45million / year sounds like a lot

Fat Wally : 2/22/2023 10:01 am
especially when guys like Allen and Mahomes are getting paid that much. The problem is, you have to look at it in terms of percentage of the cap, not the actual value.

When Mahomes and Allen signed their contracts, they were for X percent of the cap the year they signed. Which was roughly $45m/yr

The cap has gone up since then, and so 45m/yr is no longer the same percent as it was when they signed.

Back when Josh Allen signed his new deal in 2021, the cap was 182m. Allen's deal is roughly 43m/yr which was ~ %23.63 of the cap that year.

Last year the cap was 208m, and 23% of that was 47m/yr

This year the cap has gone up to 224m, and 23% of that is 51.52m/yr

So looking at the 45m/yr number this year that Jones is looking for. That works out to be 20.09% of the cap this year. Using that percentage back in 2021 on the 182m cap works out to be 36.4m/yr. Which is a number we can all agree on.

So it's not that Jones would be getting overpaid, it's just that Allen and Mahomes are underpaid relative to the cap increase.

Seeing it broken down this way makes me feel better about paying that amount for Jones.
The NY media  
Gogiantsgo : 2/22/2023 10:08 am : link
Is in a tizzy. Look at this craziness. I almost spit out my coffee when I read that title. Everyone is taking the $45MM story and running with it.

Even if true, every single person not named Tom Brady (who's made a ton over his career) would push for the max, especially when the next hit could be the last.

I think that people need to calm down.

Four ways DJ's selfishness can hurt the Giants - ( New Window )
Gee when you put it that way it makes sense to give a 15TD QB $45M  
Producer : 2/22/2023 10:08 am : link
... actually no it doesn't.

I don’t think $36 million  
leatherneck570 : 2/22/2023 10:12 am : link
Is a number we can all agree on. That still sounds a touch high imo. And telling me Josh Allen gets 23% hurts the argument that Jones should be af 20. Again, imho.
High is what Schoen says it is.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/22/2023 10:16 am : link
lol  
Csonka : 2/22/2023 10:19 am : link
I like DJ, but no way another team is going to look at his body of work and offer him $45m per. Who are we negotiating against???
RE: Gee when you put it that way it makes sense to give a 15TD QB $45M  
Toth029 : 2/22/2023 10:19 am : link
In comment 16042142 Producer said:
Quote:
... actually no it doesn't.


When a QB who's getting pay $50M+ and doesn't have a playoff win nor does he have a winning record, Jones's agent is going to push hard on that angle. I don't blame him.

We'll see what Schoen does. Big test for him.
The only reason you dedicate  
allstarjim : 2/22/2023 10:20 am : link
almost a quarter of your team's cap on an AAV is that the QB is an absolutely elite franchise QB. There is still question marks that Jones is even a legit franchise QB, and he's certainly not an elite one.

$36M is NOT a number we can all agree on. I have reservations about $35M. I'm actively rooting for the NEFT, but I don't think it will happen. Based on circumstances, I'm hoping the ceiling is $35M that Schoen will go to. And that's a more than fair number for a QB who's "done it" for only a single year, and by "done it," I mean showed he could be a competent QB. Not great, not light the scoreboard up, but efficient.
Agree  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/22/2023 10:21 am : link
the percentage is the important component. The deals some have posted that make sense all have had a lower percentage the first two years.

Year 3 is where it gets tougher. If you are sticking with Jones because of performance then JS has two more drafts to help offset that. That's a JS problem not a Jones one.

If you want to move off of Jones after two years then it is important to limit the cap hit for that year as best you can which is where I think the negotiation and compromise should focus on.

I just watched KC win a SB. I saw three key players that were drafted last year (one a PB) with several other strong contributors from those drafts. That's how you do it imv.
....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 2/22/2023 10:25 am : link
The big difference is those quarterbacks SHOWED what they could do with a good supporting cast (even Dak and Murray)

We all agree that Jone's hasn't had a good supporting cast - no doubt about it.

But do we feel comfortable giving a quarter of the cap to Jones in the HOPES he'll produce like he hasn't so far.

not surprising in a world where everything  
bigbluehoya : 2/22/2023 10:29 am : link
needs to be boiled down to a sound-bite, but there is entirely too much focus and chatter around AAV.

It really isn't a meaningful measure.
RE: ....  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/22/2023 10:30 am : link
In comment 16042163 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
The big difference is those quarterbacks SHOWED what they could do with a good supporting cast (even Dak and Murray)

We all agree that Jone's hasn't had a good supporting cast - no doubt about it.

But do we feel comfortable giving a quarter of the cap to Jones in the HOPES he'll produce like he hasn't so far.


I would hope the Giants are very comfortable that he will perform if the team does its part and fills in the voids.

The other component to doing this is at least for now they think this is the best option.

All the deals that make sense have a much lower cap percentage the first two years. It's all about the get out pain if it comes to that imv.
Unless you have a HOF QB you don't want  
Mattman : 2/22/2023 10:31 am : link
them taking up over 15% of the cap. It's better to get it down to 10-12% for team health.

Mahomes is a Unicorn and does not apply. He had the highest cap hit by percentage of ANY Superbowl winner by a large margin.

2023 Cap hit

Patrick Mahomes Chiefs $46.8 million 20.5%
Josh Allen Bills $39.8 million 17.4%

Here are the numbers - ( New Window )
Here is an opinion from a big DJ fan  
D HOS : 2/22/2023 10:35 am : link
I love the guy. I 'like' the player. I was surprised, but not upset when he was drafted. I have rooted ('made excuses for') him each week, each year. I strongly want DJ as the QB going forward. But.

I have also tried to be realistic as to his shortcomings. Earlier this year my opinion was he was not likely to end up as the right QB to commit to, though in terms of available QB's, I do not see a significantly better option. Today I do believe he is the best option going forward. But.

If he would not agree to a 3 year deal at or below the tag value, I would not sign him. I would tag him with the expectation of finding a trade or expecting someone else to sign him. Ultimately I'd not play him under the tag. I'd go with a less good option for now and draft a QB, knowing it won't be a top prospect and we may need another draft QB next year. To me, that's the smart 'team first' play.

I strongly want to move forward with DJ as the QB. However, I more strongly want the best possible ability to develop the entire roster. While I understand having the right QB is the most critical thing, right now, the Giants are not a "good" QB away from where they want to be. They have so many needs - signing their key players, finding inexpensive but quality depth, one possibly two high level FA's- and if locking down the QB need with DJ removes the ability to resolve a good number of those other needs, and threatens big cap hit or big dead money later, I don't want to go there.

DJ is not so fantastic that he's worth a huge cap impact. As much as I am his fan, and as much as my heart wants him to stay, it's just not smart.

Now if he signs a reasonable deal? Great! Let's do it and keep moving forward.
Also seems wrong  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/22/2023 10:35 am : link
if Jones is making a lot less than Murray and the Cleveland Groper. Three wrongs make a right!
DHOS  
Producer : 2/22/2023 10:38 am : link
Nice post. The hope for a reasonable deal is over. We're in a new reality where Jones wants to get paid. Proceed accordingly.
DHOS  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/22/2023 10:45 am : link
Simple solution. Structure a contract that you can get out of after two years or possible three.

I share some of your concerns with Jones and don't like going too high for QB's in general as I am huge team guy.

Just keep in mind if you move on you better find a QB that will help you win enough games. If you don't someone else is probably coaching your team and if the GM did a poor job making the team much better you make even have someone else picking players. I think this has crossed JS's mind in whatever he chooses to do.
RE: ....  
Toth029 : 2/22/2023 10:47 am : link
In comment 16042163 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
The big difference is those quarterbacks SHOWED what they could do with a good supporting cast (even Dak and Murray)

We all agree that Jone's hasn't had a good supporting cast - no doubt about it.

But do we feel comfortable giving a quarter of the cap to Jones in the HOPES he'll produce like he hasn't so far.


Dak I can see.

Not Murray. He has had Hopkins elevating him. Still has a losing record and no playoff wins. Jones's agent will undoubtedly be angling for that.
RE: DHOS  
Producer : 2/22/2023 10:50 am : link
In comment 16042187 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Simple solution. Structure a contract that you can get out of after two years or possible three.

I share some of your concerns with Jones and don't like going too high for QB's in general as I am huge team guy.

Just keep in mind if you move on you better find a QB that will help you win enough games. If you don't someone else is probably coaching your team and if the GM did a poor job making the team much better you make even have someone else picking players. I think this has crossed JS's mind in whatever he chooses to do.


What makes you think Jones is taking a deal the Giants can exit in two years?
just because the cap is going up  
bigblueny : 2/22/2023 10:50 am : link
doesn't mean he's worth 20% of the cap yet. If the argument is Josh Allen signed for 23% two years ago, Jones is not within 3% of Allen's payrate. He's probably more in that 13-15% range, which translates to 29-34 million. I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants have a 35 million$ maximum internally, or they will just use the tag.
RE: Gee when you put it that way it makes sense to give a 15TD QB $45M  
Carl in CT : 2/22/2023 10:52 am : link
In comment 16042142 Producer said:
Quote:
... actually no it doesn't.


It does when you’re ranked #6 in QBR. 7 rushing TDs 5 int on the year, leading a dogshit roster to the playoffs, getting a playoff win, didn’t cost the team any losses, won approx 5 games on your own, are only 25 years old, high completion % with receivers that were near the top on drops. Shall I continue??? Or you just don’t get it do you? I guess you want to start again and suck for at least 5 more years.
You think $10m difference is a lot???  
Carl in CT : 2/22/2023 10:56 am : link
It’s basically Mark Glowinski! You want to lose your young very good Qb because of that?
RE: RE: Gee when you put it that way it makes sense to give a 15TD QB $45M  
Producer : 2/22/2023 10:57 am : link
In comment 16042194 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 16042142 Producer said:


Quote:


... actually no it doesn't.




It does when you’re ranked #6 in QBR. 7 rushing TDs 5 int on the year, leading a dogshit roster to the playoffs, getting a playoff win, didn’t cost the team any losses, won approx 5 games on your own, are only 25 years old, high completion % with receivers that were near the top on drops. Shall I continue??? Or you just don’t get it do you? I guess you want to start again and suck for at least 5 more years.


He's a middle-class QB. Get a grip.
RE: RE: ....  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/22/2023 10:58 am : link
In comment 16042190 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16042163 CoughlinHandsonHips said:


Quote:


The big difference is those quarterbacks SHOWED what they could do with a good supporting cast (even Dak and Murray)

We all agree that Jone's hasn't had a good supporting cast - no doubt about it.

But do we feel comfortable giving a quarter of the cap to Jones in the HOPES he'll produce like he hasn't so far.




Dak I can see.

Not Murray. He has had Hopkins elevating him. Still has a losing record and no playoff wins. Jones's agent will undoubtedly be angling for that.


Dak was garbage with a Cole Beasley led passing attack, much like Josh Allen. I know this might sound shocking to bbi, but good talented WRs improve a QBs stats.
RE: RE: DHOS  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/22/2023 11:06 am : link
In comment 16042191 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16042187 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Simple solution. Structure a contract that you can get out of after two years or possible three.

I share some of your concerns with Jones and don't like going too high for QB's in general as I am huge team guy.

Just keep in mind if you move on you better find a QB that will help you win enough games. If you don't someone else is probably coaching your team and if the GM did a poor job making the team much better you make even have someone else picking players. I think this has crossed JS's mind in whatever he chooses to do.



What makes you think Jones is taking a deal the Giants can exit in two years?


I didn't. I said that is what I would want and the key point is how much pain that 3 pain is.

What I would do is bend on the AAV and but hold strong to my getting out year 3 with a reasonable out.

If that is getting beyond what I want to do then I NEFT him and let him test the market. I look at what comes back (if a deal does) and then make my decision then.

If he comes back to me without a deal I continue to negotiate with a touch more bend. No compromise then he plays on the tag which I don't think he would want but I accept that risk and account for it.
3rd year  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/22/2023 11:09 am : link
pain that is.
A QB rookie contract...  
bw in dc : 2/22/2023 11:12 am : link
solves these concerns.

If Jones was unequivocally a great player, it would probably be unanimous on BBI that taking up a material % of the cap is worth it.

But Jones isn't after four years. So, make whatever case you want to justify that $45M AAV as a % of the cap isn't that bad.

The bigger issue is this - is player taking up that % worth it?
I'm not sure I'd say  
Biteymax22 : 2/22/2023 11:13 am : link
"We can all agree" on the 36mil number, but I have a funny feeling that at the end of the day its what we'll be looking at.

I think Jones knows that he isn't getting 45 million, if that's what he was gunning for his reps would have probably floated out 55 million already. He probably wants 40, the team probably wants to use the franchise tag number as an average and they'll meet in the middle around 36.
RE: The only reason you dedicate  
Section331 : 2/22/2023 11:13 am : link
In comment 16042156 allstarjim said:
Quote:
almost a quarter of your team's cap on an AAV is that the QB is an absolutely elite franchise QB. There is still question marks that Jones is even a legit franchise QB, and he's certainly not an elite one.

$36M is NOT a number we can all agree on. I have reservations about $35M. I'm actively rooting for the NEFT, but I don't think it will happen. Based on circumstances, I'm hoping the ceiling is $35M that Schoen will go to. And that's a more than fair number for a QB who's "done it" for only a single year, and by "done it," I mean showed he could be a competent QB. Not great, not light the scoreboard up, but efficient.


I do think Schoen will use the NEFT if they can’t come to an agreement this week, and he should. Let the market dictate DJ’s value, and if Schoen is comfortable committing that money, match and move on. If another team blows DJ away with an offer, Schoen can either shop Jones to other teams, or take the 2 1sts and move on.

It doesn’t matter what % of cap Mahomes and Allen take, Jones isn’t Mahomes or Allen. He’s a good QB, not a great one, offer what you think his value is, not what % of the cap it is compared to contracts signed 2 years ago.
year 3 is going to be intolerable  
Producer : 2/22/2023 11:16 am : link
Like it was for Cousins and Tannehill.

We're going to be on a treadmill with Jones where we will have to restructure and add years and before you know it we will be 10 yrs down the road with him, make him wildly rich, and the Giants are a decade of middle of the pack football. He's a QB you probably can't win with under the best contract circumstances, never mind this insanity.

Take the short term hit. Let him go.
I think there's enough data out there now  
widmerseyebrow : 2/22/2023 11:16 am : link
To see what happens to your franchise if you just go along with what is currently accepted regarding the cap and quarterbacks. Were Watson and Murray the latest in a line of QBs whose "turn" was up, or were they a tipping point?
RE: You think $10m difference is a lot???  
DefenseWins : 2/22/2023 11:17 am : link
In comment 16042200 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
It’s basically Mark Glowinski! You want to lose your young very good Qb because of that?


Very good point but unfortunately people cannot wrap their minds around this.

If the Giants can sign him to a long term deal and minimize the guaranteed money, it would be a win. Every year after this season that Jones would be locked into a 35m contract is a value to us as the cost of the QB contracts increase.

Getting this deal done before some of those other top QB contracts are due to be renewed is imperative.

It is not just looking at it from the lens of a Glowinski contract. We can let Barkley go via free agency and just draft a guy or pickup a guy. BBI always says anyone can run behind a decent OL. There is the money.

If Jones progresses even more, than what would his agent be looking for if we tagged him this year?

The other thing people fail to realize is the three people I am listing below cannot afford to have this team take a major step backwards next season.

Schoen
Dabs
John Mara

John Mara is the VP of Marketing for the Giants, not the owner. He is trying to "sell hope" to the fans every off season. The guy finally feels like his team may be turning the corner after a decade of total shit. If you think he will allow the QB to walk out of the door without a suitable replacement, then you are a crack smoker.
It’s only a value to the Giants if  
ajr2456 : 2/22/2023 11:22 am : link
Jones improves drastically and plays like a top 10 QB consistently.

If he’s the same Jones as last year, $35 million isn’t a value regardless of how high the cap goes.

If last year was an outlier, it’s a disaster.
RE: It’s only a value to the Giants if  
DefenseWins : 2/22/2023 11:23 am : link
In comment 16042239 ajr2456 said:
Quote:


If last year was an outlier, it’s a disaster.


not if the guaranteed money is limited per my last message
...  
christian : 2/22/2023 11:25 am : link
Josh Allen's extension technically starts this year. It amended his rookie contract and 5th year option, so salary and bonus were adjusted in 21/22. But this is the 5-year outlook of what Josh Allen's contract from 2023 - 2027 looks like.

I've removed 2028 as there is no possibility of guaranteed money, and the outer bounds of the debate for Jones has been about 5 years.

So ask yourself, do you think Daniels Jones should be paid similarly to Josh Allen the next 5 years?

Total $219,796,843
AAV $43,959,368
But it’s either the guarantees  
ajr2456 : 2/22/2023 11:27 am : link
Are pushed further down the line to guarantee roster flexibility the next two years or they’re pushed toward the front of the contract limiting what can be done the next two years to build up the roster.

If the latter is over three years; and Jones fails the roster is set back three years.
RE: RE: You think $10m difference is a lot???  
Ron Johnson : 2/22/2023 11:29 am : link
In comment 16042232 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16042200 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


It’s basically Mark Glowinski! You want to lose your young very good Qb because of that?



Very good point but unfortunately people cannot wrap their minds around this.

If the Giants can sign him to a long term deal and minimize the guaranteed money, it would be a win. Every year after this season that Jones would be locked into a 35m contract is a value to us as the cost of the QB contracts increase.

Getting this deal done before some of those other top QB contracts are due to be renewed is imperative.

It is not just looking at it from the lens of a Glowinski contract. We can let Barkley go via free agency and just draft a guy or pickup a guy. BBI always says anyone can run behind a decent OL. There is the money.

If Jones progresses even more, than what would his agent be looking for if we tagged him this year?

The other thing people fail to realize is the three people I am listing below cannot afford to have this team take a major step backwards next season.

Schoen
Dabs
John Mara

John Mara is the VP of Marketing for the Giants, not the owner. He is trying to "sell hope" to the fans every off season. The guy finally feels like his team may be turning the corner after a decade of total shit. If you think he will allow the QB to walk out of the door without a suitable replacement, then you are a crack smoker.



great posts.

They made a huge investment in the kid. After all the bumps in the road they're finally starting to see some return on their investment. Why let him go now? It doesn't make sense. The arrow is still pointing up for Jones.
RE: RE: RE: Gee when you put it that way it makes sense to give a 15TD QB $45M  
NYG07 : 2/22/2023 11:31 am : link
In comment 16042203 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16042194 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 16042142 Producer said:


Quote:


... actually no it doesn't.




It does when you’re ranked #6 in QBR. 7 rushing TDs 5 int on the year, leading a dogshit roster to the playoffs, getting a playoff win, didn’t cost the team any losses, won approx 5 games on your own, are only 25 years old, high completion % with receivers that were near the top on drops. Shall I continue??? Or you just don’t get it do you? I guess you want to start again and suck for at least 5 more years.



He's a middle-class QB. Get a grip.


It is mind blowing how some people on here will go to great lengths to try to prop up an average QB to make it seem like he is worth as much as the elite QBs.

They have no concept of how much this contract will wreck the Giants cap. Dak and Murray are way overpaid but Jones is worth it. Can't make this stuff up.
RE: RE: You think $10m difference is a lot???  
Producer : 2/22/2023 11:34 am : link
In comment 16042232 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16042200 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


It’s basically Mark Glowinski! You want to lose your young very good Qb because of that?



Very good point but unfortunately people cannot wrap their minds around this.

If the Giants can sign him to a long term deal and minimize the guaranteed money, it would be a win. Every year after this season that Jones would be locked into a 35m contract is a value to us as the cost of the QB contracts increase.

Getting this deal done before some of those other top QB contracts are due to be renewed is imperative.

It is not just looking at it from the lens of a Glowinski contract. We can let Barkley go via free agency and just draft a guy or pickup a guy. BBI always says anyone can run behind a decent OL. There is the money.

If Jones progresses even more, than what would his agent be looking for if we tagged him this year?

The other thing people fail to realize is the three people I am listing below cannot afford to have this team take a major step backwards next season.

Schoen
Dabs
John Mara

John Mara is the VP of Marketing for the Giants, not the owner. He is trying to "sell hope" to the fans every off season. The guy finally feels like his team may be turning the corner after a decade of total shit. If you think he will allow the QB to walk out of the door without a suitable replacement, then you are a crack smoker.


"Minimize the guaranteed money"

Lol

Ok. But that's the whole ballgame. I love that you say in the same paragraph that "we" can't wrap our minds around the xtra $10M and then say something like that. I think you need to make sure you're wrapping your mind around all the issues.
Ron Johnson  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/22/2023 11:37 am : link
Dealing with those bumps and also playing without a 5th year guarantee I hope is something that JS/BD noticed as much as I did. Don't know where Jones ultimately goes but handling adversity and pressure is a good indicator of future potential imv.
RE: The only reason you dedicate  
eric2425ny : 2/22/2023 11:41 am : link
In comment 16042156 allstarjim said:
Quote:
almost a quarter of your team's cap on an AAV is that the QB is an absolutely elite franchise QB. There is still question marks that Jones is even a legit franchise QB, and he's certainly not an elite one.

$36M is NOT a number we can all agree on. I have reservations about $35M. I'm actively rooting for the NEFT, but I don't think it will happen. Based on circumstances, I'm hoping the ceiling is $35M that Schoen will go to. And that's a more than fair number for a QB who's "done it" for only a single year, and by "done it," I mean showed he could be a competent QB. Not great, not light the scoreboard up, but efficient.


100% agree with this.
Cmon  
ajr2456 : 2/22/2023 11:41 am : link
We’re patting him on the back for playing without a contract for next year?

You know who else performed without a contract for next year? Slayton, James, Julian Love. Along with probably 150 players throughout the league.
Has anyone, anywhere, confirmed that $45 million/year asking price?  
Klaatu : 2/22/2023 11:43 am : link
It seems to me it was one person's speculation (might have been Florio) that's taken on a life of its own.
Here is the bottom line  
Dave on the UWS : 2/22/2023 11:46 am : link
"geniuses". HC and Gms WITHOUT a starting QB get FIRED. If they've determined that Jones is a legit starting QB, they are NOT going to lose him.
Drafting a QB, high or low in the draft, means you have NO QB until they prove it. And many many of them never do.
That gets you fired.
Its easy for all you guys to say "Jones isn't worth this he isn't worth that", blah blah blah. Your ass isn't on the line like Schoen and Daboll's are.
RE: Here is the bottom line  
Producer : 2/22/2023 11:49 am : link
In comment 16042285 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
"geniuses". HC and Gms WITHOUT a starting QB get FIRED. If they've determined that Jones is a legit starting QB, they are NOT going to lose him.
Drafting a QB, high or low in the draft, means you have NO QB until they prove it. And many many of them never do.
That gets you fired.
Its easy for all you guys to say "Jones isn't worth this he isn't worth that", blah blah blah. Your ass isn't on the line like Schoen and Daboll's are.


Oy vey.

Not necessarily. Plenty of GMs and HCs get enough rope to build without a middling QB. You are presenting a false choice.

If the Jones eval is that he is ok but not a champion, everybody is smart enough to accept a short term hit for a long term goal, competing for multiple Super Bowl championships. Even you are smart enough to understand that
RE: Here is the bottom line  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/22/2023 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16042285 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
"geniuses". HC and Gms WITHOUT a starting QB get FIRED. If they've determined that Jones is a legit starting QB, they are NOT going to lose him.
Drafting a QB, high or low in the draft, means you have NO QB until they prove it. And many many of them never do.
That gets you fired.
Its easy for all you guys to say "Jones isn't worth this he isn't worth that", blah blah blah. Your ass isn't on the line like Schoen and Daboll's are.


Not necessarily. Some can build enough of a team and the HC can have "solid" seasons but that will get stale fast in this market.

The bigger problem is if the QB you replace for Jones falls short and Jones shines elsewhere.

If this happened your HC is probably gone and if JS still stays he won't have as strong a say in selecting the next HC to start. It gets worse from that point and the meddling will resurface imv.
The honeymoon period for Schoen doesn’t end until he drafts his QB  
dpinzow : 2/22/2023 12:02 pm : link
He gets a year or two more of leeway if he keeps Jones, hence the comment about Jones returning in 2023. Schoen probably got a guarantee that he’d get to draft a QB high if Jones didn’t work out. The guy who’s actually under more pressure here is Daboll (he has to win games and coaches get less leeway, even after a great first season). If the Giants struggle Daboll ends up on the hot seat before Schoen does
We have pretty ossified positions on the board at this point  
mfjmfj : 2/22/2023 12:05 pm : link
The Haters: Never wanted DJ and don't want him now. Tend to say 15 TDs over and over again as if this fact has some particular significance. Prior to this year looked at his W/L record and said no way. Now look at his stats and say no way. Used to say Tyrod Taylor was better. Now it is Derek Carr. Rarely reference actual game performance in 2022 but whatever play or stat annoys them at this moment.

The Fanboys: (that would be me). OK with DJ from the beginning. Impressed by his rookie year, but wish he could hold onto the ball. Saw good QB play on a putrid offense in 2020 and 2021. Like to say things like "he would be great if he had Jalen Hurts' talent" and "Patrick Mahomes would not have won anymore games for the Giants this year". Stress his in game play and lack of surrounding talent and minimize his losses pre 2022 and his mediocre at best stats.

The inbetweeners: A diminishingly small group. I am not sure they even know what they think, so I am not sure how to summarize. He is maybe good, but maybe not good enough? Happy to have him at $20MM/AAV but don't want to pay him $60MM AAV? He can win with a perfect cast?

What I find interesting is that there seems to be very little movement in the groups. I have been a fanboy since day 1. Most of the vocal haters still hate. Who know who is right. I would say this. If you looked at this board last August, pretty much everything said by the haters has been shown to be demonstrably untrue (what game will DJ get benched? Js has already decided not to keep DJ. Can't ever make the playoffs with DJ at QB. This is a 3 win team with DJ at QB. It would be nuts to pick up DJ's option, etc.). Not sure why I would think their point of view has become more rational since then. Also find it interesting that new data has not seemed to impact their position. I am sure their are exceptions (maybe Sean or Christian?) but it doesn't seem like many. If DJ had been as bad as many here expected, I would have admitted I was wrong especially about the option year, and been ready to move on. Since he was as good as I expected, I find it surprising so few have moved out of the haters' group.
RE: We have pretty ossified positions on the board at this point  
Producer : 2/22/2023 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16042309 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
The Haters: Never wanted DJ and don't want him now. Tend to say 15 TDs over and over again as if this fact has some particular significance. Prior to this year looked at his W/L record and said no way. Now look at his stats and say no way. Used to say Tyrod Taylor was better. Now it is Derek Carr. Rarely reference actual game performance in 2022 but whatever play or stat annoys them at this moment.

The Fanboys: (that would be me). OK with DJ from the beginning. Impressed by his rookie year, but wish he could hold onto the ball. Saw good QB play on a putrid offense in 2020 and 2021. Like to say things like "he would be great if he had Jalen Hurts' talent" and "Patrick Mahomes would not have won anymore games for the Giants this year". Stress his in game play and lack of surrounding talent and minimize his losses pre 2022 and his mediocre at best stats.

The inbetweeners: A diminishingly small group. I am not sure they even know what they think, so I am not sure how to summarize. He is maybe good, but maybe not good enough? Happy to have him at $20MM/AAV but don't want to pay him $60MM AAV? He can win with a perfect cast?

What I find interesting is that there seems to be very little movement in the groups. I have been a fanboy since day 1. Most of the vocal haters still hate. Who know who is right. I would say this. If you looked at this board last August, pretty much everything said by the haters has been shown to be demonstrably untrue (what game will DJ get benched? Js has already decided not to keep DJ. Can't ever make the playoffs with DJ at QB. This is a 3 win team with DJ at QB. It would be nuts to pick up DJ's option, etc.). Not sure why I would think their point of view has become more rational since then. Also find it interesting that new data has not seemed to impact their position. I am sure their are exceptions (maybe Sean or Christian?) but it doesn't seem like many. If DJ had been as bad as many here expected, I would have admitted I was wrong especially about the option year, and been ready to move on. Since he was as good as I expected, I find it surprising so few have moved out of the haters' group.


If you want to be taken seriously and have your lengthy post read you should remove "hater" from your vocabulary here. Nobody hates Jones. And it makes you sound like a fool, to put it kindly.
all parties knew the cap would grow  
nyfootballfan : 2/22/2023 12:10 pm : link
when mahomes and allen signed.
one should calc average (est.) cap over the contract life as the denominator and apply the contract to that total.
Producer  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/22/2023 12:10 pm : link
I sent you and bw an email -- please respond
RE: We have pretty ossified positions on the board at this point  
dpinzow : 2/22/2023 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16042309 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
The Haters: Never wanted DJ and don't want him now. Tend to say 15 TDs over and over again as if this fact has some particular significance. Prior to this year looked at his W/L record and said no way. Now look at his stats and say no way. Used to say Tyrod Taylor was better. Now it is Derek Carr. Rarely reference actual game performance in 2022 but whatever play or stat annoys them at this moment.

The Fanboys: (that would be me). OK with DJ from the beginning. Impressed by his rookie year, but wish he could hold onto the ball. Saw good QB play on a putrid offense in 2020 and 2021. Like to say things like "he would be great if he had Jalen Hurts' talent" and "Patrick Mahomes would not have won anymore games for the Giants this year". Stress his in game play and lack of surrounding talent and minimize his losses pre 2022 and his mediocre at best stats.

The inbetweeners: A diminishingly small group. I am not sure they even know what they think, so I am not sure how to summarize. He is maybe good, but maybe not good enough? Happy to have him at $20MM/AAV but don't want to pay him $60MM AAV? He can win with a perfect cast?

What I find interesting is that there seems to be very little movement in the groups. I have been a fanboy since day 1. Most of the vocal haters still hate. Who know who is right. I would say this. If you looked at this board last August, pretty much everything said by the haters has been shown to be demonstrably untrue (what game will DJ get benched? Js has already decided not to keep DJ. Can't ever make the playoffs with DJ at QB. This is a 3 win team with DJ at QB. It would be nuts to pick up DJ's option, etc.). Not sure why I would think their point of view has become more rational since then. Also find it interesting that new data has not seemed to impact their position. I am sure their are exceptions (maybe Sean or Christian?) but it doesn't seem like many. If DJ had been as bad as many here expected, I would have admitted I was wrong especially about the option year, and been ready to move on. Since he was as good as I expected, I find it surprising so few have moved out of the haters' group.


I’m in the in between group. Jones is an Alex Smith type with wheels which makes him ascending but not a franchise QB. Anything over $38 million per year without an exit for the Giants in two years and Schoen has to tag him for $32 million
RE: Producer  
Producer : 2/22/2023 12:14 pm : link
In comment 16042316 gidiefor said:
Quote:
I sent you and bw an email -- please respond


I replied. Thanks.
And as for that in-between group  
dpinzow : 2/22/2023 12:14 pm : link
IMO Schoen is there too because Jones has one good season, one decent rookie season and two bad seasons. Daboll is probably more positive on Jones if I had to guess
I moved from the Jones is a goner after 2022  
dpinzow : 2/22/2023 12:17 pm : link
To the in-between group due to his performance in general, but his struggles vs the division give me pause
RE: We have pretty ossified positions on the board at this point  
BillT : 2/22/2023 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16042309 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
The Haters: Never wanted DJ and don't want him now. Tend to say 15 TDs over and over again as if this fact has some particular significance. .

Fair warning. This is a serious trigger for some here. Prepare for the incoming.
RE: And as for that in-between group  
BillT : 2/22/2023 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16042324 dpinzow said:
Quote:
IMO Schoen is there too because Jones has one good season, one decent rookie season and two bad seasons. Daboll is probably more positive on Jones if I had to guess

If our GM and coach aren’t on the same page about Jones we have a really serious issue.
RE: RE: And as for that in-between group  
dpinzow : 2/22/2023 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16042339 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16042324 dpinzow said:


Quote:


IMO Schoen is there too because Jones has one good season, one decent rookie season and two bad seasons. Daboll is probably more positive on Jones if I had to guess


If our GM and coach aren’t on the same page about Jones we have a really serious issue.


They both want Jones back for at least another year but Schoen by necessity has to be a little more clinical in terms of the structure of the team since he manages the cap
I wish  
Sammo85 : 2/22/2023 12:54 pm : link
I could be on the other side of M&A or sale negotiations with some of you folks. My god the excruciating winding roads to justify overpayment makes me drool.

Some of the justification for overpayment just is bonkers on here.
RE: The NY media  
ThisIsMyBBIname : 2/22/2023 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16042141 Gogiantsgo said:
Quote:
Is in a tizzy. Look at this craziness. I almost spit out my coffee when I read that title. Everyone is taking the $45MM story and running with it.

Even if true, every single person not named Tom Brady (who's made a ton over his career) would push for the max, especially when the next hit could be the last.

I think that people need to calm down. Four ways DJ's selfishness can hurt the Giants - ( New Window )


I don’t give these sort of sites much weight. It’s a glorified fan blog. Hardly what I’d consider part of the “NY media”.
It would take a large leap of faith  
lax counsel : 2/22/2023 2:51 pm : link
To give Jones a contract in the 40mm plus AAV range. Jones came on strong at the end of last season, making it exceedingly difficult to ascertain whether that was aberrational or his baseline play going forward.

Just like you cannot dismiss the road playoff win, you also can't dismiss the overall lack of production and leading a generally bottom 1/3rd league offense. It seems the argument to discredit Jones overall production centers on getting players around him. By nature, giving Jones such a large contract prohibits further surrounding him with talent unless the front office continuously hits on draft picks.

Seems to me if you are in favor of Jones signing here longer term, you should also be in favor of a far, far lower cap hit than the 40mm+ annually simply because you've acknowledged he's held back by his surrounding cast while at the same time not possessing enough individually to elevate the current cast to an upper echelon offense.

I can very much empathize with the argument to sign him longer term, while also understanding the trepidation of handing him the contract he wants.
for the love of everything holy  
djm : 2/22/2023 2:58 pm : link
can people at least try to learn about shit before farting on a new thread every ten minutes.

40 million today is not the same as 40 million 3 years ago.

I.N.F.L.A.T.I.O.N

You'd think people would know this by now.
"selfishness"  
djm : 2/22/2023 3:00 pm : link
more horseshit.

Jones should ask for a billion. I would. You would. Fuck Tom brady and his weird fucking neck and cheeks.

you don't pay someone based on what they might become  
kelly : 2/22/2023 3:13 pm : link
you pay them based on what they have done.

Mahomes, Allen were paid based on what they had done.

Jones has not produced like Mahomes or Allen. When he does then he is worth their money.

Right now he has not shown he is worth 45 million. One good, not great season does not make him a franchise qb.

I think it was the Dallas game where Jones missed three easy throws to the running back in the flat. Three! He is nowhere nears the level of Allen, Mahomes and others.

Murray and Dak are over paid, Can't use them for comparison.
RE: ...  
Thegratefulhead : 2/22/2023 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16042244 christian said:
Quote:
Josh Allen's extension technically starts this year. It amended his rookie contract and 5th year option, so salary and bonus were adjusted in 21/22. But this is the 5-year outlook of what Josh Allen's contract from 2023 - 2027 looks like.

I've removed 2028 as there is no possibility of guaranteed money, and the outer bounds of the debate for Jones has been about 5 years.

So ask yourself, do you think Daniels Jones should be paid similarly to Josh Allen the next 5 years?

Total $219,796,843
AAV $43,959,368
I would pay him less than. My line in the sand would be 40m, hoping for 37.5. These go up Christian. I have been watching football for over 40 years. When guys get new contracts it ALWAYS more than the last time.

I would point this back at you. IF Josh Allen were signing a 5 year deal THIS year what would it for more than than 1 he signed just over 1 year ago?

Yes, absolutely yes. Not a lot, but the AAV would be over 45 for sure.
RE: you don't pay someone based on what they might become  
SomeFan : 2/22/2023 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16042613 kelly said:
Quote:
you pay them based on what they have done.

Mahomes, Allen were paid based on what they had done.

Jones has not produced like Mahomes or Allen. When he does then he is worth their money.

Right now he has not shown he is worth 45 million. One good, not great season does not make him a franchise qb.

I think it was the Dallas game where Jones missed three easy throws to the running back in the flat. Three! He is nowhere nears the level of Allen, Mahomes and others.

Murray and Dak are over paid, Can't use them for comparison.
generally, I agree but I also think if we sign Jones it will be for what he may do and the belief/hope he is rising.
RE: you don't pay someone based on what they might become  
bw in dc : 2/22/2023 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16042613 kelly said:
Quote:
you pay them based on what they have done.

Mahomes, Allen were paid based on what they had done.


This is important point. In the NFL draft, you draft based on projections. And that's largely because it's hard to rely on college stats/production as indicators of NFL success.

When you evaluate paying the second contract, however, the actual NFL production is absolutely key data to projecting forward. And that's because the talent level is pretty even distributed throughout the league.

Sure, you consider circumstances - like our lovely friends in the DJFC do with their "imagine if theory" with Jones - but the actual production should get the most credibility.
...  
christian : 2/22/2023 5:45 pm : link
In comment 16042627 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
So ask yourself, do you think Daniels Jones should be paid similarly to Josh Allen the next 5 years?

Total $219,796,843
AAV $43,959,368

I would pay him less than. My line in the sand would be 40m, hoping for 37.5. These go up Christian. I have been watching football for over 40 years. When guys get new contracts it ALWAYS more than the last time.

I would point this back at you. IF Josh Allen were signing a 5 year deal THIS year what would it for more than than 1 he signed just over 1 year ago?

Yes, absolutely yes. Not a lot, but the AAV would be over 45 for sure.


To be clear, I am not making a market argument, I am making a value and resource allocation argument.

The market is what it is. It goes up. But you don't have to follow it.

The Giants and the Bills will play in the same NFL, against the same teams, with the same salary cap, competing for the same resources.

In that reality, you just can't be allocating the same resources to Daniel Jone as the Bills are to Josh Allen. Because Daniel Jones just simply isn't bringing anywhere near as much to the table as Josh Allen.
RE: ...  
Thegratefulhead : 2/22/2023 6:03 pm : link
In comment 16042773 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16042627 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


So ask yourself, do you think Daniels Jones should be paid similarly to Josh Allen the next 5 years?

Total $219,796,843
AAV $43,959,368

I would pay him less than. My line in the sand would be 40m, hoping for 37.5. These go up Christian. I have been watching football for over 40 years. When guys get new contracts it ALWAYS more than the last time.

I would point this back at you. IF Josh Allen were signing a 5 year deal THIS year what would it for more than than 1 he signed just over 1 year ago?

Yes, absolutely yes. Not a lot, but the AAV would be over 45 for sure.



To be clear, I am not making a market argument, I am making a value and resource allocation argument.

The market is what it is. It goes up. But you don't have to follow it.

The Giants and the Bills will play in the same NFL, against the same teams, with the same salary cap, competing for the same resources.

In that reality, you just can't be allocating the same resources to Daniel Jone as the Bills are to Josh Allen. Because Daniel Jones just simply isn't bringing anywhere near as much to the table as Josh Allen.
Allen will cost 40m against the cap, not 16m like last year. The Bills missed a nice window there. With a five year deal, we can get some room next year.

Daniel is asking for the moon because he will happily play on the tag for a cool 32m.

Happy as a pig in shit.

He gets year 2 in a rocking system he knows AND they will get him better players. His resume will look so much better next year and they effectively can't tag him 2 years in a row.

Daniel has all of the leverage.


He can't lose.

We will end up paying more than both of us like because of it.
If Schoen takes  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/22/2023 6:30 pm : link
anything from the Bills it should be that they also have a LOS problem and when it comes to the playoffs this often shows up. The last two playoff losses the Bills lost the lines battle both times. Against Cincy they were destroyed.

What Allen was paid had little to do with this imv but as the poster said he now does get expensive.

Not sure why this AAV is such a big deal within reason which seems like 35-40. I don't focus much in this area but the bigger issue seems to be the guarantees/years and lessening the pain in either year 3 or 4. Pay less early, more pain later potentially. Biggest part of negotiation is here imv.

JS also has the NEFT as a tool to help with this. He then can reconsider if someone moves on Jones. The rule states the team acquiring a NEFT player gives up two first round picks. JS determines flexibility and not the other team.

..  
Sean : 2/22/2023 7:37 pm : link
Quote:
Dov Kleiman
@NFL_DovKleiman
Daniel Jones making $45M a year wouldn't sit right. A QB of his level shouldn't be making Mahomes $

A QB paid that much should be *the* reason his team wins, the 'bus driver'

Teams should realize its better not to pay that much to non-elite QBs and start over with a rookie deal
....  
christian : 2/22/2023 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16042787 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:

In that reality, you just can't be allocating the same resources to Daniel Jone as the Bills are to Josh Allen. Because Daniel Jones just simply isn't bringing anywhere near as much to the table as Josh Allen.

Allen will cost 40m against the cap, not 16m like last year. The Bills missed a nice window there. With a five year deal, we can get some room next year.

Daniel is asking for the moon because he will happily play on the tag for a cool 32m.

Happy as a pig in shit.

He gets year 2 in a rocking system he knows AND they will get him better players. His resume will look so much better next year and they effectively can't tag him 2 years in a row.

Daniel has all of the leverage.


He can't lose.

We will end up paying more than both of us like because of it.


That I disagree with a few statements above. They can certainly tag him twice. I think there's also a perfectly good chance Jones signs for 75% of the total money Allen will make during that period.
It is a lot  
dpinzow : 2/22/2023 7:41 pm : link
Jones hasn't earned that contract yet. He had one good year (2022), a decent rookie season by rookie standards (2019) and two bad to terrible seasons (2020-2021). Schoen has no choice but to tag him if that's the # he wants
JS isn’t dumb.  
Giant John : 2/23/2023 3:35 am : link
He isn’t going to overpay Jones. If Jones’s demands aren’t reasonable he gets the tag. Is paid 32mm and is no longer a Giant after that. Or, he signs for a reasonable amount of money. This really isn’t that complicated. It just has to play out. Because it isn’t settled people wonder and speculate. Give it time folks. Either way it’s going to be OK.
Gotta love the number gymnastics to prove Jones is worth it  
chuckydee9 : 2/23/2023 7:27 am : link
per year average only works on players with similar contact length.. so 10 year contract can have a much larger because 10 years down the raid the cap will be much higher than day 4.. you are hardly ever going to end up in a situation where Mahomes will count 20% towards the cap.. you give Jones a 4 year deal and the cap hit for last 2-3 years in terms of percentage will be much higher than any Mahomes years..
RE: ....  
Thegratefulhead : 2/23/2023 10:34 am : link
In comment 16042837 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16042787 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:



In that reality, you just can't be allocating the same resources to Daniel Jone as the Bills are to Josh Allen. Because Daniel Jones just simply isn't bringing anywhere near as much to the table as Josh Allen.

Allen will cost 40m against the cap, not 16m like last year. The Bills missed a nice window there. With a five year deal, we can get some room next year.

Daniel is asking for the moon because he will happily play on the tag for a cool 32m.

Happy as a pig in shit.

He gets year 2 in a rocking system he knows AND they will get him better players. His resume will look so much better next year and they effectively can't tag him 2 years in a row.

Daniel has all of the leverage.


He can't lose.

We will end up paying more than both of us like because of it.



That I disagree with a few statements above. They can certainly tag him twice. I think there's also a perfectly good chance Jones signs for 75% of the total money Allen will make during that period.
They can tag him twice. No chance in hell that happens. The argument for tagging him twice is below you. You know how unlikely and the cost.

No way Jones signs for an AAV of 32. He will play on the tag first. He will bet on himself Flacco and Cousins style and win.

I would make a serious wager with anyone, name it.


There is NO WAY Jones signs a long term deal at 32m. Tag sure.


Jones is set. He gets at least 32m. Nothing to lose.


Anyone?




They are keeping DJ  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/23/2023 10:47 am : link
even if it means tagging him. They realize his value even if the can't get the lower year 1 cap hit with a longer term deal.

Giants made it clear from JS first post season address the tag is in play. So that becomes the baseline. Predictably Team Jones comes in with a ridiculous number after he switches agents. About as common as it gets for starting points of the negotiation. Organization comes in low , Agent/Player come in high. They now meet somewhere in the middle

If 32.5 is the tag and he is asking for 45 (supposedly with some reports out there) ...right in the middle is 38-38.5. 5 yrs /190M. Roughly 15-20M 1st yr cap hit.

Between amortization of the signing bonus and smaller year 1 salary. As cap increases year over year so will his cap hit. Common structure for quality QBs in todays market.
RE: They are keeping DJ  
Thegratefulhead : 2/23/2023 11:51 am : link
In comment 16043116 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
even if it means tagging him. They realize his value even if the can't get the lower year 1 cap hit with a longer term deal.

Giants made it clear from JS first post season address the tag is in play. So that becomes the baseline. Predictably Team Jones comes in with a ridiculous number after he switches agents. About as common as it gets for starting points of the negotiation. Organization comes in low , Agent/Player come in high. They now meet somewhere in the middle

If 32.5 is the tag and he is asking for 45 (supposedly with some reports out there) ...right in the middle is 38-38.5. 5 yrs /190M. Roughly 15-20M 1st yr cap hit.

Between amortization of the signing bonus and smaller year 1 salary. As cap increases year over year so will his cap hit. Common structure for quality QBs in todays market.
solid reasoning
