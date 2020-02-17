ESPN: Barnwell suggests Chris Godwin as trade target for NYG

The deal would also net the Bucs some useful draft capital. I'm not sure they could expect to land a Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams-sized haul, but a late-first-round pick would hardly be out of the question. The Giants sit at No. 25 and don't have a significant receiver on the roster for quarterback Daniel Jones. Would trading for Godwin accelerate their offense? I wouldn't advocate trading Godwin for pennies on the dollar, but Licht should be willing to take calls on him.