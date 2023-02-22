45million / year sounds like a lot Fat Wally : 2/22/2023 10:01 am

especially when guys like Allen and Mahomes are getting paid that much. The problem is, you have to look at it in terms of percentage of the cap, not the actual value.



When Mahomes and Allen signed their contracts, they were for X percent of the cap the year they signed. Which was roughly $45m/yr



The cap has gone up since then, and so 45m/yr is no longer the same percent as it was when they signed.



Back when Josh Allen signed his new deal in 2021, the cap was 182m. Allen's deal is roughly 43m/yr which was ~ %23.63 of the cap that year.



Last year the cap was 208m, and 23% of that was 47m/yr



This year the cap has gone up to 224m, and 23% of that is 51.52m/yr



So looking at the 45m/yr number this year that Jones is looking for. That works out to be 20.09% of the cap this year. Using that percentage back in 2021 on the 182m cap works out to be 36.4m/yr. Which is a number we can all agree on.



So it's not that Jones would be getting overpaid, it's just that Allen and Mahomes are underpaid relative to the cap increase.



Seeing it broken down this way makes me feel better about paying that amount for Jones.

