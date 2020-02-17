I know QB is the most important position amindan54 : 2/21/2023 11:12 pm

but 40 million AAV for DJ....i dont get it. he threw 15 TD passes last year. 15 not 50, 15.



i love Daboll and Schoen, but 40 million for DJ. i dont get it.





gun to my head give me andy dalton and tyrod taylor combined for 10 million next 2 years over 40 AAV next 2 years gtd for DJ. build up the roster, draft a mid round QB, and see what happens.



