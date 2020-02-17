for display only
Would you risk having DJ test the market with no tag?

Sean : 2/21/2023 8:41 pm
As a Giant fan, my biggest fear is Schoen negotiating against himself. DJ has to know this is a good spot for him. He has Daboll as head coach who he flourished under in addition to Kafka coming back. Fit is so crucial with QB.

Before committing the non exclusive tag to Jones, NYG can keep that money free. Is there really a team prepared to offer Jones a contract in excess of $30M per year? Are we so sure about that?

Teams balked at trading for Carr because of his contract and Carr has a strong resume. Why are we so sure teams are knocking down the door to sign Jones?

I’d love Schoen to call his bluff and slap the tag on Barkley.
RE: RE: I'm gonna predict the "fans"  
islander1 : 2/22/2023 6:50 am : link
In comment 16041871 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16041831 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


Who don't like DJ, never liked DJ, and never will like DJ … the ones that rooted for losses every week… they WOULD, in fact, risk it.




If Schoen wants him back, gonna have to non exclusive tag him. Can't give an unproven QB a multiyear deal.

I personally don't think DJ is worth $31 million, but if a team wants to give DJ a multiyear deal AND give the Giants two 1st round picks, even better. A lot on here would flip out if Schoen let DJ walk, I'd have no problem with it. Without Daboll/Kafka, Wink, and Saquon...DJ is a bust waiting to happen in Carolina.

If Schoen tags him as a 5th year tryout, I don't love it, but at least he can make a more informed decision, next year.



Yeah, if we got two firsts for him, I wouldn't flip out at all.

I'd rather keep Barkley at the franchise number and take the 2 firsts then pay Jones well over the QB Franchise tag.
RE: RE: He can't hold out, the fines are too large  
UConn4523 : 2/22/2023 6:58 am : link
In comment 16041947 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 16041912 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


Murray didn’t, Jackson didn’t, and DJ won’t because the CBA makes it’s virtually impossible.

Is Jones the first ever QB to want more money than the team wants to pay? This isn’t that complicated.



I don't think there are fines for refusing to play on the FT. I just think he doesn't get paid. Which one could suggest is punishment enough.


That’s correct and you lose even more money if you don’t sign and sit out the season. Neither or going to happen (not signing it or signing it and not showing up for mandatory team camp/practice).
RE: I'm gonna predict the "fans"  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/22/2023 7:08 am : link
In comment 16041831 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
Who don't like DJ, never liked DJ, and never will like DJ … the ones that rooted for losses every week… they WOULD, in fact, risk it.

Show proof of anyone rooting for losses every week, or STFU.
My main reason for this thread is keeping Barkley  
Sean : 2/22/2023 7:56 am : link
I really think many fans are in for a rude awakening if we have an offense led by Jones at $32M on the tag with no Barkley.

Barkley is not just a RB. He’s had a much increased presence in the passing game this season. His tag number is $10M.
RE: RE: I'm gonna predict the "fans"  
section125 : 2/22/2023 7:59 am : link
In comment 16041995 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16041831 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


Who don't like DJ, never liked DJ, and never will like DJ … the ones that rooted for losses every week… they WOULD, in fact, risk it.



Show proof of anyone rooting for losses every week, or STFU.


aside from the rooting for losses part, it is true - and to a lesser degree the rah rah boys(and girls)..
All these years of disliking the Giants QB  
UConn4523 : 2/22/2023 8:03 am : link
I’ve seen plenty of posts hoping we’d lose so we wouldn’t be stupid enough to pay him. I couldn’t care less about digging through the archives though, I leave that to people who might care about that sort of thing.
RE: My main reason for this thread is keeping Barkley  
section125 : 2/22/2023 8:07 am : link
In comment 16042019 Sean said:
Quote:
I really think many fans are in for a rude awakening if we have an offense led by Jones at $32M on the tag with no Barkley.

Barkley is not just a RB. He’s had a much increased presence in the passing game this season. His tag number is $10M.


Sean, I hope they can bring back Barkley, but toward the end of the year, you could see that Daboll/Kafka were moving more toward a passing 1st offense. It is true that Barkley leaving will leave a big void in the offense. But it seems quite evident Saquon is looking for close the CMC money and has already turned down $12.5 mill per...I doubt Schoen goes much higher.
I also do not think Schoen goes more than $35 mill on Jones.
section125  
Sean : 2/22/2023 8:12 am : link
I am concerned considering those pass first games were against the Vikings-Colts-Vikings. Jones struggled against the Eagles in the playoffs, of course there were other factors at play but he isn’t blameless.

Barkley was a big reason for the win in WSH in December.
Barkleys top value is tied to Jones, IMO  
UConn4523 : 2/22/2023 8:13 am : link
so if we ended up drafting a QB I think the money planned for Barkley would be better used for the future (OL and defensive depth).
Not a chance I do that  
dpinzow : 2/22/2023 8:23 am : link
You get nothing back. The worst that can happen is the $32 million tag and trade scenario
RE: RE: No upside to that  
Eman11 : 2/22/2023 8:24 am : link
In comment 16041836 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16041835 BlackLight said:


Quote:


as far as I can see.


Upside would be a better chance to retain Jones and Barkley. If Jones is unhappy or wants to leave, yes it's a risk. I'm betting a team isn't giving him that much money elsewhere. Where is the market?

If you flipped Jones 2022 and 2021 seasons, he'd get a Trubisky contract.

If you flipped Jones 2022 and 2021 seasons, he’d get a Trubisky contract.


Then you transition tag him to cover your ass, see what the market offers him and then match or let him go.

Doesn’t make sense to me to let him test the market and potentially lose him without using an option at your disposal.
RE: Barkleys top value is tied to Jones, IMO  
dpinzow : 2/22/2023 8:26 am : link
In comment 16042033 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
so if we ended up drafting a QB I think the money planned for Barkley would be better used for the future (OL and defensive depth).


I actually disagree with this. Saquon could end up on a team with a much better OL and have a monster season
RE: RE: Barkleys top value is tied to Jones, IMO  
UConn4523 : 2/22/2023 8:30 am : link
In comment 16042045 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16042033 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


so if we ended up drafting a QB I think the money planned for Barkley would be better used for the future (OL and defensive depth).



I actually disagree with this. Saquon could end up on a team with a much better OL and have a monster season


Sorry, I meant specific to the Giants. Yes, he’d be great behind a better OL and with actual WRs to play off of.
RE: section125  
section125 : 2/22/2023 8:43 am : link
In comment 16042032 Sean said:
Quote:
I am concerned considering those pass first games were against the Vikings-Colts-Vikings. Jones struggled against the Eagles in the playoffs, of course there were other factors at play but he isn't blameless.

Barkley was a big reason for the win in WSH in December.

Barkley was a big reason for the win in WSH in December.


The Eagles game was a debacle and the staff did a terrible job - that game was on them.

I disagree on the Wash game. They came out throwing quick passes that kept the Wash Dline out of the game. I am not dismissing Barkley, but IMV that was the game Daboll/Kafka decided to use passing as the lead weapon. Barkley is always a weapon, but more so when the defense needs to respect the passing game - 8 or 9 in the box cannot be used. We saw teams load the box and stymie Barkley last year. That sort of changed when Hodgins started to make plays and Bellinger returned from IR.
I think it is foolish for JS  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/22/2023 8:47 am : link
to just let him test the market. If he does then he better find a better solution but I don't think this is even crossing his mind.

I would like to keep SB if it is a favorable deal. The bigger issue for me is still the OL and if they get that to a upper tier unit it will be very capable of supporting multiple quality backs imv. Giants very easily transitioned from Tiki to Jacobs/Ward/Bradshaw.

I do not see SB as a significantly better back than Tiki. Frankly, I think Tiki was just as good if not better.
I don't want to let DJ walk, but I would let him test market  
kdog77 : 2/22/2023 9:05 am : link
because the Giants have 4th most effective cap space and 7 of the QB needy teams (Bears, Texans, Colts, Falcons, Panthers, Raiders, and Saints) have top 10 picks in the draft. Schoen should let him go find a better offer and then try to match it.

Every year Giants fans overrate pending FAs and every year those players do not go on to sign big contracts with other teams, if they even sign at all. I am sure Jones will get interest, but based on the factors above I don't think his market is that high and locking him into $32M for 1 year would just give him more leverage in discussions. Would rather save the tag for Barkley.
IMV...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/22/2023 9:08 am : link
...that would be a fireable defense for the GM.

There is no scenario where that would be a good business decision.
There is no reason to allow Jones to  
Section331 : 2/22/2023 9:10 am : link
“Test the market”. The tag is there for a reason, and sets a minimum return of 2 1sts. Let him negotiate without that and another team blows him out of the water with an offer, and you’re left with nothing.

Regarding Carr, we don’t know what he’s been offered or by whom. He would be smart to wait to visit all teams interested before making a decision, maybe it sets off a bidding war. That said, Jones is 6 years younger than Carr, even if his accomplishments are far fewer. There will be a market for Jones, and Schoen would be an utter fool to take a chance some team could poach him without any return.
RE: RE: As far as I can tell, there is only 1 free agent QB who is coming off  
Ivan15 : 2/22/2023 9:15 am : link
In comment 16041865 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16041863 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


His first contract, had a solid year as a starter and still has a higher ceiling. It isn’t Jackson, who may have reached his ceiling with his MVP year. It isn’t Geno Smith who is 30+ after many years in the league and probably hit the ceiling this year. Jones is in that most desirable position.

Once the Giants didn’t extend the 5th year option to Jones, which I still think was a good decision because it didn’t allow this circus to drag on for another season, Jones fate was totally in his hands. Whether he gets tagged or not, he continues to be in control, since he can decline to sign the tag and force the Giants hand.



LOL. What is he going to retire and sit out a year?
_________________
Yup. It amounts to calling the Giants bluff. Jones can refuse to sign the tag until the Giants negotiate a contract that he likes. He can wait until the Giants can’t sign a decent free agent starting QB, won’t be able to draft one, and have to trade for one with no resources except future high draft picks to trade with. Or do you want to endure a 4-win season with Taylor at QB until he is injured?
offense...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/22/2023 9:17 am : link
...hahahaha
Ivan  
UConn4523 : 2/22/2023 9:21 am : link
so why hasn’t Jackson done that? I think you are vastly overrating the position Jones is in - IMO he doesn’t have much leverage. In fact, a lot of his leverage is tied up in the Giants maybe wanting to tag Barkley. Other than that the Giants hold all the cards.

You really think Daniel Jones is willing to sit out the 2023 season and forfeit $32m guaranteed? I have a bridge to sell you.
I would franchise Jones and let Barkley walk  
GeofromNJ : 2/22/2023 9:37 am : link
There are ten very good RBs in this year's draft and at least five will still be available on the third round. With an improved O-line, the Giants running game should be more than adequate with one of these drafted RBs. I would use the Barkley franchise tag money (ten million) to go after James Bradberry or a free agent wide receiver.
RE: Ivan  
section125 : 2/22/2023 9:38 am : link
In comment 16042094 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
so why hasn't Jackson done that? I think you are vastly overrating the position Jones is in - IMO he doesn't have much leverage. In fact, a lot of his leverage is tied up in the Giants maybe wanting to tag Barkley. Other than that the Giants hold all the cards.

You really think Daniel Jones is willing to sit out the 2023 season and forfeit $32m guaranteed? I have a bridge to sell you.

You really think Daniel Jones is willing to sit out the 2023 season and forfeit $32m guaranteed? I have a bridge to sell you.


...Especially since it is $10 mill more than the 5th year option, sets him up for life and if he really believes in himself, sets him up for a huge payday in 2024.
You can also argue that a year off from football  
UConn4523 : 2/22/2023 9:44 am : link
would greatly decrease his value, I know it would for me if I were a GM. Look at how rusty Watson was and that’s a player who at his peak was right behind mahomes with an argument to be made for 2nd best in the league.
I think you'd have to apply the Transition Tag  
Simms11 : 2/22/2023 10:06 am : link
on him if you were going to allow them to test the market. That way, if we don’t want to match an offer, we’d get back two #1 picks!
Why?  
arniefez : 2/22/2023 10:11 am : link
That would be GM malpractice. I'm fine if leaves if he want over 35M per year, but not for free. If another team wants him for two #1's sign me up.
if he's on the non-exclusve tag his agent can talk to the market  
Eric on Li : 2/22/2023 10:44 am : link
any good agent knows the market to begin with, and in the giants case as they did with bradberry last year if they disagree with a player re extension value but hold his contractual rights they can allowed that player and their agent to see what else is out there for them.

so in other words this who 'let him test the market to get a better deal' thing is fanfic at best and crappy asset management at worst.

if they are negotiating an extension with him then we already know they value him beyond the non-exclusive tag. which they've basically confirmed publicly. either they will find an extension or he will get tagged. then he will either play on the tag or someone else will overpay.
RE: RE: Only on BBI is Jones considered a more attractive target than Lamar  
Producer : 2/22/2023 10:45 am : link
In comment 16041955 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16041873 Producer said:


Quote:


.



You would take Lamar over DJ? Jackson's style of play has led to what everyone expected the last two seasons. Injuries that end the teams chances of winning. If he was so great he would have been re-signed by now. The Ravens know he is damaged goods and aren't going to hand him a huge payday.

Jones will run it, but he's still a pass first QB which increases his chances of longevity. Lamar is a RB playing QB.

Jones will run it, but he's still a pass first QB which increases his chances of longevity. Lamar is a RB playing QB.


Yes, my friend, I take Lamar over Jones.
RE: I think you'd have to apply the Transition Tag  
bw in dc : 2/22/2023 10:54 am : link
In comment 16042140 Simms11 said:
Quote:
on him if you were going to allow them to test the market. That way, if we don't want to match an offer, we'd get back two #1 picks!


That is the NEFT, not the Transition Tag.

The Transition Tag is cheaper, and the team can still match any offer. But there isn't the caveat of having to - potentially - cough up two firsts.

RE: RE: Yep  
HomerJones45 : 2/22/2023 10:55 am : link
In comment 16041882 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16041876 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


I don’t think the market for him is as hot as some of you think. He’s in a big group of mediocre qb’s.

Just an opinion. I do not understand the mindset that pissed on the Cowboys for paying 40 million to Prescott and thinks it’s great to pay Jones 30-35 million. Let him go to market; you can always outbid another team if you wish and if you don’t, you get a comp pick, still have your money to build the team and go get Mariota,or Mineshew or whomever to hand off to Barkley until you draft the guy you want.



Yeah. Let's let our starting quarterback go for a comp pick at the end of the third round in 2024, IF we don't sign a big ticket free agent that offsets his signing. The market is what the market is. Blame Cleveland and Denver.
The OP asked for an opinion. Just because Cleveland and Denver jumped off bridges does not mean we (or any other team for that matter) will too.
RE: if he's on the non-exclusve tag his agent can talk to the market  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/22/2023 10:58 am : link
In comment 16042185 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
any good agent knows the market to begin with, and in the giants case as they did with bradberry last year if they disagree with a player re extension value but hold his contractual rights they can allowed that player and their agent to see what else is out there for them.

so in other words this who 'let him test the market to get a better deal' thing is fanfic at best and crappy asset management at worst.

if they are negotiating an extension with him then we already know they value him beyond the non-exclusive tag. which they've basically confirmed publicly. either they will find an extension or he will get tagged. then he will either play on the tag or someone else will overpay.


If it goes the NEFT which I prefer if negotiations are far off with little bending then you will really find out how willing JS is getting another solution if a team does make a offer imv.
RE: Why?  
HomerJones45 : 2/22/2023 10:58 am : link
In comment 16042145 arniefez said:
Quote:
That would be GM malpractice. I'm fine if leaves if he want over 35M per year, but not for free. If another team wants him for two #1's sign me up.
No team is giving up two first round picks for Daniel Jones. That tag means he's staying here for the tag number.
Nope  
OdellBeckhamJr : 2/22/2023 11:57 am : link
Already told him they didn’t care once by not picking up his option. Can’t kick him in the face again
RE: RE: I think you'd have to apply the Transition Tag  
Dnew15 : 2/22/2023 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16042195 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16042140 Simms11 said:


Quote:


on him if you were going to allow them to test the market. That way, if we don't want to match an offer, we'd get back two #1 picks!



That is the NEFT, not the Transition Tag.

The Transition Tag is cheaper, and the team can still match any offer. But there isn't the caveat of having to - potentially - cough up two firsts.


BUT man - put that Transition Tag on him is REALLY stickin it to him.
RE: RE: Why?  
cosmicj : 2/22/2023 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16042207 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16042145 arniefez said:


Quote:


That would be GM malpractice. I'm fine if leaves if he want over 35M per year, but not for free. If another team wants him for two #1's sign me up.

No team is giving up two first round picks for Daniel Jones. That tag means he's staying here for the tag number.


The Tag doesn’t define the value given by the acquiring team if the player is traded. It’s negotiated together with a long-term contract.
RE: Not if you actually want him  
djm : 2/22/2023 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16041822 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
I don't think the NFL is built for this way of negotiating.



Amazing how so many fail to see this simple truth.

GMS know what these guys are worth even if some here insist that they may not. They know what offers could be coming.

Agents run the league. GMs are not negotiating against themselves they are negotiating against the agent and player.

Why the fuck would a GM just overpay a player without ANY intel or information coming his way? You guys do know that the GM reports back to the owner and or president right? Checks and balances matter. GMs aren't just blindly throwing money around because they can. Everything is vetted. Every single move.

Just because a GM fails doesn't mean he did things on the blind.
this talk  
djm : 2/22/2023 12:59 pm : link
that the player has no leverage or the team has all the leverage is so out of touch yet it's parroted year after year after year.

We ignore the player that holds out. We ignore the weird shit going on in Balt with Jackson. We again ignore the player that holds out or demands a trade. We just see what we want to see.
Facts are the FA period in all these pro leagues is the very lifeline to the CBA for these leagues. This is the stage that was negotiated in full to reward the vet player. THEY WILL GET PAID. THEY WILL BE OVERPAID but in reality it's not overpaying at all. It's setting the market. Year after year this is how it goes down. Then 1-2 years later the market is reset yet again and the 40 million per year for player type X is now 50 million for the same player.

If you let Jones test the market it likely ends with him going to another team unless the team knows something the agent does not. And yea, good fucking luck with that.

RE: ...  
santacruzom : 2/22/2023 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16041826 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I could see Carolina throwing kitchen sink @ him. Local kid.


It's not like he was some state-renowned collegiate legend though.
No  
AcesUp : 2/22/2023 2:07 pm : link
I think he fairly easily gets over the tag value AAV on the open market. If the Carr market falls flat on its face, I'll walk that back but I highly doubt it. Tag and negotiate with teams like NO or CAR if you're moving off him.

There are zero 'good' decisions with our QB situation. There are two bad ones though. Those are 1) Letting DJ walk without a NEFT 2) Paying him like Kyler with high guarantees and a bloated AAV. Everything else in between is some form of mediocre that they should be exploring.
With Carr  
AcesUp : 2/22/2023 2:11 pm : link
Both NO and CAR were interested in trading for him but he head a bonus trigger looming and an NTC which he publicly said he would exercise. No team could trade for him.
all it takes is one  
djm : 2/22/2023 2:13 pm : link
even if he's an idiot, all it takes is one.

If our favorite idiot signed KG to a whopper what are the odds that some GM out there sees DJ is a FA and says I can get him? The odds are not that low.

The Jets signed Neil O'Donnel to a huge FA deal when NO ONE thought it would work. They did it anyway. Scott MItchel to the Lions. Jets traded for Favre when he was 65 years old. Giants signed Kerry Collins WHEN NO ONE LIKED THIS IDEA, turned out to be a good move, but everyone hated iut on paper.

Should I go on? There are more.
a 27 year old squeaky clean kid  
djm : 2/22/2023 2:16 pm : link
coming off a playoff WIN. Fully established as a dual threat QB who NEVER gets in trouble. NEVER says the wrong shit in a PC or interview. Threw like 4-5 INTS last year! PAid his dues...showed he can handle the white hot NYC spotlight.

You're fucking high if you don't think a QB needy team (and there are a bunch of those) would throw an open check at Jones. Some of you are way too close to this QB. Pull back...look at things with an objective wide lens for a moment.

RE: RE: RE: I think you'd have to apply the Transition Tag  
bw in dc : 2/22/2023 5:10 pm : link
In comment 16042368 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 16042195 bw in dc said:


That is the NEFT, not the Transition Tag.

The Transition Tag is cheaper, and the team can still match any offer. But there isn't the caveat of having to - potentially - cough up two firsts.




BUT man - put that Transition Tag on him is REALLY stickin it to him.


It's a hard sell saying $29M is sticking it to someone. ;)

If we had more than one good year - after four - this would be much less complicated. But we don't. Instead, we have one good year and a lot of "imagine if" theories to support green lighting a big contract.

I've said it a few times, but I think the risk of signing Jones isn't that less risky than going with a rookie QB on the super-advantageous rookie contract.
I just read a prediction that has Jones playing for Buffalo...  
Fishmanjim57 : 2/22/2023 6:50 pm : link
If that's the case, where is Josh Allen going?
RE: I just read a prediction that has Jones playing for Buffalo...  
BlackLight : 2/22/2023 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16042808 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
If that's the case, where is Josh Allen going?


Allen is in significant legal trouble and will likely be arrested soon.

At least, that's the cast in whatever fantasy that has Daniel Jones playing in in Buffalo next season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think you'd have to apply the Transition Tag  
dpinzow : 2/22/2023 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16042745 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16042368 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


In comment 16042195 bw in dc said:


That is the NEFT, not the Transition Tag.

The Transition Tag is cheaper, and the team can still match any offer. But there isn't the caveat of having to - potentially - cough up two firsts.




BUT man - put that Transition Tag on him is REALLY stickin it to him.



It's a hard sell saying $29M is sticking it to someone. ;)

If we had more than one good year - after four - this would be much less complicated. But we don't. Instead, we have one good year and a lot of "imagine if" theories to support green lighting a big contract.

I've said it a few times, but I think the risk of signing Jones isn't that less risky than going with a rookie QB on the super-advantageous rookie contract.


Once Schoen and Daboll move onto another QB the honeymoon is over. That QB has to succeed or they both get the axe. Jones effectively gives them both a free ride until (or if) he fails
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think you'd have to apply the Transition Tag  
GMen72 : 2/22/2023 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16042814 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16042745 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16042368 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


In comment 16042195 bw in dc said:


That is the NEFT, not the Transition Tag.

The Transition Tag is cheaper, and the team can still match any offer. But there isn't the caveat of having to - potentially - cough up two firsts.




BUT man - put that Transition Tag on him is REALLY stickin it to him.



It's a hard sell saying $29M is sticking it to someone. ;)

If we had more than one good year - after four - this would be much less complicated. But we don't. Instead, we have one good year and a lot of "imagine if" theories to support green lighting a big contract.

Once Schoen and Daboll move onto another QB the honeymoon is over. That QB has to succeed or they both get the axe. Jones effectively gives them both a free ride until (or if) he fails



Once Schoen and Daboll move onto another QB the honeymoon is over. That QB has to succeed or they both get the axe. Jones effectively gives them both a free ride until (or if) he fails


No it doesn't. As soon as they give DJ a big, multiyear extension, he becomes their QB. It's no different that a GM signing a FA. It's their evaluation, it's them giving him too much money. If they extend DJ and it turns out to be a terrible contract, that's on them...can't blame a bad contract on Gettleman.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think you'd have to apply the Transition Tag  
dpinzow : 2/22/2023 7:09 pm : link
In comment 16042816 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16042814 dpinzow said:


Quote:


In comment 16042745 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16042368 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


In comment 16042195 bw in dc said:


That is the NEFT, not the Transition Tag.

The Transition Tag is cheaper, and the team can still match any offer. But there isn't the caveat of having to - potentially - cough up two firsts.




BUT man - put that Transition Tag on him is REALLY stickin it to him.



It's a hard sell saying $29M is sticking it to someone. ;)

If we had more than one good year - after four - this would be much less complicated. But we don't. Instead, we have one good year and a lot of "imagine if" theories to support green lighting a big contract.

I've said it a few times, but I think the risk of signing Jones isn't that less risky than going with a rookie QB on the super-advantageous rookie contract.



Once Schoen and Daboll move onto another QB the honeymoon is over. That QB has to succeed or they both get the axe. Jones effectively gives them both a free ride until (or if) he fails



No it doesn't. As soon as they give DJ a big, multiyear extension, he becomes their QB. It's no different that a GM signing a FA. It's their evaluation, it's them giving him too much money. If they extend DJ and it turns out to be a terrible contract, that's on them...can't blame a bad contract on Gettleman.


All depends on the structure of the contract; if they don’t have an out after 2 years then they adopted him as their guy, but if there is a quick way out of the deal it’s easy to spin it as “we didn’t draft him” and they’d get the chance with another QB….Remember how patient the Giants are with GMs
Schoen and Daboll's honeymoon is only over for a minority  
dpinzow : 2/22/2023 7:18 pm : link
of the fanbase that dislikes Jones if Schoen re-signs him. Their honeymoon doesn't actually end for most of the fanbase until (or if) Jones fails or they have to draft a new QB
RE: RE: RE: I’m gonna predict the “fans”  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:09 am : link
In comment 16042022 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16041995 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16041831 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


Who don’t like DJ, never liked DJ, and never will like DJ … the ones that rooted for losses every week… they WOULD, in fact, risk it.



Show proof of anyone rooting for losses every week, or STFU.



aside from the rooting for losses part, it is true - and to a lesser degree the rah rah boys(and girls)..

Aside from that, Mrs. Lincoln, what did you think of the play?
