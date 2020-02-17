ESPN: Barnwell suggests Chris Godwin as trade target for NYG

|
|The deal would also net the Bucs some useful draft capital. I'm not sure they could expect to land a Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams-sized haul, but a late-first-round pick would hardly be out of the question. The Giants sit at No. 25 and don't have a significant receiver on the roster for quarterback Daniel Jones. Would trading for Godwin accelerate their offense? I wouldn't advocate trading Godwin for pennies on the dollar, but Licht should be willing to take calls on him.
Trading the #1 pick for a #1WR is very appealing this year. It just has to be the right guy.
Hard to choose between Godwin and Higgins IMO. Aiyuk I don't like as much as a "go to" guy for Jones.
Nah. Too much salary cap hit.
I respect that but the cap is going to explode when the AMZ money comes in, and the Giants aren't committed to a lot of players. I'm personally OK paying a #1 WR.
mittenedman said:
Totally agree I think the doors are open for us to make a push adding players to this team starting with bringing back DJ and Barkley and then that WR1 that our offense so badly needs.
^This. How many articles will suggest that we should trade day one or two picks for expensive FAs, especially WRs?
still a year or two away from the rebuild (thru the draft). All #1/#2/#3 round picks are gold for the next couple of years.
They could trade for the slightly older #1 which due to the risk and shorter shelf life will probably not cost a 1 ...such as Keenan Allen, Hopkins, Godwin? (somewhat injury prone), Evans? or someone else that pries free
If they were willing to deal him for a late 3rd day pick, OK, but that would be insanity on their part so it's not likely to happen.
That was a symptom of their QB more than anything. Godwin is very good.
stoneman said:
No interest in trading day one or two draft picks for any FA. There is also no reason to force a WR or any other position at #25. This team still has a ton of holes. BPA please on days one or two. There will also be plenty of good day two WRs available, including Tillman, Mingo, Wilson, Reed, and Perry. They will also be a lot cheaper than a FA WR we expect to be a #1.
They can afford it especially if DJ signs long term.
And they aren’t going to be able to afford a premium receiver if they bring Jones and Barkley back.
They can afford it especially if DJ signs long term.
The point of fitting them on the team is not what I mean by afford. We have way too many needs to be putting too many assets into one player. It made sense for the Eagles last year. We aren't in their position. When the roster gets built up and we are close then we will be in position to do that if we want to.
No they really cannot. Jones cap hit is going to be significant no matter what. This is not a one year sling of the roulette wheel. They have to factor in massive jumps for Dex and Thomas. WR help needs to come through draft. Signing Jones long term and playing cap shenanigans in 2023 just puts a cap space landmine on countdown in a later year. They also cannot ignore investment needs in the defense. They can find good WRs in the draft. It’s a position college is pumping out depth in every year.
He would look great in Giant Blue and he could be the #1 receiver that instantly makes guys like Hodgins, Robinson & James even more valuable running routes underneath.
Just spitballing and maybe dreaming a little.
Hard to choose between Godwin and Higgins IMO. Aiyuk I don't like as much as a "go to" guy for Jones.
One reason I would pick Higgins is I feel that he might have been "trained" right by Burrow, and he'll come here with a lot of positive intangibles. Goodwin played for crybaby broken home Brady and goofy Winston, just wary of players from TB in general.
Hard to choose between Godwin and Higgins IMO. Aiyuk I don't like as much as a "go to" guy for Jones.
Higgins all the way. He has size that you can't teach. I like Godwin, but I think some of his specialness was sapped after his injury a couple seasons back.
I don't think Schoen is going to get into a bidding war for someone like Godwin. If the Bucs can get a haul from them, they should go with God; the Giants shouldn't give them that haul. Schoen doesn't seem like a guy who throws money at problems the way DG did.
I think there are going to be guys on the market who can be obtained at a "rental" price because their deals will be up after the 2023-24 season and their current team won't want to pay them. Tee Higgins is one oft-cited example; there are others.
Trading the #1 pick for a #1WR is very appealing this year. It just has to be the right guy.
Hard to choose between Godwin and Higgins IMO. Aiyuk I don't like as much as a "go to" guy for Jones.
Higgins all the way. He has size that you can't teach. I like Godwin, but I think some of his specialness was sapped after his injury a couple seasons back.
Agree with this. Higgins is the better long term prospect. That being said, if it’s true he wants some monster deal that may not be a wise acquisition either. Id prefer the team just build through the draft. Especially now that we will be paying Jones $35M + in the near future. Once the QB is off that rookie deal you really have to scrutinize which areas you spend big on going forward. Andrew Thomas and Lawrence’s extensions will be massive.
mittenedman said:
Every good wr wants some crazy deal. Think teams are better off going with a few wr2 types ( which we don’t even have yet) and allocating better towards cap
Positions like ER, WR, oline and CB should be considered in draft every yr do to how much they demand in open market
It’s giving up a #1 and paying the guy. He’s going to want a new contract. I want the guys still on their rookie deal for a #1. So we get some cap benefit.
and 1 pick ahead of the jefferson pick gm of the year howie roseman picked jalen reagor. do you think he'd rather have done a diggs trade?
GiantTuff1 said:
mittenedman said:
Every good wr wants some crazy deal. Think teams are better off going with a few wr2 types ( which we don’t even have yet) and allocating better towards cap
Positions like ER, WR, oline and CB should be considered in draft every yr do to how much they demand in open market
100% agree with you.
And I'm guessing he didn't state that and it appears you just misconstrued something he said.
Where did you here that?
Idk about giving up a 1 for a guy with an injury history like his- especially since he's already making a nice chunk of money.
He's maybe a top 20 WR at this point. Not overly explosive, not a vertical threat- more of a possession guy who will catch a ton of balls but average only 10 ypc.
I'd happily give up a 2 for him though
Maybe Moore, maybe Higgins...
I am not sure I agree...but it is an interesting proposal!!
+1. Though Godwin is completely cuttable after 2023, I don’t see this as a good fit for the Giants. For another team, though…
Agreed. And we have the cap flexibility to do this if we wanted. I still can't decide if I want the WR1 as a core piece that costs a 1+ or an Hopkins, Allen maybe even Evans who are a bit older or slightly higher injury risks that won't cost a #1 and can serve as a bridge for the selected prospects at WR in the upcoming 2 drafts.
He has been healthy most his career but has had a couple injuries last couple seasons and is a little older.
His contract is manageable AND he won't cost a #1.
He could serve as a 2 year bridge to a couple prospects chosen in the next couple drafts.
Imagine...
Hopkins
Addison/Njigba (at 25 or slight trade up)
Hodgins
James
Colin Johnson
Transformed WR room right there...
What stage of the rebuild though? This feels like the Eagles who went from a 9 win periphery playoff team to Superbowl contender in one offseason. The cap flexibility is there to do so...
going back to the FA WR well and spending big dollars there yet......draft a #1 WR and then look to bring in a vet possibly to provide some depth. Remember that this team is still in some form of rebuild and cap dollars could be better spent on the trenches or LBer.
What stage of the rebuild though? This feels like the Eagles who went from a 9 win periphery playoff team to Superbowl contender in one offseason. The cap flexibility is there to do so...
The Eagles already had an above average line on both sides, one shut down CB, and Sanders/Smith. The Giants are not anywhere near that.
Simms11 said:
Giants have one shutdown CB in Adoree, have 2 of the best DTs in the NFL, have 2 aspiring outside pass rushers in Ojulari and Thibodeaux. Have 2 potential cornerstone OTs. Have a top 2-3 RB and they probably believe (as some of us do) that DJ is a franchise QB. Hodgins was a revelation and makes a great #2 or 3. James a very decent 3 or 4. Bellinger will be in year 2.
The foundation is pretty much there and there is cap flexibility to furnish the remaining puzzle pieces.