Kenny Golladay to be released on March 15th

I see some of the comments and some are saying he is getting a $4.5M roster bonus or something which is why he will be cut officially March 15? If so, does it have any effect on the dead cap situation or is this totally separate?
Just when we were starting to forget about that cocksucker
Solder was destined to disappoint with his contract vs his skills, and boy did he ever. Who the f' knows what Kenny G's deal was, pretty damned unprecedented, likely at least partially a function of Giants org disfunction.
are cutting him now, as it appears it would cost us more and save less. They aren't waiting for 03/15 to get Kenny G more money, it is to save us more against the cap in 2023 without moving any money to 2024.
We have $50m in cap space. We don’t need another $6m. Pushing this year’s money into next year makes no sense. We’re trying to get our cap in order for the future not carry the last FO’s mistakes along with us.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
14m
Giants were already projected to be $43.5 million under the salary cap, per roster management. So with $6.7M from Golladay they're now at over $50M, with more likely coming.
That's why there is no need to make it a post-June 1 move. Plenty of flexibility, even if Jones tagged.
instead of wasting millions on marginal players like Tate and Golladay.
Tate didn’t amount to much, but no one could question his commitment or effort. I can’t help but remember the game versus the Cowboys last season when Glennon (badly) threw Golladay a fade and KG didn’t even attempt to make the catch. I mean literally not at all.
has it slightly worse than $36M (probably including the $4.5M roster bonus).
Spotrac
@spotrac
·
4m
Kenny Golladay will receive a $4.5M cash roster bonus per his #Giants release.
He earned $40.4M in 2 NYG seasons, catching 43 balls.
wow
Far greater than his guaranteed amount of 28M. This is why I say that guaranteed numbers are bull shit just like the total contract numbers are bullshit.. If we pay someone like Daniel Jones whether he sucks or not he is going to get a good chunk of the salary.. Guaranteed be damned..
Bye Bye Galladay. I want to see them restructure Williams deal too to get some cash.I rather tag Barkley and try to move him for a first.Danny Dimes has a good future here,I don't understand why it's taking so long to get deal done.If I have to tag Danny then I move him.I want the center Schmit for my 1st pick a stud.The time to trade Barkley is now,get a second and third for him.
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
17m
Clarification on Golladay: The Giants don’t need to decide whether he’ll be a post June 1 cut or not until March 15. So it is still not decided whether he will be a regular cut ($6.7 million saved) or a post- June 1 cut ($13.5 million saved). TBD
I could be off here, but the team controls when they designate a player to be a post-June cut. In other words, they can cut him well before that date and get the credit in the savings.
Had a righteous or ethical bone in his body, he would refuse the 4.5 mil
Just as you would do, I'm sure.
Link
@FieldYates
·
4m
In the end, the Giants will have paid Kenny Golladay $36M for a total of 43 catches and 1 touchdown.
LOL. Worst signing in Giants history.
Especially if they think there's a real possibility of Jones playing on the tag.
The extra $6-7M would roughly offset the likely 2023 impact of not getting something done for term with Jones.
Quote:
One of the worst FA signings in league history. No exaggeration in that statement.
In comment 16046825 bigbluehoya said:
Especially if they think there's a real possibility of Jones playing on the tag.
The extra $6-7M would roughly offset the likely 2023 impact of not getting something done for term with Jones.
Especially if they think there's a real possibility of Jones playing on the tag.
The extra $6-7M would roughly offset the likely 2023 impact of not getting something done for term with Jones.
I think you answered your question. All signs are that the Giants are expecting to get a contract worked out with Jones to make this matter moot.
Especially if they think there's a real possibility of Jones playing on the tag.
The extra $6-7M would roughly offset the likely 2023 impact of not getting something done for term with Jones.
Eat the money this year. Next year they will likely need money for Dex and McKinney. Rip the bandaid off an get it over with.
Especially if they think there's a real possibility of Jones playing on the tag.
The extra $6-7M would roughly offset the likely 2023 impact of not getting something done for term with Jones.
How is it odd? Designating it post 6/1 pushes dead cap money into 2024. End the pain after this season. He’ll now be completely off the books for 2024.
Have lots of contracts coming up.
Solder was destined to disappoint with his contract vs his skills, and boy did he ever. Who the f' knows what Kenny G's deal was, pretty damned unprecedented, likely at least partially a function of Giants org disfunction.
Worst signing in Giants history for sure.
I always liked the story of Jeter walking up to Pavano and asking if he was going to play, Pavano answered "not today" and Jeter responded "I meant ever".
Quote:
good luck to him but I'm glad to see them go in a different direction.
I always liked the story of Jeter walking up to Pavano and asking if he was going to play, Pavano answered "not today" and Jeter responded "I meant ever".
lol we have to bring up other sports to think of a possibly worse signing. Maybe the Jets have had signings as bad as Kenny G.
wow
Quote:
good luck to him but I'm glad to see them go in a different direction.
I always liked the story of Jeter walking up to Pavano and asking if he was going to play, Pavano answered "not today" and Jeter responded "I meant ever".
Jeter really said that? That’s funny.
Dang. Almost a $ million per catch. Nice job DG!
Just about a million dollars a catch. Holy PHUCQUE!
He likely has more than $30 million reasons that he doesn't need a single Pokeman card.
He was a multiple time 1000+ year WR. If he had done that here no one would be complaining.
Quote:
good luck to him but I'm glad to see them go in a different direction.
I always liked the story of Jeter walking up to Pavano and asking if he was going to play, Pavano answered "not today" and Jeter responded "I meant ever".
That's awesome and actually a pretty good comp.
I would propose no one make a Kenny G appreciation thread, he could be the first (did Toney get one?)
Quote:
has it slightly worse than $36M (probably including the $4.5M roster bonus).
Dang. Almost a $ million per catch. Nice job DG!
Ah ya beat me to it... lol
@JordanRaanan
·
14m
Giants were already projected to be $43.5 million under the salary cap, per roster management. So with $6.7M from Golladay they're now at over $50M, with more likely coming.
That's why there is no need to make it a post-June 1 move. Plenty of flexibility, even if Jones tagged.
Oh well.
Oh well.
At least you're honest about it :)
Lots of folks on here bashing the Giants organization like they were against the signing the whole time.
Most of us (me included) were applauding the move at the time.
How about a 'ring of shame'. There are a few others we can nominate but KG leads the way. Head of the class.
Tate didn’t amount to much, but no one could question his commitment or effort. I can’t help but remember the game versus the Cowboys last season when Glennon (badly) threw Golladay a fade and KG didn’t even attempt to make the catch. I mean literally not at all.
Quote:
has it slightly worse than $36M (probably including the $4.5M roster bonus).
wow
Far greater than his guaranteed amount of 28M. This is why I say that guaranteed numbers are bull shit just like the total contract numbers are bullshit.. If we pay someone like Daniel Jones whether he sucks or not he is going to get a good chunk of the salary.. Guaranteed be damned..
I could be off here, but the team controls when they designate a player to be a post-June cut. In other words, they can cut him well before that date and get the credit in the savings.
Just as you would do, I'm sure.