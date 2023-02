Mike Lombardi at it again re: Jones

I agree with a lot of what he says about Jones being a good player, but not worth $45M. He operates like Gettleman is still in charge though. He’s saying the Giants will overpay Jones and Barkley because “they love their own.” This is the same Lombardi who never believed Mara would hire an outside GM. He seems to not want to address that Schoen & Brandon Brown are leading the front office.He’s implying that Schoen has no control and Mara will demand both are overpaid. If anything, I get the sense Schoen is playing hardball. Podcast linked below. NYG convo starts at the 2:00 mark. Link - ( New Window