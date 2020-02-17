for display only
DomerGiant on what he’s “confirmed” on DJ Agent change

Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2023 1:15 pm
This is worthy of discussion on it’s own, rather than being glossed over or buried on the Agent change thread..Not sure how valid this is, but if true, certainly sheds a light on things, at least for me.

Quote:


I've confirmed

DomerGiant2008 : 1:03 pm : link : reply

that Athletes First has been handling Daniel Jones' marketing for the past two years. The people at CAA that had been handling DJ's marketing were part of the group that left CAA to join Athletes First.

Jones making this move to Athletes First for his contract is something that was always going to happen. It is not necessarily a reflection on CAA not being able to get a deal done and now A1 is going to step in with an astronomically higher contract ask.

Makes some sense  
Payasdaddy : 2/20/2023 1:18 pm : link
Guess we will find out over next month
From the other thread  
BillT : 2/20/2023 1:19 pm : link
I don’t think that’s accurate
ajr2456 : 1:13 pm : link : reply
France doesn’t handle marketing and had no connection with Jones. The only marketing exec at Athletes First that I can tell moved over CAA to AF is a young kid Jake Silver, who did at the same time France did. But there’s no connection to Jones marketing deals with Athletes First from what I can tell.
Reasonable take until the word “astronomical”  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/20/2023 1:23 pm : link
I’d understand asking for more money, but what’s the point of astronomical since that implies a deal is less likely to be consummated.

It’s either a deal or a tag. It’s unlikely he’ll get way more or anything less than that amount.
It seems unlikely  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 1:24 pm : link
That if this was always going to happen it wouldn’t have happened months ago. He wouldn’t have let CAA handle the negotiations and then change two weeks before the tag deadline.

There’s no connection that I can find of Jones to anyone who left CAA for AF, even when it comes to marketing. Not saying the information is wrong, but it would be very unconventional.
And btw, what marketing deals?  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/20/2023 1:26 pm : link
I’m on the west coast and haven’t seen any national tv ads with DJ. Is he doing local stuff for Bobs Discount Furniture or car dealerships?
Also the way the marketing works at big firms  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 1:27 pm : link
Is your marketing deal is tied to the firm not an individual marketing agent. Leaving for AF would mean there is likely a non compete clause in their employment with CAA that would prohibit them from recruiting Jones for even marketing purposes to create that dual agency.
I personally work  
DomerGiant2008 : 2/20/2023 1:32 pm : link
with CAA Football and Athletes First every single day

I know all the agents. I work with a majority of their top tier clients (I own a private jet company).

Given the number of former CAA clients that are now A1 clients, you'll see a theme here.

This is 100% not Jones switching to Athletes First because they have a reputation of getting all their clients the biggest contracts. A1 has some of the best agents in the industry, that is true. But Jones had a preexisting relationship with many former CAA people that are now A1 people.

My opinion is that all the hysteria around Jones changing agents really won't have any substantive effect on what deal he ends up getting from the Giants.
RE: I personally work  
Sammo85 : 2/20/2023 1:37 pm : link
DomerGiant2008 said:
Quote:
with CAA Football and Athletes First every single day

I know all the agents. I work with a majority of their top tier clients (I own a private jet company).

Given the number of former CAA clients that are now A1 clients, you'll see a theme here.

This is 100% not Jones switching to Athletes First because they have a reputation of getting all their clients the biggest contracts. A1 has some of the best agents in the industry, that is true. But Jones had a preexisting relationship with many former CAA people that are now A1 people.

My opinion is that all the hysteria around Jones changing agents really won't have any substantive effect on what deal he ends up getting from the Giants.


Appreciate your inputs here. Thank you.
RE: I personally work  
figgy2989 : 2/20/2023 1:39 pm : link
DomerGiant2008 said:
Quote:
with CAA Football and Athletes First every single day

I know all the agents. I work with a majority of their top tier clients (I own a private jet company).

Given the number of former CAA clients that are now A1 clients, you'll see a theme here.

This is 100% not Jones switching to Athletes First because they have a reputation of getting all their clients the biggest contracts. A1 has some of the best agents in the industry, that is true. But Jones had a preexisting relationship with many former CAA people that are now A1 people.

My opinion is that all the hysteria around Jones changing agents really won't have any substantive effect on what deal he ends up getting from the Giants.


Thank you for the info DomerGiant!
RE: I personally work  
bw in dc : 2/20/2023 1:40 pm : link
DomerGiant2008 said:
Quote:
with CAA Football and Athletes First every single day

I know all the agents. I work with a majority of their top tier clients (I own a private jet company).

Given the number of former CAA clients that are now A1 clients, you'll see a theme here.

This is 100% not Jones switching to Athletes First because they have a reputation of getting all their clients the biggest contracts. A1 has some of the best agents in the industry, that is true. But Jones had a preexisting relationship with many former CAA people that are now A1 people.

My opinion is that all the hysteria around Jones changing agents really won't have any substantive effect on what deal he ends up getting from the Giants.


Thanks.

Separately, can I get a BBI discount on a jet to Vegas?

;)
RE: RE: I personally work  
Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2023 1:40 pm : link
Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16040462 DomerGiant2008 said:


Quote:


with CAA Football and Athletes First every single day

I know all the agents. I work with a majority of their top tier clients (I own a private jet company).

Given the number of former CAA clients that are now A1 clients, you'll see a theme here.

This is 100% not Jones switching to Athletes First because they have a reputation of getting all their clients the biggest contracts. A1 has some of the best agents in the industry, that is true. But Jones had a preexisting relationship with many former CAA people that are now A1 people.

My opinion is that all the hysteria around Jones changing agents really won't have any substantive effect on what deal he ends up getting from the Giants.



Appreciate your inputs here. Thank you.


Geez, I forgot to thank Domer as well, regardless or not it clarifies things..Thank you sir
RE: I personally work  
Producer : 2/20/2023 1:41 pm : link
DomerGiant2008 said:
Quote:
with CAA Football and Athletes First every single day

I know all the agents. I work with a majority of their top tier clients (I own a private jet company).

Given the number of former CAA clients that are now A1 clients, you'll see a theme here.

This is 100% not Jones switching to Athletes First because they have a reputation of getting all their clients the biggest contracts. A1 has some of the best agents in the industry, that is true. But Jones had a preexisting relationship with many former CAA people that are now A1 people.

My opinion is that all the hysteria around Jones changing agents really won't have any substantive effect on what deal he ends up getting from the Giants.


Really? Because there is also reporting that there is an impasse.
if it clarifies things  
Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2023 1:41 pm : link
.
RE: And btw, what marketing deals?  
Mad Mike : 2/20/2023 1:41 pm : link
HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Quote:
I’m on the west coast and haven’t seen any national tv ads with DJ. Is he doing local stuff for Bobs Discount Furniture or car dealerships?

There is an enormous amount of marketing deals (and money) beyond television ads. Jones wears (and surely gets paid for wearing) Nike's. Visa markets a branded Daniel Jones card. He makes appearances (particularly at Citigroup sponsored events). He tweets about Verizon. Etc...
RE: And btw, what marketing deals?  
JohnF : 2/20/2023 1:42 pm : link
HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Quote:
I’m on the west coast and haven’t seen any national tv ads with DJ. Is he doing local stuff for Bobs Discount Furniture or car dealerships?


National marketing deals depend on personality, great stats (fantasy football), getting in the playoffs and winning consistently, so you have exposure.

It's going to take time for DJ to get that, as he's had only one winning year, and his stats are average to mediocre over that span.

Even guys like Eli, who had two Super Bowl MVP's, didn't do as well nationally until after their career (Eli is more popular now nationally because of Saturday Night Live and Manning Cast than any time during his playing career).
Not saying you weren’t told what you were told  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 1:43 pm : link
But the logic of the timing doesn’t make sense. If there were these strong preexisting relationships and it nothing to do with CAAs ability to get the deal Jones wants so far, why was the change not made until two weeks before the tag deadline? It’s questionable timing given the Giants season was over a month ago.

Plus look at the information that’s out in the media:

Dunleavy: negotiations were off to a rocky start.
Florio: Jones wants $45 million

If both of those are true, that would mean this has less to do about pre existing relationships and more about the negotiations CAA was doing so far. A player wouldn’t play coy and let CAA negotiate the deal knowing he would leave for AF anyway. If CAA got him what he was looking for there would be no reason to switch to AF for contract stuff.
RE: Not saying you weren’t told what you were told  
Sean : 2/20/2023 1:48 pm : link
ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But the logic of the timing doesn’t make sense. If there were these strong preexisting relationships and it nothing to do with CAAs ability to get the deal Jones wants so far, why was the change not made until two weeks before the tag deadline? It’s questionable timing given the Giants season was over a month ago.

Plus look at the information that’s out in the media:

Dunleavy: negotiations were off to a rocky start.
Florio: Jones wants $45 million

If both of those are true, that would mean this has less to do about pre existing relationships and more about the negotiations CAA was doing so far. A player wouldn’t play coy and let CAA negotiate the deal knowing he would leave for AF anyway. If CAA got him what he was looking for there would be no reason to switch to AF for contract stuff.

I always appreciate the info, but the timing makes no sense. This isn’t just some matter of fact thing. You don’t do it now right before the tag window.
Domer thanks so much for the insight on this!  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/20/2023 1:49 pm : link
Can you clarify what you meant in this last sentence?

It is not necessarily a reflection on CAA not being able to get a deal done and now A1 is going to step in with an astronomically higher contract ask.

I am assuming this to mean: That even though Jones changed to A1 it wasn't because CAA couldn't get the deal done NOR does this mean A1 is going to have a astronomically greater contract ask.
Well apparently  
HomerJones45 : 2/20/2023 1:51 pm : link
the Giants were not willing to do a fully guaranteed 3 year deal which is interesting in of itself as it is hardly a ringing endorsement. Sort of halfway between "you're our guy" and "prove it". Have a bad season next year and he is out the door trying to do a deal with another team carrying around a bad season. Have a good season and there is not necessarily any more money.

I can understand Jones switching agents and trying for better under those circumstances.

Sean  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 1:53 pm : link
Right. Look at the NBA for a second, Harden and Van Vleet switched to new agents 4 months before free agency begins.

The new agency doesn’t want the old agency anywhere near the negotiating table once the offseason starts. If Jones signs the same exact deal the Giants sent to CAA, CAA would get the commissions not AF. If this was a forgone conclusion AF would have made sure it happened during the season or as soon as the season ended.
RE: RE: Not saying you weren’t told what you were told  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/20/2023 1:53 pm : link
Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16040475 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But the logic of the timing doesn’t make sense. If there were these strong preexisting relationships and it nothing to do with CAAs ability to get the deal Jones wants so far, why was the change not made until two weeks before the tag deadline? It’s questionable timing given the Giants season was over a month ago.

Plus look at the information that’s out in the media:

Dunleavy: negotiations were off to a rocky start.
Florio: Jones wants $45 million

If both of those are true, that would mean this has less to do about pre existing relationships and more about the negotiations CAA was doing so far. A player wouldn’t play coy and let CAA negotiate the deal knowing he would leave for AF anyway. If CAA got him what he was looking for there would be no reason to switch to AF for contract stuff.


I always appreciate the info, but the timing makes no sense. This isn’t just some matter of fact thing. You don’t do it now right before the tag window.


My bad I think you clarified this above in your 12:08 post...thanks!
Thanks, Domer!  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/20/2023 1:53 pm : link
That makes more sense.
RE: RE: And btw, what marketing deals?  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/20/2023 1:56 pm : link
Mad Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16040456 HopePhil and Optimistic said:


Quote:


I’m on the west coast and haven’t seen any national tv ads with DJ. Is he doing local stuff for Bobs Discount Furniture or car dealerships?


There is an enormous amount of marketing deals (and money) beyond television ads. Jones wears (and surely gets paid for wearing) Nike's. Visa markets a branded Daniel Jones card. He makes appearances (particularly at Citigroup sponsored events). He tweets about Verizon. Etc...


Thank you.

I wonder what the benefits are of a DJ Visa Card?
I appreciate any and all info from Insiders/Asshats on BBI  
The Dude : 2/20/2023 1:58 pm : link
especially this time of year.

But as others said, the timing of all of this makes me think there's more than just a change cause his marketing people moved over.

There is 2 weeks left before the tag deadline, essentially the biggest payday of his life. Timing matters to me. Its something.
RE: RE: And btw, what marketing deals?  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/20/2023 2:00 pm : link
JohnF said:
Quote:
In comment 16040456 HopePhil and Optimistic said:


Quote:


I’m on the west coast and haven’t seen any national tv ads with DJ. Is he doing local stuff for Bobs Discount Furniture or car dealerships?



National marketing deals depend on personality, great stats (fantasy football), getting in the playoffs and winning consistently, so you have exposure.

It's going to take time for DJ to get that, as he's had only one winning year, and his stats are average to mediocre over that span.

Even guys like Eli, who had two Super Bowl MVP's, didn't do as well nationally until after their career (Eli is more popular now nationally because of Saturday Night Live and Manning Cast than any time during his playing career).


Thank you John, makes sense.
RE: RE: RE: And btw, what marketing deals?  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 2:02 pm : link
HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Quote:

Thank you.

I wonder what the benefits are of a DJ Visa Card?


A free medium Pepsi a month
So many here are Assuming or believing  
GeoMan999 : 2/20/2023 2:03 pm : link
People who are just speculating like Florio, who has one source lol! It sounds like its a guess or its planted.

There will be a great deal of bad information out there. And the pundits job is to create drama to get more clicks. And there will be people that plant information for their side of a negotiation.


RE: I personally work  
joe48 : 2/20/2023 2:04 pm : link
DomerGiant2008 said:
Quote:
with CAA Football and Athletes First every single day

I know all the agents. I work with a majority of their top tier clients (I own a private jet company).

Given the number of former CAA clients that are now A1 clients, you'll see a theme here.

This is 100% not Jones switching to Athletes First because they have a reputation of getting all their clients the biggest contracts. A1 has some of the best agents in the industry, that is true. But Jones had a preexisting relationship with many former CAA people that are now A1 people.

My opinion is that all the hysteria around Jones changing agents really won't have any substantive effect on what deal he ends up getting from the Giants.
Thanks for sharing this information. Getting another perspective besides the usual posters is welcome.
Even if the $45 million is false  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 2:06 pm : link
It’s not like Jones is asking for $30 million. The real ask is probably around $40 million. Which even over a 5 year deal makes it very hard for the Giants to drop the cap it below the franchise tag value while also maintaining flexibility at the end of the contract.
Good stuff..  
Bill E : 2/20/2023 2:10 pm : link
...Thanks Domer!
I would call  
gmenrule : 2/20/2023 2:13 pm : link
Derek Carr's agent and see what $$$ he is looking to make. Jones isn't the only fish in the pond.
...  
christian : 2/20/2023 2:22 pm : link
In my experience in corporate negotiations, when a surprise late breaking change is made -- this was always the plan -- is the polite way of changing course without causing undue insult to the party who couldn't get it done.

I think it's quite unconventional Jones's longterm plan was to switch agents the day before the franchise designation window begins.

Regardless, I think the least likely explanation to this development is Generous Dan was upset his former representation was asking for too much from the Giants. And he had to step in and insist he take less than what former his agents were asking.
RE: I would call  
TommyWiseau : 2/20/2023 2:25 pm : link
gmenrule said:
Quote:
Derek Carr's agent and see what $$$ he is looking to make. Jones isn't the only fish in the pond.


Agreed
RE: RE: I would call  
IchabodGiant : 2/20/2023 2:32 pm : link
TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 16040512 gmenrule said:


Quote:


Derek Carr's agent and see what $$$ he is looking to make. Jones isn't the only fish in the pond.



Agreed


"yuck", in my opinion. If Jones is truly asking for $40M +, I'd rather forego the free agents/trade targets, and be aggressive in the draft. Even if it means giving up current and future draft capital.
BW wins this thread!  
Dave on the UWS : 2/20/2023 2:42 pm : link
Why didn't I think of asking for a Flight discount? Damn!!
all kidding aside, Domer, thanks for the info. BBI has always been a great source for the rabid fan.
The only thing that seems "strange" at all is the timing of the "move", not the move itself.
If you are gonna cite Florio, at least be accurate  
BSIMatt : 2/20/2023 2:48 pm : link
Florio never said Jones wants 45 million. He said Jones wants more than the Giants offered…then added “possibly as much as 45 million, or more”. Saying he wants more is one thing, and the source may or may not be accurate. Everything after the word possibly is Florio speculation..which he is constantly inserting into his “reporting”.
Thanks very much for Domer and also to Bruce for saving us the  
Ira : 2/20/2023 2:53 pm : link
anxiety. Hopefully this will all get resolved in a reasonable way before long.
At this point in his career Jpnes....  
morrison40 : 2/20/2023 3:03 pm : link
Is NOT an Astronomical QB
Thanks Domer  
Matt in SGS : 2/20/2023 3:06 pm : link
that makes more sense at this point.
Domer appreciate the context but I agree with The Duke  
arniefez : 2/20/2023 3:09 pm : link
Why wait until this late in the game to make this move? Seems to be more than this always was going to happen? If was always going to happen why didn't it happen before now? I mean those questions in peace no agenda.
Honest question: Do we really know WHEN  
Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2023 3:14 pm : link
DJ made this move? Could it have been awhile ago, but leaked out only recently?
No, it can’t  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 3:17 pm : link
It was made yesterday. CAA had to waive the 5 day waiting period so AF could start representing him.

It wasn’t made months ago.
DJ contract  
Cheech d : 2/20/2023 3:22 pm : link
Just heard on Michael Kay show that Pau Shwartz reported the Giants have offered 5 years at 38 AAV
Seems to me an offer like that as opposed to the 32 mill tag price should get the job done. Both sides have some leverage but the team has more.
I have to think this will get done. If not the tag will work and the worst case scenario is we’ll get 2 first round picks if someone signs him.
If Schwartz number is true  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 3:23 pm : link
That means Florios number is true.
What does Schoen do  
Dave on the UWS : 2/20/2023 3:25 pm : link
when the day to TAG players comes up? If they are making progress does he TAG Jones, and will that negatively affect negotiations? I would think almost starting over with new representation, almost assures Jones will have to be tagged. This was always going to be a difficult negotiation, and its rather late in the game.
If they DO wind up tagging Jones  
Carson53 : 2/20/2023 3:25 pm : link
I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.
Based on all the info  
Rudy5757 : 2/20/2023 3:27 pm : link
It seems like both agencies will get a piece of the deal. So a split commission of sorts on the contract part of the deal. The one agency gave him up too easy for them to not be getting a cut. You dont wait 4 years on a rookie deal and then when its time to make the big money on your client turn it to another agency without much of a fight.
RE: What does Schoen do  
Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2023 3:27 pm : link
Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
when the day to TAG players comes up? If they are making progress does he TAG Jones, and will that negatively affect negotiations? I would think almost starting over with new representation, almost assures Jones will have to be tagged. This was always going to be a difficult negotiation, and its rather late in the game.


Nah, tagging and continuing to negotiate is nothing new
if Schwartz is correct  
Dave on the UWS : 2/20/2023 3:27 pm : link
then Jones asking for 45 is probably correct. The two sides will compromise at 40. would prefer a lower number, but that number will be outside the top 10 paid QBs by this time next year in all likely hood.
RE: What does Schoen do  
Carson53 : 2/20/2023 3:33 pm : link
Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
when the day to TAG players comes up? If they are making progress does he TAG Jones, and will that negatively affect negotiations? I would think almost starting over with new representation, almost assures Jones will have to be tagged. This was always going to be a difficult negotiation, and its rather late in the game.
.

If they don't have a deal done, they are going to put a tag on Jones I believe. Schoen stated after the season, they want Jones here, and he is still a young GM. So I am buying it, I don't think he was playing poker at that time.
Now when Schoen is more experienced, well he can become a better poker player so to speak...Jones is going to be here, one way or another.
RE: Not saying you weren’t told what you were told  
ColHowPepper : 2/20/2023 3:38 pm : link
ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But the logic of the timing doesn’t make sense....A player wouldn’t play coy and let CAA negotiate the deal knowing he would leave for AF anyway. If CAA got him what he was looking for there would be no reason to switch to AF for contract stuff.

Two additional notions: Even though Jones as a Duke grad is 'smart' and from a well-to-do family, this is 'Team Jones' (barf) first time at this dance. If Jones decided that CAA was not doing enough, does it fall in the category of a 'lawyer who handles his own case has a fool for a client'? Some naïvete here?
This leads to who else has Jones' ear and who apparently successfully shopped the idea that AF could bring a superior return? If these pre-existing relationships were, in fact, pre-existing, how did Team Jones not act on this nugget of insight earlier? Unless a deus ex machina has appeared.
Wouldn’t a new agent want a shorter deal?  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/20/2023 3:43 pm : link
If they have to split the commission with the previous agent? Then get to keep all of it for the subsequent contract?
Do you think his old agent was none other than..  
AG5686 : 2/20/2023 3:43 pm : link
Detective John Munch?
Thus the need to change at this time??
Be honest with yourselves  
GeoMan999 : 2/20/2023 3:52 pm : link
If Giants are offering $38 and Jones camp is asking $45, do you really think a deal is Not going to be reached? This is only the first week of negotiations?

Isn't it more like they are negotiating terms such as length, guaranteed money, etc.? There are many tradeoff negotiating points on both sides. And when they agree to those terms, the avg per year will be agreed upon quickly.

Remember, its in both interests to get this done.
I don’t think there’s any commission split  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 3:53 pm : link
That would only happen if the deal is 99.5% identical to the one CAA had
RE: RE: Not saying you weren’t told what you were told  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 3:54 pm : link
ColHowPepper said:
Quote:

Two additional notions: Even though Jones as a Duke grad is 'smart' and from a well-to-do family, this is 'Team Jones' (barf) first time at this dance. If Jones decided that CAA was not doing enough, does it fall in the category of a 'lawyer who handles his own case has a fool for a client'? Some naïvete here?
This leads to who else has Jones' ear and who apparently successfully shopped the idea that AF could bring a superior return? If these pre-existing relationships were, in fact, pre-existing, how did Team Jones not act on this nugget of insight earlier? Unless a deus ex machina has appeared.


There is definitely some possible truth here.
RE: If they DO wind up tagging Jones  
HomerJones45 : 2/20/2023 4:03 pm : link
Carson53 said:
Quote:
I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.
Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.

The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?

Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?
Garafolo says  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 4:09 pm : link
The Giants and Jones haven’t spoken in weeks because Jones was deciding on a new agency.

So this wasn’t a forgone conclusion because of relationships, there was more than one suitor at the table
Weeks?  
cosmicj : 2/20/2023 4:11 pm : link
Oh, boy. Jones tagged, Barkley walks.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/20/2023 4:14 pm : link
Haven't talked in weeks? Uh, that doesn't strike me as good. Gun to head...I think we slap the tag on him & work out some deal afterwards. But that might mean Saquon walks, which is something I've warmed to if he's asking for too much coin.
RE: Garafolo says  
bw in dc : 2/20/2023 4:16 pm : link
ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The Giants and Jones haven’t spoken in weeks because Jones was deciding on a new agency.

So this wasn’t a forgone conclusion because of relationships, there was more than one suitor at the table


Thanks.

Sometimes silence is a very smart move in negotiations - assuming it's intentional...
Signs continue to point to  
Producer : 2/20/2023 4:22 pm : link
An impasse.

These negotiations are over for now, until another shoe drops.

Jones gets tagged. Maybe new data points get things moving, whether it's a Carr contract or a suitor leaking interest in Jones.

Or maybe the Giants will look to deal Jones.
$38 million AAV for 15 passing TDs...  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/20/2023 4:25 pm : link
...and that's not good enough. Crazy freakin times we live in.
RE: Signs continue to point to  
bw in dc : 2/20/2023 4:26 pm : link
Producer said:
Quote:
An impasse.

These negotiations are over for now, until another shoe drops.

Jones gets tagged. Maybe new data points get things moving, whether it's a Carr contract or a suitor leaking interest in Jones.

Or maybe the Giants will look to deal Jones.


Imagine where we'd be if Jones had a great year... ;)
...  
christian : 2/20/2023 4:26 pm : link
The more information that comes out, the more sense this makes.

At the Senior Bowl Schoen said contract negotiations hadn't started.

If all parties involved knew there was an imminent change in representation, it seems like things were paused and orderly. And that Jones didn't up and change representation at the 11th hour.

The one piece of innuendo I found completely fanciful in all of this, is that Daniel Jones, out of the good of his heart fired his representation because they were demanding Jones ask for too much money.
Yea it’s pretty clear  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 4:30 pm : link
The change in representation had to do with the lack of progress they made on a deal throughout the year, dating back to when nothing happened over the bye week.

The Giants have put their offer on the table and haven’t budged from it.
RE: ...  
Producer : 2/20/2023 4:31 pm : link
christian said:
Quote:
The more information that comes out, the more sense this makes.

At the Senior Bowl Schoen said contract negotiations hadn't started.

If all parties involved knew there was an imminent change in representation, it seems like things were paused and orderly. And that Jones didn't up and change representation at the 11th hour.

The one piece of innuendo I found completely fanciful in all of this, is that Daniel Jones, out of the good of his heart fired his representation because they were demanding Jones ask for too much money.


I don't believe any of these public statements. If Schoen said negotiations hadn't started it was probably an the most technical sense.
...  
christian : 2/20/2023 4:34 pm : link
Yeah I assume what Schoes meant was "talks with Jones's new representation hasn't started."
RE: ...  
Producer : 2/20/2023 4:35 pm : link
christian said:
Quote:
Yeah I assume what Schoes meant was "talks with Jones's new representation hasn't started."


Copy.
$45 million for DJ?  
GMen72 : 2/20/2023 4:47 pm : link
$2 million per TD? What a bargain! DJ is way overplaying his hand. All that good will with DJ and the Giants organization and fans is about to erode. From sympathy case to greedy athlete in a matter of weeks. Wait for it...
Playmakers.........  
OX100 : 2/20/2023 4:49 pm : link
Thought the idea was to get more. Jones get's himself tagged, he starts off losing a playmaker (good chance).
RE: $38 million AAV for 15 passing TDs...  
islander1 : 2/20/2023 4:49 pm : link
sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...and that's not good enough. Crazy freakin times we live in.


Seriously, one year wonder should get ready for the tag at that price.

This is exactly what happened  
Essex : 2/20/2023 4:52 pm : link
This has nothing to do with the state of negotiations. Confirmed this as well.
I saw one blurb that said Condon had joined Athletes First. That’s big  
Ivan15 : 2/20/2023 4:53 pm : link
But I couldn’t confirm it.
RE: I personally work  
joeinpa : 2/20/2023 4:55 pm : link
In comment 16040462 DomerGiant2008 said:
Quote:
with CAA Football and Athletes First every single day

I know all the agents. I work with a majority of their top tier clients (I own a private jet company).

Given the number of former CAA clients that are now A1 clients, you'll see a theme here.

This is 100% not Jones switching to Athletes First because they have a reputation of getting all their clients the biggest contracts. A1 has some of the best agents in the industry, that is true. But Jones had a preexisting relationship with many former CAA people that are now A1 people.

My opinion is that all the hysteria around Jones changing agents really won't have any substantive effect on what deal he ends up getting from the Giants.


Thank you very much. This is the type of inside stuff that pops up on BBI from time to time that makes it a special place for Giants fans.

Special enough to put up with the teenage mentality that also pops up from time to time
RE: RE: I personally work  
Essex : 2/20/2023 4:57 pm : link
joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16040462 DomerGiant2008 said:


Quote:


with CAA Football and Athletes First every single day

I know all the agents. I work with a majority of their top tier clients (I own a private jet company).

Given the number of former CAA clients that are now A1 clients, you'll see a theme here.

This is 100% not Jones switching to Athletes First because they have a reputation of getting all their clients the biggest contracts. A1 has some of the best agents in the industry, that is true. But Jones had a preexisting relationship with many former CAA people that are now A1 people.

My opinion is that all the hysteria around Jones changing agents really won't have any substantive effect on what deal he ends up getting from the Giants.



Thank you very much. This is the type of inside stuff that pops up on BBI from time to time that makes it a special place for Giants fans.

Special enough to put up with the teenage mentality that also pops up from time to time


There is a missing piece that I cannot comment on but this is the basic gist.
RE: I saw one blurb that said Condon had joined Athletes First. That’s big  
Sammo85 : 2/20/2023 4:59 pm : link
Ivan15 said:
Quote:
But I couldn’t confirm it.


Not accurate. He’s still with CAA. He’s a senior guy too and starting to stay in background (he’s 70 I think now). Todd France is the one who left and went to AF (and had some representation or legal issues I believe with some business partners not under best of circumstances).
I heard on  
SJGiant : 2/20/2023 5:08 pm : link
Philly radio that a Hurts deal may be coming sooner than most think. If this is announced before Jones makes a deal, I am afraid the Hurts deal will inflate Jones asking price.
RE: I heard on  
UConn4523 : 2/20/2023 5:15 pm : link
SJGiant said:
Quote:
Philly radio that a Hurts deal may be coming sooner than most think. If this is announced before Jones makes a deal, I am afraid the Hurts deal will inflate Jones asking price.


We’ve likely reached the point where his asking price doesn’t matter. If it’s over what our ceiling is and Schoen is sticking to it, then there’s only two outcomes - Jones comes way down or gets tagged.

These guys know more or less what the others will be paid anyway - Hurts us getting $45/$50m whether he signs before or after Jones.
RE: I heard on  
bw in dc : 2/20/2023 5:17 pm : link
SJGiant said:
Quote:
Philly radio that a Hurts deal may be coming sooner than most think. If this is announced before Jones makes a deal, I am afraid the Hurts deal will inflate Jones asking price.


I don't see that cause and effect. Hurts had an MVP type season and made the SB where he played great.
RE: I heard on  
christian : 2/20/2023 5:17 pm : link
SJGiant said:
Quote:
Philly radio that a Hurts deal may be coming sooner than most think. If this is announced before Jones makes a deal, I am afraid the Hurts deal will inflate Jones asking price.


Let's hope DJ's asking price skyrockets. The sooner he's resigned to the franchise tender, the sooner we can sigh relief he's not signed to a huge deal.
RE: RE: If they DO wind up tagging Jones  
Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2023 5:23 pm : link
HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16040585 Carson53 said:


Quote:


I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.

Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.

The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?

Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?


Gene, You know how I feel about DJ, but he’s only had, under Daboll, one good year with hopefully more to come under the tutelage of Dabes. No one in their right mind would give 3 guaranteed years for 1 year of production..I wouldn’t and I love the guy
Really, the 40  
Toth029 : 2/20/2023 5:23 pm : link
Figure will look modest when Herbet, Burrow, Hurts and Lamar get paid.
RE: $45 million for DJ?  
Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2023 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16040652 GMen72 said:
Quote:
$2 million per TD? What a bargain! DJ is way overplaying his hand. All that good will with DJ and the Giants organization and fans is about to erode. From sympathy case to greedy athlete in a matter of weeks. Wait for it...


You’re Terpsian insufferable
RE: RE: RE: If they DO wind up tagging Jones  
IchabodGiant : 2/20/2023 5:27 pm : link
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16040611 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040585 Carson53 said:


Quote:


I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.

Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.

The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?

Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?



Gene, You know how I feel about DJ, but he’s only had, under Daboll, one good year with hopefully more to come under the tutelage of Dabes. No one in their right mind would give 3 guaranteed years for 1 year of production..I wouldn’t and I love the guy


56, I think the problem the dissenters are having with this situation, is the use of the phrase, "HOPEFULLY more to come."

You don't pay a QB $40+ in the "Hopes" you get more of the same. You need to know you have a guy that can consistently produce to be paid like that. I was all for re-signing DJ; but after hearing what he may be asking for, I'm leaning towards preferring to move on.
RE: RE: $45 million for DJ?  
section125 : 2/20/2023 5:32 pm : link
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16040652 GMen72 said:


Quote:


$2 million per TD? What a bargain! DJ is way overplaying his hand. All that good will with DJ and the Giants organization and fans is about to erode. From sympathy case to greedy athlete in a matter of weeks. Wait for it...



You’re Terpsian insufferable


He, Producer and Homer just throw crap out there to cause a commotion. Shit stirrers is what they used to be called.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If they DO wind up tagging Jones  
Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2023 5:32 pm : link
IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16040675 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040611 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040585 Carson53 said:


Quote:


I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.

Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.

The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?

Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?



Gene, You know how I feel about DJ, but he’s only had, under Daboll, one good year with hopefully more to come under the tutelage of Dabes. No one in their right mind would give 3 guaranteed years for 1 year of production..I wouldn’t and I love the guy



56, I think the problem the dissenters are having with this situation, is the use of the phrase, "HOPEFULLY more to come."

You don't pay a QB $40+ in the "Hopes" you get more of the same. You need to know you have a guy that can consistently produce to be paid like that. I was all for re-signing DJ; but after hearing what he may be asking for, I'm leaning towards preferring to move on.


You always hope QBs continue to improve, that’s all I’m saying..You don’t “hope” with a Brady, Rodgers, Brees, Peyton, because they’ve proven themselves over and over again, year after year. Not so YET with DJ after one season. The dollars he gets or will get is more about minimum market these days than actual worth per se, imv
I mean look at the INSANE extended Tag of 32 million.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2023 5:33 pm : link
Absurd, but the minimum market..
RE: ...  
Milton : 2/20/2023 5:38 pm : link
christian said:
Quote:
The one piece of innuendo I found completely fanciful in all of this, is that Daniel Jones, out of the good of his heart fired his representation because they were demanding Jones ask for too much money.
I don't think anyone was suggesting that. I think the point was that his agent was asking for the kind of money that would result in him ultimately playing on the franchise tag and that he preferred working with an agent who gave him a chance at avoiding the franchise tag.
RE: I mean look at the INSANE extended Tag of 32 million.  
IchabodGiant : 2/20/2023 5:40 pm : link
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Absurd, but the minimum market..


I get it. I'll root like hell for whomever is the Giants QB next year.

I'm just starting to wonder if it's better to not gamble on paying $40M+ on a "hope." Rather, let's let Schoen and Daboll pinpoint and go get a QB in the upcoming draft. Somebody they pick, even if we burn some draft capital. Get back into a rookie QB contract, and let Dabs develop him while we build out the rest of the roster.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 2/20/2023 5:41 pm : link
Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16040639 christian said:


Quote:


The one piece of innuendo I found completely fanciful in all of this, is that Daniel Jones, out of the good of his heart fired his representation because they were demanding Jones ask for too much money.

I don't think anyone was suggesting that. I think the point was that his agent was asking for the kind of money that would result in him ultimately playing on the franchise tag and that he preferred working with an agent who gave him a chance at avoiding the franchise tag.


Those two things are the same, no?
RE: Really, the 40  
BillT : 2/20/2023 5:42 pm : link
Toth029 said:
Quote:
Figure will look modest when Herbet, Burrow, Hurts and Lamar get paid.

Yeah, this. Don’t have a clue what’s going on but the idea the 40 is overpaying for DJ is just not true. It would be a perfectly reasonable contract from an AAV perspective.
RE: RE: I mean look at the INSANE extended Tag of 32 million.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2023 5:43 pm : link
IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16040684 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Absurd, but the minimum market..



I get it. I'll root like hell for whomever is the Giants QB next year.

I'm just starting to wonder if it's better to not gamble on paying $40M+ on a "hope." Rather, let's let Schoen and Daboll pinpoint and go get a QB in the upcoming draft. Somebody they pick, even if we burn some draft capital. Get back into a rookie QB contract, and let Dabs develop him while we build out the rest of the roster.


There’s usually much more of a “hope” with a drafted QB than one who is still young coming off a good year..
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If they DO wind up tagging Jones  
GMen72 : 2/20/2023 5:46 pm : link
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16040678 IchabodGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 16040675 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040611 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040585 Carson53 said:


Quote:


I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.

Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.

The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?

Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?



Gene, You know how I feel about DJ, but he’s only had, under Daboll, one good year with hopefully more to come under the tutelage of Dabes. No one in their right mind would give 3 guaranteed years for 1 year of production..I wouldn’t and I love the guy



56, I think the problem the dissenters are having with this situation, is the use of the phrase, "HOPEFULLY more to come."

You don't pay a QB $40+ in the "Hopes" you get more of the same. You need to know you have a guy that can consistently produce to be paid like that. I was all for re-signing DJ; but after hearing what he may be asking for, I'm leaning towards preferring to move on.



You always hope QBs continue to improve, that’s all I’m saying..You don’t “hope” with a Brady, Rodgers, Brees, Peyton, because they’ve proven themselves over and over again, year after year. Not so YET with DJ after one season. The dollars he gets or will get is more about minimum market these days than actual worth per se, imv


Give us the list of guys who didn't "prove it" , at all, before signing a second contract? Osweiler, Flynn, who else? Hell, even Boertles threw for 4,400+ yards and 35 TDs. With most extensions you hope they improve over already solid numbers. With DJ, tow hoping he jumps into a completely different echelon.

Goff, Carr, Dak, Cousins, even Wentz...all had at least one really solid year before being extended. DJ doesn't belong on that list.
RE: RE: I mean look at the INSANE extended Tag of 32 million.  
bw in dc : 2/20/2023 5:50 pm : link
IchabodGiant said:
Quote:

I'm just starting to wonder if it's better to not gamble on paying $40M+ on a "hope." Rather, let's let Schoen and Daboll pinpoint and go get a QB in the upcoming draft. Somebody they pick, even if we burn some draft capital. Get back into a rookie QB contract, and let Dabs develop him while we build out the rest of the roster.


I'd be first in line to support that. At the end of my day, it just took too long for Jones to show he actually might be the QB solution. Because it's still not settled...
RE: RE: RE: $45 million for DJ?  
GMen72 : 2/20/2023 5:51 pm : link
section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16040677 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040652 GMen72 said:


Quote:


$2 million per TD? What a bargain! DJ is way overplaying his hand. All that good will with DJ and the Giants organization and fans is about to erode. From sympathy case to greedy athlete in a matter of weeks. Wait for it...



You’re Terpsian insufferable



He, Producer and Homer just throw crap out there to cause a commotion. Shit stirrers is what they used to be called.


Keep betting on premises and telling yourself that DJ is better than Carr, Goff, Dak, or Cousins. Don't use facts to back up an argument, use hypotheticals and feelings. Right?

Still waiting on the list of great WRs Darnold had with the Jets? You disappeared on that one? Odd.
If the Giants tag Jones  
BlackLight : 2/20/2023 6:00 pm : link
does he have to wait until Free Agency starts to seek a better deal from another team? Or does the tag allow his reps to start putting out feelers?
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Milton : 2/20/2023 6:07 pm : link
Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16040686 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16040639 christian said:


Quote:


The one piece of innuendo I found completely fanciful in all of this, is that Daniel Jones, out of the good of his heart fired his representation because they were demanding Jones ask for too much money.

I don't think anyone was suggesting that. I think the point was that his agent was asking for the kind of money that would result in him ultimately playing on the franchise tag and that he preferred working with an agent who gave him a chance at avoiding the franchise tag.

Those two things are the same, no?
No, because it doesn't take the "goodness of his heart" to prefer more guaranteed money and a multi-year commitment from the Giants to the uncertainty of playing under the franchise tag (especially given his injury history).
RE: RE: RE: RE: $45 million for DJ?  
section125 : 2/20/2023 6:11 pm : link
section125 said:
Quote:


He, Producer and Homer just throw crap out there to cause a commotion. Shit stirrers is what they used to be called.



Keep betting on premises and telling yourself that DJ is better than Carr, Goff, Dak, or Cousins. Don't use facts to back up an argument, use hypotheticals and feelings. Right?

Still waiting on the list of great WRs Darnold had with the Jets? You disappeared on that one? Odd.


Was never engaged on Darnold's WRs or any thread about them - you got the wrong person - as usual. Never liked Darnold and knew he would never be good. But I never, ever made any comments on Darnold's Jets WRs. Could not name one and really do not give a shit about Darnold or the Jets. Try again. You are proving my point.

Never said Jones was better than those you listed. I said Cousins numbers are close to your hero Herbert - very close - you should look and see those facts. I know you are in love with stats, except the ones that don't match your diatribes. Almost very poster has pointed that out to you. But, just like Producer, you skew what supports you and dismiss the rest.
As I have told you repeatedly, I am a skeptic of Jones, to a certain degree. Don't feel he is worth anything near $40 mill AAV. However, unlike you I do not feel he is a schlump. To me, his issue is consistently getting the ball out on time. I think I am in the same boat as christian and JonC(to name a couple), maybe Uconn as far as a contract. I'd prefer a shorter term one that can be gotten out of in 3 years, if necessary, but the NEFT tag is probably the best alternative...
All the speculation about Jones' good heart is weird  
Producer : 2/20/2023 6:14 pm : link
You guys realize you don't know him and have no idea what kind of heart he has, right? He's just another athlete looking to get paid, he's not a saint.
Jones could of picked  
nygiants16 : 2/20/2023 6:17 pm : link
athletes first based on relationships, but he 100% switched agencies because of the progress with his deal with the Giants..

He is asking for the moon and i get it from his end but if i Schoen i am telling him this is our offer and if you dont like it, go find a better one. Daniel Jones is not the end all be all..

I am not locking in to a guaranteed contract that eats a ton of cap space for 1 year to do it all over again next year. Move on, i am sorry, i like Jones, but i am not giving him 40 to 45 million..
RE: DJ contract  
Milton : 2/20/2023 6:19 pm : link
Cheech d said:
Quote:
Just heard on Michael Kay show that Pau Shwartz reported the Giants have offered 5 years at 38 AAV.
I crunched some numbers over at OTC to see what a typical 5-year $190M might mean for the cap. Excluding bells and whistles, for simplicity's sake I went with a $60M signing bonus and $95M guaranteed (half the total value of the deal). I chose salaries 1M, 15M, 33M, 38M, 43M for years 2023-2037 resulting in projected cap hits of 13M, 27M, 45M, 50M, and 55M going forward. So it would save roughly 20M on the salary cap compared to playing under the franchise tag.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/20/2023 6:19 pm : link
$45 million a season for DJ is loco. Come on. He had a good season & made me think he's a credible starting QB in this league, but $45 million? GTFO.
RE: RE: DJ contract  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 6:25 pm : link
Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16040577 Cheech d said:


Quote:


Just heard on Michael Kay show that Pau Shwartz reported the Giants have offered 5 years at 38 AAV.

I crunched some numbers over at OTC to see what a typical 5-year $190M might mean for the cap. Excluding bells and whistles, for simplicity's sake I went with a $60M signing bonus and $95M guaranteed (half the total value of the deal). I chose salaries 1M, 15M, 33M, 38M, 43M for years 2023-2037 resulting in projected cap hits of 13M, 27M, 45M, 50M, and 55M going forward. So it would save roughly 20M on the salary cap compared to playing under the franchise tag.


That would mean if it doesn’t work out, Jones has a dead cap of potentially $19 million if the Giants wanted to cut bait after year 2. I think they’d try to push as much as possible into year one and two.
At this point  
BlackLight : 2/20/2023 6:30 pm : link
my assumption is that the Giants will tag Jones and allow his reps the chance to play the field and see if anyone can beat the Giants offer. When the dust settles, I expect the Giants will still be in the pole position, at which point, Jones will sign their contract offer, which is in everyone's best interests anyway.

Only real downside is that, until Jones signs the deal, we won't have the same cap flexibility. By the time he does sign, the pickings might be slim.
RE: RE: DJ contract  
robbieballs2003 : 2/20/2023 6:32 pm : link
robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16040577 Cheech d said:


Quote:


Just heard on Michael Kay show that Pau Shwartz reported the Giants have offered 5 years at 38 AAV.

I crunched some numbers over at OTC to see what a typical 5-year $190M might mean for the cap. Excluding bells and whistles, for simplicity's sake I went with a $60M signing bonus and $95M guaranteed (half the total value of the deal). I chose salaries 1M, 15M, 33M, 38M, 43M for years 2023-2037 resulting in projected cap hits of 13M, 27M, 45M, 50M, and 55M going forward. So it would save roughly 20M on the salary cap compared to playing under the franchise tag.


No way a QB gets only 50% of his contract guaranteed. Well, I shouldn't say no way. I'd have to look into it but I just can't see that. It seems way too low to me with guys getting fully guaranteed deals.
RE: At this point  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 6:34 pm : link
BlackLight said:
Quote:
my assumption is that the Giants will tag Jones and allow his reps the chance to play the field and see if anyone can beat the Giants offer. When the dust settles, I expect the Giants will still be in the pole position, at which point, Jones will sign their contract offer, which is in everyone's best interests anyway.

Only real downside is that, until Jones signs the deal, we won't have the same cap flexibility. By the time he does sign, the pickings might be slim.


They could just not make anything official until Jones is settled, can move money in other ways. They don’t need to have the space to agree to deals.
Honestly  
TommyWiseau : 2/20/2023 6:47 pm : link
we may be better off letting Tyrod run the offense and draft a QB on a rookie deal if Jones won't budge off of 40 mil per. 35 mil per is pushing it to be honest. He is not worth that money
RE: RE: RE: DJ contract  
cosmicj : 2/20/2023 6:47 pm : link
ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16040714 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16040577 Cheech d said:


Quote:


Just heard on Michael Kay show that Pau Shwartz reported the Giants have offered 5 years at 38 AAV.

I crunched some numbers over at OTC to see what a typical 5-year $190M might mean for the cap. Excluding bells and whistles, for simplicity's sake I went with a $60M signing bonus and $95M guaranteed (half the total value of the deal). I chose salaries 1M, 15M, 33M, 38M, 43M for years 2023-2037 resulting in projected cap hits of 13M, 27M, 45M, 50M, and 55M going forward. So it would save roughly 20M on the salary cap compared to playing under the franchise tag.



That would mean if it doesn’t work out, Jones has a dead cap of potentially $19 million if the Giants wanted to cut bait after year 2. I think they’d try to push as much as possible into year one and two.


Wouldn’t the dead cap hit for a 2025 release be $55mm with $90mm guaranteed and $40mm paid to DJ in 23 and 24.

If that’s the Giants offer, it is already too rich for me.
RE: RE: RE: DJ contract  
Milton : 2/20/2023 6:48 pm : link
Milton said:
Quote:
I crunched some numbers over at OTC to see what a typical 5-year $190M might mean for the cap. Excluding bells and whistles, for simplicity's sake I went with a $60M signing bonus and $95M guaranteed (half the total value of the deal). I chose salaries 1M, 15M, 33M, 38M, 43M for years 2023-2037 resulting in projected cap hits of 13M, 27M, 45M, 50M, and 55M going forward. So it would save roughly 20M on the salary cap compared to playing under the franchise tag.



No way a QB gets only 50% of his contract guaranteed. Well, I shouldn't say no way. I'd have to look into it but I just can't see that. It seems way too low to me with guys getting fully guaranteed deals.
If the first three years on the deal I outlined are guaranteed, it comes out to 109M (so closer to 60% of the total value).
$95mm guaranteed  
cosmicj : 2/20/2023 6:49 pm : link
.
$60 million of the guarantee is the singing bonus which hits year 1  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 6:54 pm : link
There’s only $34 million in guaranteed money left to divvy up.
RE: Honestly  
section125 : 2/20/2023 6:56 pm : link
TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
we may be better off letting Tyrod run the offense and draft a QB on a rookie deal if Jones won't budge off of 40 mil per. 35 mil per is pushing it to be honest. He is not worth that money


Tyrod will be incapacitated by the end of summer camp. Talk about China dolls. Just what rookie QB are you getting at #25? I would not mind Hendon Hooker in the 3rd round, maybe 2nd if they really like him.
But you are not wrong in looking elsewhere at $40 mill per...
RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ contract  
Sammo85 : 2/20/2023 6:59 pm : link
cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16040718 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040714 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16040577 Cheech d said:


Quote:


Just heard on Michael Kay show that Pau Shwartz reported the Giants have offered 5 years at 38 AAV.

I crunched some numbers over at OTC to see what a typical 5-year $190M might mean for the cap. Excluding bells and whistles, for simplicity's sake I went with a $60M signing bonus and $95M guaranteed (half the total value of the deal). I chose salaries 1M, 15M, 33M, 38M, 43M for years 2023-2037 resulting in projected cap hits of 13M, 27M, 45M, 50M, and 55M going forward. So it would save roughly 20M on the salary cap compared to playing under the franchise tag.



That would mean if it doesn’t work out, Jones has a dead cap of potentially $19 million if the Giants wanted to cut bait after year 2. I think they’d try to push as much as possible into year one and two.



Wouldn’t the dead cap hit for a 2025 release be $55mm with $90mm guaranteed and $40mm paid to DJ in 23 and 24.

If that’s the Giants offer, it is already too rich for me.


If true and Jones is balking at that rumored offer I am out as well.
RE: $60 million of the guarantee is the singing bonus which hits year 1  
cosmicj : 2/20/2023 7:03 pm : link
ajr2456 said:
Quote:
There’s only $34 million in guaranteed money left to divvy up.


We’re talking about cap hit, right?
RE: RE: $60 million of the guarantee is the singing bonus which hits year 1  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 7:05 pm : link
cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16040749 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


There’s only $34 million in guaranteed money left to divvy up.



We’re talking about cap hit, right?


Dead money
Contract - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ contract  
robbieballs2003 : 2/20/2023 7:05 pm : link
Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16040726 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


I crunched some numbers over at OTC to see what a typical 5-year $190M might mean for the cap. Excluding bells and whistles, for simplicity's sake I went with a $60M signing bonus and $95M guaranteed (half the total value of the deal). I chose salaries 1M, 15M, 33M, 38M, 43M for years 2023-2037 resulting in projected cap hits of 13M, 27M, 45M, 50M, and 55M going forward. So it would save roughly 20M on the salary cap compared to playing under the franchise tag.



No way a QB gets only 50% of his contract guaranteed. Well, I shouldn't say no way. I'd have to look into it but I just can't see that. It seems way too low to me with guys getting fully guaranteed deals.

If the first three years on the deal I outlined are guaranteed, it comes out to 109M (so closer to 60% of the total value).


I just looked this up. It is rare to be below 50% or really near 50%. There are a couple that caught my attention. One, Mahomes' deal looks amazing right now because of the low guaranteed percentage. Josh Allen's is similar. Two, no wonder the owners are pissed at the Browns. That Watson deal is horrendous.
Link - ( New Window )
If the 5 years $190 million with $95 million guaranteed is Schoen’s #  
dpinzow : 2/20/2023 7:06 pm : link
That is an incredibly generous offer and Schoen will have no choice but to tag Jones if DJ wants more
Ajr  
cosmicj : 2/20/2023 7:08 pm : link
That calculator is wrong. For starters, there is $24mm of amortization left on the signing bonus after year 3 alone.
...  
christian : 2/20/2023 7:19 pm : link
Milton said:
Quote:
I don't think anyone was suggesting that. I think the point was that his agent was asking for the kind of money that would result in him ultimately playing on the franchise tag and that he preferred working with an agent who gave him a chance at avoiding the franchise tag.

Those two things are the same, no?

No, because it doesn't take the "goodness of his heart" to prefer more guaranteed money and a multi-year commitment from the Giants to the uncertainty of playing under the franchise tag (especially given his injury history).


I think that requires an even nuttier conclusion.

That would mean Jones fired his agent at the 11th hour because he feared that if the Giants franchised him on February 21st, the jig was up and he was sentenced to play on the tender.

When in reality, if the Giants tag him, they have ample time to work out an agreement. Even if the big bad agent asked for too much in the beginning.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: $45 million for DJ?  
GMen72 : 2/20/2023 7:48 pm : link
section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16040697 GMen72 said:


Quote:




He, Producer and Homer just throw crap out there to cause a commotion. Shit stirrers is what they used to be called.



Keep betting on premises and telling yourself that DJ is better than Carr, Goff, Dak, or Cousins. Don't use facts to back up an argument, use hypotheticals and feelings. Right?

Still waiting on the list of great WRs Darnold had with the Jets? You disappeared on that one? Odd.



Was never engaged on Darnold's WRs or any thread about them - you got the wrong person - as usual. Never liked Darnold and knew he would never be good. But I never, ever made any comments on Darnold's Jets WRs. Could not name one and really do not give a shit about Darnold or the Jets. Try again. You are proving my point.

Never said Jones was better than those you listed. I said Cousins numbers are close to your hero Herbert - very close - you should look and see those facts. I know you are in love with stats, except the ones that don't match your diatribes. Almost very poster has pointed that out to you. But, just like Producer, you skew what supports you and dismiss the rest.
As I have told you repeatedly, I am a skeptic of Jones, to a certain degree. Don't feel he is worth anything near $40 mill AAV. However, unlike you I do not feel he is a schlump. To me, his issue is consistently getting the ball out on time. I think I am in the same boat as christian and JonC(to name a couple), maybe Uconn as far as a contract. I'd prefer a shorter term one that can be gotten out of in 3 years, if necessary, but the NEFT tag is probably the best alternative...


Might wanna check page 6 of the ESPN/DJ contract thread...

I wrote...

I respect your opinion, even if you're wrong. Ha! I kid...I kid. Yes, DJ is a much better runner than Sam Darnold, but the fact they're VERY comparable as passers, should be a huge red flag?. Darnold is considered a huge best, but DJ is a franchise QB because he can run? Not sure I can get on that bandwagon.


...and you responded...

If you have no one to throw to, you have no one to throw to. Very hard for me to comprehend that you cannot comprehend that. I sometimes wonder if you play your game for attention.
But I suppose enough people have told you that.

Who was wrong? I accept your apology.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If they DO wind up tagging Jones  
speedywheels : 2/21/2023 12:06 am : link
GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16040683 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040678 IchabodGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 16040675 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040611 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040585 Carson53 said:


Quote:


I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.

Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.

The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?

Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?



Gene, You know how I feel about DJ, but he’s only had, under Daboll, one good year with hopefully more to come under the tutelage of Dabes. No one in their right mind would give 3 guaranteed years for 1 year of production..I wouldn’t and I love the guy



56, I think the problem the dissenters are having with this situation, is the use of the phrase, "HOPEFULLY more to come."

You don't pay a QB $40+ in the "Hopes" you get more of the same. You need to know you have a guy that can consistently produce to be paid like that. I was all for re-signing DJ; but after hearing what he may be asking for, I'm leaning towards preferring to move on.



You always hope QBs continue to improve, that’s all I’m saying..You don’t “hope” with a Brady, Rodgers, Brees, Peyton, because they’ve proven themselves over and over again, year after year. Not so YET with DJ after one season. The dollars he gets or will get is more about minimum market these days than actual worth per se, imv



Give us the list of guys who didn't "prove it" , at all, before signing a second contract? Osweiler, Flynn, who else? Hell, even Boertles threw for 4,400+ yards and 35 TDs. With most extensions you hope they improve over already solid numbers. With DJ, tow hoping he jumps into a completely different echelon.

Goff, Carr, Dak, Cousins, even Wentz...all had at least one really solid year before being extended. DJ doesn't belong on that list.


Sigh…

First off - jones just had a really good year, which is much better than a “solid” year.

Second - none of those guys had joe fucking judge and jason fucking Garrett for two of ther four years.

Not to mention OL’s that ranked in the bottom three each year. And WR that ranked in the bottom five. And an excellent RB who has been healthy for an only 1.5 years.

But we all know how you have when facts get in the way of your failing narrative.
36TD in 3 years  
Blueworm : 2/21/2023 12:31 am : link
Does not add up to $40M
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If they DO wind up tagging Jones  
GMen72 : 2/21/2023 2:42 am : link
speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16040695 GMen72 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040683 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040678 IchabodGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 16040675 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040611 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040585 Carson53 said:


Quote:


I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.

Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.

The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?

Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?



Gene, You know how I feel about DJ, but he’s only had, under Daboll, one good year with hopefully more to come under the tutelage of Dabes. No one in their right mind would give 3 guaranteed years for 1 year of production..I wouldn’t and I love the guy



56, I think the problem the dissenters are having with this situation, is the use of the phrase, "HOPEFULLY more to come."

You don't pay a QB $40+ in the "Hopes" you get more of the same. You need to know you have a guy that can consistently produce to be paid like that. I was all for re-signing DJ; but after hearing what he may be asking for, I'm leaning towards preferring to move on.



You always hope QBs continue to improve, that’s all I’m saying..You don’t “hope” with a Brady, Rodgers, Brees, Peyton, because they’ve proven themselves over and over again, year after year. Not so YET with DJ after one season. The dollars he gets or will get is more about minimum market these days than actual worth per se, imv



Give us the list of guys who didn't "prove it" , at all, before signing a second contract? Osweiler, Flynn, who else? Hell, even Boertles threw for 4,400+ yards and 35 TDs. With most extensions you hope they improve over already solid numbers. With DJ, tow hoping he jumps into a completely different echelon.

Goff, Carr, Dak, Cousins, even Wentz...all had at least one really solid year before being extended. DJ doesn't belong on that list.



Sigh…

First off - jones just had a really good year, which is much better than a “solid” year.

Second - none of those guys had joe fucking judge and jason fucking Garrett for two of ther four years.

Not to mention OL’s that ranked in the bottom three each year. And WR that ranked in the bottom five. And an excellent RB who has been healthy for an only 1.5 years.

But we all know how you have when facts get in the way of your failing narrative.


So, that's a no on the list of QBs? Just a list of excuses. So, DJ will be the unicorn that didn't deserve his contract that will play better than QBs who did?

Sigh...
For what it’s worth  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 9:44 am : link
None of the agents representing Jones have previous ties to Caa
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: $45 million for DJ?  
allstarjim : 2/21/2023 10:06 am : link
section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16040697 GMen72 said:


Quote:




He, Producer and Homer just throw crap out there to cause a commotion. Shit stirrers is what they used to be called.



Keep betting on premises and telling yourself that DJ is better than Carr, Goff, Dak, or Cousins. Don't use facts to back up an argument, use hypotheticals and feelings. Right?

Still waiting on the list of great WRs Darnold had with the Jets? You disappeared on that one? Odd.



Was never engaged on Darnold's WRs or any thread about them - you got the wrong person - as usual. Never liked Darnold and knew he would never be good. But I never, ever made any comments on Darnold's Jets WRs. Could not name one and really do not give a shit about Darnold or the Jets. Try again. You are proving my point.

Never said Jones was better than those you listed. I said Cousins numbers are close to your hero Herbert - very close - you should look and see those facts. I know you are in love with stats, except the ones that don't match your diatribes. Almost very poster has pointed that out to you. But, just like Producer, you skew what supports you and dismiss the rest.
As I have told you repeatedly, I am a skeptic of Jones, to a certain degree. Don't feel he is worth anything near $40 mill AAV. However, unlike you I do not feel he is a schlump. To me, his issue is consistently getting the ball out on time. I think I am in the same boat as christian and JonC(to name a couple), maybe Uconn as far as a contract. I'd prefer a shorter term one that can be gotten out of in 3 years, if necessary, but the NEFT tag is probably the best alternative...


OK, you're going to think I'm a jerk if you don't already, but I did some research. And the motivation wasn't personal to you, but that 2018 draft has been discussed so much, and I know so many people that have revisionist history on this site claiming one thing when their post history from that time says another.

I just want BBI to be honest about where we stood back then...

Where I stood was I loved Barkley and wanted him or Darnold, but gun to my head, Barkley. Was elated at the pick. I hated Rosen, hated Lamar. Felt that Allen was a great pick but not at 2, because he would be a mult-year project, but I spent a LOT of time defending his accuracy and prospect-worthiness on this board, and I believe I was the first poster on this board to say he reminds me the most of John Elway of any QB prospect I've seen in memory, but would have only taken him in a trade-down.

So I'm not trying to do a gotcha here, and I do like and respect you as a poster. But it looks here like you preferred Rosen (many people did), and did think there was some question marks about Darnold, but to say "Never liked Darnold and knew he would never be good," seems like an overstatement.

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=562826&show_all=1#13770862

I did find another spot in pre-draft discussion that year where you said you would take Nelson at 2, or Barkley, or a QB. LOL, I thought...gee section125, way to go out on a limb! :P

And full credit for being in the camp that was at least intrigued by Josh Allen.

Anyway again, the motivation here is that it's become a trend on BBI for people to say stuff like "oh I wanted Josh Allen, knew he'd be good." Or, "I knew Rosen/Darnold would bust," etc, when the post history doesn't support that. There were very few people that were supportive of Josh Allen for example, but to read posts in the last couple of years, it's like everyone loved him, lol. Just trying to keep things honest.

RE: 36TD in 3 years  
Milton : 2/21/2023 10:52 am : link
Blueworm said:
Quote:
Does not add up to $40M
They're not like terms, so you can't add them together. It's a common mistake I see from my 9th graders where they will add 3 to 6x and get 9x. I tell them no, you can only combine like terms, but at least they have the excuse of going through covid lockdowns when they were supposed to be learning this stuff, what's your excuse? To put it simply, ask yourself this question: if you went to the bank and tried to deposit 36 touchdowns into your checking account, what would they say?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If they DO wind up tagging Jones  
Thegratefulhead : 2/21/2023 11:34 am : link
GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16040683 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040678 IchabodGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 16040675 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040611 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040585 Carson53 said:


Quote:


I would go with the non-exclusive FT.
Although many have stated that no team would be willing to give the Giants two first round picks, well it only takes one team in this league. I didn't think DeSean Watson would get about 230 mill. GTD, with the crap going on with that guy,
but guess what, one team was stupid enough to do just that.
So I guess the motto to the story is never say never, and the Giants really have nothing to lose by putting that particular tag on Jones, rather than the exclusive tag. The whole idea behind the tag, is to buy some time.

Watson had put up a 5300 yard 36 td season running and passing with Houston. We are not in the same universe as a player.

The Giants have refused to guarantee a 3 year deal. What does that tell you?

Might some teams be a little shy of trading multiple first rounders after Wilson and Watson?



Gene, You know how I feel about DJ, but he’s only had, under Daboll, one good year with hopefully more to come under the tutelage of Dabes. No one in their right mind would give 3 guaranteed years for 1 year of production..I wouldn’t and I love the guy



56, I think the problem the dissenters are having with this situation, is the use of the phrase, "HOPEFULLY more to come."

You don't pay a QB $40+ in the "Hopes" you get more of the same. You need to know you have a guy that can consistently produce to be paid like that. I was all for re-signing DJ; but after hearing what he may be asking for, I'm leaning towards preferring to move on.



You always hope QBs continue to improve, that’s all I’m saying..You don’t “hope” with a Brady, Rodgers, Brees, Peyton, because they’ve proven themselves over and over again, year after year. Not so YET with DJ after one season. The dollars he gets or will get is more about minimum market these days than actual worth per se, imv



Give us the list of guys who didn't "prove it" , at all, before signing a second contract? Osweiler, Flynn, who else? Hell, even Boertles threw for 4,400+ yards and 35 TDs. With most extensions you hope they improve over already solid numbers. With DJ, tow hoping he jumps into a completely different echelon.

Goff, Carr, Dak, Cousins, even Wentz...all had at least one really solid year before being extended. DJ doesn't belong on that list.
He won a payoff game away by playing fantastic with a shit roster. I know there is segment of BBI that wants stats more than wins. not me.
The best way to guarantee  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 11:53 am : link
As many wins as possible consistently is by having as high producing stats offensively. “Wins over stats” isn’t a sustainable thing if you’re constantly in one score games.
RE: The best way to guarantee  
UConn4523 : 2/21/2023 12:16 pm : link
ajr2456 said:
Quote:
As many wins as possible consistently is by having as high producing stats offensively. “Wins over stats” isn’t a sustainable thing if you’re constantly in one score games.


That’s the majority of the NFL. Pretty sure only 4 or 5 teams have a scoring margin over 3 points. So while your statement is accurate it’s a pretty big pipedream.
RE: RE: The best way to guarantee  
Mad Mike : 2/21/2023 12:29 pm : link
UConn4523 said:
Quote:
That’s the majority of the NFL. Pretty sure only 4 or 5 teams have a scoring margin over 3 points. So while your statement is accurate it’s a pretty big pipedream.

It's quite a bit more than that. 10 in 2018 and 2019, 12 in 2020, 13 in 2021, and 7 this past season.
12 teams had a scoring margin in 2021 over 3  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 12:33 pm : link
2020 had 11, 2019 had 9, 2018 had 11. This year seems to be just an outlier year with only 6. So regularly a third of the league is above 3.

However all 6 of those had a margin of over 6. They had a combined record of 78-22.
6 in 2022  
UConn4523 : 2/21/2023 12:34 pm : link
9 last year with a few more at 3.4 and half in total being under 5. But it isn’t all just the offense - there’s a reason why the Vikings aren’t on this list this year.
And not paying an average QB $40 million  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 12:38 pm : link
Means you can spend more on defense too. Regardless of the cap gymnastics, the possible deal is going to hinder the supporting cast. So if there is only a slight bump from Jones, we’re looking at purgatory for the foreseeable future.
If NY is only offering  
Dave on the UWS : 2/21/2023 12:54 pm : link
around 50% guaranteed, there's no way Jones is taking that. Its not about the AAV, it about the guaranteed amount, terms and length of contract.
RE: RE: 36TD in 3 years  
GMen72 : 2/21/2023 3:03 pm : link
Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16040992 Blueworm said:


Quote:


Does not add up to $40M

They're not like terms, so you can't add them together. It's a common mistake I see from my 9th graders where they will add 3 to 6x and get 9x. I tell them no, you can only combine like terms, but at least they have the excuse of going through covid lockdowns when they were supposed to be learning this stuff, what's your excuse? To put it simply, ask yourself this question: if you went to the bank and tried to deposit 36 touchdowns into your checking account, what would they say?


Most nonsensical word salad I've ever read.

Ask your 9th graders what 10TDs + 11 TDs + 15 TDs (all like terms...and DJs passing TDs for the last 3 years) equals?

Spin the excuses (Covid, really?) for DJ anyway you like, but he's thrown 36TDs in the last 3 years and his career numbers are roughly the same as Sam Darnold. He's not elite and he'll have to improve immensely to be anything that resembles a franchise QB.
RE: 6 in 2022  
rsjem1979 : 2/21/2023 3:05 pm : link
UConn4523 said:
Quote:
9 last year with a few more at 3.4 and half in total being under 5. But it isn’t all just the offense - there’s a reason why the Vikings aren’t on this list this year.


Are we allowed to talk about the Vikings having an absolutely horrible defense?
RE: RE: RE: 36TD in 3 years  
Milton : 2/21/2023 3:46 pm : link
GMen72 said:
Quote:

Ask your 9th graders what 10TDs + 11 TDs + 15 TDs (all like terms...and DJs passing TDs for the last 3 years) equals?
The sad thing is some would get it wrong, but at least it's all addition and all positive numbers, so they have a fighting chance. More than half of them can't correctly subtract a negative number from a positive number and forget about asking them to subtract a negative number from a negative number. That would make their head explode. I had a girl tell me on Friday that she checked out in the 4th grade when she couldn't do long division. Another kid couldn't do 6x2 without a calculator. And these are 9th graders in Algebra 1.
