Playing out if we tag Jones cosmicj : 2/21/2023 8:45 am

Let’s walk through what happens if the Giants tag Jones, which looks increasingly likely. For simplicity, let’s assume it is a non-exclusive franchise tag (NEFT) with a base salary of $31mm. While the official price for an NEFT is 2 1st rounders, that’s typically a jumping off point for negotiations.



The deal that sent Frank Clark to KC is a typical example where the Chiefs gave Seattle less in draft consideration while acquiring Clark. The Seahawks used the NEFT and happy talk about Clark immediately started including a public statement by Pete Carroll that the player would be with them in the coming season. 6 weeks after the NEFT was applied, he was gone. The Chiefs acquired him for a 1st, 2nd and other draft compensation.



The tag will create a very combustible, uncomfortable situation for everyone involved.



1) Jones will suspect Schoen is on the phone trying to trade him. That may very well be warranted.



2) Schoen will suspect Jones has had it with the Giants. That’s a realistic possibility.



3) If Jones plays on the tag in 2023 and exceeds expectations, his demands will be even more aggressive next offseason. Hypothetically, if Jones emerges as a very good QB, are you willing to pay him $55mm per with massive nine figure guarantees? That ask wouldn’t be ridiculous. Wouldn’t Jones be entitled to more than Kyler Murray, who apparently doesn’t study film voluntarily? Not an unreasonable position by Jones, putting yourself in his shoes.



4) If Jones in 2023 reverts to Judge-era form, he won’t get a big contract, saving the Giants a lot of money, but the team also will go back into the QB lottery. And Schoen and Daboll will be back on the clock, two years in and honeymoon over.



Are any of these options good ones? Explain to me why Schoen shouldn’t be talking to other teams about a big tag and trade deal for Jones right now? Serious question. I have an open mind.