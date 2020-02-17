Would you risk having DJ test the market with no tag? Sean : 2/21/2023 8:41 pm

As a Giant fan, my biggest fear is Schoen negotiating against himself. DJ has to know this is a good spot for him. He has Daboll as head coach who he flourished under in addition to Kafka coming back. Fit is so crucial with QB.



Before committing the non exclusive tag to Jones, NYG can keep that money free. Is there really a team prepared to offer Jones a contract in excess of $30M per year? Are we so sure about that?



Teams balked at trading for Carr because of his contract and Carr has a strong resume. Why are we so sure teams are knocking down the door to sign Jones?



I’d love Schoen to call his bluff and slap the tag on Barkley.