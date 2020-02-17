for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Better @ their peak: Plax or Nicks?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/26/2023 7:20 pm
Posting up @ Sea-Tac airport bar with the old man awaiting our flight after a cousin wedding weekend. He thinks it is Plax. I think it is Nicks 100%. Both had monster postseason runs when we won our 2 most recent Lombardis, but I think Nicks had Canton potential if he doesn't get injured.

His '12 game vs. Tampa...he was UFB.
Plax  
SomeFan : 2/26/2023 7:30 pm : link
He was a rare athlete. See his Green Bay NFCC game. Nicks was super tough and clutch but not the rarity of Plax.
Nicks for me  
Bizfoodie : 2/26/2023 7:32 pm : link
I’m 35 and to me at his peak he was the best WR the giants have had besides Odell. Had the hands, could make you miss, good route runner, could make contested catches, and faster then his 40 time would make you believe. The game he abused Talib I don’t think I’ve saw a WR do that to an elite corner since. The 2011 playoffs he was really good and I think if not for injuries we possibly could’ve been considered a top 10 guy in NFL history. He was that good to me. Plax was no slouch either just think Nick was better and had more potential.
Even though both were #1s and dominated in their own way  
mattlawson : 2/26/2023 7:33 pm : link
Hard to compare them
I would say Nicks as well  
D-Rod : 2/26/2023 7:34 pm : link
Plax was also great in his prime, but there was something about Nicks that had me in awe similar to OBJ. Cruz would be 4th, loved him as well.
Nicks was on his way to being special...  
rnargi : 2/26/2023 7:35 pm : link
...but I'm not sure you can clasify what he had as a "prime". He hadn't reached his prime, IMHO. Plax was in his prime when he shot himself. It's not hard to imagine hom having another stellar year or two, either.
Plax did peak  
.McL. : 2/26/2023 7:38 pm : link
and was better than Nicks at his, IMO

However, Nicks was still ascending and never reached his peak potential. Had he I think he would have been significantly better.
Plaxico  
Mr. Nickels : 2/26/2023 7:41 pm : link
Not even close.
Nicks was the complete package  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/26/2023 7:46 pm : link
Excellent route runner, incredible hands, breakaway speed, incredibly agile.

I don't think the Giants start their post-Sandy slide if he didn't get injured in Tampa in 2012.
Plax was the Eagle Killer  
Paulie Walnuts : 2/26/2023 7:47 pm : link
he dominated
I would take Nicks  
Matt G : 2/26/2023 7:48 pm : link
His run in ‘10, ‘11, ‘11 championship run, ‘12 start to the season had pushed him into one of the Top 3-5 WRs in the NFL…

Really tough to see that injury rob him of a potentially phenomenal career
Prime?  
nyballa0891 : 2/26/2023 7:52 pm : link
Hakeem Nicks..he had a short lived prime, but he was an absolute beast.
RE: Plax was the Eagle Killer  
SomeFan : 2/26/2023 7:58 pm : link
In comment 16045732 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
he dominated
this and much rarer speed and size and a gamer. Not really that close TBH
Both great players  
Colin@gbn : 2/26/2023 8:19 pm : link
in their own rights and I'm prepared to leave it at that. However, I don't know if anyone is noting a bit of a trend here. We had terrific receivers in both the 7 and 11 Super Bowl runs. In fact we had really good WR corps in each year with Toomer and Smith supporting Plax in 2007 and Victor and Manningham along with Nicks in 2011. I would also note on a related note that we also had a version of the NASCAR pass rush groupings all healthy and operating at pretty close to potential in each year.

I will argue til they cart me out of here, that the Giants collapse the last decade didn't happen because the Giants didn't, or more perhaps accurately, couldn't address the offensive line, but that they didn't even try to replace either their receiver corps or the pass rush. In the latter case, for example, they went over a decade without taking an ER without a first or second round pick and the one year they went out and bought the best defense they could they made the playoffs. I wonder if maybe there is a lesson in all that?
Nicks  
UConn4523 : 2/26/2023 8:21 pm : link
but Plax gave us that edge in the physical department which was a huge upgrade and added a new element to the offense.
Plax  
Big Blue '56 : 2/26/2023 8:23 pm : link
.
Nicks  
Scuzzlebutt : 2/26/2023 8:25 pm : link
He was the more complete player.
I was on record on BBI saying I thought Nicks had HOF potential.  
81_Great_Dane : 2/26/2023 8:26 pm : link
He didn't have a HOF career, he never reached HOF performance, but he had the whole package. Best young WR I had seen in my 50 years of watching the Giants — until OBJ.

Plax was better than Nicks when Plax was on his game, but he wasn't always on his game. He was hurt a lot, and he was sort of a different guy (to put it mildly), so I think he's a little underrated.
nicks 100%  
Eric on Li : 2/26/2023 8:27 pm : link
im surprised anyone thinks it's plax.
It is pretty close.  
NYG07 : 2/26/2023 8:34 pm : link
Nicks was a great receiver before the bad injuries that ended his career. He broke the record for receiving yards in a single postseason in 2011.

However, I would take Plax. He was just such a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Nicks was good with contested catches too but Eli seriously just had to lob the ball up to Burress. I remember at home in 2007 against the Eagles he caught a jump ball in the endzone with two defenders glued to him.
Plax could make plays that Nicks couldn't  
kinard : 2/26/2023 8:35 pm : link
Nicks was more consistent though. Daboll would have loved Nicks
Nicks and, it’s not even close at all.  
bwitz : 2/26/2023 8:40 pm : link
Better hands, better route runner. The compartment syndrome injury really killed his career. That is the most unfortunate part about his time with the Giants.
Well...  
Johnny5 : 2/26/2023 8:43 pm : link
... I have thought about this before. I think they are 1 and 2 respectively for the Giants all time (no disrespect to Well dressed Amani). But I go back and forth on who was better at their peak for the Giants.

It's pretty tough not to pick Plax overall, because he did it for a longer period of time (especially if you account for the time he spent with Pittsburgh). But that one season in 2011 for Nicks was pretty damn special. Plax was a physical freak at WR. But Nicks had those giant hands... lol. And was sneaky fast before he got hurt. I think Nicks if he didn't get injured would have been an all time great Giants WR, and he still is... but I think I have to give the nod to Plax overall.
nicks to me  
hassan : 2/26/2023 9:15 pm : link
he separated and took balls to the house better. More moves and break tackle. better routes. better at intermediate part of the field. plax was better at contested balls and jump balls and vert routes.

Great excuse  
Southern Man : 2/26/2023 9:34 pm : link
to watch this again
Pick a Card - ( New Window )
Plax for me  
Boatie Warrant : 2/26/2023 10:06 pm : link
Loved them both but I just remember Plax being more dominant when he needed to be.
Nicks hands down  
blueblood : 2/26/2023 11:07 pm : link
If he hadnt gotten hurt...

Nicks Highlights.. good video,, annoying music - ( New Window )
If Plex doesnt shoot himself  
ArcadeSlumlord : 2/26/2023 11:09 pm : link
we are talking about another super bowl. He was an elite wr.
RE: Nicks and, it’s not even close at all.  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/26/2023 11:14 pm : link
In comment 16045785 bwitz said:
Quote:
Better hands, better route runner. The compartment syndrome injury really killed his career. That is the most unfortunate part about his time with the Giants.


The compartment syndrome is something he had his second year and it was successfully treated.

He injured his knee in the first game of 2012l; he came back too soon and it never healed properly and he was never the same.
Nicks could've used up to two months off - ( New Window )
Plaxico. I like Nicks don't get me wrong.  
Route 9 : 2/27/2023 2:19 am : link
Plaxico's big games against the Eagles puts him over Nicks for me. It hasn't been the same against that scumbag team ever since he shot himself and that pisses me the fucking fuck off. Annoying. I'm not grateful for any blowout losses against a "super good Philly team" like the rest of the folk around here.

The Giants need to start reversing this unacceptable fucking trend.
RE: nicks 100%  
mfjmfj : 2/27/2023 3:51 am : link
In comment 16045765 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
im surprised anyone thinks it's plax.


+1
Plax  
Toth029 : 2/27/2023 6:23 am : link
Dominated the Eagles no other Giants receiver has.

I would choose Plax but I also feel like Nicks did not get to reach his peak due to injury.
Oooof,  
section125 : 2/27/2023 6:36 am : link
tough choice and two completely different styles of player. Healthy Burress or healthy Nicks?

Burress had Toomer and Nicks had Cruz.

Sorry, I cannot decide.
RE: Nicks hands down  
moze1021 : 2/27/2023 6:47 am : link
In comment 16045855 blueblood said:
Quote:
If he hadnt gotten hurt... Nicks Highlights.. good video,, annoying music - ( New Window )


I cant decide either..and won't...

But watching this video is pretty insane.. forgot how special he was and just reminds you of how weak the current WR corps is...
I always preferred Nicks  
BSIMatt : 2/27/2023 8:09 am : link
He could beat you so many ways.
Great debate here...  
GiantTuff1 : 2/27/2023 9:54 am : link
Plax helped raise the play of the Giants in a special way. Eli used to be pretty wild throwing high a lot and Plax's range really saved his ass a few times. He was special.

Lost in this debate is when Nicks was making his rise in 09/10/11, Eli was becoming elite in way that made him a much better QB than he was with Plax. So you might say that Plax raised Eli's play but Eli and Nicks was at least an even match if not Eli raising Nicks higher.

Ultimately if they both stay healthy I think Nicks edges out Plax because he had the consistency and work ethic to be a dominant Rice-lite like presence for the Giants. I am still heartbroken that he got hurt.
Nicks just turned 35 last month too  
GiantTuff1 : 2/27/2023 9:58 am : link
So sad... With his route running, smarts, and hands / catch radius if he was healthy he might have played until now.
RE: RE: Nicks hands down  
blueblood : 2/27/2023 10:04 am : link
In comment 16045887 moze1021 said:
Quote:
In comment 16045855 blueblood said:


Quote:


If he hadnt gotten hurt... Nicks Highlights.. good video,, annoying music - ( New Window )



I cant decide either..and won't...

But watching this video is pretty insane.. forgot how special he was and just reminds you of how weak the current WR corps is...


Dude did it ALL..

ran excellent routes,,. great hands.. back shoulder ALL DAY.. Contested catches ALL DAY.. Double Moves.. SMOKED..

and you forget how many DEEP passes he caught WAY downfield..

And he wasnt fast... but he was fast ENOUGH..

One thing the old Giants scouts were decent at.. finding receivers  
blueblood : 2/27/2023 10:07 am : link
Steve Smith. Nicks. Cruz. Manningham...

unfortunately all of them had injuries that shortened careers.. if we could have just kept TWO of them..

Really tough call  
Rudy5757 : 2/27/2023 10:59 am : link
I think Nicks would have been the better player and was on his way but I dont think he ever reached his peak. Plaxico was more explosive and actually had the better numbers and TDs. With his height advantage and his ability on 50/50 balls, it has to go to Plax.

Both really great players with careers cut short.

It seems like we cant get a long term receiver in blue no matter what we do. Since Toomer, I think we get very short careers out of WRs. And we have had some great ones the last 20 years and none have had a complete career here except for Toomer.
RE: RE: RE: Nicks hands down  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/27/2023 11:00 am : link
In comment 16046009 blueblood said:

and you forget how many DEEP passes he caught WAY downfield..

And he wasnt fast... but he was fast ENOUGH..
[/quote]

So true, he was gameday fast... not Combine fast. I'll take a guy who can ball while wearing pads over of a guy with a fast 40 time in shorts every day of the week... NTTAWWT
Nicks was great, and had a more well-rounded skill set.  
David B. : 2/27/2023 11:15 am : link
But Plax was frequently unstoppable.
RE: Both great players  
Thegratefulhead : 2/27/2023 11:50 am : link
In comment 16045754 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
in their own rights and I'm prepared to leave it at that. However, I don't know if anyone is noting a bit of a trend here. We had terrific receivers in both the 7 and 11 Super Bowl runs. In fact we had really good WR corps in each year with Toomer and Smith supporting Plax in 2007 and Victor and Manningham along with Nicks in 2011. I would also note on a related note that we also had a version of the NASCAR pass rush groupings all healthy and operating at pretty close to potential in each year.

I will argue til they cart me out of here, that the Giants collapse the last decade didn't happen because the Giants didn't, or more perhaps accurately, couldn't address the offensive line, but that they didn't even try to replace either their receiver corps or the pass rush. In the latter case, for example, they went over a decade without taking an ER without a first or second round pick and the one year they went out and bought the best defense they could they made the playoffs. I wonder if maybe there is a lesson in all that?
You have made this point before and I agree with you. The OL looks a whole lot better when the receivers are great. Get open in less than 2 secs or the threat of you beating the opponent deep MUST create space. This REALLY helps the OL and the QB.

Allen gets Diggs...look at it
Burrow gets Chase...
Rodgers loses Adams...
Hurts gets Brown and Smith...

It seems intuitive.

The pash rush needs men that can beat there man quickley and create splash plays.

It seems intuitive to me Colin.
Or  
Thegratefulhead : 2/27/2023 11:55 am : link
Get Mahomes, don't compare him to other QBs.
Plax  
MotownGIANTS : 2/27/2023 12:09 pm : link
his height and speed combo (he was not a weak WR just not "bulk") and deceptively strong ... he was a rare breed.
Plax had peak years  
AG5686 : 2/27/2023 12:34 pm : link
At Pittsburgh too...for that reason I choose him
Plaxico  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/27/2023 12:45 pm : link
Was more for a longer time. Nicks had maybe 3 seasons were he was elite, but injuries derailed his career.
Easily Peak Plax  
Trainmaster : 2/27/2023 12:53 pm : link
On size alone. The cover fade in the end zone was nearly unstoppable.

Nick was terrific.

Peak OBJ or peak Cruz gives peak Plax tougher competition.

Loved Nicks  
GrMtWoods : 2/27/2023 1:53 pm : link
But plax had otherworldly skills, my pick.

It would be interesting to hear Eli choose.
Gimme Nicks  
j_rud : 2/27/2023 1:59 pm : link
There was more than a little Michael Irvin to his game. Not a great timed speed guy but he'll run away from you. Not the biggest guy but there weren't many who were gonna high point a ball over him. Not the strongest but he'll outmuscle you.

Other than hand size there really wasn't an elite measurable that Nick's had. He was well within the bell curve with damn near everything. Until they get on the field.
love when people say it's not even close  
djm : 2/27/2023 2:04 pm : link
it's the very definition of close. Both had virtually 4 year runs here. Both won a super bowl title here. Both saw their career's end too soon. At their NYG peaks they both averaged around 75 catches and 10 TDs per. But sure, not even close, lol...ok.

You literally couldn't two NYG WRS that were any closer in terms of stats, eye test and super bowl/postseason glory.
I appreciate what Plax meant for us  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 2/27/2023 3:00 pm : link
And his size absolutely made him a problem for opposing DBs.

But he was overrated. Go back and read the weekly game threads and look at old posts. On a game to game and play to play basis, he was not as reliable as a healthy prime Nicks was.

The main issue with Plax is that with his size he was "always" open but with his mediocre route running and quickness, he was rarely truly "open" through separation. For all the amazing jump-ball highlights where he looks like a man among boys, there were a lot of lowlights where the holes in his game caused many INTs and incompletions for Eli. A lot of the same issues that Eli had with Shockey, he also had with Plax to a lesser extent. When targeted by a Giants QB, the Giants had a 49.9% Completion percentage when throwing to Plax... yes, below 50 (Nicks was at 57.8%).

But overall Plax's size and physicality definitely made him an impact player for us. None of us will ever forget that beatdown he gave Al Harris or the fact that he was the one offensive player in recent Giants history who stood out against the Eagles.

But Nicks at his best had a much more complete skillset, with better route running/quickness and stronger hands. Nicks was also surprisingly strong for his build, his performance against the Bucs where he just manhandled a very physical CB in Talib was something I'll never forget.

Looking back at Nicks' stats, I do think I overrated him at the time. But only because he was always banged up. When he was healthy and at his best, he was a more consistent and reliable player than Plax was.
Seen both play for the Giants  
blueblood : 2/27/2023 3:26 pm : link
but looking at the two.. I think its Nicks hands down. Plax had some great games. The Green Bay game in the cold was one of the best performances I saw from him....

But Nicks was so much more well rounded as a receiver. He could beat you every kind of way. He is the most complete receiver I have seen on the Giants.
Link - ( New Window )
Plax  
Daniel in MI : 2/27/2023 3:49 pm : link
Go back and watch the run to the SB and see how many plays he made, and made them look easy. And he was injured so much of that year and not practicing much.

He also, as an aside, wasn’t sure in the TD play if he could made that last cut without tearing up the knee. He said to himself “if this is my last play and i blow my knee, it’s to go ahead in the SB, so be it.”
Potential was Nicks all day.  
bradshaw44 : 2/27/2023 5:34 pm : link
It’s not really fair to compare them as Plax had a longer career. I feel like Nicks was heading for lock HOF. It was such a flash in the pan. Drafted in 09 while we all hoped for him paired with Braylon Edwards. Dominated 2010 season, won Super Bowl In 2011 with a great great post season performance. Then his career derailed in 2012 because of injury. Damn shame.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 