DomerGiant on what he’s “confirmed” on DJ Agent change

I've confirmed
DomerGiant2008 : 1:03 pm
that Athletes First has been handling Daniel Jones' marketing for the past two years. The people at CAA that had been handling DJ's marketing were part of the group that left CAA to join Athletes First.
Jones making this move to Athletes First for his contract is something that was always going to happen. It is not necessarily a reflection on CAA not being able to get a deal done and now A1 is going to step in with an astronomically higher contract ask.
ajr2456 : 1:13 pm
France doesn’t handle marketing and had no connection with Jones. The only marketing exec at Athletes First that I can tell moved over CAA to AF is a young kid Jake Silver, who did at the same time France did. But there’s no connection to Jones marketing deals with Athletes First from what I can tell.
It’s either a deal or a tag. It’s unlikely he’ll get way more or anything less than that amount.
There’s no connection that I can find of Jones to anyone who left CAA for AF, even when it comes to marketing. Not saying the information is wrong, but it would be very unconventional.
I know all the agents. I work with a majority of their top tier clients (I own a private jet company).
Given the number of former CAA clients that are now A1 clients, you'll see a theme here.
This is 100% not Jones switching to Athletes First because they have a reputation of getting all their clients the biggest contracts. A1 has some of the best agents in the industry, that is true. But Jones had a preexisting relationship with many former CAA people that are now A1 people.
My opinion is that all the hysteria around Jones changing agents really won't have any substantive effect on what deal he ends up getting from the Giants.
Appreciate your inputs here. Thank you.
Thank you for the info DomerGiant!
Thanks.
Separately, can I get a BBI discount on a jet to Vegas?
;)
with CAA Football and Athletes First every single day
Appreciate your inputs here. Thank you.
Geez, I forgot to thank Domer as well, regardless or not it clarifies things..Thank you sir
Really? Because there is also reporting that there is an impasse.
There is an enormous amount of marketing deals (and money) beyond television ads. Jones wears (and surely gets paid for wearing) Nike's. Visa markets a branded Daniel Jones card. He makes appearances (particularly at Citigroup sponsored events). He tweets about Verizon. Etc...
National marketing deals depend on personality, great stats (fantasy football), getting in the playoffs and winning consistently, so you have exposure.
It's going to take time for DJ to get that, as he's had only one winning year, and his stats are average to mediocre over that span.
Even guys like Eli, who had two Super Bowl MVP's, didn't do as well nationally until after their career (Eli is more popular now nationally because of Saturday Night Live and Manning Cast than any time during his playing career).
Plus look at the information that’s out in the media:
Dunleavy: negotiations were off to a rocky start.
Florio: Jones wants $45 million
If both of those are true, that would mean this has less to do about pre existing relationships and more about the negotiations CAA was doing so far. A player wouldn’t play coy and let CAA negotiate the deal knowing he would leave for AF anyway. If CAA got him what he was looking for there would be no reason to switch to AF for contract stuff.
Plus look at the information that’s out in the media:
Dunleavy: negotiations were off to a rocky start.
Florio: Jones wants $45 million
If both of those are true, that would mean this has less to do about pre existing relationships and more about the negotiations CAA was doing so far. A player wouldn’t play coy and let CAA negotiate the deal knowing he would leave for AF anyway. If CAA got him what he was looking for there would be no reason to switch to AF for contract stuff.
I always appreciate the info, but the timing makes no sense. This isn’t just some matter of fact thing. You don’t do it now right before the tag window.
It is not necessarily a reflection on CAA not being able to get a deal done and now A1 is going to step in with an astronomically higher contract ask.
I am assuming this to mean: That even though Jones changed to A1 it wasn't because CAA couldn't get the deal done NOR does this mean A1 is going to have a astronomically greater contract ask.
I can understand Jones switching agents and trying for better under those circumstances.
The new agency doesn’t want the old agency anywhere near the negotiating table once the offseason starts. If Jones signs the same exact deal the Giants sent to CAA, CAA would get the commissions not AF. If this was a forgone conclusion AF would have made sure it happened during the season or as soon as the season ended.
But the logic of the timing doesn’t make sense. If there were these strong preexisting relationships and it nothing to do with CAAs ability to get the deal Jones wants so far, why was the change not made until two weeks before the tag deadline? It’s questionable timing given the Giants season was over a month ago.
Plus look at the information that’s out in the media:
Dunleavy: negotiations were off to a rocky start.
Florio: Jones wants $45 million
If both of those are true, that would mean this has less to do about pre existing relationships and more about the negotiations CAA was doing so far. A player wouldn’t play coy and let CAA negotiate the deal knowing he would leave for AF anyway. If CAA got him what he was looking for there would be no reason to switch to AF for contract stuff.
I always appreciate the info, but the timing makes no sense. This isn’t just some matter of fact thing. You don’t do it now right before the tag window.
My bad I think you clarified this above in your 12:08 post...thanks!
I’m on the west coast and haven’t seen any national tv ads with DJ. Is he doing local stuff for Bobs Discount Furniture or car dealerships?
There is an enormous amount of marketing deals (and money) beyond television ads. Jones wears (and surely gets paid for wearing) Nike's. Visa markets a branded Daniel Jones card. He makes appearances (particularly at Citigroup sponsored events). He tweets about Verizon. Etc...
Thank you.
I wonder what the benefits are of a DJ Visa Card?
But as others said, the timing of all of this makes me think there's more than just a change cause his marketing people moved over.
There is 2 weeks left before the tag deadline, essentially the biggest payday of his life. Timing matters to me. Its something.
I’m on the west coast and haven’t seen any national tv ads with DJ. Is he doing local stuff for Bobs Discount Furniture or car dealerships?
National marketing deals depend on personality, great stats (fantasy football), getting in the playoffs and winning consistently, so you have exposure.
It's going to take time for DJ to get that, as he's had only one winning year, and his stats are average to mediocre over that span.
Even guys like Eli, who had two Super Bowl MVP's, didn't do as well nationally until after their career (Eli is more popular now nationally because of Saturday Night Live and Manning Cast than any time during his playing career).
Thank you John, makes sense.
Thank you.
I wonder what the benefits are of a DJ Visa Card?
A free medium Pepsi a month
There will be a great deal of bad information out there. And the pundits job is to create drama to get more clicks. And there will be people that plant information for their side of a negotiation.
I think it's quite unconventional Jones's longterm plan was to switch agents the day before the franchise designation window begins.
Regardless, I think the least likely explanation to this development is Generous Dan was upset his former representation was asking for too much from the Giants. And he had to step in and insist he take less than what former his agents were asking.
Agreed
Derek Carr's agent and see what $$$ he is looking to make. Jones isn't the only fish in the pond.
Agreed
"yuck", in my opinion. If Jones is truly asking for $40M +, I'd rather forego the free agents/trade targets, and be aggressive in the draft. Even if it means giving up current and future draft capital.
all kidding aside, Domer, thanks for the info. BBI has always been a great source for the rabid fan.
The only thing that seems "strange" at all is the timing of the "move", not the move itself.
It wasn’t made months ago.
Seems to me an offer like that as opposed to the 32 mill tag price should get the job done. Both sides have some leverage but the team has more.
I have to think this will get done. If not the tag will work and the worst case scenario is we’ll get 2 first round picks if someone signs him.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.
Nah, tagging and continuing to negotiate is nothing new
If they don't have a deal done, they are going to put a tag on Jones I believe. Schoen stated after the season, they want Jones here, and he is still a young GM. So I am buying it, I don't think he was playing poker at that time.
Now when Schoen is more experienced, well he can become a better poker player so to speak...Jones is going to be here, one way or another.
Two additional notions: Even though Jones as a Duke grad is 'smart' and from a well-to-do family, this is 'Team Jones' (barf) first time at this dance. If Jones decided that CAA was not doing enough, does it fall in the category of a 'lawyer who handles his own case has a fool for a client'? Some naïvete here?
This leads to who else has Jones' ear and who apparently successfully shopped the idea that AF could bring a superior return? If these pre-existing relationships were, in fact, pre-existing, how did Team Jones not act on this nugget of insight earlier? Unless a deus ex machina has appeared.
Thus the need to change at this time??
Isn't it more like they are negotiating terms such as length, guaranteed money, etc.? There are many tradeoff negotiating points on both sides. And when they agree to those terms, the avg per year will be agreed upon quickly.
Remember, its in both interests to get this done.
Two additional notions: Even though Jones as a Duke grad is 'smart' and from a well-to-do family, this is 'Team Jones' (barf) first time at this dance. If Jones decided that CAA was not doing enough, does it fall in the category of a 'lawyer who handles his own case has a fool for a client'? Some naïvete here?
This leads to who else has Jones' ear and who apparently successfully shopped the idea that AF could bring a superior return? If these pre-existing relationships were, in fact, pre-existing, how did Team Jones not act on this nugget of insight earlier? Unless a deus ex machina has appeared.
There is definitely some possible truth here.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.
The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?
Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?
So this wasn’t a forgone conclusion because of relationships, there was more than one suitor at the table
So this wasn’t a forgone conclusion because of relationships, there was more than one suitor at the table
Thanks.
Sometimes silence is a very smart move in negotiations - assuming it's intentional...
These negotiations are over for now, until another shoe drops.
Jones gets tagged. Maybe new data points get things moving, whether it's a Carr contract or a suitor leaking interest in Jones.
Or maybe the Giants will look to deal Jones.
These negotiations are over for now, until another shoe drops.
Jones gets tagged. Maybe new data points get things moving, whether it's a Carr contract or a suitor leaking interest in Jones.
Or maybe the Giants will look to deal Jones.
Imagine where we'd be if Jones had a great year... ;)
At the Senior Bowl Schoen said contract negotiations hadn't started.
If all parties involved knew there was an imminent change in representation, it seems like things were paused and orderly. And that Jones didn't up and change representation at the 11th hour.
The one piece of innuendo I found completely fanciful in all of this, is that Daniel Jones, out of the good of his heart fired his representation because they were demanding Jones ask for too much money.
The Giants have put their offer on the table and haven’t budged from it.
At the Senior Bowl Schoen said contract negotiations hadn't started.
If all parties involved knew there was an imminent change in representation, it seems like things were paused and orderly. And that Jones didn't up and change representation at the 11th hour.
The one piece of innuendo I found completely fanciful in all of this, is that Daniel Jones, out of the good of his heart fired his representation because they were demanding Jones ask for too much money.
I don't believe any of these public statements. If Schoen said negotiations hadn't started it was probably an the most technical sense.
Copy.
Seriously, one year wonder should get ready for the tag at that price.
Thank you very much. This is the type of inside stuff that pops up on BBI from time to time that makes it a special place for Giants fans.
Special enough to put up with the teenage mentality that also pops up from time to time
with CAA Football and Athletes First every single day
Thank you very much. This is the type of inside stuff that pops up on BBI from time to time that makes it a special place for Giants fans.
Special enough to put up with the teenage mentality that also pops up from time to time
There is a missing piece that I cannot comment on but this is the basic gist.
Not accurate. He’s still with CAA. He’s a senior guy too and starting to stay in background (he’s 70 I think now). Todd France is the one who left and went to AF (and had some representation or legal issues I believe with some business partners not under best of circumstances).
We’ve likely reached the point where his asking price doesn’t matter. If it’s over what our ceiling is and Schoen is sticking to it, then there’s only two outcomes - Jones comes way down or gets tagged.
These guys know more or less what the others will be paid anyway - Hurts us getting $45/$50m whether he signs before or after Jones.
I don't see that cause and effect. Hurts had an MVP type season and made the SB where he played great.
Let's hope DJ's asking price skyrockets. The sooner he's resigned to the franchise tender, the sooner we can sigh relief he's not signed to a huge deal.
I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.
Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.
The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?
Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?
Gene, You know how I feel about DJ, but he’s only had, under Daboll, one good year with hopefully more to come under the tutelage of Dabes. No one in their right mind would give 3 guaranteed years for 1 year of production..I wouldn’t and I love the guy
You’re Terpsian insufferable
In comment 16040585 Carson53 said:
I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.
Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.
The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?
Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?
Gene, You know how I feel about DJ, but he’s only had, under Daboll, one good year with hopefully more to come under the tutelage of Dabes. No one in their right mind would give 3 guaranteed years for 1 year of production..I wouldn’t and I love the guy
56, I think the problem the dissenters are having with this situation, is the use of the phrase, "HOPEFULLY more to come."
You don't pay a QB $40+ in the "Hopes" you get more of the same. You need to know you have a guy that can consistently produce to be paid like that. I was all for re-signing DJ; but after hearing what he may be asking for, I'm leaning towards preferring to move on.
$2 million per TD? What a bargain! DJ is way overplaying his hand. All that good will with DJ and the Giants organization and fans is about to erode. From sympathy case to greedy athlete in a matter of weeks. Wait for it...
You’re Terpsian insufferable
He, Producer and Homer just throw crap out there to cause a commotion. Shit stirrers is what they used to be called.
In comment 16040611 HomerJones45 said:
In comment 16040585 Carson53 said:
I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.
Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.
The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?
Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?
Gene, You know how I feel about DJ, but he’s only had, under Daboll, one good year with hopefully more to come under the tutelage of Dabes. No one in their right mind would give 3 guaranteed years for 1 year of production..I wouldn’t and I love the guy
56, I think the problem the dissenters are having with this situation, is the use of the phrase, "HOPEFULLY more to come."
You don't pay a QB $40+ in the "Hopes" you get more of the same. You need to know you have a guy that can consistently produce to be paid like that. I was all for re-signing DJ; but after hearing what he may be asking for, I'm leaning towards preferring to move on.
You always hope QBs continue to improve, that’s all I’m saying..You don’t “hope” with a Brady, Rodgers, Brees, Peyton, because they’ve proven themselves over and over again, year after year. Not so YET with DJ after one season. The dollars he gets or will get is more about minimum market these days than actual worth per se, imv
I get it. I'll root like hell for whomever is the Giants QB next year.
I'm just starting to wonder if it's better to not gamble on paying $40M+ on a "hope." Rather, let's let Schoen and Daboll pinpoint and go get a QB in the upcoming draft. Somebody they pick, even if we burn some draft capital. Get back into a rookie QB contract, and let Dabs develop him while we build out the rest of the roster.
The one piece of innuendo I found completely fanciful in all of this, is that Daniel Jones, out of the good of his heart fired his representation because they were demanding Jones ask for too much money.
I don't think anyone was suggesting that. I think the point was that his agent was asking for the kind of money that would result in him ultimately playing on the franchise tag and that he preferred working with an agent who gave him a chance at avoiding the franchise tag.
Those two things are the same, no?
Yeah, this. Don’t have a clue what’s going on but the idea the 40 is overpaying for DJ is just not true. It would be a perfectly reasonable contract from an AAV perspective.
Absurd, but the minimum market..
I get it. I'll root like hell for whomever is the Giants QB next year.
I'm just starting to wonder if it's better to not gamble on paying $40M+ on a "hope." Rather, let's let Schoen and Daboll pinpoint and go get a QB in the upcoming draft. Somebody they pick, even if we burn some draft capital. Get back into a rookie QB contract, and let Dabs develop him while we build out the rest of the roster.
There’s usually much more of a “hope” with a drafted QB than one who is still young coming off a good year..
In comment 16040675 Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 16040611 HomerJones45 said:
In comment 16040585 Carson53 said:
I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.
Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.
The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?
Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?
Gene, You know how I feel about DJ, but he’s only had, under Daboll, one good year with hopefully more to come under the tutelage of Dabes. No one in their right mind would give 3 guaranteed years for 1 year of production..I wouldn’t and I love the guy
56, I think the problem the dissenters are having with this situation, is the use of the phrase, "HOPEFULLY more to come."
You don't pay a QB $40+ in the "Hopes" you get more of the same. You need to know you have a guy that can consistently produce to be paid like that. I was all for re-signing DJ; but after hearing what he may be asking for, I'm leaning towards preferring to move on.
You always hope QBs continue to improve, that’s all I’m saying..You don’t “hope” with a Brady, Rodgers, Brees, Peyton, because they’ve proven themselves over and over again, year after year. Not so YET with DJ after one season. The dollars he gets or will get is more about minimum market these days than actual worth per se, imv
Give us the list of guys who didn't "prove it" , at all, before signing a second contract? Osweiler, Flynn, who else? Hell, even Boertles threw for 4,400+ yards and 35 TDs. With most extensions you hope they improve over already solid numbers. With DJ, tow hoping he jumps into a completely different echelon.
Goff, Carr, Dak, Cousins, even Wentz...all had at least one really solid year before being extended. DJ doesn't belong on that list.
I'm just starting to wonder if it's better to not gamble on paying $40M+ on a "hope." Rather, let's let Schoen and Daboll pinpoint and go get a QB in the upcoming draft. Somebody they pick, even if we burn some draft capital. Get back into a rookie QB contract, and let Dabs develop him while we build out the rest of the roster.
I'd be first in line to support that. At the end of my day, it just took too long for Jones to show he actually might be the QB solution. Because it's still not settled...
In comment 16040652 GMen72 said:
$2 million per TD? What a bargain! DJ is way overplaying his hand. All that good will with DJ and the Giants organization and fans is about to erode. From sympathy case to greedy athlete in a matter of weeks. Wait for it...
You’re Terpsian insufferable
He, Producer and Homer just throw crap out there to cause a commotion. Shit stirrers is what they used to be called.
Keep betting on premises and telling yourself that DJ is better than Carr, Goff, Dak, or Cousins. Don't use facts to back up an argument, use hypotheticals and feelings. Right?
Still waiting on the list of great WRs Darnold had with the Jets? You disappeared on that one? Odd.
In comment 16040639 christian said:
The one piece of innuendo I found completely fanciful in all of this, is that Daniel Jones, out of the good of his heart fired his representation because they were demanding Jones ask for too much money.
I don't think anyone was suggesting that. I think the point was that his agent was asking for the kind of money that would result in him ultimately playing on the franchise tag and that he preferred working with an agent who gave him a chance at avoiding the franchise tag.
Those two things are the same, no?
He, Producer and Homer just throw crap out there to cause a commotion. Shit stirrers is what they used to be called.
Keep betting on premises and telling yourself that DJ is better than Carr, Goff, Dak, or Cousins. Don't use facts to back up an argument, use hypotheticals and feelings. Right?
Still waiting on the list of great WRs Darnold had with the Jets? You disappeared on that one? Odd.
Was never engaged on Darnold's WRs or any thread about them - you got the wrong person - as usual. Never liked Darnold and knew he would never be good. But I never, ever made any comments on Darnold's Jets WRs. Could not name one and really do not give a shit about Darnold or the Jets. Try again. You are proving my point.
Never said Jones was better than those you listed. I said Cousins numbers are close to your hero Herbert - very close - you should look and see those facts. I know you are in love with stats, except the ones that don't match your diatribes. Almost very poster has pointed that out to you. But, just like Producer, you skew what supports you and dismiss the rest.
As I have told you repeatedly, I am a skeptic of Jones, to a certain degree. Don't feel he is worth anything near $40 mill AAV. However, unlike you I do not feel he is a schlump. To me, his issue is consistently getting the ball out on time. I think I am in the same boat as christian and JonC(to name a couple), maybe Uconn as far as a contract. I'd prefer a shorter term one that can be gotten out of in 3 years, if necessary, but the NEFT tag is probably the best alternative...
He is asking for the moon and i get it from his end but if i Schoen i am telling him this is our offer and if you dont like it, go find a better one. Daniel Jones is not the end all be all..
I am not locking in to a guaranteed contract that eats a ton of cap space for 1 year to do it all over again next year. Move on, i am sorry, i like Jones, but i am not giving him 40 to 45 million..
Just heard on Michael Kay show that Pau Shwartz reported the Giants have offered 5 years at 38 AAV.
I crunched some numbers over at OTC to see what a typical 5-year $190M might mean for the cap. Excluding bells and whistles, for simplicity's sake I went with a $60M signing bonus and $95M guaranteed (half the total value of the deal). I chose salaries 1M, 15M, 33M, 38M, 43M for years 2023-2037 resulting in projected cap hits of 13M, 27M, 45M, 50M, and 55M going forward. So it would save roughly 20M on the salary cap compared to playing under the franchise tag.
That would mean if it doesn’t work out, Jones has a dead cap of potentially $19 million if the Giants wanted to cut bait after year 2. I think they’d try to push as much as possible into year one and two.
Only real downside is that, until Jones signs the deal, we won't have the same cap flexibility. By the time he does sign, the pickings might be slim.
Just heard on Michael Kay show that Pau Shwartz reported the Giants have offered 5 years at 38 AAV.
I crunched some numbers over at OTC to see what a typical 5-year $190M might mean for the cap. Excluding bells and whistles, for simplicity's sake I went with a $60M signing bonus and $95M guaranteed (half the total value of the deal). I chose salaries 1M, 15M, 33M, 38M, 43M for years 2023-2037 resulting in projected cap hits of 13M, 27M, 45M, 50M, and 55M going forward. So it would save roughly 20M on the salary cap compared to playing under the franchise tag.
No way a QB gets only 50% of his contract guaranteed. Well, I shouldn't say no way. I'd have to look into it but I just can't see that. It seems way too low to me with guys getting fully guaranteed deals.
Only real downside is that, until Jones signs the deal, we won't have the same cap flexibility. By the time he does sign, the pickings might be slim.
They could just not make anything official until Jones is settled, can move money in other ways. They don’t need to have the space to agree to deals.
In comment 16040577 Cheech d said:
Just heard on Michael Kay show that Pau Shwartz reported the Giants have offered 5 years at 38 AAV.
I crunched some numbers over at OTC to see what a typical 5-year $190M might mean for the cap. Excluding bells and whistles, for simplicity's sake I went with a $60M signing bonus and $95M guaranteed (half the total value of the deal). I chose salaries 1M, 15M, 33M, 38M, 43M for years 2023-2037 resulting in projected cap hits of 13M, 27M, 45M, 50M, and 55M going forward. So it would save roughly 20M on the salary cap compared to playing under the franchise tag.
That would mean if it doesn’t work out, Jones has a dead cap of potentially $19 million if the Giants wanted to cut bait after year 2. I think they’d try to push as much as possible into year one and two.
Wouldn’t the dead cap hit for a 2025 release be $55mm with $90mm guaranteed and $40mm paid to DJ in 23 and 24.
If that’s the Giants offer, it is already too rich for me.
No way a QB gets only 50% of his contract guaranteed. Well, I shouldn't say no way. I'd have to look into it but I just can't see that. It seems way too low to me with guys getting fully guaranteed deals.
Tyrod will be incapacitated by the end of summer camp. Talk about China dolls. Just what rookie QB are you getting at #25? I would not mind Hendon Hooker in the 3rd round, maybe 2nd if they really like him.
But you are not wrong in looking elsewhere at $40 mill per...
In comment 16040714 Milton said:
In comment 16040577 Cheech d said:
Just heard on Michael Kay show that Pau Shwartz reported the Giants have offered 5 years at 38 AAV.
I crunched some numbers over at OTC to see what a typical 5-year $190M might mean for the cap. Excluding bells and whistles, for simplicity's sake I went with a $60M signing bonus and $95M guaranteed (half the total value of the deal). I chose salaries 1M, 15M, 33M, 38M, 43M for years 2023-2037 resulting in projected cap hits of 13M, 27M, 45M, 50M, and 55M going forward. So it would save roughly 20M on the salary cap compared to playing under the franchise tag.
That would mean if it doesn’t work out, Jones has a dead cap of potentially $19 million if the Giants wanted to cut bait after year 2. I think they’d try to push as much as possible into year one and two.
Wouldn’t the dead cap hit for a 2025 release be $55mm with $90mm guaranteed and $40mm paid to DJ in 23 and 24.
If that’s the Giants offer, it is already too rich for me.
If true and Jones is balking at that rumored offer I am out as well.
We’re talking about cap hit, right?
There’s only $34 million in guaranteed money left to divvy up.
We’re talking about cap hit, right?
Dead money
Contract - ( New Window )
I crunched some numbers over at OTC to see what a typical 5-year $190M might mean for the cap. Excluding bells and whistles, for simplicity's sake I went with a $60M signing bonus and $95M guaranteed (half the total value of the deal). I chose salaries 1M, 15M, 33M, 38M, 43M for years 2023-2037 resulting in projected cap hits of 13M, 27M, 45M, 50M, and 55M going forward. So it would save roughly 20M on the salary cap compared to playing under the franchise tag.
No way a QB gets only 50% of his contract guaranteed. Well, I shouldn't say no way. I'd have to look into it but I just can't see that. It seems way too low to me with guys getting fully guaranteed deals.
If the first three years on the deal I outlined are guaranteed, it comes out to 109M (so closer to 60% of the total value).
I just looked this up. It is rare to be below 50% or really near 50%. There are a couple that caught my attention. One, Mahomes' deal looks amazing right now because of the low guaranteed percentage. Josh Allen's is similar. Two, no wonder the owners are pissed at the Browns. That Watson deal is horrendous.
Link - ( New Window )
Those two things are the same, no?
No, because it doesn't take the "goodness of his heart" to prefer more guaranteed money and a multi-year commitment from the Giants to the uncertainty of playing under the franchise tag (especially given his injury history).
I think that requires an even nuttier conclusion.
That would mean Jones fired his agent at the 11th hour because he feared that if the Giants franchised him on February 21st, the jig was up and he was sentenced to play on the tender.
When in reality, if the Giants tag him, they have ample time to work out an agreement. Even if the big bad agent asked for too much in the beginning.
He, Producer and Homer just throw crap out there to cause a commotion. Shit stirrers is what they used to be called.
Keep betting on premises and telling yourself that DJ is better than Carr, Goff, Dak, or Cousins. Don't use facts to back up an argument, use hypotheticals and feelings. Right?
Still waiting on the list of great WRs Darnold had with the Jets? You disappeared on that one? Odd.
Was never engaged on Darnold's WRs or any thread about them - you got the wrong person - as usual. Never liked Darnold and knew he would never be good. But I never, ever made any comments on Darnold's Jets WRs. Could not name one and really do not give a shit about Darnold or the Jets. Try again. You are proving my point.
Never said Jones was better than those you listed. I said Cousins numbers are close to your hero Herbert - very close - you should look and see those facts. I know you are in love with stats, except the ones that don't match your diatribes. Almost very poster has pointed that out to you. But, just like Producer, you skew what supports you and dismiss the rest.
As I have told you repeatedly, I am a skeptic of Jones, to a certain degree. Don't feel he is worth anything near $40 mill AAV. However, unlike you I do not feel he is a schlump. To me, his issue is consistently getting the ball out on time. I think I am in the same boat as christian and JonC(to name a couple), maybe Uconn as far as a contract. I'd prefer a shorter term one that can be gotten out of in 3 years, if necessary, but the NEFT tag is probably the best alternative...
Might wanna check page 6 of the ESPN/DJ contract thread...
I wrote...
I respect your opinion, even if you're wrong. Ha! I kid...I kid. Yes, DJ is a much better runner than Sam Darnold, but the fact they're VERY comparable as passers, should be a huge red flag?. Darnold is considered a huge best, but DJ is a franchise QB because he can run? Not sure I can get on that bandwagon.
...and you responded...
If you have no one to throw to, you have no one to throw to. Very hard for me to comprehend that you cannot comprehend that. I sometimes wonder if you play your game for attention.
But I suppose enough people have told you that.
Who was wrong? I accept your apology.
In comment 16040678 IchabodGiant said:
In comment 16040675 Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 16040611 HomerJones45 said:
In comment 16040585 Carson53 said:
I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.
Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.
The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?
Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?
Gene, You know how I feel about DJ, but he’s only had, under Daboll, one good year with hopefully more to come under the tutelage of Dabes. No one in their right mind would give 3 guaranteed years for 1 year of production..I wouldn’t and I love the guy
56, I think the problem the dissenters are having with this situation, is the use of the phrase, "HOPEFULLY more to come."
You don't pay a QB $40+ in the "Hopes" you get more of the same. You need to know you have a guy that can consistently produce to be paid like that. I was all for re-signing DJ; but after hearing what he may be asking for, I'm leaning towards preferring to move on.
You always hope QBs continue to improve, that’s all I’m saying..You don’t “hope” with a Brady, Rodgers, Brees, Peyton, because they’ve proven themselves over and over again, year after year. Not so YET with DJ after one season. The dollars he gets or will get is more about minimum market these days than actual worth per se, imv
Give us the list of guys who didn't "prove it" , at all, before signing a second contract? Osweiler, Flynn, who else? Hell, even Boertles threw for 4,400+ yards and 35 TDs. With most extensions you hope they improve over already solid numbers. With DJ, tow hoping he jumps into a completely different echelon.
Goff, Carr, Dak, Cousins, even Wentz...all had at least one really solid year before being extended. DJ doesn't belong on that list.
Sigh…
First off - jones just had a really good year, which is much better than a “solid” year.
Second - none of those guys had joe fucking judge and jason fucking Garrett for two of ther four years.
Not to mention OL’s that ranked in the bottom three each year. And WR that ranked in the bottom five. And an excellent RB who has been healthy for an only 1.5 years.
But we all know how you have when facts get in the way of your failing narrative.
In comment 16040683 Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 16040678 IchabodGiant said:
In comment 16040675 Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 16040611 HomerJones45 said:
In comment 16040585 Carson53 said:
I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.
Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.
The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?
Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?
Gene, You know how I feel about DJ, but he’s only had, under Daboll, one good year with hopefully more to come under the tutelage of Dabes. No one in their right mind would give 3 guaranteed years for 1 year of production..I wouldn’t and I love the guy
56, I think the problem the dissenters are having with this situation, is the use of the phrase, "HOPEFULLY more to come."
You don't pay a QB $40+ in the "Hopes" you get more of the same. You need to know you have a guy that can consistently produce to be paid like that. I was all for re-signing DJ; but after hearing what he may be asking for, I'm leaning towards preferring to move on.
You always hope QBs continue to improve, that’s all I’m saying..You don’t “hope” with a Brady, Rodgers, Brees, Peyton, because they’ve proven themselves over and over again, year after year. Not so YET with DJ after one season. The dollars he gets or will get is more about minimum market these days than actual worth per se, imv
Give us the list of guys who didn't "prove it" , at all, before signing a second contract? Osweiler, Flynn, who else? Hell, even Boertles threw for 4,400+ yards and 35 TDs. With most extensions you hope they improve over already solid numbers. With DJ, tow hoping he jumps into a completely different echelon.
Goff, Carr, Dak, Cousins, even Wentz...all had at least one really solid year before being extended. DJ doesn't belong on that list.
Sigh…
First off - jones just had a really good year, which is much better than a “solid” year.
Second - none of those guys had joe fucking judge and jason fucking Garrett for two of ther four years.
Not to mention OL’s that ranked in the bottom three each year. And WR that ranked in the bottom five. And an excellent RB who has been healthy for an only 1.5 years.
But we all know how you have when facts get in the way of your failing narrative.
So, that's a no on the list of QBs? Just a list of excuses. So, DJ will be the unicorn that didn't deserve his contract that will play better than QBs who did?
Sigh...
He, Producer and Homer just throw crap out there to cause a commotion. Shit stirrers is what they used to be called.
Keep betting on premises and telling yourself that DJ is better than Carr, Goff, Dak, or Cousins. Don't use facts to back up an argument, use hypotheticals and feelings. Right?
Still waiting on the list of great WRs Darnold had with the Jets? You disappeared on that one? Odd.
Was never engaged on Darnold's WRs or any thread about them - you got the wrong person - as usual. Never liked Darnold and knew he would never be good. But I never, ever made any comments on Darnold's Jets WRs. Could not name one and really do not give a shit about Darnold or the Jets. Try again. You are proving my point.
Never said Jones was better than those you listed. I said Cousins numbers are close to your hero Herbert - very close - you should look and see those facts. I know you are in love with stats, except the ones that don't match your diatribes. Almost very poster has pointed that out to you. But, just like Producer, you skew what supports you and dismiss the rest.
As I have told you repeatedly, I am a skeptic of Jones, to a certain degree. Don't feel he is worth anything near $40 mill AAV. However, unlike you I do not feel he is a schlump. To me, his issue is consistently getting the ball out on time. I think I am in the same boat as christian and JonC(to name a couple), maybe Uconn as far as a contract. I'd prefer a shorter term one that can be gotten out of in 3 years, if necessary, but the NEFT tag is probably the best alternative...
OK, you're going to think I'm a jerk if you don't already, but I did some research. And the motivation wasn't personal to you, but that 2018 draft has been discussed so much, and I know so many people that have revisionist history on this site claiming one thing when their post history from that time says another.
I just want BBI to be honest about where we stood back then...
Where I stood was I loved Barkley and wanted him or Darnold, but gun to my head, Barkley. Was elated at the pick. I hated Rosen, hated Lamar. Felt that Allen was a great pick but not at 2, because he would be a mult-year project, but I spent a LOT of time defending his accuracy and prospect-worthiness on this board, and I believe I was the first poster on this board to say he reminds me the most of John Elway of any QB prospect I've seen in memory, but would have only taken him in a trade-down.
So I'm not trying to do a gotcha here, and I do like and respect you as a poster. But it looks here like you preferred Rosen (many people did), and did think there was some question marks about Darnold, but to say "Never liked Darnold and knew he would never be good," seems like an overstatement.
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=562826&show_all=1#13770862
I did find another spot in pre-draft discussion that year where you said you would take Nelson at 2, or Barkley, or a QB. LOL, I thought...gee section125, way to go out on a limb! :P
And full credit for being in the camp that was at least intrigued by Josh Allen.
Anyway again, the motivation here is that it's become a trend on BBI for people to say stuff like "oh I wanted Josh Allen, knew he'd be good." Or, "I knew Rosen/Darnold would bust," etc, when the post history doesn't support that. There were very few people that were supportive of Josh Allen for example, but to read posts in the last couple of years, it's like everyone loved him, lol. Just trying to keep things honest.
In comment 16040678 IchabodGiant said:
In comment 16040675 Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 16040611 HomerJones45 said:
In comment 16040585 Carson53 said:
I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.
Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.
The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?
Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?
Gene, You know how I feel about DJ, but he’s only had, under Daboll, one good year with hopefully more to come under the tutelage of Dabes. No one in their right mind would give 3 guaranteed years for 1 year of production..I wouldn’t and I love the guy
56, I think the problem the dissenters are having with this situation, is the use of the phrase, "HOPEFULLY more to come."
You don't pay a QB $40+ in the "Hopes" you get more of the same. You need to know you have a guy that can consistently produce to be paid like that. I was all for re-signing DJ; but after hearing what he may be asking for, I'm leaning towards preferring to move on.
You always hope QBs continue to improve, that’s all I’m saying..You don’t “hope” with a Brady, Rodgers, Brees, Peyton, because they’ve proven themselves over and over again, year after year. Not so YET with DJ after one season. The dollars he gets or will get is more about minimum market these days than actual worth per se, imv
Give us the list of guys who didn't "prove it" , at all, before signing a second contract? Osweiler, Flynn, who else? Hell, even Boertles threw for 4,400+ yards and 35 TDs. With most extensions you hope they improve over already solid numbers. With DJ, tow hoping he jumps into a completely different echelon.
Goff, Carr, Dak, Cousins, even Wentz...all had at least one really solid year before being extended. DJ doesn't belong on that list.
That’s the majority of the NFL. Pretty sure only 4 or 5 teams have a scoring margin over 3 points. So while your statement is accurate it’s a pretty big pipedream.
It's quite a bit more than that. 10 in 2018 and 2019, 12 in 2020, 13 in 2021, and 7 this past season.
However all 6 of those had a margin of over 6. They had a combined record of 78-22.
Does not add up to $40M
They're not like terms, so you can't add them together. It's a common mistake I see from my 9th graders where they will add 3 to 6x and get 9x. I tell them no, you can only combine like terms, but at least they have the excuse of going through covid lockdowns when they were supposed to be learning this stuff, what's your excuse? To put it simply, ask yourself this question: if you went to the bank and tried to deposit 36 touchdowns into your checking account, what would they say?
Most nonsensical word salad I've ever read.
Ask your 9th graders what 10TDs + 11 TDs + 15 TDs (all like terms...and DJs passing TDs for the last 3 years) equals?
Spin the excuses (Covid, really?) for DJ anyway you like, but he's thrown 36TDs in the last 3 years and his career numbers are roughly the same as Sam Darnold. He's not elite and he'll have to improve immensely to be anything that resembles a franchise QB.
Are we allowed to talk about the Vikings having an absolutely horrible defense?
Ask your 9th graders what 10TDs + 11 TDs + 15 TDs (all like terms...and DJs passing TDs for the last 3 years) equals?