Deeper dive into cap and what Giants potentially can do

We have kind of talked about what the Giants can do in this offseason in generalities and without more detailed context. So I figured I’d at least take a stab using actual numbers to see what is in the range of mathematically possible for them to do under the cap this year.
This is assuming they want to be somewhat aggressive and take the next step like the Eagles did last year when they similarly won 9 games and lost to a superior team in the playoffs.
Some of us can agree or disagree with how agressive they may want to be or how ready this team is to compete and thats fine. The premise of this thread is really more focused on if they wanted to be aggressive in building a contender next year could they mathematically do it.
Using OTC as a guideline for the numbers…..
Current 2023 Cap space: 46.9M
Additional cap savings:
Cuts
Golladay 13.5M (designated as post June 1 cut)
Extensions
Leonard Williams- 14M
Adoree Jackson -9M
Andrew Thomas – 8M
*The 3 players extended are still young and considered core to this team.
New cap total of 92.4M
Significant Cap Signings:
1.Daniel Jones (contract structured along the lines of what Ranaan reported the AAV could be)
Possibly be something in the range of:
5 years, $175M. $120M total guaranteed.
$40M signing bonus.
$11M / $21M / $27M / $34M / $42M salaries. (1st 3 years fully gtd, $5M of 4th year gtd).
-Cap hits in 2023 and 2024 are great for a high level QB in years 1 and 2 of the contract. Then when the cap is much higher the cap hits will also be higher
Total 2023 cap hit: 19M (same as Dak Prescott’s first year cap hit)
2. Saquon Barkley
3 years /42 million
Signing bonus of 12M
6M/10M/14M
Total 2023 cap hit: 10M
3. Trade for a #1 WR
-Estimated 2023 cap hit: 20M (number though could be more or less depending on who we sign)
4. Sign a Quality M2M CB:
Using PFF’s model for projected contract I took a higher end contract with Jamal Dean
4/64M
14M signing bonus
6M/10M/14M/20M
2023 cap hit: 9.5M
5. OTC’s Giants rookie pool estimate: 11.4M – 2.4M (WR trade and possibly 1 trade up in draft)= 9M
6. That would leave around 32.4 M for smaller re-signings of our own FA's like Richie James, Julian Love, Ward, Bredeson and depth additions for the team.
Thoughts?
With 179M available in 2024 they can hedge against it a bit.
Also, you have more cushion than you think. Each big signing bumps someone out of top 51, saving $800K or so per. As for draft choices, the net cost to the top 51 is only about $3.4M per OTC.
Giants will want to finish the pain this year.
With 179M available in 2024 they can hedge against it a bit.
Don’t forget that when you add the year two cap hits, that $179M shrinks considerably.
Agreed. I’d make him a pre March 1 cut!
Also, you have more cushion than you think. Each big signing bumps someone out of top 51, saving $800K or so per. As for draft choices, the net cost to the top 51 is only about $3.4M per OTC.
Pepe, I used the first column number not the 2nd column under Giants. Is it only 3.4M vs 11.4M?
Great news if true. Thats another 8M extra to play with.
No doubt.. but it's still 179M! I think it'll work out with these additions/signings this year that we probably won't have a ton of room next year but we'd have a pretty good roster locked in at that point.
If your interpretation is correct that would leave around 40.4 M for smaller re-signings of our own FA's like Richie James, Julian Love, Ward, Bredeson and depth additions for the team.
We might be able to squeeze in a higher quality ILB in FA in the equation too.
+1.
Highly doubt a trade for a #1 when you can draft a projected #1 , sign a FA #2-4, and have others fight for open rankings.and have
Trade the 25th pick for DeAndre Hopkins. He's constantly doubled and can get open in a phone booth.
I don’t want to trade for a WR. I believe there will be a few cut this off-season that will be good alternatives and won’t cost draft capital and a high salary. Remember half the league has to cut players just to get under the cap.
I do like your plan overall but I still think Schoen is going to shop in the bargain bin like we did last year unless it’s a star player. I could see us grabbing a CB or WR on the high end and then more moderate with everyone else.
Lots of WR's are coming out every year. Just have to make the right evaluations but they are in every draft imv.
I don’t want to trade for a WR. I believe there will be a few cut this off-season that will be good alternatives and won’t cost draft capital and a high salary. Remember half the league has to cut players just to get under the cap.
I do like your plan overall but I still think Schoen is going to shop in the bargain bin like we did last year unless it’s a star player. I could see us grabbing a CB or WR on the high end and then more moderate with everyone else.
If Schoen has a number, which he does, then no agent can play hardball. They either get to, or close to, that number or DJ gets tagged. DJ really has no power here, unless Schoen panics...and why would he?
Just give DJ the non-exclusive tag and we'll all quickly see DJ isn't worth 2 first round picks. Problem solved...DJ doesn't get $100 million he hasn't earned and Schoen still has $60 million to play with. If some team does want to pony up 2 first round picks for a 22 TD QB, even better! Trade down and get a rookie contract.
Drafting a WR is likely a 2 year project, at best. It'll depend on what happens with DJ IMO. If he gets a multiyear deal, they may draft a WR. If they tag DJ, they should trade for a #1 and see if DJ really is worth a franchise deal (like the Eagles did). Trading for Hopkins/Allen gets you a true #1 receiver. What if the WR Schoen drafts is a bust? The excuses for DJ may never end and we'll have to give him a 3rd contract just to see if he can throw 25 TDs. Ha!
Meant to put Lawrence there instead of Thomas. Lawrence extension saves 9M.
The Hopkins idea may not be a terrible one and he likely would not cost #25. Cards want out of the contract and he is over 30 and has had a couple injuries recently. The recievers that get the round 1 picks are usually sub 28 and smaller injury risks.
If Giants are ok with the risk they can trade for him as a bridge to a draft pick who they pick up hopefully in this years draft. He was on pace for a 1400 yd season if he played the full year so he clearly still has elite ability.
Hopkins contract would be a 19.5 cap hit in 2023 and 14.5 in 2024 according to OTC.
Lots of WR's are coming out every year. Just have to make the right evaluations but they are in every draft imv.
They do but even the ones who hit usually don't become reliable lead dog #1's in year 1.
Buff could have held their pick and selected Justin Jefferson for instance. Miami could have held their 1 and selected a WR. Philly too and not traded for Brown.
These teams did it because they wanted the lead dog #1 the next year without the greater unknown of the draft coupled with the learning curve.
I suspect we will want one too if we decide to try and take the next step from playoff team to Superbowl contender.
There was a guy named Odell Beckham that was a pretty good #1 pick and WR. There are plenty of other WRs that played well out of college. So the nonsense that it takes a WR a year to learn the position is BS. Steve Smith was a good WR as a rookie even if more of a slot. It may take a few games to learn the offense and the proper reads, true. But it does not condemn a rookie WR to a null year. (Yes it did take Amani 3 years to learn the ropes)
What many are not getting is that if Schoen signs DJ to a multi-year deal, he is not in a trial period. It means Schoen and Daboll are convinced he is the guy they want and believe they can win with.
Seeing what Daboll did with Allen and how Allen did slightly regress last season with Daboll gone is an indicator that Daboll knows QBs, just a little bit.
The tag can mean either they want another season of look/see or they could not reach an agreement. Schoen has said that you do not shop hungry. That means they are not likely going to shell out big $$ for an established #1 WR unless the price is right or likely in the Giants favor. I seriously doubt they even ask about Hopkins - too old and looking for another big contract. Names like Higgins and Moore make more sense but the price is too high. IMHO, 2023 is still a building year in the eyes of the Giants. Fix the oline, fix the defensive front seven, start getting Jones some tools.
Everyone knows what Daboll and staff did was close to a miracle. Fans see it and think a few players will make the Giants SB contenders, when in reality they will be lucky to catch the Eagles and Cowboys in 2023. I absolutely believe that Schoen and Daboll have a plan that they will adhere to and last year's success is, in their eyes, affirmation that the plan is on track. There will be no need to deviate in an attempt to take a short cut. If you want a perennial contender the foundation must be built and deviating from that foundation will cause the plan to crumble.
These teams did it because they wanted the lead dog #1 the next year without the greater unknown of the draft coupled with the learning curve.
I suspect we will want one too if we decide to try and take the next step from playoff team to Superbowl contender.
I don’t think that’s where they believe the team is at the moment. If you look at our roster compared to the Bills or Eagles when they traded for a #1 WR you will find it to be no where near their talent level. We’re a bottom third roster. We need talent upgrades for almost every unit on the team. The “next step” for this team isn’t SB contender. The next step is upgrading a significant amount of the roster not becoming SB contenders.
OBU missed four games and still added 1500 yards of production. Some think it was the BM effect with Gilbride being canned but it was really just a significant upgrade to the skill group and the OL was also a bit better (Pugh was added the year prior). Richburg in '14.
The problem with the WR solves all issues mentality is the Giants still had a severe LOS issue.
This issue (LOS) has cost Buffalo the last two years in the playoffs. Philly has the the strong fronts to go along with the skill guys outside and it is the ground game that sets it up for them imv. This is where the Giants need to go imv.
BPA at several positions. I agree with Bill T in this regard. To play at the end they will need the strong fronts AND the playmakers.
We may greatly disagree on the level of talent DJ has but we definitely agree on this perspective regarding getting him the established lead dog #1 WR via FA. The probability that player comes in year 1 as an high level and reliable impact guy is so much greater than a rookie you get at 25 or later.
https://heavy.com/sports/new-york-giants/leonard-williams-dexter-lawrence-joe-schoen/
And I don't agree with the assessment that letting Bradberry go backfired on the Giants.
https://heavy.com/sports/new-york-giants/leonard-williams-dexter-lawrence-joe-schoen/
And I don't agree with the assessment that letting Bradberry go backfired on the Giants.
Yes I think they look at him as one. This dependent on what they think of his injuries long term and at what price.
They already need another good DE added to the roster; a dual run stopper and rush guy.
Lose Williams and it becomes two imv and with all the other needs.....but I imagine JS only go so far comp wise with him.
11M year 1
21M year 2
27M year 3
5M year 4
_______________
104M gtd. Where is the other 16M?
There was a guy named Odell Beckham that was a pretty good #1 pick and WR. There are plenty of other WRs that played well out of college. So the nonsense that it takes a WR a year to learn the position is BS. Steve Smith was a good WR as a rookie even if more of a slot. It may take a few games to learn the offense and the proper reads, true. But it does not condemn a rookie WR to a null year. (Yes it did take Amani 3 years to learn the ropes)
What many are not getting is that if Schoen signs DJ to a multi-year deal, he is not in a trial period. It means Schoen and Daboll are convinced he is the guy they want and believe they can win with.
Seeing what Daboll did with Allen and how Allen did slightly regress last season with Daboll gone is an indicator that Daboll knows QBs, just a little bit.
The tag can mean either they want another season of look/see or they could not reach an agreement. Schoen has said that you do not shop hungry. That means they are not likely going to shell out big $$ for an established #1 WR unless the price is right or likely in the Giants favor. I seriously doubt they even ask about Hopkins - too old and looking for another big contract. Names like Higgins and Moore make more sense but the price is too high. IMHO, 2023 is still a building year in the eyes of the Giants. Fix the oline, fix the defensive front seven, start getting Jones some tools.
Everyone knows what Daboll and staff did was close to a miracle. Fans see it and think a few players will make the Giants SB contenders, when in reality they will be lucky to catch the Eagles and Cowboys in 2023. I absolutely believe that Schoen and Daboll have a plan that they will adhere to and last year's success is, in their eyes, affirmation that the plan is on track. There will be no need to deviate in an attempt to take a short cut. If you want a perennial contender the foundation must be built and deviating from that foundation will cause the plan to crumble.
Section you are correct that a rookie can come in year 1 and impact positively. However the likelihood of him impacting at a #1 WR level with the dependability of a #1 veteran WR is extremely low. The Odell's and Jefferson's are much less prominent than the guys that take a little longer to become fully dependable in year 1 and sometime even year 2.
This boils down to probability really and the established vet route is a MUCH higher probability than a guy you draft late round 1. Otherwise teams like Miami, Buffalo, Oak, Philly would likely have kept their 1st rnd picks and just drafted a rookie.
If Giants want to maximize their percentages of higher compete level next year they likely will be going for the vet WR.
Yes I think they look at him as one. This dependent on what they think of his injuries long term and at what price.
They already need another good DE added to the roster; a dual run stopper and rush guy.
Lose Williams and it becomes two imv and with all the other needs.....but I imagine JS only go so far comp wise with him.
I strongly believe Williams is considered a core piece. Giants love the high character , high motor guys and he is defintiely that. He is still young and played valiantly through nagging injury this year. You extend him and save a very large 14M against the cap vs cutting him and saving only 4 more mill vs. 14 mill dead money.
11M year 1
21M year 2
27M year 3
5M year 4
_______________
104M gtd. Where is the other 16M?
Kmed I don't think you read it right. The numbers add up. What you posted doesn't match what's above actually.
Williams has a bit of leverage but I do think he really likes being with this team so hopefully he has some flexibility.
This isn’t fantasy football.
Possibly, but can you explain it to me because its not adding up:
You said 5/175 with 120 gtd and a 40M SB. The first 3 years salaries are gtd and 5M of the 4th year. The salaries are: $11M / $21M / $27M / $34M / $42M salaries. (1st 3 years fully gtd, $5M of 4th year gtd).
40M signing bonus gtd
11M first year salary gtd
21M second year salary gtd
27M third year gtd
5m 4th year gtd
That's only 104M gtd. Where is the remaining 16m thats gtd?
Williams has a bit of leverage but I do think he really likes being with this team so hopefully he has some flexibility.
As silly as it may sound Giants from what Ive seen historically love players that want to be here. It genuinely seems like DJ, Saquon, Leo etc. all want to remain Giants . Obviously the business side can throw a monkey wrench in that but I believe we find a way to keep all of those 3.
Sorry KMed I misread , I was checking if the signing bonus and the years added up to 175M total for life of contract. You are 100% correct that should read as 4th year as 21M gtd.
4/140 with 100M gtd
40M signing bonus
Year 1: 15M salary(gtd) - cap hit: 25M
Year 2: 20M salary(gtd) - cap hit: 30M
Year 3: 25M salary(gtd) - cap hit: 35M
Year 4: 40M salary(non gtd)
Now we are committed to 3 years with an easy out and large savings in year 4(30M in cap savings). On the other end, it's an easy restructure and extension if Jones performs as aspected.
4/140 with 100M gtd
40M signing bonus
Year 1: 15M salary(gtd) - cap hit: 25M
Year 2: 20M salary(gtd) - cap hit: 30M
Year 3: 25M salary(gtd) - cap hit: 35M
Year 4: 40M salary(non gtd)
Now we are committed to 3 years with an easy out and large savings in year 4(30M in cap savings). On the other end, it's an easy restructure and extension if Jones performs as aspected.
Good stuff thanks. One of my biggest drivers in this was to see what his first year cap hit would look like. In your model I'd probably drop the year 1 salary a bit and then add to year 3 and year 4. I want to keep his 2023 hit at or below 20M like the Cowboys did with Dak. The idea was to maximize what we could do this year in establishing a team that could compete for a championship.
Yeah I think theres a happy medium. It was great to have 2 low cap years for Dak, but they are paying for it now. Now his cap hit is 50M and he's not a very good QB. You go too low early on and you will pay later.
Absolutely. I think this exercise showed that we CAN sign more than just DJ and Barkley and be fairly aggressive in the FA market going after a couple high needs too if we wanted to. Will be very interested to see the cap hits for year 1 on DJ and Barkley.
2. Saquon Barkley
3 years /42 million
Signing bonus of 12M
6M/10M/14M
I don't see them giving him that kind of contract, especially with escalating salaries as he gets older?
As a RB, I just don't see it. If they can't fit him in at what they want to give him, let him move on.
I would agree with this as well, but who knows how Schoen and Co. feel on this?
2. Saquon Barkley
3 years /42 million
Signing bonus of 12M
6M/10M/14M
I don't see them giving him that kind of contract, especially with escalating salaries as he gets older?
As a RB, I just don't see it. If they can't fit him in at what they want to give him, let him move on.
Probability equation.