Playing out if we tag Jones

Let’s walk through what happens if the Giants tag Jones, which looks increasingly likely. For simplicity, let’s assume it is a non-exclusive franchise tag (NEFT) with a base salary of $31mm. While the official price for an NEFT is 2 1st rounders, that’s typically a jumping off point for negotiations.
The deal that sent Frank Clark to KC is a typical example where the Chiefs gave Seattle less in draft consideration while acquiring Clark. The Seahawks used the NEFT and happy talk about Clark immediately started including a public statement by Pete Carroll that the player would be with them in the coming season. 6 weeks after the NEFT was applied, he was gone. The Chiefs acquired him for a 1st, 2nd and other draft compensation.
The tag will create a very combustible, uncomfortable situation for everyone involved.
1) Jones will suspect Schoen is on the phone trying to trade him. That may very well be warranted.
2) Schoen will suspect Jones has had it with the Giants. That’s a realistic possibility.
3) If Jones plays on the tag in 2023 and exceeds expectations, his demands will be even more aggressive next offseason. Hypothetically, if Jones emerges as a very good QB, are you willing to pay him $55mm per with massive nine figure guarantees? That ask wouldn’t be ridiculous. Wouldn’t Jones be entitled to more than Kyler Murray, who apparently doesn’t study film voluntarily? Not an unreasonable position by Jones, putting yourself in his shoes.
4) If Jones in 2023 reverts to Judge-era form, he won’t get a big contract, saving the Giants a lot of money, but the team also will go back into the QB lottery. And Schoen and Daboll will be back on the clock, two years in and honeymoon over.
Are any of these options good ones? Explain to me why Schoen shouldn’t be talking to other teams about a big tag and trade deal for Jones right now? Serious question. I have an open mind.
Top 10 would be a lot better, looking at you Carolina
And by the way, putting $55M in that paragraph even as a hypothetical is ludicrous for this QB.
Sure the Giants may tag Jones and then trade him, but it would be a very public affair, which cuts against the grain of our ownership.
Even just a first that’s in the top 15 I think you take it and don’t look back
I’d take Houston’s 12 and a 3rd. That’s probably enough to move into the top 10 without giving up any future picks.
I mean, negotiating a deal with Jones after the tag is certainly a possibility, but definitely not a certainty.
Jones is being ranked between the 12th - 15th best QB in the league right now across multiple publications. If he exceeds expectations in 2023, that would vault him into the top 10. At that point, it's not about Jones' demands (not sure why you said "even more aggressive" - how do we know he's being aggressive at all? But that's a separate point.), but what the market rate for a top 10 QB is. With the cap increase, a $45M per year contract would be more than fair. Especially since he will have backed up this past year with even better QB play next season.
Not sure where $55M came in. That's pure conjecture.
2022 tags - ( New Window )
2) There is another qb out there somewhere who offers a better chance for the team to succeed than Jones does. Who is he, how do the giants get him, and how much will he cost? If he's a FA and better than Jones then he'll get more than you think Jones should get. If he's in the draft how do the giants get into the top 4 or so to get him? And how sure a thing is any qb in this year's crop?
Team needs a QB. If not Jones then who and how much in money, draft picks, and lost time? IMO jones is the best option but it's obvious some people have a great deal invested in believing otherwise.
instead of trying to psychically read my mind across the internet, how about focussing on the points I raised? At no point did I express an opinion about whether any of this was good or bad.
Two big ones for me are how comfortable JS is with replacing Jones and what is the draft compensation he would require to go this route.
After this you have to look at the potential teams and who needs a QB. I see 8/10 teams in the top ten that all could look for a QB with different levels of urgency. Then another 10 who also would consider a QB after that. Looks like four potential first round QB's for now (I only like one) but every team will have its own evaluation of all QB's. For some that may be Jones if the NEFT is utilized.
Bottom line for me is I think a market will be out there for Jones as it just takes one team. I have not been one that agreed with the NEFT and no one will attempt to sign Jones.
The dilemma for JS is replacing Jones if he moves on for him. Whatever happens just be right.
And the year before maybe a little over half resigned
He doesn't get to play the Minnesota defense each week.
If you get to use that argument, then how about we counter with what if he continues to play like he did in Philly in 2023?
It is worth considering that the offensive coaches called plays that hide some of Jones' problems. Notice how he threw lots of slants and the like? (Now, we don't have much at receiver in his big defense.)
If we tag him, maybe we should open the book on the play calling and see how Jones does. If he passes that test (along with having better receivers) then you pay him based on his performance. That said, I think we will come to a deal with Jones.
Outside of the Giants fan bubble, the view on Jones is that he is middle of the pack.
It really wouldn't bother me too much if they let him walk and signed Derek Carr instead.
Even just a first that’s in the top 15 I think you take it and don’t look back
And what QB in slots 10-15 are you looking at that are better than Jones?
It doesn’t literally happen to QBs all the time. In fact it rarely happens. What? Two QBs in the last 30 years have played on the tag. Cosmicj is right. It’s a big problem.
There is a world that players can play on the tag and not be disgruntled.
Jones continuing to play like every team he faces is the worst defense in the league is a fanciful notion
Dak received the exclusive FT.
If I had to guess, I think your ## 2-3 might be a tad too acidic; we're all on the outside looking in
Keep in mind, the tag next year for Jones will be over 40M, which would put him around the 4th highest cap charge for a QB before any other QB restructures. It's also the last year you can use it and Team Jones would have the high ground in negotiations. I think what people really mean with "tag him and see if he can do it again" is that they are hoping for better alternative options next year. The key word is hope there.
The tag is the right play though until you can get something ironed out. If the ask is too much, I would certainly explore trade options too.
All is good with Daboll, Schoen and Jones and Jones wants to stay with the Giants.
The Business side of the NFL is Big Business.....NFLPA do not want the QB market to shrink.
Most players would want more guarantees so I think we can present the facts to his agents and come up with a good solution. If Jones has a better season next year then he has earned the long term contract and Im sure a long term deal will be worked out. If he hasnt then the Giants will either move on or sign him to a moderate contract.
Lots of QBs in the same boat. Hurts is playing in his rookie deal at a very low salary. He popped his cork a year early and had the all pro year, if he doesnt perform at that level again they will say it was because of the supporting cast.
The advantage the Giants have right now with Jones is with the tag we have 2 years controlled and know what the cost will be on the tag. The bad news is you cant work the books to lower the cap without a deal. The Giants know the player and the work ethic. He also improved throughout the season.
Look at Dak Prescott, he didnt have the 5th year option because he wasnt a 1st rounder so he played on the tag. Then Dallas signed him to a short term contract and are looking to extend him again to now lower the cap. We are in the exact same boat. Things like this happen all the time.
$32 Mil is not ideal, but its do able and Schoen will rework some other contracts to allow the Giants to operate in FA and fill some holes.
That being said, I suspect the Giants offer of 5 for 38 leaves them room to go to 40. I'm guessing a deal will get done at that point. The specifics (guarantees, bonus, wording for injury, etc) to be hammered out. In most negotiations, if a guy is asking for 45, he will take 40. No one gets everything they want. Athletes First will want a reasonable negotiation here, since they represent several other Giants. Mara has a good rep with agents, and they will want to make sure they have a good working relationship to enable Win-Win negotiations going forward.
instead of trying to psychically read my mind across the internet, how about focussing on the points I raised? At no point did I express an opinion about whether any of this was good or bad.
I'm not psychic. I responded to your words not your brainwaves. You suggested tag and trade i just pointed out the obivous correlaries.
are overblown. This literally happens all the time. Both Jones and Schoen are professionals and realize this is how the game is played. None of it will stop Schoen from making and Jones from accepting a reasonable offer.
I didn’t say playing on the tag, I was referring to using the tag as a negotiating tool. Teams do that all the time.
First let's talk about exceeding expectations. If you're talking about the expectations of the haters, well, that's a very low bar, so I guess you can look at as not such a great thing that will only compound their investment in a QB that you consider average at best. But if he exceeds the expectations of a GM who was previously willing to give him a 5-year $190M contract and fine with paying him $32.4M in 2023 despite the cap burden, that's a very different story. That's a guy for whom Schoen will get behind the wheel of the Brink's truck himself and gladly back it up for Jones (although I'm sure there are union rules which would prevent this and I guess that's a good thing, the last thing we want is for Schoen to mistake the brake pedal for the gas and no more Daniel Jones). Exceeding expectations is never a bad thing unless you're rooting against the guy (which is so clearly the case with several on BBI).
As for the combustible relationship you say will form if Jones is forced to play under the tag, that won't happen with him. He's not that kind of guy, same as if Eli were ever forced to play under the tag. You didn't hear any complaints when Jones's option wasn't picked up and you won't hear any complaints if he's tagged, especially if the tag is the result of him turning down a serious multi-year offer (which appears to be the case). Playing under the franchise tag isn't always a cause for acrimony.
The premise of your OP is the premise of someone who doesn't believe in Jones and wants him off the team. That's why you think the tag will result in trade talks, when that makes little sense. If the Schoen believes in Jones enough to offer him a multi-year deal, he is not going to accept less than the two 1st round picks that would come from another team signing him in free agency, so no need to be on the phone haggling over draft pick compensation. If another team wants him badly enough, Schoen either match their contract offer or accept the two 1st rounders, plain and simple.
The disconnect is you can't accept the fact that Schoen and Daboll truly believe in Jones. You still see them as being on the fence, but not being willing to pay him $40-$45M/year doesn't place them on the fence, when they're instead offering him $38M/year and perfectly willing to use the $32.4M tag on him. That's not being on the fence, that's using the leverage you have to keep his compensation as manageable as possible. If they were on the fence, any multi-year deal offered would be of the insulting variety, like the 3-year, $25-$30M/year the haters on BBI keep suggesting.
p.s.--Slapping Barkley with the tag would be another story in terms of acrimony. Barkley would surely hold out and we wouldn't see him until September, assuming he isn't traded before then.
If Jones plays 12-14 games next season like he played in Minnesota, we can have that conversation. Right now he doesn't have 12 games in his entire career that resemble that performance.
I think Giants need a higher pick in return, to at least put them in range of drafting a QB this year. The problem is, a team with a pick that high is just going to draft a QB rather than pay Jones.
That also requires them having confidence they can get .500 level QB play from a vet this year.
Players can play on the tag. And yes if we get him weapons his stats will also increase and the contract ask likely balloons even more next year. It's not an ideal situation but keeping Jones still is worth it especially if they think they can compete next year.
The more ideal of course is to get the long term contract done. However both sides have to agree on his value.
We have heard lots of rumors both ways. The AAV is close but maybe the term and gtd $$$ still need to be worked out. We probably hear more in the next coming couple days.
Team Jones could look at getting tagged as opportunity to call a truce with Schoen. Explain they are not interested in another "prove it year" and would like the chance to start fresh with another franchise. Make it amicable and ask for a trade.
As with others, you don't believe in Jones and want him off the team, so you're filtering all your calculations and assumptions through that prism, but Schoen actually wants to keep Jones, that's why he's offering him a multi-year deal and is willing to tag him at $32.4M if a deal can't be reached.
If Schoen is actually interested in a possible trade, he can turn off his phone because no team in their right mind is risking that package for Jones.
GMs risk multiple firsts for elite talent.
This much I can tell you, if Jones is tagged, the Giants won't be accepting anything less than the two 1st round picks that come with it.
Isn't two first rounder picks the max? If Giants tag Jones, then another team can sign him and pay 2 first round picks. No team would ever go higher
Unless Schoen has taken leave of his senses, that is not happening- ever. In fact the reports yesterday were that the Giants wouldn't fully guarantee a 3 year offer. That offer no doubt had an AAV under the cap amount because otherwise why make it? What does that tell you?
This much I can tell you, if Jones is tagged, the Giants won't be accepting anything less than the two 1st round picks that come with it.
Why was Dereck Carr benched?
I agree that few teams will find Jones attractive in the basic NEFT framework of signing him and coughing up two first-round picks. It's not inconceivable though. There are a few playoff teams (i.e. teams with less valuable first round picks) that don't have a starting QB under contract. Tampa, Seattle and possibly Baltimore come to mind. Washington, Green Bay, Detroit and Pittsburgh have middling picks, so you never know.
I don't see Carr accepting anything under $40M.
Unless Schoen has taken leave of his senses, that is not happening- ever. In fact the reports yesterday were that the Giants wouldn't fully guarantee a 3 year offer. That offer no doubt had an AAV under the cap amount because otherwise why make it? What does that tell you?
Why do you act like you actually know something? - you do not. We do not. Nobody but Schoen and Jones know what is going on.
You act like all this speculation is fact. It isn't.
Please provide the link to reports stating the Giants wouldn't guarantee 3 years - not some speculation by someone looking for clicks. How the heck would anyone - BBiers, reporter, pundits - know anything about any details of a contract that DOES NOT EXIST?
I don't mind quibbling about whether Jones is bad, decent or good. I do get POed about posts like yours spouting trash as fact and then having to read post after post defending it, arguing it refuting it. Make this place annoying.
We certainly hope that Schoen doesn't come close to spending $40 mill on Jones - I agree with you there.
As far as Dak and his contract - Jones has a playoff win, Dak does not, FWIW. It does not mean much, but at least Jones has beaten a playoff team.
the DJFC spent the last couple of season laughing and pointing to the Cowboys and "cap hell" and "qb hell" for paying Prescott 40 million a year but now want to throw 45-55 million at Daniel Jones. Hilarious.
Dak has 2 playoff wins...he just beat Tampa this year?....but you're not one to let facts get in your way.
Dak has 2 playoff wins...he just beat Tampa this year?....but you're not one to let facts get in your way.
Yeah, but it's not like he played well. He only threw 4 TDs in that game.
Neither are you
Yep, I drew a blank and I was wrong there. But let's not pat Dak on the back - it was clear Tampa did not come to play. They were confused and failed to attempt to cover.
Nevertheless despite my brain fart, Dak has proven over and over he comes up small in big games - just like Romo.
And neither of them is worth $40 mill AAV
Dak has come up short iin a few important regular season games as well, I agree that his performance hasn’t matched his paycheck, but the gap isn’t huge.
Yep, I drew a blank and I was wrong there. But let's not pat Dak on the back - it was clear Tampa did not come to play. They were confused and failed to attempt to cover.
Cmon. We can’t say things like this and then want to pay Jones off the strength of two Vikings games and the colts game.
I don't think that has ever happened in the history of the Giants and the franchise/transition tag.
I know they have used it to give themselves time to work out a long-term deal...I don't remember what happened with the likes of Jumbo Elliott / Carl Banks / Howard Cross / Rodney Hampton when they got tagged.
I'm not sure he's capable of that. That being said, if he starts looking around, the Panthers make the most sense.
Jones is apparently asking for $45mm AAV, based on a good 2022 with a late surge. What if he continues to play like he did in Minnesota in 2023? You think he’s going to want the same amount of money? In your dreams.
Minnesota had the 31st worst (total) defense in the NFL, Detroit had the 32nd worst. Guess who DJ threw all 3 of his 300 yard games against. Yeah, DJ might be worth $45 million...if we play the worst defenses in football EVERY week...because DJ is pretty bad against good defenses.
Minnesota had the 31st worst (total) defense in the NFL, Detroit had the 32nd worst. Guess who DJ threw all 3 of his 300 yard games against. Yeah, DJ might be worth $45 million...if we play the worst defenses in football EVERY week...because DJ is pretty bad against good defenses.
I'm not sure why I'm engaging you in this conversation, you seem relentless to make it known that DJ isn't very good, but this is so unfair. A QB needs an OL to block and allow him time to scan the field. A WR needs time to make a move and get open(if possible). Putting that all on Jones is BS, IMO. I'm not a part of the DJFC either, but suggesting that Jones is bad against good defenses fails to take into account the rest of the offense. It's so absurd that you should be baneed just for this post.
Minnesota had the 31st worst (total) defense in the NFL, Detroit had the 32nd worst. Guess who DJ threw all 3 of his 300 yard games against. Yeah, DJ might be worth $45 million...if we play the worst defenses in football EVERY week...because DJ is pretty bad against good defenses.
We're not allowed to talk about that. We're only allowed to speculate and assume that these kind of performances will become the norm if he has the correct weapons surrounding him.
That's really just conjecture, and if it doesn't come to fruition the people who subscribe to that belief will likely just blame the supporting cast anyway. If they acquire Tee Higgins and the offense still struggles, Higgins will be the "bust" not $40 million man Daniel Jones.
in this case would be vastly increasing his production and taking the steps Sy said he didn't take against the Eagles.
This is just fucking bullshit plain and simple. Not even worth debating, but I did feel the need to call it the bullshit that it is because it's the same kind of bullshit that the desperate and butt hurt Jones haters keep spouting because they can't deal with the fact that Jones will be back next season when they assured everyone last May that not picking up the 5th year option guaranteed he wouldn't be back in 2023.
I guess in my heart I knew these cockroaches wouldn’t go away. That’s not what cockroaches do, after all. I guess they can spend another season rooting for some sort of failure. We all get our kicks someway.
IMO the choice is very simple for Joe Schoen and Brain Daboll. In their evaluation is Daniel Jones going to be a good enough QB to be worth 15% of their salary cap? Can they build a good enough team around him to win a Super Bowl if he takes up that much of their cap? Personally I doubt it. But it's not my job on the line.
Of course we don't know if Schoen and Daboll are under pressure to sign the Mara's current favorite QB or if they have complete support/autonomy to move on if the price gets too high for their evaluation.
Wellington stepped aside twice when first George Young cut Phil Simms and drafted Dave Brown and then when Ernie Accorsi wanted to move on from Kerry Collins and traded/drafted Eli. The first time it was a disaster and the second time it put two Lombardi trophies in the Giants building.
We'll see how the next month goes.
Another momentous week in Giants land. Be well.
This is just fucking bullshit plain and simple. Not even worth debating, but I did feel the need to call it the bullshit that it is because it's the same kind of bullshit that the desperate and butt hurt Jones haters keep spouting because they can't deal with the fact that Jones will be back next season when they assured everyone last May that not picking up the 5th year option guaranteed he wouldn't be back in 2023.
I guess in my heart I knew these cockroaches wouldn’t go away. That’s not what cockroaches do, after all. I guess they can spend another season rooting for some sort of failure. We all get our kicks someway.
"Cockroaches" huh?
Been boning up on your Nazi propaganda-speak?
What happened actually happened and they are now here telling us what is going to happen with Jones' contract.
My question is, why are we not we just laughing at them?
It is actually comical how wrong they were and still act like they know more than everyone including the GM and coach.
Entertaining at least.
This is just fucking bullshit plain and simple. Not even worth debating, but I did feel the need to call it the bullshit that it is because it's the same kind of bullshit that the desperate and butt hurt Jones haters keep spouting because they can't deal with the fact that Jones will be back next season when they assured everyone last May that not picking up the 5th year option guaranteed he wouldn't be back in 2023.
If you could guarantee that giving DJ a ton of money would make him have 4600+ yards and 33 TDs (Geno Smith's year), I'd bet most "haters", including myself, would jump on board. Problem is, you can't. You're just hoping and wishing he'll get better.
If DJ can produce like a real franchise QB, I'm all for it, but 22 TDs isn't even close. I don't love it, but I'd even be fine with bringing him back, on the tag, for a 5th year tryout. Get him a quality WR, and answer the question once and for all. What I can't get behind is giving DJ a multiyear deal, he doesn't deserve, and a contract that will most likely be a disaster in the future.