Carton: Jones didn't demand $45M/yr, CAA leaked info

due to bitterness of him leaving for AF.
Apologies if this has been discussed in one of the endless Jones threads, but didn't see an active thread with a title discussing it.
According to Carton who "spoke with people in the know", Jones "never at any point told the NYG that they wanted $45M/year for Jones. The agents at CAA leaked that info out due to being bitter that Jones left for AF".
Not sure how accurate but though I'd throw out there for discussion.
Too much consternation over rumors and normal contract negotiations to get upset at anyone so far.
Then they might as well release him. Means they don’t think he’s the guy and why would you spend even 20 or 25 or 30 for a guy you don’t believe in.
Call me when he signs.
Fair take and agreed.
And you think they can offer Jones in say 30 in a what two year 60 or three year 90 format and there is a chance greater then zero he’ll agree to that.
Find this one a little hard to believe. If this was true, CAA would be risking its entire existence because what athlete would ever trust them?
Is losing Daniel Jones worth losing the entire business model?
It’s mind boggling how so many fail to grasp the concept of how contracts are negotiated..The uproar over “Jones wants 45 and no way will we do that,” is hilarious..
IT WAS NEVER AN ACCURATE FIGURE TO BE PAID. And yet, watch how this will still be discussed
Lower!? Thanks for the intel as always Jon.
Figured they would start above the tag number..but it is a negotiation....
Ah got it got it. My mistake.
+1
Dont agencies inflate NFL contract numbers all the time?
No what he was saying was the Giants are basically bidding against themselves and he would want to see more before giving Jones a long term big money deal...
I never viewed the ask of $45M as out of line. My issue - actually, my interest - is how Team Jones would go about justifying that ask. And there probably is a way to get there.
Further, there probably is a way for Jints Central to actually justify paying that, especially if Schoen/Daboll/Mara absolutely believe Jones is the guy to lead the team to trophies.
I would find that conclusion completely laughable, but I could see a path.
If anyone saya oh CAA leaked that, they jist deny it..
So do you think if DJ is tagged they let Saquan walk?
Always appreciate your perspective.
Was suggesting the Giants offer Jones 2 years 30 mill at best after his “15 TD season.” I would t trust anything that guy says.
Complete nonsense. If Jones hits the open market he’d get a decent contract. There’s a ton of teams needing a solid level QB.
So do you think if DJ is tagged they let Saquan walk?
Saquon has a $ decision to make, does he want to be NYG or does he prefer the $. An extension to retain him costs loss on the cap.
Complete nonsense. If Jones hits the open market he’d get a decent contract. There’s a ton of teams needing a solid level QB.
You think someone would give him 35 million a year over 5 years?
Wouldn't expect to hear of a pending deal until March 6 either.
The guy has an admitted addiction He has stated over and over he hurt people and has forever lost their trust, something he has to live with.
He has been totally up front about what he did and is trying and at the moment succeeding in turning his life around.
Let’s try to have a little context with your condemnation of him.
Go back to the original plan of drafting a QB in 2024. Yeah you are going to lose a lot of games next year with TT so that should put you in contention for a high draft pick. We all know how easy that is to pick a Franchise QB.
Use all the money by letting Jones and Barkley walk to sure up the lines, the defense, extend Thomas, Lawrence, Love.
If Jones is not your guy, be straight with him and let him go get his payday. They obviously don't think much of him.
Be a man Joe. I would have more respect for you.
It's all just negotiating. How long do some of you need to be exposed to this shit before it finally sinks in. It's all a game.
Scalping bogus tickets?
No but someone would easily give him a Kirk Cousins type contract of 3 years and 80-90 million with most of it guaranteed. Easily.
who cares if we get nothing back.. obviously all the media and fans here and Schoen think he is hot garbage. He wanted Jones to fail making his own life easier to walk away from him at the end of the season. That didn't happen. So now Schoen has to put his big boy pants on and make a decision.
He doesn't posses the balls to tell Mara that Jones and Barkley don't fit his plans.
I would have more respect for the guy if he did that.
Playing on the tag immediately eats up valuable cap space and only runs the risk of him getting better while costing him more in the long run.
so I guess what I am saying is shit or get off the pot.
Do you want to keep betting against Jones and costing yourself more money or use this time to make a clean break and carry out your initial plan?
Schoen should be fired if he doesn’t use the tag if they don’t have a deal by the tag deadline. Without it, Jones walks for nothing, with it, if Jones walks, they get at least 2 1sts. Worst case, he plays under the tag at a reasonable number.
I’ll take a GM who’s more interested in doing right by his employer than looking like a he-man to some fans.
Me too. It shouldn't be public in my opinion. Who the fuck are we to know player salaries? It does no good for anyone.
Oddly enough it's considered taboo or deemed wrong to talk salary at your job, even though it's completely legal and it would probably enlighten and inspire many frustrated people to either leave their shitty job or push for more money. ONce you find out alice in the next cube is making 15k more than you are, things change in a hurry. But no no no you can't talk salary or else! Again, totally legal. Big business doesn't want that do they.
Knowing what pro athletes make is good. Knowing what your peer makes is bad.
Makes zero fucking sense.
then we get nothing back for him. There’s probably a 0% chance he’s not Atleast tagged to some capacity (or a deal).
Seemed pretty happy to me in his post season PC when he said "we're glad Daniel is going to be here"...
Just to refresh your memory
I have faith in Joe Schoen.
I'm not sure I understand your post. Perhaps it's tongue in cheek...?
Regardless, how did you want this to play out? Schoen lock up Team Jones with a great contract when the season ended?
This feels like the normal pace so far to me. If I'm Schoen and Daboll I'm taking my time with this because Jones is tied to your employment if you invest a big contract. You are hitching your wagon to Daniel Jones to compete and win big prizes. That's bold. Very bold.
Here's his original plan- get a QB, win games!
Seems like that went pretty well this past year. I don't think "losing lots of games next year" is part of his plan, because his employer, you know Mr. Mara, probably had enough losing for a decade, and there is ZERO guarantee that any QB you take in the draft will work out. Just ask the Jets.
I honestly don't believe anything Schoen says.
I was luke warm about Schoen from the start. I wanted to see how he navigated the draft, this season and next season draft/free agency.
They are not getting 2 first for Jones. So that is a pipe dream. Unless you tag and trade (working out the trade compensation with the other team) then you are handcuffing your ability to: 1. get the FA needed for this team. 2 Be in position to be able to draft a QB next year if Jones plays out on the tag.
Tag him and continue building
Story I read was that his agent(s) left the firm they were with and he followed them.
That was posted here and is untrue
A little early to be doubting JS. He needs to imprint on team another yr( or two). I can see panthers 1 and 2nd possibly
He's either getting a "friendly" 3-4 year deal or he's getting the tag, whether the deal is off by 2-3 million bucks doesn't really matter
It's up to Schoen to do what he can to get the best QB he can. Jones made strides but panicking and locking yourself into a guy is stupid if you're wrong. GM after get GM has been over paying. Let's pray Schoen is smart enough not to.
I actually want Jones back. But not if they are going to give him stupid money. Is all this crap in-the papers is noise and people need to wait and see
Here's his original plan- get a QB, win games!
Seems like that went pretty well this past year. I don't think "losing lots of games next year" is part of his plan, because his employer, you know Mr. Mara, probably had enough losing for a decade, and there is ZERO guarantee that any QB you take in the draft will work out. Just ask the Jets.
No shit. If he would have given him the 5th year we could have him do it 1 more season at the 20 million..
You can't even detect sarcasm in my posts. I said it so easy to grab a Franchise QB.. That is Sarcasm. I'll type slower next time.
If they believed in the player you give him the 5th year.
A cap strapped team spends 8 Million on a back up because you believe in your starter when Webb would have been just fine at a major discount.
You don't help him at the trade deadline.
You don't have to have dinner with someone when you can see they are about but witnessing their actions.
If you sign DJ to a longterm deal at $35+ million per, and he continues to be the same DJ, then JS has handcuffed the organization for years. Last time I checked, 1 year is better than 3-5 in terms of the organization being screwed.
The only argument that can be made to give DJ a big contract involves projections, hypotheticals, and hope. Tag DJ, bring in a good WR, or 2, and make DJ earn his contract with great numbers.
I can see it playing out that way...
I don't think "demand" is the right word here. Team Jones wouldn't demand $45m
But they absolutely could have asked for that. And they should if they were/are doing their job. It's just smart positioning.
Again, a non issue.
I don't know what the right answer is.. but I am tired of all the bashing. Both sides have merit to their argument.
Only the Giants know what they are going to do.
I hate cherry picking on both sides.
I don't hate him as a GM, its too soon for that... He just has a greasy feel to me. He rubs me the wrong way when I listen to him.
So Schoen isn’t going anywhere, at least not for a while. In fact, he extends his job security by giving Jones another year or two to prove himself because he didn’t pick Jones in the draft
if I'm correct in suggesting the Giants number is much closer, perhaps even lower than, the $32M tag figure.
Then they might as well release him. Means they don’t think he’s the guy and why would you spend even 20 or 25 or 30 for a guy you don’t believe in.
Because of what I've been saying about Jones. He put out a good, promising 2022 season, but he needs to prove more. He's probably their best option for 2023, and it gives him another opportunity to take his game up another notch or more.
I've been of the opinion he would wind up playing under the tag from the get-go simply because of the current arithmetic (the tag is less than the market rate by several million per year and the Giants have the cap room to make it work because I don't give a shit about losing Barkley--nothing personal--other than the inability to get draft pick compensation in return if he were to be unwilling to sign the tender); but that doesn't mean we can glean some meaningful information when numbers get leaked during or after negotiations.
Basically we can gauge the Giants belief in Jones based on the guaranteed money that's included in any official offer that is made to Jones. If you look at it in blocks of $25-$35M, each block represents one year of commitment to Jones. Obviously the $32.4M franchise tag represents one year of commitment, $50-$70M means a two-year commitment, $75-$100M means a three-year commitment.
He may turn down all offers and wind up on the franchise tag, but if we get accurate numbers from reliable sources either during or after negotiations, it will tell us what Schoen truly thinks of Jones at this time. Does he need to see more out of him or is he already convinced Jones is the answer? Money talks and bullshit walks.
tonight. Lets get back to something he actually knows a little about
The guy has an admitted addiction He has stated over and over he hurt people and has forever lost their trust, something he has to live with.
He has been totally up front about what he did and is trying and at the moment succeeding in turning his life around.
Let’s try to have a little context with your condemnation of him.
Carton was on the radio spouting "how hard is to just follow the law?!" for years while doing his illegal machinations. He's more than fair game to take digs at and I think he'd agree as well unless his brash attitude he gives others doesn't apply to himself.
Let's say we did regret the deal for Jones. By year 3 he's probably cuttable anyway--so we see year one struggles maybe, right? OK...he probably gets another year anyway so by year 2 when we have all had enough, he likely gets cut in year 3. Fine, we eat some money, maybe live with some regret for a year or so and then move on. That's WORST case right there. And we're talking about a player who played well in this system in 2022 and works hard and is humble. The odds of Jones turning into some turd colored pumpkin are very very low based on all the evidence available to us.
Want me to dial up the worst case if we let him walk or tag him this year? It aint pretty I can assure you of that. The worst cases from tagging or letting Jones walk are much more dangerous than worst case in signing him. And again, WHERE is this QB we are replacing Jones with in 2023?
The fear of the contract has taken on ridiculous levels here.
If Jones is a mess in 2023 it stands to reason to believe the team is a mess too. Jones won't topedo this team's chances of winning just like he didn't do that in 2021 or 2022. He was the best offensive player on the team in 21 when healthy. And he helped drive the bus in 23.
You guys worry too much about one of the few guys on offense that did most of the heavy lifting in 2023. HE's not going to suck balls especially when the offense continues to grow around him. Forget the god damned stats and open your eyes.
I don't think Jones wants to be around Giants going into second contract if he does not have a perennial no 1 WR. The good news for giants is there are alot of teams that would want him.
You seem to know a lot about what Joe Schoen was and is thinking. He a personal friend of yours?
Carton was on the radio spouting "how hard is to just follow the law?!" for years while doing his illegal machinations. He's more than fair game to take digs at and I think he'd agree as well unless his brash attitude he gives others doesn't apply to himself.
He has paid for and continues to pay for past indiscretions. But I m seeing on the surface a man who is trying to atone for his wrong doings.
What he does with the rest of his life is all he can control at this time.
I never really bought the "seeking 45/yr" nonsense. Maybe top of the ask sure but at no point did I think the Giants would give him that or anything close unless it had a funky structure. The agent switch was suspicious though. I've heard the company line about them never beginning negotiations and waiting until he found new representation but that doesn't pass the smell test. Why a couple weeks before the tag deadline? That does tell me that Jones wants to negotiate the best financial deal for himself on this contract, so I'm not optimistic we'll see a sweatheart deal here. Anything should bounce pretty aggressively off that tag number in terms of AAV and the guarantees of 70m that would entail two tags. I'm still hopeful they can lock in something in the 35-38 AAV range with reasonable guarantees depending on the length of the deal.
It's the main reason Kerry Collins signed here because we had a good staple of receivers in his first year on the roster.
There is no way he signs for less then that, he would be better of being double tagged.
The Giants know they have to go at least 35 a year and 75 in guarntees.
Couple that with the extensions that are going to be signed by Lamar, Herbert, Hurts and Burrow. Jones has a good year and he will cost over 45 next year.
QB money is stupid and its only going up. Sign him for 4 years 160 and structure it so you have too get out/or extend after 3.
I also dont see what anyone is going crazy over the $45 Mil mark. You ask for as much as you want. These guysare hot until they are not. All the other QBs up for contracts were getting big deals so why shouldnt he ask?
I dont think either side wantsto play on the tag.
I think the new Giants brass had their druthers I think they would go in the direction of a new QB, but those optics look bad when a nice kid played his best season and you have no clear and viable replacement. But Jones' best is probably not as good as the best they think they can get elsewhere.
If Daniel Jones was the apple of this regime's eye, they would dole out big market money and not balk at the dollars. We're not seeing that. Instead they want a shorter term and only paying what they need to retain him (Franchise Tag)... That doesn't sound like they are in love with him. That tells me they might be dating this one now, but they know there are prettier girls at the dance and they want to avoid a serious relationship and keep their options open.
I would not be surprised if the "Jones is asking for too much" is used against him by the Giants if the Giants truly wanted to start anew.
I think the new Giants brass had their druthers I think they would go in the direction of a new QB, but those optics look bad when a nice kid played his best season and you have no clear and viable replacement. But Jones' best is probably not as good as the best they think they can get elsewhere.
If Daniel Jones was the apple of this regime's eye, they would dole out big market money and not balk at the dollars. We're not seeing that. Instead they want a shorter term and only paying what they need to retain him (Franchise Tag)... That doesn't sound like they are in love with him. That tells me they might be dating this one now, but they know there are prettier girls at the dance and they want to avoid a serious relationship and keep their options open.
I would not be surprised if the "Jones is asking for too much" is used against him by the Giants if the Giants truly wanted to start anew.
Let's say we did regret the deal for Jones. By year 3 he's probably cuttable anyway--so we see year one struggles maybe, right? OK...he probably gets another year anyway so by year 2 when we have all had enough, he likely gets cut in year 3. Fine, we eat some money, maybe live with some regret for a year or so and then move on. That's WORST case right there. And we're talking about a player who played well in this system in 2022 and works hard and is humble. The odds of Jones turning into some turd colored pumpkin are very very low based on all the evidence available to us.
Want me to dial up the worst case if we let him walk or tag him this year? It aint pretty I can assure you of that. The worst cases from tagging or letting Jones walk are much more dangerous than worst case in signing him. And again, WHERE is this QB we are replacing Jones with in 2023?
The fear of the contract has taken on ridiculous levels here.
That 3rd year we lose again cause there isn't salary cap room after the dead cap hit.. and year 4 we are back here again.. so I am not sure how we are better off being in this position next year vs 4 years from now without any success in the interim.. Every Jones fan keeps saying he doens't have talent around him and thats why he isn't performing better but what do you expect when we are allocating over 130M for the next 3 years in your scenario.. We will lose the only skill player he has with any talent in Barkley.. where are we getting this tier 1 WR? Where are we getting a good running back to scare the defense so Jones can run bootlegs?
If we give Jones a big extension, his late 22 performance turns out to be a mirage and we have to cut him in 2025, that will leave a gaping hole in our cap, force us to cut good players and set the franchise back significantly.
I’d call it totally reasonable fear of a contract.
i have never listened to that douche.
i also believe this with all my heart.
We get it, you don't like Jones, so your gut tells you that Schoen doesn't like him either and is merely pandering to the fans. What a surprise. But maybe you should wait until negotiations actually begin before you draw conclusions based on the what's happened so far.
Huh? Who said I don't like Jones? This is just my impression of what could be going on with the situation.
If Jones is a mess in 2023 it stands to reason to believe the team is a mess too. Jones won't topedo this team's chances of winning just like he didn't do that in 2021 or 2022. He was the best offensive player on the team in 21 when healthy. And he helped drive the bus in 23.
You guys worry too much about one of the few guys on offense that did most of the heavy lifting in 2023. HE's not going to suck balls especially when the offense continues to grow around him. Forget the god damned stats and open your eyes.
Great post. There's this thought among some fans that great QBS just put bad teams on their backs and toss 40 touchdowns no matter the circumstances. It's just not true. There was a thread where a poster went through and broke down Jone's performances against the worst teams we played, and then against the best teams. Unsuprsingly the differences in the numbers was significant. That's the case for all quarterbacks. MOst of the QBs that are putting up the big, big numbers are on stronger teams..when they play teams of equal caliber(defensively), teams that can match up in coverage and pressure..those guady numbers are much, much rarer. When a QB is pressured consistently, and his receivers have trouble separating..that's going to be an issue...for ALL quarterbacks..not just Jones. The failure for some fans to recognize this is simply stunning to me.
Huh? Who said I don't like Jones?