Better @ their peak: Plax or Nicks?

Posting up @ Sea-Tac airport bar with the old man awaiting our flight after a cousin wedding weekend. He thinks it is Plax. I think it is Nicks 100%. Both had monster postseason runs when we won our 2 most recent Lombardis, but I think Nicks had Canton potential if he doesn't get injured.
His '12 game vs. Tampa...he was UFB.
However, Nicks was still ascending and never reached his peak potential. Had he I think he would have been significantly better.
I don't think the Giants start their post-Sandy slide if he didn't get injured in Tampa in 2012.
Really tough to see that injury rob him of a potentially phenomenal career
I will argue til they cart me out of here, that the Giants collapse the last decade didn't happen because the Giants didn't, or more perhaps accurately, couldn't address the offensive line, but that they didn't even try to replace either their receiver corps or the pass rush. In the latter case, for example, they went over a decade without taking an ER without a first or second round pick and the one year they went out and bought the best defense they could they made the playoffs. I wonder if maybe there is a lesson in all that?
Plax was better than Nicks when Plax was on his game, but he wasn't always on his game. He was hurt a lot, and he was sort of a different guy (to put it mildly), so I think he's a little underrated.
However, I would take Plax. He was just such a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Nicks was good with contested catches too but Eli seriously just had to lob the ball up to Burress. I remember at home in 2007 against the Eagles he caught a jump ball in the endzone with two defenders glued to him.
It's pretty tough not to pick Plax overall, because he did it for a longer period of time (especially if you account for the time he spent with Pittsburgh). But that one season in 2011 for Nicks was pretty damn special. Plax was a physical freak at WR. But Nicks had those giant hands... lol. And was sneaky fast before he got hurt. I think Nicks if he didn't get injured would have been an all time great Giants WR, and he still is... but I think I have to give the nod to Plax overall.
Pick a Card - ( New Window )
Nicks Highlights.. good video,, annoying music - ( New Window )
The compartment syndrome is something he had his second year and it was successfully treated.
He injured his knee in the first game of 2012l; he came back too soon and it never healed properly and he was never the same.
Nicks could've used up to two months off - ( New Window )
The Giants need to start reversing this unacceptable fucking trend.
+1
I would choose Plax but I also feel like Nicks did not get to reach his peak due to injury.
Burress had Toomer and Nicks had Cruz.
Sorry, I cannot decide.
I cant decide either..and won't...
But watching this video is pretty insane.. forgot how special he was and just reminds you of how weak the current WR corps is...
Lost in this debate is when Nicks was making his rise in 09/10/11, Eli was becoming elite in way that made him a much better QB than he was with Plax. So you might say that Plax raised Eli's play but Eli and Nicks was at least an even match if not Eli raising Nicks higher.
Ultimately if they both stay healthy I think Nicks edges out Plax because he had the consistency and work ethic to be a dominant Rice-lite like presence for the Giants. I am still heartbroken that he got hurt.
Quote:
If he hadnt gotten hurt... Nicks Highlights.. good video,, annoying music - ( New Window )
I cant decide either..and won't...
But watching this video is pretty insane.. forgot how special he was and just reminds you of how weak the current WR corps is...
Dude did it ALL..
ran excellent routes,,. great hands.. back shoulder ALL DAY.. Contested catches ALL DAY.. Double Moves.. SMOKED..
and you forget how many DEEP passes he caught WAY downfield..
And he wasnt fast... but he was fast ENOUGH..
unfortunately all of them had injuries that shortened careers.. if we could have just kept TWO of them..
Both really great players with careers cut short.
It seems like we cant get a long term receiver in blue no matter what we do. Since Toomer, I think we get very short careers out of WRs. And we have had some great ones the last 20 years and none have had a complete career here except for Toomer.
and you forget how many DEEP passes he caught WAY downfield..
And he wasnt fast... but he was fast ENOUGH..
[/quote]
So true, he was gameday fast... not Combine fast. I'll take a guy who can ball while wearing pads over of a guy with a fast 40 time in shorts every day of the week... NTTAWWT
I will argue til they cart me out of here, that the Giants collapse the last decade didn't happen because the Giants didn't, or more perhaps accurately, couldn't address the offensive line, but that they didn't even try to replace either their receiver corps or the pass rush. In the latter case, for example, they went over a decade without taking an ER without a first or second round pick and the one year they went out and bought the best defense they could they made the playoffs. I wonder if maybe there is a lesson in all that?
Allen gets Diggs...look at it
Burrow gets Chase...
Rodgers loses Adams...
Hurts gets Brown and Smith...
It seems intuitive.
The pash rush needs men that can beat there man quickley and create splash plays.
It seems intuitive to me Colin.
Nick was terrific.
Peak OBJ or peak Cruz gives peak Plax tougher competition.
It would be interesting to hear Eli choose.
Other than hand size there really wasn't an elite measurable that Nick's had. He was well within the bell curve with damn near everything. Until they get on the field.
You literally couldn't two NYG WRS that were any closer in terms of stats, eye test and super bowl/postseason glory.
But he was overrated. Go back and read the weekly game threads and look at old posts. On a game to game and play to play basis, he was not as reliable as a healthy prime Nicks was.
The main issue with Plax is that with his size he was "always" open but with his mediocre route running and quickness, he was rarely truly "open" through separation. For all the amazing jump-ball highlights where he looks like a man among boys, there were a lot of lowlights where the holes in his game caused many INTs and incompletions for Eli. A lot of the same issues that Eli had with Shockey, he also had with Plax to a lesser extent. When targeted by a Giants QB, the Giants had a 49.9% Completion percentage when throwing to Plax... yes, below 50 (Nicks was at 57.8%).
But overall Plax's size and physicality definitely made him an impact player for us. None of us will ever forget that beatdown he gave Al Harris or the fact that he was the one offensive player in recent Giants history who stood out against the Eagles.
But Nicks at his best had a much more complete skillset, with better route running/quickness and stronger hands. Nicks was also surprisingly strong for his build, his performance against the Bucs where he just manhandled a very physical CB in Talib was something I'll never forget.
Looking back at Nicks' stats, I do think I overrated him at the time. But only because he was always banged up. When he was healthy and at his best, he was a more consistent and reliable player than Plax was.
But Nicks was so much more well rounded as a receiver. He could beat you every kind of way. He is the most complete receiver I have seen on the Giants.
Link - ( New Window )
He also, as an aside, wasn’t sure in the TD play if he could made that last cut without tearing up the knee. He said to himself “if this is my last play and i blow my knee, it’s to go ahead in the SB, so be it.”