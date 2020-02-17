Better @ their peak: Plax or Nicks? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/26/2023 7:20 pm

Posting up @ Sea-Tac airport bar with the old man awaiting our flight after a cousin wedding weekend. He thinks it is Plax. I think it is Nicks 100%. Both had monster postseason runs when we won our 2 most recent Lombardis, but I think Nicks had Canton potential if he doesn't get injured.



His '12 game vs. Tampa...he was UFB.