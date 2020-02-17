Contrarian View of QB Decision upnyg : 2/25/2023 8:25 am

not another Jones thread...



Every coach/GM should have the opportunity to pick their own QB. Looking back at most successful teams, the new staff brings their own QB via draft or Free Agency. Sometimes it take a couple of tries like the Chiefs with Smith and now Mahomes.



If you asked any Giant fan in 2021 or pre-2022 season, most fans would jump at the chance to get a 1st round pick for Daniel Jones. Many felt he was overdrafted.



You have to wonder if Schoen and Daboll who like Jones, built him up, made him successful, and are very positive in the news about binging him back… but would be happier if they were forced to tag and trade Jones.



The chance of getting 2 number 1’s as a ceiling or maybe a negotiated 1 and a 2 would be their preference. If you look at the Bills history, different, but they traded Taylor to the Browns. They traded up a couple of times to get Allen.



Could Jones end up on the Jets or Washington and win a Superbowl?



Maybe, but cold Daboll and Schoen end up with the QB they want either in 2023 or 2024, time will tell.



BTW- I am a Jones fan.

