps were not settling.

So, I won't assume either way without more info.”

With BBI A’hats alluding to differences in GTDs and years, makes me feel like it might be the former that Art mentions above. But again, could be either.
He shoulda signed Lamar's agent.  
MOOPS : 2/19/2023 5:36 pm : link
.
It’s a big deal- but it’s still a negotiation  
gersh : 2/19/2023 5:37 pm : link
And the Giants still have tags to use
Sounds  
AcidTest : 2/19/2023 5:38 pm : link
like Jones didn't think his former agents were doing enough to get the Giants to agree to his contract demands. That is not a good sign.
RE: player seeks every dollar - fans take it personal  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16039604 wigs in nyc said:
Quote:
news at 11


Boom
RE: ...  
Bill in UT : 2/19/2023 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16039609 christian said:
Quote:
I'm assuming this means no good guy hometown discount?


You really can't be sure, even though that's most likely. Maybe Jones really wants to stay in NY and the agent is pushing him to test the market for the last possible dollar.
RE: Player agents  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 5:39 pm : link
In comment 16039562 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Now there’s a profession that has real value add to society. Sheesh.


I’m insulted.
5th Year Option  
djstat : 2/19/2023 5:39 pm : link
Shame the CBA changed the rule of the 5th year option. Prior to 2021, exercising teh 5th year option after year 3 guaranteed the contract for injury only. A concession the owners made, was once the option was exercised, it was fully guaranteed. Joke is on the owners, since you now have players, "Holding In".

None the less, had the rule not changed, I imagine NYG would have exercised the option and had DJ under contract this year for about $25 million.

Oh well...Enjoy XFL Football
RE: He shoulda signed Lamar's agent.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 5:39 pm : link
In comment 16039615 MOOPS said:
Quote:
.


🤣
No inside info  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 5:41 pm : link
But knowing how Athletes First does business and their client list, I’d take that it means CAA wasn’t coming to Jones with the dollar amount he wanted.
I still wonder  
mittenedman : 2/19/2023 5:42 pm : link
if he wants to be here.

He should not have to take a lowball deal because the Giants couldn't put a competent squad around him. The franchise tag would damage the relationship.

This was never going to be an easy negotiation, and now we're seeing the signs of it.
RE: I've been saying it.  
Spider43 : 2/19/2023 5:45 pm : link
In comment 16039565 NYG07 said:
Quote:
This is going to end with Jones playing on the tag. Which is what I prefer anyway.


I'm cool with that.

I think this is a big deal too. I would lean towards DJ wanting more. This is likely the best chance he has to get big money. I doubt he'll be signing another deal anywhere close to what he can sign for this offseason. And I think he knows that.

I doubt he has to wait two weeks as well to start negotiating again. Maybe a few days, but two weeks (where'd that figure come from anyway?) is pushing it too close/far. The tag deadline is March 7th, correct?

So much for those who thought we had a done deal already, and they were just waiting for the week after the Superbowl to announce it...
RE: I still wonder  
Producer : 2/19/2023 5:46 pm : link
In comment 16039628 mittenedman said:
Quote:
if he wants to be here.

He should not have to take a lowball deal because the Giants couldn't put a competent squad around him. The franchise tag would damage the relationship.

This was never going to be an easy negotiation, and now we're seeing the signs of it.


How is $32M franchise tag a lowball? How does it damage the relationship? Listen to yourself. what has this guy done to merit the contract you people are talking about. Seriously? There are QBs coming out every year who are as good as Daniel Jones. It's bananas.
Everything is leading to the franchise tag  
Sean : 2/19/2023 5:46 pm : link
As much as some posters feel Jones should get a blank check and he’s the guy for the next 5+ years, Schoen & Daboll must have doubts.
RE: RE: I've been saying it.  
Producer : 2/19/2023 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16039631 Spider43 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039565 NYG07 said:


Quote:


This is going to end with Jones playing on the tag. Which is what I prefer anyway.



I'm cool with that.

I think this is a big deal too. I would lean towards DJ wanting more. This is likely the best chance he has to get big money. I doubt he'll be signing another deal anywhere close to what he can sign for this offseason. And I think he knows that.

I doubt he has to wait two weeks as well to start negotiating again. Maybe a few days, but two weeks (where'd that figure come from anyway?) is pushing it too close/far. The tag deadline is March 7th, correct?

So much for those who thought we had a done deal already, and they were just waiting for the week after the Superbowl to announce it...


I'll be curious if their mantra will still be "trust Schoen" he knows more than we do.
Jones may be making this move  
Sean : 2/19/2023 5:47 pm : link
I’m a last ditch effort not to get tagged.
I agree that as of now, this isn't good or bad news. It is just news.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 5:47 pm : link
CAA has pressure on them to do what is best for ALL their clients. Taking a lesser deal to stay with the Giants could be something that Jones wants and his agent doesn't. Ultimately, the agents work for the players and not the other way around although that seems to get misunderstood by some, including the athletes. Let's assume Jones loves Daboll and Kafka and he wants to work with them. Thats his ultimate goal. His agent will always ask for the moon and they work from there. His agent may not be telling him the nuances of the deal and just saying this will take time. Maybe Jones wants to win and knows that the longer this goes, the more it hurts his chances to win because we will miss out on FA until this gets ironed out. These are all very feasible. Let's assume Jones wants 40 mil per year. Why would he fire his agent over that? He probably isn't getting that from the Giants but could in FA so there is no need to change agents. The Giants would just tag him. Jones has to know this.

If I had to guess, this is good news for the Giants right now. It's just an assumption but it makes sense to me. He is making the change now so he doesn't get tagged and they can get to spend in FA. Just my two cents.
RE: Player agents  
allstarjim : 2/19/2023 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16039562 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Now there’s a profession that has real value add to society. Sheesh.


That's a strange comment. Do all jobs need to add value to society? That's a job that's supposed to add value to the player. Only a complete moron would not have a professional agent represent them in a negotiation like this.

Does Kevin Abrams' job add value to society?

If the Giants viewed Jones  
Sean : 2/19/2023 5:50 pm : link
as comparable to Herbert, this wouldn’t be happening.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/19/2023 5:51 pm : link
I wouldn't mind tagging him.
At this point maybe Jones wants to go to Carolina  
Rjanyg : 2/19/2023 5:54 pm : link
The division is bad, new coach, solid players with young WR.

Maybe the Giants should sign Barkley and get Darnold. I like Jones but mortgaging the future and destroying your cap will not net sustained success. Look at the last 10 years.
I will say this too.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 5:55 pm : link
It doesn't matter if it is the value oer year, the length, the guaranteed, etc. You fure an agent at this point in the process because you can't trust him. It is that simple. The trust can be broken down for many reasons but it has to do with trust. It could be a lack of trust with him not doing a good job. It could be a lack of trust that he isn't communicating well. It could be a lack of trust in him having your best interest put first. Whatever the details are, that is the big picture to me.
Given the situation  
Giantfan in skinland : 2/19/2023 5:55 pm : link
I don't see how this could stem from the agent asking less than what Jones thinks he's worth. No agent is going lower than the client with free agency looming. There's zero risk financially to missing high in this situation. If the client thinks he's worth more, agent has no incentive at this juncture to tell him he's wrong.

Going to a new agent at this moment ESPECIALLY one with a history of working with the Giants says to me either: 1) it means nothing and Jones just didn't like the personality fit; or 2) Jones wants a deal with Giants done and thinks the agents were hard balling at a level higher than he thinks necessary.

Of course, I could be 100% off on that...but just seems like the logical way for the pieces to fit to me.
I think anyone who  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 5:58 pm : link
Thinks it’s because Jones wants a deal done for less than what CAA was asking for is naive.

Athletes First isn’t going to settle for a discount either.
Athletes First has three agents  
shyster : 2/19/2023 5:58 pm : link
Brian Murphy, the CEO/founder, David Mulugheta and Todd France.

Todd France was previously with CAA. While with CAA, he allegedly took Kenny Golladay away from his previous agent by illegitimate means, when Golladay was with the Lions.

This led to a grievance proceeding that went to arbitration and then up to a U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal. The court took the very unusual step of reversing a ruling in France's favor on the grounds that he had committed perjury.

After securing Golladay as a client, France negotiated KG's deal with NYG.

We'll see which Athletes First agent Jones winds up with.
From Dunleavy  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 5:59 pm : link
[quote] I’m told #Giants negotiation with Daniel Jones got off to a much bumpier start than expected. Franchise tag very much in play for him [/q]
Jones - ( New Window )
RE: Given the situation  
Producer : 2/19/2023 6:01 pm : link
In comment 16039652 Giantfan in skinland said:
Quote:
I don't see how this could stem from the agent asking less than what Jones thinks he's worth. No agent is going lower than the client with free agency looming. There's zero risk financially to missing high in this situation. If the client thinks he's worth more, agent has no incentive at this juncture to tell him he's wrong.

Going to a new agent at this moment ESPECIALLY one with a history of working with the Giants says to me either: 1) it means nothing and Jones just didn't like the personality fit; or 2) Jones wants a deal with Giants done and thinks the agents were hard balling at a level higher than he thinks necessary.

Of course, I could be 100% off on that...but just seems like the logical way for the pieces to fit to me.


It's not that the agent is asking less, it's that the agent is unable to make progress and the team is proposing less. I know this shatters some preconceived notions about Daniel Jones, but there is zero chance that this the result of Daniel Jones wanting to take less and the agent saying no. It's the easiest commission on the planet. Agents don't walk away from millions. What you are implying defies logic.
RE: I think anyone who  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 6:01 pm : link
In comment 16039655 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Thinks it’s because Jones wants a deal done for less than what CAA was asking for is naive.

Athletes First isn’t going to settle for a discount either.


It could work the other way too. Maybe Jones feels the agent is pushing for a lesser deal to keep a good relationshio with the Giants for other clients since they have money to spend like, "If I help you lock up Jones now, you'll help me out with other players in FA."
RE: RE: I still wonder  
allstarjim : 2/19/2023 6:02 pm : link
In comment 16039633 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039628 mittenedman said:


Quote:


if he wants to be here.

He should not have to take a lowball deal because the Giants couldn't put a competent squad around him. The franchise tag would damage the relationship.

This was never going to be an easy negotiation, and now we're seeing the signs of it.



How is $32M franchise tag a lowball? How does it damage the relationship? Listen to yourself. what has this guy done to merit the contract you people are talking about. Seriously? There are QBs coming out every year who are as good as Daniel Jones. It's bananas.


I agree with you. If a franchise tag damages the relationship, then DJ is not the guy. Whoop-di-doo.

Posters scared that the Giants are going to offend a player by using the franchise tag are the strangest folks to me.

It's a collectively bargained tool. It pays the player a lot of money and allows the player to earn a lot more the following year, and if the Giants were way off on the valuation, he could always shop around and surely a team willing to pay him $40M+ to be their franchise QB isn't going to worry about having to send two firsts to the Giants, right? Lol.
It's interesting that some of the usual posters aren't  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/19/2023 6:02 pm : link
around for this one...
That’s just not how agents  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:04 pm : link
Or teams operate. You’re never taking a discount for one player to help get another player a deal. For one, it’s collusion and if the union found out the agent would lose their license.
Along the lines of what Robbie and Giantsfan are saying...  
Milton : 2/19/2023 6:05 pm : link
Jones may want to agree on a deal that his agent thinks is a bad look for the agency. This could be a case in which the agent fires the client, saying I can't have my name attached to that agreement. There's no hard feelings between agent and client and it has nothing to do with lack of trust.
Get your  
Spider43 : 2/19/2023 6:06 pm : link
Popcorn ready!
a lot of assumptions in this thread...  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 6:07 pm : link
... but can confirm neither DJ or the Giants were happy with how the deal was coming together and both felt the agent was the issue. Giants expected the deal to be done by now and it may end up costing them barkley as a result.
RE: Everything is leading to the franchise tag  
Toth029 : 2/19/2023 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16039634 Sean said:
Quote:
As much as some posters feel Jones should get a blank check and he’s the guy for the next 5+ years, Schoen & Daboll must have doubts.


I feel most seem to be content with a 5 year deal masked as a 3 year deal. Who has said he should get 5 years and close to $200M?
RE: Along the lines of what Robbie and Giantsfan are saying...  
Producer : 2/19/2023 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16039665 Milton said:
Quote:
Jones may want to agree on a deal that his agent thinks is a bad look for the agency. This could be a case in which the agent fires the client, saying I can't have my name attached to that agreement. There's no hard feelings between agent and client and it has nothing to do with lack of trust.


This is nonsense. Respectfully, I like most of your posts, but no way on this. Nobody thinks Jones is that great to begin with.
RE: RE: I think anyone who  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/19/2023 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16039660 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039655 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Thinks it’s because Jones wants a deal done for less than what CAA was asking for is naive.

Athletes First isn’t going to settle for a discount either.



It could work the other way too. Maybe Jones feels the agent is pushing for a lesser deal to keep a good relationshio with the Giants for other clients since they have money to spend like, "If I help you lock up Jones now, you'll help me out with other players in FA."
.

This could go either way. But IMO most of the time agents want to get the most they can. Jones isnt the only QB they represent. They always want to push up the value of all their clients. And any agency that does what you're saying would lose clients like crazy.

I highly doubt we ever findout exactly. Most likely more complex that either scenario.
RE: a lot of assumptions in this thread...  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:09 pm : link
In comment 16039667 outeiroj said:
Quote:
... but can confirm neither DJ or the Giants were happy with how the deal was coming together and both felt the agent was the issue. Giants expected the deal to be done by now and it may end up costing them barkley as a result.


Wasn’t it done a month ago?
RE: At this point maybe Jones wants to go to Carolina  
Sammo85 : 2/19/2023 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16039650 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
The division is bad, new coach, solid players with young WR.

Maybe the Giants should sign Barkley and get Darnold. I like Jones but mortgaging the future and destroying your cap will not net sustained success. Look at the last 10 years.


Unless Frank Reich convinces Tepper to give up two #1s, he won’t be going to Carolina. Although Panthers are supposedly under mandate to get a QB this year. They’re in on Carr but may be forced to draft one.

Giants have the tag for use despite what some posters here don’t want to believe. Jones is likely getting advice of the risks on playing on the tag. Giants have a down year and Jones is less effective or gets hurt he loses shot at a payday given some draft prospects in next years class look terrific (smaller market and margins).

I understand where Jones is because regardless of adding a weapon or two up front, Jones and Daboll had a lot go right with coaching and health and running game around him this year despite the roster issues.
RE: That’s just not how agents  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16039663 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Or teams operate. You’re never taking a discount for one player to help get another player a deal. For one, it’s collusion and if the union found out the agent would lose their license.


I'm not saying these things are said out loud. Of course not. But I am sure you understand that relationships drive that business like any other. There are certain expectations that need to be lived up to for their company. All these things play a role in how negotiations go. These guys also have egos just like these players and setting the market is always something that will drive these people. Same goes for the union. They lose their mind when players take paycuts because it hurts other players down the line. The union wants these guys getting paid top dollar. They destroyed Wilson over his new deal in Denver.
I understand it well  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:13 pm : link
I work in it. There’s a 0% chance CAA was offering a discount from the Giants for a premium position to get more money for other players.
If..  
Bill E : 2/19/2023 6:16 pm : link
...the tag is the jints preference, what good is bringing in a new agent.
If Jones is changing agents in an attempt to get mega millions, then all he's doing is guaranteeing the tag.
Weird tactic on his part. (If that's the reason)

Either way, I have no idea what any of this means. But it sure makes things more interesting!
My take:  
MOOPS : 2/19/2023 6:16 pm : link
Daniel Jones wanted to slice the pie in the middle and take 4 years but CAA was adamant about sticking with 5. We shall see.
RE: ...  
Johnny5 : 2/19/2023 6:16 pm : link
In comment 16039647 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I wouldn't mind tagging him.

That's what she said.
RE: RE: a lot of assumptions in this thread...  
Sean : 2/19/2023 6:17 pm : link
In comment 16039672 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039667 outeiroj said:


Quote:


... but can confirm neither DJ or the Giants were happy with how the deal was coming together and both felt the agent was the issue. Giants expected the deal to be done by now and it may end up costing them barkley as a result.



Wasn’t it done a month ago?

Yep. They were going to announce it the Friday before the Vikings playoff game.
RE: a lot of assumptions in this thread...  
Sammo85 : 2/19/2023 6:18 pm : link
In comment 16039667 outeiroj said:
Quote:
... but can confirm neither DJ or the Giants were happy with how the deal was coming together and both felt the agent was the issue. Giants expected the deal to be done by now and it may end up costing them barkley as a result.


Sorry. I cannot buy that.

The agency Jones just went to isn’t going to make things any easier at all…….these guys are hammers.
RE: Player agents  
mfsd : 2/19/2023 6:19 pm : link
In comment 16039562 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Now there’s a profession that has real value add to society. Sheesh.


I think they’re pretty valuable. Without them owners would continue taking full advantage of players who put their health on the line while paying them as little as get away with paying them
RE: RE: Along the lines of what Robbie and Giantsfan are saying...  
Milton : 2/19/2023 6:19 pm : link
In comment 16039669 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039665 Milton said:


Quote:


Jones may want to agree on a deal that his agent thinks is a bad look for the agency. This could be a case in which the agent fires the client, saying I can't have my name attached to that agreement. There's no hard feelings between agent and client and it has nothing to do with lack of trust.



This is nonsense. Respectfully, I like most of your posts, but no way on this. Nobody thinks Jones is that great to begin with.
It's not about the agent thinking Jones is great and deserves more money, the agent may think Jones doesn't even deserve what he's being offered, that's not the point. The point is that it simply doesn't look good to have your guy being the one who signs for $35M/year while all the others are signing for $40-$50M/year. Athletes First will be okay with it because it will be clear that they were just brought in to close the deal, do the paperwork, and collect their 3%. It's not like the agents blame Jones or think him unwise for choosing financial security and football continuity over rolling the dice on the franchise tag, it's all about how it reflects on an agency that prides itself on getting crazy money for their clients, not reasonable money.
RE: I understand it well  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 6:20 pm : link
In comment 16039677 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I work in it. There’s a 0% chance CAA was offering a discount from the Giants for a premium position to get more money for other players.


I know you work in it. That's why I am very appreciative of your posts on the Knicks. You are saying that Jones wants more than his agent is getting. Changing agents isn't going to make the Giants up their offer. It is that simple. So, why fire the guy? Again, as I stated above, maybe Jones wants this deal done and his agent isn't doing right by him. That's all I was saying.
If Jones signs  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:21 pm : link
The deal the Giants offered him and CAA told him not to sign, Athletes First wouldn’t get the commission on it.
.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 2/19/2023 6:21 pm : link
One would think not a good sign that they're close on a deal.
RE: RE: I understand it well  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16039686 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039677 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I work in it. There’s a 0% chance CAA was offering a discount from the Giants for a premium position to get more money for other players.



I know you work in it. That's why I am very appreciative of your posts on the Knicks. You are saying that Jones wants more than his agent is getting. Changing agents isn't going to make the Giants up their offer. It is that simple. So, why fire the guy? Again, as I stated above, maybe Jones wants this deal done and his agent isn't doing right by him. That's all I was saying.


If Jones was ok with the offer the Giants gave CAA he would tell CAA he wants to sign it and that would be that. Occam’s razor says that he wants more money or years than what CAA has been able to get to the table.
RE: If Jones signs  
Sammo85 : 2/19/2023 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16039687 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The deal the Giants offered him and CAA told him not to sign, Athletes First wouldn’t get the commission on it.


Maybe I’m reading too much into it too quickly but my read on this AF agency is they have a pretty reasonable and significant sample size of getting their players (especially new clients) to new markets/teams on biggest deal possible.
Correct  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:26 pm : link
Guys switch to Athletes First to get themselves more money. They’re really good at what they do, we’ll be paying top dollar for McKinney too.
RE: RE: a lot of assumptions in this thread...  
bw in dc : 2/19/2023 6:26 pm : link
In comment 16039683 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039667 outeiroj said:


Quote:


... but can confirm neither DJ or the Giants were happy with how the deal was coming together and both felt the agent was the issue. Giants expected the deal to be done by now and it may end up costing them barkley as a result.



Sorry. I cannot buy that.

The agency Jones just went to isn’t going to make things any easier at all…….these guys are hammers.


I tend to agree. If Jones wants to be lovey-dovey with Jints Central, just go self-rep.

Hmm.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/19/2023 6:27 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
44m
If Daniel Jones is in the process of joining Athletes First, he won't be the first Giant to do so this offseason: Xavier McKinney switched agents and joined Athletes First a few weeks back.
RE: If Jones signs  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 6:29 pm : link
In comment 16039687 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The deal the Giants offered him and CAA told him not to sign, Athletes First wouldn’t get the commission on it.


Definitely. What I am saying is you try to push then the Giants just say no deal and tag him. This doesn't help Jones unless he's willing to play on the tag multiple years in a row and with him being a running QB and with his injury history, that isn't a great bet.
RE: RE: If Jones signs  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 6:29 pm : link
In comment 16039691 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039687 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The deal the Giants offered him and CAA told him not to sign, Athletes First wouldn’t get the commission on it.



Maybe I’m reading too much into it too quickly but my read on this AF agency is they have a pretty reasonable and significant sample size of getting their players (especially new clients) to new markets/teams on biggest deal possible.


Thats not even close to true, they have plenty of regular clients that are not at market setting deals and currently represent 4 other NYG players.
RE: If Jones signs  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 6:30 pm : link
In comment 16039687 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The deal the Giants offered him and CAA told him not to sign, Athletes First wouldn’t get the commission on it.


Also, as has been reported, it sounds like bith sides thought they were close and the agent was getting in the way. That sounds like Jones wants to get this done.
If you’re talking about the report in the thread  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:31 pm : link
That person said it was getting announced before the Vikings game, hasn’t posted until today since then.
RE: If the Giants viewed Jones  
section125 : 2/19/2023 6:32 pm : link
In comment 16039645 Sean said:
Quote:
as comparable to Herbert, this wouldn’t be happening.


Why? You think the Giants just pay whatever Jones would want?
RE: RE: RE: I understand it well  
Milton : 2/19/2023 6:32 pm : link
In comment 16039689 ajr2456 said:
Quote:

If Jones was ok with the offer the Giants gave CAA he would tell CAA he wants to sign it and that would be that.
Not true if CAA didn't like the deal. They would say if you want to sign that deal you're gonna have to get another agency to do the paperwork, we can't have our name attached to it. It happened before with a Tom Condon client, I forget who it was.
RE: RE: If the Giants viewed Jones  
Sean : 2/19/2023 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16039700 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039645 Sean said:


Quote:


as comparable to Herbert, this wouldn’t be happening.



Why? You think the Giants just pay whatever Jones would want?

Herbert will be commanding well over $35M.
RE: RE: If Jones signs  
Producer : 2/19/2023 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16039698 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039687 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The deal the Giants offered him and CAA told him not to sign, Athletes First wouldn’t get the commission on it.



Also, as has been reported, it sounds like bith sides thought they were close and the agent was getting in the way. That sounds like Jones wants to get this done.


Forget comments. Especially insourced ones. Look at the actions.
*unsourced  
Producer : 2/19/2023 6:34 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: If Jones signs  
Sammo85 : 2/19/2023 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16039697 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16039691 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039687 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The deal the Giants offered him and CAA told him not to sign, Athletes First wouldn’t get the commission on it.



Maybe I’m reading too much into it too quickly but my read on this AF agency is they have a pretty reasonable and significant sample size of getting their players (especially new clients) to new markets/teams on biggest deal possible.



Thats not even close to true, they have plenty of regular clients that are not at market setting deals and currently represent 4 other NYG players.


Do they play QB? Jones is a totally different dynamic. These guys are not here to break the middle ground or be patient with the Giants.
RE: Worst case scenario remains the same  
halfback20 : 2/19/2023 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16039603 HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Quote:
He gets tagged for $32.5 mil and we see what he does in year 2 with Daboll. We have plenty of cap to absorb the hit and we won’t have to push any guaranteed money to next year or beyond.


The tag will take up almost all of the cap the Giants have. Add in draft picks and they'll have next to nothing if they tag Jones.
RE: RE: RE: Along the lines of what Robbie and Giantsfan are saying...  
Producer : 2/19/2023 6:36 pm : link
In comment 16039685 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16039669 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16039665 Milton said:


Quote:


Jones may want to agree on a deal that his agent thinks is a bad look for the agency. This could be a case in which the agent fires the client, saying I can't have my name attached to that agreement. There's no hard feelings between agent and client and it has nothing to do with lack of trust.



This is nonsense. Respectfully, I like most of your posts, but no way on this. Nobody thinks Jones is that great to begin with.

It's not about the agent thinking Jones is great and deserves more money, the agent may think Jones doesn't even deserve what he's being offered, that's not the point. The point is that it simply doesn't look good to have your guy being the one who signs for $35M/year while all the others are signing for $40-$50M/year. Athletes First will be okay with it because it will be clear that they were just brought in to close the deal, do the paperwork, and collect their 3%. It's not like the agents blame Jones or think him unwise for choosing financial security and football continuity over rolling the dice on the franchise tag, it's all about how it reflects on an agency that prides itself on getting crazy money for their clients, not reasonable money.


You know what's a worse look for an agent than taking a little less than expected? Getting fired by your client.
RE: RE: Worst case scenario remains the same  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 6:37 pm : link
In comment 16039707 halfback20 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039603 HopePhil and Optimistic said:


Quote:


He gets tagged for $32.5 mil and we see what he does in year 2 with Daboll. We have plenty of cap to absorb the hit and we won’t have to push any guaranteed money to next year or beyond.



The tag will take up almost all of the cap the Giants have. Add in draft picks and they'll have next to nothing if they tag Jones.


And then Jones has to play on the tag while not helping him out on offense. That isn't going to bring up his value the following year.
RE: RE: That’s just not how agents  
k2tampa : 2/19/2023 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16039674 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039663 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Or teams operate. You’re never taking a discount for one player to help get another player a deal. For one, it’s collusion and if the union found out the agent would lose their license.



I'm not saying these things are said out loud. Of course not. But I am sure you understand that relationships drive that business like any other. There are certain expectations that need to be lived up to for their company. All these things play a role in how negotiations go. These guys also have egos just like these players and setting the market is always something that will drive these people. Same goes for the union. They lose their mind when players take paycuts because it hurts other players down the line. The union wants these guys getting paid top dollar. They destroyed Wilson over his new deal in Denver.


Jones isn't going to set the mark for QBs. No agent or agency would turn down the commission on whatever contract he gets, even if the agency thinks they could have done better. Whatever the commission is is certainly more than zero, plus the commissions on endorsements in NYC versus say Charlotte.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I understand it well  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16039701 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16039689 ajr2456 said:


Quote:



If Jones was ok with the offer the Giants gave CAA he would tell CAA he wants to sign it and that would be that.

Not true if CAA didn't like the deal. They would say if you want to sign that deal you're gonna have to get another agency to do the paperwork, we can't have our name attached to it. It happened before with a Tom Condon client, I forget who it was.


That’s the exception not the rule. Let’s say the Giants were offering $25 million, they’re not losing out on $750k in commissions. CAAs rep isn’t going to be dinged for a deal like that.
RE: a lot of assumptions in this thread...  
BillT : 2/19/2023 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16039667 outeiroj said:
Quote:
... but can confirm neither DJ or the Giants were happy with how the deal was coming together and both felt the agent was the issue. Giants expected the deal to be done by now and it may end up costing them barkley as a result.

This seems the most reasonable explanation. Sometimes the dynamics just work out. Time to move on.
Part of me wonders  
Sammo85 : 2/19/2023 6:38 pm : link
if Jones wants to go play for his hometown Panthers if it could be made to happen.

I kind of debated back and forth a couple posters who hypothesized this but now it’s creeping back into my thoughts.
Wow  
cosmicj : 2/19/2023 6:38 pm : link
Big news. That post above from Shyster is a doozie.
RE: If you’re talking about the report in the thread  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 6:41 pm : link
In comment 16039699 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
That person said it was getting announced before the Vikings game, hasn’t posted until today since then.


That was me, there has not been much to say tbh, but this isn't as big of a deal as people are making it out to be.

also its old news, this was actually initially reported a couple days ago.

the framework was in place since before the vikings game. That hasn't changed. what changed was his agent dragging his feet and feeling like it wasn't a priority to get the deal done. To the point where the Giants conversations cooled with Barkley on the assumption this would get done and they could tag Barkley. CAA dragged ass and now the giants may have to use the tag on Jones leaving them exposed with Barkley.

When Schoen got in front of a mic and said "we want him back" it was already considered by the front office as a done deal.

Yea no offense, but that sounds made up  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:44 pm : link
If it was so close it was supposedly going to be announced before the Vikings game how would CAA end up dragging its ass?

RE: RE: If you’re talking about the report in the thread  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16039718 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16039699 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


That person said it was getting announced before the Vikings game, hasn’t posted until today since then.



That was me, there has not been much to say tbh, but this isn't as big of a deal as people are making it out to be.

also its old news, this was actually initially reported a couple days ago.

the framework was in place since before the vikings game. That hasn't changed. what changed was his agent dragging his feet and feeling like it wasn't a priority to get the deal done. To the point where the Giants conversations cooled with Barkley on the assumption this would get done and they could tag Barkley. CAA dragged ass and now the giants may have to use the tag on Jones leaving them exposed with Barkley.

When Schoen got in front of a mic and said "we want him back" it was already considered by the front office as a done deal.


Makes perfect sense to me. Like I said above. Trust was broken for one reason or another and the agent didn't have Jones best interest at heart. You csn change agents at any time. This is odd timing but gives them time to get a deal done in time for FA.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I understand it well  
Milton : 2/19/2023 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16039712 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
if CAA didn't like the deal. They would say if you want to sign that deal you're gonna have to get another agency to do the paperwork, we can't have our name attached to it. It happened before with a Tom Condon client, I forget who it was.


That’s the exception not the rule. Let’s say the Giants were offering $25 million, they’re not losing out on $750k in commissions. CAAs rep isn’t going to be dinged for a deal like that.
Other agents will use it against him when courting future QB clients. They won't be able to use it agains the Athletes First agent because he will say he was simply brought in to close the deal.
RE: Yea no offense, but that sounds made up  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 6:47 pm : link
In comment 16039720 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
If it was so close it was supposedly going to be announced before the Vikings game how would CAA end up dragging its ass?


Question for you. You get annoyed when people get mad at you for sharing information. You should know better than anybody that nothing is every 100% complete. You state what you hear. He's doing the same and you are getting on him like people get on you. Like I said above, I appreciate all the info you drop on the Knicks. We take it for what it is.
CAA has enough clout and reputation  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:47 pm : link
That they won’t be negatively recruited to the point it costs them clients because of that deal. Their comeback would be that that’s what the client wanted to do, just ask Daniel.

RE: RE: If you’re talking about the report in the thread  
Sammo85 : 2/19/2023 6:47 pm : link
In comment 16039718 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16039699 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


That person said it was getting announced before the Vikings game, hasn’t posted until today since then.



That was me, there has not been much to say tbh, but this isn't as big of a deal as people are making it out to be.

also its old news, this was actually initially reported a couple days ago.

the framework was in place since before the vikings game. That hasn't changed. what changed was his agent dragging his feet and feeling like it wasn't a priority to get the deal done. To the point where the Giants conversations cooled with Barkley on the assumption this would get done and they could tag Barkley. CAA dragged ass and now the giants may have to use the tag on Jones leaving them exposed with Barkley.

When Schoen got in front of a mic and said "we want him back" it was already considered by the front office as a done deal.


Where was it reported earlier this week of this agent change? Please provide link. Thanks.
RE: Yea no offense, but that sounds made up  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16039720 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
If it was so close it was supposedly going to be announced before the Vikings game how would CAA end up dragging its ass?


you work in the field, you should know the difference between framework and an actual contract. Im sure you can probably speak to the amount of offset language most contracts have in them
RE: RE: Yea no offense, but that sounds made up  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16039726 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039720 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


If it was so close it was supposedly going to be announced before the Vikings game how would CAA end up dragging its ass?




Question for you. You get annoyed when people get mad at you for sharing information. You should know better than anybody that nothing is every 100% complete. You state what you hear. He's doing the same and you are getting on him like people get on you. Like I said above, I appreciate all the info you drop on the Knicks. We take it for what it is.


Did I say that me made it up? Maybe he’s getting bad info from someone. Regardless, the math doesn’t add up from what his last post was to this.
RE: RE: RE: If you’re talking about the report in the thread  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 6:49 pm : link
In comment 16039728 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039718 outeiroj said:


Quote:


In comment 16039699 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


That person said it was getting announced before the Vikings game, hasn’t posted until today since then.



That was me, there has not been much to say tbh, but this isn't as big of a deal as people are making it out to be.

also its old news, this was actually initially reported a couple days ago.

the framework was in place since before the vikings game. That hasn't changed. what changed was his agent dragging his feet and feeling like it wasn't a priority to get the deal done. To the point where the Giants conversations cooled with Barkley on the assumption this would get done and they could tag Barkley. CAA dragged ass and now the giants may have to use the tag on Jones leaving them exposed with Barkley.

When Schoen got in front of a mic and said "we want him back" it was already considered by the front office as a done deal.




Where was it reported earlier this week of this agent change? Please provide link. Thanks.


heres a link from the first page of google from 20 hours ago
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10066197
RE: RE: RE: Yea no offense, but that sounds made up  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 6:51 pm : link
In comment 16039730 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039726 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039720 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


If it was so close it was supposedly going to be announced before the Vikings game how would CAA end up dragging its ass?




Question for you. You get annoyed when people get mad at you for sharing information. You should know better than anybody that nothing is every 100% complete. You state what you hear. He's doing the same and you are getting on him like people get on you. Like I said above, I appreciate all the info you drop on the Knicks. We take it for what it is.



Did I say that me made it up? Maybe he’s getting bad info from someone. Regardless, the math doesn’t add up from what his last post was to this.


You can go back to every info post ive ever made since being on this board and it never would have gotten posted if it came from a bad source
The article cites Rannan as a source who  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:51 pm : link
Didn’t put that out until 4:40. Where does it say that’s from 20 hours ago?
RE: RE: Yea no offense, but that sounds made up  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16039729 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16039720 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


If it was so close it was supposedly going to be announced before the Vikings game how would CAA end up dragging its ass?




you work in the field, you should know the difference between framework and an actual contract. Im sure you can probably speak to the amount of offset language most contracts have in them


But it was apparently a done a deal that they were waiting to announce, then the agent got in the way? The timeline doesn’t make too much sense.
I have a personal relationship  
DomerGiant2008 : 2/19/2023 6:54 pm : link
With both CAA Football and Athletes First.

About 2 years ago, one of CAA's top football agent, Todd France, moved over to Athletes First. Almost all of Todd France's clients immediately went over to Athletes First with him (ex: Dak Prescott).

Sometimes when these big agents move to different agencies, the old agency (CAA) and new agency (Athletes First) will continue to "co-represent" a player for a period of time. Usually it has to do with the marketing deals since the agencies make 2% commissions on the playing contract but get a 20% cut of marketing deals.

I am not personally familiar with who at CAA Daniel Jones originally signed with when he was a rookie, but my guess would be that he had a relationship with Todd France. Todd France is now at Athletes First. DJ is probably just formally making Athletes First his only agent for both contract and marketing.
Jones  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:55 pm : link
Was with Denton not France
RE: The article cites Rannan as a source who  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16039734 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Didn’t put that out until 4:40. Where does it say that’s from 20 hours ago?



Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: The article cites Rannan as a source who  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16039738 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16039734 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Didn’t put that out until 4:40. Where does it say that’s from 20 hours ago?


Link - ( New Window )


That’s not accurate. When I google it it says it’s from October 2022. The whole article is just Rannans tweet saying that the article will be updated when more information comes out.
Now I don’t know what to think  
Sammo85 : 2/19/2023 7:01 pm : link
Wasn’t Ranaan basically putting the bows on Jones contract a week ago on Super Bowl weekend?

I don’t know. This may end up being nothing but crazy ups and downs with agents is not normal this close to new league year and tag period.

RE: RE: The article cites Rannan as a source who  
shyster : 2/19/2023 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16039738 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16039734 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Didn’t put that out until 4:40. Where does it say that’s from 20 hours ago?


Link - ( New Window )


Let this be a lesson that Google's "hours ago" are often wrong/misleading and that you actually have to read the article to be accurate.
RE: RE: RE: The article cites Rannan as a source who  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16039744 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 16039738 outeiroj said:


Quote:


In comment 16039734 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Didn’t put that out until 4:40. Where does it say that’s from 20 hours ago?


Link - ( New Window )



Let this be a lesson that Google's "hours ago" are often wrong/misleading and that you actually have to read the article to be accurate.


considering i read that article last night and it didn't cite ranaan as a source its safe to say it was probably updated since then
RE: Now I don’t know what to think  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 7:10 pm : link
In comment 16039740 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Wasn’t Ranaan basically putting the bows on Jones contract a week ago on Super Bowl weekend?

I don’t know. This may end up being nothing but crazy ups and downs with agents is not normal this close to new league year and tag period.


he was along with a lot of other media personalities. again, take it for what its worth my source thats provided me with a lot of correct information stated neither dj or the giants are happy with caa
6:16PM  
Spider43 : 2/19/2023 7:10 pm : link
;-)
Ranaan's ESPN Article - ( New Window )
RE: Jones  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 7:11 pm : link
In comment 16039737 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Was with Denton not France


is that accurate tho? spotrac has it listed as Brian Ayrault. Who I have never heard of until a few weeks ago
So they deleted the whole entire article and replaced it with  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 7:11 pm : link
This:

Quote:
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is moving to change his off-field representation, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Raanan reported Jones is expected to hire Athletes First to replace CAA. The move comes as the 25-year-old is hitting free agency and stands to collect a significant pay raise.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.


That’s the entire article. It’s dated February 19th. It came out 24 hours ago and nobody in the Giants media or fan base saw it except for you? You can even search on Twitter the words Daniel Jones agent change and nothing shows up prior to Ranaan’s tweet.
RE: RE: Jones  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16039750 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16039737 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Was with Denton not France



is that accurate tho? spotrac has it listed as Brian Ayrault. Who I have never heard of until a few weeks ago


Check it again, it has him listed under Jim Denton
. - ( New Window )
Would be against protocol...  
bw in dc : 2/19/2023 7:13 pm : link
in these situations for a GM to go directly to the player and complain about the player's agent?
RE: Would be against protocol...  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/19/2023 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16039755 bw in dc said:
Quote:
in these situations for a GM to go directly to the player and complain about the player's agent?


Yes --that's tampering
RE: So they deleted the whole entire article and replaced it with  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 7:16 pm : link
In comment 16039751 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
This:



Quote:


New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is moving to change his off-field representation, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Raanan reported Jones is expected to hire Athletes First to replace CAA. The move comes as the 25-year-old is hitting free agency and stands to collect a significant pay raise.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.



That’s the entire article. It’s dated February 19th. It came out 24 hours ago and nobody in the Giants media or fan base saw it except for you? You can even search on Twitter the words Daniel Jones agent change and nothing shows up prior to Ranaan’s tweet.


Listen, I didn't come in here to start a dick measuring contest. For some reason, you seem to have a personal vendetta. Now I see why so many with inside info have chosen to walk away from this site. Have a great night.
If there is a grace period after an agent tag..  
Sean : 2/19/2023 7:17 pm : link
The deadline to place a tag is March 7th. So, assuming there is a week wait. There is only about 10 days to make a deal and avoid the tag.
I have no personal vendetta  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 7:18 pm : link
But you’re simply making up that you read an article that didn’t exist last night. Not my fault you doubled down and dug a hole on that one.
RE: If there is a grace period after an agent tag..  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16039758 Sean said:
Quote:
The deadline to place a tag is March 7th. So, assuming there is a week wait. There is only about 10 days to make a deal and avoid the tag.


I don’t know what the NFLPA rules are but the NBPA rule is 15 days, but it can be waived by the previous agent.
RE: RE: RE: Jones  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16039754 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039750 outeiroj said:


Quote:


In comment 16039737 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Was with Denton not France



is that accurate tho? spotrac has it listed as Brian Ayrault. Who I have never heard of until a few weeks ago



Check it again, it has him listed under Jim Denton . - ( New Window )


you were correct, apparently caa also represents a DJ Jones. Which turns out can be extremely confusing
RE: RE: If there is a grace period after an agent tag..  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16039761 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039758 Sean said:


Quote:


The deadline to place a tag is March 7th. So, assuming there is a week wait. There is only about 10 days to make a deal and avoid the tag.



I don’t know what the NFLPA rules are but the NBPA rule is 15 days, but it can be waived by the previous agent.


Im 99.9% in the nfl its 5 days
RE: From Dunleavy  
Payasdaddy : 2/19/2023 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16039657 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
[quote] I’m told #Giants negotiation with Daniel Jones got off to a much bumpier start than expected. Franchise tag very much in play for him [/q] Jones - ( New Window )


Transition tag him if needed
I like his progression in 2022 but I am not for overpaying for him or giving him huge lengthy contract
RE: RE: From Dunleavy  
bw in dc : 2/19/2023 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16039767 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:

Transition tag him if needed
I like his progression in 2022 but I am not for overpaying for him or giving him huge lengthy contract


That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.

Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.
The transition tag is the worst option if I am correct.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 7:30 pm : link
All the TT does is allow other teams to negotiate a deal and you match or release. If you release there is no compensation. That's dumb. Might as well just let him his FA and get a 3rd round comp pick next year. Transition Tags are bad because teams can put poison pills in the offer.
Poison pills  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 7:31 pm : link
Got banned a few years back
RE: RE: RE: From Dunleavy  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16039769 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16039767 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:



Transition tag him if needed
I like his progression in 2022 but I am not for overpaying for him or giving him huge lengthy contract



That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.

Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.


No, you let him go for nothing. It's dumb. You can tag a player, let him meet with teams, and then trade him for whatever is agreed upon. It doesn't have to be 2 firsts.
Out- some of us  
Dave on the UWS : 2/19/2023 7:33 pm : link
are very grateful for inside info provided. Some morons around here don’t seem to understand that. Thank you in advance.
RE: Out- some of us  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16039776 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
are very grateful for inside info provided. Some morons around here don’t seem to understand that. Thank you in advance.


👍
...  
christian : 2/19/2023 7:34 pm : link
Quote:
"You’ve also got the franchise tag if you need it a year from now. That’s a gamble. I’d say that’s an $8 million gamble, or you’re talking to his representatives and you’re trying to get an extension. Patrick Collins represents him, and Jim Denton. Two agents I just worked with recently over there in Buffalo with Patrick Collins, who actually represents Josh Allen as well. Jim Denton, have a good relationship with him."


This is from Schoen last May.
Let him walk  
Mendenhall : 2/19/2023 7:39 pm : link
Not worth the money for a 15-20 qb.
RE: Out- some of us  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16039776 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
are very grateful for inside info provided. Some morons around here don’t seem to understand that. Thank you in advance.


I wouldn't be so harsh to call them morons, but I consider it to be a privelage to be related to someone within the giants organization, and someone thats a part of these discussions internally and I feel like when I post anything here there is always a few that don't appreciate it.

Well, the “hometown discount”  
Sean : 2/19/2023 7:40 pm : link
was fun while it lasted. I think he’s getting tagged and Barkley is playing elsewhere. That’s a big step back for the offense. The QB is making roughly 4x the salary with the best offensive player off the team.
RE: ...  
Sammo85 : 2/19/2023 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16039778 christian said:
Quote:


Quote:


"You’ve also got the franchise tag if you need it a year from now. That’s a gamble. I’d say that’s an $8 million gamble, or you’re talking to his representatives and you’re trying to get an extension. Patrick Collins represents him, and Jim Denton. Two agents I just worked with recently over there in Buffalo with Patrick Collins, who actually represents Josh Allen as well. Jim Denton, have a good relationship with him."



This is from Schoen last May.


Yep. I’m not buying the narrative outieroj has posted. Doesn’t add up.
From what I was just told  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 7:44 pm : link
It has to do with the years and guarantees not being what Jones wanted.
Tag  
AcesUp : 2/19/2023 7:44 pm : link
Definitely feel like the odds of the tag went up here.
Geezus.  
Johnny5 : 2/19/2023 7:45 pm : link
You doodz are phucquing RELENTLESS. SOME of you are going to dissect this every which way from Tuesday, in order to get something to stick that puts Jones in a light to push the thought of not signing him. lol

Let it phucquing play out for crissakes. I mean holy shit already.
RE: From what I was just told  
Sean : 2/19/2023 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16039788 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
It has to do with the years and guarantees not being what Jones wanted.

Glad Schoen is playing hardball.
RE: Geezus.  
Sean : 2/19/2023 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16039791 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
You doodz are phucquing RELENTLESS. SOME of you are going to dissect this every which way from Tuesday, in order to get something to stick that puts Jones in a light to push the thought of not signing him. lol

Let it phucquing play out for crissakes. I mean holy shit already.

Might as well shut down BBI then. “Let it play out”, there is no need to discuss anything then. Never understood this take. It’s a message board. This is news.
RE: From what I was just told  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16039788 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
It has to do with the years and guarantees not being what Jones wanted.


So why can't it be both? You are from the agent's side. Outieroj is from the Giants side. They will have different opinions. You don't think it could be likely that the agent put something out there, the Giants countered, the agent is now "dragging his feet" to put pressure on the Giants because now they feel the pressure of the tag, probably not signing Barkley, etc.? Why wouldn't the agent use his leverage? He's in no rush. He could be waiting until the Giants come back to him with something better.
RE: From what I was just told  
Producer : 2/19/2023 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16039788 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
It has to do with the years and guarantees not being what Jones wanted.


I think we all imagined this was the case, 99%, but good to have additional verification.
 
christian : 2/19/2023 7:50 pm : link
I don't doubt the veracity of what people post on here.

I do think business is complex and people are complex, and information often requires the benefit of context and proximity to be the most right. And even then two people in the same room often recount the color of the glasses the guy was wearing differently.
RE: RE: RE: RE: From Dunleavy  
bw in dc : 2/19/2023 7:50 pm : link
In comment 16039772 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:

That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.

Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.



No, you let him go for nothing. It's dumb. You can tag a player, let him meet with teams, and then trade him for whatever is agreed upon. It doesn't have to be 2 firsts.


No one is giving up two firsts for Jones. It's a pipe dream. So, the NEFT is an illusion. There is not threat of outside competition and possibly getting comp.

With the TT, NYG can still match any offer. And the offer could be much lower than any of us dreamed of...

Are you really that concerned about losing Daniel Jones??
RE: From what I was just told  
Sammo85 : 2/19/2023 7:51 pm : link
In comment 16039788 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
It has to do with the years and guarantees not being what Jones wanted.


Interesting and I struggle to see what the play is here bringing these new agents unless it’s to try and circuit a trade elsewhere. It’s not like they’re going to drug Schoen into signing an 5 year deal out on a night on the town.

These FA QBs are all going to try and use Watsons contract in these negotiations given he barely played for a whole year. I don’t blame them for trying but I don’t think it’s going to go well for them, specifically the ones with a mediocre track record.

Schoen needs to stick to his rubicon with Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: From Dunleavy  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 7:51 pm : link
In comment 16039798 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16039772 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:



That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.

Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.



No, you let him go for nothing. It's dumb. You can tag a player, let him meet with teams, and then trade him for whatever is agreed upon. It doesn't have to be 2 firsts.



No one is giving up two firsts for Jones. It's a pipe dream. So, the NEFT is an illusion. There is not threat of outside competition and possibly getting comp.

With the TT, NYG can still match any offer. And the offer could be much lower than any of us dreamed of...

Are you really that concerned about losing Daniel Jones??


Holy shit. Did I say anyone is giving up two first for Jones?
RE: RE: From what I was just told  
Producer : 2/19/2023 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16039795 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039788 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It has to do with the years and guarantees not being what Jones wanted.



So why can't it be both? You are from the agent's side. Outieroj is from the Giants side. They will have different opinions. You don't think it could be likely that the agent put something out there, the Giants countered, the agent is now "dragging his feet" to put pressure on the Giants because now they feel the pressure of the tag, probably not signing Barkley, etc.? Why wouldn't the agent use his leverage? He's in no rush. He could be waiting until the Giants come back to him with something better.


Why would a client fire an agent because the team feels pressure?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: From Dunleavy  
Producer : 2/19/2023 7:54 pm : link
In comment 16039798 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16039772 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:



That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.

Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.



No, you let him go for nothing. It's dumb. You can tag a player, let him meet with teams, and then trade him for whatever is agreed upon. It doesn't have to be 2 firsts.



No one is giving up two firsts for Jones. It's a pipe dream. So, the NEFT is an illusion. There is not threat of outside competition and possibly getting comp.

With the TT, NYG can still match any offer. And the offer could be much lower than any of us dreamed of...

Are you really that concerned about losing Daniel Jones??


I think the point is, that if Carolina, for instance, can make a deal with Jones, they can make a superceding deal with the Giants if the 2 firsts is too steep.
I guess this can go either way  
illmatic : 2/19/2023 7:55 pm : link
but I’m leaning towards it being a positive. Jones has the franchise tag working against him and he’s a running QB who probably wouldn’t prefer playing on a one year deal when he could land a 3-4 year nicely guaranteed deal. I’m just assuming Jones is willing to work something out and the previous agent was pushing for more money or they were trying to call the Giants bluff that they wouldn’t use the tag on him. But we’ll find out soon enough. Jones seems like a pretty smart guy. I don’t think he would want to risk injury or even to go to a new team with a new coaching staff who doesn’t work with him as well as Daboll has.
RE: RE: RE: From what I was just told  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16039801 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039795 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039788 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It has to do with the years and guarantees not being what Jones wanted.



So why can't it be both? You are from the agent's side. Outieroj is from the Giants side. They will have different opinions. You don't think it could be likely that the agent put something out there, the Giants countered, the agent is now "dragging his feet" to put pressure on the Giants because now they feel the pressure of the tag, probably not signing Barkley, etc.? Why wouldn't the agent use his leverage? He's in no rush. He could be waiting until the Giants come back to him with something better.



Why would a client fire an agent because the team feels pressure?


Did I say that? I swear the reading comprehension is off. I didn't say why he was fired but earlier it was mention that Jones moved in because he felt his agent was dragging his feet. Jones sounds like he wanted the deal done already. Why else would he fire his agent right now? The timing is important. He is giving the new agent time to get a deal done before FA. If he trusted his agent then he would have let him contijue fighting as the purpose of the Tag was to give teams more time to negotiate long term deals.
Why would Jones fire CAA because the Giants might tag him?  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 7:57 pm : link
If it’s true, the tag would be higher than the first year value of what’s on the table.
RE: Why would Jones fire CAA because the Giants might tag him?  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 7:58 pm : link
In comment 16039807 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
If it’s true, the tag would be higher than the first year value of what’s on the table.


So, he doesn't need to fire the agent.
If nothing else  
Chris684 : 2/19/2023 7:58 pm : link
This adds some intrigue.

I like Jones. I have always had him below the upper echelon QBs in the league (at least so far in the situation he’s been in), but well above the level of quality many here think he’s at.

I think this board would be stunned to see what the market would be like for a guy like Daniel Jones if it gets that far.

I was kind of hoping for a hedge type of contract like 3 years for $100 mill but that doesn’t look realistic right now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: From what I was just told  
Producer : 2/19/2023 8:02 pm : link
In comment 16039805 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039801 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16039795 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039788 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It has to do with the years and guarantees not being what Jones wanted.



So why can't it be both? You are from the agent's side. Outieroj is from the Giants side. They will have different opinions. You don't think it could be likely that the agent put something out there, the Giants countered, the agent is now "dragging his feet" to put pressure on the Giants because now they feel the pressure of the tag, probably not signing Barkley, etc.? Why wouldn't the agent use his leverage? He's in no rush. He could be waiting until the Giants come back to him with something better.



Why would a client fire an agent because the team feels pressure?



Did I say that? I swear the reading comprehension is off. I didn't say why he was fired but earlier it was mention that Jones moved in because he felt his agent was dragging his feet. Jones sounds like he wanted the deal done already. Why else would he fire his agent right now? The timing is important. He is giving the new agent time to get a deal done before FA. If he trusted his agent then he would have let him contijue fighting as the purpose of the Tag was to give teams more time to negotiate long term deals.


I don't think Jones fired his agent because of some nebulous piece of news, things taking too long. I think he fired his agent because of a specific piece of news. He was told by his agent that this number $XX is the best we're going to get.

So Jones decided he would go to the guys who did the Watson contract. He's going to let the Giants tag him, and my bet is it will be NEFT. I think he's either playing on the tag for the Giants or they trade him.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/19/2023 8:02 pm : link
Let me be that dude.

Let him walk if he wants an insane #.
RE: ...  
Sean : 2/19/2023 8:05 pm : link
In comment 16039811 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Let me be that dude.

Let him walk if he wants an insane #.

He really can’t walk. They’ll apply the franchise tag. It makes retaining Barkley very difficult. If Jones wasn’t here and they also lose Barkley, offense could take a big step back next year.
In other words I think this negotiation is over  
Producer : 2/19/2023 8:05 pm : link
The Watson agents are more of a wartime consigliere, as it were.
Seeing what AF has done in the past  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 8:05 pm : link
I think Producer is close how it will play out. They’ll force the Giants to tag him and then the Giants will have to come up to their terms if they want to reduce the cap hit.
RE: ...  
Carl in CT : 2/19/2023 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16039811 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Let me be that dude.

Let him walk if he wants an insane #.



You don’t let your best player walk. Yes I’m including AT!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: From what I was just told  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16039810 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039805 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039801 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16039795 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039788 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It has to do with the years and guarantees not being what Jones wanted.



So why can't it be both? You are from the agent's side. Outieroj is from the Giants side. They will have different opinions. You don't think it could be likely that the agent put something out there, the Giants countered, the agent is now "dragging his feet" to put pressure on the Giants because now they feel the pressure of the tag, probably not signing Barkley, etc.? Why wouldn't the agent use his leverage? He's in no rush. He could be waiting until the Giants come back to him with something better.



Why would a client fire an agent because the team feels pressure?



Did I say that? I swear the reading comprehension is off. I didn't say why he was fired but earlier it was mention that Jones moved in because he felt his agent was dragging his feet. Jones sounds like he wanted the deal done already. Why else would he fire his agent right now? The timing is important. He is giving the new agent time to get a deal done before FA. If he trusted his agent then he would have let him contijue fighting as the purpose of the Tag was to give teams more time to negotiate long term deals.



I don't think Jones fired his agent because of some nebulous piece of news, things taking too long. I think he fired his agent because of a specific piece of news. He was told by his agent that this number $XX is the best we're going to get.

So Jones decided he would go to the guys who did the Watson contract. He's going to let the Giants tag him, and my bet is it will be NEFT. I think he's either playing on the tag for the Giants or they trade him.


It could be but why fire him now? All he has to donis tell his agent we want X amount, over Y years, with Z guaranteed.

Put yourself in the Giants shoes. They have a value. Things can get tweaked here and there but ultimately the framework is agreed upon. I don't care who is sitting across from me. If one guys says he wants more and he gets fired, I am laughing at the 2nd guy coming in asking for more. It doesn't matter who is asking for it. The Giants have a number. If it isn't agreed upon then they are tagging him. It is that simple. Jones seems to be in the ballpark and it is just tweaking some things here and here. And, again, his prior agent was probably dragging his feet because he know using the tag on Jones puts pressure on the Giants because they may lose Barkley and not be players in FA. It doesn't really matter who is saying what Jones wants.
RE: Seeing what AF has done in the past  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16039814 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I think Producer is close how it will play out. They’ll force the Giants to tag him and then the Giants will have to come up to their terms if they want to reduce the cap hit.


So why change agents. His old agent sounds like he was doing that. Jones is giving his new agent time to negotiate before FA.
Because  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 8:10 pm : link
Jones likely feels that AF can get him what he wants and CAA can’t for whatever reason.
RE: RE: RE: I've been saying it.  
IchabodGiant : 2/19/2023 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16039636 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039631 Spider43 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039565 NYG07 said:


Quote:


This is going to end with Jones playing on the tag. Which is what I prefer anyway.



I'm cool with that.

I think this is a big deal too. I would lean towards DJ wanting more. This is likely the best chance he has to get big money. I doubt he'll be signing another deal anywhere close to what he can sign for this offseason. And I think he knows that.

I doubt he has to wait two weeks as well to start negotiating again. Maybe a few days, but two weeks (where'd that figure come from anyway?) is pushing it too close/far. The tag deadline is March 7th, correct?

So much for those who thought we had a done deal already, and they were just waiting for the week after the Superbowl to announce it...



I'll be curious if their mantra will still be "trust Schoen" he knows more than we do.


If Schoen thinks we should move on from Jones, I’ll support his decision.
RE: Because  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16039821 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Jones likely feels that AF can get him what he wants and CAA can’t for whatever reason.


Exactly and you are completely dismissing that what he wants is to get his deal before FA.
RE: RE: Seeing what AF has done in the past  
Producer : 2/19/2023 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16039819 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039814 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I think Producer is close how it will play out. They’ll force the Giants to tag him and then the Giants will have to come up to their terms if they want to reduce the cap hit.



So why change agents. His old agent sounds like he was doing that. Jones is giving his new agent time to negotiate before FA.


I guess, maybe. But who usually fires their agents? Guys who aren't getting what they want, usually. And this is all about numbers. It's not that hard. There are basically three numbers, the total amount of the contract, the number of years, the bonus (guarantee). The new agent isn't going to come up with anything new and exotic. If he fired his agent they are probably done negotiating.
RE: RE: RE: RE: From Dunleavy  
OX100 : 2/19/2023 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16039772 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039769 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16039767 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:



Transition tag him if needed
I like his progression in 2022 but I am not for overpaying for him or giving him huge lengthy contract



That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.

Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.



No, you let him go for nothing. It's dumb. You can tag a player, let him meet with teams, and then trade him for whatever is agreed upon. It doesn't have to be 2 firsts.


Would one of those firsts be this year?
RE: RE: RE: RE: I've been saying it.  
Producer : 2/19/2023 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16039822 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16039636 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16039631 Spider43 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039565 NYG07 said:


Quote:


This is going to end with Jones playing on the tag. Which is what I prefer anyway.



I'm cool with that.

I think this is a big deal too. I would lean towards DJ wanting more. This is likely the best chance he has to get big money. I doubt he'll be signing another deal anywhere close to what he can sign for this offseason. And I think he knows that.

I doubt he has to wait two weeks as well to start negotiating again. Maybe a few days, but two weeks (where'd that figure come from anyway?) is pushing it too close/far. The tag deadline is March 7th, correct?

So much for those who thought we had a done deal already, and they were just waiting for the week after the Superbowl to announce it...



I'll be curious if their mantra will still be "trust Schoen" he knows more than we do.



If Schoen thinks we should move on from Jones, I’ll support his decision.


bravo, and I mean that.
RE: RE: Because  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16039823 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039821 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Jones likely feels that AF can get him what he wants and CAA can’t for whatever reason.



Exactly and you are completely dismissing that what he wants is to get his deal before FA.


Where did I say that? The idea being thrown around was that Jones wanted a deal that CAA didn’t want him to sign. Jones wants a deal before free agency, of course he does. But he wants it at his price not the Giants price. He’s trusting AF to get him closer to his price than he thinks CAA could.
RE: RE: Seeing what AF has done in the past  
Sammo85 : 2/19/2023 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16039819 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039814 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I think Producer is close how it will play out. They’ll force the Giants to tag him and then the Giants will have to come up to their terms if they want to reduce the cap hit.



So why change agents. His old agent sounds like he was doing that. Jones is giving his new agent time to negotiate before FA.


I think Jones wants to play hardball and he wants top echelon guaranteed money whether it’s with Giants or another team…..and I think he’s fine if his agents tell him they can finagle a route to another team.
RE: RE: RE: Seeing what AF has done in the past  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16039824 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039819 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039814 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I think Producer is close how it will play out. They’ll force the Giants to tag him and then the Giants will have to come up to their terms if they want to reduce the cap hit.



So why change agents. His old agent sounds like he was doing that. Jones is giving his new agent time to negotiate before FA.



I guess, maybe. But who usually fires their agents? Guys who aren't getting what they want, usually. And this is all about numbers. It's not that hard. There are basically three numbers, the total amount of the contract, the number of years, the bonus (guarantee). The new agent isn't going to come up with anything new and exotic. If he fired his agent they are probably done negotiating.


That's the point. If Jones really wants a ton, then he knows he's getting tagged before he gets what he wants as the Giants are in a bad spot. Firing the agent now, it very telling. He didn't even let his agent get a change to out the pressure on the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: From Dunleavy  
Producer : 2/19/2023 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16039825 OX100 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039772 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039769 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16039767 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:



Transition tag him if needed
I like his progression in 2022 but I am not for overpaying for him or giving him huge lengthy contract



That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.

Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.



No, you let him go for nothing. It's dumb. You can tag a player, let him meet with teams, and then trade him for whatever is agreed upon. It doesn't have to be 2 firsts.



Would one of those firsts be this year?


I'm going to jump to your next question. Yes, I think if they trade Jones they want a QB in this draft. Just a guess.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: From Dunleavy  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16039825 OX100 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039772 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039769 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16039767 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:



Transition tag him if needed
I like his progression in 2022 but I am not for overpaying for him or giving him huge lengthy contract



That is THE play. With that approach, you invite more teams to potentially contract with Jones because you don't have to give away two firsts for Jones. No team in their right mind is doing that under the NEFT.

Using the NEFT, IMV, virtually eliminates any market competition.



No, you let him go for nothing. It's dumb. You can tag a player, let him meet with teams, and then trade him for whatever is agreed upon. It doesn't have to be 2 firsts.



Would one of those firsts be this year?


When a player is tagged, teams can negotiate any trade they want.
RE: RE: RE: Because  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16039827 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039823 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039821 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Jones likely feels that AF can get him what he wants and CAA can’t for whatever reason.



Exactly and you are completely dismissing that what he wants is to get his deal before FA.



Where did I say that? The idea being thrown around was that Jones wanted a deal that CAA didn’t want him to sign. Jones wants a deal before free agency, of course he does. But he wants it at his price not the Giants price. He’s trusting AF to get him closer to his price than he thinks CAA could.


Lol, because you keep arguing with every post I make.
RE: Let him walk  
Spirit of '86 : 2/19/2023 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16039782 Mendenhall said:
Quote:
Not worth the money for a 15-20 qb.


And sign who?
Again, not sure where I said Jones  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 8:23 pm : link
Doesn’t want a deal done as soon as possible. But that’s not why he would switch agents. At the end of the day it’s irrelevant when the deal happens if Jones gets the price he wants.

The only ideas I’ve pushed back on was that Jones wants a deal that CAA doesn’t want him to sign, that CAA was offering the Giants a break in exchange for a deal with another player, and that someone read an article last night that didn’t exist.

If we’re operating on the belief that team Jones believes he’s a franchise QB and will prove that with a better cast, they’re not going to switch agents to get a cheaper deal done just to have it done before getting tagged. They would let the Giants tag him and continue the conversations. Then if push comes to shove the Giants don’t budge he has to choose between playing on the tag or signing a long term contract for less than he thinks he’s worth. There is a very slim chance Jones switched agents to get a deal done for the sake of getting the deal done.
RE: RE: Let him walk  
Sean : 2/19/2023 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16039836 Spirit of '86 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039782 Mendenhall said:


Quote:


Not worth the money for a 15-20 qb.



And sign who?

You don’t just overpay someone just because there is no alternative. That is really bad business.
RE: RE: Let him walk  
Carl in CT : 2/19/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16039836 Spirit of '86 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039782 Mendenhall said:


Quote:


Not worth the money for a 15-20 qb.


Really? 25 year old QBs that are #6 in the NFL in QBR don’t grow on trees. You franchise him and a pulled hamstring will happen. See Mr. Jackson when Baltimore didn’t meet his demands.



And sign who?
Really the biggest takeaway from this  
AcesUp : 2/19/2023 8:31 pm : link
Is that Barkley is likely hitting free agency.
RE: Again, not sure where I said Jones  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 8:31 pm : link
In comment 16039842 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Doesn’t want a deal done as soon as possible. But that’s not why he would switch agents. At the end of the day it’s irrelevant when the deal happens if Jones gets the price he wants.

The only ideas I’ve pushed back on was that Jones wants a deal that CAA doesn’t want him to sign, that CAA was offering the Giants a break in exchange for a deal with another player, and that someone read an article last night that didn’t exist.

If we’re operating on the belief that team Jones believes he’s a franchise QB and will prove that with a better cast, they’re not going to switch agents to get a cheaper deal done just to have it done before getting tagged. They would let the Giants tag him and continue the conversations. Then if push comes to shove the Giants don’t budge he has to choose between playing on the tag or signing a long term contract for less than he thinks he’s worth. There is a very slim chance Jones switched agents to get a deal done for the sake of getting the deal done.


That is my point though. If Jones wants the deal he wants, then the Giants need to feel pressure. They don't feel pressure yet so it makes sense for the agent to make the Giants wait. That is what he is doing, it sounds like. It is February 19th. FA starts March 16th. It's basically a month away. Jones, if he wants to really pressure the Giants into a big deal, knows he is getting tagged. That is hownthese things work. They always come together late. Ge can get tagged and still get his deal before FA. Firing his agent now tells me he wanted this done already. And getting it done already means they are close imo.
It is dumb  
ElitoCanton : 2/19/2023 8:39 pm : link
to say and what do we do at QB this year if he's gone. Schoen has to build the team with more than one team in mind. Paying an average QB elite QB money is the direct path to cap hell. Tagging and trading may be the best long solution. Or taking all the training wheels off and seeing if he can be a true elite level QB next season. If he fails, the team will likely be position to draft a top QB next season. But paying him 40 million a year on a 4-5 year deal is the worst thing they can do if they don't truly believe he's an elite guy.
RE: Seeing what AF has done in the past  
HomerJones45 : 2/19/2023 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16039814 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I think Producer is close how it will play out. They’ll force the Giants to tag him and then the Giants will have to come up to their terms if they want to reduce the cap hit.
the market is the market and reasonable people
Can disagree on the market. The change could be related to differing views of the market. Not buying the “both sides not happy with CAA’s negotiating pace”. If the deal was done, it’s done so obviously there is no done deal, neither side is accepting what the other is proposing and the gap is not immaterial.

Outs thanks for passing along whatever you hear; much appreciated.
RE: RE: Again, not sure where I said Jones  
Producer : 2/19/2023 8:42 pm : link
In comment 16039848 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039842 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Doesn’t want a deal done as soon as possible. But that’s not why he would switch agents. At the end of the day it’s irrelevant when the deal happens if Jones gets the price he wants.

The only ideas I’ve pushed back on was that Jones wants a deal that CAA doesn’t want him to sign, that CAA was offering the Giants a break in exchange for a deal with another player, and that someone read an article last night that didn’t exist.

If we’re operating on the belief that team Jones believes he’s a franchise QB and will prove that with a better cast, they’re not going to switch agents to get a cheaper deal done just to have it done before getting tagged. They would let the Giants tag him and continue the conversations. Then if push comes to shove the Giants don’t budge he has to choose between playing on the tag or signing a long term contract for less than he thinks he’s worth. There is a very slim chance Jones switched agents to get a deal done for the sake of getting the deal done.



That is my point though. If Jones wants the deal he wants, then the Giants need to feel pressure. They don't feel pressure yet so it makes sense for the agent to make the Giants wait. That is what he is doing, it sounds like. It is February 19th. FA starts March 16th. It's basically a month away. Jones, if he wants to really pressure the Giants into a big deal, knows he is getting tagged. That is hownthese things work. They always come together late. Ge can get tagged and still get his deal before FA. Firing his agent now tells me he wanted this done already. And getting it done already means they are close imo.


I feel like you are writing a soap opera. I'd watch it. But you are insinuating that Daniel Jones never talked to his agent and made his feelings clear. If Jones didn't make his feelings clear to his agent, he's a fucking moron, and the agent is an imbecile, for not asking. The agent works for the client. All Daniel Jones has to say is, make a deal now, of course it will be for less money, and that, in the end, is the issue. Not a dramatic piece of fan fiction - just money.
RE: RE: RE: Seeing what AF has done in the past  
Producer : 2/19/2023 8:48 pm : link
In comment 16039830 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039819 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039814 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I think Producer is close how it will play out. They’ll force the Giants to tag him and then the Giants will have to come up to their terms if they want to reduce the cap hit.



So why change agents. His old agent sounds like he was doing that. Jones is giving his new agent time to negotiate before FA.



I think Jones wants to play hardball and he wants top echelon guaranteed money whether it’s with Giants or another team…..and I think he’s fine if his agents tell him they can finagle a route to another team.


yep.
Stapleton tweeted that he doesn't think a tag is going to happen  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/19/2023 8:50 pm : link
about an hour ago. The way some are digging their feet in, I hope they wind up being right. Because some are going to look really, really bad if that's not the case.
RE: RE: Seeing what AF has done in the past  
Producer : 2/19/2023 8:51 pm : link
In comment 16039852 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039814 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I think Producer is close how it will play out. They’ll force the Giants to tag him and then the Giants will have to come up to their terms if they want to reduce the cap hit.

the market is the market and reasonable people
Can disagree on the market. The change could be related to differing views of the market. Not buying the “both sides not happy with CAA’s negotiating pace”. If the deal was done, it’s done so obviously there is no done deal, neither side is accepting what the other is proposing and the gap is not immaterial.

Outs thanks for passing along whatever you hear; much appreciated.


Yes. The facts speak for themselves. Forget the happy talk.
RE: RE: RE: Again, not sure where I said Jones  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 8:51 pm : link
In comment 16039854 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039848 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039842 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Doesn’t want a deal done as soon as possible. But that’s not why he would switch agents. At the end of the day it’s irrelevant when the deal happens if Jones gets the price he wants.

The only ideas I’ve pushed back on was that Jones wants a deal that CAA doesn’t want him to sign, that CAA was offering the Giants a break in exchange for a deal with another player, and that someone read an article last night that didn’t exist.

If we’re operating on the belief that team Jones believes he’s a franchise QB and will prove that with a better cast, they’re not going to switch agents to get a cheaper deal done just to have it done before getting tagged. They would let the Giants tag him and continue the conversations. Then if push comes to shove the Giants don’t budge he has to choose between playing on the tag or signing a long term contract for less than he thinks he’s worth. There is a very slim chance Jones switched agents to get a deal done for the sake of getting the deal done.



That is my point though. If Jones wants the deal he wants, then the Giants need to feel pressure. They don't feel pressure yet so it makes sense for the agent to make the Giants wait. That is what he is doing, it sounds like. It is February 19th. FA starts March 16th. It's basically a month away. Jones, if he wants to really pressure the Giants into a big deal, knows he is getting tagged. That is hownthese things work. They always come together late. Ge can get tagged and still get his deal before FA. Firing his agent now tells me he wanted this done already. And getting it done already means they are close imo.



I feel like you are writing a soap opera. I'd watch it. But you are insinuating that Daniel Jones never talked to his agent and made his feelings clear. If Jones didn't make his feelings clear to his agent, he's a fucking moron, and the agent is an imbecile, for not asking. The agent works for the client. All Daniel Jones has to say is, make a deal now, of course it will be for less money, and that, in the end, is the issue. Not a dramatic piece of fan fiction - just money.


Lol, a soap opera? Again, I have stated many times that Jones fired his agent because trust broke down. For one reason or another, the trust is not there whether it be just not able to close the deal or soemthing else. Not sure if you have been in anything like this before. I have to a lesser extent. There is always miscommunication. Also, just because Jones expressed something doesn't mean his agent was doing it either at the pace Jones wanted or how he wanted. I have a friend that I met through something. He was getting overwhelmed with everything and things were bad with what I hired him for. I told him flat out that I understand things may not be done right away when I expect them but I expect you to be 100% with me. No bullshit. Own your mistakes and make right by them. I'll respect that. I won't respect mistakes and then trying to point the finger at someone else.

And to answer what you said above. Why would Jones say get a deal done now if it isn't something he is happy with? No shit it is about money. What fan fiction are you saying I am saying. I am saying that it makes sense to what both AJR and OUT are saying, just from different lenses. How is that a soap opera? Jones fired his agent for a reason and did it now for a reason.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Again, not sure where I said Jones  
Producer : 2/19/2023 8:58 pm : link
In comment 16039864 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039854 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16039848 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039842 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Doesn’t want a deal done as soon as possible. But that’s not why he would switch agents. At the end of the day it’s irrelevant when the deal happens if Jones gets the price he wants.

The only ideas I’ve pushed back on was that Jones wants a deal that CAA doesn’t want him to sign, that CAA was offering the Giants a break in exchange for a deal with another player, and that someone read an article last night that didn’t exist.

If we’re operating on the belief that team Jones believes he’s a franchise QB and will prove that with a better cast, they’re not going to switch agents to get a cheaper deal done just to have it done before getting tagged. They would let the Giants tag him and continue the conversations. Then if push comes to shove the Giants don’t budge he has to choose between playing on the tag or signing a long term contract for less than he thinks he’s worth. There is a very slim chance Jones switched agents to get a deal done for the sake of getting the deal done.



That is my point though. If Jones wants the deal he wants, then the Giants need to feel pressure. They don't feel pressure yet so it makes sense for the agent to make the Giants wait. That is what he is doing, it sounds like. It is February 19th. FA starts March 16th. It's basically a month away. Jones, if he wants to really pressure the Giants into a big deal, knows he is getting tagged. That is hownthese things work. They always come together late. Ge can get tagged and still get his deal before FA. Firing his agent now tells me he wanted this done already. And getting it done already means they are close imo.



I feel like you are writing a soap opera. I'd watch it. But you are insinuating that Daniel Jones never talked to his agent and made his feelings clear. If Jones didn't make his feelings clear to his agent, he's a fucking moron, and the agent is an imbecile, for not asking. The agent works for the client. All Daniel Jones has to say is, make a deal now, of course it will be for less money, and that, in the end, is the issue. Not a dramatic piece of fan fiction - just money.



Lol, a soap opera? Again, I have stated many times that Jones fired his agent because trust broke down. For one reason or another, the trust is not there whether it be just not able to close the deal or soemthing else. Not sure if you have been in anything like this before. I have to a lesser extent. There is always miscommunication. Also, just because Jones expressed something doesn't mean his agent was doing it either at the pace Jones wanted or how he wanted. I have a friend that I met through something. He was getting overwhelmed with everything and things were bad with what I hired him for. I told him flat out that I understand things may not be done right away when I expect them but I expect you to be 100% with me. No bullshit. Own your mistakes and make right by them. I'll respect that. I won't respect mistakes and then trying to point the finger at someone else.

And to answer what you said above. Why would Jones say get a deal done now if it isn't something he is happy with? No shit it is about money. What fan fiction are you saying I am saying. I am saying that it makes sense to what both AJR and OUT are saying, just from different lenses. How is that a soap opera? Jones fired his agent for a reason and did it now for a reason.


I've negotiated contracts through an agent before. Things are real clear. Days matter. If someone is unclear the message gets corrected right away. And this is far bigger than anything I have ever negotiated. So magnify my experience by a thousand.
RE: Stapleton tweeted that he doesn't think a tag is going to happen  
dpinzow : 2/19/2023 9:05 pm : link
In comment 16039860 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
about an hour ago. The way some are digging their feet in, I hope they wind up being right. Because some are going to look really, really bad if that's not the case.


No tag means one of two things:

--They either get a deal done; or
--Jones hits free agency
RE: RE: Stapleton tweeted that he doesn't think a tag is going to happen  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/19/2023 9:07 pm : link
In comment 16039869 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16039860 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


about an hour ago. The way some are digging their feet in, I hope they wind up being right. Because some are going to look really, really bad if that's not the case.



No tag means one of two things:

--They either get a deal done; or
--Jones hits free agency


Yep. The way he typed was he doesn't think it gets to that point.
I’m back in the gray zone.  
IchabodGiant : 2/19/2023 9:11 pm : link
Was thinking a deal was imminent, and needed to get done.

Now, is it that crazy to just move on from Jones (especially if wanting 40+), and have Schoen be aggressive in the draft for a replacement?

Yeah, it might take a lot of draft capital, but even if it’s future 1’s, it will be worth it if you get the right guy. Use the money saved to build a good team around a first contract QB.
Nobody will, or  
IchabodGiant : 2/19/2023 9:12 pm : link
Should be, mad if we take a step backwards next year, in order to be in better shape 2 years from now and beyond.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Again, not sure where I said Jones  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2023 9:15 pm : link
In comment 16039865 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039864 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039854 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16039848 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039842 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Doesn’t want a deal done as soon as possible. But that’s not why he would switch agents. At the end of the day it’s irrelevant when the deal happens if Jones gets the price he wants.

The only ideas I’ve pushed back on was that Jones wants a deal that CAA doesn’t want him to sign, that CAA was offering the Giants a break in exchange for a deal with another player, and that someone read an article last night that didn’t exist.

If we’re operating on the belief that team Jones believes he’s a franchise QB and will prove that with a better cast, they’re not going to switch agents to get a cheaper deal done just to have it done before getting tagged. They would let the Giants tag him and continue the conversations. Then if push comes to shove the Giants don’t budge he has to choose between playing on the tag or signing a long term contract for less than he thinks he’s worth. There is a very slim chance Jones switched agents to get a deal done for the sake of getting the deal done.



That is my point though. If Jones wants the deal he wants, then the Giants need to feel pressure. They don't feel pressure yet so it makes sense for the agent to make the Giants wait. That is what he is doing, it sounds like. It is February 19th. FA starts March 16th. It's basically a month away. Jones, if he wants to really pressure the Giants into a big deal, knows he is getting tagged. That is hownthese things work. They always come together late. Ge can get tagged and still get his deal before FA. Firing his agent now tells me he wanted this done already. And getting it done already means they are close imo.



I feel like you are writing a soap opera. I'd watch it. But you are insinuating that Daniel Jones never talked to his agent and made his feelings clear. If Jones didn't make his feelings clear to his agent, he's a fucking moron, and the agent is an imbecile, for not asking. The agent works for the client. All Daniel Jones has to say is, make a deal now, of course it will be for less money, and that, in the end, is the issue. Not a dramatic piece of fan fiction - just money.



Lol, a soap opera? Again, I have stated many times that Jones fired his agent because trust broke down. For one reason or another, the trust is not there whether it be just not able to close the deal or soemthing else. Not sure if you have been in anything like this before. I have to a lesser extent. There is always miscommunication. Also, just because Jones expressed something doesn't mean his agent was doing it either at the pace Jones wanted or how he wanted. I have a friend that I met through something. He was getting overwhelmed with everything and things were bad with what I hired him for. I told him flat out that I understand things may not be done right away when I expect them but I expect you to be 100% with me. No bullshit. Own your mistakes and make right by them. I'll respect that. I won't respect mistakes and then trying to point the finger at someone else.

And to answer what you said above. Why would Jones say get a deal done now if it isn't something he is happy with? No shit it is about money. What fan fiction are you saying I am saying. I am saying that it makes sense to what both AJR and OUT are saying, just from different lenses. How is that a soap opera? Jones fired his agent for a reason and did it now for a reason.



I've negotiated contracts through an agent before. Things are real clear. Days matter. If someone is unclear the message gets corrected right away. And this is far bigger than anything I have ever negotiated. So magnify my experience by a thousand.


Okay. So have you ever fired someone mid negotiation? That's what happened here. I don't even know how we got here. Again, the point is simple. Trust broke down for one reason or another. I believe Jones wants this to get done prior to FA. I believe Jones when he says he wants to stay. I believe he wants to win. I believe he knows they need to improve the talent around him. I believe he wants to get what he believes he is worth. I also believe that I don't see what more thos new agent can do over the other prior to the tag deadline. If a deal gets done prior it tells me that his previous agent was dragging his feet and not doing what it takes to get a deal done one Jones' terms and also tells me that Jones is close on most of the details. It sounds like it could be arguing over 3 or 4 years or a slightly better guaranteed percentage or what is guaranteed in his deal if it is a signing bonus or base salary. Again, whatever it is, it sounds like botb sides were close. With a new agent they could close ot quick or demand more and dragging this on more. If it drags on into FA then it tells me it wasn't close. We will find out soon enough.
Anybody claiming they know how this plays out now is  
HardTruth : 2/19/2023 9:17 pm : link
Wrong

If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out
RE: RE: Stapleton tweeted that he doesn't think a tag is going to happen  
Producer : 2/19/2023 9:17 pm : link
In comment 16039869 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16039860 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


about an hour ago. The way some are digging their feet in, I hope they wind up being right. Because some are going to look really, really bad if that's not the case.



No tag means one of two things:

--They either get a deal done; or
--Jones hits free agency


Or trade
RE: Anybody claiming they know how this plays out now is  
Producer : 2/19/2023 9:18 pm : link
In comment 16039876 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Wrong

If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out


And that's a hard truth...
RE: Anybody claiming they know how this plays out now is  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/19/2023 9:19 pm : link
In comment 16039876 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Wrong

If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out


So true. Thus far, it only seems like one guy in here is pretending to know everything and he's been wrong plenty in the past.
RE: RE: RE: Stapleton tweeted that he doesn't think a tag is going to happen  
dpinzow : 2/19/2023 9:19 pm : link
In comment 16039877 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039869 dpinzow said:


Quote:


In comment 16039860 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


about an hour ago. The way some are digging their feet in, I hope they wind up being right. Because some are going to look really, really bad if that's not the case.



No tag means one of two things:

--They either get a deal done; or
--Jones hits free agency



Or trade


Trade is "they get a deal done" but with another team
RE: I’m back in the gray zone.  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 9:23 pm : link
In comment 16039873 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
Was thinking a deal was imminent, and needed to get done.

Now, is it that crazy to just move on from Jones (especially if wanting 40+), and have Schoen be aggressive in the draft for a replacement?

Yeah, it might take a lot of draft capital, but even if it’s future 1’s, it will be worth it if you get the right guy. Use the money saved to build a good team around a first contract QB.


I don’t think this they’re too far apart on dollar value. I think it’s the years and guarantees.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Stapleton tweeted that he doesn't think a tag is going to happen  
Producer : 2/19/2023 9:23 pm : link
In comment 16039880 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16039877 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16039869 dpinzow said:


Quote:


In comment 16039860 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


about an hour ago. The way some are digging their feet in, I hope they wind up being right. Because some are going to look really, really bad if that's not the case.



No tag means one of two things:

--They either get a deal done; or
--Jones hits free agency



Or trade



Trade is "they get a deal done" but with another team


Copy. I misinterpreted your post.
RE: RE: I’m back in the gray zone.  
Producer : 2/19/2023 9:24 pm : link
In comment 16039882 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039873 IchabodGiant said:


Quote:


Was thinking a deal was imminent, and needed to get done.

Now, is it that crazy to just move on from Jones (especially if wanting 40+), and have Schoen be aggressive in the draft for a replacement?

Yeah, it might take a lot of draft capital, but even if it’s future 1’s, it will be worth it if you get the right guy. Use the money saved to build a good team around a first contract QB.



I don’t think this they’re too far apart on dollar value. I think it’s the years and guarantees.


But that's the whole ballgame.
RE: RE: Anybody claiming they know how this plays out now is  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16039879 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16039876 HardTruth said:


Quote:


Wrong

If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out



So true. Thus far, it only seems like one guy in here is pretending to know everything and he's been wrong plenty in the past.


Some of you conflate people giving their opinion with stating facts.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Again, not sure where I said Jones  
Producer : 2/19/2023 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16039875 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:


With a new agent they could close ot quick or demand more and dragging this on more. If it drags on into FA then it tells me it wasn't close. We will find out soon enough.


We will indeed. The plot thickens.
RE: RE: RE: Anybody claiming they know how this plays out now is  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/19/2023 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16039885 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039879 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16039876 HardTruth said:


Quote:


Wrong

If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out



So true. Thus far, it only seems like one guy in here is pretending to know everything and he's been wrong plenty in the past.



Some of you conflate people giving their opinion with stating facts.


Some state their opinion as fact, though. Which is even more laughable when they've been wrong about plenty in the past.
RE: RE: RE: I’m back in the gray zone.  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 9:27 pm : link
In comment 16039884 Producer said:
Quote:


But that's the whole ballgame.


Right, but I don’t think the issue is Jones thinks he can get $40 million so I don’t think the Giants will consider walking away.
RE: RE: RE: Anybody claiming they know how this plays out now is  
Producer : 2/19/2023 9:28 pm : link
In comment 16039885 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039879 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16039876 HardTruth said:


Quote:


Wrong

If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out



So true. Thus far, it only seems like one guy in here is pretending to know everything and he's been wrong plenty in the past.



Some of you conflate people giving their opinion with stating facts.


Yea.. we're all guessing. But Jones firing his agent means a lot more than Schoen saying, "Daniel is a swell guy, we wanna have him back." at a presser
RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m back in the gray zone.  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 9:29 pm : link
In comment 16039888 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039884 Producer said:


Quote:




But that's the whole ballgame.



Right, but I don’t think the issue is Jones thinks he can get $40 million so I don’t think the Giants will consider walking away.

I can confirm this.
My take just from following  
Rudy5757 : 2/19/2023 9:30 pm : link
Jones agent told Jones X is the best we can do. Jones got some info from friends or other players that their agent can get him more and Jones has nothing to lose so he switches agents.

If I’m the Giants I would Transition tag him and let him get offers. The contract is going to be cap friendly because there are not a lot of teams with cap space and the Giants are a team with cap space. Jones would have to sign the transition tag. Put word out that you are going to match any offer and scare teams off from wasting their time.

Call the bluff, save face with the rest of the players on the team if the bidding gets out of hand.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m back in the gray zone.  
dpinzow : 2/19/2023 9:30 pm : link
In comment 16039890 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16039888 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039884 Producer said:


Quote:




But that's the whole ballgame.



Right, but I don’t think the issue is Jones thinks he can get $40 million so I don’t think the Giants will consider walking away.


I can confirm this.


Assuming you have someone in the know, my guess is Jones wanted a 5th year or more guaranteed money, CAA tried to get that out of the Giants and Schoen said no
RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m back in the gray zone.  
Producer : 2/19/2023 9:32 pm : link
In comment 16039888 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039884 Producer said:


Quote:




But that's the whole ballgame.



Right, but I don’t think the issue is Jones thinks he can get $40 million so I don’t think the Giants will consider walking away.


But, let's call this for what it is, what it always is, how much is the total guarantee. Jones can say he doesn't need $40M per, but they can still be far apart on the total guarantee. That's what the team cares about. It will dictate when they can release or trade Jones if this doesn't work out.
RE: RE: Anybody claiming they know how this plays out now is  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 9:32 pm : link
In comment 16039879 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16039876 HardTruth said:


Quote:


Wrong

If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out



So true. Thus far, it only seems like one guy in here is pretending to know everything and he's been wrong plenty in the past.


Feel free to show me anywhere Ive given any inside definitive inside information that you can prove I was wrong about.
RE: My take just from following  
dpinzow : 2/19/2023 9:33 pm : link
In comment 16039891 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
Jones agent told Jones X is the best we can do. Jones got some info from friends or other players that their agent can get him more and Jones has nothing to lose so he switches agents.

If I’m the Giants I would Transition tag him and let him get offers. The contract is going to be cap friendly because there are not a lot of teams with cap space and the Giants are a team with cap space. Jones would have to sign the transition tag. Put word out that you are going to match any offer and scare teams off from wasting their time.

Call the bluff, save face with the rest of the players on the team if the bidding gets out of hand.


I wouldn't use the transition tag because the risk is you lose Jones for at best a 3rd round comp pick. Use the $31.5 number and if worse comes to worse, negotiate a trade where you get at least a first round pick back
RE: My take just from following  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 9:35 pm : link
In comment 16039891 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
Jones agent told Jones X is the best we can do. Jones got some info from friends or other players that their agent can get him more and Jones has nothing to lose so he switches agents.


In a nutshell, yes. It’s got nothing to do with CAA dragging their feet or not letting Jones take a deal he wanted. Athletes First has been after him since McKinney made the switch a couple of weeks ago.
RE: RE: My take just from following  
Producer : 2/19/2023 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16039896 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039891 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Jones agent told Jones X is the best we can do. Jones got some info from friends or other players that their agent can get him more and Jones has nothing to lose so he switches agents.





In a nutshell, yes. It’s got nothing to do with CAA dragging their feet or not letting Jones take a deal he wanted. Athletes First has been after him since McKinney made the switch a couple of weeks ago.


what a bunch of cutthroats.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m back in the gray zone.  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 9:38 pm : link
In comment 16039892 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16039890 outeiroj said:


Quote:


In comment 16039888 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039884 Producer said:


Quote:




But that's the whole ballgame.



Right, but I don’t think the issue is Jones thinks he can get $40 million so I don’t think the Giants will consider walking away.


I can confirm this.



Assuming you have someone in the know, my guess is Jones wanted a 5th year or more guaranteed money, CAA tried to get that out of the Giants and Schoen said no


AJR isn't far off from what he heard from whoever his source is. But its more complicated than just years and guarantees yet at the same time is just as simple as that (sort of)
RE: RE: My take just from following  
HomerJones45 : 2/19/2023 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16039895 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16039891 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Jones agent told Jones X is the best we can do. Jones got some info from friends or other players that their agent can get him more and Jones has nothing to lose so he switches agents.

If I’m the Giants I would Transition tag him and let him get offers. The contract is going to be cap friendly because there are not a lot of teams with cap space and the Giants are a team with cap space. Jones would have to sign the transition tag. Put word out that you are going to match any offer and scare teams off from wasting their time.

Call the bluff, save face with the rest of the players on the team if the bidding gets out of hand.



I wouldn't use the transition tag because the risk is you lose Jones for at best a 3rd round comp pick. Use the $31.5 number and if worse comes to worse, negotiate a trade where you get at least a first round pick back
who says anyone will give a first round pick for him?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m back in the gray zone.  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 9:40 pm : link
In comment 16039893 Producer said:
Quote:

But, let's call this for what it is, what it always is, how much is the total guarantee. Jones can say he doesn't need $40M per, but they can still be far apart on the total guarantee. That's what the team cares about. It will dictate when they can release or trade Jones if this doesn't work out.


Right. I can’t speak to specific numbers so I’m just going to use place holders but from piecing together different pieces of information:

Jones wants 5 years, the Giants are at 3 years with probably around 60% guaranteed. Team Jones will only take 3 years if it’s fully guaranteed. CAA likely wasn’t getting much movement from the Giants either way, so the switch to AF is to get either the 5 years or the 3 years fully guarantee, or as close to those numbers as possible.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m back in the gray zone.  
dpinzow : 2/19/2023 9:42 pm : link
In comment 16039899 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16039892 dpinzow said:


Quote:


In comment 16039890 outeiroj said:


Quote:


In comment 16039888 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16039884 Producer said:


Quote:




But that's the whole ballgame.



Right, but I don’t think the issue is Jones thinks he can get $40 million so I don’t think the Giants will consider walking away.


I can confirm this.



Assuming you have someone in the know, my guess is Jones wanted a 5th year or more guaranteed money, CAA tried to get that out of the Giants and Schoen said no



AJR isn't far off from what he heard from whoever his source is. But its more complicated than just years and guarantees yet at the same time is just as simple as that (sort of)


Could also be that Jones + his agent want more guaranteed $$$ up front and Schoen wants to backload the contract to give himself more flexibility in constructing a competitive roster
RE: RE: My take just from following  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 9:42 pm : link
In comment 16039896 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039891 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Jones agent told Jones X is the best we can do. Jones got some info from friends or other players that their agent can get him more and Jones has nothing to lose so he switches agents.





In a nutshell, yes. It’s got nothing to do with CAA dragging their feet or not letting Jones take a deal he wanted. Athletes First has been after him since McKinney made the switch a couple of weeks ago.


CAA has lost some high profile clients recently, and there will probably be more soon DJ
RE: RE: RE: My take just from following  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 9:42 pm : link
In comment 16039898 Producer said:
Quote:

what a bunch of cutthroats.


The stories I can tell about how Klutch came to be, how grimy some people are would be good for a BBI tailgate.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m back in the gray zone.  
Producer : 2/19/2023 9:43 pm : link
In comment 16039903 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039893 Producer said:


Quote:



But, let's call this for what it is, what it always is, how much is the total guarantee. Jones can say he doesn't need $40M per, but they can still be far apart on the total guarantee. That's what the team cares about. It will dictate when they can release or trade Jones if this doesn't work out.



Right. I can’t speak to specific numbers so I’m just going to use place holders but from piecing together different pieces of information:

Jones wants 5 years, the Giants are at 3 years with probably around 60% guaranteed. Team Jones will only take 3 years if it’s fully guaranteed. CAA likely wasn’t getting much movement from the Giants either way, so the switch to AF is to get either the 5 years or the 3 years fully guarantee, or as close to those numbers as possible.


Well that probably puts them about $40M apart. I call that far apart.
RE: RE: RE: My take just from following  
dpinzow : 2/19/2023 9:43 pm : link
In comment 16039901 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039895 dpinzow said:


Quote:


In comment 16039891 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Jones agent told Jones X is the best we can do. Jones got some info from friends or other players that their agent can get him more and Jones has nothing to lose so he switches agents.

If I’m the Giants I would Transition tag him and let him get offers. The contract is going to be cap friendly because there are not a lot of teams with cap space and the Giants are a team with cap space. Jones would have to sign the transition tag. Put word out that you are going to match any offer and scare teams off from wasting their time.

Call the bluff, save face with the rest of the players on the team if the bidding gets out of hand.



I wouldn't use the transition tag because the risk is you lose Jones for at best a 3rd round comp pick. Use the $31.5 number and if worse comes to worse, negotiate a trade where you get at least a first round pick back

who says anyone will give a first round pick for him?


The point of the $31.5 million tag and the two 1st round picks is to scare off other teams from bidding for him. You can negotiate from a position of strength. The transition tag is effectively letting him hit free agency and losing him for nada
Athletes First  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 9:45 pm : link
Is becoming the Klutch of the NFL so it’s not surprising. Chris Cabbot broke away from Lee Steinberg to start Equity Sports, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s made the sole agent on a lot of the guys they co repped. The guard is shifting when it comes to NFL representation.
RE: Athletes First  
Producer : 2/19/2023 9:46 pm : link
In comment 16039911 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Is becoming the Klutch of the NFL so it’s not surprising. Chris Cabbot broke away from Lee Steinberg to start Equity Sports, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s made the sole agent on a lot of the guys they co repped. The guard is shifting when it comes to NFL representation.


If you're in that biz, I wish you well, I couldn't do it.
it seems to me what makes sense  
blueblood : 2/19/2023 9:47 pm : link
is for the Giants to go for five with an out at 3 or 4 years. That gives them ability to spread the signing bonus out.
RE: it seems to me what makes sense  
Producer : 2/19/2023 9:49 pm : link
In comment 16039913 blueblood said:
Quote:
is for the Giants to go for five with an out at 3 or 4 years. That gives them ability to spread the signing bonus out.


It's too much for Jones. And the guarantee at the back to exit will be killer. You have to realistically ask yourself, are you willing to sacrifice Andrew Thomas for Daniel Jones? Because it might come to that. That's when a Jones deal gets really expensive.
RE: RE: Athletes First  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16039912 Producer said:
Quote:


If you're in that biz, I wish you well, I couldn't do it.


When i first got into the business, I got recruited by a start up agency who had investment money, negotiate a salary instead of just commission since they were new and it would be a grind to build up.

Long story short didn’t see a dime and had to sue. Have a $340k judgement, but likely won’t see any of it as they blew the investment money.
RE: RE: it seems to me what makes sense  
blueblood : 2/19/2023 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16039914 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039913 blueblood said:


Quote:


is for the Giants to go for five with an out at 3 or 4 years. That gives them ability to spread the signing bonus out.



It's too much for Jones. And the guarantee at the back to exit will be killer. You have to realistically ask yourself, are you willing to sacrifice Andrew Thomas for Daniel Jones? Because it might come to that. That's when a Jones deal gets really expensive.


but the trade off is if they go for three years and Jones balls out.. you have to pay him anyway..
RE: RE: RE: Athletes First  
Producer : 2/19/2023 9:52 pm : link
In comment 16039915 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039912 Producer said:


Quote:




If you're in that biz, I wish you well, I couldn't do it.



When i first got into the business, I got recruited by a start up agency who had investment money, negotiate a salary instead of just commission since they were new and it would be a grind to build up.

Long story short didn’t see a dime and had to sue. Have a $340k judgement, but likely won’t see any of it as they blew the investment money.


That's harsh. I am sorry to hear it.
RE: RE: RE: it seems to me what makes sense  
Producer : 2/19/2023 9:56 pm : link
In comment 16039916 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 16039914 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16039913 blueblood said:


Quote:


is for the Giants to go for five with an out at 3 or 4 years. That gives them ability to spread the signing bonus out.



It's too much for Jones. And the guarantee at the back to exit will be killer. You have to realistically ask yourself, are you willing to sacrifice Andrew Thomas for Daniel Jones? Because it might come to that. That's when a Jones deal gets really expensive.



but the trade off is if they go for three years and Jones balls out.. you have to pay him anyway..


I don't know what is going on, and I'm not a mind reader. Nor do I have a crystal ball. This data point supports the Giants don't like Jones position. It's certainly not good news for the Giants-Jones relationship.

Maybe they have their eye on another QB. I don't know what they are thinking. It's refreshing.
RE: RE: RE: RE: it seems to me what makes sense  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 10:04 pm : link
In comment 16039921 Producer said:
Quote:
Maybe they have their eye on another QB. I don't know what they are thinking. It's refreshing.


dont get your hopes up
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m back in the gray zone.  
Sammo85 : 2/19/2023 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16039903 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039893 Producer said:


Quote:



But, let's call this for what it is, what it always is, how much is the total guarantee. Jones can say he doesn't need $40M per, but they can still be far apart on the total guarantee. That's what the team cares about. It will dictate when they can release or trade Jones if this doesn't work out.



Right. I can’t speak to specific numbers so I’m just going to use place holders but from piecing together different pieces of information:

Jones wants 5 years, the Giants are at 3 years with probably around 60% guaranteed. Team Jones will only take 3 years if it’s fully guaranteed. CAA likely wasn’t getting much movement from the Giants either way, so the switch to AF is to get either the 5 years or the 3 years fully guarantee, or as close to those numbers as possible.


My intrigue is what does Jones and his new reps do if Schoen and Brown in the FO doesn’t budge and they tag him.

I struggle to see where this new group will suddenly succeed with manipulation and guile to radically inflate the guarantees and salary AAV where CAA last stood.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: it seems to me what makes sense  
Producer : 2/19/2023 10:07 pm : link
In comment 16039923 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16039921 Producer said:


Quote:


Maybe they have their eye on another QB. I don't know what they are thinking. It's refreshing.



dont get your hopes up


Oh, I won't. But this isn't unrequited love we're seeing either.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m back in the gray zone.  
Producer : 2/19/2023 10:08 pm : link
Quote:

I struggle to see where this new group will suddenly succeed with manipulation and guile to radically inflate the guarantees and salary AAV where CAA last stood.


They won't.
...  
christian : 2/19/2023 10:14 pm : link
On one hand I respect Jones for having the huevos to not back down and try and get his.

But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.

I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.
just to post a novel theory that I don't think has been mentioned  
Giantsfan79 : 2/19/2023 10:16 pm : link
Jones switched from CAA (an old established agent firm) to the more upstart Athletes First.

Perhaps Athletes First agreed to a smaller commission than CAA, who would have less incentive to start offering discounts than an upstart firm might.
RE: just to post a novel theory that I don't think has been mentioned  
Producer : 2/19/2023 10:18 pm : link
In comment 16039932 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
Jones switched from CAA (an old established agent firm) to the more upstart Athletes First.

Perhaps Athletes First agreed to a smaller commission than CAA, who would have less incentive to start offering discounts than an upstart firm might.


Something like that, unrelated to the deal, is always a possibility.
Athletes First I think  
ajr2456 : 2/19/2023 10:25 pm : link
Is number 1 now. Something like $2 billion in contracts for like 80 players.
RE: ...  
Producer : 2/19/2023 10:29 pm : link
In comment 16039931 christian said:
Quote:
On one hand I respect Jones for having the huevos to not back down and try and get his.

But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.

I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.


I think you and the Giants are simpatico.
RE: ...  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 10:34 pm : link
In comment 16039931 christian said:
Quote:
On one hand I respect Jones for having the huevos to not back down and try and get his.

But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.

I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.


Ive always appreciated your posts related to salary cap matters however im dissapointed you would want the giants to dick around the most consistent performer they had all year, that actually brought some joy and excitement to giants games for the first time since 2016
RE: RE: ...  
outeiroj : 2/19/2023 10:34 pm : link
In comment 16039938 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039931 christian said:


Quote:


On one hand I respect Jones for having the huevos to not back down and try and get his.

But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.

I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.



I think you and the Giants are simpatico.


If you actually believe thats how the giants are viewing this you are more dense than your posts make you appear
Maybe we should counter and bring in Gettleman  
chick310 : 2/19/2023 10:43 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Producer : 2/19/2023 10:44 pm : link
In comment 16039940 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16039938 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16039931 christian said:


Quote:


On one hand I respect Jones for having the huevos to not back down and try and get his.

But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.

I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.



I think you and the Giants are simpatico.



If you actually believe thats how the giants are viewing this you are more dense than your posts make you appear


So you're saying you haven't always appreciated my posts.
Derek Carr  
gmenrule : 2/19/2023 10:55 pm : link
is still available.
RE: Derek Carr  
NYG07 : 2/19/2023 10:59 pm : link
In comment 16039946 gmenrule said:
Quote:
is still available.


I am actually very curious to see what he ends up getting. If it comes in lower than market value, I would expect Schoen to use it as a comp for Jones.
RE: RE: Derek Carr  
Producer : 2/19/2023 11:33 pm : link
In comment 16039948 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039946 gmenrule said:


Quote:


is still available.



I am actually very curious to see what he ends up getting. If it comes in lower than market value, I would expect Schoen to use it as a comp for Jones.


And let's remember, reports are, Carr didn't love what he heard from the Saints.
RE: it seems to me what makes sense  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/19/2023 11:43 pm : link
In comment 16039913 blueblood said:
Quote:
is for the Giants to go for five with an out at 3 or 4 years. That gives them ability to spread the signing bonus out.


True. They'll get it done one way or another.
My thoughts on this situation  
bigbluehoya : 12:01 am : link
Continue to evolve.

I stand by my prior contract proposal ideas, but I’m starting to think Schoen can do well by really sticking to his guns on this.

My premise is this — if you are Daniel Jones — what is the worst potential outcome of all of this? In my mind, the answer to that question is “signing and playing on the tag.”

That’s also the worst cap outcome for the NYG, incidentally. But they can afford it push comes to shove, and I’d argue it’s less of a “loss” for them than it is for DJ.

By using the tag, NYG have the ultimate call option — they get to find out precisely what the market price is with some serious downward pressure (2 first round picks). It’s a free look (not really free - see below), and they can either match or gladly collect 2 first rounders. Because of the 2 first rounders, I really have to believe that NYGs best offer will be at least as good as another team’s would be.

The rub - if you use the tag on DJ, you have lost all of your leverage with Barkley. I think that should be obvious to all parties.

If I’m Jones, if I am coming back — I’d want Barkley in blue. At least for 2023. So there is some motivation on both sides to get this done before the tag deadline. And even beyond Barkley, I know NYG can tag me again next year.

If I’m Jones, the only way I take it that far is if I’m really convinced that someone has $150+ of guarantees for me while also giving up 2 1st round picks. We’ve seen crazier things, but that is a hell of a conviction play.

Mental contract negotiations are always interesting, but this one is a really fun hand of poker to play out.





This is a really fun offseason in the QB market  
Producer : 12:08 am : link
So much intrigue. With Jones and Carr. Lamar and Rodgers. Geno, Jimmy G. 4 top draft picks. And it's just getting started.
RE: RE: RE: Anybody claiming they know how this plays out now is  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:48 am : link
In comment 16039894 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16039879 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 16039876 HardTruth said:


Quote:


Wrong

If Jones does get a brand new agent and agency, its an entirely new ballgame now and no one knows how it plays out



So true. Thus far, it only seems like one guy in here is pretending to know everything and he's been wrong plenty in the past.



Feel free to show me anywhere Ive given any inside definitive inside information that you can prove I was wrong about.


Wasn’t referring to you or any of the other insiders..
Florio has chimed in...  
Milton : 1:08 am : link
Quote:
So what does Jones want? There are two possibilities. One, he’s willing to do a deal for less than CAA was willing to accept. Two, he wants more than CAA was able to get.

As one source explained it, it’s the latter. Jones wants more than the Giants have offered. Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more.

The Giants could respond by simply applying the franchise tag to Jones. The non-exclusive level would cost them $32.416 million, and it would allow him to try to sign with another team — if that team is willing to give up a pair of first-round picks to get him.

This all would have been avoided if the Giants had exercised the fifth-year option on Jones. They didn’t do it, which amounted to a calculated risk that he’d have a solid year and they’d have to sign him or tag him.

The window for applying the tag opens in two days. The Giants then will have two weeks to do it. At this point, that’s what the Giants are likely to do.

Unless someone else is willing to give him what he wants and give the Giants a pair of first-round picks, he’ll make $32.416 million in 2023 — and he’d be in line for a 20-percent raise ($38.89 million) for 2024. That’s $71.31 million over two years, with Jones then in line to potentially become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
I question Florio's source that says Jones wants more than CAA was able to get and thinks Athletes First can accomplish that for him. That doesn't sound like Jones to me, blut then again I don't know him all that well.
RE: Florio has chimed in...  
BlackLight : 1:25 am : link
In comment 16039970 Milton said:
Quote:


Quote:


So what does Jones want? There are two possibilities. One, he’s willing to do a deal for less than CAA was willing to accept. Two, he wants more than CAA was able to get.

As one source explained it, it’s the latter. Jones wants more than the Giants have offered. Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more.

The Giants could respond by simply applying the franchise tag to Jones. The non-exclusive level would cost them $32.416 million, and it would allow him to try to sign with another team — if that team is willing to give up a pair of first-round picks to get him.

This all would have been avoided if the Giants had exercised the fifth-year option on Jones. They didn’t do it, which amounted to a calculated risk that he’d have a solid year and they’d have to sign him or tag him.

The window for applying the tag opens in two days. The Giants then will have two weeks to do it. At this point, that’s what the Giants are likely to do.

Unless someone else is willing to give him what he wants and give the Giants a pair of first-round picks, he’ll make $32.416 million in 2023 — and he’d be in line for a 20-percent raise ($38.89 million) for 2024. That’s $71.31 million over two years, with Jones then in line to potentially become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

I question Florio's source that says Jones wants more than CAA was able to get and thinks Athletes First can accomplish that for him. That doesn't sound like Jones to me, blut then again I don't know him all that well.


Even if Florio's source is correct, it doesn't necessarily follow that Jones will hold out for the $45 million/year deal. He may simply be reasoning that a new agent will certainly do no worse than what his old agent was getting him, and maybe they get down to the wire and one side gives a little to a make a multi-year deal happen - which is still ultimately in the best (short-term) interests of both sides.
RE: Florio has chimed in...  
NYG07 : 1:45 am : link
In comment 16039970 Milton said:
Quote:


Quote:


So what does Jones want? There are two possibilities. One, he’s willing to do a deal for less than CAA was willing to accept. Two, he wants more than CAA was able to get.

As one source explained it, it’s the latter. Jones wants more than the Giants have offered. Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more.


Wow. If this is true then he wants the contract that Murray got last offseason. I wanted him to play on the tag this year and prove he is worth a big multi-year deal but I am sorry this is insane. He is not even remotely close to being worth as much as Patrick Mahomes.

Again this could be completely false, but if it isn't then tag him and find a trade partner. Maybe they could get the 9th pick, a 4th rounder and a 2nd next year from Carolina. I doubt they will get the two firsts. If Schoen is high on a QB this year they would certainly have the ammo to go get him.
The best move for Jones  
Breeze_94 : 2:53 am : link
Is probably a 3 year deal. Not 5.


He’ll have 3 more years under Daboll, getting coached up with what is probably going to be a better supporting cast than what he has had.

He will hit the market at age 29 — and by then QB salaries will probably be another 25-30% higher.

Of course, if you 100% believe he’s the guy, that’s why the 5 year deal is best for the team. Because the last 3 years of that deal you’ll be getting a bargain.
Jones isn’t wrong to want what Murray got  
Sean : 5:15 am : link
Murray was a complete disaster in his playoff appearance and has massive maturity issues. Schoen has to hold his ground here though. The QB market is out of control. I’ve always said it would come down to financials.
RE: The best move for Jones  
Sammo85 : 6:13 am : link
In comment 16039976 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Is probably a 3 year deal. Not 5.


He’ll have 3 more years under Daboll, getting coached up with what is probably going to be a better supporting cast than what he has had.

He will hit the market at age 29 — and by then QB salaries will probably be another 25-30% higher.

Of course, if you 100% believe he’s the guy, that’s why the 5 year deal is best for the team. Because the last 3 years of that deal you’ll be getting a bargain.


If he wanted a 2-3 year deal this would be done. He wants 5-6 years. And he wants Watsonesque guarantees in a stratosphere he has not earned. There are no bargains on these deals either. These are cap killers. Only QB who has earned this kind of deal in this era is Mahomes.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 6:21 am : link
In comment 16039939 outeiroj said:
Quote:
Ive always appreciated your posts related to salary cap matters however im dissapointed you would want the giants to dick around the most consistent performer they had all year, that actually brought some joy and excitement to giants games for the first time since 2016


I just don't think Jones has proven he's a cornerstone franchise QB. I thought the right call was picking up his 5th year option, and although I'm happy for his play in 2022, I'd like to see more before a big investment.

I have zero personal investment, and I also don't believe he was anywhere near the most consistent player they had all year.
Or, he changed because his Agent was playing too much hardball  
Big Blue '56 : 6:46 am : link
and he wanted a reasonable agreement..Every now and then I find an acorn..
RE: RE: ...  
jvm52106 : 6:49 am : link
In comment 16039938 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16039931 christian said:


Quote:


On one hand I respect Jones for having the huevos to not back down and try and get his.

But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.

I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.



I think you and the Giants are simpatico.


You have been anti Jones since day 1, do not pretend that numbers and long term Giants cap issues are the reason now. I am not saying what the Giants should or shouldn't do # wise here, just that your reasoning is bs, you have been anti Jones period.
State media chimes in  
Sean : 7:03 am : link
Quote:
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
Players such as Daniel Jones can change agents at any time for many reasons. Yet this is curious timing for what looked like a deal that would not require much heavy lifting.

Interesting.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
joeinpa : 7:04 am : link
In comment 16039985 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039938 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16039931 christian said:


Quote:


On one hand I respect Jones for having the huevos to not back down and try and get his.

But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.

I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.



I think you and the Giants are simpatico.



You have been anti Jones since day 1, do not pretend that numbers and long term Giants cap issues are the reason now. I am not saying what the Giants should or shouldn't do # wise here, just that your reasoning is bs, you have been anti Jones period.


There is an obsession there with being proven correct about Daniel. It s ironic that this obsession prevents him from realizing he has already been proven wrong beyond a shadow of doubt

Find me a post from Producer that shows the Giants will regret not having extended him or that they would be thrilled to sign him for 32 million.

He ll never admit he was wrong, just keeps moving the goalposts.

His newest talking point is Daniel is a below average passer. If that is the case his newest obsession should be to get Schoen fired for what they are willing to pay this quarterback.
One thing I think we are missing here  
Tom from LI : 7:20 am : link
Jones changing to a different agent might be in preparations to get a deal with other teams which would require them to give up the 2 1st rounders..

Who would have thought that Watson would have gotten that contract from the Browns with the situation he was in?

Teams like the Jets seem very motivated to get the right QB. They have a young team and have blown 2 very high 1st round draft picks over the last couple of years on QB's. I could see them paying and giving up 2 first rounders and paying him.

Look at the Broncos... look what they gave up for a coach and QB (who I personally think is done).

There are teams out there that are desperate. So I wouldn't rule anything out. Never say never.

I have a lot of friends that are Jets fans and they want Jones.



Everyone should listen to this. So true  
Sean : 7:21 am : link
You can’t overpay for great, but you can overpay for good. Daniel Jones is a good QB, but do we really want to be Dallas with Dak?
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
section125 : 7:22 am : link
In comment 16039989 joeinpa said:
Quote:

You have been anti Jones since day 1, do not pretend that numbers and long term Giants cap issues are the reason now. I am not saying what the Giants should or shouldn't do # wise here, just that your reasoning is bs, you have been anti Jones period.



There is an obsession there with being proven correct about Daniel. It s ironic that this obsession prevents him from realizing he has already been proven wrong beyond a shadow of doubt

Find me a post from Producer that shows the Giants will regret not having extended him or that they would be thrilled to sign him for 32 million.

He ll never admit he was wrong, just keeps moving the goalposts.

His newest talking point is Daniel is a below average passer. If that is the case his newest obsession should be to get Schoen fired for what they are willing to pay this quarterback.


I am with you. Producer is a shapeshifter. Like GMen72, he is more interested in arguing and continuing the "fight." Neither one will ever concede(or even acknowledge a point) and will avoid facts contrary to their position. If a poster makes a point, the argument will change to a different area...but I guess it gets us through the off season.
...  
christian : 7:22 am : link
In my experience negotiating agreements, you can never assume good manners and calm demeanor from the other party signals an easy outcome.

I think we're seeing a not uncommon scenario where a big time agreement is complex. Some parties thought it was close, Schoen publicly said it hadn't even started, and the player fired his agent. Big stakes agreements are complicated.

Good for Jones maneuvering for the deal in his best interest.

I think it's beyond unlikely Jones fired his agent because his representative was playing hardball with Schoen. A big shop like CAA is damaged more when they lose a high profile contract than by agreeing to a perceived below market deal.
RE: ...  
section125 : 7:33 am : link
In comment 16039999 christian said:
Quote:
In my experience negotiating agreements, you can never assume good manners and calm demeanor from the other party signals an easy outcome.

I think we're seeing a not uncommon scenario where a big time agreement is complex. Some parties thought it was close, Schoen publicly said it hadn't even started, and the player fired his agent. Big stakes agreements are complicated.

Good for Jones maneuvering for the deal in his best interest.

I think it's beyond unlikely Jones fired his agent because his representative was playing hardball with Schoen. A big shop like CAA is damaged more when they lose a high profile contract than by agreeing to a perceived below market deal.


I think you are quite right, here.

I do think Jones is betting on himself. His risk is Schoen using the tag, which he plays on, and then coming up small in 2023. Kind of a Catch-22. If he limits the Giants cap space because of the $32 mill hit and they cannot secure a better oline and some better WRs, he sort of shoots himself in the foot.
Cannot blame him for getting his best deal. Besides what else would most of BBI have to take about if he signed too soon.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
joeinpa : 7:42 am : link
In comment 16039998 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16039989 joeinpa said:


Quote:



You have been anti Jones since day 1, do not pretend that numbers and long term Giants cap issues are the reason now. I am not saying what the Giants should or shouldn't do # wise here, just that your reasoning is bs, you have been anti Jones period.



There is an obsession there with being proven correct about Daniel. It s ironic that this obsession prevents him from realizing he has already been proven wrong beyond a shadow of doubt

Find me a post from Producer that shows the Giants will regret not having extended him or that they would be thrilled to sign him for 32 million.

He ll never admit he was wrong, just keeps moving the goalposts.

His newest talking point is Daniel is a below average passer. If that is the case his newest obsession should be to get Schoen fired for what they are willing to pay this quarterback.



I am with you. Producer is a shapeshifter. Like GMen72, he is more interested in arguing and continuing the "fight." Neither one will ever concede(or even acknowledge a point) and will avoid facts contrary to their position. If a poster makes a point, the argument will change to a different area...but I guess it gets us through the off season.


It used to be fun, not so much anymore. Sometimes his tactics are so inaccurate, often a bye product of stating opinion as fact, or conveniently ignoring performances that totally discredit his previous takes, that it s difficult to refrain from responding.

No idea how he enjoys watching Giants and Daniel s success when his main focus is so obviously on being correct about Jones.

But he ll keep doing what he does as long as idiots like me keep responding to what he writes.
RE: ...  
blueblood : 7:47 am : link
In comment 16039931 christian said:
Quote:
On one hand I respect Jones for having the huevos to not back down and try and get his.

But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.

I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.


Why dont people get this. You dont want Jones playing on the tag. The tag elimates your ability to get other things done because the money comes off the cap immediately.. So if your 44 million under the cap teh tag immediately takes that down to 12 million. That means you can barely sign your draft class.
...  
christian : 7:50 am : link
If Jones is upset Jim Denton was playing too hard with the Giants you'd need to believe some far out stuff.

That Denton, a rep Schoen has publicly said he has a strong relationship with, thinks Jones undervalues himself to a degree it's worth the financial and reputational risk of losing a top 50 paid player in the NFL.

Or that Denton was smoking dubes not getting the I's dotted, and no one at CAA stepped in and said don't blow this.
RE: RE: ...  
section125 : 7:52 am : link
In comment 16040013 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 16039931 christian said:


Quote:


On one hand I respect Jones for having the huevos to not back down and try and get his.

But as a practical matter, I hope Schoen franchises Jones and makes him prove last year wasn't a fluke.

I'm pulling for this deal to fall apart. With the fog of the playoff win subsided, I think Jones needs to show more to earn a multi-year deal.



Why dont people get this. You dont want Jones playing on the tag. The tag elimates your ability to get other things done because the money comes off the cap immediately.. So if your 44 million under the cap teh tag immediately takes that down to 12 million. That means you can barely sign your draft class.


After extensions and the Golladay cut, they will have a lot more money. But yes, the NEFT does limit their cap space. But it also means if Jones comes up small next year, they are not stuck for another 2 or 3 years.
I like Daniel Jones  
blueblood : 8:00 am : link
but if he wants more than 35M a year... id start looking for other options..
Linking the Florio article  
shyster : 8:02 am : link
since it contains some pertinent observations beyond the quote excerpted by Milton.

CAA waived the five day waiting period for changing agents, so there will be no delay in negotiations.

Florio also makes a case why NYG could decide to tag Jones for up to three years running.

I don't really buy that, but there it is.
nbc - ( New Window )
NEFT  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:14 am : link
is leverage but it does carry some risk. Teams may be willing to give up the two picks and that puts the pressure on JS to deliver at least a QB of equivalent talent (if he does not match the higher deal).

The risk for Jones is a lot of things can happen in any season. Injury to himself or his teammates can quickly change a positive perception of him heading into next offseason and teams that may have been interested already moved on.

Transition tag never made sense for me. I don't think the deal a team would give to Jones changes greatly based on which tag but it could have a little impact having to also give up two picks and the difference between the two is pretty small. Lots of teams are desperate for QB's. NFL NFL applies to HC's and GM's as well.
RE: Linking the Florio article  
christian : 8:17 am : link
In comment 16040021 shyster said:
Quote:

Florio also makes a case why NYG could decide to tag Jones for up to three years running.

I don't really buy that, but there it is. nbc - ( New Window )


Florio underestimates what the 2024 QB tender will be. Jones gets the higher of a 20% increase or the new calculation which will be over 40M.
