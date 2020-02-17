for display only
Contrarian View of QB Decision

upnyg : 2/25/2023 8:25 am
not another Jones thread...

Every coach/GM should have the opportunity to pick their own QB. Looking back at most successful teams, the new staff brings their own QB via draft or Free Agency. Sometimes it take a couple of tries like the Chiefs with Smith and now Mahomes.

If you asked any Giant fan in 2021 or pre-2022 season, most fans would jump at the chance to get a 1st round pick for Daniel Jones. Many felt he was overdrafted.

You have to wonder if Schoen and Daboll who like Jones, built him up, made him successful, and are very positive in the news about binging him back… but would be happier if they were forced to tag and trade Jones.

The chance of getting 2 number 1’s as a ceiling or maybe a negotiated 1 and a 2 would be their preference. If you look at the Bills history, different, but they traded Taylor to the Browns. They traded up a couple of times to get Allen.

Could Jones end up on the Jets or Washington and win a Superbowl?

Maybe, but cold Daboll and Schoen end up with the QB they want either in 2023 or 2024, time will tell.

BTW- I am a Jones fan.
We're still projecting  
Blueworm : 2/25/2023 8:36 am : link
On a player going to into his fifth year. That's concerning.
if I were the Giants I wouldn't let negotiations drag on.  
kelly : 2/25/2023 8:49 am : link
Here is our best offer, if you don't take it we will put the transition tag on you.

If he takes it you put the franchise tag on Barkley at 10.5 million. Barkley won't be happy tell him to go shopping and then trade him for picks.

You end up with Jones for 29.5 million and picks for Barkley which helps you to build out the roster. Also if Jones doesn't improve its only a one year deal.
Daboll and Schoen were  
Ben in Tampa : 2/25/2023 8:55 am : link
Given the choice to pick their QB. That’s why they declined the 5th year option. Their was/is no mandate to keep Jones.

They decided they want to keep him.
Schoen and Daboll have the opportunity to pick their own QB  
Milton : 2/25/2023 8:57 am : link
Why does it matter what any Giants fan would've accepted in return for Jones prior to last season? Is there a single person who believes that should be a factor in the decision on what to do with Jones now? Why would Jones and Daboll be happier being forced to do anything? If it's their preference, why would they need to be forced to do it? And as far as we know, Jones is the QB that Schoen and Daboll want in 2023 and 2024 (ergo the negotiations to pay him a boatload of money, because, you know, you don't give a boatload of money to a QB you don't want).
BTW--You are clearly not a Jones fan. A Jones fan doesn't start a thread about dreams of Jones not being on the team.
RE: if I were the Giants I wouldn't let negotiations drag on.  
Milton : 2/25/2023 8:59 am : link
In comment 16044682 kelly said:
Quote:
Here is our best offer, if you don't take it we will put the transition tag on you.

If he takes it you put the franchise tag on Barkley at 10.5 million. Barkley won't be happy tell him to go shopping and then trade him for picks.

You end up with Jones for 29.5 million and picks for Barkley which helps you to build out the roster. Also if Jones doesn't improve its only a one year deal.
You can only apply one tag, either the franchise or transition, not both. And if they used only the transition tag on Jones there is a good chance they would wind up with neither on their team this year, but I'm sure that would make plenty on BBI happy.
Putting the transition tag on DJ is not going to happen.  
mfjmfj : 2/25/2023 9:00 am : link
It is a fireable offense. It means you either lose him at no benefit or you pay him the max contract he could possibly get. He is never playing next year on the transition tag. And the idea that someone is going to give up meaningful draft capital to pay SB a lot of money is also crazy. Even the SF trade for CMC (which I did not like) only worked because Carolina ate the cap hit (at least according to spotrac). Since his first injury SB has had virtually no trade value, except for that brief time near the trade deadline in 2022.
It has been true for a while that the only real argument against  
mfjmfj : 2/25/2023 9:11 am : link
DJ as a good to very good starter in the NFL is processing speed. Can he read the defense pre and post snap and so make the offense hum? I think it is clear that he missed seeing some open receivers this year. What no one knows except the coaching staff, is how big an issue this really is. Did they simplify the reads for him? Were they constantly pushing him to read the defenses and he couldn't? Who knows?

But assume for a second that Daboll and Schoen don't want DJ. Producer is living in their heads, and they have known from the beginning that they did not want him. They did not expect him to perform as he did, but a couple of early wins and the success just built. They know he didn't really lead this offense. Coaching hid his flaws. They know he can't really lead an NFL offense. But nobody on the outside really knows, because what is on tape and the results look pretty good. So the right way to handle it is, tell the world you love him. Tell everyone he is the QB of the future. Leak rumours of his contract demands just being too much. We have too many holes to put that much money into one player right now. Franchise tag him and wait for the Jets to give you two first round draft picks. This would be next level Jedi mind tricks! Seems unlikely, but a hint of hope for the haters in this silly season before free agency.
Actually an interesting discussion  
AcesUp : 2/25/2023 9:25 am : link
I'm sure you'll get a lot of "not going to happen" comments and I agree its a longshot but it happens to be one part of the Jones discussion that somehow hasn't been explored.

There's no real precedent in terms of a tag and trade at QB. Two 1s definitely isn't on the table. I don't think a 1 and a 2 is either. My guess is maybe a late 1 to a potential contender like the Jets or he could be packaged with our 1 or 2+ to move up into the top 10 to a team like Carolina. That's probably the ceiling I think, the acquiring team would still have to "overpay" for the QB which brings down the value some. Admittedly, it's a total shot in the dark because of the lack of precedent.
Jones is a leader  
mdthedream : 2/25/2023 9:25 am : link
if they lose Jones we are starting over again.
RE: We're still projecting  
djm : 2/25/2023 9:26 am : link
In comment 16044676 Blueworm said:
Quote:
On a player going to into his fifth year. That's concerning.


Nope. You might be but the giants know what they have.
Sirianni  
TrueBlue56 : 2/25/2023 9:26 am : link
Inherited Jalen hurts. Doug pederson inherited Trevor Lawrence. McCarthy inherited Prescott. Kevin O'Connell inherited cousins. Campbell inherited Goff. Mike McDaniels inherited Tua. Staley inherited Herbert.

Andy Reid has been with the chiefs 10 years
Carroll has been with Seattle 13 years
John Harbaugh has been with Baltimore 15 years

That is 6 coaches that made the playoffs this year with inherited quarterbacks. 3 coaches that have been with their team 10 years or more.

How many quarterbacks have the Jets gone through? How about the commanders? Panthers? Broncos? Colts?

We move on from Daniel Jones? For who? For what? You think quarterbacks like mahomes grow on trees and we can just get one like him tomorrow?
The mental gymnastics  
djm : 2/25/2023 9:27 am : link
Is just amazing at this point.
Dabs and Schoen  
RomanWH : 2/25/2023 9:35 am : link
want DJ back. But not at any price. There's no ties from this regime to any of the players from the Gettleman era. They declined his 5th year option because they didn't want to be married to DJ for 2 full years. 2022 was his one year tryout.

Let's suppose DJ didn't play well this year. Let's suppose he got hurt like he had the prior two years. Let's say the Giants didn't win enough games to get into the playoffs or beat the Vikings. All very possible scenarios considering how devoid of talent and success this team has had in recent years. Schoen had to have a plan in place for this very contingency. And he would have let DJ go and use the open cap dollars to improve the roster as much as possible while continuing to build through the draft.

I bring this up merely to say this. IF DJ prices himself out of the value that JS has set for his services, he simply reverts to the original plan. Move on and get his own franchise QB to build around. Even if that means sticking with Tyrod for a year and trying for a rookie QB in next year's draft class provided none of this year's rookies excite him.

Schoen has a long leash to build a competitive roster. He will implement his plan regardless of fan sentiment, talking head opinions, or John Mara's influence. Ownership gave him the reigns. Let's trust that he does the right thing.
RE: Actually an interesting discussion  
Milton : 2/25/2023 9:42 am : link
In comment 16044710 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Admittedly, it's a total shot in the dark because of the lack of precedent.
But it gives the haters something to cling to. And they're hurting right now, so any port in a storm, I guess.
RE: Dabs and Schoen  
Milton : 2/25/2023 9:48 am : link
In comment 16044717 RomanWH said:
Quote:
IF DJ prices himself out of the value that JS has set for his services, he simply reverts to the original plan. Move on and get his own franchise QB to build around.
No, he reverts to plan B, slap him with the franchise tag.
Quote:
Schoen has a long leash to build a competitive roster. He will implement his plan regardless of fan sentiment, talking head opinions, or John Mara's influence. Ownership gave him the reins. Let's trust that he does the right thing.
+1
p.s.--Although I'm sure some will contend that it was Mara's influence or "fear of bad optics" that forced him to stick with Jones.
upnyg  
Sean : 2/25/2023 9:49 am : link
Great post! I completely agree with your premise and have made this point before. I’ve always felt for Reese who was GM for just under 11 seasons and was never able to draft his own franchise QB despite being a 2x SB title GM, yet Gettleman was.

If Jones is back and there was any Mara influence in the decision, I think you need to extend Schoen’s leash beyond Jones. It will be on Schoen to put together a contract which is good for the franchise though.
RE: upnyg  
TrueBlue56 : 2/25/2023 9:59 am : link
In comment 16044732 Sean said:
Quote:
Great post! I completely agree with your premise and have made this point before. I’ve always felt for Reese who was GM for just under 11 seasons and was never able to draft his own franchise QB despite being a 2x SB title GM, yet Gettleman was.

If Jones is back and there was any Mara influence in the decision, I think you need to extend Schoen’s leash beyond Jones. It will be on Schoen to put together a contract which is good for the franchise though.


Oh what a shame for Jerry reese to inherit a proven superbowl mvp franchise quarterback. If Jerry reese built the roster better in the draft and free agency, he would have had that opportunity.
RE: Daboll and Schoen were  
joeinpa : 2/25/2023 10:00 am : link
In comment 16044686 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
Given the choice to pick their QB. That’s why they declined the 5th year option. Their was/is no mandate to keep Jones.

They decided they want to keep him.


If they decide they want to keep him, at market value, I agree, they have picked their quarterback.

It s possible, maybe likely, when the year began they envisioned a scenario different from where they are now regarding the quarterback.

But here we are and Their job is to be as competitive as possible in the present without compromising the future.

If they go to lengths to sign Daniel, and 2 years down the road it does not work out, they very well might not get the chance to pick another quarterback.
Jones is a free agent  
AnnapolisMike : 2/25/2023 10:01 am : link
There is nothing tying Jones to the Giants other than a mutual desire to stay together if the money is right for both sides. The idea that the Giants are somehow forced to stay with Jones is nonsense. They declined his fifth and let his play this year be the deciding factor.

They may well sign and trade him...we don't know what is the store for Jones. But he has value and you probably just can't let him walk.
RE: It has been true for a while that the only real argument against  
Milton : 2/25/2023 10:02 am : link
In comment 16044701 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
DJ as a good to very good starter in the NFL is processing speed. Can he read the defense pre and post snap and so make the offense hum? I think it is clear that he missed seeing some open receivers this year.
It's also clear that Mahomes, Allen, Brady, and Burrow missed some open receivers this year. Eli and Peyton also missed plenty of open receivers throughout their career. It comes with the territory.

One of the things I hate hearing from some clown on BBI (or even Sy'56) whenever Jones misses on a throw is "that's a throw that a franchise QB has to make." As if it's a throw that Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes (or whoever is the current flavor of the month) always makes. What it really comes down to is probabilities. Is it a throw that Jones makes with the same success rate as a franchise QB is expected to? That's the question that Schoen needs or needed answered before signing Jones to a big money, multi-year contract.

We'll know more about Schoen's confidence in Jones based on the guaranteed money offered during negotiations (assuming it's from reliable sources). If it's the kind of guaranteed money that implies at least a three-year commitment, that's a pretty strong statement, regardless of whether or not Jones turns it down and opts to play on the franchise tag.
RE: RE: We're still projecting  
ajr2456 : 2/25/2023 10:02 am : link
In comment 16044712 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16044676 Blueworm said:


Quote:


On a player going to into his fifth year. That's concerning.



Nope. You might be but the giants know what they have.


Except they don’t. They might think they know what he could be, but they don’t know if he’s that yet.

Otherwise the contract would have been done months ago.
The whole idea that they have some desire to draft their “own” QB  
BillT : 2/25/2023 10:03 am : link
It utterly flawed. What GMs and coaches want is a good QB. Period. They don’t care if he came from Mars. If Jones that? Well if you believe what Schoen said it would appear so. There is no question they know the answer even if we don’t. But maybe there is some other plan to all that. We’re about to find out.
RE: RE: RE: We're still projecting  
BillT : 2/25/2023 10:07 am : link
In comment 16044741 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
giants know what they have.



Except they don’t. They might think they know what he could be, but they don’t know if he’s that yet.

Otherwise the contract would have been done months ago.

I think that’s flawed reasoning. I believe that they were taking in every available piece of information about DJ before making their decision. Do you make decisions without gathering every available fact. Why should they. I get we don’t know. But if they don’t we’ve got the wrong leadership.
And todays 15 page Jones thread  
Kmed6000 : 2/25/2023 10:09 am : link
where the same people make all of the same arguments is...........
RE: Dabs and Schoen  
joeinpa : 2/25/2023 10:11 am : link
In comment 16044717 RomanWH said:
Quote:
want DJ back. But not at any price. There's no ties from this regime to any of the players from the Gettleman era. They declined his 5th year option because they didn't want to be married to DJ for 2 full years. 2022 was his one year tryout.

Let's suppose DJ didn't play well this year. Let's suppose he got hurt like he had the prior two years. Let's say the Giants didn't win enough games to get into the playoffs or beat the Vikings. All very possible scenarios considering how devoid of talent and success this team has had in recent years. Schoen had to have a plan in place for this very contingency. And he would have let DJ go and use the open cap dollars to improve the roster as much as possible while continuing to build through the draft.

I bring this up merely to say this. IF DJ prices himself out of the value that JS has set for his services, he simply reverts to the original plan. Move on and get his own franchise QB to build around. Even if that means sticking with Tyrod for a year and trying for a rookie QB in next year's draft class provided none of this year's rookies excite him.

Schoen has a long leash to build a competitive roster. He will implement his plan regardless of fan sentiment, talking head opinions, or John Mara's influence. Ownership gave him the reigns. Let's trust that he does the right thing.


If it played out the way you painted it, it s likely Schoen s plan would have included a pick higher than # 25.
But they are making a decision  
ajr2456 : 2/25/2023 10:12 am : link
Without every piece of data. The pieces of data missing:

Multiple good years
What does he look like in the real offense they want to run?

They’re going to commit to a long term deal without two big pieces of data. They might have a guess at what he can but they won’t know until things play out on the field. They’re projecting just like everyone else.
I don't think any team is going to trade a first round pick  
kdog77 : 2/25/2023 10:17 am : link
for Jones because value of a first round draft pick is the cost control on the first 5 years of their contract. The team that acquires Jones would have to give up the potential of getting a better/younger player and also pay him at least $32M per year.

If Daniel Jones played for the Jets and had the same statistical output for the past 4 years, how would you react to Schoen giving up the 25th pick to pay him $32M/year? Let's be honest with ourselves we would all hate it.
RE: But they are making a decision  
BillT : 2/25/2023 10:20 am : link
In comment 16044752 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Without every piece of data. The pieces of data missing:

Multiple good years
What does he look like in the real offense they want to run?

They’re going to commit to a long term deal without two big pieces of data. They might have a guess at what he can but they won’t know until things play out on the field. They’re projecting just like everyone else.

You do understand that first, Schoen/Dabol know more about evaluating players than probably this whole board combined or at least we hope they do. Second, he has ten times the amount of information, if that little, of the information as we do. Again, if they don’t know enough about DJ at this point we need new management.
RE: It has been true for a while that the only real argument against  
joeinpa : 2/25/2023 10:20 am : link
In comment 16044701 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
DJ as a good to very good starter in the NFL is processing speed. Can he read the defense pre and post snap and so make the offense hum? I think it is clear that he missed seeing some open receivers this year. What no one knows except the coaching staff, is how big an issue this really is. Did they simplify the reads for him? Were they constantly pushing him to read the defenses and he couldn't? Who knows?

But assume for a second that Daboll and Schoen don't want DJ. Producer is living in their heads, and they have known from the beginning that they did not want him. They did not expect him to perform as he did, but a couple of early wins and the success just built. They know he didn't really lead this offense. Coaching hid his flaws. They know he can't really lead an NFL offense. But nobody on the outside really knows, because what is on tape and the results look pretty good. So the right way to handle it is, tell the world you love him. Tell everyone he is the QB of the future. Leak rumours of his contract demands just being too much. We have too many holes to put that much money into one player right now. Franchise tag him and wait for the Jets to give you two first round draft picks. This would be next level Jedi mind tricks! Seems unlikely, but a hint of hope for the haters in this silly season before free agency.


First allow me to congratulate you on a very vivid imagination. Secondly I m not sure this processing thing is a big a deal outside of BBI, I might be wrong, but it is not something I ve heard a lot about on other platforms.

Thirdly, seriously, he missed some open receivers, watch other NFL games, it is a regular occurrence even with the best quarterbacks

Finally, if what you write about Schoen s evaluation of Daniel is true, they certainly will not signs him to market value, or at all.
Dabes has “picked” his QB.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/25/2023 10:24 am : link
It’s DJ..Fix other areas
RE: RE: But they are making a decision  
ajr2456 : 2/25/2023 10:25 am : link
In comment 16044756 BillT said:
Quote:

You do understand that first, Schoen/Dabol know more about evaluating players than probably this whole board combined or at least we hope they do. Second, he has ten times the amount of information, if that little, of the information as we do. Again, if they don’t know enough about DJ at this point we need new management.


Wow Schoen and Daboll know more about football than us?? News to me.

You seem to not bet getting the point though. They are projecting what Jones can be with the next contract. That means there’s data points that still need to be answered. Schoen and Daboll don’t have all their answers yet on Jones, if they wouldn’t still be spending so much time with guys like Hooker. The structure of the next contract will show how much more they need to see.
RE: But they are making a decision  
Brown_Hornet : 2/25/2023 10:46 am : link
In comment 16044752 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Without every piece of data. The pieces of data missing:

Multiple good years
What does he look like in the real offense they want to run?

They’re going to commit to a long term deal without two big pieces of data. They might have a guess at what he can but they won’t know until things play out on the field. They’re projecting just like everyone else.
I believe that they have all of the data.
Simply because the fans believe the therapies of data missing does not mean that the coaching staff feels like they need more.
therapies...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/25/2023 10:46 am : link
...there are pieces?
RE: We're still projecting … On a player going to into his fifth year.  
Trainmaster : 2/25/2023 10:49 am : link
Same was true of Phil Simms.


RE: But they are making a decision  
Milton : 2/25/2023 10:51 am : link
In comment 16044752 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
They might have a guess at what he can but they won’t know until things play out on the field. They’re projecting just like everyone else.
Yup, just like everyone else when they sign a QB to a multi-year deal for big money. Nobody has a crystal ball. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't (that's the thing about not having a crystal ball).
off the top of my head  
I Love Clams Casino : 2/25/2023 10:53 am : link
FA QB's to win a SB -

Brady.....Breese....OH! Stafford, but the Rams mortgaged their future and it worked...team was stacked.

now are you putting Jones in there with these 3?
RE: RE: We're still projecting … On a player going to into his fifth year.  
Section331 : 2/25/2023 10:53 am : link
In comment 16044778 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Same was true of Phil Simms.



Here we go again dredging up an example from 40 years ago, long before there was a salary cap. Maybe we can go a little further back when teams felt a young QB wasn’t worth playing until their 5th year.
RE: upnyg  
Doubledeuce22 : 2/25/2023 10:57 am : link
In comment 16044732 Sean said:
Quote:
Great post! I completely agree with your premise and have made this point before. I’ve always felt for Reese who was GM for just under 11 seasons and was never able to draft his own franchise QB despite being a 2x SB title GM, yet Gettleman was.

If Jones is back and there was any Mara influence in the decision, I think you need to extend Schoen’s leash beyond Jones. It will be on Schoen to put together a contract which is good for the franchise though.


Wow. Just wow. Poor Jerry Reese. The guy inherited a SB winning HOF QB. Yes. Let’s feel bad for him.
RE: RE: But they are making a decision  
ajr2456 : 2/25/2023 11:17 am : link
In comment 16044782 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16044752 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


They might have a guess at what he can but they won’t know until things play out on the field. They’re projecting just like everyone else.

Yup, just like everyone else when they sign a QB to a multi-year deal for big money. Nobody has a crystal ball. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't (that's the thing about not having a crystal ball).


Right. People are acting like this is a certainty to work.
I think the certainty...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/25/2023 11:29 am : link
... is that keeping DJ is the right move.
I'm not so sure there are very many people who are expecting Jones to be amazing.
I think many of us understand that you can't quit on quarterbacks just because they are not Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow.
QB musical chairs  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/25/2023 11:35 am : link
is like global thermo nuclear war. The only winning move is not playing.
It just feels like he’s not happy here,  
bluefin : 2/25/2023 11:45 am : link
and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play elsewhere.
RE: It just feels like he’s not happy here,  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/25/2023 11:51 am : link
In comment 16044823 bluefin said:
Quote:
and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play elsewhere.


He wants to get as far away from the BBI Committee of Rational QB Decisions as possible.
RE: It just feels like he’s not happy here,  
Milton : 2/25/2023 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16044823 bluefin said:
Quote:
and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play elsewhere.
And it feels that way why?

It feels more like you're not happy he's here and would prefer to see him play elsewhere.
RE: off the top of my head  
mfjmfj : 2/25/2023 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16044784 I Love Clams Casino said:
Quote:
FA QB's to win a SB -

Brady.....Breese....OH! Stafford, but the Rams mortgaged their future and it worked...team was stacked.

now are you putting Jones in there with these 3?


Actually Brees is probably the best comparison I have seen. Not the HOF Brees that we all know. But the Brees coming of of injury and an uncertain first 5 years in San Diego. Between injury and inconsistent perfomance over his first five year and the presence of Philip Rivers, San Diego was only willing to offer him a $50MM deal with little guaranteed money. He walked and to a 6/$60MM deal from NO. He even played out a year on a EFT. Brees best times in SD were really good, but his lows were also bad, and his last year was not as good as the year before. It was a risk to sign him. But put him with a great offensive mind and he had a hall of fame career. to be clear, I am not saying DJ is as good as Brees, or will be. I am saying that there status after year 4 (year 5 for brees) is similar. Also Stafford was a trade not a free agent.
RE: We're still projecting  
UConn4523 : 2/25/2023 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16044676 Blueworm said:
Quote:
On a player going to into his fifth year. That's concerning.


BBI is, the Giants may not be
I still am "projecting"  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/25/2023 12:38 pm : link
that Jones can improve next year, getting improved OL and WR will help derp. Although hard to improve on his elite accuracy, TD/INT ratio and running numbers.
Elite accuracy?  
ajr2456 : 2/25/2023 12:43 pm : link
.
and the debate rages on  
Colin@gbn : 2/25/2023 12:46 pm : link
Morning guys: Nice to see the debate raging on unabated, although I dare say one gets the feeling that just maybe we are making some progress. Several points. The people who claim there are 'missing data points' are in fact absolutely correct. There are. And certainly the Giants are going to be aware of them, but the decision they apparently have made that jones is their guy, at least for the immediate future whether they sign him to a long-term deal or use the franchise tag, is based on their assumption, that based on the options available, retaining Jones and building up the team around him gives them the best chance to compete at the NFL's highest level.

Obviously they aren't there quite yet but they are clearly getting closer. And, again there are no certainties here - this is the NFL where there are in fact no certainties anywhere - and retaining Jones comes at a cost in terms of the salary cap. However, trading up to draft one of the top QB prospects, the only other realistic option also comes with a huge cost in terms of the package of picks that it will cost to get to where you need to be. Indeed, getting into the top 6-7 picks would likely cost the Giants a minimum of three firsts and a couple of seconds. And you want to talk about uncertainty; the probability of a top ten QB pick being any good is around 30-35%; the probability that they bust outright is over 50%. and that's for a guy for which there are all intents and purposes no data points, at least as they relate to the NFL.

If folks want to have a debate that has at least some proximity to reality I suppose they could talk about what's the contract figure for the Giants that would trigger the franchise tag. It is also important to keep in my mind when people suggest that the Giants use the FT to get more 'proof' that DJ is the real deal that there is another side to the coin. If in fact he did have a good year next year with a couple of decent receivers and an improved OL he'd be even more expensive to sign. That's why I like the idea suggested by Bill (I think) that getting DJ signed for $35-40M for 4-5 years could ultimately be great value because the other teams the Giants are competing with are going to be signing their QBs over the next few years likely for way more.
RE: Dabes has “picked” his QB.  
cosmicj : 2/25/2023 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16044763 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
It’s DJ..Fix other areas


Oh.
The first round picks  
ajr2456 : 2/25/2023 12:55 pm : link
Bust is such a tiresome argument. They bust at every position.

If last year is Daniel Jones’ peak, is he considered in your 50% that busted?
RE: The first round picks  
Brown_Hornet : 2/25/2023 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16044861 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Bust is such a tiresome argument. They bust at every position.

If last year is Daniel Jones’ peak, is he considered in your 50% that busted?
I agree, but the context here is giving up multiple 1sts+ for a potential bust.
RE: RE: Dabes has “picked” his QB.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/25/2023 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16044860 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16044763 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


It’s DJ..Fix other areas



Oh.


He hasn’t?
Schoen did say when asked about declining Jones' 5th year option  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 2/25/2023 1:21 pm : link
What if he has a great year? His reply was that was a good problem to have.
RE: Schoen did say when asked about declining Jones' 5th year option  
Big Blue '56 : 2/25/2023 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16044877 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
Quote:
What if he has a great year? His reply was that was a good problem to have.


Pretty simple really..Save for film and reports from around the league, Schoen and Dabes had to see for themselves what they had or didn’t have. Workout habits, demeanor, leadership qualities and so on needed to be vetted fir themselves. Physically they kinda knew.

So, they saw, they liked and they “picked” him to be their QB moving forward. Hammering out contracts are never a slam dunk, but that’s what negotiations are about.

At season’s end, they appeared convinced and so it’s really a question of years, guarantees or as a last resort, the tag.

Not a question of if, but rather, when, imv.
BD clearly said how he was  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/25/2023 1:39 pm : link
going to evaluate Jones. He wanted to see how he made decisions under duress.

I think they have plenty to have a strong indicator on that front. They understand where he struggled, excelled and have a good idea where he can go in this area.

The execution part after the decision is a bit more complex. What the QB has around him, situation, opponent, etc. comes into play.

It's not a exact science. Lots of TBS for Jones and most QB's at a younger age. I doubt they have any significant physical issues. The execution part with hopefully better players around him will help and I think that is far easier to project than the decision making process.

Risk In many aspects is embedded in this game. Physical contact sports with changing variables almost every play will have this imv.
RE: RE: RE: But they are making a decision  
kickoff : 2/25/2023 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16044764 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16044756 BillT said:


Quote:



You do understand that first, Schoen/Dabol know more about evaluating players than probably this whole board combined or at least we hope they do. Second, he has ten times the amount of information, if that little, of the information as we do. Again, if they don’t know enough about DJ at this point we need new management.



Wow Schoen and Daboll know more about football than us?? News to me.

You seem to not bet getting the point though. They are projecting what Jones can be with the next contract. That means there’s data points that still need to be answered. Schoen and Daboll don’t have all their answers yet on Jones, if they wouldn’t still be spending so much time with guys like Hooker. The structure of the next contract will show how much more they need to see.


I think they feel they've seen enough. To differ with you I think part of the job of professional evaluators is to be able to forecast what a player can become based on their observations, even if limited. However, I don't think their observations are limited, they've had a whole year to view him up close, how much more time do they need? I think it's apparent they like him and think he's the guy.
If they think he’s the guy for the long term  
ajr2456 : 2/25/2023 2:12 pm : link
The contract structure will dictate that.
 
christian : 2/25/2023 2:24 pm : link
I'm sure they'll work something out, but wowzer if Schoen decides Jones wants more than he's worth and moves on, I worry for some y'all's well being.
RE: If they think he’s the guy for the long term  
Big Blue '56 : 2/25/2023 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16044928 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The contract structure will dictate that.


Wow, an actual fair post…😎😜
All my posts are fair  
ajr2456 : 2/25/2023 2:25 pm : link
Just because you’re high on Jones doesn’t mean criticisms and concerns aren’t fair.
Make it  
WillieYoung : 2/25/2023 2:37 pm : link
STOP
RE: RE: It just feels like he’s not happy here,  
bluefin : 2/25/2023 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16044841 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16044823 bluefin said:


Quote:


and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play elsewhere.

And it feels that way why?

It feels more like you're not happy he's here and would prefer to see him play elsewhere.

Wrong, I like him a lot, hope he wins a Super Bowl here. It’s just a gut feeling.
RE: RE: RE: It just feels like he’s not happy here,  
Milton : 2/25/2023 5:43 pm : link
In comment 16045076 bluefin said:
Quote:
In comment 16044841 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16044823 bluefin said:


Quote:


and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play elsewhere.

And it feels that way why?

It feels more like you're not happy he's here and would prefer to see him play elsewhere.


Wrong, I like him a lot, hope he wins a Super Bowl here. It’s just a gut feeling.
Your gut is seeing things and hearing voices that aren't there and is not to be trusted. There is absolutely zero indication that Jones isn't happy here and Schoen has said point blank that Jones will be back, so it would surprise Schoen if he's playing elsewhere even if it wouldn't surprise you.

And if it's true that you like Jones a lot and hope he wins a Super Bowl here, maybe it's time for you and your gut to enter couples counseling, because I think there's some serious gaslighting going on in the relationship (which differs from the typical gas emanating from the gut).
RE: RE: RE: RE: It just feels like he’s not happy here,  
bluefin : 2/25/2023 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16045084 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16045076 bluefin said:


Quote:


In comment 16044841 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16044823 bluefin said:


Quote:


and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play elsewhere.

And it feels that way why?

It feels more like you're not happy he's here and would prefer to see him play elsewhere.


Wrong, I like him a lot, hope he wins a Super Bowl here. It’s just a gut feeling.

Your gut is seeing things and hearing voices that aren't there and is not to be trusted. There is absolutely zero indication that Jones isn't happy here and Schoen has said point blank that Jones will be back, so it would surprise Schoen if he's playing elsewhere even if it wouldn't surprise you.

And if it's true that you like Jones a lot and hope he wins a Super Bowl here, maybe it's time for you and your gut to enter couples counseling, because I think there's some serious gaslighting going on in the relationship (which differs from the typical gas emanating from the gut).

What you said about Schoen helps. It’s sort of a pigskin probiotic.
RE: If they think he’s the guy for the long term  
joeinpa : 7:13 am : link
In comment 16044928 ajr2456 said:
[quote] The contract structure will dictate that. [/quote

Isn’t any contract outside of a tag, considered long term. If not please define.
RE: RE: If they think he’s the guy for the long term  
Sean : 8:10 am : link
In comment 16045206 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16044928 ajr2456 said:
[quote] The contract structure will dictate that. [/quote

Isn’t any contract outside of a tag, considered long term. If not please define.

It depends on the guaranteed money and years. Is there really a “long term” QB if you aren’t Mahomes, Allen, Burrow? I’d guess the contract will be structured in a way where the Giants can get out of it after 2 years if things aren’t going well.
...  
christian : 9:03 am : link
I imagine if the Giants gave Jones the type of contract Sy proposed Jones is worth (~3/100M) it wouldn't be viewed as a long term commitment.
RE: Make it  
Blueworm : 9:12 am : link
In comment 16044954 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
STOP


This won't stop until there's a Lombardi or a retirement.
They ARE picking their QB.  
mittenedman : 9:44 am : link
They are picking Jones. The pretzels some people wrap themselves into not seeing this is crazy.

They are under zero obligation to keep him. If they didn’t want him, they have a clean and easy break right now. Goodbye and good luck. Free to go find “their QB”.

As Milton pointed out above, they are choosing to pay Daniel Jones big $$$ to stay. Is that not enough evidence? They are choosing Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: We're still projecting  
mittenedman : 9:48 am : link
In comment 16044745 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16044741 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


giants know what they have.



Except they don’t. They might think they know what he could be, but they don’t know if he’s that yet.

Otherwise the contract would have been done months ago.


I think that’s flawed reasoning. I believe that they were taking in every available piece of information about DJ before making their decision. Do you make decisions without gathering every available fact. Why should they. I get we don’t know. But if they don’t we’ve got the wrong leadership.


This guy claims to work in the industry and has been flat out wrong about DJ the entire year - and now this bush league take on how easy the negotiation should be.

If you’re in the biz - holy hell….
Just sign Jones to a 4-5 year deal because QB prices  
chick310 : 1:49 pm : link
are just going to go up anyway in the future?

What a super idea.

