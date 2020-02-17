for display only
Mike Lombardi at it again re: Jones

Sean : 2/20/2023 6:56 pm
I agree with a lot of what he says about Jones being a good player, but not worth $45M. He operates like Gettleman is still in charge though. He’s saying the Giants will overpay Jones and Barkley because “they love their own.” This is the same Lombardi who never believed Mara would hire an outside GM. He seems to not want to address that Schoen & Brandon Brown are leading the front office.

He’s implying that Schoen has no control and Mara will demand both are overpaid. If anything, I get the sense Schoen is playing hardball. Podcast linked below. NYG convo starts at the 2:00 mark.
Link - ( New Window )
He might not be wrong on Jones though  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 6:57 pm : link
.
It’s February  
jc in c-ville : 2/20/2023 6:59 pm : link
….
RE: He might not be wrong on Jones though  
Sean : 2/20/2023 7:00 pm : link
In comment 16040753 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.

That better give Schoen an extra 5 years then if he isn’t making the call.
We're not even sure what "overpay" means at this point  
BlackLight : 2/20/2023 7:00 pm : link
In there was a market for QBs making between $20-30 million per year, then paying Jones $35+ would be an overpay. But given that market doesn't exist, do we still call it an overpay? Given how difficult it is to replace a QB with someone and not see a drop-off, is it still treated like an overpay to go over-market in the interests of securing the position?
“They love their own”  
Biteymax22 : 2/20/2023 7:00 pm : link
Is an odd quote about a franchise who’s signed hardly anyone to a second contract in the past decade…
I think we need to stop looking  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 7:03 pm : link
At Jones’ contract in the sphere of the QB market to gauge if it’s an overpay. Just because guys have been paid by other teams doesn’t mean the Giants have to do it.

Is Jones going to produce enough at $40 million a year to warrant paying him that much?
There is little doubt...  
bw in dc : 2/20/2023 7:05 pm : link
that Mara adores Jones and Barkley.

For me, if we keep both Jones and Barkley on hefty, multi-year contracts, especially SB, the honeymoon for Schoen will officially be over for Schoen.
Did we lose ANY GAMES this year because of DJ?  
Carl in CT : 2/20/2023 7:05 pm : link
We sure as hell won 95% of our games because of him. No QB could have done more.
RE: I think we need to stop looking  
BlackLight : 2/20/2023 7:06 pm : link
In comment 16040763 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
At Jones’ contract in the sphere of the QB market to gauge if it’s an overpay. Just because guys have been paid by other teams doesn’t mean the Giants have to do it.

Is Jones going to produce enough at $40 million a year to warrant paying him that much?


He might. The central assumption of the pro-Jones argument is that if he performs at X level given OL protection and WRs who are bottom-five league wide, he will perform significantly better when he's got better people around him.
RE: “They love their own”  
mfsd : 2/20/2023 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16040761 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Is an odd quote about a franchise who’s signed hardly anyone to a second contract in the past decade…


Yup agreed. Lots of conclusions being jumped to before anything actually happens. We’ll get to haul Schoen before the court of public opinion soon enough, let’s see what happens with Jones and Barkley and the rest first
Not clicking because this guy is a fuckin douche.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/20/2023 7:08 pm : link
For years he ripped the Giants for not poaching from Belichick. Then, when they did, something happened with his kid so he flipped again. Do what I say. Wait, you did but it is exactly what I wanted so I am going to say more shit.
Shit. Throw. Wall.  
UConn4523 : 2/20/2023 7:13 pm : link
cooling “reporting” Lombardi.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/20/2023 7:16 pm : link
I agree with bw in DC: if we give big deals to both DJ & Saquon, we know who is pulling the strings & it sure AF isn't Joe Schoen. That said, I don't see that happening.

As for Mike Lombardi...as always, I hope to love someone in life like Mike Lombardi loves himself. The search continues.
RE: I think we need to stop looking  
Producer : 2/20/2023 7:17 pm : link
In comment 16040763 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
At Jones’ contract in the sphere of the QB market to gauge if it’s an overpay. Just because guys have been paid by other teams doesn’t mean the Giants have to do it.

Is Jones going to produce enough at $40 million a year to warrant paying him that much?


Exactly. Just because other teams signed middle class QBs to shitty contracts doesn't mean we have to. Lombardi is right when he says you shouldn't pay great money to decent players. That's how you lose.

The 15th best QB shouldn't get 85% of Mahomes money, they should get 20%.
RE: RE: I think we need to stop looking  
ajr2456 : 2/20/2023 7:17 pm : link
In comment 16040773 BlackLight said:



He might. The central assumption of the pro-Jones argument is that if he performs at X level given OL protection and WRs who are bottom-five league wide, he will perform significantly better when he's got better people around him. [/quote]

But is it $40 million worth? That’s the question there isn’t an answer to yet.
He’s not wrong  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/20/2023 7:18 pm : link
If Schoen overpays for Jones & Barkley then they could have just kept Gettleman.
RE: There is little doubt...  
section125 : 2/20/2023 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16040766 bw in dc said:
Quote:
that Mara adores Jones and Barkley.

For me, if we keep both Jones and Barkley on hefty, multi-year contracts, especially SB, the honeymoon for Schoen will officially be over for Schoen.


And then what? Do we all go on hunger strikes? Write nasty letters to the editor and JM? Protest outside MetLife on Autumn Sundays? Call Roger Goodell and ask him to revoke the Giants Charter?
Maybe we all start rooting for another team.....
RE: There is little doubt...  
Sean : 2/20/2023 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16040766 bw in dc said:
Quote:
that Mara adores Jones and Barkley.

For me, if we keep both Jones and Barkley on hefty, multi-year contracts, especially SB, the honeymoon for Schoen will officially be over for Schoen.

You kind of contradict yourself here. If Mara mandates it you feel Schoen should be the one on a short leash?
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/20/2023 7:24 pm : link
I will speak for bw in DC: if we give both DJ & Saquon big deals, it is clear AF that Joe isn't the man running the football operation. It is John. John hasn't been shy about his love for both, especially DJ. I wish John would just STFU & sign the checks, but it is what is. For all the bitching Jerruh gets, it looks like he's now hands off on football ops, even if he still has a weekly radio spot.
The Giants love their own?  
Jay on the Island : 2/20/2023 7:24 pm : link
Didn't someone just share that the Giants have only signed two draft picks from the previous 10 years to second contracts? T
RE: RE: There is little doubt...  
bw in dc : 2/20/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16040789 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16040766 bw in dc said:


Quote:


that Mara adores Jones and Barkley.

For me, if we keep both Jones and Barkley on hefty, multi-year contracts, especially SB, the honeymoon for Schoen will officially be over for Schoen.


You kind of contradict yourself here. If Mara mandates it you feel Schoen should be the one on a short leash?


I wasn't suggesting a mandate. A poster or two above suggested we haven't been signing our own. But we know that Mara is very fond of Jones and Barkley. And I think that changes the dynamic here. To some extent...

Now if a Mara Mandate occur, and let's say an Asshat verified it, then I would think Schoen is not the right man if he didn't agree with Mara.
RE: RE: I think we need to stop looking  
Carl in CT : 2/20/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16040784 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16040763 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


At Jones’ contract in the sphere of the QB market to gauge if it’s an overpay. Just because guys have been paid by other teams doesn’t mean the Giants have to do it.

Is Jones going to produce enough at $40 million a year to warrant paying him that much?



Exactly. Just because other teams signed middle class QBs to shitty contracts doesn't mean we have to. Lombardi is right when he says you shouldn't pay great money to decent players. That's how you lose.

The 15th best QB shouldn't get 85% of Mahomes money, they should get 20%.


Last time I looked he was #6 in QBR this year. Where are you getting #15?
RE: RE: There is little doubt...  
bw in dc : 2/20/2023 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16040788 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16040766 bw in dc said:


Quote:


that Mara adores Jones and Barkley.

For me, if we keep both Jones and Barkley on hefty, multi-year contracts, especially SB, the honeymoon for Schoen will officially be over for Schoen.



And then what? Do we all go on hunger strikes? Write nasty letters to the editor and JM? Protest outside MetLife on Autumn Sundays? Call Roger Goodell and ask him to revoke the Giants Charter?
Maybe we all start rooting for another team.....


We get Eric's daughter to bring back the clown themes.
Sean,  
Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2023 7:30 pm : link
it’s Mike Lombardi.A laughingstock
One year in and already some "Giants fans"  
dpinzow : 2/20/2023 7:33 pm : link
want Schoen's head LOL
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/20/2023 7:33 pm : link
I do wish Mara had STFU about DJ. As independent as Joe might be, any of us in his position would think, 'Well. My boss LOVES this kid.' That's natural.
RE: ...  
Sean : 2/20/2023 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16040813 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I do wish Mara had STFU about DJ. As independent as Joe might be, any of us in his position would think, 'Well. My boss LOVES this kid.' That's natural.

To Mara’s credit, he has talked much less. No end of year presser this year. No preseason presser. First time for as long as I can remember.
RE: There is little doubt...  
dpinzow : 2/20/2023 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16040766 bw in dc said:
Quote:
that Mara adores Jones and Barkley.

For me, if we keep both Jones and Barkley on hefty, multi-year contracts, especially SB, the honeymoon for Schoen will officially be over for Schoen.


Absolutely not. Giants GMs get the longest leash in the NFL except for possibly Green Bay and Pittsburgh. Schoen absolutely will get a chance to pick his own QB if he decides to move on. At THAT point, the honeymoon starts to expire
I think it is clear Mara  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/20/2023 7:37 pm : link
is very fond of both players. This is very true with Jones. I think Mara has been around enough losing for too long a time. He probably pushed a lot of the poor decisions for over a decade.

Now he has a team that made the playoffs. The HC of the year. A fanbase excited again about the franchise. Players that praise the staff. A winning staff.

Do I think he pushes a mandate on JS? No. I think he simply says tells him you know how I feel about both players but I trust your judgement. You will have my support.

Now if JS moves on from either one or both and does not find or adequate or better replacement then get ready for some meddling.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/20/2023 7:37 pm : link
& I'll never understand Mara's attachment to DJ. Never. Yes, he had a good season this past year. But it isn't like he's an All Pro or anything. I think it boils down to him-from all accounts-being a good respectful & hard working kid, the Cutcliffe connection, & his likeness to Eli.
The real question is, despite Jones."deserving" 40 mill+  
MeanBunny : 2/20/2023 7:38 pm : link
Does this team have the luxury to burn salary cap on 2 players when an entire receiving Corp needs to be built plus resigning or finding defensive players???
And they're really interesting question is can you win a lot of football games with defense and a decent quarterback and spread the money in a more egalitarian way. I think ignoring the rookie contracts, The NFL needs to start spreading the money flatter. In Truth Dexter Lawrence probably deserves just as much money if we're talking about performance per win
RE: RE: RE: I think we need to stop looking  
Producer : 2/20/2023 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16040802 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 16040784 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16040763 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


At Jones’ contract in the sphere of the QB market to gauge if it’s an overpay. Just because guys have been paid by other teams doesn’t mean the Giants have to do it.

Is Jones going to produce enough at $40 million a year to warrant paying him that much?



Exactly. Just because other teams signed middle class QBs to shitty contracts doesn't mean we have to. Lombardi is right when he says you shouldn't pay great money to decent players. That's how you lose.

The 15th best QB shouldn't get 85% of Mahomes money, they should get 20%.



Last time I looked he was #6 in QBR this year. Where are you getting #15?


So now QBR is the be all and end all, right? Blinders maybe? I was being kind, NFL.com final season QB power rankings has Jones at 18.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 2/20/2023 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16040813 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I do wish Mara had STFU about DJ. As independent as Joe might be, any of us in his position would think, 'Well. My boss LOVES this kid.' That's natural.


Do you have any doubt Old Team Jones used that Mara quote in their negotiations?

And do you have doubt New Team Jones will use that Mara quote in their negotiations?
I posted this on another thread  
dpinzow : 2/20/2023 7:43 pm : link
The Giants have hired only 5 GMs since 1979 (not counting the interim situation between Reese and Gettleman)

George Young for 18 years: 1979-1997 (retired)
Ernie Accorsi for 8 years: 1998-2006 (retired)
Jerry Reese for 10 years: 2007-2017 (only Giants GM ever fired)
Dave Gettleman for 4 years: 2018-2021 (gold watch treatment)
Joe Schoen 1 year and counting

Schoen has a VERY long leash considering the fact that Reese was the only GM ever officially fired by the organization in over 40 years. Ownership let George Young be GM several years beyond his prime years. Ownership let Accorsi stay GM that long with only 1 Super Bowl appearance. Ownership let Reese stay on for 5 losing seasons after Super Bowl 46. Gettleman did the worst GM job this side of Matt Millen and even he wasn't officially fired, he was given a gold watch at the end for services rendered to the organization as an assistant GM
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 2/20/2023 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16040820 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think it boils down to him-from all accounts-being a good respectful & hard working kid, the Cutcliffe connection, & his likeness to Eli.


I think you nailed why...
RE: Sean.  
JOrthman : 2/20/2023 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16040797 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I will speak for bw in DC: if we give both DJ & Saquon big deals, it is clear AF that Joe isn't the man running the football operation. It is John. John hasn't been shy about his love for both, especially DJ. I wish John would just STFU & sign the checks, but it is what is. For all the bitching Jerruh gets, it looks like he's now hands off on football ops, even if he still has a weekly radio spot.


Seems like you're making a big assumption just because Mara has spoken positively about both players. If Schoen signs them both, maybe he just wanted both. It's like you're saying if he does it, it can't possibly be what he wanted.
bw in DC.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/20/2023 7:44 pm : link
None. That's why I wish John would STFU. He's giving Team DJ leverage.
Basically, if some executive wants job security in the NFL  
dpinzow : 2/20/2023 7:44 pm : link
Giants general manager is one of the best jobs to get it
Enough with this Mara crap.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2023 7:45 pm : link
He hasn’t said much of anything since be hired Dabes and Schoen
RE: RE: Sean.  
BlackLight : 2/20/2023 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16040829 JOrthman said:
Quote:
In comment 16040797 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I will speak for bw in DC: if we give both DJ & Saquon big deals, it is clear AF that Joe isn't the man running the football operation. It is John. John hasn't been shy about his love for both, especially DJ. I wish John would just STFU & sign the checks, but it is what is. For all the bitching Jerruh gets, it looks like he's now hands off on football ops, even if he still has a weekly radio spot.



Seems like you're making a big assumption just because Mara has spoken positively about both players. If Schoen signs them both, maybe he just wanted both. It's like you're saying if he does it, it can't possibly be what he wanted.


It seems to me that, at least with Jones, it's perfectly reasonable to assume that Schoen wants to bring him back on his own merits.

The thing we have to remember is that most fans want Daniel Jones to be the team's QB next season. He had an entire stadium full of people cheering and chanting his name when they beat Indy in December. All the evidence suggests the folks who want to move on from him are a loud, obnoxious minority.
And he was right after 2021  
Big Blue '56 : 2/20/2023 7:48 pm : link
when he said they did everything they could to screw DJ up and he included himself..That was born out once BD and JS took over
JOrthman...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/20/2023 7:48 pm : link
If both Saquon & DJ get contracts beyond market value, I don't think it is a stretch to say Joe was getting pressure from above.

Again, John has been on the record that he loves both of these guys.
So in conclusion, Schoen gets at least a year or two with Jones  
dpinzow : 2/20/2023 7:52 pm : link
and then at least 4 years with his own QB should Jones fail in 2023. It's Daboll who has more to worry about if Jones fails, and even then, he has credit in the bank for 2022 and will get the chance to develop another QB should Jones fail
RE: ...  
GMen72 : 2/20/2023 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16040820 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
& I'll never understand Mara's attachment to DJ. Never. Yes, he had a good season this past year. But it isn't like he's an All Pro or anything. I think it boils down to him-from all accounts-being a good respectful & hard working kid, the Cutcliffe connection, & his likeness to Eli.


DJ had a good season...for DJ, not compared to other real franchise QB's best years. He damn sure didn't have a season worthy of being a $30+ million QB.
RE: And he was right after 2021  
bw in dc : 2/20/2023 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16040835 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
when he said they did everything they could to screw DJ up and he included himself..That was born out once BD and JS took over


Doesn't mean he should have said it publicly.

It instantly created a built-in excuse and fodder for Team Jones.
RE: I think we need to stop looking  
nochance : 2/20/2023 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16040763 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
At Jones’ contract in the sphere of the QB market to gauge if it’s an overpay. Just because guys have been paid by other teams doesn’t mean the Giants have to do it.

Is Jones going to produce enough at $40 million a year to warrant paying him that much?



If Jones wants that kind of money then I would guarantee much less and let him prove he's worth it
I believe  
Joe Beckwith : 2/20/2023 9:03 pm : link
Mara has committed to let JS run the show, and will only wield power if Tisch is on his side about a ‘ (over) pay DJ and SB’ philosophy, which likely would have JS interested in other organizations quickly.
Mara wants the Giants back to respectability, to be feared, and to championships.
I think JS, BB, and BD have already forced JM to lay back and let them continue to give JM those things.
So let me get this straight  
DieHard : 2/20/2023 9:06 pm : link
Schoen and Daboll have cleaned house of cronies like Chris Petit, brought in young fresh minds like Brandon Brown, have changed the culture and attitude in the building to their way of doing things, brought in plenty of new players (many of whom have connections to Schoen and Daboll's Buffalo days), but if Jones gets signed to big deals, it proves beyond a shadow of a doubt Mara still runs the show? Might be time to think up some fresh conspiracy theories.

I'm pretty sure Schoen is his own man, and if Jones's agent actually brings up Mara's words as a bargaining chip (I doubt he would), Schoen will politely bring up a few notable statistics from Jones's past few years.
glad we’ve got the lazy,  
wigs in nyc : 2/20/2023 9:07 pm : link
tired, and completely unfounded storylines ready to go.

Meet the new complaints, same as the old complaints.
I still believe Schoen has set up $ parameters on DJ’s contract  
Rick in Dallas : 2/20/2023 9:10 pm : link
If DJ is playing hard ball at $45 million then tag him.
He is not a top 10 QB imv.
RE: So let me get this straight  
dpinzow : 2/20/2023 9:27 pm : link
In comment 16040906 DieHard said:
Quote:
Schoen and Daboll have cleaned house of cronies like Chris Petit, brought in young fresh minds like Brandon Brown, have changed the culture and attitude in the building to their way of doing things, brought in plenty of new players (many of whom have connections to Schoen and Daboll's Buffalo days), but if Jones gets signed to big deals, it proves beyond a shadow of a doubt Mara still runs the show? Might be time to think up some fresh conspiracy theories.

I'm pretty sure Schoen is his own man, and if Jones's agent actually brings up Mara's words as a bargaining chip (I doubt he would), Schoen will politely bring up a few notable statistics from Jones's past few years.


The "Schoen's honeymoon is over if he re-signs Jones" folks should root for Washington
“Meddling Mara “  
dancing blue bear : 2/20/2023 9:27 pm : link
The last refuge of the weak minded and fragile “evaluators”. It the saddest retreat. But sure …it makes more sense than your own opinions of jones are wrong. It couldn’t be that. BD and JS can’t possibly view jones as an qb they can with with. Not when you know better. After all your madden dynasty teams dominance is proof you are qualified to have the the GM JOB. It’s all Mara. And Daniels haircut. And his lack of sexual assaults.

NEXT STOP: Off with his head. JS you imgrate!!!!
RE: Did we lose ANY GAMES this year because of DJ?  
thefan : 2/20/2023 9:54 pm : link
In comment 16040770 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
We sure as hell won 95% of our games because of him. No QB could have done more.


None! Not Mahomes, Allen or Burrows. Impossible! /s
Comical  
HomerJones45 : 2/20/2023 10:09 pm : link
The same posters who crank and bitch continually about the Cowboys paying Prescott and quarterback hell want to run out and throw the same money at Jones. SMH
RE: Did we lose ANY GAMES this year because of DJ?  
NYG07 : 2/20/2023 10:28 pm : link
In comment 16040770 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
We sure as hell won 95% of our games because of him. No QB could have done more.


Bullshit.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think we need to stop looking  
jvm52106 : 2/20/2023 10:52 pm : link
In comment 16040824 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16040802 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 16040784 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16040763 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


At Jones’ contract in the sphere of the QB market to gauge if it’s an overpay. Just because guys have been paid by other teams doesn’t mean the Giants have to do it.

Is Jones going to produce enough at $40 million a year to warrant paying him that much?



Exactly. Just because other teams signed middle class QBs to shitty contracts doesn't mean we have to. Lombardi is right when he says you shouldn't pay great money to decent players. That's how you lose.

The 15th best QB shouldn't get 85% of Mahomes money, they should get 20%.



Last time I looked he was #6 in QBR this year. Where are you getting #15?



So now QBR is the be all and end all, right? Blinders maybe? I was being kind, NFL.com final season QB power rankings has Jones at 18.


It doesn't matter what metric is used- 9 wins, minimal turnovers, QBR- you will always have a reason Jones is not good or the stat used is a joke. Come on man, you are pretty pathetic in your unrelenting stance against Jones. Don't like him that is fine but to say something, then have it countered just so you can come back and "negate" the value of the opposing evidence is just comical.
jvm.. I don't know what the heck you are talking about  
Producer : 2/20/2023 10:56 pm : link
but it seems you must think Jones is the 6th best QB in the league if you can't handle a little push back from Carl's inane stat. He's not the 6th best QB. In fact most observers do not have him in the top 10, in fact I know of none. he's 12 to 18 on most lists. NFL.com has him at 18.

We are discussing our QB's mega-contract. We are entitled to challenge an evaluation of Jones. It's a consequential moment in the history of the franchise. Criticism of Jones is legit. Especially right now.
RE: RE: I think we need to stop looking  
Hammer : 2/20/2023 11:18 pm : link
In comment 16040784 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16040763 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The 15th best QB shouldn't get 85% of Mahomes money, they should get 20%.


What?! 20%?!? You’re serious? 20%?
He’s following his script  
BSIMatt : 2/21/2023 1:28 am : link
Inflammatory statements like that generate clicks/responses.
RE: RE: RE: I think we need to stop looking  
Producer : 2/21/2023 1:38 am : link
In comment 16040973 Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16040784 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16040763 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The 15th best QB shouldn't get 85% of Mahomes money, they should get 20%.



What?! 20%?!? You’re serious? 20%?


Ok maybe 30% or 40%. A lotbkess than $35M-$45M is the point. The middle class of QBs are not worth their pro-rated value compared to the greats. They are worth less. In baseball, it's stupid to pay a journeyman OF 80% of what Mookie Betts gets. You pay that guy a fraction of Betts.
if the scenario  
BigBlueCane : 2/21/2023 4:21 am : link
unfolds like that Lombardi will probably correct.

If not, will he actually take back his words and address how wrong he was?
Wait, wasn't  
TrueBlue56 : 2/21/2023 4:59 am : link
Maras love for Jones supposed to get the 5th year option picked up last year? Damn, those pesky facts get in the way of a good rant by the blowhard Lombardi again. Such a tired act.
RE: Wait, wasn't  
mfsd : 2/21/2023 5:22 am : link
In comment 16041010 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
Maras love for Jones supposed to get the 5th year option picked up last year? Damn, those pesky facts get in the way of a good rant by the blowhard Lombardi again. Such a tired act.


Not to mention the ninnies here who bend over backwards doing mental gymnastics to turn every discussion into a whine-fest about Mara
RE: ...  
Sean : 2/21/2023 6:19 am : link
In comment 16040820 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
& I'll never understand Mara's attachment to DJ. Never. Yes, he had a good season this past year. But it isn't like he's an All Pro or anything. I think it boils down to him-from all accounts-being a good respectful & hard working kid, the Cutcliffe connection, & his likeness to Eli.

I’ll play devils advocate here, but DJ looks better knowing what we know now. He’s outlasted Mayfield, Darnold, Rosen, Haskins (RIP), Love, Wilson (same city).

It’s hard to shit on Jones. I wouldn’t pay him anywhere near $45M, but he by no means should be a punchline. He’s won a road playoff game.

I know it’s too early to make a judgment on Love. You could also make a strong argument you’d prefer Jones over Murray & Tua going forward because of concerns with maturity and leadership (Murray) and Tua (durability).
RE: RE: ...  
chuckydee9 : 2/21/2023 7:15 am : link
In comment 16041015 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16040820 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


& I'll never understand Mara's attachment to DJ. Never. Yes, he had a good season this past year. But it isn't like he's an All Pro or anything. I think it boils down to him-from all accounts-being a good respectful & hard working kid, the Cutcliffe connection, & his likeness to Eli.


I’ll play devils advocate here, but DJ looks better knowing what we know now. He’s outlasted Mayfield, Darnold, Rosen, Haskins (RIP), Love, Wilson (same city).

It’s hard to shit on Jones. I wouldn’t pay him anywhere near $45M, but he by no means should be a punchline. He’s won a road playoff game.

I know it’s too early to make a judgment on Love. You could also make a strong argument you’d prefer Jones over Murray & Tua going forward because of concerns with maturity and leadership (Murray) and Tua (durability).

We are 1 season removed from Jones being injured quite a bit. he was lucky to not get injured this season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think we need to stop looking  
Ron Johnson : 2/21/2023 7:22 am : link
In comment 16040960 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16040824 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16040802 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 16040784 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16040763 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


At Jones’ contract in the sphere of the QB market to gauge if it’s an overpay. Just because guys have been paid by other teams doesn’t mean the Giants have to do it.

Is Jones going to produce enough at $40 million a year to warrant paying him that much?



Exactly. Just because other teams signed middle class QBs to shitty contracts doesn't mean we have to. Lombardi is right when he says you shouldn't pay great money to decent players. That's how you lose.

The 15th best QB shouldn't get 85% of Mahomes money, they should get 20%.



Last time I looked he was #6 in QBR this year. Where are you getting #15?



So now QBR is the be all and end all, right? Blinders maybe? I was being kind, NFL.com final season QB power rankings has Jones at 18.



It doesn't matter what metric is used- 9 wins, minimal turnovers, QBR- you will always have a reason Jones is not good or the stat used is a joke. Come on man, you are pretty pathetic in your unrelenting stance against Jones. Don't like him that is fine but to say something, then have it countered just so you can come back and "negate" the value of the opposing evidence is just comical.


When Jones' numbers were low, QBR was the gold standard around here. Jones finishes tied for 6th and it's a garbage stat. That's what you're arguing against. It's a waste of time.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think we need to stop looking  
chuckydee9 : 2/21/2023 7:31 am : link
In comment 16041023 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 16040960 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040824 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16040802 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 16040784 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16040763 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


At Jones’ contract in the sphere of the QB market to gauge if it’s an overpay. Just because guys have been paid by other teams doesn’t mean the Giants have to do it.

Is Jones going to produce enough at $40 million a year to warrant paying him that much?



Exactly. Just because other teams signed middle class QBs to shitty contracts doesn't mean we have to. Lombardi is right when he says you shouldn't pay great money to decent players. That's how you lose.

The 15th best QB shouldn't get 85% of Mahomes money, they should get 20%.



Last time I looked he was #6 in QBR this year. Where are you getting #15?



So now QBR is the be all and end all, right? Blinders maybe? I was being kind, NFL.com final season QB power rankings has Jones at 18.



It doesn't matter what metric is used- 9 wins, minimal turnovers, QBR- you will always have a reason Jones is not good or the stat used is a joke. Come on man, you are pretty pathetic in your unrelenting stance against Jones. Don't like him that is fine but to say something, then have it countered just so you can come back and "negate" the value of the opposing evidence is just comical.



When Jones' numbers were low, QBR was the gold standard around here. Jones finishes tied for 6th and it's a garbage stat. That's what you're arguing against. It's a waste of time.


Do you think he is the 6th best QB in the league going forward?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think we need to stop looking  
Ron Johnson : 2/21/2023 7:51 am : link
In comment 16041026 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16041023 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


In comment 16040960 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040824 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16040802 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 16040784 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16040763 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


At Jones’ contract in the sphere of the QB market to gauge if it’s an overpay. Just because guys have been paid by other teams doesn’t mean the Giants have to do it.

Is Jones going to produce enough at $40 million a year to warrant paying him that much?



Exactly. Just because other teams signed middle class QBs to shitty contracts doesn't mean we have to. Lombardi is right when he says you shouldn't pay great money to decent players. That's how you lose.

The 15th best QB shouldn't get 85% of Mahomes money, they should get 20%.



Last time I looked he was #6 in QBR this year. Where are you getting #15?



So now QBR is the be all and end all, right? Blinders maybe? I was being kind, NFL.com final season QB power rankings has Jones at 18.



It doesn't matter what metric is used- 9 wins, minimal turnovers, QBR- you will always have a reason Jones is not good or the stat used is a joke. Come on man, you are pretty pathetic in your unrelenting stance against Jones. Don't like him that is fine but to say something, then have it countered just so you can come back and "negate" the value of the opposing evidence is just comical.



When Jones' numbers were low, QBR was the gold standard around here. Jones finishes tied for 6th and it's a garbage stat. That's what you're arguing against. It's a waste of time.



Do you think he is the 6th best QB in the league going forward?


tied for 6th QBR, tied for 13th passer rating ... I'd say he's right about 10th, give or take.
Jones  
TyreeHelmet : 2/21/2023 8:42 am : link
I like Jones, but you really think he's the 10th best QB in the league?

There has to be a walk away number here. Giants need to be smart about this.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think we need to stop looking  
chuckydee9 : 2/21/2023 8:53 am : link
In comment 16041040 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 16041026 chuckydee9 said:


Quote:


In comment 16041023 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


In comment 16040960 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040824 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16040802 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 16040784 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16040763 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


At Jones’ contract in the sphere of the QB market to gauge if it’s an overpay. Just because guys have been paid by other teams doesn’t mean the Giants have to do it.

Is Jones going to produce enough at $40 million a year to warrant paying him that much?



Exactly. Just because other teams signed middle class QBs to shitty contracts doesn't mean we have to. Lombardi is right when he says you shouldn't pay great money to decent players. That's how you lose.

The 15th best QB shouldn't get 85% of Mahomes money, they should get 20%.



Last time I looked he was #6 in QBR this year. Where are you getting #15?



So now QBR is the be all and end all, right? Blinders maybe? I was being kind, NFL.com final season QB power rankings has Jones at 18.



It doesn't matter what metric is used- 9 wins, minimal turnovers, QBR- you will always have a reason Jones is not good or the stat used is a joke. Come on man, you are pretty pathetic in your unrelenting stance against Jones. Don't like him that is fine but to say something, then have it countered just so you can come back and "negate" the value of the opposing evidence is just comical.



When Jones' numbers were low, QBR was the gold standard around here. Jones finishes tied for 6th and it's a garbage stat. That's what you're arguing against. It's a waste of time.



Do you think he is the 6th best QB in the league going forward?



tied for 6th QBR, tied for 13th passer rating ... I'd say he's right about 10th, give or take.

10 on a weird season for QBs when 3 future hall of famers fell off the cliff.. another QB that came off a year and a half suspension who consistently has looked better than DJ ever has.. so in normal circumstances instead of 10 he would be 14.. why pay this guy like a top 5 QB if he is in the 10 range coming out of only 1 good season in his career.. i mean the guy making $45M just won a Superbowl after losing probably the best wr in the league.. while paying DJ $45M we won't be able to get him the supporting staff he needs to win..
RE: Jones  
Carl in CT : 2/21/2023 9:01 am : link
In comment 16041071 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
I like Jones, but you really think he's the 10th best QB in the league?

There has to be a walk away number here. Giants need to be smart about this.



I think 10th is a fair position. Top 3rd around 30th percentile. I said (and you all know there is not a bigger DJ fan) over $40m I’m looking at options even though the years over.
Before  
Carl in CT : 2/21/2023 9:03 am : link
It starts. Might as well cut L. Williams save the $12m and start from scratch. It would suck.
Chucky  
UConn4523 : 2/21/2023 9:04 am : link
those seem like excuses, Atleast that’s what people that like Jones hear when they list reasons for XYZ. Question, did anyone that finished ahead of Jones this year play with a worse supporting cast?

He is not worth top tier money but I firmly believe in 2022 he had a top 10 performance at his position. So qualify it however you like, but it happened and there’s nothing wrong with recognizing it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think we need to stop looking  
Ron Johnson : 2/21/2023 9:04 am : link
In comment 16041081 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16041040 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


In comment 16041026 chuckydee9 said:


Quote:


In comment 16041023 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


In comment 16040960 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 16040824 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16040802 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 16040784 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16040763 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


At Jones’ contract in the sphere of the QB market to gauge if it’s an overpay. Just because guys have been paid by other teams doesn’t mean the Giants have to do it.

Is Jones going to produce enough at $40 million a year to warrant paying him that much?



Exactly. Just because other teams signed middle class QBs to shitty contracts doesn't mean we have to. Lombardi is right when he says you shouldn't pay great money to decent players. That's how you lose.

The 15th best QB shouldn't get 85% of Mahomes money, they should get 20%.



Last time I looked he was #6 in QBR this year. Where are you getting #15?



So now QBR is the be all and end all, right? Blinders maybe? I was being kind, NFL.com final season QB power rankings has Jones at 18.



It doesn't matter what metric is used- 9 wins, minimal turnovers, QBR- you will always have a reason Jones is not good or the stat used is a joke. Come on man, you are pretty pathetic in your unrelenting stance against Jones. Don't like him that is fine but to say something, then have it countered just so you can come back and "negate" the value of the opposing evidence is just comical.



When Jones' numbers were low, QBR was the gold standard around here. Jones finishes tied for 6th and it's a garbage stat. That's what you're arguing against. It's a waste of time.



Do you think he is the 6th best QB in the league going forward?



tied for 6th QBR, tied for 13th passer rating ... I'd say he's right about 10th, give or take.


10 on a weird season for QBs when 3 future hall of famers fell off the cliff.. another QB that came off a year and a half suspension who consistently has looked better than DJ ever has.. so in normal circumstances instead of 10 he would be 14.. why pay this guy like a top 5 QB if he is in the 10 range coming out of only 1 good season in his career.. i mean the guy making $45M just won a Superbowl after losing probably the best wr in the league.. while paying DJ $45M we won't be able to get him the supporting staff he needs to win..


Jones representatives may be asking for #6 money and Schoen may be arguing #14 money. That's negotiating.

I think it'll land at #10 money. 4 years 35 per, half guaranteed, give or take. That's what's fair.
And players get old and retire  
UConn4523 : 2/21/2023 9:05 am : link
that isn’t exclusive to when Jones is playing in the NFL. Plenty of other QBs could have taken advantage of the tide turning and haven’t.
Can we please  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 9:09 am : link
Stop quoting 8 posts in a quote. It makes the thread unreadable
RE: Chucky  
chuckydee9 : 2/21/2023 9:11 am : link
In comment 16041090 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
those seem like excuses, Atleast that’s what people that like Jones hear when they list reasons for XYZ. Question, did anyone that finished ahead of Jones this year play with a worse supporting cast?

He is not worth top tier money but I firmly believe in 2022 he had a top 10 performance at his position. So qualify it however you like, but it happened and there’s nothing wrong with recognizing it.


I did accept that it happened. I'm not denying it. but it's only 1 season you don't pay $180M over 4 years from one season as a 10th best QB .. Rodgers who most would not put in the QB above Jones just had as worse an overall support team as Jones and yet he put up 26 TD and 3700 yards..
And jones had 3900 total yards, lol  
UConn4523 : 2/21/2023 9:23 am : link
I’m not talking about what to pay him, I’m beyond bored going in circles on that. Simply stating that in 2022 he was in the top 10 IMO. That’s it, and I’ll leave the contract to the professionals.
RE: “Meddling Mara “  
joeinpa : 2/21/2023 10:21 am : link
In comment 16040921 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
The last refuge of the weak minded and fragile “evaluators”. It the saddest retreat. But sure …it makes more sense than your own opinions of jones are wrong. It couldn’t be that. BD and JS can’t possibly view jones as an qb they can with with. Not when you know better. After all your madden dynasty teams dominance is proof you are qualified to have the the GM JOB. It’s all Mara. And Daniels haircut. And his lack of sexual assaults.

NEXT STOP: Off with his head. JS you imgrate!!!!


If you believe Jones sucks, and want to cling to the belief that Schoen and Daboll are not really committed to him, “Mara Meddling” is the only narrative to fall back on.

Even though I thought that narrative was put to rest during the past off season,
it continues to resurface
