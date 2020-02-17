for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Julian Love

JoeyBigBlue : 2/27/2023 1:07 pm
I wanted to see where BBI was with Julian Love. Do we want to bring him back or we better off letting him walk. Love just completed his first season as a full time starter at SS and sometimes was asked to play the FS. He had a good season, leading the team in tackles. His versatility has been a valuable asset to the team as he has stated at corner, nickel back, and both safety position. Love also developed into a team captain and a marketable player for the team.

With that being said Love is a good but not great player. He wasn’t great in coverage, getting beat a ton (gave up like 4-5 TDs last season). What do you guys think is the market value for him? Where do you draw the line and walk away?

I’m thinking 3 years 17 million with 12 million guaranteed. If he wants more, than I think you let him walk. I think his production can be replaced with a guy like Jason Pinnock, who showed to be a capable player all season.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/27/2023 1:08 pm : link
Want him back but depends on the $.
Love was  
AG5686 : 2/27/2023 1:09 pm : link
Our most consistent guy in the defensive backfield all season long...keep him
I think you're probably right in the ballpark of what he's worth.  
MOOPS : 2/27/2023 1:11 pm : link
Good, not exceptional.
Below  
Straw Hat : 2/27/2023 1:11 pm : link
Average athlete. Rather play pinnock with belton coming off the bench. Pinnock’s burst jumps off the screen. I say let love walk unless he gives us a home town discount.
He’s an okay player  
Tuckrule : 2/27/2023 1:11 pm : link
Very replaceable. His lack of length shows up all over. He’s always in position to make a play but rarely does. We can do a lot better next to X than love and I’m a fan of his. For the right price I’d bring him back but we need to upgrade that position.
As others have already said  
aimrocky : 2/27/2023 1:17 pm : link
I'd like him back but also don't want to overspend. With McKinney's contract coming up, it's not good allocation of resources having two high paid safeties.
One of the big reasons we made the playoffs  
JerseyCityJoe : 2/27/2023 1:18 pm : link
Julian Love. Guys can nitpick at his game but he showed up when we needed him.
He's a football player  
JonC : 2/27/2023 1:20 pm : link
Smart, tough to teach instincts, makes plays.
I agree with John  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/27/2023 1:34 pm : link
Love made a lot of key plays last year -- he had a ton of production. He's an above average hard hitting tackler too.
Big fan of J Love  
Rjanyg : 2/27/2023 1:38 pm : link
He is 4th on my list of priority NYG free agents:

1. Jones
2. Barkley
3. Ward
4. Love

If they have the money and the deal isn't insane then I am all for bringing him back. He is the type of player NYG loves.

All that said, I think he is gone, unfortunately.
Good football player  
BigBlue7 : 2/27/2023 1:38 pm : link
But not an elite athlete. Would want him back, but not paying him Top 10 safety money
.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 2/27/2023 1:44 pm : link
I feel like the roster construction hinges on the DJ contract.

In this new NFL, when QBs take up between 20-25% of the cap, Schoen will need to be careful where he allocates funds to the rest of the roster.

Love is a good player to have, but he isn't a game wrecker, or someone really scaring offensive coordinators.

I think the sad truth is a QB with a big contract makes it difficult to keep many of these types of players.
Honestly the number 3 FA on Giants behind DJ and SB  
Rick in Dallas : 2/27/2023 1:45 pm : link
Good productive football player
Played really well when McKinnie was injured
I think here is the problem with Love  
blueblood : 2/27/2023 1:50 pm : link
he is good for what he is.. but you have McKinney who is a better player coming up next year for a deal. Who do you want. Love or McKinney? I'll take a chance with McKinney, Belton and Pinnock and draft a guy rather than pay love the 7 million ish he is probably going to command.
Dalvin Tomlinson  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/27/2023 1:55 pm : link
Was a better player and more accomplished and the Giants let him walk. Love is smart, tough, dependable, but if the price isn’t right, we should let him walk.
He’s good  
RicFlair : 2/27/2023 1:56 pm : link
But I don’t like him as much as most seem to. I’d like him back but won’t be mad if he leaves.
RE: Dalvin Tomlinson  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/27/2023 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16046215 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Was a better player and more accomplished and the Giants let him walk. Love is smart, tough, dependable, but if the price isn’t right, we should let him walk.


And bring back Dalvin Tomlinson!
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/27/2023 2:01 pm : link
pretty much never injured, good locker room guy and makes plays, has come into his own in Wink's system. wouldn't pay him absurd money obviously but definitely want him back as a very valuable starter.
RE: I think here is the problem with Love  
cosmicj : 2/27/2023 2:04 pm : link
In comment 16046210 blueblood said:
Quote:
he is good for what he is.. but you have McKinney who is a better player coming up next year for a deal. Who do you want. Love or McKinney? I'll take a chance with McKinney, Belton and Pinnock and draft a guy rather than pay love the 7 million ish he is probably going to command.


I don’t understand this logic. Why does it matter that they play the same position?

With the Cover 2 looks predominating today, safeties aren’t some second class position. They are vital. And Love is just a good football player. To me, he’s more important than Barkley.
McKinney is the guy we absolutely need to see re-signed (not yet)  
djm : 2/27/2023 2:13 pm : link
but Love is a good player in his own right. Also seems to have really taken to the leadership/face of NYG role.
I'd  
AcidTest : 2/27/2023 2:42 pm : link
very much like to resign Love, but think he will be offered more by another team than what the Giants will be comfortable spending. As others have said, McKinney is coming up for an extension, and we have Belton and Pinnock.
I forgot about the emergence  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/27/2023 2:44 pm : link
Of Belton as well. Obviously had his struggles his rookie season, but had enough splashes to say he will be a good player moving forward.
Depends on how much Love is looking to make  
nyjuggernaut2 : 2/27/2023 2:56 pm : link
he's a solid player, but Giants also have to extend McKinney soon.

I don't think the Giants should offer more than 7mil per year, and I could see Love testing the market in hopes of getting close to 10m per. Which IMO is way too steep for a box safety.

I'd love to have him back  
AcesUp : 2/27/2023 3:18 pm : link
But I'm not sure I'd want the Giants to offer him something that would have him shut down his recruitment basically. I have a feeling he'll hit free agency and hopefully he has a good enough relationship with the team that he gives them the option to match before signing elsewhere.
I wonder what the NFL market for a guy like Love is...  
Dnew15 : 2/27/2023 3:19 pm : link
I think he'll get a chance to go out and see, but ultimately give the Giants a chance to match.

At least I hope :)
Definitely want him back. Hope the money  
Blue21 : 2/27/2023 3:24 pm : link
He's asking coincides with the Giants.
He’s a guy that’s developed here......  
Simms11 : 2/27/2023 3:31 pm : link
and has proven to be a valuable piece of our defense. Combined with McKinney, they form a very good safety tandem. I’d like to keep him, but on a reasonable deal, of course. We’ve got some big time contracts coming up soon in Thomas, Lawrence and McKinney too. I’d have to say, and yea it’s been said before, but Gettleman sucked as a GM! He built this team entirely wrong....took the wrong approach and were suffering for it. I think it’s going to get better now, but man did he put us behind the 8 ball in a number of ways.
RE: Dalvin Tomlinson  
Toth029 : 2/27/2023 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16046215 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Was a better player and more accomplished and the Giants let him walk. Love is smart, tough, dependable, but if the price isn’t right, we should let him walk.


Because Dalvin got $10M per and the Giants already had a better lineman in line to replace him - Dexter Lawrence.

Love is very good, but if he wants $8M or more, then let him go. I do like the potential and athleticism of Pinnock and Belton, but Love does add versatility back there.
RE: RE: Dalvin Tomlinson  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/27/2023 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16046323 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16046215 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Was a better player and more accomplished and the Giants let him walk. Love is smart, tough, dependable, but if the price isn’t right, we should let him walk.



Because Dalvin got $10M per and the Giants already had a better lineman in line to replace him - Dexter Lawrence.

Love is very good, but if he wants $8M or more, then let him go. I do like the potential and athleticism of Pinnock and Belton, but Love does add versatility back there.



Dalvin got 3 years and 22 million from the Vikings IIRC. Not a huge contract for a really good player. Love should not get more than that.
Re-sign  
Red Dog : 2/27/2023 4:06 pm : link
to a reasonable deal.

No brainer.
RE: He’s an okay player  
section125 : 2/27/2023 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16046181 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
Very replaceable. His lack of length shows up all over. He’s always in position to make a play but rarely does. We can do a lot better next to X than love and I’m a fan of his. For the right price I’d bring him back but we need to upgrade that position.


You are wrong on everything you said. Absolutely dead wrong.
RE: RE: RE: Dalvin Tomlinson  
Toth029 : 2/27/2023 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16046327 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:


Dalvin got 3 years and 22 million from the Vikings IIRC. Not a huge contract for a really good player. Love should not get more than that.


He got 2 yr, $21M with $20.8M guaranteed. I like him but that's a lot for a third interior DL. Austin Johnson got 2 yr, $14M with $10.6M guaranteed. Slightly better but again, third DL. Dexter mans the NT and you want an eater to help these guys on pure run downs and to help them not be used so much.
Can't understand the hesitation with Love  
BillT : 2/27/2023 4:29 pm : link
Lead the team in total tackles, solo tackles and assists, 2 ints, a fumble recovery and a sack. Want him back. Pay him.
RE: Dalvin Tomlinson  
LauderdaleMatty : 2/27/2023 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16046215 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Was a better player and more accomplished and the Giants let him walk. Love is smart, tough, dependable, but if the price isn’t right, we should let him walk.


This. Then again if they hadn't flushed all that cash down the shitter on Golladay they probably could have kept DT.

McKinney and Dex are coming up. This isn't about Love not worth being re-upped. But they can't over pay. Same for DJ and Barkley. At some point you can't be dumb. And our last two GMs weren't even smart enough to be considered dumb sadly. .
I like him...  
BillKo : 2/27/2023 4:49 pm : link
...but you can't overpay.

I'm disappointed they couldn't extend him during the year - which I believed they try to do which meant a deal that works for BOTH sides.

Now, I think you have to overpay potentially and it's going to be 50/50 whether he comes back.

He's a good player and leader - but not a difference maker that you over pay for IMO.

Giants will let the market dictate on him I'm sure.
So many people under estimate his importance to the defense  
Rudy5757 : 2/27/2023 5:01 pm : link
He plays so many positions which is what you need. He may not be an all pro but he is exactly the type of player you need to resign. He is probably one of the most important players we have on D he just doesnt make spectacular plays often. He may not have been listed as a starter but he has played over 50% of the snaps on D the last 3 years.

Now obviously you dont want to overpay him but I definitely want him back. I feel like some people dont watch the games to know howmuch he does on D.
RE: Can't understand the hesitation with Love  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/27/2023 5:09 pm : link
In comment 16046359 BillT said:
Quote:
Lead the team in total tackles, solo tackles and assists, 2 ints, a fumble recovery and a sack. Want him back. Pay him.



Go watch the Eagles playoff game. Hurts and Goeddert abused him in coverage .
~~~  
Peppers : 2/27/2023 5:34 pm : link
Good teams have football guys like Love. NYG should look to keep him.
RE: RE: Can't understand the hesitation with Love  
UConn4523 : 2/27/2023 6:06 pm : link
In comment 16046390 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16046359 BillT said:


Quote:


Lead the team in total tackles, solo tackles and assists, 2 ints, a fumble recovery and a sack. Want him back. Pay him.




Go watch the Eagles playoff game. Hurts and Goeddert abused him in coverage .


So 1 game where the entire D failed? Can’t make decisions like that. You don’t break the bank for Love but I think he should be brought back for market rate. Safeties aren’t making a ton.
RE: RE: Can't understand the hesitation with Love  
section125 : 2/27/2023 6:06 pm : link
In comment 16046390 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16046359 BillT said:


Quote:


Lead the team in total tackles, solo tackles and assists, 2 ints, a fumble recovery and a sack. Want him back. Pay him.




Go watch the Eagles playoff game. Hurts and Goeddert abused him in coverage .


Go watch the other 18 freaking games. The entire team sucked against the Eagles including the HC, OC and DC. This was a poorly coached game - an abomination. Absolute failure of the staff and the entire team suffered.
Absolutely Love played poorly.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/27/2023 6:14 pm : link
Isn't Love repped by Rosenhaus?
RE: RE: RE: Can't understand the hesitation with Love  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/27/2023 6:36 pm : link
In comment 16046415 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16046390 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 16046359 BillT said:


Quote:


Lead the team in total tackles, solo tackles and assists, 2 ints, a fumble recovery and a sack. Want him back. Pay him.




Go watch the Eagles playoff game. Hurts and Goeddert abused him in coverage .



So 1 game where the entire D failed? Can’t make decisions like that. You don’t break the bank for Love but I think he should be brought back for market rate. Safeties aren’t making a ton.



All I’m saying is that you make him an offer of 5 to 6 mill a year at most, 2 to 3 years. If he wants more than you let him walk. He’s a good player, but he has limitations.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Can't understand the hesitation with Love  
section125 : 2/27/2023 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16046437 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:

All I’m saying is that you make him an offer of 5 to 6 mill a year at most, 2 to 3 years. If he wants more than you let him walk. He’s a good player, but he has limitations.


Well, then say that. But, he's likely to get more than $5/$6 mill per...Belton and/or Pinnock could be his replacement if he wants too much.
The numbers don’t mean much without guarantees  
UConn4523 : 2/27/2023 6:45 pm : link
he shouldn’t be a top paid Safety but a rung below seems reasonable. A guy like Hooker has a 3 year 30m deal with 17m guaranteed, for example.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Can't understand the hesitation with Love  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/27/2023 6:46 pm : link
In comment 16046442 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16046437 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:



All I’m saying is that you make him an offer of 5 to 6 mill a year at most, 2 to 3 years. If he wants more than you let him walk. He’s a good player, but he has limitations.



Well, then say that. But, he's likely to get more than $5/$6 mill per...Belton and/or Pinnock could be his replacement if he wants too much.


Reread the opening post
I don’t get the  
Straw Hat : 2/27/2023 8:57 pm : link
People saying he did so much so we should re sign him. Being able to play multiple positions at an average at best level isn't some big deal. I dont think hes a bad player, but he doesnt deserve a big pay day simply for being available. We have been bad for so long, a lot of you guys are mistaking average for really good. He’s a good dude, and a nice locker room presence, but we can and should do better.
It’ll be interesting to see what Shoene does with Love,  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 2/27/2023 10:22 pm : link
and all of our free agents. How closely will he stick to his introductory presser where he said he’d prefer to keep homegrown talent vs building through free agency. I’m sure he’ll do some of both, but I’m curious if he might slightly overpay if necessary to keep our own.

Like many on here I’d like to see Love back at areasonable cost, and I’ll trust JS to determine what is reasonable. Also, any reasonable deal could look like a bargain a few years down the line with cap inflation, so a longer type deal with easy out clauses might be the way to go.

In general, and as fan, I value continuity and expect better cohesion and development when players gain experience in the same system with teammates over time. The recent massive roster turnover over the last several years due to incessant coaching changes made that impossible.
.  
bluefin : 2/27/2023 10:33 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Can't understand the hesitation with Love  
section125 : 8:14 am : link
In comment 16046448 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16046442 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16046437 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:



All I’m saying is that you make him an offer of 5 to 6 mill a year at most, 2 to 3 years. If he wants more than you let him walk. He’s a good player, but he has limitations.



Well, then say that. But, he's likely to get more than $5/$6 mill per...Belton and/or Pinnock could be his replacement if he wants too much.



Reread the opening post


Sorry Joey, I don't memorize the opening posts, especially hours in. I was reacting to basically what was a put down. I would say, go reread what Sy has to say about Love, but you probably didn't remember that, understandable.
Yes, Love isn't a superstar, but he is a reliable, above average safety that could play CB if needed. He is virtually never out of position and one of the best tacklers on the team.
Right now, neither Belton or Pinnock are really close to replacing Love based on last year. I did see good things, but Belton was passed by Pinnock by the end of the year.

Unfortunately, Jones' contract or lack thereof, may cost the Giants both Barkley and Love. Some look at the tag as a great thing and I look at it as a killer move. Wrapping up $32 mill until and if a contract is agreed to just freezes a ton of the available money.
Safety is the RB position of the defense...  
bw in dc : 9:13 am : link
Always a dependable supply from the college and pro ranks.

So, I can buy moving on to a cheaper alternative.

On the other hand, Love is a reliable playmaker and seems to be getting better every year. I'd certainly rather keep him than Leonard Williams or Barkley because he would certainly be much cheaper with a better ROI. And that's key because you can also find plenty of good RBs and DTs.
I love him paired with McKinney, but only like him on his own  
Matt M. : 11:19 am : link
When McKinney was out, Love still played OK, but not special. He was having a great season before the ATV accident.

The bottom line is I would like to have him back, but I wouldn't break the bank for him.
The McKinney injury was rough  
UConn4523 : 11:26 am : link
because it took a strength and made it a weakness, especially with the LB corps disaster and the injuries sustained and played through by Jackson, LW, Thibs and Ojulari. It was basically up to Dex and Love to shoulder the birder for a huge chunk of the season.

Long story short, Love played really well in 2022 and I want him back at a fair price. $5-$6m seems unreasonably low and I wouldn’t want to lose a player like him for a couple million on top of that.
RE: The McKinney injury was rough  
Matt M. : 11:28 am : link
In comment 16046909 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
because it took a strength and made it a weakness, especially with the LB corps disaster and the injuries sustained and played through by Jackson, LW, Thibs and Ojulari. It was basically up to Dex and Love to shoulder the birder for a huge chunk of the season.

Long story short, Love played really well in 2022 and I want him back at a fair price. $5-$6m seems unreasonably low and I wouldn’t want to lose a player like him for a couple million on top of that.
Would you rather overpay him , or keep your eye on extending/re-signing Lawrence, for example?
I don’t know, I’m not well versed in the cap  
UConn4523 : 11:38 am : link
like some others here. But Safeties are cheap so paying Love shouldn’t result in not being able to sign others. He’s a young ascending player, exactly the type of player you pay to keep and expect a good ROI.

LW I really like but the decision to extend him would come more in play if we needed room to add to the interior of the OL. I don’t think we will be big players in FA but I can definitely see a major upgrade at C or Guard as Schoens big splash this offseason. But if you think LW has 3 good years left then an extension works just fine for me.
I should have been more clear  
UConn4523 : 11:40 am : link
paying Love, obviously that would impact the cap. I meant to say paying Love what he’s worth (so more than $6m using an example from this thread) shouldn’t prevent us from making other moves. That $2-3m extra won’t be a deal breaker for other players we want.
RE: Safety is the RB position of the defense...  
cosmicj : 11:54 am : link
In comment 16046738 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Always a dependable supply from the college and pro ranks.

So, I can buy moving on to a cheaper alternative.

On the other hand, Love is a reliable playmaker and seems to be getting better every year. I'd certainly rather keep him than Leonard Williams or Barkley because he would certainly be much cheaper with a better ROI. And that's key because you can also find plenty of good RBs and DTs.


Bw - I think this is an outdated position, given how defensive play callers have successfully limited offensive big plays using deep S looks. You’ll recall how the circa 2023 Bucs were all built around high level S play. Love is a vital piece of our D and having two very good safeties was a hidden factor behind the the D performing despite some gaping talent vacancies in the front 7.
RE: RE: Safety is the RB position of the defense...  
bw in dc : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16046958 cosmicj said:
Quote:

Bw - I think this is an outdated position, given how defensive play callers have successfully limited offensive big plays using deep S looks. You’ll recall how the circa 2023 Bucs were all built around high level S play. Love is a vital piece of our D and having two very good safeties was a hidden factor behind the the D performing despite some gaping talent vacancies in the front 7.


Like I said, let's keep Love at the right price. And I agree that he's has proven to be a quality player.

But I still maintain that the position is easy to fill, which means a team shouldn't have a high spend rate to find solutions there. I can't remember the last time when a highly paid safety duo - because Team McKinney will be big contract hunting next - were part of a SB winning team. Maybe Seattle with Chancellor and Thomas?
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 