ESPN: Barnwell suggests Chris Godwin as trade target for NYG

Sean : 2/25/2023 1:22 pm
Quote:
The deal would also net the Bucs some useful draft capital. I'm not sure they could expect to land a Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams-sized haul, but a late-first-round pick would hardly be out of the question. The Giants sit at No. 25 and don't have a significant receiver on the roster for quarterback Daniel Jones. Would trading for Godwin accelerate their offense? I wouldn't advocate trading Godwin for pennies on the dollar, but Licht should be willing to take calls on him.

RE: RE: Definitely something to think about.  
mittenedman : 2/25/2023 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16044904 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 16044892 mittenedman said:


Quote:


Trading the #1 pick for a #1WR is very appealing this year. It just has to be the right guy.

Hard to choose between Godwin and Higgins IMO. Aiyuk I don't like as much as a "go to" guy for Jones.



Nah. Too much salary cap hit.


I respect that but the cap is going to explode when the AMZ money comes in, and the Giants aren't committed to a lot of players. I'm personally OK paying a #1 WR.
Maybe for a 4th rounder  
ZogZerg : 2/25/2023 1:56 pm : link
.
RE: Maybe for a 4th rounder  
Kmed6000 : 2/25/2023 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16044913 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
.


lol
RE: RE: RE: Definitely something to think about.  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/25/2023 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16044912 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 16044904 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:


In comment 16044892 mittenedman said:


Quote:


Trading the #1 pick for a #1WR is very appealing this year. It just has to be the right guy.

Hard to choose between Godwin and Higgins IMO. Aiyuk I don't like as much as a "go to" guy for Jones.



Nah. Too much salary cap hit.



I respect that but the cap is going to explode when the AMZ money comes in, and the Giants aren't committed to a lot of players. I'm personally OK paying a #1 WR.


Totally agree I think the doors are open for us to make a push adding players to this team starting with bringing back DJ and Barkley and then that WR1 that our offense so badly needs.
RE: They will not trade draft picks for a top WR this early in the rebuild  
AcidTest : 2/25/2023 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16044903 stoneman said:
Quote:
still a year or two away from the rebuild (thru the draft). All #1/#2/#3 round picks are gold for the next couple of years.


^This. How many articles will suggest that we should trade day one or two picks for expensive FAs, especially WRs?
Don't like the idea of trading  
US1 Giants : 2/25/2023 2:20 pm : link
a high pick for a player with a high salary.
RE: RE: They will not trade draft picks for a top WR this early in the rebuild  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/25/2023 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16044929 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16044903 stoneman said:


Quote:


still a year or two away from the rebuild (thru the draft). All #1/#2/#3 round picks are gold for the next couple of years.



^This. How many articles will suggest that we should trade day one or two picks for expensive FAs, especially WRs?


They could trade for the slightly older #1 which due to the risk and shorter shelf life will probably not cost a 1 ...such as Keenan Allen, Hopkins, Godwin? (somewhat injury prone), Evans? or someone else that pries free
9.8 YPC season coming off an ACL  
widmerseyebrow : 2/25/2023 2:24 pm : link
Yuck to both of the Bucs receivers. I'd love for us to move on from the plodding receivers we've had for years. Hodgins gives us size + smart, tough, dependable. We need explosiveness.
Come on man, trading a 1st rd pick for damaged goods? Stop the  
Jack Stroud : 2/25/2023 2:27 pm : link
madness! If the Giants trade the pick they should do so for a haul of picks to try and fill the many needs they have.
No frikkin' way.  
Red Dog : 2/25/2023 2:29 pm : link
Don't trade first or second day picks for veterans with health issues or with big contracts currently or in the near future. Use the picks to build the team and keep the player expenses at the position down.

If they were willing to deal him for a late 3rd day pick, OK, but that would be insanity on their part so it's not likely to happen.

RE: 9.8 YPC season coming off an ACL  
Kmed6000 : 2/25/2023 2:29 pm : link
In comment 16044938 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Yuck to both of the Bucs receivers. I'd love for us to move on from the plodding receivers we've had for years. Hodgins gives us size + smart, tough, dependable. We need explosiveness.


That was a symptom of their QB more than anything. Godwin is very good.
" Senator I can give you my answer now"  
gtt350 : 2/25/2023 2:31 pm : link
.
if they are going to make a trade for a WR  
Dave on the UWS : 2/25/2023 2:32 pm : link
AND the cost starts at #25, it should be for Tee Higgins.
RE: RE: RE: They will not trade draft picks for a top WR this early in the rebuild  
AcidTest : 2/25/2023 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16044934 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16044929 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16044903 stoneman said:


Quote:


still a year or two away from the rebuild (thru the draft). All #1/#2/#3 round picks are gold for the next couple of years.



^This. How many articles will suggest that we should trade day one or two picks for expensive FAs, especially WRs?



They could trade for the slightly older #1 which due to the risk and shorter shelf life will probably not cost a 1 ...such as Keenan Allen, Hopkins, Godwin? (somewhat injury prone), Evans? or someone else that pries free


No interest in trading day one or two draft picks for any FA. There is also no reason to force a WR or any other position at #25. This team still has a ton of holes. BPA please on days one or two. There will also be plenty of good day two WRs available, including Tillman, Mingo, Wilson, Reed, and Perry. They will also be a lot cheaper than a FA WR we expect to be a #1.
We aren't in position to be giving up premium picks  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2023 2:43 pm : link
and a lot of salary cap space for one player.
Nope  
Sammo85 : 2/25/2023 2:46 pm : link
And they aren’t going to be able to afford a premium receiver if they bring Jones and Barkley back.
RE: Nope  
RE: Nope
In comment 16044968 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
And they aren’t going to be able to afford a premium receiver if they bring Jones and Barkley back.


They can afford it especially if DJ signs long term.
RE: RE: Nope  
robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2023 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16044990 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16044968 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


And they aren’t going to be able to afford a premium receiver if they bring Jones and Barkley back.



They can afford it especially if DJ signs long term.


The point of fitting them on the team is not what I mean by afford. We have way too many needs to be putting too many assets into one player. It made sense for the Eagles last year. We aren't in their position. When the roster gets built up and we are close then we will be in position to do that if we want to.
….  
ryanmkeane : 2/25/2023 3:27 pm : link
It appears as if nobody in the media actually listened to Joe Schoen speak at his initial press conference where he openly stated he does not like signing big dollars to veterans that are not home grown players.
RE: RE: Nope  
Sammo85 : 2/25/2023 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16044990 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16044968 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


And they aren’t going to be able to afford a premium receiver if they bring Jones and Barkley back.



They can afford it especially if DJ signs long term.


No they really cannot. Jones cap hit is going to be significant no matter what. This is not a one year sling of the roulette wheel. They have to factor in massive jumps for Dex and Thomas. WR help needs to come through draft. Signing Jones long term and playing cap shenanigans in 2023 just puts a cap space landmine on countdown in a later year. They also cannot ignore investment needs in the defense. They can find good WRs in the draft. It’s a position college is pumping out depth in every year.

I know it takes two to consummate a trade.....but  
GiantBlue : 2/25/2023 4:22 pm : link
I wonder if the Raiders would be interested in trading Davante Adams to the Giants.

He would look great in Giant Blue and he could be the #1 receiver that instantly makes guys like Hodgins, Robinson & James even more valuable running routes underneath.

Just spitballing and maybe dreaming a little.
RE: Definitely something to think about.  
RE: Definitely something to think about.
In comment 16044892 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Trading the #1 pick for a #1WR is very appealing this year. It just has to be the right guy.

Hard to choose between Godwin and Higgins IMO. Aiyuk I don't like as much as a "go to" guy for Jones.


One reason I would pick Higgins is I feel that he might have been "trained" right by Burrow, and he'll come here with a lot of positive intangibles. Goodwin played for crybaby broken home Brady and goofy Winston, just wary of players from TB in general.
Yeah, lets give up a #1 for the privilge of paying $20m  
BillT : 2/25/2023 4:46 pm : link
That's the kind of cap management Dave Gentleman would approve of.
RE: Definitely something to think about.  
GiantTuff1 : 2/25/2023 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16044892 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Trading the #1 pick for a #1WR is very appealing this year. It just has to be the right guy.

Hard to choose between Godwin and Higgins IMO. Aiyuk I don't like as much as a "go to" guy for Jones.


Higgins all the way. He has size that you can't teach. I like Godwin, but I think some of his specialness was sapped after his injury a couple seasons back.
Schoen is not an idiot  
Chip : 2/25/2023 5:12 pm : link
Tampa would have to give us a draft pick if we are going to pick up the contract. It would make more sense to pay Barkley Godwins money. This is just ludicrous. 2 years left on a contract. One of the dumbest threads ever.
This seems to me like a sportswriter thinking like a sportswriter,  
81_Great_Dane : 2/25/2023 5:32 pm : link
not thinking like a GM. Or, to put it another way, he's thinking like DG, not Schoen.

I don't think Schoen is going to get into a bidding war for someone like Godwin. If the Bucs can get a haul from them, they should go with God; the Giants shouldn't give them that haul. Schoen doesn't seem like a guy who throws money at problems the way DG did.

I think there are going to be guys on the market who can be obtained at a "rental" price because their deals will be up after the 2023-24 season and their current team won't want to pay them. Tee Higgins is one oft-cited example; there are others.
RE: RE: Definitely something to think about.  
eric2425ny : 2/25/2023 5:54 pm : link
In comment 16045063 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16044892 mittenedman said:


Quote:


Trading the #1 pick for a #1WR is very appealing this year. It just has to be the right guy.

Hard to choose between Godwin and Higgins IMO. Aiyuk I don't like as much as a "go to" guy for Jones.



Higgins all the way. He has size that you can't teach. I like Godwin, but I think some of his specialness was sapped after his injury a couple seasons back.


Agree with this. Higgins is the better long term prospect. That being said, if it’s true he wants some monster deal that may not be a wise acquisition either. Id prefer the team just build through the draft. Especially now that we will be paying Jones $35M + in the near future. Once the QB is off that rookie deal you really have to scrutinize which areas you spend big on going forward. Andrew Thomas and Lawrence’s extensions will be massive.
RE: RE: RE: Definitely something to think about.  
Payasdaddy : 2/25/2023 6:01 pm : link
In comment 16045086 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16045063 GiantTuff1 said:


Quote:


In comment 16044892 mittenedman said:


Quote:


Trading the #1 pick for a #1WR is very appealing this year. It just has to be the right guy.

Hard to choose between Godwin and Higgins IMO. Aiyuk I don't like as much as a "go to" guy for Jones.



Higgins all the way. He has size that you can't teach. I like Godwin, but I think some of his specialness was sapped after his injury a couple seasons back.



Agree with this. Higgins is the better long term prospect. That being said, if it’s true he wants some monster deal that may not be a wise acquisition either. Id prefer the team just build through the draft. Especially now that we will be paying Jones $35M + in the near future. Once the QB is off that rookie deal you really have to scrutinize which areas you spend big on going forward. Andrew Thomas and Lawrence’s extensions will be massive.


Every good wr wants some crazy deal. Think teams are better off going with a few wr2 types ( which we don’t even have yet) and allocating better towards cap
Positions like ER, WR, oline and CB should be considered in draft every yr do to how much they demand in open market
If I’m giving up a 1  
Rudy5757 : 2/25/2023 6:04 pm : link
It has to be a better player. This again is a deep draft for WRs. Unfortunately the Giants haven’t cashed in on the deep WR drafts of late. We need to now.

It’s giving up a #1 and paying the guy. He’s going to want a new contract. I want the guys still on their rookie deal for a #1. So we get some cap benefit.

The Bills gave up a 1st round pick in the trade for Diggs  
Milton : 2/25/2023 6:28 pm : link
The Vikings used the pick on Justin "Just Saying" Jefferson.
RE: The Bills gave up a 1st round pick in the trade for Diggs  
Eric on Li : 2/25/2023 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16045094 Milton said:
Quote:
The Vikings used the pick on Justin "Just Saying" Jefferson.


and 1 pick ahead of the jefferson pick gm of the year howie roseman picked jalen reagor. do you think he'd rather have done a diggs trade?
don't see Giants doing it  
bc4life : 2/25/2023 7:26 pm : link
Keep an eye on fA OL
RE: RE: RE: RE: Definitely something to think about.  
eric2425ny : 2/25/2023 7:51 pm : link
In comment 16045088 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 16045086 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 16045063 GiantTuff1 said:


Quote:


In comment 16044892 mittenedman said:


Quote:


Trading the #1 pick for a #1WR is very appealing this year. It just has to be the right guy.

Hard to choose between Godwin and Higgins IMO. Aiyuk I don't like as much as a "go to" guy for Jones.



Higgins all the way. He has size that you can't teach. I like Godwin, but I think some of his specialness was sapped after his injury a couple seasons back.



Agree with this. Higgins is the better long term prospect. That being said, if it’s true he wants some monster deal that may not be a wise acquisition either. Id prefer the team just build through the draft. Especially now that we will be paying Jones $35M + in the near future. Once the QB is off that rookie deal you really have to scrutinize which areas you spend big on going forward. Andrew Thomas and Lawrence’s extensions will be massive.



Every good wr wants some crazy deal. Think teams are better off going with a few wr2 types ( which we don’t even have yet) and allocating better towards cap
Positions like ER, WR, oline and CB should be considered in draft every yr do to how much they demand in open market


100% agree with you.
RE: ….  
santacruzom : 2/25/2023 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16045022 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
It appears as if nobody in the media actually listened to Joe Schoen speak at his initial press conference where he openly stated he does not like signing big dollars to veterans that are not home grown players.


And I'm guessing he didn't state that and it appears you just misconstrued something he said.
If I am the Giants  
ArcadeSlumlord : 2/25/2023 9:15 pm : link
I go all fucking in, I trade for Higgins AND Godwin. I also let Saquads walk. I bring in a number of pass catching scat backs. I run the RPO with 3 Wide and 2 scats or 4 and 1 scat and with the new weapons even empty 5. If we are gonna sign DJ long term or even Franchise for 2-3 years need to have the ingredients here.
Arent there rumblings of Jefferson wanting out of Minny?  
ArcadeSlumlord : 2/25/2023 9:17 pm : link
Forget Godwin and go for Justin.
RE: Arent there rumblings of Jefferson wanting out of Minny?  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/25/2023 10:21 pm : link
In comment 16045147 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
Forget Godwin and go for Justin.


Where did you here that?
How is Godwin only turning  
Breeze_94 : 1:56 am : link
27 next week...feels like he's been around forever.

Idk about giving up a 1 for a guy with an injury history like his- especially since he's already making a nice chunk of money.

He's maybe a top 20 WR at this point. Not overly explosive, not a vertical threat- more of a possession guy who will catch a ton of balls but average only 10 ypc.

I'd happily give up a 2 for him though

To pick up that contract?  
Giant John : 2:49 am : link
The Bucs should give us their number 1.
If we're trading a 1 or 1+  
AcesUp : 8:04 am : link
I'd rather go DJM, Aiyuk or Higgins. If we're talking Bucs WRs, I think Evans would actually make more sense despite being older when factoring in skillset, potential trade comp and $$$.
Not so sure I see any  
section125 : 8:09 am : link
players being traded for if DJ gets tagged. No money to do so. Godwin doesn't seem good enough for that kind of trade and $$ anyway.
Maybe Moore, maybe Higgins...
RE: If I am the Giants  
AG5686 : 8:27 am : link
In comment 16045145 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
I go all fucking in, I trade for Higgins AND Godwin. I also let Saquads walk. I bring in a number of pass catching scat backs. I run the RPO with 3 Wide and 2 scats or 4 and 1 scat and with the new weapons even empty 5. If we are gonna sign DJ long term or even Franchise for 2-3 years need to have the ingredients here.

I am not sure I agree...but it is an interesting proposal!!
Great deal for Tampa Bay  
WillieYoung : 9:21 am : link
Let's get rid of our uncuttable player, address our salary cap mess and get the Giants number 1 pick. Are you stupid? A fair trade would be for them to give us a day two pick to take his guaranteed contract. You guys spend too much time on fantasy football.
RE: Nope  
cosmicj : 9:23 am : link
In comment 16044968 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
And they aren’t going to be able to afford a premium receiver if they bring Jones and Barkley back.


+1. Though Godwin is completely cuttable after 2023, I don’t see this as a good fit for the Giants. For another team, though…
RE: If we're trading a 1 or 1+  
CornerStone246+17 : 9:59 am : link
In comment 16045219 AcesUp said:
Quote:
I'd rather go DJM, Aiyuk or Higgins. If we're talking Bucs WRs, I think Evans would actually make more sense despite being older when factoring in skillset, potential trade comp and $$$.


Agreed. And we have the cap flexibility to do this if we wanted. I still can't decide if I want the WR1 as a core piece that costs a 1+ or an Hopkins, Allen maybe even Evans who are a bit older or slightly higher injury risks that won't cost a #1 and can serve as a bridge for the selected prospects at WR in the upcoming 2 drafts.
Hopkins for instance still is a stud  
CornerStone246+17 : 10:05 am : link
He was on pace for 1400 yds last season.

He has been healthy most his career but has had a couple injuries last couple seasons and is a little older.

His contract is manageable AND he won't cost a #1.

He could serve as a 2 year bridge to a couple prospects chosen in the next couple drafts.

Imagine...

Hopkins
Addison/Njigba (at 25 or slight trade up)
Hodgins
James
Colin Johnson

Transformed WR room right there...
I just don't see the Giants  
Simms11 : 11:07 am : link
going back to the FA WR well and spending big dollars there yet......draft a #1 WR and then look to bring in a vet possibly to provide some depth. Remember that this team is still in some form of rebuild and cap dollars could be better spent on the trenches or LBer.
RE: I just don't see the Giants  
CornerStone246+17 : 11:25 am : link
In comment 16045313 Simms11 said:
Quote:
going back to the FA WR well and spending big dollars there yet......draft a #1 WR and then look to bring in a vet possibly to provide some depth. Remember that this team is still in some form of rebuild and cap dollars could be better spent on the trenches or LBer.


What stage of the rebuild though? This feels like the Eagles who went from a 9 win periphery playoff team to Superbowl contender in one offseason. The cap flexibility is there to do so...
RE: RE: I just don't see the Giants  
Mike in NY : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16045326 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16045313 Simms11 said:


Quote:


going back to the FA WR well and spending big dollars there yet......draft a #1 WR and then look to bring in a vet possibly to provide some depth. Remember that this team is still in some form of rebuild and cap dollars could be better spent on the trenches or LBer.



What stage of the rebuild though? This feels like the Eagles who went from a 9 win periphery playoff team to Superbowl contender in one offseason. The cap flexibility is there to do so...


The Eagles already had an above average line on both sides, one shut down CB, and Sanders/Smith. The Giants are not anywhere near that.
RE: RE: RE: I just don't see the Giants  
RE: RE: RE: I just don't see the Giants
In comment 16045331 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16045326 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16045313 Simms11 said:


Quote:


going back to the FA WR well and spending big dollars there yet......draft a #1 WR and then look to bring in a vet possibly to provide some depth. Remember that this team is still in some form of rebuild and cap dollars could be better spent on the trenches or LBer.



What stage of the rebuild though? This feels like the Eagles who went from a 9 win periphery playoff team to Superbowl contender in one offseason. The cap flexibility is there to do so...



The Eagles already had an above average line on both sides, one shut down CB, and Sanders/Smith. The Giants are not anywhere near that.


Giants have one shutdown CB in Adoree, have 2 of the best DTs in the NFL, have 2 aspiring outside pass rushers in Ojulari and Thibodeaux. Have 2 potential cornerstone OTs. Have a top 2-3 RB and they probably believe (as some of us do) that DJ is a franchise QB. Hodgins was a revelation and makes a great #2 or 3. James a very decent 3 or 4. Bellinger will be in year 2.

The foundation is pretty much there and there is cap flexibility to furnish the remaining puzzle pieces.
