What is your take on Joe Schoen's 1st year as a GM?

Rudy5757 : 2/24/2023 11:45 am
Looking back now I think its a B- for me.

Coach - A+ he knocked thsi out of the park

Offseason last year - I know he had very little cap space to work with but I think now its a C. A few things come to mind. Blake Martinez took a pay cut but added some guaranteed money and then ultimately he was cut. Sterling Shepherd was a gamble and that didnt work and the handling of the Bradberry situation where I think he over played his hand and ultimately let a guy who had an All-Pro season walk to the Eagles. I think he should have restructured LW earlier to retain Bradberry or taken whatever was offered because we got zero return.

FA - Glowinski was average to below average for me, Feliciano was below average, Taylor to me was a luxury we couldnt afford, we could have just had Webb as the backup and this year Taylor is getting paid too much. James I think was a great pickup, Ward was a great addition but forced to do more than expected. I would say a C here again, I know cap space was limited but not a lot of great additions.

Draft - Asof today its a C-. It looked so promising at 1st but now that the season is over it doesnt really look great to me. Thibs was a home run but you should hit a home run at 5. As of now Neal is an F, he played a lot but if he was drafted in the 5th round he probably wouldnt have gotten so much leeway, he can only go up from here. Robinson I was not a fan of and I still didnt see anything that showed he could bea star in this leagueand now obviously he has a bad injury. Ezeudo showed some promise and I hope he can be a player. Flott I think will be a good contributor. The rest are solid for where they were drafted but injuries were a real hit to the team.

In Season - I would say B+, we picked up a lot of contributors to the playoff run and possibly some keepers long term in addition to Hodgins. The one downer I think was the handling of Toney. Im not sure I give up on talent like that during a season where we had no WRs. Would have been an A+ if not for that move. I think he could have helped us in the playoffs and may have been a year early with that move. He was traded with his stock down.

Go ahead and tear me apart...lol.

Sy's take on the 2022 rookie class  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/24/2023 11:48 am :

(2) The 2022 rookie class officially has their first season in the rear-view mirror. Let’s take a very quick look and assess how it turned out to this point (but remember, a draft class can only be evaluated after 3 years). I consider a successful draft one in that over 50% of the players taken contribute and meet their expectation. More specifically, over 22% of day 3 picks. Over 65% of day 2 picks. Over 85% of day one picks. I still have some digging to do on that data there, but the success rate league wide for successful picks is around those ranges. When looking only at their rookie seasons: Thibodeaux and Neal are split as it simply was not a good year for the tackle. Robinson and Ezeudu saw enough time and I would consider them hits, as they both contributed and saw starting-caliber snaps and played well enough. I think both are competing for starting jobs next season. Flott is a hit. He will be a starter or heavy rotational player in 2023. Bellinger is a hit, no question. Belton and McFadden are both hits, both day three picks that saw starting caliber snaps at points and provided solid play. Davidson, McKethan, and Beavers are N/A because of injuries. This was a home-run draft class to this point for the front office and one of the reasons I feel optimistic moving forward. I’m not sure how many people understand just how good it was.
Great  
Spider43 : 2/24/2023 11:58 am : link
Success.
IMV, it was a great start,  
section125 : 2/24/2023 12:01 pm : link
sanity returned and Daboll was a homerun.

I will be more interested to see what he does this offseason with full knowledge of the needs of the team, players to be resigned, FAs to be picked up and the draft. I think the 1st year was survival. This year should be the real start of the race.
RE: Sy's take on the 2022 rookie class  
Milton : 2/24/2023 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16044107 Eric from BBI said:

Flott is a hit. He will be a starter or heavy rotational player in 2023.
I'm curious about all the love for Flott. He had that one excellent play, but it was in a game where he hardly saw the field. If he is such a "hit" why didn't he see more action on game days at a time when everyone's been complaining about our CB situation and saying we desperately need to draft one in round one or two come April?
Don’t see how we could not be pretty impressed  
BillT : 2/24/2023 12:17 pm : link
If not for injuries this draft class would be an all timer I think. He had almost no FA money but still got us some players. Just the feel of the organization seems better with new scouts and additions like Brandon Brown. Now though we will begin to see his real vision and direction with the contracts we are about to see.
It's hard to say it was great  
Ron Johnson : 2/24/2023 12:19 pm : link
the way Neal played. Bobby Johnson has his work cut out for him.
I am cautiously optimistic.  
Section331 : 2/24/2023 12:24 pm : link
He was dealt a pretty bad hand to start with, not talent and no cap space is quite an accomplishment by his predecessors. His FA signings were some hit and miss, but that is to be expected when he had to dumpster dive due to lack of cap space.

My initial hesitation would be on the draft class, I didn’t think it showed quite as much promise, but if Sy says it’s a home run, who the hell am I to argue?
And Schoen's in-season moves deserve an A+, not a B+...  
Milton : 2/24/2023 12:25 pm : link
Signing someone off another team's practice squad who becomes your team's #1 receivers within two weeks is nothing short of a miracle (okay, so maybe it's a smidgeon short of a miracle) and rather than faulting him for the handling of the Toney situation, he should be commended for getting 3rd and 6th round picks in return for him when everyone was saying we'd be lucky to get a 4th or 5th rounder. And Schoen did a great job of adding veterans on minimum salaries to shore up the secondary (without the law firm of Moreau, McCloud, Pinnock, and Jefferson the 2022 New York Football Giants do not make the playoffs!).
...  
christian : 2/24/2023 12:26 pm : link
The biggest win hands down is the improvement in the pro personnel department.

The second tier veteran acquisitions were great - Ward, James, Hodgins, Moreau, etc.
....  
christian : 2/24/2023 12:26 pm : link
Or what Milton said ^
It was a masterful job considering all that was going on  
TheBlueprintNC : 2/24/2023 12:31 pm : link
From Coaches to FA to Draft to Yearlong pickups.

Look forward to this yr FA signings starting w young stud Danny -doubt they use the tag, rightfully so - as it would tie up too much money. SQ hopefully gets a decent deal too. Vet WR to add to core, LBr i believe are what will be targeted.

Look forward to another strong draft. Just keep adding healthy youngsters and add to depth.. I think we go D first round too. Unless someone really drops which can happen with all the teams needing QBs.
RE: IMV, it was a great start,  
Johnny5 : 2/24/2023 12:33 pm : link
In comment 16044124 section125 said:

sanity returned and Daboll was a homerun.

I will be more interested to see what he does this offseason with full knowledge of the needs of the team, players to be resigned, FAs to be picked up and the draft. I think the 1st year was survival. This year should be the real start of the race.

Agreed
I'd be surprised if Neal turned out to be a bust  
Milton : 2/24/2023 12:34 pm : link
Opinions among draftniks varied on him as a prospect, but they varied between thinking he was a top five or ten pick to thinking he was a top twenty to twenty-five pick. I doubt there was a single team that didn't have a first round grade on him. That kind of unanimous belief rarely results in a bust (and he was the 2nd player on the Cowboys board). And we don't know how much the early season knee injury impacted him.
RE: It's hard to say it was great  
Payasdaddy : 2/24/2023 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16044143 Ron Johnson said:

the way Neal played. Bobby Johnson has his work cut out for him.


Think JF was average. Had some decent moments KT a solid pick. Neal a C but I was expecting a lot more. He looked average to bad mostly
Expected at little more out of Glow.
Wandale showed promise once he got in the groove.
Guys like belton and McFadden more like decent depth, rotational guys
Ezuedu and Flott showed me enough to see upside if they continue to progress
Bellinger look fairly solid, a bit overrated here but look like an average to potentially above average starter if he progresses too
Rookies really need and offseason and to get a chance to reflect on the rigors of a pro season. They never really had an offseason with combine, pro days, draft etc
Think beavers and mckethen could have upside. Good thing both injuries came early in training camp so they get a full yr to recover and be close to 100%
Wandale will be eased back in mid season. So we need two wrs until he is ready

Agreed on LEO and JB.
Something has to be said for NOT making reckless decisions  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/24/2023 12:39 pm : link
...Which the past two GMs made multiple times with FA signings.

Also, if anyone has a negative view of the 2022 draft, you have to consider that nearly every player missed significant time from injuries. So you can't judge the Robinson or Ezeudu picks as reaches until you see them play consistently.

IMO Year 1 was basically about steadying the ship, and I think he did an excellent job of that.

Year 2 is where the rubber meets the road, though.

RE: RE: Sy's take on the 2022 rookie class  
Payasdaddy : 2/24/2023 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16044138 Milton said:







Flott is a hit. He will be a starter or heavy rotational player in 2023.

I'm curious about all the love for Flott. He had that one excellent play, but it was in a game where he hardly saw the field. If he is such a "hit" why didn't he see more action on game days at a time when everyone's been complaining about our CB situation and saying we desperately need to draft one in round one or two come April?


Flott was pretty sticky in coverage. Get 7-10 pds on him as he grows into man body and he may be a solid slot or boundary cb.
Toney / Robinson  
monstercoo : 2/24/2023 12:44 pm : link
The Toney trade was a big negative. He’s a special player, with a high ceiling. This organization needed to find a way to make it work. Besides WR being a huge are of need for us in 2022 and moving forward, he’s also a great PR. We couldve used help at both positions last year and they’re probably going to be issues again in 2023.

Robinson was a lame pick. It looks like he had plans on shipping Toney before the draft, and he was reaching for a similar player. I was not impressed with what I saw from him on the field and he has a problem with not keeping his feet on the ground when making catches.
RE: And Schoen's in-season moves deserve an A+, not a B+...  
ZogZerg : 2/24/2023 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16044151 Milton said:

Signing someone off another team's practice squad who becomes your team's #1 receivers within two weeks is nothing short of a miracle (okay, so maybe it's a smidgeon short of a miracle) and rather than faulting him for the handling of the Toney situation, he should be commended for getting 3rd and 6th round picks in return for him when everyone was saying we'd be lucky to get a 4th or 5th rounder. And Schoen did a great job of adding veterans on minimum salaries to shore up the secondary (without the law firm of Moreau, McCloud, Pinnock, and Jefferson the 2022 New York Football Giants do not make the playoffs!).


100% Agree with this. Amazing work with basically no resources.
I think Schoen did very weel with what he had to work with!  
GiantBlue : 2/24/2023 12:56 pm : link
Sure...He could have handled the Bradbury situation better; but the alternative was to mortgage more of the future.

We all thought this year would be a lost year and it wasn't; even with half of the draft class tearing ACL's and missing a majority of time.

I look forward to his solutions for our QB situation going forward and how he uses FA and the draft to strenghten the team further.

I am optimistic. I think we have a good one fellas!
Schoen's grade is a B imo  
George from PA : 2/24/2023 12:57 pm : link
Draft was excellent for the most part....with no misses per se...Neal needs to settle into a good starting role on OL.

In season pickup....also excellent.

Initial offseason, FA pickups was not great.

How he handled Bradberry was poor.

Even, not picking up Jones 5th year option is now considered a mistake.....and he gets dinged for it....Eventhough everyone agreed with move at the time.
RE: Toney / Robinson  
Payasdaddy : 2/24/2023 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16044178 monstercoo said:

The Toney trade was a big negative. He’s a special player, with a high ceiling. This organization needed to find a way to make it work. Besides WR being a huge are of need for us in 2022 and moving forward, he’s also a great PR. We couldve used help at both positions last year and they’re probably going to be issues again in 2023.

Robinson was a lame pick. It looks like he had plans on shipping Toney before the draft, and he was reaching for a similar player. I was not impressed with what I saw from him on the field and he has a problem with not keeping his feet on the ground when making catches.


No it wasn’t. He had no interest playing here. Wouldn’t get on field or get practicing. Had to go.
RE: Schoen's grade is a B imo  
Payasdaddy : 2/24/2023 1:03 pm : link
In comment 16044201 George from PA said:

Draft was excellent for the most part....with no misses per se...Neal needs to settle into a good starting role on OL.

In season pickup....also excellent.

Initial offseason, FA pickups was not great.

How he handled Bradberry was poor.

Even, not picking up Jones 5th year option is now considered a mistake.....and he gets dinged for it....Eventhough everyone agreed with move at the time.


Jones really didn’t show enough to warrant 5th yr
Now it looks like he may have ( I liked how he played for the most part)
We about to find out  
AG5686 : 2/24/2023 1:04 pm : link
How Good a GM he is with how the DJ/SB negotiations turn out...
Bradberry  
uther99 : 2/24/2023 1:09 pm : link
Schoen didn't let him walk. Bradberry frustrated any trade deals. He wanted to pick his own deal/team.

https://gmenhq.com/2022/05/10/ny-giants-james-bradberry-trade-texans-nixed
I think Neal’s floor  
WillieYoung : 2/24/2023 1:11 pm : link
Is as a pro bowl level guard. Some will say you don’t draft guards #7 overall (and I have some sympathy for that view), but there are a lot of Quentin Nelson Zac Martin lovers on this Board who would disagree.
RE: RE: Toney / Robinson  
RCPhoenix : 2/24/2023 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16044206 Payasdaddy said:







The Toney trade was a big negative. He’s a special player, with a high ceiling. This organization needed to find a way to make it work. Besides WR being a huge are of need for us in 2022 and moving forward, he’s also a great PR. We couldve used help at both positions last year and they’re probably going to be issues again in 2023.

Robinson was a lame pick. It looks like he had plans on shipping Toney before the draft, and he was reaching for a similar player. I was not impressed with what I saw from him on the field and he has a problem with not keeping his feet on the ground when making catches.


No it wasn’t. He had no interest playing here. Wouldn’t get on field or get practicing. Had to go.


I don't get how anyone can see the Toney trade as anything but a net positive for the Giants. Yes, he may turn into a decent WR but that was never going to happen as a Giant. Much better to cut your losses and actually get something in return than to hold on to a player that would never produce for you.

On Robinson - he was starting to come on when he got hurt.

Speaking of injuries, that is where I am hoping to see a different approach from Schoen than previous Giants' leadership, in terms of the Strength/Conditioning, as well as the playing surface (to the extent that he has input on that). Yes, injuries happen but the Giants need to invest in injury prevention and figure out what the state of the art is here. As in, taking steps to avoid soft tissue injuries.

Injury rehab also needs to be evaluated - how do the Giants compare to other teams? I don't care how long Ronnie Barnes has been here, I would like to know how his results compare to other trainers.
Sometimes  
dannyman3131 : 2/24/2023 1:14 pm : link
I think Giants fans are delusional. They went from an absolute laughing stock to playing in the divisional round of the playoffs.

He gets an f'ing A+++++++++++++
RE: And Schoen's in-season moves deserve an A+, not a B+...  
Rudy5757 : 2/24/2023 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16044151 Milton said:

Signing someone off another team's practice squad who becomes your team's #1 receivers within two weeks is nothing short of a miracle (okay, so maybe it's a smidgeon short of a miracle) and rather than faulting him for the handling of the Toney situation, he should be commended for getting 3rd and 6th round picks in return for him when everyone was saying we'd be lucky to get a 4th or 5th rounder. And Schoen did a great job of adding veterans on minimum salaries to shore up the secondary (without the law firm of Moreau, McCloud, Pinnock, and Jefferson the 2022 New York Football Giants do not make the playoffs!).


His in season moves would have been an A+ from me had it not been for the Toney trade. His value was low at the time and we really had no WRs. I dont really know what the situation behind the scenes was, but he contributed to the SB champ in a big way. I think we gave up on him too soon. But thats my opinion.
The op lost all credibility at b-  
eli4life : 2/24/2023 1:21 pm : link
No money and a putrid roster to start. He nailed the staff and how many bargain basement guys did he bring that were big time contributors to this season? And you’re basically holding him accountable for the rookie class getting decimated by injuries? All in all he should of at least been mentioned in the executive of the year conversation
I gave him an A  
Nephilim : 2/24/2023 1:27 pm : link
It was refreshing to have competent leadership this year

yet the 2 or 3 posters -- who are probably Dave Getteleman and/or his family -- that hate Schoen will probably chime in about how bad he was
You are what your record says you are.  
Klaatu : 2/24/2023 1:29 pm : link
He wasn't perfect, but considering the state the Giants were in when he took over and where they are now, I'd say he did pretty damned good.

A-
RE: Sy's take on the 2022 rookie class  
Rudy5757 : 2/24/2023 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16044107 Eric from BBI said:






(2) The 2022 rookie class officially has their first season in the rear-view mirror. Let’s take a very quick look and assess how it turned out to this point (but remember, a draft class can only be evaluated after 3 years). I consider a successful draft one in that over 50% of the players taken contribute and meet their expectation. More specifically, over 22% of day 3 picks. Over 65% of day 2 picks. Over 85% of day one picks. I still have some digging to do on that data there, but the success rate league wide for successful picks is around those ranges. When looking only at their rookie seasons: Thibodeaux and Neal are split as it simply was not a good year for the tackle. Robinson and Ezeudu saw enough time and I would consider them hits, as they both contributed and saw starting-caliber snaps and played well enough. I think both are competing for starting jobs next season. Flott is a hit. He will be a starter or heavy rotational player in 2023. Bellinger is a hit, no question. Belton and McFadden are both hits, both day three picks that saw starting caliber snaps at points and provided solid play. Davidson, McKethan, and Beavers are N/A because of injuries. This was a home-run draft class to this point for the front office and one of the reasons I feel optimistic moving forward. I’m not sure how many people understand just how good it was.


I agree with Sy on all the picks except Robinson. I didnt see anything special from him and with a small frame I wanted to see something more. He had one pretty good game and also got injured almost every game he played. I think there were better WRs available when he was picked. I think it was a reach.

I think more weight is put into Neal as the 7th pick. Again its based on only 1 season but it was a really bad season and if he was drafted later in the draft they would probably be looking for a replacement imo. Im not saying he wont have a good career but when you draft at 7 you should get a plug and play guy and he shouldn't have so many questions going into year 2.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/24/2023 1:32 pm : link
A-

Really liked the draft but injuries and struggles sort of put a damper on it. That being said i like the TYPE of players he is bringing in. Robinson was really coming along before the injury. Bellinger is a very solid Giant type TE. Tough as nails and can actually catch. Thibs seems like a home run pick. Neal - very high upside, struggles may still come with him but that pick was always about upside and not necessarily year 1, as with all rookies. I thought the draft was very solid. I mean, Belton and Flott got a lot of snaps and looked decent out there. Sort of like Julian Love after he got drafted, took him awhile but turned out to be a really solid/good NFL player. Schoen may have a knack for those types of finds.

Free agency - awesome that he basically spent nothing and we made the playoffs.
A-  
The Mike : 2/24/2023 1:40 pm : link
- Coach: A+ (25%): We have our coach, after three disastrous mistakes. Superb decision by Schoen.
- Draft: C- (25%): His draft was very underwhelming after the first round. It is insufficient to say players made contributions - of course they did! It is scholarship self-fulfillment. Oppty cost matters - too many reaches and value ignored. He needs to be much better this year...
- Team Performance: A (25%): Great performance vis a vis pre-season expectations
- Personnel Mgmt: B+ (15%): Some good (Hodgins) and some bad (Bradberry). Overall, pretty solid improvement over anything we have seen in recent years.
- Cap Mgmt: A (10%): Great restraint, particularly at trade deadline. Schoen appears to realize that the cap matters and robbing from future years to justify current year misguided appetites is never a smart thing to do...
Too early to tell  
eric2425ny : 2/24/2023 1:42 pm : link
Have to see how his draft classes pan out in a few years. That’s the most important part of the job.
A+  
Thegratefulhead : 2/24/2023 1:43 pm : link
Team completely exceeded expectations. Hired the right coach might be enough alone, playoff win away as bonus?


Are you kidding me?
Don't  
Toth029 : 2/24/2023 1:57 pm : link
Understand the knock on Wan'Dale. The kid was killing it before getting hurt. I think he will be superb once he returns. He's a souped up version of Richie James.
RE: Don't  
Rudy5757 : 2/24/2023 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16044250 Toth029 said:

Understand the knock on Wan'Dale. The kid was killing it before getting hurt. I think he will be superb once he returns. He's a souped up version of Richie James.


I wouldn't exactly say he was killing it, he had 23 catches for under a 10 yard average. 1 100 yard game and the next closest was 50 yards.

Richie James was a 7th round pick by the way and we also signed him at the vet minimum so I would hope the bar is much higher than that.
RE: RE: Sy's take on the 2022 rookie class  
cosmicj : 2/24/2023 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16044138 Milton said:







Flott is a hit. He will be a starter or heavy rotational player in 2023.

I'm curious about all the love for Flott. He had that one excellent play, but it was in a game where he hardly saw the field. If he is such a "hit" why didn't he see more action on game days at a time when everyone's been complaining about our CB situation and saying we desperately need to draft one in round one or two come April?


I was paying attention to Flott all season and, though he played sporadically, when he was in it was clear he could play. Not saying he’s perfect or that he doesn’t have a lot of development to work on, but the guy isn’t overmatched. He could be one of the cornerstones of our D in future years if things work out and he has the drive to excel.
If Schoen's first year is the norm  
Biteymax22 : 2/24/2023 2:13 pm : link
We're going to have a consistently good team pretty soon. You'll never hit on every draft pick or FA signing but he hit with a high enough percentage to be encouraged.

Glowinski may be his one free agent wort but played better down the stretch and is on a manageable contract that isn't hurting the team in anyway.

As for draft picks I still think the worst Neal's career ends up being is a very good guard, but I have a funny feeling he'll stick at tackle and be okay. Beyond that with the draft picks the only issue is that a lot got hurt and that isn't on Schoen.

It should also be noted that he made some really good waiver moves throughout the year such as Hodgins, Pinnock and McCloud who played crucial minutes for this team down the stretch.
RE: Schoen's grade is a B imo  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/24/2023 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16044201 George from PA said:

Draft was excellent for the most part....with no misses per se...Neal needs to settle into a good starting role on OL.

In season pickup....also excellent.

Initial offseason, FA pickups was not great.

How he handled Bradberry was poor.

Even, not picking up Jones 5th year option is now considered a mistake.....and he gets dinged for it....Eventhough everyone agreed with move at the time.


Even if the Giants picked up Jones's 5th year option, they would be negotiating an extension right now.

The only risk was the $9 million more that the franchise tag is than what the 5th year option would be... and that only matters if negotiations fall through.

Even with hindsight Schoen made the right call, IMO.
Again, reading comprehension  
Dave on the UWS : 2/24/2023 2:17 pm : link
on this board stinks. Sy laid down the percentage criteria for
"contributions" and "starter level snaps" for day 1, 2 and 3.
Does nobody read? He didn't say "pro bowl level", or "excellent starter"!!
The draft is an A based on the professional scouts take. I think I will take HIS word for it.
Excellent.  
Red Dog : 2/24/2023 2:26 pm : link
If you want a letter grade on it, it gets an A.

I just do not see how he could have done much better considering the starting situation and what he had to work with.
In addition............  
OX100 : 2/24/2023 2:45 pm : link
to all the headwinds mentioned 1000 times already, you had a dumpster fire org that no one any good, really wanted to come play for, unless you severely overpaid them.

The reason some other orgs seem like they get better deals, is there is a reasonable chance they can get to a SB on any given year.

Good FA vets, I suspect, will come to a team for less (or at least a reasonable contract), if they think they can get that ring. Hopefully, going forward, we get some players willing to come here not just for the money.
Blake Martinez was cut and never picked up.  
johnnyb : 2/24/2023 2:48 pm : link
He eventually retired. Schoen cut his salary and had him in camp to see if he had anything left. Appparently not.

Shepherd was given an opportunity and caught a TD in week 1. Shame on Joe Schoen for not nowing Shep would tear his ACL.

Draft was pretty good, despite the season ending injuries. Schoen found a TE, a CB, a flexible S and an edge rusher. I would not give up on Neal just yet. I don't remeber anyone on this board criticizing this pick, including the OP.

And as for free agency, Schoen went shopping at Nordstrom on a K MArt budget. What did you expect?

And his in- season pickups were nothing less than exceptional.

Overall, an A- for our GM. He has some work to do this off season and I have a lot of faith he will continue to do an excellent job.
Schoen gets an A from me  
Rjanyg : 2/24/2023 3:02 pm : link
He made some very tough decisions that had to be made.

I personally loved the draft. I will admit that the Robinson pick was a little surprising but you know they had a vision on his role in the offense and they went for it. Hindsight is they should have gone with Pickens but he did have some character issues. Thibs was my favorite player in the draft so getting him was amazing. Neal will come around. I think they will try to lighten him up a little and get his feet quicker. He is a great run blocker. The 2022 draft may have brought 5 - 7 starers: Thibs, Neal, Robinson, Ezudu, Flott, Bellinger, Belton with Beavers many expected him to start before the injury.

Free agency: he did the best he could with the money he had: Ward was the best pick up. Felciano and Glowinski had up and down seasons but again they played well enough for us to win 9 games and have a 1300 yard rusher.

In season pick ups were excellent. I am sure Brandon Brown has a hand in this too.

I am looking forward to the rebuild this spring!
The big question is Evan Neal. Some people are completely convinced  
Ira : 2/24/2023 3:29 pm : link
he'll 'come around'. Maybe that's because Thomas did. But it's no certainty.
RE: If Schoen's first year is the norm  
Milton : 2/24/2023 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16044266 Biteymax22 said:


Glowinski may be his one free agent wort but played better down the stretch and is on a manageable contract that isn't hurting the team in anyway.
Glowinski was played stopgap money and he played that way. He would've commanded a lot more money on the open market if anyone perceived him to be any more than that. I think McKethan was drafted to compete for his job, but the injury changed all that.
I don't understand...  
Chris in Philly : 2/24/2023 4:14 pm : link
anyone still saying the Toney trade was a negative. Do you guys understand that he was not playing? He very clearly had no intention of busting his tail to perform for this team. Potential is useless if you don't want to get on the field...
...  
BrettNYG10 : 2/24/2023 4:21 pm : link
Anything is better than Dave Gettleman.

I think Daboll is great. I think Schoen is TBD. He was handicapped by Gettleman contracts to do too much and put his imprint on the team. I like the draft so far. Too early, but I love Thibs and think Neal will be fine.

The big decisions are this off-season and in the draft. The Jones deal, Barkley decision, etc. Schoen says all the right things but this is a much bigger off-season than last IMO.
RE: I don't understand...  
BrettNYG10 : 2/24/2023 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16044353 Chris in Philly said:

anyone still saying the Toney trade was a negative. Do you guys understand that he was not playing? He very clearly had no intention of busting his tail to perform for this team. Potential is useless if you don't want to get on the field...


Toney made it clear he was going to fail here. Plus, he hasn't been that good for KC. People are being dramatic.
i'm not convinced that Schoen is anything special just yet  
djm : 2/24/2023 4:51 pm : link
but I am not exactly nervous about him either.

GMs get too much credit or blame in my view, barring some exceptions. The HC is the equalizer. If Daboll wasn't a good HC in 22 we'd be freaking out right now about everything NYG related. We aren't, because Daboll and the staff coached their asses off.

It's all about the draft. Any GM can go FA hunting where there's risk and reward and I really don't think there's this secret sauce in determining which vet FA is going to earn his long term money or now. Health is usually the deciding factor and good luck predicting that.

Hopefully Schoen (and Daboll) drafts well. First year wasn't bad...it's still early to conclude anything with that class, let's see how we do this coming year.
A home run  
chiro56 : 2/24/2023 5:03 pm : link
In every way. And it will only get better.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/24/2023 5:44 pm : link
We made the postseason and won a playoff game with a horseshit roster for the most part.

Helluva job.
I can't evaluate Schoen  
Bill in UT : 2/24/2023 6:14 pm : link
until I see what he does this offseason, especially with Barkley and Jones. The draft class is still a huge question mark, with Neal and the injuries. I do think he did a good job during the season bringing in some useful FA's
RE: If Schoen's first year is the norm  
KraZee : 2/24/2023 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16044266 Biteymax22 said:

We're going to have a consistently good team pretty soon. You'll never hit on every draft pick or FA signing but he hit with a high enough percentage to be encouraged.

Glowinski may be his one free agent wort but played better down the stretch and is on a manageable contract that isn't hurting the team in anyway.

As for draft picks I still think the worst Neal's career ends up being is a very good guard, but I have a funny feeling he'll stick at tackle and be okay. Beyond that with the draft picks the only issue is that a lot got hurt and that isn't on Schoen.

It should also be noted that he made some really good waiver moves throughout the year such as Hodgins, Pinnock and McCloud who played crucial minutes for this team down the stretch.


Totally agree Bitey. I see yr 1 as the start of a culture change on its way to realization. HC Daboll was the most important decision of Schoen's first yr. Players he kept or didn't matter less. He got the big decision right in a major way. I liked the draft and I believe in KT and Evan Neal. If Neal had a better yr we would all be extolling Schoen's virtues. Neal failed yr 1 but he was a consensus top 10 pick and considered for the first overall from some teams. Sleep on a talent like that at your own peril. I believe the move to RT f'd with his head a bit and the injury he had to the knee sapped more confidence when his body did not comply. He will be a stud. I am almost certain he will be the best of the bunch of tackles drafted in rd 1 last yr. the rest of the draft was damn good in my opinion and there are players we have not seen yet in a game that I think will add even more value. I look forward to more sensible drafting going forward. Lets all agree that drafting is a bit of a crap shoot after the first 3 rounds. The late rounders like Bellinger contributed big time. Lets also agree that deciding on FA talents with no budget is hard. Schoen brought more good talent in from other teams practice squads than any other GM I can remember. Yes Taylor got paid more than he should have but he was paid that because Jones got hurt alot in the last 2 yrs. It was insurance to protect against what happen at the QB spot the year before where we had no one to play the position when Jones went out. Colt was toast. Webb and Taylor are both solid backups in my mind and Taylor was where they spent the coin and insurance. I am not an NFL GM obviously and just a fan but I liked the year not just for the results in wins but also for the decisions Schoen made and the players he brought in. I want more....period. A from me if you need a grade
Where Schoen clearly shined  
djm : 2/24/2023 6:39 pm : link
Was with guys like James and hodgins and some of those mid round draft picks.

Anyone can pick Thibs and Neal although Neal needs to step up year 2. Picks like flott were big if you think he’s going to keep improving. We may have found a starting cb in the middle of the draft. That ain’t easy.

Hodgins looks like a steal.
RE: RE: I don't understand...  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/24/2023 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16044360 BrettNYG10 said:







anyone still saying the Toney trade was a negative. Do you guys understand that he was not playing? He very clearly had no intention of busting his tail to perform for this team. Potential is useless if you don't want to get on the field...



Toney made it clear he was going to fail here. Plus, he hasn't been that good for KC. People are being dramatic.


It's incredible some folks still don't understand the Toney situation...

He's not an every day/game player. He never was. He has the ability to make a big play here and there, but not on a consistent basis. That's what we needed here. A player who plays every game. also practices on a regular basis to learn a new playbook from a new regime. Not happening here.

Works out great for KC. They don't need him on a constant basis. They have the best QB in the game. They can accept Toney's warts and put him in the best place to succeed.

The Neal pick concerns me the most  
kelly : 2/24/2023 8:17 pm : link
I think the Giants are fixated on him being a tackle when his best position by far would be guard. Why not just draft a tackle and move him to guard?

Plenty on this site would like us to draft a guard in the first round. In this draft Neal would be the highest rated guard by far.
You lost me with Taylor  
Matt M. : 2/24/2023 9:31 pm : link
Costs too much? He costs next to nothing. After last season, you think going into the season with Webb as tghe only backup was a good idea? I'm not reading any further.
RE: You lost me with Taylor  
Rudy5757 : 2/24/2023 10:04 pm : link
In comment 16044590 Matt M. said:

Costs too much? He costs next to nothing. After last season, you think going into the season with Webb as tghe only backup was a good idea? I'm not reading any further.


He has a $5.5 mil dead cap if cut and almost a $7 mil salary this season. I think that’s an overpay. We can agree to disagree.
Schoen did a great job  
GiantJake : 2/24/2023 10:41 pm : link
The plan all along was to strip thing down to the studs, eat a bunch of money to get the cap straight and start the rebuild. Blaming Schoen for Kadarius Toney is silly. Yung Joka was traded because he didn't want to work and had other interests. We will see if he booms or busts. Can we please give Evan Neal a break? I think he's gonna be great. The kid played hard, he played hurt and he learned a ton. Yes, he still has work to do, but what rookie doesn't? He's 22. Year under his belt, another full off-season and training camp, more accustomed to the NFL, the team, the offense, living in NJ, etc. Evan Neal will be just fine.
B plus  
Think I've Had Enough : 6:45 am : link
Too many new players were unavailable. They did well filling spots but too many draft picks didn't help. Meanwhile they passed on guys like George Pickens and Salyer, the OL from GA.
Solid job  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:25 am : link
The best was getting a HC who looks capable which led to what looks like a very solid supporting coaching.

Now he has to deliver good to elite level players for them to work with. This will be accomplished through good to outstanding draft that have consistency. The standard needs to beyond capable starter on a mediocre team. The more good to plus players the more success.

QB, perimeter player, special, depth all critical.

First and foremost the fronts need to get to a upper tier level.

The great destruction of the fronts was 2012-17. They have a few very key pieces and now they need a few more. The division games (WFT included) showed me they are still well behind to behind in this absolutely critical area.

This offseason DE, ILB, corner are key on D. On O, interior OL and at least one upper tier WR.

Seems like he has to grade out between A- and A+  
mfjmfj : 9:31 am : link
His big mistakes:

1). DJ option - obviously wrong in retrospect. I disagreed with him at the time, but his position was correct if there was any real concern about the neck.

2). Bradberry - again in retrospect, would have loved to have him. The cut seemed right because no one really expected a playoff run. Hard to give him too much heat on this.

3). Tryod - Bad signing in retrospect. Probably reflective of their lack of confidence in DJ. If DJ got hurt or sucked, this would have been a great signing.

Other areas:

1). FA - didn't spend much didn't get much. No effect on grade. Ward a plus. Glowinski a minus. Feliciano a neutral to a plus.

2). Draft - so many injuries, impossible to tell . Thibs and Bellinger had really good rookie years. Contributions from Neal and Mcfadden. Spot play interrupted by injury from a bunch of guys Flott, Ezedu, Belton, Robinson. Go back and look at some past drafts. Even with the injuries got more from this class in their rookie year than we got from most rookie draft classes over the last 20 years. Provisionally an A to A-, but could easily become an A+ or a D.

3). Coach - seems like a homerun.

4). In year pickups. A++++++. Never saw anything like it and never expect to again. Picked up a WR 1 off waivers. And a bunch of other players who put in meaningful, and sometimes quite good minutes the same way. Just insane.

Overall so much better than I hoped. A. But would not disagree with an A +
I don’t think Schoen is getting much credit for reorganization of FO  
Rick in Dallas : 9:51 am : link
Especially in the scouting area and pro personnel area.
I give him A in that area.
It looks like in that area Mara is keeping hands off. A big improvement imv.

Overall I give Schoen a B+
RE: Toney / Robinson  
Section331 : 10:44 am : link
In comment 16044178 monstercoo said:

The Toney trade was a big negative. He’s a special player, with a high ceiling. This organization needed to find a way to make it work. Besides WR being a huge are of need for us in 2022 and moving forward, he’s also a great PR. We couldve used help at both positions last year and they’re probably going to be issues again in 2023.

Robinson was a lame pick. It looks like he had plans on shipping Toney before the draft, and he was reaching for a similar player. I was not impressed with what I saw from him on the field and he has a problem with not keeping his feet on the ground when making catches.


I honestly don’t know how anyone could look at Toney’s time in NY and think he still had a future here. Yes, he is a remarkable talent, with a 10 cent head. He will not play through pain, and he cannot or will not learn the playbook. Even in KC, he is on the field for 5 plays a game. Reid schemes a few plays for him to remember and that’s about it. He’s a luxury a team like KC can afford, but not a team trying to rebuild.

I agree about the Robinson pick, I wasn’t crazy about that. Quick as hell, but man is he small. I’d love to be wrong, but I do wonder if he can withstand the physicality of the NFL.
RE: A-  
Section331 : 10:47 am : link
In comment 16044236 The Mike said:

- Coach: A+ (25%): We have our coach, after three disastrous mistakes. Superb decision by Schoen.
- Draft: C- (25%): His draft was very underwhelming after the first round. It is insufficient to say players made contributions - of course they did! It is scholarship self-fulfillment. Oppty cost matters - too many reaches and value ignored. He needs to be much better this year...
- Team Performance: A (25%): Great performance vis a vis pre-season expectations
- Personnel Mgmt: B+ (15%): Some good (Hodgins) and some bad (Bradberry). Overall, pretty solid improvement over anything we have seen in recent years.
- Cap Mgmt: A (10%): Great restraint, particularly at trade deadline. Schoen appears to realize that the cap matters and robbing from future years to justify current year misguided appetites is never a smart thing to do...


Good post, I agree with most of this, except for the Bradberry cut. I think Schoen’s hands were tied because he needed to create cap space. He had hard decisions to make, and some were bound to be unpopular.

Overall, I would give him an A to A-.
RE: RE: A-  
The Mike : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16044775 Section331 said:







- Coach: A+ (25%): We have our coach, after three disastrous mistakes. Superb decision by Schoen.
- Draft: C- (25%): His draft was very underwhelming after the first round. It is insufficient to say players made contributions - of course they did! It is scholarship self-fulfillment. Oppty cost matters - too many reaches and value ignored. He needs to be much better this year...
- Team Performance: A (25%): Great performance vis a vis pre-season expectations
- Personnel Mgmt: B+ (15%): Some good (Hodgins) and some bad (Bradberry). Overall, pretty solid improvement over anything we have seen in recent years.
- Cap Mgmt: A (10%): Great restraint, particularly at trade deadline. Schoen appears to realize that the cap matters and robbing from future years to justify current year misguided appetites is never a smart thing to do...



Good post, I agree with most of this, except for the Bradberry cut. I think Schoen’s hands were tied because he needed to create cap space. He had hard decisions to make, and some were bound to be unpopular.

Overall, I would give him an A to A-.


You are right about inheriting a mess, but I felt at the time that Schoen miscalculated the sequence of events and got caught paying Bradberry a bonus and then cutting him for nothing only to lose him to the Eagles. In hindsight, there was nothing Bradberry could have done for the Giants that was as fulfilling as him causing the Eagles to lose the Super Bowl... So I take your point.
