Mike Lombardi at it again re: Jones

I agree with a lot of what he says about Jones being a good player, but not worth $45M. He operates like Gettleman is still in charge though. He’s saying the Giants will overpay Jones and Barkley because “they love their own.” This is the same Lombardi who never believed Mara would hire an outside GM. He seems to not want to address that Schoen & Brandon Brown are leading the front office.
He’s implying that Schoen has no control and Mara will demand both are overpaid. If anything, I get the sense Schoen is playing hardball. Podcast linked below. NYG convo starts at the 2:00 mark. Link
That better give Schoen an extra 5 years then if he isn’t making the call.
Is Jones going to produce enough at $40 million a year to warrant paying him that much?
For me, if we keep both Jones and Barkley on hefty, multi-year contracts, especially SB, the honeymoon for Schoen will officially be over for Schoen.
He might. The central assumption of the pro-Jones argument is that if he performs at X level given OL protection and WRs who are bottom-five league wide, he will perform significantly better when he's got better people around him.
Yup agreed. Lots of conclusions being jumped to before anything actually happens. We’ll get to haul Schoen before the court of public opinion soon enough, let’s see what happens with Jones and Barkley and the rest first
As for Mike Lombardi...as always, I hope to love someone in life like Mike Lombardi loves himself. The search continues.
Exactly. Just because other teams signed middle class QBs to shitty contracts doesn't mean we have to. Lombardi is right when he says you shouldn't pay great money to decent players. That's how you lose.
The 15th best QB shouldn't get 85% of Mahomes money, they should get 20%.
Quote:
that Mara adores Jones and Barkley.
I wasn't suggesting a mandate. A poster or two above suggested we haven't been signing our own. But we know that Mara is very fond of Jones and Barkley. And I think that changes the dynamic here. To some extent...
Now if a Mara Mandate occur, and let's say an Asshat verified it, then I would think Schoen is not the right man if he didn't agree with Mara.
Last time I looked he was #6 in QBR this year. Where are you getting #15?
We get Eric's daughter to bring back the clown themes.
To Mara’s credit, he has talked much less. No end of year presser this year. No preseason presser. First time for as long as I can remember.
Absolutely not. Giants GMs get the longest leash in the NFL except for possibly Green Bay and Pittsburgh. Schoen absolutely will get a chance to pick his own QB if he decides to move on. At THAT point, the honeymoon starts to expire
Now he has a team that made the playoffs. The HC of the year. A fanbase excited again about the franchise. Players that praise the staff. A winning staff.
Do I think he pushes a mandate on JS? No. I think he simply says tells him you know how I feel about both players but I trust your judgement. You will have my support.
Now if JS moves on from either one or both and does not find or adequate or better replacement then get ready for some meddling.
And they're really interesting question is can you win a lot of football games with defense and a decent quarterback and spread the money in a more egalitarian way. I think ignoring the rookie contracts, The NFL needs to start spreading the money flatter. In Truth Dexter Lawrence probably deserves just as much money if we're talking about performance per win
So now QBR is the be all and end all, right? Blinders maybe? I was being kind, NFL.com final season QB power rankings has Jones at 18.
Do you have any doubt Old Team Jones used that Mara quote in their negotiations?
And do you have doubt New Team Jones will use that Mara quote in their negotiations?
George Young for 18 years: 1979-1997 (retired)
Ernie Accorsi for 8 years: 1998-2006 (retired)
Jerry Reese for 10 years: 2007-2017 (only Giants GM ever fired)
Dave Gettleman for 4 years: 2018-2021 (gold watch treatment)
Joe Schoen 1 year and counting
Schoen has a VERY long leash considering the fact that Reese was the only GM ever officially fired by the organization in over 40 years. Ownership let George Young be GM several years beyond his prime years. Ownership let Accorsi stay GM that long with only 1 Super Bowl appearance. Ownership let Reese stay on for 5 losing seasons after Super Bowl 46. Gettleman did the worst GM job this side of Matt Millen and even he wasn't officially fired, he was given a gold watch at the end for services rendered to the organization as an assistant GM
I think you nailed why...
Seems like you're making a big assumption just because Mara has spoken positively about both players. If Schoen signs them both, maybe he just wanted both. It's like you're saying if he does it, it can't possibly be what he wanted.
It seems to me that, at least with Jones, it's perfectly reasonable to assume that Schoen wants to bring him back on his own merits.
The thing we have to remember is that most fans want Daniel Jones to be the team's QB next season. He had an entire stadium full of people cheering and chanting his name when they beat Indy in December. All the evidence suggests the folks who want to move on from him are a loud, obnoxious minority.
Again, John has been on the record that he loves both of these guys.
DJ had a good season...for DJ, not compared to other real franchise QB's best years. He damn sure didn't have a season worthy of being a $30+ million QB.
Doesn't mean he should have said it publicly.
It instantly created a built-in excuse and fodder for Team Jones.
Is Jones going to produce enough at $40 million a year to warrant paying him that much?
If Jones wants that kind of money then I would guarantee much less and let him prove he's worth it
Mara wants the Giants back to respectability, to be feared, and to championships.
I think JS, BB, and BD have already forced JM to lay back and let them continue to give JM those things.
I'm pretty sure Schoen is his own man, and if Jones's agent actually brings up Mara's words as a bargaining chip (I doubt he would), Schoen will politely bring up a few notable statistics from Jones's past few years.
Meet the new complaints, same as the old complaints.
He is not a top 10 QB imv.
I'm pretty sure Schoen is his own man, and if Jones's agent actually brings up Mara's words as a bargaining chip (I doubt he would), Schoen will politely bring up a few notable statistics from Jones's past few years.
The "Schoen's honeymoon is over if he re-signs Jones" folks should root for Washington
NEXT STOP: Off with his head. JS you imgrate!!!!
None! Not Mahomes, Allen or Burrows. Impossible! /s
Bullshit.
It doesn't matter what metric is used- 9 wins, minimal turnovers, QBR- you will always have a reason Jones is not good or the stat used is a joke. Come on man, you are pretty pathetic in your unrelenting stance against Jones. Don't like him that is fine but to say something, then have it countered just so you can come back and "negate" the value of the opposing evidence is just comical.
We are discussing our QB's mega-contract. We are entitled to challenge an evaluation of Jones. It's a consequential moment in the history of the franchise. Criticism of Jones is legit. Especially right now.
If not, will he actually take back his words and address how wrong he was?
Not to mention the ninnies here who bend over backwards doing mental gymnastics to turn every discussion into a whine-fest about Mara
I’ll play devils advocate here, but DJ looks better knowing what we know now. He’s outlasted Mayfield, Darnold, Rosen, Haskins (RIP), Love, Wilson (same city).
It’s hard to shit on Jones. I wouldn’t pay him anywhere near $45M, but he by no means should be a punchline. He’s won a road playoff game.
I know it’s too early to make a judgment on Love. You could also make a strong argument you’d prefer Jones over Murray & Tua going forward because of concerns with maturity and leadership (Murray) and Tua (durability).
We are 1 season removed from Jones being injured quite a bit. he was lucky to not get injured this season.
When Jones' numbers were low, QBR was the gold standard around here. Jones finishes tied for 6th and it's a garbage stat. That's what you're arguing against. It's a waste of time.
Do you think he is the 6th best QB in the league going forward?
Do you think he is the 6th best QB in the league going forward?
tied for 6th QBR, tied for 13th passer rating ... I'd say he's right about 10th, give or take.
There has to be a walk away number here. Giants need to be smart about this.
10 on a weird season for QBs when 3 future hall of famers fell off the cliff.. another QB that came off a year and a half suspension who consistently has looked better than DJ ever has.. so in normal circumstances instead of 10 he would be 14.. why pay this guy like a top 5 QB if he is in the 10 range coming out of only 1 good season in his career.. i mean the guy making $45M just won a Superbowl after losing probably the best wr in the league.. while paying DJ $45M we won't be able to get him the supporting staff he needs to win..
There has to be a walk away number here. Giants need to be smart about this.
I think 10th is a fair position. Top 3rd around 30th percentile. I said (and you all know there is not a bigger DJ fan) over $40m I’m looking at options even though the years over.
He is not worth top tier money but I firmly believe in 2022 he had a top 10 performance at his position. So qualify it however you like, but it happened and there’s nothing wrong with recognizing it.
Jones representatives may be asking for #6 money and Schoen may be arguing #14 money. That's negotiating.
I think it'll land at #10 money. 4 years 35 per, half guaranteed, give or take. That's what's fair.
He is not worth top tier money but I firmly believe in 2022 he had a top 10 performance at his position. So qualify it however you like, but it happened and there’s nothing wrong with recognizing it.
I did accept that it happened. I'm not denying it. but it's only 1 season you don't pay $180M over 4 years from one season as a 10th best QB .. Rodgers who most would not put in the QB above Jones just had as worse an overall support team as Jones and yet he put up 26 TD and 3700 yards..
NEXT STOP: Off with his head. JS you imgrate!!!!
If you believe Jones sucks, and want to cling to the belief that Schoen and Daboll are not really committed to him, “Mara Meddling” is the only narrative to fall back on.
Even though I thought that narrative was put to rest during the past off season,
it continues to resurface