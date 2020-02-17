ESPN: Giants and Jones nowhere near close on a deal

until the 11th hour.
On the other hand, if he plays under the tag, it hurts there flexibility for this year, and he’s likely gone after this lame sick year. If he really thinks he’s worth 45-50 million this year he can move on.
There's a strategy here: The one thing Jones doesn't want to do is sign a mediocre longterm deal now.
They either backup the BRINKS truck or he may as well play on the franchise tag and enter UFA again next year. Conceivably, after an even better season as they surround him with a better offense. And the cap set to explode with the AMZ $$$ looming.
DJ's camp is playing this well. Zero reason to take anything less than top $$$.
With 2023 free agency around the corner, Jones is "close to a contract extension" with the Giants, CBS Sports' Boomer Esiason reported Monday [January 9] on "Boomer and Gio."
"I hear that they're close," Esiason said. "The question is, is it three years or four years? What does the player want? What does the team want? Can they meet somewhere in the middle? ... I think it's close. I wouldn't be surprised if something came to fruition relatively soon. It'll be a nice thing for Daniel. It'll be a nice thing for the team."
Team Jones: "Joe, it seems we are at a real impasse. And that's certainly not good for the upcoming year to upgrade the team. We feel it's time we pursue outside offers and work amicably on a trade so Daniel can move on..."
Joe: "Agreed. We want to work with you so Daniel can get a fresh start and the compensation is fair..."
Who said it would be announced prior to the Vikings playoff game. Jones is playing hardball because he knows his contract will be less than Burrow, Hurts & Herbert who are all coming up. $40M will probably end up being around the 8-12 highest paid QB. He also looks at the Murray contract as a comp and Jones won a playoff game, Murray hasn’t. The Watson deal too.
With that said, the Giants are playing this well thus far.
There's a strategy here: The one thing Jones doesn't want to do is sign a mediocre longterm deal now.
They either backup the BRINKS truck or he may as well play on the franchise tag and enter UFA again next year. Conceivably, after an even better season as they surround him with a better offense. And the cap set to explode with the AMZ $$$ looming.
DJ's camp is playing this well. Zero reason to take anything less than top $$$.
Basing with some very strong assumptions. One that he’s going to play really well again, never mind increase production and that the Giants should make an even bigger and more expensive investment next off-season.
One even minor injury or a backslide to say 6 wins with mediocre production and he’s going to struggle getting a big deal.
I respect players who bet on themselves but it’s a roulette strategy with some real backside risk too to some degree for Jones.
There's a strategy here: The one thing Jones doesn't want to do is sign a mediocre longterm deal now.
They either backup the BRINKS truck or he may as well play on the franchise tag and enter UFA again next year. Conceivably, after an even better season as they surround him with a better offense. And the cap set to explode with the AMZ $$$ looming.
DJ's camp is playing this well. Zero reason to take anything less than top $$$.
Assuming ESPN has sources in the Giants, which is assuming ALOT, I have to agree with this. The Giants have no other options at QB anytime soon, and Jones' agents know it.
Schoen didn’t seem as worried about getting a deal done
problem is that the last day to use the tag is March 7, and Schoen said there were no negotiations with CAA. But if this report is true, then Jones is betting on himself. As someone said, sometimes that works, and sometimes it doesn't.
But if Jones is tagged, i have a hard time seeing how Barkley is resigned, especially since he and the Giants are apparently also pretty far apart.
I do agree that Schoen needs to stick to his number, not just for Jones and Barkley, but for every player. No fault to Jones, Barkley, or any player for trying to get as much as they can, but we need to stick to our budget for everyone.
Assuming ESPN has sources in the Giants, which is assuming ALOT, I have to agree with this. The Giants have no other options at QB anytime soon, and Jones' agents know it.
They have "options" but are they good enough? Tyrod is the lady-in-waiting. Question is, with the cap clean up, does Schoen want to eat up all the gains in cap with franchise tag or just let DJ sabotage another NFL team's cap space. The QB market is just killing the NFL. NFL just expands roster spots to 55, further dilutes the cap allowance and now QBs eat close to 20% of the entire annual allowance. NFL needs a cap for QBs that disallow spending over 10%. NFL not even getting what they want which is higher scoring. Teams are rebeling and building up cheaper sections like defense and using cheaper offensive resources. For bang for buck, GANO is our best offensive weapon
problem is that the last day to use the tag is March 7, and Schoen said there were no negotiations with CAA. But if this report is true, then Jones is betting on himself. As someone said, sometimes that works, and sometimes it doesn't.
But if Jones is tagged, i have a hard time seeing how Barkley is resigned, especially since he and the Giants are apparently also pretty far apart.
I agree. It also creates a lot of bitterness in locker room to have a very good position player getting peanuts and a marginally good player making shit tons of money. Some team sport. NFL is not basketball.
I do agree that Schoen needs to stick to his number, not just for Jones and Barkley, but for every player. No fault to Jones, Barkley, or any player for trying to get as much as they can, but we need to stick to our budget for everyone.
Any lack of interest is likely because teams know they'd have to give up two firsts for Jones, and nobody understandably wants to do so. Other teams may also have some idea of what Jones is seeking and have already decided they won't pay him that amount either.
Assuming ESPN has sources in the Giants, which is assuming ALOT, I have to agree with this. The Giants have no other options at QB anytime soon, and Jones' agents know it.
They have "options" but are they good enough? Tyrod is the lady-in-waiting. Question is, with the cap clean up, does Schoen want to eat up all the gains in cap with franchise tag or just let DJ sabotage another NFL team's cap space. The QB market is just killing the NFL. NFL just expands roster spots to 55, further dilutes the cap allowance and now QBs eat close to 20% of the entire annual allowance. NFL needs a cap for QBs that disallow spending over 10%. NFL not even getting what they want which is higher scoring. Teams are rebeling and building up cheaper sections like defense and using cheaper offensive resources. For bang for buck, GANO is our best offensive weapon
Schoen made it clear from jump street (and said it again today) that Jones was going to be the Giants starting QB in 2023. That means either a multi-year deal or a franchise tag. There are hardly any QBs who would compel a team to give up two first-round draft picks, all of which is to say we were never going to hear about rumored interest in Jones from other teams, because it was never going to amount to anything.
Jones will eventually sign a multi-year deal. Playing on the franchise tag wouldn't be ideal for the Giants but they have anticipated moves they can make to free up cap space to operate in free agency. Meanwhile, it's a far riskier play for Jones. He has to bank on not playing badly or missing multiple games, either of which would cripple his market value next offseason.
Team Jones: "Joe, it seems we are at a real impasse. And that's certainly not good for the upcoming year to upgrade the team. We feel it's time we pursue outside offers and work amicably on a trade so Daniel can move on..."
Joe: "Agreed. We want to work with you so Daniel can get a fresh start and the compensation is fair..."
Make your evaluation and set your limit. There's a strong possibility that this past season was as good as it is going to get with downside risk if he starts throwing picks and fumbling again. You've got to be able to move on.
There are always options. You guys saying "there are no other options" are being ridiculous. Many of those options are going to be far less expensive and leave much more flexibility to build the team. We aren't exactly talking Johnny Unitas here.
Tag him for 32 and save money.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
this is NOT a good option. The best option is a long term deal. The " tag " takes the 32 million off the salary cap immediately. You need about ten million for the draft class.. that means the Giants would be left with very little cap room to do anything else
Tag him for 32 and save money.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
this is NOT a good option. The best option is a long term deal. The " tag " takes the 32 million off the salary cap immediately. You need about ten million for the draft class.. that means the Giants would be left with very little cap room to do anything else
Schoen admitted this. But, if DJ wants $40M what are you going to do? Just give it to him?
Jones and still am BUT, I am not doing it for $40 mil a season. I think Jones is a good QB and can be better but, he still has to prove he can be a 25-30 TD pass QB while still keeping the Ints and fumbles down. Right now, he has cut the turnovers way way down but his passing TD's are also way down ( yes, with poor compliments at playmaking positions). That doesn't change the fact that we need more TD passes and they need to come in games where the competition is equal or even better than us, not in games where everyone else puts up numbers too..
Who are actually worth over 40 million. This isn't about the Giants. Paying guys like Watson Murray and Dak all that cash was franchise suicide. It just is. It's like the housing market in S Florida. It's over valued right now. Same w NFL QBs.
It's like the Andy Dalton era in Cincinnati. They hitched their team to a mediocre QB. Their stars got old and the team was alway just good enough. Maybe Jones really comes into his own next year but paying him stupid money because other teams were moronic isn't smart.
Tag him and if he wants a king term reasonable deal great. But for fucks sake the days of cracking and wasting 30 % of the cap on one guy has to end. I get it for Mahommes and the other true "franchise" QBs. But Murray? Dak? Yeah. Let's not join the idiot club
Tag him for 32 and save money.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
this is NOT a good option. The best option is a long term deal. The " tag " takes the 32 million off the salary cap immediately. You need about ten million for the draft class.. that means the Giants would be left with very little cap room to do anything else
Schoen admitted this. But, if DJ wants $40M what are you going to do? Just give it to him?
Just as bad is basically guaranteeing 3 years (never mind 4 if that’s what Jones wants) and upgrading spots to simply face plant next two seasons and then looking at a legit rebuild and possible regime change again 2025 onward.
Relying on another team is a problem for both sides
As pointed out, Rodgers is QB1 in the market and Carr is 2. The draft is probably next up because of value. Another team would have to believe Jones in the missing piece for their team, which I have a hard time thinking will happen.
Tag him for 32 and save money.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
this is NOT a good option. The best option is a long term deal. The " tag " takes the 32 million off the salary cap immediately. You need about ten million for the draft class.. that means the Giants would be left with very little cap room to do anything else
I mean, you aren't getting him for less than that. At best, a long term deal can be backloaded, but the AAV is going to be at/over 32 million/year
It’s a negotiation, each side is going to hold their position until they don’t. At some point they will meet somewhere in the middle, sign Jones to a nice long deal and everyone will talk about how much they like and respect each other. It’s just all business.
ESPN is a fraudulent sport station.....at this point
If he gets hurt for a significant amount of time (he’s been known to get banged up in most previous years) or if he regresses back to prior years’ performances, he’s not going to get tagged again and will be looking at backup money.
The Giants have a lot of leverage here. Jones played well last year and earned a raise, but a 4yr/$110Mish deal with $75M guaranteed is more than a fair offer.
We hold the cards on Jones as we can use the Non exclusive Franchise Tag on him. It’s going to hurt for this season, because a lot of salary cap will be gone, but we get to see if Jones can do it again before committing long term. I for one have my doubts that Jones is the long term answer.
The first two years cap hits will be well below that and three years from now, with the cap rising, it won’t be an issue as a percentage of the team cap. It too the Giants advantage to get him signed long term at current dollars.
The first two years cap hits will be well below that and three years from now, with the cap rising, it won’t be an issue as a percentage of the team cap. It too the Giants advantage to get him signed long term at current dollars.
Can Giants get a better QB than Jones this offseason for less money than Jones wants? If yes drop Jones and sign the new guy. Can they get a better QB than Jones next offseason for less money than Jones wants? If yes drop jones, use the money for other needs, and get the QB next offseason.
If the answer to those two questions is no then give him the long term deal.
The first two years cap hits will be well below that and three years from now, with the cap rising, it won’t be an issue as a percentage of the team cap. It too the Giants advantage to get him signed long term at current dollars.
You’re assuming Jones is a franchise QB and that all 5 years are guaranteed.
At his age and performance last year only 60% with 15 int is not close to DJ. Some of you are plain bitter listening to rumors and saying he is better which is just false. Give the Giants his weapons and OMG. Relax it’s a negotiation and believe what you want but other teams are interested. (I wish it wasn’t true). I can’t believe we would take a step back and miss the playoffs when we have quality at the hardest position to fill.
RE: ESPN is a fraudulent sport station.....at this point
Can Giants get a better QB than Jones this offseason for less money than Jones wants? If yes drop Jones and sign the new guy. Can they get a better QB than Jones next offseason for less money than Jones wants? If yes drop jones, use the money for other needs, and get the QB next offseason.
If the answer to those two questions is no then give him the long term deal.
Who? You can say it but have to back it up.
I don't think he deserves $45 million a year but I can see $35 or so million
The first two years cap hits will be well below that and three years from now, with the cap rising, it won’t be an issue as a percentage of the team cap. It too the Giants advantage to get him signed long term at current dollars.
You’re assuming Jones is a franchise QB and that all 5 years are guaranteed.
Neither are happening.
He may be assuming the former, but the point he's making about the cap management benefits of a long term deal have nothing to do with all the years being guaranteed.
Tag him for 32 and save money.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
this is NOT a good option. The best option is a long term deal. The " tag " takes the 32 million off the salary cap immediately. You need about ten million for the draft class.. that means the Giants would be left with very little cap room to do anything else
Schoen admitted this. But, if DJ wants $40M what are you going to do? Just give it to him?
No. You put him on the tag at $32 million and trust he sees in the wisdom in signing a long-term deal for whatever AAV the Giants are offering. Because that is the wise move.
And even if Jones doesn't see the wisdom in that, it's not really the end of the world for the Giants. The idea that the Giants will be left with no room to operate is a fantasy. If you take Schoen at face value, the team wasn't planning on making a huge splash in FA anyway.
Tag him for 32 and save money.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
I disagree, Jones has all the leverage. and teams like the Jets and 49ers would sign him in a hearbeat if he made it to FA. If Giants franchise him, He can holdout for long term contract and force the Giants to trade him. He is in the prime of his life at 26 years old. Jones has ALL the Leverage.
Tag him for 32 and save money.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
I disagree, Jones has all the leverage. and teams like the Jets and 49ers would sign him in a hearbeat if he made it to FA. If Giants franchise him, He can holdout for long term contract and force the Giants to trade him. He is in the prime of his life at 26 years old. Jones has ALL the Leverage.
If he refuses to play on the FT, he makes nothing, cripples his market value, and the Giants can simply tag him again next offseason if they so choose.
Tag him for 32 and save money.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
I disagree, Jones has all the leverage. and teams like the Jets and 49ers would sign him in a hearbeat if he made it to FA. If Giants franchise him, He can holdout for long term contract and force the Giants to trade him. He is in the prime of his life at 26 years old. Jones has ALL the Leverage.
If he refuses to play on the FT, he makes nothing, cripples his market value, and the Giants can simply tag him again next offseason if they so choose.
I'm not seeing this supposed leverage Jones has.
He Value will not be crippled, He got a team to a playoff win with the worst WR corps in Football and again he is in his prime as a running QB. He and his agents are not going to act like Mother Theresa and settle for a mediocre contract when this same team nullified his 5th year and he played his ass off to overcome the doubt of his ability. NOW, the Giants have to pay up big time. He would be very valuable on the 49ers, Jets or Raiders, and all those teams have perennial Wide receivers.
He Value will not be crippled, He got a team to a playoff win with the worst WR corps in Football and again he is in his prime as a running QB. He and his agents are not going to act like Mother Theresa and settle for a mediocre contract when this same team nullified his 5th year and he played his ass off to overcome the doubt of his ability. NOW, the Giants have to pay up big time. He would be very valuable on the 49ers, Jets or Raiders, and all those teams have perennial Wide receivers.
Yeah, I'm still not seeing this leverage he supposedly has. In any case, he's got a degree in economics and he presumably understands the risk he'd be taking, whether he plays under the FT or sits at home. That's why I think it's virtually certain this resolves with him signing a multi-year deal.
He Value will not be crippled, He got a team to a playoff win with the worst WR corps in Football and again he is in his prime as a running QB. He and his agents are not going to act like Mother Theresa and settle for a mediocre contract when this same team nullified his 5th year and he played his ass off to overcome the doubt of his ability. NOW, the Giants have to pay up big time. He would be very valuable on the 49ers, Jets or Raiders, and all those teams have perennial Wide receivers.
Yeah, I'm still not seeing this leverage he supposedly has. In any case, he's got a degree in economics and he presumably understands the risk he'd be taking, whether he plays under the FT or sits at home. That's why I think it's virtually certain this resolves with him signing a multi-year deal.
The fact that people think Jones has all the leverage and can name his number is insane to me. He’s a fine QB and he showed promise- that’s why the Giants are very likely comfortable offering him 35mil/yr.
But 45mil…Mahomes money? Let’s relax. He’s never finished a season top 10 in any passing category. Giants last year were 18th in scoring and 26th in passing. Spare me the argument about his weapons- you pay a guy 45mil, I expect him to produce a top 15 passing attack regardless of who is at receiver- especially with Daboll as his coach and a guy like Barkley lining up in the backfield.
Just remember, Jones reps can sit here and name any price they want. It doesn’t mean the Giants (or any team for that matter) is going to pay it. If Jkrns were to hit FA today, I have a hard time finding a single team who would dish out 45mil to him. So if you don’t think hes getting that valuation from the rest of the league, why would you give it to him?
At his age and performance last year only 60% with 15 int is not close to DJ. Some of you are plain bitter listening to rumors and saying he is better which is just false. Give the Giants his weapons and OMG. Relax it’s a negotiation and believe what you want but other teams are interested. (I wish it wasn’t true). I can’t believe we would take a step back and miss the playoffs when we have quality at the hardest position to fill.
Does the rest of Carr’s career count or just the one down year?
He Value will not be crippled, He got a team to a playoff win with the worst WR corps in Football and again he is in his prime as a running QB. He and his agents are not going to act like Mother Theresa and settle for a mediocre contract when this same team nullified his 5th year and he played his ass off to overcome the doubt of his ability. NOW, the Giants have to pay up big time. He would be very valuable on the 49ers, Jets or Raiders, and all those teams have perennial Wide receivers.
Yeah, I'm still not seeing this leverage he supposedly has. In any case, he's got a degree in economics and he presumably understands the risk he'd be taking, whether he plays under the FT or sits at home. That's why I think it's virtually certain this resolves with him signing a multi-year deal.
The fact that people think Jones has all the leverage and can name his number is insane to me. He’s a fine QB and he showed promise- that’s why the Giants are very likely comfortable offering him 35mil/yr.
But 45mil…Mahomes money? Let’s relax. He’s never finished a season top 10 in any passing category. Giants last year were 18th in scoring and 26th in passing. Spare me the argument about his weapons- you pay a guy 45mil, I expect him to produce a top 15 passing attack regardless of who is at receiver- especially with Daboll as his coach and a guy like Barkley lining up in the backfield.
Just remember, Jones reps can sit here and name any price they want. It doesn’t mean the Giants (or any team for that matter) is going to pay it. If Jkrns were to hit FA today, I have a hard time finding a single team who would dish out 45mil to him. So if you don’t think hes getting that valuation from the rest of the league, why would you give it to him?
And I say this as a huge fan of Jones game.
Isn t almost assured that 45 million would be well below what the market would pay Holmes if he were a free agent at this time.
45 million does not represent Mahomes as much as it does the current market for quarterbacks. Jones’ people starting at 45 mil is a reasonable negotiating tactic
The first two years cap hits will be well below that and three years from now, with the cap rising, it won’t be an issue as a percentage of the team cap. It too the Giants advantage to get him signed long term at current dollars.
You’re assuming Jones is a franchise QB and that all 5 years are guaranteed.
Neither are happening.
Never said anything about all 5 years guaranteed and I don’t think they will. And it’s Schoen that has said the DJ is their franchise QB. Folks here just don’t want to hear it. He said in the presser yesterday “they wouldn’t be negotiating at all if the didn’t want Jones as their QB” He’s said similar things multiple times.
RE: ESPN is a fraudulent sport station.....at this point
I don’t disagree because of the deal Kyler Murray got. If the Giants gave it to him it would be negligent though. Prove it for another year on the tag then.
I m not certain which the Giants prefer. Over 40 million with a lesser cap next season or a tag which brings with it a huge cap hit.
I know next to nothing about how this all works, but as a novice to me three things seem important
1. Cap hit for next season
2. Amount of guaranteed money
3. Length of contract. ( Would Giants be willing to pay more if they knew in 2 or
3 years they could move on). Would Daniel settle for
It fewer years if 90 mil were guaranteed)
I ve no idea. But I think the incredulity surrounding the number 45 million is too myopic a view
RE: ESPN is a fraudulent sport station.....at this point
I have no problem with it at all. That would mean it is coming from the new regime, who I trust more than the prior regimes. They’ll do what is best for the Giants, if it means a tag or moving on so be it..but it would be coming from Schoen/Daboll..fine with it. Giants are in a tight spot as the roster really does need to be reworked.
A tag may expose the team to larger cap hits in 23 and beyond
It’s a negotiation, each side is going to hold their position until they don’t. At some point they will meet somewhere in the middle, sign Jones to a nice long deal and everyone will talk about how much they like and respect each other. It’s just all business.
Since they just began last week and have the in-person event of the combine to look forward to. I would expect them to make a lot of progress this week. If after the combine, the two sides are far apart, he's probably heading toward playing on the tag. I think Schoen is playing this right, try to get him on something team friendly (mid 30s AAV on a typical construction) or use the tag if you have to.
He'd hand Jones a contract for $40M plus and then Barkely another one for $16M plus.
Giants should make Jones a reasonable offer that rewards him for his first good season and gives him some substantial guaranteed money with a reasonable cap hit. If Jones wants to be paid like a top 10 QB, he can play on the non-exclusive tag next year and try to put together another good season.
Make your evaluation and set your limit. There's a strong possibility that this past season was as good as it is going to get with downside risk if he starts throwing picks and fumbling again. You've got to be able to move on.
There are always options. You guys saying "there are no other options" are being ridiculous. Many of those options are going to be far less expensive and leave much more flexibility to build the team. We aren't exactly talking Johnny Unitas here.
I think the argument is there doesn’t seem to be better options at the moment. I don’t think the Giants view Jones as a bridge quarterback, at this point in time, and would like to avoid a step backwards at this critical position
He'd hand Jones a contract for $40M plus and then Barkely another one for $16M plus.
Giants should make Jones a reasonable offer that rewards him for his first good season and gives him some substantial guaranteed money with a reasonable cap hit. If Jones wants to be paid like a top 10 QB, he can play on the non-exclusive tag next year and try to put together another good season.
This ^ and I think he would have given DJ close to if not 45
Who is going to budge first? Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley or Joe Schoen?
If Jones signs for what we want him to sign for he budges and now Saquon is facing the tag in negotiations period.
If Saquon signs for what we want him to sign for he budges and now Jones is facing the tag in negotiations period.
If Joe Schoen pays either Jones OR Saquon what they want he budges and now we can at least tag the other player we don’t over pay for but that does not help Joe Schoen’s ability to build a better team around these 2 players.
Let’s see what happens. My money says Jones gets tagged and Saquon walks unless he signs a hometown discount which I doubt happens.
if we have to franchise this guy and it hurts us in FA and with other signings, I am going to be angry. Daniel Jones is a nice player with a lot of +intangibles (hard work, tough, etc). This is not a guy you even think for a NY second of paying a number with a 4 at the beginning of it. The better course is to rip off the bandaid and start over. And, if it took Brian Daboll to get this out of him, I am sure Brian Daboll can coach up another average to above average QB. I got no problem with this playing out until the 7th, but if Jones makes us tag him than I am going to be angry. In no world is he worth 40+ million except to the most desperate of teams.
If Jones is asking for 45, then there is no meeting in the middle.
Unless the deal is very backloaded with reasonable cap hits in the first few years. The fact that his asking price is so unreasonable is not a good sign. This isn't just 'how negotiating goes". He needs to be at 35M AAV, if not, tag him and hope someone else signs him.
RE: RE: ESPN is a fraudulent sport station.....at this point
Unless the deal is very backloaded with reasonable cap hits in the first few years. The fact that his asking price is so unreasonable is not a good sign. This isn't just 'how negotiating goes". He needs to be at 35M AAV, if not, tag him and hope someone else signs him.
It is not unreasonable in his eyes. He is allowed to ask for whatever he wants. It is up to Schoen to persuade him otherwise.
And why wouldn't there be meeting in the middle possible. That is how negotiations go. He goes high and team goes low. Nature of the beast.
RE: RE: If Jones is asking for 45, then there is no meeting in the middle.
Unless the deal is very backloaded with reasonable cap hits in the first few years. The fact that his asking price is so unreasonable is not a good sign. This isn't just 'how negotiating goes". He needs to be at 35M AAV, if not, tag him and hope someone else signs him.
It is not unreasonable in his eyes. He is allowed to ask for whatever he wants. It is up to Schoen to persuade him otherwise.
And why wouldn't there be meeting in the middle possible. That is how negotiations go. He goes high and team goes low. Nature of the beast.
If he wants 45 and we want 35, then the middle is 40 and thats a big mistake, IMO.
RE: If Jones is asking for 45, then there is no meeting in the middle.
Unless the deal is very backloaded with reasonable cap hits in the first few years. The fact that his asking price is so unreasonable is not a good sign. This isn't just 'how negotiating goes". He needs to be at 35M AAV, if not, tag him and hope someone else signs him.
Why does there have to be a meeting in the middle now? Jones' camp is trying to get the most they can obviously.
I'm sure Jones want to stay, but this his contract negotiating. Everyone can be friend afterwards.
But I do agree the Giants eventually have to look out for the organization's own good and I believe tagging with option for teams to sign him would be the way to go.
A lot of talk about how much better DJ will be with a better supporting cast.
How many teams with huge QB contracts have we seen trade away their alpha WRs because they know they couldn't afford him.
A QB will be expected to elevate JAG players around him. He needs to be the solution.
Has he proved that at all?
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
On the other hand, if he plays under the tag, it hurts there flexibility for this year, and he’s likely gone after this lame sick year. If he really thinks he’s worth 45-50 million this year he can move on.
They either backup the BRINKS truck or he may as well play on the franchise tag and enter UFA again next year. Conceivably, after an even better season as they surround him with a better offense. And the cap set to explode with the AMZ $$$ looming.
DJ's camp is playing this well. Zero reason to take anything less than top $$$.
"I hear that they're close," Esiason said. "The question is, is it three years or four years? What does the player want? What does the team want? Can they meet somewhere in the middle? ... I think it's close. I wouldn't be surprised if something came to fruition relatively soon. It'll be a nice thing for Daniel. It'll be a nice thing for the team."
boom boom - ( New Window )
Team Jones: "Joe, it seems we are at a real impasse. And that's certainly not good for the upcoming year to upgrade the team. We feel it's time we pursue outside offers and work amicably on a trade so Daniel can move on..."
Joe: "Agreed. We want to work with you so Daniel can get a fresh start and the compensation is fair..."
Team Jones: "Great. Let's meet again on Friday."
With that said, the Giants are playing this well thus far.
They either backup the BRINKS truck or he may as well play on the franchise tag and enter UFA again next year. Conceivably, after an even better season as they surround him with a better offense. And the cap set to explode with the AMZ $$$ looming.
DJ's camp is playing this well. Zero reason to take anything less than top $$$.
Basing with some very strong assumptions. One that he’s going to play really well again, never mind increase production and that the Giants should make an even bigger and more expensive investment next off-season.
One even minor injury or a backslide to say 6 wins with mediocre production and he’s going to struggle getting a big deal.
I respect players who bet on themselves but it’s a roulette strategy with some real backside risk too to some degree for Jones.
They either backup the BRINKS truck or he may as well play on the franchise tag and enter UFA again next year. Conceivably, after an even better season as they surround him with a better offense. And the cap set to explode with the AMZ $$$ looming.
DJ's camp is playing this well. Zero reason to take anything less than top $$$.
Assuming ESPN has sources in the Giants, which is assuming ALOT, I have to agree with this. The Giants have no other options at QB anytime soon, and Jones' agents know it.
It's what ESPN does. Especially with franchises they have no sources with, aka the Giants.
I don’t care to assume at this point. Seems like the exact same options as before - deal or tagged and if tagged which one.
But if Jones is tagged, i have a hard time seeing how Barkley is resigned, especially since he and the Giants are apparently also pretty far apart.
I do agree that Schoen needs to stick to his number, not just for Jones and Barkley, but for every player. No fault to Jones, Barkley, or any player for trying to get as much as they can, but we need to stick to our budget for everyone.
This is a great point and I’m sure Schoen knows this. Giants can’t negotiate against themselves.
Assuming ESPN has sources in the Giants, which is assuming ALOT, I have to agree with this. The Giants have no other options at QB anytime soon, and Jones' agents know it.
They have "options" but are they good enough? Tyrod is the lady-in-waiting. Question is, with the cap clean up, does Schoen want to eat up all the gains in cap with franchise tag or just let DJ sabotage another NFL team's cap space. The QB market is just killing the NFL. NFL just expands roster spots to 55, further dilutes the cap allowance and now QBs eat close to 20% of the entire annual allowance. NFL needs a cap for QBs that disallow spending over 10%. NFL not even getting what they want which is higher scoring. Teams are rebeling and building up cheaper sections like defense and using cheaper offensive resources. For bang for buck, GANO is our best offensive weapon
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
But if Jones is tagged, i have a hard time seeing how Barkley is resigned, especially since he and the Giants are apparently also pretty far apart.
I agree. It also creates a lot of bitterness in locker room to have a very good position player getting peanuts and a marginally good player making shit tons of money. Some team sport. NFL is not basketball.
I do agree that Schoen needs to stick to his number, not just for Jones and Barkley, but for every player. No fault to Jones, Barkley, or any player for trying to get as much as they can, but we need to stick to our budget for everyone.
Any lack of interest is likely because teams know they'd have to give up two firsts for Jones, and nobody understandably wants to do so. Other teams may also have some idea of what Jones is seeking and have already decided they won't pay him that amount either.
Quote:
In comment 16047508 mittenedman said:
Assuming ESPN has sources in the Giants, which is assuming ALOT, I have to agree with this. The Giants have no other options at QB anytime soon, and Jones' agents know it.
They have "options" but are they good enough? Tyrod is the lady-in-waiting. Question is, with the cap clean up, does Schoen want to eat up all the gains in cap with franchise tag or just let DJ sabotage another NFL team's cap space. The QB market is just killing the NFL. NFL just expands roster spots to 55, further dilutes the cap allowance and now QBs eat close to 20% of the entire annual allowance. NFL needs a cap for QBs that disallow spending over 10%. NFL not even getting what they want which is higher scoring. Teams are rebeling and building up cheaper sections like defense and using cheaper offensive resources. For bang for buck, GANO is our best offensive weapon
Excellent analysis.
Jones will eventually sign a multi-year deal. Playing on the franchise tag wouldn't be ideal for the Giants but they have anticipated moves they can make to free up cap space to operate in free agency. Meanwhile, it's a far riskier play for Jones. He has to bank on not playing badly or missing multiple games, either of which would cripple his market value next offseason.
Team Jones: "Joe, it seems we are at a real impasse. And that's certainly not good for the upcoming year to upgrade the team. We feel it's time we pursue outside offers and work amicably on a trade so Daniel can move on..."
Joe: "Agreed. We want to work with you so Daniel can get a fresh start and the compensation is fair..."
Team Jones: "Great. Let's meet again on Friday."
That wouldn't surprise me.
Not surprising. The immediate bigger prizes are Rodgers and Carr.
After those situations are stabilized, you can probably turn to Young, Stroud and Levis because of the valuable rookie contracts they will have...
There are always options. You guys saying "there are no other options" are being ridiculous. Many of those options are going to be far less expensive and leave much more flexibility to build the team. We aren't exactly talking Johnny Unitas here.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
this is NOT a good option. The best option is a long term deal. The " tag " takes the 32 million off the salary cap immediately. You need about ten million for the draft class.. that means the Giants would be left with very little cap room to do anything else
Quote:
Tag him for 32 and save money.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
this is NOT a good option. The best option is a long term deal. The " tag " takes the 32 million off the salary cap immediately. You need about ten million for the draft class.. that means the Giants would be left with very little cap room to do anything else
Schoen admitted this. But, if DJ wants $40M what are you going to do? Just give it to him?
Quote:
About other teams showing interest in Jones
Not surprising. The immediate bigger prizes are Rodgers and Carr.
After those situations are stabilized, you can probably turn to Young, Stroud and Levis because of the valuable rookie contracts they will have...
It's like the Andy Dalton era in Cincinnati. They hitched their team to a mediocre QB. Their stars got old and the team was alway just good enough. Maybe Jones really comes into his own next year but paying him stupid money because other teams were moronic isn't smart.
Tag him and if he wants a king term reasonable deal great. But for fucks sake the days of cracking and wasting 30 % of the cap on one guy has to end. I get it for Mahommes and the other true "franchise" QBs. But Murray? Dak? Yeah. Let's not join the idiot club
Quote:
In comment 16047541 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Tag him for 32 and save money.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
this is NOT a good option. The best option is a long term deal. The " tag " takes the 32 million off the salary cap immediately. You need about ten million for the draft class.. that means the Giants would be left with very little cap room to do anything else
Schoen admitted this. But, if DJ wants $40M what are you going to do? Just give it to him?
Just as bad is basically guaranteeing 3 years (never mind 4 if that’s what Jones wants) and upgrading spots to simply face plant next two seasons and then looking at a legit rebuild and possible regime change again 2025 onward.
Quote:
Tag him for 32 and save money.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
this is NOT a good option. The best option is a long term deal. The " tag " takes the 32 million off the salary cap immediately. You need about ten million for the draft class.. that means the Giants would be left with very little cap room to do anything else
I mean, you aren't getting him for less than that. At best, a long term deal can be backloaded, but the AAV is going to be at/over 32 million/year
The Giants have a lot of leverage here. Jones played well last year and earned a raise, but a 4yr/$110Mish deal with $75M guaranteed is more than a fair offer.
Why would teams show interest (whatever that means besides tampering) in Jones when Schoen has already said he will be the Giants QB next year. Why would they waste their time?
Teams are not letting anyone know who they are interested in two weeks before FA. If a team is interested in Jones, then they would have a plan in case the Giants release him.
And long term means 5years.
If the answer to those two questions is no then give him the long term deal.
You’re assuming Jones is a franchise QB and that all 5 years are guaranteed.
Neither are happening.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but you've posted some inside information on Jones before, no? Why should we not be trusting ESPN?
If the answer to those two questions is no then give him the long term deal.
Who? You can say it but have to back it up.
I don't think he deserves $45 million a year but I can see $35 or so million
Quote:
The first two years cap hits will be well below that and three years from now, with the cap rising, it won’t be an issue as a percentage of the team cap. It too the Giants advantage to get him signed long term at current dollars.
You’re assuming Jones is a franchise QB and that all 5 years are guaranteed.
Neither are happening.
He may be assuming the former, but the point he's making about the cap management benefits of a long term deal have nothing to do with all the years being guaranteed.
Quote:
In comment 16047541 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Tag him for 32 and save money.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
this is NOT a good option. The best option is a long term deal. The " tag " takes the 32 million off the salary cap immediately. You need about ten million for the draft class.. that means the Giants would be left with very little cap room to do anything else
Schoen admitted this. But, if DJ wants $40M what are you going to do? Just give it to him?
No. You put him on the tag at $32 million and trust he sees in the wisdom in signing a long-term deal for whatever AAV the Giants are offering. Because that is the wise move.
And even if Jones doesn't see the wisdom in that, it's not really the end of the world for the Giants. The idea that the Giants will be left with no room to operate is a fantasy. If you take Schoen at face value, the team wasn't planning on making a huge splash in FA anyway.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
I disagree, Jones has all the leverage. and teams like the Jets and 49ers would sign him in a hearbeat if he made it to FA. If Giants franchise him, He can holdout for long term contract and force the Giants to trade him. He is in the prime of his life at 26 years old. Jones has ALL the Leverage.
Quote:
Tag him for 32 and save money.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
I disagree, Jones has all the leverage. and teams like the Jets and 49ers would sign him in a hearbeat if he made it to FA. If Giants franchise him, He can holdout for long term contract and force the Giants to trade him. He is in the prime of his life at 26 years old. Jones has ALL the Leverage.
If he refuses to play on the FT, he makes nothing, cripples his market value, and the Giants can simply tag him again next offseason if they so choose.
I'm not seeing this supposed leverage Jones has.
Quote:
In comment 16047541 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Tag him for 32 and save money.
If Jones doesn't improve he loses big money.
I disagree, Jones has all the leverage. and teams like the Jets and 49ers would sign him in a hearbeat if he made it to FA. If Giants franchise him, He can holdout for long term contract and force the Giants to trade him. He is in the prime of his life at 26 years old. Jones has ALL the Leverage.
If he refuses to play on the FT, he makes nothing, cripples his market value, and the Giants can simply tag him again next offseason if they so choose.
I'm not seeing this supposed leverage Jones has.
He Value will not be crippled, He got a team to a playoff win with the worst WR corps in Football and again he is in his prime as a running QB. He and his agents are not going to act like Mother Theresa and settle for a mediocre contract when this same team nullified his 5th year and he played his ass off to overcome the doubt of his ability. NOW, the Giants have to pay up big time. He would be very valuable on the 49ers, Jets or Raiders, and all those teams have perennial Wide receivers.
He Value will not be crippled, He got a team to a playoff win with the worst WR corps in Football and again he is in his prime as a running QB. He and his agents are not going to act like Mother Theresa and settle for a mediocre contract when this same team nullified his 5th year and he played his ass off to overcome the doubt of his ability. NOW, the Giants have to pay up big time. He would be very valuable on the 49ers, Jets or Raiders, and all those teams have perennial Wide receivers.
Yeah, I'm still not seeing this leverage he supposedly has. In any case, he's got a degree in economics and he presumably understands the risk he'd be taking, whether he plays under the FT or sits at home. That's why I think it's virtually certain this resolves with him signing a multi-year deal.
Quote:
He Value will not be crippled, He got a team to a playoff win with the worst WR corps in Football and again he is in his prime as a running QB. He and his agents are not going to act like Mother Theresa and settle for a mediocre contract when this same team nullified his 5th year and he played his ass off to overcome the doubt of his ability. NOW, the Giants have to pay up big time. He would be very valuable on the 49ers, Jets or Raiders, and all those teams have perennial Wide receivers.
Yeah, I'm still not seeing this leverage he supposedly has. In any case, he's got a degree in economics and he presumably understands the risk he'd be taking, whether he plays under the FT or sits at home. That's why I think it's virtually certain this resolves with him signing a multi-year deal.
The fact that people think Jones has all the leverage and can name his number is insane to me. He’s a fine QB and he showed promise- that’s why the Giants are very likely comfortable offering him 35mil/yr.
But 45mil…Mahomes money? Let’s relax. He’s never finished a season top 10 in any passing category. Giants last year were 18th in scoring and 26th in passing. Spare me the argument about his weapons- you pay a guy 45mil, I expect him to produce a top 15 passing attack regardless of who is at receiver- especially with Daboll as his coach and a guy like Barkley lining up in the backfield.
Just remember, Jones reps can sit here and name any price they want. It doesn’t mean the Giants (or any team for that matter) is going to pay it. If Jkrns were to hit FA today, I have a hard time finding a single team who would dish out 45mil to him. So if you don’t think hes getting that valuation from the rest of the league, why would you give it to him?
And I say this as a huge fan of Jones game.
Does the rest of Carr’s career count or just the one down year?
Quote:
In comment 16047614 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
He Value will not be crippled, He got a team to a playoff win with the worst WR corps in Football and again he is in his prime as a running QB. He and his agents are not going to act like Mother Theresa and settle for a mediocre contract when this same team nullified his 5th year and he played his ass off to overcome the doubt of his ability. NOW, the Giants have to pay up big time. He would be very valuable on the 49ers, Jets or Raiders, and all those teams have perennial Wide receivers.
Yeah, I'm still not seeing this leverage he supposedly has. In any case, he's got a degree in economics and he presumably understands the risk he'd be taking, whether he plays under the FT or sits at home. That's why I think it's virtually certain this resolves with him signing a multi-year deal.
The fact that people think Jones has all the leverage and can name his number is insane to me. He’s a fine QB and he showed promise- that’s why the Giants are very likely comfortable offering him 35mil/yr.
But 45mil…Mahomes money? Let’s relax. He’s never finished a season top 10 in any passing category. Giants last year were 18th in scoring and 26th in passing. Spare me the argument about his weapons- you pay a guy 45mil, I expect him to produce a top 15 passing attack regardless of who is at receiver- especially with Daboll as his coach and a guy like Barkley lining up in the backfield.
Just remember, Jones reps can sit here and name any price they want. It doesn’t mean the Giants (or any team for that matter) is going to pay it. If Jkrns were to hit FA today, I have a hard time finding a single team who would dish out 45mil to him. So if you don’t think hes getting that valuation from the rest of the league, why would you give it to him?
And I say this as a huge fan of Jones game.
Isn t almost assured that 45 million would be well below what the market would pay Holmes if he were a free agent at this time.
45 million does not represent Mahomes as much as it does the current market for quarterbacks. Jones’ people starting at 45 mil is a reasonable negotiating tactic
Quote:
The first two years cap hits will be well below that and three years from now, with the cap rising, it won’t be an issue as a percentage of the team cap. It too the Giants advantage to get him signed long term at current dollars.
You’re assuming Jones is a franchise QB and that all 5 years are guaranteed.
Neither are happening.
Never said anything about all 5 years guaranteed and I don’t think they will. And it’s Schoen that has said the DJ is their franchise QB. Folks here just don’t want to hear it. He said in the presser yesterday “they wouldn’t be negotiating at all if the didn’t want Jones as their QB” He’s said similar things multiple times.
This may or may not be true, but I sure don’t buy anything ESPN is saying anymore. They’re desperate to stay relevant with stuff like this.
Besides, this is essentially rumors and lying season in the NFL
Negotiations aren’t over and they have a chance to get it done. I’m sure it’s at least 50/50 if not better. He said there was a chance to get both done.
And almost no one on this board either other than a few select NYG dreamers.
I m not certain which the Giants prefer. Over 40 million with a lesser cap next season or a tag which brings with it a huge cap hit.
I know next to nothing about how this all works, but as a novice to me three things seem important
1. Cap hit for next season
2. Amount of guaranteed money
3. Length of contract. ( Would Giants be willing to pay more if they knew in 2 or
3 years they could move on). Would Daniel settle for
It fewer years if 90 mil were guaranteed)
I ve no idea. But I think the incredulity surrounding the number 45 million is too myopic a view
+1
The First letter of their name is ‘E’ for Entertainment ... they basically deal in sports gossip, not sports reporting.
Schoen is on record saying multiple times that Jones will be our QB in '23. I'm sure it's assumed that will be the case, whether it's with a long term contract or FT.
There’s an offset and benefit there.
I believe you're correct, Steve.
Quote:
Whether we can get a deal done after the tag is applied and reality sets in for the Jones camp is unclear. Unfortunately, I think that means goodbye Saquon who is the more logical tag candidate.
Negotiations aren’t over and they have a chance to get it done. I’m sure it’s at least 50/50 if not better. He said there was a chance to get both done.
It sounds like negotiations have basically just begun. I don't think it's clear at all that we'll use the tag. That is a last resort, that won't be used until next Tues. if absolutely necessary.
I believe both sides want it to happen at a negotiated price
You think that Joe Schoen's press conference was an exercise in damage control?
Seriously?
It really wasn't.
Giants should make Jones a reasonable offer that rewards him for his first good season and gives him some substantial guaranteed money with a reasonable cap hit. If Jones wants to be paid like a top 10 QB, he can play on the non-exclusive tag next year and try to put together another good season.
There are always options. You guys saying "there are no other options" are being ridiculous. Many of those options are going to be far less expensive and leave much more flexibility to build the team. We aren't exactly talking Johnny Unitas here.
I think the argument is there doesn’t seem to be better options at the moment. I don’t think the Giants view Jones as a bridge quarterback, at this point in time, and would like to avoid a step backwards at this critical position
Tick-tock/Tick-tock but still plenty of time for the game of chicken.
I'm confident they will make the correct decision for this team's future. Daboll won HCOTY in his rookie season. He's the goods. He knows what Jones is worth to this team (and more importantly isn't).
Giants should make Jones a reasonable offer that rewards him for his first good season and gives him some substantial guaranteed money with a reasonable cap hit. If Jones wants to be paid like a top 10 QB, he can play on the non-exclusive tag next year and try to put together another good season.
This ^ and I think he would have given DJ close to if not 45
Is plenty for Dabes to make a decision.
He's not watching through the lens of a fan. He's got (18) games, hours of film (with context), hours of practice, hours of filmroom/QB room access.
He has enough information to make the decision whether or not DJ is a franchise QB.
If Jones signs for what we want him to sign for he budges and now Saquon is facing the tag in negotiations period.
If Saquon signs for what we want him to sign for he budges and now Jones is facing the tag in negotiations period.
If Joe Schoen pays either Jones OR Saquon what they want he budges and now we can at least tag the other player we don’t over pay for but that does not help Joe Schoen’s ability to build a better team around these 2 players.
Let’s see what happens. My money says Jones gets tagged and Saquon walks unless he signs a hometown discount which I doubt happens.
Quote:
Nothing they say....can be remotely trusted
+1
The First letter of their name is ‘E’ for Entertainment ... they basically deal in sports gossip, not sports reporting.
If ESPN reported that Team Jones and NYG were very close to making a deal would write a similar post?
It is not unreasonable in his eyes. He is allowed to ask for whatever he wants. It is up to Schoen to persuade him otherwise.
And why wouldn't there be meeting in the middle possible. That is how negotiations go. He goes high and team goes low. Nature of the beast.
Quote:
Unless the deal is very backloaded with reasonable cap hits in the first few years. The fact that his asking price is so unreasonable is not a good sign. This isn't just 'how negotiating goes". He needs to be at 35M AAV, if not, tag him and hope someone else signs him.
It is not unreasonable in his eyes. He is allowed to ask for whatever he wants. It is up to Schoen to persuade him otherwise.
And why wouldn't there be meeting in the middle possible. That is how negotiations go. He goes high and team goes low. Nature of the beast.
If he wants 45 and we want 35, then the middle is 40 and thats a big mistake, IMO.
Why does there have to be a meeting in the middle now? Jones' camp is trying to get the most they can obviously.
I'm sure Jones want to stay, but this his contract negotiating. Everyone can be friend afterwards.
But I do agree the Giants eventually have to look out for the organization's own good and I believe tagging with option for teams to sign him would be the way to go.
If Dabes has determined that he is indeed a franchise QB, DJ should be asking for top 5-10 $.
I hope that he settles for less, but the ask is expected.
A lot of talk about how much better DJ will be with a better supporting cast.
How many teams with huge QB contracts have we seen trade away their alpha WRs because they know they couldn't afford him.
A QB will be expected to elevate JAG players around him. He needs to be the solution.
Has he proved that at all?