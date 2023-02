Deeper dive into cap and what Giants potentially can do

New cap total of 92.4M

We have kind of talked about what the Giants can do in this offseason in generalities and without more detailed context. So I figured I’d at least take a stab using actual numbers to see what is in the range of mathematically possible for them to do under the cap this year.This is assuming they want to be somewhat aggressive and take the next step like the Eagles did last year when they similarly won 9 games and lost to a superior team in the playoffs.Some of us can agree or disagree with how agressive they may want to be or how ready this team is to compete and thats fine. The premise of this thread is really more focused on if they wanted to be aggressive in building a contender next year could they mathematically do it.Using OTC as a guideline for the numbers…..Current 2023 Cap space: 46.9MAdditional cap savings:CutsGolladay 13.5M (designated as post June 1 cut)ExtensionsLeonard Williams- 14MAdoree Jackson -9MAndrew Thomas – 8M*The 3 players extended are still young and considered core to this team.Significant Cap Signings:1.Daniel Jones (contract structured along the lines of what Ranaan reported the AAV could be)Possibly be something in the range of:5 years, $175M. $120M total guaranteed.$40M signing bonus.$11M / $21M / $27M / $34M / $42M salaries. (1st 3 years fully gtd, $5M of 4th year gtd).-Cap hits in 2023 and 2024 are great for a high level QB in years 1 and 2 of the contract. Then when the cap is much higher the cap hits will also be higherTotal 2023 cap hit: 19M (same as Dak Prescott’s first year cap hit)2. Saquon Barkley3 years /42 millionSigning bonus of 12M6M/10M/14MTotal 2023 cap hit: 10M3. Trade for a #1 WR-Estimated 2023 cap hit: 20M (number though could be more or less depending on who we sign)4. Sign a Quality M2M CB:Using PFF’s model for projected contract I took a higher end contract with Jamal Dean4/64M14M signing bonus6M/10M/14M/20M2023 cap hit: 9.5M5. OTC’s Giants rookie pool estimate: 11.4M – 2.4M (WR trade and possibly 1 trade up in draft)= 9M6. That would leave around 32.4 M for smaller re-signings of our own FA's like Richie James, Julian Love, Ward, Bredeson and depth additions for the team.Thoughts? Over The Cap Salary Cap Space - ( New Window