What is your take on Joe Schoen's 1st year as a GM? Rudy5757 : 2/24/2023 11:45 am

Looking back now I think its a B- for me.



Coach - A+ he knocked thsi out of the park



Offseason last year - I know he had very little cap space to work with but I think now its a C. A few things come to mind. Blake Martinez took a pay cut but added some guaranteed money and then ultimately he was cut. Sterling Shepherd was a gamble and that didnt work and the handling of the Bradberry situation where I think he over played his hand and ultimately let a guy who had an All-Pro season walk to the Eagles. I think he should have restructured LW earlier to retain Bradberry or taken whatever was offered because we got zero return.



FA - Glowinski was average to below average for me, Feliciano was below average, Taylor to me was a luxury we couldnt afford, we could have just had Webb as the backup and this year Taylor is getting paid too much. James I think was a great pickup, Ward was a great addition but forced to do more than expected. I would say a C here again, I know cap space was limited but not a lot of great additions.



Draft - Asof today its a C-. It looked so promising at 1st but now that the season is over it doesnt really look great to me. Thibs was a home run but you should hit a home run at 5. As of now Neal is an F, he played a lot but if he was drafted in the 5th round he probably wouldnt have gotten so much leeway, he can only go up from here. Robinson I was not a fan of and I still didnt see anything that showed he could bea star in this leagueand now obviously he has a bad injury. Ezeudo showed some promise and I hope he can be a player. Flott I think will be a good contributor. The rest are solid for where they were drafted but injuries were a real hit to the team.



In Season - I would say B+, we picked up a lot of contributors to the playoff run and possibly some keepers long term in addition to Hodgins. The one downer I think was the handling of Toney. Im not sure I give up on talent like that during a season where we had no WRs. Would have been an A+ if not for that move. I think he could have helped us in the playoffs and may have been a year early with that move. He was traded with his stock down.



Go ahead and tear me apart...lol.



