Definitive offseason plan Reale01 : 2/26/2023 12:21 pm

No need for any other offseason threads. This is the plan. Feel free to comment but understand that this is the BEST possible path to take. Now that the Giants problems are solved I can return to relaxing this afternoon.



Execute cuts/extensions. These will generally have a positive or neutral effect on 2023 cap.

Gollowday, Leo (Optional), Dex (optional)



Giants FA Sign (2023 Cap Hit)

Jones (20)

Barkley (5)

Love (3)

Gates (1.5)



FA Sign (2023 Cap Hit)

Center/Guard (3)

Inside LB (4)

Inside LB (3)

Vet min signings as appropriate.



The first 4 Draft picks (1, 2, 3, 3) as follows:



Draft two of the following WR (Round 1, 2, or 3)

Johnson

Addison

Njigba

Flowers

Hyatt

Tillman

Boutte

Mims

Downs

Rice



Draft one of the following CB (Round 1,2, or 3)

Smith

Gonzales

Witherspoon

Porter

Ringo

Phillips

Forbes

Williams



Draft 1 of the best best remaining (Round 3)

Center, DL, or Inside Linebacker.



BPA with the rest of the picks.



Net new players (39.5 Cap Spent)

2 WR

1 CB

2 IOL

2 or 3 (ILB)

1 or 2 (IOL)

0 or 1 (DL) Other DL via vet min type deals or Day 3 draft picks.











