Julian Love JoeyBigBlue : 2/27/2023 1:07 pm

I wanted to see where BBI was with Julian Love. Do we want to bring him back or we better off letting him walk. Love just completed his first season as a full time starter at SS and sometimes was asked to play the FS. He had a good season, leading the team in tackles. His versatility has been a valuable asset to the team as he has stated at corner, nickel back, and both safety position. Love also developed into a team captain and a marketable player for the team.



With that being said Love is a good but not great player. He wasn’t great in coverage, getting beat a ton (gave up like 4-5 TDs last season). What do you guys think is the market value for him? Where do you draw the line and walk away?



I’m thinking 3 years 17 million with 12 million guaranteed. If he wants more, than I think you let him walk. I think his production can be replaced with a guy like Jason Pinnock, who showed to be a capable player all season.