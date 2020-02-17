I know QB is the most important position

but 40 million AAV for DJ....i dont get it. he threw 15 TD passes last year. 15 not 50, 15.
i love Daboll and Schoen, but 40 million for DJ. i dont get it.
gun to my head give me andy dalton and tyrod taylor combined for 10 million next 2 years over 40 AAV next 2 years gtd for DJ. build up the roster, draft a mid round QB, and see what happens.
dalton had the same qb rating as DJ.
this is a system/coaching staff that is the star, not the player....
Against a jv defense with slow linebackers, open QB running lanes and a secondary that can't conver. If that doesn't give you pause...
Holy FUCKING shit already.
If the Giants get enough draft picks for Jones(means he is on the NEFT) to move up to get one of the 3 or 4 top QBs, that means somebody thought enough of him to give up a 1st and more so the Giants could move to the top 10 area...if someone was willing to give up that much for Jones, that means that team thinks he is better than a pretty decent starter, no? The Giants are not getting Stroud or Bryce...so Richardson or Levis??? Good luck with that.
If they pay him that much it means that they saw things that he can do and did do that enables Dabs to run his offense. Maybe they liked the reads he made or decisions he made. Maybe they know if Evan Neal progresses and he gets another second in the pocket he will go long on some throws to his new number 1.
It is not paying someone for what they have done but for what they are going to do!
Fans tend to overrate the value of draft picks, then get mad at the player and GM when some of them bust. But lots of draft picks bust. For every team and every GM.
For every Andrew Thomas there's a Mekhi Becton and an Erek Flowers (not a total bust, but underperformed his draft position. For every Trevor Lawrence, a Baker Mayfield. Michael Strahan was a 2nd-round pick, but so were Clint Sintim and Marvin Austin. Jeremy Shockey in the first, good. Derek Brown in the first, bust. And QBs have an exceptionally high bust rate. We can all rattle off the names. Lots of BBIers wanted Josh Rosen.
So I don't think the money is out of line, and I don't think it's any kind of a win for the Giants if they have to take the two firsts in exchange for DJ.
He's probably going to be tagged, because the Giants are all too aware of everything above and a thousand things I'm not even thinking about.
If the Giants get draft picks for Jones then why can't they move up in the draft to get a young QB?
If the Giants get enough draft picks for Jones(means he is on the NEFT) to move up to get one of the 3 or 4 top QBs, that means somebody thought enough of him to give up a 1st and more so the Giants could move to the top 10 area...if someone was willing to give up that much for Jones, that means that team thinks he is better than a pretty decent starter, no? The Giants are not getting Stroud or Bryce...so Richardson or Levis??? Good luck with that.
No not at all. I was also referring to what the Giants would also give up - not just Jones.
For example a non-exclusive tag you get two 1st round picks. Two 1st round picks won't be enough to get the Bears number 1 pick, right? SO it would mean the Giants would have to throw in their own picks as well.
I don't agree with anything you have said in your context other than he probably will get tagged. I suspect he won't get $40M.
1-- You say other teams would be happy to take him- I say great take him if it is $40.
2-- Sure it could be late round picks but it could also be mid round picks because Jones while being a pretty good QB is not "A great QB." And it's not "horrific" getting TWO 1st round late picks. On top of it they can be bundled.
3-- Lots of teams do well drafting. Why is it that we should assume the Giants will continue to suck at it from years in the past? Simple math the more early picks you have the better chances you have if you have competent scouting. If we don't have competent scouting then where are we going any way?
4-- I read on this thread a poster mentioning we are going to suck with the QB's the OP identified. That is so true. But as stated by many in the past, the worst position you could be is in the middle of the pack. There's a good chance if the Giants don't sign Jones they will be looking to rebuild. And having 1st round draft picks is a definite win for a rebuilding team. The major loss will be in becoming mediocre. That's the worst place to be.
5--- For every Mekhi Becton there's an Andrew Thomas. For every Baker Mayfield there's a Trevor Lawrence. As you say "it is what it is." SO if the GM and Scouting Dept will do their jobs then they will find "The Trevor Lawrence." That's what they are paid to do or get fired by failing. You have to try instead of resign yourself to remaining mediocre.
6-- I trust the Giants with the new regime and anything they do I will support and hope they are right unlike when I felt strongly the Giants should've been in a rebuild when Gettleman arrived thus should have never paid the Patriots older LT, never traded for the Rams ILB, and never drafted a RB 2nd overall on a team that should've been in rebuild. I won't initially criticize but just saying I recognize it's a tough decision but I would pass on $40M.
We heard this tired quote when DG arrived.
Holy FUCKING shit already.
What about the money?
The mocking replies to the threadstarter are moronic. Would you be willing to sign DJ for $80mm a year? No, right? Money matters.
Fans tend to overrate the value of draft picks, then get mad at the player and GM when some of them bust. But lots of draft picks bust. For every team and every GM.
For every Andrew Thomas there's a Mekhi Becton and an Erek Flowers (not a total bust, but underperformed his draft position. For every Trevor Lawrence, a Baker Mayfield. Michael Strahan was a 2nd-round pick, but so were Clint Sintim and Marvin Austin. Jeremy Shockey in the first, good. Derek Brown in the first, bust. And QBs have an exceptionally high bust rate. We can all rattle off the names. Lots of BBIers wanted Josh Rosen.
This is where you guys get lost. We’re paying Jones for what we think he can get if we get him enough weapons. Cool. But paying him $40 million means relying on those same draft picks you’re so scared of busting to get him those weapons.
The logic doesn’t make sense.
If the Giants get draft picks for Jones then why can't they move up in the draft to get a young QB?
If the Giants get enough draft picks for Jones(means he is on the NEFT) to move up to get one of the 3 or 4 top QBs, that means somebody thought enough of him to give up a 1st and more so the Giants could move to the top 10 area...if someone was willing to give up that much for Jones, that means that team thinks he is better than a pretty decent starter, no? The Giants are not getting Stroud or Bryce...so Richardson or Levis??? Good luck with that.
Why would the return for DJ be the only source of tradable draft capital in this scenario? The post you’re replying to just says that if the Giants get picks in return for DJ, they could use those to supplement a trade package for a young prospect who they like.
That last part, “that they like,” is my own addition, mostly because I think it’s obviously implied, but also because it’s important - if we agree that Schoen and Daboll wouldn't trade DJ away if they believe in him, and wouldn't trade up for a prospect unless they believed in him, then at its core, this sort of scenario presupposes that JS/BD already have that outcome in mind as a possibility.
In any case, I don't think the post you're replying to was suggesting that the trade return for DJ alone would provide the draft capital necessary to move up to, say, #1 overall, but that's your own assumption that JS/BD would only consider such a move for Young or Stroud.
As for the "Richardson or Levis??? Good luck with that." portion, why would you be unwilling to trust JS/BD if they felt like either of those two QBs (or maybe some other QB prospect like Cam Ward or Hendon Hooker, just for example) could potentially represent an upgrade at QB, or at least the opportunity to be an upgrade (at the price that teams pay for QB potential - sometimes expensive in draft picks but cheap for the roster with rookie contract cap hits)? All of that would be considered. All of that would be taken into account.
I doubt that JS/BD would just pivot to an unplanned scenario as a reaction - they will have every potential outcome mapped out. We're talking about strapping a full retail price tag onto a veteran QB who still has rookie contract questions associated with him, so let's not pretend like the outcome of keeping DJ at the contract terms being speculated is absent risk; we could possibly be voluntarily taking on a Carson Wentz type contract and be searching for the new QB in a year or two anyway, but would potentially have to eat a massive dead cap hit to do so. I assume that potential future outcome is already loosely mapped out as a possibility as well.
And the simplistic view of denigrating Richardson and Levis simply for being in (realistic) reach for a trade would have had you eliminating Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in their respective drafts, because they weren't the top-of-the-draft QB prospects that Trubisky, Mayfield, and Darnold were.
Why do the production numbers not matter to you?
He should feel right at home here.
Why do the production numbers not matter to you?
Why doesn’t the the obvious explanation matter to you. Been posted here what? 100 times.
This is a great point and should be reiterated at least 20 times in each thread, surprised it isn't
-or-
what if the offense that the Giants run is closer what they ran the last 4 or so games of the season as opposed to the 1st 12 or so...
5 yrs / $200 mill is still too much either way
What if Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll who know ten times more about football than anyone here and have ten time the information than anyone here think he’s worth it. That’s who you’re arguing with not me. I’m fine if they decide he’s not worth it or he is. But that doesn’t make the “15 TD” argument any less shallow and uninformed.
2022: -0.03 EPA/att, 41.9% success, 7.0 YPA, 68% comp, 32% conversions on third down.
2021: 0.00 EPA/att, 43.1% success, 7.4 YPA, 68% comp, 36% conversions on third down.
Where Daboll and Kafka got the improvement was in the turnovers and in the redzone, however of the passes in the red zone only 18% traveled past the line of scrimmage. The 3.9 air yards per attempt were 31st out 36 eligible QBs. That leans toward the gameplan having a bigger effect than Jones suddenly massively improving as a quarterback.
So I’ll ask a question I asked in another thread. In a hypothetical world where the Giants picked up his fifth year option, would they be negotiating a $200 million contract extension off of last year? The answer is probably no. So why tie themselves into one now when they could just tag him and see if there’s improvement next year?
You can not be concerned about the lack of production and people can be concerned about it. You don’t have to read the threads.
And scouting Richardson has to be one of the most interesting scouting challenges recently. He also could be one of the NFL’sstar players in a couple of years.
The QB class this year is particularly interesting because the prospective 1st rounder have shown signs of immense talent… and inconsistent results and areas of weakness.
Maybe Daboll can do Josh Allen 2.0, correct these players deficiencies and turn them into a star?
You can not be concerned about the lack of production and people can be concerned about it. You don’t have to read the threads.
It alway interesting when posters give their opinion while telling others they shouldn’t give theirs. This is a football board not a knitting circle. If you don’t want to get criticized then maybe it’s you that shouldn’t read the thread. And my comment was hardly getting “bent out of shape” unless you’re more of the sensitive type. Not to mention the comment wasn’t even addressed to you. Who’s really the one bent out of shape here.
He should feel right at home here.
The red zone data:
2022: +0.34 EPA/att, 52.3% success, 4.4 YPA, 63% comp on 43 dropbacks, 12:1 TD:INT
2021: -0.37 EPA/att, 26.7% success, 1.7 YPA, 39% comp on 44 dropbacks, 5:0 TD:INT
When looking at the data from outside the red zone and the data inside the redzone, do you think it had more to do with the coaching or some great improvement at the quarterback position? The weapons were generally the same, the pass protection was generally the same but outside the redzone the metrics got worse and inside the redzone the metrics got better. Logic dictates it was the latter.
They were able to get to the red zone this year because of a massive improvement in runningback efficiency outside the redzone.
2021, running backs averaged 4.0 YPC (26th) and ranked 26th in expected points added per attempt (-0.13).
In 2022, backs improved to 4.6 YPC (17th) and ranked 20th in EPA/att (-0.09).
Resigning Jones to a $200 million contract likely means they’ll be moving on from Saqoun and relying on improvement at the WR corp from rookies, the same rookies people are afraid of busting. The data points to the game plan and coaching having a bigger impact than improvement at the QB position, so given that there’s a good chance they could get similar efficiency inside and outside the redzone from a rookie, while keeping Barkley and spending the Jones money on improving the line and defense.
With the numbers that are being thrown around tagging Jones and making him prove that he can take another leap makes the most sense when it comes to keeping him.
And scouting Richardson has to be one of the most interesting scouting challenges recently. He also could be one of the NFL’sstar players in a couple of years.
The QB class this year is particularly interesting because the prospective 1st rounder have shown signs of immense talent… and inconsistent results and areas of weakness.
Maybe Daboll can do Josh Allen 2.0, correct these players deficiencies and turn them into a star?
I can make a pretty strong argument for Young. I can make one for Allen as I followed him in college and there were a couple very big things I liked.
What do you feel Richardson, Levis or Stroud are of a particularly interesting caliber? Is there something in them that reminds you of Allen?
Why do the production numbers not matter to you?
Why doesn’t the the obvious explanation matter to you. Been posted here what? 100 times.
Closer to 10,000 times.
The red zone data:
2022: +0.34 EPA/att, 52.3% success, 4.4 YPA, 63% comp on 43 dropbacks, 12:1 TD:INT
2021: -0.37 EPA/att, 26.7% success, 1.7 YPA, 39% comp on 44 dropbacks, 5:0 TD:INT
When looking at the data from outside the red zone and the data inside the redzone, do you think it had more to do with the coaching or some great improvement at the quarterback position? The weapons were generally the same, the pass protection was generally the same but outside the redzone the metrics got worse and inside the redzone the metrics got better. Logic dictates it was the latter.
They were able to get to the red zone this year because of a massive improvement in runningback efficiency outside the redzone.
2021, running backs averaged 4.0 YPC (26th) and ranked 26th in expected points added per attempt (-0.13).
In 2022, backs improved to 4.6 YPC (17th) and ranked 20th in EPA/att (-0.09).
Resigning Jones to a $200 million contract likely means they’ll be moving on from Saqoun and relying on improvement at the WR corp from rookies, the same rookies people are afraid of busting. The data points to the game plan and coaching having a bigger impact than improvement at the QB position, so given that there’s a good chance they could get similar efficiency inside and outside the redzone from a rookie, while keeping Barkley and spending the Jones money on improving the line and defense.
With the numbers that are being thrown around tagging Jones and making him prove that he can take another leap makes the most sense when it comes to keeping him.
These are good stats. I was anti-Jones from 2021 until midway through this season for two reasons -
1) could not and did not lead late game drives to tie or win a game
2) could not finish a drive for a TD
Those two things happened in 2022 - he accomplished both of the above regularly.
What was the difference?:
1) Better coaching from the staff
2) Better play calling
3) Jones huge leap in confidence
3) Barkley back and healthy
The biggest reason has to be the staff understanding what they had in Jones, using him to his best ability while improving his recognition skills.
Healthy Barkley absolutely tilts the table inside the 20 yard line. He cannot be ignored
2022: +0.21 EPA/att (7th), 59.2% success (second) on 49 attempts
2021: -0.01 EPA/att (21st), 31.0% success (30th) on 29 attempts
Against a jv defense with slow linebackers, open QB running lanes and a secondary that can't conver. If that doesn't give you pause...
Daniel Jones has spent a career playing with lesser talent and overcoming to be where he is today, in the brink of a major life changing Money contract, not the career backup some predicted.
When facing inferior talent he dominated, “ would the Giants offense had been anymore dominant that day with any other quarterback?”
Talent surrounding a quarterback matters, or do we conveniently forgot Mahomes pedestrian performance a few years ago in the Super Bowl with a decimated line.
Jones in the closing weeks put this team on his back and took them to a place you probably thought could never happen.
Your argument to dismiss it is a pretty weak one
2022: +0.21 EPA/att (7th), 59.2% success (second) on 49 attempts
2021: -0.01 EPA/att (21st), 31.0% success (30th) on 29 attempts
ajr - it goes hand in hand. Jones was making better throws inside the red zone too. The Giants actually had two viable options and defenses could not just sit on one and if they did, it was up to Jones to recognize it.
Paying him $40M? I don’t man.
Remember, you were against moving off Collins. Have to be careful here.
I was just curious to your thoughts as most times you just see stats or the usual buzz words. Anyone who can find themselves on a D1 football field does not suck to me. They may not be a NFL quality QB but just getting to that level they did in college in a tremendous accomplishment imv.
I am find with whatever JS does. Just be right.
ajr - it goes hand in hand. Jones was making better throws inside the red zone too. The Giants actually had two viable options and defenses could not just sit on one and if they did, it was up to Jones to recognize it.
While true, the fact that nearly 20% of those attempts were behind the line of scrimmage makes me lean towards that improvement being because of the scheme. There was improvement there however, that’s not deniable.
But I think that also means that the offensive issues weren’t all because of the supporting cast. It was the same weapons in the red zone (in tighter space to get open) as it was the other 80 yards of the field.
Performance outside the red zone is a better predictor of future success than inside it. There’s still a big jump that needs to happen outside the red zone for Jones to warrant even a $30 million a year contract, let alone $40 million.
Paying him $40M? I don’t man.
Remember, you were against moving off Collins. Have to be careful here.
I don’t want them to pay 40 million. I was refuting the idea that the performance against Minny should just be dismissed.
Contracts are about the future, not the past.
Absolutely this.
Jones in the closing weeks put this team on his back and took them to a place you probably thought could never happen.
Your argument to dismiss it is a pretty weak one
They were 3-6-1 in the their last 10 games.
The only important "stat", is Schoen and Daboll saying " he did EVERYTHING we asked of him and more".
He wasn't asked to throw for 35 TDs. 1. he had Barkley and 2. a high number passing offense with sub standard receivers and a developing OL (at best), made ZERO sense.
But people here LIKE comparing apples to oranges. Jones didn't throw for as many TDs as say Herbert, so he's crap, doesn't deserve squat.
Thankfully, or current brain trust sees bigger pictures better than 98% here.
Holy FUCKING shit already.
What about the money?
The mocking replies to the threadstarter are moronic. Would you be willing to sign DJ for $80mm a year? No, right? Money matters.
He's getting 40 mill a year or he's getting tagged. It is what it is. It doesn't matter what all of us dopes posting on BBI want the Giants to pay him.
Just on the offensive side if broke down three component; OL, WR's/TE's, and QB I would have it 50% OL, 35% WR's/TE's, 15% Jones. Higher percentage in this case is where the blame/deficiency is. For some those percentages would lead with Jones. This is clear to me on most threads.
The bigger problem in the playoff game was the D. When the other team rushes 44 times for over 250 yards you are not going to have a very good day as a team.
Just on the offensive side if broke down three component; OL, WR's/TE's, and QB I would have it 50% OL, 35% WR's/TE's, 15% Jones. Higher percentage in this case is where the blame/deficiency is. For some those percentages would lead with Jones. This is clear to me on most threads.
The bigger problem in the playoff game was the D. When the other team rushes 44 times for over 250 yards you are not going to have a very good day as a team.
i like him i want him back, but not for 40. i could live with 30ish.
dalton had the same qb rating as DJ.
this is a system/coaching staff that is the star, not the player....
And how would Jones have done with NO's offense?
What little I know in this area I would want to be able to get out with a manageable cap hit after two years. Compromise AAV, hold strong with the other aspect.
Build the team and go for it the next two years and reevaluate Jones and everything else. This also does not prevent me from adding a QB if the eval is strong the first two years.
They were 3-6-1 in the their last 10 games.
They won 10 games. The play offs were slipping away. He carried them at Washington, against the Colts and both Viking games.
3-6-1 without context is an empty stat
The thing they BOTH want more than anything else, is to keep winning now. Of course they want to win a Super Bowl, but they have worked too long to get this shot and they aren't going to risk it all on a long shot.
So, the one thing they know they need to do is keep winning. They need to build this team into a perennial contender. A team expected to win 10+ games a season every year.
This means building the correct team to do that, and it starts with finding a guy at QB who can get that done. They absolutely cannot go backwards at QB, and find themselves winning only 5 games this year.
Lots of complaints that DJ isn't elite enough to win a SB, and perhaps that's right. Maybe he's just good enough to win a game when everything else is right around him. Kind of like Alex Smith.
Alex Smith was a limited player, often called a game manager. His limitations kept SF from getting to and likely winning SB XLVI. After that loss SF signed him to a three-year deal, and he lost his job that next season to Kaepernick. Was his contract a mistake? SF traded him for a second round and conditional pick.
Although he was "just a game manager", the first thing Andy Reid did when given the KC job was trade for AS. Why? Because he knew that despite his limitations he could win with him. He could build a team that was good enough to win consistently, which needed to be his (and every coach's) first goal.
When the opportunity to upgrade came along, he took that chance, giving up a third rounder and next year's first. After a year they were able to trade away Alex for a second rounder and a fourth. Not a bad deal for the kind of upgrade they ended up with.
Can this be a model for our franchise? Could JS and BD think that DJ's ceiling is limited, but we can win with him now, and WHEN we find a replacement we will be able to trade him?
Of course they have to build a winning team, so they cannot invest it all in one position, but is their future so secure at this point that they can afford to go backwards at QB? Can they assure themselves that the savings acquired by letting DJ go will allow them to move forward, or even hold steady as a 9-10 win team?
Holy FUCKING shit already.
It's the advice Coughlin told BD when they talked which BD shared with the press when they asked what advice did he give you.
The thing they BOTH want more than anything else, is to keep winning now. Of course they want to win a Super Bowl, but they have worked too long to get this shot and they aren't going to risk it all on a long shot.
So, the one thing they know they need to do is keep winning. They need to build this team into a perennial contender. A team expected to win 10+ games a season every year.
This means building the correct team to do that, and it starts with finding a guy at QB who can get that done. They absolutely cannot go backwards at QB, and find themselves winning only 5 games this year.
Lots of complaints that DJ isn't elite enough to win a SB, and perhaps that's right. Maybe he's just good enough to win a game when everything else is right around him. Kind of like Alex Smith.
Alex Smith was a limited player, often called a game manager. His limitations kept SF from getting to and likely winning SB XLVI. After that loss SF signed him to a three-year deal, and he lost his job that next season to Kaepernick. Was his contract a mistake? SF traded him for a second round and conditional pick.
Although he was "just a game manager", the first thing Andy Reid did when given the KC job was trade for AS. Why? Because he knew that despite his limitations he could win with him. He could build a team that was good enough to win consistently, which needed to be his (and every coach's) first goal.
When the opportunity to upgrade came along, he took that chance, giving up a third rounder and next year's first. After a year they were able to trade away Alex for a second rounder and a fourth. Not a bad deal for the kind of upgrade they ended up with.
Can this be a model for our franchise? Could JS and BD think that DJ's ceiling is limited, but we can win with him now, and WHEN we find a replacement we will be able to trade him?
Of course they have to build a winning team, so they cannot invest it all in one position, but is their future so secure at this point that they can afford to go backwards at QB? Can they assure themselves that the savings acquired by letting DJ go will allow them to move forward, or even hold steady as a 9-10 win team?
This is a good argument.
I believe the difference was Smith signed 3 years for $24 million. Back then an elite QB was maybe around $25MM per year, so they got him around 1/3rd of that value.
His rate did go up at some point with KC to $17MM per year IIRC.
Establishing a winning culture is a big deal. The argument that a solid but not great QB is still worth it, is legit based on a few guys.
Jimmy Garoppolo is very likely that other guy too.
And the Niners very very nearly won the Super Bowl carrying him at FULL QUOTE. Had they won it, he'd be on that rare list of winning SB at elite QB money.
Why do the production numbers not matter to you?
Because of the offense being run and the surrounding cast.
Daniel Jones has spent a career playing with lesser talent and overcoming to be where he is today, in the brink of a major life changing Money contract, not the career backup some predicted.
When facing inferior talent he dominated, “ would the Giants offense had been anymore dominant that day with any other quarterback?”
Talent surrounding a quarterback matters, or do we conveniently forgot Mahomes pedestrian performance a few years ago in the Super Bowl with a decimated line.
Jones in the closing weeks put this team on his back and took them to a place you probably thought could never happen.
Your argument to dismiss it is a pretty weak one
You make too much sense, are you sure you're on the right board?
The coaching was way better and he was worse as a passer outside the red zone than he was with Judge and Garrett, with basically the same surrounding cast.
He improved drastically in the red zone, in less space, with the same surrounding cast.
What’s the explanation?
The coaching was way better and he was worse as a passer outside the red zone than he was with Judge and Garrett, with basically the same surrounding cast.
He improved drastically in the red zone, in less space, with the same surrounding cast.
What’s the explanation?
Worse outside the redzone? comp % 67.2 for 5th best in nfl 2022. Please supply outside redzone passing stats. I can't dig them up.
I think Jones is flat out better than Smith (better passer and better runner) but think your overall take it spot on.
They can't lose re-signing Jones. Either he continues to ascend and he's the guy, or at worst he's a competent placeholder that allows the ship to stay on course.
Worse outside the redzone? comp % 67.2 for 5th best in nfl 2022. Please supply outside redzone passing stats. I can't dig them up.
They’re above but linked below
Outside the redzone - ( New Window )
I'm not sure where ajr is getting that, but I don't think it's accurate. I don't know anywhere to get "outside redzone" stats, but pro-football-reference's splits have redzone stats, and I backed into non-redzone stats using that. Outside the redzone, Jones completion % was 67.52% in 2022, very slightly lower than 2021, but well above 2019 and 2020. His intercpetion% was 0.9%, less than half of any prior year. His yards per attempt were the lowest of any year, about 0.4 yards lower than last year (which was his high), and his TD% was well below prior years (along with y/a, not surprising given how much the offense emphasized short passing).
If I've calculated the passer rating correctly, his rating outside the redzone in 2022 was the highest of his career:
2022: 86.03
2021: 85.39
2020: 79.24
2019: 82.03
Outside the redzone - ( New Window )
Are they guaranteed success. No, because there are in fact no guarantees in the NFL. What the Giants are probably reasonably comfortable with is the notion that barring a major injury they are going to be at least a playoff contender with Jones. And it just seems to me right now the question to be asking is how o best build up the team around Jones.
AJ ... If the Giants think extending Jones and building up around him is their BEST option and its gonna cost them around $40M per then yeah it does!
TLDR:
People are stupid.
Are they guaranteed success. No, because there are in fact no guarantees in the NFL. What the Giants are probably reasonably comfortable with is the notion that barring a major injury they are going to be at least a playoff contender with Jones. And it just seems to me right now the question to be asking is how o best build up the team around Jones.
How are you building up around him at $40 million per year when you don’t even know if you’re going to get $40 million worth of production?
They were able to get to the red zone this year because of a massive improvement in runningback efficiency outside the redzone.
2021, running backs averaged 4.0 YPC (26th) and ranked 26th in expected points added per attempt (-0.13).
In 2022, backs improved to 4.6 YPC (17th) and ranked 20th in EPA/att (-0.09).
Resigning Jones to a $200 million contract likely means they’ll be moving on from Saqoun and relying on improvement at the WR corp from rookies, the same rookies people are afraid of busting. The data points to the game plan and coaching having a bigger impact than improvement at the QB position, so given that there’s a good chance they could get similar efficiency inside and outside the redzone from a rookie, while keeping Barkley and spending the Jones money on improving the line and defense.
With the numbers that are being thrown around tagging Jones and making him prove that he can take another leap makes the most sense when it comes to keeping him.
These are good stats. I was anti-Jones from 2021 until midway through this season for two reasons -
1) could not and did not lead late game drives to tie or win a game
2) could not finish a drive for a TD
Those two things happened in 2022 - he accomplished both of the above regularly.
What was the difference?:
1) Better coaching from the staff
2) Better play calling
3) Jones huge leap in confidence
3) Barkley back and healthy
The biggest reason has to be the staff understanding what they had in Jones, using him to his best ability while improving his recognition skills.
Healthy Barkley absolutely tilts the table inside the 20 yard line. He cannot be ignored
Giants leadership appear to have decided that their best option, at least for now, is to stick with Jones and try and build up the team around him.
Are they guaranteed success. No, because there are in fact no guarantees in the NFL. .
As a member of the “must comment on almost every Daniel Jones thread” I don’t think a calm logical opinion has any place in this debate
Lol, well done though
you're right, you don't get it.
I really need to know why.
How are you building up around him at $40 million per year when you don’t even know if you’re going to get $40 million worth of production?
For real.
You think the Giants would rather Jones threw 40 TDs last year and failed to make the playoffs
OR
Jones have the production he had last year, make the playoffs and win a playoff game on the road.
Really stupid question right?
You get where I am going?
Great work.
Someone posted an article yesterday (From Ranaan maybe? I can't remember) that he changed agents prior to negotiations starting, and that it was a planned change. Also DomerGiant basically confirmed as much with some asshat info.
Saying this had nothing to do with how you or I feel about the Giants and Jones.
The only production they care about is winning games during the regular season and playoffs.
For real.
You think the Giants would rather Jones threw 40 TDs last year and failed to make the playoffs
OR
Jones have the production he had last year, make the playoffs and win a playoff game on the road.
Really stupid question right?
You get where I am going?
The part you guys keep missing or just blatantly ignore because you treat Daniel like your son is that winning the way the Giants won last year with that type of production isn’t sustainable on a year to year basis. Especially not with the amount of holes the roster still has.
Last years production isn’t going to be enough to win 10 games and make the playoffs. Jones at $40 million needs to deliver $40 million production, not QB wins.
Jones at $40 million means they’re going to have somewhere between 30-40% of the cap tied up between Jones, Thomas and Lawrence soon. The depth will get thinner. If you don’t believe me just take a look at Green Bay.
"The part you guys keep missing or just blatantly ignore because you treat Daniel like your son." I personally aren't defending Jones; I'm simply trying to analyze what the Giants are thinking. In reality you aren't really arguing with me you're arguing with Daboll and Schoen. Let me know how that goes!
"winning the way the Giants won last year with that type of production isn’t sustainable on a year to year basis." Why not?
More to the point, I really don't expect the Giants to continue to try and win that way. I expect the plan is to try and add 2-3 decent receivers and open up the passing game. I suspect they also are looking for a big jump in production from the Dline so they can be considerably more aggressive on the other side of the ball.
"Jones at $40 million means they’re going to have somewhere between 30-40% of the cap tied up between Jones, Thomas and Lawrence soon. The depth will get thinner." Why? They are in fact the only three big ticket guys on the team. In fact my understanding is that they'll actually have oodles of cap space especially in 2024.
"If you don’t believe me just take a look at Green Bay." What the hell has Green Bay got to do with anything here?
Why do rushing numbers not matter?
The problem at BBI is people have an extremely high opinion of their ability to evaluate football players without the information possessed by the people actually in the building.
TLDR:
People are stupid.
replacing him with andy dalton???? yes, you're right.
Saying this had nothing to do with how you or I feel about the Giants and Jones.
Sure I get that but at the end of the day we are all just speculating. From my perspective, Schoen and certainly Daboll has earned my trust in their judgement. However this plays out, I'm trusting them to do the best thing for the Giants. Granted I'm a Jones fan so of course I'm not as concerned about what he signs for. Both sides know the market, so honestly I trust at this point Schoen knows his limits and has a line. I'd rather see them get a long term deal done that benefits both sides. I have a feeling we are going to see a $40M per year deal or he gets tagged.
What does Green Bay have to do with this? Look at the state of their roster since paying Rodgers. They had to trade Adams. They’ve failed to build a good enough roster around a quarterback who is way better than Jones, and not he’s on his way out leaving them with a barren roster and a large dead cap hit.
Why can’t the Giants continue to win like they did last year? Because their record in 1 score games was way above the average. That will regress to the mean If Jones is putting up the same production as he did last year, they’ll win less games. It’s simple math.
Sure the Giants have as of now have $179 million in space in 2024. That’s with only 24 players on the roster. Subtract $35 million for Jones. Let’s low ball it and say subtract $20 million total for Williams and Jackson’s extensions to make more room this year. Roughly $9 million each for this years class and next years class. That’s $73 million locked up. You want to add 2-3 receivers? That’s not going to all come from the draft, so chalk another $10 million at minimum. That leaves the Giants with $83 million in cap space left.
We haven’t even touched on Saqoun, whoever they bring in in FA this year, Julian Love, the new deal McKinney will need for 2024, etc. The cap space only looks so plentiful in 2024 because there’s nobody on the roster.
Why do rushing numbers not matter?
Jones isn’t getting paid $40 million for his rushing.
He mad.
This is so stupid. And exhausting.
I guess Lamar should ask for half of what he wants then...since Balt aint paying Lamar for his...rushing...lol.ok...right on.
What does Green Bay have to do with this? Look at the state of their roster since paying Rodgers. They had to trade Adams. They’ve failed to build a good enough roster around a quarterback who is way better than Jones, and not he’s on his way out leaving them with a barren roster and a large dead cap hit.
Why can’t the Giants continue to win like they did last year? Because their record in 1 score games was way above the average. That will regress to the mean If Jones is putting up the same production as he did last year, they’ll win less games. It’s simple math.
Sure the Giants have as of now have $179 million in space in 2024. That’s with only 24 players on the roster. Subtract $35 million for Jones. Let’s low ball it and say subtract $20 million total for Williams and Jackson’s extensions to make more room this year. Roughly $9 million each for this years class and next years class. That’s $73 million locked up. You want to add 2-3 receivers? That’s not going to all come from the draft, so chalk another $10 million at minimum. That leaves the Giants with $83 million in cap space left.
We haven’t even touched on Saqoun, whoever they bring in in FA this year, Julian Love, the new deal McKinney will need for 2024, etc. The cap space only looks so plentiful in 2024 because there’s nobody on the roster.
Oh cmon! GB was in the hunt EVERY year while Rodgers was making a mint. But now after the Pack FINALLY struggle to an 8 win season you're going to conjure up that example as some sort of warning sign to not pay the QB?
Just stop.
IF you have the QB you like you pay him.
Lamar has thrown for 36 tds in a season and won an MVP. He played 4 less games under similar conditions in regards to supporting cast as Jones and threw more touchdowns. If Lamar was healthy the past two years he would have had 4 straight 1000 yard rushing seasons. The two are not in the same ballpark.
What about the other stats I posted? Do they not matter or does it just matter that the rushing touchdowns gets him to 22 total TDs.
But now, oh no, we have 2-3 FA's coming up how on eartyh can we pay all these guys? Easily. That's how.
You have forgotten what a good team's roster looks like in terms of salary. Think back. Then come back and tell me the Giants won't be able to pay Julian Love.....
Thanks for making my point for me.
Paying about 10-12 players a lot of money is standard ops for good tems. Always has been. We're paying like 2 right now.
Now, if you don't think these players coming up arr worth it? Fine, but at some point you have to go all in on a team and go for it and you're MUCH better off going all in on players you yourself cultivated and developed aren't you? WHy would we let Bark and Jones walk so we can sign some other player who we don't even know exists right now?
Thanks for making my point for me.
That's ridiculous. You don't get to send it back 10 years later and say it wasn't worth it. You go all in and hope you can close. Again, ten years of elite play or postseason inclusion is by no means a failure!
And Jones will not be making super elite QB money! He's going to get solid QB money. He will set the market at whatever number and next year other guys will get more.
Lamar has thrown for 36 tds in a season and won an MVP. He played 4 less games under similar conditions in regards to supporting cast as Jones and threw more touchdowns. If Lamar was healthy the past two years he would have had 4 straight 1000 yard rushing seasons. The two are not in the same ballpark.
What about the other stats I posted? Do they not matter or does it just matter that the rushing touchdowns gets him to 22 total TDs.
Jackson is asking for more money and likely gets it.
Every time u and many others here disparage Jones you ignore his rushing attributes. THE RUSHING STATS DO MATTER. Of course they do. 7 TDs doesn't up his price? Are you that lost? Or is it just bias? OF course they up his cost. He's a red zone rushing threat.
This is pointless.
This really isn't what I want to be talking about. I want to be talking about the Giants and where they go from here. Jones is for intents and purposes a done deal; he signs for $35-40M over the next 3-5 years or he gets franchised, but he's the QB next year and likely for the next several years. Get used to it and move on cause just throwing shit against the wall ain'y gonna change it.
I am definitely not smarter than other posters because I think whatever the Giants do is smart.
That isn't my schtick here.
My deal is that, I know that I am not expert in roster construction and do not possess the information that people who spent 10-12 day with Jones for the last year possess.
Also, I make mistakes and own them. For example, prior to 2022, I was arguing with BW about replacing Jones. I wanted something else. There is hoards of material there. Jones changed my mind with his play last year because winning matters to me.
I am not FMiC, but I do understand his motivations better presently. He was trolling the trolls and was very good at it.
I ask again.
Are you mad bro?
lol
If you don't think so, i'd love to know why. Some of the offensive "weapons" were literally replacement level or slightly above that, OL included.
Again, this is pointless. The offense can grow with Jones and Barkley here because so many other players are so upgradable. If the offense was BAD in 2022 you'd have a great argument. it wasn't tho was it. It was capable. And why? 3 players that's why. I wonder if you added some serious sizzle to the other 4-5-6-7-8 positions the O would improve...what an abstract concept.
This really isn't what I want to be talking about. I want to be talking about the Giants and where they go from here. Jones is for intents and purposes a done deal; he signs for $35-40M over the next 3-5 years or he gets franchised, but he's the QB next year and likely for the next several years. Get used to it and move on cause just throwing shit against the wall ain'y gonna change it.
uh ohhh...you're bringing cap nuance to a gun fight. I'll stand with you and take shrapnel!
And yes, the last decade for the Packers has been a failure. Especially when you factor in the dead cap hit they’re going to take. The name of the game is win championships. I know the bar is low.
We don’t even know if Daniel Jones is enough to make us a consistent playoff contender let alone a consistent championship contender. Paying him $40 million or more long term is insane.
If you can just pay whoever you want because that’s what good teams do; why did the Packers trade Adams? Why did they fail to upgrade the WRs enough? Why did the Titans trade AJ Brown? Why did Derek Carr get cut?
Then it will have been a bad move
What if he continues to improve? We don’t really know about other areas of his game, like downfield passing, back shoulder throws, they haven’t been part of the game plan
This really isn't what I want to be talking about. I want to be talking about the Giants and where they go from here. Jones is for intents and purposes a done deal; he signs for $35-40M over the next 3-5 years or he gets franchised, but he's the QB next year and likely for the next several years. Get used to it and move on cause just throwing shit against the wall ain'y gonna change it.
Solid man.
Thanks for making my point for me.
Again to the point everyone always makes to you guys, it's many things together that make the difference. Aaron Rodgers is a GREAT QB. But his physical and mental skill is only part of the equation. He pretty clearly is an egomaniac who will launch into a tirade against his head coach on the sidelines. And he always seems to blame everyone else. I feel like that has a lot to do with the issues on that team, at least as I see it. And they STILL are competitive, they went on a tear at the end of the year. There were a few losses for them this year there where they went away from the run (like against us) where they probably could have turned that into a W.
Look at Jones in a vacuum and you can argue he's overrated or about to be overpaid. Look at the games really closely last year, really zero in on Jones game after game and I don't see how anyone can sit here and say Jones held this offense back. He DROVE the bus along with Barkley all year long and it's as clear as day.
Stats are a metric but not the end all be all. Wins and points scored matter more. And Jones was the catalyst in both a decent point total and a nearly shocking number of wins.
The defense needs more work than the offense because we have Jones and Barkley and Thomas. We have a trio of stability now on offense.
Again to the point everyone always makes to you guys, it's many things together that make the difference. Aaron Rodgers is a GREAT QB. But his physical and mental skill is only part of the equation. He pretty clearly is an egomaniac who will launch into a tirade against his head coach on the sidelines. And he always seems to blame everyone else. I feel like that has a lot to do with the issues on that team, at least as I see it. And they STILL are competitive, they went on a tear at the end of the year. There were a few losses for them this year there where they went away from the run (like against us) where they probably could have turned that into a W.
Rodgers also made a lot more money adjusted for inflation than Jones likely makes these next few years...but oddly enough no one wants to acknowledge this now.
And again, the Pack knocked on the door every friggin year! That's a failure now? Get lost. Packer fans do say that and I really don't care.
The goal is to compete first. You don't get to take it all back ten years later simply because you came 1-2 games short and you sure as hell can't cry remember the alamo (packers) as some sort of rallying cry. What about the Bears? Think they would trade places with the Pack the last 10 years? Or Washington? Or the dozens of other teams that don't sniff january because they have no QB.
Some of you would be better served just saying "i think jones is a below average player" and move on.
Look at Jones in a vacuum and you can argue he's overrated or about to be overpaid. Look at the games really closely last year, really zero in on Jones game after game and I don't see how anyone can sit here and say Jones held this offense back. He DROVE the bus along with Barkley all year long and it's as clear as day.
Stats are a metric but not the end all be all. Wins and points scored matter more. And Jones was the catalyst in both a decent point total and a nearly shocking number of wins.
The defense needs more work than the offense because we have Jones and Barkley and Thomas. We have a trio of stability now on offense.
The much higher percentage of fans understands the situation with the Giants and that they still have both a LOS issue and other weaknesses. Some very nice building blocks and hopefully more players that continue to grow.
I agree that the defense needs more work and will be very much addressed this offseason but a few very good pieces are in place.
The offense can be a simpler fix but that depends on Neal's advancement and how much and if group of IOL advance as well. Interesting to see how JS addresses this group this offseason. It's critical that are much better next year.
This really isn't what I want to be talking about. I want to be talking about the Giants and where they go from here. Jones is for intents and purposes a done deal; he signs for $35-40M over the next 3-5 years or he gets franchised, but he's the QB next year and likely for the next several years. Get used to it and move on cause just throwing shit against the wall ain'y gonna change it.
Adams asked for a trade because the Packers weren’t going to pay him what he wanted on a long term deal.
By the time Rodgers got his first big deal in 2013 he had already won a Super Bowl and been an MVP. His record was 58-29. The Packers last decade absolutely was a failure for not getting back to a Super Bowl with an all time great QB. Having Rodgers you’re nearly guaranteed to at least make the playoffs. Their goal is to win a title. The Yankees are in it every year too, but their last decade has been a failure too.
You’re willing to pay Jones $40 million without even knowing if he can make us a consistent 9 game winner, let alone compete for the conference every year.
By the time Rodgers got his first big deal in 2013 he had already won a Super Bowl and been an MVP. His record was 58-29. The Packers last decade absolutely was a failure for not getting back to a Super Bowl with an all time great QB. Having Rodgers you’re nearly guaranteed to at least make the playoffs. Their goal is to win a title. The Yankees are in it every year too, but their last decade has been a failure too.
You’re willing to pay Jones $40 million without even knowing if he can make us a consistent 9 game winner, let alone compete for the conference every year.
Just stop. Stop putting words or thoughts into other people. Those are your made up thoughts. Not mine.
You’re willing to pay Jones $40 million without even knowing if he can make us a consistent 9 game winner, let alone compete for the conference every year.
NO one that wants Jones back thinks this way. NO ONE. Stop.
By the time Rodgers got his first big deal in 2013 he had already won a Super Bowl and been an MVP. His record was 58-29. The Packers last decade absolutely was a failure for not getting back to a Super Bowl with an all time great QB. Having Rodgers you’re nearly guaranteed to at least make the playoffs. Their goal is to win a title. The Yankees are in it every year too, but their last decade has been a failure too.
You’re willing to pay Jones $40 million without even knowing if he can make us a consistent 9 game winner, let alone compete for the conference every year.
So if the Giants choose to pay him more than I think it will be based on what they believe.
Here is what I think is going to happen right after they sign Jones for 37.5 AAV for 5 years with a little more than 100m guaranteed.
The trolls come to BBI and say some form of:
The OWNER made them do it because Schoen would agree with their opinion on Jones.
If you are saying I would do the reverse.
Wrong, the last group on Earth that I would EVER want to be grouped with, is people unable to admit the are wrong.
These people will be responsible for our extinction and we will deserve it.
They HAVE a QB now, one who could "conceivably" continue to grow under Daboll's system, to the point they can win SBs with him. But, from your point of view, he's as good now as he will every be, dump him.
Wouldn't want you managing my company!
The way you guys get so defensive about the slightest opinion that isn’t a complete genuflect to Daniel Jones is tiresome.
Some will blame and excoriate Schoen and Daboll and some will say the tens of millions per year was worth the “squeeze”, et cetera as there was nobody else and the market was what it was.
Schoen and Daboll have to know or have a reasonable feeling if they assign a multi year commitment to Jones, and things hit skids with Jones individually or t am record wise they are going down with the ship if this thing flounders to get back in playoffs or compete at end of next few seasons and Jones himself struggles to elevate. I really don’t see how they get a chance to get another QB unless Jones gets injured per se for an extended proportion of a season.
Take the picks and build the roster. For the same reason they should not sign Barkley. A running back can easily be found in the draft as the last piece of the puzzle.
It is unfortunate the Giants picked a QB and a RB when the roster was not of championship quality. If you sign Jones And Barkley we will never be good enough to beat Philly or the cowboys because we will not have the ability to procure enough assets to win in the trenches.