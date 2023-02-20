If Jones really wants $45M a year

In comment 16040846 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
[quote] Flame me, but Jones isn't even in the vicinity of making $45 million a year. If we give him that, we're off our rocker & might as well make John GM. [/quote]
Totally agree. $35M, ok I guess. $45M, no way. That’s a cap killer contract that would prevent the team from adding the talent everyone says Jones needs to flourish.
If you are paying money like that the guy has to be incredible enough to overcome the loss of talent that will be experienced due to the lack of cash to re-sign and bring in new players.
then negotiating a long term deal. And we likely aren’t getting a player as talented in the draft unless we put together a trade up package. There’s no clear answer in this ordeal but the bottom of the list is signing Carr instead or going with Taylor for 2023.
Unless you think the long-term solution is to keep bouncing from re-tread to re-tread, each for a few years at a time, eventually you're gonna need to push your chips in on a draft prospect and rely on your team's coaching to turn him into a long-term solution.
RE: Has Daniel Jones asked for $45 million a year? I not seen anywhere
He knows what’s going on in the league. There are a ton of QB needy teams and he probably figures if he asks for an obscene amount the Giants may not tag him and let him walk, assuming his demands would only get higher next year if he has a good season. Link - ( New Window )
Mahomes. It’s been beaten to death on here, but there is truth to teams not being as successful after handing out big cash to the QB position.
Except for generational types with excellent coaching like Mahomes. Look at the Seahawks after they paid Wilson. Were they a good team, sure. They made the playoffs pretty regularly, but didn’t get far after Wilson was off his rookie deal. I mention Wilson because I kind of put Jones in the Wilson category. Good QB, not great.
RE: RE: Has Daniel Jones asked for $45 million a year? I not seen anywhere
that says that is what he asked for. Didn't he just change agents and have they asked do that amount already?
A “source” shared with Mike Florio that Jones and his new agency want $45M a year. Florio is usually pretty reliable.
That wasn't what Florio said. He said (via a source):
1). Jones wants more money than the Giants are offering.
2). That amount was "possibly as much as $45 million/year, or more.
You'd hardly need a source to guess that 1). was true. And 2). is effectively meaningless. "As much as $XX per year or more" literally means any amount. It could be $45 million. It could be $35 million. It could be $75 million. But there's no rational basis for assuming that $45 million was ever the ask.
RE: RE: RE: Has Daniel Jones asked for $45 million a year? I not seen anywhere
that says that is what he asked for. Didn't he just change agents and have they asked do that amount already?
A “source” shared with Mike Florio that Jones and his new agency want $45M a year. Florio is usually pretty reliable.
That wasn't what Florio said. He said (via a source):
1). Jones wants more money than the Giants are offering.
2). That amount was "possibly as much as $45 million/year, or more.
You'd hardly need a source to guess that 1). was true. And 2). is effectively meaningless. "As much as $XX per year or more" literally means any amount. It could be $45 million. It could be $35 million. It could be $75 million. But there's no rational basis for assuming that $45 million was ever the ask.
That 45 million number didn’t come out of thin air. It’s being reported all over the place now. A few days ago everyone was talking about 35 million range. He changes agents and now it’s 10 million higher. That’s not a coincidence and it’s probably why he switched agents. He thinks he’s worth more than he is. And this crap about them just starting negotiations is ridiculous. QB is the most important position on a football team, I bet they have been talking contract for at least the last two months.
RE: The issue here with the price tag is that Jones is not
Mahomes. It’s been beaten to death on here, but there is truth to teams not being as successful after handing out big cash to the QB position.
Except for generational types with excellent coaching like Mahomes. Look at the Seahawks after they paid Wilson. Were they a good team, sure. They made the playoffs pretty regularly, but didn’t get far after Wilson was off his rookie deal. I mention Wilson because I kind of put Jones in the Wilson category. Good QB, not great.
I’m in the minority but I’d sign up for playoffs every year and what happens happens once we get there.
All I know is I said this would be an interesting QB carousel
Mahomes. It’s been beaten to death on here, but there is truth to teams not being as successful after handing out big cash to the QB position.
Except for generational types with excellent coaching like Mahomes. Look at the Seahawks after they paid Wilson. Were they a good team, sure. They made the playoffs pretty regularly, but didn’t get far after Wilson was off his rookie deal. I mention Wilson because I kind of put Jones in the Wilson category. Good QB, not great.
I’m in the minority but I’d sign up for playoffs every year and what happens happens once we get there.
Not me. I'd rather go 4-13 and shoot for a dynasty, than settle for a wild card team once every other year. We're not making the playoffs every season with this a middle class QB. Like Carr, like Cousins, like Tannehill, the playoffs aren't an every year deal with these guys.
Actually like jones a lot as a qb but I wouldn’t give him any more than 25 million. If this was his best year and only threw 15 tds, how is that worth more? I understand who he was throwing to, but just because he is a qb doesn’t entitle him to 30 plus million.
Let’s get another qb who hasn’t played here in NY and hasn’texactly set the nfl world on fire and let’s PAY THAT GUY because….. why exactly??????????
Oh I know why! Stats!!!
This offseason is already too long and it hasn’t even started yet.
I’m not saying Carr is great, but his success is a bit clouded by having a team with a bottom five defense his entire career there. Signing him may not be the right move, I just posed the question. I’m not thrilled about starting over with a rookie QB again, but there may not be much choice.
that says that is what he asked for. Didn't he just change agents and have they asked do that amount already?
A “source” shared with Mike Florio that Jones and his new agency want $45M a year. Florio is usually pretty reliable.
That wasn't what Florio said. He said (via a source):
1). Jones wants more money than the Giants are offering.
2). That amount was "possibly as much as $45 million/year, or more.
You'd hardly need a source to guess that 1). was true. And 2). is effectively meaningless. "As much as $XX per year or more" literally means any amount. It could be $45 million. It could be $35 million. It could be $75 million. But there's no rational basis for assuming that $45 million was ever the ask.
That 45 million number didn’t come out of thin air. It’s being reported all over the place now.
No, it's being REPEATED all over the place. Nobody is "reporting" this to have ever been the case. At the most, you have beat writers running with it for their own hypotheticals ("If Jones really wants $45 million, here's what the Giants can do.")
Presumably, Florio and his source are not dopes. "As much as $XX or more" is how you make noises with words without actually saying anything.
Hell, you could probably qualify Eli Manning as 'not elite enough' in 2007.
The Giants haven't exactly won their super bowls because of MVP QB play.
Some of you who think it's Maholmes quality or bust, are forgetting our own history.
the game is changing. it was already rare that a middle class QB wins you a Super Bowl, you want to bet that with the offense oriented rules you can buck the trend? Have at it. Somebody has to lose for a generation or two. Might as well be us.
Hell, you could probably qualify Eli Manning as 'not elite enough' in 2007.
The Giants haven't exactly won their super bowls because of MVP QB play.
Some of you who think it's Maholmes quality or bust, are forgetting our own history.
The game has changed a lot though since the Simms/Hostetler days. You can’t pound it on the ground and play punishing defense anymore. I think you can win with a QB less talented than Mahomes, but you can’t pay that QB Mahomes type money and expect to win. That’s the issue with overpaying Jones. He’s not an elite QB.
This is simple. Don't over over pay. This isn't about Jones. Team after team has over paid for the last 5-7 years. I was ok w signing him. He did well this year w crap but if he wants 45 to the fuck away.
RE: RE: RE: The issue here with the price tag is that Jones is not
Mahomes. It’s been beaten to death on here, but there is truth to teams not being as successful after handing out big cash to the QB position.
Except for generational types with excellent coaching like Mahomes. Look at the Seahawks after they paid Wilson. Were they a good team, sure. They made the playoffs pretty regularly, but didn’t get far after Wilson was off his rookie deal. I mention Wilson because I kind of put Jones in the Wilson category. Good QB, not great.
I’m in the minority but I’d sign up for playoffs every year and what happens happens once we get there.
Not me. I'd rather go 4-13 and shoot for a dynasty, than settle for a wild card team once every other year. We're not making the playoffs every season with this a middle class QB. Like Carr, like Cousins, like Tannehill, the playoffs aren't an every year deal with these guys.
Awesome.
RE: All I know is I said this would be an interesting QB carousel
and UConn4523 told me it was going to be dull, but here we are, not even a week into it, and I think I got this one right. It's pretty interesting.
Not what I said. I said nothing will come close to last season where Rodgers/Wilson/Watson all came in with potential deals on the table to switch teams. 2 happened, and the other netted a massive deal because his team by the balls.
No shit lots of QBs are changing teams, all you have to do is see who’s available (any fan would know this). Thanks for incorrectly claiming victory on an argument I didn’t make.
on this thread is truly outstanding. Bravo to everyone! Does no one here understand the concept of negotiation. If the Giants value him at 35 million, what SHOULD he ask for? Anyone saying around 35 million doesn’t get it. He SHOULD ask for 45. The probable compromise is between 38-42 mullion depending on bonuses, guarantees, length. Now, I wouldn’t pay him anywhere close to that, but I suspect they will.
That in his career the Raiders defense and special teams are dead last in EPA, so the Raiders lack of success isn’t on Carr.
But unless he’s signing for $20-25 million the Giants are better off trying to find someone in the draft, even if they have to sit a year and the Giants take a step back starting someone like Brissett or Mayfield.
on this thread is truly outstanding. Bravo to everyone! Does no one here understand the concept of negotiation. If the Giants value him at 35 million, what SHOULD he ask for? Anyone saying around 35 million doesn’t get it. He SHOULD ask for 45. The probable compromise is between 38-42 mullion depending on bonuses, guarantees, length. Now, I wouldn’t pay him anywhere close to that, but I suspect they will.
It's like nobody has negotiated their compensation at work before. Or bargain'd on canal street. Or compromised with their girlfriend lol. Shoot high, settle lower.
Paul Schwartz says DJ is seeking a Dak/Murray type contract
Not to be crude, but it seems like some of the biggest rah rah guys with Jones also think he's going to be a little bitch and take it in this contract.
Agree on the people thinking he would take some team friendly deal. He owes the Giants nothing. They provided him with a crap line and no weapons for four years. Cycled through coaches and coordinators like there was no tomorrow. He has had at least one concussion and a neck injury as a result.
They didn’t pick up his 5th year option either. Maybe he wants to leave?
I feel like the Stones addressed this situation years ago -
It's not just a negotiation, and it's not just $45M.
I negotiated through an agent plenty of times, asked for more than I would get, and at no point did I ever fire my agent.
The $45M is important, and the firing of the agent is important, because they happened TOGETHER.
You can spin this shit all you want. Essex, outie, Paterson, DaveUWS. "He's just casually changing agents" "He's negotiating like I do at work".
This is the second data point in two days that points to an impasse. Believe whatever fairy tales you want. In the real world somebody has to budge.
I know you take a lot of shit on here Producer, some of it from me in a cordial way of course. But I 100% agree with all of this. As I mentioned earlier in the thread, you have roughly 40% of the league looking for a QB. Jones and his agent are taking advantage of that and trying to cash in.
RE: ok there's a bit of denial going on around here,
It's not just a negotiation, and it's not just $45M.
I negotiated through an agent plenty of times, asked for more than I would get, and at no point did I ever fire my agent.
You were not the QB of the NY Giants and you were not negotiating for one of 32 jobs in the ENTIRE WORLD. You were also not looking for $45 mill(or whatever it is he is actually looking for). That you do not like him does not matter one iota because there are a few teams that would likely sign him in a minute if he hit the open market.
In my mind, if I were the NY Giants I am not paying him $45 mill nor $40 mill per year. He played well down the stretch, but in the previous year and a half, he was looking at backup status(no need to go back beyond that). However, he is still a starting QB in the NFL who won a playoff game against a 13-4 team. Whether you like it or not, he will be making over $32 mill this year if he plays for the Giants. He will be making more if the Giants release him.
RE: RE: ok there's a bit of denial going on around here,
It's not just a negotiation, and it's not just $45M.
I negotiated through an agent plenty of times, asked for more than I would get, and at no point did I ever fire my agent.
You were not the QB of the NY Giants and you were not negotiating for one of 32 jobs in the ENTIRE WORLD. You were also not looking for $45 mill(or whatever it is he is actually looking for). That you do not like him does not matter one iota because there are a few teams that would likely sign him in a minute if he hit the open market.
In my mind, if I were the NY Giants I am not paying him $45 mill nor $40 mill per year. He played well down the stretch, but in the previous year and a half, he was looking at backup status(no need to go back beyond that). However, he is still a starting QB in the NFL who won a playoff game against a 13-4 team. Whether you like it or not, he will be making over $32 mill this year if he plays for the Giants. He will be making more if the Giants release him.
I think you are missing the plot. My post was to those who are discounting the significance of the two big data points ($45M and agent firing). It wasn't an attack on Jones' quality. So your reply comes out of left field and isn't germane to my post.
This is really happening and it's a BFD. And it may just result in Jones seeking greener pastures.
btw, you seem to be under the misguided notion that I think Jones won't get paid. I have no idea where you got that idea. But yea, I do think the market for Jones is not what you guys think. He's not getting $40M, He might barely get $32M per. Cowherd and Lombardi are both right when they say New York is in a bubble with Daniel Jones.
If he continues to play hardball he is giving Schoen all the excuses he needs to jettison him out of New York. Sayonara, I say.
RE: RE: RE: ok there's a bit of denial going on around here,
It's not just a negotiation, and it's not just $45M.
I negotiated through an agent plenty of times, asked for more than I would get, and at no point did I ever fire my agent.
You were not the QB of the NY Giants and you were not negotiating for one of 32 jobs in the ENTIRE WORLD. You were also not looking for $45 mill(or whatever it is he is actually looking for). That you do not like him does not matter one iota because there are a few teams that would likely sign him in a minute if he hit the open market.
In my mind, if I were the NY Giants I am not paying him $45 mill nor $40 mill per year. He played well down the stretch, but in the previous year and a half, he was looking at backup status(no need to go back beyond that). However, he is still a starting QB in the NFL who won a playoff game against a 13-4 team. Whether you like it or not, he will be making over $32 mill this year if he plays for the Giants. He will be making more if the Giants release him.
I think you are missing the plot. My post was to those who are discounting the significance of the two big data points ($45M and agent firing). It wasn't an attack on Jones' quality. So your reply comes out of left field and isn't germane to my post.
This is really happening and it's a BFD. And it may just result in Jones seeking greener pastures.
btw, you seem to be under the misguided notion that I think Jones won't get paid. I have no idea where you got that idea. But yea, I do think the market for Jones is not what you guys think. He's not getting $40M, He might barely get $32M per. Cowherd and Lombardi are both right when they say New York is in a bubble with Daniel Jones.
If he continues to play hardball he is giving Schoen all the excuses he needs to jettison him out of New York. Sayonara, I say.
1.) Changing agents at this point is always significant and is not to be dismissed - true
2.) $45 mill is a speculation and could be a leak(yes), maybe a starting point but is fairly insignificant in and of itself. I was on negotiation teams for my union and we asked for the moon and the companies asked for give backs. If you start too low, you cannot ask for more. Both sides know their offer is unacceptable to the other, but the high and low points are established and you go from there. Little parts are conceded along the way fairly quickly and once most of the lesser items are agreed upon, the contentious points are dealt with.
Some people are too dismissive(agents) and some people are too wired to the $$ mentioned. The length is as important as anything, as is the gtd #s which may be the most important #s.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ok there's a bit of denial going on around here,
1.) Changing agents at this point is always significant and is not to be dismissed - true
2.) $45 mill is a speculation and could be a leak(yes), maybe a starting point but is fairly insignificant in and of itself. I was on negotiation teams for my union and we asked for the moon and the companies asked for give backs. If you start too low, you cannot ask for more. Both sides know their offer is unacceptable to the other, but the high and low points are established and you go from there. Little parts are conceded along the way fairly quickly and once most of the lesser items are agreed upon, the contentious points are dealt with.
Some people are too dismissive(agents) and some people are too wired to the $$ mentioned. The length is as important as anything, as is the gtd #s which may be the most important #s.
Nice reply.
It could all be smoke but I think it is unlikely. There are no countervailing data points, so far. I think we can surmise that because Jones fired his agent, wherever he stands with the numbers, it is a notable distance from the Giants. It's not just a starting point or a tactic. There is substance to the distance.
I think eric2425ny is onto something when he says Jones and his agent are trying to cash in. The money play would be to get the Giants to tag him and go find suitors so he can get the best deal. The Giants shouldn't negotiate against themselves anyway at the altitude of these numbers. He's getting tagged. He's going to see his value. And maybe he winds up somewhere else. I trust Daboll more than I trust Jones.
And yes the pillars of the deal are very simple, as I have stated elsewhere. Three or four pillars: contract amount, years, guarantee, # of years before team gets out. There's no mystery here. They are just squabbling over the value of the player. $45M got leaked because it is a sexier and easier number to latch onto for the public than the guarantee. The language for public consumption of these contracts centers around the per year number. That's why that number got leaked, and not that Jones might want $150M gtd, or whatever.
...asking for $45M, you let him walk.
But there is no actual reporting that says he is.
And if he is asking for that he's pretty dumb, because all they have to do is franchise his ass, and he loses long term security.
Look, I think getting back on a rookie QB is the wiser move, but I don't think it's dumb for Team Jones to ask for $40M+. Essentially, it's the going rate if one concludes Jones did enough in '22 to prove he's a franchise QB going forward.
So, the fine members of the DJFC should be ecstatic with Jones asking - and potentially getting - Kyler Murray $ if Jones has unequivocally proven he's the guy to lead this team to big trophies.
I'd love to see BD/JS use this as an opportunity to find their QB
this entire 45 million discussion is absolute foolishness. Much ado about nothing.
The franchise number is 32. That's the ballpark Jones has to know he's playing with. This 40 and 45 is absolute nonsense just giving half the fan base high blood pressure when they all should know better.
The only way he smells 40 mil + is if he's traded to some team dumb enough to do it and nuke their future, and if that's the case, we're getting 2 #1s back, bare minimum and that's fine.
He's going to end up settling in around 31-35 million, depending on the term and guarantee value. This isn't hard. He doesn't have the leverage he thinks he does.
RE: total speculation, since Jones knows he'll never get close to that
this entire 45 million discussion is absolute foolishness. Much ado about nothing.
The franchise number is 32. That's the ballpark Jones has to know he's playing with. This 40 and 45 is absolute nonsense just giving half the fan base high blood pressure when they all should know better.
The only way he smells 40 mil + is if he's traded to some team dumb enough to do it and nuke their future, and if that's the case, we're getting 2 #1s back, bare minimum and that's fine.
He's going to end up settling in around 31-35 million, depending on the term and guarantee value. This isn't hard. He doesn't have the leverage he thinks he does.
We get back two #1s tops, probably less than that, but I'll take a #1 and a #2 for Jones, especially if the #1 is in the top 10.
If he asks 45 mil a year and won't budge, tag him and trade him. Start doing what you need to in order to move up high enough in the draft to get the next guy. I'd only support a Carr type if we had a full and solid roster, we don't.
Jones can ask for all he wants. JS can attempt to negotiate to better terms. Hopefully some compromise on both sides.
In the end JS does not have to meet the demands. He can NEFT and one of two things happens.
1. No team attempts to sign Jones and he plays on the tag if a contract is not worked out.
2. Someone decides to pay Jones (that he agrees to) and gives up the picks and JS does not match. JS then needs to find a replacement.
I don't see JS utilizing the transition tag or just letting him walk.
If a deal does come to fruition it will be because JS felt it was the one needed considering all factors involved in the decision.
Jones can ask for all he wants. JS can attempt to negotiate to better terms. Hopefully some compromise on both sides.
In the end JS does not have to meet the demands. He can NEFT and one of two things happens.
1. No team attempts to sign Jones and he plays on the tag if a contract is not worked out.
2. Someone decides to pay Jones (that he agrees to) and gives up the picks and JS does not match. JS then needs to find a replacement.
I don't see JS utilizing the transition tag or just letting him walk.
If a deal does come to fruition it will be because JS felt it was the one needed considering all factors involved in the decision.
Yes, aside from “nothing’s impossible,” if JS somehow let’s DJ walk, that would be 100% definitive as to what he thinks of DJ moving forward. Conversely……..
There's no universe where the Giants let Jones walk. If they sense they are at an impasse, they will franchise him and explore trade options. In the worst case he fetches a lesser pack than they'd prefer.
I don't think DJs contract situation is going to end well either way. He's really not worth (football/talent wise) more than a mid tier contract. However, the market is dictating the higher number that he/his agents wants.
So, if we sign him, its going to be at a big number. And we're going to look back at it in 3-5 years and say "it wasnt worth it" (since no1 here believes we are close to winning the superbowl or close to having several 13/14 win seasons)
I don't think DJs contract situation is going to end well either way. He's really not worth (football/talent wise) more than a mid tier contract. However, the market is dictating the higher number that he/his agents wants.
So, if we sign him, its going to be at a big number. And we're going to look back at it in 3-5 years and say "it wasnt worth it" (since no1 here believes we are close to winning the superbowl or close to having several 13/14 win seasons)
We really don't know what figure the market is dictating. The market hasn't spoken yet.
I don't think DJs contract situation is going to end well either way. He's really not worth (football/talent wise) more than a mid tier contract. However, the market is dictating the higher number that he/his agents wants.
So, if we sign him, its going to be at a big number. And we're going to look back at it in 3-5 years and say "it wasnt worth it" (since no1 here believes we are close to winning the superbowl or close to having several 13/14 win seasons)
Lot of assumptions here.
RE: Its a negotiation, what don't some people understand
but if we sign him for that, think of what Hurt's contract will look like if he does not give Philly a discount. In the end, you can only compare Jones to what his peers are making and we are going first because of the compressed schedule so there is a chance when we look back on this, 40 will be the equivalent of 35. I want Jones to be about 15 behind Hurts and I think that extra 15 in getting Jones a player to help will even things out.
I love DJ and he proved a lot this season. But he hasn't had a Mahomes career, thus far. He hasn't really had an Allen career. He just did a lot with a little and proved he can be the guy. He went to Duke, so he's got a decent amount of intelligence. He knows this. He knows he earned a pay raise. He also knows that raise isn't going to bring him Patrick Mahomes money. That is delusional. I think he understands that he's got a good thing going with Daboll and Kafka. He know's Schoen is going to get him protection and some weapons. He knows the system, he fits the culture. Dabs and Schoen will work with A1 and at the end of the day, it's going to be DJ's decision whether or not to accept their final offer. A1 will advise, but DJ is the one that has to sign the papes. I believe this deal gets done. Probably in the next few weeks. I believe they were about to sign before he switched agents which means he was happy with the numbers. It probably won't take much to lock it in.
I love DJ and he proved a lot this season. But he hasn't had a Mahomes career, thus far. He hasn't really had an Allen career. He just did a lot with a little and proved he can be the guy. He went to Duke, so he's got a decent amount of intelligence. He knows this. He knows he earned a pay raise. He also knows that raise isn't going to bring him Patrick Mahomes money. That is delusional. I think he understands that he's got a good thing going with Daboll and Kafka. He know's Schoen is going to get him protection and some weapons. He knows the system, he fits the culture. Dabs and Schoen will work with A1 and at the end of the day, it's going to be DJ's decision whether or not to accept their final offer. A1 will advise, but DJ is the one that has to sign the papes. I believe this deal gets done. Probably in the next few weeks. I believe they were about to sign before he switched agents which means he was happy with the numbers. It probably won't take much to lock it in.
Except i believe it’s safe to say that Mahomes will be extended at a much higher amount than the 45
and continue to negotiate. Then the Giants start to have the upper hand because Jones proably wont want to play on the FT. Heis smart enough to know that on the FT he probably has less talent around him than if he has a long term cap friendly deal.
The $45 Mil number is probably not even part of the discussion. A reporter speculated that he could have asked for $45 Mil, he could have asked for $50 for all we know. Some people actually thought he was going to play for $25 Mil and still do.
Regardless, the Giants will get some compensation for Jones or he will stay here. If I were Schoen I have the balls to put him on the transition tag and see what the value is from other teams. I still dont think the numbers will be that far off from what we offer. Worst case scenario he walks and we get the 3rd round pick as a comp, best case is that his market isnt as rich as he thinks and he cant find a deal close to what the Giants offered and we can then get him back on the cheap. We have a lot of cap space compared to other teams, its not likely any team can structure a deal that the Giants cant match.
If the deal gets out of hand be prepared to walk away and sign one of the available QBs on the cheap and build a better roster. If Dabs is the QB guru he can get good results out of some of the available FA. Take a flyer on a QB they like in the draft in the later rounds to develop and move on.
Now, I am a Jones supporter and think he is a good QB on the rise but he's also got a ways to go. I would hate to lose him and do think it would set the Giants back but you have to be smart about building the team. I think Jones will be back at around $40 mil a year on a 5 year deal, it wont be fully guaranteed and there will probably be an out year 3.
over completely unsubstantiated gossip. Exhausting.
I’m not sure it’s all that unsubstantiated. Players don’t typically change agents unless they can’t get what they want with the one they currently have.
its already be stated that Jones changed agencies not agents, the guys he worked with his whole career moved to a new agency.
Not true. Jim Denton isn’t leaving CAA and he’s been Jones’ agent for his whole career.
Jones didn't work with just one guy for his whole career. Jim Denton has been his agent but there are different roles in sports management that are handled by different people. THOSE people moved from CAA to A1. Also, we don't know if Denton is also jumping ship. If he is, it would be to his benefit for Jones to move before he did. Pure speculation but I can see how that would establish reasonable doubt in a noncompete violation case.
Jones didn't work with just one guy for his whole career. Jim Denton has been his agent but there are different roles in sports management that are handled by different people. THOSE people moved from CAA to A1. Also, we don't know if Denton is also jumping ship. If he is, it would be to his benefit for Jones to move before he did. Pure speculation but I can see how that would establish reasonable doubt in a noncompete violation case.
Todd France never worked with Jones. None of the agents working with Jones ever worked for CAA, and Denton isn’t leaving. AF - ( New Window )
I expect the Giants to tag Jones this week, and explore all options.
If the Falcons or Panthers are willing to part with their first round pick, I would want the Giants to trade him.
And then I would want them to target the Cardinals pick. I believe they could painlessly move up to 3 from 8 or 9.
Move up to 3 for what? Some unproven draft pick? There is no guarantee that any of the QBs in this draft class are better than DJ. I know will levis isn’t as I watched every high school game he played. Tim Boye (now of Chicago) was 10x better back then. Didn’t start at PSU. Made himself a utube sensation had a good junior year and an injury plagued senior year. Saying he is top ten is forcing the pick.
It’s not because of “fear of the peanut gallery”. It’s because they believe Jones isn’t worth $40 million or more.
Agreed. $40M seems like an awful lot for Jones. I just don’t see a scenario where you pay Jones that much and have the cash leftover to extend Lawrence, extend Thomas, re-sign Barkley, as well as sign a mid level WR in free agency. I get we don’t have to extend Lawrence and Thomas now, but it probably makes sense to do it now before the price tag gets even higher next year.
he is going to go first and set the market for guys like Hurts and Herbert and Lamar and then some FAs like Carr. If he signs for 35 and then the market explodes with the other guys, his agent looks dumb. This is going to get drawn out because he is going first. Both sides are literally going into this blind. I am sure Daniel's people want a 4 in front of the number and the Giants want a 3. We will see what happens. But it will get done.
Move up to 3 for what? Some unproven draft pick? There is no guarantee that any of the QBs in this draft class are better than DJ.
There is no guarantee that any pick in the draft is better than a current NFL starter. There is no guarantee Addison, Hyatt or Johnson are better than Hodgins. There is no guarantee Witherspoon, Ringo or Gonzalez are better than Cor'Dale Flott.
But there are QBs in this draft with more physical talent than Jones. There are WRs in this draft with more physical talent than Hodgins. There are Corners with more physical talent than Flott.
That's what the first round - specifically the lottery - is about: finding the most gifted prospects.
I don't like Bryce Young's size, but I think he's more gifted than Jones. I feel even more so about Stroud, Levis and Richardson. So, if we were to lose Jones, we should all feel comfortable that we could find a gifted QB in the draft to replace him. And then it would be up to Daboll/Kafka to develop and mentor him.
3 years, 105, close to everything guaranteed sounds good by me
That would be great, but I’m guessing DJ wants 5 years and probably 40M AAV.
He might get that as a "face page" contract, but he's not getting full guarantees in Years 4 and 5.
Right now, I think one of the issues underneath still is Giants don't want to fully guarantee a 3rd season to avoid a cap disaster if he gets injured or they completely faceplant next two seasons and have to do a quick rebuild and that's a fair position IMO.
have you? Of COURSE someone has to blink! The two sides will look at each other until the 11th hour, and then "probably", come to an agreement.
What I was saying, is Jones asking for 45 makes sense. The Giants offering 38 makes sense (sort of, I would have offered 35). They will meet in the middle at 40 (probably), and the end deal will be reasonably fair to both sides.
It IS a big deal that he is changing agents AND that he is asking for 45. Both are reasonable parts of this process and I don't think Schoen is shaking in his boots.
RE: PRODUCER- you've never conducted contract negotiations
have you? Of COURSE someone has to blink! The two sides will look at each other until the 11th hour, and then "probably", come to an agreement.
What I was saying, is Jones asking for 45 makes sense. The Giants offering 38 makes sense (sort of, I would have offered 35). They will meet in the middle at 40 (probably), and the end deal will be reasonably fair to both sides.
It IS a big deal that he is changing agents AND that he is asking for 45. Both are reasonable parts of this process and I don't think Schoen is shaking in his boots.
Agree on this - Team Jones asking for $45M AAV makes sense. They should. Hell, they should ask for even more if they can make that case.
Meeting in a middle where they settle on $40M AAV is insane, IMO. And/or where guaranteed $ is in the Kyler Murray zone.
You are like lemon in a paper cut
If anyone here wants to dedicate a thread to Producer’s history of mocking Jones this season, I’m sure most here would appreciate it.
Dude, we get it - he’s not a starter is this league. Zero chance he’s getting resigned here…..maybe worth $10 mil year….$15….$20…..$25….
And no matter where Daniel Jones lands, or what sort of contract he gets, Producer will be here insisting that he predicted it correctly all along.
To me, the most interesting aspect of the QB market is the attempt to identify comparables and calibrate values among non-like assets projected into different systems and rosters. How do you compare Daniel Jones to Kyler Murray, or Dak Prescott, or Jonathan Goff, or Deshaun Watson? Is Jones half as good as Patrick Mahomes? Two thirds as good? So far below Mahomes that you can't use Mahomes as a comp? If the answers are different for different teams, how wide might the variance be?
The way I see it, these are the interesting questions, not "Will Jones continue to improve?" or "Is he a franchise QB?"
have you? Of COURSE someone has to blink! The two sides will look at each other until the 11th hour, and then "probably", come to an agreement.
What I was saying, is Jones asking for 45 makes sense. The Giants offering 38 makes sense (sort of, I would have offered 35). They will meet in the middle at 40 (probably), and the end deal will be reasonably fair to both sides.
It IS a big deal that he is changing agents AND that he is asking for 45. Both are reasonable parts of this process and I don't think Schoen is shaking in his boots.
yes I have. Many times. Through an agent. Not as big as this, of course. Done both sides. And interestingly I have negotiated when I didn't want something, negotiated when I was ambivalent, and negotiated when I really wanted something. I don't think my experiences are akin to this, but in general I think there are comparisons. And as I said earlier, in many regards it is my experience times a thousand. I first said it when someone mentioned they thought the agent might have dragged their feet as a negotiating ploy and Jones didn't know what was going on. I said, that's not how agents operate and doesn't happen on deals even I have done, so it wouldn't happen on this scale - never.
I don't know what you are yammering about. Or why you called me out. I merely said that these two data points taken together without countervailing data points, point to a serious impasse. Or a stalemate. I said it because all along people were thinking it will be an easy negotiation. Well it seems it's not. I know you are better than your comment to me, because it makes you seem like a rube.
The only time a QB ever fired an agent in the middle of negotiations was Russell Wilson 2014. You can go ahead and look up what happened there, I honestly don't remember.
The general negotiating principles still apply, and when you fire your agent and a very high demand is leaked AT THE SAME TIME, it probably means an impasse, not a normal course of negotiations. You know people don't actually "look" at each other during such things, right? You ask for what you want, and get a reaction. You get down to the important stuff real fast, and the ancillary stuff, like a parking pass, merch deals, bonuses, contractual dates, you horse trade that stuff after you settle on the big stuff. The big stuff here being three or four pillars which I have mentioned ad nauseum already:
1. Size of overall deal
2. # of years
3. Size of the guarantee
4. # of years before team or player can get out (maybe)
This is a simple deal about a player's valuation.
The conversations are short and sweet, just about these terms. And by the way, CAA has ben negotiating this ALL season, even if folks said they weren't, so the fact that there was a firing on the eve of the tag window is kind of amazing, and all the hilarious lip service about how "close" they were was complete bunk.
Jones wants to reset the market for mid-tier QBs.
Schoen ain't having it.
Jones can push this to a NEFT (minimum) and test the waters.
Schoen can deal him for picks and find another franchise QB.
Big stuff. Not a mundane negotiation, so far, as I see it.
because you state conclusions (which are your opinions), like they are fact. If you have experience in negotiations, as you allude to extensively, then you know there are many reasons why easy negotiations are hard and vice versa. You may in fact be correct in your assumptions, but they are just assumptions. You are not in the room, nor do you know the principles.
I will always state that these are my opinions, based on my experiences, and I'm wrong as much as right over 25 years here.
I support your conclusions, when viewed as conjecture. Stating they "point to an impasse" like its a fact is, frankly, arrogance.
he is going to go first and set the market for guys like Hurts and Herbert and Lamar and then some FAs like Carr. If he signs for 35 and then the market explodes with the other guys, his agent looks dumb. This is going to get drawn out because he is going first. Both sides are literally going into this blind. I am sure Daniel's people want a 4 in front of the number and the Giants want a 3. We will see what happens. But it will get done.
I think this is why he’ll get tagged. He doesn’t want to be the first to sign unless the money is huge. If he gets tagged he can sit back and see what the other guys get to more accurately assess his worth.
Let's play the guarantee game. At $45M a year, Daniel Jones would make more than Josh Allen. Are you willing to guarantee Jones will be better than Josh Allen?
I'd happily take the odds Will Levis + 36M a year in investments is more likely to match Jones's high water mark, than Daniel Jones at $45M ever matching Josh Allen's.
In your scenario the giants like you do not have a 1st round or a 2rd round pick to use on something other than a quarterback.
My dream outcome is the Giants trade Jones to Atlanta for the 8th overall pick.
Then trade the 8th and 25th to Arizona for the 3rd overall. I am not sure that gets it done, but that would be my dream.
I think that would give the Giants a great chance at Stroud or Levis.
I personally don't share the fear others do with adding talent through UFA. Especially with Brandon Brown in charge of pro personnel. I feel like if you give him a good budget he can add talent at IOL and WR.
Let's play the guarantee game. At $45M a year, Daniel Jones would make more than Josh Allen. Are you willing to guarantee Jones will be better than Josh Allen?
I'd happily take the odds Will Levis + 36M a year in investments is more likely to match Jones's high water mark, than Daniel Jones at $45M ever matching Josh Allen's.
In your scenario the giants like you do not have a 1st round or a 2rd round pick to use on something other than a quarterback.
My dream outcome is the Giants trade Jones to Atlanta for the 8th overall pick.
Then trade the 8th and 25th to Arizona for the 3rd overall. I am not sure that gets it done, but that would be my dream.
I think that would give the Giants a great chance at Stroud or Levis.
I personally don't share the fear others do with adding talent through UFA. Especially with Brandon Brown in charge of pro personnel. I feel like if you give him a good budget he can add talent at IOL and WR.
I sign up for that. I have a hunch there is a QB Schoen and Daboll likes. No idea who it is. Maybe it's Hooker, in which case we won't have to move up so much.
But I will say I'm not sure we can get ATLs 8th for Jones. I think ATL might be a player for Lamar if he becomes avail.
Who wants to wager? Be creative, it doesn't have to be money.
Because:
They want him.
It is going to be north of 35m AAV because they want him happy.
Not 45, but a good negotiating point.
Did anyone expect him to start at 32m per? C'mon.
Trade thing isn't happening and he isn't playing 2023 on that tag.
They would be happy to let Barkley play on the tag IMO. So, I expect a little bit of an overpay on Jones but we will get him for ~25m against the cap in 2023 and we tag Barkley. Makes a lot of sense to me. They keep the leaders of the offense intact.
Let's play the guarantee game. At $45M a year, Daniel Jones would make more than Josh Allen. Are you willing to guarantee Jones will be better than Josh Allen?
I'd happily take the odds Will Levis + 36M a year in investments is more likely to match Jones's high water mark, than Daniel Jones at $45M ever matching Josh Allen's.
In your scenario the giants like you do not have a 1st round or a 2rd round pick to use on something other than a quarterback.
My dream outcome is the Giants trade Jones to Atlanta for the 8th overall pick.
Then trade the 8th and 25th to Arizona for the 3rd overall. I am not sure that gets it done, but that would be my dream.
I think that would give the Giants a great chance at Stroud or Levis.
I personally don't share the fear others do with adding talent through UFA. Especially with Brandon Brown in charge of pro personnel. I feel like if you give him a good budget he can add talent at IOL and WR.
Statistically speaking both Stroud and Levi are much more likely to fail in 2023 than Jones. Big risk, if the Giants slide to 4-13, people will be calling for the heads of the men who let the QB get away.
Let's play the guarantee game. At $45M a year, Daniel Jones would make more than Josh Allen. Are you willing to guarantee Jones will be better than Josh Allen?
I'd happily take the odds Will Levis + 36M a year in investments is more likely to match Jones's high water mark, than Daniel Jones at $45M ever matching Josh Allen's.
In your scenario the giants like you do not have a 1st round or a 2rd round pick to use on something other than a quarterback.
My dream outcome is the Giants trade Jones to Atlanta for the 8th overall pick.
Then trade the 8th and 25th to Arizona for the 3rd overall. I am not sure that gets it done, but that would be my dream.
I think that would give the Giants a great chance at Stroud or Levis.
I personally don't share the fear others do with adding talent through UFA. Especially with Brandon Brown in charge of pro personnel. I feel like if you give him a good budget he can add talent at IOL and WR.
I like it. I like it a lot. Unfortunately, it's probably more likely to remain a dream rather than becoming a reality.
Let's play the guarantee game. At $45M a year, Daniel Jones would make more than Josh Allen. Are you willing to guarantee Jones will be better than Josh Allen?
I'd happily take the odds Will Levis + 36M a year in investments is more likely to match Jones's high water mark, than Daniel Jones at $45M ever matching Josh Allen's.
In your scenario the giants like you do not have a 1st round or a 2rd round pick to use on something other than a quarterback.
My dream outcome is the Giants trade Jones to Atlanta for the 8th overall pick.
Then trade the 8th and 25th to Arizona for the 3rd overall. I am not sure that gets it done, but that would be my dream.
I think that would give the Giants a great chance at Stroud or Levis.
I personally don't share the fear others do with adding talent through UFA. Especially with Brandon Brown in charge of pro personnel. I feel like if you give him a good budget he can add talent at IOL and WR.
Statistically speaking both Stroud and Levi are much more likely to fail in 2023 than Jones. Big risk, if the Giants slide to 4-13, people will be calling for the heads of the men who let the QB get away.
The Giants averaged approximately 21.5 ppg in 2022. I can't recall if there were any defensive or special teams TDs so I'm attributing all points to the offense. Gano kicked 29 FGs last year so that leaves about 16.5 PPG. It's hard to imagine even if Stroud or Levis proved not worthy of their draft position, that they couldn't muster up 2 TDs/game by their second season...and do so at a much lower salary.
Who wants to wager? Be creative, it doesn't have to be money.
Because:
They want him.
It is going to be north of 35m AAV because they want him happy.
Not 45, but a good negotiating point.
Did anyone expect him to start at 32m per? C'mon.
Trade thing isn't happening and he isn't playing 2023 on that tag.
They would be happy to let Barkley play on the tag IMO. So, I expect a little bit of an overpay on Jones but we will get him for ~25m against the cap in 2023 and we tag Barkley. Makes a lot of sense to me. They keep the leaders of the offense intact.
Love your posts.
"Move along. Nothing to see here. Everything is fine."
because you state conclusions (which are your opinions), like they are fact. If you have experience in negotiations, as you allude to extensively, then you know there are many reasons why easy negotiations are hard and vice versa. You may in fact be correct in your assumptions, but they are just assumptions. You are not in the room, nor do you know the principles.
I will always state that these are my opinions, based on my experiences, and I'm wrong as much as right over 25 years here.
I support your conclusions, when viewed as conjecture. Stating they "point to an impasse" like its a fact is, frankly, arrogance.
I have to tell you I'm stating an opinion on a fan forum? I never said I was privy to the negotiations, like others have said, and who have been wrong about the alleged gauzy state of the talks. Yea... I don't have a private jet company that caters to sports agents, and think that somehow gives me inside perspective.
Actually, comparing Jones to Jonathan Goff is easy.
Let's play the guarantee game. At $45M a year, Daniel Jones would make more than Josh Allen. Are you willing to guarantee Jones will be better than Josh Allen?
I'd happily take the odds Will Levis + 36M a year in investments is more likely to match Jones's high water mark, than Daniel Jones at $45M ever matching Josh Allen's.
In your scenario the giants like you do not have a 1st round or a 2rd round pick to use on something other than a quarterback.
My dream outcome is the Giants trade Jones to Atlanta for the 8th overall pick.
Then trade the 8th and 25th to Arizona for the 3rd overall. I am not sure that gets it done, but that would be my dream.
I think that would give the Giants a great chance at Stroud or Levis.
I personally don't share the fear others do with adding talent through UFA. Especially with Brandon Brown in charge of pro personnel. I feel like if you give him a good budget he can add talent at IOL and WR.
Statistically speaking both Stroud and Levi are much more likely to fail in 2023 than Jones. Big risk, if the Giants slide to 4-13, people will be calling for the heads of the men who let the QB get away.
Statistically speaking, what do you think is more likely: Daniel Jones matching Josh Allen's high water mark over the next two years or Stroud/Levis matching Jones's high water mark?
Remember, were talking about an outcome where Daniel Jones makes more money than Josh Allen.
3 years, 105, close to everything guaranteed sounds good by me
Why? Just tag him twice for the same average and not lock into a 3rd year? Let DJ prove it like Cousins, and even extending Cousins is a questionable decision.
Everyone needs to relax and let process play out.
Why? Just tag him twice for the same average and not lock into a 3rd year? Let DJ prove it like Cousins, and even extending Cousins is a questionable decision.