Barkley now LIKELY to hit Free Agency

https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1628047140080521216?s=20
"#Giants RB Saquon Barkley is now considered likely to hit free-agency
There is still a “gap” in negotiations between the team and Barkley, per
@nypost
Giants arent likely to pay Saquon more than $12.5M a year and have "little interest" in placing the $10.1M franchise tag on him"
This would be unexpected. Thoughts?
And based on his usage in the 2nd half of the season and the playoffs, the offense will not be running through him.
And based on his usage in the 2nd half of the season and the playoffs, the offense will not be running through him.
yeah you could clearly see him wearing down late in the year. The last game vs eagles the fact he couldn't reach top speed and separate shows you during a long season its just doesn't make sense to invest top $$$ into a RB. It makes more sense to invest into OL where you can put a rookie RB or a vet like Brieda type behind and DJ is a dual threat RB where our running game should be fine without SB.
I would love him back because he seems like a great dude and he is super talented...but its just a numbers game and the devaluation of the position to invest in.
As in Jones is likely to be tagged if a contract agreement isn’t reached.
Alrighty then
Seems like both our UFAs are asking for overmarket deals though. Giants should not cave. The absolutely worst thing we can do is lock-in the 2022 NYG team with more expensive long-term commitments.
Schwartz said this:
nyp - ( New Window )
Add another guy in the draft. Move on.
The responses are illuminating.
reddit - ( New Window )
We will survive.
I think he will be difficult to replace, however, he hasn’t been the picture of healthy during his 5 years in blue. Outside of his rookie year and this past season the rest of his time with the team was spend on the sidelines or at a greatly reduced level of ability due to injuries. Years 2-4 were essentially lost. He doesn’t deserve a larger contract than a player like Nick Chubb who has been more durable and is a better pure runner.
Depends on the value of the free agents we sign
I don't think the Giants are interested in franchising a player who seems to play it safe when he isn't taken care of longterm. The Giants don't need Barkley pussy-footing around on the franchise tag because he didn't get locked up longterm.
He's a guy you either sign longterm or let go. I'm not surprised they have no interest in tagging him.
The downfield wheel routes and so forth weren't there this past season, but he's shown that in the past. He also has a number of great catches with high degree of difficulty. Several one-handed catches to rescue some off-target throws I can recall off the top of my head.
Barkley is still a top 5 back in the NFL. His ceiling remains as high as ever. If he departs, the Giants may get a good RB in the draft that can provide 90% of the running ability that Saquon has. But they won't get the combination of talent that Barkley has in one package.
They will need to address RB with a premium pick, perhaps sign a back like Miles Sanders for 60-80% of the money you would've paid Barkley, AND make tremendous improvements at WR and TE. To be fair, if I'm Schoen I would just go cheap and young at the position. I really like Eric Gray out of Oklahoma in the 4th or 5th round, and would have him as a draft target regardless of the outcome with Barkley.
The question is does Barkley, at roughly 6% of your cap, give you enough offensive firepower and upside to make that expenditure worth it? I emphatically say yes. My absolute ceiling would be $14.5M AAV, and not a penny more, and I'd prefer $13.5M AAV. And I'd absolutely try to finalize the DJ deal and use the tag if necessary on him.
It's not the end of the world if he isn't retained, but I think the Giants are a better offense next year with him, and I think the money would be well-spent on him, even though I understand this is counter to the prevailing roster-building philosophy of the modern NFL. But I believe he's the type of special player where you can and probably should deviate from that philosophy for, and one of only a few RBs in the league I would say that about.
That's the problem though. Putting aside my theory that they have no interest in franchise tagging Barkley, they are going to have to use the tag on Jones to continue a tough negotiation. So it's not an option for Barkley.
Quote:
and this takes care of itself. Franchise him or decide that he's not worth the money.
That's the problem though. Putting aside my theory that they have no interest in franchise tagging Barkley, they are going to have to use the tag on Jones to continue a tough negotiation. So it's not an option for Barkley.
I still think there's a fair chance they get a deal done without using the tag. The Jones' camp knows the tag will be used, so you can negotiate from the same place if you're on the player side. The downside for Jones is that if you force their hand into using the tag, you know it's very likely you won't have Saquon to be your star backfield-mate and tremendous decoy on those designed QB runs.
The flipside of the coin is that if you're the Giants, you absolutely have to keep the tag available for DJ until you work out a deal. There is no other option to use the tag on another player before that happens.
[quote] has WR hands. Full stop.
Really ??? Maybe if the WR is Darious Slayton. The Barkley I watch runs routes like any other RB and does not have great hands .
The problem is both players know the tag kinda fucks the other so there’s no real incentive to sign long term right now. This isn’t going to look any more clear until right up to March 7th.
Exactly this is a great Rb class. Can easily find a starter deep into round 3 and later in this draft. Roschon Johnson, Sean Tucker, Zach Evans or Tank Bigsby to that list as well. Go with a committee approach using Breida, Rookie, and Brightwell, the resources can be better spent elsewhere. Need to lock up AT and Dex.
having Jones play on a tag is not a motivation for him because he is a running QB. I can see him holding out until a deal gets done or his rights will get traded.
Bad situation all around if that Twitter response is true.
Giants should talk to the Jets about trading Jones to them if they can't make a deal imo.
having Jones play on a tag is not a motivation for him because he is a running QB. I can see him holding out until a deal gets done or his rights will get traded.
Bad situation all around if that Twitter response is true.
Giants should talk to the Jets about trading Jones to them if they can't make a deal imo.
Barkley was 65% of the offence last year? Where did you get that number from ?
I don’t think Barkley has shown he can be a workhorse running back, he has been injured every year outside his rookie year and his injuries have limited him. You can’t pay big money to a guy you are going to get limited use out of. I don’t think the coaching staff or front office believe he is a 20+ carry guy anymore. Someone else will overpay, wish him the best and hope to get a 3rd round comp pick back.
[quote] has WR hands. Full stop.
Really ??? Maybe if the WR is Darious Slayton. The Barkley I watch runs routes like any other RB and does not have great hands .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIl8dqmGdMY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVuhYnJf0hc
https://www.giants.com/video/saquon-barkley-turns-on-the-jets-for-41-yard-catch-and-run-giants-vs-packers-hig
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tQgal3xzoA - 00:32 mark, 4:14 mark, 6:15 mark, 7:39 mark, 8:35 mark
I could do more. If Slayton had Saquon's hands, he'd be Brandin Cooks.
Do you actually believe this?
All of the following outcomes are reasonable this offseason:
+ Schoen improves the OL
+ Schoen adds a quality RB (or two) in the draft
+ Schoen add another talented WR via draft and/or UDFA/FA
If the preceding occurs, the offense will be better IF THE QB plays better.
I guess we add you to the long list here at BBI still waiting for that epiphany where you realize the current NFL is a QB driven league. This isn't the 80s where RBs were more crucial to building a winning a team.
Quote:
single-handedly Before his shoulder injury which undoubtedly hampered him the rest of the year..No other RB in the league came close to THAT impact. It what Adrien Pederson used to do until his eventual decline
I don’t think Barkley has shown he can be a workhorse running back, he has been injured every year outside his rookie year and his injuries have limited him. You can’t pay big money to a guy you are going to get limited use out of. I don’t think the coaching staff or front office believe he is a 20+ carry guy anymore. Someone else will overpay, wish him the best and hope to get a 3rd round comp pick back.
Then count on 2-4 less wins next season. He was that valuable..Not having his presence puts more on the OL and DJ’s shoulders..
If they are at a impasse then I believe if DJ is asking for $45 million and Schoen is at $35 they will be at an impasse and DJ gets tagged.
Schoen has a firm grasp of the market value of these 2 players and I trust him not to overpay.
I don’t believe Mara will get involved in these contract negotiations.
Quote:
In comment 16041415 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
single-handedly Before his shoulder injury which undoubtedly hampered him the rest of the year..No other RB in the league came close to THAT impact. It what Adrien Pederson used to do until his eventual decline
I don’t think Barkley has shown he can be a workhorse running back, he has been injured every year outside his rookie year and his injuries have limited him. You can’t pay big money to a guy you are going to get limited use out of. I don’t think the coaching staff or front office believe he is a 20+ carry guy anymore. Someone else will overpay, wish him the best and hope to get a 3rd round comp pick back.
Then count on 2-4 less wins next season. He was that valuable..Not having his presence puts more on the OL and DJ’s shoulders..
That’s sort of looking at things in a vacuum. Next year we will have a different team and so will everyone else In The league, teams are always changing. I hope we don’t run the same offense, I think trying to win in this league without legit passing options is near impossible, I wouldn’t put my money in Giants being able to replicate that again. If DJ wants a long term contract and to get big money he will have to prove he can do it through the air and put this team in his shoulders. Otherwise why are we going to re-sign him long term? I think your point kind of reinforces what the Giants will likely do; let Barkley walk, rage or sign Jones for short deal and re-sign key players (AT, Dex, McKinney). Build through the draft and don’t overspend in FA.
Johnson injured himself(I think he broke his hand) during the practices.
Even Rodriguez from Kentucky had a good week
Agreed! Though even $12.5MM is a bit rich for me. I do hope we didn't actually offer that, because there might be a chance we'll settle in between that and what Barkley's camp is looking for (fingers crossed!). Just let him walk, focus on the draft and don't look back.
Crazy. Finally gets healthy. Finally shows he can carry this offense to good places. 3rd and 4 at the opponent 10? 4th quarter? Give it to #26 and he gets a TD.
Say goodbye to that. Draft the next Decent player. He aint doing that. But hey, we save money and can spend that on some unknown guard.
Reminder, the Giants literally have like ONE long term contract on the team right now. ONE! That guy is Leonard Williams.
What do I know...I just find that mentality so fucking weird. Essentially you want to trade Barkley for a guard. Or a linebacker. Sure as fuck aint trading his contract value for a real WR because those guys make double what BArk will get, or close to it.
YEA! We just traded our identity for a god damned linebacker or guard.
Good luck with that.
PS, BArkley will be back here in 2023. Schoen aint that guy.
Crazy. Finally gets healthy. Finally shows he can carry this offense to good places. 3rd and 4 at the opponent 10? 4th quarter? Give it to #26 and he gets a TD.
Say goodbye to that. Draft the next Decent player. He aint doing that. But hey, we save money and can spend that on some unknown guard.
Reminder, the Giants literally have like ONE long term contract on the team right now. ONE! That guy is Leonard Williams.
What do I know...I just find that mentality so fucking weird. Essentially you want to trade Barkley for a guard. Or a linebacker. Sure as fuck aint trading his contract value for a real WR because those guys make double what BArk will get, or close to it.
YEA! We just traded our identity for a god damned linebacker or guard.
Good luck with that.
PS, BArkley will be back here in 2023. Schoen aint that guy.
Nothing bad to say about Barkley and his career would have been more respected if he wasnt drafted #2 overall. He will get a big contract from some other team and perform well but its doubtful he lasts the entire contract.
There are more RBs that get injured in their 2nd contract than most other positions and when a large portion of your O runs through that player its a killer. I think it would be best for both sides to have a change. The 2nd half of the season may be a telling sign. No plays over 30 yards andonly 2 the whole season. That to me is a red flag. Barkleys 68 yard run was in game 1. It seems he may have lost a step and not a great sign heading into a contract year.
Some backs have more tools and style than others, like Barkley, but it's a commoditized position overall because of the endless supply of good ones coming off the college assembly line. Smart teams exploit this.
And the trend is firmly established that you don't need a high cost RB to win a SB.
Adapt or die my friend. Adapt or die. ;)
Plus, I think he finally got the message from the coach that a 2 yard run is a good football play. He stopped dancing and started hitting the whole and used his power. He is finally realizing he doesn't have to hit the home run everytime he touches the ball and that those runs will come.
He is our best player on offense.
Barkley is a very good RB, but he's not great. Doesn't have breakaway speed anymore, doesn't break many tackles. Average out of the backfield.
Look at the season Pacheco had for the Chiefs. 7th round draft pick and he looks every bit as, if not more, explosive than Saquon.
The downfield wheel routes and so forth weren't there this past season, but he's shown that in the past. He also has a number of great catches with high degree of difficulty. Several one-handed catches to rescue some off-target throws I can recall off the top of my head.
Barkley is still a top 5 back in the NFL. His ceiling remains as high as ever. If he departs, the Giants may get a good RB in the draft that can provide 90% of the running ability that Saquon has. But they won't get the combination of talent that Barkley has in one package.
They will need to address RB with a premium pick, perhaps sign a back like Miles Sanders for 60-80% of the money you would've paid Barkley, AND make tremendous improvements at WR and TE. To be fair, if I'm Schoen I would just go cheap and young at the position. I really like Eric Gray out of Oklahoma in the 4th or 5th round, and would have him as a draft target regardless of the outcome with Barkley.
The question is does Barkley, at roughly 6% of your cap, give you enough offensive firepower and upside to make that expenditure worth it? I emphatically say yes. My absolute ceiling would be $14.5M AAV, and not a penny more, and I'd prefer $13.5M AAV. And I'd absolutely try to finalize the DJ deal and use the tag if necessary on him.
It's not the end of the world if he isn't retained, but I think the Giants are a better offense next year with him, and I think the money would be well-spent on him, even though I understand this is counter to the prevailing roster-building philosophy of the modern NFL. But I believe he's the type of special player where you can and probably should deviate from that philosophy for, and one of only a few RBs in the league I would say that about.
The only stat SB led all running backs in the NFL in is . . . drops. More than everyone's favorite punching bag Darius Slayton. SB is a good receiving running back, but not great by any stretch. Those skills are very replaceable. One of his big improvements this year was pass blocking, which was quite consequential.
Quote:
This would signal a step back for the team. Barkley was 65% of the offense last year. Very hard to make that made up if we don't already have true 1 and 2 WR to absorb that production.
having Jones play on a tag is not a motivation for him because he is a running QB. I can see him holding out until a deal gets done or his rights will get traded.
Bad situation all around if that Twitter response is true.
Giants should talk to the Jets about trading Jones to them if they can't make a deal imo.
Barkley was 65% of the offence last year? Where did you get that number from ?
He was 65% of our offense in the fever swamps of Dave Gettleman's imagination. In reality he accounted for 29% of our yards from scrimmage. Which is OK to pretty good for a running back who touched the ball on 32% of our plays. In other words our offense got more yards when he did not touch the ball. Which is not as condemning as it sounds, since running plays usually have a lower YPA than passing plays.
Kenneth Walker, best RB from last draft… 4 year rookie deal with year 4 $2M. I don’t understand why NYG just can’t try and get the correct RB, and use the $ to fill holes? Get DJ help! You can draft a very good RB round 2 or 3, have him for 4 years and potentially end up drafting a WR1 and your offense is very good, and you have $ to fix the OL.
Plus, I think he finally got the message from the coach that a 2 yard run is a good football play. He stopped dancing and started hitting the whole and used his power. He is finally realizing he doesn't have to hit the home run everytime he touches the ball and that those runs will come.
He is our best player on offense.
I watched all the games, including the games in the second half were he no-showed and the Giants had a losing record.
That said, if the Giants can sign him to a contract like Chubbs, then I am ok with that.
Add another guy in the draft. Move on.
Sign me up.
Quote:
how some of actually WANT to let this guy walk.
Crazy. Finally gets healthy. Finally shows he can carry this offense to good places. 3rd and 4 at the opponent 10? 4th quarter? Give it to #26 and he gets a TD.
Say goodbye to that. Draft the next Decent player. He aint doing that. But hey, we save money and can spend that on some unknown guard.
Reminder, the Giants literally have like ONE long term contract on the team right now. ONE! That guy is Leonard Williams.
What do I know...I just find that mentality so fucking weird. Essentially you want to trade Barkley for a guard. Or a linebacker. Sure as fuck aint trading his contract value for a real WR because those guys make double what BArk will get, or close to it.
YEA! We just traded our identity for a god damned linebacker or guard.
Good luck with that.
PS, BArkley will be back here in 2023. Schoen aint that guy.
OMG THIS 100%!!!!!
Agreed. Also people here on BBi just act like the drafts a sure thing. Yea guy just draft 26s replacement in round 4 no problem LOL we will be stuck watching brightwell fight for a couple yards all year long
Jones is very much on the up and up and there is nothing to suggest that his play will deteriorate any time in the near future. I don't mind his lack of TD passes last year - he's a scrambler who racks up yards & scores TDs with his feet.
I want them both back but Jones need to be the priority.
And he'll only be 26 years old this season! His best years are way ahead of him.
Is it really a case of: Franchise Tag one of them and break the bank on the other? I'd be in favor of that. We've got enough talent on the defense as long as they can stay healthy.
Admittedly, I'm somewhat ignorant regarding the contract/salary cap stuff :(
Quote:
In comment 16041545 djm said:
Quote:
how some of actually WANT to let this guy walk.
Crazy. Finally gets healthy. Finally shows he can carry this offense to good places. 3rd and 4 at the opponent 10? 4th quarter? Give it to #26 and he gets a TD.
Say goodbye to that. Draft the next Decent player. He aint doing that. But hey, we save money and can spend that on some unknown guard.
Reminder, the Giants literally have like ONE long term contract on the team right now. ONE! That guy is Leonard Williams.
What do I know...I just find that mentality so fucking weird. Essentially you want to trade Barkley for a guard. Or a linebacker. Sure as fuck aint trading his contract value for a real WR because those guys make double what BArk will get, or close to it.
YEA! We just traded our identity for a god damned linebacker or guard.
Good luck with that.
PS, BArkley will be back here in 2023. Schoen aint that guy.
OMG THIS 100%!!!!!
Agreed. Also people here on BBi just act like the drafts a sure thing. Yea guy just draft 26s replacement in round 4 no problem LOL we will be stuck watching brightwell fight for a couple yards all year long
Definitely not a sure thing. But if there’s a position to do It with, it’s RB no? What RB has aged gracefully in the past 10 years? Even if they did, could you get similar production for less?