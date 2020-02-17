I wanted to see where BBI was with Julian Love. Do we want to bring him back or we better off letting him walk. Love just completed his first season as a full time starter at SS and sometimes was asked to play the FS. He had a good season, leading the team in tackles. His versatility has been a valuable asset to the team as he has stated at corner, nickel back, and both safety position. Love also developed into a team captain and a marketable player for the team.
With that being said Love is a good but not great player. He wasn’t great in coverage, getting beat a ton (gave up like 4-5 TDs last season). What do you guys think is the market value for him? Where do you draw the line and walk away?
I’m thinking 3 years 17 million with 12 million guaranteed. If he wants more, than I think you let him walk. I think his production can be replaced with a guy like Jason Pinnock, who showed to be a capable player all season.
1. Jones
2. Barkley
3. Ward
4. Love
If they have the money and the deal isn't insane then I am all for bringing him back. He is the type of player NYG loves.
All that said, I think he is gone, unfortunately.
In this new NFL, when QBs take up between 20-25% of the cap, Schoen will need to be careful where he allocates funds to the rest of the roster.
Love is a good player to have, but he isn't a game wrecker, or someone really scaring offensive coordinators.
I think the sad truth is a QB with a big contract makes it difficult to keep many of these types of players.
Played really well when McKinnie was injured
And bring back Dalvin Tomlinson!
I don’t understand this logic. Why does it matter that they play the same position?
With the Cover 2 looks predominating today, safeties aren’t some second class position. They are vital. And Love is just a good football player. To me, he’s more important than Barkley.
I don't think the Giants should offer more than 7mil per year, and I could see Love testing the market in hopes of getting close to 10m per. Which IMO is way too steep for a box safety.
At least I hope :)
Because Dalvin got $10M per and the Giants already had a better lineman in line to replace him - Dexter Lawrence.
Love is very good, but if he wants $8M or more, then let him go. I do like the potential and athleticism of Pinnock and Belton, but Love does add versatility back there.
Quote:
Was a better player and more accomplished and the Giants let him walk. Love is smart, tough, dependable, but if the price isn’t right, we should let him walk.
Because Dalvin got $10M per and the Giants already had a better lineman in line to replace him - Dexter Lawrence.
Love is very good, but if he wants $8M or more, then let him go. I do like the potential and athleticism of Pinnock and Belton, but Love does add versatility back there.
Dalvin got 3 years and 22 million from the Vikings IIRC. Not a huge contract for a really good player. Love should not get more than that.
No brainer.
You are wrong on everything you said. Absolutely dead wrong.
Dalvin got 3 years and 22 million from the Vikings IIRC. Not a huge contract for a really good player. Love should not get more than that.
He got 2 yr, $21M with $20.8M guaranteed. I like him but that's a lot for a third interior DL. Austin Johnson got 2 yr, $14M with $10.6M guaranteed. Slightly better but again, third DL. Dexter mans the NT and you want an eater to help these guys on pure run downs and to help them not be used so much.
This. Then again if they hadn't flushed all that cash down the shitter on Golladay they probably could have kept DT.
McKinney and Dex are coming up. This isn't about Love not worth being re-upped. But they can't over pay. Same for DJ and Barkley. At some point you can't be dumb. And our last two GMs weren't even smart enough to be considered dumb sadly. .
I'm disappointed they couldn't extend him during the year - which I believed they try to do which meant a deal that works for BOTH sides.
Now, I think you have to overpay potentially and it's going to be 50/50 whether he comes back.
He's a good player and leader - but not a difference maker that you over pay for IMO.
Giants will let the market dictate on him I'm sure.
Now obviously you dont want to overpay him but I definitely want him back. I feel like some people dont watch the games to know howmuch he does on D.
Go watch the Eagles playoff game. Hurts and Goeddert abused him in coverage .
Quote:
Lead the team in total tackles, solo tackles and assists, 2 ints, a fumble recovery and a sack. Want him back. Pay him.
Go watch the Eagles playoff game. Hurts and Goeddert abused him in coverage .
So 1 game where the entire D failed? Can’t make decisions like that. You don’t break the bank for Love but I think he should be brought back for market rate. Safeties aren’t making a ton.
Quote:
Lead the team in total tackles, solo tackles and assists, 2 ints, a fumble recovery and a sack. Want him back. Pay him.
Go watch the Eagles playoff game. Hurts and Goeddert abused him in coverage .
Go watch the other 18 freaking games. The entire team sucked against the Eagles including the HC, OC and DC. This was a poorly coached game - an abomination. Absolute failure of the staff and the entire team suffered.
Absolutely Love played poorly.
Quote:
In comment 16046359 BillT said:
Quote:
Lead the team in total tackles, solo tackles and assists, 2 ints, a fumble recovery and a sack. Want him back. Pay him.
Go watch the Eagles playoff game. Hurts and Goeddert abused him in coverage .
So 1 game where the entire D failed? Can’t make decisions like that. You don’t break the bank for Love but I think he should be brought back for market rate. Safeties aren’t making a ton.
All I’m saying is that you make him an offer of 5 to 6 mill a year at most, 2 to 3 years. If he wants more than you let him walk. He’s a good player, but he has limitations.
All I’m saying is that you make him an offer of 5 to 6 mill a year at most, 2 to 3 years. If he wants more than you let him walk. He’s a good player, but he has limitations.
Well, then say that. But, he's likely to get more than $5/$6 mill per...Belton and/or Pinnock could be his replacement if he wants too much.
Quote:
All I’m saying is that you make him an offer of 5 to 6 mill a year at most, 2 to 3 years. If he wants more than you let him walk. He’s a good player, but he has limitations.
Well, then say that. But, he's likely to get more than $5/$6 mill per...Belton and/or Pinnock could be his replacement if he wants too much.
Reread the opening post
Like many on here I’d like to see Love back at areasonable cost, and I’ll trust JS to determine what is reasonable. Also, any reasonable deal could look like a bargain a few years down the line with cap inflation, so a longer type deal with easy out clauses might be the way to go.
In general, and as fan, I value continuity and expect better cohesion and development when players gain experience in the same system with teammates over time. The recent massive roster turnover over the last several years due to incessant coaching changes made that impossible.
Quote:
In comment 16046437 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
All I’m saying is that you make him an offer of 5 to 6 mill a year at most, 2 to 3 years. If he wants more than you let him walk. He’s a good player, but he has limitations.
Well, then say that. But, he's likely to get more than $5/$6 mill per...Belton and/or Pinnock could be his replacement if he wants too much.
Reread the opening post
Sorry Joey, I don't memorize the opening posts, especially hours in. I was reacting to basically what was a put down. I would say, go reread what Sy has to say about Love, but you probably didn't remember that, understandable.
Yes, Love isn't a superstar, but he is a reliable, above average safety that could play CB if needed. He is virtually never out of position and one of the best tacklers on the team.
Right now, neither Belton or Pinnock are really close to replacing Love based on last year. I did see good things, but Belton was passed by Pinnock by the end of the year.
Unfortunately, Jones' contract or lack thereof, may cost the Giants both Barkley and Love. Some look at the tag as a great thing and I look at it as a killer move. Wrapping up $32 mill until and if a contract is agreed to just freezes a ton of the available money.
So, I can buy moving on to a cheaper alternative.
On the other hand, Love is a reliable playmaker and seems to be getting better every year. I'd certainly rather keep him than Leonard Williams or Barkley because he would certainly be much cheaper with a better ROI. And that's key because you can also find plenty of good RBs and DTs.
The bottom line is I would like to have him back, but I wouldn't break the bank for him.
Long story short, Love played really well in 2022 and I want him back at a fair price. $5-$6m seems unreasonably low and I wouldn’t want to lose a player like him for a couple million on top of that.
Long story short, Love played really well in 2022 and I want him back at a fair price. $5-$6m seems unreasonably low and I wouldn’t want to lose a player like him for a couple million on top of that.
LW I really like but the decision to extend him would come more in play if we needed room to add to the interior of the OL. I don’t think we will be big players in FA but I can definitely see a major upgrade at C or Guard as Schoens big splash this offseason. But if you think LW has 3 good years left then an extension works just fine for me.
So, I can buy moving on to a cheaper alternative.
On the other hand, Love is a reliable playmaker and seems to be getting better every year. I'd certainly rather keep him than Leonard Williams or Barkley because he would certainly be much cheaper with a better ROI. And that's key because you can also find plenty of good RBs and DTs.
Bw - I think this is an outdated position, given how defensive play callers have successfully limited offensive big plays using deep S looks. You’ll recall how the circa 2023 Bucs were all built around high level S play. Love is a vital piece of our D and having two very good safeties was a hidden factor behind the the D performing despite some gaping talent vacancies in the front 7.
Bw - I think this is an outdated position, given how defensive play callers have successfully limited offensive big plays using deep S looks. You’ll recall how the circa 2023 Bucs were all built around high level S play. Love is a vital piece of our D and having two very good safeties was a hidden factor behind the the D performing despite some gaping talent vacancies in the front 7.
Like I said, let's keep Love at the right price. And I agree that he's has proven to be a quality player.
But I still maintain that the position is easy to fill, which means a team shouldn't have a high spend rate to find solutions there. I can't remember the last time when a highly paid safety duo - because Team McKinney will be big contract hunting next - were part of a SB winning team. Maybe Seattle with Chancellor and Thomas?