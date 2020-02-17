Would you risk having DJ test the market with no tag?

As a Giant fan, my biggest fear is Schoen negotiating against himself. DJ has to know this is a good spot for him. He has Daboll as head coach who he flourished under in addition to Kafka coming back. Fit is so crucial with QB.
Before committing the non exclusive tag to Jones, NYG can keep that money free. Is there really a team prepared to offer Jones a contract in excess of $30M per year? Are we so sure about that?
Teams balked at trading for Carr because of his contract and Carr has a strong resume. Why are we so sure teams are knocking down the door to sign Jones?
I’d love Schoen to call his bluff and slap the tag on Barkley.
Quote:
Who don’t like DJ, never liked DJ, and never will like DJ … the ones that rooted for losses every week… they WOULD, in fact, risk it.
If Schoen wants him back, gonna have to non exclusive tag him. Can't give an unproven QB a multiyear deal.
I personally don't think DJ is worth $31 million, but if a team wants to give DJ a multiyear deal AND give the Giants two 1st round picks, even better. A lot on here would flip out if Schoen let DJ walk, I'd have no problem with it. Without Daboll/Kafka, Wink, and Saquon...DJ is a bust waiting to happen in Carolina.
If Schoen tags him as a 5th year tryout, I don't love it, but at least he can make a more informed decision, next year.
Yeah, if we got two firsts for him, I wouldn't flip out at all.
I'd rather keep Barkley at the franchise number and take the 2 firsts then pay Jones well over the QB Franchise tag.
Quote:
Murray didn’t, Jackson didn’t, and DJ won’t because the CBA makes it’s virtually impossible.
Is Jones the first ever QB to want more money than the team wants to pay? This isn’t that complicated.
I don't think there are fines for refusing to play on the FT. I just think he doesn't get paid. Which one could suggest is punishment enough.
That’s correct and you lose even more money if you don’t sign and sit out the season. Neither or going to happen (not signing it or signing it and not showing up for mandatory team camp/practice).
Show proof of anyone rooting for losses every week, or STFU.
Barkley is not just a RB. He’s had a much increased presence in the passing game this season. His tag number is $10M.
Quote:
Who don’t like DJ, never liked DJ, and never will like DJ … the ones that rooted for losses every week… they WOULD, in fact, risk it.
Show proof of anyone rooting for losses every week, or STFU.
aside from the rooting for losses part, it is true - and to a lesser degree the rah rah boys(and girls)..
Barkley is not just a RB. He’s had a much increased presence in the passing game this season. His tag number is $10M.
Sean, I hope they can bring back Barkley, but toward the end of the year, you could see that Daboll/Kafka were moving more toward a passing 1st offense. It is true that Barkley leaving will leave a big void in the offense. But it seems quite evident Saquon is looking for close the CMC money and has already turned down $12.5 mill per...I doubt Schoen goes much higher.
I also do not think Schoen goes more than $35 mill on Jones.
Barkley was a big reason for the win in WSH in December.
Quote:
as far as I can see.
Upside would be a better chance to retain Jones and Barkley. If Jones is unhappy or wants to leave, yes it’s a risk. I’m betting a team isn’t giving him that much money elsewhere. Where is the market?
If you flipped Jones 2022 and 2021 seasons, he’d get a Trubisky contract.
Then you transition tag him to cover your ass, see what the market offers him and then match or let him go.
Doesn’t make sense to me to let him test the market and potentially lose him without using an option at your disposal.
I actually disagree with this. Saquon could end up on a team with a much better OL and have a monster season
Quote:
so if we ended up drafting a QB I think the money planned for Barkley would be better used for the future (OL and defensive depth).
I actually disagree with this. Saquon could end up on a team with a much better OL and have a monster season
Sorry, I meant specific to the Giants. Yes, he’d be great behind a better OL and with actual WRs to play off of.
Barkley was a big reason for the win in WSH in December.
The Eagles game was a debacle and the staff did a terrible job - that game was on them.
I disagree on the Wash game. They came out throwing quick passes that kept the Wash Dline out of the game. I am not dismissing Barkley, but IMV that was the game Daboll/Kafka decided to use passing as the lead weapon. Barkley is always a weapon, but more so when the defense needs to respect the passing game - 8 or 9 in the box cannot be used. We saw teams load the box and stymie Barkley last year. That sort of changed when Hodgins started to make plays and Bellinger returned from IR.
I would like to keep SB if it is a favorable deal. The bigger issue for me is still the OL and if they get that to a upper tier unit it will be very capable of supporting multiple quality backs imv. Giants very easily transitioned from Tiki to Jacobs/Ward/Bradshaw.
I do not see SB as a significantly better back than Tiki. Frankly, I think Tiki was just as good if not better.
Every year Giants fans overrate pending FAs and every year those players do not go on to sign big contracts with other teams, if they even sign at all. I am sure Jones will get interest, but based on the factors above I don't think his market is that high and locking him into $32M for 1 year would just give him more leverage in discussions. Would rather save the tag for Barkley.
There is no scenario where that would be a good business decision.
Regarding Carr, we don’t know what he’s been offered or by whom. He would be smart to wait to visit all teams interested before making a decision, maybe it sets off a bidding war. That said, Jones is 6 years younger than Carr, even if his accomplishments are far fewer. There will be a market for Jones, and Schoen would be an utter fool to take a chance some team could poach him without any return.
Quote:
His first contract, had a solid year as a starter and still has a higher ceiling. It isn’t Jackson, who may have reached his ceiling with his MVP year. It isn’t Geno Smith who is 30+ after many years in the league and probably hit the ceiling this year. Jones is in that most desirable position.
Once the Giants didn’t extend the 5th year option to Jones, which I still think was a good decision because it didn’t allow this circus to drag on for another season, Jones fate was totally in his hands. Whether he gets tagged or not, he continues to be in control, since he can decline to sign the tag and force the Giants hand.
LOL. What is he going to retire and sit out a year?
Yup. It amounts to calling the Giants bluff. Jones can refuse to sign the tag until the Giants negotiate a contract that he likes. He can wait until the Giants can’t sign a decent free agent starting QB, won’t be able to draft one, and have to trade for one with no resources except future high draft picks to trade with. Or do you want to endure a 4-win season with Taylor at QB until he is injured?
You really think Daniel Jones is willing to sit out the 2023 season and forfeit $32m guaranteed? I have a bridge to sell you.
You really think Daniel Jones is willing to sit out the 2023 season and forfeit $32m guaranteed? I have a bridge to sell you.
...Especially since it is $10 mill more than the 5th year option, sets him up for life and if he really believes in himself, sets him up for a huge payday in 2024.
so in other words this who 'let him test the market to get a better deal' thing is fanfic at best and crappy asset management at worst.
if they are negotiating an extension with him then we already know they value him beyond the non-exclusive tag. which they've basically confirmed publicly. either they will find an extension or he will get tagged. then he will either play on the tag or someone else will overpay.
Quote:
.
You would take Lamar over DJ? Jackson’s style of play has led to what everyone expected the last two seasons. Injuries that end the teams chances of winning. If he was so great he would have been re-signed by now. The Ravens know he is damaged goods and aren’t going to hand him a huge payday.
Jones will run it, but he's still a pass first QB which increases his chances of longevity. Lamar is a RB playing QB.
Yes, my friend, I take Lamar over Jones.
That is the NEFT, not the Transition Tag.
The Transition Tag is cheaper, and the team can still match any offer. But there isn't the caveat of having to - potentially - cough up two firsts.
Quote:
I don’t think the market for him is as hot as some of you think. He’s in a big group of mediocre qb’s.
Just an opinion. I do not understand the mindset that pissed on the Cowboys for paying 40 million to Prescott and thinks it’s great to pay Jones 30-35 million. Let him go to market; you can always outbid another team if you wish and if you don’t, you get a comp pick, still have your money to build the team and go get Mariota,or Mineshew or whomever to hand off to Barkley until you draft the guy you want.
Yeah. Let's let our starting quarterback go for a comp pick at the end of the third round in 2024, IF we don't sign a big ticket free agent that offsets his signing. The market is what the market is. Blame Cleveland and Denver.
so in other words this who 'let him test the market to get a better deal' thing is fanfic at best and crappy asset management at worst.
if they are negotiating an extension with him then we already know they value him beyond the non-exclusive tag. which they've basically confirmed publicly. either they will find an extension or he will get tagged. then he will either play on the tag or someone else will overpay.
If it goes the NEFT which I prefer if negotiations are far off with little bending then you will really find out how willing JS is getting another solution if a team does make a offer imv.
Quote:
on him if you were going to allow them to test the market. That way, if we don’t want to match an offer, we’d get back two #1 picks!
That is the NEFT, not the Transition Tag.
The Transition Tag is cheaper, and the team can still match any offer. But there isn't the caveat of having to - potentially - cough up two firsts.
BUT man - put that Transition Tag on him is REALLY stickin it to him.
Quote:
That would be GM malpractice. I'm fine if leaves if he want over 35M per year, but not for free. If another team wants him for two #1's sign me up.
No team is giving up two first round picks for Daniel Jones. That tag means he's staying here for the tag number.
The Tag doesn’t define the value given by the acquiring team if the player is traded. It’s negotiated together with a long-term contract.
Amazing how so many fail to see this simple truth.
GMS know what these guys are worth even if some here insist that they may not. They know what offers could be coming.
Agents run the league. GMs are not negotiating against themselves they are negotiating against the agent and player.
Why the fuck would a GM just overpay a player without ANY intel or information coming his way? You guys do know that the GM reports back to the owner and or president right? Checks and balances matter. GMs aren't just blindly throwing money around because they can. Everything is vetted. Every single move.
Just because a GM fails doesn't mean he did things on the blind.
We ignore the player that holds out. We ignore the weird shit going on in Balt with Jackson. We again ignore the player that holds out or demands a trade. We just see what we want to see.
Facts are the FA period in all these pro leagues is the very lifeline to the CBA for these leagues. This is the stage that was negotiated in full to reward the vet player. THEY WILL GET PAID. THEY WILL BE OVERPAID but in reality it's not overpaying at all. It's setting the market. Year after year this is how it goes down. Then 1-2 years later the market is reset yet again and the 40 million per year for player type X is now 50 million for the same player.
If you let Jones test the market it likely ends with him going to another team unless the team knows something the agent does not. And yea, good fucking luck with that.
It's not like he was some state-renowned collegiate legend though.
There are zero 'good' decisions with our QB situation. There are two bad ones though. Those are 1) Letting DJ walk without a NEFT 2) Paying him like Kyler with high guarantees and a bloated AAV. Everything else in between is some form of mediocre that they should be exploring.
If our favorite idiot signed KG to a whopper what are the odds that some GM out there sees DJ is a FA and says I can get him? The odds are not that low.
The Jets signed Neil O'Donnel to a huge FA deal when NO ONE thought it would work. They did it anyway. Scott MItchel to the Lions. Jets traded for Favre when he was 65 years old. Giants signed Kerry Collins WHEN NO ONE LIKED THIS IDEA, turned out to be a good move, but everyone hated iut on paper.
Should I go on? There are more.
You're fucking high if you don't think a QB needy team (and there are a bunch of those) would throw an open check at Jones. Some of you are way too close to this QB. Pull back...look at things with an objective wide lens for a moment.
That is the NEFT, not the Transition Tag.
The Transition Tag is cheaper, and the team can still match any offer. But there isn't the caveat of having to - potentially - cough up two firsts.
BUT man - put that Transition Tag on him is REALLY stickin it to him.
It's a hard sell saying $29M is sticking it to someone. ;)
If we had more than one good year - after four - this would be much less complicated. But we don't. Instead, we have one good year and a lot of "imagine if" theories to support green lighting a big contract.
I've said it a few times, but I think the risk of signing Jones isn't that less risky than going with a rookie QB on the super-advantageous rookie contract.
Allen is in significant legal trouble and will likely be arrested soon.
At least, that's the cast in whatever fantasy that has Daniel Jones playing in in Buffalo next season.
Quote:
In comment 16042195 bw in dc said:
That is the NEFT, not the Transition Tag.
The Transition Tag is cheaper, and the team can still match any offer. But there isn't the caveat of having to - potentially - cough up two firsts.
BUT man - put that Transition Tag on him is REALLY stickin it to him.
It's a hard sell saying $29M is sticking it to someone. ;)
If we had more than one good year - after four - this would be much less complicated. But we don't. Instead, we have one good year and a lot of "imagine if" theories to support green lighting a big contract.
I've said it a few times, but I think the risk of signing Jones isn't that less risky than going with a rookie QB on the super-advantageous rookie contract.
Once Schoen and Daboll move onto another QB the honeymoon is over. That QB has to succeed or they both get the axe. Jones effectively gives them both a free ride until (or if) he fails
Quote:
In comment 16042368 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 16042195 bw in dc said:
That is the NEFT, not the Transition Tag.
The Transition Tag is cheaper, and the team can still match any offer. But there isn't the caveat of having to - potentially - cough up two firsts.
BUT man - put that Transition Tag on him is REALLY stickin it to him.
It's a hard sell saying $29M is sticking it to someone. ;)
If we had more than one good year - after four - this would be much less complicated. But we don't. Instead, we have one good year and a lot of "imagine if" theories to support green lighting a big contract.
I've said it a few times, but I think the risk of signing Jones isn't that less risky than going with a rookie QB on the super-advantageous rookie contract.
Once Schoen and Daboll move onto another QB the honeymoon is over. That QB has to succeed or they both get the axe. Jones effectively gives them both a free ride until (or if) he fails
No it doesn't. As soon as they give DJ a big, multiyear extension, he becomes their QB. It's no different that a GM signing a FA. It's their evaluation, it's them giving him too much money. If they extend DJ and it turns out to be a terrible contract, that's on them...can't blame a bad contract on Gettleman.
Quote:
In comment 16042745 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16042368 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 16042195 bw in dc said:
That is the NEFT, not the Transition Tag.
The Transition Tag is cheaper, and the team can still match any offer. But there isn't the caveat of having to - potentially - cough up two firsts.
BUT man - put that Transition Tag on him is REALLY stickin it to him.
It's a hard sell saying $29M is sticking it to someone. ;)
If we had more than one good year - after four - this would be much less complicated. But we don't. Instead, we have one good year and a lot of "imagine if" theories to support green lighting a big contract.
I've said it a few times, but I think the risk of signing Jones isn't that less risky than going with a rookie QB on the super-advantageous rookie contract.
Once Schoen and Daboll move onto another QB the honeymoon is over. That QB has to succeed or they both get the axe. Jones effectively gives them both a free ride until (or if) he fails
No it doesn't. As soon as they give DJ a big, multiyear extension, he becomes their QB. It's no different that a GM signing a FA. It's their evaluation, it's them giving him too much money. If they extend DJ and it turns out to be a terrible contract, that's on them...can't blame a bad contract on Gettleman.
All depends on the structure of the contract; if they don’t have an out after 2 years then they adopted him as their guy, but if there is a quick way out of the deal it’s easy to spin it as “we didn’t draft him” and they’d get the chance with another QB….Remember how patient the Giants are with GMs
Quote:
In comment 16041831 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
Who don’t like DJ, never liked DJ, and never will like DJ … the ones that rooted for losses every week… they WOULD, in fact, risk it.
Show proof of anyone rooting for losses every week, or STFU.
aside from the rooting for losses part, it is true - and to a lesser degree the rah rah boys(and girls)..
Aside from that, Mrs. Lincoln, what did you think of the play?