DomerGiant on what he’s “confirmed” on DJ Agent change

DomerGiant2008 : 1:03 pm :



that Athletes First has been handling Daniel Jones' marketing for the past two years. The people at CAA that had been handling DJ's marketing were part of the group that left CAA to join Athletes First.



Jones making this move to Athletes First for his contract is something that was always going to happen. It is not necessarily a reflection on CAA not being able to get a deal done and now A1 is going to step in with an astronomically higher contract ask.



