Barkley now LIKELY to hit Free Agency

crooza172 : 2/21/2023 10:56 am
https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1628047140080521216?s=20

"#Giants RB Saquon Barkley is now considered likely to hit free-agency

There is still a “gap” in negotiations between the team and Barkley, per
@nypost


Giants arent likely to pay Saquon more than $12.5M a year and have "little interest" in placing the $10.1M franchise tag on him"

This would be unexpected. Thoughts?
Chicago will pay him around 15  
The Dude : 2/21/2023 10:58 am : link
with all that space they have.
If the offense is not going to run through him....  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/21/2023 11:00 am : link
...then they shouldn't pay him more than what they already offered him at the bye week.

And based on his usage in the 2nd half of the season and the playoffs, the offense will not be running through him.
If true  
bwitz : 2/21/2023 11:01 am : link
Thanks for what you did here, it was much appreciated. Hope it works out for you elsewhere.
If any of this is true...  
bw in dc : 2/21/2023 11:04 am : link
It's very likely addition by subtraction if Schoen takes advantage of the opportunity of not having to overpay a RB.
RE: If the offense is not going to run through him....  
mphbullet36 : 2/21/2023 11:05 am : link
In comment 16041249 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...then they shouldn't pay him more than what they already offered him at the bye week.

And based on his usage in the 2nd half of the season and the playoffs, the offense will not be running through him.


yeah you could clearly see him wearing down late in the year. The last game vs eagles the fact he couldn't reach top speed and separate shows you during a long season its just doesn't make sense to invest top $$$ into a RB. It makes more sense to invest into OL where you can put a rookie RB or a vet like Brieda type behind and DJ is a dual threat RB where our running game should be fine without SB.

I would love him back because he seems like a great dude and he is super talented...but its just a numbers game and the devaluation of the position to invest in.
Big Blue '56 : 2/21/2023 11:06 am : link
“ Giants RB Saquon Barkley is now considered likely to hit free-agency.”

As in Jones is likely to be tagged if a contract agreement isn’t reached.

Alrighty then
Brieda is and excellent back and Brightwell given a chance  
gtt350 : 2/21/2023 11:06 am : link
could produce
A tagged Barkley would have trade value  
Metnut : 2/21/2023 11:07 am : link
Would be great if they could work out something reasonable with Jones and the tag/trade Barkley if he's not being reasonable.

Seems like both our UFAs are asking for overmarket deals though. Giants should not cave. The absolutely worst thing we can do is lock-in the 2022 NYG team with more expensive long-term commitments.
Bye, Bye Barkley...  
RobCrossRiver56 : 2/21/2023 11:07 am : link
Dov Kleiman doesn't know anything  
shyster : 2/21/2023 11:07 am : link
All he did is read Paul Schwartz's NYP story from Feb 18 and regurgitate for clicks.

Schwartz said this:

Quote:
As of the latest talks, a gap still exists. The Giants are not going to go much higher than an annual average of $12.5 million. They could increase their offer as far as guarantees. The Giants have little interest in having Barkley play the 2023 season on the franchise tag for $10.1 million because they are unwilling to eat up so much of their cap space on a running back. In the first year of Chubb’s new contract, 2021, his salary cap number was $4.7 million. That is more in line with what the Giants are thinking for Barkley.



nyp - ( New Window )
Devin Singletary  
Breeze_94 : 2/21/2023 11:08 am : link
Probably going to sign here for 1 yr, 3.5 mil.

Add another guy in the draft. Move on.
good  
Essex : 2/21/2023 11:08 am : link
it is a waste of money. You can get production out of the RB position in so many different ways. Barkley is not a great receiver, not a great blocker, and quite frankly not a great runner. He is very good player and not worth this serious investment when many teams win with much lower investments. Let someone else overpay him. I would rather spend his 10-12 million on a kickass guard or center.
Gettleman would never let this happen  
I Love Clams Casino : 2/21/2023 11:09 am : link
Barkley hitting FA, so it makes me think it's a good move
Reddit thread on Dov Kleiman  
shyster : 2/21/2023 11:17 am : link
Quote:
Who actually is Dov Kleiman? He associates himself with the NFL but I have never found a picture of what he looks like. Sincerely who is this guy, all he does is tweet click bait stuff insulting pretty much everyone’s team and pastes everyone else’s reports. Who actually is this guy?? I googled him and can’t even find a photo of him.


The responses are illuminating.
reddit - ( New Window )
RE: If any of this is true...  
Blue21 : 2/21/2023 11:21 am : link
In comment 16041253 bw in dc said:
Quote:
It's very likely addition by subtraction if Schoen takes advantage of the opportunity of not having to overpay a RB.
I have to agree. Super talent but....
I think this would suck  
Rjanyg : 2/21/2023 11:27 am : link
many here underestimate the importance of #26
9 Carries  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/21/2023 11:28 am : link
In each playoff game. Makes you wonder
I am Ninja : 2/21/2023 11:28 am : link
Its 2023 not 1999.

We will survive.
CoughlinHandsonHips : 2/21/2023 11:30 am : link
Good player - but I'd rather spend that money else where and go RB by committee like the rest of the league.

Based on all of the Barkley threads it seems  
eric2425ny : 2/21/2023 11:33 am : link
like maybe 75% are in favor of letting him walk. I like Barkley, but if 12.5M AAV isn’t enough it’s time to say goodbye.
Seems like the one thing almost all of BBI agree  
Blue21 : 2/21/2023 11:37 am : link
on
Barkley not a good receiver? Really?  
Rod in St Cloud : 2/21/2023 11:38 am : link
How could someone get 91 receptions in his rookie year if he was a bad receiver? Last year he had 57 receptions. Some people like to proffer their biased perceptions as if it's true simply because they think everyone shares their unsupported opinion. It gets so tiresome listening to so many spout their we can replace his production quite easily mumbo jumbo. His rookie year he had over 2000 yds with 11 Tds. Last year he gave us over 1600 yds with 10 tds and with just 1 fumble. He's the most productive RB we've had since Tiki. Nevertheless, so many here are ready to cast him aside like he's just a JAG. He's elite and that's the truth. Now as to what he's worth? Well, that's up to those in charge of negotiating the contracts.
RE: Barkley not a good receiver? Really?  
eric2425ny : 2/21/2023 11:44 am : link
In comment 16041309 Rod in St Cloud said:
Quote:
How could someone get 91 receptions in his rookie year if he was a bad receiver? Last year he had 57 receptions. Some people like to proffer their biased perceptions as if it's true simply because they think everyone shares their unsupported opinion. It gets so tiresome listening to so many spout their we can replace his production quite easily mumbo jumbo. His rookie year he had over 2000 yds with 11 Tds. Last year he gave us over 1600 yds with 10 tds and with just 1 fumble. He's the most productive RB we've had since Tiki. Nevertheless, so many here are ready to cast him aside like he's just a JAG. He's elite and that's the truth. Now as to what he's worth? Well, that's up to those in charge of negotiating the contracts.


I think he will be difficult to replace, however, he hasn’t been the picture of healthy during his 5 years in blue. Outside of his rookie year and this past season the rest of his time with the team was spend on the sidelines or at a greatly reduced level of ability due to injuries. Years 2-4 were essentially lost. He doesn’t deserve a larger contract than a player like Nick Chubb who has been more durable and is a better pure runner.
I hope Schoen sticks to his guns  
ZogZerg : 2/21/2023 11:44 am : link
Can't overpay
What kind of comp pick?  
US1 Giants : 2/21/2023 11:46 am : link
Would the Giants get for losing him as a free agent?
The tag never made sense to me  
UConn4523 : 2/21/2023 11:48 am : link
the value is too low, would rather use on a more expensive position.
RE: What kind of comp pick?  
UConn4523 : 2/21/2023 11:51 am : link
In comment 16041322 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Would the Giants get for losing him as a free agent?


Depends on the value of the free agents we sign
Theory  
mittenedman : 2/21/2023 11:52 am : link
One of the things I've noticed about Barkley over the years is he's a massive headcase. You've got the "go one speed no matter what" kind of players like Bradshaw & Jacobs and then you've got guys like Barkley, who seem to decide how hard they're going to run, week to week.

I don't think the Giants are interested in franchising a player who seems to play it safe when he isn't taken care of longterm. The Giants don't need Barkley pussy-footing around on the franchise tag because he didn't get locked up longterm.

He's a guy you either sign longterm or let go. I'm not surprised they have no interest in tagging him.
If he wants 16M  
drake88 : 2/21/2023 11:56 am : link
pass. And if Jones wants 45M pass as well. Imagine having 61 M locked up in those two players.
Lock up Jones,  
an_idol_mind : 2/21/2023 11:57 am : link
and this takes care of itself. Franchise him or decide that he's not worth the money.
Barkley  
allstarjim : 2/21/2023 11:58 am : link
has WR hands. Full stop.

The downfield wheel routes and so forth weren't there this past season, but he's shown that in the past. He also has a number of great catches with high degree of difficulty. Several one-handed catches to rescue some off-target throws I can recall off the top of my head.

Barkley is still a top 5 back in the NFL. His ceiling remains as high as ever. If he departs, the Giants may get a good RB in the draft that can provide 90% of the running ability that Saquon has. But they won't get the combination of talent that Barkley has in one package.

They will need to address RB with a premium pick, perhaps sign a back like Miles Sanders for 60-80% of the money you would've paid Barkley, AND make tremendous improvements at WR and TE. To be fair, if I'm Schoen I would just go cheap and young at the position. I really like Eric Gray out of Oklahoma in the 4th or 5th round, and would have him as a draft target regardless of the outcome with Barkley.

The question is does Barkley, at roughly 6% of your cap, give you enough offensive firepower and upside to make that expenditure worth it? I emphatically say yes. My absolute ceiling would be $14.5M AAV, and not a penny more, and I'd prefer $13.5M AAV. And I'd absolutely try to finalize the DJ deal and use the tag if necessary on him.

It's not the end of the world if he isn't retained, but I think the Giants are a better offense next year with him, and I think the money would be well-spent on him, even though I understand this is counter to the prevailing roster-building philosophy of the modern NFL. But I believe he's the type of special player where you can and probably should deviate from that philosophy for, and one of only a few RBs in the league I would say that about.
RE: Lock up Jones,  
mittenedman : 2/21/2023 11:59 am : link
In comment 16041341 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
and this takes care of itself. Franchise him or decide that he's not worth the money.


That's the problem though. Putting aside my theory that they have no interest in franchise tagging Barkley, they are going to have to use the tag on Jones to continue a tough negotiation. So it's not an option for Barkley.
I would let Saquon walk  
GeofromNJ : 2/21/2023 12:02 pm : link
There are ten quality running backs available in this year's draft and the Giants should be able to draft one on the third round. Last year, no RB was drafted on the first round, two were drafted on the second, and three were drafted on the third. With a bolstered offensive line, a good RB should be able to provide an effective ground threat, though maybe not a receiving threat.
RE: RE: Lock up Jones,  
allstarjim : 2/21/2023 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16041343 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 16041341 an_idol_mind said:


Quote:


and this takes care of itself. Franchise him or decide that he's not worth the money.



That's the problem though. Putting aside my theory that they have no interest in franchise tagging Barkley, they are going to have to use the tag on Jones to continue a tough negotiation. So it's not an option for Barkley.


I still think there's a fair chance they get a deal done without using the tag. The Jones' camp knows the tag will be used, so you can negotiate from the same place if you're on the player side. The downside for Jones is that if you force their hand into using the tag, you know it's very likely you won't have Saquon to be your star backfield-mate and tremendous decoy on those designed QB runs.

The flipside of the coin is that if you're the Giants, you absolutely have to keep the tag available for DJ until you work out a deal. There is no other option to use the tag on another player before that happens.
RE: Barkley  
averagejoe : 2/21/2023 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16041342 allstarjim said:
[quote] has WR hands. Full stop.

Really ??? Maybe if the WR is Darious Slayton. The Barkley I watch runs routes like any other RB and does not have great hands .
RE: Lock up Jones,  
UConn4523 : 2/21/2023 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16041341 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
and this takes care of itself. Franchise him or decide that he's not worth the money.


The problem is both players know the tag kinda fucks the other so there’s no real incentive to sign long term right now. This isn’t going to look any more clear until right up to March 7th.
Sign me up for one  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 12:18 pm : link
Of Jahmyr Gibbs, Kendre Miller, Keaton Miller or Devon Achane if we end up losing Barkley.
Nice  
eugibs : 2/21/2023 12:20 pm : link
The new brain trust seems to know what it’s doing. Very encouraging.
RE: Sign me up for one  
beatrixkiddo : 2/21/2023 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16041370 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Of Jahmyr Gibbs, Kendre Miller, Keaton Miller or Devon Achane if we end up losing Barkley.


Exactly this is a great Rb class. Can easily find a starter deep into round 3 and later in this draft. Roschon Johnson, Sean Tucker, Zach Evans or Tank Bigsby to that list as well. Go with a committee approach using Breida, Rookie, and Brightwell, the resources can be better spent elsewhere. Need to lock up AT and Dex.
If Giants let Barkley walk and Jones is tagged,  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 2/21/2023 12:29 pm : link
This would signal a step back for the team. Barkley was 65% of the offense last year. Very hard to make that made up if we don't already have true 1 and 2 WR to absorb that production.

having Jones play on a tag is not a motivation for him because he is a running QB. I can see him holding out until a deal gets done or his rights will get traded.

Bad situation all around if that Twitter response is true.

Giants should talk to the Jets about trading Jones to them if they can't make a deal imo.
It’ll likely be a step back in 2023  
UConn4523 : 2/21/2023 12:38 pm : link
I’m fine with that, but a lot of people won’t be. And that’s the really fine line you walk as a GM - doesn’t take long for the wolves to come out and if that hit the locker room, it could get ugly. It’s easy to say just suck for a year and take the pain when you are a fan - but that isn’t always how it happens.
It might not be a step back though  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 12:40 pm : link
If they use the Barkley money to sure up the interior of the line, why couldn’t get they have a top 10 running game?
It can be argued that SB won 3-4 games for us almost  
Big Blue '56 : 2/21/2023 12:42 pm : link
single-handedly Before his shoulder injury which undoubtedly hampered him the rest of the year..No other RB in the league came close to THAT impact. It what Adrien Pederson used to do until his eventual decline
Peterson  
Big Blue '56 : 2/21/2023 12:42 pm : link
RE: If Giants let Barkley walk and Jones is tagged,  
RobCrossRiver56 : 2/21/2023 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16041389 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
This would signal a step back for the team. Barkley was 65% of the offense last year. Very hard to make that made up if we don't already have true 1 and 2 WR to absorb that production.

having Jones play on a tag is not a motivation for him because he is a running QB. I can see him holding out until a deal gets done or his rights will get traded.

Bad situation all around if that Twitter response is true.

Giants should talk to the Jets about trading Jones to them if they can't make a deal imo.


Barkley was 65% of the offence last year? Where did you get that number from ?
RE: It can be argued that SB won 3-4 games for us almost  
beatrixkiddo : 2/21/2023 12:45 pm : link
In comment 16041415 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
single-handedly Before his shoulder injury which undoubtedly hampered him the rest of the year..No other RB in the league came close to THAT impact. It what Adrien Pederson used to do until his eventual decline


I don’t think Barkley has shown he can be a workhorse running back, he has been injured every year outside his rookie year and his injuries have limited him. You can’t pay big money to a guy you are going to get limited use out of. I don’t think the coaching staff or front office believe he is a 20+ carry guy anymore. Someone else will overpay, wish him the best and hope to get a 3rd round comp pick back.
RE: RE: Barkley  
allstarjim : 2/21/2023 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16041361 averagejoe said:
Quote:
In comment 16041342 allstarjim said:
[quote] has WR hands. Full stop.

Really ??? Maybe if the WR is Darious Slayton. The Barkley I watch runs routes like any other RB and does not have great hands .


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIl8dqmGdMY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVuhYnJf0hc

https://www.giants.com/video/saquon-barkley-turns-on-the-jets-for-41-yard-catch-and-run-giants-vs-packers-hig

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tQgal3xzoA - 00:32 mark, 4:14 mark, 6:15 mark, 7:39 mark, 8:35 mark

I could do more. If Slayton had Saquon's hands, he'd be Brandin Cooks.

RE: If Giants let Barkley walk and Jones is tagged,  
bw in dc : 2/21/2023 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16041389 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
This would signal a step back for the team. Barkley was 65% of the offense last year. Very hard to make that made up if we don't already have true 1 and 2 WR to absorb that production.


Do you actually believe this?

All of the following outcomes are reasonable this offseason:

+ Schoen improves the OL
+ Schoen adds a quality RB (or two) in the draft
+ Schoen add another talented WR via draft and/or UDFA/FA

If the preceding occurs, the offense will be better IF THE QB plays better.

I guess we add you to the long list here at BBI still waiting for that epiphany where you realize the current NFL is a QB driven league. This isn't the 80s where RBs were more crucial to building a winning a team.
RE: RE: It can be argued that SB won 3-4 games for us almost  
Big Blue '56 : 2/21/2023 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16041424 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
In comment 16041415 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


single-handedly Before his shoulder injury which undoubtedly hampered him the rest of the year..No other RB in the league came close to THAT impact. It what Adrien Pederson used to do until his eventual decline



I don’t think Barkley has shown he can be a workhorse running back, he has been injured every year outside his rookie year and his injuries have limited him. You can’t pay big money to a guy you are going to get limited use out of. I don’t think the coaching staff or front office believe he is a 20+ carry guy anymore. Someone else will overpay, wish him the best and hope to get a 3rd round comp pick back.


Then count on 2-4 less wins next season. He was that valuable..Not having his presence puts more on the OL and DJ’s shoulders..
Let him walk if we use the tag on DJ  
Rick in Dallas : 2/21/2023 1:10 pm : link
The proposed contract offer of $12.5 million is very fair for SB going into his 6th year.
If they are at a impasse then I believe if DJ is asking for $45 million and Schoen is at $35 they will be at an impasse and DJ gets tagged.
Schoen has a firm grasp of the market value of these 2 players and I trust him not to overpay.
I don’t believe Mara will get involved in these contract negotiations.
RE: RE: RE: It can be argued that SB won 3-4 games for us almost  
beatrixkiddo : 2/21/2023 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16041445 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16041424 beatrixkiddo said:


Quote:


In comment 16041415 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


single-handedly Before his shoulder injury which undoubtedly hampered him the rest of the year..No other RB in the league came close to THAT impact. It what Adrien Pederson used to do until his eventual decline



I don’t think Barkley has shown he can be a workhorse running back, he has been injured every year outside his rookie year and his injuries have limited him. You can’t pay big money to a guy you are going to get limited use out of. I don’t think the coaching staff or front office believe he is a 20+ carry guy anymore. Someone else will overpay, wish him the best and hope to get a 3rd round comp pick back.



Then count on 2-4 less wins next season. He was that valuable..Not having his presence puts more on the OL and DJ’s shoulders..


That’s sort of looking at things in a vacuum. Next year we will have a different team and so will everyone else In The league, teams are always changing. I hope we don’t run the same offense, I think trying to win in this league without legit passing options is near impossible, I wouldn’t put my money in Giants being able to replicate that again. If DJ wants a long term contract and to get big money he will have to prove he can do it through the air and put this team in his shoulders. Otherwise why are we going to re-sign him long term? I think your point kind of reinforces what the Giants will likely do; let Barkley walk, rage or sign Jones for short deal and re-sign key players (AT, Dex, McKinney). Build through the draft and don’t overspend in FA.
If we’re overpaying a RB  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 1:14 pm : link
While also overpaying a QB just to win 9 games instead of 7 games, maybe we shouldn’t have paid the quarterback.
Not a problem for me  
jeff57 : 2/21/2023 1:42 pm : link
He can be replaced by a cheaper two back combo. Improving the OL is more important.
I'd  
AcidTest : 2/21/2023 1:48 pm : link
let him walk given his apparent contract demands. He should get whatever he can, but I don't want to even pay him the FT. He has a pretty significant injury history, and we should allocate our resources elsewhere. There are also many good RBs in this draft, we can resign Breida, and still have Brightwell and Corbin.
RE: I'd  
Blue21 : 2/21/2023 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16041512 AcidTest said:
Quote:
let him walk given his apparent contract demands. He should get whatever he can, but I don't want to even pay him the FT. He has a pretty significant injury history, and we should allocate our resources elsewhere. There are also many good RBs in this draft, we can resign Breida, and still have Brightwell and Corbin.
I m starting to think this way too. Had a very good year but wasn't the same after the shoulder injury. I like bruisers for RBs thst can take the hits. He's talented for sure but his best situation might be in an offense where he shares the duties.
This is a deep RB class  
Rick in Dallas : 2/21/2023 2:03 pm : link
Spears,Johnson and Gray looked good at the Senior Bowl practices.
Johnson injured himself(I think he broke his hand) during the practices.
Even Rodriguez from Kentucky had a good week
RE: Nice  
Spider43 : 2/21/2023 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16041374 eugibs said:
Quote:
The new brain trust seems to know what it’s doing. Very encouraging.


Agreed! Though even $12.5MM is a bit rich for me. I do hope we didn't actually offer that, because there might be a chance we'll settle in between that and what Barkley's camp is looking for (fingers crossed!). Just let him walk, focus on the draft and don't look back.
crazy to me  
djm : 2/21/2023 2:51 pm : link
how some of actually WANT to let this guy walk.

Crazy. Finally gets healthy. Finally shows he can carry this offense to good places. 3rd and 4 at the opponent 10? 4th quarter? Give it to #26 and he gets a TD.

Say goodbye to that. Draft the next Decent player. He aint doing that. But hey, we save money and can spend that on some unknown guard.

Reminder, the Giants literally have like ONE long term contract on the team right now. ONE! That guy is Leonard Williams.

What do I know...I just find that mentality so fucking weird. Essentially you want to trade Barkley for a guard. Or a linebacker. Sure as fuck aint trading his contract value for a real WR because those guys make double what BArk will get, or close to it.

YEA! We just traded our identity for a god damned linebacker or guard.

Good luck with that.

PS, BArkley will be back here in 2023. Schoen aint that guy.
2  
djm : 2/21/2023 2:55 pm : link
Adore Jackson
RE: crazy to me  
ZoneXDOA : 2/21/2023 3:09 pm : link
In comment 16041545 djm said:
Quote:
how some of actually WANT to let this guy walk.

Crazy. Finally gets healthy. Finally shows he can carry this offense to good places. 3rd and 4 at the opponent 10? 4th quarter? Give it to #26 and he gets a TD.

Say goodbye to that. Draft the next Decent player. He aint doing that. But hey, we save money and can spend that on some unknown guard.

Reminder, the Giants literally have like ONE long term contract on the team right now. ONE! That guy is Leonard Williams.

What do I know...I just find that mentality so fucking weird. Essentially you want to trade Barkley for a guard. Or a linebacker. Sure as fuck aint trading his contract value for a real WR because those guys make double what BArk will get, or close to it.

YEA! We just traded our identity for a god damned linebacker or guard.

Good luck with that.

PS, BArkley will be back here in 2023. Schoen aint that guy.
OMG THIS 100%!!!!!
What are the Giants supposed to do?  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 3:10 pm : link
Spend $50 million on Daniel Jones and Saqoun? There’s other areas of the team that need to be improved.
You guys act like  
HomerJones45 : 2/21/2023 3:10 pm : link
backs who are a threat to take it to the house every time they touch the ball and can catch grow on trees. "Position value" is a negotiating position or a guideline; not an immutable law of nature.
I agree, let him walk.  
TinVA : 2/21/2023 3:12 pm : link
I've always liked SB, going back to Penn State, but this team has too many other needs to fill. And it's true, this draft is running back rich. I wish him luck on his next team, but it seems his time as a Giant is over. Also, I'm still a little confused about his statement "I'm not really too concerned about resetting any [running back] markets or anything like that,". But passed on a really fair offer.
We gotta overpay the quarterback  
ajr2456 : 2/21/2023 3:14 pm : link
Because we might not find something better. Now we have to pay the RB because we might not find anything better.
Barkley is a good player  
Rudy5757 : 2/21/2023 3:17 pm : link
but he's not worth what McCaffrey is getting. We can replace Barkley with a draft pick and a FA and get similar prodcution and lessen the risk of injury when you spread the position over multiple players.

Nothing bad to say about Barkley and his career would have been more respected if he wasnt drafted #2 overall. He will get a big contract from some other team and perform well but its doubtful he lasts the entire contract.

There are more RBs that get injured in their 2nd contract than most other positions and when a large portion of your O runs through that player its a killer. I think it would be best for both sides to have a change. The 2nd half of the season may be a telling sign. No plays over 30 yards andonly 2 the whole season. That to me is a red flag. Barkleys 68 yard run was in game 1. It seems he may have lost a step and not a great sign heading into a contract year.
RE: You guys act like  
bw in dc : 2/21/2023 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16041560 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
backs who are a threat to take it to the house every time they touch the ball and can catch grow on trees. "Position value" is a negotiating position or a guideline; not an immutable law of nature.


Some backs have more tools and style than others, like Barkley, but it's a commoditized position overall because of the endless supply of good ones coming off the college assembly line. Smart teams exploit this.

And the trend is firmly established that you don't need a high cost RB to win a SB.

Adapt or die my friend. Adapt or die. ;)
I'd much rather spend 12.5 on Barkley than  
chuckydee9 : 2/21/2023 3:25 pm : link
36 or more on Jones.. Sign Barkley to a 3 year 36M deal.. and the offense can function much better than signing a mid level QB that defenses don't even game plan for..
Barkley is important  
Rjanyg : 2/21/2023 3:45 pm : link
it's like some didn't watch the games in 2022.

Plus, I think he finally got the message from the coach that a 2 yard run is a good football play. He stopped dancing and started hitting the whole and used his power. He is finally realizing he doesn't have to hit the home run everytime he touches the ball and that those runs will come.

He is our best player on offense.
I like Barkley, but don't want to overpay.  
jamalduff123 : 2/21/2023 3:59 pm : link
I like Barkley and he's had some great games for us. But I don't want to overpay him. I'd rather have a few young fresh backs in a committee and spend the big bucks elsewhere.

Barkley is a very good RB, but he's not great. Doesn't have breakaway speed anymore, doesn't break many tackles. Average out of the backfield.

Look at the season Pacheco had for the Chiefs. 7th round draft pick and he looks every bit as, if not more, explosive than Saquon.
RE: Barkley  
mfjmfj : 2/21/2023 5:03 pm : link
In comment 16041342 allstarjim said:
Quote:
has WR hands. Full stop.

The downfield wheel routes and so forth weren't there this past season, but he's shown that in the past. He also has a number of great catches with high degree of difficulty. Several one-handed catches to rescue some off-target throws I can recall off the top of my head.

Barkley is still a top 5 back in the NFL. His ceiling remains as high as ever. If he departs, the Giants may get a good RB in the draft that can provide 90% of the running ability that Saquon has. But they won't get the combination of talent that Barkley has in one package.

They will need to address RB with a premium pick, perhaps sign a back like Miles Sanders for 60-80% of the money you would've paid Barkley, AND make tremendous improvements at WR and TE. To be fair, if I'm Schoen I would just go cheap and young at the position. I really like Eric Gray out of Oklahoma in the 4th or 5th round, and would have him as a draft target regardless of the outcome with Barkley.

The question is does Barkley, at roughly 6% of your cap, give you enough offensive firepower and upside to make that expenditure worth it? I emphatically say yes. My absolute ceiling would be $14.5M AAV, and not a penny more, and I'd prefer $13.5M AAV. And I'd absolutely try to finalize the DJ deal and use the tag if necessary on him.

It's not the end of the world if he isn't retained, but I think the Giants are a better offense next year with him, and I think the money would be well-spent on him, even though I understand this is counter to the prevailing roster-building philosophy of the modern NFL. But I believe he's the type of special player where you can and probably should deviate from that philosophy for, and one of only a few RBs in the league I would say that about.


The only stat SB led all running backs in the NFL in is . . . drops. More than everyone's favorite punching bag Darius Slayton. SB is a good receiving running back, but not great by any stretch. Those skills are very replaceable. One of his big improvements this year was pass blocking, which was quite consequential.
RE: RE: If Giants let Barkley walk and Jones is tagged,  
mfjmfj : 2/21/2023 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16041421 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16041389 Rich_Houston_1971 said:


Quote:


This would signal a step back for the team. Barkley was 65% of the offense last year. Very hard to make that made up if we don't already have true 1 and 2 WR to absorb that production.

having Jones play on a tag is not a motivation for him because he is a running QB. I can see him holding out until a deal gets done or his rights will get traded.

Bad situation all around if that Twitter response is true.

Giants should talk to the Jets about trading Jones to them if they can't make a deal imo.



Barkley was 65% of the offence last year? Where did you get that number from ?


He was 65% of our offense in the fever swamps of Dave Gettleman's imagination. In reality he accounted for 29% of our yards from scrimmage. Which is OK to pretty good for a running back who touched the ball on 32% of our plays. In other words our offense got more yards when he did not touch the ball. Which is not as condemning as it sounds, since running plays usually have a lower YPA than passing plays.
I have thought this for weeks, and think it is guaranteed if DJ does  
mfjmfj : 2/21/2023 5:24 pm : link
not sign. Think of it this way. It seems accepted that at the bye week the Giants offered him $12MM per. I would not have loved that deal, but could accept that after his performance in the first half of the season. He disappeared for large parts of the second half of the season. Whether that was injury, or attitude, or scheme change doesn't matter to me. How does Joe Schoen think he is worth $12MM at the bye week, watch him play the rest of the season as a mediocre running back (which is what he was. go watch the games. Great pre bye/mediocre post bye) and offer him more? I would have gone back to him at $9MM and reluctantly settled for $10MM. Not only don't I think the Giants will give him $12MM, I think there is a good chance nobody does. Assuming nobody gets tagged, he should get less than Jacobs and Pollard (although the injury could change that). Heck I wouldn't be surprised if Miles Sanders got a deal similar to what SB ends up with.
Rookie RB  
UGADawgs7 : 2/21/2023 5:26 pm : link
Class is very good!!!!!
Kenneth Walker, best RB from last draft… 4 year rookie deal with year 4 $2M. I don’t understand why NYG just can’t try and get the correct RB, and use the $ to fill holes? Get DJ help! You can draft a very good RB round 2 or 3, have him for 4 years and potentially end up drafting a WR1 and your offense is very good, and you have $ to fix the OL.
Large second contracts for running backs is bad business  
Dave in PA : 2/21/2023 5:56 pm : link
Period. Just keep this as an organizational philosophy and all will be OK. The time to win with Barkley was the last 5 years.
Can’t pay barkley and jones  
HarryCarson53 : 2/21/2023 6:20 pm : link
Pick one.
RE: If he wants 16M  
Red Right Hand : 2/21/2023 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16041338 drake88 said:
Quote:
pass. And if Jones wants 45M pass as well. Imagine having 61 M locked up in those two players.
When you put it like that it suddenly becomes clear cut and the decisions seem easy.
RE: Barkley is important  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/21/2023 6:34 pm : link
In comment 16041590 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
it's like some didn't watch the games in 2022.

Plus, I think he finally got the message from the coach that a 2 yard run is a good football play. He stopped dancing and started hitting the whole and used his power. He is finally realizing he doesn't have to hit the home run everytime he touches the ball and that those runs will come.

He is our best player on offense.


I watched all the games, including the games in the second half were he no-showed and the Giants had a losing record.

That said, if the Giants can sign him to a contract like Chubbs, then I am ok with that.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/21/2023 6:36 pm : link
I would like Saquon back, but @ the right cost. If not, adios.
RE: Devin Singletary  
ArcadeSlumlord : 2/21/2023 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16041261 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Probably going to sign here for 1 yr, 3.5 mil.

Add another guy in the draft. Move on.


Sign me up.
If Shoen lets Barkley walk  
Doubledeuce22 : 2/21/2023 9:13 pm : link
It will increase my faith in him a lot. Signing an oft injured RB to a 2nd contract almost never works out.
RE: RE: crazy to me  
BleedBlue : 2/22/2023 3:21 am : link
In comment 16041557 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 16041545 djm said:


Quote:


how some of actually WANT to let this guy walk.

Crazy. Finally gets healthy. Finally shows he can carry this offense to good places. 3rd and 4 at the opponent 10? 4th quarter? Give it to #26 and he gets a TD.

Say goodbye to that. Draft the next Decent player. He aint doing that. But hey, we save money and can spend that on some unknown guard.

Reminder, the Giants literally have like ONE long term contract on the team right now. ONE! That guy is Leonard Williams.

What do I know...I just find that mentality so fucking weird. Essentially you want to trade Barkley for a guard. Or a linebacker. Sure as fuck aint trading his contract value for a real WR because those guys make double what BArk will get, or close to it.

YEA! We just traded our identity for a god damned linebacker or guard.

Good luck with that.

PS, BArkley will be back here in 2023. Schoen aint that guy.

OMG THIS 100%!!!!!



Agreed. Also people here on BBi just act like the drafts a sure thing. Yea guy just draft 26s replacement in round 4 no problem LOL we will be stuck watching brightwell fight for a couple yards all year long
Jones has to be prioritized; even if it's at the expense of keeping SB  
SaviorMcKinney : 2/22/2023 3:59 pm : link
People forget how difficult it is to keep a consistent starting QB even if you don't think Jones has established himself as anything particularly special yet.

Jones is very much on the up and up and there is nothing to suggest that his play will deteriorate any time in the near future. I don't mind his lack of TD passes last year - he's a scrambler who racks up yards & scores TDs with his feet.

I want them both back but Jones need to be the priority.

And he'll only be 26 years old this season! His best years are way ahead of him.

Is it really a case of: Franchise Tag one of them and break the bank on the other? I'd be in favor of that. We've got enough talent on the defense as long as they can stay healthy.

Admittedly, I'm somewhat ignorant regarding the contract/salary cap stuff :(
RE: RE: RE: crazy to me  
The Dude : 2/22/2023 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16041977 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16041557 ZoneXDOA said:


Quote:


In comment 16041545 djm said:


Quote:


how some of actually WANT to let this guy walk.

Crazy. Finally gets healthy. Finally shows he can carry this offense to good places. 3rd and 4 at the opponent 10? 4th quarter? Give it to #26 and he gets a TD.

Say goodbye to that. Draft the next Decent player. He aint doing that. But hey, we save money and can spend that on some unknown guard.

Reminder, the Giants literally have like ONE long term contract on the team right now. ONE! That guy is Leonard Williams.

What do I know...I just find that mentality so fucking weird. Essentially you want to trade Barkley for a guard. Or a linebacker. Sure as fuck aint trading his contract value for a real WR because those guys make double what BArk will get, or close to it.

YEA! We just traded our identity for a god damned linebacker or guard.

Good luck with that.

PS, BArkley will be back here in 2023. Schoen aint that guy.

OMG THIS 100%!!!!!




Agreed. Also people here on BBi just act like the drafts a sure thing. Yea guy just draft 26s replacement in round 4 no problem LOL we will be stuck watching brightwell fight for a couple yards all year long


Definitely not a sure thing. But if there’s a position to do It with, it’s RB no? What RB has aged gracefully in the past 10 years? Even if they did, could you get similar production for less?
