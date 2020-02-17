for display only
Playing out if we tag Jones

cosmicj : 2/21/2023 8:45 am
Let’s walk through what happens if the Giants tag Jones, which looks increasingly likely. For simplicity, let’s assume it is a non-exclusive franchise tag (NEFT) with a base salary of $31mm. While the official price for an NEFT is 2 1st rounders, that’s typically a jumping off point for negotiations.

The deal that sent Frank Clark to KC is a typical example where the Chiefs gave Seattle less in draft consideration while acquiring Clark. The Seahawks used the NEFT and happy talk about Clark immediately started including a public statement by Pete Carroll that the player would be with them in the coming season. 6 weeks after the NEFT was applied, he was gone. The Chiefs acquired him for a 1st, 2nd and other draft compensation.

The tag will create a very combustible, uncomfortable situation for everyone involved.

1) Jones will suspect Schoen is on the phone trying to trade him. That may very well be warranted.

2) Schoen will suspect Jones has had it with the Giants. That’s a realistic possibility.

3) If Jones plays on the tag in 2023 and exceeds expectations, his demands will be even more aggressive next offseason. Hypothetically, if Jones emerges as a very good QB, are you willing to pay him $55mm per with massive nine figure guarantees? That ask wouldn’t be ridiculous. Wouldn’t Jones be entitled to more than Kyler Murray, who apparently doesn’t study film voluntarily? Not an unreasonable position by Jones, putting yourself in his shoes.

4) If Jones in 2023 reverts to Judge-era form, he won’t get a big contract, saving the Giants a lot of money, but the team also will go back into the QB lottery. And Schoen and Daboll will be back on the clock, two years in and honeymoon over.

Are any of these options good ones? Explain to me why Schoen shouldn’t be talking to other teams about a big tag and trade deal for Jones right now? Serious question. I have an open mind.
If we Tag him  
upnyg : 2/21/2023 8:52 am
The Giants and Jones must have an agreement in pricipal in place and just working out the details. If not, then Tag him and trade him for all the reasons you mention.
If someone offers  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 8:56 am
Even just a first that’s in the top 15 I think you take it and don’t look back
RE: If someone offers  
Producer : 2/21/2023 8:58 am
In comment 16041082 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Even just a first that’s in the top 15 I think you take it and don’t look back


Top 10 would be a lot better, looking at you Carolina
#3 on the list above  
ThomasG : 2/21/2023 9:02 am
Why is Jones entitled to make as much or more as some QBs that were given poorly thought-out contracts by their respective teams? While it is possible that GM Schoen could overpay, should we really being assuming that he could massively overpay in developing a thesis here?

And by the way, putting $55M in that paragraph even as a hypothetical is ludicrous for this QB.
I'm not getting a strong "wants to overpay" vibe  
Producer : 2/21/2023 9:04 am
from this situation, yet.
Where is the option where the Giants and Jones  
bhill410 : 2/21/2023 9:04 am
Reach a contract over the summer right before the July deadline like 90% of tagged players do. Why is Jones immediately think Schoen is trading him?
All's I knows is  
Spider43 : 2/21/2023 9:09 am
The DJ Fan Club is having a bad week, so far.
it's a small world today  
Giantsfan79 : 2/21/2023 9:10 am
With agents, beat writers, fans, the web, I don't think teams could have prolonged secret discussions without it getting out, so the idea everyone will be looking behind them fearing a blade in the back is not realistic.

Sure the Giants may tag Jones and then trade him, but it would be a very public affair, which cuts against the grain of our ownership.
RE: RE: If someone offers  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 9:11 am
In comment 16041084 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16041082 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Even just a first that’s in the top 15 I think you take it and don’t look back



Top 10 would be a lot better, looking at you Carolina


I’d take Houston’s 12 and a 3rd. That’s probably enough to move into the top 10 without giving up any future picks.
90%????  
cosmicj : 2/21/2023 9:13 am : link
In 2022, 8 players were tagged. Three came to a long-term agreement with their teams (two of those contracts were concluded very quickly after the tag was applied). One (Davonte Adams) was traded after being tagged. 4 of the other 8 played the year out on their tag and are now free agents.

I mean, negotiating a deal with Jones after the tag is certainly a possibility, but definitely not a certainty.
Playing on the Tag  
HMunster : 2/21/2023 9:14 am
Quote:
3) If Jones plays on the tag in 2023 and exceeds expectations, his demands will be even more aggressive next offseason. Hypothetically, if Jones emerges as a very good QB, are you willing to pay him $55mm per with massive nine figure guarantees? That ask wouldn’t be ridiculous. Wouldn’t Jones be entitled to more than Kyler Murray, who apparently doesn’t study film voluntarily? Not an unreasonable position by Jones, putting yourself in his shoes.


Jones is being ranked between the 12th - 15th best QB in the league right now across multiple publications. If he exceeds expectations in 2023, that would vault him into the top 10. At that point, it's not about Jones' demands (not sure why you said "even more aggressive" - how do we know he's being aggressive at all? But that's a separate point.), but what the market rate for a top 10 QB is. With the cap increase, a $45M per year contract would be more than fair. Especially since he will have backed up this past year with even better QB play next season.

Not sure where $55M came in. That's pure conjecture.

Here’s an informative article on the tags applied in 2022.  
cosmicj : 2/21/2023 9:16 am : link
.
2022 tags - ( New Window )
$55mm seems pretty reasonable  
cosmicj : 2/21/2023 9:17 am
Jones is apparently asking for $45mm AAV, based on a good 2022 with a late surge. What if he continues to play like he did in Minnesota in 2023? You think he’s going to want the same amount of money? In your dreams.
tag and trade makes at least 2 assumptions  
TJ : 2/21/2023 9:18 am
1) Some team will be willing to pay the giants for Jones and then pay him - some team will make the exact judgement you would condemn the Giants for making.

2) There is another qb out there somewhere who offers a better chance for the team to succeed than Jones does. Who is he, how do the giants get him, and how much will he cost? If he's a FA and better than Jones then he'll get more than you think Jones should get. If he's in the draft how do the giants get into the top 4 or so to get him? And how sure a thing is any qb in this year's crop?

Team needs a QB. If not Jones then who and how much in money, draft picks, and lost time? IMO jones is the best option but it's obvious some people have a great deal invested in believing otherwise.
TJ  
cosmicj : 2/21/2023 9:20 am
generally leave posts like yours alone, but...

instead of trying to psychically read my mind across the internet, how about focussing on the points I raised? At no point did I express an opinion about whether any of this was good or bad.
Interesting topic  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/21/2023 9:20 am
This could not even wind up happening but if it did I think a lot factors come into play.

Two big ones for me are how comfortable JS is with replacing Jones and what is the draft compensation he would require to go this route.

After this you have to look at the potential teams and who needs a QB. I see 8/10 teams in the top ten that all could look for a QB with different levels of urgency. Then another 10 who also would consider a QB after that. Looks like four potential first round QB's for now (I only like one) but every team will have its own evaluation of all QB's. For some that may be Jones if the NEFT is utilized.

Bottom line for me is I think a market will be out there for Jones as it just takes one team. I have not been one that agreed with the NEFT and no one will attempt to sign Jones.

The dilemma for JS is replacing Jones if he moves on for him. Whatever happens just be right.
RE: 90%????  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 9:22 am
In comment 16041105 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In 2022, 8 players were tagged. Three came to a long-term agreement with their teams (two of those contracts were concluded very quickly after the tag was applied). One (Davonte Adams) was traded after being tagged. 4 of the other 8 played the year out on their tag and are now free agents.

I mean, negotiating a deal with Jones after the tag is certainly a possibility, but definitely not a certainty.


And the year before maybe a little over half resigned
I think the OP’s concerns in points 1 & 2  
Section331 : 2/21/2023 9:23 am
are overblown. This literally happens all the time. Both Jones and Schoen are professionals and realize this is how the game is played. None of it will stop Schoen from making and Jones from accepting a reasonable offer.
RE: $55mm seems pretty reasonable  
ThomasG : 2/21/2023 9:23 am
In comment 16041108 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Jones is apparently asking for $45mm AAV, based on a good 2022 with a late surge. What if he continues to play like he did in Minnesota in 2023? You think he’s going to want the same amount of money? In your dreams.


He doesn't get to play the Minnesota defense each week.

If you get to use that argument, then how about we counter with what if he continues to play like he did in Philly in 2023?
"The Play Calling"  
AlwaysASpiral : 2/21/2023 9:26 am
I have been a Jones supporter even through the tough times and I want him back - but not at the cost of the team.

It is worth considering that the offensive coaches called plays that hide some of Jones' problems. Notice how he threw lots of slants and the like? (Now, we don't have much at receiver in his big defense.)

If we tag him, maybe we should open the book on the play calling and see how Jones does. If he passes that test (along with having better receivers) then you pay him based on his performance. That said, I think we will come to a deal with Jones.
This is why I have said we couldn’t/shouldn’t tag Jones  
BillT : 2/21/2023 9:27 am
Folks were completely dismissing the negative ramifications of that move. I think as cosmicj says it’s the end of him, one way or another, as our future QB. Now, if Schoen/Daboll don’t really believe in him, fine That wasn’t the impression I got but what do I know.
Is there a market for trading Jones?  
Gruber : 2/21/2023 9:29 am
Someone mentioned the Texans. They have the second pick in the draft, if they want a QB, they will draft one.
Outside of the Giants fan bubble, the view on Jones is that he is middle of the pack.
It really wouldn't bother me too much if they let him walk and signed Derek Carr instead.
RE: RE: If someone offers  
Spirit of '86 : 2/21/2023 9:30 am
In comment 16041084 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16041082 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Even just a first that’s in the top 15 I think you take it and don’t look back

And what QB in slots 10-15 are you looking at that are better than Jones?



Top 10 would be a lot better, looking at you Carolina
RE: I think the OP’s concerns in points 1 & 2  
BillT : 2/21/2023 9:30 am
In comment 16041118 Section331 said:
Quote:
are overblown. This literally happens all the time. Both Jones and Schoen are professionals and realize this is how the game is played. None of it will stop Schoen from making and Jones from accepting a reasonable offer.

It doesn’t literally happen to QBs all the time. In fact it rarely happens. What? Two QBs in the last 30 years have played on the tag. Cosmicj is right. It’s a big problem.
There is also the Dak Prescott model  
rasbutant : 2/21/2023 9:42 am
And just so happens the new agent also represents Dak.

There is a world that players can play on the tag and not be disgruntled.
RE: $55mm seems pretty reasonable  
Producer : 2/21/2023 9:51 am
In comment 16041108 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Jones is apparently asking for $45mm AAV, based on a good 2022 with a late surge. What if he continues to play like he did in Minnesota in 2023? You think he’s going to want the same amount of money? In your dreams.


Jones continuing to play like every team he faces is the worst defense in the league is a fanciful notion
RE: There is also the Dak Prescott model  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/21/2023 9:52 am
In comment 16041137 rasbutant said:
Quote:
And just so happens the new agent also represents Dak.

There is a world that players can play on the tag and not be disgruntled.


Dak received the exclusive FT.
cosmicj, good OP  
ColHowPepper : 2/21/2023 9:56 am
I'll bet Schoen has been doing a bit of game theory himself

If I had to guess, I think your ## 2-3 might be a tad too acidic; we're all on the outside looking in
Point 3  
AcesUp : 2/21/2023 10:09 am
55 AAV may be aggressive but after Hurts, Herbert and Burrow come in over 50, he could easily get himself into the 45-50 range in terms of AAV, even with a year fairly similar to this last one. More importantly it's the guarantees, a 110-120 guaranteed this year may look more like 160-200m next year if he boosts his value a little, the cap goes up and more stud QBs get those second deals. Kyler was 190 guaranteed for perspective and this would be signed 2 years later with a cap that is about 20-25% larger. So add on the 32.5M guaranteed this year to that 160-180 number and we're talking about Jones getting potentially 2x the guarantees by playing on the tag this year and signing next year vs signing this year. I have no idea if Jones would be willing to sign anything in the 120ish guaranteed range that wasn't short term but that would be the argument for moving now if the ask is reasonable vs. straight up using the tag as a placeholder to wait and see before negotiating in earnest next year.

Keep in mind, the tag next year for Jones will be over 40M, which would put him around the 4th highest cap charge for a QB before any other QB restructures. It's also the last year you can use it and Team Jones would have the high ground in negotiations. I think what people really mean with "tag him and see if he can do it again" is that they are hoping for better alternative options next year. The key word is hope there.

The tag is the right play though until you can get something ironed out. If the ask is too much, I would certainly explore trade options too.
You don't need to shop Jones if we tag him.  
Kmed6000 : 2/21/2023 10:12 am
The Giants preference is to keep Jones at their dollar value. If you tag him, you let Jones look elsewhere. Either we get 2 firsts or Jones realizes his value isn't what he thinks it is and signs for a reasonable amount.
Jones will sign a longterm deal for 38mil per year  
George from PA : 2/21/2023 10:33 am
Way too much overblown drama for a simple negotiation ploy.....

All is good with Daboll, Schoen and Jones and Jones wants to stay with the Giants.

The Business side of the NFL is Big Business.....NFLPA do not want the QB market to shrink.

You are leaving out some important facts  
Rudy5757 : 2/21/2023 10:44 am
We didnt pick up the 5th year option which would have been about 20 - 22 mil, so we took a gamble and lost and now the number is $32 Mil. It hurts us with manueverability in FA but its not a killer. We can also tag him again next season at roughly $38 mil so we essentially have 2 years to make a definitive decision. 2 years at $60 Mil is the actual number.

Most players would want more guarantees so I think we can present the facts to his agents and come up with a good solution. If Jones has a better season next year then he has earned the long term contract and Im sure a long term deal will be worked out. If he hasnt then the Giants will either move on or sign him to a moderate contract.

Lots of QBs in the same boat. Hurts is playing in his rookie deal at a very low salary. He popped his cork a year early and had the all pro year, if he doesnt perform at that level again they will say it was because of the supporting cast.

The advantage the Giants have right now with Jones is with the tag we have 2 years controlled and know what the cost will be on the tag. The bad news is you cant work the books to lower the cap without a deal. The Giants know the player and the work ethic. He also improved throughout the season.

Look at Dak Prescott, he didnt have the 5th year option because he wasnt a 1st rounder so he played on the tag. Then Dallas signed him to a short term contract and are looking to extend him again to now lower the cap. We are in the exact same boat. Things like this happen all the time.

$32 Mil is not ideal, but its do able and Schoen will rework some other contracts to allow the Giants to operate in FA and fill some holes.
Thanks for adding some realism into this discussion  
GeoMan999 : 2/21/2023 11:01 am
This thread is filled with a lot of wishful thinking for the anti-DJ crowd, who have had a very bad year seeing him rise from #20-25 QB to #8-12 QB with unbelievably low support. They are about to have another bad 2+ years and it must be terrifying lol!
Schoen seems like a "dot your "i"s and  
Dave on the UWS : 2/21/2023 11:12 am
cross your "Ts" type guy. I suspect he has looked at the Tag and trade scenario, amongst others.
That being said, I suspect the Giants offer of 5 for 38 leaves them room to go to 40. I'm guessing a deal will get done at that point. The specifics (guarantees, bonus, wording for injury, etc) to be hammered out. In most negotiations, if a guy is asking for 45, he will take 40. No one gets everything they want. Athletes First will want a reasonable negotiation here, since they represent several other Giants. Mara has a good rep with agents, and they will want to make sure they have a good working relationship to enable Win-Win negotiations going forward.
RE: TJ  
TJ : 2/21/2023 11:46 am
In comment 16041111 cosmicj said:
Quote:
generally leave posts like yours alone, but...

instead of trying to psychically read my mind across the internet, how about focussing on the points I raised? At no point did I express an opinion about whether any of this was good or bad.

I'm not psychic. I responded to your words not your brainwaves. You suggested tag and trade i just pointed out the obivous correlaries.
RE: RE: I think the OP’s concerns in points 1 & 2  
Section331 : 2/21/2023 11:51 am
In comment 16041129 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16041118 Section331 said:


Quote:


are overblown. This literally happens all the time. Both Jones and Schoen are professionals and realize this is how the game is played. None of it will stop Schoen from making and Jones from accepting a reasonable offer.


It doesn’t literally happen to QBs all the time. In fact it rarely happens. What? Two QBs in the last 30 years have played on the tag. Cosmicj is right. It’s a big problem.


I didn’t say playing on the tag, I was referring to using the tag as a negotiating tool. Teams do that all the time.
cosmicj  
Milton : 2/21/2023 11:56 am
Your whole premise is built on the flawed belief that the franchise tag will create a "combustible" situation as you put it and then you add the possibility of Jones "exceeding expectations" as if exceeding expectations is a bad thing.

First let's talk about exceeding expectations. If you're talking about the expectations of the haters, well, that's a very low bar, so I guess you can look at as not such a great thing that will only compound their investment in a QB that you consider average at best. But if he exceeds the expectations of a GM who was previously willing to give him a 5-year $190M contract and fine with paying him $32.4M in 2023 despite the cap burden, that's a very different story. That's a guy for whom Schoen will get behind the wheel of the Brink's truck himself and gladly back it up for Jones (although I'm sure there are union rules which would prevent this and I guess that's a good thing, the last thing we want is for Schoen to mistake the brake pedal for the gas and no more Daniel Jones). Exceeding expectations is never a bad thing unless you're rooting against the guy (which is so clearly the case with several on BBI).

As for the combustible relationship you say will form if Jones is forced to play under the tag, that won't happen with him. He's not that kind of guy, same as if Eli were ever forced to play under the tag. You didn't hear any complaints when Jones's option wasn't picked up and you won't hear any complaints if he's tagged, especially if the tag is the result of him turning down a serious multi-year offer (which appears to be the case). Playing under the franchise tag isn't always a cause for acrimony.

The premise of your OP is the premise of someone who doesn't believe in Jones and wants him off the team. That's why you think the tag will result in trade talks, when that makes little sense. If the Schoen believes in Jones enough to offer him a multi-year deal, he is not going to accept less than the two 1st round picks that would come from another team signing him in free agency, so no need to be on the phone haggling over draft pick compensation. If another team wants him badly enough, Schoen either match their contract offer or accept the two 1st rounders, plain and simple.

The disconnect is you can't accept the fact that Schoen and Daboll truly believe in Jones. You still see them as being on the fence, but not being willing to pay him $40-$45M/year doesn't place them on the fence, when they're instead offering him $38M/year and perfectly willing to use the $32.4M tag on him. That's not being on the fence, that's using the leverage you have to keep his compensation as manageable as possible. If they were on the fence, any multi-year deal offered would be of the insulting variety, like the 3-year, $25-$30M/year the haters on BBI keep suggesting.

p.s.--Slapping Barkley with the tag would be another story in terms of acrimony. Barkley would surely hold out and we wouldn't see him until September, assuming he isn't traded before then.

Rudy and Milton  
cosmicj : 2/21/2023 12:00 pm
Thanks for the detailed replies. A lot to think over.
RE: $55mm seems pretty reasonable  
rsjem1979 : 2/21/2023 12:05 pm
In comment 16041108 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Jones is apparently asking for $45mm AAV, based on a good 2022 with a late surge. What if he continues to play like he did in Minnesota in 2023? You think he’s going to want the same amount of money? In your dreams.


If Jones plays 12-14 games next season like he played in Minnesota, we can have that conversation. Right now he doesn't have 12 games in his entire career that resemble that performance.
RE: If someone offers  
uther99 : 2/21/2023 12:18 pm
In comment 16041082 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Even just a first that’s in the top 15 I think you take it and don’t look back


I think Giants need a higher pick in return, to at least put them in range of drafting a QB this year. The problem is, a team with a pick that high is just going to draft a QB rather than pay Jones.
Ideally yes but  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 12:21 pm
Having a top 15 pick allows you to trade down with that pick or 25 to acquire additional capital for the 24 draft if you can’t move up this year.

That also requires them having confidence they can get .500 level QB play from a vet this year.
Cosmicj  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/21/2023 12:32 pm
Dak bet on himself and played on the tag in 2020.

Players can play on the tag. And yes if we get him weapons his stats will also increase and the contract ask likely balloons even more next year. It's not an ideal situation but keeping Jones still is worth it especially if they think they can compete next year.

The more ideal of course is to get the long term contract done. However both sides have to agree on his value.

We have heard lots of rumors both ways. The AAV is close but maybe the term and gtd $$$ still need to be worked out. We probably hear more in the next coming couple days.
I wonder if Team Jones has being traded...  
bw in dc : 2/21/2023 12:33 pm
as something they actually have real interest in.

Team Jones could look at getting tagged as opportunity to call a truce with Schoen. Explain they are not interested in another "prove it year" and would like the chance to start fresh with another franchise. Make it amicable and ask for a trade.
RE: If someone offers  
Milton : 2/21/2023 12:34 pm
In comment 16041082 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Even just a first that’s in the top 15 I think you take it and don’t look back
But I'm guessing you wouldn't offer him a 5-year deal at $38M/year either, because the guy who would offer a player that kind of coin won't accept a top 15 pick in exchange for his starting QB. This much I can tell you, if Jones is tagged, the Giants won't be accepting anything less than the two 1st round picks that come with it.
That’s not true  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 12:36 pm
Adams went for less than two firsts last year. Nobody is paying a guy with one ok year $40 million and giving up two first picks.
If DJ insists on $45  
George : 2/21/2023 12:39 pm
Giants should let him walk, sign Carr, and tag Barkley, who has maybe two good years left on those tires.
RE: That’s not true  
Milton : 2/21/2023 12:44 pm
In comment 16041403 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Adams went for less than two firsts last year. Nobody is paying a guy with one ok year $40 million and giving up two first picks.
Which is why tagging Jones won't result in him going to another team. The Giants won't accept anything less than two 1st round picks and as you say, no team is going to pay him $40M+/year and give up two firsts as well.

As with others, you don't believe in Jones and want him off the team, so you're filtering all your calculations and assumptions through that prism, but Schoen actually wants to keep Jones, that's why he's offering him a multi-year deal and is willing to tag him at $32.4M if a deal can't be reached.
RE: RE: If someone offers  
bw in dc : 2/21/2023 12:45 pm
In comment 16041400 Milton said:
Quote:
This much I can tell you, if Jones is tagged, the Giants won't be accepting anything less than the two 1st round picks that come with it.


If Schoen is actually interested in a possible trade, he can turn off his phone because no team in their right mind is risking that package for Jones.

GMs risk multiple firsts for elite talent.
the worst place to be  
ElitoCanton : 2/21/2023 12:50 pm
is with an average QB on the big long term deal. This prevents you from assembling a talented team. You will lose other truly good players. I'd much rather start the rookie QB clock. So tag and trade for the assets you need to trade up for a rookie QB. Start the rookie clock over. That gives you 5 years to assemble a championship team. Paying 40 million a year to Jones is insane.
RE: RE: RE: If someone offers  
uther99 : 2/21/2023 12:55 pm
In comment 16041425 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16041400 Milton said:


Quote:


This much I can tell you, if Jones is tagged, the Giants won't be accepting anything less than the two 1st round picks that come with it.



If Schoen is actually interested in a possible trade, he can turn off his phone because no team in their right mind is risking that package for Jones.

GMs risk multiple firsts for elite talent.


Isn't two first rounder picks the max? If Giants tag Jones, then another team can sign him and pay 2 first round picks. No team would ever go higher
So let me get this straight  
HomerJones45 : 2/21/2023 1:09 pm
the DJFC spent the last couple of season laughing and pointing to the Cowboys and "cap hell" and "qb hell" for paying Prescott 40 million a year but now want to throw 45-55 million at Daniel Jones. Hilarious.

Unless Schoen has taken leave of his senses, that is not happening- ever. In fact the reports yesterday were that the Giants wouldn't fully guarantee a 3 year offer. That offer no doubt had an AAV under the cap amount because otherwise why make it? What does that tell you?
RE: RE: RE: If someone offers  
Milton : 2/21/2023 1:26 pm
In comment 16041425 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16041400 Milton said:


Quote:


This much I can tell you, if Jones is tagged, the Giants won't be accepting anything less than the two 1st round picks that come with it.



If Schoen is actually interested in a possible trade, he can turn off his phone because no team in their right mind is risking that package for Jones.
That's my point. There will be no trade discussions. If a team is willing to pay him the $40-$45M annually on a longterm deal, the Giants will either match the offer or accept the two 1st round picks, no need to haggle about it.
If the Giants don’t want to pay Jones  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 1:28 pm
And a team doesn’t want to give up two picks, the Giants can take less.
RE: Is there a market for trading Jones?  
kickoff : 2/21/2023 1:33 pm
In comment 16041126 Gruber said:
Quote:
Someone mentioned the Texans. They have the second pick in the draft, if they want a QB, they will draft one.
Outside of the Giants fan bubble, the view on Jones is that he is middle of the pack.
It really wouldn't bother me too much if they let him walk and signed Derek Carr instead.

Why was Dereck Carr benched?
RE: So let me get this straight  
Milton : 2/21/2023 1:39 pm
In comment 16041461 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
the DJFC spent the last couple of season laughing and pointing to the Cowboys and "cap hell" and "qb hell" for paying Prescott 40 million a year but now want to throw 45-55 million at Daniel Jones. Hilarious.
Who are these people who "want to throw 45-55 million" at him? As far as I can tell, the so-called DJFC wants only to see Jones settle for a multi-year deal that Schoen can live with (according to reports, it's at $38M/year for 5 years, but no mention of how much guaranteed) or play under the franchise tag in lieu of that.

Quote:
Unless Schoen has taken leave of his senses, that is not happening- ever.
Nobody said it would. Nobody.

Quote:
In fact the reports yesterday were that the Giants wouldn't fully guarantee a 3 year offer. That offer no doubt had an AAV under the cap amount because otherwise why make it? What does that tell you?
My interpretation is that they wouldn't fully guarantee the first three years of a five year deal. What does that tell me, you ask. It tells me that based on the franchise tag values for 2023 and 2024 (which adds up to $77.3M combined), they have the leverage to go without guaranteeing $110M+ on a $190M deal.
BW in DC: There are ways for the acquiring team to hedge that risk.  
Big Blue Blogger : 2/21/2023 2:12 pm
The most common is to attach conditions to the traded picks. That's what the Colts did when they traded for Carson Wentz. Maybe they should have based the conditions more on performance and less on playing time, but the basic concept is sound. Washington also put conditions on one of the picks in their subsequent trade for Wentz.

I agree that few teams will find Jones attractive in the basic NEFT framework of signing him and coughing up two first-round picks. It's not inconceivable though. There are a few playoff teams (i.e. teams with less valuable first round picks) that don't have a starting QB under contract. Tampa, Seattle and possibly Baltimore come to mind. Washington, Green Bay, Detroit and Pittsburgh have middling picks, so you never know.
Kickoff: Carr was benched because LVR couldn't afford to risk injury.  
Big Blue Blogger : 2/21/2023 2:16 pm
They benched him once they were eliminated and sent him home. It was smart business, with the bonus dividend of seeing that Stidham might actually be an NFL QB.
"If Jones exceeds expectations"  
GMen72 : 2/21/2023 2:51 pm
Always curious what this would involve with the fanboys? 15 passing, 22 total TDs is seen to be worth $35 million per year, if DJ threw for 17 or 18 TDs and had 25 total TDs, this board would be full of DJ fans that think he should make $45+ million. The bar for DJ is so low, it's pathetic...but Dak, Cousins, Hurts, Murray, etc all suck according to those same fans?
RE: If DJ insists on $45  
Toth029 : 2/21/2023 3:36 pm
In comment 16041408 George said:
Quote:
Giants should let him walk, sign Carr, and tag Barkley, who has maybe two good years left on those tires.


I don't see Carr accepting anything under $40M.
RE: So let me get this straight  
section125 : 2/21/2023 3:42 pm
In comment 16041461 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
the DJFC spent the last couple of season laughing and pointing to the Cowboys and "cap hell" and "qb hell" for paying Prescott 40 million a year but now want to throw 45-55 million at Daniel Jones. Hilarious.

Unless Schoen has taken leave of his senses, that is not happening- ever. In fact the reports yesterday were that the Giants wouldn't fully guarantee a 3 year offer. That offer no doubt had an AAV under the cap amount because otherwise why make it? What does that tell you?


Why do you act like you actually know something? - you do not. We do not. Nobody but Schoen and Jones know what is going on.
You act like all this speculation is fact. It isn't.
Please provide the link to reports stating the Giants wouldn't guarantee 3 years - not some speculation by someone looking for clicks. How the heck would anyone - BBiers, reporter, pundits - know anything about any details of a contract that DOES NOT EXIST?

I don't mind quibbling about whether Jones is bad, decent or good. I do get POed about posts like yours spouting trash as fact and then having to read post after post defending it, arguing it refuting it. Make this place annoying.

We certainly hope that Schoen doesn't come close to spending $40 mill on Jones - I agree with you there.

As far as Dak and his contract - Jones has a playoff win, Dak does not, FWIW. It does not mean much, but at least Jones has beaten a playoff team.
RE: RE: So let me get this straight  
GMen72 : 2/21/2023 4:04 pm
In comment 16041586 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16041461 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


the DJFC spent the last couple of season laughing and pointing to the Cowboys and "cap hell" and "qb hell" for paying Prescott 40 million a year but now want to throw 45-55 million at Daniel Jones. Hilarious.

Unless Schoen has taken leave of his senses, that is not happening- ever. In fact the reports yesterday were that the Giants wouldn't fully guarantee a 3 year offer. That offer no doubt had an AAV under the cap amount because otherwise why make it? What does that tell you?



Why do you act like you actually know something? - you do not. We do not. Nobody but Schoen and Jones know what is going on.
You act like all this speculation is fact. It isn't.
Please provide the link to reports stating the Giants wouldn't guarantee 3 years - not some speculation by someone looking for clicks. How the heck would anyone - BBiers, reporter, pundits - know anything about any details of a contract that DOES NOT EXIST?

I don't mind quibbling about whether Jones is bad, decent or good. I do get POed about posts like yours spouting trash as fact and then having to read post after post defending it, arguing it refuting it. Make this place annoying.

We certainly hope that Schoen doesn't come close to spending $40 mill on Jones - I agree with you there.

As far as Dak and his contract - Jones has a playoff win, Dak does not, FWIW. It does not mean much, but at least Jones has beaten a playoff team.


Dak has 2 playoff wins...he just beat Tampa this year?....but you're not one to let facts get in your way.
RE: Point 3  
Thegratefulhead : 2/21/2023 4:45 pm
In comment 16041163 AcesUp said:
Quote:
55 AAV may be aggressive but after Hurts, Herbert and Burrow come in over 50, he could easily get himself into the 45-50 range in terms of AAV, even with a year fairly similar to this last one. More importantly it's the guarantees, a 110-120 guaranteed this year may look more like 160-200m next year if he boosts his value a little, the cap goes up and more stud QBs get those second deals. Kyler was 190 guaranteed for perspective and this would be signed 2 years later with a cap that is about 20-25% larger. So add on the 32.5M guaranteed this year to that 160-180 number and we're talking about Jones getting potentially 2x the guarantees by playing on the tag this year and signing next year vs signing this year. I have no idea if Jones would be willing to sign anything in the 120ish guaranteed range that wasn't short term but that would be the argument for moving now if the ask is reasonable vs. straight up using the tag as a placeholder to wait and see before negotiating in earnest next year.

Keep in mind, the tag next year for Jones will be over 40M, which would put him around the 4th highest cap charge for a QB before any other QB restructures. It's also the last year you can use it and Team Jones would have the high ground in negotiations. I think what people really mean with "tag him and see if he can do it again" is that they are hoping for better alternative options next year. The key word is hope there.

The tag is the right play though until you can get something ironed out. If the ask is too much, I would certainly explore trade options too.
I would trade him before I make him play on the tag.
RE: RE: RE: So let me get this straight  
rsjem1979 : 2/21/2023 4:50 pm
In comment 16041616 GMen72 said:
Quote:


Dak has 2 playoff wins...he just beat Tampa this year?....but you're not one to let facts get in your way.


Yeah, but it's not like he played well. He only threw 4 TDs in that game.
RE: RE: RE: So let me get this straight  
section125 : 2/21/2023 4:53 pm
In comment 16041616 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16041586 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16041461 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


the DJFC spent the last couple of season laughing and pointing to the Cowboys and "cap hell" and "qb hell" for paying Prescott 40 million a year but now want to throw 45-55 million at Daniel Jones. Hilarious.

Unless Schoen has taken leave of his senses, that is not happening- ever. In fact the reports yesterday were that the Giants wouldn't fully guarantee a 3 year offer. That offer no doubt had an AAV under the cap amount because otherwise why make it? What does that tell you?



Why do you act like you actually know something? - you do not. We do not. Nobody but Schoen and Jones know what is going on.
You act like all this speculation is fact. It isn't.
Please provide the link to reports stating the Giants wouldn't guarantee 3 years - not some speculation by someone looking for clicks. How the heck would anyone - BBiers, reporter, pundits - know anything about any details of a contract that DOES NOT EXIST?

I don't mind quibbling about whether Jones is bad, decent or good. I do get POed about posts like yours spouting trash as fact and then having to read post after post defending it, arguing it refuting it. Make this place annoying.

We certainly hope that Schoen doesn't come close to spending $40 mill on Jones - I agree with you there.

As far as Dak and his contract - Jones has a playoff win, Dak does not, FWIW. It does not mean much, but at least Jones has beaten a playoff team.



Dak has 2 playoff wins...he just beat Tampa this year?....but you're not one to let facts get in your way.


Neither are you
RE: RE: RE: RE: So let me get this straight  
section125 : 2/21/2023 4:58 pm
In comment 16041664 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16041616 GMen72 said:


Quote:




Dak has 2 playoff wins...he just beat Tampa this year?....but you're not one to let facts get in your way.



Yeah, but it's not like he played well. He only threw 4 TDs in that game.


Yep, I drew a blank and I was wrong there. But let's not pat Dak on the back - it was clear Tampa did not come to play. They were confused and failed to attempt to cover.

Nevertheless despite my brain fart, Dak has proven over and over he comes up small in big games - just like Romo.

And neither of them is worth $40 mill AAV
Prescott’s supposed choke artistry gets overblown.  
Big Blue Blogger : 2/21/2023 5:39 pm
His two bad playoff games were both against the 49ers. That’s a pretty good defense. The other guys get paid too.

Dak has come up short iin a few important regular season games as well, I agree that his performance hasn’t matched his paycheck, but the gap isn’t huge.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So let me get this straight  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 5:55 pm
In comment 16041674 section125 said:
Quote:

Yep, I drew a blank and I was wrong there. But let's not pat Dak on the back - it was clear Tampa did not come to play. They were confused and failed to attempt to cover.




Cmon. We can’t say things like this and then want to pay Jones off the strength of two Vikings games and the colts game.
It would be crazy if  
Dnew15 : 2/21/2023 6:04 pm
DJ just plays this year out on the tag.

I don't think that has ever happened in the history of the Giants and the franchise/transition tag.

I know they have used it to give themselves time to work out a long-term deal...I don't remember what happened with the likes of Jumbo Elliott / Carl Banks / Howard Cross / Rodney Hampton when they got tagged.
RE: RE: Point 3  
Milton : 2/21/2023 6:36 pm
In comment 16041658 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I would trade him before I make him play on the tag.
Let me guess, you would trade him before you signed him to a multi-year deal as well (unless, of course, it was a multi-year deal for way below the going rate and the Giants could release him after one year with very little dead money).
playing well  
BigBlueCane : 2/21/2023 6:50 pm
in this case would be vastly increasing his production and taking the steps Sy said he didn't take against the Eagles.

I'm not sure he's capable of that. That being said, if he starts looking around, the Panthers make the most sense.
RE: playing well  
Milton : 2/21/2023 8:17 pm
In comment 16041779 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
in this case would be vastly increasing his production and taking the steps Sy said he didn't take against the Eagles.
This is just fucking bullshit plain and simple. Not even worth debating, but I did feel the need to call it the bullshit that it is because it's the same kind of bullshit that the desperate and butt hurt Jones haters keep spouting because they can't deal with the fact that Jones will be back next season when they assured everyone last May that not picking up the 5th year option guaranteed he wouldn't be back in 2023.
RE: RE: $55mm seems pretty reasonable  
GMen72 : 2/21/2023 10:47 pm
In comment 16041356 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16041108 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Jones is apparently asking for $45mm AAV, based on a good 2022 with a late surge. What if he continues to play like he did in Minnesota in 2023? You think he’s going to want the same amount of money? In your dreams.



If Jones plays 12-14 games next season like he played in Minnesota, we can have that conversation. Right now he doesn't have 12 games in his entire career that resemble that performance.


Minnesota had the 31st worst (total) defense in the NFL, Detroit had the 32nd worst. Guess who DJ threw all 3 of his 300 yard games against. Yeah, DJ might be worth $45 million...if we play the worst defenses in football EVERY week...because DJ is pretty bad against good defenses.
RE: RE: RE: $55mm seems pretty reasonable  
Kmed6000 : 2/22/2023 9:53 am
In comment 16041902 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16041356 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 16041108 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Jones is apparently asking for $45mm AAV, based on a good 2022 with a late surge. What if he continues to play like he did in Minnesota in 2023? You think he’s going to want the same amount of money? In your dreams.



If Jones plays 12-14 games next season like he played in Minnesota, we can have that conversation. Right now he doesn't have 12 games in his entire career that resemble that performance.



Minnesota had the 31st worst (total) defense in the NFL, Detroit had the 32nd worst. Guess who DJ threw all 3 of his 300 yard games against. Yeah, DJ might be worth $45 million...if we play the worst defenses in football EVERY week...because DJ is pretty bad against good defenses.


I'm not sure why I'm engaging you in this conversation, you seem relentless to make it known that DJ isn't very good, but this is so unfair. A QB needs an OL to block and allow him time to scan the field. A WR needs time to make a move and get open(if possible). Putting that all on Jones is BS, IMO. I'm not a part of the DJFC either, but suggesting that Jones is bad against good defenses fails to take into account the rest of the offense. It's so absurd that you should be baneed just for this post.
RE: RE: RE: $55mm seems pretty reasonable  
rsjem1979 : 2/22/2023 9:58 am
In comment 16041902 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16041356 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 16041108 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Jones is apparently asking for $45mm AAV, based on a good 2022 with a late surge. What if he continues to play like he did in Minnesota in 2023? You think he’s going to want the same amount of money? In your dreams.



If Jones plays 12-14 games next season like he played in Minnesota, we can have that conversation. Right now he doesn't have 12 games in his entire career that resemble that performance.



Minnesota had the 31st worst (total) defense in the NFL, Detroit had the 32nd worst. Guess who DJ threw all 3 of his 300 yard games against. Yeah, DJ might be worth $45 million...if we play the worst defenses in football EVERY week...because DJ is pretty bad against good defenses.


We're not allowed to talk about that. We're only allowed to speculate and assume that these kind of performances will become the norm if he has the correct weapons surrounding him.

That's really just conjecture, and if it doesn't come to fruition the people who subscribe to that belief will likely just blame the supporting cast anyway. If they acquire Tee Higgins and the offense still struggles, Higgins will be the "bust" not $40 million man Daniel Jones.
RE: RE: playing well  
dancing blue bear : 2/22/2023 10:09 am
In comment 16041814 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16041779 BigBlueCane said:


Quote:


in this case would be vastly increasing his production and taking the steps Sy said he didn't take against the Eagles.

This is just fucking bullshit plain and simple. Not even worth debating, but I did feel the need to call it the bullshit that it is because it's the same kind of bullshit that the desperate and butt hurt Jones haters keep spouting because they can't deal with the fact that Jones will be back next season when they assured everyone last May that not picking up the 5th year option guaranteed he wouldn't be back in 2023.

I guess in my heart I knew these cockroaches wouldn’t go away. That’s not what cockroaches do, after all. I guess they can spend another season rooting for some sort of failure. We all get our kicks someway.
I only read the OP  
arniefez : 2/22/2023 10:22 am
and I don't have much interest in the back and forth when we'll have our answers soon enough.

IMO the choice is very simple for Joe Schoen and Brain Daboll. In their evaluation is Daniel Jones going to be a good enough QB to be worth 15% of their salary cap? Can they build a good enough team around him to win a Super Bowl if he takes up that much of their cap? Personally I doubt it. But it's not my job on the line.

Of course we don't know if Schoen and Daboll are under pressure to sign the Mara's current favorite QB or if they have complete support/autonomy to move on if the price gets too high for their evaluation.

Wellington stepped aside twice when first George Young cut Phil Simms and drafted Dave Brown and then when Ernie Accorsi wanted to move on from Kerry Collins and traded/drafted Eli. The first time it was a disaster and the second time it put two Lombardi trophies in the Giants building.

We'll see how the next month goes.
Arnie  
cosmicj : 2/22/2023 10:33 am
Agree that Jones’ talent is the key factor but if there is an unbridgeable gap in financial expectations between the two parties, this will lead to the tag and tag complicates things. In 2022, a majority of the tags led to an exit path out of the organization for the player in question.

Another momentous week in Giants land. Be well.
RE: RE: RE: playing well  
Producer : 2/22/2023 11:39 am
In comment 16042144 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
In comment 16041814 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16041779 BigBlueCane said:


Quote:


in this case would be vastly increasing his production and taking the steps Sy said he didn't take against the Eagles.

This is just fucking bullshit plain and simple. Not even worth debating, but I did feel the need to call it the bullshit that it is because it's the same kind of bullshit that the desperate and butt hurt Jones haters keep spouting because they can't deal with the fact that Jones will be back next season when they assured everyone last May that not picking up the 5th year option guaranteed he wouldn't be back in 2023.


I guess in my heart I knew these cockroaches wouldn’t go away. That’s not what cockroaches do, after all. I guess they can spend another season rooting for some sort of failure. We all get our kicks someway.


"Cockroaches" huh?

Been boning up on your Nazi propaganda-speak?
People are speaking with certainty  
Thegratefulhead : 2/22/2023 11:55 am
That they know what Schoen is going to do and have an accurate evaluation of whether Jones can win a Super bowl. Every single troll on BBI said things in the past that unequivocally made it clear that Jones was incapable of having the season he had last year. You watch them make intellectual fools of themselves by saying things like....he didn't have good enough stats when we won a playoff game, that was a team thing. That at the beginning of the year, they said was IMPOSSIBLE. We were fools for thinking we could compete in 2022. Remember the posts? They are easy to find. We needed to lower our expectations.


What happened actually happened and they are now here telling us what is going to happen with Jones' contract.


My question is, why are we not we just laughing at them?

It is actually comical how wrong they were and still act like they know more than everyone including the GM and coach.

Entertaining at least.
RE: RE: playing well  
GMen72 : 2/22/2023 3:12 pm
In comment 16041814 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16041779 BigBlueCane said:


Quote:


in this case would be vastly increasing his production and taking the steps Sy said he didn't take against the Eagles.

This is just fucking bullshit plain and simple. Not even worth debating, but I did feel the need to call it the bullshit that it is because it's the same kind of bullshit that the desperate and butt hurt Jones haters keep spouting because they can't deal with the fact that Jones will be back next season when they assured everyone last May that not picking up the 5th year option guaranteed he wouldn't be back in 2023.


If you could guarantee that giving DJ a ton of money would make him have 4600+ yards and 33 TDs (Geno Smith's year), I'd bet most "haters", including myself, would jump on board. Problem is, you can't. You're just hoping and wishing he'll get better.

If DJ can produce like a real franchise QB, I'm all for it, but 22 TDs isn't even close. I don't love it, but I'd even be fine with bringing him back, on the tag, for a 5th year tryout. Get him a quality WR, and answer the question once and for all. What I can't get behind is giving DJ a multiyear deal, he doesn't deserve, and a contract that will most likely be a disaster in the future.
