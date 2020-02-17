Jones 15 pass TDs & his passing stats increase last 8 games Dr. D : 2/22/2023 2:14 pm

In the spirit of 13,999 bottles of DJ beer on the wall..



Sorry this is kind of long (that’s what I said), but I tried to address the expected objections, etc. (and I’m not going to respond to any, if I’ve already done so in this OP).



Some of the haters of DJ as our QB act like DJ is incapable of throwing more than 15 TDs. It doesn’t matter that he’s already done significantly better than that when he threw 24 TDs (and 3027 yds) in 12 games in ’19. That of course projects to 34 TDs (and 4288 yds) in 17 games. But the stink of 2 yrs of Judge, Garrett, Solder, league worst WRs, etc. is hard to get rid of (like the stink of a skunk in your porch, it lingers for a LONG time!).



On this idea that Jones isn’t worthy of a big long term contract because he only threw 15 TDs, (besides the fact he added 7 rushing TDs) I really don’t believe Schoen and Daboll think that’s all he’s capable of. I’m also pretty sure they’re not factoring in his production in the 2 Judge/Garrett years into their current thinking.



Jones most likely didn’t forget or lose the ability that he had less than 4 years ago and he can get back to that production (minus the turnovers) with another year of coaching by Kafka and Daboll, along with better pass pro and better WRs. Everyone knows we’re going to add probably 2 WRs, including one in the 1st or 2nd rd.



To support the idea that DJ will increase his passing stats, we only have to look at this past season as proof; specifically looking at the first half of the season vs. the second half.



Eric on Li has posted the difference in WR production once Hodgins arrived. I’m going to show DJs numbers, including projections over 17 games.



Due to a variety of factors, including very conservative play calling, which was probably related to struggling pass pro and a very limited WR corps., DJ threw significantly fewer passes the first 8 games of the season, compared to the final 8 games.



The 15 pass TDs is not reflective of the second half of the season.



On average DJ threw and completed 4 more passes per game the second half of the season vs. the first half. He also threw more on first and 2nd downs, but that’s another story.



DJ’s pass TDs (6) from his first 8 games projected over 17 games: 12.8



DJ’s pass TDs (9) from his last 8 games projected over 17 games: 19.1



DJ’s pass yards from his first 8 games projected over 17 games: 2973



DJ’s pass yards from his last 8 games projected over 17 games: 3838



His TD% also went from 2.7% the first half of season to 3.6% the second half, which is heading back in direction towards his TD% in’19, which was 5.2%.



Jones haters will say 19 pass TDs still isn’t enough. That’s where the improved pass pro and better WRs factor in. I’m not comparing Jones with Josh Allen, but Allen’s pass TDs went from 20 to 37 in one season; the year the Bills brought in Diggs. Again, Jones pass TDs in ’19 projects to 34 TDs. He most likely didn’t lose the ability to do that.



His haters might point to the Colts and Vikings games (3 pass TDs total in those 2 games). The Vikings were middle of the league in pass TDs given up and Colts slightly below. But Jones also played 5 of the NFLs very best defenses the second half of the season. And let’s not act like good QBs don’t feast on bad defenses and sometimes struggle vs. good ones (that could be topic for another thread).



DJ’s passing numbers obviously improved from the first half to the second half of the season. The play calling was more pass aggressive the second half, with 4 more attempts per game (and more on early downs). I think Daboll and Kafka knew the offense had to evolve, be less predictable and run heavy, for us to have a chance in the long run. The emergence of Hodgins and slightly better pass pro (Jones was sacked less second half of season also) allowed them to pass more.



Is it really unreasonable to think that the trend of improvement that we saw the second half of ’22 will continue into ‘23, especially with the addition of a 1st or 2nd rd WR and probably at least a mid-tier vet WR?