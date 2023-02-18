Barkley now LIKELY to hit Free Agency crooza172 : 2/21/2023 10:56 am

"#Giants RB Saquon Barkley is now considered likely to hit free-agency



There is still a “gap” in negotiations between the team and Barkley, per

Giants arent likely to pay Saquon more than $12.5M a year and have "little interest" in placing the $10.1M franchise tag on him"



This would be unexpected. Thoughts?