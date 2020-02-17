Definitive offseason plan

No need for any other offseason threads. This is the plan. Feel free to comment but understand that this is the BEST possible path to take. Now that the Giants problems are solved I can return to relaxing this afternoon.
Execute cuts/extensions. These will generally have a positive or neutral effect on 2023 cap.
Gollowday, Leo (Optional), Dex (optional)
Giants FA Sign (2023 Cap Hit)
Jones (20)
Barkley (5)
Love (3)
Gates (1.5)
FA Sign (2023 Cap Hit)
Center/Guard (3)
Inside LB (4)
Inside LB (3)
Vet min signings as appropriate.
The first 4 Draft picks (1, 2, 3, 3) as follows:
Draft two of the following WR (Round 1, 2, or 3)
Johnson
Addison
Njigba
Flowers
Hyatt
Tillman
Boutte
Mims
Downs
Rice
Draft one of the following CB (Round 1,2, or 3)
Smith
Gonzales
Witherspoon
Porter
Ringo
Phillips
Forbes
Williams
Draft 1 of the best best remaining (Round 3)
Center, DL, or Inside Linebacker.
BPA with the rest of the picks.
Net new players (39.5 Cap Spent)
2 WR
1 CB
2 IOL
2 or 3 (ILB)
1 or 2 (IOL)
0 or 1 (DL) Other DL via vet min type deals or Day 3 draft picks.
The FA receiver crop is crap anyway this year.
The only question is will we go after a slightly older or slightly higher injury risk 'bridge' player like Hopkins,Allen or maybe even Evans and it cost only a 2 or less? Or will we go for the gusto for a younger 'core' guy like potentially Higgins, Aiyuk, Moore,Pittman but give up a #1 plus possibly more.
Add that to your mix and I think we have a team ready to contend for a championship in 2023.
i think the ultimately structure will be avg 34m over the first 3 years with most of the guaranteed money coming out, and then have 2 option years for nyg around 45m. so the lowest id go year 1 is 30m.
barkley i think will be around 11m per year for first 3 years in real cash. lowest id go year 1 is probably 8m.
There needs an element of flexibility in any plan. I rely on the Giants to know best what is best at each individual pick. So it could be any order of CB WR WR with first three picks.
There are several interesting FA ILBs and again I would rely on the Giants scouting process to match value/skill.
Yes, Good point. I would look into those extensions as well. Probably do a couple this year and a couple next year. There are also a couple more cuts that will be made.
Possibly, but I think getting two top young WRs will ensure that at lease one will contribute in 2023. Should be ready to roll in 2024! I would not want to give up a pick and increase cap hit.
Yes, but I am thinking rotational run stopping DL for 2023 can be cheap vet deals or Day 3 picks. Maybe a focus in 2024.
agreed. i think the move this year is to try to extend 1 of adoree/williams on a team friendly deal and 1 of thomas/dex on what will inevitably be blockbuster extensions.
id also listen on trades for adoree/williams if they don't extend. i dont think they will need the room badly enough to cut them, but that depends on how aggressive they are in UFA.
It really depends on how the other parts of the plan are shaking out. I used numbers that were not "cheap" but not the average annual value. I did this because the Cap will increase and the Giants are well positioned from 2024 onward. This approach gives a balance between a "win now" possibility without mortgaging the future.
I'd let Barkley walk (for what it'll cost) and sign either McKinnon or Singletary to handle the major load and then bring in Samaje Perine as a receiving back since there is not much FA WR. I agree 2 targets need to come out of the draft.
We should also take a stab at Higgins, see what it would take.
the way the cmc deal played out in carolina is what id be looking to model the barkley deal on. In total they paid him 40m over the first 3 seasons (trading him in the middle of year 3). They basically mortgaged that deal to the max, so now in year 4 they have 18m in dead money (after counting him for just 13m or so combined on their cap in the prior 2.5 years).
cmc had a 30m guarantee so that's mostly what they paid him before moving on. I think barkleys first 3 years will be structured similarly, and i'd hope to do that in a more measured way where if they move on after year 3 for whatever reason there's no 18m dead hit in year 4. which means distributing about 10m per year in those first 3 years of guaranteed money.
with qbs the numbers are so big it kind of doesnt matter but any 10m reduction vs aav may let you pay 1 key player in the present but it's a 10m squeeze in the future that will then cost you 1 key player. so id rather not expand that spread beyond 10m or so because that's when you get really tight.
I'd trade Leonard Williams.
Money decision cannot be made with inspirational music playing in the background. I am 5'8" and would have loved to be an NBA power forward. I wished and wished, and nothing happened.
What little evidence there is strongly suggests that at best this staff views him as a non-essential filler. 1.5 mil is not a lot, but you still can't just piss away your cap a dribble here and there.
Injury replacements should be veterans on one year minimum deals and developmental rookies and young players that as a committee can fill in on a situational basis. I wouldn’t allocate serious resources to players that would be primarily backups if injuries don’t strike. Imo, ideally value vs need matches up for a DL somewhere in rounds 3-5.
And fwiw, rounds 3-5 is where I’d expect to see depth added at IOL, TE, RB and ILB.
Lol, piss away a dribble here and a dribble there! You must be my age with similar prostate issues!
Hard to express how little sense this makes. The staff activates Gates mid season and best we can tell as soon as it was physically possible. Then they immediately get him into games getting him rotational reps even though Bredeson has been doing at least ok. This is what somehow shows “this staff views him as a non-essential filler”. WTF! At the very least it shows they were very interested in him and wanted to be sure they saw what he could do if not get him ready for a role next year. And all that to quibble over a $1.5m cap hit which is barely above replacement level. Yikes.
I dont disagree, however he needs to take a significant pay cut.
That would be fantastic! I’d be ok with even a slight to moderate pay cut. Get it done!
Leo came out and said he is willing to take a paycut. He knows his 32M cap hit is the elephant in the room and he wants to stay here. 14M savings if they extend him according to OTC. Im betting that is what happens.
STATS
Regular Season
Postseason
Career
TOT SOLO AST SACK FF FR YDS INT YDS AVG TD LNG PD STF STFYDS KB
45 26 19 2.5 1 2 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 7.5 3 0
6 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 0 0 0
449 223 226 38 6 4 0 1 6 6.0 0 6 9 46.5 51 0
His stats this season were shit. *shrug*
Played through an injury. He should be much better next year.
So if he extended for two more years at a bargain salary of $12 mil per, with a 2 mil salary this year (plus his 18 mil paid as a bonus) the cap hits would be 22 this year (14+2+6), and 18 (12+6) for each of the next two years. So we’d save $10 mil on this years cap.
Im not necessarily suggesting he would take that much of a cut, or that it is what he is worth, but simply an example of how guaranteeing just this years salary could affect the cap. In reality he’d probably ask for more salary, guarantees or both.
What do you think would be fair salaries for Leo for the next year or two or three?
So if he extended for two more years at a bargain salary of $12 mil per, with a 2 mil salary this year (plus his 18 mil paid as a bonus) the cap hits would be 22 this year (14+2+6), and 18 (12+6) for each of the next two years. So we’d save $10 mil on this years cap.
Im not necessarily suggesting he would take that much of a cut, or that it is what he is worth, but simply an example of how guaranteeing just this years salary could affect the cap. In reality he’d probably ask for more salary, guarantees or both.
What do you think would be fair salaries for Leo for the next year or two or three?
OTC says its a 14M cap savings if they extend him.
So if he extended for two more years at a bargain salary of $12 mil per, with a 2 mil salary this year (plus his 18 mil paid as a bonus) the cap hits would be 22 this year (14+2+6), and 18 (12+6) for each of the next two years. So we’d save $10 mil on this years cap.
Im not necessarily suggesting he would take that much of a cut, or that it is what he is worth, but simply an example of how guaranteeing just this years salary could affect the cap. In reality he’d probably ask for more salary, guarantees or both.
What do you think would be fair salaries for Leo for the next year or two or three?
Half his salary (or more) paycut or get cut. He is on the back 9. We should be drafting a replacement this offseason. Am I not the only one who thinks this guy is often injured? When he isnt he is great but check his history.
I checked his history. Prior to last year, he missed one game in the prior seven seasons.
I’m no expert but I believe the savings is the reduction of this year’s salary divided by the number of years extended (so don’t count this season).
To back in to OTCs 14 mil cap savings this year you’d need to get his 18 mil salary to a salary plus portion of the bonus paid to 4 mil! So even if his salary was reduced to 1 mil the remaining $3 mil would have to be equal to 18-1/ # of years, so approx a 6 year extension which would amortize at 3 mil per year over 6 years. 14+ 1+3= 18 or 14 mil in savings.
At the other extreme, if it was a one year extension, his 18 mil would be split over this year and next, meaning this year would be 14+1+9 = 24 mil or 8mil in savings.
Either way, there is money to be saved through an extension but how much depends more on the years the bonus is paid over.
That makes sense. Again I think they should try to load up to compete next year. They can do this if they hit on the draft picks and FA. Idea is to point to 2024 as prime year. New receivers entering year 2. Other core players still in their prime (or close to it). Keep in mind you can always renegotiate to spread out a back-ended hit if needed.
The Giants may not need to do anything with Leo according to the plan I suggested. The ability to gain cap space is certainly nice to have. Particularly nice if you decide not to backload some of the new signings or Giants FA signings.
Money decision cannot be made with inspirational music playing in the background. I am 5'8" and would have loved to be an NBA power forward. I wished and wished, and nothing happened.
What little evidence there is strongly suggests that at best this staff views him as a non-essential filler. 1.5 mil is not a lot, but you still can't just piss away your cap a dribble here and there.
Its not really 1.5. The cap hit is really 1.5 minus the vet min or apx 600k. Small price to play for capable backup with good character and position flexibility. IMO
Exactly right! I am here all week. Seriously, this is a bit of a summary and big-picture organization of things people on BBI have been saying the past couple weeks. Obviously with my take/opinion.
Marshall was round 2 I think. Maybe Jerry Rice in Round 1 and Marshall round 2? Unless you would rather have a Randy Moss type over Rice?
First world problems, haha… I’d take Rice, then LM in round 2. Ty!
You’re right Marshall was round 2. 83 draft. I want to say terry kinard was their first rounder that year…
The Giants may not need to do anything with Leo according to the plan I suggested. The ability to gain cap space is certainly nice to have. Particularly nice if you decide not to backload some of the new signings or Giants FA signings.
Good stuff. So the savings likely will be somewhere between 8-14. Thats a good chunk to get back.
With DL, what are we looking for in skillset, a NT or 3-tech?
I would like to pick up some IOL, but they are hard to get. Either you are paying way too much for a slightly above average starter, or you are paying under 4M for human turnstile. The team needs to get some vets here, but also, the draft is where these guys really need to be found. I would really like to see a a real C taken somewhere in rounds 2 - 4. Perhaps another G in rounds 4 - 6.
In general, I agree with a WR and a CB near the top if possible. I one WR near the top is enough. We can grab another later if we want another guy to be there competing. But I think a Rd 1 or WR along with Hodgins, Robinson, James (resign him he catches everything), and a moderately priced Vet should be good enough for year 2 under Shoen/Daboll. There is just too many other places that need attention as well.
With DL, what are we looking for in skillset, a NT or 3-tech?
Edge is a need, but I am of the opinion that these guys are hard to find outside rounds 1 and 2. It is rare to get a Justin Tuck in Rd 3. I think I would stick with Ward, and perhaps another vet signing and possible address Edge next year.
I would like to pick up some IOL, but they are hard to get. Either you are paying way too much for a slightly above average starter, or you are paying under 4M for human turnstile. The team needs to get some vets here, but also, the draft is where these guys really need to be found. I would really like to see a a real C taken somewhere in rounds 2 - 4. Perhaps another G in rounds 4 - 6.
In general, I agree with a WR and a CB near the top if possible. I one WR near the top is enough. We can grab another later if we want another guy to be there competing. But I think a Rd 1 or WR along with Hodgins, Robinson, James (resign him he catches everything), and a moderately priced Vet should be good enough for year 2 under Shoen/Daboll. There is just too many other places that need attention as well.
Salaries for FA were cap hits. Apx double the number for annual salary. So I am thinking in the 6 to 7 million range for ILB. Two top picks for WR is a hedge vs injury or lack of production. You hit at least one and if you hit both then its a big win.
Thinking we can get by with what we have at edge this year. UNLESS they think Ojulari is toast. Maybe add a cheap vet or Day 3 pick to the mix. You can't do everything. 2024 draft would focus the top picks on edge, DL, OL if everything works out in 2023.
does anyone remember that we lock Nick WIlliams and DJ Davidson as the back ups due to injury and that in turn meant that Leo and Dex played like 80% of the starter snaps. That number is not sustainable. They need depth to keep the starters fresh. They dont need to get ride of Leo. They DO need to rework his contract which is reasonable for him as he is still under 30 and doesnt have a huge injury history..
It isn't as if Ojulari is toast, it's more that there are known holes in his game and what's the best way to compensate for them.
This draft is really really deep at Edge. There is a chance we can get one in round 3.
Wouldn't we be essentially marching out the same offense (counting on rookie contributions - which is dangerous) that had trouble scoring points this past season?
Wouldn't we be essentially marching out the same offense (counting on rookie contributions - which is dangerous) that had trouble scoring points this past season?
I am saying cap hit 3 million. Salary probably 6 million.
Resigning DJ as long as it's not sniffing that 40M number that is rumored.
Letting SB walk - using the savings on a premium interior OL, and going RB by committee.
Ditto for the draft. It's nice to have a good deal of draft capital, so I hope they use it to "deal" and move up whenever they can.
Sounds like we are on the same page both on the types of ILB and DL players and edge. I agree you can't do everything in one off season. We have some young edge guys we should ride it for a year.