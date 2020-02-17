Jones 15 pass TDs & his passing stats increase last 8 games

In the spirit of 13,999 bottles of DJ beer on the wall..
Sorry this is kind of long (that’s what I said), but I tried to address the expected objections, etc. (and I’m not going to respond to any, if I’ve already done so in this OP).
Some of the haters of DJ as our QB act like DJ is incapable of throwing more than 15 TDs. It doesn’t matter that he’s already done significantly better than that when he threw 24 TDs (and 3027 yds) in 12 games in ’19. That of course projects to 34 TDs (and 4288 yds) in 17 games. But the stink of 2 yrs of Judge, Garrett, Solder, league worst WRs, etc. is hard to get rid of (like the stink of a skunk in your porch, it lingers for a LONG time!).
On this idea that Jones isn’t worthy of a big long term contract because he only threw 15 TDs, (besides the fact he added 7 rushing TDs) I really don’t believe Schoen and Daboll think that’s all he’s capable of. I’m also pretty sure they’re not factoring in his production in the 2 Judge/Garrett years into their current thinking.
Jones most likely didn’t forget or lose the ability that he had less than 4 years ago and he can get back to that production (minus the turnovers) with another year of coaching by Kafka and Daboll, along with better pass pro and better WRs. Everyone knows we’re going to add probably 2 WRs, including one in the 1st or 2nd rd.
To support the idea that DJ will increase his passing stats, we only have to look at this past season as proof; specifically looking at the first half of the season vs. the second half.
Eric on Li has posted the difference in WR production once Hodgins arrived. I’m going to show DJs numbers, including projections over 17 games.
Due to a variety of factors, including very conservative play calling, which was probably related to struggling pass pro and a very limited WR corps., DJ threw significantly fewer passes the first 8 games of the season, compared to the final 8 games.
The 15 pass TDs is not reflective of the second half of the season.
On average DJ threw and completed 4 more passes per game the second half of the season vs. the first half. He also threw more on first and 2nd downs, but that’s another story.
DJ’s pass TDs (6) from his first 8 games projected over 17 games: 12.8
DJ’s pass TDs (9) from his last 8 games projected over 17 games: 19.1
DJ’s pass yards from his first 8 games projected over 17 games: 2973
DJ’s pass yards from his last 8 games projected over 17 games: 3838
His TD% also went from 2.7% the first half of season to 3.6% the second half, which is heading back in direction towards his TD% in’19, which was 5.2%.
Jones haters will say 19 pass TDs still isn’t enough. That’s where the improved pass pro and better WRs factor in. I’m not comparing Jones with Josh Allen, but Allen’s pass TDs went from 20 to 37 in one season; the year the Bills brought in Diggs. Again, Jones pass TDs in ’19 projects to 34 TDs. He most likely didn’t lose the ability to do that.
His haters might point to the Colts and Vikings games (3 pass TDs total in those 2 games). The Vikings were middle of the league in pass TDs given up and Colts slightly below. But Jones also played 5 of the NFLs very best defenses the second half of the season. And let’s not act like good QBs don’t feast on bad defenses and sometimes struggle vs. good ones (that could be topic for another thread).
DJ’s passing numbers obviously improved from the first half to the second half of the season. The play calling was more pass aggressive the second half, with 4 more attempts per game (and more on early downs). I think Daboll and Kafka knew the offense had to evolve, be less predictable and run heavy, for us to have a chance in the long run. The emergence of Hodgins and slightly better pass pro (Jones was sacked less second half of season also) allowed them to pass more.
Is it really unreasonable to think that the trend of improvement that we saw the second half of ’22 will continue into ‘23, especially with the addition of a 1st or 2nd rd WR and probably at least a mid-tier vet WR?
With better talent around him, will anyone really be shocked if Jones throws close to 30 or more TDs (and 4000+ yds) in ’23? If you are the type that would be shocked, you’re probably shocked the Giants are even negotiating a long term contract with Jones because you thought he sucks, we’d be letting him walk and drafting a QB near the top of the first rd (instead of a WR or CB near the bottom of the first rd).
You can believe Jones is incapable of throwing more than 15 TD passes, if you want, but I would bet good money that Schoen and Daboll don’t agree. That’s besides the fact that Jones also adds rushing TDs and that WINS are what really matter.
Btw, I’m not saying I want the Giants to give DJ 45M AAV, but if Schoen and Daboll decide he’s worth 40M for 5 years, with something like 3 yrs guaranteed, it’s not for me to act like I know better.
in the second half those starts went to Hodgins who was per game the team's most productive and best WR.
i just tried to search for it but i think there was a thread on nyg wide receivers a month or two ago that included jones numbers prorated based on 2nd half players.
also -- putting on my moderators hat -- you are taking swipes at whole classes of posters up there on multiple occasions which detracts from your analysis and is kind of like trolling
hodgins basically stepped in and functioned like an 80 catch/1k yard/10td WR over the 2nd half and the ripple effect on the rest of the offense was substantial since the players he replaced were awful.
skill players first half vs second half - ( New Window )
It's this probability that Schoen and Daboll have strongly considered when deciding they want Jones to be their QB going forward. His likely production and the contract he is going to get here will likely be a good match.
Get him up and running in another new system.
Get him out there with his top receivers. Well, that part was a complete bust and became another monumental hurdle that was somehow overcome.
2022 was all about setting the stage for 2023 and beyond and Jones became the major player that Schoen and Daboll hoped he could and would.
The playoffs in 2022 was just gravy.
also -- putting on my moderators hat -- you are taking swipes at whole classes of posters up there on multiple occasions which detracts from your analysis and is kind of like trolling
I apologize for that. I guess i was expressing aggravation with what is a very small number of posters.
Who are you really trying to convince, anyway?
It's certainly not out of the question that Jones will become the QB so many of his biggest supporters believe he will, but that doesn't mean everybody needs to believe it's going to happen before it actually does.
Why is it so offensive to you that some people might not believe in him as much as you do, to the point that everyone who doesn't share your viewpoint is a "hater"?
Target goal. 370 yards 25-26 pts. Rushing yards fall off a bit as Jones runs a bit less. Carries similar but more from backs.
One think that will help the offense score more pts. is getting the D to create more turnovers. They were near the bottom of the league. This of course after they fix the run D.
Or someone drafted higher than the 5th round would be nice.
I can only imagine what he'd be able to do if we ever added talent on the level of most of the playoff teams had on offense.
Who are you really trying to convince, anyway?
It's certainly not out of the question that Jones will become the QB so many of his biggest supporters believe he will, but that doesn't mean everybody needs to believe it's going to happen before it actually does.
Why is it so offensive to you that some people might not believe in him as much as you do, to the point that everyone who doesn't share your viewpoint is a "hater"?
In retrospect i should've clarified who and what this was addressing. Just disagreeing with myself and other DJ supporters doesn’t make someone a hater. Posting a thousand posts basically saying Jones sucks and that his poor pass pro and league worst WRs are irrelevant and basically he's incapable of throwing more than 15 TDs, seems to indicate they hate that DJ is our QB (the words i initially used).
I've seen multiple posts about his being unworthy of a long term contract bc of the 15 TDs. This post was to address that.
God that was one funny as hell thread to revisit. And I got ROASTED on that one by people who I don't even think came back to BBI. 2 days later DJ shreds the colts for 30+ then does it again on the road in the playoffs.
It reminds me of the time when Eli couldn't win on the road. So many people here and everywhere told me that too. Where you at.
Nah, couldn't be.....
Quote:
If you're confident in Jones making this leap, why do you care what the "haters" think?
Who are you really trying to convince, anyway?
It's certainly not out of the question that Jones will become the QB so many of his biggest supporters believe he will, but that doesn't mean everybody needs to believe it's going to happen before it actually does.
Why is it so offensive to you that some people might not believe in him as much as you do, to the point that everyone who doesn't share your viewpoint is a "hater"?
In retrospect i should've clarified who and what this was addressing. Just disagreeing with myself and other DJ supporters doesn’t make someone a hater. Posting a thousand posts basically saying Jones sucks and that his poor pass pro and league worst WRs are irrelevant and basically he's incapable of throwing more than 15 TDs, seems to indicate they hate that DJ is our QB (the words i initially used).
I've seen multiple posts about his being unworthy of a long term contract bc of the 15 TDs. This post was to address that.
Proper context is needed to make a sound judgement. It's not hard to see that what DJ had to work with was drastically inferior to what almost every playoff team this year had on offense. And yet he outperformed Cousins and got us to the 2nd round of the playoffs.
In the 2nd half it wasn't Barkley carrying us on offense , it was mainly DJ. The pass pro improved to at least somewhat functional, we started throwing on 1st down more, and we added a surprisingly capable receiver off of someone else's practice squad. DJ had a little more to work with and he maximized his increased opportunities to make plays.
I can only imagine what he'd be able to do if we ever added talent on the level of most of the playoff teams had on offense.
Thanks CornerStone246. I was thinking of deleting the post until i saw your response. I guess I could've used a different word than hater, but it's the first word that comes to mind for the few that inspired me to write this.
Who are you really trying to convince, anyway?
It's certainly not out of the question that Jones will become the QB so many of his biggest supporters believe he will, but that doesn't mean everybody needs to believe it's going to happen before it actually does.
Why is it so offensive to you that some people might not believe in him as much as you do, to the point that everyone who doesn't share your viewpoint is a "hater"?
Why do we care? Because we come here daily and read the same stupid shit day after day and the ones you so lovingly describe as "people" come off as stubborn locked in detractors that don't want to listen to anything other Jones can't do it. Every time someone offers up tangible reasons to support a more positive belief, they pivot and attack something else that in many cases isn't even relevant.
My particular favorite of the moment is rushing yards and tds don't matter. This one is gaining steam too...which is incredible. I mean my own brother hates when Jones runs. He literally complains about it. Old school NYG fan lol.
Who are you really trying to convince, anyway?
Yeah, SHUT UP!! We don't need to hear any positive stats about Jones. 15 TDs That's it.
There was a point in time before the season started where it looked like the primary WRs could be Shepard, Robinson, and Collin Johnson. All three of those guys were injured out early season.
Then as Eric in Li pointed out, there was the Sills, Marcus Johnson, Golladay phase.
If you pro rate Slayton, James, and Hodgins output from the 7 meaningful games after the bye week, that's a good WR unit.
Why do we care? Because we come here daily and read the same stupid shit day after day and the ones you so lovingly describe as "people" come off as stubborn locked in detractors that don't want to listen to anything other Jones can't do it. Every time someone offers up tangible reasons to support a more positive belief, they pivot and attack something else that in many cases isn't even relevant.
My particular favorite of the moment is rushing yards and tds don't matter. This one is gaining steam too...which is incredible. I mean my own brother hates when Jones runs. He literally complains about it. Old school NYG fan lol.
Have you looked in the mirror lately?
And it always amazes me that people just simply ignore his rookie year, the second best ever for a rookie QB at the time (third best now), when he had 24 TDs (still with below average receivers and O line) and 12 INTs. I guess that's because of his fumbling issue (which was greatly improved in his second year, better in his third, and even better last year), but a lot of that is on the O line that provided no protection.
The swipes at posters that gidiefor referred I guess were the comments that "Jones haters" say this. Well, let's be honest, there are plenty of posters who hate that Jones is the Giants QB. Stating what people who hate having Jones as the Giants QB believe doesn't detract from the points being made. I guess saying "those who dislike Jones" would have made the arguments more persuasive? Why? You aren't ever going to convince posters like Producer that Jones is a good QB.
There was a point in time before the season started where it looked like the primary WRs could be Shepard, Robinson, and Collin Johnson. All three of those guys were injured out early season.
Then as Eric in Li pointed out, there was the Sills, Marcus Johnson, Golladay phase.
If you pro rate Slayton, James, and Hodgins output from the 7 meaningful games after the bye week, that's a good WR unit.
I wouldn't call them good per se. Functional maybe, adequate maybe. But good tends to indicated something at minimum fairly above average. Which to me is top 12 or better in the league. That receiving unit was maximized with the help of a strong offensive system scheming them open and an extremely accurate QB who also created some plays off script helping them uncover. If I'm grading honestly, I would put them top 23-25 in the NFL at best.
Why do we care? Because we come here daily and read the same stupid shit day after day and the ones you so lovingly describe as "people" come off as stubborn locked in detractors that don't want to listen to anything other Jones can't do it. Every time someone offers up tangible reasons to support a more positive belief, they pivot and attack something else that in many cases isn't even relevant.
My particular favorite of the moment is rushing yards and tds don't matter. This one is gaining steam too...which is incredible. I mean my own brother hates when Jones runs. He literally complains about it. Old school NYG fan lol.
If you believe in Jones, why does it matter if someone else doesn't? Nobody is forcing you to reply to "detractors".
Believe whatever you want to believe about Jones moving forward, and be confident enough in your own point-of-view to acknowledge that some people don't share your optimism.
Regardless of what you believe will happen, Jones is going to have to keep proving himself. Week after week after week after week. His next contract isn't the endgame, it's merely the next phase of his career - during which he's going to be required to deliver on the promise you see in him.
And if you want a place where you won't have to read the opinions of Jones you don't like, start a group chat and invite the people you want to invite.
Nah, couldn't be.....
I wonder how bbi's favorite FO in Buffalo and their fans feel about losing such a treasure like Hodgins.
And it always amazes me that people just simply ignore his rookie year, the second best ever for a rookie QB at the time (third best now), when he had 24 TDs (still with below average receivers and O line) and 12 INTs. I guess that's because of his fumbling issue (which was greatly improved in his second year, better in his third, and even better last year), but a lot of that is on the O line that provided no protection.
The swipes at posters that gidiefor referred I guess were the comments that "Jones haters" say this. Well, let's be honest, there are plenty of posters who hate that Jones is the Giants QB. Stating what people who hate having Jones as the Giants QB believe doesn't detract from the points being made. I guess saying "those who dislike Jones" would have made the arguments more persuasive? Why? You aren't ever going to convince posters like Producer that Jones is a good QB.
More great context k2. Of the 3 main pillars to facilitate a QBs success: pass pro, quality and fit of offensive system, and overall quality of receiving core, DJ has never had two of those at above average anytime during his career.
What is needed is a WR who when you need a completion in key situations they get open even with coverage shifted to them. They find this player a couple of the other WR's they have may find a role.
When all you have are training wheels, how do you take them off?
I thought you liked stats? Spin for us, never a spin for you?
Our WR corps was in shambles to start the season. That isn’t spin it’s an absolute fact. They improved in the 2H of the season when Daboll opened things up a bit. All the data suggests this, as does the eye test.
What is needed is a WR who when you need a completion in key situations they get open even with coverage shifted to them. They find this player a couple of the other WR's they have may find a role.
Addison/Njigba in the draft. However we may have to trade up (one of our thirds?) to get one of them. Or of course a trade for one of the possible many guys who might become available this offseason. Because FA is really, really thin.
Quote:
what was Jones TD to INT rate? 3-to-1. The MVP's rate was 3.4 to 1. I'll take to 3 to 1 from my starting QB. Hurts only threw for 22 TDs with Brown, Smith and Goedert catching his passes while he stood behind one of the best O lines in football. Yet many of Jones' detractors (see, I didn't say "haters") think he is great. Do we all want more than 15 TDs passing (22 total). Sure, but the team's philosophy because of shortcomings at receiver and the O line was the win with defense and few turnovers.
And it always amazes me that people just simply ignore his rookie year, the second best ever for a rookie QB at the time (third best now), when he had 24 TDs (still with below average receivers and O line) and 12 INTs. I guess that's because of his fumbling issue (which was greatly improved in his second year, better in his third, and even better last year), but a lot of that is on the O line that provided no protection.
The swipes at posters that gidiefor referred I guess were the comments that "Jones haters" say this. Well, let's be honest, there are plenty of posters who hate that Jones is the Giants QB. Stating what people who hate having Jones as the Giants QB believe doesn't detract from the points being made. I guess saying "those who dislike Jones" would have made the arguments more persuasive? Why? You aren't ever going to convince posters like Producer that Jones is a good QB.
More great context k2. Of the 3 main pillars to facilitate a QBs success: pass pro, quality and fit of offensive system, and overall quality of receiving core, DJ has never had two of those at above average anytime during his career.
Above average? I think Jones (and I) would be thrilled with just average. In two of his seasons all three things you mentioned were bottom of the barrel.
Yep, not to mention they can also add another tight end in the mix as well. I wouldn’t be shy about drafting pass catchers in this draft. I’m open to guys like Kincaid, LaPorta or Mayer as well.
Quote:
In comment 16042633 k2tampa said:
Quote:
what was Jones TD to INT rate? 3-to-1. The MVP's rate was 3.4 to 1. I'll take to 3 to 1 from my starting QB. Hurts only threw for 22 TDs with Brown, Smith and Goedert catching his passes while he stood behind one of the best O lines in football. Yet many of Jones' detractors (see, I didn't say "haters") think he is great. Do we all want more than 15 TDs passing (22 total). Sure, but the team's philosophy because of shortcomings at receiver and the O line was the win with defense and few turnovers.
And it always amazes me that people just simply ignore his rookie year, the second best ever for a rookie QB at the time (third best now), when he had 24 TDs (still with below average receivers and O line) and 12 INTs. I guess that's because of his fumbling issue (which was greatly improved in his second year, better in his third, and even better last year), but a lot of that is on the O line that provided no protection.
The swipes at posters that gidiefor referred I guess were the comments that "Jones haters" say this. Well, let's be honest, there are plenty of posters who hate that Jones is the Giants QB. Stating what people who hate having Jones as the Giants QB believe doesn't detract from the points being made. I guess saying "those who dislike Jones" would have made the arguments more persuasive? Why? You aren't ever going to convince posters like Producer that Jones is a good QB.
More great context k2. Of the 3 main pillars to facilitate a QBs success: pass pro, quality and fit of offensive system, and overall quality of receiving core, DJ has never had two of those at above average anytime during his career.
Above average? I think Jones (and I) would be thrilled with just average. In two of his seasons all three things you mentioned were bottom of the barrel.
---I was aiming to avoid additional controversy so I was being generous ;)
Daniel Jones Weeks 13-17 1st&2nd down performance (among QBs w/ at least 80 attempts):
4th in EPA/Play
1st in CPOE
4th in QB Rating
1st in Completion %
7th in Yds/Attempt
25th (last) in Air Yds/Att
When Daboll let Jones operate a drop back offense on early downs, Jones produced
https://twitter.com/JustinPenik/status/1628482074427490305
Quote:
DJ plays well against bad teams and bad defenses. Minn, Det, and Hou were the 3 worst total defenses in the NFL. Indy, Hou, and Chi were the worst teams in the NFL. His numbers were really good in those games and pretty much sucked in the other 12 games.
I thought you liked stats? Spin for us, never a spin for you?
Our WR corps was in shambles to start the season. That isn’t spin it’s an absolute fact. They improved in the 2H of the season when Daboll opened things up a bit. All the data suggests this, as does the eye test.
I just gave you stats...DJ plays well against the worst team on our schedule. It has nothing to do with last half of the season...he played bad teams late. He still sucked against the Cowgirls and Eagles late.
I'll post stats later that show how dumb this argument is. I'll bet half of DJs TDs came in those 6 games, which would mean he scored less than 1 TD per game in the other 12? Is that good?
Can't say he's being held back by the talent around him, then sign him to a contract that will prevent more talent from being signed.
You either buy the supporting cast stunk or you don’t. You either buy that he played much better this year or you don’t.
Can't say he's being held back by the talent around him, then sign him to a contract that will prevent more talent from being signed.
Partly true. I think it worse to say you can't put talent around the QB. 4 picks in the top 100 in this upcoming draft and 11 overall going into it. Then a bunch of players returning from last years draft.
Even with paying him you most likely will have ample room to add in FA which should not be the emphasis anyway imv.
That’s the concern.
One other analysis or data comparison I would like to see is a comparison of DJ and Hurts stats alongside NFL team rankings compared for variables such as WR separation, QB pressure, Oline ratings, etc.
In other words, what would DJ stats be if he had top oline, much lower QB pressure, much better WR reception, etc.
also -- putting on my moderators hat -- you are taking swipes at whole classes of posters up there on multiple occasions which detracts from your analysis and is kind of like trolling
Serious question: If the OP was "like trolling", what are the relentless anti-DJ posts from Producer and Gmen72? I'm honestly trying to understand so I can post appropriately...
The Giants top 3 WRs were Slayton, Hodgins and Richie James. Total TDs = 10.
Cinci's top 3 were Chase, Higgins and Boyd. Total TDs = 21. 11 more than than the Giants top 3 WRs.
Miami's top 3 were Hill, Waddle and Sherfield. Total TDs = 17. 7 more than the Giants top 3 WRs.
Minnesota's top 3 were Jackson, Thielen and Osborn. Total TDs = 19. 9 more than the Giants top 3 WRs.
Philly's top 3 were Brown, Smith and Pascal. Total TDs = 19. 9 more than the Giants top 3 WRs.
Sub any of those squads with the Giants WRs, and Jones would have at best 26 TDs, more likely 23. And that's with a massive, and almost surely impossible upgrade at WR.
What's the point? That Jone's small TD production is not due solely to the Giants lack of WR talent. Jones threw only 4 TDs to non-WRs. And that's with some pretty solid talent at RB. Barkley and Brieda had NO receiving TDs.
Yes, we know that Jones scores TDs rushing. But he does not create a lot of points through the air. I think his ceiling is mid 20s for # of passing TDs, and he probably would average lower than that.
If you think that's worth $45 million, then fine. Just don't expect it as a given that Jones will be in the top 10 in passing TDs.
Quote:
but it is speculative and a projection
also -- putting on my moderators hat -- you are taking swipes at whole classes of posters up there on multiple occasions which detracts from your analysis and is kind of like trolling
Serious question: If the OP was "like trolling", what are the relentless anti-DJ posts from Producer and Gmen72? I'm honestly trying to understand so I can post appropriately...
well for your information Producer has been suspended - and if GMen72 is making inappropriate posts please bring specific issues to our attention and we will evaluate it
Quote:
but it is speculative and a projection
also -- putting on my moderators hat -- you are taking swipes at whole classes of posters up there on multiple occasions which detracts from your analysis and is kind of like trolling
Serious question: If the OP was "like trolling", what are the relentless anti-DJ posts from Producer and Gmen72? I'm honestly trying to understand so I can post appropriately...
And it always amazes me that people just simply ignore his rookie year, the second best ever for a rookie QB at the time (third best now), when he had 24 TDs (still with below average receivers and O line) and 12 INTs. I guess that's because of his fumbling issue (which was greatly improved in his second year, better in his third, and even better last year), but a lot of that is on the O line that provided no protection.
I don't think it is being ignored. But his statistics are misleading. He was 2nd in the NFL in turnovers in 12 games, which is obviously bad. He had 24 touchdown passes in 12 games. That appears to be very good on the surface, but 13 of those TD passes came in 3 games against shit teams.
I would love to see more of that guy. But these big games are statistical outliers when you view his entire body of work. The skeptics don't envision that with better receivers he will lead a prolific, high scoring offense. Which is what we need him to do if we are making sacrifices on the roster to fit his cap number. Not to say it is impossible, but his body of work as a whole suggests it is not likely.
I assume therefore that 15 TD's is what they gave him.
Since the offense was excellent in the red zone and we were not kicking FG when we needed TD too often, it's not like DJ missed a lot of opportunities for more TD's.
He didn't have deep threats, wasn't called on to throw vertically, so those TD's outside the RZ were not available to him.
The offense as a whole wasn't generating huge TOP and yards every game, so he had limited TD chances.
In the end, "He did everything we asked him to do" = 15 TD's.
I bet if circumstances were different and they asked him to throw 40 TD's he'd have made at least 30 TD throws.
Plus his rushing TD's were possible TD throws that didn't get made because... he scored another way.
So I am not at all wrapped up in his stats. He passed every QB test we wanted all year.
Now he has to pass the "reasonable demands per the Giants circumstances" test.
Sub any of those squads with the Giants WRs, and Jones would have at best 26 TDs, more likely 23. And that's with a massive, and almost surely impossible upgrade at WR.
That’s not how it works. For starters all of those groups have better QB.
The current advocacy for DJ is based on forecasts that are extrapolated from elements of his performance this year, and the fact that he had a winning season. No doubt there were very good aspects that came out of DJ's performance this year, which one the whole showed a genuine improvement in his performance; but opinions about him really do come from what your hope and faith in him is, because a repeat of this year (barely making the playoffs, while losing the NFCE, and going one and done, losing to a hated NFCE rival) while encouraging this year would no longer be encouraging.
So DJ still has a lot to prove, even though he has proven he can improve. You either believe he will with improved staff around him, or you are a sceptic.
Unfortunately - paying him like a full fledged star, and even the Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag is a huge risk even if it's true that he has improved, and that he will improve with the right players around him, because as good a Shoen was in finding a few bargain gems to help him, the ability to add a few pieces that would help him are more severely limited with a high hit for DJ against the salary cap.
So the best outcome this year, is to keep the status quo, and vote for continued improvement at a reasonable price, with the ability to add the weapons that a good number of you believe will help him improve his performance even more. But the ability to shift gears without being too hampered by his salary should that become necessary, especially if DJ's tenure does not continue to improve is also an optimum outcome right now.
That’s the concern.
I have to ask, if saying 'Jones haters say...' is so bad and 'calling out' a whole group of posters, is it the same for saying Jones lovers say ..."? If you are someone who constantly bashes Jones and the phrase 'Jones haters say' upsets you then you really need to look within. Man, I was called worse in kindergarten. And got called much worse during my 37 years as a journalist - something that continues today when people find out my past career even though I'm not in that profession anymore.
I think “haters” and “DJFC” are among the dumbest things I read in this site. I don’t like reading it from either side, it’s so childish.
If any team can get a TD once in the RZ by running Barkley and Jones, and not risking a pass, they would do that (note to Pete Carrol).
Even when calling out a group that does nothing but troll???
Purdy threw for 1400 yards and 13 td's in 6 starts. That projects out to 3600 and 36 td's over 17 games. He's got to be worth gazillions.
Projections are worthless.
Purdy threw for 1400 yards and 13 td's in 6 starts. That projects out to 3600 and 36 td's over 17 games. He's got to be worth gazillions.
Projections are worthless.
Ha ha ha Minshew - another BBI hero. He looked really great against Dallas when he blew a 4th quarter league while running backwards off the snap and throwing constantly while backpedaling...Guy couldn't even stand in and deliver a pass. Talk about chickenshit...literally took the snap and started running from the LoS..pathetic
Quote:
but it is speculative and a projection
also -- putting on my moderators hat -- you are taking swipes at whole classes of posters up there on multiple occasions which detracts from your analysis and is kind of like trolling
Serious question: If the OP was "like trolling", what are the relentless anti-DJ posts from Producer and Gmen72? I'm honestly trying to understand so I can post appropriately...
They're the ones I'm referring to with the word "hater". It's pretty clear he/they (not sure it's not same person) HATE that Jones is our QB. That's what I'm referring to.
Simply being skeptical or unsure about Jones or not wanting to give him 45M a yr does NOT make someone a hater.
I wouldn't have even written this post if it wasn't for the bludgeoning on every single Jones thread. I decided to address the most recent tool of those guy(s) and that's the 15 TDs thing.
I didn't consider myself calling "out an entire class of posters". I was addressing an issue brought up by about 2 or 3 posters (and 1 might be a dupe).
I used the word "hater" as in someone who "hates that DJ is our QB". I thought I made that clear in one of the first paragraphs. I think it's clear there are a few posters for whom that applies, however, I will refrain from using the word "hater" in the future. Is "detractor" ok?
I assume therefore that 15 TD's is what they gave him.
Since the offense was excellent in the red zone and we were not kicking FG when we needed TD too often, it's not like DJ missed a lot of opportunities for more TD's.
He didn't have deep threats, wasn't called on to throw vertically, so those TD's outside the RZ were not available to him.
The offense as a whole wasn't generating huge TOP and yards every game, so he had limited TD chances.
In the end, "He did everything we asked him to do" = 15 TD's.
I bet if circumstances were different and they asked him to throw 40 TD's he'd have made at least 30 TD throws.
Plus his rushing TD's were possible TD throws that didn't get made because... he scored another way.
So I am not at all wrapped up in his stats. He passed every QB test we wanted all year.
Now he has to pass the "reasonable demands per the Giants circumstances" test.
great post D HOS
Quote:
Mineshew threw for 630 yards and 3 td's in two games. Over a 17 game season, he projects to 5300 yards and 26 td's. Shouldn't we be running to throw 40 million at him?
Purdy threw for 1400 yards and 13 td's in 6 starts. That projects out to 3600 and 36 td's over 17 games. He's got to be worth gazillions.
Projections are worthless.
Ha ha ha Minshew - another BBI hero. He looked really great against Dallas when he blew a 4th quarter league while running backwards off the snap and throwing constantly while backpedaling...Guy couldn't even stand in and deliver a pass. Talk about chickenshit...literally took the snap and started running from the LoS..pathetic
We are playing the projection game on this thread, no?
Quote:
or use a thread to call out a poster it is trolling
Even when calling out a group that does nothing but troll???
Thank you
Bottom line, I don't think they believe Jones is incapable of throwing more than 15 TDs, a stat that a small number of detractors keep pointing at.
When they reach an agreement, they won't be paying him a shitload of money "for 15 TDs".
Quote:
In comment 16042803 gidiefor said:
Quote:
or use a thread to call out a poster it is trolling
Even when calling out a group that does nothing but troll???
Thank you
not if you add in 750+ rushing yards and 7 rushing tds.
lamar jackson's single season best total yardages were 3100 passing and 1200 rushing for a total of 4300 in 15 games, which won him an MVP.
Quote:
but 3,900 yards and 19 TD’s over 17 games is still pretty putrid in todays NFL.
not if you add in 750+ rushing yards and 7 rushing tds.
lamar jackson's single season best total yardages were 3100 passing and 1200 rushing for a total of 4300 in 15 games, which won him an MVP.
You left out Jackson's 43 total TDs (36 passing, 7 rushing). But yeah, pick whatever stats you want to fit your agenda...
Quote:
In comment 16043137 Section331 said:
Quote:
but 3,900 yards and 19 TD’s over 17 games is still pretty putrid in todays NFL.
not if you add in 750+ rushing yards and 7 rushing tds.
lamar jackson's single season best total yardages were 3100 passing and 1200 rushing for a total of 4300 in 15 games, which won him an MVP.
You left out Jackson's 43 total TDs (36 passing, 7 rushing). But yeah, pick whatever stats you want to fit your agenda...
half of those tds were caught by mark andrews and hollywood brown and im pretty sure those guys are a lot better than any receiver on this nyg roster except hodgins.
Quote:
In comment 16043240 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16043137 Section331 said:
Quote:
but 3,900 yards and 19 TD’s over 17 games is still pretty putrid in todays NFL.
not if you add in 750+ rushing yards and 7 rushing tds.
lamar jackson's single season best total yardages were 3100 passing and 1200 rushing for a total of 4300 in 15 games, which won him an MVP.
You left out Jackson's 43 total TDs (36 passing, 7 rushing). But yeah, pick whatever stats you want to fit your agenda...
half of those tds were caught by mark andrews and hollywood brown and im pretty sure those guys are a lot better than any receiver on this nyg roster except hodgins.
You're leaving out the fact that Lamar's stats actually happened and comparing them to projections and hypotheticals for DJ. Lamar won an MVP, DJ can't make a Pro Bowl in his "best year."
Quote:
but 3,900 yards and 19 TD’s over 17 games is still pretty putrid in todays NFL.
not if you add in 750+ rushing yards and 7 rushing tds.
lamar jackson's single season best total yardages were 3100 passing and 1200 rushing for a total of 4300 in 15 games, which won him an MVP.
Because I was responding to the OP’s post about Jones’s PASSING STATS. Yes, his running adds to the offense, but he needs to make plays in the passing game more consistently.
And Hollywood Brown? Really? He had fewer than 600 yards in Lamar’s MVP season. Drops more balls than Slayton. A nice player, but nothing more.
You're leaving out the fact that Lamar's stats actually happened and comparing them to projections and hypotheticals for DJ. Lamar won an MVP, DJ can't make a Pro Bowl in his "best year."
im not "leaving out" anything, the reality is there's a half season sample size of information that changed significantly relative to the other half, and there was a direct cause/effect with crappy players hitting the bench and hodgins going in and producing.
hodgins only played a half season and before that he got waived twice and couldnt even get active in 2 years with buffalo - with that limited information is it possible to form an opinion of him without just vomiting up obvious and irrelevant things like 'even in his best year he's not jamarr chase'?
Quote:
You're leaving out the fact that Lamar's stats actually happened and comparing them to projections and hypotheticals for DJ. Lamar won an MVP, DJ can't make a Pro Bowl in his "best year."
im not "leaving out" anything, the reality is there's a half season sample size of information that changed significantly relative to the other half, and there was a direct cause/effect with crappy players hitting the bench and hodgins going in and producing.
hodgins only played a half season and before that he got waived twice and couldnt even get active in 2 years with buffalo - with that limited information is it possible to form an opinion of him without just vomiting up obvious and irrelevant things like 'even in his best year he's not jamarr chase'?
DJ didn't change, the quality of the opponents changed in half of the games in the 2nd half of the season. In the other half, DJ averaged .6 TDs per game. Posting projections, as truth, isn't reality.
Detroit and Minnesota had the 2 worst defenses in football...guess who all 3 of DJs 300 yard games came against? All three of those matchups were in this magical 2nd half transformation. Oddly enough, when he played the NFCE, late in the year, he wasn't good. How does that fit your narrative?
Detroit and Minnesota had the 2 worst defenses in football...guess who all 3 of DJs 300 yard games came against? All three of those matchups were in this magical 2nd half transformation. Oddly enough, when he played the NFCE, late in the year, he wasn't good. How does that fit your narrative?
statistics as they actually happened is reality.
discounting those statistics with whatever your chosen context, like opponent quality, is actually projection.
Quote:
DJ didn't change, the quality of the opponents changed in half of the games in the 2nd half of the season. In the other half, DJ averaged .6 TDs per game. Posting projections, as truth, isn't reality.
Detroit and Minnesota had the 2 worst defenses in football...guess who all 3 of DJs 300 yard games came against? All three of those matchups were in this magical 2nd half transformation. Oddly enough, when he played the NFCE, late in the year, he wasn't good. How does that fit your narrative?
statistics as they actually happened is reality.
discounting those statistics with whatever your chosen context, like opponent quality, is actually projection.
No, statistical improvement based on facts (bad defenses), not timing (when the game occurred) . Lots of QBs had great days against those same teams...DJ isn't special. You'd rather claim DJ improved, without taking causation into account. If DJ played Minn and Detroit in weeks 1-3, you'd spin your argument to the 1st half of the season, but it wouldn't change the fact those defenses still sucked.
Serious question: If the OP was "like trolling", what are the relentless anti-DJ posts from Producer and Gmen72? I'm honestly trying to understand so I can post appropriately...
well for your information Producer has been suspended - and if GMen72 is making inappropriate posts please bring specific issues to our attention and we will evaluate it
And now Gmen72 is suspended as well
Quote:
Serious question: If the OP was "like trolling", what are the relentless anti-DJ posts from Producer and Gmen72? I'm honestly trying to understand so I can post appropriately...
well for your information Producer has been suspended - and if GMen72 is making inappropriate posts please bring specific issues to our attention and we will evaluate it
And now Gmen72 is suspended as well
Gidie, I get trolling and obsessive behavior, and I definitely had my share of disagreements, but I didn't think Gmen rose to the level of Producer. That being said, I could have missed a post.
Quote:
In comment 16042796 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Serious question: If the OP was "like trolling", what are the relentless anti-DJ posts from Producer and Gmen72? I'm honestly trying to understand so I can post appropriately...
well for your information Producer has been suspended - and if GMen72 is making inappropriate posts please bring specific issues to our attention and we will evaluate it
And now Gmen72 is suspended as well
Gidie, I get trolling and obsessive behavior, and I definitely had my share of disagreements, but I didn't think Gmen rose to the level of Producer. That being said, I could have missed a post.
Yeah - he did a taunting thread