Kenny Golladay to be released on March 15th

Mike in Long Beach : 10:39 am
Will save 6.7 million against the cap.
Mike in Long Beach : 10:39 am
Danny Kanell : 10:42 am
Quote:
Field Yates
@FieldYates
·
4m
In the end, the Giants will have paid Kenny Golladay $36M for a total of 43 catches and 1 touchdown.


LOL. Worst signing in Giants history.
seems like an odd decision  
bigbluehoya : 10:42 am
that they wouldn't designate him as a post-6/1.

Especially if they think there's a real possibility of Jones playing on the tag.

The extra $6-7M would roughly offset the likely 2023 impact of not getting something done for term with Jones.
RE: .  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 10:46 am
In comment 16046824 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:


Quote:


Field Yates
@FieldYates
·
4m
In the end, the Giants will have paid Kenny Golladay $36M for a total of 43 catches and 1 touchdown.



LOL. Worst signing in Giants history.


One of the worst FA signings in league history. No exaggeration in that statement.
RE: seems like an odd decision  
ElitoCanton : 10:47 am
They wouldn't have any of the money available until June 1 and it would also push dead money into 2024. You don't do that unless you absolutely have to

In comment 16046825 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
that they wouldn't designate him as a post-6/1.

Especially if they think there's a real possibility of Jones playing on the tag.

The extra $6-7M would roughly offset the likely 2023 impact of not getting something done for term with Jones.
Worst Giants free agent signing ever  
blueblood : 10:47 am
made Solder look like a bargain.
RE: seems like an odd decision  
Matt in SGS : 10:48 am
In comment 16046825 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
that they wouldn't designate him as a post-6/1.

Especially if they think there's a real possibility of Jones playing on the tag.

The extra $6-7M would roughly offset the likely 2023 impact of not getting something done for term with Jones.


I think you answered your question. All signs are that the Giants are expecting to get a contract worked out with Jones to make this matter moot.
I suspect they will  
Dave on the UWS : 10:48 am
get Jones signed and want all the cap hit this year. They will need the room next year to extend AT and Dex
RE: seems like an odd decision  
blueblood : 10:48 am
In comment 16046825 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
that they wouldn't designate him as a post-6/1.

Especially if they think there's a real possibility of Jones playing on the tag.

The extra $6-7M would roughly offset the likely 2023 impact of not getting something done for term with Jones.


Eat the money this year. Next year they will likely need money for Dex and McKinney. Rip the bandaid off an get it over with.
The never ending quest for offensive weapons  
Sean : 10:49 am
I’d like to see the Giants go defense in the first round.
I think we'll find out...  
BamaBlue : 10:49 am
there's nothing in the tank. I think the Giants nursed him along with injuries that will end his time in the NFL>
spotrac  
pjcas18 : 10:50 am
has it slightly worse than $36M (probably including the $4.5M roster bonus).

Spotrac
@spotrac
·
4m
Kenny Golladay will receive a $4.5M cash roster bonus per his #Giants release.

He earned $40.4M in 2 NYG seasons, catching 43 balls.
RE: seems like an odd decision  
Sean : 10:50 am
In comment 16046825 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
that they wouldn't designate him as a post-6/1.

Especially if they think there's a real possibility of Jones playing on the tag.

The extra $6-7M would roughly offset the likely 2023 impact of not getting something done for term with Jones.

How is it odd? Designating it post 6/1 pushes dead cap money into 2024. End the pain after this season. He’ll now be completely off the books for 2024.
Carl Pavano-esque signing  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 10:51 am
good luck to him but I'm glad to see them go in a different direction.
Why not just cut him now?  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:51 am
Why wait for an incentive to kick in? We owe Kenny Golladay nothing.
As expected  
ZogZerg : 10:53 am
Take the pain this year.
Have lots of contracts coming up.
Curious to see what happens with him  
HomerJones45 : 10:55 am
and whether he has an Engram-like renaissance elsewhere.
Question about this  
UGADawgs7 : 10:57 am
I see some of the comments and some are saying he is getting a $4.5M roster bonus or something which is why he will be cut officially March 15? If so, does it have any effect on the dead cap situation or is this totally separate?
Just when we were starting to forget about that cocksucker  
The_Boss : 10:57 am
DG, we get a reminder on just how incompetent he was.
I assume he is getting that 4.5 mil regardless  
ZogZerg : 10:59 am
It's not extra and doubt the Giants are paying him if they didn't have to.
RE: Worst Giants free agent signing ever  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:02 am
In comment 16046834 blueblood said:
Quote:
made Solder look like a bargain.


Solder was destined to disappoint with his contract vs his skills, and boy did he ever. Who the f' knows what Kenny G's deal was, pretty damned unprecedented, likely at least partially a function of Giants org disfunction.
Correct, there is no way they  
jvm52106 : 11:03 am
are cutting him now, as it appears it would cost us more and save less. They aren't waiting for 03/15 to get Kenny G more money, it is to save us more against the cap in 2023 without moving any money to 2024.

Worst signing in Giants history for sure.

RE: Carl Pavano-esque signing  
Biteymax22 : 11:03 am
In comment 16046845 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
good luck to him but I'm glad to see them go in a different direction.


I always liked the story of Jeter walking up to Pavano and asking if he was going to play, Pavano answered "not today" and Jeter responded "I meant ever".
It was never going to be post June 1 cut  
BillT : 11:04 am
We have $50m in cap space. We don’t need another $6m. Pushing this year’s money into next year makes no sense. We’re trying to get our cap in order for the future not carry the last FO’s mistakes along with us.
RE: RE: Carl Pavano-esque signing  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:06 am
In comment 16046861 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 16046845 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:


Quote:


good luck to him but I'm glad to see them go in a different direction.



I always liked the story of Jeter walking up to Pavano and asking if he was going to play, Pavano answered "not today" and Jeter responded "I meant ever".


lol we have to bring up other sports to think of a possibly worse signing. Maybe the Jets have had signings as bad as Kenny G.
You gotta wonder why Gettleman couldn't simply draft a WR  
GeofromNJ : 11:08 am
instead of wasting millions on marginal players like Tate and Golladay.
PJ-thats $940,000 per catch!  
AG5686 : 11:08 am
In comment 16046842 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
has it slightly worse than $36M (probably including the $4.5M roster bonus).

Spotrac
@spotrac
·
4m
Kenny Golladay will receive a $4.5M cash roster bonus per his #Giants release.

He earned $40.4M in 2 NYG seasons, catching 43 balls.

wow
I agree worst signing ever  
Chip : 11:08 am
but at the time was universally applauded by BBI.
RE: RE: Carl Pavano-esque signing  
McNally's_Nuts : 11:11 am
In comment 16046861 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 16046845 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:


Quote:


good luck to him but I'm glad to see them go in a different direction.



I always liked the story of Jeter walking up to Pavano and asking if he was going to play, Pavano answered "not today" and Jeter responded "I meant ever".



Jeter really said that? That’s funny.
.  
Banks : 11:11 am
hope he has a stack of pokemon cards to fall back on
RE: spotrac  
Dr. D : 11:14 am
In comment 16046842 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
has it slightly worse than $36M (probably including the $4.5M roster bonus).

Spotrac
@spotrac
·
4m
Kenny Golladay will receive a $4.5M cash roster bonus per his #Giants release.

He earned $40.4M in 2 NYG seasons, catching 43 balls.

Dang. Almost a $ million per catch. Nice job DG!
RE: spotrac  
Johnny5 : 11:18 am
In comment 16046842 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
has it slightly worse than $36M (probably including the $4.5M roster bonus).

Spotrac
@spotrac
·
4m
Kenny Golladay will receive a $4.5M cash roster bonus per his #Giants release.

He earned $40.4M in 2 NYG seasons, catching 43 balls.

Just about a million dollars a catch. Holy PHUCQUE!
RE: .  
k2tampa : 11:18 am
In comment 16046875 Banks said:
Quote:
hope he has a stack of pokemon cards to fall back on


He likely has more than $30 million reasons that he doesn't need a single Pokeman card.
RE: I agree worst signing ever  
BillT : 11:21 am
In comment 16046869 Chip said:
Quote:
but at the time was universally applauded by BBI.

He was a multiple time 1000+ year WR. If he had done that here no one would be complaining.
RE: RE: Carl Pavano-esque signing  
bw in dc : 11:22 am
In comment 16046861 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 16046845 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:


Quote:


good luck to him but I'm glad to see them go in a different direction.



I always liked the story of Jeter walking up to Pavano and asking if he was going to play, Pavano answered "not today" and Jeter responded "I meant ever".


That's awesome and actually a pretty good comp.
Ring of honor?  
BrettNYG10 : 11:26 am
RE: Ring of honor?  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:31 am
In comment 16046908 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
.


I would propose no one make a Kenny G appreciation thread, he could be the first (did Toney get one?)
RE: RE: spotrac  
Johnny5 : 11:32 am
In comment 16046882 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 16046842 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


has it slightly worse than $36M (probably including the $4.5M roster bonus).

Spotrac
@spotrac
·
4m
Kenny Golladay will receive a $4.5M cash roster bonus per his #Giants release.

He earned $40.4M in 2 NYG seasons, catching 43 balls.


Dang. Almost a $ million per catch. Nice job DG!

Ah ya beat me to it... lol
So  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:38 am
he got $1 million per catch.

Thank him if you like JS  
HammerTime75 : 11:40 am
We have KG to thank for Schoen getting the gig. If Kenny had played even mediocre WR2 ball, we probably still have Big Dave and da computuh folks.
If Golladay  
noro9 : 11:43 am
Had a righteous or ethical bone in his body, he would refuse the 4.5 mil
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:43 am
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
14m
Giants were already projected to be $43.5 million under the salary cap, per roster management. So with $6.7M from Golladay they're now at over $50M, with more likely coming.

That's why there is no need to make it a post-June 1 move. Plenty of flexibility, even if Jones tagged.
I was dead wrong about this signing.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:44 am
When they go bad, they really go bad.

Oh well.
Once a Giant...  
Anakim : 11:44 am
and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:47 am
none of those 43 catches were memorable.
RE: I was dead wrong about this signing.  
Dnew15 : 11:47 am
In comment 16046939 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
When they go bad, they really go bad.

Oh well.


At least you're honest about it :)

Lots of folks on here bashing the Giants organization like they were against the signing the whole time.

Most of us (me included) were applauding the move at the time.
RE: Ring of honor?  
johnnyb : 11:48 am
In comment 16046908 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
.


How about a 'ring of shame'. There are a few others we can nominate but KG leads the way. Head of the class.
RE: You gotta wonder why Gettleman couldn't simply draft a WR  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:49 am
In comment 16046867 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
instead of wasting millions on marginal players like Tate and Golladay.


Tate didn’t amount to much, but no one could question his commitment or effort. I can’t help but remember the game versus the Cowboys last season when Glennon (badly) threw Golladay a fade and KG didn’t even attempt to make the catch. I mean literally not at all.
Well we can always remember his 100 yd game in  
Blue Dream : 11:53 am
New Orleans. 3rd down catch set up Barkley's game winning TD in ot. The only feel good moment of 2021.
RE: PJ-thats $940,000 per catch!  
chuckydee9 : 12:02 pm
In comment 16046868 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 16046842 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


has it slightly worse than $36M (probably including the $4.5M roster bonus).

Spotrac
@spotrac
·
4m
Kenny Golladay will receive a $4.5M cash roster bonus per his #Giants release.

He earned $40.4M in 2 NYG seasons, catching 43 balls.


wow


Far greater than his guaranteed amount of 28M. This is why I say that guaranteed numbers are bull shit just like the total contract numbers are bullshit.. If we pay someone like Daniel Jones whether he sucks or not he is going to get a good chunk of the salary.. Guaranteed be damned..
Danny Dimes  
New Yorker : 12:09 pm
Bye Bye Galladay. I want to see them restructure Williams deal too to get some cash.I rather tag Barkley and try to move him for a first.Danny Dimes has a good future here,I don't understand why it's taking so long to get deal done.If I have to tag Danny then I move him.I want the center Schmit for my 1st pick a stud.The time to trade Barkley is now,get a second and third for him.
Thanks, Dave.  
Gruber : 12:09 pm
So is that $40M per TD?  
PatersonPlank : 12:16 pm
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:17 pm
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
17m
Clarification on Golladay: The Giants don’t need to decide whether he’ll be a post June 1 cut or not until March 15. So it is still not decided whether he will be a regular cut ($6.7 million saved) or a post- June 1 cut ($13.5 million saved). TBD
Kewl  
Spider43 : 12:18 pm
Don't let the door hit your tushy on the way out, Kenny.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 12:23 pm
In comment 16046987 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
17m
Clarification on Golladay: The Giants don’t need to decide whether he’ll be a post June 1 cut or not until March 15. So it is still not decided whether he will be a regular cut ($6.7 million saved) or a post- June 1 cut ($13.5 million saved). TBD


I could be off here, but the team controls when they designate a player to be a post-June cut. In other words, they can cut him well before that date and get the credit in the savings.
RE: If Golladay  
wigs in nyc : 12:31 pm
In comment 16046936 noro9 said:
Quote:
Had a righteous or ethical bone in his body, he would refuse the 4.5 mil


Just as you would do, I'm sure.
