for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Definitive offseason plan

Reale01 : 2/26/2023 12:21 pm
No need for any other offseason threads. This is the plan. Feel free to comment but understand that this is the BEST possible path to take. Now that the Giants problems are solved I can return to relaxing this afternoon.

Execute cuts/extensions. These will generally have a positive or neutral effect on 2023 cap.
Gollowday, Leo (Optional), Dex (optional)

Giants FA Sign (2023 Cap Hit)
Jones (20)
Barkley (5)
Love (3)
Gates (1.5)

FA Sign (2023 Cap Hit)
Center/Guard (3)
Inside LB (4)
Inside LB (3)
Vet min signings as appropriate.

The first 4 Draft picks (1, 2, 3, 3) as follows:

Draft two of the following WR (Round 1, 2, or 3)
Johnson
Addison
Njigba
Flowers
Hyatt
Tillman
Boutte
Mims
Downs
Rice

Draft one of the following CB (Round 1,2, or 3)
Smith
Gonzales
Witherspoon
Porter
Ringo
Phillips
Forbes
Williams

Draft 1 of the best best remaining (Round 3)
Center, DL, or Inside Linebacker.

BPA with the rest of the picks.

Net new players (39.5 Cap Spent)
2 WR
1 CB
2 IOL
2 or 3 (ILB)
1 or 2 (IOL)
0 or 1 (DL) Other DL via vet min type deals or Day 3 draft picks.





I like it  
eric2425ny : 2/26/2023 12:32 pm : link
FA LB’s and IOL are cheaper than receivers, corners, etc.

The FA receiver crop is crap anyway this year.
Nicely done!  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/26/2023 12:33 pm : link
General enough to appeal to most fans I’d think. Specifics provide fodder for debate.

Another  
Ron Johnson : 2/26/2023 12:37 pm : link
DL is a must. Not optional
Thanks Reale!  
Punklicker : 2/26/2023 12:38 pm : link
That’s some solid thinking!
LOVE it  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/26/2023 12:40 pm : link
My one addition would be I strongly believe a trade for a vet #1 WR is in play.

The only question is will we go after a slightly older or slightly higher injury risk 'bridge' player like Hopkins,Allen or maybe even Evans and it cost only a 2 or less? Or will we go for the gusto for a younger 'core' guy like potentially Higgins, Aiyuk, Moore,Pittman but give up a #1 plus possibly more.

Add that to your mix and I think we have a team ready to contend for a championship in 2023.
jones/barkley cap hits that low would be a mistake  
Eric on Li : 2/26/2023 12:41 pm : link
id try to keep those as flat as possible because dex/thomas/mckinney et al will only get more expensive in years 2/3/4 of jones deal (assuming it's an extension).

i think the ultimately structure will be avg 34m over the first 3 years with most of the guaranteed money coming out, and then have 2 option years for nyg around 45m. so the lowest id go year 1 is 30m.

barkley i think will be around 11m per year for first 3 years in real cash. lowest id go year 1 is probably 8m.
pretty good overview otherwise btw  
Eric on Li : 2/26/2023 12:42 pm : link
id add adoree and thomas as extension candidates.
RE: Nicely done!  
Reale01 : 2/26/2023 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16045366 HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Quote:
General enough to appeal to most fans I’d think. Specifics provide fodder for debate.


There needs an element of flexibility in any plan. I rely on the Giants to know best what is best at each individual pick. So it could be any order of CB WR WR with first three picks.

There are several interesting FA ILBs and again I would rely on the Giants scouting process to match value/skill.
RE: pretty good overview otherwise btw  
Reale01 : 2/26/2023 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16045374 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
id add adoree and thomas as extension candidates.


Yes, Good point. I would look into those extensions as well. Probably do a couple this year and a couple next year. There are also a couple more cuts that will be made.
RE: LOVE it  
Reale01 : 2/26/2023 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16045371 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
My one addition would be I strongly believe a trade for a vet #1 WR is in play.

The only question is will we go after a slightly older or slightly higher injury risk 'bridge' player like Hopkins,Allen or maybe even Evans and it cost only a 2 or less? Or will we go for the gusto for a younger 'core' guy like potentially Higgins, Aiyuk, Moore,Pittman but give up a #1 plus possibly more.

Add that to your mix and I think we have a team ready to contend for a championship in 2023.


Possibly, but I think getting two top young WRs will ensure that at lease one will contribute in 2023. Should be ready to roll in 2024! I would not want to give up a pick and increase cap hit.
RE: Another  
Reale01 : 2/26/2023 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16045368 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
DL is a must. Not optional


Yes, but I am thinking rotational run stopping DL for 2023 can be cheap vet deals or Day 3 picks. Maybe a focus in 2024.
RE: RE: pretty good overview otherwise btw  
Eric on Li : 2/26/2023 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16045378 Reale01 said:
Quote:
In comment 16045374 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


id add adoree and thomas as extension candidates.



Yes, Good point. I would look into those extensions as well. Probably do a couple this year and a couple next year. There are also a couple more cuts that will be made.


agreed. i think the move this year is to try to extend 1 of adoree/williams on a team friendly deal and 1 of thomas/dex on what will inevitably be blockbuster extensions.

id also listen on trades for adoree/williams if they don't extend. i dont think they will need the room badly enough to cut them, but that depends on how aggressive they are in UFA.
RE: jones/barkley cap hits that low would be a mistake  
Reale01 : 2/26/2023 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16045373 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
id try to keep those as flat as possible because dex/thomas/mckinney et al will only get more expensive in years 2/3/4 of jones deal (assuming it's an extension).

i think the ultimately structure will be avg 34m over the first 3 years with most of the guaranteed money coming out, and then have 2 option years for nyg around 45m. so the lowest id go year 1 is 30m.


barkley i think will be around 11m per year for first 3 years in real cash. lowest id go year 1 is probably 8m.


It really depends on how the other parts of the plan are shaking out. I used numbers that were not "cheap" but not the average annual value. I did this because the Cap will increase and the Giants are well positioned from 2024 onward. This approach gives a balance between a "win now" possibility without mortgaging the future.
RE: I like it  
ArcadeSlumlord : 2/26/2023 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16045365 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
FA LB’s and IOL are cheaper than receivers, corners, etc.

The FA receiver crop is crap anyway this year.


I'd let Barkley walk (for what it'll cost) and sign either McKinnon or Singletary to handle the major load and then bring in Samaje Perine as a receiving back since there is not much FA WR. I agree 2 targets need to come out of the draft.

We should also take a stab at Higgins, see what it would take.
Wow, this is turning into a thoughtful and respectable debate!  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/26/2023 1:05 pm : link
Well moderated by the original poster!
RE: RE: jones/barkley cap hits that low would be a mistake  
Eric on Li : 2/26/2023 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16045387 Reale01 said:
Quote:
In comment 16045373 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


id try to keep those as flat as possible because dex/thomas/mckinney et al will only get more expensive in years 2/3/4 of jones deal (assuming it's an extension).

i think the ultimately structure will be avg 34m over the first 3 years with most of the guaranteed money coming out, and then have 2 option years for nyg around 45m. so the lowest id go year 1 is 30m.


barkley i think will be around 11m per year for first 3 years in real cash. lowest id go year 1 is probably 8m.



It really depends on how the other parts of the plan are shaking out. I used numbers that were not "cheap" but not the average annual value. I did this because the Cap will increase and the Giants are well positioned from 2024 onward. This approach gives a balance between a "win now" possibility without mortgaging the future.


the way the cmc deal played out in carolina is what id be looking to model the barkley deal on. In total they paid him 40m over the first 3 seasons (trading him in the middle of year 3). They basically mortgaged that deal to the max, so now in year 4 they have 18m in dead money (after counting him for just 13m or so combined on their cap in the prior 2.5 years).

cmc had a 30m guarantee so that's mostly what they paid him before moving on. I think barkleys first 3 years will be structured similarly, and i'd hope to do that in a more measured way where if they move on after year 3 for whatever reason there's no 18m dead hit in year 4. which means distributing about 10m per year in those first 3 years of guaranteed money.

with qbs the numbers are so big it kind of doesnt matter but any 10m reduction vs aav may let you pay 1 key player in the present but it's a 10m squeeze in the future that will then cost you 1 key player. so id rather not expand that spread beyond 10m or so because that's when you get really tight.
need another DL  
bobc : 2/26/2023 1:07 pm : link
badly when either of the starters were out teams ran on us like crazy. One injury there and it would be a huge problem
RE: need another DL  
ArcadeSlumlord : 2/26/2023 1:09 pm : link
In comment 16045395 bobc said:
Quote:
badly when either of the starters were out teams ran on us like crazy. One injury there and it would be a huge problem


I'd trade Leonard Williams.
Richie James  
Punklicker : 2/26/2023 1:22 pm : link
Take away the punt fumbles, and he played surprisingly well. Would be good to keep for receiver depth IMO.
I dismissed you  
Bob in Newburgh : 2/26/2023 1:24 pm : link
when you potentially threw away 1.5 million on Gates without anything to support bringing him back.

Money decision cannot be made with inspirational music playing in the background. I am 5'8" and would have loved to be an NBA power forward. I wished and wished, and nothing happened.

What little evidence there is strongly suggests that at best this staff views him as a non-essential filler. 1.5 mil is not a lot, but you still can't just piss away your cap a dribble here and there.
Good job  
BillT : 2/26/2023 1:27 pm : link
Staying with the obvious priorities and making sure we make improvements that move us forward. Also getting ILB in FA is smart use of FA dollars though I’d add a TE there as well. Good value players who fill key spots without breaking the bank.
RE: RE: need another DL  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/26/2023 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16045396 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
In comment 16045395 bobc said:


Quote:


badly when either of the starters were out teams ran on us like crazy. One injury there and it would be a huge problem



I'd trade Leonard Williams.


I wouldn’t trade Leo. He wants to be here and compliments Dex. Wink knows what he can do, even when not at full strength. Known commodities are lower risk. Keep what is working and address the deficiencies around them.

Injury replacements should be veterans on one year minimum deals and developmental rookies and young players that as a committee can fill in on a situational basis. I wouldn’t allocate serious resources to players that would be primarily backups if injuries don’t strike. Imo, ideally value vs need matches up for a DL somewhere in rounds 3-5.

And fwiw, rounds 3-5 is where I’d expect to see depth added at IOL, TE, RB and ILB.
RE: I dismissed you  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/26/2023 1:39 pm : link
In comment 16045403 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
when you potentially threw away 1.5 million on Gates without anything to support bringing him back.

Money decision cannot be made with inspirational music playing in the background. I am 5'8" and would have loved to be an NBA power forward. I wished and wished, and nothing happened.

What little evidence there is strongly suggests that at best this staff views him as a non-essential filler. 1.5 mil is not a lot, but you still can't just piss away your cap a dribble here and there.


Lol, piss away a dribble here and a dribble there! You must be my age with similar prostate issues!
Probably yes  
Bob in Newburgh : 2/26/2023 1:48 pm : link
and definitely yes.
RE: I dismissed you  
BillT : 2/26/2023 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16045403 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
when you potentially threw away 1.5 million on Gates without anything to support bringing him back.

Money decision cannot be made with inspirational music playing in the background. I am 5'8" and would have loved to be an NBA power forward. I wished and wished, and nothing happened.

What little evidence there is strongly suggests that at best this staff views him as a non-essential filler. 1.5 mil is not a lot, but you still can't just piss away your cap a dribble here and there.

Hard to express how little sense this makes. The staff activates Gates mid season and best we can tell as soon as it was physically possible. Then they immediately get him into games getting him rotational reps even though Bredeson has been doing at least ok. This is what somehow shows “this staff views him as a non-essential filler”. WTF! At the very least it shows they were very interested in him and wanted to be sure they saw what he could do if not get him ready for a role next year. And all that to quibble over a $1.5m cap hit which is barely above replacement level. Yikes.
RE: RE: RE: need another DL  
ArcadeSlumlord : 2/26/2023 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16045408 HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Quote:
In comment 16045396 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


In comment 16045395 bobc said:


Quote:


badly when either of the starters were out teams ran on us like crazy. One injury there and it would be a huge problem



I'd trade Leonard Williams.



I wouldn’t trade Leo. He wants to be here and compliments Dex. Wink knows what he can do, even when not at full strength. Known commodities are lower risk. Keep what is working and address the deficiencies around them.

Injury replacements should be veterans on one year minimum deals and developmental rookies and young players that as a committee can fill in on a situational basis. I wouldn’t allocate serious resources to players that would be primarily backups if injuries don’t strike. Imo, ideally value vs need matches up for a DL somewhere in rounds 3-5.

And fwiw, rounds 3-5 is where I’d expect to see depth added at IOL, TE, RB and ILB.


I dont disagree, however he needs to take a significant pay cut.
RE: RE: RE: RE: need another DL  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/26/2023 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16045422 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
In comment 16045408 HopePhil and Optimistic said:


Quote:


In comment 16045396 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


In comment 16045395 bobc said:


Quote:


badly when either of the starters were out teams ran on us like crazy. One injury there and it would be a huge problem



I'd trade Leonard Williams.



I wouldn’t trade Leo. He wants to be here and compliments Dex. Wink knows what he can do, even when not at full strength. Known commodities are lower risk. Keep what is working and address the deficiencies around them.

Injury replacements should be veterans on one year minimum deals and developmental rookies and young players that as a committee can fill in on a situational basis. I wouldn’t allocate serious resources to players that would be primarily backups if injuries don’t strike. Imo, ideally value vs need matches up for a DL somewhere in rounds 3-5.

And fwiw, rounds 3-5 is where I’d expect to see depth added at IOL, TE, RB and ILB.



I dont disagree, however he needs to take a significant pay cut.


That would be fantastic! I’d be ok with even a slight to moderate pay cut. Get it done!
RE: RE: RE: RE: need another DL  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/26/2023 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16045422 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
In comment 16045408 HopePhil and Optimistic said:


Quote:


In comment 16045396 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


In comment 16045395 bobc said:


Quote:


badly when either of the starters were out teams ran on us like crazy. One injury there and it would be a huge problem



I'd trade Leonard Williams.



I wouldn’t trade Leo. He wants to be here and compliments Dex. Wink knows what he can do, even when not at full strength. Known commodities are lower risk. Keep what is working and address the deficiencies around them.

Injury replacements should be veterans on one year minimum deals and developmental rookies and young players that as a committee can fill in on a situational basis. I wouldn’t allocate serious resources to players that would be primarily backups if injuries don’t strike. Imo, ideally value vs need matches up for a DL somewhere in rounds 3-5.

And fwiw, rounds 3-5 is where I’d expect to see depth added at IOL, TE, RB and ILB.



I dont disagree, however he needs to take a significant pay cut.


Leo came out and said he is willing to take a paycut. He knows his 32M cap hit is the elephant in the room and he wants to stay here. 14M savings if they extend him according to OTC. Im betting that is what happens.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: need another DL  
ArcadeSlumlord : 2/26/2023 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16045433 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16045422 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


In comment 16045408 HopePhil and Optimistic said:


Quote:


In comment 16045396 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


In comment 16045395 bobc said:


Quote:


badly when either of the starters were out teams ran on us like crazy. One injury there and it would be a huge problem



I'd trade Leonard Williams.



I wouldn’t trade Leo. He wants to be here and compliments Dex. Wink knows what he can do, even when not at full strength. Known commodities are lower risk. Keep what is working and address the deficiencies around them.

Injury replacements should be veterans on one year minimum deals and developmental rookies and young players that as a committee can fill in on a situational basis. I wouldn’t allocate serious resources to players that would be primarily backups if injuries don’t strike. Imo, ideally value vs need matches up for a DL somewhere in rounds 3-5.

And fwiw, rounds 3-5 is where I’d expect to see depth added at IOL, TE, RB and ILB.



I dont disagree, however he needs to take a significant pay cut.



Leo came out and said he is willing to take a paycut. He knows his 32M cap hit is the elephant in the room and he wants to stay here. 14M savings if they extend him according to OTC. Im betting that is what happens.


STATS
Regular Season
Postseason
Career
TOT SOLO AST SACK FF FR YDS INT YDS AVG TD LNG PD STF STFYDS KB
45 26 19 2.5 1 2 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 7.5 3 0
6 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 0 0 0
449 223 226 38 6 4 0 1 6 6.0 0 6 9 46.5 51 0

His stats this season were shit. *shrug*
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: need another DL  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/26/2023 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16045448 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
In comment 16045433 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16045422 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


In comment 16045408 HopePhil and Optimistic said:


Quote:


In comment 16045396 ArcadeSlumlord said:


Quote:


In comment 16045395 bobc said:


Quote:


badly when either of the starters were out teams ran on us like crazy. One injury there and it would be a huge problem



I'd trade Leonard Williams.



I wouldn’t trade Leo. He wants to be here and compliments Dex. Wink knows what he can do, even when not at full strength. Known commodities are lower risk. Keep what is working and address the deficiencies around them.

Injury replacements should be veterans on one year minimum deals and developmental rookies and young players that as a committee can fill in on a situational basis. I wouldn’t allocate serious resources to players that would be primarily backups if injuries don’t strike. Imo, ideally value vs need matches up for a DL somewhere in rounds 3-5.

And fwiw, rounds 3-5 is where I’d expect to see depth added at IOL, TE, RB and ILB.



I dont disagree, however he needs to take a significant pay cut.



Leo came out and said he is willing to take a paycut. He knows his 32M cap hit is the elephant in the room and he wants to stay here. 14M savings if they extend him according to OTC. Im betting that is what happens.



STATS
Regular Season
Postseason
Career
TOT SOLO AST SACK FF FR YDS INT YDS AVG TD LNG PD STF STFYDS KB
45 26 19 2.5 1 2 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 7.5 3 0
6 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 0 0 0
449 223 226 38 6 4 0 1 6 6.0 0 6 9 46.5 51 0

His stats this season were shit. *shrug*


Played through an injury. He should be much better next year.
Leo’s $32 mil cap hit is $18 in salary  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/26/2023 3:23 pm : link
And $14 in carry forward from previously paid bonus/restructure. So the 14 hits this year regardless of what might get done. If extended, the 18 could be fully guaranteed and spread over this and the remaining years.

So if he extended for two more years at a bargain salary of $12 mil per, with a 2 mil salary this year (plus his 18 mil paid as a bonus) the cap hits would be 22 this year (14+2+6), and 18 (12+6) for each of the next two years. So we’d save $10 mil on this years cap.

Im not necessarily suggesting he would take that much of a cut, or that it is what he is worth, but simply an example of how guaranteeing just this years salary could affect the cap. In reality he’d probably ask for more salary, guarantees or both.

What do you think would be fair salaries for Leo for the next year or two or three?
RE: Leo’s $32 mil cap hit is $18 in salary  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/26/2023 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16045475 HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Quote:
And $14 in carry forward from previously paid bonus/restructure. So the 14 hits this year regardless of what might get done. If extended, the 18 could be fully guaranteed and spread over this and the remaining years.

So if he extended for two more years at a bargain salary of $12 mil per, with a 2 mil salary this year (plus his 18 mil paid as a bonus) the cap hits would be 22 this year (14+2+6), and 18 (12+6) for each of the next two years. So we’d save $10 mil on this years cap.

Im not necessarily suggesting he would take that much of a cut, or that it is what he is worth, but simply an example of how guaranteeing just this years salary could affect the cap. In reality he’d probably ask for more salary, guarantees or both.

What do you think would be fair salaries for Leo for the next year or two or three?


OTC says its a 14M cap savings if they extend him.
RE: Leo’s $32 mil cap hit is $18 in salary  
ArcadeSlumlord : 2/26/2023 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16045475 HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Quote:
And $14 in carry forward from previously paid bonus/restructure. So the 14 hits this year regardless of what might get done. If extended, the 18 could be fully guaranteed and spread over this and the remaining years.

So if he extended for two more years at a bargain salary of $12 mil per, with a 2 mil salary this year (plus his 18 mil paid as a bonus) the cap hits would be 22 this year (14+2+6), and 18 (12+6) for each of the next two years. So we’d save $10 mil on this years cap.

Im not necessarily suggesting he would take that much of a cut, or that it is what he is worth, but simply an example of how guaranteeing just this years salary could affect the cap. In reality he’d probably ask for more salary, guarantees or both.

What do you think would be fair salaries for Leo for the next year or two or three?


Half his salary (or more) paycut or get cut. He is on the back 9. We should be drafting a replacement this offseason. Am I not the only one who thinks this guy is often injured? When he isnt he is great but check his history.
RE: RE: Leo’s $32 mil cap hit is $18 in salary  
Pepe LePugh : 2/26/2023 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16045488 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
In comment 16045475 HopePhil and Optimistic said:


Quote:



Half his salary (or more) paycut or get cut. He is on the back 9. We should be drafting a replacement this offseason. Am I not the only one who thinks this guy is often injured? When he isnt he is great but check his history.

I checked his history. Prior to last year, he missed one game in the prior seven seasons.
RE: RE: Leo’s $32 mil cap hit is $18 in salary  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/26/2023 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16045479 CornerStone246+17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16045475 HopePhil and Optimistic said:


Quote:


And $14 in carry forward from previously paid bonus/restructure. So the 14 hits this year regardless of what might get done. If extended, the 18 could be fully guaranteed and spread over this and the remaining years.

So if he extended for two more years at a bargain salary of $12 mil per, with a 2 mil salary this year (plus his 18 mil paid as a bonus) the cap hits would be 22 this year (14+2+6), and 18 (12+6) for each of the next two years. So we’d save $10 mil on this years cap.

Im not necessarily suggesting he would take that much of a cut, or that it is what he is worth, but simply an example of how guaranteeing just this years salary could affect the cap. In reality he’d probably ask for more salary, guarantees or both.

What do you think would be fair salaries for Leo for the next year or two or three?



OTC says its a 14M cap savings if they extend him.


I’m no expert but I believe the savings is the reduction of this year’s salary divided by the number of years extended (so don’t count this season).

To back in to OTCs 14 mil cap savings this year you’d need to get his 18 mil salary to a salary plus portion of the bonus paid to 4 mil! So even if his salary was reduced to 1 mil the remaining $3 mil would have to be equal to 18-1/ # of years, so approx a 6 year extension which would amortize at 3 mil per year over 6 years. 14+ 1+3= 18 or 14 mil in savings.

At the other extreme, if it was a one year extension, his 18 mil would be split over this year and next, meaning this year would be 14+1+9 = 24 mil or 8mil in savings.

Either way, there is money to be saved through an extension but how much depends more on the years the bonus is paid over.
And to think Mara pays JS all that money  
Giant John : 2/26/2023 3:48 pm : link
To do what you did in what 10 minutes? Amazing.
RE: RE: RE: jones/barkley cap hits that low would be a mistake  
Reale01 : 2/26/2023 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16045394 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16045387 Reale01 said:


Quote:


In comment 16045373 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


id try to keep those as flat as possible because dex/thomas/mckinney et al will only get more expensive in years 2/3/4 of jones deal (assuming it's an extension).

i think the ultimately structure will be avg 34m over the first 3 years with most of the guaranteed money coming out, and then have 2 option years for nyg around 45m. so the lowest id go year 1 is 30m.


barkley i think will be around 11m per year for first 3 years in real cash. lowest id go year 1 is probably 8m.



It really depends on how the other parts of the plan are shaking out. I used numbers that were not "cheap" but not the average annual value. I did this because the Cap will increase and the Giants are well positioned from 2024 onward. This approach gives a balance between a "win now" possibility without mortgaging the future.



the way the cmc deal played out in carolina is what id be looking to model the barkley deal on. In total they paid him 40m over the first 3 seasons (trading him in the middle of year 3). They basically mortgaged that deal to the max, so now in year 4 they have 18m in dead money (after counting him for just 13m or so combined on their cap in the prior 2.5 years).

cmc had a 30m guarantee so that's mostly what they paid him before moving on. I think barkleys first 3 years will be structured similarly, and i'd hope to do that in a more measured way where if they move on after year 3 for whatever reason there's no 18m dead hit in year 4. which means distributing about 10m per year in those first 3 years of guaranteed money.

with qbs the numbers are so big it kind of doesnt matter but any 10m reduction vs aav may let you pay 1 key player in the present but it's a 10m squeeze in the future that will then cost you 1 key player. so id rather not expand that spread beyond 10m or so because that's when you get really tight.


That makes sense. Again I think they should try to load up to compete next year. They can do this if they hit on the draft picks and FA. Idea is to point to 2024 as prime year. New receivers entering year 2. Other core players still in their prime (or close to it). Keep in mind you can always renegotiate to spread out a back-ended hit if needed.
RE: RE: RE: Leo’s $32 mil cap hit is $18 in salary  
Reale01 : 2/26/2023 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16045504 HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Quote:
In comment 16045479 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16045475 HopePhil and Optimistic said:


Quote:


And $14 in carry forward from previously paid bonus/restructure. So the 14 hits this year regardless of what might get done. If extended, the 18 could be fully guaranteed and spread over this and the remaining years.

So if he extended for two more years at a bargain salary of $12 mil per, with a 2 mil salary this year (plus his 18 mil paid as a bonus) the cap hits would be 22 this year (14+2+6), and 18 (12+6) for each of the next two years. So we’d save $10 mil on this years cap.

Im not necessarily suggesting he would take that much of a cut, or that it is what he is worth, but simply an example of how guaranteeing just this years salary could affect the cap. In reality he’d probably ask for more salary, guarantees or both.

What do you think would be fair salaries for Leo for the next year or two or three?



OTC says its a 14M cap savings if they extend him.



I’m no expert but I believe the savings is the reduction of this year’s salary divided by the number of years extended (so don’t count this season).

To back in to OTCs 14 mil cap savings this year you’d need to get his 18 mil salary to a salary plus portion of the bonus paid to 4 mil! So even if his salary was reduced to 1 mil the remaining $3 mil would have to be equal to 18-1/ # of years, so approx a 6 year extension which would amortize at 3 mil per year over 6 years. 14+ 1+3= 18 or 14 mil in savings.

At the other extreme, if it was a one year extension, his 18 mil would be split over this year and next, meaning this year would be 14+1+9 = 24 mil or 8mil in savings.

Either way, there is money to be saved through an extension but how much depends more on the years the bonus is paid over.


The Giants may not need to do anything with Leo according to the plan I suggested. The ability to gain cap space is certainly nice to have. Particularly nice if you decide not to backload some of the new signings or Giants FA signings.
I want nyg to draft Leonard Marshall’s clone in round 1-2  
djm : 2/26/2023 3:56 pm : link
Thx in advance.
RE: I dismissed you  
Reale01 : 2/26/2023 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16045403 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
when you potentially threw away 1.5 million on Gates without anything to support bringing him back.

Money decision cannot be made with inspirational music playing in the background. I am 5'8" and would have loved to be an NBA power forward. I wished and wished, and nothing happened.

What little evidence there is strongly suggests that at best this staff views him as a non-essential filler. 1.5 mil is not a lot, but you still can't just piss away your cap a dribble here and there.


Its not really 1.5. The cap hit is really 1.5 minus the vet min or apx 600k. Small price to play for capable backup with good character and position flexibility. IMO
RE: And to think Mara pays JS all that money  
Reale01 : 2/26/2023 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16045506 Giant John said:
Quote:
To do what you did in what 10 minutes? Amazing.


Exactly right! I am here all week. Seriously, this is a bit of a summary and big-picture organization of things people on BBI have been saying the past couple weeks. Obviously with my take/opinion.
RE: I want nyg to draft Leonard Marshall’s clone in round 1-2  
Reale01 : 2/26/2023 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16045516 djm said:
Quote:
Thx in advance.


Marshall was round 2 I think. Maybe Jerry Rice in Round 1 and Marshall round 2? Unless you would rather have a Randy Moss type over Rice?
RE: RE: I want nyg to draft Leonard Marshall’s clone in round 1-2  
djm : 2/26/2023 4:27 pm : link
In comment 16045521 Reale01 said:
Quote:
In comment 16045516 djm said:


Quote:


Thx in advance.



Marshall was round 2 I think. Maybe Jerry Rice in Round 1 and Marshall round 2? Unless you would rather have a Randy Moss type over Rice?


First world problems, haha… I’d take Rice, then LM in round 2. Ty!

You’re right Marshall was round 2. 83 draft. I want to say terry kinard was their first rounder that year…
RE: RE: RE: RE: Leo’s $32 mil cap hit is $18 in salary  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/26/2023 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16045515 Reale01 said:
Quote:
In comment 16045504 HopePhil and Optimistic said:


Quote:


In comment 16045479 CornerStone246+17 said:


Quote:


In comment 16045475 HopePhil and Optimistic said:


Quote:


And $14 in carry forward from previously paid bonus/restructure. So the 14 hits this year regardless of what might get done. If extended, the 18 could be fully guaranteed and spread over this and the remaining years.

So if he extended for two more years at a bargain salary of $12 mil per, with a 2 mil salary this year (plus his 18 mil paid as a bonus) the cap hits would be 22 this year (14+2+6), and 18 (12+6) for each of the next two years. So we’d save $10 mil on this years cap.

Im not necessarily suggesting he would take that much of a cut, or that it is what he is worth, but simply an example of how guaranteeing just this years salary could affect the cap. In reality he’d probably ask for more salary, guarantees or both.

What do you think would be fair salaries for Leo for the next year or two or three?



OTC says its a 14M cap savings if they extend him.



I’m no expert but I believe the savings is the reduction of this year’s salary divided by the number of years extended (so don’t count this season).

To back in to OTCs 14 mil cap savings this year you’d need to get his 18 mil salary to a salary plus portion of the bonus paid to 4 mil! So even if his salary was reduced to 1 mil the remaining $3 mil would have to be equal to 18-1/ # of years, so approx a 6 year extension which would amortize at 3 mil per year over 6 years. 14+ 1+3= 18 or 14 mil in savings.

At the other extreme, if it was a one year extension, his 18 mil would be split over this year and next, meaning this year would be 14+1+9 = 24 mil or 8mil in savings.

Either way, there is money to be saved through an extension but how much depends more on the years the bonus is paid over.



The Giants may not need to do anything with Leo according to the plan I suggested. The ability to gain cap space is certainly nice to have. Particularly nice if you decide not to backload some of the new signings or Giants FA signings.


Good stuff. So the savings likely will be somewhere between 8-14. Thats a good chunk to get back.
Where would edge fall in as a need?  
Angel Eyes : 2/26/2023 5:45 pm : link
We're thin behind Ward, Fox, Ximines, and Smith (at least one will likely not return and Smith has barely played in his two years with us) and Ojulari isn't real good against the run in the scheme we're using.

With DL, what are we looking for in skillset, a NT or 3-tech?
I would like to see some help  
.McL. : 2/26/2023 7:08 pm : link
on the DL that is more than a vet min retread. I wouldn't bother bringing back Barkley, and spend a little more on at least one decent DL guy in the 4M range. Also I think it is about time the team improves the play from ILB. So, instead of 3M guys, maybe sign a 7M guy.

I would like to pick up some IOL, but they are hard to get. Either you are paying way too much for a slightly above average starter, or you are paying under 4M for human turnstile. The team needs to get some vets here, but also, the draft is where these guys really need to be found. I would really like to see a a real C taken somewhere in rounds 2 - 4. Perhaps another G in rounds 4 - 6.

In general, I agree with a WR and a CB near the top if possible. I one WR near the top is enough. We can grab another later if we want another guy to be there competing. But I think a Rd 1 or WR along with Hodgins, Robinson, James (resign him he catches everything), and a moderately priced Vet should be good enough for year 2 under Shoen/Daboll. There is just too many other places that need attention as well.
RE: Where would edge fall in as a need?  
.McL. : 2/26/2023 7:10 pm : link
In comment 16045609 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
We're thin behind Ward, Fox, Ximines, and Smith (at least one will likely not return and Smith has barely played in his two years with us) and Ojulari isn't real good against the run in the scheme we're using.

With DL, what are we looking for in skillset, a NT or 3-tech?

Edge is a need, but I am of the opinion that these guys are hard to find outside rounds 1 and 2. It is rare to get a Justin Tuck in Rd 3. I think I would stick with Ward, and perhaps another vet signing and possible address Edge next year.
RE: I would like to see some help  
Reale01 : 2/27/2023 9:27 am : link
In comment 16045679 .McL. said:
Quote:
on the DL that is more than a vet min retread. I wouldn't bother bringing back Barkley, and spend a little more on at least one decent DL guy in the 4M range. Also I think it is about time the team improves the play from ILB. So, instead of 3M guys, maybe sign a 7M guy.

I would like to pick up some IOL, but they are hard to get. Either you are paying way too much for a slightly above average starter, or you are paying under 4M for human turnstile. The team needs to get some vets here, but also, the draft is where these guys really need to be found. I would really like to see a a real C taken somewhere in rounds 2 - 4. Perhaps another G in rounds 4 - 6.

In general, I agree with a WR and a CB near the top if possible. I one WR near the top is enough. We can grab another later if we want another guy to be there competing. But I think a Rd 1 or WR along with Hodgins, Robinson, James (resign him he catches everything), and a moderately priced Vet should be good enough for year 2 under Shoen/Daboll. There is just too many other places that need attention as well.


Salaries for FA were cap hits. Apx double the number for annual salary. So I am thinking in the 6 to 7 million range for ILB. Two top picks for WR is a hedge vs injury or lack of production. You hit at least one and if you hit both then its a big win.
RE: RE: Where would edge fall in as a need?  
Reale01 : 2/27/2023 9:31 am : link
In comment 16045684 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 16045609 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


We're thin behind Ward, Fox, Ximines, and Smith (at least one will likely not return and Smith has barely played in his two years with us) and Ojulari isn't real good against the run in the scheme we're using.

With DL, what are we looking for in skillset, a NT or 3-tech?


Edge is a need, but I am of the opinion that these guys are hard to find outside rounds 1 and 2. It is rare to get a Justin Tuck in Rd 3. I think I would stick with Ward, and perhaps another vet signing and possible address Edge next year.


Thinking we can get by with what we have at edge this year. UNLESS they think Ojulari is toast. Maybe add a cheap vet or Day 3 pick to the mix. You can't do everything. 2024 draft would focus the top picks on edge, DL, OL if everything works out in 2023.
I love the people who want to fix a hole by creating a hole  
blueblood : 2/27/2023 9:47 am : link
fix the DL by getting rid of one of the better DLs in the league.. great idea..

does anyone remember that we lock Nick WIlliams and DJ Davidson as the back ups due to injury and that in turn meant that Leo and Dex played like 80% of the starter snaps. That number is not sustainable. They need depth to keep the starters fresh. They dont need to get ride of Leo. They DO need to rework his contract which is reasonable for him as he is still under 30 and doesnt have a huge injury history..
RE: RE: RE: Where would edge fall in as a need?  
Angel Eyes : 2/27/2023 9:55 am : link
In comment 16045967 Reale01 said:
Quote:
In comment 16045684 .McL. said:


Quote:


In comment 16045609 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


We're thin behind Ward, Fox, Ximines, and Smith (at least one will likely not return and Smith has barely played in his two years with us) and Ojulari isn't real good against the run in the scheme we're using.

With DL, what are we looking for in skillset, a NT or 3-tech?


Edge is a need, but I am of the opinion that these guys are hard to find outside rounds 1 and 2. It is rare to get a Justin Tuck in Rd 3. I think I would stick with Ward, and perhaps another vet signing and possible address Edge next year.



Thinking we can get by with what we have at edge this year. UNLESS they think Ojulari is toast. Maybe add a cheap vet or Day 3 pick to the mix. You can't do everything. 2024 draft would focus the top picks on edge, DL, OL if everything works out in 2023.

It isn't as if Ojulari is toast, it's more that there are known holes in his game and what's the best way to compensate for them.
RE: RE: Where would edge fall in as a need?  
CornerStone246+17 : 2/27/2023 10:27 am : link
In comment 16045684 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 16045609 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


We're thin behind Ward, Fox, Ximines, and Smith (at least one will likely not return and Smith has barely played in his two years with us) and Ojulari isn't real good against the run in the scheme we're using.

With DL, what are we looking for in skillset, a NT or 3-tech?


Edge is a need, but I am of the opinion that these guys are hard to find outside rounds 1 and 2. It is rare to get a Justin Tuck in Rd 3. I think I would stick with Ward, and perhaps another vet signing and possible address Edge next year.


This draft is really really deep at Edge. There is a chance we can get one in round 3.
....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 2/27/2023 11:20 am : link
Keep in mind - a $3M cap hit on a guard/center gets you a Feliciano (I believe that was his exact salary)

Wouldn't we be essentially marching out the same offense (counting on rookie contributions - which is dangerous) that had trouble scoring points this past season?
RE: ....  
Reale01 : 2/27/2023 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16046088 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
Keep in mind - a $3M cap hit on a guard/center gets you a Feliciano (I believe that was his exact salary)

Wouldn't we be essentially marching out the same offense (counting on rookie contributions - which is dangerous) that had trouble scoring points this past season?


I am saying cap hit 3 million. Salary probably 6 million.
.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 2/27/2023 12:53 pm : link
I'd be in the camp of:

Resigning DJ as long as it's not sniffing that 40M number that is rumored.

Letting SB walk - using the savings on a premium interior OL, and going RB by committee.
Generally speaking...  
Klaatu : 2/27/2023 12:55 pm : link
I think the Giants should emphasize acquiring talent, not just acquiring bodies. I'd rather see them sign one or two free agents who are significant upgrades at their positions instead of three, four, or five, who are not. Marginal improvement on the D-Line,say, or in the LB corps, especially, should not be the goal. Get a player or two who can make a real impact.

Ditto for the draft. It's nice to have a good deal of draft capital, so I hope they use it to "deal" and move up whenever they can.
RE: RE: RE: Where would edge fall in as a need?  
.McL. : 2/27/2023 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16045967 Reale01 said:
Quote:
In comment 16045684 .McL. said:


Quote:


In comment 16045609 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


We're thin behind Ward, Fox, Ximines, and Smith (at least one will likely not return and Smith has barely played in his two years with us) and Ojulari isn't real good against the run in the scheme we're using.

With DL, what are we looking for in skillset, a NT or 3-tech?


Edge is a need, but I am of the opinion that these guys are hard to find outside rounds 1 and 2. It is rare to get a Justin Tuck in Rd 3. I think I would stick with Ward, and perhaps another vet signing and possible address Edge next year.



Thinking we can get by with what we have at edge this year. UNLESS they think Ojulari is toast. Maybe add a cheap vet or Day 3 pick to the mix. You can't do everything. 2024 draft would focus the top picks on edge, DL, OL if everything works out in 2023.

Sounds like we are on the same page both on the types of ILB and DL players and edge. I agree you can't do everything in one off season. We have some young edge guys we should ride it for a year.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 