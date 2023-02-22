45million / year sounds like a lot

especially when guys like Allen and Mahomes are getting paid that much. The problem is, you have to look at it in terms of percentage of the cap, not the actual value.
When Mahomes and Allen signed their contracts, they were for X percent of the cap the year they signed. Which was roughly $45m/yr
The cap has gone up since then, and so 45m/yr is no longer the same percent as it was when they signed.
Back when Josh Allen signed his new deal in 2021, the cap was 182m. Allen's deal is roughly 43m/yr which was ~ %23.63 of the cap that year.
Last year the cap was 208m, and 23% of that was 47m/yr
This year the cap has gone up to 224m, and 23% of that is 51.52m/yr
So looking at the 45m/yr number this year that Jones is looking for. That works out to be 20.09% of the cap this year. Using that percentage back in 2021 on the 182m cap works out to be 36.4m/yr. Which is a number we can all agree on.
So it's not that Jones would be getting overpaid, it's just that Allen and Mahomes are underpaid relative to the cap increase.
Seeing it broken down this way makes me feel better about paying that amount for Jones.
Even if true, every single person not named Tom Brady (who's made a ton over his career) would push for the max, especially when the next hit could be the last.
I think that people need to calm down.
When a QB who's getting pay $50M+ and doesn't have a playoff win nor does he have a winning record, Jones's agent is going to push hard on that angle. I don't blame him.
We'll see what Schoen does. Big test for him.
$36M is NOT a number we can all agree on. I have reservations about $35M. I'm actively rooting for the NEFT, but I don't think it will happen. Based on circumstances, I'm hoping the ceiling is $35M that Schoen will go to. And that's a more than fair number for a QB who's "done it" for only a single year, and by "done it," I mean showed he could be a competent QB. Not great, not light the scoreboard up, but efficient.
Year 3 is where it gets tougher. If you are sticking with Jones because of performance then JS has two more drafts to help offset that. That's a JS problem not a Jones one.
If you want to move off of Jones after two years then it is important to limit the cap hit for that year as best you can which is where I think the negotiation and compromise should focus on.
I just watched KC win a SB. I saw three key players that were drafted last year (one a PB) with several other strong contributors from those drafts. That's how you do it imv.
We all agree that Jone's hasn't had a good supporting cast - no doubt about it.
But do we feel comfortable giving a quarter of the cap to Jones in the HOPES he'll produce like he hasn't so far.
It really isn't a meaningful measure.
I would hope the Giants are very comfortable that he will perform if the team does its part and fills in the voids.
The other component to doing this is at least for now they think this is the best option.
All the deals that make sense have a much lower cap percentage the first two years. It's all about the get out pain if it comes to that imv.
Mahomes is a Unicorn and does not apply. He had the highest cap hit by percentage of ANY Superbowl winner by a large margin.
2023 Cap hit
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs $46.8 million 20.5%
Josh Allen Bills $39.8 million 17.4%
I have also tried to be realistic as to his shortcomings. Earlier this year my opinion was he was not likely to end up as the right QB to commit to, though in terms of available QB's, I do not see a significantly better option. Today I do believe he is the best option going forward. But.
If he would not agree to a 3 year deal at or below the tag value, I would not sign him. I would tag him with the expectation of finding a trade or expecting someone else to sign him. Ultimately I'd not play him under the tag. I'd go with a less good option for now and draft a QB, knowing it won't be a top prospect and we may need another draft QB next year. To me, that's the smart 'team first' play.
I strongly want to move forward with DJ as the QB. However, I more strongly want the best possible ability to develop the entire roster. While I understand having the right QB is the most critical thing, right now, the Giants are not a "good" QB away from where they want to be. They have so many needs - signing their key players, finding inexpensive but quality depth, one possibly two high level FA's- and if locking down the QB need with DJ removes the ability to resolve a good number of those other needs, and threatens big cap hit or big dead money later, I don't want to go there.
DJ is not so fantastic that he's worth a huge cap impact. As much as I am his fan, and as much as my heart wants him to stay, it's just not smart.
Now if he signs a reasonable deal? Great! Let's do it and keep moving forward.
I share some of your concerns with Jones and don't like going too high for QB's in general as I am huge team guy.
Just keep in mind if you move on you better find a QB that will help you win enough games. If you don't someone else is probably coaching your team and if the GM did a poor job making the team much better you make even have someone else picking players. I think this has crossed JS's mind in whatever he chooses to do.
Dak I can see.
Not Murray. He has had Hopkins elevating him. Still has a losing record and no playoff wins. Jones's agent will undoubtedly be angling for that.
What makes you think Jones is taking a deal the Giants can exit in two years?
It does when you’re ranked #6 in QBR. 7 rushing TDs 5 int on the year, leading a dogshit roster to the playoffs, getting a playoff win, didn’t cost the team any losses, won approx 5 games on your own, are only 25 years old, high completion % with receivers that were near the top on drops. Shall I continue??? Or you just don’t get it do you? I guess you want to start again and suck for at least 5 more years.
... actually no it doesn't.
It does when you’re ranked #6 in QBR. 7 rushing TDs 5 int on the year, leading a dogshit roster to the playoffs, getting a playoff win, didn’t cost the team any losses, won approx 5 games on your own, are only 25 years old, high completion % with receivers that were near the top on drops. Shall I continue??? Or you just don’t get it do you? I guess you want to start again and suck for at least 5 more years.
He's a middle-class QB. Get a grip.
The big difference is those quarterbacks SHOWED what they could do with a good supporting cast (even Dak and Murray)
Dak I can see.
Not Murray. He has had Hopkins elevating him. Still has a losing record and no playoff wins. Jones's agent will undoubtedly be angling for that.
Dak was garbage with a Cole Beasley led passing attack, much like Josh Allen. I know this might sound shocking to bbi, but good talented WRs improve a QBs stats.
Simple solution. Structure a contract that you can get out of after two years or possible three.
What makes you think Jones is taking a deal the Giants can exit in two years?
I didn't. I said that is what I would want and the key point is how much pain that 3 pain is.
What I would do is bend on the AAV and but hold strong to my getting out year 3 with a reasonable out.
If that is getting beyond what I want to do then I NEFT him and let him test the market. I look at what comes back (if a deal does) and then make my decision then.
If he comes back to me without a deal I continue to negotiate with a touch more bend. No compromise then he plays on the tag which I don't think he would want but I accept that risk and account for it.
If Jones was unequivocally a great player, it would probably be unanimous on BBI that taking up a material % of the cap is worth it.
But Jones isn't after four years. So, make whatever case you want to justify that $45M AAV as a % of the cap isn't that bad.
The bigger issue is this - is player taking up that % worth it?
I think Jones knows that he isn't getting 45 million, if that's what he was gunning for his reps would have probably floated out 55 million already. He probably wants 40, the team probably wants to use the franchise tag number as an average and they'll meet in the middle around 36.
$36M is NOT a number we can all agree on. I have reservations about $35M. I'm actively rooting for the NEFT, but I don't think it will happen. Based on circumstances, I'm hoping the ceiling is $35M that Schoen will go to. And that's a more than fair number for a QB who's "done it" for only a single year, and by "done it," I mean showed he could be a competent QB. Not great, not light the scoreboard up, but efficient.
I do think Schoen will use the NEFT if they can’t come to an agreement this week, and he should. Let the market dictate DJ’s value, and if Schoen is comfortable committing that money, match and move on. If another team blows DJ away with an offer, Schoen can either shop Jones to other teams, or take the 2 1sts and move on.
It doesn’t matter what % of cap Mahomes and Allen take, Jones isn’t Mahomes or Allen. He’s a good QB, not a great one, offer what you think his value is, not what % of the cap it is compared to contracts signed 2 years ago.
We're going to be on a treadmill with Jones where we will have to restructure and add years and before you know it we will be 10 yrs down the road with him, make him wildly rich, and the Giants are a decade of middle of the pack football. He's a QB you probably can't win with under the best contract circumstances, never mind this insanity.
Take the short term hit. Let him go.
Very good point but unfortunately people cannot wrap their minds around this.
If the Giants can sign him to a long term deal and minimize the guaranteed money, it would be a win. Every year after this season that Jones would be locked into a 35m contract is a value to us as the cost of the QB contracts increase.
Getting this deal done before some of those other top QB contracts are due to be renewed is imperative.
It is not just looking at it from the lens of a Glowinski contract. We can let Barkley go via free agency and just draft a guy or pickup a guy. BBI always says anyone can run behind a decent OL. There is the money.
If Jones progresses even more, than what would his agent be looking for if we tagged him this year?
The other thing people fail to realize is the three people I am listing below cannot afford to have this team take a major step backwards next season.
Schoen
Dabs
John Mara
John Mara is the VP of Marketing for the Giants, not the owner. He is trying to "sell hope" to the fans every off season. The guy finally feels like his team may be turning the corner after a decade of total shit. If you think he will allow the QB to walk out of the door without a suitable replacement, then you are a crack smoker.
If he’s the same Jones as last year, $35 million isn’t a value regardless of how high the cap goes.
If last year was an outlier, it’s a disaster.
If last year was an outlier, it’s a disaster.
not if the guaranteed money is limited per my last message
I've removed 2028 as there is no possibility of guaranteed money, and the outer bounds of the debate for Jones has been about 5 years.
So ask yourself, do you think Daniels Jones should be paid similarly to Josh Allen the next 5 years?
Total $219,796,843
AAV $43,959,368
If the latter is over three years; and Jones fails the roster is set back three years.
It’s basically Mark Glowinski! You want to lose your young very good Qb because of that?
Very good point but unfortunately people cannot wrap their minds around this.
If the Giants can sign him to a long term deal and minimize the guaranteed money, it would be a win. Every year after this season that Jones would be locked into a 35m contract is a value to us as the cost of the QB contracts increase.
Getting this deal done before some of those other top QB contracts are due to be renewed is imperative.
It is not just looking at it from the lens of a Glowinski contract. We can let Barkley go via free agency and just draft a guy or pickup a guy. BBI always says anyone can run behind a decent OL. There is the money.
If Jones progresses even more, than what would his agent be looking for if we tagged him this year?
The other thing people fail to realize is the three people I am listing below cannot afford to have this team take a major step backwards next season.
Schoen
Dabs
John Mara
John Mara is the VP of Marketing for the Giants, not the owner. He is trying to "sell hope" to the fans every off season. The guy finally feels like his team may be turning the corner after a decade of total shit. If you think he will allow the QB to walk out of the door without a suitable replacement, then you are a crack smoker.
great posts.
They made a huge investment in the kid. After all the bumps in the road they're finally starting to see some return on their investment. Why let him go now? It doesn't make sense. The arrow is still pointing up for Jones.
In comment 16042142 Producer said:
... actually no it doesn't.
It does when you’re ranked #6 in QBR. 7 rushing TDs 5 int on the year, leading a dogshit roster to the playoffs, getting a playoff win, didn’t cost the team any losses, won approx 5 games on your own, are only 25 years old, high completion % with receivers that were near the top on drops. Shall I continue??? Or you just don’t get it do you? I guess you want to start again and suck for at least 5 more years.
He's a middle-class QB. Get a grip.
It is mind blowing how some people on here will go to great lengths to try to prop up an average QB to make it seem like he is worth as much as the elite QBs.
They have no concept of how much this contract will wreck the Giants cap. Dak and Murray are way overpaid but Jones is worth it. Can't make this stuff up.
It’s basically Mark Glowinski! You want to lose your young very good Qb because of that?
Very good point but unfortunately people cannot wrap their minds around this.
If the Giants can sign him to a long term deal and minimize the guaranteed money, it would be a win. Every year after this season that Jones would be locked into a 35m contract is a value to us as the cost of the QB contracts increase.
Getting this deal done before some of those other top QB contracts are due to be renewed is imperative.
It is not just looking at it from the lens of a Glowinski contract. We can let Barkley go via free agency and just draft a guy or pickup a guy. BBI always says anyone can run behind a decent OL. There is the money.
If Jones progresses even more, than what would his agent be looking for if we tagged him this year?
The other thing people fail to realize is the three people I am listing below cannot afford to have this team take a major step backwards next season.
Schoen
Dabs
John Mara
John Mara is the VP of Marketing for the Giants, not the owner. He is trying to "sell hope" to the fans every off season. The guy finally feels like his team may be turning the corner after a decade of total shit. If you think he will allow the QB to walk out of the door without a suitable replacement, then you are a crack smoker.
"Minimize the guaranteed money"
Lol
Ok. But that's the whole ballgame. I love that you say in the same paragraph that "we" can't wrap our minds around the xtra $10M and then say something like that. I think you need to make sure you're wrapping your mind around all the issues.
$36M is NOT a number we can all agree on. I have reservations about $35M. I'm actively rooting for the NEFT, but I don't think it will happen. Based on circumstances, I'm hoping the ceiling is $35M that Schoen will go to. And that's a more than fair number for a QB who's "done it" for only a single year, and by "done it," I mean showed he could be a competent QB. Not great, not light the scoreboard up, but efficient.
100% agree with this.
You know who else performed without a contract for next year? Slayton, James, Julian Love. Along with probably 150 players throughout the league.
Drafting a QB, high or low in the draft, means you have NO QB until they prove it. And many many of them never do.
That gets you fired.
Its easy for all you guys to say "Jones isn't worth this he isn't worth that", blah blah blah. Your ass isn't on the line like Schoen and Daboll's are.
Drafting a QB, high or low in the draft, means you have NO QB until they prove it. And many many of them never do.
That gets you fired.
Its easy for all you guys to say "Jones isn't worth this he isn't worth that", blah blah blah. Your ass isn't on the line like Schoen and Daboll's are.
Oy vey.
Not necessarily. Plenty of GMs and HCs get enough rope to build without a middling QB. You are presenting a false choice.
If the Jones eval is that he is ok but not a champion, everybody is smart enough to accept a short term hit for a long term goal, competing for multiple Super Bowl championships. Even you are smart enough to understand that
Drafting a QB, high or low in the draft, means you have NO QB until they prove it. And many many of them never do.
That gets you fired.
Its easy for all you guys to say "Jones isn't worth this he isn't worth that", blah blah blah. Your ass isn't on the line like Schoen and Daboll's are.
Not necessarily. Some can build enough of a team and the HC can have "solid" seasons but that will get stale fast in this market.
The bigger problem is if the QB you replace for Jones falls short and Jones shines elsewhere.
If this happened your HC is probably gone and if JS still stays he won't have as strong a say in selecting the next HC to start. It gets worse from that point and the meddling will resurface imv.
The Fanboys: (that would be me). OK with DJ from the beginning. Impressed by his rookie year, but wish he could hold onto the ball. Saw good QB play on a putrid offense in 2020 and 2021. Like to say things like "he would be great if he had Jalen Hurts' talent" and "Patrick Mahomes would not have won anymore games for the Giants this year". Stress his in game play and lack of surrounding talent and minimize his losses pre 2022 and his mediocre at best stats.
The inbetweeners: A diminishingly small group. I am not sure they even know what they think, so I am not sure how to summarize. He is maybe good, but maybe not good enough? Happy to have him at $20MM/AAV but don't want to pay him $60MM AAV? He can win with a perfect cast?
What I find interesting is that there seems to be very little movement in the groups. I have been a fanboy since day 1. Most of the vocal haters still hate. Who know who is right. I would say this. If you looked at this board last August, pretty much everything said by the haters has been shown to be demonstrably untrue (what game will DJ get benched? Js has already decided not to keep DJ. Can't ever make the playoffs with DJ at QB. This is a 3 win team with DJ at QB. It would be nuts to pick up DJ's option, etc.). Not sure why I would think their point of view has become more rational since then. Also find it interesting that new data has not seemed to impact their position. I am sure their are exceptions (maybe Sean or Christian?) but it doesn't seem like many. If DJ had been as bad as many here expected, I would have admitted I was wrong especially about the option year, and been ready to move on. Since he was as good as I expected, I find it surprising so few have moved out of the haters' group.
If you want to be taken seriously and have your lengthy post read you should remove "hater" from your vocabulary here. Nobody hates Jones. And it makes you sound like a fool, to put it kindly.
one should calc average (est.) cap over the contract life as the denominator and apply the contract to that total.
The Fanboys: (that would be me). OK with DJ from the beginning. Impressed by his rookie year, but wish he could hold onto the ball. Saw good QB play on a putrid offense in 2020 and 2021. Like to say things like "he would be great if he had Jalen Hurts' talent" and "Patrick Mahomes would not have won anymore games for the Giants this year". Stress his in game play and lack of surrounding talent and minimize his losses pre 2022 and his mediocre at best stats.
The inbetweeners: A diminishingly small group. I am not sure they even know what they think, so I am not sure how to summarize. He is maybe good, but maybe not good enough? Happy to have him at $20MM/AAV but don't want to pay him $60MM AAV? He can win with a perfect cast?
What I find interesting is that there seems to be very little movement in the groups. I have been a fanboy since day 1. Most of the vocal haters still hate. Who know who is right. I would say this. If you looked at this board last August, pretty much everything said by the haters has been shown to be demonstrably untrue (what game will DJ get benched? Js has already decided not to keep DJ. Can't ever make the playoffs with DJ at QB. This is a 3 win team with DJ at QB. It would be nuts to pick up DJ's option, etc.). Not sure why I would think their point of view has become more rational since then. Also find it interesting that new data has not seemed to impact their position. I am sure their are exceptions (maybe Sean or Christian?) but it doesn't seem like many. If DJ had been as bad as many here expected, I would have admitted I was wrong especially about the option year, and been ready to move on. Since he was as good as I expected, I find it surprising so few have moved out of the haters' group.
I’m in the in between group. Jones is an Alex Smith type with wheels which makes him ascending but not a franchise QB. Anything over $38 million per year without an exit for the Giants in two years and Schoen has to tag him for $32 million
I replied. Thanks.
Fair warning. This is a serious trigger for some here. Prepare for the incoming.
If our GM and coach aren’t on the same page about Jones we have a really serious issue.
IMO Schoen is there too because Jones has one good season, one decent rookie season and two bad seasons. Daboll is probably more positive on Jones if I had to guess
If our GM and coach aren’t on the same page about Jones we have a really serious issue.
They both want Jones back for at least another year but Schoen by necessity has to be a little more clinical in terms of the structure of the team since he manages the cap
Some of the justification for overpayment just is bonkers on here.
Even if true, every single person not named Tom Brady (who's made a ton over his career) would push for the max, especially when the next hit could be the last.
I think that people need to calm down.
I don’t give these sort of sites much weight. It’s a glorified fan blog. Hardly what I’d consider part of the “NY media”.
Just like you cannot dismiss the road playoff win, you also can't dismiss the overall lack of production and leading a generally bottom 1/3rd league offense. It seems the argument to discredit Jones overall production centers on getting players around him. By nature, giving Jones such a large contract prohibits further surrounding him with talent unless the front office continuously hits on draft picks.
Seems to me if you are in favor of Jones signing here longer term, you should also be in favor of a far, far lower cap hit than the 40mm+ annually simply because you've acknowledged he's held back by his surrounding cast while at the same time not possessing enough individually to elevate the current cast to an upper echelon offense.
I can very much empathize with the argument to sign him longer term, while also understanding the trepidation of handing him the contract he wants.
40 million today is not the same as 40 million 3 years ago.
I.N.F.L.A.T.I.O.N
You'd think people would know this by now.
Jones should ask for a billion. I would. You would. Fuck Tom brady and his weird fucking neck and cheeks.
Mahomes, Allen were paid based on what they had done.
Jones has not produced like Mahomes or Allen. When he does then he is worth their money.
Right now he has not shown he is worth 45 million. One good, not great season does not make him a franchise qb.
I think it was the Dallas game where Jones missed three easy throws to the running back in the flat. Three! He is nowhere nears the level of Allen, Mahomes and others.
Murray and Dak are over paid, Can't use them for comparison.
I've removed 2028 as there is no possibility of guaranteed money, and the outer bounds of the debate for Jones has been about 5 years.
So ask yourself, do you think Daniels Jones should be paid similarly to Josh Allen the next 5 years?
Total $219,796,843
AAV $43,959,368
I would point this back at you. IF Josh Allen were signing a 5 year deal THIS year what would it for more than than 1 he signed just over 1 year ago?
Yes, absolutely yes. Not a lot, but the AAV would be over 45 for sure.
Mahomes, Allen were paid based on what they had done.
Jones has not produced like Mahomes or Allen. When he does then he is worth their money.
Right now he has not shown he is worth 45 million. One good, not great season does not make him a franchise qb.
I think it was the Dallas game where Jones missed three easy throws to the running back in the flat. Three! He is nowhere nears the level of Allen, Mahomes and others.
Murray and Dak are over paid, Can't use them for comparison.
Mahomes, Allen were paid based on what they had done.
This is important point. In the NFL draft, you draft based on projections. And that's largely because it's hard to rely on college stats/production as indicators of NFL success.
When you evaluate paying the second contract, however, the actual NFL production is absolutely key data to projecting forward. And that's because the talent level is pretty even distributed throughout the league.
Sure, you consider circumstances - like our lovely friends in the DJFC do with their "imagine if theory" with Jones - but the actual production should get the most credibility.
Total $219,796,843
AAV $43,959,368
I would pay him less than. My line in the sand would be 40m, hoping for 37.5. These go up Christian. I have been watching football for over 40 years. When guys get new contracts it ALWAYS more than the last time.
I would point this back at you. IF Josh Allen were signing a 5 year deal THIS year what would it for more than than 1 he signed just over 1 year ago?
Yes, absolutely yes. Not a lot, but the AAV would be over 45 for sure.
To be clear, I am not making a market argument, I am making a value and resource allocation argument.
The market is what it is. It goes up. But you don't have to follow it.
The Giants and the Bills will play in the same NFL, against the same teams, with the same salary cap, competing for the same resources.
In that reality, you just can't be allocating the same resources to Daniel Jone as the Bills are to Josh Allen. Because Daniel Jones just simply isn't bringing anywhere near as much to the table as Josh Allen.
So ask yourself, do you think Daniels Jones should be paid similarly to Josh Allen the next 5 years?
Total $219,796,843
AAV $43,959,368
I would pay him less than. My line in the sand would be 40m, hoping for 37.5. These go up Christian. I have been watching football for over 40 years. When guys get new contracts it ALWAYS more than the last time.
I would point this back at you. IF Josh Allen were signing a 5 year deal THIS year what would it for more than than 1 he signed just over 1 year ago?
Yes, absolutely yes. Not a lot, but the AAV would be over 45 for sure.
To be clear, I am not making a market argument, I am making a value and resource allocation argument.
The market is what it is. It goes up. But you don't have to follow it.
The Giants and the Bills will play in the same NFL, against the same teams, with the same salary cap, competing for the same resources.
In that reality, you just can't be allocating the same resources to Daniel Jone as the Bills are to Josh Allen. Because Daniel Jones just simply isn't bringing anywhere near as much to the table as Josh Allen.
Daniel is asking for the moon because he will happily play on the tag for a cool 32m.
Happy as a pig in shit.
He gets year 2 in a rocking system he knows AND they will get him better players. His resume will look so much better next year and they effectively can't tag him 2 years in a row.
Daniel has all of the leverage.
He can't lose.
We will end up paying more than both of us like because of it.
What Allen was paid had little to do with this imv but as the poster said he now does get expensive.
Not sure why this AAV is such a big deal within reason which seems like 35-40. I don't focus much in this area but the bigger issue seems to be the guarantees/years and lessening the pain in either year 3 or 4. Pay less early, more pain later potentially. Biggest part of negotiation is here imv.
JS also has the NEFT as a tool to help with this. He then can reconsider if someone moves on Jones. The rule states the team acquiring a NEFT player gives up two first round picks. JS determines flexibility and not the other team.
@NFL_DovKleiman
Daniel Jones making $45M a year wouldn't sit right. A QB of his level shouldn't be making Mahomes $
A QB paid that much should be *the* reason his team wins, the 'bus driver'
Teams should realize its better not to pay that much to non-elite QBs and start over with a rookie deal
In that reality, you just can't be allocating the same resources to Daniel Jone as the Bills are to Josh Allen. Because Daniel Jones just simply isn't bringing anywhere near as much to the table as Josh Allen.
Allen will cost 40m against the cap, not 16m like last year. The Bills missed a nice window there. With a five year deal, we can get some room next year.
Daniel is asking for the moon because he will happily play on the tag for a cool 32m.
Happy as a pig in shit.
He gets year 2 in a rocking system he knows AND they will get him better players. His resume will look so much better next year and they effectively can't tag him 2 years in a row.
Daniel has all of the leverage.
He can't lose.
We will end up paying more than both of us like because of it.
That I disagree with a few statements above. They can certainly tag him twice. I think there's also a perfectly good chance Jones signs for 75% of the total money Allen will make during that period.
In that reality, you just can't be allocating the same resources to Daniel Jone as the Bills are to Josh Allen. Because Daniel Jones just simply isn't bringing anywhere near as much to the table as Josh Allen.
Allen will cost 40m against the cap, not 16m like last year. The Bills missed a nice window there. With a five year deal, we can get some room next year.
Daniel is asking for the moon because he will happily play on the tag for a cool 32m.
Happy as a pig in shit.
He gets year 2 in a rocking system he knows AND they will get him better players. His resume will look so much better next year and they effectively can't tag him 2 years in a row.
Daniel has all of the leverage.
He can't lose.
We will end up paying more than both of us like because of it.
That I disagree with a few statements above. They can certainly tag him twice. I think there's also a perfectly good chance Jones signs for 75% of the total money Allen will make during that period.
No way Jones signs for an AAV of 32. He will play on the tag first. He will bet on himself Flacco and Cousins style and win.
I would make a serious wager with anyone, name it.
There is NO WAY Jones signs a long term deal at 32m. Tag sure.
Jones is set. He gets at least 32m. Nothing to lose.
Anyone?
Giants made it clear from JS first post season address the tag is in play. So that becomes the baseline. Predictably Team Jones comes in with a ridiculous number after he switches agents. About as common as it gets for starting points of the negotiation. Organization comes in low , Agent/Player come in high. They now meet somewhere in the middle
If 32.5 is the tag and he is asking for 45 (supposedly with some reports out there) ...right in the middle is 38-38.5. 5 yrs /190M. Roughly 15-20M 1st yr cap hit.
Between amortization of the signing bonus and smaller year 1 salary. As cap increases year over year so will his cap hit. Common structure for quality QBs in todays market.
Giants made it clear from JS first post season address the tag is in play. So that becomes the baseline. Predictably Team Jones comes in with a ridiculous number after he switches agents. About as common as it gets for starting points of the negotiation. Organization comes in low , Agent/Player come in high. They now meet somewhere in the middle
If 32.5 is the tag and he is asking for 45 (supposedly with some reports out there) ...right in the middle is 38-38.5. 5 yrs /190M. Roughly 15-20M 1st yr cap hit.
Between amortization of the signing bonus and smaller year 1 salary. As cap increases year over year so will his cap hit. Common structure for quality QBs in todays market.