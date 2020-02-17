for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Carton: Jones didn't demand $45M/yr, CAA leaked info

bigblue5611 : 2/23/2023 12:11 pm
due to bitterness of him leaving for AF.

Apologies if this has been discussed in one of the endless Jones threads, but didn't see an active thread with a title discussing it.

According to Carton who "spoke with people in the know", Jones "never at any point told the NYG that they wanted $45M/year for Jones. The agents at CAA leaked that info out due to being bitter that Jones left for AF".

Not sure how accurate but though I'd throw out there for discussion.
Link - ( New Window )
Oh  
bigblue5611 : 2/23/2023 12:11 pm : link
discussion on that starts at 3:16.
Not sure Jones' number will really matter  
JonC : 2/23/2023 12:17 pm : link
if I'm correct in suggesting the Giants number is much closer, perhaps even lower than, the $32M tag figure.
Normally wouldn't give Carton any credence  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/23/2023 12:17 pm : link
on anything, but he probably does have some "inside" info with agents and agencies.
Why did Jones switch Agents again?  
ZogZerg : 2/23/2023 12:19 pm : link
.
so...  
jestersdead : 2/23/2023 12:19 pm : link
former agency says Jones wants 45m, new agency says it never happened? LOL. All this is a he said, she said situation
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 2/23/2023 12:22 pm : link
I can't imagine a professional organization like CAA doing that - could be totally wrong.

Too much consternation over rumors and normal contract negotiations to get upset at anyone so far.
RE: Not sure Jones' number will really matter  
BillT : 2/23/2023 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16043239 JonC said:
Quote:
if I'm correct in suggesting the Giants number is much closer, perhaps even lower than, the $32M tag figure.

Then they might as well release him. Means they don’t think he’s the guy and why would you spend even 20 or 25 or 30 for a guy you don’t believe in.
The only thing I'm buying is...  
MOOPS : 2/23/2023 12:27 pm : link
nobody knows jack shit about what's going on.
Call me when he signs.
Because of what I've been saying about Jones  
JonC : 2/23/2023 12:29 pm : link
He put out a good, promising 2022 season, but he needs to prove more. He's probably their best option for 2023, and it gives him another opportunity to take his game up another notch or more.
RE: The only thing I'm buying is...  
bigblue5611 : 2/23/2023 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16043255 MOOPS said:
Quote:
nobody knows jack shit about what's going on.
Call me when he signs.


Fair take and agreed.
RE: Because of what I've been saying about Jones  
BillT : 2/23/2023 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16043258 JonC said:
Quote:
He put out a good, promising 2022 season, but he needs to prove more. He's probably their best option for 2023, and it gives him another opportunity to take his game up another notch or more.

And you think they can offer Jones in say 30 in a what two year 60 or three year 90 format and there is a chance greater then zero he’ll agree to that.
Carton…  
ThisIsMyBBIname : 2/23/2023 12:33 pm : link
Has a lot of credibility issues needless to say.

Find this one a little hard to believe. If this was true, CAA would be risking its entire existence because what athlete would ever trust them?

Is losing Daniel Jones worth losing the entire business model?
I think he plays under the tag  
JonC : 2/23/2023 12:34 pm : link
.
Contract 101:  
Big Blue '56 : 2/23/2023 12:35 pm : link
If the settle mark is 37-38 as I predict, the Jones side is NOT going to start at 37-38..They will start at 45 or so. The Giants conversely, will come in low (low 30s) and then they will work from there.

It’s mind boggling how so many fail to grasp the concept of how contracts are negotiated..The uproar over “Jones wants 45 and no way will we do that,” is hilarious..

IT WAS NEVER AN ACCURATE FIGURE TO BE PAID. And yet, watch how this will still be discussed
RE: Not sure Jones' number will really matter  
The Dude : 2/23/2023 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16043239 JonC said:
Quote:
if I'm correct in suggesting the Giants number is much closer, perhaps even lower than, the $32M tag figure.


Lower!? Thanks for the intel as always Jon.

Figured they would start above the tag number..but it is a negotiation....
not intel  
JonC : 2/23/2023 12:37 pm : link
just imo
RE: not intel  
The Dude : 2/23/2023 12:37 pm : link
In comment 16043274 JonC said:
Quote:
just imo


Ah got it got it. My mistake.
RE: I think he plays under the tag  
NYG07 : 2/23/2023 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16043269 JonC said:
Quote:
.


+1
Carton  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/23/2023 12:39 pm : link
Was suggesting the Giants offer Jones 2 years 30 mill at best after his “15 TD season.” I would t trust anything that guy says.
I don’t believe him  
UConn4523 : 2/23/2023 12:52 pm : link
however I can see it being true. In other words, I kinda don’t care about any of these reports until there’s an official announcement about a deal being reached or Jones being tagged.
RE: .....  
nygiants16 : 2/23/2023 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16043247 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I can't imagine a professional organization like CAA doing that - could be totally wrong.

Too much consternation over rumors and normal contract negotiations to get upset at anyone so far.


Dont agencies inflate NFL contract numbers all the time?
They definitely could have leaked it out of spite  
ajr2456 : 2/23/2023 12:55 pm : link
But I find it hard to believe they made up the number. Players talk to other players, they would be harming their rep by putting out false info out of spite.
Yeah sure  
HomerJones45 : 2/23/2023 12:55 pm : link
and someone has a bridge in Brooklyn to sell too.

RE: Carton  
nygiants16 : 2/23/2023 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16043278 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Was suggesting the Giants offer Jones 2 years 30 mill at best after his “15 TD season.” I would t trust anything that guy says.


No what he was saying was the Giants are basically bidding against themselves and he would want to see more before giving Jones a long term big money deal...
I'd agree, player camp could easily ask for $45M in this scenario  
JonC : 2/23/2023 12:56 pm : link
as a high mark negotiation starter. What Carton's saying doesn't factor in for me, it's noise in the background.
For a first, I’m about to say something positive about Carton  
mattlawson : 2/23/2023 12:57 pm : link
That was a very thought provoking segment
RE: Contract 101:  
bw in dc : 2/23/2023 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16043271 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
If the settle mark is 37-38 as I predict, the Jones side is NOT going to start at 37-38..They will start at 45 or so. The Giants conversely, will come in low (low 30s) and then they will work from there.

It’s mind boggling how so many fail to grasp the concept of how contracts are negotiated..The uproar over “Jones wants 45 and no way will we do that,” is hilarious..

IT WAS NEVER AN ACCURATE FIGURE TO BE PAID. And yet, watch how this will still be discussed


I never viewed the ask of $45M as out of line. My issue - actually, my interest - is how Team Jones would go about justifying that ask. And there probably is a way to get there.

Further, there probably is a way for Jints Central to actually justify paying that, especially if Schoen/Daboll/Mara absolutely believe Jones is the guy to lead the team to trophies.

I would find that conclusion completely laughable, but I could see a path.
Yeah yeah, but did anyone ask him who he likes in the Knicks game  
PatersonPlank : 2/23/2023 12:59 pm : link
tonight. Lets get back to something he actually knows a little about
Is it really crazy  
nygiants16 : 2/23/2023 1:00 pm : link
that CAA had a deal close with the Giants and Jones said no and didnt like the number and fired CAA...CAA got pissed and leaked to a media member that Jones asked for 45 million?..

If anyone saya oh CAA leaked that, they jist deny it..
RE: I think he plays under the tag  
Pete from Woodstock : 2/23/2023 1:03 pm : link
In comment 16043269 JonC said:
Quote:
.


So do you think if DJ is tagged they let Saquan walk?
One side always throws out  
section125 : 2/23/2023 1:04 pm : link
a high number and the other very low. As my former union prez told me, you always ask very high, because if you start low and they readily agree you have left money on the table. Likewise, if the Giants, in this case, start up(mid $30s) and Jones agrees right away, it means they offered too much.
RE: I think he plays under the tag  
BillT : 2/23/2023 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16043269 JonC said:
Quote:
.

Always appreciate your perspective.
RE: RE: Carton  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/23/2023 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16043298 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16043278 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Was suggesting the Giants offer Jones 2 years 30 mill at best after his “15 TD season.” I would t trust anything that guy says.



No what he was saying was the Giants are basically bidding against themselves and he would want to see more before giving Jones a long term big money deal...


Complete nonsense. If Jones hits the open market he’d get a decent contract. There’s a ton of teams needing a solid level QB.
RE: RE: I think he plays under the tag  
JonC : 2/23/2023 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16043309 Pete from Woodstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16043269 JonC said:


Quote:


.



So do you think if DJ is tagged they let Saquan walk?


Saquon has a $ decision to make, does he want to be NYG or does he prefer the $. An extension to retain him costs loss on the cap.
RE: RE: RE: Carton  
nygiants16 : 2/23/2023 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16043314 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16043298 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


In comment 16043278 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Was suggesting the Giants offer Jones 2 years 30 mill at best after his “15 TD season.” I would t trust anything that guy says.



No what he was saying was the Giants are basically bidding against themselves and he would want to see more before giving Jones a long term big money deal...



Complete nonsense. If Jones hits the open market he’d get a decent contract. There’s a ton of teams needing a solid level QB.


You think someone would give him 35 million a year over 5 years?
JonC- I believe you are correct  
Dave on the UWS : 2/23/2023 1:09 pm : link
If the Giants didn't "start" with a low number they would be guilty of mal-practice (I know you know that). Same thing with team Jones. Their starting number has to be substantial. That's how these types of negotiations work.
Wouldn't expect to hear of a pending deal until March 6 either.
RE: Yeah yeah, but did anyone ask him who he likes in the Knicks game  
joeinpa : 2/23/2023 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16043306 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
tonight. Lets get back to something he actually knows a little about


The guy has an admitted addiction He has stated over and over he hurt people and has forever lost their trust, something he has to live with.

He has been totally up front about what he did and is trying and at the moment succeeding in turning his life around.



Let’s try to have a little context with your condemnation of him.

I hate this shit.  
Klaatu : 2/23/2023 1:11 pm : link
I know...it is what it is, but I still don't have to like it.
Don’t buy anything Carton says  
Sammo85 : 2/23/2023 1:12 pm : link
There’s no way Denton and his team would do that even if sour grapes and they waived the customary transition period for new agency team to boot which renders this more unbelievable.
They should just let him leave. Do not Tag him.  
Tom from LI : 2/23/2023 1:19 pm : link
I mean why tag him if you still need to see more? That is just weak. Joe "no Balls" Schoen. Think of what he can do with all of that cap space.

Go back to the original plan of drafting a QB in 2024. Yeah you are going to lose a lot of games next year with TT so that should put you in contention for a high draft pick. We all know how easy that is to pick a Franchise QB.

Use all the money by letting Jones and Barkley walk to sure up the lines, the defense, extend Thomas, Lawrence, Love.

If Jones is not your guy, be straight with him and let him go get his payday. They obviously don't think much of him.

Be a man Joe. I would have more respect for you.
Tom  
UConn4523 : 2/23/2023 1:21 pm : link
then we get nothing back for him. There’s probably a 0% chance he’s not Atleast tagged to some capacity (or a deal).
honestly  
djm : 2/23/2023 1:24 pm : link
I don't care if Jones asks for a billion dollars a year. NO one should care.

It's all just negotiating. How long do some of you need to be exposed to this shit before it finally sinks in. It's all a game.
RE: Why did Jones switch Agents again?  
Ron Johnson : 2/23/2023 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16043244 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
.


RE: Yeah yeah, but did anyone ask him who he likes in the Knicks game  
Section331 : 2/23/2023 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16043306 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
tonight. Lets get back to something he actually knows a little about


Scalping bogus tickets?
Saw a post on twitter that I agree with  
bigblue5611 : 2/23/2023 1:27 pm : link
has everyone here lost faith in Schoen already just because of an unsubstantiated claim that Jones demanded $45m/year? As BB56 and others have pointed out, it's negotiation, let it play out. Look what Schoen and Daboll did in year 1, and everyone loved it. Now because Jones MIGHT get around $40m/yr (give or take) there are lots of people complaining. If that's what Schoen opts to do, have some f'ing faith and see where it goes.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Carton  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/23/2023 1:28 pm : link
In comment 16043316 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16043314 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 16043298 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


In comment 16043278 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Was suggesting the Giants offer Jones 2 years 30 mill at best after his “15 TD season.” I would t trust anything that guy says.



No what he was saying was the Giants are basically bidding against themselves and he would want to see more before giving Jones a long term big money deal...



Complete nonsense. If Jones hits the open market he’d get a decent contract. There’s a ton of teams needing a solid level QB.



You think someone would give him 35 million a year over 5 years?


No but someone would easily give him a Kirk Cousins type contract of 3 years and 80-90 million with most of it guaranteed. Easily.
RE: Tom  
Tom from LI : 2/23/2023 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16043333 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
then we get nothing back for him. There’s probably a 0% chance he’s not Atleast tagged to some capacity (or a deal).


who cares if we get nothing back.. obviously all the media and fans here and Schoen think he is hot garbage. He wanted Jones to fail making his own life easier to walk away from him at the end of the season. That didn't happen. So now Schoen has to put his big boy pants on and make a decision.

He doesn't posses the balls to tell Mara that Jones and Barkley don't fit his plans.

I would have more respect for the guy if he did that.

Playing on the tag immediately eats up valuable cap space and only runs the risk of him getting better while costing him more in the long run.

so I guess what I am saying is shit or get off the pot.

Do you want to keep betting against Jones and costing yourself more money or use this time to make a clean break and carry out your initial plan?






I hope everyone realizes that virtually all of the info  
DefenseWins : 2/23/2023 1:31 pm : link
that has come out on Jones over the past couple of months has been wrong... or just a guess.
RE: They should just let him leave. Do not Tag him.  
Section331 : 2/23/2023 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16043332 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
I mean why tag him if you still need to see more? That is just weak. Joe "no Balls" Schoen. Think of what he can do with all of that cap space.

Go back to the original plan of drafting a QB in 2024. Yeah you are going to lose a lot of games next year with TT so that should put you in contention for a high draft pick. We all know how easy that is to pick a Franchise QB.

Use all the money by letting Jones and Barkley walk to sure up the lines, the defense, extend Thomas, Lawrence, Love.

If Jones is not your guy, be straight with him and let him go get his payday. They obviously don't think much of him.

Be a man Joe. I would have more respect for you.


Schoen should be fired if he doesn’t use the tag if they don’t have a deal by the tag deadline. Without it, Jones walks for nothing, with it, if Jones walks, they get at least 2 1sts. Worst case, he plays under the tag at a reasonable number.

I’ll take a GM who’s more interested in doing right by his employer than looking like a he-man to some fans.
RE: I hate this shit.  
djm : 2/23/2023 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16043322 Klaatu said:
Quote:
I know...it is what it is, but I still don't have to like it.


Me too. It shouldn't be public in my opinion. Who the fuck are we to know player salaries? It does no good for anyone.

Oddly enough it's considered taboo or deemed wrong to talk salary at your job, even though it's completely legal and it would probably enlighten and inspire many frustrated people to either leave their shitty job or push for more money. ONce you find out alice in the next cube is making 15k more than you are, things change in a hurry. But no no no you can't talk salary or else! Again, totally legal. Big business doesn't want that do they.

Knowing what pro athletes make is good. Knowing what your peer makes is bad.

Makes zero fucking sense.
RE: RE: Tom  
bigblue5611 : 2/23/2023 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16043350 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16043333 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


then we get nothing back for him. There’s probably a 0% chance he’s not Atleast tagged to some capacity (or a deal).



who cares if we get nothing back.. obviously all the media and fans here and Schoen think he is hot garbage. He wanted Jones to fail making his own life easier to walk away from him at the end of the season. That didn't happen. So now Schoen has to put his big boy pants on and make a decision.

He doesn't posses the balls to tell Mara that Jones and Barkley don't fit his plans.

I would have more respect for the guy if he did that.

Playing on the tag immediately eats up valuable cap space and only runs the risk of him getting better while costing him more in the long run.

so I guess what I am saying is shit or get off the pot.

Do you want to keep betting against Jones and costing yourself more money or use this time to make a clean break and carry out your initial plan?


Seemed pretty happy to me in his post season PC when he said "we're glad Daniel is going to be here"...
Just to refresh your memory - ( New Window )
RE: Why did Jones switch Agents again?  
Beer Man : 2/23/2023 1:34 pm : link
In comment 16043244 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
.
Story I read was that his agent(s) left the firm they were with and he followed them.
I  
Toth029 : 2/23/2023 1:37 pm : link
Don't know why anyone believes one way or another. Like the draft, it's lying season. Leaks, intended or not, drop and they're almost always misconstrued. People bite and it spreads, just like this has.

I have faith in Joe Schoen.
RE: They should just let him leave. Do not Tag him.  
bw in dc : 2/23/2023 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16043332 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
I mean why tag him if you still need to see more? That is just weak. Joe "no Balls" Schoen. Think of what he can do with all of that cap space.

Go back to the original plan of drafting a QB in 2024. Yeah you are going to lose a lot of games next year with TT so that should put you in contention for a high draft pick. We all know how easy that is to pick a Franchise QB.

Use all the money by letting Jones and Barkley walk to sure up the lines, the defense, extend Thomas, Lawrence, Love.

If Jones is not your guy, be straight with him and let him go get his payday. They obviously don't think much of him.

Be a man Joe. I would have more respect for you.


I'm not sure I understand your post. Perhaps it's tongue in cheek...?

Regardless, how did you want this to play out? Schoen lock up Team Jones with a great contract when the season ended?

This feels like the normal pace so far to me. If I'm Schoen and Daboll I'm taking my time with this because Jones is tied to your employment if you invest a big contract. You are hitching your wagon to Daniel Jones to compete and win big prizes. That's bold. Very bold.
RE: The only thing I'm buying is...  
Blue21 : 2/23/2023 1:44 pm : link
In comment 16043255 MOOPS said:
Quote:
nobody knows jack shit about what's going on.
Call me when he signs.
Exactly how I feel. I haven't lost a minutes sleep over this. Bigger things in my life. The only thing I will say is I expect he ll be back.
bw  
JonC : 2/23/2023 1:44 pm : link
Yep.
Regressive bargaining  
Carl in CT : 2/23/2023 1:50 pm : link
Is not a tactic people use. They teams starts low and works way up. Agent starts high and works way down. If it’s last best and don’t agree they move on. Everyone here is correct. They both probably moved closer off their original numbers but CAA leaked first proposal. That’s the issue here.
looks like we have a new winner  
Dave on the UWS : 2/23/2023 1:50 pm : link
in the "tool of the month" club. Tom in Li- I guess you have dinner with Joe twice a week right? You sure seem to know exactly what he's thinking and what his "original plans were".
Here's his original plan- get a QB, win games!
Seems like that went pretty well this past year. I don't think "losing lots of games next year" is part of his plan, because his employer, you know Mr. Mara, probably had enough losing for a decade, and there is ZERO guarantee that any QB you take in the draft will work out. Just ask the Jets.
RE: RE: RE: Tom  
Tom from LI : 2/23/2023 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16043355 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
In comment 16043350 Tom from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 16043333 UConn4523 said:


Quote:
Seemed pretty happy to me in his post season PC when he said "we're glad Daniel is going to be here"... Just to refresh your memory - ( New Window )


I honestly don't believe anything Schoen says.

I was luke warm about Schoen from the start. I wanted to see how he navigated the draft, this season and next season draft/free agency.

They are not getting 2 first for Jones. So that is a pipe dream. Unless you tag and trade (working out the trade compensation with the other team) then you are handcuffing your ability to: 1. get the FA needed for this team. 2 Be in position to be able to draft a QB next year if Jones plays out on the tag.


The more I read the more I feel  
Larry in Pencilvania : 2/23/2023 1:53 pm : link
The Giants will tag Jones. The team did the right thing by passing on the option and tagging him gives them a security blanket in case he isn't what we hope he will be. Yes it may cost more money in the long run, but do you want to invest 200m in mediocrity?

Tag him and continue building
RE: RE: Why did Jones switch Agents again?  
ajr2456 : 2/23/2023 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16043356 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 16043244 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


.

Story I read was that his agent(s) left the firm they were with and he followed them.


That was posted here and is untrue
RE: RE: RE: RE: Tom  
Payasdaddy : 2/23/2023 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16043383 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16043355 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


In comment 16043350 Tom from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 16043333 UConn4523 said:


Quote:
Seemed pretty happy to me in his post season PC when he said "we're glad Daniel is going to be here"... Just to refresh your memory - ( New Window )



I honestly don't believe anything Schoen says.

I was luke warm about Schoen from the start. I wanted to see how he navigated the draft, this season and next season draft/free agency.

They are not getting 2 first for Jones. So that is a pipe dream. Unless you tag and trade (working out the trade compensation with the other team) then you are handcuffing your ability to: 1. get the FA needed for this team. 2 Be in position to be able to draft a QB next year if Jones plays out on the tag.


A little early to be doubting JS. He needs to imprint on team another yr( or two). I can see panthers 1 and 2nd possibly
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/23/2023 1:55 pm : link
anyone who actually believed that story, or thinks Jones/agent would demand 45M from the Giants isn't thinking clearly
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/23/2023 1:59 pm : link
this part of the offseason is fascinating as it gives everyone in the media a chance to say things that they know nothing about/don't know what the outcome will be

He's either getting a "friendly" 3-4 year deal or he's getting the tag, whether the deal is off by 2-3 million bucks doesn't really matter
I don't give a shit what anyone  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/23/2023 1:59 pm : link
Asks for or gets paid. But teams have been over paying for mediocrity for 10 years at least. Kirk Cousins. Andy Dalton. Dak. Kyler Murray.

It's up to Schoen to do what he can to get the best QB he can. Jones made strides but panicking and locking yourself into a guy is stupid if you're wrong. GM after get GM has been over paying. Let's pray Schoen is smart enough not to.

I actually want Jones back. But not if they are going to give him stupid money. Is all this crap in-the papers is noise and people need to wait and see
RE: looks like we have a new winner  
Tom from LI : 2/23/2023 2:06 pm : link
In comment 16043381 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
in the "tool of the month" club. Tom in Li- I guess you have dinner with Joe twice a week right? You sure seem to know exactly what he's thinking and what his "original plans were".
Here's his original plan- get a QB, win games!
Seems like that went pretty well this past year. I don't think "losing lots of games next year" is part of his plan, because his employer, you know Mr. Mara, probably had enough losing for a decade, and there is ZERO guarantee that any QB you take in the draft will work out. Just ask the Jets.


No shit. If he would have given him the 5th year we could have him do it 1 more season at the 20 million..

You can't even detect sarcasm in my posts. I said it so easy to grab a Franchise QB.. That is Sarcasm. I'll type slower next time.

If they believed in the player you give him the 5th year.

A cap strapped team spends 8 Million on a back up because you believe in your starter when Webb would have been just fine at a major discount.

You don't help him at the trade deadline.

You don't have to have dinner with someone when you can see they are about but witnessing their actions.







RE: RE: RE: RE: Tom  
GMen72 : 2/23/2023 2:06 pm : link
In comment 16043383 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16043355 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


In comment 16043350 Tom from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 16043333 UConn4523 said:


Quote:
Seemed pretty happy to me in his post season PC when he said "we're glad Daniel is going to be here"... Just to refresh your memory - ( New Window )



I honestly don't believe anything Schoen says.

I was luke warm about Schoen from the start. I wanted to see how he navigated the draft, this season and next season draft/free agency.

They are not getting 2 first for Jones. So that is a pipe dream. Unless you tag and trade (working out the trade compensation with the other team) then you are handcuffing your ability to: 1. get the FA needed for this team. 2 Be in position to be able to draft a QB next year if Jones plays out on the tag.


If you sign DJ to a longterm deal at $35+ million per, and he continues to be the same DJ, then JS has handcuffed the organization for years. Last time I checked, 1 year is better than 3-5 in terms of the organization being screwed.

The only argument that can be made to give DJ a big contract involves projections, hypotheticals, and hope. Tag DJ, bring in a good WR, or 2, and make DJ earn his contract with great numbers.
Carton  
TyreeHelmet : 2/23/2023 2:12 pm : link
Is consistently completely wrong. He flat out makes things up. He has zero credibility.
Gmen72 has a good point  
Pete from Woodstock : 2/23/2023 2:16 pm : link
Tag him, bring in more talent around DJ, take off the training wheels, have him make more down field throws and such. Make him prove he is worth a large/long contract with all the surrounding pieces.
I can see it playing out that way...
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 2/23/2023 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16043388 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
anyone who actually believed that story, or thinks Jones/agent would demand 45M from the Giants isn't thinking clearly


I don't think "demand" is the right word here. Team Jones wouldn't demand $45m

But they absolutely could have asked for that. And they should if they were/are doing their job. It's just smart positioning.
lol  
djm : 2/23/2023 2:17 pm : link
they won't tag Jones and they won't let him walk. HE's going to sign a long-ish term deal here that falls in line with what good young QBs get paid as FAs in 2023.
bw..  
ryanmkeane : 2/23/2023 2:21 pm : link
yeah, just because Jones/Jones team asked or started at 45M doesn't mean everyone should just freak out. That is what happens. If they didn't ask for it they would be stupid. They'll get rejected soundly but the agent wouldn't be doing their job if not.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/23/2023 2:22 pm : link
and I imagine Schoen's response was "ok, we'll circle back with a number we think is appropriate" even if they did ask for it.

Again, a non issue.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/23/2023 2:23 pm : link
my prediction is 3 years, 105, 90 guaranteed.
Joe Schoen hate already...  
Chris in Philly : 2/23/2023 2:26 pm : link
You people are weird.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Tom  
Tom from LI : 2/23/2023 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16043397 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 16043383 Tom from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 16043355 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


In comment 16043350 Tom from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 16043333 UConn4523 said:


Quote:
Seemed pretty happy to me in his post season PC when he said "we're glad Daniel is going to be here"... Just to refresh your memory - ( New Window )



I honestly don't believe anything Schoen says.

I was luke warm about Schoen from the start. I wanted to see how he navigated the draft, this season and next season draft/free agency.

They are not getting 2 first for Jones. So that is a pipe dream. Unless you tag and trade (working out the trade compensation with the other team) then you are handcuffing your ability to: 1. get the FA needed for this team. 2 Be in position to be able to draft a QB next year if Jones plays out on the tag.





If you sign DJ to a longterm deal at $35+ million per, and he continues to be the same DJ, then JS has handcuffed the organization for years. Last time I checked, 1 year is better than 3-5 in terms of the organization being screwed.

The only argument that can be made to give DJ a big contract involves projections, hypotheticals, and hope. Tag DJ, bring in a good WR, or 2, and make DJ earn his contract with great numbers.


I don't know what the right answer is.. but I am tired of all the bashing. Both sides have merit to their argument.

Only the Giants know what they are going to do.

I hate cherry picking on both sides.
RE: Joe Schoen hate already...  
Tom from LI : 2/23/2023 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16043425 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
You people are weird.


I don't hate him as a GM, its too soon for that... He just has a greasy feel to me. He rubs me the wrong way when I listen to him.


If Schoen makes a deal with an out after 2 years  
dpinzow : 2/23/2023 2:33 pm : link
They aren’t really hitching their wagon to Jones for that long and he’ll get to pick his own QB when the time comes. Schoen will get a long time to work on improving the overall roster. The only Giants GM that didn’t last less than 5 years was Gettleman and he did the worst job this side of Matt Millen.

So Schoen isn’t going anywhere, at least not for a while. In fact, he extends his job security by giving Jones another year or two to prove himself because he didn’t pick Jones in the draft
Correction: all Giants GMs lasted at least 8 years in the job  
dpinzow : 2/23/2023 2:34 pm : link
Except for Gettleman. Giants GM is a pretty secure job for executives in NFL circles
RE: RE: Not sure Jones' number will really matter  
Milton : 2/23/2023 2:35 pm : link
Quote:
In comment 16043239 JonC said:


Quote:


if I'm correct in suggesting the Giants number is much closer, perhaps even lower than, the $32M tag figure.


Then they might as well release him. Means they don’t think he’s the guy and why would you spend even 20 or 25 or 30 for a guy you don’t believe in.

Because of what I've been saying about Jones. He put out a good, promising 2022 season, but he needs to prove more. He's probably their best option for 2023, and it gives him another opportunity to take his game up another notch or more.


I've been of the opinion he would wind up playing under the tag from the get-go simply because of the current arithmetic (the tag is less than the market rate by several million per year and the Giants have the cap room to make it work because I don't give a shit about losing Barkley--nothing personal--other than the inability to get draft pick compensation in return if he were to be unwilling to sign the tender); but that doesn't mean we can glean some meaningful information when numbers get leaked during or after negotiations.

Basically we can gauge the Giants belief in Jones based on the guaranteed money that's included in any official offer that is made to Jones. If you look at it in blocks of $25-$35M, each block represents one year of commitment to Jones. Obviously the $32.4M franchise tag represents one year of commitment, $50-$70M means a two-year commitment, $75-$100M means a three-year commitment.

He may turn down all offers and wind up on the franchise tag, but if we get accurate numbers from reliable sources either during or after negotiations, it will tell us what Schoen truly thinks of Jones at this time. Does he need to see more out of him or is he already convinced Jones is the answer? Money talks and bullshit walks.
RE: RE: Yeah yeah, but did anyone ask him who he likes in the Knicks game  
ThisIsMyBBIname : 2/23/2023 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16043320 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16043306 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


tonight. Lets get back to something he actually knows a little about



The guy has an admitted addiction He has stated over and over he hurt people and has forever lost their trust, something he has to live with.

He has been totally up front about what he did and is trying and at the moment succeeding in turning his life around.



Let’s try to have a little context with your condemnation of him.


Carton was on the radio spouting "how hard is to just follow the law?!" for years while doing his illegal machinations. He's more than fair game to take digs at and I think he'd agree as well unless his brash attitude he gives others doesn't apply to himself.
some of you overstate the horrors  
djm : 2/23/2023 2:52 pm : link
of a "bad" 3 year contract. Relax. If the guy shits the bed he shits the bed. The grass aint always greener.

Let's say we did regret the deal for Jones. By year 3 he's probably cuttable anyway--so we see year one struggles maybe, right? OK...he probably gets another year anyway so by year 2 when we have all had enough, he likely gets cut in year 3. Fine, we eat some money, maybe live with some regret for a year or so and then move on. That's WORST case right there. And we're talking about a player who played well in this system in 2022 and works hard and is humble. The odds of Jones turning into some turd colored pumpkin are very very low based on all the evidence available to us.

Want me to dial up the worst case if we let him walk or tag him this year? It aint pretty I can assure you of that. The worst cases from tagging or letting Jones walk are much more dangerous than worst case in signing him. And again, WHERE is this QB we are replacing Jones with in 2023?

The fear of the contract has taken on ridiculous levels here.
Milton  
JonC : 2/23/2023 2:54 pm : link
Agreed, and I think your block estimates will wind up closer to the actual deal, whereas the 5/200 estimates are very over the mark, imo. From what I've gleaned, it seems clear Schoen prefers a 3 year term (and admittedly he could be trying to leave an out, whereas Jones' camp might try to call the bluff and get out sooner ... but that's another game).
it's just bizarre to me  
djm : 2/23/2023 2:57 pm : link
how people refuse to see how much the team play impacts the QB.

If Jones is a mess in 2023 it stands to reason to believe the team is a mess too. Jones won't topedo this team's chances of winning just like he didn't do that in 2021 or 2022. He was the best offensive player on the team in 21 when healthy. And he helped drive the bus in 23.

You guys worry too much about one of the few guys on offense that did most of the heavy lifting in 2023. HE's not going to suck balls especially when the offense continues to grow around him. Forget the god damned stats and open your eyes.
And he helped drive the bus in 23  
djm : 2/23/2023 2:57 pm : link
should be 2022
The Giants WR position is very very bad. If i were Jones  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 2/23/2023 2:58 pm : link
I would wait until after the draft to sign to see who the giants have at WR. Now that means the giants would franchise him during that time but Jones could force a trade based on the WR position being addressed during the draft. If it's not, I can see the Giants trading him to a team like 49ers, Raiders, or Jets.

I don't think Jones wants to be around Giants going into second contract if he does not have a perennial no 1 WR. The good news for giants is there are alot of teams that would want him.
If I were the Giants GM, I would figure out a way to pry Jamar Chase  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 2/23/2023 3:03 pm : link
off the Bengals and get him into a Giants uniform.
RE: RE: Tom  
joeinpa : 2/23/2023 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16043350 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16043333 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


then we get nothing back for him. There’s probably a 0% chance he’s not Atleast tagged to some capacity (or a deal).



who cares if we get nothing back.. obviously all the media and fans here and Schoen think he is hot garbage. He wanted Jones to fail making his own life easier to walk away from him at the end of the season. That didn't happen. So now Schoen has to put his big boy pants on and make a decision.

He doesn't posses the balls to tell Mara that Jones and Barkley don't fit his plans.

I would have more respect for the guy if he did that.

Playing on the tag immediately eats up valuable cap space and only runs the risk of him getting better while costing him more in the long run.

so I guess what I am saying is shit or get off the pot.

Do you want to keep betting against Jones and costing yourself more money or use this time to make a clean break and carry out your initial plan?


You seem to know a lot about what Joe Schoen was and is thinking. He a personal friend of yours?
RE: Milton  
Milton : 2/23/2023 3:18 pm : link
In comment 16043464 JonC said:
Quote:
Agreed, and I think your block estimates will wind up closer to the actual deal, whereas the 5/200 estimates are very over the mark, imo. From what I've gleaned, it seems clear Schoen prefers a 3 year term (and admittedly he could be trying to leave an out, whereas Jones' camp might try to call the bluff and get out sooner ... but that's another game).
In case it wasn't clear, my block estimates are for the guaranteed money in any offer, not the total value or total years. Total years and total dollars don't tell you much at all without knowing how much is guaranteed. Ultimately the Giants could wind up signing him to a multi-year deal that is no more than a one-year deal that gives Schoen more room under the cap in 2023 and gives Jones greater leverage if/when they're forced to renegotiate the deal in 2024.
RE: RE: RE: Yeah yeah, but did anyone ask him who he likes in the Knicks game  
joeinpa : 2/23/2023 3:18 pm : link
In comment 16043457 ThisIsMyBBIname said:
Quote:
In comment 16043320 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16043306 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


tonight. Lets get back to something he actually knows a little about



The guy has an admitted addiction He has stated over and over he hurt people and has forever lost their trust, something he has to live with.

He has been totally up front about what he did and is trying and at the moment succeeding in turning his life around.



Let’s try to have a little context with your condemnation of him.




Carton was on the radio spouting "how hard is to just follow the law?!" for years while doing his illegal machinations. He's more than fair game to take digs at and I think he'd agree as well unless his brash attitude he gives others doesn't apply to himself.


He has paid for and continues to pay for past indiscretions. But I m seeing on the surface a man who is trying to atone for his wrong doings.

What he does with the rest of his life is all he can control at this time.
RE: RE: RE: Why did Jones switch Agents again?  
Beer Man : 2/23/2023 3:44 pm : link
In comment 16043385 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16043356 Beer Man said:


Quote:


In comment 16043244 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


.

Story I read was that his agent(s) left the firm they were with and he followed them.



That was posted here and is untrue
It wasn't BBI where I read it, but to your point I have no way of knowing if it was true.
In terms of the AAV  
AcesUp : 2/23/2023 4:03 pm : link
It really boils down to what the Giants are trying to accomplish. If they're trying to free up as much cap as possible this year, they'll push for something longterm which would result in a higher AAV and lower guaranteed %. If they're just looking for some short term security/eval, then you're going to see a lower AAV with higher guaranteed % that would modestly bring down that cap hit this year.

I never really bought the "seeking 45/yr" nonsense. Maybe top of the ask sure but at no point did I think the Giants would give him that or anything close unless it had a funky structure. The agent switch was suspicious though. I've heard the company line about them never beginning negotiations and waiting until he found new representation but that doesn't pass the smell test. Why a couple weeks before the tag deadline? That does tell me that Jones wants to negotiate the best financial deal for himself on this contract, so I'm not optimistic we'll see a sweatheart deal here. Anything should bounce pretty aggressively off that tag number in terms of AAV and the guarantees of 70m that would entail two tags. I'm still hopeful they can lock in something in the 35-38 AAV range with reasonable guarantees depending on the length of the deal.
Or he plays on the tag  
AcesUp : 2/23/2023 4:04 pm : link
.
I just think the status of the WR position is going to play a big role  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 2/23/2023 4:32 pm : link
in signing Jones. The WR position right now is atrocious. No young promising FA QB looking for 2nd contract is going to sign here unless there is existing potential at WR position.

It's the main reason Kerry Collins signed here because we had a good staple of receivers in his first year on the roster.
If he asked for 35 mil  
Dankbeerman : 2/23/2023 4:34 pm : link
it probably would have been done by now.

There is no way he signs for less then that, he would be better of being double tagged.

The Giants know they have to go at least 35 a year and 75 in guarntees.

Couple that with the extensions that are going to be signed by Lamar, Herbert, Hurts and Burrow. Jones has a good year and he will cost over 45 next year.

QB money is stupid and its only going up. Sign him for 4 years 160 and structure it so you have too get out/or extend after 3.
Thetag total for the next 2 years is about $70 mil  
Rudy5757 : 2/23/2023 5:52 pm : link
So I'm going to assume that he gets $70 Mil guaranteed over a 3 year deal at least. Maybe a 5 year deal to extend the money out.

I also dont see what anyone is going crazy over the $45 Mil mark. You ask for as much as you want. These guysare hot until they are not. All the other QBs up for contracts were getting big deals so why shouldnt he ask?

I dont think either side wantsto play on the tag.
My gut says Schoen and co have a number they valued Jones at  
GiantTuff1 : 2/23/2023 5:57 pm : link
and they won't exceed it. As JonC says, likely the TAG or less.

I think the new Giants brass had their druthers I think they would go in the direction of a new QB, but those optics look bad when a nice kid played his best season and you have no clear and viable replacement. But Jones' best is probably not as good as the best they think they can get elsewhere.

If Daniel Jones was the apple of this regime's eye, they would dole out big market money and not balk at the dollars. We're not seeing that. Instead they want a shorter term and only paying what they need to retain him (Franchise Tag)... That doesn't sound like they are in love with him. That tells me they might be dating this one now, but they know there are prettier girls at the dance and they want to avoid a serious relationship and keep their options open.

I would not be surprised if the "Jones is asking for too much" is used against him by the Giants if the Giants truly wanted to start anew.
 
IchabodGiant : 2/23/2023 6:01 pm : link
I missed the Gmen72 banning? What happened?
RE: My gut says Schoen and co have a number they valued Jones at  
Milton : 2/23/2023 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16043672 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
and they won't exceed it. As JonC says, likely the TAG or less.

I think the new Giants brass had their druthers I think they would go in the direction of a new QB, but those optics look bad when a nice kid played his best season and you have no clear and viable replacement. But Jones' best is probably not as good as the best they think they can get elsewhere.

If Daniel Jones was the apple of this regime's eye, they would dole out big market money and not balk at the dollars. We're not seeing that. Instead they want a shorter term and only paying what they need to retain him (Franchise Tag)... That doesn't sound like they are in love with him. That tells me they might be dating this one now, but they know there are prettier girls at the dance and they want to avoid a serious relationship and keep their options open.

I would not be surprised if the "Jones is asking for too much" is used against him by the Giants if the Giants truly wanted to start anew.
We get it, you don't like Jones, so your gut tells you that Schoen doesn't like him either and is merely pandering to the fans. What a surprise. But maybe you should wait until negotiations actually begin before you draw conclusions based on the what's happened so far.
RE: some of you overstate the horrors  
flyswimwalk : 2/23/2023 7:57 pm : link
Completely agree

In comment 16043461 djm said:
Quote:
of a "bad" 3 year contract. Relax. If the guy shits the bed he shits the bed. The grass aint always greener.

Let's say we did regret the deal for Jones. By year 3 he's probably cuttable anyway--so we see year one struggles maybe, right? OK...he probably gets another year anyway so by year 2 when we have all had enough, he likely gets cut in year 3. Fine, we eat some money, maybe live with some regret for a year or so and then move on. That's WORST case right there. And we're talking about a player who played well in this system in 2022 and works hard and is humble. The odds of Jones turning into some turd colored pumpkin are very very low based on all the evidence available to us.

Want me to dial up the worst case if we let him walk or tag him this year? It aint pretty I can assure you of that. The worst cases from tagging or letting Jones walk are much more dangerous than worst case in signing him. And again, WHERE is this QB we are replacing Jones with in 2023?

The fear of the contract has taken on ridiculous levels here.
RE: Yeah yeah, but did anyone ask him who he likes in the Knicks game  
Matt M. : 2/23/2023 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16043306 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
tonight. Lets get back to something he actually knows a little about
How much does he know about it when he had to go through multiple 7 figure ponzi schemes to pay off his varying debts.
RE: RE: some of you overstate the horrors  
chuckydee9 : 8:45 am : link
In comment 16043752 flyswimwalk said:
Quote:
Completely agree

In comment 16043461 djm said:


Quote:


of a "bad" 3 year contract. Relax. If the guy shits the bed he shits the bed. The grass aint always greener.

Let's say we did regret the deal for Jones. By year 3 he's probably cuttable anyway--so we see year one struggles maybe, right? OK...he probably gets another year anyway so by year 2 when we have all had enough, he likely gets cut in year 3. Fine, we eat some money, maybe live with some regret for a year or so and then move on. That's WORST case right there. And we're talking about a player who played well in this system in 2022 and works hard and is humble. The odds of Jones turning into some turd colored pumpkin are very very low based on all the evidence available to us.

Want me to dial up the worst case if we let him walk or tag him this year? It aint pretty I can assure you of that. The worst cases from tagging or letting Jones walk are much more dangerous than worst case in signing him. And again, WHERE is this QB we are replacing Jones with in 2023?

The fear of the contract has taken on ridiculous levels here.



That 3rd year we lose again cause there isn't salary cap room after the dead cap hit.. and year 4 we are back here again.. so I am not sure how we are better off being in this position next year vs 4 years from now without any success in the interim.. Every Jones fan keeps saying he doens't have talent around him and thats why he isn't performing better but what do you expect when we are allocating over 130M for the next 3 years in your scenario.. We will lose the only skill player he has with any talent in Barkley.. where are we getting this tier 1 WR? Where are we getting a good running back to scare the defense so Jones can run bootlegs?
Fear of a contract? Unreasonable?  
cosmicj : 8:51 am : link
No, this is an ascending team with a D that is very good despite big weaknesses at several positions.

If we give Jones a big extension, his late 22 performance turns out to be a mirage and we have to cut him in 2025, that will leave a gaping hole in our cap, force us to cut good players and set the franchise back significantly.

I’d call it totally reasonable fear of a contract.
RE: Carton  
nyfootballfan : 9:55 am : link
In comment 16043404 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
Is consistently completely wrong. He flat out makes things up. He has zero credibility.


i have never listened to that douche.
i also believe this with all my heart.
RE: RE: My gut says Schoen and co have a number they valued Jones at  
GiantTuff1 : 11:06 am : link
In comment 16043736 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16043672 GiantTuff1 said:


Quote:

We get it, you don't like Jones, so your gut tells you that Schoen doesn't like him either and is merely pandering to the fans. What a surprise. But maybe you should wait until negotiations actually begin before you draw conclusions based on the what's happened so far.


Huh? Who said I don't like Jones? This is just my impression of what could be going on with the situation.
RE: it's just bizarre to me  
BSIMatt : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16043469 djm said:
Quote:
how people refuse to see how much the team play impacts the QB.

If Jones is a mess in 2023 it stands to reason to believe the team is a mess too. Jones won't topedo this team's chances of winning just like he didn't do that in 2021 or 2022. He was the best offensive player on the team in 21 when healthy. And he helped drive the bus in 23.

You guys worry too much about one of the few guys on offense that did most of the heavy lifting in 2023. HE's not going to suck balls especially when the offense continues to grow around him. Forget the god damned stats and open your eyes.


Great post. There's this thought among some fans that great QBS just put bad teams on their backs and toss 40 touchdowns no matter the circumstances. It's just not true. There was a thread where a poster went through and broke down Jone's performances against the worst teams we played, and then against the best teams. Unsuprsingly the differences in the numbers was significant. That's the case for all quarterbacks. MOst of the QBs that are putting up the big, big numbers are on stronger teams..when they play teams of equal caliber(defensively), teams that can match up in coverage and pressure..those guady numbers are much, much rarer. When a QB is pressured consistently, and his receivers have trouble separating..that's going to be an issue...for ALL quarterbacks..not just Jones. The failure for some fans to recognize this is simply stunning to me.
RE: RE: RE: My gut says Schoen and co have a number they valued Jones at  
Milton : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16044053 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16043736 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16043672 GiantTuff1 said:


Quote:

We get it, you don't like Jones, so your gut tells you that Schoen doesn't like him either and is merely pandering to the fans. What a surprise. But maybe you should wait until negotiations actually begin before you draw conclusions based on the what's happened so far.



Huh? Who said I don't like Jones?
You did.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 