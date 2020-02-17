Contrarian View of QB Decision

not another Jones thread...
Every coach/GM should have the opportunity to pick their own QB. Looking back at most successful teams, the new staff brings their own QB via draft or Free Agency. Sometimes it take a couple of tries like the Chiefs with Smith and now Mahomes.
If you asked any Giant fan in 2021 or pre-2022 season, most fans would jump at the chance to get a 1st round pick for Daniel Jones. Many felt he was overdrafted.
You have to wonder if Schoen and Daboll who like Jones, built him up, made him successful, and are very positive in the news about binging him back… but would be happier if they were forced to tag and trade Jones.
The chance of getting 2 number 1’s as a ceiling or maybe a negotiated 1 and a 2 would be their preference. If you look at the Bills history, different, but they traded Taylor to the Browns. They traded up a couple of times to get Allen.
Could Jones end up on the Jets or Washington and win a Superbowl?
Maybe, but cold Daboll and Schoen end up with the QB they want either in 2023 or 2024, time will tell.
BTW- I am a Jones fan.
If he takes it you put the franchise tag on Barkley at 10.5 million. Barkley won't be happy tell him to go shopping and then trade him for picks.
You end up with Jones for 29.5 million and picks for Barkley which helps you to build out the roster. Also if Jones doesn't improve its only a one year deal.
They decided they want to keep him.
BTW--You are clearly not a Jones fan. A Jones fan doesn't start a thread about dreams of Jones not being on the team.
But assume for a second that Daboll and Schoen don't want DJ. Producer is living in their heads, and they have known from the beginning that they did not want him. They did not expect him to perform as he did, but a couple of early wins and the success just built. They know he didn't really lead this offense. Coaching hid his flaws. They know he can't really lead an NFL offense. But nobody on the outside really knows, because what is on tape and the results look pretty good. So the right way to handle it is, tell the world you love him. Tell everyone he is the QB of the future. Leak rumours of his contract demands just being too much. We have too many holes to put that much money into one player right now. Franchise tag him and wait for the Jets to give you two first round draft picks. This would be next level Jedi mind tricks! Seems unlikely, but a hint of hope for the haters in this silly season before free agency.
There's no real precedent in terms of a tag and trade at QB. Two 1s definitely isn't on the table. I don't think a 1 and a 2 is either. My guess is maybe a late 1 to a potential contender like the Jets or he could be packaged with our 1 or 2+ to move up into the top 10 to a team like Carolina. That's probably the ceiling I think, the acquiring team would still have to "overpay" for the QB which brings down the value some. Admittedly, it's a total shot in the dark because of the lack of precedent.
Nope. You might be but the giants know what they have.
Andy Reid has been with the chiefs 10 years
Carroll has been with Seattle 13 years
John Harbaugh has been with Baltimore 15 years
That is 6 coaches that made the playoffs this year with inherited quarterbacks. 3 coaches that have been with their team 10 years or more.
How many quarterbacks have the Jets gone through? How about the commanders? Panthers? Broncos? Colts?
We move on from Daniel Jones? For who? For what? You think quarterbacks like mahomes grow on trees and we can just get one like him tomorrow?
Let's suppose DJ didn't play well this year. Let's suppose he got hurt like he had the prior two years. Let's say the Giants didn't win enough games to get into the playoffs or beat the Vikings. All very possible scenarios considering how devoid of talent and success this team has had in recent years. Schoen had to have a plan in place for this very contingency. And he would have let DJ go and use the open cap dollars to improve the roster as much as possible while continuing to build through the draft.
I bring this up merely to say this. IF DJ prices himself out of the value that JS has set for his services, he simply reverts to the original plan. Move on and get his own franchise QB to build around. Even if that means sticking with Tyrod for a year and trying for a rookie QB in next year's draft class provided none of this year's rookies excite him.
Schoen has a long leash to build a competitive roster. He will implement his plan regardless of fan sentiment, talking head opinions, or John Mara's influence. Ownership gave him the reigns. Let's trust that he does the right thing.
p.s.--Although I'm sure some will contend that it was Mara's influence or "fear of bad optics" that forced him to stick with Jones.
If Jones is back and there was any Mara influence in the decision, I think you need to extend Schoen’s leash beyond Jones. It will be on Schoen to put together a contract which is good for the franchise though.
Oh what a shame for Jerry reese to inherit a proven superbowl mvp franchise quarterback. If Jerry reese built the roster better in the draft and free agency, he would have had that opportunity.
If they decide they want to keep him, at market value, I agree, they have picked their quarterback.
It s possible, maybe likely, when the year began they envisioned a scenario different from where they are now regarding the quarterback.
But here we are and Their job is to be as competitive as possible in the present without compromising the future.
If they go to lengths to sign Daniel, and 2 years down the road it does not work out, they very well might not get the chance to pick another quarterback.
They may well sign and trade him...we don't know what is the store for Jones. But he has value and you probably just can't let him walk.
One of the things I hate hearing from some clown on BBI (or even Sy'56) whenever Jones misses on a throw is "that's a throw that a franchise QB has to make." As if it's a throw that Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes (or whoever is the current flavor of the month) always makes. What it really comes down to is probabilities. Is it a throw that Jones makes with the same success rate as a franchise QB is expected to? That's the question that Schoen needs or needed answered before signing Jones to a big money, multi-year contract.
We'll know more about Schoen's confidence in Jones based on the guaranteed money offered during negotiations (assuming it's from reliable sources). If it's the kind of guaranteed money that implies at least a three-year commitment, that's a pretty strong statement, regardless of whether or not Jones turns it down and opts to play on the franchise tag.
On a player going to into his fifth year. That's concerning.
Except they don’t. They might think they know what he could be, but they don’t know if he’s that yet.
Otherwise the contract would have been done months ago.
I think that’s flawed reasoning. I believe that they were taking in every available piece of information about DJ before making their decision. Do you make decisions without gathering every available fact. Why should they. I get we don’t know. But if they don’t we’ve got the wrong leadership.
If it played out the way you painted it, it s likely Schoen s plan would have included a pick higher than # 25.
Multiple good years
What does he look like in the real offense they want to run?
They’re going to commit to a long term deal without two big pieces of data. They might have a guess at what he can but they won’t know until things play out on the field. They’re projecting just like everyone else.
If Daniel Jones played for the Jets and had the same statistical output for the past 4 years, how would you react to Schoen giving up the 25th pick to pay him $32M/year? Let's be honest with ourselves we would all hate it.
You do understand that first, Schoen/Dabol know more about evaluating players than probably this whole board combined or at least we hope they do. Second, he has ten times the amount of information, if that little, of the information as we do. Again, if they don’t know enough about DJ at this point we need new management.
First allow me to congratulate you on a very vivid imagination. Secondly I m not sure this processing thing is a big a deal outside of BBI, I might be wrong, but it is not something I ve heard a lot about on other platforms.
Thirdly, seriously, he missed some open receivers, watch other NFL games, it is a regular occurrence even with the best quarterbacks
Finally, if what you write about Schoen s evaluation of Daniel is true, they certainly will not signs him to market value, or at all.
You do understand that first, Schoen/Dabol know more about evaluating players than probably this whole board combined or at least we hope they do. Second, he has ten times the amount of information, if that little, of the information as we do. Again, if they don’t know enough about DJ at this point we need new management.
Wow Schoen and Daboll know more about football than us?? News to me.
You seem to not bet getting the point though. They are projecting what Jones can be with the next contract. That means there’s data points that still need to be answered. Schoen and Daboll don’t have all their answers yet on Jones, if they wouldn’t still be spending so much time with guys like Hooker. The structure of the next contract will show how much more they need to see.
Simply because the fans believe the therapies of data missing does not mean that the coaching staff feels like they need more.
Brady.....Breese....OH! Stafford, but the Rams mortgaged their future and it worked...team was stacked.
now are you putting Jones in there with these 3?
Here we go again dredging up an example from 40 years ago, long before there was a salary cap. Maybe we can go a little further back when teams felt a young QB wasn’t worth playing until their 5th year.
If Jones is back and there was any Mara influence in the decision, I think you need to extend Schoen’s leash beyond Jones. It will be on Schoen to put together a contract which is good for the franchise though.
Wow. Just wow. Poor Jerry Reese. The guy inherited a SB winning HOF QB. Yes. Let’s feel bad for him.
They might have a guess at what he can but they won’t know until things play out on the field. They’re projecting just like everyone else.
Yup, just like everyone else when they sign a QB to a multi-year deal for big money. Nobody has a crystal ball. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't (that's the thing about not having a crystal ball).
Right. People are acting like this is a certainty to work.
I'm not so sure there are very many people who are expecting Jones to be amazing.
I think many of us understand that you can't quit on quarterbacks just because they are not Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow.
He wants to get as far away from the BBI Committee of Rational QB Decisions as possible.
It feels more like you're not happy he's here and would prefer to see him play elsewhere.
Actually Brees is probably the best comparison I have seen. Not the HOF Brees that we all know. But the Brees coming of of injury and an uncertain first 5 years in San Diego. Between injury and inconsistent perfomance over his first five year and the presence of Philip Rivers, San Diego was only willing to offer him a $50MM deal with little guaranteed money. He walked and to a 6/$60MM deal from NO. He even played out a year on a EFT. Brees best times in SD were really good, but his lows were also bad, and his last year was not as good as the year before. It was a risk to sign him. But put him with a great offensive mind and he had a hall of fame career. to be clear, I am not saying DJ is as good as Brees, or will be. I am saying that there status after year 4 (year 5 for brees) is similar. Also Stafford was a trade not a free agent.
BBI is, the Giants may not be
Obviously they aren't there quite yet but they are clearly getting closer. And, again there are no certainties here - this is the NFL where there are in fact no certainties anywhere - and retaining Jones comes at a cost in terms of the salary cap. However, trading up to draft one of the top QB prospects, the only other realistic option also comes with a huge cost in terms of the package of picks that it will cost to get to where you need to be. Indeed, getting into the top 6-7 picks would likely cost the Giants a minimum of three firsts and a couple of seconds. And you want to talk about uncertainty; the probability of a top ten QB pick being any good is around 30-35%; the probability that they bust outright is over 50%. and that's for a guy for which there are all intents and purposes no data points, at least as they relate to the NFL.
If folks want to have a debate that has at least some proximity to reality I suppose they could talk about what's the contract figure for the Giants that would trigger the franchise tag. It is also important to keep in my mind when people suggest that the Giants use the FT to get more 'proof' that DJ is the real deal that there is another side to the coin. If in fact he did have a good year next year with a couple of decent receivers and an improved OL he'd be even more expensive to sign. That's why I like the idea suggested by Bill (I think) that getting DJ signed for $35-40M for 4-5 years could ultimately be great value because the other teams the Giants are competing with are going to be signing their QBs over the next few years likely for way more.
Oh.
If last year is Daniel Jones’ peak, is he considered in your 50% that busted?
If last year is Daniel Jones’ peak, is he considered in your 50% that busted?
It’s DJ..Fix other areas
Oh.
He hasn’t?
Pretty simple really..Save for film and reports from around the league, Schoen and Dabes had to see for themselves what they had or didn’t have. Workout habits, demeanor, leadership qualities and so on needed to be vetted fir themselves. Physically they kinda knew.
So, they saw, they liked and they “picked” him to be their QB moving forward. Hammering out contracts are never a slam dunk, but that’s what negotiations are about.
At season’s end, they appeared convinced and so it’s really a question of years, guarantees or as a last resort, the tag.
Not a question of if, but rather, when, imv.
I think they have plenty to have a strong indicator on that front. They understand where he struggled, excelled and have a good idea where he can go in this area.
The execution part after the decision is a bit more complex. What the QB has around him, situation, opponent, etc. comes into play.
It's not a exact science. Lots of TBS for Jones and most QB's at a younger age. I doubt they have any significant physical issues. The execution part with hopefully better players around him will help and I think that is far easier to project than the decision making process.
Risk In many aspects is embedded in this game. Physical contact sports with changing variables almost every play will have this imv.
You do understand that first, Schoen/Dabol know more about evaluating players than probably this whole board combined or at least we hope they do. Second, he has ten times the amount of information, if that little, of the information as we do. Again, if they don’t know enough about DJ at this point we need new management.
I think they feel they've seen enough. To differ with you I think part of the job of professional evaluators is to be able to forecast what a player can become based on their observations, even if limited. However, I don't think their observations are limited, they've had a whole year to view him up close, how much more time do they need? I think it's apparent they like him and think he's the guy.
Wow, an actual fair post…😎😜
and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play elsewhere.
And it feels that way why?
It feels more like you're not happy he's here and would prefer to see him play elsewhere.
Wrong, I like him a lot, hope he wins a Super Bowl here. It’s just a gut feeling.
What you said about Schoen helps. It’s sort of a pigskin probiotic.
It depends on the guaranteed money and years. Is there really a “long term” QB if you aren’t Mahomes, Allen, Burrow? I’d guess the contract will be structured in a way where the Giants can get out of it after 2 years if things aren’t going well.
This won't stop until there's a Lombardi or a retirement.
They are under zero obligation to keep him. If they didn’t want him, they have a clean and easy break right now. Goodbye and good luck. Free to go find “their QB”.
As Milton pointed out above, they are choosing to pay Daniel Jones big $$$ to stay. Is that not enough evidence? They are choosing Jones.
giants know what they have.
Except they don’t. They might think they know what he could be, but they don’t know if he’s that yet.
Otherwise the contract would have been done months ago.
I think that’s flawed reasoning. I believe that they were taking in every available piece of information about DJ before making their decision. Do you make decisions without gathering every available fact. Why should they. I get we don’t know. But if they don’t we’ve got the wrong leadership.
This guy claims to work in the industry and has been flat out wrong about DJ the entire year - and now this bush league take on how easy the negotiation should be.
If you’re in the biz - holy hell….
What a super idea.